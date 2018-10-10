Early draft talk

|
|Quote:
|We’re winning the division with 5, maybe 6 wins. That means we’re picking in the 20s
|Quote:
| Jonah Williams and Greg Little
I like Herbert if we are picking top 5, not sold on any of the other QB's. I like Grier, but he is a late first/early day 2 guy to me.
Ed Oliver is a great talent- but the Giants have Hill/Tomlinson/Snacks/McIntosh already on the interior.
Devin White from LSU is a great LB to keep an eye on, and as the previous poster mentioend, Montez Sweat. Also, David Edwards, a true RT from Wisconsin, LB Anfernee Jennings from Bama, and Rashaan Gary from Michigan stand out to me.
Tbh- I think the Giants will be picking somewhere from 6-12.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118368 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
We’re winning the division with 5, maybe 6 wins. That means we’re picking in the 20s
Lol that works just fine for me! Wouldn’t we still pick where the 5-6 win teams pick? Around 10 or so? I don’t think the giants would be penalized for making the playoffs they would still pick ahead of the team with more wins. Even better! Pick high AND make the playoffs.
|Quote:
|
I heard Grier had three end zone picks this past weekend. And a red zone fumble. Is that true?
|Quote:
| Jonah Williams and Greg Little
I like Herbert if we are picking top 5, not sold on any of the other QB's. I like Grier, but he is a late first/early day 2 guy to me.
Ed Oliver is a great talent- but the Giants have Hill/Tomlinson/Snacks/McIntosh already on the interior.
Devin White from LSU is a great LB to keep an eye on, and as the previous poster mentioend, Montez Sweat. Also, David Edwards, a true RT from Wisconsin, LB Anfernee Jennings from Bama, and Rashaan Gary from Michigan stand out to me.
|Quote:
|Down the road with QB. Franchise QBs don't grow on trees, and they are the most important position. Shurmur and Gettleman can't wait another 3 years after this one for a QB from 2020 to start winning, and that's if they are lucky.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118455 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Down the road with QB. Franchise QBs don't grow on trees, and they are the most important position. Shurmur and Gettleman can't wait another 3 years after this one for a QB from 2020 to start winning, and that's if they are lucky.
The same logic holds true for a franchise left tackle and Jonah Williams is the best tackle to come out in years. He's way closer to Smith of Dallas or Joe Thomas or others in that caliber.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118455 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Down the road with QB. Franchise QBs don't grow on trees, and they are the most important position. Shurmur and Gettleman can't wait another 3 years after this one for a QB from 2020 to start winning, and that's if they are lucky.
The same logic holds true for a franchise left tackle and Jonah Williams is the best tackle to come out in years. He's way closer to Smith of Dallas or Joe Thomas or others in that caliber.
|Quote:
|pick, and I think when all is said and done, Rashan Gary will be the first player off the board. His measurables are going to be similar to Clowneys, but he's got a better work ethic.
|Quote:
| Last season I mentioned him as a possible first round selection in 2019.
The feedback I received is that he has a cannon arm, but has trouble throwing the intermediate routes.
I know he can throw the long balls on a dime. I have witnessed that myself.
What has changed from last season to this season?
|Quote:
| In comment 14118565 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
Last season I mentioned him as a possible first round selection in 2019.
The feedback I received is that he has a cannon arm, but has trouble throwing the intermediate routes.
I know he can throw the long balls on a dime. I have witnessed that myself.
What has changed from last season to this season?
Don't forget Will Grier left UF after being suspended for a year for a banned substance, and then said it was "an over the counter substance." Now, think about everything you know about John Mara. Do you think that Mara is going to sign off on a top 5 QB in the draft with that history?
No. That guy has to be a clean prospect and model citizen, especially at the QB position, who is going to be the face of the franchise. Although there is a lot about Grier to like, I don't see how he would be a consideration for the Giants at all, they are definitely going to downgrade him.
|Quote:
|and I suspect one will "fit" and be "BPA" no matter what.
|Quote:
|and I suspect one will "fit" and be "BPA" no matter what.
|Quote:
|that's a shitty sign for the talent level of the draft pool. Solder's locked in a for a bit at LT.
|Quote:
| Last season I mentioned him as a possible first round selection in 2019.
The feedback I received is that he has a cannon arm, but has trouble throwing the intermediate routes.
I know he can throw the long balls on a dime. I have witnessed that myself.
What has changed from last season to this season?
|Quote:
| In comment 14118626 JonC said:
Quote:
that's a shitty sign for the talent level of the draft pool. Solder's locked in a for a bit at LT.
I know people dont want to hear this.... but I see the Giants winning some games. If the team progresses like I think you and I both know... I can see us getting to 6 wins. Taking us out of the top 5.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118594 JonC said:
Quote:
and I suspect one will "fit" and be "BPA" no matter what.
Have you heard anything about NYG’s scouting presence for the early QB prospects?
|Quote:
|
We'll likely be 1-5 tonight, I don't see this team winning half their games down the stretch, and don't really want them to. 6 wins this season doesn't help them get more talented.
|Quote:
|How come no one is suggesting Tua cannot enter the draft? If agents start hearing he would be the number 1 pick, it would make financial sense for him to leave.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118644 JonC said:
Quote:
We'll likely be 1-5 tonight, I don't see this team winning half their games down the stretch, and don't really want them to. 6 wins this season doesn't help them get more talented.
Eagles are beatable. A mess weather wise tonight makes it anyones game. Atlanta is not very good. Washington isnt anything special. It wouldnt shock me if we got 2 wins in the next 3.
Plus with Tennseee, Indy, TB, Dallas at home, SF - there are wins on the schedule IMO.
|Quote:
|
Tennessee, Indy, Tampa, Dallas...are looking at the Giants on their schedule as a W. Also, all of those teams are better teams than the Giants.
|Quote:
|Again this draft. Guys like David Edwards and Dalton Risner who could both play right away with good results should be available in the 2nd.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118492 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
In comment 14118455 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Down the road with QB. Franchise QBs don't grow on trees, and they are the most important position. Shurmur and Gettleman can't wait another 3 years after this one for a QB from 2020 to start winning, and that's if they are lucky.
The same logic holds true for a franchise left tackle and Jonah Williams is the best tackle to come out in years. He's way closer to Smith of Dallas or Joe Thomas or others in that caliber.
Just ask Miami how they feel about picking Jake Long over Matt Ryan.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118492 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
In comment 14118455 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Not sure if you heard, but Nate Solder is our LT and will continue to be for a long time, but even if we did not have Solder, this regime would need to draft Eli's replacement.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118530 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14118492 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
In comment 14118455 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Down the road with QB. Franchise QBs don't grow on trees, and they are the most important position. Shurmur and Gettleman can't wait another 3 years after this one for a QB from 2020 to start winning, and that's if they are lucky.
The same logic holds true for a franchise left tackle and Jonah Williams is the best tackle to come out in years. He's way closer to Smith of Dallas or Joe Thomas or others in that caliber.
Just ask Miami how they feel about picking Jake Long over Matt Ryan.
Seeing that Matty ice has delivered nothing to Atlanta I'd say it's a wash. But the flipside to your example, how many times have we seen teams draft the franchise QB throw him behind a substandard line and watch him get killed? We drafted a great running back who oftentimes can't take more than two steps before a defender is on him.
We can agree to disagree but I say fix the oline before you get the QB.
|Quote:
|
People said we did the same thing when drafted Eli over Gallery.
We fixed the line the next year, and won a couple of Super Bowls.
How did that one work out?
|Quote:
| In comment 14118530 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14118492 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
In comment 14118455 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Down the road with QB. Franchise QBs don't grow on trees, and they are the most important position. Shurmur and Gettleman can't wait another 3 years after this one for a QB from 2020 to start winning, and that's if they are lucky.
The same logic holds true for a franchise left tackle and Jonah Williams is the best tackle to come out in years. He's way closer to Smith of Dallas or Joe Thomas or others in that caliber.
Just ask Miami how they feel about picking Jake Long over Matt Ryan.
Seeing that Matty ice has delivered nothing to Atlanta I'd say it's a wash. But the flipside to your example, how many times have we seen teams draft the franchise QB throw him behind a substandard line and watch him get killed? We drafted a great running back who oftentimes can't take more than two steps before a defender is on him.
We can agree to disagree but I say fix the oline before you get the QB.
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118810 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
People said we did the same thing when drafted Eli over Gallery.
We fixed the line the next year, and won a couple of Super Bowls.
How did that one work out?
And I contend that if you go watch Williams play his technique is in another league compared to players like Gallery or Jake Long. It just goes to show that when you can get an actual franchise left tackle who can actually play you jump at the change because a lot of college lineman don't have great technique.
Let's learn from the Houston Texans mistakes and not kill our franchise QB as his learning how to play.
Plus go read reviews of the upcoming draft - this year is the one to get a tackle, next year is the one to get a QB.
|Quote:
| There are multiple problems with your "fix the o-line first" argument.
1. The OL already has been "fixed". It's arguable that another season of working together might be all this OL needs to gel.
|Quote:
|
2. Assuming the above is incorrect, this team may only need a RT and a RG. There is nothing preventing a team from drafting a starting, quality RT in the 2nd round in almost any draft year. And decent RG's in free agency are attainable, and we already have one and he's not going anywhere. You can make the argument a Center is still needed, but again, you almost never take a OC in the first round anyway.
|Quote:
|
3. No matter what you do with the OL, one injury on the line can totally defeat the point of waiting to draft a QB. The chances of having an injury-free line in any season are not great, as we've already seen this year.
|Quote:
|
4. Eli is under contract for 2019. You have two drafts and two free agency periods to supplement a 2019 1st round QB with OL before he is expected to start.
|Quote:
|
5. If you are in position (high first round pick) in 2019 with little competition to draft a franchise QB, and you pass on that for an OL, there is no guarantee you will again be in position in 2020, and more importantly, there is a high degree of probability that there will substantially more competition for franchise QBs in the 2020 draft than there will be in 2019.
|Quote:
|
6. If you do not draft a QB in 2019, you have either a rookie QB needing to start immediately or Kyle Lauletta will need to play immediately, unless you spend more free agency dollars or extend Eli on the position, and both of those options are mistakes. It makes much more sense to have a redshirt year for a rookie QB than to immediately throw him right in the fire.
|Quote:
|
7. Relating back to point 3, you are ALWAYS building your line, just like you are ALWAYS building your defense. There is no "fix the OL and you're done." You are never done. It's a job with no end. You have to get your franchise QB when the opportunity presents itself, UNLESS you already have one and there is a player that is SIGNIFICANTLY better than the available QBs when you draft as was the case with Saquon Barkley. The reason why I was a proponent for drafting Saquon was that Eli still had 2 more years under contract and he was a once in every 20-25 year prospect. In 2019, Eli will have one year left, so drafting his replacement becomes a greater priority and imperative than it was in this past draft.
|Quote:
|
In every sense, the strategy to pass on a QB at the top of the draft in 2019 is wrong. The only way you should pass on a QB in this next draft is if you do not believe that the QBs available are worthy of the selection and you do not believe they are championship-caliber NFL franchise QBs.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118898 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.
Loquacious as always
|Quote:
|just watched his most recent highlight package [slow work day]. Every snap dude is in the shotgun, it's likely he hasn't taken a snap under center since high school. But yeah let's let him figure it out in the NFL because he's the best QB 2019 has to offer.
|Quote:
|Lauletta might be the guy. I know this might sound like I'm speaking Chinese, but scheme fit is important and something we are getting back too, and poised, accurate, mobile noodle arm Lauletta fits Shumur's scheme to a T.
|Quote:
|just watched his most recent highlight package [slow work day]. Every snap dude is in the shotgun, it's likely he hasn't taken a snap under center since high school. But yeah let's let him figure it out in the NFL because he's the best QB 2019 has to offer.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118992 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
just watched his most recent highlight package [slow work day]. Every snap dude is in the shotgun, it's likely he hasn't taken a snap under center since high school. But yeah let's let him figure it out in the NFL because he's the best QB 2019 has to offer.
This has nothing to do with Herbert. I'm not even sold that he's the #1 guy in the class anyway. But you can't even get the fact that Solder is on a 4 year deal...he has 3 more years after this one, NOT TWO like you have said again EVEN after me correcting you.
Once you can acknowledge a simple fact like that then I can further elaborate on why your arguments for this are terrible.
|Quote:
|if you aren't for Herbert, because he's the only name this board seems to talk about, who's the QB you want in the 2019 draft?
|Quote:
| In comment 14118992 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
just watched his most recent highlight package [slow work day]. Every snap dude is in the shotgun, it's likely he hasn't taken a snap under center since high school. But yeah let's let him figure it out in the NFL because he's the best QB 2019 has to offer.
This has nothing to do with Herbert. I'm not even sold that he's the #1 guy in the class anyway. But you can't even get the fact that Solder is on a 4 year deal...he has 3 more years after this one, NOT TWO like you have said again EVEN after me correcting you.
Once you can acknowledge a simple fact like that then I can further elaborate on why your arguments for this are terrible.
|Quote:
|if you aren't for Herbert, because he's the only name this board seems to talk about, who's the QB you want in the 2019 draft?
|Quote:
| In comment 14119050 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14118992 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
just watched his most recent highlight package [slow work day]. Every snap dude is in the shotgun, it's likely he hasn't taken a snap under center since high school. But yeah let's let him figure it out in the NFL because he's the best QB 2019 has to offer.
This has nothing to do with Herbert. I'm not even sold that he's the #1 guy in the class anyway. But you can't even get the fact that Solder is on a 4 year deal...he has 3 more years after this one, NOT TWO like you have said again EVEN after me correcting you.
Once you can acknowledge a simple fact like that then I can further elaborate on why your arguments for this are terrible.
Jim, the way the contract was structured allows the Giants to cut Solder after years two and three.
|Quote:
| In comment 14119077 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
if you aren't for Herbert, because he's the only name this board seems to talk about, who's the QB you want in the 2019 draft?
That is not true. I am not in favor or nor am I not in favor of drafting Herbert. Why? Because I am not a complete dumbass who thinks I can classify the 2019 QB class in October of 2018 as a bad class or a good class. There is a group of QBs that will be considered a Herbert may not even be one of them because he may elect to stay in school. Anyone who says anything regarding the draft-worthiness of the potential 2019 class of QBs in October of 2018 doesn't know wtf they are talking about.
Any draft analyst or "expert" worth anything knows there is too much football left to be played, there are still the "all-star" games to be played (i.e. the Senior Bowl), there is the combine testing and pro days and all the evaluation in between.
You might have an idea or an opinion of how you see things right now, but before all of that takes place, for you to say the 2019 class isn't good, and that there are no franchise, championship-caliber NFL QBs in the class in October of 2018, means you clearly don't have a clue as to what you are talking about and are throwing shit against the wall.
|Quote:
| In comment 14119077 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
if you aren't for Herbert, because he's the only name this board seems to talk about, who's the QB you want in the 2019 draft?
That is not true. I am not in favor or nor am I not in favor of drafting Herbert. Why? Because I am not a complete dumbass who thinks I can classify the 2019 QB class in October of 2018 as a bad class or a good class. There is a group of QBs that will be considered a Herbert may not even be one of them because he may elect to stay in school. Anyone who says anything regarding the draft-worthiness of the potential 2019 class of QBs in October of 2018 doesn't know wtf they are talking about.
Any draft analyst or "expert" worth anything knows there is too much football left to be played, there are still the "all-star" games to be played (i.e. the Senior Bowl), there is the combine testing and pro days and all the evaluation in between.
You might have an idea or an opinion of how you see things right now, but before all of that takes place, for you to say the 2019 class isn't good, and that there are no franchise, championship-caliber NFL QBs in the class in October of 2018, means you clearly don't have a clue as to what you are talking about and are throwing shit against the wall.
|Quote:
|That doesn't mean they will.
|Quote:
| In comment 14119089 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14119050 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14118992 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
just watched his most recent highlight package [slow work day]. Every snap dude is in the shotgun, it's likely he hasn't taken a snap under center since high school. But yeah let's let him figure it out in the NFL because he's the best QB 2019 has to offer.
This has nothing to do with Herbert. I'm not even sold that he's the #1 guy in the class anyway. But you can't even get the fact that Solder is on a 4 year deal...he has 3 more years after this one, NOT TWO like you have said again EVEN after me correcting you.
Once you can acknowledge a simple fact like that then I can further elaborate on why your arguments for this are terrible.
Jim, the way the contract was structured allows the Giants to cut Solder after years two and three.
That doesn't mean they will.
|Quote:
| In comment 14119121 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14119077 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
if you aren't for Herbert, because he's the only name this board seems to talk about, who's the QB you want in the 2019 draft?
That is not true. I am not in favor or nor am I not in favor of drafting Herbert. Why? Because I am not a complete dumbass who thinks I can classify the 2019 QB class in October of 2018 as a bad class or a good class. There is a group of QBs that will be considered a Herbert may not even be one of them because he may elect to stay in school. Anyone who says anything regarding the draft-worthiness of the potential 2019 class of QBs in October of 2018 doesn't know wtf they are talking about.
Any draft analyst or "expert" worth anything knows there is too much football left to be played, there are still the "all-star" games to be played (i.e. the Senior Bowl), there is the combine testing and pro days and all the evaluation in between.
You might have an idea or an opinion of how you see things right now, but before all of that takes place, for you to say the 2019 class isn't good, and that there are no franchise, championship-caliber NFL QBs in the class in October of 2018, means you clearly don't have a clue as to what you are talking about and are throwing shit against the wall.
hey, I can agree with you most "experts" are self proclaimed, but there are plenty of articles on the internet from college football analysts who say this is an offensive tackle draft and next year is a QB draft.
|Quote:
| In comment 14119122 allstarjim said:
Quote:
That doesn't mean they will.
Didn't want to jump the gun but I was planning to drop the Giants will likely cut Soldier in year 4 to save the cap money after your reply, but if we're focusing on dropped arguments you didn't answer on of mine. Nate Soldier is 30 right now can we just assume he'll be able to continue to play every snap for the next 3 years? Age plus nagging injuries makes me wary of saying yes. And while I won't lose sleep of the Giants cutting Flowers, should our left tackle go down were pretty fucked because we've got no one on the roster that has NFL experience there. I argue the imperative to get a left tackle to groom is an immediate need of critical importance.
|Quote:
|
That is not true. I am not in favor or nor am I not in favor of drafting Herbert. Why? Because I am not a complete dumbass who thinks I can classify the 2019 QB class in October of 2018 as a bad class or a good class. There is a group of QBs that will be considered a Herbert may not even be one of them because he may elect to stay in school. Anyone who says anything regarding the draft-worthiness of the potential 2019 class of QBs in October of 2018 doesn't know wtf they are talking about.
Any draft analyst or "expert" worth anything knows there is too much football left to be played, there are still the "all-star" games to be played (i.e. the Senior Bowl), there is the combine testing and pro days and all the evaluation in between.
You might have an idea or an opinion of how you see things right now, but before all of that takes place, for you to say the 2019 class isn't good, and that there are no franchise, championship-caliber NFL QBs in the class in October of 2018, means you clearly don't have a clue as to what you are talking about and are throwing shit against the wall.
|Quote:
|
One thing I have a problem with and it's not just what you are saying but what others say also is in talking about the "QB class" or the "Offensive Line class". Why do I care about how good the class is if I'm Dave Gettleman? I'm only drafting one QB. So I don't give a rip how good QBs two through twenty are. I just need to get that one guy. It is very likely the Giants will be well-positioned in 2019 to get the guy of their choice. And the reason for that is the Giants are not a good football team, and the other bad football teams very recently invested in franchise QBs. The competition for the first pick in the draft will be between the Giants, the Bills, the Cardinals, the 49ers, and MAYBE the Raiders. Out of those teams, only the Raiders MIGHT cut Carr or just use their first round pick on a QB despite having him in place, and it would be tremendously cost-prohibitive to do so, but it's possible.
The only teams that are likely to pursue a QB in the 2019 are all good enough teams that will finish with more wins than the Giants and would likely have to pay a HEAVY cost to move ahead of them. And that's only if the Giants aren't picking #1, which they have a good chance to do.
I hear this talk about the Giants finishing with 6 wins. Well, there is no teams without at least 1 win, and we are more than a quarter through the season, and the Giants have just one. I do not believe they will beat the Eagles tonight so they are staring 1-5 in the face before having to travel to Atlanta in a tough building to win in. Finishing with 3 wins or fewer this season is a very real possibility. If they finish with 3 wins or fewer, they will very likely have the top overall pick, because I do not believe any of the other 31 teams are bad enough to go 2-14 or worse. The Giants could actually have the top overall pick at 4-12.
|Quote:
|
Again, I don't want to hear about draft class.
|Quote:
|
Not using your 1st round pick on an OL does not preclude you from improving the OL, and in fact, since you believe this OL class is so good, then they should be able to wait until the 2nd round and get a really good OL to help this team.
|Quote:
|
Btw I've been following the NFL for more than 30 years.
|Quote:
|
I know who hard it is to maintain OL continuity. It's damn near impossible. Even if you hit the lottery and get your 5 guys, like Dallas did, you have just two years before you are already needing to plug holes again, and that's just if you are lucky. It's the nature of the NFL in this free agency era. You are ALWAYS building the OL. If you don't have that mentality, you will be back where you started before you can blink.
|Quote:
|
Further, any QB the Giants draft must be able to evade the pass rush in the modern NFL. That's not to say that the OL is unimportant, but the chances are good that no matter who you are, you are going to play under duress for the majority of your career. There are few clean pockets in the NFL anymore.
|Quote:
| Last season I mentioned him as a possible first round selection in 2019.
The feedback I received is that he has a cannon arm, but has trouble throwing the intermediate routes.
I know he can throw the long balls on a dime. I have witnessed that myself.
What has changed from last season to this season?
|Quote:
|
Frankly if you are of the draft a QB just because and you don't even have a QB favorite, maybe we should end this conversation because you aren't ready for it. I have looked at video highlights of the top tier QBs so while my opinion my be shit, I stand by my statement they all have flaws and aren't worth drafting #1. At least I've done some research vs talking from my gut.
Don't forget the axiom draft the wrong QB and you set your franchise back half a decade. But yeah let's force a QB for the hell of it. And don't forget, everything they say about the QB position also applies to the left tackle position.
|Quote:
| allstarjim said:
Solder (not Soldier), is a good LT. And just like you need to be prepared to replace him BEFORE his contract runs out, you also need to be prepared to replace your franchise QB.
|Quote:
|
That being said, your idea is to zero in on a LT in the first round of the 2019 draft. I guarantee you there will be good LTs in the 2020 draft also. And the 2021 draft.
|Quote:
|
There is no IMMEDIATE need to replace Solder. They will need to get players for that OL in the draft and/or free agency, but that doesn't mean it has to happen in the first round of the 2019 draft.
|Quote:
|
Btw, Chad Wheeler has just as good a chance as anyone to be the LT of the future when Solder retires. Players develop, and Wheeler has steadily improved since he was drafted.
|Quote:
|
Have you thought about Shurmur's window with this 2020 draft a QB plan? Have you thought about OBJ's and Barkley's? This team is built to win now. They are a good QB and a little help on defense away. It behooves them to get that franchise QB in the building as soon as possible, because it's going to be hard to keep this offensive talent together.
|Quote:
| In comment 14118834 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
Lauletta might be the guy. I know this might sound like I'm speaking Chinese, but scheme fit is important and something we are getting back too, and poised, accurate, mobile noodle arm Lauletta fits Shumur's scheme to a T.
This was the same comment that was made last year except it was Webb not Lauletta. I like Lauletta a lot but I have serious doubts if he has the arm strength to compete in NY during the windy winter weather.
You can't pass on a QB because you hope that a 4th round pick will work out. The best case scenario is that Lauletta and the 1st round pick work out then the Giants would have a great inexpensive backup for a couple of seasons that they could flip for picks before the end of his rookie contract ala Garappolo. There is no guarantee that our next franchise QB will never miss a game like Eli so having a solid backup is very important.
|Quote:
|
Kyle Lauletta frowns at your lack of confidence.
|Quote:
|Not true. The way college football has evolved most tackles have flaws that need correction. In the same way Barkley has a generational player, Williams from Alabama is the best technician to come out in several years. Also your logic applies to the QB position as well, and I'll at least defend that the QBs coming out next year are better than the QBs coming out this year.
|Quote:
|I hope to hell you're right and Nate stays healthy because if he goes down we're really fucked. I think that need is on par with finding our next QB.
|Quote:
|Since you were so offended I didn't realize Soldier signed a 4 year deal, can I be offended you think Wheeler was drafted?
|Quote:
|This makes no sense. On a team you think is built to win now you want to draft a guy who's going to sit and not play vs getting a top tier olineman who'll play from day one. Which one makes OBJ and Barkley better in the short term - hint it's drafting the tackle. Kyle Lauletta is still frowning.
|Quote:
| In comment 14119183 allstarjim said:
Frankly if you are of the draft a QB just because and you don't even have a QB favorite, maybe we should end this conversation because you aren't ready for it. I have looked at video highlights of the top tier QBs so while my opinion my be shit, I stand by my statement they all have flaws and aren't worth drafting #1. At least I've done some research vs talking from my gut.
Don't forget the axiom draft the wrong QB and you set your franchise back half a decade. But yeah let's force a QB for the hell of it. And don't forget, everything they say about the QB position also applies to the left tackle position.
|Quote:
|
Funny statement to make on a discussion about the draft & draft class.
|Quote:
|
Not drafting a QB in round 1 doesn't stop the Giants from drafting one in the 2nd either. Worked for Drew Brees. Turn - the fact this draft is deep at offensive tackle should justify the Giants taking the best one first. They'll be a run on them in the first round. I'd rather of the cream of the crop guy than the 7th or 8th one that's leftover after the other teams raid the position. But hey let's replay the Jeff Hatch experience because that worked out so great before.
|Quote:
|
So have I. Guess we're both cranky middle age men.
|Quote:
|
Agreed lines don't stay together. But right now the Giants don't have any backup to Soldier who has NFL left tackle experience. That's a huge problem to me when my left tackle is 30. More so than the QB situation. I get you disagree.
My advocacy is the draft Williams 1st overall plug him in a right tackle for up to 3 years, until Soldier moves on. Draft the best right guard with the 1st pick in the 2nd round and figure out the center later. Assuming we hit on the picks we'd have bookend guards for next several years, a clear left tackle transition plan, and sometime in the next three years we draft a right tackle. It's crazy foundational team building I know.
|Quote:
|Again I think this is conditioning from a decade of failure to focus high picks on the line and trying to plug and play lower draft picks and/or weaker free agents. We drafted a generational running back who is oftentimes coming into contact with the first defender 2 or 3 steps after getting the ball. Imagine how much Barkley's play could improve if we had lineman who could push the d-line back 2 yards every play allowing him to get a running start before first contact. Makes more sense to me in the short-term than drafting a QB just because. And you're right there are few clean pockets anymore, but the teams that do maintain clean pockets are all perennial playoff teams - odd coincidence.