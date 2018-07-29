The Jets are weird. Ten Ton Hammer : 12:02 am http://www.espn.com/espn/now?nowId=21-41025388-4





This may provide some clarity on the Sam Darnold standoff: While the offset clause remains an issue, the major sticking point, as I understand it, is default language pertaining to guaranteed money. Under the Jets' proposal, Darnold's entire guarantee will void if he's fined by the league for discipline or conduct on/off the field. This is different from the Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen contracts. In their cases, their guarantee voids with a suspension, not a fine. Big difference. The Jets' approach is unusual based on recent history. It's believed that, in the last 10 drafts, no top-3 pick had voidables tied to league fines. This may sound petty, but Darnold has a $30 million guarantee over the life of the proposed contract.

Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer





Who in their right mind would even consider signing this deal if these are the facts?

if you take a guy to be your franchise QB bluepepper : 12:57 am : link and indeed the face of your franchise why the f would you nickel and dime him? Sign him, get him in camp, get him ready to be your QB. Stop worrying about what if he's a bust or a dickhead who you have to cut in 3 years.

Won’t hear the end of it if he’s a stud Ned In Atlanta : 1:11 am : link Between this, his bad supporting cast, and the fact that they are the jets were off to a good start

There were rumors that the Jets wanted Mayfield and "settled" for Darnold. I also believe that the Jets have too many QBs and are trying to flip a guy like Bridgewater. In order to do that then they need to be able to justify giving their other QBs reps. I know this sounds like a conspiracy but we are talking about the Jets here. One, why would the Jets out of nowhere decide to make up something so ridiculous that has never been done before with top picks and allow their franchise QB to be missing valuable reps, meetings, etc.? Two, what other way would they be able to showcase another QB if they wanted to flip one? In comment 14024787 bluepepper said:There were rumors that the Jets wanted Mayfield and "settled" for Darnold. I also believe that the Jets have too many QBs and are trying to flip a guy like Bridgewater. In order to do that then they need to be able to justify giving their other QBs reps. I know this sounds like a conspiracy but we are talking about the Jets here. One, why would the Jets out of nowhere decide to make up something so ridiculous that has never been done before with top picks and allow their franchise QB to be missing valuable reps, meetings, etc.? Two, what other way would they be able to showcase another QB if they wanted to flip one?

Is it possible for Darnold to refuse to play this year? robbieballs2003 : 1:40 am : link I know the answer is yes but at what cost? I'd be curious about what options he has. If he doesn't sign does he go back into the 2019 draft or is he not allowed to? If he goes back into the draft he can really fuck the Jets over and still get paid. This has about a 0% chance at happening but I'd like to see a player really stick it to a stupid, greedy franchise. What the Chargers have done for years to guys like Brees, Rivers, and Bosa is insane. They make the players look like assholes.

My problem with this might be just agents doing what is in their best interest and not their client. If Darnold actually thinks he could be cut and wants the opportunity to double-dip, then he must not be that confident in his ability to lock-down the position without having to look over his shoulder.

My problem with this might be just agents doing what is in their best interest and not their client. If Darnold actually thinks he could be cut and wants the opportunity to double-dip, then he must not be that confident in his ability to lock-down the position without having to look over his shoulder.

This is false. Jets wanted Darnold bad and it was covered by peter king in what happened when the Browns took Baker. Darnold was their number 1 guy.

Dep, you understand what rumors are, correct? I never stated it as fact but there were many rumors that the Jets wamted Mayfield. His agent also said so. There was more than ome outlet saying this. Peter King is also jot the best source. You also state "what the Jets did AFTER Mayfield was selected." The Jets traded up to three very early because they believed they could get their guy there. Darnold was always talked about as the top pick and if not at one then at 2. If they Jets were im love with Darnold they wouldn't have traded up to three hoping he'd fall. It gives more credence to the fact they probably liked Mayfield a lot amd never thought they'd take Mayfield there. My buddy who is a Jets fan was saying for weeks that he kept hearing they loved Mayfield. So, like I said, nothing was ever stated as fact with my post. I stated rumors and some weird reason that I can see the Jets doing this crap.



Diver, if I am not mistaken, Ralph Vacchiano made up some bullshit story that Darnold is holding oit because of the offset language. That was nothing but his opinion because he said that is the only thing to negotiate with rookie deals. That is not true. Shortly after that Mehta (sp?) wrote the same. After that it was reported that the major hold up is not the offset language but rather voiding about 30 million dollars if he gets fined by the NFL. Players used to get fined for throwing a ball in the stands. I can see that still holding true. These could all be lies or all be the truth. Who knows? What I do know though is Ralph had no source im his article and just went with a generic outlook. The other ESPN writer did research. I'll stick with the person that used a source over someone that is just being general amd has always been a shit stirrer. In comment 14024805 dep026 said:Dep, you understand what rumors are, correct? I never stated it as fact but there were many rumors that the Jets wamted Mayfield. His agent also said so. There was more than ome outlet saying this. Peter King is also jot the best source. You also state "what the Jets did AFTER Mayfield was selected." The Jets traded up to three very early because they believed they could get their guy there. Darnold was always talked about as the top pick and if not at one then at 2. If they Jets were im love with Darnold they wouldn't have traded up to three hoping he'd fall. It gives more credence to the fact they probably liked Mayfield a lot amd never thought they'd take Mayfield there. My buddy who is a Jets fan was saying for weeks that he kept hearing they loved Mayfield. So, like I said, nothing was ever stated as fact with my post. I stated rumors and some weird reason that I can see the Jets doing this crap.Diver, if I am not mistaken, Ralph Vacchiano made up some bullshit story that Darnold is holding oit because of the offset language. That was nothing but his opinion because he said that is the only thing to negotiate with rookie deals. That is not true. Shortly after that Mehta (sp?) wrote the same. After that it was reported that the major hold up is not the offset language but rather voiding about 30 million dollars if he gets fined by the NFL. Players used to get fined for throwing a ball in the stands. I can see that still holding true. These could all be lies or all be the truth. Who knows? What I do know though is Ralph had no source im his article and just went with a generic outlook. The other ESPN writer did research. I'll stick with the person that used a source over someone that is just being general amd has always been a shit stirrer.

Rob - Diver_Down : 8:12 am : link I am an agreement with the low-level fines threshold. No player should ever agree to such terms as we have all seen fines levied against players for such inconsequential actions. With that said, I'm a bit confused as the truth of the matter. No team has ever insisted on the low-level fines threshold, and I can't lend credence that the Jets want to trail-blaze on the contract front with whom they hope to be the face of the franchise. I don't know if the low-level fines language is something that the media has run with, but every player regardless of their clout (Mannings, Brady, Brees, etc.) has a forfeiture clause in their contract. It is part of the "cannned" contract terms that have been agreed upon in the CBA. The forfeiture clause that voids guarantees (future salary/bonuses and allows for the recoup of pro-rated signing bonus) has always been contingent on conduct detrimental to the team. (The PED suspension that Florio alludes to in my link would be a new one). Even with a conduct detrimental to the team suspension, the club still has the option to pursue the forfeiture clause (it isn't automatic). It is why I had advocated that Apple's guarantees be voided with his suspension last year. We still would have retained his rights but it would force Apple to earn every cent that would have come to him otherwise due to his draft position. What better way to incentivize a player to perform to the best and act accordingly that to force them to actually earn their money? If adversity strikes again and Apple reverts to being an immature child, we are stuck paying him regardless.

I'm also in agreement that Darnold Diver_Down : 8:16 am : link was the second choice (if he was ever thought to even be an option). The Jets moved up to 3 early in the process. If they were so in love with Darnold as their first choice, they would have mortgaged their future to move up to secure their first choice. Mayfield was never considered a #1 pick. The Jets thought they had moved up high enough to get their guy never considering that Darnold would fall and their guy is taken #1.

Nice supposition, but I suspect there never will be article that is written post-draft that will allude to the contrary. Such an easy sell that Jets could not believe their luck that a player fell to them.

I've heard Mayfield was their guy all along... Chris684 : 9:03 am : link Trading up only to #3 (and then staying at #3) seems to back that up considering throughout the process it was thought that Mayfield could of been had as low as #11 to the Dolphins. No one seriously thought Mayfield would go #1 until the night before/day of the draft.



No doubt they jumped on Darnold who was probably #2 on their board but I believe they really wanted Baker Mayfield.

The jets being the Jets PatersonPlank : 9:22 am : link Draft a player #3, at a position of extreme need for them, and then don't sign him over basically nothing. They are a mess.

I don't really buy it. The timing of everything and the position they traded to, when Darnold was the consensus #1 when they trade up suggests either it was Mayfield 1, Darnold 2 or 1a. Or maybe Darnold 1, Mayfield 1a. Definitely not Darnold 1 and Mayfield 2. In comment 14024813 dep026 said:I don't really buy it. The timing of everything and the position they traded to, when Darnold was the consensus #1 when they trade up suggests either it was Mayfield 1, Darnold 2 or 1a. Or maybe Darnold 1, Mayfield 1a. Definitely not Darnold 1 and Mayfield 2.

Regarding the why of the holdout Cenotaph : 10:34 am : link Mehta's argument that the whole thing is due to the agent arguing offset language doesn't make sense...if it's just the agent and the player is unhappy about that, the agent works for the player, so if Sam disagreed he could tell him to get it done. So I don't buy the story that poor Sam is being held back by a greedy agent - the agent likely doesn't have much additional to gain there.



It makes more sense to me that the issue would be linked to potential loss of guarantees due to fines/suspensions. Offset language is pretty standard I think - plus if the Jets cut him, it's likely he isn't getting a huge 2nd contract that would lead to a large difference in compensation. The money above what the Jets owed would likely be like a league-min contract. However, losing guarantees over the type of 'conduct detrimental to team' that has become more common lately (and is open to interpretation) would be a big blow to player/agent compensation wise. Just my 2 cents.

Again read the article. They were probably fine with mayfield at 3 and would have taken him no problem. Every article suggested that Darnold was their clear #1 but they didn't think they could get him. When he was there, they literally took less than a minute to call it in.

They supposedly wanted Mayfield LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:55 pm : link but I'm sure they were pleased as punch with Darnold.



The idea that they were forced into picking a player that they didn't want is silly beyond all reason.



I'm certain when they traded to 3 there were 3 picks they would gave been happy with.



I'm also certain that they could have traded out with Darnold sitting on the board if they wanted to.



They took Darnold.

To the contrary, the agent (CAA) works for Sam as a client, but they also have a stable of other clients and future clients. The terms that they negotiate for Sam can be used as a selling point to convince future clients in signing with them. Mayfield and Allen agreed to offset language. CAA doesn't want to yield to those terms. To think that Sam will get a vet min. deal if he busts and is cut is laughable. Mike Glennon was earning more in yearly salary last season(15M) than Eli Manning. It is the current QB market. If Sam flames out with the Jets, he'll get another chance with another team and not for vet min.



To bolster the argument that I made above, apparently Sammy and the Jets are coming to terms today. The contract will include the offset language that CAA wants and the Jets don't. I think the media ran with the "fines" red herring and fans interpreted it to mean low-level fines and not the traditional Conduct Detrimental to the Team forfeiture clause that is included in every player's contract.

- ( In comment 14024914 Cenotaph said:To the contrary, the agent (CAA) works for Sam as a client, but they also have a stable of other clients and future clients. The terms that they negotiate for Sam can be used as a selling point to convince future clients in signing with them. Mayfield and Allen agreed to offset language. CAA doesn't want to yield to those terms. To think that Sam will get a vet min. deal if he busts and is cut is laughable. Mike Glennon was earning more in yearly salary last season(15M) than Eli Manning. It is the current QB market. If Sam flames out with the Jets, he'll get another chance with another team and not for vet min.To bolster the argument that I made above, apparently Sammy and the Jets are coming to terms today. The contract will include the offset language that CAA wants and the Jets don't. I think the media ran with the "fines" red herring and fans interpreted it to mean low-level fines and not the traditional Conduct Detrimental to the Team forfeiture clause that is included in every player's contract. Sam just wants to play (and get paid) - ( New Window

