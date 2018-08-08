Role player from the past?

If you could have one, non-pro bowler from the past, right now, to add to our roster, who would it be?
I feel like this team improved upon its character from last year but remains light on depth at a handful of spots.
Who's your glue guy of choice.
My choice...Maurice Carthon. High character guy who helped Hershel Walker with the Generals and catapulted Joe Morris' career. Equally, he was durable as hell. His blocking style would be a huge help to this offensive line and he'd be a big time mentor for Saquon right now.
To me, he would help the team return to power football in a big time way.
Good depth CB, fantastic special teamer
but if I had to it would prob be a nickel corner or an offensive C/T.
I believe he went to one pro bowl. But yes, I thought of him right off the bat
That's a good one. I like that one. We wouldn't have to be concerned about how our RT will perform.
wow, he really didnt go to a pro bowl? Damn, he's at the top of my list now. As it fits major need
ever make a pro bowl? If not this is an easy answer for me.
Pair him with OBJ, Shep, Engram, and Saquon
dude was solid as a MLB, and he was the smartest player on the field, and called perfect games from that position.
| dude was solid as a MLB, and he was the smartest player on the field, and called perfect games from that position.
Tackle vs. the Packers is still my all-time favorite play (going back to 1965)
I only really remember seasons going back to 2002, but I wouldn't consider any starters who were integral parts of their team to be role players (Pierce, McKenzie, O'Hara, Seubert).
Using that definition, I think this team could use a Domenik Hixon. Would help special teams, KR, and can chip in at WR.
| Pair him with OBJ, Shep, Engram, and Saquon
Do you really consider Plax a role player though? He was one of the most important pieces of our offense when here.
Pair him with OBJ, Shep, Engram, and Saquon
Do you really consider Plax a role player though? He was one of the most important pieces of our offense when here.
Fair enough. I put more stock in the "never made a Pro Bowl" aspect of the post.
were NOT role players. McKenzie, Plaxico, Seubert- were for the most part starters. In my opinion, a role player is a non starter whose contributions added to the success of the team. Reyna Thompson would be my choice.
Think hed be good in this defense more tailor made for his skill set and Giants pass rush doesnt inspire me
of player we're talking about. There's a pretty big gap between being a role player and being a pro-bowler. KMac is a great choice, but obviously he wasn't a role player, nor was Pierce or Plax or Seubert for much of his career. If a starting fullback who didn't carry the ball often counts, Carthon was a really good player, although his role would be reduced quite a bit in today's game. Star special teamers like Thompson or Tyree (though both did go to pro bowls) would be big adds. Meggett would also be a huge addition - he went to a pro bowl too, but not until leaving the Giants, so he kind of meets all the criteria.
Plax/K-Mac are role players.
I'll go with Deon Grant or RW McQuarters.
Throw in Mowatt and Meggett.
Definitely was going with more the true role player, versus non pro bowler.
I thought he was pretty good for us, same with Chase Blackburn!
2002 (with Steelers), 2005, and 2007 he had pro bowl-like numbers.
In those years he averaged somewhere in the ballpark like 70-75 catches, 1200 yards, 10 TDs.
R.W just so I could lose a few more years off my life watching his punt return decisions.
I was thinking of a CB or S and don't know how I didn't think of them.
Blackburn is alright but I'd rather have the other two (or Hixon).
Madison was a starter - I really don't think he was a role player at all. Besides, didn't he make a pro bowl (with the Dolphins)?
Kenny Phillips on defense
Are guys that are not starters or for some positions even 2 on the depth chart right? Sure, a role player might be forced to start. But the only ones that I saw that are really fits are Reyna and Tyree. You could throw D. Hixon in there. I think you could classify Megget as a role player. Maybe Blackburn. Dave Tolleffson.
Kareem MacKenzie, Antonio Pierce, Rich Seubert and O'Hara were NOT role players. Those were starters. Just saying.
Dan Campbell is probably another one.
| R.W just so I could lose a few more years off my life watching his punt return decisions.
McQ is a good one.
A Deon Grant comes to mind too. Esp for Nickel and dime packages.
| Kenny Phillips on defense
Kenny Phillips. Damn the Giants have lost some great young talent to injuries, primarily DBs and WRs.
Always liked Charles Way and Keith Elias. Way wore those massive shoulder pads and an offensive linemens facemask. Reminded me of Christian Okoye
Hixon. One of my favorites of all time. Played 9 positions. (All 3 WRs spots, both returns spots, and could block gunners or be a gunner on punt or kick.) Good run blocking WR. Could get deep & go short. Had YAC ability.
6'2, 4.4 speed, tough as nails, played thru injury, never complained. Never fumbled or muffed the ball. Just a solid football player who helped win games.
Literally made 2 outstanding special teams plays that put us in the Super Bowl
Kawika Mitchell made a lot of good plays in the short time he was here.
Devin Thomas was also a very good special teamer.
| Kawika Mitchell made a lot of good plays in the short time he was here.
Devin Thomas was also a very good special teamer.
Hixon was another player that I felt couldve gone down as an all time Giant. Fucking ACLs were too much.
Great run stuffing end on early downs. Came out for George Martin on obvious passing downs.
Didn't read entire post. Change that to George Martin: we need a proven pass rusher.
Zeke Mowatt and Howard Cross were great 2nd TEs, but my vote goes to Phil Mcconkey ... Excellent slot receiver, Reliable Punt Returner, Fan loving towel waver and Patriotic USNA grad.
Wasn’t a flashy guy but you had very little to worry about with him playing midfield. He and Collins would have made a great tandem.
and Ian Allen on offense. Championship! (Sorry couldn't help myself.)
| Wasn’t a flashy guy but you had very little to worry about with him playing midfield. He and Collins would have made a great tandem.
He was the STARTING free safety.
we couldn't quite hear how right you are. Tyree is in fact the only role player, NON-PRO BOWLER that fits.
| we couldn't quite hear how right you are. Tyree is in fact the only role player, NON-PRO BOWLER that fits.
True, I forgot Hixon was a pro bowler as a KR at one point.
However, I'm pretty sure Tyree made the Pro Bowl as a special teamer one year as well. Either way, making the Pro Bowl as a special teamer sort of makes you inadvertently a role player, albeit one of the better ones in the league.
just chopper's for getting hung up on the role player/starter, while excluding the Pro Bowler criteria. Hixon fits both definitions. Tyree was a PBer. I was shocked to learn that KMac and Plaxico were never voted in. And Pierce only has one to his name.
| we couldn't quite hear how right you are. Tyree is in fact the only role player, NON-PRO BOWLER that fits.
Apparently I needed to because the vast majority of "role players" on this thread were not just starters, but tenured ones.
I also dont think making the pro bowl precludes you from being on the list. It just means you were an outstanding role player.
Steve Tasker, Bill Bates, Larry Izzo, Ike Reese and our own Zak DeOssie were multiple pro bowl winners as well as role players.
| Good depth CB, fantastic special teamer
This was the first guy I thought of when I saw the post. Just read that he did go to a pro bowl in 1990 though.
Kareem McKenzie would be my pick. Great lineman. Solid and would put this current line over the top.
Kmac and Plex and snee were big names not roll players per SE.
Maybe Snee qualifies.
Chase Blackburn any day. I loved watching that guy play. His passion for the game and hard-work turned him into an important piece. Certainly not the fastest or strongest, but just solid. Took great advantage of opportunities when given to him.
I also love Jake Ballard. If he never tore his ACL, I think he would have had a solid career here. He also was his best in the biggest moments.
If Snee qualifies, who doesn't qualify?
played where they needed him -- running back, fullback, wr, even te, I think.
Circa 1997. Man could we use him now.
Andy Headen. He'd be our best linebacker.
Over 1,200 yards each of the last 4 seasons. Even with Saquon, he'd be a nice addition.
| dude was solid as a MLB, and he was the smartest player on the field, and called perfect games from that position.
Pro bowl appearance
Kmac- solder and mac would be a nice duo
Kiwi- linebacker in a 3-4 finally finds his role
Kenny Phillips- perfect safety to pair with Landon can also play some corner
Great returner, great attitude.
Mihael Boley would be great on this team, but I don't think he was a role player. he was pretty much an every down LB.