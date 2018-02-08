Eli not a HOF per ESPN

The funny argument dep026 : 8/2/2018 12:49 pm : link Is he doesn’t have many pro bowls but yet frank gore has 1 more and no postseason success and yet somehow He’s in.



He’s going to get in eventually even if it takes some years.

ESPN is such a nauseating sports provider. chopperhatch : 8/2/2018 12:51 pm : link Recently I had just been able to tolerate NFL live. Now thats even unwatchable. Why people even bother with it is puzzling.

It will always be debated until Beer Man : 8/2/2018 12:51 pm : link it is resolved one way or the other. But I would take Eli and his two SBs any day over Rivers and his HoF credentials (with no championships to show for it).

win 1 more championship micky : 8/2/2018 12:57 pm : link and its not even debatable

Not having a competent offensive line PaulBlakeTSU : 8/2/2018 12:58 pm : link with a complete carousel at wide receiver and tight end for nearly the last decade completely derailed Eli's career.



Also, I'll take Tiki Barber over Frank Gore any day of the week.

Get a third ring allstarjim : 8/2/2018 1:01 pm : link He'll be in the Hall with the third trophy. But, he could still get in even without it. I think he needs to have a good season this year, just to prove that he can still play.

ESPN built their fame on being a stats driven UConn4523 : 8/2/2018 1:01 pm : link highlight show which has coincidentally led to their downfall since they don’t ever use critical thinking. If you aren’t breaking ankles, doing backflips, or dunking ESPN isn’t interested.



The debate of Eli being a HoFer on BBI is tiresome so I won’t even get into that and waste my time there anymore.

When analyzing Marshawn Lynch Really : 8/2/2018 1:02 pm : link ESPN noted that he finished in the top 5 in fantasy scoring from 2012-2014 - Quite a feat.



I guess since he has a 'cool' nickname he must get in

. Danny Kanell : 8/2/2018 1:04 pm : link Quote: Four Pro Bowls, two-time Super Bowl MVP (2007 and 2011)



339 passing TDs (eighth all time)



51,682 passing yards (sixth all time)



49,754 yards of total offense (seventh all time)



Started 210 consecutive games from 2004 to '17



Nope, not a hall of fame career. Not at all. Nope, not a hall of fame career. Not at all.

RE: The funny argument santacruzom : 8/2/2018 1:07 pm : link

Quote: Is he doesn’t have many pro bowls but yet frank gore has 1 more and no postseason success and yet somehow He’s in.



He’s going to get in eventually even if it takes some years.



Yeah, but Frank Gore will almost certainly finish 4th on the all time rushing list. It should be hard not to put a guy who ranks top 5 in his most significant statistical category in the HOF. In comment 14027485 dep026 said:Yeah, but Frank Gore will almost certainly finish 4th on the all time rushing list. It should be hard not to put a guy who ranks top 5 in his most significant statistical category in the HOF.

RE: . Mr. Bungle : 8/2/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Four Pro Bowls, two-time Super Bowl MVP (2007 and 2011)



339 passing TDs (eighth all time)



51,682 passing yards (sixth all time)



49,754 yards of total offense (seventh all time)



Started 210 consecutive games from 2004 to '17







Nope, not a hall of fame career. Not at all.

I'm not sure why they include the "total offense" stat. In comment 14027514 Danny Kanell said:I'm not sure why they include the "total offense" stat.

Eli has something better than the Hall of Fame Go Terps : 8/2/2018 1:10 pm : link He made miracle plays in the most dire circumstances to turn a Super Bowl loss into a win. Twice.



You think Dan Marino or Warren Moon wouldn't trade their gold jackets for that?

You guys not seeing the big picture NoPeanutz : 8/2/2018 1:10 pm : link Phillip Rivers will finish with the longest active streak of consecutive starts among QBs, second only to Favre.

But at least we got to find out for certain that Geno Smith was not the future of the franchise.

Its just shocking to me someone would have Rivers in but not Eli PatersonPlank : 8/2/2018 1:11 pm : link Eli and Big Ben should go in together. Their stats are really close, their awards are really close, and of course they were in the same draft.

I always get a kick out of when we say... BillKo : 8/2/2018 1:12 pm : link ...Eli needs a third ring. Third ring?



If he had only one, would we be saying he needs TWO to certainly get in?? LOL



The guy has two, and was front and center (particularly the 2nd game) in winning those games. Not to mention how he played during the rest of those playoff runs.

Two ways for Elito get in HOF Vanzetti : 8/2/2018 1:14 pm : link 1. Win another championship, Automatic. Especially since it would be with a different coach and none of the same players. Only common denominator would be Eli.



2. Three more 4000 yard seasons (or close to 4000 yards). That would put him past Marino for total yards. Then he is in but might have to sweat it

According to the fan voting, Mr. Bungle : 8/2/2018 1:14 pm : link Eli is 57% YES for the Hall of Fame (after 38,000 votes).



Rivers is 51% (after about 35,000 votes).



I'm not sure Eli will ever get in. But I'm pretty sure Rivers won't get in before Eli.



(Ben will get in well before either Eli or Rivers, because the media figures who vote for it adore Ben.)

This isn't something I get worked up about 81_Great_Dane : 8/2/2018 1:15 pm : link HOF is nice for the player, but it doesn't mean a lot to me as a fan. The Lombardis are the thing. Eli got us two, I'm good with his career whether they take him for the Hall of Fame or not. It's a fun thing to talk about among fans, though, and I'm all for fun. So here goes:



I think the next couple of years will decide the argument. Eli has a stud RB, a stud WR, a stud receiving TE, the line seems better, the coach is a quarterback whisperer -- he has been surrounded with a better football support system. If he does something like 55% completions and double-digit interceptions for a couple of years, with the Giants basically at .500, the naysayers will have more ammunition. If he does 66%+ completions, lots of TDs and the Giants are 10+ wins and make a deep playoff run, it's going to be much harder to say no to him.





I think he gets in eventually JonC : 8/2/2018 1:16 pm : link The media tends to focus on his negatives, which are many for a HoF QB. But, in time two SB wins and MVP awards tend to mean more as memories focus on the positives.

I don't know how it's debatable now. Beezer : 8/2/2018 1:17 pm : link

* Two-time Super Bowl champ



* Two-time Super Bowl MVP



* 210 consecutive QB starts (2nd all-time)



* 51,682 career yards (6th all-time, will pass Tarkenton with 4 more)



* 339 career touchdown passes (8th all-time)



* 4,424 career pass completions (6th all-time)



* 7,396 career pass attempts (6th all-time)



* He has the 14th-highest season yards total (4,933 in 2011)



Is the Hall of Fame a question because he has thrown a lot of interceptions? He has 228 of those. Same exact number as Drew Brees.



I don't know how it's even debatable that Eli goes into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Its absolutely asinine twostepgiants : 8/2/2018 1:19 pm : link Eli is out. But Ben is a lock.



Distinguish between these 2 careers



Player A



51,682 yards (6 all time)

339 TDs (8 all time)



4x Pro Bowl

2x SB champion

2x SB MVP



Player B

51,065 yards (8 all time)

329 TDs (9 all time)



2x SB champion

6x Pro Bowl

1x SB MVP.



But one is a lock and the other is out? I guess Eli’s 4 Pro Bowls “pales in comparison” to Ben’s 6 Pro Bowls?



2 Pro Bowls is the difference I guess? Come on



Especially since they acknowledge Eli’s “legendary”



Just to sum - the guy will more all time pass yards and TDs and more SB MVPs and the legendary playoff career is not the “lock”



Eli has never been a consistent QB Snacks : 8/2/2018 1:22 pm : link top 5 qb in the league. He's had one year where I would say he performed to that level in 2011. Maybe 2 in 2015.



His playoff resume speaks for itself but week to week when you watch guys like Rodgers/Brady you know you're seeing a HOF guy play.



Do you get that same feeling from Eli? He's just not on the level of those players. Who cares? We're fans and he delivered what matters most.

If you think of the greatest single plays ever made by a QB Go Terps : 8/2/2018 1:25 pm : link



The odds of that happening have to be in the millions. So many things have to align.



I don't give a shit if he gets in the Hall of Fame or not. No one is taking those two games away from me, and those two games outweigh entire careers of other QBs who are already in the Hall of Fame.







Eli has two of them, and each of them occurred during the last possession of a Super Bowl where he was losing, and led a TD drive to win.The odds of that happening have to be in the millions. So many things have to align.I don't give a shit if he gets in the Hall of Fame or not. No one is taking those two games away from me, and those two games outweigh entire careers of other QBs who are already in the Hall of Fame.

RE: Its absolutely asinine Brown Recluse : 8/2/2018 1:26 pm : link

Quote: Eli is out. But Ben is a lock.



Distinguish between these 2 careers



Player A



51,682 yards (6 all time)

339 TDs (8 all time)



4x Pro Bowl

2x SB champion

2x SB MVP



Player B

51,065 yards (8 all time)

329 TDs (9 all time)



2x SB champion

6x Pro Bowl

1x SB MVP.



But one is a lock and the other is out? I guess Eli’s 4 Pro Bowls “pales in comparison” to Ben’s 6 Pro Bowls?



2 Pro Bowls is the difference I guess? Come on



Especially since they acknowledge Eli’s “legendary”



Just to sum - the guy will more all time pass yards and TDs and more SB MVPs and the legendary playoff career is not the “lock”



Just wondering why you didn't include the interception totals of both players. In comment 14027542 twostepgiants said:Just wondering why you didn't include the interception totals of both players.

it kills me PaulBlakeTSU : 8/2/2018 1:27 pm : link as an Eli/Giants fan that the offensive line has been so atrocious for so long that the offense hasn't even had a chance. One of Eli's best assets was his convincing play-action. When was the last time the Giants could even use that play effectively?

it's also bullshit PaulBlakeTSU : 8/2/2018 1:28 pm : link that McAdoo snapped Eli's streak for Geno Smith.

Multiple SB MVPs Chris684 : 8/2/2018 1:35 pm : link Montana, Brady, Bradshaw, Starr..



Eli



He's a slam dunk.



His regular seasons are very good but not great.



His postseasons are elite. The body of work he put together in just 4 games (2 NFC title games and 2 SBs) is incredible.

All 3 of Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger NYG07 : 8/2/2018 1:38 pm : link deserve to get into the hall of fame some day IMO. There are some glaring differences though which explain why many feel Eli should never get in:



Career completion %: Eli - 59.8%; Ben - 64.1%; Rivers 64.2%

Career INTs: Eli - 228; Ben - 174; Rivers - 166

Career Passer Rating: Eli - 83.5; Ben - 94.0; Rivers - 94.8





RE: Eli has never been a consistent BillKo : 8/2/2018 1:40 pm : link

Quote: top 5 qb in the league. He's had one year where I would say he performed to that level in 2011. Maybe 2 in 2015.



His playoff resume speaks for itself but week to week when you watch guys like Rodgers/Brady you know you're seeing a HOF guy play.



Do you get that same feeling from Eli? He's just not on the level of those players. Who cares? We're fans and he delivered what matters most.



And that's probably why he won't be first ballot. Rodgers/Brady...those are first ballots.



But there's nothing wrong with going in a few years later...sometimes it even takes longer.



The guy has a HOF resume.......he'll be in there one day. In comment 14027545 QB Snacks said:And that's probably why he won't be first ballot. Rodgers/Brady...those are first ballots.But there's nothing wrong with going in a few years later...sometimes it even takes longer.The guy has a HOF resume.......he'll be in there one day.

I remember people saying.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 1:41 pm : link that Phil Simms would have been in the HoF if he hadn't been injured in 1990.



Now Eli has the 2 SB's and some are saying he needs a 3rd.



He is a HoF QB based on the standards set for QB's already enshrined.



Hell, look at Eli vs. Namath. Look at him vs. Griese. Griese isn't in for his passing - he's in for the titles. Same argument with Aikman

Well this will be revisited again in about another 7 years....... Simms11 : 8/2/2018 1:45 pm : link as I think he's got at least two more active years left in him. This offense might make him shine, who knows?! He could end his career on a good note, it's not finished yet. I think he's currently a marginal addition and also not a first ballot, unless he wins another Super Bowl. I do think he'll get in some day. He's top ten all-time in most major passing categories. Some could say that's because of longevity, but He's had some great years and obviously two superb playoff runs ending with the ultimate prize. He's a two-time Super Bowl MVP for a reason.



I think he can really make a difference in the discussion over the next few years. With that said, I think DG set him up for success and having Pat Shurmur on the sidelines calling plays will only help him IMO.

Could not possibly care less Oscar : 8/2/2018 1:50 pm : link About whether or not Eli or any player makes the Hall. Or about the HOF in general.



Got to watch Eli’s full career, plenty of great games and two unforgettable playoff runs. That’s what matters.



Whether they make a bronze statue of his head to stick in a museum really makes no difference to me.

It also doesn't help Eli Jay on the Island : 8/2/2018 1:52 pm : link that biased journalists like Gary Myers have a vote. Eli could throw 6,000 yards 60 td's 0 int's, go 16-0 and win the SB MVP again and Myers still wouldn't vote for him.

ESPN doesn’t Phil in LA : 8/2/2018 1:55 pm : link Belong in the Hall of Fame. Eli’s career numbers will all be in the top 10 and he’s already got 2 super bowl MVP’s. Way the hell better career than Namath and others.

He'll make it SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/2/2018 1:56 pm : link eventually. I don't think he gets in his first try though.

NBD BBelle21 : 8/2/2018 1:56 pm : link Honestly, Eli will get voted into the HOF and then there will be articles popping up time to time about how he doesn’t belong in the HOF lol....UNLESS, he wins another SB. The fact that this alone will silence the babbling idiots says something about how HOF worthy his resume already is.

RE: It also doesn't help Eli njm : 8/2/2018 1:57 pm : link

Quote: that biased journalists like Gary Myers have a vote. Eli could throw 6,000 yards 60 td's 0 int's, go 16-0 and win the SB MVP again and Myers still wouldn't vote for him.



His vote may have gone the way of the Daily News by the time Eli is eligible. In comment 14027594 Jay on the Island said:His vote may have gone the way of the Daily News by the time Eli is eligible.

RE: He'll make it njm : 8/2/2018 1:57 pm : link

Quote: eventually. I don't think he gets in his first try though.



Sounds about right to me. In comment 14027599 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Sounds about right to me.

One of the reasons Giantfan in skinland : 8/2/2018 2:00 pm : link I would be so thrilled to see him have at least another high level season or two. I don't think it needs to be a superbowl, but a year or two of really good Top 10 QB type production to clear out the stink of the last few years would be so much fun. So tired of hearing the current narrative about him. Would love to see him put it in everyone's face.

RE: Its absolutely asinine QB Snacks : 8/2/2018 2:04 pm : link

Quote: Eli is out. But Ben is a lock.



Distinguish between these 2 careers



Player A



51,682 yards (6 all time)

339 TDs (8 all time)



4x Pro Bowl

2x SB champion

2x SB MVP



Player B

51,065 yards (8 all time)

329 TDs (9 all time)



2x SB champion

6x Pro Bowl

1x SB MVP.



But one is a lock and the other is out? I guess Eli’s 4 Pro Bowls “pales in comparison” to Ben’s 6 Pro Bowls?



2 Pro Bowls is the difference I guess? Come on



Especially since they acknowledge Eli’s “legendary”



Just to sum - the guy will more all time pass yards and TDs and more SB MVPs and the legendary playoff career is not the “lock”



You conveniently left out stats that separate these two players.



Ben has completed 64% of his passes. Eli 59%. He's also thrown 54 more interceptions.

In comment 14027542 twostepgiants said:You conveniently left out stats that separate these two players.Ben has completed 64% of his passes. Eli 59%. He's also thrown 54 more interceptions.

RE: One of the reasons Britt in VA : 8/2/2018 2:04 pm : link
Amen.

Quote: I would be so thrilled to see him have at least another high level season or two. I don't think it needs to be a superbowl, but a year or two of really good Top 10 QB type production to clear out the stink of the last few years would be so much fun. So tired of hearing the current narrative about him. Would love to see him put it in everyone's face.



Amen. In comment 14027609 Giantfan in skinland said:Amen.

RE: If Joe Namath is in the HOF QB Snacks : 8/2/2018 2:06 pm : link

Quote: Eli should be a lock.



How could you possibly compare the careers of these two players considering the eras they played in? In comment 14027591 Jay on the Island said:How could you possibly compare the careers of these two players considering the eras they played in?

Not a lock Thegratefulhead : 8/2/2018 2:07 pm : link Because the people who vote for the HoF are largely split on whether Eli is good QB or a lucky one. I am not, he should be a lock according me, but I don't vote and neither do you. I think this year is the deal maker or breaker for Eli. If he succeeds, I think people will accept the argument about bad OL and the teams around him. If he has a year close to last year, the last five years will be on him, right or wrong, in the eyes of voters. Is what it is.



RE: RE: Its absolutely asinine Toth029 : 8/2/2018 2:11 pm : link



Just wondering why you didn't include the interception totals of both players. [/quote]

You're right. Why stop there. Lets look at playoff stats.



Eli

8-4 record

242 comp, 400 att, 2,815 yards, 18 TD's, 9 picks, 7.04 ypa, 87.4 rating



Ben

13-8 record

422 comp, 676 att, 5,256 yards, 30 FF's, 24 picks, 7.74 to a, 86.5 rating



Go one further. Since 2005 when both became full time starters



Times Giants were top 10 in offense: 7

Times Steelers were top 10 in offense: 5



Times Giants were top 10 in defense: 2

Times Steelers were top 10 in defense: 7



And one player wasn't surrounded by Hall of Famers in his career on offense.



In comment 14027553 Brown Recluse said:Just wondering why you didn't include the interception totals of both players. [/quote]You're right. Why stop there. Lets look at playoff stats.Eli8-4 record242 comp, 400 att, 2,815 yards, 18 TD's, 9 picks, 7.04 ypa, 87.4 ratingBen13-8 record422 comp, 676 att, 5,256 yards, 30 FF's, 24 picks, 7.74 to a, 86.5 ratingGo one further. Since 2005 when both became full time startersTimes Giants were top 10 in offense: 7Times Steelers were top 10 in offense: 5Times Giants were top 10 in defense: 2Times Steelers were top 10 in defense: 7And one player wasn't surrounded by Hall of Famers in his career on offense.

Let's just say.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 2:11 pm : link he's in for the Guarantee and call it a day, and using that rationale, Eli is in for beating an undefeated team.

Sigh Toth029 : 8/2/2018 2:14 pm : link Should have proof read. Auto corrects wants to change everything. 😆

RE: Namath led.. Simms11 : 8/2/2018 2:15 pm : link

Quote: a league in INT's 4 years.



I'm pretty sure that damning stat would be used to say Eli doesn't belong.



Brett Favre also led the league in that stat and has 336 for his illustrious HOF career too. I don't think the INT stats should be used against him, but we know there will be those that do. In comment 14027623 FatMan in Charlotte said:Brett Favre also led the league in that stat and has 336 for his illustrious HOF career too. I don't think the INT stats should be used against him, but we know there will be those that do.

RE: Namath led.. Thegratefulhead : 8/2/2018 2:16 pm : link

Quote: a league in INT's 4 years.



I'm pretty sure that damning stat would be used to say Eli doesn't belong. Eli belongs. I watched the guy play. In the biggest of spots, under the most duress, he came up huge. LOVE HIM. You are aware of his league wide and media perception though? I know you are smart enough to separate your feelings about him to understand the existing narrative about our guy during his entire career. More than any other QB I can remember, there has been an ongoing argument about whether he is even good, among players in the league and the people that cover the sport. Stupid I know, but that is reality. In comment 14027623 FatMan in Charlotte said:Eli belongs. I watched the guy play. In the biggest of spots, under the most duress, he came up huge. LOVE HIM. You are aware of his league wide and media perception though? I know you are smart enough to separate your feelings about him to understand the existing narrative about our guy during his entire career. More than any other QB I can remember, there has been an ongoing argument about whether he is even good, among players in the league and the people that cover the sport. Stupid I know, but that is reality.

I'd be saying.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 2:21 pm : link that any 2 time SB MVP who played more than a handful of years belongs.



Any argument used against Eli can be used to point to another HoF player.



Kurt Warner is in with a brief period of greatness



Bob Griese was considered mediocre outside of his titles



I already referenced the Namath stats, and he's in because he won a historic game. Seriously - a guy throws more INT's thn TD's 11 out of 13 years and is a HoF guy??



Every 2 time SB MVP is in the HoF



George Blanda is in the HoF!!





RE: win 1 more championship djm : 8/2/2018 2:21 pm : link

Quote: and its not even debatable



Win one more championship and the guy gets a head mounted on NFL’s Mount Rushmore.



Why exactly is Rivers a HOFer but Eli isn’t?



People are hyper focused on Eli’s weak areas or downturns in his career more than any other player going. It’s as simple as that. Eli has sore spots in his career I have no problem acknowledging that but here’s the thing that drives me nuts: rivers, brees even Big Ben also have sore spots.



Who cares. Eli is one of the Nfl’s iq tests. In comment 14027496 micky said:Win one more championship and the guy gets a head mounted on NFL’s Mount Rushmore.Why exactly is Rivers a HOFer but Eli isn’t?People are hyper focused on Eli’s weak areas or downturns in his career more than any other player going. It’s as simple as that. Eli has sore spots in his career I have no problem acknowledging that but here’s the thing that drives me nuts: rivers, brees even Big Ben also have sore spots.Who cares. Eli is one of the Nfl’s iq tests.

RE: RE: He'll make it djm : 8/2/2018 2:24 pm : link
Same here.

Quote: In comment 14027599 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





eventually. I don't think he gets in his first try though.







Sounds about right to me.



Same here. In comment 14027604 njm said:Same here.

Eli has had a weird career Greg from LI : 8/2/2018 2:28 pm : link I've never been able to find anyone who is a close comparison. His performances have varied so much over the years between incredible and terrible. He had two playoff runs for the ages, but stunk up the joint in playoff losses. Never quite had the kind of regular season numbers his contemporaries have (and please spare me the all-time passing catergories. It's pointless to compare players from earlier eras who played in much, much less passer-friendly conditions). Rarely has been considered a top 5 QB in the league in any given season.



It kind of depends on what you value as a HOF voter - moments of greatness or overall body of work.

RE: Let's just say.. njm : 8/2/2018 2:35 pm : link

Quote: he's in for the Guarantee and call it a day.



You have to add to that that he elevated the status of AFL in the eyes of the fans and owners and effectively got every player in both leagues a significant pay raise. In comment 14027627 FatMan in Charlotte said:You have to add to that that he elevated the status of AFL in the eyes of the fans and owners and effectively got every player in both leagues a significant pay raise.

RE: Eli has had a weird career Canton : 8/2/2018 2:36 pm : link

Quote: I've never been able to find anyone who is a close comparison. His performances have varied so much over the years between incredible and terrible. He had two playoff runs for the ages, but stunk up the joint in playoff losses. Never quite had the kind of regular season numbers his contemporaries have (and please spare me the all-time passing catergories. It's pointless to compare players from earlier eras who played in much, much less passer-friendly conditions). Rarely has been considered a top 5 QB in the league in any given season.



It kind of depends on what you value as a HOF voter - moments of greatness or overall body of work.



Bullshit - he didn't "stunk up the place" on the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. He showed up. The rest of the team didn't . In comment 14027654 Greg from LI said:Bullshit - he didn't "stunk up the place" on the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. He showed up. The rest of the team didn't .

RE: RE: Eli has had a weird career Greg from LI : 8/2/2018 2:39 pm : link

Quote: Bullshit - he didn't "stunk up the place" on the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. He showed up. The rest of the team didn't .



Missed the 2008 playoffs, I take it? In comment 14027668 Canton said:Missed the 2008 playoffs, I take it?

RE: Eli has had a weird career djm : 8/2/2018 2:40 pm : link

Quote: I've never been able to find anyone who is a close comparison. His performances have varied so much over the years between incredible and terrible. He had two playoff runs for the ages, but stunk up the joint in playoff losses. Never quite had the kind of regular season numbers his contemporaries have (and please spare me the all-time passing catergories. It's pointless to compare players from earlier eras who played in much, much less passer-friendly conditions). Rarely has been considered a top 5 QB in the league in any given season.



It kind of depends on what you value as a HOF voter - moments of greatness or overall body of work.



Eli has been more consistent than common belief though. He’s had two poor seasons, 2013 and 2017 and a bunch of productive seasons albeit he’s been prone to the turnover and nearly all of them.



Pick a random season. More than likely the team won 8 plus games and Eli threw for 4200 yards and 26 tds. Mix in the 2 amazing runs and the 3-4 very good regular seasons. It’s probably good enough for canton but I’d like to see Eli flash 2 more good seasons of play. Doesn’t need a ring, just a nice two seasons of play. Let’s say 19 wins combined and one 1-2 playoff wins. Do that he’s a lock but not first ballot.



I’m of the belief that the giants franchise and Eli doesn’t necessarily need super bowl wins these next few years. They just need to win games and get back to January. In comment 14027654 Greg from LI said:Eli has been more consistent than common belief though. He’s had two poor seasons, 2013 and 2017 and a bunch of productive seasons albeit he’s been prone to the turnover and nearly all of them.Pick a random season. More than likely the team won 8 plus games and Eli threw for 4200 yards and 26 tds. Mix in the 2 amazing runs and the 3-4 very good regular seasons. It’s probably good enough for canton but I’d like to see Eli flash 2 more good seasons of play. Doesn’t need a ring, just a nice two seasons of play. Let’s say 19 wins combined and one 1-2 playoff wins. Do that he’s a lock but not first ballot.I’m of the belief that the giants franchise and Eli doesn’t necessarily need super bowl wins these next few years. They just need to win games and get back to January.

I think Eli gets in aceinthehouse : 8/2/2018 2:43 pm : link Just not on 1st yr of eligibility.



But he sure isn't doing himself any favors as of late.



Remember, Jim Plunkett isn't in the HOF either & he has 2 SB's as well.



But Plunkett doesn't have the numbers Eli has.



But yes, Eli will probably get in.

Doesn't hurt that he has the name Manning, either.



I think the only way he doesn't, is if he plays a few more years & stinks up the joint like he has been.



Funny, but Eli would actually benefit himself by retiring now.



Rather than prolonging his career of sucktitude & giving any of the voters more doubt than they already have.



Just my opinion, though.

The argument Thegratefulhead : 8/2/2018 2:45 pm : link If we are arguing if should be in. Yes... I'm done, fuck you if don't understand why, you are a moron.



If we are arguing whether or not he will get in, that's a completely different discussion. Articles like the one from ESPN are not helpful for certain.

Pretty good article from NFL.com Chris684 : 8/2/2018 2:54 pm : link
04 Class - ( New Window





- ( breaking down the weapons of the 04 class. Makes a strong argument that Rivers and Ben have consistently had more to work with, and doesn't even get into Ben and those Pittsburgh defenses. 04 Class - ( New Window

RE: I don't know how it's debatable now. Gatorade Dunk : 8/2/2018 2:56 pm : link

Quote:

Is the Hall of Fame a question because he has thrown a lot of interceptions? He has 228 of those. Same exact number as Drew Brees.

Brees has also thrown 149 more TDs than Eli, so I'm not sure that's the best comparison to make. In comment 14027539 Beezer said:Brees has also thrown 149 more TDs than Eli, so I'm not sure that's the best comparison to make.

The season that really hurts is 2008 Go Terps : 8/2/2018 2:57 pm : link That was the best team in the league, and the path to the Super Bowl was as manageable as you could hope for. A Giants-Steelers Super Bowl that year would have been incredible...if you recall their regular season game in Pittsburgh that year was one of the games of the season leaguewide.



And then douchebag goes and shoots himself in the leg.





Me a moron? aceinthehouse : 8/2/2018 2:59 pm : link Piss off, dude.



I've probably forgotten more about football, than you'll ever know.



I said he WILL get in.

2 SB wins vs Pats & mvp's tends to get that for a player.

He has the stats to get his Gold Jacket. No doubt!



But right now

Today

Eli's the worst QB in the division.

Even behind Dak (which is sad)



If Eli continues to suck, he COULD run the risk of making it tough for himself TO get in.



But rights now?

He's a shoe in

Just not on 1st try



But be honest with your self people.

Does any team fear playing Eli?



No, they actually want to play Eli

& that's not a good sign.



If he were smart?

Every audible straight to Barkley.

Lol





And regarding his playoff record... Chris684 : 8/2/2018 3:00 pm : link of 4 losses, there are really only 2 bad games individually, 05 and 08. When you consider 05 was his introduction to the NFL playoffs, not bad.







RE: I'd be saying.. bw in dc : 8/2/2018 3:06 pm : link

Quote:



Bob Griese was considered mediocre outside of his titles









Really? Says who? Griese was a league MVP, 6X pro bowl player, 2X all pro, led the league in TDs one year, etc.



And in an era where many QBs had more INTs than TDS, he was +20 in TDs to INTs.







In comment 14027643 FatMan in Charlotte said:Really? Says who? Griese was a league MVP, 6X pro bowl player, 2X all pro, led the league in TDs one year, etc.And in an era where many QBs had more INTs than TDS, he was +20 in TDs to INTs.

RE: And regarding his playoff record... Big Blue '56 : 8/2/2018 3:09 pm : link

Quote: of 4 losses, there are really only 2 bad games individually, 05 and 08. When you consider 05 was his introduction to the NFL playoffs, not bad.







Not to mention the players who were signed off the street to replace our injured against the Panthers In comment 14027694 Chris684 said:Not to mention the players who were signed off the street to replace our injured against the Panthers

on the other hand... Greg from LI : 8/2/2018 3:17 pm : link In Griese's two Super Bowl seasons, he threw for under 100 yards in four of six games. 121 and 159 in other two, so it makes it hard to say exactly how good Griese was when the Dolphins played such a run heavy offense.

I think Eli gets in... bw in dc : 8/2/2018 3:17 pm : link and he'll do so because he's Manning royalty.



The Hall of Fame has made enough mistakes of letting players in who shouldn't. But Eli is more borderline than some of those players so that will help.



Personally, I wouldn't put him in. I wouldn't put Warner in either. I wouldn't have put Namath in. I wouldn't put Aikman in - his numbers for the talent around him are very mediocre.





Well miss Eli when he's gone Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/2/2018 3:21 pm : link And we're back in Dave Brown/Kent Graham Hell.



Or maybe not. Dragon seems to be lighting it up in camp.

Here we go... KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 3:22 pm : link If you want to make a case of Eli in HOF you don't do it by comparing him to BR.



The numbers aren't close unless you leave out important stats (like we see here). Ben was much more consistent while winning at a higher rate.



Bens' best was better and the low's weren't close. Eli had some rough years. Ben hasn't.



Eli will have an explosive offense this year. If they can block for him he should put up big numbers. I think he needs the to get in.



LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 3:23 pm : link "Manning Royalty".



I bet Archie is wondering how the King of such a royal family didn't get into the HoF.



Such constantly bizarre takes.

Troy Aikman is a first ballot no brainer Go Terps : 8/2/2018 3:23 pm : link IMO stats can not be the main argument for or against a guy. The point of the game is to win games and to win titles.



Matt Stafford has better numbers than Troy Aikman. Anyone that tries to tell me Stafford is a better QB than Aikman can fuck off, because the whole world has gone crazy at that point.

RE: I think he gets in eventually mrvax : 8/2/2018 3:25 pm : link

Quote: The media tends to focus on his negatives, which are many for a HoF QB. But, in time two SB wins and MVP awards tend to mean more as memories focus on the positives.



I agree especially with how many WRs and TEs he's lost. However this Oline MUST grow to average and Eli must take advantage. Then the years of shit Olines must be hammered home, proving what Eli was up against.

In comment 14027538 JonC said:I agree especially with how many WRs and TEs he's lost. However this Oline MUST grow to average and Eli must take advantage. Then the years of shit Olines must be hammered home, proving what Eli was up against.

GT.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 3:28 pm : link and that's the rub. You can't say for some HoF QB's it is the winning that matters and then leave a 2 time SB MVP out.



You can't say Namath is in for his flash and win against the Colts and say Manning isn't. Same as your Aikman example.



It is unfortunate that any publication would say Rivers is a HoF'er and Eli isn't.



One point of greatness is to excel at the biggest times. Eli has. I won't fault Rivers for never getting the chance, but on the flip side, you can't take away those who have.



Like I said above, Eli checks off the box of any perceived negative, either through superior stats in relation or with a QB already in who is bested in the category by Eli

i don't Les in TO : 8/2/2018 3:28 pm : link know if he has enough respect across all the people who have votes to get in. as the article notes and mentioned in this thread, he is a polarizing player - clark kent in the regular season and superman in the playoffs (one of only 4 players to win the super bowl MVP twice - brady, Montana, and bradshaw being the others and a 15 TD:2 INT ratio in the playoffs).

We are all forgeting..... Ed A. : 8/2/2018 3:29 pm : link Eli had the worst support in the last few years. No running game, subpar OL and receivers hurt constantly. I wonder what his record would be if that was not the case.

Namath is pretty clearly the worst QB in the Hall Greg from LI : 8/2/2018 3:31 pm : link He's in because of Super Bowl III. That's the beginning and the end of it. I think it's a lousy reason and he shouldn't be in, but that's it.

P.S..... Ed A. : 8/2/2018 3:33 pm : link BSPN sucks big time!!! What did you expect from them? They are still pissed at what Eli did to their darlings, the Pats.

I don't like pointing to supporting casts Go Terps : 8/2/2018 3:37 pm : link The Hall of Fame is supposed to be the highest possible individual honor a player can receive - I don't think it's the place for rationalizations about offensive lines, coaching, etc. Either you did enough to be in or you did not.



Also, Go Terps : 8/2/2018 3:38 pm : link I've said on other threads about the HOF that if I were running it if would be extremely hard to get in. Basically, just ask the question aloud: Is X a Hall of Famer? Any answer than an immediate and unambiguous "YES!" is a no. It's supposed to be the smallest, most elite group possible...players indistinguishable from one another in their excellence. If it were up to me there would be only four or five QBs in the HOF - Montana, Unitas, Brady, Graham...the gods.



But that's not the way the actual HOF is.

RE: Get a third ring JOrthman : 8/2/2018 3:39 pm : link

Quote: He'll be in the Hall with the third trophy. But, he could still get in even without it. I think he needs to have a good season this year, just to prove that he can still play.



Funny because the bar keeps moving. They used to say that about him getting his second. In comment 14027505 allstarjim said:Funny because the bar keeps moving. They used to say that about him getting his second.

RE: Troy Aikman is a first ballot no brainer bw in dc : 8/2/2018 3:39 pm : link

Quote: IMO stats can not be the main argument for or against a guy. The point of the game is to win games and to win titles.



Matt Stafford has better numbers than Troy Aikman. Anyone that tries to tell me Stafford is a better QB than Aikman can fuck off, because the whole world has gone crazy at that point.



Aikman was certainly a talent. But has there ever been a QB with more talent on both sides of the ball? Maybe Bradshaw? And Aikman still only broke 20 TDs in a season 1X with 23. His next career high is 19. His lifetime QBR is 81.



Let me tell you something, a ton of QBs could have thrived with the Dallas team.



Sorry, but his numbers are pedestrian. You have to have more than rings to get in. There has to be some individual accomplishment on a season by season basis that stand out - in my book.



In comment 14027722 Go Terps said:Aikman was certainly a talent. But has there ever been a QB with more talent on both sides of the ball? Maybe Bradshaw? And Aikman still only broke 20 TDs in a season 1X with 23. His next career high is 19. His lifetime QBR is 81.Let me tell you something, a ton of QBs could have thrived with the Dallas team.Sorry, but his numbers are pedestrian. You have to have more than rings to get in. There has to be some individual accomplishment on a season by season basis that stand out - in my book.

Not including Revis as a lock Jerz44 : 8/2/2018 3:40 pm : link Is the stupidest part of that article. He was the #1 best CB for a decade and one of the best ever.

Some people here on BBI dep026 : 8/2/2018 3:43 pm : link Who constantly downplay Eli’s career and prop up Bens career amuse me.



Both are HOF players. But people act like eli has never been good as Ben. You swear that Ben never had a bad year or games according to some here.

RE: Greise.. bw in dc : 8/2/2018 3:46 pm : link

Quote: was so well regarded that it took him 6 years to get into the Hall.



It took Charles Haley close to 10 years. It took Ken Stabler over 30 years. It took Lynn Swann over 20 years.



I can never put my finger on the inconsistent nature of the selection process. In comment 14027706 FatMan in Charlotte said:It took Charles Haley close to 10 years. It took Ken Stabler over 30 years. It took Lynn Swann over 20 years.I can never put my finger on the inconsistent nature of the selection process.

Personally I think the reaction last year... Dan in the Springs : 8/2/2018 3:51 pm : link To the Geno start helps Eli in that it showed solidarity for Eli in spite of the offensive futility. Support for Eli was near universal.



In the end voters will remember and be influenced by the event imo.

This.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 3:52 pm : link



Quote: I can never put my finger on the inconsistent nature of the selection process



But when you have guys like Gary Meyers making calls, it is what you get. is dead on:But when you have guys like Gary Meyers making calls, it is what you get.

RE: According to the fan voting, santacruzom : 8/2/2018 3:54 pm : link

Quote: Eli is 57% YES for the Hall of Fame (after 38,000 votes).



Rivers is 51% (after about 35,000 votes).



I'm not sure Eli will ever get in. But I'm pretty sure Rivers won't get in before Eli.



(Ben will get in well before either Eli or Rivers, because the media figures who vote for it adore Ben.)



I just wonder how much of the voting process is qualitative stuff. In ten years from now, Roethlisberger will simply be remembered as being an elite QB more so than either Eli or Rivers. In comment 14027535 Mr. Bungle said:I just wonder how much of the voting process is qualitative stuff. In ten years from now, Roethlisberger will simply be remembered as being an elite QB more so than either Eli or Rivers.

Eli has been carrying this team on his back Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/2/2018 3:56 pm : link No HOFer teammates on offense. Meanwhile Warner, Aikman, and Ben played with dozens of HOFers.

If you want to use winning Chris684 : 8/2/2018 3:57 pm : link as a metric to grade any QB in the NFL, it's going to be hard to do so unless you're willing to break down surrounding talent/head coach/offensive system.



It's really that way with any player in the NFL as that player is always on the field with 10 other men he's relying on in one way or another.



I think the NBA is the clearest cut league where you can equate winning to individual performance.



The easiest case to make for Eli is that he's been a terrific regular season QB who has been as reliable and durable as anyone not named Brett Favre. In the playoffs, and really just in general Eli was able to lift his game to another level in the most clutch moments. His performances in his two NFC title games and Super Bowls are legendary.

I AcidTest : 8/2/2018 3:57 pm : link would put him in even if he never played another game. But I think he'll get in as long as he's good during the last few years of his career. He doesn't have to win another ring. A few more good years, and his statistics along with the 2SB MVPs will be too much for the voters to ignore.



People should also remember that Kevin Gilbride's offense emphasized throwing the ball downfield. I leave it to others with a better knowledge of statistics, but my recollection is that for many years under KG, the Giants were at or near the top in passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air. Longer passes obviously increase the chance of an incompletion or interception.

Eli was the 2011 league MVP Chris684 : 8/2/2018 3:58 pm : link I don't care what anyone says about Rodgers.



There was no player more important or more responsible for his team's success that season.

So weak KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 4:00 pm : link Quote: But people act like eli has never been good as Ben. You swear that Ben never had a bad year or games according to some here.



Why do you have to twist what really is being said.



"...swear Ben never had a bad game..."



Pointing out the obvious, that Ben has better numbers across the board and has been much more consistent does not say "swear Ben never had a bad game".



Thats just weak.



Bens career QB rating is 94. Eli has NEVER had even one season with a 94 rating.



Does that mean Ben never had a bad game? No. It means he's consistently outplayed Eli. Why do you have to twist what really is being said."...swear Ben never had a bad game..."Pointing out the obvious, that Ben has better numbers across the board and has been much more consistent does not say "swear Ben never had a bad game".Thats just weak.Bens career QB rating is 94. Eli has NEVER had even one season with a 94 rating.Does that mean Ben never had a bad game? No. It means he's consistently outplayed Eli.

RE: I'd be saying.. EricJ : 8/2/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: that any 2 time SB MVP who played more than a handful of years belongs.



Any argument used against Eli can be used to point to another HoF player.



Kurt Warner is in with a brief period of greatness



Bob Griese was considered mediocre outside of his titles



I already referenced the Namath stats, and he's in because he won a historic game. Seriously - a guy throws more INT's thn TD's 11 out of 13 years and is a HoF guy??



Every 2 time SB MVP is in the HoF



George Blanda is in the HoF!!





I agree with you. Just wondering if Trent Dilfer or Nick foles won just one more SB, would they be in the HOF? In comment 14027643 FatMan in Charlotte said:I agree with you. Just wondering if Trent Dilfer or Nick foles won just one more SB, would they be in the HOF?

KWALL Chris684 : 8/2/2018 4:04 pm : link Do you think that part of the reason for their QB ratings can be attributed to differences regarding responsibility within or complexity of offensive systems?





RE: I don't like pointing to supporting casts djm : 8/2/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: The Hall of Fame is supposed to be the highest possible individual honor a player can receive - I don't think it's the place for rationalizations about offensive lines, coaching, etc. Either you did enough to be in or you did not.



Agreed.



Eli is a unique case. He’s also still playing. Let these next 2-3 seasons marinate. In comment 14027733 Go Terps said:Agreed.Eli is a unique case. He’s also still playing. Let these next 2-3 seasons marinate.

RE: Its absolutely asinine NYSports1 : 8/2/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: Eli is out. But Ben is a lock.



Distinguish between these 2 careers



Player A



51,682 yards (6 all time)

339 TDs (8 all time)



4x Pro Bowl

2x SB champion

2x SB MVP



Player B

51,065 yards (8 all time)

329 TDs (9 all time)



2x SB champion

6x Pro Bowl

1x SB MVP.



But one is a lock and the other is out? I guess Eli’s 4 Pro Bowls “pales in comparison” to Ben’s 6 Pro Bowls?



2 Pro Bowls is the difference I guess? Come on



Especially since they acknowledge Eli’s “legendary”



Just to sum - the guy will more all time pass yards and TDs and more SB MVPs and the legendary playoff career is not the “lock”





must be my eyes but where are the interception totals? or do those not count? Also has Big Ben missed 6 of 7 seasons of post season football? In comment 14027542 twostepgiants said:must be my eyes but where are the interception totals? or do those not count? Also has Big Ben missed 6 of 7 seasons of post season football?

RE: RE: I'd be saying.. djm : 8/2/2018 4:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14027643 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





that any 2 time SB MVP who played more than a handful of years belongs.



Any argument used against Eli can be used to point to another HoF player.



Kurt Warner is in with a brief period of greatness



Bob Griese was considered mediocre outside of his titles



I already referenced the Namath stats, and he's in because he won a historic game. Seriously - a guy throws more INT's thn TD's 11 out of 13 years and is a HoF guy??



Every 2 time SB MVP is in the HoF



George Blanda is in the HoF!!









I agree with you. Just wondering if Trent Dilfer or Nick foles won just one more SB, would they be in the HOF?



Trent dilfer wasn’t A good to very good starting qb for the better part of 15 years. He was a caretaker most of the time, an upstart once or twice early on, and a liability at other moments. In comment 14027765 EricJ said:Trent dilfer wasn’t A good to very good starting qb for the better part of 15 years. He was a caretaker most of the time, an upstart once or twice early on, and a liability at other moments.

Here is why I hate the Eli vs Ben comparisons Jay on the Island : 8/2/2018 4:13 pm : link Roethlisberger has played on a far more talented team for the majority of his career. I would love to see someone who is not as lazy as I am break down each seasons rushing stats and rankings, defensive rankings, and team expectations. How many times have the majority of experts picked the Giants to make the playoffs let alone be championship contenders? Maybe once during Eli's career. The Steelers are routinely among the favorites in the AFC and have the luxury of playing in a much weaker division.

I did.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 4:15 pm : link



Quote: Just wondering if Trent Dilfer or Nick foles won just one more SB, would they be in the HOF



While Dilfer played 13 seasons, he was only a fulltime starter for 4 years - 5 if you count a season with the Browns. He'd still need to be SB MVP two other times:) But in that case, you'd have to believe he's in



Foles would be trickier. He's never played a full 16 games as a starter and he's already 28. But if he ends up going to say the Chargers to replace Rivers and leads them to a SB as the MVP, playing 3-5 years there. He'd be in too. I would think.



But that's a lot of hypotheticals. put the caveat that any QB with 2 SB MVP's who played more than a handful of seasons should be in:While Dilfer played 13 seasons, he was only a fulltime starter for 4 years - 5 if you count a season with the Browns. He'd still need to be SB MVP two other times:) But in that case, you'd have to believe he's inFoles would be trickier. He's never played a full 16 games as a starter and he's already 28. But if he ends up going to say the Chargers to replace Rivers and leads them to a SB as the MVP, playing 3-5 years there. He'd be in too. I would think.But that's a lot of hypotheticals.

Chris KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 4:16 pm : link No I don't. That was the knock on Ben early. They may have kept it simple for him to keep him from hurting the team as a rookie.



I also don't agree with your 2011 MVP comment. Rodgers was more valuable. Come on. Rodgers had the highest QB rating ever that year. And with Rodgers it sure isn't all about the stats. He carries his team.



MVP is a reg season award. Eli wasn't close to Rodgers.



In 2011, the defense was the story. They played great down the stretch to get us in and dominated in playoffs.



Now I know you're going to point to the defensive numbers for the season (and they had some terrible games). But the play in the last 5-6 games was exceptional. And the playoffs were outstanding.



2011 was Eli's best year but he didn't carry the team.

... BrettNYG10 : 8/2/2018 4:17 pm : link I'd vote for Eli and Ben. Rivers is close, but he'd get a no from me. He had some great Chargers teams and couldn't cut it. When you're close, the rings matter. Eli wouldn't get my vote if he was ringless. But the longevity and rings get him in. People point to him only being a top three QB once (2011), but he was the best QB in the post-season both times the Giants won the Super Bowl. That matters.



However, I'm not convinced Eli does actually get in. I think Ben is more of a sure thing.

When I see a weak argument dep026 : 8/2/2018 4:17 pm : link I see people use QB rating as a means to compare players.



I mean with a top rushing attack and defense every year - maybe I should say Bens has underperformed in his career in comparison to his peers?



How can you argue against Eli Jay on the Island : 8/2/2018 4:18 pm : link On one side they claim Eli's stats aren't HOF worth despite being in the top 10 in most categories. The same people who voted for Aikman because he won 3 SB's won't vote for ELi, who has two, because of his stats. Meanwhile Aikman career high for td passes was 23! He never threw more than 19 in any other season. I know it was a different era but these writers need to take into account the talent on the teams. What Eli has done without a great offensive line, defense, or running game during his entire career is incredible. Had Eli been on the Steelers his entire career his numbers would look much different.

RE: Chris Jay on the Island : 8/2/2018 4:20 pm : link

Quote: No I don't. That was the knock on Ben early. They may have kept it simple for him to keep him from hurting the team as a rookie.



I also don't agree with your 2011 MVP comment. Rodgers was more valuable. Come on. Rodgers had the highest QB rating ever that year. And with Rodgers it sure isn't all about the stats. He carries his team.



MVP is a reg season award. Eli wasn't close to Rodgers.



In 2011, the defense was the story. They played great down the stretch to get us in and dominated in playoffs.



Now I know you're going to point to the defensive numbers for the season (and they had some terrible games). But the play in the last 5-6 games was exceptional. And the playoffs were outstanding.



2011 was Eli's best year but he didn't carry the team.

I can't understand how you could Eli didn't carry that team. Sure the defense picked up over the final few games but Eli was the reason they were still in it. That was Eli's best season and it's even more incredible with the pitiful protection that he had along with the worst running game in the league. In comment 14027781 KWALL2 said:I can't understand how you could Eli didn't carry that team. Sure the defense picked up over the final few games but Eli was the reason they were still in it. That was Eli's best season and it's even more incredible with the pitiful protection that he had along with the worst running game in the league.

What people also forget about the 2011 team dep026 : 8/2/2018 4:22 pm : link Is he offense and ST really carried the giants that day.



Giants had the ball for 37 minutes.

Patriots average starting position was the 18 yard line.

Patriots scored on 3 of 7 drives and would have been a 4th if not for Brady missing a WIDE OPEN Welker that would have ended the game.



People sometimes see a number yet fail to divulge what caused the number to happen.

Carried them in the SB dep026 : 8/2/2018 4:22 pm : link ...

Eli's 4th qr resume in 2011 speaks for itself Chris684 : 8/2/2018 4:25 pm : link When late and behind in games he was nearly perfect.





Giants had SEVEN possessions dep026 : 8/2/2018 4:25 pm : link Of 7 plays or more in the SB. It may not have been the 91 SB. But it was pretty damn close to perfect execution.



Score would have been worse if not for the phantom hold on Boothe where wilfork even admitted to the ref during the game that he took a dive.

Jay KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 4:28 pm : link I've been down this path before. The 2011 defense had some of the worst games ever (NO and GB). However a loss is a loss. They also played outstanding in 2 losses (Was and Phi).



Check out the wins. The defense played well in almost every one including the game at NE (holding NE to the lowest point total in many years at home). The 2011 season wasn't about a QB carrying a team to wins.



The defense had many injuries. As they got healthy they played excellent ball and you saw it in the win total.



And that certainly wasn't the case in the playoffs when the defense shut down 2 of the best offenses of all time.

As far as Eli over Rodgers for MVP that year Chris684 : 8/2/2018 4:28 pm : link maybe you don't even need to take the award from Rodgers to make the point that Eli deserved it as well.



McNair and Manning shared it once.

RE: RE: Greise.. JOrthman : 8/2/2018 4:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14027706 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





was so well regarded that it took him 6 years to get into the Hall.







It took Charles Haley close to 10 years. It took Ken Stabler over 30 years. It took Lynn Swann over 20 years.



I can never put my finger on the inconsistent nature of the selection process.



I find one thing interesting about that Steeler era. When they keep putting players in from those teams doesn't it diminish the others players already in? For example if you keep putting players on that offense in, doesn't it diminish what Bradshaw did or vice versa for the defense? In comment 14027747 bw in dc said:I find one thing interesting about that Steeler era. When they keep putting players in from those teams doesn't it diminish the others players already in? For example if you keep putting players on that offense in, doesn't it diminish what Bradshaw did or vice versa for the defense?

RE: How can you argue against Eli Greg from LI : 8/2/2018 4:31 pm : link

Quote: What Eli has done without a great offensive line, defense, or running game during his entire career is incredible.



Ummm, for part of his career he had an excellent line and running game. In comment 14027786 Jay on the Island said:Ummm, for part of his career he had an excellent line and running game.

Giants defense did not shut down the Patriots dep026 : 8/2/2018 4:31 pm : link Whatsoever.





KWALL your take on Eli in 2011 is so outrageous Chris684 : 8/2/2018 4:32 pm : link to me.



Especially knowing you are a solid and knowledgeable football fan and NYG fan.



I have no idea what you were watching.

RE: RE: How can you argue against Eli dep026 : 8/2/2018 4:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14027786 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





What Eli has done without a great offensive line, defense, or running game during his entire career is incredible.







Ummm, for part of his career he had an excellent line and running game.



I would say half of his career. From 05-12, they were very good in the ground. From 13’ on, it’s been disgusting. In comment 14027812 Greg from LI said:I would say half of his career. From 05-12, they were very good in the ground. From 13’ on, it’s been disgusting.

Jay KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 4:33 pm : link 5 of the 9 wins in 2011 the defense held the opponent to 17 or under.



Vs Brady at home they held them to 20 (lowest total in many years)



If Eli had lost one of those two Super Bowls AnnapolisMike : 8/2/2018 4:33 pm : link Then he would likely be on the bubble.



Personally, I think he gets in eventually. But he has had some very mediocre seasons, which will give some voters pause and likely delay his entry for a few years. I think this season will be a factor. He has weapons and if the protection is decent...then there are really few excuses for a bad year if he has one.



Ultimately, the Giants drafted Eli because they felt he could win them Superbowls. He did and that is really all that matters.

We have very.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 4:39 pm : link



Quote: Jay

KWALL2 : 4:28 pm : link : reply

I've been down this path before. The 2011 defense had some of the worst games ever (NO and GB). However a loss is a loss. They also played outstanding in 2 losses (Was and Phi).



We lost to the Redskins twice. Once giving up 28 points and the other giving up 23 points. In the 23 point game, we gave up 123 rushing yards and 300 yards total.



In the Eagles loss, we gave up 127 rushing yards and 325 total yards.



If you give up 100+ yards on the ground, you didn't play outstanding. differing opinions on playing excellently in losses.We lost to the Redskins twice. Once giving up 28 points and the other giving up 23 points. In the 23 point game, we gave up 123 rushing yards and 300 yards total.In the Eagles loss, we gave up 127 rushing yards and 325 total yards.If you give up 100+ yards on the ground, you didn't play outstanding.

Chris KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 4:40 pm : link It's more outrageous to claim he was the MVP over Rodgers. Eli didn't have a 2-1 TD to INT rate. Rodgers was 7+-1 on a 15 win team.



Eli's best year? 2011.



But he did not carry the team especially in the playoffs vs some of the best offenses of all time.

Putting up 37 points dep026 : 8/2/2018 4:42 pm : link In lambeau I guess is done on a daily basis?

Jordan Ranaan.... Ed A. : 8/2/2018 4:43 pm : link Is now an official BSPN tool. Take what he says from now on with a grain of salt. He is dead to me now.

Jay PaulBlakeTSU : 8/2/2018 4:45 pm : link I found a couple old posts of mine that are similar to what you're asking



The Steelers had a Top 3 scoring defense in 6/14 seasons and a Top 10 scoring defense in 9/14



The Giants have had a Top 3 scoring defense in 1/14 seasons, and a Top 10 scoring defense in 2/14 seasons.





The major difference between Ben and Eli is that the non-QB Steelers have been much better than the non-QB Giants over that span.



Ben misses games almost every year, and yet the Steelers don't fall off a cliff when that happens. Since they both took over the job to start a season (2005), Ben has only played a full season 3 times.



Since 2005 when Ben entered the season as the starter, the Steelers with back-up QBs are 13-10, a 54.5% of their games, which averages to 9.04 wins per season.



Those QB?

Charlie Batch: 9 starts

Tommy Maddox: 2 starts

Dennis Dixon: 3 starts

Byron Leftwich: 1 start

Michael Vick: 3 starts

Landry Jones: 5 starts





Meanwhile, since 2005, Eli Manning is 110-97, a 53.1% win percentage that averages out to 8.5 wins per year.

RE: I did.. EricJ : 8/2/2018 4:45 pm : link

Quote: p

Foles would be trickier. He's never played a full 16 games as a starter and he's already 28. But if he ends up going to say the Chargers to replace Rivers and leads them to a SB as the MVP, playing 3-5 years there. He'd be in too. I would think.



But that's a lot of hypotheticals.



Right, and to take our little hypothetical (and ridiculous) scenarios to a new level... let's say Foles comes in at the end of the year again after another injury to Wentz. He wins another SB and then after that he fizzles out or gets a career ending injury. Now the guy has two SB victories on his resume but nothing more than that.



I suppose this is why winning a SB is important but is not the MOST important thing when determining whether someone gets into the HOF when it really is a team sport. In comment 14027780 FatMan in Charlotte said:Right, and to take our little hypothetical (and ridiculous) scenarios to a new level... let's say Foles comes in at the end of the year again after another injury to Wentz. He wins another SB and then after that he fizzles out or gets a career ending injury. Now the guy has two SB victories on his resume but nothing more than that.I suppose this is why winning a SB is important but is not the MOST important thing when determining whether someone gets into the HOF when it really is a team sport.

FMIC KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 4:45 pm : link ...other giving up 23 points



Vs WAS? One of Eli's worst.



The defense got turnovers early. 2 picks in first qtr. Eli handed it back.



10 of the 23 points came off Eli INTs in NYG territory.

Back to the point being discussed dep026 : 8/2/2018 4:46 pm : link If the HOF is truly an individual achievement...



Eli will be in top 7 of all time in yards and TDS

He will have 2 SB MVPs



Yet because of one stat where he struggles against his peers (INTs), that should dismiss him from it and the other stats should be ignored?



Hogwash.

I know what the statistics are... Chris684 : 8/2/2018 4:47 pm : link Doesn't mean anything to me.



The Giants schedule was a nightmare that season and Eli's play in the 4th quarter won probably a handful or a half dozen out of 13 total wins.



New England twice.

@ Dallas

@ Arizona



7 4th qr comebacks and 8 game-winning drives.



I don't want to think about how many games Chris684 : 8/2/2018 4:52 pm : link the 2011 Giants win without Eli. 4 maybe?



Go look at Green Bay that year. I'm pretty confident with a Matt Flynn-esque QB they could have won 9 or 10 games and still made the playoffs.







KWALL Go Terps : 8/2/2018 4:55 pm : link The defense was not the story in 2011. The defense blew for most of that season. There were plenty of wins where the defense only needed one stop and didn't get it, only to have Eli save their ass (I was at one of those in New England).



The 2011 Giants were 25th in the NFL in points allowed with 400 (25 PPG). That team is the only Super Bowl champion in history to concede that many points.

If you give up 100+ yards on the ground, you didn't play outstanding. KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 4:59 pm : link You did if you only gave up 17 points (one of the TDs was a 10 yard drive) with 3 INTs.

You were at the NE game? KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 5:00 pm : link The one where the defense held Brady to his lowest point total in a decade. That one?

RE: the defense played great in the Super Bowl, though dep026 : 8/2/2018 5:01 pm : link

Quote: I still don't know how, but they did



The first SB, not the 2nd. In comment 14027844 Greg from LI said:The first SB, not the 2nd.

RE: Its absolutely asinine Mr. Bungle : 8/2/2018 5:04 pm : link

Quote: Eli is out. But Ben is a lock.



Distinguish between these 2 careers



Player A



51,682 yards (6 all time)

339 TDs (8 all time)



4x Pro Bowl

2x SB champion

2x SB MVP



Player B

51,065 yards (8 all time)

329 TDs (9 all time)



2x SB champion

6x Pro Bowl

1x SB MVP.



But one is a lock and the other is out? I guess Eli’s 4 Pro Bowls “pales in comparison” to Ben’s 6 Pro Bowls?



2 Pro Bowls is the difference I guess? Come on



Especially since they acknowledge Eli’s “legendary”



Just to sum - the guy will more all time pass yards and TDs and more SB MVPs and the legendary playoff career is not the “lock”

Ben has 0 Super Bowl MVPs.



He was complete dogshit in his first Super Bowl win (when the officials teamed up with the Steelers to defeat the Seahawks), and Santonio Holmes won the MVP in Super Bowl XLIII (against the Cardinals). In comment 14027542 twostepgiants said:Ben hasSuper Bowl MVPs.He wasin his first Super Bowl win (when the officials teamed up with the Steelers to defeat the Seahawks), and Santonio Holmes won the MVP in Super Bowl XLIII (against the Cardinals).

they were great in both Super Bowls Greg from LI : 8/2/2018 5:04 pm : link They held the Patriots to 14 and 17 points. What am I missing here?

RE: You were at the NE game? Go Terps : 8/2/2018 5:08 pm : link

Quote: The one where the defense held Brady to his lowest point total in a decade. That one?



I was. You know...the one where Eli led an 85 yard TD drive to take a 17-13 lead with 3 minutes left, only for the special teams to give NE the ball at the 36 on the kickoff, and then for the defense to let Brady go 64 yards in 1:18 to take the lead 20-17. Didn't matter, because Eli took the Giants 80 yards in 1:17 to win it with a TD to Ballard. And the entire fucking stadium knew he was going to do it as soon as he got the ball. You never heard a more nervous crowd.



Yeah, that one. But I guess the defense should be credited because they held Brady to 20 points. I guess the two critical TDs Eli threw in the final 3 minutes were because of the defense. In comment 14027846 KWALL2 said:I was. You know...the one where Eli led an 85 yard TD drive to take a 17-13 lead with 3 minutes left, only for the special teams to give NE the ball at the 36 on the kickoff, and then for the defense to let Brady go 64 yards in 1:18 to take the lead 20-17. Didn't matter, because Eli took the Giants 80 yards in 1:17 to win it with a TD to Ballard. And the entire fucking stadium knew he was going to do it as soon as he got the ball. You never heard a more nervous crowd.Yeah, that one. But I guess the defense should be credited because they held Brady to 20 points. I guess the two critical TDs Eli threw in the final 3 minutes were because of the defense.

RE: they were great in both Super Bowls dep026 : 8/2/2018 5:11 pm : link

Quote: They held the Patriots to 14 and 17 points. What am I missing here?



First one I agree 100%



2nd I’d argue that the offense ball control and giving NE poor field position as reason for the low point total. Pats scored in 3 of 7 drives and one that they didn’t Brady missed a wide open welker that would have ended the game. Pats only had the ball for 22 minutes and pretty much went up and down the field all game.



The giants had seven possession of 7 plays or more and the pats average field position was the 18 yard line. I would agree tuck and Blackburn made some great plays but the unit as a whole didn’t dominate the Pats like Kwall is suggesting. In comment 14027852 Greg from LI said:First one I agree 100%2nd I’d argue that the offense ball control and giving NE poor field position as reason for the low point total. Pats scored in 3 of 7 drives and one that they didn’t Brady missed a wide open welker that would have ended the game. Pats only had the ball for 22 minutes and pretty much went up and down the field all game.The giants had seven possession of 7 plays or more and the pats average field position was the 18 yard line. I would agree tuck and Blackburn made some great plays but the unit as a whole didn’t dominate the Pats like Kwall is suggesting.

I'll say this about Eli - he ain't perfect and I've seen better QBs... Go Terps : 8/2/2018 5:12 pm : link but if Jacksonville had Eli Manning at quarterback instead of Blake Bortles everyone from northern Maine to Hartford, CT would have been shitting blood in the week leading up the AFC title game last year.

I can't objectively speak to Eli because arniefez : 8/2/2018 5:12 pm : link I'm a Giant fan and a giant Eli fan. I will go by the old cliche that I don't know how to explain what a HOFer is but I know one when I see one and Phillip Rivers is not one. He's not close to one. Hall of FAME. Not hall of stats. That's why Gale Sayers is in. That's why Joe Namath is in. That's exactly why Eli Manning should be in. The franchise player for the NY Giants with 2 Super Bowl wins and Super Bowl MVP's plus top 10 in most QB stats. First ballot? no. The Jim Brown LT wing of the HOF (for on field play not off field) no. But in yes for sure.

NE was one of the best offenses of all time in 2011 KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 5:19 pm : link Top 10 scoring of all time.



They at home coming off a loss.



The defense dominated them.



3 and outs and TOs. 3 TOs before we scored a TD. how did we get the TD? Sack fumble at NE 10. Jacobs runs it in on the next play.



Next series?



Another 3 and out



But Giants fumble and give it back in NYG territory.



Defense holds again and only a FG.



Next series by NYG? 3 and out.



We punt. NE fumbles. We get the ball in NE territory. We get to the 5 yard line. Eli throws a pick from the 5.



He had an exceptional drive to win it. Yes he did. That doesn't eliminate the play by the D that kept them in the game.



The NYG D, vs one of the best ever, on the road, played exceptional ball. And held them to only 20. The lowest home total for Brady in his career.

One of the lowest KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 5:20 pm : link point totals for Brady at home. Not THE lowest

No, Go Terps : 8/2/2018 5:32 pm : link he had two exceptional drives to win it. And he had to do it again in the Super Bowl.



And there were other games that season where Eli pulled a rabbit out of a hat after the defense fell apart in the fourth quarter. He brought the Giants back from 28-17 against Green Bay, only to have the defense give up 10 points in the last 3 minutes. They gave up a late TD to Vince Young and the Eagles in a 17-10 loss. In Dallas they entered the 4th quarter up 22-20, only to have the defense promptly give up 14 points. Eli cleaned up their mess with 2 TDs in the last 3 minutes. Just like in New England.



That defense sucked, I'm sorry. You could never count on them to get a stop when they needed it, and twice over the course of the season they were bailed out in huge spots by bad passes (Romo to Austin and Brady to Welker).



In their 13 total wins that season, Eli made HUGE COCK plays to win 7 of them in the fourth quarter...including the H-O-R-S-E - level throw to Manningham in the Super Bowl.



That year is Eli's.

Phrase I thought I never hear.... dep026 : 8/2/2018 5:34 pm : link Horse cock plays....



Love it!!! Haha

RE: No, Mr. Bungle : 8/2/2018 5:37 pm : link

Quote: ...Eli made HUGE COCK plays...

Now why can't broadcast analysts adopt a unique expression like this? In comment 14027868 Go Terps said:Now why can't broadcast analysts adopt a unique expression like this?

Week One through Super Bowl Sunday bceagle05 : 8/2/2018 5:44 pm : link you won't find too many finer seasons from a QB than Eli's 2011 campaign. We all know about his heroics just to get us into the playoffs, but he then proceeded to set NFL records for yards and touchdowns in a single postseason en route to a championship.



If you want to make the tired "defense carried him" argument, you're better off heading to a Steelers site. Big Ben - who I also respect as a great QB - routinely played with top three NFL defenses in the first half of his career. Not sure Eli's ever had a top 10 defense to rely on, except the 11-5 season two years ago.



Funny how people think Eli's rep is based solely on his Super Bowl wins. In reality, the rep of the Giants defense has been GREATLY enhanced by a couple of Brady beatdowns, too.

. Go Terps : 8/2/2018 5:55 pm : link The Giants have finished in the top 10 in points scored 7 times since Eli's been the QB. Top 10 in defense - only twice.

RE: I don't want to think about how many games FStubbs : 8/2/2018 6:27 pm : link

Quote: the 2011 Giants win without Eli. 4 maybe?



Go look at Green Bay that year. I'm pretty confident with a Matt Flynn-esque QB they could have won 9 or 10 games and still made the playoffs.







Their offensive stats outside of Eli throwing for nearly 5,000 yards were so pathetic I think 4 wins would have been a stretch. Eli played out of his mind that year. In comment 14027841 Chris684 said:Their offensive stats outside of Eli throwing for nearly 5,000 yards were so pathetic I think 4 wins would have been a stretch. Eli played out of his mind that year.

The 2011 team ... FStubbs : 8/2/2018 6:29 pm : link ... overall was a pathetic team carried by one of the single greatest seasons a QB has ever had.



It was the closest thing you'll ever see in the NFL to a one man show.

FStubbs I agree Chris684 : 8/2/2018 6:35 pm : link Thought so after I typed it. 4 wins is too much for that bunch without Eli. 2 is more likely.

The Toth029 : 8/2/2018 7:09 pm : link Defense against Green Bay in the playoffs were good but lets not kid ourselves.



Rodgers and the receivers were brutal as well. Drops, wide open misses. Game was over when Eli hit Nicks on the hail mary.

defense va GB KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 7:22 pm : link Was exceptional.



Highest scoring offense ever.



Best QB ever.



On the road



They had Ann extra week off.



They got GB off the field and got key turnovers.



GB was gifted a TD by the refs. Without it they held a team that scored 35+ a game to nothing.



That’s only “good”.









Terps KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 7:30 pm : link "They gave up a late TD to Vince Young and the Eagles in a 17-10 loss"



That's good stuff.



They gave up one TD in that game. The other was a 10 yard drive.



They had 3 TOs



Eli fumbled in the red zone with a minute left of a 1 score game.



But the D was the problem there?



Amazing.



No fan of football, looks at the NYG Super Bowl wins and thinks Eli. The NE offense was one of the best ever. We held them to 14 and 17. Thats why they won. That wasn't about the QB.



Borderline all the way. Not a fan of compilers like Cal Ripken. RDJR : 8/2/2018 7:33 pm : link 3-13 last year doesn’t help. We know the real story, but the national media that votes doesn’t.

There is a lot of dumb shit posted on BBI all the time arniefez : 8/2/2018 7:53 pm : link Certainly a lot by me. But there has never been anything close to the level of dumbness that no one thinks of Eli Manning when they think of Super Bowl 42 & 46 and nothing anyone ever posts here will top that.



No one thinks of Derek Jeter when they think of the late 90’s Yankees. They think about the bullpen.

RE: Terps Britt in VA : 8/2/2018 7:59 pm : link

Quote: "They gave up a late TD to Vince Young and the Eagles in a 17-10 loss"



That's good stuff.



They gave up one TD in that game. The other was a 10 yard drive.



They had 3 TOs



Eli fumbled in the red zone with a minute left of a 1 score game.



But the D was the problem there?



Amazing.



No fan of football, looks at the NYG Super Bowl wins and thinks Eli. The NE offense was one of the best ever. We held them to 14 and 17. Thats why they won. That wasn't about the QB.



Yeah, I never see that Tyree play when Superbowl 42 is mentioned. In comment 14027936 KWALL2 said:Yeah, I never see that Tyree play when Superbowl 42 is mentioned.

KWALL Go Terps : 8/2/2018 8:02 pm : link In both games, the defense could not get a stop when needed. And in both games, Eli provided the winning score via a play that would rank amongst the greatest plays ever.



If we're going to downplay Eli Manning's contributions to Super Bowls 42 and 46, then nothing on earth makes any sense anymore.

Eli needs a top season: QBR of 100; deep into playoffs; Division Champ SGMen : 8/2/2018 8:05 pm : link and a Pro Bowl pick at least.



I say this ONLY because we live in the FF era now.



Eli has FOUR guys that can not be covered "1 on 1" by most teams:



1. OBJ - he demands double teaming else he'll eat you up alive.

2. Saquon - he is going to catch a lot of balls against linebackers AND against safeties.

3. Engram - he will be running free down the seem an awful lot due to the attention OBJ and Saquon receive.

4. Shepard - as a slot guy, he is going to have his " break out" party this year.



We, of course, need to stay healthy and if we do Eli has no excuses this year.



4500, 40TD, 12 INT - why not?

When mentioning 42 and 46 Chris684 : 8/2/2018 8:17 pm : link Is also interesting how many, including Giants fans, like to prop up the defense vs. Brady but no one likes to mention how Eli twice won a chess match against arguably the greatest defensive mind the game has ever seen. A man who had one of his defensive gameplans literally sent to Canton, OH.



You can just hear that old clip of Bill telling his defense it’s a Cruz and Nicks game and then Eli drops one in the bucket for Manningham basically for the win.

RE: RE: Here's another.. mrvax : 8/2/2018 8:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14027625 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





stellar stat for Namath. In his 13 year career, he finished with more TD's than INT's 2 times!!





173 td's 220 int's and a career 50.1 completion percentage.



Yes but Eli doesn't wear woman's fur coats or wear panty hose.

In comment 14027776 Jay on the Island said:Yes but Eli doesn't wear woman's fur coats or wear panty hose.

Simms isn t in joeinpa : 8/2/2018 8:46 pm : link He deserves as much as Eli does, My opinion, probably not shared by many here.



Not surprising. I ve never seen a Giants player with a more loyal following than Eli.



Listening to the people who will make that decision, it s certainly not a slam dunk at this time.





Well, you’re doing fine with the equal but opposite. Bill L : 8/2/2018 8:49 pm : link Keep up the good fight. I’m pulling for ya.

Why are you.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 8:50 pm : link



Quote: FMIC

KWALL2 : 4:45 pm : link : reply

...other giving up 23 points



Vs WAS? One of Eli's worst.



The defense got turnovers early. 2 picks in first qtr. Eli handed it back.



10 of the 23 points came off Eli INTs in NYG territory.



I'll say it again - the defense gave up 123 yards rushing and over 300 yards.



How is that outstanding??



A defense giving up over 100 yards isn't one that played outstanding. You're reaching big time. hung up on the defense in 2011??I'll say it again - the defense gave up 123 yards rushing and over 300 yards.How is that outstanding??A defense giving up over 100 yards isn't one that played outstanding. You're reaching big time.

They allowed 1 TD KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 8:57 pm : link I’ll take the points against and the 3 INTs over the 123 yards rushing.



Points allowed > yards allowed - all day and every day.



Same goes for the WAS game. The defense played well.



The QB was the problem in both looses.



Just as the defense was the problem in the GB, NO game. The Offense cost them these games.





Chris KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 9:02 pm : link Quote: Eli twice won a chess match



Really? Chess?



NE offense was the best ever and scored 37 ppl.



Giants held them to 14.



That’s the story.



The NE defense allowed 17/game.



We scored how many? 17?



Thta was special to you? Really? Chess?NE offense was the best ever and scored 37 ppl.Giants held them to 14.That’s the story.The NE defense allowed 17/game.We scored how many? 17?Thta was special to you?

What are you talking about?? FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 9:03 pm : link Gano kicked 3 FG's, Santana Moss had a TD and they had a rushing TD from Daryl Young.



Just give the fucking charade up. You don't allow 123 yards on the ground and play "outstanding" on D.



It is beyond ponderous right now



QBs are judged on Yds, TDs, SBs twostepgiants : 8/2/2018 9:12 pm : link Thats why I didnt give other stats



You know who is #2 alltime in completion %? Chad Pennington.

Kirk Cousins is #4



Meanwhile, Farve is by far the interception king. Marino, Peyton and itber HoFers populate the top 10.

Eli is tied with Brees at 2 more than Elway.



QBs are judged by TDs, yards and rings.













RE: Or the Manningham throw... Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/2/2018 9:23 pm : link

Quote: .

Prettiest throw I've ever seen, an exquisite perfect strike.



Greatest throw is Favre Min vs SF game winning TD. In comment 14027980 Britt in VA said:Prettiest throw I've ever seen, an exquisite perfect strike.Greatest throw is Favre Min vs SF game winning TD.

Was? KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 9:26 pm : link 123 yards rushing. 3 YPC



2 scoring drives start inside giants territory.



They got 2 ints on first 3 possessions.



Offense all game? 3 and out or 3 INTs by Eli.

RE: The 2011 team ... Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/2/2018 9:27 pm : link

Quote: ... overall was a pathetic team carried by one of the single greatest seasons a QB has ever had.



It was the closest thing you'll ever see in the NFL to a one man show.

I liked 2008 Eli best. Absolute f*cking surgeon. But the eSpn watching FF point queens don't like that season In comment 14027888 FStubbs said:I liked 2008 Eli best. Absolute f*cking surgeon. But the eSpn watching FF point queens don't like that season

When someone tries to diminish dep026 : 8/2/2018 9:30 pm : link What Eli did in 2011, all you have to do is laugh.



Defense had a few good games at the end of the year. JPP was a beast that year... but the rest were underwhelming.



Eli was 30-40 in the SB. That’s insane and kept NE off the field for the majority of the game. Cause good thing he did because we really didn’t stop NE all game outside some poorly thrown balls by Brady.

dep.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 10:15 pm : link KWALL has been diminishing both of Eli's runs. And it is hilarious. He has no problem calling two games that the D gives up 120+ yards rushing as "outstanding", do we need to rehash the ridiculousness of his claims that Eli was an Asante Samuel dropped INT from choking one SB and carried by the D in the other?



Hell, we are talking about a poster who said Eli was a game manager in the playoffs while Mark Sanchez did more in two failed Jets runs.



I don't know what the bizarre motivation is here.

I’ll stand by that! KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 10:19 pm : link Samuel dropped an easy one.

I just laugh anymore dep026 : 8/2/2018 10:25 pm : link I wish people would just come out for their disdain for Eli and stop trying to hide it.

Also a laugh? KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 10:26 pm : link “Defense had a few good games at the end of the year. “



And by diminish on this thread you mean don’t agree he:



1. Was MVP of 201 over Rodgers

2. Carried the team to the SB.

3.. Was the main factor in the SB run of 2007 or 2011

4. On the same level as BR with the HOF resume



If that is it, then yes. I don’t agree, That’s me.





I’ll stick with my routine. KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 10:28 pm : link The drop by Samuel? That was routine stuff. He blew it. We benefit. I loved it.



I also don’t have any hate for Eli.



I don’t think he’s the player many do here.



That is all.





FMIC KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 10:30 pm : link The Sanchez stuff is BS.



I never liked the guy.



Maybe you meant my love for Palmer. But Sanchez? No chance I said he did more or did anything. You got that wrong.

Samuel.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 10:34 pm : link got a fingertip on a ball he leapt as high as he could for.



Why don't we just say the D was bailed out by Brady missing Welker if that the fucking angle being taken?



But you don't have much middle ground. Instead of saying Eli and the D both played great, you've actually taken the asinine approach that eli was a "game manager" in the SB runs. You even have said he managed and took a back seat to the D.



A truly, truly moronic take. That you continue to stand by.



I mean when an otherwise reasonable poster takes a stance like that one has to wonder what the fucking motivation is? A history of trying to minimize Eli's accomplishments is just imbecelic

RE: Also a laugh? dep026 : 8/2/2018 10:36 pm : link

Quote: “Defense had a few good games at the end of the year. “



And by diminish on this thread you mean don’t agree he:



1. Was MVP of 201 over Rodgers

2. Carried the team to the SB.

3.. Was the main factor in the SB run of 2007 or 2011

4. On the same level as BR with the HOF resume



If that is it, then yes. I don’t agree, That’s me.





As far as number 1 - I had no problem with Rodgers being MVP, but I also think Eli had a MVP type year.

2. He was our best player that year and won many games for us and was absolutely OUTSTANDING in the playoffs.

3. 2007 he was not the main factor, but he did step up in the playoffs. 2011 - he was the main factor. His 2011 playoffs was one of the best ever by a QB if you consider the quality of competition that he played.

4. BR is still immensely overrated here. Yes, Eli has thrown more INTs and Ben competes a higher % percentage. Eli has reamined healthier and has played on lesser teams. In fact, with the talent surrounded by Ben - maybe they should have won more! Ben's lowest may not be as bad as Eli, but Eli's 2007 playoff run and all of 2011 is something that Ben has not produced. In comment 14028312 KWALL2 said:As far as number 1 - I had no problem with Rodgers being MVP, but I also think Eli had a MVP type year.2. He was our best player that year and won many games for us and was absolutely OUTSTANDING in the playoffs.3. 2007 he was not the main factor, but he did step up in the playoffs. 2011 - he was the main factor. His 2011 playoffs was one of the best ever by a QB if you consider the quality of competition that he played.4. BR is still immensely overrated here. Yes, Eli has thrown more INTs and Ben competes a higher % percentage. Eli has reamined healthier and has played on lesser teams. In fact, with the talent surrounded by Ben - maybe they should have won more! Ben's lowest may not be as bad as Eli, but Eli's 2007 playoff run and all of 2011 is something that Ben has not produced.

Yeah, as an avid Carson Palmer supporter dep026 : 8/2/2018 10:37 pm : link you sure diminish a player who was better and accomplished more.

I'm constantly amazed on here montanagiant : 8/2/2018 10:38 pm : link Of fans of this team constantly bagging on the best QB the Giants have ever had.



You're absolutely nuts if you don't think a two time SB MVP that will rank in the top ten in multiple categories does not belong in the HoF

And by the way.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2018 10:41 pm : link when you have to make claims like the D played "outstanding" in games they gave up over 120+ yards rushing (and losses), you really have to wonder what the big fish is at the end of the argument.



You've literally tried to say that the D played outstanding in two regular season losses while maintaining the Eli was just along for the ride.



That's how far gone this debate is. Focusing on propping up the D in regular season losses



Ponderous, ponderous shit.

Why are people surprised by this? Knineteen : 8/2/2018 10:44 pm : link There are 16 teams per conference and at least 3 QBs make the pro-bowl every year. Some years 4-5 QBs can make it.

Roughly 18-31% of all QBs make the pro-bowl every year.



In a 14 year career, Eli only has 4 pro-bowl appearances.



Not exactly a glowing endorsement for an event that's not very difficult to get elected.

RE: Why are people surprised by this? dep026 : 8/2/2018 10:48 pm : link

Quote: There are 16 teams per conference and at least 3 QBs make the pro-bowl every year. Some years 4-5 QBs can make it.

Roughly 18-31% of all QBs make the pro-bowl every year.



In a 14 year career, Eli only has 4 pro-bowl appearances.



Not exactly a glowing endorsement for an event that's not very difficult to get elected.



Cause a year when Eli threw for 4400 yards and 30 TDs to 14 INTs wasnt good enough to get in but Andy Dalton who threw for 3400 yards 19 TDs and 17 INTs did.



Think the pro bowl validates.... anyone? In comment 14028326 Knineteen said:Cause a year when Eli threw for 4400 yards and 30 TDs to 14 INTs wasnt good enough to get in but Andy Dalton who threw for 3400 yards 19 TDs and 17 INTs did.Think the pro bowl validates.... anyone?

He didn’t time the jump KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 10:48 pm : link He saw it. It was an easy one especially for a guy like him with good hands. He saw it. Had time to gather and jump. Just because it was above his head doesn’t equal tough catch. He saw it. It was an easy catch.



The Welker miss? Thta was another easy catch. Walker missed it. Not Brady. Terrible adjustment on a ball he saw. He had several steps to adjust. Reached back and dropped it.



But thtat is just one play. If NE makes the play what does that mean? Win or lose? The NYG defense setill played well and kept a great offense well below their normal point total.

RE: He didn’t time the jump dep026 : 8/2/2018 10:50 pm : link

Quote:



But thtat is just one play. If NE makes the play what does that mean? Win or lose? The NYG defense setill played well and kept a great offense well below their normal point total.



1. Yes, if he makes the catch - we lose.

2. Defense didnt play well. It played alright. Offense and special teams were better. 37 minutes of long sustained drives kept NE off the field. You keep ignoring this. In comment 14028330 KWALL2 said:1. Yes, if he makes the catch - we lose.2. Defense didnt play well. It played alright. Offense and special teams were better. 37 minutes of long sustained drives kept NE off the field. You keep ignoring this.

Back to 120? KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 10:54 pm : link On 40 carries. 3 YPC. That’s you’re problem there?



Without the gifts from the offense WAS is under 15 points.



I’ll call under 15 outstanding.



Especially while the offense has 3 picks and a bunch of 3 and outs.

And that WAS was close to just win KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 10:55 pm : link Your 2011 MVP didn’t show up while the defense did.

RE: RE: Why are people surprised by this? Knineteen : 8/2/2018 10:58 pm : link

Quote: Cause a year when Eli threw for 4400 yards and 30 TDs to 14 INTs wasnt good enough to get in but Andy Dalton who threw for 3400 yards 19 TDs and 17 INTs did.



Think the pro bowl validates.... anyone?

Doesn't validate but speaks to the pulse of the fan and how they view the worth of QBs.

I mean, 10 QBs made it to the pro-bowl that year.

If fans viewed Eli as a HOF, surely he would have made the pro-bowl more often. In comment 14028329 dep026 said:Doesn't validate but speaks to the pulse of the fan and how they view the worth of QBs.I mean, 10 QBs made it to the pro-bowl that year.If fans viewed Eli as a HOF, surely he would have made the pro-bowl more often.

RE: RE: RE: Why are people surprised by this? dep026 : 8/2/2018 11:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14028329 dep026 said:





Quote:





Cause a year when Eli threw for 4400 yards and 30 TDs to 14 INTs wasnt good enough to get in but Andy Dalton who threw for 3400 yards 19 TDs and 17 INTs did.



Think the pro bowl validates.... anyone?





Doesn't validate but speaks to the pulse of the fan and how they view the worth of QBs.

I mean, 10 QBs made it to the pro-bowl that year.

If fans viewed Eli as a HOF, surely he would have made the pro-bowl more often.



Most fans dont even know what a dive, trap, or slant is. I hope they have no say in the HOF decision. In comment 14028335 Knineteen said:Most fans dont even know what a dive, trap, or slant is. I hope they have no say in the HOF decision.

FMIC KWALL2 : 8/2/2018 11:01 pm : link Just like your Sanchez reference, the “Eli was just along for the ride.” stuff is BS.



I don’t think he was on the level of many. I think there were other factors that lead the team to both SB. I strongly believe the defense was a bigger factor in both SB runs. That doesn’t mean I think he was along for a ride.

Love the Eli lovers and defenders NYSports1 : 8/2/2018 11:09 pm : link So Eli in 2011 was single handly one of the greatest years of a qb ever and he carried the team by himself. But when we bring up missing playoffs 6 of 7 seasons and better part of a decade it is about the team and the defense and not as much Eli? HAHaHAhAhA

RE: Love the Eli lovers and defenders dep026 : 8/2/2018 11:16 pm : link

Quote: So Eli in 2011 was single handly one of the greatest years of a qb ever and he carried the team by himself. But when we bring up missing playoffs 6 of 7 seasons and better part of a decade it is about the team and the defense and not as much Eli? HAHaHAhAhA



Cant we say the same thing about you? In comment 14028339 NYSports1 said:Cant we say the same thing about you?

2007-8 Eli was significantly mattnyg05 : 12:40 am : link better in playoffs with streamlined, run first play style. That being said-he really ripped Green Bay apart and we should have won that going away save for some bonehead plays.



2011 Eli-I can’t even believe that this is a question. He was absolutely fantastic. The Dallas game in Dallas, the beating he took in the NFCCG, the throw in the Super Bowl-he was playing at an MVP level. If not for Eli and JPP that team would have crashed and burned-the defense SUCKED for 3/4ths of the season (they were among the worst statiscally before the Jet game) and they also couldn’t run the ball worth a dump. So while we can point to a few bad games the offense had-you were literally in the shitter because your defense couldn’t stop anybody.



You can go back and jazz that one up with stats but by eye everyone was completely sick of the defense right before the comeback in Dallas at the end. If you had a mediocre defense with the way Eli was playing, they would have won division by 4 games. It was only very good after the Jet game (and I hate to say it but Jets helped us tremendously in that game by not running the ball 50 times).

With myquealer : 1:11 am : link 5 to 8 people inducted to the Hall of Fame each year, I think it's inevitable that Eli gets in. The Hall of Fame should be more exclusive. There are not 8 hall of fame caliber people joining the league each year. Even if it were more exclusive, Elis should still get in.

Cool...yet another Eli Manning thread with all the same Jimmy Googs : 6:21 am : link pros and cons on why he is or isn’t HOF worthy, or if he is or isn’t Elite, or if he is or isn’t a contributing factor to the team’s recent decline.



Whats it been...2 weeks since I read the last one?



To quote the late great Judge Smails - “Don’t you people have homes??”.

RE: Cool...yet another Eli Manning thread with all the same Bill L : 7:40 am : link

Quote: pros and cons on why he is or isn’t HOF worthy, or if he is or isn’t Elite, or if he is or isn’t a contributing factor to the team’s recent decline.



Whats it been...2 weeks since I read the last one?



To quote the late great Judge Smails - “Don’t you people have homes??”. It's not really the thread that is (to you) a re-hash. It was ESPN. IMO, a thread about a current ESPN thing is relevant. I think your issue should be more with Bristol than with BBI. In comment 14028369 Jimmy Googs said:It's not really the thread that is (to you) a re-hash. It was ESPN. IMO, a thread about a current ESPN thing is relevant. I think your issue should be more with Bristol than with BBI.

RE: I always get a kick out of when we say... micky : 7:53 am : link

Quote: ...Eli needs a third ring. Third ring?



If he had only one, would we be saying he needs TWO to certainly get in?? LOL



The guy has two, and was front and center (particularly the 2nd game) in winning those games. Not to mention how he played during the rest of those playoff runs.





imo, the years post sb champ..has hurt him and knocked a few pegs down as a "sure" thing..cant deny that looking objectively In comment 14027526 BillKo said:imo, the years post sb champ..has hurt him and knocked a few pegs down as a "sure" thing..cant deny that looking objectively

RE: RE: Cool...yet another Eli Manning thread with all the same Jimmy Googs : 8:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 14028369 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





pros and cons on why he is or isn’t HOF worthy, or if he is or isn’t Elite, or if he is or isn’t a contributing factor to the team’s recent decline.



Whats it been...2 weeks since I read the last one?



To quote the late great Judge Smails - “Don’t you people have homes??”.



It's not really the thread that is (to you) a re-hash. It was ESPN. IMO, a thread about a current ESPN thing is relevant. I think your issue should be more with Bristol than with BBI.



Then you didn’t read the thread... In comment 14028386 Bill L said:Then you didn’t read the thread...

For all those who feel like the defense/running game Chris684 : 8:28 am : link carried Eli in the in the 07-08 playoffs...



How do you explain the drive in Dallas just before halftime that Eli engineered and turned that game in our favor?



Also, how many QBs do you think there are in the history of this league that go into a frozen Lambeau Field totally unfazed and execute an offensive plan the way Eli did? Favre has a reputation as one of the toughest QBs in history and the weather had him begging for mercy that day.



Again, the defense was terrific. What they did to that Pats offense was historic, but Eli walked on to the field down 14-10 for all the marbles and stuck it up New England's ass.



So much of who Eli is and what he does goes beyond stats that if stats are your only argument it's almost as if you're missing the point.

RE: Cool...yet another Eli Manning thread with all the same Coach Red Beaulieu : 8:41 am : link

Quote: pros and cons on why he is or isn’t HOF worthy, or if he is or isn’t Elite, or if he is or isn’t a contributing factor to the team’s recent decline.



Whats it been...2 weeks since I read the last one?



To quote the late great Judge Smails - “Don’t you people have homes??”.

I like to quote Shooter MacGavin. "Damn you people. Go back to your shanties." In comment 14028369 Jimmy Googs said:I like to quote Shooter MacGavin. "Damn you people. Go back to your shanties."

That 2011 season was outstanding for RomanWH : 9:48 am : link Eli mainly due to how one dimensional the offense was. We were dead last in the league when it came to rushing. This point really needs to be driven home. Has there ever been a SB winning team that was ranked last in rushing? I mean, defenses knew it was going to be all Eli's arm and we still won it all.



People will look back on Manning's career years from now and point to the SB highlights and the start streak. To me, the defining highlight for Eli has to be the playoff game versus the 49ers where he took a massive beating all four quarters and still kept coming. He was under siege for much of the game and kept making plays despite facing a very good and physical Niners defense.



And to a certain extent, that performance is almost a metaphor for his entire career. Beset on multiple fronts from many who would take their shots at him. And with ice in his veins, he shrugs it off and just keeps his cool and continues to chug along. Not flashy, no over-the-top wow factor... Just a professional that shows up and does his job to the best of us ability. And when all the other parts of the equation come together and the football gods smile upon us, we win a couple Lombardis.

... christian : 9:57 am : link Just based on the gymnastics necessary to prove Manning or the defense should get credit for the 2011 win should indicate both the offense and defense played smart, efficient football. Neither unit was great -- it was a well coached, well thought out game.



If you need to tear apart the game logs to find the plays that support your perspective -- probably means "great" is an exaggeration. Great should be obvious.

RE: ... Britt in VA : 10:06 am : link

Quote: Just based on the gymnastics necessary to prove Manning or the defense should get credit for the 2011 win should indicate both the offense and defense played smart, efficient football. Neither unit was great -- it was a well coached, well thought out game.



If you need to tear apart the game logs to find the plays that support your perspective -- probably means "great" is an exaggeration. Great should be obvious.



Eli Manning led 7 4th quarter comebacks in the regular season, and broke the record for fourth quarter TD's, previously held in a tie by Johnny Unitas and Peyton Manning. I'd say that was a pretty great performance by the QB.



The throw to Mario Manningham on the final drive was also pretty great. At least that's what I've heard people say. In comment 14028473 christian said:Eli Manning led 7 4th quarter comebacks in the regular season, and broke the record for fourth quarter TD's, previously held in a tie by Johnny Unitas and Peyton Manning. I'd say that was a pretty great performance by the QB.The throw to Mario Manningham on the final drive was also pretty great. At least that's what I've heard people say.

Getting sacked 8 times in a monsoon in San Francisco.... Britt in VA : 10:08 am : link and hanging in there having to drop back 56 times to pass was a pretty great performance.



Lighting up the 15-1 Packers in Lambeau (again) was also a pretty great performance.

Never understood Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:15 am : link All the h8ers on this site who think the greatest QB in franchise history is Trent Dilfer with a famous brother.



Probably the pernicious influence of FF.

RE: Getting sacked 8 times in a monsoon in San Francisco.... christian : 10:37 am : link

Quote: and hanging in there having to drop back 56 times to pass was a pretty great performance.



Lighting up the 15-1 Packers in Lambeau (again) was also a pretty great performance.



I'm referring to the Super Bowl win, not the playoffs in general. Manning had 2 better games in the playoffs that year. It was a great year for him. The performance against a middle of the pack Pats D doesn't hit the great Mark for me. In comment 14028484 Britt in VA said:I'm referring to the Super Bowl win, not the playoffs in general. Manning had 2 better games in the playoffs that year. It was a great year for him. The performance against a middle of the pack Pats D doesn't hit the great Mark for me.

RE: RE: Getting sacked 8 times in a monsoon in San Francisco.... Britt in VA : 10:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 14028484 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





and hanging in there having to drop back 56 times to pass was a pretty great performance.



Lighting up the 15-1 Packers in Lambeau (again) was also a pretty great performance.







I'm referring to the Super Bowl win, not the playoffs in general. Manning had 2 better games in the playoffs that year. It was a great year for him. The performance against a middle of the pack Pats D doesn't hit the great Mark for me.



30/40, 296 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT's, 103.8 QB Rating.



Game winning drive with unbelievably clutch deep, pinpoint accurate throw to Manningham on the final drive to get us out of the inside of our own 10 yard line and moving.



We had 25 first downs on offense in the game, and 18 of them were passes. We had the ball for nearly 40 minutes on offense keeping Brady off the field.



What's the definition of great? In comment 14028523 christian said:30/40, 296 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT's, 103.8 QB Rating.Game winning drive with unbelievably clutch deep, pinpoint accurate throw to Manningham on the final drive to get us out of the inside of our own 10 yard line and moving.We had 25 first downs on offense in the game, and 18 of them were passes. We had the ball for nearly 40 minutes on offense keeping Brady off the field.What's the definition of great?

RE: RE: Getting sacked 8 times in a monsoon in San Francisco.... dep026 : 10:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 14028484 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





and hanging in there having to drop back 56 times to pass was a pretty great performance.



Lighting up the 15-1 Packers in Lambeau (again) was also a pretty great performance.







I'm referring to the Super Bowl win, not the playoffs in general. Manning had 2 better games in the playoffs that year. It was a great year for him. The performance against a middle of the pack Pats D doesn't hit the great Mark for me.



I think some may have views the game differently if the red didn’t blow the holding call in boothe. We were up 9-3 at the time and Jacobs got a huge gain. We would have went in at half at worst 12-3 but instead we had to punt. Brady took them for a TD before half and one to start half. So it became a 17-9 game.



A TD before half and a 16-3 game would have given it a much different feel. Still Eli was 30-40.... pretty damn good. In comment 14028523 christian said:I think some may have views the game differently if the red didn’t blow the holding call in boothe. We were up 9-3 at the time and Jacobs got a huge gain. We would have went in at half at worst 12-3 but instead we had to punt. Brady took them for a TD before half and one to start half. So it became a 17-9 game.A TD before half and a 16-3 game would have given it a much different feel. Still Eli was 30-40.... pretty damn good.

And while the stat line may seem just good.... Britt in VA : 10:57 am : link in a regular season game, the context here is that we were facing one of the greatest team dynasties of all time, greatest QB and coach combination of all time, and it was on the biggest stage of all time.



So outside of a blowout win with a couple more TD's, which nobody did or should have expected, I don't see what else he could have done to be "great".

Britt.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:07 am : link probably nothing.



When you have arguments trying to prop up the D as being great in two games where they allowed 120+ yards rushing in some bizarre way to lessen Eli's accomplishments, you are dealing with posters whose argumentation is simply bizarre.



If people didn't think Eli played great in both Super Bowls, no player should be said to have a great game. It would be like taking Phil Simms SB and going "meh".



It is like saying both Eli and the D played excellent somehow lessens one or the other's accomplishments.



I keep saying ponderous because there are very few other words to describe this line of argumentation.

RE: RE: RE: Getting sacked 8 times in a monsoon in San Francisco.... christian : 11:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 14028523 christian said:





Quote:





In comment 14028484 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





and hanging in there having to drop back 56 times to pass was a pretty great performance.



Lighting up the 15-1 Packers in Lambeau (again) was also a pretty great performance.







I'm referring to the Super Bowl win, not the playoffs in general. Manning had 2 better games in the playoffs that year. It was a great year for him. The performance against a middle of the pack Pats D doesn't hit the great Mark for me.







I think some may have views the game differently if the red didn’t blow the holding call in boothe. We were up 9-3 at the time and Jacobs got a huge gain. We would have went in at half at worst 12-3 but instead we had to punt. Brady took them for a TD before half and one to start half. So it became a 17-9 game.



A TD before half and a 16-3 game would have given it a much different feel. Still Eli was 30-40.... pretty damn good.



Dep -- as the half started to wind down I thought the Giants were about to blow it open. That hold was a major turning point.



I'm not knocking his performance, he had a very efficient, virtual mistake free game. And he was clutch as ways that season in the final moments. 75% completion percentage, and effective ball control.



In my opinion the 3 previous games that playoffs were better for different reasons. I don't think Eli gets enough credit for the demoralizing hit job he put on Atlanta. That was the most surgical, early tap out of that era. In comment 14028536 dep026 said:Dep -- as the half started to wind down I thought the Giants were about to blow it open. That hold was a major turning point.I'm not knocking his performance, he had a very efficient, virtual mistake free game. And he was clutch as ways that season in the final moments. 75% completion percentage, and effective ball control.In my opinion the 3 previous games that playoffs were better for different reasons. I don't think Eli gets enough credit for the demoralizing hit job he put on Atlanta. That was the most surgical, early tap out of that era.