New York Giants - Cleveland Browns Game Discussion

Run D and Run O. Specials coverage has been good. First team Oline was OK too.
If he can find away to add more velocity to his throws then we might have something here.
It would be so Brownsian to keep him in for no reason whatsoever and have him hurt himself.
ajr2456 said:
ajr2456 said:
AcesUp said:
Quote:
Webb's mechanics are bad, something that shouldn't be the case a year into the NFL
He supposedly has this insane work ethic, but he may not know what he should work on.
The practice I saw Webb made Lauletta look outmatched. Webb looked terrible tonight. He looked clunky, mechanical and his throwing fundamentals were terrible- the opposite of practice. Obviously if he can’t translate to game action he won’t be here long. Let’s be a little patient.
christian said:
christian said:
BestFeature said:
Quote:
Stewart is just brutally slow. Like out of the league slow.
He might be a pass protection guy, and veteran to make a sneaky play occasionally.
|Webb's mechanics are bad, something that shouldn't be the case a year into the NFL
I agree, but I fear it may be worse than that. He has ALL the athleticism and physical ability in the world. But I'm afraid the problem is between his ears. (football IQ).
Some guys just get it, and some guys don't. Guys like Chad Pennington and Jason Garrett had it between their ears, but had weak arms. Lauletta is PLENTY accurate, and seems to get it. I HOPE he has ENOUGH arm to be more than a good backup. If not, he's Pennington -- a guy who can't attack the sidelines.
All of the greats are going to retire soon and Cleveland can use a break.
would have seen that the knocks against him were related to his ability to read the field and deliver the pass quickly enough. Some people wrote it as "slow to process" what he sees. I saw a bit of that tonight.
He was very good at Rutgers.
Across the board they look like they are committed to running the ball, and stopping the run. Exactly what you want to see in preseason game #1.
had a few more seconds. He had Martin curtting across.
Giant WR not getting much seperation
just couldn't get it done.
Dave on the UWS said:
Dave on the UWS said:
| The practice I saw Webb made Lauletta look outmatched. Webb looked terrible tonight. He looked clunky, mechanical and his throwing fundamentals were terrible- the opposite of practice. Obviously if he can’t translate to game action he won’t be here long. Let’s be a little patient.
I think this is proper perspective. Ignore the preseason hype and recalibrate your expectations, both short term and long, the guy is a project seeing his first real action in 2 years.
that shows pretty good discipline
I want to see more of Lauletta.
Shouldn’t Lauletta be getting more reps? Taney won’t be here!
Catch the damn football fellas.
we can't catch anything.
Surprised Tanney is playing. Thought we'd see more of Lauletta.
depth of the game, might not be worth playing Lauletta with this group.
Preseason is bad enough without his ”interviews”.
Dave in Hoboken said:
Dave in Hoboken said:
hia game will be the pats game
for being the 4th camp arm. He has NO SHOT WHATSOEVER. He's hoping to be someone else's 3rd stringer.
but if Eli misses any time this season with an injury, we may be screwed.
Play by play guy reminds me of Michael Scott, but not in a good way 👎
nyjuggernaut2 said:
nyjuggernaut2 said:
| but if Eli misses any time this season with an injury, we may be screwed.
We are screwed.
nyjuggernaut2 said:
nyjuggernaut2 said:
| but if Eli misses any time this season with an injury, we may be screwed.
Of course we are! Why wouldnt we be? Any team loses their starting QB and they are likely screwed outside of the Eagles.
I swear.. Like Tanney is going to make the team?? See what you got in these Rookie QB's.. smh.
Dave on the UWS said:
Dave on the UWS said:
| The practice I saw Webb made Lauletta look outmatched. Webb looked terrible tonight. He looked clunky, mechanical and his throwing fundamentals were terrible- the opposite of practice. Obviously if he can’t translate to game action he won’t be here long. Let’s be a little patient.
There's also the possibility that you don't know what the hell you were watching.
AcidTest said:
AcidTest said:
| needs more arm strength, but with proper training at the NFL level that might well be possible.
Considering how small his biceps looked in comparison to our punter, you have to be hopeful that a year in an "NFL weight room" will do wonders for his arms.
Let me explain that. We've all heard how meticulous Webb is with his note taking and his binders. He swems very much like people I have met in real life who are very intelligent, but the issue is the translation of that knowledge to what it is meant for. Webb seems so mechanical locking in on receivers because he has the "book smarts" of what he thinks is the right read, but not the natural ability to diagnose a D and react to it real time.
The overachiever part also goes back to past experience. How may times did you see a kid who was really good at a sport, but in the back of your mind you were also thinking if I got to play whatever sport year round like this kid I would kick his ass?
Webb seems like he has gotten to where he is because of a great work ethic which is comendible for sure, but I think he lacks that elite talent and natural ability to excel at the highest level of the sport.