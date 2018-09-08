New York Giants - Cleveland Browns Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2018 10:05 pm : 8/9/2018 10:05 pm ...

I really thought the Giants would drive right down and score in Ivan15 : 8/9/2018 10:14 pm : link One of the first 2 drives. They did that but only because of help from the refs.



Webb put a lot of pressure on himself, and Lauletta added to it. See how Webb responds next week.

The prospect of all the weapons on offense Beezer : 8/9/2018 10:14 pm : link being on the field at once, with the “new” O-line ... whoa Nellie.

We had a good first drive dep026 : 8/9/2018 10:16 pm : link And then Ellison doesn’t look for the ball. A completion here is a first down and extended inside the red zone.

RE: McAdoo II eric2425ny : 8/9/2018 10:17 pm : link

Quote: It is difficult to distinguish this pre-season game from last year’s. Without the turnover just outside Cleveland’s goal line, the offense would have been stuck at a 42-yard FG. The defensive backfield is terrible. i



Lol, did McAdoo’s offense score anything on an opening drive in any of the preseason games? It’s a new offense and defense to learn, lots of new faces, etc. it wouldn’t surprise me to see a shitty preseason, maybe even a rough first 2 games and then see them click. In comment 14034638 D_Giants said:Lol, did McAdoo’s offense score anything on an opening drive in any of the preseason games? It’s a new offense and defense to learn, lots of new faces, etc. it wouldn’t surprise me to see a shitty preseason, maybe even a rough first 2 games and then see them click.

RE: Starters in for about a half a quarter D_Giants : 8/9/2018 10:17 pm : link

Quote: Vanilla offensive and defensive playbooks. No Odell. Not sure what people were expecting.



Problem is that the same can be said about Cleveland. Baker was, hands down, the best QB on the field. In comment 14034642 ZGiants98 said:Problem is that the same can be said about Cleveland. Baker was, hands down, the best QB on the field.

I know Chris Scott is just a guy. And 31, to boot. Beezer : 8/9/2018 10:18 pm : link And that he wasn’t working against starters.



But I thought he looked good in there tonight.



Chances he sticks as a backup?

RE: We had a good first drive BillKo : 8/9/2018 10:18 pm : link

Quote: And then Ellison doesn’t look for the ball. A completion here is a first down and extended inside the red zone.



To me, that's disappointing. It's elementary football, and it's being handed to you in the first preseason game. All vanilla, and we don't execute. Why is that?



Like I said on the other thread, I wanted this staff to have the team more prepared looking.



But again, it's only the first game............. In comment 14034651 dep026 said:To me, that's disappointing. It's elementary football, and it's being handed to you in the first preseason game. All vanilla, and we don't execute. Why is that?Like I said on the other thread, I wanted this staff to have the team more prepared looking.But again, it's only the first game.............

Came into the game concerned about the depth at WR and CB nyjuggernaut2 : 8/9/2018 10:19 pm : link and tonight's performance by both units didn't help ease those concerns one bit. Still baffles me how our WR struggle to get separation, it's an issue that has been going on the past couple seasons.

RE: RE: McAdoo II D_Giants : 8/9/2018 10:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14034638 D_Giants said:





Quote:





It is difficult to distinguish this pre-season game from last year’s. Without the turnover just outside Cleveland’s goal line, the offense would have been stuck at a 42-yard FG. The defensive backfield is terrible.



i



Lol, did McAdoo’s offense score anything on an opening drive in any of the preseason games? It’s a new offense and defense to learn, lots of new faces, etc. it wouldn’t surprise me to see a shitty preseason, maybe even a rough first 2 games and then see them click.



This can be a 6-win team. The perennial optimism will be darkened by the fact that other teams are better. In comment 14034653 eric2425ny said:This can be a 6-win team. The perennial optimism will be darkened by the fact that other teams are better.

Barkley, Hernandez and Zo Carter Chris684 : 8/9/2018 10:20 pm : link All jumped off the screen to me in a positive way.



Too early to bury Webb.



Lauletta looks like he has some ability. His throw on the PI against #6 (his name is escaping me) was very nice.



Keep all things in perspective. This was just the start.

Harold Carmichael Marty866b : 8/9/2018 10:21 pm : link He's 68 years old but he could be the answer to Davis Webb's passes. That performance wasn't Tommy Maddox bad but it was terrible.

RE: RE: Starters in for about a half a quarter ZGiants98 : 8/9/2018 10:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14034642 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





Vanilla offensive and defensive playbooks. No Odell. Not sure what people were expecting.







Problem is that the same can be said about Cleveland. Baker was, hands down, the best QB on the field.



Yeah.. and when it was starters VS starters we went down the field and scored on the first drive against a D with some pretty damn good players on it. What's your point? Yes, the first pick in the draft looked much better than Webb/Lauletta and probably even Taylor. That's not exactly shocking though. In comment 14034655 D_Giants said:Yeah.. and when it was starters VS starters we went down the field and scored on the first drive against a D with some pretty damn good players on it. What's your point? Yes, the first pick in the draft looked much better than Webb/Lauletta and probably even Taylor. That's not exactly shocking though.

The obvious AcesUp : 8/9/2018 10:22 pm : link Saquan looked as advertised in limited action, he will create and make everybody around him look better. A couple of defensive backups, Ray Ray Armstrong and Kerry Wynn caught my eye, I think both will contribute this year. Right side of the OL is still a little iffy and the offense/QBs are a little out of sync. Completely new systems and a lot of personnel turnover, so we should be patient.

The Giants should be looking for a vet QB Go Terps : 8/9/2018 10:23 pm : link When one shakes loose (maybe McCown from the Jets?) they should cut Webb and sign the vet. At least Lauletta looks like he knows how to play the position.

one thing to consider to nygiants16 : 8/9/2018 10:24 pm : link barkley and stewart were alternating, which wont happen as much in a regular season game...



also barkley was not in a lot of the passing downs, i think 1 play he was in when the team passed...

RE: RE: RE: Starters in for about a half a quarter D_Giants : 8/9/2018 10:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14034655 D_Giants said:





Quote:





In comment 14034642 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:









Vanilla offensive and defensive playbooks. No Odell. Not sure what people were expecting.













Problem is that the same can be said about Cleveland. Baker was, hands down, the best QB on the field.







Yeah.. and when it was starters VS starters we went down the field and scored on the first drive against a D with some pretty damn good players on it. What's your point? Yes, the first pick in the draft looked much better than Webb/Lauletta and probably even Taylor. That's not exactly shocking though.



Point is this: Baker looked better than Eli, too. Penalties were key to the sole drive of the night. The Giants looked pretty weak against a team that, without some newbies, was winless last year. We’ll see. In comment 14034670 ZGiants98 said:Point is this: Baker looked better than Eli, too. Penalties were key to the sole drive of the night. The Giants looked pretty weak against a team that, without some newbies, was winless last year. We’ll see.

We need to start preparing ourselves robbieballs2003 : 8/9/2018 10:25 pm : link for giving up a ton of big plays on defense this year. Live by the sword amd die by the sword. We want to pressure but the downside is leaving our DBs one on one. I'm not worried about Jenkins but he messed up om that one catch. Apple looked like garbage. After those 2 it is a big drop off so if we cannot get great play put of those 2 we are in trouble.



Also, our ILB leave a lot to be desired. I actually love the collection of OLB we have but our ILB are going to have trouble as well because they will be matched up on RBs/TEs. Not a great matchup on our part.



The run defense was amazing. I love it. But this pass defense is extremely concerning.



I thought our OL was our biggest weakness with our secondary right behind them. Imo, the secondary has taken over that top spot right now. I expect a lot of turnover at the bottom of roster in both areas.

Lots of stuff to work on.... Simms11 : 8/9/2018 10:26 pm : link Passing game needs work on O and D. Blocking on specials for returns needs work too.



I like our Dline.....depth looks fine there too. LBers looked fine, except one misplayed coverage by Ogletree, but secondary looked absolutely horrendous. Poor coverage by both starters IMO. FS is still a big ? too. On offense, Oline looked ok, depth ok, but pass blocking still questionable by back ups. WR depth is also a ? beyond OBJ and Shep. Starting TEs looked fine, but no real opportunity to catch passes. Their blocking looked fine. Adams could have helped Webb on a few occasions. RBs looked good, except Stewart, who not only didn’t run well, except for one run. All other RBs ran well. In fact, it looks like we might even have a semblance of a running game this year. Lastly, QBs were bleh....Eli was ok, Webb, as everyone has already mentioned, was terrible and Lauletta was about what he’s been advertised as. Punter was ok....had a few decent punts, but not Jeff Feagles and Kicker was ok, making his only FG....kickoffs still lacking in depth. PR and KR not good. KRs both made poor decisions bringing the ball out.

RE: The Giants should be looking for a vet QB nyjuggernaut2 : 8/9/2018 10:26 pm : link

Quote: When one shakes loose (maybe McCown from the Jets?) they should cut Webb and sign the vet. At least Lauletta looks like he knows how to play the position.



Agreed. In comment 14034675 Go Terps said:Agreed.

wait how can you say baker was better than eli? nygiants16 : 8/9/2018 10:26 pm : link baker played almost 3 quarters, eli play 2 series, how can you possinly say this?



baker was also going against the 2md steing, the 1 drive against the starters he went 3 and out...



you are seriously overreacting to the first preseason game?

RE: For Baker's first NFL experience nygiants16 : 8/9/2018 10:28 pm : link

Quote: he looked quite tremendous out there at times.



i want to see him when there is gameplanning, seemed like his best plays were when he was scrambking and making plays on the run...



but he did look good In comment 14034685 Dave in Hoboken said:i want to see him when there is gameplanning, seemed like his best plays were when he was scrambking and making plays on the run...but he did look good

RE: RE: For Baker's first NFL experience Dave in Hoboken : 8/9/2018 10:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14034685 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





he looked quite tremendous out there at times.







i want to see him when there is gameplanning, seemed like his best plays were when he was scrambking and making plays on the run...



but he did look good



For his first pre-season game, he impressed most it seems. We'll see where he goes from here, obviously. In comment 14034686 nygiants16 said:For his first pre-season game, he impressed most it seems. We'll see where he goes from here, obviously.

RE: RE: RE: For Baker's first NFL experience nygiants16 : 8/9/2018 10:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14034686 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





In comment 14034685 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





he looked quite tremendous out there at times.







i want to see him when there is gameplanning, seemed like his best plays were when he was scrambking and making plays on the run...



but he did look good







For his first pre-season game, he impressed most it seems. We'll see where he goes from here, obviously.



oh yeah no question, he definitely looked good In comment 14034688 Dave in Hoboken said:oh yeah no question, he definitely looked good

Didn’t BBI JoeyBigBlue : 8/9/2018 10:32 pm : link Tell me that Davis Webb was better than Sam Darnold? Yeah someone did say that here.

What vet QB? AcesUp : 8/9/2018 10:33 pm : link Chase f'n Daniels is making 5m/yr and is guaranteed a roster spot. You either pay one of those guys or work with developmental types. Since we have an older QB and are coming off a 3 win season, I vote the developmental guy route.

The thing about.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/9/2018 10:40 pm : link Mayfield is that he's moving out of the pocket almost immediately. Against a D playing vanilla.



He clearly has skill and it is his first time seeing a NFL field and he looked prepared, but leaving the pocket regularly is a recipe for disaster.

RE: Didn’t BBI charlito : 8/9/2018 10:41 pm : link

Quote: Tell me that Davis Webb was better than Sam Darnold? Yeah someone did say that here.



Sam Darnold will be another Charlie Frye so that bbi person is correct. In comment 14034693 JoeyBigBlue said:Sam Darnold will be another Charlie Frye so that bbi person is correct.

So for those better than me at football BestFeature : 8/9/2018 10:45 pm : link Did Saquon take what was given to him? That one run where he tried to bounce it outside and couldn't, could he have gotten more yards if didn't bounce it out?

RE: Didn’t BBI Dave in Hoboken : 8/9/2018 10:46 pm : link

Quote: Tell me that Davis Webb was better than Sam Darnold? Yeah someone did say that here.



Better than all of the QBs in this draft. In comment 14034693 JoeyBigBlue said:Better than all of the QBs in this draft.

Why can't the Giants ever be the team to come out and play great. Dry Lightning : 8/9/2018 10:50 pm : link We are always the "It's just pre-season" bunch. That is bullshit. Wins don't matter in pre-season but how you play means a lot. Eli looked bad. Again. Davis Webb was a catastrophe. Just terrible. I have seen players like him through the years. Speaks very well and says and does the right things off the field. He just stinks. Flat out stinks. The line did look better. Even the second string was improved. Barkley is going to be good. But a scatback, with our inept passing game, will not get it done. Defensive line looked good, and there was pressure on the QB. I think the defense will be pretty good. Considering we will score about 10 points a game, they better be. Gonna be another long season.

RE: wait how can you say baker was better than eli? ZGiants98 : 8/9/2018 10:55 pm : link

Quote: baker played almost 3 quarters, eli play 2 series, how can you possinly say this?



baker was also going against the 2md steing, the 1 drive against the starters he went 3 and out...



you are seriously overreacting to the first preseason game?



Exactly. In comment 14034683 nygiants16 said:Exactly.

RE: Why can't the Giants ever be the team to come out and play great. BestFeature : 8/9/2018 11:08 pm : link

Quote: We are always the "It's just pre-season" bunch. That is bullshit. Wins don't matter in pre-season but how you play means a lot. Eli looked bad. Again. Davis Webb was a catastrophe. Just terrible. I have seen players like him through the years. Speaks very well and says and does the right things off the field. He just stinks. Flat out stinks. The line did look better. Even the second string was improved. Barkley is going to be good. But a scatback, with our inept passing game, will not get it done. Defensive line looked good, and there was pressure on the QB. I think the defense will be pretty good. Considering we will score about 10 points a game, they better be. Gonna be another long season.



You got this based off a preseason game with two drives by the starting offense? In comment 14034737 Dry Lightning said:You got this based off a preseason game with two drives by the starting offense?

CB and WR depth is down right prdave73 : 8/9/2018 11:10 pm : link concerning.. This team needs to pickup a another Vet CB. Same goes with the WR position. Just bad, I think the RB's had more yards in the air?! smh. Just baffling how they can just be ok with this. Another concern is the pass rush. Not very much depth and I don't think Kareem Martin is starter worthy, I could be wrong, but I just don't see it. The Giants need someone who can create more havoc opposite of Vernon. I would start Barwin instead, but that's just me. I know it's preseason, but not a good start imo.

OL was what I figured: The_Boss : 8/9/2018 11:10 pm : link Inconsistent. Most other backs take a one yard loss on that first play. The backups looked like every backup OL over the last 5 years: like they didn’t belong in the league. Webb was horrrid. If Eli proves to be shot, the franchise is in big trouble.

I definitely.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/9/2018 11:13 pm : link don't think Eli looked shot at all though.



He was crisp getting the ball out. Had a drop by Sharp bailed out with a penalty and a ball to Ellison that is a likely TD if he's looking for the ball.



He worked the sideline well in the two drives.

RE: Why can't the Giants ever be the team to come out and play great. Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/9/2018 11:31 pm : : 8/9/2018 11:31 pm : link

Quote: We are always the "It's just pre-season" bunch. That is bullshit. Wins don't matter in pre-season but how you play means a lot. Eli looked bad. Again. Davis Webb was a catastrophe. Just terrible. I have seen players like him through the years. Speaks very well and says and does the right things off the field. He just stinks. Flat out stinks. The line did look better. Even the second string was improved. Barkley is going to be good. But a scatback, with our inept passing game, will not get it done. Defensive line looked good, and there was pressure on the QB. I think the defense will be pretty good. Considering we will score about 10 points a game, they better be. Gonna be another long season.



Look at the W-L record for the team since 2011. There's your answer. We haven't been good. In comment 14034737 Dry Lightning said:Look at the W-L record for the team since 2011. There's your answer. We haven't been good.

RE: RE: Why can't the Giants ever be the team to come out and play great. BestFeature : 8/9/2018 11:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14034737 Dry Lightning said:





Quote:





We are always the "It's just pre-season" bunch. That is bullshit. Wins don't matter in pre-season but how you play means a lot. Eli looked bad. Again. Davis Webb was a catastrophe. Just terrible. I have seen players like him through the years. Speaks very well and says and does the right things off the field. He just stinks. Flat out stinks. The line did look better. Even the second string was improved. Barkley is going to be good. But a scatback, with our inept passing game, will not get it done. Defensive line looked good, and there was pressure on the QB. I think the defense will be pretty good. Considering we will score about 10 points a game, they better be. Gonna be another long season.







Look at the W-L record for the team since 2011. There's your answer. We haven't been good.



True and that's concerning. But on the other hand they've been mediocre to bad every preseason that I've seen them play since 2001. And in 2000 they went 0-4 though I didn't watch them. There were a handful of games that stick out because the Giants were actually good. Usually they've either painfully average or awful. In comment 14034774 Eric from BBI said:True and that's concerning. But on the other hand they've been mediocre to bad every preseason that I've seen them play since 2001. And in 2000 they went 0-4 though I didn't watch them. There were a handful of games that stick out because the Giants were actually good. Usually they've either painfully average or awful.

RE: Eli always NYSports1 : 8/9/2018 11:42 pm : link

Quote: looks like crap in preseason.





excuses have started already.....nice In comment 14034666 David B. said:excuses have started already.....nice

Davis Webb = Kent Graham Optimus-NY : 8/9/2018 11:43 pm : link I hope Lauletta isn't Danny Kannell





RE: RE: Why can't the Giants ever be the team to come out and play great. NYSports1 : 8/9/2018 11:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14034737 Dry Lightning said:





Quote:





We are always the "It's just pre-season" bunch. That is bullshit. Wins don't matter in pre-season but how you play means a lot. Eli looked bad. Again. Davis Webb was a catastrophe. Just terrible. I have seen players like him through the years. Speaks very well and says and does the right things off the field. He just stinks. Flat out stinks. The line did look better. Even the second string was improved. Barkley is going to be good. But a scatback, with our inept passing game, will not get it done. Defensive line looked good, and there was pressure on the QB. I think the defense will be pretty good. Considering we will score about 10 points a game, they better be. Gonna be another long season.







Look at the W-L record for the team since 2011. There's your answer. We haven't been good.





But the excuses made have been HOF worthy In comment 14034774 Eric from BBI said:But the excuses made have been HOF worthy

Optimus joeinpa : 8/9/2018 11:55 pm : link Tonight that is an insult to Kent Graham

not sure how QB Snacks : 8/9/2018 11:56 pm : link some are saying eli played poorly. He had two incompletions. One a drop, the other ellison didnt look for a ball that was a sure completion inside the 15.

RE: not sure how BestFeature : 12:00 am : link

Quote: some are saying eli played poorly. He had two incompletions. One a drop, the other ellison didnt look for a ball that was a sure completion inside the 15.



He was nothing special but he's been FAR worse in preseason. In comment 14034797 QB Snacks said:He was nothing special but he's been FAR worse in preseason.

Did TE Engram play today?? prdave73 : 12:06 am : link Because I know David Njoku did?! smh.

Actually Engram’s block sprung Barkley on the first run PetesHereNow : 12:29 am : link Lol.

RE: The Giants should be looking for a vet QB santacruzom : 12:32 am : link

Quote: When one shakes loose (maybe McCown from the Jets?) they should cut Webb and sign the vet. At least Lauletta looks like he knows how to play the position.



Tricky thing is freeing up cap space.



I'm not sure how accurate a tool it is, but playing around a bit with overthecap.com's calculator isn't very comforting. Cutting Stewart, for example, brings our cap space from 1,305,000 to 1,400,000 :(



Of the players I thought *might* be appealing cap-freeing cuts, cutting Brett Jones has the most impact -- that would free up 2.2 mil. In comment 14034675 Go Terps said:Tricky thing is freeing up cap space.I'm not sure how accurate a tool it is, but playing around a bit with overthecap.com's calculator isn't very comforting. Cutting Stewart, for example, brings our cap space from 1,305,000 to 1,400,000 :(Of the players I thought *might* be appealing cap-freeing cuts, cutting Brett Jones has the most impact -- that would free up 2.2 mil.

RE: Did TE Engram play today?? Greg from LI : 1:11 am : link

Quote: Because I know David Njoku did?! smh.



You are just about the biggest jackass on this site, whether football threads or baseball threads or anything else, with you dipshit "smh" In comment 14034807 prdave73 said:You are just about the biggest jackass on this site, whether football threads or baseball threads or anything else, with you dipshit "smh"