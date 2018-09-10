Strangest Giants tenure (in pictures). Post your top two.

Ereck Flowers' tenure was strange in that he was a bust and it was a miserable few years with him. But this thread isn't about that
kind of strange. Looking for guys who perhaps had success elsewhere and things just didn't work out when they made their way to the Giants. No explanation required unless you feel the need. There are tons of examples. Here are my first two:
And a Lavar Arrington one as well
Anakim said:
| And a Lavar Arrington one as well
Arringtons knees were shot before he got here so I wouldn’t call that strange
Trey Junkin
Herman Moore
I know Moore was shot but presumably they worked him out and had doctors look at him before he signed. And our second WR was Daryl Jones who was as close to invisible as a starting WR can be in the league.
I didn't even recognize him
can't find a photo of him in a Giants uniform.
to remember Morten Anderson was a Giant when he was the best kicker in the NFL in the 1980s for the Saints
meanwhile this gentleman was damn impressive vs. the Eagles (for older BBIers)
but I also wish posters would list names as well.
And his play with the Giants seemed to back that up.
The only one I recognize is Warner.
up there with the pic with Tyrone Wheatley
Brian Mitchell literally looked like he was 57 years old when he put on a Giants uniform.
You right
| up there with the pic with Tyrone Wheatley
went on to play another 5 seasons after his year with the Giants
Matt in SGS said:
| to remember Morten Anderson was a Giant when he was the best kicker in the NFL in the 1980s for the Saints
meanwhile this gentleman was damn impressive vs. the Eagles (for older BBIers)
Who is the second guy? #28?
He was a draft pick and back up for us.
If you want to consider the off field stuff, then this list could expand tremendously.
But former first round draft pick winning a SB 9 years later as a backup is pretty strange...
And the guy who burned the Giants in the Super Bowl in 2000, I believe also sparked a key component in lighting a fire under Victor Cruz's ass in 2011...
Leg of Theismann said:
Aaron Curry. High draft pick for the Seahawks.
figgy2989 said:
| He was a draft pick and back up for us.
If you want to consider the off field stuff, then this list could expand tremendously.
Yeah, but him starting games was an adventure
Especially a few years after that hit on Eli
Anakim said:
Especially a few years after that hit on Eli
I remember a lot of people here on BBI wanted McDougle in the draft. I forgot they had him for a brief time. Good one.
Go Terps said:
Who is the second guy? #28?
Dorsey Levens, I think
Brandon Jacobs second time around in 2013
I thought he had the perfect mix of veteran savvy and versatility - especially in the run game - for the Giants OL.
Not spectacular, but passable.
Dorsey Levens, I think
| In comment 14115663 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who is the second guy? #28?
Dorsey Levens, I think
Yes, it's Dorsey Levens. The joke on BBI back during the bad days was he had 1 decent game vs. the Eagles when we were all waiting for him to do something.
figgy2989 said:
| And his play with the Giants seemed to back that up.
The ultimate example of how important a QB's support system affects his play and results.
Matt in SGS said:
| In comment 14115723 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14115663 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who is the second guy? #28?
Dorsey Levens, I think
Yes, it's Dorsey Levens. The joke on BBI back during the bad days was he had 1 decent game vs. the Eagles when we were all waiting for him to do something.
wasn't he left on the front page for weeks and it became a running joke?
Gordo said:
| In comment 14115739 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 14115723 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14115663 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Who is the second guy? #28?
Dorsey Levens, I think
Yes, it's Dorsey Levens. The joke on BBI back during the bad days was he had 1 decent game vs. the Eagles when we were all waiting for him to do something.
wasn't he left on the front page for weeks and it became a running joke?
Yep. I believe the caption read, "Dorsey Levens was impressive against the Eagles."
Junior Ioane. Signed as a Free Agent, never showed up for work.
MOOPS said:
Junior Ioane. Signed as a Free Agent, never showed up for work.
Rod Babers. Drafted in the fourth round; never played a game for the Giants
... and the non-existent Giants receiver. 670 NFL catches - none with the Giants in his one game though...
mittenedman said:
[quote] [/quote
Oh wow, totally forgot about Keith Bullock! Nice find!
mittenedman said:
Who is this and is that facemask photo shopped?
still my favorite all-time Giant and first 'hero' in my life.
When he became a NY Giant, I made the Giants my team for life...
Excellent call!
Excellent call!
Thorpe lasts all of 3 games with the Giants. They knew he couldn't play 60 minutes when they signed him, his contract paid him by the half. But he was too slow and he missed two FG attempts against Frankford in the home opener at the Polo Grounds - which was the one thing they thought he could still do - so they released him.
Here is the one and only game photo of Thorpe carrying a football for the Giants that I know of (its pretty large). October 18, 1925 at Frankford, photo is from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Link
and the largest nose in NY Giants history. Hint, it sure looks like Henry Winkler with a huge schnoz... it's not the Fonz.
interestingly wouldn't practice without an injury waiver, only to end up injured. Was a lot of speculation that he was injured at the time and kept it hidden. (was that ever confirmed?)
His bio is crazy - went on to become a stuntman. Quick Google search also indicates that he had issues with sobriety (or rather, lack of it).
Dan in the Springs said:
| interestingly wouldn't practice without an injury waiver, only to end up injured. Was a lot of speculation that he was injured at the time and kept it hidden. (was that ever confirmed?)
His bio is crazy - went on to become a stuntman. Quick Google search also indicates that he had issues with sobriety (or rather, lack of it).
Would rather have forgotten about that one. Man was he horrible. And Bart Scott and Merton Hanks called and want their necks back.
This guy was 2/2 on FGs and 3/3 on XPs - 100% - in 2000
And this beast had 22.2% make percentage on FGs.
No clue who #21 is though. I'd guess Renya Thompson but he was awesome.
How about this guy? He ran like a 3.9 40 I think.
More Miami disappointment.
Pork Chop said:
Csonka - First one that came to mind for me. We're really old!
Shawn Andrews? I was so excited when he was signed to a long term deal with no guaranteed money. He looked great at LT when he was healthy. Unfortunately the back gave out.
Keith bulluck
| In comment 14115794 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Who is this and is that facemask photo shopped?
Keith bulluck
days still make me laugh. Eric never lived that down.
And his four game Giants career
cant believe nobody put this one up
Jared Lorenzen. Guy could move for a big man.
I can't believe no one mentioned the "Hefty Lefty"
B in ALB said:
| More Miami disappointment.
If it wasn't for Phillips, Gronk would've caught that pass in the endzone at the end of 46
Jay on the Island said:
| Shawn Andrews? I was so excited when he was signed to a long term deal with no guaranteed money. He looked great at LT when he was healthy. Unfortunately the back gave out.
Shawn or Stacy? Well, both
He was a guy who started with the Giants but didn't become a star till he was shitcanned by that idiot Reeves. Still pissed about that 25 years later.
and
But I was trying to find Herman Moore going up for a Hail Mary against the Texans in 2002, lol