Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

New York Giants - Cleveland Browns Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2018 6:52 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 13 14 15 <<Prev | Show All |
Positives so far...  
Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:36 pm : link
Run D and Run O. Specials coverage has been good. First team Oline was OK too.
Lauletta's arm looks a little stronger than I expected  
Jay on the Island : 8/9/2018 9:36 pm : link
If he can find away to add more velocity to his throws then we might have something here.
Webb just doesn't look fluid with his movements...  
GFAN52 : 8/9/2018 9:36 pm : link
too mechanical.
The Browns 3rd string QB is now in  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/9/2018 9:36 pm : link
.
Mayfield should be done for the night  
santacruzom : 8/9/2018 9:37 pm : link
It would be so Brownsian to keep him in for no reason whatsoever and have him hurt himself.
RE: RE: They're not comparable  
santacruzom : 8/9/2018 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14034523 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14034508 AcesUp said:


Quote:





Webb's mechanics are bad, something that shouldn't be the case a year into the NFL


He supposedly has this insane work ethic, but he may not know what he should work on.
Nice hit.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/9/2018 9:39 pm : link
.
Nice  
AcidTest : 8/9/2018 9:39 pm : link
hit by Stewart.
Another great return.....  
Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:40 pm : link
sarcasm there
That Tom Quinn touch  
jeff57 : 8/9/2018 9:40 pm : link
.
Terps you are pathetic  
Dave on the UWS : 8/9/2018 9:41 pm : link
The practice I saw Webb made Lauletta look outmatched. Webb looked terrible tonight. He looked clunky, mechanical and his throwing fundamentals were terrible- the opposite of practice. Obviously if he can’t translate to game action he won’t be here long. Let’s be a little patient.
Thomas Quinn:  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/9/2018 9:41 pm : link
Occupation: Professional Picture Owner.
RE: RE: Other than Stewart all of our RBs have looked great  
Britt in VA : 8/9/2018 9:41 pm : link
In comment 14034524 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14034506 BestFeature said:


Quote:


.



Stewart is just brutally slow. Like out of the league slow.


He might be a pass protection guy, and veteran to make a sneaky play occasionally.
RE:  
David B. : 8/9/2018 9:42 pm : link
Quote:
Webb's mechanics are bad, something that shouldn't be the case a year into the NFL


I agree, but I fear it may be worse than that. He has ALL the athleticism and physical ability in the world. But I'm afraid the problem is between his ears. (football IQ).

Some guys just get it, and some guys don't. Guys like Chad Pennington and Jason Garrett had it between their ears, but had weak arms. Lauletta is PLENTY accurate, and seems to get it. I HOPE he has ENOUGH arm to be more than a good backup. If not, he's Pennington -- a guy who can't attack the sidelines.


Was that penalty  
Jay in Toronto : 8/9/2018 9:42 pm : link
On Thomas or Haley?
Honestly I hope Mayfield is great  
BestFeature : 8/9/2018 9:42 pm : link
All of the greats are going to retire soon and Cleveland can use a break.
Those who spent time reading into Davis Webb the prospect  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/9/2018 9:44 pm : link
would have seen that the knocks against him were related to his ability to read the field and deliver the pass quickly enough. Some people wrote it as "slow to process" what he sees. I saw a bit of that tonight.
Robert Martin looking good  
jeff57 : 8/9/2018 9:44 pm : link
.
Nice block  
Jay in Toronto : 8/9/2018 9:45 pm : link
By Smith
Martin with a few nice runs too......  
Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:45 pm : link
He was very good at Rutgers.
I’ll tell you what I see from this team..  
bLiTz 2k : 8/9/2018 9:45 pm : link
Across the board they look like they are committed to running the ball, and stopping the run. Exactly what you want to see in preseason game #1.
Wish Lauletta  
Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:46 pm : link
had a few more seconds. He had Martin curtting across.
Except for a couple of rare instances  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/9/2018 9:47 pm : link
Giant WR not getting much seperation
Papa mentioning the Yankees!  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/9/2018 9:47 pm : link
:)
RIght read for Lauletta there....  
Britt in VA : 8/9/2018 9:47 pm : link
just couldn't get it done.
RE: Terps you are pathetic  
AcesUp : 8/9/2018 9:48 pm : link
In comment 14034541 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
The practice I saw Webb made Lauletta look outmatched. Webb looked terrible tonight. He looked clunky, mechanical and his throwing fundamentals were terrible- the opposite of practice. Obviously if he can’t translate to game action he won’t be here long. Let’s be a little patient.


I think this is proper perspective. Ignore the preseason hype and recalibrate your expectations, both short term and long, the guy is a project seeing his first real action in 2 years.
Can you not decline that?  
BestFeature : 8/9/2018 9:49 pm : link
.
Not a lot of penalties on Giants either....  
Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:50 pm : link
that shows pretty good discipline
Why are we playing Tanney?  
BestFeature : 8/9/2018 9:51 pm : link
I want to see more of Lauletta.
Why is Taney in there?  
Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:51 pm : link
Shouldn’t Lauletta be getting more reps? Taney won’t be here!
Why take Lauletta out?  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/9/2018 9:52 pm : link
Ugh.
Jesus.  
Beezer : 8/9/2018 9:52 pm : link
Catch the damn football fellas.
Now  
AcidTest : 8/9/2018 9:52 pm : link
we can't catch anything.

Surprised Tanney is playing. Thought we'd see more of Lauletta.
Yikes.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/9/2018 9:53 pm : link
.
We're in the "these guys are barely football players"  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/9/2018 9:54 pm : link
depth of the game, might not be worth playing Lauletta with this group.
Bruce Beck is so annoying  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/9/2018 9:54 pm : link
Preseason is bad enough without his ”interviews”.
RE: Why take Lauletta out?  
nygiants16 : 8/9/2018 9:56 pm : link
In comment 14034575 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Ugh.


hia game will be the pats game
This is Tanney's payment  
David B. : 8/9/2018 9:56 pm : link
for being the 4th camp arm. He has NO SHOT WHATSOEVER. He's hoping to be someone else's 3rd stringer.
Did Shurmur call plays tonight?  
Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:57 pm : link
Did he use a sheet?
I know it's just one pre-season game  
nyjuggernaut2 : 8/9/2018 9:58 pm : link
but if Eli misses any time this season with an injury, we may be screwed.
Ok....better punt.  
Simms11 : 8/9/2018 10:01 pm : link
.
The browns  
crick n NC : 8/9/2018 10:01 pm : link
Play by play guy reminds me of Michael Scott, but not in a good way 👎
RE: I know it's just one pre-season game  
AcidTest : 8/9/2018 10:01 pm : link
In comment 14034594 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
but if Eli misses any time this season with an injury, we may be screwed.


We are screwed.
RE: I know it's just one pre-season game  
ZGiants98 : 8/9/2018 10:02 pm : link
In comment 14034594 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
but if Eli misses any time this season with an injury, we may be screwed.


Of course we are! Why wouldnt we be? Any team loses their starting QB and they are likely screwed outside of the Eagles.
Dixon looks like a huge upgrade over  
ZGiants98 : 8/9/2018 10:02 pm : link
Wing.
Why take out Lauleta?  
prdave73 : 8/9/2018 10:02 pm : link
I swear.. Like Tanney is going to make the team?? See what you got in these Rookie QB's.. smh.
Nice little move  
Beezer : 8/9/2018 10:08 pm : link
by Raymond there.
RE: Terps you are pathetic  
Go Terps : 8/9/2018 10:13 pm : link
In comment 14034541 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
The practice I saw Webb made Lauletta look outmatched. Webb looked terrible tonight. He looked clunky, mechanical and his throwing fundamentals were terrible- the opposite of practice. Obviously if he can’t translate to game action he won’t be here long. Let’s be a little patient.


There's also the possibility that you don't know what the hell you were watching.
RE: Lauletta  
NYDCBlue : 8/9/2018 10:39 pm : link
In comment 14034467 AcidTest said:
Quote:
needs more arm strength, but with proper training at the NFL level that might well be possible.


Considering how small his biceps looked in comparison to our punter, you have to be hopeful that a year in an "NFL weight room" will do wonders for his arms.
Webb seems like a book smart overachiever  
slickwilly : 8/9/2018 10:57 pm : link
Let me explain that. We've all heard how meticulous Webb is with his note taking and his binders. He swems very much like people I have met in real life who are very intelligent, but the issue is the translation of that knowledge to what it is meant for. Webb seems so mechanical locking in on receivers because he has the "book smarts" of what he thinks is the right read, but not the natural ability to diagnose a D and react to it real time.

The overachiever part also goes back to past experience. How may times did you see a kid who was really good at a sport, but in the back of your mind you were also thinking if I got to play whatever sport year round like this kid I would kick his ass?

Webb seems like he has gotten to where he is because of a great work ethic which is comendible for sure, but I think he lacks that elite talent and natural ability to excel at the highest level of the sport.
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 13 14 15 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2018
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support