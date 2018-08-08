Role player from the past? BillyM : 8/8/2018 11:52 am If you could have one, non-pro bowler from the past, right now, to add to our roster, who would it be?



I feel like this team improved upon its character from last year but remains light on depth at a handful of spots.



Who's your glue guy of choice.



My choice...Maurice Carthon. High character guy who helped Hershel Walker with the Generals and catapulted Joe Morris' career. Equally, he was durable as hell. His blocking style would be a huge help to this offensive line and he'd be a big time mentor for Saquon right now.



To me, he would help the team return to power football in a big time way.

define role player QB Snacks : 8/8/2018 11:53 am : link but if I had to it would prob be a nickel corner or an offensive C/T.

Reyna Thompson BillyM : 8/8/2018 11:54 am : link I believe he went to one pro bowl. But yes, I thought of him right off the bat

Kareem McKenzie Rocky369 : 8/8/2018 11:55 am : link not a pro bowler.

Sean Landetta PEEJ : 8/8/2018 11:55 am : link or Dave Jennings

RE: Kareem McKenzie Anakim : 8/8/2018 11:56 am : link

Quote: not a pro bowler.



That's a good one. I like that one. We wouldn't have to be concerned about how our RT will perform. In comment 14032429 Rocky369 said:That's a good one. I like that one. We wouldn't have to be concerned about how our RT will perform.

Kareem Mckenzie BillyM : 8/8/2018 11:56 am : link wow, he really didnt go to a pro bowl? Damn, he's at the top of my list now. As it fits major need

RE: Mine Rocky369 : 8/8/2018 11:56 am : link

Quote: Rich Seubert. BBI Giant of the Year Award (2010) - Wikipedia In comment 14032430 Jay on the Island said:BBI Giant of the Year Award (2010) - Wikipedia

Did Kareem McKenzie robbieballs2003 : 8/8/2018 11:57 am : link ever make a pro bowl? If not this is an easy answer for me.

I would go with Plaxico Anakim : 8/8/2018 11:57 am : link Pair him with OBJ, Shep, Engram, and Saquon

I see others are faster than I am robbieballs2003 : 8/8/2018 11:57 am : link Lol

Antonio Pierce BigBlueDownTheShore : 8/8/2018 12:00 pm : link dude was solid as a MLB, and he was the smartest player on the field, and called perfect games from that position.

I took "role" player as being a non-starter that contributes rasbutant : 8/8/2018 12:05 pm : link David Tyree type.

RE: Antonio Pierce Elisthebest : 8/8/2018 12:06 pm : link

Quote: dude was solid as a MLB, and he was the smartest player on the field, and called perfect games from that position.

Tackle vs. the Packers is still my all-time favorite play (going back to 1965) In comment 14032445 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Tackle vs. the Packers is still my all-time favorite play (going back to 1965)

Role player vs non pro bowl starter is a meaningful difference Sonic Youth : 8/8/2018 12:09 pm : link I only really remember seasons going back to 2002, but I wouldn't consider any starters who were integral parts of their team to be role players (Pierce, McKenzie, O'Hara, Seubert).



Using that definition, I think this team could use a Domenik Hixon. Would help special teams, KR, and can chip in at WR.

RE: I would go with Plaxico Sonic Youth : 8/8/2018 12:09 pm : link

Quote: Pair him with OBJ, Shep, Engram, and Saquon Do you really consider Plax a role player though? He was one of the most important pieces of our offense when here. In comment 14032442 Anakim said:Do you really consider Plax a role player though? He was one of the most important pieces of our offense when here.

RE: RE: I would go with Plaxico Anakim : 8/8/2018 12:11 pm : link

Fair enough. I put more stock in the "never made a Pro Bowl" aspect of the post. In comment 14032457 Sonic Youth said:Fair enough. I put more stock in the "never made a Pro Bowl" aspect of the post.

Some of the above mentioned names johnnyb : 8/8/2018 12:13 pm : link were NOT role players. McKenzie, Plaxico, Seubert- were for the most part starters. In my opinion, a role player is a non starter whose contributions added to the success of the team. Reyna Thompson would be my choice.

Mathias kiwanuka Jesse B : 8/8/2018 12:16 pm : link Think hed be good in this defense more tailor made for his skill set and Giants pass rush doesnt inspire me

As pointed out, the OP is a bit unclear about what kind Mad Mike : 8/8/2018 12:16 pm : link of player we're talking about. There's a pretty big gap between being a role player and being a pro-bowler. KMac is a great choice, but obviously he wasn't a role player, nor was Pierce or Plax or Seubert for much of his career. If a starting fullback who didn't carry the ball often counts, Carthon was a really good player, although his role would be reduced quite a bit in today's game. Star special teamers like Thompson or Tyree (though both did go to pro bowls) would be big adds. Meggett would also be a huge addition - he went to a pro bowl too, but not until leaving the Giants, so he kind of meets all the criteria.

I'm not sure I would say crackerjack465 : 8/8/2018 12:17 pm : link Plax/K-Mac are role players.



I'll go with Deon Grant or RW McQuarters.

Role Player BillyM : 8/8/2018 12:23 pm : link Definitely was going with more the true role player, versus non pro bowler.

Deon Grant?? OdellBeckhamJr : 8/8/2018 12:50 pm : link I thought he was pretty good for us, same with Chase Blackburn!

amazing to me that plax never made a pro bowl Knee of Theismann : 8/8/2018 12:51 pm : link 2002 (with Steelers), 2005, and 2007 he had pro bowl-like numbers.



In those years he averaged somewhere in the ballpark like 70-75 catches, 1200 yards, 10 TDs.

R.W McQuarters or Sam Madison beatrixkiddo : 8/8/2018 12:51 pm : link R.W just so I could lose a few more years off my life watching his punt return decisions.

Grant and RW are good choices Sonic Youth : 8/8/2018 12:56 pm : link I was thinking of a CB or S and don't know how I didn't think of them.



Blackburn is alright but I'd rather have the other two (or Hixon).



Madison was a starter - I really don't think he was a role player at all. Besides, didn't he make a pro bowl (with the Dolphins)?

You guys do realize that "role players" chopperhatch : 8/8/2018 1:14 pm : link Are guys that are not starters or for some positions even 2 on the depth chart right? Sure, a role player might be forced to start. But the only ones that I saw that are really fits are Reyna and Tyree. You could throw D. Hixon in there. I think you could classify Megget as a role player. Maybe Blackburn. Dave Tolleffson.



Kareem MacKenzie, Antonio Pierce, Rich Seubert and O'Hara were NOT role players. Those were starters. Just saying.



Dan Campbell is probably another one.

.... Toth029 : 8/8/2018 1:19 pm : link A Deon Grant comes to mind too. Esp for Nickel and dime packages.

RE: Charles Way on offense Boy Cord : 8/8/2018 1:23 pm : link

Quote: Kenny Phillips on defense



Kenny Phillips. Damn the Giants have lost some great young talent to injuries, primarily DBs and WRs. In comment 14032504 Les in TO said:Kenny Phillips. Damn the Giants have lost some great young talent to injuries, primarily DBs and WRs.

Two RB's fanofthejets : 8/8/2018 1:30 pm : link Always liked Charles Way and Keith Elias. Way wore those massive shoulder pads and an offensive linemens facemask. Reminded me of Christian Okoye





Domenik mittenedman : 8/8/2018 1:31 pm : link Hixon. One of my favorites of all time. Played 9 positions. (All 3 WRs spots, both returns spots, and could block gunners or be a gunner on punt or kick.) Good run blocking WR. Could get deep & go short. Had YAC ability.



6'2, 4.4 speed, tough as nails, played thru injury, never complained. Never fumbled or muffed the ball. Just a solid football player who helped win games.

Devin Thomas mac attack : 8/8/2018 1:37 pm : link Literally made 2 outstanding special teams plays that put us in the Super Bowl

Like the Hixon call... kinard : 8/8/2018 1:38 pm : link Kawika Mitchell made a lot of good plays in the short time he was here.



Devin Thomas was also a very good special teamer.

Doug Reisenberg or mfsd : 8/8/2018 2:05 pm : link Karl Nelson at RT



Who do you think you are fanofthejets : 8/8/2018 2:24 pm : link Bjorn Nittmo?

Parcells’ always had several key non starting role players ... Spider56 : 8/8/2018 2:48 pm : link Zeke Mowatt and Howard Cross were great 2nd TEs, but my vote goes to Phil Mcconkey ... Excellent slot receiver, Reliable Punt Returner, Fan loving towel waver and Patriotic USNA grad.

Kenny Phillips GoDeep13 : 8/8/2018 3:01 pm : link Wasn’t a flashy guy but you had very little to worry about with him playing midfield. He and Collins would have made a great tandem.

can you say that again? Rocky369 : 8/8/2018 3:09 pm : link we couldn't quite hear how right you are. Tyree is in fact the only role player, NON-PRO BOWLER that fits.

RE: can you say that again? Sonic Youth : 8/8/2018 3:11 pm : link

Quote: we couldn't quite hear how right you are. Tyree is in fact the only role player, NON-PRO BOWLER that fits. True, I forgot Hixon was a pro bowler as a KR at one point.

However, I'm pretty sure Tyree made the Pro Bowl as a special teamer one year as well. Either way, making the Pro Bowl as a special teamer sort of makes you inadvertently a role player, albeit one of the better ones in the league. In comment 14032654 Rocky369 said:True, I forgot Hixon was a pro bowler as a KR at one point.However, I'm pretty sure Tyree made the Pro Bowl as a special teamer one year as well. Either way, making the Pro Bowl as a special teamer sort of makes you inadvertently a role player, albeit one of the better ones in the league.

I'm not busting your chops SY Rocky369 : 8/8/2018 3:18 pm : link just chopper's for getting hung up on the role player/starter, while excluding the Pro Bowler criteria. Hixon fits both definitions. Tyree was a PBer. I was shocked to learn that KMac and Plaxico were never voted in. And Pierce only has one to his name.

RE: Reyna Thompson Scott in Montreal : 8/8/2018 4:15 pm : link

Quote: Good depth CB, fantastic special teamer



This was the first guy I thought of when I saw the post. Just read that he did go to a pro bowl in 1990 though.



Kareem McKenzie would be my pick. Great lineman. Solid and would put this current line over the top. In comment 14032423 Greg from LI said:This was the first guy I thought of when I saw the post. Just read that he did go to a pro bowl in 1990 though.Kareem McKenzie would be my pick. Great lineman. Solid and would put this current line over the top.

Howard Cross 6'5" 270 excellent tough blocking TE idiotsavant : 8/8/2018 4:22 pm : link Kmac and Plex and snee were big names not roll players per SE.



Maybe Snee qualifies.

Here’s one at a position of need plato : 8/8/2018 4:24 pm : link Tom Landry

Give me NJGiantFan84 : 8/8/2018 4:29 pm : link Chase Blackburn any day. I loved watching that guy play. His passion for the game and hard-work turned him into an important piece. Certainly not the fastest or strongest, but just solid. Took great advantage of opportunities when given to him.



I also love Jake Ballard. If he never tore his ACL, I think he would have had a solid career here. He also was his best in the biggest moments.

Joe Morrison, clatterbuck : 8/8/2018 6:48 pm : link played where they needed him -- running back, fullback, wr, even te, I think.

Phillippi Sparks mrvax : 8/8/2018 8:20 pm : link Circa 1997. Man could we use him now.



Given what the OP probably wants .... FStubbs : 8/8/2018 9:35 pm : link Andy Headen. He'd be our best linebacker.

Devin Thomas , Deion Grant, but the real answer is DennyInDenville : 8/8/2018 9:59 pm : link Michael Boley

Lamar Miller KyleY : 8/8/2018 10:06 pm : link Over 1,200 yards each of the last 4 seasons. Even with Saquon, he'd be a nice addition.

My list in order would be Tuckrule : 8/9/2018 5:50 am : link Kmac- solder and mac would be a nice duo



Kiwi- linebacker in a 3-4 finally finds his role



Kenny Phillips- perfect safety to pair with Landon can also play some corner









RE: Devin Thomas , Deion Grant, but the real answer is Sonic Youth : 8/9/2018 11:42 am : link

Quote: Michael Boley Mihael Boley would be great on this team, but I don't think he was a role player. he was pretty much an every down LB. In comment 14033006 DennyInDenville said:Mihael Boley would be great on this team, but I don't think he was a role player. he was pretty much an every down LB.