Strangest Giants tenure (in pictures). Post your top two. Looking for guys who perhaps had success elsewhere and things just didn't work out when they made their way to the Giants. No explanation required unless you feel the need. There are tons of examples. Here are my first two:







Ereck Flowers' tenure was strange in that he was a bust and it was a miserable few years with him. But this thread isn't aboutkind of strange. Looking for guys who perhaps had success elsewhere and things just didn't work out when they made their way to the Giants. No explanation required unless you feel the need. There are tons of examples. Here are my first two:

Need a Jesse Palmer picture up in here And a Lavar Arrington one as well

Arringtons knees were shot before he got here so I wouldn't call that strange

2002 Trey Junkin



Herman Moore



I know Moore was shot but presumably they worked him out and had doctors look at him before he signed. And our second WR was Daryl Jones who was as close to invisible as a starting WR can be in the league.





Todd Christensen can't find a photo of him in a Giants uniform.

Still wierd Matt in SGS : 10/9/2018 11:17 am : link







meanwhile this gentleman was damn impressive vs. the Eagles (for older BBIers)



to remember Morten Anderson was a Giant when he was the best kicker in the NFL in the 1980s for the Saints meanwhile this gentleman was damn impressive vs. the Eagles (for older BBIers)

Strange only because everyone thought he was done figgy2989 : 10/9/2018 11:38 am : link



And his play with the Giants seemed to back that up.

I've already had Herschel Walker up there with the pic with Tyrone Wheatley

Brian Mitchell literally looked like he was 57 years old when he put on a Giants uniform.

He started games when the Bachelor was airing, no?

the crazy thing is Morten Andersen went on to play another 5 seasons after his year with the Giants

Morten was no Owen Pochman Haha

RE: Still wierd Go Terps : 10/9/2018 11:48 am : link

Quote: to remember Morten Anderson was a Giant when he was the best kicker in the NFL in the 1980s for the Saints







meanwhile this gentleman was damn impressive vs. the Eagles (for older BBIers)







Who is the second guy? #28?

I don't know if Palmer would be considered "strange" He was a draft pick and back up for us. If you want to consider the off field stuff, then this list could expand tremendously.



If you want to consider the off field stuff, then this list could expand tremendously.





Seems to be a lot of QB's... ShockNRoll : 10/9/2018 11:49 am : link







And the guy who burned the Giants in the Super Bowl in 2000, I believe also sparked a key component in lighting a fire under Victor Cruz's ass in 2011...



But former first round draft pick winning a SB 9 years later as a backup is pretty strange...

Aaron Curry. High draft pick for the Seahawks.

If you want to consider the off field stuff, then this list could expand tremendously.





Yeah, but him starting games was an adventure

Remember this guy vs. the Cowboys that one game?

This one sucked: Anakim : 10/9/2018 11:55 am : link





Especially a few years after that hit on Eli

Especially a few years after that hit on Eli



I remember a lot of people here on BBI wanted McDougle in the draft. I forgot they had him for a brief time. Good one.

Lest we forget Dan Reeves' Denver Giants... FranknWeezer : 10/9/2018 12:10 pm : link





Who is the second guy? #28?



Dorsey Levens, I think

ooh i got one

Brandon Jacobs second time around in 2013

I didn't understand this guy beling allowed to leave pjcas18 : 10/9/2018 12:16 pm : link



Not spectacular, but passable.



I thought he had the perfect mix of veteran savvy and versatility - especially in the run game - for the Giants OL. Not spectacular, but passable.

Yes, it's Dorsey Levens. The joke on BBI back during the bad days was he had 1 decent game vs. the Eagles when we were all waiting for him to do something.

The ultimate example of how important a QB's support system affects his play and results.

wasn't he left on the front page for weeks and it became a running joke?

.



Junior Ioane. Signed as a Free Agent, never showed up for work.

Junior Ioane. Signed as a Free Agent, never showed up for work.



Rod Babers. Drafted in the fourth round; never played a game for the Giants

#84 Herman Moore the great Lions receiver.... and the non-existent Giants receiver. 670 NFL catches - none with the Giants in his one game though...

Oh wow, totally forgot about Keith Bullock! Nice find!

Who is this and is that facemask photo shopped?

How many knew that this guy was a NY Giant...? BamaBlue : 10/9/2018 1:55 pm : link

All these years later... BamaBlue : 10/9/2018 1:58 pm : link







When he became a NY Giant, I made the Giants my team for life... still my favorite all-time Giant and first 'hero' in my life.

Excellent call!



Thorpe lasts all of 3 games with the Giants. They knew he couldn't play 60 minutes when they signed him, his contract paid him by the half. But he was too slow and he missed two FG attempts against Frankford in the home opener at the Polo Grounds - which was the one thing they thought he could still do - so they released him.



Here is the one and only game photo of Thorpe carrying a football for the Giants that I know of (its pretty large). October 18, 1925 at Frankford, photo is from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Link - ( New Window

Might as well throw Larry Czonka in there .

Speaking of kickers... BamaBlue : 10/9/2018 3:13 pm : link



and the largest nose in NY Giants history. Hint, it sure looks like Henry Winkler with a huge schnoz... it's not the Fonz.

3rd round pick (2002) Jeff Hatch... Dan in the Springs : 10/9/2018 4:29 pm : link







His bio is crazy - went on to become a stuntman. Quick Google search also indicates that he had issues with sobriety (or rather, lack of it). interestingly wouldn't practice without an injury waiver, only to end up injured. Was a lot of speculation that he was injured at the time and kept it hidden. (was that ever confirmed?)

Quote: interestingly wouldn't practice without an injury waiver, only to end up injured. Was a lot of speculation that he was injured at the time and kept it hidden. (was that ever confirmed?)







His bio is crazy - went on to become a stuntman. Quick Google search also indicates that he had issues with sobriety (or rather, lack of it).



Would rather have forgotten about that one. Man was he horrible. And Bart Scott and Merton Hanks called and want their necks back.

This guy was awesome B in ALB : 10/9/2018 7:14 pm : link



This guy was 2/2 on FGs and 3/3 on XPs - 100% - in 2000







And this beast had 22.2% make percentage on FGs.



This guy was 2/2 on FGs and 3/3 on XPs - 100% - in 2000 And this beast had 22.2% make percentage on FGs.

Trindon Holliday? B in ALB : 10/9/2018 7:24 pm : link



How about this guy? He ran like a 3.9 40 I think.



How about this guy? He ran like a 3.9 40 I think. No clue who #21 is though. I'd guess Renya Thompson but he was awesome.

Csonka - First one that came to mind for me. We're really old!

What about Shawn Andrews? I was so excited when he was signed to a long term deal with no guaranteed money. He looked great at LT when he was healthy. Unfortunately the back gave out.

WOW BleedBlue : 10/10/2018 5:20 pm : link cant believe nobody put this one up



I can't believe no one mentioned the montanagiant : 10/10/2018 8:04 pm : link





Jared Lorenzen. Guy could move for a big man.

Forgot you can't use quotes in the subject line I can't believe no one mentioned the "Hefty Lefty"

Quote: More Miami disappointment.



If it wasn't for Phillips, Gronk would've caught that pass in the endzone at the end of 46

Quote: Shawn Andrews? I was so excited when he was signed to a long term deal with no guaranteed money. He looked great at LT when he was healthy. Unfortunately the back gave out.



Shawn or Stacy? Well, both

McCaffrey is kind of the reverse of what the OP said He was a guy who started with the Giants but didn't become a star till he was shitcanned by that idiot Reeves. Still pissed about that 25 years later.

Big Man and unfulfilled promise.... mittenedman : 10:03 am : link



and



and