Early draft talk

Quote: Not true. The way college football has evolved most tackles have flaws that need correction. In the same way Barkley has a generational player, Williams from Alabama is the best technician to come out in several years. Also your logic applies to the QB position as well, and I'll at least defend that the QBs coming out next year are better than the QBs coming out this year.



Quote: I hope to hell you're right and Nate stays healthy because if he goes down we're really fucked. I think that need is on par with finding our next QB.

Quote: Since you were so offended I didn't realize Soldier signed a 4 year deal, can I be offended you think Wheeler was drafted?

Quote: This makes no sense. On a team you think is built to win now you want to draft a guy who's going to sit and not play vs getting a top tier olineman who'll play from day one. Which one makes OBJ and Barkley better in the short term - hint it's drafting the tackle. Kyle Lauletta is still frowning.

Frankly if you are of the draft a QB just because and you don't even have a QB favorite, maybe we should end this conversation because you aren't ready for it. I have looked at video highlights of the top tier QBs so while my opinion my be shit, I stand by my statement they all have flaws and aren't worth drafting #1. At least I've done some research vs talking from my gut.



Don't forget the axiom draft the wrong QB and you set your franchise back half a decade. But yeah let's force a QB for the hell of it. And don't forget, everything they say about the QB position also applies to the left tackle position.



Funny statement to make on a discussion about the draft & draft class.



Not drafting a QB in round 1 doesn't stop the Giants from drafting one in the 2nd either. Worked for Drew Brees. Turn - the fact this draft is deep at offensive tackle should justify the Giants taking the best one first. They'll be a run on them in the first round. I'd rather of the cream of the crop guy than the 7th or 8th one that's leftover after the other teams raid the position. But hey let's replay the Jeff Hatch experience because that worked out so great before.



So have I. Guess we're both cranky middle age men.

Agreed lines don't stay together. But right now the Giants don't have any backup to Soldier who has NFL left tackle experience. That's a huge problem to me when my left tackle is 30. More so than the QB situation. I get you disagree.

My advocacy is the draft Williams 1st overall plug him in a right tackle for up to 3 years, until Soldier moves on. Draft the best right guard with the 1st pick in the 2nd round and figure out the center later. Assuming we hit on the picks we'd have bookend guards for next several years, a clear left tackle transition plan, and sometime in the next three years we draft a right tackle. It's crazy foundational team building I know.





Quote: Again I think this is conditioning from a decade of failure to focus high picks on the line and trying to plug and play lower draft picks and/or weaker free agents. We drafted a generational running back who is oftentimes coming into contact with the first defender 2 or 3 steps after getting the ball. Imagine how much Barkley's play could improve if we had lineman who could push the d-line back 2 yards every play allowing him to get a running start before first contact. Makes more sense to me in the short-term than drafting a QB just because. And you're right there are few clean pockets anymore, but the teams that do maintain clean pockets are all perennial playoff teams - odd coincidence.

In comment 14119288 Giantsfan79 said:Why should anyone have confidence in Kyle Lauletta? 4th round QBs should be treated with skepticism until they prove otherwise.Everything you say about Williams was said about Greg Robinson. And further, as you agree there will be little competition at the top of the draft for QBs, that means there will by necessity be a lot of competition for other top prospects at premium positions. There is therefore a reduced chance that if Williams is this tremendous prospect that is a generational LT, that we would be able to get him unless we are picking at #1. The upshot of having a generational talent at LT vs having a very good LT is minimal, and less so if you have an evasive QB.You could say the same thing about nearly every team in the NFL with regard to their starting LT. Some of them don't even have a good one to begin with. But regardless, no position is more important than the QB. Eli is going into the last year of his deal. In the 2020 draft, as many as 14 OTHER teams will also be looking for a QB in that draft. FOURTEEN. Here they are:Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, Miami, potentially New England (Brady a free agent after 2019), Dallas (Prescott a free agent after 2019), Tennessee, Cincinatti, Pittsburgh, potentially Atlanta, the Packers, the Chargers, the Vikings, the Saints, and the Raiders will ALL either very probably or potentially be looking to find their next franchise QB in the draft.I know he was a UDFA. But it is an unimportant detail to the conversation which is why I overlooked it. Btw I wasn't offended by your oversight, either, however Solder's length of contract is actually relevant.It makes perfect sense, because I'm going to have another player who is going to play from Day 1, it's just not going to be a first rounder. The team is a QB away, if you keep delaying acquiring that QB then you are going to shorten your window of having him play with the assembled talent that is existing. What makes both OBJ and Barkley better even more so than a OT is a dynamic QB. A dynamic QB makes everyone better, drastically better, much more than an OT. And by the time my QB plays, he will have had a year to have familiarized himself with the system and a year with which to watch Eli Manning and see how a QB should prepare. When he steps on the field in 2020, he'll be ready to win games, not figuring out the speed of the NFL for the first time as a rookie and getting his confidence burned. Your logic is amazingly flawed.In comment 14119265 Giantsfan79 said:1. I guarantee you I've watched and studied more of the 2019 QB class than 95% of this board. By April, that number will rise to just about everyone with the exception of Sy'56 and a couple of others.2. I do have a favorite, but I also know that everyone has an "Incomplete" grade to this point and to rank them or make any judgements about them as to their professional potential with any level of confidence is not smart. In fact, it would be useless. If you must know, I'm particularly intrigued with Ryan Finley. Havewatched any of Finley's play? Done any homework on him? Be honest.This is about specifically the Giants' strategy for their 2019 first round pick. It is not a discussion about draft class, at least, that's NOT what I'm discussing and frankly I don't understand how you can't acknowledge the point. The overall class is unimportant at the position because the class could have 1 great QB and a bunch of bums after that, and that would be even more of a reason for the Giants to take that QB if they were in the position to do so, not less. Again, the Giants aren't drafting the draft class. They are drafting only one of them. For them it's about getting the right one.I'm sure you know this but the chances of successfully drafting a franchise QB after the first round are much more diminished than finding a starting-caliber OT after the first round. The QB is the most important position, it is not LT. The QB is the most responsible person in the entire organization as to wins or losses on Sundays. Not the LT. I know that's a bold statement and if you want to argue head coach or GM fine, I'll concede that point to you but Peyton Manning took his team to the playoffs across multiple head coaches, GMs, and LTs. I believe he missed the playoffs twice as the starter, one being his rookie year. In fact, he won a Super Bowl with a back up LT. And that's because if you have a great QB, then LT is much less important. *note* I did not say unimportant.Guilty as charged.30 is not ancient for a OL. Many OL play very well into their mid-30's. I don't know why you continue to beat the drum about Solder. Frankly, we are lucky to have him, many organizations don't have as good a LT as him. I don't disagree we need a OT for at least depth or to compete for the RT spot. Drafting is one way to acquire a player. There is also free agency. There are a lot of quality OL that are scheduled free agents after this season. We can draft a starting caliber OT in the 2nd round. The value for drafting OL is almost always much greater in the 2nd round than it is in the top of the first round. Conversely, the value of drafting a QB at the top of the first round is almost always greater than the value in drafting a Quarterback after the first round. This isn't hard. The right quarterback is a franchise changer. That is never said about a OT. Never. Not even Orlando Pace, who I think is the best LT ever. He was great for a long time, playing all but a handful of games from '97 to 2005. And they won a Super Bowl with him, but they also missed the playoffs 4 times in those 9 years. In fact, in his first two seasons they went 9-23.Conversely, Ben Roethlisberger has also missed the playoffs 4 times...in 14 seasons, and Ben has only once finished a season with a losing record, going 7-8 in 2006.There is nothing to prevent the Giants from getting a very good OL and getting their franchise QB in the first round of the 2019 draft. Nothing. There is nothing stopping them from having a transition plan to Solder or replacing the RT position by next year. And you can build a team up and have the Cowboys' line and go nowhere if you don't have the right QB.OMG do you know how much I roll my eyes when you suggest I have been "conditioned" to think a certain way because of what the Giants have done? The Giants drafted plenty of OL, and they missed. The missed on Flowers, they missed on Richburg (to a degree), and they missed on Justin Pugh. Two 1st rounders and a 2nd, since 2013 and not counting this year. It's almost as if first round tackles don't always pan out. Barkley is as much getting hit early because teams do not respect Eli Manning's ability to do significant damage to them as they are by poor blocking. That is not all on the OL.How long do you think Shurmur has before Gettleman or Mara get impatient and fire him? If you want to wait until 2020, you better hope they are going to give him 4 years. Otherwise, your QB might have to learn 2 systems in 2 years.Anyway nobody is talking about forcing a pick. Nobody is talking about taking an inferior QB when a much better player is available. As I already stated, if you do NOT believe that the QBs available at your pick in the first round are championship-caliber franchise QB talents, you pass on them. You have stated you believe that to be case, and I have stated that anyone who says that in October of 2018 cannot be taken seriously. Opinions can and will change on the assessment of the QBs in the 2019 class from now until April. It will happen, as sure as the sun rising in the east. Some will rise and others will fall. My argument is that the Giants should and will take one if there is a franchise QB there at their pick. QB class doesn't matter. If that one guy is there, they should take him. You seem to think that it's easy to get a franchise QB. But what if they pass and they are team #8 of 14 looking for a QB in the 2020 draft? They are shit outta luck, that's what. You think that because the class is supposedly good in 2020 that means the Giants will be able to get one. It's not that simple. They can just as easily be left out in the cold and now you are scrambling in 2021 and pretty soon you are the Browns. Speaking of the Browns, you know who was pretty good for them? Joe Thomas. A lotta good he did for their franchise, right? Why? Because they never got the right QB.