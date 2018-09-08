New York Giants - Cleveland Browns Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2018 6:52 pm : 8/9/2018 6:52 pm ...

Positives so far... Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:36 pm : link Run D and Run O. Specials coverage has been good. First team Oline was OK too.

Lauletta's arm looks a little stronger than I expected Jay on the Island : 8/9/2018 9:36 pm : link If he can find away to add more velocity to his throws then we might have something here.

Webb just doesn't look fluid with his movements... GFAN52 : 8/9/2018 9:36 pm : link too mechanical.

Mayfield should be done for the night santacruzom : 8/9/2018 9:37 pm : link It would be so Brownsian to keep him in for no reason whatsoever and have him hurt himself.

RE: RE: They're not comparable santacruzom : 8/9/2018 9:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14034508 AcesUp said:





Quote:











Webb's mechanics are bad, something that shouldn't be the case a year into the NFL



He supposedly has this insane work ethic, but he may not know what he should work on. In comment 14034523 ajr2456 said:He supposedly has this insane work ethic, but he may not know what he should work on.

Terps you are pathetic Dave on the UWS : 8/9/2018 9:41 pm : link The practice I saw Webb made Lauletta look outmatched. Webb looked terrible tonight. He looked clunky, mechanical and his throwing fundamentals were terrible- the opposite of practice. Obviously if he can’t translate to game action he won’t be here long. Let’s be a little patient.

RE: RE: Other than Stewart all of our RBs have looked great Britt in VA : 8/9/2018 9:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14034506 BestFeature said:





Quote:





.







Stewart is just brutally slow. Like out of the league slow.



He might be a pass protection guy, and veteran to make a sneaky play occasionally. In comment 14034524 christian said:He might be a pass protection guy, and veteran to make a sneaky play occasionally.

RE: David B. : 8/9/2018 9:42 pm : link Quote: Webb's mechanics are bad, something that shouldn't be the case a year into the NFL



I agree, but I fear it may be worse than that. He has ALL the athleticism and physical ability in the world. But I'm afraid the problem is between his ears. (football IQ).



Some guys just get it, and some guys don't. Guys like Chad Pennington and Jason Garrett had it between their ears, but had weak arms. Lauletta is PLENTY accurate, and seems to get it. I HOPE he has ENOUGH arm to be more than a good backup. If not, he's Pennington -- a guy who can't attack the sidelines.





I agree, but I fear it may be worse than that. He has ALL the athleticism and physical ability in the world. But I'm afraid the problem is between his ears. (football IQ).Some guys just get it, and some guys don't. Guys like Chad Pennington and Jason Garrett had it between their ears, but had weak arms. Lauletta is PLENTY accurate, and seems to get it. I HOPE he has ENOUGH arm to be more than a good backup. If not, he's Pennington -- a guy who can't attack the sidelines.

Honestly I hope Mayfield is great BestFeature : 8/9/2018 9:42 pm : link All of the greats are going to retire soon and Cleveland can use a break.

Those who spent time reading into Davis Webb the prospect Ten Ton Hammer : 8/9/2018 9:44 pm : link would have seen that the knocks against him were related to his ability to read the field and deliver the pass quickly enough. Some people wrote it as "slow to process" what he sees. I saw a bit of that tonight.

Martin with a few nice runs too...... Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:45 pm : link He was very good at Rutgers.

I’ll tell you what I see from this team.. bLiTz 2k : 8/9/2018 9:45 pm : link Across the board they look like they are committed to running the ball, and stopping the run. Exactly what you want to see in preseason game #1.

Wish Lauletta Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:46 pm : link had a few more seconds. He had Martin curtting across.

RE: Terps you are pathetic AcesUp : 8/9/2018 9:48 pm : link

Quote: The practice I saw Webb made Lauletta look outmatched. Webb looked terrible tonight. He looked clunky, mechanical and his throwing fundamentals were terrible- the opposite of practice. Obviously if he can’t translate to game action he won’t be here long. Let’s be a little patient.



I think this is proper perspective. Ignore the preseason hype and recalibrate your expectations, both short term and long, the guy is a project seeing his first real action in 2 years. In comment 14034541 Dave on the UWS said:I think this is proper perspective. Ignore the preseason hype and recalibrate your expectations, both short term and long, the guy is a project seeing his first real action in 2 years.

Not a lot of penalties on Giants either.... Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:50 pm : link that shows pretty good discipline

Why are we playing Tanney? BestFeature : 8/9/2018 9:51 pm : link I want to see more of Lauletta.

Why is Taney in there? Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:51 pm : link Shouldn’t Lauletta be getting more reps? Taney won’t be here!

Now AcidTest : 8/9/2018 9:52 pm : link we can't catch anything.



Surprised Tanney is playing. Thought we'd see more of Lauletta.

We're in the "these guys are barely football players" Ten Ton Hammer : 8/9/2018 9:54 pm : link depth of the game, might not be worth playing Lauletta with this group.

RE: Why take Lauletta out? nygiants16 : 8/9/2018 9:56 pm : link

Quote: Ugh.



hia game will be the pats game In comment 14034575 Dave in Hoboken said:hia game will be the pats game

This is Tanney's payment David B. : 8/9/2018 9:56 pm : link for being the 4th camp arm. He has NO SHOT WHATSOEVER. He's hoping to be someone else's 3rd stringer.

Did Shurmur call plays tonight? Simms11 : 8/9/2018 9:57 pm : link Did he use a sheet?

I know it's just one pre-season game nyjuggernaut2 : 8/9/2018 9:58 pm : link but if Eli misses any time this season with an injury, we may be screwed.

RE: I know it's just one pre-season game AcidTest : 8/9/2018 10:01 pm : link

Quote: but if Eli misses any time this season with an injury, we may be screwed.



We are screwed. In comment 14034594 nyjuggernaut2 said:We are screwed.

RE: I know it's just one pre-season game ZGiants98 : 8/9/2018 10:02 pm : link

Quote: but if Eli misses any time this season with an injury, we may be screwed.



Of course we are! Why wouldnt we be? Any team loses their starting QB and they are likely screwed outside of the Eagles. In comment 14034594 nyjuggernaut2 said:Of course we are! Why wouldnt we be? Any team loses their starting QB and they are likely screwed outside of the Eagles.

Dixon looks like a huge upgrade over ZGiants98 : 8/9/2018 10:02 pm : link Wing.

Why take out Lauleta? prdave73 : 8/9/2018 10:02 pm : link I swear.. Like Tanney is going to make the team?? See what you got in these Rookie QB's.. smh.

Nice little move Beezer : 8/9/2018 10:08 pm : link by Raymond there.

RE: Terps you are pathetic Go Terps : 8/9/2018 10:13 pm : link

Quote: The practice I saw Webb made Lauletta look outmatched. Webb looked terrible tonight. He looked clunky, mechanical and his throwing fundamentals were terrible- the opposite of practice. Obviously if he can’t translate to game action he won’t be here long. Let’s be a little patient.



There's also the possibility that you don't know what the hell you were watching. In comment 14034541 Dave on the UWS said:There's also the possibility that you don't know what the hell you were watching.

RE: Lauletta NYDCBlue : 8/9/2018 10:39 pm : link

Quote: needs more arm strength, but with proper training at the NFL level that might well be possible.



Considering how small his biceps looked in comparison to our punter, you have to be hopeful that a year in an "NFL weight room" will do wonders for his arms. In comment 14034467 AcidTest said:Considering how small his biceps looked in comparison to our punter, you have to be hopeful that a year in an "NFL weight room" will do wonders for his arms.