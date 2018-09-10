Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Strangest Giants tenure (in pictures). Post your top two.

FranknWeezer : 10/9/2018 10:37 am
Ereck Flowers' tenure was strange in that he was a bust and it was a miserable few years with him. But this thread isn't about that kind of strange. Looking for guys who perhaps had success elsewhere and things just didn't work out when they made their way to the Giants. No explanation required unless you feel the need. There are tons of examples. Here are my first two:



Need a Jesse Palmer picture up in here  
Anakim : 10/9/2018 10:37 am : link
And a Lavar Arrington one as well
RE: Need a Jesse Palmer picture up in here  
eli4life : 10/9/2018 10:41 am : link
In comment 14115471 Anakim said:
Quote:
And a Lavar Arrington one as well


Arringtons knees were shot before he got here so I wouldn’t call that strange
Two greats  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/9/2018 10:44 am : link
.  
I Love Clams Casino : 10/9/2018 10:50 am : link
2002  
bluepepper : 10/9/2018 10:52 am : link
Trey Junkin

Herman Moore

I know Moore was shot but presumably they worked him out and had doctors look at him before he signed. And our second WR was Daryl Jones who was as close to invisible as a starting WR can be in the league.

Clams beat me to it  
bluepepper : 10/9/2018 10:58 am : link
I didn't even recognize him
Top two? Lot of contenders, but  
regulator : 10/9/2018 11:09 am : link


Honorable mention  
regulator : 10/9/2018 11:12 am : link
Todd Christensen  
Bubba : 10/9/2018 11:14 am : link
can't find a photo of him in a Giants uniform.
Still wierd  
Matt in SGS : 10/9/2018 11:17 am : link
to remember Morten Anderson was a Giant when he was the best kicker in the NFL in the 1980s for the Saints



meanwhile this gentleman was damn impressive vs. the Eagles (for older BBIers)

I was so pumped when he signed with the Giants  
Pork Chop : 10/9/2018 11:33 am : link
I recognzier a lot of these guys  
Leg of Theismann : 10/9/2018 11:35 am : link
but I also wish posters would list names as well.
recognize*  
Leg of Theismann : 10/9/2018 11:36 am : link
.
Strange only because everyone thought he was done  
figgy2989 : 10/9/2018 11:38 am : link
And his play with the Giants seemed to back that up.

Need some names, please.  
Photoguy : 10/9/2018 11:40 am : link
The only one I recognize is Warner.

Thanks.
surprised haven't seen this one yet...  
Leg of Theismann : 10/9/2018 11:41 am : link




I've already had Herschel Walker  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/9/2018 11:43 am : link
up there with the pic with Tyrone Wheatley
BTW  
Leg of Theismann : 10/9/2018 11:44 am : link
Brian Mitchell literally looked like he was 57 years old when he put on a Giants uniform.
How about Garrett?  
figgy2989 : 10/9/2018 11:44 am : link
RE: I've already had Herschel Walker  
Leg of Theismann : 10/9/2018 11:45 am : link
In comment 14115647 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
up there with the pic with Tyrone Wheatley


You right
He started games when the Bachelor was airing, no?  
Anakim : 10/9/2018 11:46 am : link
Does preseason count?  
Anakim : 10/9/2018 11:47 am : link
the crazy thing is Morten Andersen  
Leg of Theismann : 10/9/2018 11:47 am : link
went on to play another 5 seasons after his year with the Giants
Morten was no Owen Pochman  
Anakim : 10/9/2018 11:48 am : link
Haha
RE: Still wierd  
Go Terps : 10/9/2018 11:48 am : link
In comment 14115567 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
to remember Morten Anderson was a Giant when he was the best kicker in the NFL in the 1980s for the Saints



meanwhile this gentleman was damn impressive vs. the Eagles (for older BBIers)


Who is the second guy? #28?
Really wish I knew who #59 was  
Leg of Theismann : 10/9/2018 11:48 am : link
.
I don't know if Palmer would be considered "strange"  
figgy2989 : 10/9/2018 11:49 am : link
He was a draft pick and back up for us.

If you want to consider the off field stuff, then this list could expand tremendously.

Seems to be a lot of QB's...  
ShockNRoll : 10/9/2018 11:49 am : link
But former first round draft pick winning a SB 9 years later as a backup is pretty strange...



And the guy who burned the Giants in the Super Bowl in 2000, I believe also sparked a key component in lighting a fire under Victor Cruz's ass in 2011...

RE: Really wish I knew who #59 was  
figgy2989 : 10/9/2018 11:50 am : link
In comment 14115664 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
.


Aaron Curry. High draft pick for the Seahawks.
Mike Patterson  
mittenedman : 10/9/2018 11:50 am : link
RE: I don't know if Palmer would be considered  
Anakim : 10/9/2018 11:52 am : link
In comment 14115667 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
He was a draft pick and back up for us.

If you want to consider the off field stuff, then this list could expand tremendously.


Yeah, but him starting games was an adventure
Remember this guy vs. the Cowboys that one game?  
mittenedman : 10/9/2018 11:53 am : link
painful recent history  
Pork Chop : 10/9/2018 11:54 am : link
This one sucked:  
Anakim : 10/9/2018 11:55 am : link



Especially a few years after that hit on Eli
RE: This one sucked:  
ShockNRoll : 10/9/2018 12:03 pm : link
In comment 14115693 Anakim said:
Quote:



Especially a few years after that hit on Eli


I remember a lot of people here on BBI wanted McDougle in the draft. I forgot they had him for a brief time. Good one.
Lest we forget Dan Reeves' Denver Giants...  
FranknWeezer : 10/9/2018 12:10 pm : link


RE: RE: Still wierd  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/9/2018 12:13 pm : link
In comment 14115663 Go Terps said:
Quote:


Who is the second guy? #28?


Dorsey Levens, I think
ooh i got one  
Gordo : 10/9/2018 12:14 pm : link
Brandon Jacobs second time around in 2013
I didn't understand this guy beling allowed to leave  
pjcas18 : 10/9/2018 12:16 pm : link
I thought he had the perfect mix of veteran savvy and versatility - especially in the run game - for the Giants OL.

Not spectacular, but passable.

.  
smshmth8690 : 10/9/2018 12:17 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Still wierd  
Matt in SGS : 10/9/2018 12:18 pm : link
In comment 14115723 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14115663 Go Terps said:


Quote:




Who is the second guy? #28?



Dorsey Levens, I think


Yes, it's Dorsey Levens. The joke on BBI back during the bad days was he had 1 decent game vs. the Eagles when we were all waiting for him to do something.
RE: Strange only because everyone thought he was done  
PaulBlakeTSU : 10/9/2018 12:23 pm : link
In comment 14115630 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
And his play with the Giants seemed to back that up.



The ultimate example of how important a QB's support system affects his play and results.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Still wierd  
Gordo : 10/9/2018 12:33 pm : link
In comment 14115739 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 14115723 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14115663 Go Terps said:


Quote:




Who is the second guy? #28?



Dorsey Levens, I think



Yes, it's Dorsey Levens. The joke on BBI back during the bad days was he had 1 decent game vs. the Eagles when we were all waiting for him to do something.


wasn't he left on the front page for weeks and it became a running joke?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Still wierd  
FranknWeezer : 10/9/2018 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14115773 Gordo said:
Quote:
In comment 14115739 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


In comment 14115723 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14115663 Go Terps said:


Quote:




Who is the second guy? #28?



Dorsey Levens, I think



Yes, it's Dorsey Levens. The joke on BBI back during the bad days was he had 1 decent game vs. the Eagles when we were all waiting for him to do something.



wasn't he left on the front page for weeks and it became a running joke?


Yep. I believe the caption read, "Dorsey Levens was impressive against the Eagles."
3 down LB  
mittenedman : 10/9/2018 12:46 pm : link
.  
MOOPS : 10/9/2018 1:04 pm : link


Junior Ioane. Signed as a Free Agent, never showed up for work.
RE: .  
Anakim : 10/9/2018 1:08 pm : link
In comment 14115839 MOOPS said:
Quote:


Junior Ioane. Signed as a Free Agent, never showed up for work.


Rod Babers. Drafted in the fourth round; never played a game for the Giants
#84 Herman Moore the great Lions receiver....  
kinard : 10/9/2018 1:20 pm : link
... and the non-existent Giants receiver. 670 NFL catches - none with the Giants in his one game though...
RE: 3 down LB  
ShockNRoll : 10/9/2018 1:21 pm : link
In comment 14115794 mittenedman said:
[quote] [/quote

Oh wow, totally forgot about Keith Bullock! Nice find!
RE: 3 down LB  
Rjanyg : 10/9/2018 1:26 pm : link
In comment 14115794 mittenedman said:
Quote:


Who is this and is that facemask photo shopped?
CC brown  
GMAN4LIFE : 10/9/2018 1:32 pm : link
end thread
Will Demps  
Pete in MD : 10/9/2018 1:42 pm : link
How many knew that this guy was a NY Giant...?  
BamaBlue : 10/9/2018 1:55 pm : link
All these years later...  
BamaBlue : 10/9/2018 1:58 pm : link
still my favorite all-time Giant and first 'hero' in my life.



When he became a NY Giant, I made the Giants my team for life...
RE: How many knew that this guy was a NY Giant...?  
truebluelarry : 10/9/2018 2:28 pm : link
In comment 14115929 BamaBlue said:
Quote:


Excellent call!

Thorpe lasts all of 3 games with the Giants. They knew he couldn't play 60 minutes when they signed him, his contract paid him by the half. But he was too slow and he missed two FG attempts against Frankford in the home opener at the Polo Grounds - which was the one thing they thought he could still do - so they released him.

Here is the one and only game photo of Thorpe carrying a football for the Giants that I know of (its pretty large). October 18, 1925 at Frankford, photo is from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Link - ( New Window )
Might as well throw Larry Czonka in there  
Anakim : 10/9/2018 2:29 pm : link
.
Pro Bowl as a rookie...  
Milton : 10/9/2018 2:31 pm : link
Speaking of kickers...  
BamaBlue : 10/9/2018 3:13 pm : link
and the largest nose in NY Giants history. Hint, it sure looks like Henry Winkler with a huge schnoz... it's not the Fonz.

Harry Reams kicked for the Giants?  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/9/2018 4:17 pm : link
Who knew?
3rd round pick (2002) Jeff Hatch...  
Dan in the Springs : 10/9/2018 4:29 pm : link
interestingly wouldn't practice without an injury waiver, only to end up injured. Was a lot of speculation that he was injured at the time and kept it hidden. (was that ever confirmed?)



His bio is crazy - went on to become a stuntman. Quick Google search also indicates that he had issues with sobriety (or rather, lack of it).
RE: 3rd round pick (2002) Jeff Hatch...  
FranknWeezer : 10/9/2018 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14116198 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
interestingly wouldn't practice without an injury waiver, only to end up injured. Was a lot of speculation that he was injured at the time and kept it hidden. (was that ever confirmed?)



His bio is crazy - went on to become a stuntman. Quick Google search also indicates that he had issues with sobriety (or rather, lack of it).


Would rather have forgotten about that one. Man was he horrible. And Bart Scott and Merton Hanks called and want their necks back.
Jeff Hatch action figure  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/9/2018 6:50 pm : link
This guy was awesome  
B in ALB : 10/9/2018 7:14 pm : link


This guy was 2/2 on FGs and 3/3 on XPs - 100% - in 2000



And this beast had 22.2% make percentage on FGs.

Here are a couple  
Go Terps : 10/9/2018 7:21 pm : link


Trindon Holliday?  
B in ALB : 10/9/2018 7:24 pm : link
No clue who #21 is though. I'd guess Renya Thompson but he was awesome.

How about this guy? He ran like a 3.9 40 I think.

Second guy is Ryan Torain  
Go Terps : 10/9/2018 7:25 pm : link
.
Kenny Phillips?  
B in ALB : 10/9/2018 7:26 pm : link
More Miami disappointment.
RE: I was so pumped when he signed with the Giants  
Rick5 : 10/9/2018 8:57 pm : link
In comment 14115617 Pork Chop said:
Quote:

Csonka - First one that came to mind for me. We're really old!
..  
Sean : 10/9/2018 9:00 pm : link
What about  
Jay on the Island : 10/10/2018 3:51 pm : link
Shawn Andrews? I was so excited when he was signed to a long term deal with no guaranteed money. He looked great at LT when he was healthy. Unfortunately the back gave out.
RE: RE: 3 down LB  
Tuckrule : 10/10/2018 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14115887 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 14115794 mittenedman said:


Quote:






Who is this and is that facemask photo shopped?


Keith bulluck
The Dorsey Levins  
Dave on the UWS : 10/10/2018 3:57 pm : link
days still make me laugh. Eric never lived that down.
I don't think anyone's had T-Buck  
Greg from LI : 10/10/2018 4:06 pm : link
And his four game Giants career



...  
Beezer : 10/10/2018 4:07 pm : link
WOW  
BleedBlue : 10/10/2018 5:20 pm : link
cant believe nobody put this one up

[IMG]http://i64.tinypic.com/2v9z09x.jpg[/IMG]
FAIL  
BleedBlue : 10/10/2018 5:20 pm : link

I can't believe no one mentioned the  
montanagiant : 10/10/2018 8:04 pm : link
Jared Lorenzen. Guy could move for a big man.


Forgot you can't use quotes in the subject line  
montanagiant : 10/10/2018 8:06 pm : link
I can't believe no one mentioned the "Hefty Lefty"
RE: Kenny Phillips?  
Anakim : 10/10/2018 8:12 pm : link
In comment 14116359 B in ALB said:
Quote:
More Miami disappointment.


If it wasn't for Phillips, Gronk would've caught that pass in the endzone at the end of 46
RE: What about  
Anakim : 10/10/2018 8:12 pm : link
In comment 14117942 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Shawn Andrews? I was so excited when he was signed to a long term deal with no guaranteed money. He looked great at LT when he was healthy. Unfortunately the back gave out.


Shawn or Stacy? Well, both
Was this guy mentioned  
micky : 12:40 am : link
How about  
hound : 9:30 am : link
^ Norman Big Wiggle Hand...  
hound : 9:32 am : link
RIP
McCaffrey is kind of the reverse of what the OP said  
Greg from LI : 9:33 am : link
He was a guy who started with the Giants but didn't become a star till he was shitcanned by that idiot Reeves. Still pissed about that 25 years later.
Big Man and unfulfilled promise....  
mittenedman : 10:03 am : link


and

I can't find a pic  
Mike in Long Beach : 10:43 am : link
But I was trying to find Herman Moore going up for a Hail Mary against the Texans in 2002, lol
