The erosion of Eli jeff57 : 9:33 am Quote: In recent years, some individuals inside the organization have believed that Manning is holding the team back. Most have since been fired.



Quote: Some thought Manning was the problem as far back as four or five years ago, according to sources with knowledge of the Giants’ thinking.



. . . . jeff57 : 9:33 am : link Quote: Manning is 32nd in the NFL with an average of 10.31 yards per completion. He's tied for 28th with a touchdown on 3.2 percent of his pass attempts. His 7.02 air yards per attempt put him 29th among quarterbacks.



“All you have to do is watch him,” one NFL executive said. “Don’t think about what his name is. Just watch him. Don’t make excuses. It’s blatant and obvious.”



I get it... ryanmkeane : 9:37 am : link but could we at least let the season breathe before putting this piece out there? Eli was outstanding against Houston, and showed signs last week of getting some of the mojo back.

It's fucking Ranaan dep026 : 9:37 am : link should delete this shit. If he isnt shitting on Eli or OBJ - he was hiding from Flowers kicking the shit out of him.



Why anyone makes any reference to him or Pat Leonard is scary.

2015 Marvin Across The sea : 9:39 am : link great year.



2016 ran slants every down with a horrible line, a horrible coach, horrible running backs, horrible te, and one good skill player.



2017- worst o-line in history of league, worst wrs in history of league, worst running backs in history of league, worst coach in history of league.



2018- they played 5 games with a new line, scheme, etc.



Said people in organization also considered hart, Flowers, donnell, perkins to be nfl players.



Judging Eli in those circumstances can only be limited to "How does Eli Play with the worst surrounding cast ever, only throwing slants?"



Its also akin to saying that Connor of the Steelers is a better running back than Barkley.



RE: It's fucking Ranaan jeff57 : 9:39 am : link

Quote: should delete this shit. If he isnt shitting on Eli or OBJ - he was hiding from Flowers kicking the shit out of him.



Why anyone makes any reference to him or Pat Leonard is scary.



Easier to shoot the messenger than to deal with the substance.

The beat writers ryanmkeane : 9:41 am : link are going very negative early on

RE: RE: It's fucking Ranaan dep026 : 9:41 am : link

Quote:



Easier to shoot the messenger than to deal with the substance.



Newsflash. Eli is old and isnt as good as he once was. But when that is the basis of every article you write so you can fit in at ESPN is disgraceful.



I would ask Ranaan why we havent been able to run the ball in 8 years - or why our defense cant make a stop in 4th quarters.... but that would take knowledge and some reseach. Something Ranaan sucks donkey balls at. In comment 14118694 jeff57 said:Newsflash. Eli is old and isnt as good as he once was. But when that is the basis of every article you write so you can fit in at ESPN is disgraceful.I would ask Ranaan why we havent been able to run the ball in 8 years - or why our defense cant make a stop in 4th quarters.... but that would take knowledge and some reseach. Something Ranaan sucks donkey balls at.

RE: The beat writers jcn56 : 9:43 am : link

Quote: are going very negative early on



We're 1-4. What are the beat writers supposed to be positive about? In comment 14118696 ryanmkeane said:We're 1-4. What are the beat writers supposed to be positive about?

Because of the messenger the substance is a crock of shit.. JCin332 : 9:43 am : link ..

jcn ryanmkeane : 9:45 am : link we had one of the worst rosters in football last year, Gettleman has had about 2 seconds to reshape this team, and the early returns on the draft are good. My point is, the beat writers are sounding the alarms again when there's really no point. This isn't that good of a team and the fans know it, it isn't going to be turned around in 1 season.

jeff Chris684 : 9:46 am : link Josh Rosen is in Arizona.



He's not coming here.



Get over it.

This should turn into an interesting thread Jimmy Googs : 9:46 am : link along the lines of posters defending Eli and others not.



Just guessing...

Is this the same people in the organization Jay on the Island : 9:46 am : link - that thought Ereck Flowers was worth the 9th overall pick?

- thought Bobby Hart was a starting caliber RT

- thought that it was wise to go into last season with Adam Bisnowaty as the primary backup to two terrible OT's?

- Used the 10th overall pick on Eli Apple

- Allowed Linval Joseph to walk

- Hired Ben McAdoo as head coach

- thought Jennings was a good starting RB



did something change? Rocky369 : 9:47 am : link I thought at one time not too long ago, that 10 ypc and 7 ypa were solid targets. Or are things just heating up in a passing league? If I saw just those numbers, I would think he's doing well, but obviously the rankings show otherwise.

Honestly, this is why sitting on the bench a couple of games jcn56 : 9:47 am : link last year might have been the best thing for Eli.



Raanan is right to a point - most things have been changed out in an attempt to resolve the problems, and the results haven't improved. From a logical standpoint, it would be reasonable to assume the next thing you'd change is the QB.



If Eli is just a symptom of a much bigger problem on O, then him having a seat and being replaced by the likes of Geno or Webb (who was obviously not ready for that), would only stand to prove the point that Eli wasn't responsible for the offensive malaise.



Instead, we got one game with Geno against a middling team, and got similar results. Should have left him in there another game or two to prove it out once and for all.

I really don't think ryanmkeane : 9:48 am : link there's any point to Ranaan's article. He's saying that Eli isn't the quarterback he once was...literally everyone on earth knows this to be a fact.



It's not about defending Eli or not defending Eli. The TEAM has been pretty bad the last few seasons aside from the playoff year.

RE: jcn jcn56 : 9:49 am : link

Quote: we had one of the worst rosters in football last year, Gettleman has had about 2 seconds to reshape this team, and the early returns on the draft are good. My point is, the beat writers are sounding the alarms again when there's really no point. This isn't that good of a team and the fans know it, it isn't going to be turned around in 1 season.



I don't believe that - there are a lot of bad rosters out there.



I don't think the Giants believed that either - they went with a couple of stop gap moves in an attempt to win now. Otherwise, it made no sense handing out big money to Solder and good money to Omameh and Stewart. In comment 14118710 ryanmkeane said:I don't believe that - there are a lot of bad rosters out there.I don't think the Giants believed that either - they went with a couple of stop gap moves in an attempt to win now. Otherwise, it made no sense handing out big money to Solder and good money to Omameh and Stewart.

There are 33 new players out of 53 in one single offseason.... Britt in VA : 9:50 am : link you don't believe they had a bad roster?

RE: This should turn into an interesting thread dep026 : 9:50 am : link

Quote: along the lines of posters defending Eli and others not.



Just guessing...



Nothing to do with Eli. Has to do with the shittiness of Ranaan. In comment 14118713 Jimmy Googs said:Nothing to do with Eli. Has to do with the shittiness of Ranaan.

Who thought Manning was the problem McNally's_Nuts : 9:50 am : link back in 2014 and 2015?



The guy threw 30 and 35 touchdowns those years to 14 interceptions both years.



I remember 2015 vividly and he certainly wasn't the problem in either of those two years.

RE: Honestly, this is why sitting on the bench a couple of games dep026 : 9:52 am : link

Quote: last year might have been the best thing for Eli.



Raanan is right to a point - most things have been changed out in an attempt to resolve the problems, and the results haven't improved. From a logical standpoint, it would be reasonable to assume the next thing you'd change is the QB.







Just because things have changed, doesnt mean it has been for the better. In the last 6 years. We changed the OL from top to bottom. We changed the RB just about every year. We spent a number 2 pick on a sensational RB.



How come we cant run and why doesnt Ranaan say something about that? In comment 14118719 jcn56 said:Just because things have changed, doesnt mean it has been for the better. In the last 6 years. We changed the OL from top to bottom. We changed the RB just about every year. We spent a number 2 pick on a sensational RB.How come we cant run and why doesnt Ranaan say something about that?

jcn ryanmkeane : 9:52 am : link we had one of the worst offensive lines in football, linebackers who didn't belong in the NFL, 2 good players in the secondary, and pretty much zero pash rush. It was a veyr bad roster, with absolutely no depth at all. How can Gettleman be expected to fix that in 1 season?



The Solder signing is starting left tackle money in this league. What's the difference between 12M and 15M or whatever he got? If you're a decently quality LT in the NFL, you're going to get paid.

He wasn't a problem in 2016 either Chris684 : 9:52 am : link It's become popular in hindsight to say his 2016 wasn't a good year, only it was perfectly fine and the team won. He also looked great in the playoff game.





It is certainly fair to question whether Eli is still Section331 : 9:54 am : link good enough to take a team to the playoffs, no less SB, but I'm at a loos for how anyone could have thought he was the problem 4-5 years ago. That is ludicrous.



I think people still underestimate just how bad McAdoo's scheme was. Calling it vanilla was an insult to vanilla. It was horrible. He did nothing to help his WR's get open, he gave very little help to a disastrous OL in pass pro, his entire game plan was geared to getting Odell open on a slant. It was ridiculous.



At the end of the day, the next NYG QB is not on this roster, so it is up to Eli to right the ship. If we're 1-7 and out of the playoffs, I'd be fine with giving Lauletta some run, but he's not the answer either.

Yeah.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:54 am : link they made some "stop-gap" moves!



- Turned over about 60% of the roster

- Hired a new coach and GM

- Have a completely different OL

- Drafted Barkley at #2



But it is only "stop gap" because they retained Eli and hired Gettleman??



Do you guys really believe the shit you write or are you just so frustrated with losing that it doesn't matter if you sound like fucking morons?

The problem ryanmkeane : 9:54 am : link with this team, and the reason that the roster has been pretty much abysmal, is because of Reese's draft failures. 2010-2015, there are 2 players still on the team. 2!

Jordan ryanmkeane : 9:57 am : link is doing this thing now where he dissects every single Eli throw as if to say that he knows what Eli's reads are. If you did that with every QB in the league, you'd probably have a lot of results that look the same...I'm sure a guy is open on every single play, but since when does that mean that he is going to automatically throw it to him? "OMG Beckham was open deep! look!" Yeah well you aren't factoring that in about less than 1 second Eli is going to get destroyed by the linebacker coming around the edge.

RE: Jordan Britt in VA : 9:59 am : link

Quote: is doing this thing now where he dissects every single Eli throw as if to say that he knows what Eli's reads are. If you did that with every QB in the league, you'd probably have a lot of results that look the same...I'm sure a guy is open on every single play, but since when does that mean that he is going to automatically throw it to him? "OMG Beckham was open deep! look!" Yeah well you aren't factoring that in about less than 1 second Eli is going to get destroyed by the linebacker coming around the edge.



So true, it's weird...



He posted that pic showing Eli having "good protection" but failing to find the open guy. Never mind that we were keeping 8 guys in to block 4, meaning we had 2 WR's out in coverage against seven defenders.... But he had time! In comment 14118743 ryanmkeane said:So true, it's weird...He posted that pic showing Eli having "good protection" but failing to find the open guy. Never mind that we were keeping 8 guys in to block 4, meaning we had 2 WR's out in coverage against seven defenders.... But he had time!

The AcidTest : 10:00 am : link



But these problems are magnified by Eli's complete immobility. He can't extend plays. That is a must in today's NFL. NFL DEs are just so much faster than they were even 10 years ago. OL play has also deteriorated because many college teams use spread offenses where the ball comes out quickly. The end result is that a mobile QB is an absolute necessity.



Quote: When you talk about Eli Manning and that Giants offense, he needs the perfect storm. He needs everything, the environment, perfect. He needs the protection to be perfect. He has the weapons. He has the running back. He has all those things. But that is not the nature of the National Football League. There are going to be times when you need to make plays off-platform, off-schedule. That is what the really good quarterbacks do.



Time runs out for everyone. OL is a bigger problem than Eli, as evidenced by how often Barkley is hit in the backfield, frequently by multiple defenders. Most of his great runs are because of his incredible talent. The OL is routinely controlled by four or five DL, which is why Eli is throwing against a lot of cover 2 defenses, and checking down.But these problems are magnified by Eli's complete immobility. He can't extend plays. That is a must in today's NFL. NFL DEs are just so much faster than they were even 10 years ago. OL play has also deteriorated because many college teams use spread offenses where the ball comes out quickly. The end result is that a mobile QB is an absolute necessity.Time runs out for everyone.

Article was a little rough bceagle05 : 10:01 am : link but there's certainly nothing outrageous in it. The uncertainty at QB is a dark cloud over the franchise right now. I expect this roster to be in pretty good shape in a couple of years, but I have no clue if a capable QB will be in place.

RE: RE: This should turn into an interesting thread micky : 10:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118713 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





along the lines of posters defending Eli and others not.



Just guessing...







Nothing to do with Eli. Has to do with the shittiness of Ranaan.



But offended because eli is the subject by the reporter... In comment 14118725 dep026 said:But offended because eli is the subject by the reporter...

RE: The Marvin Across The sea : 10:03 am : link

Quote: OL is a bigger problem than Eli, as evidenced by how often Barkley is hit in the backfield, frequently by multiple defenders. Most of his great runs are because of his incredible talent. The OL is routinely controlled by four or five DL, which is why Eli is throwing against a lot of cover 2 defenses, and checking down.



But these problems are magnified by Eli's complete immobility. He can't extend plays. That is a must in today's NFL. NFL DEs are just so much faster than they were even 10 years ago. OL play has also deteriorated because many college teams use spread offenses where the ball comes out quickly. The end result is that a mobile QB is an absolute necessity.







Quote:





When you talk about Eli Manning and that Giants offense, he needs the perfect storm. He needs everything, the environment, perfect. He needs the protection to be perfect. He has the weapons. He has the running back. He has all those things. But that is not the nature of the National Football League. There are going to be times when you need to make plays off-platform, off-schedule. That is what the really good quarterbacks do.







Time runs out for everyone.





Lol. Pathetic.

In comment 14118746 AcidTest said:Lol. Pathetic.

I think crick n NC : 10:05 am : link Barkley is also holding the team back. Just look at his ypc when taking away his big runs. I think the LP is on to something.

RE: RE: RE: This should turn into an interesting thread dep026 : 10:06 am : link

Quote:

But offended because eli is the subject by the reporter...



If you enjoy articles like these.... then what else can we say about you. In comment 14118752 micky said:If you enjoy articles like these.... then what else can we say about you.

RE: Yeah.. jcn56 : 10:07 am : link

Quote: they made some "stop-gap" moves!



- Turned over about 60% of the roster

- Hired a new coach and GM

- Have a completely different OL

- Drafted Barkley at #2



But it is only "stop gap" because they retained Eli and hired Gettleman??



Do you guys really believe the shit you write or are you just so frustrated with losing that it doesn't matter if you sound like fucking morons?



Outside of the OL, how many of those changes were to starters? We shipped away JPP who's having a great year, didn't resign Kennard who's doing very well in Detroit, and for some inexplicable reason Hart's actually working as a serviceable RT in Cincinnati on a team that's winning. There was some talent on the roster as the core of the D was good enough to be one of the top ranked units in 2016, we have one of the best WRs in the league, and some good young talent in Engram and Shepard.



Obviously, the stop-gap reference was made very clear about the FA signings, but hey, why would you let the truth interfere with your nonsensical rantings? Nobody thought that the GM or HC hires were stop-gap or intended to be short term fixes, and obviously the guy you draft at #2 overall isn't going to be that either. In comment 14118734 FatMan in Charlotte said:Outside of the OL, how many of those changes were to starters? We shipped away JPP who's having a great year, didn't resign Kennard who's doing very well in Detroit, and for some inexplicable reason Hart's actually working as a serviceable RT in Cincinnati on a team that's winning. There was some talent on the roster as the core of the D was good enough to be one of the top ranked units in 2016, we have one of the best WRs in the league, and some good young talent in Engram and Shepard.Obviously, the stop-gap reference was made very clear about the FA signings, but hey, why would you let the truth interfere with your nonsensical rantings? Nobody thought that the GM or HC hires were stop-gap or intended to be short term fixes, and obviously the guy you draft at #2 overall isn't going to be that either.

RE: RE: It's fucking Ranaan Anakim : 10:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118688 dep026 said:





Quote:





should delete this shit. If he isnt shitting on Eli or OBJ - he was hiding from Flowers kicking the shit out of him.



Why anyone makes any reference to him or Pat Leonard is scary.







Easier to shoot the messenger than to deal with the substance.



Are you serious, Jeff? I mean given your posts, are you serious? In comment 14118694 jeff57 said:Are you serious, Jeff? I mean given your posts, are you serious?

RE: . . . . Ira : 10:08 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Manning is 32nd in the NFL with an average of 10.31 yards per completion. He's tied for 28th with a touchdown on 3.2 percent of his pass attempts. His 7.02 air yards per attempt put him 29th among quarterbacks.



“All you have to do is watch him,” one NFL executive said. “Don’t think about what his name is. Just watch him. Don’t make excuses. It’s blatant and obvious.”









I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers.

- ( In comment 14118678 jeff57 said:I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers. Link - ( New Window

Hook, line and sinker B in ALB : 10:09 am : link Ranaans got all your panties in a twist just for clicks. The guy is a toilet stain, yet here we are.

If the argument is dep026 : 10:09 am : link we have done a shitty rebuuilding job because we didnt keep....



Hart - who may have been the worst OL in football and has been at best below average.

Kennard - who was constantly hurt and didnt produce and just because he has a few sacks - he was worth keeping.

JPP - a guy who literally quit playing and is on the WORST defense in the NFL.





Yeah, I am not losing sleep over it. The same people who are bitching these guys werent kept were probably the same ones who were bitching when they played here.



Those 3 players here arent difference makers whatsover.

Umm... FatMan in Charlotte : 10:11 am : link



Quote: Outside of the OL, how many of those changes were to starters?



On O, we have 6.



So 50% of our starters are different.



Stop gap my ass. on D we have 5 new starters out of 11 players!On O, we have 6.So 50% of our starters are different.Stop gap my ass.

RE: RE: Yeah.. JonC : 10:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118734 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





they made some "stop-gap" moves!



- Turned over about 60% of the roster

- Hired a new coach and GM

- Have a completely different OL

- Drafted Barkley at #2



But it is only "stop gap" because they retained Eli and hired Gettleman??



Do you guys really believe the shit you write or are you just so frustrated with losing that it doesn't matter if you sound like fucking morons?







Outside of the OL, how many of those changes were to starters? We shipped away JPP who's having a great year, didn't resign Kennard who's doing very well in Detroit, and for some inexplicable reason Hart's actually working as a serviceable RT in Cincinnati on a team that's winning. There was some talent on the roster as the core of the D was good enough to be one of the top ranked units in 2016, we have one of the best WRs in the league, and some good young talent in Engram and Shepard.



Obviously, the stop-gap reference was made very clear about the FA signings, but hey, why would you let the truth interfere with your nonsensical rantings? Nobody thought that the GM or HC hires were stop-gap or intended to be short term fixes, and obviously the guy you draft at #2 overall isn't going to be that either.



jcn, I think DG knew the team would have its limits in 2018, and while some decisions look to be made to bolster 2018, it seems clear it would not be a quick turnaround either.



Letting JPP and DRC go were locker room culture changes. In comment 14118768 jcn56 said:jcn, I think DG knew the team would have its limits in 2018, and while some decisions look to be made to bolster 2018, it seems clear it would not be a quick turnaround either.Letting JPP and DRC go were locker room culture changes.

Is jpp crick n NC : 10:11 am : link Really having a great year? I admittedly haven't watched him? Even if he is, hasn't consistency been a problem with jpp? So even if he has a good year this year, what about next year?

RE: RE: . . . . dep026 : 10:12 am : link

Quote:

I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers. Link - ( New Window )



and there you go, someone jsut proved that even his research sucks fucking donkey balls. So now he is just making up shit as he goes to express a shitty view from shitty ESPN.



The only thing that needed to be learned that Jordan is shitty. In comment 14118772 Ira said:and there you go, someone jsut proved that even his research sucks fucking donkey balls. So now he is just making up shit as he goes to express a shitty view from shitty ESPN.The only thing that needed to be learned that Jordan is shitty.

RE: Hook, line and sinker Anakim : 10:13 am : link

Quote: Ranaans got all your panties in a twist just for clicks. The guy is a toilet stain, yet here we are.



Sucks that we've lost the Mike G's and Neil Bests of the world and we're stuck with the shit we have now.



Here's a tip, Jeff: it doesn't make you look smart when you're that terse. You don't have the clout for BBI to take your word as gospel. It makes you look like a lazy know-it-all. I'm not asking you to be verbose, but you look like a complete jackass with your 6-word posts. In comment 14118773 B in ALB said:Sucks that we've lost the Mike G's and Neil Bests of the world and we're stuck with the shit we have now.Here's a tip, Jeff: it doesn't make you look smart when you're that terse. You don't have the clout for BBI to take your word as gospel. It makes you look like a lazy know-it-all. I'm not asking you to be verbose, but you look like a complete jackass with your 6-word posts.

RE: Umm... Marvin Across The sea : 10:14 am : link

Quote: on D we have 5 new starters out of 11 players!







Quote:





Outside of the OL, how many of those changes were to starters?







On O, we have 6.



So 50% of our starters are different.



Stop gap my ass.



ding ding....and the winner is fatman In comment 14118777 FatMan in Charlotte said:ding ding....and the winner is fatman

RE: Jordan Section331 : 10:16 am : link

Quote: is doing this thing now where he dissects every single Eli throw as if to say that he knows what Eli's reads are. If you did that with every QB in the league, you'd probably have a lot of results that look the same...I'm sure a guy is open on every single play, but since when does that mean that he is going to automatically throw it to him? "OMG Beckham was open deep! look!" Yeah well you aren't factoring that in about less than 1 second Eli is going to get destroyed by the linebacker coming around the edge.



You can usually figure out where the throw is supposed to go based on the coverage package. For the first few games, Eli was going to his checkdowns before allowing the deeper patterns to develop, even when not pressured. That isn't even arguable. Now there may have been other explanations for it, my guess is that Eli was still getting acclimated to Shurmer's system, but we shouldn't ignore that the problem exists. In comment 14118743 ryanmkeane said:You can usually figure out where the throw is supposed to go based on the coverage package. For the first few games, Eli was going to his checkdowns before allowing the deeper patterns to develop, even when not pressured. That isn't even arguable. Now there may have been other explanations for it, my guess is that Eli was still getting acclimated to Shurmer's system, but we shouldn't ignore that the problem exists.

There's nothing really ryanmkeane : 10:16 am : link "wrong" about Jordan's article, I really just don't see the point in piling on Eli at this point. It's like me bitching about the weather if it's going to be raining for 7 straight days. We all KNOW that he's not the Eli of 2011, but he probably would be the Eli of 2015 if he had some fucking time to throw the ball...which the arrow is pointing slightly up for this at the current time. OL pass protection has been decently good the past few games. Let's get the ground game going tonight.

Jon - in reality, none of us know jcn56 : 10:17 am : link The only ones who know whether or not the team believed it could win, either now or quickly, are the ones who sit in the offices across the river.



I get that some of these players were cleared out because of chemistry and sometimes guys need a change of scenery to perform, but that doesn't change the fact that the team had and still has talent. They're flawed, without a doubt, but they shouldn't look this frikkin bad.



And here we are - after drafting Hernandez and paying Solder and Omameh - and we're still talking about how putrid the OL is. After we drafted a highly touted RB. There's been no incremental improvement, and the only solace seems to be 'well, we'll have another high draft pick next year'.

maybe Eli ryanmkeane : 10:18 am : link needed a wake up call and Beckham gave it to him...who knows. But he looked like the Eli we know last week. Hopefully it continues.

Jerry Reese took about seven years to destroy the roster.... Britt in VA : 10:20 am : link maybe we can give it more than five games to fix it?

first things first... BillKo : 10:20 am : link ...they guys stats aren't right that he is citing.



That's bad reporting/journalism.



Manning's stats, other than TDs, are actually quite good this year. Some of that is via checkdowns, but in the Jax/Tex/Car games he played quite well.

RE: Umm... jcn56 : 10:22 am : link

Quote: on D we have 5 new starters out of 11 players!







Quote:





Outside of the OL, how many of those changes were to starters?







On O, we have 6.



So 50% of our starters are different.



Stop gap my ass.



You're right, I forgot about how essential to building the future of this team it was to dump Darian Thompson for Curtis Riley and the addition of BW Webb. Those guys are definitely building blocks. In comment 14118777 FatMan in Charlotte said:You're right, I forgot about how essential to building the future of this team it was to dump Darian Thompson for Curtis Riley and the addition of BW Webb. Those guys are definitely building blocks.

jcn JonC : 10:23 am : link I get it, it's ugly and hard to sit through another shitter given how precious football season is to us.



Reality is, I thought we would need considerable fortune and health and the bounces to go our way to win 7 games in 2018. In that vein, I suppose my moderate expectations have kept me from getting bent about this team.



Also expected to need 2-3 offseaons to get the talent level of the roster up to where they should be a winner. Signing Solder, drafting SB, etc didn't change my mind about their chances or strategy in 2018.



Whatever they believed, the reckoning is here and it will force more changes, and they're needed.

RE: RE: Jordan crick n NC : 10:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118743 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





is doing this thing now where he dissects every single Eli throw as if to say that he knows what Eli's reads are. If you did that with every QB in the league, you'd probably have a lot of results that look the same...I'm sure a guy is open on every single play, but since when does that mean that he is going to automatically throw it to him? "OMG Beckham was open deep! look!" Yeah well you aren't factoring that in about less than 1 second Eli is going to get destroyed by the linebacker coming around the edge.







You can usually figure out where the throw is supposed to go based on the coverage package. For the first few games, Eli was going to his checkdowns before allowing the deeper patterns to develop, even when not pressured. That isn't even arguable. Now there may have been other explanations for it, my guess is that Eli was still getting acclimated to Shurmer's system, but we shouldn't ignore that the problem exists.



I think something that may being missed is this. Even when the defense is in the right coverage to take away what you're doing on offense you still need to at times challenge the defense to do their job correctly. The offense is looking for a deeper route, the defense is in cover 4, well the defenders still need to execute their coverage assignments correctly. The qb would need to hold on to the ball a bit longer or buy some time to challenge the defense to stay with their call, now holding the ball behind this line hasn't been something any qb would want to do, so checking it down to what the coverage gives you becomes the habit.



As for Manning not wanting to get sacked, it has very little to do with the physical part of being sacked and much more about not wanting to set an offense back with a negative play, especially an offense that hasn't been operating with much confidence. In comment 14118788 Section331 said:I think something that may being missed is this. Even when the defense is in the right coverage to take away what you're doing on offense you still need to at times challenge the defense to do their job correctly. The offense is looking for a deeper route, the defense is in cover 4, well the defenders still need to execute their coverage assignments correctly. The qb would need to hold on to the ball a bit longer or buy some time to challenge the defense to stay with their call, now holding the ball behind this line hasn't been something any qb would want to do, so checking it down to what the coverage gives you becomes the habit.As for Manning not wanting to get sacked, it has very little to do with the physical part of being sacked and much more about not wanting to set an offense back with a negative play, especially an offense that hasn't been operating with much confidence.

if you're going to write an article... BillKo : 10:25 am : link ...at least be accurate with your stats.



Good grief.......horrid.

RE: RE: Hook, line and sinker jeff57 : 10:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118773 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Ranaans got all your panties in a twist just for clicks. The guy is a toilet stain, yet here we are.







Sucks that we've lost the Mike G's and Neil Bests of the world and we're stuck with the shit we have now.



Here's a tip, Jeff: it doesn't make you look smart when you're that terse. You don't have the clout for BBI to take your word as gospel. It makes you look like a lazy know-it-all. I'm not asking you to be verbose, but you look like a complete jackass with your 6-word posts.



The facts and stats speak for themselves. The Giants offense needs a younger, more mobile QB. Eli still can put together some nice drives, but he's like a pitcher whose lost his fastball and is relying on cunning and junk to get by. It was a mistake not to make a clean break after last season and draft Darnold or Rosen. Maybe they'll make up for it after this season, but they need to move on. In comment 14118784 Anakim said:The facts and stats speak for themselves. The Giants offense needs a younger, more mobile QB. Eli still can put together some nice drives, but he's like a pitcher whose lost his fastball and is relying on cunning and junk to get by. It was a mistake not to make a clean break after last season and draft Darnold or Rosen. Maybe they'll make up for it after this season, but they need to move on.

RE: RE: RE: Hook, line and sinker Anakim : 10:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118784 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118773 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Ranaans got all your panties in a twist just for clicks. The guy is a toilet stain, yet here we are.







Sucks that we've lost the Mike G's and Neil Bests of the world and we're stuck with the shit we have now.



Here's a tip, Jeff: it doesn't make you look smart when you're that terse. You don't have the clout for BBI to take your word as gospel. It makes you look like a lazy know-it-all. I'm not asking you to be verbose, but you look like a complete jackass with your 6-word posts.







The facts and stats speak for themselves. The Giants offense needs a younger, more mobile QB. Eli still can put together some nice drives, but he's like a pitcher whose lost his fastball and is relying on cunning and junk to get by. It was a mistake not to make a clean break after last season and draft Darnold or Rosen. Maybe they'll make up for it after this season, but they need to move on.



Congratulations. That's the longest post you've ever written. I'm sure you can acknowledge that.



And what if Darnold and Rosen fall flat on their faces? What if they don't last more than 5 years in the league? In comment 14118818 jeff57 said:Congratulations. That's the longest post you've ever written. I'm sure you can acknowledge that.And what if Darnold and Rosen fall flat on their faces? What if they don't last more than 5 years in the league?

Nah.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:29 am : link you can't fix a roster with an old man like Gettleman who was brought here with the sole intention of carrying on the Mara directive that the team be built around Eli.



He's basically done nothing but be a yes man, even if he cut the starting RT a couple days after taking over. traded JPP, parted ways with DRC and Flowers and provided the new coach with an entirely different OL.



it's all just part of the plan to have Eli hold the franchise hostage as Mara cares more about Eli's legacy than the team. Wasn't that apparent when we drafted Barkley, a guy who wouldn't go in the top 300 NFL players in a fantasy redraft of all current rosters?



We may have turned over 60% of the roster, but those guys are just scrubs, including the 50% starters we changed. It is all smoke and mirrors - Gettleman is a yes man, shurmur is his lackey and they all carry out the wishes of Mara.



Look, it doesn't take a lot of effort to write a steaming pile of shit like that - yet for some reason, some of you fucking lunatics actually think that's the case here. So much so that nearly each and every post borne out of frustration sounds like mad rantings about a conspiracy theory that has little root in reality, but because of a 1-4 record, it emboldens the masses.



And while you may quibble with this word and find it repetitive, it is ponderous. Fucking ponderous.

RE: RE: RE: It's fucking Ranaan oldutican : 10:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118694 jeff57 said:





Quote:









Easier to shoot the messenger than to deal with the substance.







Newsflash. Eli is old and isnt as good as he once was. But when that is the basis of every article you write so you can fit in at ESPN is disgraceful.



I would ask Ranaan why we havent been able to run the ball in 8 years - or why our defense cant make a stop in 4th quarters.... but that would take knowledge and some reseach. Something Ranaan sucks donkey balls at.



Maybe some of why the running is so bad is because Eli can't beat the cover 2. In comment 14118699 dep026 said:Maybe some of why the running is so bad is because Eli can't beat the cover 2.

Actually Ranaan's stats and facts dep026 : 10:30 am : link were not accurate or right whatsoever.

RE: jcn jcn56 : 10:30 am : link

Quote: I get it, it's ugly and hard to sit through another shitter given how precious football season is to us.



Reality is, I thought we would need considerable fortune and health and the bounces to go our way to win 7 games in 2018. In that vein, I suppose my moderate expectations have kept me from getting bent about this team.



Also expected to need 2-3 offseaons to get the talent level of the roster up to where they should be a winner. Signing Solder, drafting SB, etc didn't change my mind about their chances or strategy in 2018.



Whatever they believed, the reckoning is here and it will force more changes, and they're needed.



It's hard to believe that the timeline is so extensive. Save for the Browns, that doesn't seem to be the case very often in the NFL.



And I was one who had managed expectations coming in. I didn't think they'd go past 6 wins. In part because I thought the roster was flawed, and in part because I didn't have faith in the management changes. But for a team that managed to win 11 games 2 years ago to finish 3-13 last season with a slew of injuries and some malcontents to shed some of those problematic players, get a draft of high picks, sign a couple of FAs and get players back healthy to open up 1-4 is alarming. In comment 14118805 JonC said:It's hard to believe that the timeline is so extensive. Save for the Browns, that doesn't seem to be the case very often in the NFL.And I was one who had managed expectations coming in. I didn't think they'd go past 6 wins. In part because I thought the roster was flawed, and in part because I didn't have faith in the management changes. But for a team that managed to win 11 games 2 years ago to finish 3-13 last season with a slew of injuries and some malcontents to shed some of those problematic players, get a draft of high picks, sign a couple of FAs and get players back healthy to open up 1-4 is alarming.

Anak crick n NC : 10:30 am : link That is one of the biggest pitfalls around here, deciding something is fact before time allows for the true answer.

RE: It's fucking Ranaan NYBEN1963 : 10:31 am : link

Quote: should delete this shit. If he isnt shitting on Eli or OBJ - he was hiding from Flowers kicking the shit out of him.



Why anyone makes any reference to him or Pat Leonard is scary.



Flowers best play as a Giant In comment 14118688 dep026 said:Flowers best play as a Giant

RE: RE: RE: RE: It's fucking Ranaan dep026 : 10:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118699 dep026 said:





Maybe some of why the running is so bad is because Eli can't beat the cover 2.



Of course it's Eli's fault we cant run the ball, why would you have an original thought for once?



Plus I didnt know a cover 2 was a run stopping defense? I mean 2 deep safeties means less people in the box which means it should be EASIER to run the ball. But it's easier for you jsut to blame Eli.



Research is your friend. In-depth thinking.... is not. In comment 14118827 oldutican said:Of course it's Eli's fault we cant run the ball, why would you have an original thought for once?Plus I didnt know a cover 2 was a run stopping defense? I mean 2 deep safeties means less people in the box which means it should be EASIER to run the ball. But it's easier for you jsut to blame Eli.Research is your friend. In-depth thinking.... is not.

RE: Anak Anakim : 10:32 am : link

Quote: That is one of the biggest pitfalls around here, deciding something is fact before time allows for the true answer.



HUH?? What the hell are you talking about?



So the Giants should invest the #2 OVERALL pick in Darnold or Rosen even though they may not believe in them because they MIGHT be the answer?



Pitfall my ass. If I'm picking that high, I want to make sure I'm in love with the prospect. In comment 14118831 crick n NC said:HUH?? What the hell are you talking about?So the Giants should invest the #2 OVERALL pick in Darnold or Rosen even though they may not believe in them because they MIGHT be the answer?Pitfall my ass. If I'm picking that high, I want to make sure I'm in love with the prospect.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Hook, line and sinker jeff57 : 10:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118818 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 14118784 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118773 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Ranaans got all your panties in a twist just for clicks. The guy is a toilet stain, yet here we are.







Sucks that we've lost the Mike G's and Neil Bests of the world and we're stuck with the shit we have now.



Here's a tip, Jeff: it doesn't make you look smart when you're that terse. You don't have the clout for BBI to take your word as gospel. It makes you look like a lazy know-it-all. I'm not asking you to be verbose, but you look like a complete jackass with your 6-word posts.







The facts and stats speak for themselves. The Giants offense needs a younger, more mobile QB. Eli still can put together some nice drives, but he's like a pitcher whose lost his fastball and is relying on cunning and junk to get by. It was a mistake not to make a clean break after last season and draft Darnold or Rosen. Maybe they'll make up for it after this season, but they need to move on.







Congratulations. That's the longest post you've ever written. I'm sure you can acknowledge that.



And what if Darnold and Rosen fall flat on their faces? What if they don't last more than 5 years in the league?



Your incorrect snarkiness aside, you can "what if" something to death. Don't ever draft a QB in the first round again because what if . . . . In comment 14118823 Anakim said:Your incorrect snarkiness aside, you can "what if" something to death. Don't ever draft a QB in the first round again because what if . . . .

RE: RE: RE: RE: It's fucking Ranaan crick n NC : 10:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118699 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14118694 jeff57 said:





Quote:









Easier to shoot the messenger than to deal with the substance.







Newsflash. Eli is old and isnt as good as he once was. But when that is the basis of every article you write so you can fit in at ESPN is disgraceful.



I would ask Ranaan why we havent been able to run the ball in 8 years - or why our defense cant make a stop in 4th quarters.... but that would take knowledge and some reseach. Something Ranaan sucks donkey balls at.







Maybe some of why the running is so bad is because Eli can't beat the cover 2.



Cover 2 typically means two deep safeties, which usually means 7 in the box.



In comment 14118827 oldutican said:Cover 2 typically means two deep safeties, which usually means 7 in the box.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Hook, line and sinker Anakim : 10:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118823 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118818 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 14118784 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118773 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Ranaans got all your panties in a twist just for clicks. The guy is a toilet stain, yet here we are.







Sucks that we've lost the Mike G's and Neil Bests of the world and we're stuck with the shit we have now.



Here's a tip, Jeff: it doesn't make you look smart when you're that terse. You don't have the clout for BBI to take your word as gospel. It makes you look like a lazy know-it-all. I'm not asking you to be verbose, but you look like a complete jackass with your 6-word posts.







The facts and stats speak for themselves. The Giants offense needs a younger, more mobile QB. Eli still can put together some nice drives, but he's like a pitcher whose lost his fastball and is relying on cunning and junk to get by. It was a mistake not to make a clean break after last season and draft Darnold or Rosen. Maybe they'll make up for it after this season, but they need to move on.







Congratulations. That's the longest post you've ever written. I'm sure you can acknowledge that.



And what if Darnold and Rosen fall flat on their faces? What if they don't last more than 5 years in the league?







Your incorrect snarkiness aside, you can "what if" something to death. Don't ever draft a QB in the first round again because what if . . . .



That's horseshit. Complete horseshit and you know it.



And you know I'm right. I've seen your posts. Clarence Thomas says more on the Supreme Court than you do in any of your posts. In comment 14118837 jeff57 said:That's horseshit. Complete horseshit and you know it.And you know I'm right. I've seen your posts. Clarence Thomas says more on the Supreme Court than you do in any of your posts.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's fucking Ranaan dep026 : 10:34 am : link

Quote:



Maybe some of why the running is so bad is because Eli can't beat the cover 2.





Cover 2 typically means two deep safeties, which usually means 7 in the box.





Do not burden him with facts and concepts of football. It may diverge him from saying something other than its Eli's fault. In comment 14118838 crick n NC said:Do not burden him with facts and concepts of football. It may diverge him from saying something other than its Eli's fault.

RE: RE: Anak crick n NC : 10:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118831 crick n NC said:





Quote:





That is one of the biggest pitfalls around here, deciding something is fact before time allows for the true answer.







HUH?? What the hell are you talking about?



So the Giants should invest the #2 OVERALL pick in Darnold or Rosen even though they may not believe in them because they MIGHT be the answer?



Pitfall my ass. If I'm picking that high, I want to make sure I'm in love with the prospect.



Your assumption about My post isn't correct I don't think. What do you think I'm defending? In comment 14118835 Anakim said:Your assumption about My post isn't correct I don't think. What do you think I'm defending?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's fucking Ranaan crick n NC : 10:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118838 crick n NC said:





Quote:









Maybe some of why the running is so bad is because Eli can't beat the cover 2.





Cover 2 typically means two deep safeties, which usually means 7 in the box.









Do not burden him with facts and concepts of football. It may diverge him from saying something other than its Eli's fault.



I'll send him an invoice💰 later, it's all good 👍 In comment 14118842 dep026 said:I'll send him an invoice💰 later, it's all good 👍

seriously giantfan2000 : 10:36 am : link the plain fact is the team has been struggling for years

there is one constant

Eli Manning



RE: RE: RE: Anak Anakim : 10:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118835 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118831 crick n NC said:





Quote:





That is one of the biggest pitfalls around here, deciding something is fact before time allows for the true answer.







HUH?? What the hell are you talking about?



So the Giants should invest the #2 OVERALL pick in Darnold or Rosen even though they may not believe in them because they MIGHT be the answer?



Pitfall my ass. If I'm picking that high, I want to make sure I'm in love with the prospect.







Your assumption about My post isn't correct I don't think. What do you think I'm defending?



From my interpretation, I thought you were implying that my thinking pattern is that Darnold and Rosen will most certainly not be franchise QBs as if it is written in stone. In comment 14118844 crick n NC said:From my interpretation, I thought you were implying that my thinking pattern is that Darnold and Rosen will most certainly not be franchise QBs as if it is written in stone.

RE: seriously crick n NC : 10:38 am : link

Quote: the plain fact is the team has been struggling for years

there is one constant

Eli Manning



Common denominator thinking has it's place, but there certainly are a lot of moving parts on the field. In comment 14118848 giantfan2000 said:Common denominator thinking has it's place, but there certainly are a lot of moving parts on the field.

RE: seriously dep026 : 10:39 am : link

Quote: the plain fact is the team has been struggling for years

there is one constant

Eli Manning



Actually there have been a lot of constants.

OBJ has been a constant on the team

Poor OLs have been constant

Inconsistent run game

Bad Special teams

Questionable coachign decisions

Sans 2016, bad defense



But go ahead... In comment 14118848 giantfan2000 said:Actually there have been a lot of constants.OBJ has been a constant on the teamPoor OLs have been constantInconsistent run gameBad Special teamsQuestionable coachign decisionsSans 2016, bad defenseBut go ahead...

There hasn't.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:39 am : link been just one constant.



why does this get repeated ad nauseum?



The poor OL play has been another constant, as has ignoring the LB position.



The new regime has already made inroads in those areas.



And strictly speaking, the ownership is the same too.



There have been a lot of constants - but if you want to shit on Eli - you ignore the rest. It is what people do around here.

I'm curious... sxdxca : 10:40 am : link Why does this bother some of you so much? All the OP did was show a few quotes and a link to an article.



Then after that, one particular poster is saying he needs to "delete this ****"....



Hmmm why are some of you so controlling? In fact its showing me and everyone else here how controlling your behavior is.



Who are you to tell what others can and cannot post here?

RE: Nah.. Diver_Down : 10:41 am : link

Quote: you can't fix a roster with an old man like Gettleman who was brought here with the sole intention of carrying on the Mara directive that the team be built around Eli.



He's basically done nothing but be a yes man, even if he cut the starting RT a couple days after taking over. traded JPP, parted ways with DRC and Flowers and provided the new coach with an entirely different OL.



it's all just part of the plan to have Eli hold the franchise hostage as Mara cares more about Eli's legacy than the team. Wasn't that apparent when we drafted Barkley, a guy who wouldn't go in the top 300 NFL players in a fantasy redraft of all current rosters?



We may have turned over 60% of the roster, but those guys are just scrubs, including the 50% starters we changed. It is all smoke and mirrors - Gettleman is a yes man, shurmur is his lackey and they all carry out the wishes of Mara.



Look, it doesn't take a lot of effort to write a steaming pile of shit like that - yet for some reason, some of you fucking lunatics actually think that's the case here. So much so that nearly each and every post borne out of frustration sounds like mad rantings about a conspiracy theory that has little root in reality, but because of a 1-4 record, it emboldens the masses.



And while you may quibble with this word and find it repetitive, it is ponderous. Fucking ponderous.



In comment 14118826 FatMan in Charlotte said:

RE: RE: RE: RE: Anak crick n NC : 10:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118844 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14118835 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118831 crick n NC said:





Quote:





That is one of the biggest pitfalls around here, deciding something is fact before time allows for the true answer.







HUH?? What the hell are you talking about?



So the Giants should invest the #2 OVERALL pick in Darnold or Rosen even though they may not believe in them because they MIGHT be the answer?



Pitfall my ass. If I'm picking that high, I want to make sure I'm in love with the prospect.







Your assumption about My post isn't correct I don't think. What do you think I'm defending?







From my interpretation, I thought you were implying that my thinking pattern is that Darnold and Rosen will most certainly not be franchise QBs as if it is written in stone.



No sir, a lot of fans treated this qb crop as can't miss franchise qbs even if they didn't say it directly, and those types of comments are still popular on account of the ugly mood some have around here for not taking a st as if it's extremely unlikely the giants will get another shot at one instead of focusing on the building block the team got this past draft (Barkley) In comment 14118849 Anakim said:No sir, a lot of fans treated this qb crop as can't miss franchise qbs even if they didn't say it directly, and those types of comments are still popular on account of the ugly mood some have around here for not taking a st as if it's extremely unlikely the giants will get another shot at one instead of focusing on the building block the team got this past draft (Barkley)

'We shipped away JPP who's having a great year,' schabadoo : 10:41 am : link Wasn't scheme going to be an issue for him? Where would he play in a 3-4?



"New defensive coordinator James Bettcher is likely to bring a 3-4 heavy defense to New York, which is not a fit for how JPP rushes. He's a traditional 4-3 end."





RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Hook, line and sinker jeff57 : 10:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118837 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 14118823 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118818 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 14118784 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118773 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Ranaans got all your panties in a twist just for clicks. The guy is a toilet stain, yet here we are.







Sucks that we've lost the Mike G's and Neil Bests of the world and we're stuck with the shit we have now.



Here's a tip, Jeff: it doesn't make you look smart when you're that terse. You don't have the clout for BBI to take your word as gospel. It makes you look like a lazy know-it-all. I'm not asking you to be verbose, but you look like a complete jackass with your 6-word posts.







The facts and stats speak for themselves. The Giants offense needs a younger, more mobile QB. Eli still can put together some nice drives, but he's like a pitcher whose lost his fastball and is relying on cunning and junk to get by. It was a mistake not to make a clean break after last season and draft Darnold or Rosen. Maybe they'll make up for it after this season, but they need to move on.







Congratulations. That's the longest post you've ever written. I'm sure you can acknowledge that.



And what if Darnold and Rosen fall flat on their faces? What if they don't last more than 5 years in the league?







Your incorrect snarkiness aside, you can "what if" something to death. Don't ever draft a QB in the first round again because what if . . . .







That's horseshit. Complete horseshit and you know it.



And you know I'm right. I've seen your posts. Clarence Thomas says more on the Supreme Court than you do in any of your posts.



LOL. Now, them's fighting words. Anyway, someone can write paragraph after paragraph, and say nothing.



What's horseshit? Following your argument to its logical conclusion? In comment 14118839 Anakim said:LOL. Now, them's fighting words. Anyway, someone can write paragraph after paragraph, and say nothing.What's horseshit? Following your argument to its logical conclusion?

RE: I'm curious... dep026 : 10:42 am : link

Quote: Why does this bother some of you so much? All the OP did was show a few quotes and a link to an article.



Then after that, one particular poster is saying he needs to "delete this ****"....



Hmmm why are some of you so controlling? In fact its showing me and everyone else here how controlling your behavior is.



Who are you to tell what others can and cannot post here?



Go away. We proved the article was factually wrong and was written to spark controversy from a shitty writer and source.



Again, go away. In comment 14118859 sxdxca said:Go away. We proved the article was factually wrong and was written to spark controversy from a shitty writer and source.Again, go away.

RE: I'm curious... Anakim : 10:43 am : link

Quote: Why does this bother some of you so much? All the OP did was show a few quotes and a link to an article.



Then after that, one particular poster is saying he needs to "delete this ****"....



Hmmm why are some of you so controlling? In fact its showing me and everyone else here how controlling your behavior is.



Who are you to tell what others can and cannot post here?



My thing with Jeff is that he's a bad poster. 'Tis all. Take it from someone who has looked like a jackass on many occasions, he doesn't want to be known as the guy who thinks his word is gospel. If much smarter football minds like B in ALB and Fat Man can be loquacious and not give one-sentence answers, Jeff can too. In comment 14118859 sxdxca said:My thing with Jeff is that he's a bad poster. 'Tis all. Take it from someone who has looked like a jackass on many occasions, he doesn't want to be known as the guy who thinks his word is gospel. If much smarter football minds like B in ALB and Fat Man can be loquacious and not give one-sentence answers, Jeff can too.

RE: This should turn into an interesting thread Jimmy Googs : 10:45 am : link

Quote: along the lines of posters defending Eli and others not.



Just guessing...



rinse...repeat In comment 14118713 Jimmy Googs said:rinse...repeat

RE: RE: jcn JonC : 10:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118805 JonC said:





Quote:





I get it, it's ugly and hard to sit through another shitter given how precious football season is to us.



Reality is, I thought we would need considerable fortune and health and the bounces to go our way to win 7 games in 2018. In that vein, I suppose my moderate expectations have kept me from getting bent about this team.



Also expected to need 2-3 offseaons to get the talent level of the roster up to where they should be a winner. Signing Solder, drafting SB, etc didn't change my mind about their chances or strategy in 2018.



Whatever they believed, the reckoning is here and it will force more changes, and they're needed.







It's hard to believe that the timeline is so extensive. Save for the Browns, that doesn't seem to be the case very often in the NFL.



And I was one who had managed expectations coming in. I didn't think they'd go past 6 wins. In part because I thought the roster was flawed, and in part because I didn't have faith in the management changes. But for a team that managed to win 11 games 2 years ago to finish 3-13 last season with a slew of injuries and some malcontents to shed some of those problematic players, get a draft of high picks, sign a couple of FAs and get players back healthy to open up 1-4 is alarming.



The poor drafting is killing them and is really visible now. The roster is a somewhat top heavy and lacking in depth. They're still deficient on the OL and the pass rush (which I really warned the forum about), thin in the secondary, etc.



Factor in the system changes, youth, new coaches, and more than 50% roster turnover and we're faced with a lot of moving parts to pull together. Let's see what the next 11 games delivers. In comment 14118830 jcn56 said:The poor drafting is killing them and is really visible now. The roster is a somewhat top heavy and lacking in depth. They're still deficient on the OL and the pass rush (which I really warned the forum about), thin in the secondary, etc.Factor in the system changes, youth, new coaches, and more than 50% roster turnover and we're faced with a lot of moving parts to pull together. Let's see what the next 11 games delivers.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's fucking Ranaan oldutican : 10:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118827 oldutican said:





Quote:





In comment 14118699 dep026 said:





Maybe some of why the running is so bad is because Eli can't beat the cover 2.







Of course it's Eli's fault we cant run the ball, why would you have an original thought for once?



Plus I didnt know a cover 2 was a run stopping defense? I mean 2 deep safeties means less people in the box which means it should be EASIER to run the ball. But it's easier for you jsut to blame Eli.



Research is your friend. In-depth thinking.... is not.



I did my research and found numerous sources saying Cover 2 was a very effective scheme against the run. In comment 14118833 dep026 said:I did my research and found numerous sources saying Cover 2 was a very effective scheme against the run.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Anak Anakim : 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118849 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118844 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14118835 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118831 crick n NC said:





Quote:





That is one of the biggest pitfalls around here, deciding something is fact before time allows for the true answer.







HUH?? What the hell are you talking about?



So the Giants should invest the #2 OVERALL pick in Darnold or Rosen even though they may not believe in them because they MIGHT be the answer?



Pitfall my ass. If I'm picking that high, I want to make sure I'm in love with the prospect.







Your assumption about My post isn't correct I don't think. What do you think I'm defending?







From my interpretation, I thought you were implying that my thinking pattern is that Darnold and Rosen will most certainly not be franchise QBs as if it is written in stone.







No sir, a lot of fans treated this qb crop as can't miss franchise qbs even if they didn't say it directly, and those types of comments are still popular on account of the ugly mood some have around here for not taking a st as if it's extremely unlikely the giants will get another shot at one instead of focusing on the building block the team got this past draft (Barkley)



You're right. And they're not. None of the QBs have looked particularly good. Actually, Sam Darnold has looked better than I thought, but still not great. And I'm not going to pile on them because the kids are rookie and it would be hypocritical of me to do so, but the same concerns I had before the Draft are still present, i.e. Darnold turning the ball over; Rosen's long-term longevity and Allen's accuracy being erratic. In comment 14118862 crick n NC said:You're right. And they're not. None of the QBs have looked particularly good. Actually, Sam Darnold has looked better than I thought, but still not great. And I'm not going to pile on them because the kids are rookie and it would be hypocritical of me to do so, but the same concerns I had before the Draft are still present, i.e. Darnold turning the ball over; Rosen's long-term longevity and Allen's accuracy being erratic.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's fucking Ranaan dep026 : 10:47 am : link

Quote:



I did my research and found numerous sources saying Cover 2 was a very effective scheme against the run.



ok.... In comment 14118876 oldutican said:ok....

Gettleman, who I did not want here has done what needs to be done. Big Blue '56 : 10:48 am : link Time always tells, but he’s doing the right thing. You know what?



We’ve had mostly crappy years since SB XLVI. You also know what? We’ve been to 3 SBs this millenium, winning two. Who, besides the Pats and the Steelers can say that? WHO ELSE CAN SAY THAT?



Be thankful that we’ve had such joy, the likes of which has only been shared (as often) by two other teams in nearly 20 years.



So we have sucked for longer than we’d like. Be fucking thankful and grow a pair. There is that light at the end of the current tunnel and it’s not an oncoming train.

Cover 2 JonC : 10:49 am : link means your SS is playing deep half of the field rather than in the box.



It's not a run stopping defense, it's a defense that tends to indicate your front seven is stopping the run without the safety up in the box as an extra.



RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Hook, line and sinker Anakim : 10:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118839 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118837 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 14118823 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118818 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 14118784 Anakim said:





Quote:





In comment 14118773 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Ranaans got all your panties in a twist just for clicks. The guy is a toilet stain, yet here we are.







Sucks that we've lost the Mike G's and Neil Bests of the world and we're stuck with the shit we have now.



Here's a tip, Jeff: it doesn't make you look smart when you're that terse. You don't have the clout for BBI to take your word as gospel. It makes you look like a lazy know-it-all. I'm not asking you to be verbose, but you look like a complete jackass with your 6-word posts.







The facts and stats speak for themselves. The Giants offense needs a younger, more mobile QB. Eli still can put together some nice drives, but he's like a pitcher whose lost his fastball and is relying on cunning and junk to get by. It was a mistake not to make a clean break after last season and draft Darnold or Rosen. Maybe they'll make up for it after this season, but they need to move on.







Congratulations. That's the longest post you've ever written. I'm sure you can acknowledge that.



And what if Darnold and Rosen fall flat on their faces? What if they don't last more than 5 years in the league?







Your incorrect snarkiness aside, you can "what if" something to death. Don't ever draft a QB in the first round again because what if . . . .







That's horseshit. Complete horseshit and you know it.



And you know I'm right. I've seen your posts. Clarence Thomas says more on the Supreme Court than you do in any of your posts.







LOL. Now, them's fighting words. Anyway, someone can write paragraph after paragraph, and say nothing.



What's horseshit? Following your argument to its logical conclusion?



"Don't ever draft a QB in the first round again because what if . . . "





Uh, no. Newsflash: some QBs are better prospects than others. Andrew Luck may not have been a perfect prospect, but he was as well-rounded coming out of Stanford as they come and was worthy of the #1 pick. Somewhat similarly, I think (and have documented for a while now) that Justin Herbert is not only a better prospect than Allen, Rosen and Darnold, but will end up with a better career than all of them as well. So yes, barring something unforeseen, if Justin Herbert is around where we pick, I would take him. In comment 14118865 jeff57 said:"Don't ever draft a QB in the first round again because what if . . . "Uh, no. Newsflash: some QBs are better prospects than others. Andrew Luck may not have been a perfect prospect, but he was as well-rounded coming out of Stanford as they come and was worthy of the #1 pick. Somewhat similarly, I think (and have documented for a while now) that Justin Herbert is not only a better prospect than Allen, Rosen and Darnold, but will end up with a better career than all of them as well. So yes, barring something unforeseen, if Justin Herbert is around where we pick, I would take him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's fucking Ranaan crick n NC : 10:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118833 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14118827 oldutican said:





Quote:





In comment 14118699 dep026 said:





Maybe some of why the running is so bad is because Eli can't beat the cover 2.







Of course it's Eli's fault we cant run the ball, why would you have an original thought for once?



Plus I didnt know a cover 2 was a run stopping defense? I mean 2 deep safeties means less people in the box which means it should be EASIER to run the ball. But it's easier for you jsut to blame Eli.



Research is your friend. In-depth thinking.... is not.







I did my research and found numerous sources saying Cover 2 was a very effective scheme against the run.



It's not that it can't be, in fact cover 2 (whether zone or man) would be a very good choice to defend a team who is having problems getting the ball down the field.



Manning can get the ball down the field, the OL hasn't allowed for much of that, but teams also know the giants have legit speed to beat them deep, put two safeties back to defend against Odell, let the giants OL struggle continue to struggle with run blocking until proven otherwise. In comment 14118876 oldutican said:It's not that it can't be, in fact cover 2 (whether zone or man) would be a very good choice to defend a team who is having problems getting the ball down the field.Manning can get the ball down the field, the OL hasn't allowed for much of that, but teams also know the giants have legit speed to beat them deep, put two safeties back to defend against Odell, let the giants OL struggle continue to struggle with run blocking until proven otherwise.

RE: RE: seriously DonQuixote : 10:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118848 giantfan2000 said:





Quote:





the plain fact is the team has been struggling for years

there is one constant

Eli Manning







Actually there have been a lot of constants.

OBJ has been a constant on the team

Poor OLs have been constant

Inconsistent run game

Bad Special teams

Questionable coachign decisions

Sans 2016, bad defense



But go ahead...



Zak DeOssie, he's the problem... In comment 14118855 dep026 said:Zak DeOssie, he's the problem...

If.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:51 am : link



Quote: I did my research and found numerous sources saying Cover 2 was a very effective scheme against the run.



Don't use that fucking tool sxcda's research. It sounds like that's what you've done here.



Being ignorant about a defensive scheme is one thing. Going and researching it and still not having a fucking clue about the scheme ratchets it up to a whole new level of absurdity I can offer a tip:Don't use that fucking tool sxcda's research. It sounds like that's what you've done here.Being ignorant about a defensive scheme is one thing. Going and researching it and still not having a fucking clue about the scheme ratchets it up to a whole new level of absurdity

There's a couple of laughable things in his article; one is unethical Bill L : 10:54 am : link First, it's funny to make a point that Eli has good stats and then imply that stats are baseless and use as your evidence...stats.



Second, and this is unconscionable, IMO, Ranaan pretty much says, at worst he disingenuously implies, that people were fired because they criticized Eli.



Reese and Mac were fired (staffs too). But they were unarguably fired because of a) team performance and b) a slew of personnel and coaching decisions having nothing to do with the QB. Also, many on the staff were also fired. But, when you fired heads, the underlings invariable are canned as well.



It's just so freaking dishonest.

RE: There's a couple of laughable things in his article; one is unethical dep026 : 10:55 am : link

Quote: First, it's funny to make a point that Eli has good stats and then imply that stats are baseless and use as your evidence...stats.



Second, and this is unconscionable, IMO, Ranaan pretty much says, at worst he disingenuously implies, that people were fired because they criticized Eli.



Reese and Mac were fired (staffs too). But they were unarguably fired because of a) team performance and b) a slew of personnel and coaching decisions having nothing to do with the QB. Also, many on the staff were also fired. But, when you fired heads, the underlings invariable are canned as well.



It's just so freaking dishonest.



It's raanan. Substance doesnt matter. Clicks do. In comment 14118904 Bill L said:It's raanan. Substance doesnt matter. Clicks do.

RE: RE: I'm curious... Bill L : 10:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118859 sxdxca said:





Quote:





Why does this bother some of you so much? All the OP did was show a few quotes and a link to an article.



Then after that, one particular poster is saying he needs to "delete this ****"....



Hmmm why are some of you so controlling? In fact its showing me and everyone else here how controlling your behavior is.



Who are you to tell what others can and cannot post here?







My thing with Jeff is that he's a bad poster. 'Tis all. Take it from someone who has looked like a jackass on many occasions, he doesn't want to be known as the guy who thinks his word is gospel. If much smarter football minds like B in ALB and Fat Man can be loquacious and not give one-sentence answers, Jeff can too.

To be fair, he sicked way worse when we had some of the more controversial NFT's. In comment 14118871 Anakim said:To be fair, he sicked way worse when we had some of the more controversial NFT's.

Even the completions against Rflairr : 10:56 am : link The Panthers were wobbly ducks with no velocity behind them

RE: Even the completions against crick n NC : 10:57 am : link

Quote: The Panthers were wobbly ducks with no velocity behind them



Teach us more jerry reese jr In comment 14118908 Rflairr said:Teach us more jerry reese jr

Giants have had one of the shittiest Offenses in the league Jimmy Googs : 11:00 am : link for the past 2+ years.



I am fairly certain any type of defense give Eli & Co. trouble...

LOL Chris684 : 11:02 am : link Rflairr was measuring velocity of Eli's throws and the tightness of his spirals from his living room.



Cue the clown music.

RE: Even the completions against dep026 : 11:03 am : link

Quote: The Panthers were wobbly ducks with no velocity behind them



When you hadnt thought the show reached a new low.... in comes rflairr. In comment 14118908 Rflairr said:When you hadnt thought the show reached a new low.... in comes rflairr.

Exposing another lie here.... sxdxca : 11:04 am : link Hmmm one particular poster is attempting to spin this, and say the Giants are not in a win now mode, is that an accurate statement?



Lets see what the facts are...



Gettleman traded away the Giants 4th and 6th round picks THIS YEAR, for LB Alec Ogletree. They also took on his 42 million dollar contract.



Gettleman traded away the Giants 2019 3rd round pick for CB Sam Beal.



Gettleman signed LT Nate Solder to a 5 year 62 million dollar contract.



Gettleman resigned WR Odell Beckham Jr to a 95 million dollar contract.



Gettleman signed Kareem Martin to a 3 year 15 million dollar contract



Gettleman signed OT Patrick Omameh to a 3 year 15 million dollar contract.



Gettleman used the #2 overall pick in the draft for what he believed was a generational talent at RB. 4 year 31 million dollar contract.



All in all, Gettleman used up 173 million out of 177 million dollars in cap the Giants had in 2018. That leaves the team with only 4 million in cap space, this year.



If you actually believe what this poster is attempting to spin, that this isn't a win now team, then I feel sorry for you.



Do not believe him, he is delusional, and a liar. Even if the Giants are 1-15 on the year, he will find a way to spin that narrative as well.







RE: RE: Even the completions against Britt in VA : 11:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118908 Rflairr said:





Quote:





The Panthers were wobbly ducks with no velocity behind them







When you hadnt thought the show reached a new low.... in comes rflairr.



In comment 14118922 dep026 said:

So improving the team dep026 : 11:06 am : link means you are win now.



Yeah, I mean Sam Beal who was projected to be a first rounder next year draft and getting him for a 3rd means we are going for the SUPER BOWL BABY!



God forbid DG try to revamp the OL and repaying our best player. JFC, when will this shit stop?

It's near impossible ryanmkeane : 11:07 am : link and actually probably is impossible, to be a competitive team when there are 2 players on your roster from a period of like 7 drafts in a row. Even if you averaged 1 player a year being good from those drafts, the team would be OK....but we didn't even do that. We had 3-4 entire drafts from the Reese era that literally produced zero positive results. Gettleman is just trying to right the ship here, and get things moving going forward to get back to championship caliber football. You cannot fix a culture and a roster that bad overnight, you just can't.

Getting rid of DRC and JPP flies in the face Chris684 : 11:07 am : link of winning now doesn't it?

Your exhaustive research.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:08 am : link



Quote: All in all, Gettleman used up 173 million out of 177 million dollars in cap the Giants had in 2018. That leaves the team with only 4 million in cap space, this year.



Cap space is fungible from year to year and what you have left in 2018 has little bearing on what will happen in 2019.



Ideally, you want to be up against the cap each year - provided you are making the right moves.



You can argue some of the moves, but to indicate it is bad use of the cap to be right up against it indicates a lack of awareness about the cap.

should tell you that this isn't necessarily a bad thing:Cap space is fungible from year to year and what you have left in 2018 has little bearing on what will happen in 2019.Ideally, you want to be up against the cap each year - provided you are making the right moves.You can argue some of the moves, but to indicate it is bad use of the cap to be right up against it indicates a lack of awareness about the cap.

sxdxca ryanmkeane : 11:09 am : link you do realize that combining free agency signings, drafting good players, and establishing a good culture in the locker room and an identity is pretty much how the position of GM works right?

You always want to be near the cap Chris684 : 11:10 am : link it means you are making an effort to win in a league with tons of parity and just about any team in any given year can make the playoffs (with maybe the exception of Cleveland although they're coming around) provided a couple fortunate bounces of the football and good injury luck.

Even this NYG team that so many feel sucks Chris684 : 11:13 am : link Could easily be 3-2 against a very tough schedule if they are on the right side of a 63 yard FG and some horrendous calls in the New Orleans game.



It is what it is.

The truth can be painful UberAlias : 11:19 am : link It is clear outside of this particular group of NYG leadership and some population of the fans, there is strong consensus just about everywhere else. I hear things like, Eli throws a great deep ball. To be honest, we haven't seen that in years. Eli will have his moments, but the game is passing by his current skill sets.

RE: The truth can be painful dep026 : 11:20 am : link

Quote: It is clear outside of this particular group of NYG leadership and some population of the fans, there is strong consensus just about everywhere else. I hear things like, Eli throws a great deep ball. To be honest, we haven't seen that in years. Eli will have his moments, but the game is passing by his current skill sets.



I am sorry but harping on the same thing in every article is not good journalism - whether its true or not. he ius the beat reprorter of an NFL team and does nothing but create articles (ones that are factually incorrect as well) just so people can read them.



There is nothing wrong with pointing out shitty journalism. In comment 14118959 UberAlias said:I am sorry but harping on the same thing in every article is not good journalism - whether its true or not. he ius the beat reprorter of an NFL team and does nothing but create articles (ones that are factually incorrect as well) just so people can read them.There is nothing wrong with pointing out shitty journalism.

They built the best team they could for 2018 JonC : 11:22 am : link which also included some purging to clean up the locker room and eat some dead cap money sooner than later.



Is that "win now"? In a vein, sure, but win now doesn't mean expect to contend for a playoff spot or more.



It's not black and white.

But the.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:23 am : link



Quote: I hear things like, Eli throws a great deep ball. To be honest, we haven't seen that in years



And yet, just Sunday Eli threw a very good ball to Sheppard that led to the winning score.



People see what they want to see. same platitude applies to the opposite view:And yet, just Sunday Eli threw a very good ball to Sheppard that led to the winning score.People see what they want to see.

RE: They built the best team they could for 2018 Britt in VA : 11:23 am : link

Quote: which also included some purging to clean up the locker room and eat some dead cap money sooner than later.



Is that "win now"? In a vein, sure, but win now doesn't mean expect to contend for a playoff spot or more.



It's not black and white.



That's right, it's not.



The goal is always to "win now". Every season, with what you have. A couple of bounces, some strokes of luck, and a healthy roster late in the season and who knows what can happen, year in, year out. In comment 14118964 JonC said:That's right, it's not.The goal is always to "win now". Every season, with what you have. A couple of bounces, some strokes of luck, and a healthy roster late in the season and who knows what can happen, year in, year out.

dep UberAlias : 11:24 am : link I can't comment on that because I ignore most of it. But we are seeing clear signs of Eli getting called out in paces you normally don't see --by his peers in the league and rumblings from within the locker room. And his prior HC and GM were not even subtle.

RE: RE: RE: jcn Rjanyg : 11:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118830 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14118805 JonC said:





Quote:





I get it, it's ugly and hard to sit through another shitter given how precious football season is to us.



Reality is, I thought we would need considerable fortune and health and the bounces to go our way to win 7 games in 2018. In that vein, I suppose my moderate expectations have kept me from getting bent about this team.



Also expected to need 2-3 offseaons to get the talent level of the roster up to where they should be a winner. Signing Solder, drafting SB, etc didn't change my mind about their chances or strategy in 2018.



Whatever they believed, the reckoning is here and it will force more changes, and they're needed.







It's hard to believe that the timeline is so extensive. Save for the Browns, that doesn't seem to be the case very often in the NFL.



And I was one who had managed expectations coming in. I didn't think they'd go past 6 wins. In part because I thought the roster was flawed, and in part because I didn't have faith in the management changes. But for a team that managed to win 11 games 2 years ago to finish 3-13 last season with a slew of injuries and some malcontents to shed some of those problematic players, get a draft of high picks, sign a couple of FAs and get players back healthy to open up 1-4 is alarming.







The poor drafting is killing them and is really visible now. The roster is a somewhat top heavy and lacking in depth. They're still deficient on the OL and the pass rush (which I really warned the forum about), thin in the secondary, etc.



Factor in the system changes, youth, new coaches, and more than 50% roster turnover and we're faced with a lot of moving parts to pull together. Let's see what the next 11 games delivers.



Jon C, the drafting is some of the worst drafting ever. Since 2007 ( which may have been the best class of Reese's ) the drafting has been God awful. This years draft is a thing of beauty ( McIntosh not so much ). It will take time for all the moving parts to come together. I like the Coach, I like the DC, I am hoping OV can help with the pass rush.



By biggest issue with what Gettlemen has done or not done was give Omameh all that money and not retain Fluker who I feel was a pretty good mover of men. I wish they drafted a Center or OT but like you said, you can't fix everything in one offseason. In comment 14118875 JonC said:Jon C, the drafting is some of the worst drafting ever. Since 2007 ( which may have been the best class of Reese's ) the drafting has been God awful. This years draft is a thing of beauty ( McIntosh not so much ). It will take time for all the moving parts to come together. I like the Coach, I like the DC, I am hoping OV can help with the pass rush.By biggest issue with what Gettlemen has done or not done was give Omameh all that money and not retain Fluker who I feel was a pretty good mover of men. I wish they drafted a Center or OT but like you said, you can't fix everything in one offseason.

RE: But the.. dep026 : 11:24 am : link

Quote: same platitude applies to the opposite view:







Quote:





I hear things like, Eli throws a great deep ball. To be honest, we haven't seen that in years







And yet, just Sunday Eli threw a very good ball to Sheppard that led to the winning score.



People see what they want to see.



Hes thrown some good ones this year. Latimer against Dallas. OBJ/Shepard against Carolina. He threw a dandy to Engram that got called back.



People only remember the ones that are missed though. In comment 14118968 FatMan in Charlotte said:Hes thrown some good ones this year. Latimer against Dallas. OBJ/Shepard against Carolina. He threw a dandy to Engram that got called back.People only remember the ones that are missed though.

LMAO montanagiant : 11:25 am : link Jordan "I desperately need clicks" Raanan strikes again!



Nothing but a hack

The Giants are trending Les in TO : 11:25 am : link Towards missing the playoffs for the 6th time in 7 years since the Super Bowl. The one year they made the playoffs the defense was ranked second while the offense ranked 26th.



Eli can win if his defense plays lights out as they did during the two runs. So could Trent Dilfer Brad Johnson or Jim McMahon

RE: dep dep026 : 11:25 am : link

Quote: I can't comment on that because I ignore most of it. But we are seeing clear signs of Eli getting called out in paces you normally don't see --by his peers in the league and rumblings from within the locker room. And his prior HC and GM were not even subtle.



Eli has been called out since 2007..... there have been brief lapses when he won the SB.... but the national media really has never been behind him. In comment 14118970 UberAlias said:Eli has been called out since 2007..... there have been brief lapses when he won the SB.... but the national media really has never been behind him.

The big question to me is UberAlias : 11:26 am : link Did this team overestimate how close they are to winning.

RE: The Giants are trending dep026 : 11:26 am : link

Quote: Towards missing the playoffs for the 6th time in 7 years since the Super Bowl. The one year they made the playoffs the defense was ranked second while the offense ranked 26th.



Eli can win if his defense plays lights out as they did during the two runs. So could Trent Dilfer Brad Johnson or Jim McMahon



Yeah the 25th ranked defense in 2011 carried us. In comment 14118977 Les in TO said:Yeah the 25th ranked defense in 2011 carried us.

I'm not talking media UberAlias : 11:27 am : link I'm talking his peers in the league, his team mates, and his prior HC and GM.

The defense carried the 2011 Giants!? Chris684 : 11:27 am : link What!?

That is such revisionist history Anakim : 11:28 am : link So now Eli didn't merit those two Super Bowl MVPs? It was all the defense?





God damn, man. What the hell has this board come to?

RE: The Giants are trending crick n NC : 11:28 am : link

Quote: Towards missing the playoffs for the 6th time in 7 years since the Super Bowl. The one year they made the playoffs the defense was ranked second while the offense ranked 26th.



Eli can win if his defense plays lights out as they did during the two runs. So could Trent Dilfer Brad Johnson or Jim McMahon



When is the last time you can recall learning something new about football?



Are you of the mindset that you have obtained all there is to know by simply becoming familiar with the basics of the game? In comment 14118977 Les in TO said:When is the last time you can recall learning something new about football?Are you of the mindset that you have obtained all there is to know by simply becoming familiar with the basics of the game?

RE: The big question to me is dep026 : 11:28 am : link

Quote: Did this team overestimate how close they are to winning.



I dont think so. People are glued to one position. But we need major overhaul in other areas and hopefully DG is working on those areas.



He's trying to fix the OL. We have our skilled players for a number of years. We have our DL. Just need depth and a couple more playmakers on defense. In comment 14118980 UberAlias said:I dont think so. People are glued to one position. But we need major overhaul in other areas and hopefully DG is working on those areas.He's trying to fix the OL. We have our skilled players for a number of years. We have our DL. Just need depth and a couple more playmakers on defense.

WE get this thread 4 days after map7711 : 11:30 am : link Eli lead the team to two 4th quarter TDs throws including a two point conversion. Left the field with the lead with a minute left. And this is what we get 4 days later. Wow.

RE: I'm not talking media Anakim : 11:30 am : link

Quote: I'm talking his peers in the league, his team mates, and his prior HC and GM.



Who? Odell, Demarcus Lawrence and Jalen Ramsey? Big whoop.



And is that why Ben McAdoo, the "great offensive mind," and Jerry Reese, the "architect of two Super Bowls," are sitting at home with no prospects on the horizon? In comment 14118984 UberAlias said:Who? Odell, Demarcus Lawrence and Jalen Ramsey? Big whoop.And is that why Ben McAdoo, the "great offensive mind," and Jerry Reese, the "architect of two Super Bowls," are sitting at home with no prospects on the horizon?

Drafting Sam Beal is a win now move? Jay on the Island : 11:31 am : link How the fuck is that a win now move? Beal was projected to be a possible 1st round pick in the 2019 draft and the Giants got him with a 3rd round pick nearly a year early. Now it sucks he went on IR but the FO reportedly didn't expect Beal to contribute much this season because of all the time he missed.

RE: The big question to me is montanagiant : 11:33 am : link

Quote: Did this team overestimate how close they are to winning.

No they understood it's a work in progress with an obvious 2-3 year window to get things back on track from that goatfuck mess they inherited. But you don't sell tickets and merchandise saying that. We the fans are the ones that over estimated the talent on the team.



We are 5 games into a massive overhaul in every single aspect of the team. Yet we have had a brutal schedule and every single game but vs the Saints we have been competitive in. A situation like ours needs a bit of time to jell. In comment 14118980 UberAlias said:No they understood it's a work in progress with an obvious 2-3 year window to get things back on track from that goatfuck mess they inherited. But you don't sell tickets and merchandise saying that. We the fans are the ones that over estimated the talent on the team.We are 5 games into a massive overhaul in every single aspect of the team. Yet we have had a brutal schedule and every single game but vs the Saints we have been competitive in. A situation like ours needs a bit of time to jell.

RE: The defense carried the 2011 Giants!? Jay on the Island : 11:34 am : link

Quote: What!?

That makes sense, wasn't the defense ranked 31st in 2011? Yeah they carried the team or was it the 32nd ranked running game? Jesus christ the stupidity here sometimes is just overwhelming. In comment 14118985 Chris684 said:That makes sense, wasn't the defense ranked 31st in 2011? Yeah they carried the team or was it the 32nd ranked running game? Jesus christ the stupidity here sometimes is just overwhelming.

watch this Baldinger breakdown of our run-blocking PaulBlakeTSU : 11:34 am : link https://twitter.com/BaldyNFL/status/1049695964850782209



And that is when we are executing double teams!



The next game, look at the personnel of the defense and how few guys they are sending after Eli. And, yet, with minimal commitment, the defensive line is stuffing the run completely. Only finally are they not also causing turnstile protection.



The fewer guys rushing the QB, the more that sit in coverage.



Eli is near the end of his career. But he was always a pure pocket QB with limited mobility. And for several years now, he is undercut by an offensive line that doesn't allow the team to run the ball against defensive schemes that are asking us to run the ball while they keep more guys in coverage. And that is when we are executing double teams!The next game, look at the personnel of the defense and how few guys they are sending after Eli. And, yet, with minimal commitment, the defensive line is stuffing the run completely. Only finally are they not also causing turnstile protection.The fewer guys rushing the QB, the more that sit in coverage.Eli is near the end of his career. But he was always a pure pocket QB with limited mobility. And for several years now, he is undercut by an offensive line that doesn't allow the team to run the ball against defensive schemes that are asking us to run the ball while they keep more guys in coverage.

Your best player and your own HC and GM UberAlias : 11:36 am : link not believing in you in addition to countless NFL fans, EXECs, and analysts, is a very bad sign. Especially when coupled with offensive struggles in a QB driven league and one winning season in last 6. But hey...

I think there is a particular type of fan Chris684 : 11:37 am : link that takes losing one step further than the disappointment that most of us feel.



They take it to the level of feeling personally insulted by the losing and they always need a punching bag. So many in this fan base have made Eli that punching bag for years now.



When he was winning Super Bowls with more pedestrian stats they wanted him to put up better stats.



When he personally put up his best statistical seasons and the team started to go down the tubes, it's his fault they're not winning.



At this point now it's the combination of everything plus the fact that many had fallen in love with a bunch of QBs of which no one could definitively tell you was a "sure thing" prospect.



So now we live in a fantasy world where Eli has sucked retroactively to 5 years ago. False.



The franchise has been set back 15 years by passing on a QB. False.



We are destined for QB hell. False.



RE: The truth can be painful jeff57 : 11:38 am : link

Quote: It is clear outside of this particular group of NYG leadership and some population of the fans, there is strong consensus just about everywhere else. I hear things like, Eli throws a great deep ball. To be honest, we haven't seen that in years. Eli will have his moments, but the game is passing by his current skill sets.



A lot of people on here take criticism of Eli as almost a personal insult. They have this emotional attachment to him that nothing can shake. Outside this bubble, football people seem to take a very different view. It's not personal, strictly business. In comment 14118959 UberAlias said:A lot of people on here take criticism of Eli as almost a personal insult. They have this emotional attachment to him that nothing can shake. Outside this bubble, football people seem to take a very different view. It's not personal, strictly business.

RE: The big question to me is JonC : 11:39 am : link

Quote: Did this team overestimate how close they are to winning.



Yes, and how honest are they being with themselves ... a chunk of the fanbase is pissed off at it either way. In comment 14118980 UberAlias said:Yes, and how honest are they being with themselves ... a chunk of the fanbase is pissed off at it either way.

Eli is super rocco8112 : 11:41 am : link rich so how bad can you feel for him, but I do a bit. He used to be criticized for gun slinging and INT's, now he is the impotent check down artist. He was a stone cold killer on third down making clutch passes in his sleep, now he needs everything to be perfect and on schedule to compete. He was a guy who led by example who has NEVER called out a teammate, now according to these "journalists" he has teammates who never won jack shit crapping on him behind his back. Was it the defense who failed to get the game winning stop last week shitting on him? Was is the ninety five million dollar man who due to his "passion" fucked up a punt return with a mental error that would force punishment laps on a pop warner team? Was it the o line that has Barkley running fucking backwards on most plays? This whole team fucking sucks and I hesitate to call it a team yet as it has no real team strength and always loses.



What really burns me though is the narrative that Eli has sucked since 2013. Bullshit, the passing game carried the team until McAdoo took over in 16. Since then the offense has sucked. Although Eli looked pretty good in Green Bay that year when the shirtless idiots he was throwing to let him down with drop after drop. But they were showing "passion".



Also, can we stop labeling Engram as a top talent until he produces on a consistent basis. He is hurt now, looks soft to me when he has the ball and drops everything. in sight. I plant him firmly in the overrated category right now.



This will be Eli's last year here, I hope the team can keep him above a winning career win loss record. I also hope the team sucks less so less articles like this will be written. Then everyone will get their wish and see how the shiny new QB works out when he is subjected to the NY media and a Beckham's tantrums when he is not force fed the ball. At least there will be passion.



One final note, want to help Eli, get a below average run game going. This will allow better down and distance and might actually show the league this unit has a pair and can smack some teams in the mouth. Slow down their rush a bit. Now it is always third and forever and they tee off on a pass rush since they are never challenged physically from the pillow soft NYG. I hope they win tonight, but that is my heart, my head expects a two score loss since this team sucks.







RE: RE: The big question to me is UberAlias : 11:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118980 UberAlias said:





Quote:





Did this team overestimate how close they are to winning.







Yes, and how honest are they being with themselves ... a chunk of the fanbase is pissed off at it either way. True. I just want them to make sound decisions based on clear vision and maximize the long term value of the assets they have available to them. None of that can be seen now, only in time. In comment 14119012 JonC said:True. I just want them to make sound decisions based on clear vision and maximize the long term value of the assets they have available to them. None of that can be seen now, only in time.

RE: Drafting Sam Beal is a win now move? Anakim : 11:42 am : link

Quote: How the fuck is that a win now move? Beal was projected to be a possible 1st round pick in the 2019 draft and the Giants got him with a 3rd round pick nearly a year early. Now it sucks he went on IR but the FO reportedly didn't expect Beal to contribute much this season because of all the time he missed.



Well, that MIGHT be considered a win now move only because of the lack of CB depth we had. I mean Jackrabbit was fine, but he had that shit with his brother, which we didn't know how it would play out. Eli Apple was a GIGANTIC question mark. And then behind them was a bunch of mysteries.



But yes, Beal was drafted to be a starter in the future. In comment 14118993 Jay on the Island said:Well, that MIGHT be considered a win now move only because of the lack of CB depth we had. I mean Jackrabbit was fine, but he had that shit with his brother, which we didn't know how it would play out. Eli Apple was a GIGANTIC question mark. And then behind them was a bunch of mysteries.But yes, Beal was drafted to be a starter in the future.

RE: RE: RE: Even the completions against Canton : 11:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 14118922 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14118908 Rflairr said:





Quote:





The Panthers were wobbly ducks with no velocity behind them







When you hadnt thought the show reached a new low.... in comes rflairr.











Why does that gif remind me of Bill Parcell. Holy fuck In comment 14118930 Britt in VA said:Why does that gif remind me of Bill Parcell. Holy fuck

RE: The Giants are trending McNally's_Nuts : 11:48 am : link

Quote: Towards missing the playoffs for the 6th time in 7 years since the Super Bowl. The one year they made the playoffs the defense was ranked second while the offense ranked 26th.



Eli can win if his defense plays lights out as they did during the two runs. So could Trent Dilfer Brad Johnson or Jim McMahon



You drunk, homie? In comment 14118977 Les in TO said:You drunk, homie?

First off Ranaan is a hack, i never click on his bait Jim in Forest Hills : 11:48 am : link Two things, the bed is made, we know Eli will start for 2018 and there is a chance he starts in 2019 depending on how the rest of the season goes.



To me, the crux of the issue is did DG and Shurmur miscalculate how effective Eli would be with how the team was constructed?



If the team ends 3-13 or 5-11, I would say they grossly erred on where the team was. In this scenario it was an absolute mistake to bring Eli back, should have drafted a QB and start the rebuild.



If they recover and get to 8-8, ELi's coming back, keep building the OL and OLB and get after it in 19. I will say in that scenario they made the right call.

RE: RE: . . . . JordanRaanan : 11:50 am : link











In comment

Quote: In comment 14118678 jeff57 said:





Quote:









Quote:





Manning is 32nd in the NFL with an average of 10.31 yards per completion. He's tied for 28th with a touchdown on 3.2 percent of his pass attempts. His 7.02 air yards per attempt put him 29th among quarterbacks.



“All you have to do is watch him,” one NFL executive said. “Don’t think about what his name is. Just watch him. Don’t make excuses. It’s blatant and obvious.”













I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers. Link - ( New Window ) Nice try. AIR yards per attempt. That's the average distance he throws the ball in the air, not the amount of yards that could be gained in part by a player breaking 5 tackles and running for a 50-yard gain. They are different stats.In comment 14118772 Ira said:

one big question mdc1 : 11:52 am : link does the Giants organization profit share with other businesses that use Eli as an endorser? Just curious. Their doggedness to stick with inconsistency is simply mind boggling and there has to be more of reason than he's a 2 time Superbowl champion. They showed Warner the door with the same and somewhat better status.

RE: RE: RE: . . . . Britt in VA : 11:52 am : link

Quote: Nice try. AIR yards per attempt. That's the average distance he throws the ball in the air, not the amount of yards that could be gained in part by a player breaking 5 tackles and running for a 50-yard gain. They are different stats.











In comment 14118772 Ira said:





Quote:





In comment 14118678 jeff57 said:





Quote:









Quote:





Manning is 32nd in the NFL with an average of 10.31 yards per completion. He's tied for 28th with a touchdown on 3.2 percent of his pass attempts. His 7.02 air yards per attempt put him 29th among quarterbacks.



“All you have to do is watch him,” one NFL executive said. “Don’t think about what his name is. Just watch him. Don’t make excuses. It’s blatant and obvious.”













I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers. Link - ( New Window )







And what makes you believe that's not a result the offense or what he's being asked to do?



Both Shurmur, Eli, and formerly Case Keenum are quoted as saying the philosophy is not to take risks down the field, and rather check down and try for explosive plays with YAC. In comment 14119037 JordanRaanan said:And what makes you believe that's not a result the offense or what he's being asked to do?Both Shurmur, Eli, and formerly Case Keenum are quoted as saying the philosophy is not to take risks down the field, and rather check down and try for explosive plays with YAC.

RE: RE: RE: . . . . BillKo : 11:54 am : link

Quote: Nice try. AIR yards per attempt. That's the average distance he throws the ball in the air, not the amount of yards that could be gained in part by a player breaking 5 tackles and running for a 50-yard gain. They are different stats.











In comment 14118772 Ira said:





Quote:





In comment 14118678 jeff57 said:





Quote:









Quote:





Manning is 32nd in the NFL with an average of 10.31 yards per completion. He's tied for 28th with a touchdown on 3.2 percent of his pass attempts. His 7.02 air yards per attempt put him 29th among quarterbacks.



“All you have to do is watch him,” one NFL executive said. “Don’t think about what his name is. Just watch him. Don’t make excuses. It’s blatant and obvious.”













I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers. Link - ( New Window )







So who really cares how long the ball is in the air? Doesn't it matter, mostly, how much the actual gain is?



Meanwhile, if a five yard pass goes for a TD, you're loving that.



Now we are making up stats - or reaching for obscure stats - to prove a point.



Weak, IMO. In comment 14119037 JordanRaanan said:So who really cares how long the ball is in the air? Doesn't it matter, mostly, how much the actual gain is?Meanwhile, if a five yard pass goes for a TD, you're loving that.Now we are making up stats - or reaching for obscure stats - to prove a point.Weak, IMO.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . . . . JordanRaanan : 11:57 am : link



Seriously do appreciate everyone reading and following, regardless of some of the comments in this thread. Enjoy the game tonight.







In comment

Quote: In comment 14119037 JordanRaanan said:





Quote:





Nice try. AIR yards per attempt. That's the average distance he throws the ball in the air, not the amount of yards that could be gained in part by a player breaking 5 tackles and running for a 50-yard gain. They are different stats.











In comment 14118772 Ira said:





Quote:





In comment 14118678 jeff57 said:





Quote:









Quote:





Manning is 32nd in the NFL with an average of 10.31 yards per completion. He's tied for 28th with a touchdown on 3.2 percent of his pass attempts. His 7.02 air yards per attempt put him 29th among quarterbacks.



“All you have to do is watch him,” one NFL executive said. “Don’t think about what his name is. Just watch him. Don’t make excuses. It’s blatant and obvious.”













I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers. Link - ( New Window )











And what makes you believe that's not a result the offense or what he's being asked to do?



Both Shurmur, Eli, and formerly Case Keenum are quoted as saying the philosophy is not to take risks down the field, and rather check down and try for explosive plays with YAC. Because it has been on a precipitous decline since 2014. So, yes, the new offense can be part of that. No doubt. But it seems to be part of a bigger trend.Seriously do appreciate everyone reading and following, regardless of some of the comments in this thread. Enjoy the game tonight.In comment 14119044 Britt in VA said:

RE: RE: RE: RE: . . . . BillKo : 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14119037 JordanRaanan said:





Quote:





Nice try. AIR yards per attempt. That's the average distance he throws the ball in the air, not the amount of yards that could be gained in part by a player breaking 5 tackles and running for a 50-yard gain. They are different stats.











In comment 14118772 Ira said:





Quote:





In comment 14118678 jeff57 said:





Quote:









Quote:





Manning is 32nd in the NFL with an average of 10.31 yards per completion. He's tied for 28th with a touchdown on 3.2 percent of his pass attempts. His 7.02 air yards per attempt put him 29th among quarterbacks.



“All you have to do is watch him,” one NFL executive said. “Don’t think about what his name is. Just watch him. Don’t make excuses. It’s blatant and obvious.”













I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers. Link - ( New Window )











And what makes you believe that's not a result the offense or what he's being asked to do?



Both Shurmur, Eli, and formerly Case Keenum are quoted as saying the philosophy is not to take risks down the field, and rather check down and try for explosive plays with YAC.



Exactly Brit.



There's one stat that's down, and that's passing TDs. In a passing league, you want to be scoring points.

In comment 14119044 Britt in VA said:Exactly Brit.There's one stat that's down, and that's passing TDs. In a passing league, you want to be scoring points.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . . . . Britt in VA : 11:59 am : link

Quote: Because it has been on a precipitous decline since 2014. So, yes, the new offense can be part of that. No doubt. But it seems to be part of a bigger trend.



Seriously do appreciate everyone reading and following, regardless of some of the comments in this thread. Enjoy the game tonight.







In comment 14119044 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14119037 JordanRaanan said:





Quote:





Nice try. AIR yards per attempt. That's the average distance he throws the ball in the air, not the amount of yards that could be gained in part by a player breaking 5 tackles and running for a 50-yard gain. They are different stats.











In comment 14118772 Ira said:





Quote:





In comment 14118678 jeff57 said:





Quote:









Quote:





Manning is 32nd in the NFL with an average of 10.31 yards per completion. He's tied for 28th with a touchdown on 3.2 percent of his pass attempts. His 7.02 air yards per attempt put him 29th among quarterbacks.



“All you have to do is watch him,” one NFL executive said. “Don’t think about what his name is. Just watch him. Don’t make excuses. It’s blatant and obvious.”













I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers. Link - ( New Window )











And what makes you believe that's not a result the offense or what he's being asked to do?



Both Shurmur, Eli, and formerly Case Keenum are quoted as saying the philosophy is not to take risks down the field, and rather check down and try for explosive plays with YAC.







Decline since 2014? Eli threw for 35 TD's and 4500 yards in 2015. In comment 14119053 JordanRaanan said:Decline since 2014? Eli threw for 35 TD's and 4500 yards in 2015.

RE: one big question Jay on the Island : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: does the Giants organization profit share with other businesses that use Eli as an endorser? Just curious. Their doggedness to stick with inconsistency is simply mind boggling and there has to be more of reason than he's a 2 time Superbowl champion. They showed Warner the door with the same and somewhat better status.

Maybe it's because he is the best option? When Warner was here we had the 1st overall pick behind him. Would you rather see Tanney or Kyle Laueltta who isn't ready? In comment 14119043 mdc1 said:Maybe it's because he is the best option? When Warner was here we had the 1st overall pick behind him. Would you rather see Tanney or Kyle Laueltta who isn't ready?

Most of ranaans articles are weak dep026 : 12:00 pm : link Again. If he can’t write about Eli or Odell, he prints blank pages.



Again.... our run game is one of the worst since 201... how about some in depth information about that?



Oh wait that’s too much to ask.

RE: watch this Baldinger breakdown of our run-blocking RobCarpenter : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: https://twitter.com/BaldyNFL/status/1049695964850782209



And that is when we are executing double teams!



The next game, look at the personnel of the defense and how few guys they are sending after Eli. And, yet, with minimal commitment, the defensive line is stuffing the run completely. Only finally are they not also causing turnstile protection.



The fewer guys rushing the QB, the more that sit in coverage.



Eli is near the end of his career. But he was always a pure pocket QB with limited mobility. And for several years now, he is undercut by an offensive line that doesn't allow the team to run the ball against defensive schemes that are asking us to run the ball while they keep more guys in coverage.



This. The drafting at OL under Reese was horrible and that affects the entire offense. If you can't run the ball, the O becomes one dimensional and play-action goes out the window. In comment 14118999 PaulBlakeTSU said:This. The drafting at OL under Reese was horrible and that affects the entire offense. If you can't run the ball, the O becomes one dimensional and play-action goes out the window.

Wow RinR : 12:04 pm : link Can't believe some of these comments after 5 games. Were the remaining 11 cancelled?

And dont think this article wasnt pre-planned dep026 : 12:04 pm : link lets set it up for a national audience against a team that has owned the Giants, so if Eli does struggle and lose - he comes out as a genius to people who dont know the difference between cover 1 and cover 2.



Its just a poor article in his long line of ones. We should expect better than this from our beat coverage people.

I think they need to stay the course phil in arizona : 12:05 pm : link They have a brand new offensive system, a brand new defensive system, and turned over a great chunk of the roster. Plus the first part of schedule is horrendous.



If they expected things to work seamlessly, then they should have their heads checked.



Stay the course and compete next year if there is notable improvement throughout the rest of the season. Otherwise, maybe you look to the future.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . . . . Bill L : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: Because it has been on a precipitous decline since 2014. So, yes, the new offense can be part of that. No doubt. But it seems to be part of a bigger trend.



Seriously do appreciate everyone reading and following, regardless of some of the comments in this thread. Enjoy the game tonight.







In comment 14119044 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14119037 JordanRaanan said:





Quote:





Nice try. AIR yards per attempt. That's the average distance he throws the ball in the air, not the amount of yards that could be gained in part by a player breaking 5 tackles and running for a 50-yard gain. They are different stats.











In comment 14118772 Ira said:





Quote:





In comment 14118678 jeff57 said:





Quote:









Quote:





Manning is 32nd in the NFL with an average of 10.31 yards per completion. He's tied for 28th with a touchdown on 3.2 percent of his pass attempts. His 7.02 air yards per attempt put him 29th among quarterbacks.



“All you have to do is watch him,” one NFL executive said. “Don’t think about what his name is. Just watch him. Don’t make excuses. It’s blatant and obvious.”













I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers. Link - ( New Window )











And what makes you believe that's not a result the offense or what he's being asked to do?



Both Shurmur, Eli, and formerly Case Keenum are quoted as saying the philosophy is not to take risks down the field, and rather check down and try for explosive plays with YAC.



Still incensed that you take the position that people were fired because the criticized Manning as opposed to their own job performance. Just seems unprofessional to me unless you have actual evidence of that. In comment 14119053 JordanRaanan said:Still incensed that you take the position that people were fired because the criticized Manning as opposed to their own job performance. Just seems unprofessional to me unless you have actual evidence of that.

Eye test Thegratefulhead : 12:07 pm : link This is why there is such a disconnect here. I have watched every start Eli has ever made, I have watched some of them multiple times(Playoffs and Superbowls) For more than 2 years he has not looked like the same guy that he was. When I make this statement I am NOT talking about the plays where he has no chance. I am talking about when he has had time. Eli built his career by coming up big when it MATTERED. That has been gone. McAdoo ruined him by fucking with his dropback and mechanics. Last week was the first time I saw Eli look like the guy that made those playoff runs in over 2 years. It gave me hope for him. Either he backs it up with another solid performance or last week was just a one hit wonder and that makes no one a quality starting NFL QB and that is what we all should expect of him. He has not been consistently good for long enough, that he has lost the benefit of the doubt. He needs to prove he is the man tonight. I expect him to do just that, but I am a very optimistic human and colored by bias.

RE: Most of ranaans articles are weak Jay on the Island : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: Again. If he can’t write about Eli or Odell, he prints blank pages.



Again.... our run game is one of the worst since 201... how about some in depth information about that?



Oh wait that’s too much to ask.

It amazes me that the media continues to focus on Beckham meanwhile they ignore Antonio Brown's behavior. Once Brown does something it is reported once and then it's forgotten. Here is an article of Brown's antics this season that I am sure few know about. Meanwhile Beckham is vilified for the Carolina game and for hitting a kickers net.

- ( In comment 14119060 dep026 said:It amazes me that the media continues to focus on Beckham meanwhile they ignore Antonio Brown's behavior. Once Brown does something it is reported once and then it's forgotten. Here is an article of Brown's antics this season that I am sure few know about. Meanwhile Beckham is vilified for the Carolina game and for hitting a kickers net. Link - ( New Window

RE: Cover 2 JCin332 : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: means your SS is playing deep half of the field rather than in the box.



It's not a run stopping defense, it's a defense that tends to indicate your front seven is stopping the run without the safety up in the box as an extra.



Bingo... In comment 14118888 JonC said:Bingo...

The erosion has been throughout the organization Go Terps : 12:14 pm : link The management of this team around Eli has been poor for quite some time. The title in 2011 that he basically miracled a bad team to helped to obscure the problems, but this team has not understood how to build a team around him.



Only once has this team won 12 games with Eli as the QB - in 2008. That was clearly the best Giants team of the entire era. The biggest reason for that is that the offensive line was, for much of that year, elite. The Giants were first in the league with 2500 yards rushing, and third in the league in points scored. Our leading receiver was Domenik Hixon with 596 yards.



That team should have been the model...certainly on offense. Instead we have continued to build from the outside in by investing massive resources where we shouldn't. Think about what we have invested in Barkley, Beckham, Engram, and Shepard while spending years with the likes of Bobby Hart, John Jerry, Brett Jones, DJ Fluker, etc. protecting our quarterback.



A shiny house built on a foundation of sand.

When Ranaan first came to NJ.com PaulBlakeTSU : 12:15 pm : link he created a bullshit poll on Tom Coughlin that still annoys me to this day. He gave the readers five scenarios for what the Giants should do with Coughlin: FOUR of them had Coughlin returning in some capacity, and only one of them had Coughlin going. Naturally, the option with Coughlin going had the most votes, but with only something like 35%. So 65% of the votes were about Coughlin staying.



So the follow up article had the headline: "Readers Choice: Tom Coughlin Should Walk Away from the Giants". I know that editors often write the headlines, but if you read the follow-up piece about the results, you wouldn't have known that most Giants fans wanted Coughlin to stay.



(http://www.nj.com/giants/index.ssf/2013/12/readers_choice_tom_coughlin_walks_away_from_giants.html)



Towards the end of his NJ.com tenure, I thought he improved and put out some good stuff. Once he went to ESPN, he reverted to clickbait crap.

RE: The erosion has been throughout the organization Thegratefulhead : 12:16 pm : link

Quote: The management of this team around Eli has been poor for quite some time. The title in 2011 that he basically miracled a bad team to helped to obscure the problems, but this team has not understood how to build a team around him.



Only once has this team won 12 games with Eli as the QB - in 2008. That was clearly the best Giants team of the entire era. The biggest reason for that is that the offensive line was, for much of that year, elite. The Giants were first in the league with 2500 yards rushing, and third in the league in points scored. Our leading receiver was Domenik Hixon with 596 yards.



That team should have been the model...certainly on offense. Instead we have continued to build from the outside in by investing massive resources where we shouldn't. Think about what we have invested in Barkley, Beckham, Engram, and Shepard while spending years with the likes of Bobby Hart, John Jerry, Brett Jones, DJ Fluker, etc. protecting our quarterback.



A shiny house built on a foundation of sand. OUCH In comment 14119092 Go Terps said:OUCH

'people were fired because the criticized Manning' schabadoo : 12:17 pm : link If he has no evidence of this, it's amazingly unprofessional.





RE: When Ranaan first came to NJ.com Bill L : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: he created a bullshit poll on Tom Coughlin that still annoys me to this day. He gave the readers five scenarios for what the Giants should do with Coughlin: FOUR of them had Coughlin returning in some capacity, and only one of them had Coughlin going. Naturally, the option with Coughlin going had the most votes, but with only something like 35%. So 65% of the votes were about Coughlin staying.



So the follow up article had the headline: "Readers Choice: Tom Coughlin Should Walk Away from the Giants". I know that editors often write the headlines, but if you read the follow-up piece about the results, you wouldn't have known that most Giants fans wanted Coughlin to stay.



(http://www.nj.com/giants/index.ssf/2013/12/readers_choice_tom_coughlin_walks_away_from_giants.html)



Towards the end of his NJ.com tenure, I thought he improved and put out some good stuff. Once he went to ESPN, he reverted to clickbait crap. People get all up in arms about the term "Fake News", but when you have its personification... In comment 14119096 PaulBlakeTSU said:People get all up in arms about the term "Fake News", but when you have its personification...

RE: 'people were fired because the criticized Manning' ryanmkeane : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: If he has no evidence of this, it's amazingly unprofessional.



There's no way that he has evidence. This is what ESPN does now. In comment 14119099 schabadoo said:There's no way that he has evidence. This is what ESPN does now.

I hope he doesn't think that McAdoodoo and Reese were fired Anakim : 12:33 pm : link because of Eli's play

Funny that people RollBlue : 12:36 pm : link state that Bobby Hart isn't an NFL tackle, yet is doing just fine on a 3-1 Bengal team. Jones is starting for Minny last I saw also.



I've always been a big fan/supporter of Eli, but I hope we draft a good one come May '19. Eli has been part of the problem the last 3 years, not really sure how any objective observer can claim otherwise. Not getting anywhere near $22.2 Million worth of QB play.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . . . . montanagiant : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14119053 JordanRaanan said:





Quote:





Because it has been on a precipitous decline since 2014. So, yes, the new offense can be part of that. No doubt. But it seems to be part of a bigger trend.



Seriously do appreciate everyone reading and following, regardless of some of the comments in this thread. Enjoy the game tonight.







In comment 14119044 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14119037 JordanRaanan said:





Quote:





Nice try. AIR yards per attempt. That's the average distance he throws the ball in the air, not the amount of yards that could be gained in part by a player breaking 5 tackles and running for a 50-yard gain. They are different stats.











In comment 14118772 Ira said:





Quote:





In comment 14118678 jeff57 said:





Quote:









Quote:





Manning is 32nd in the NFL with an average of 10.31 yards per completion. He's tied for 28th with a touchdown on 3.2 percent of his pass attempts. His 7.02 air yards per attempt put him 29th among quarterbacks.



“All you have to do is watch him,” one NFL executive said. “Don’t think about what his name is. Just watch him. Don’t make excuses. It’s blatant and obvious.”













I don't know where JR gets his stats. I get them from ESPN. Eli is 19th in the league in 7.39 yards per attempt behind an o-line that hasn't given him much time. And that's one of his worst stats. With regard to the unnamed NFL exec, I do watch him and see a qb that does well when he's not constantly under attack by unblocked pass rushers. Link - ( New Window )











And what makes you believe that's not a result the offense or what he's being asked to do?



Both Shurmur, Eli, and formerly Case Keenum are quoted as saying the philosophy is not to take risks down the field, and rather check down and try for explosive plays with YAC.











Decline since 2014? Eli threw for 35 TD's and 4500 yards in 2015.

Shhh Britt.....don't bring facts into this clickbait article In comment 14119055 Britt in VA said:Shhh Britt.....don't bring facts into this clickbait article

RE: Funny that people dep026 : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: state that Bobby Hart isn't an NFL tackle, yet is doing just fine on a 3-1 Bengal team. Jones is starting for Minny last I saw also.







Neither of them are playing well though. In comment 14119134 RollBlue said:Neither of them are playing well though.

RE: Funny that people Go Terps : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: state that Bobby Hart isn't an NFL tackle, yet is doing just fine on a 3-1 Bengal team. Jones is starting for Minny last I saw also.



I've always been a big fan/supporter of Eli, but I hope we draft a good one come May '19. Eli has been part of the problem the last 3 years, not really sure how any objective observer can claim otherwise. Not getting anywhere near $22.2 Million worth of QB play.



I agree it's time to move on. We aren't getting $22.2M worth of QB play. But we also aren't getting adequate return on our investments in Barkley and Beckham. There's a reason for that. In comment 14119134 RollBlue said:I agree it's time to move on. We aren't getting $22.2M worth of QB play. But we also aren't getting adequate return on our investments in Barkley and Beckham. There's a reason for that.

Terps.. Sean : 12:49 pm : link Do you think extending Beckham was a Gettleman decision or Mara decision?



My biggest concern with the state of the franchise is John Mara felling is things before they happen & can be evaluated.



-He made it clear he wanted Eli back.

-He made it clear Beckham would be extended.



Why are those issues being discussed by him in the media?

RE: Eli is super Defense56 : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: rich so how bad can you feel for him, but I do a bit. He used to be criticized for gun slinging and INT's, now he is the impotent check down artist. He was a stone cold killer on third down making clutch passes in his sleep, now he needs everything to be perfect and on schedule to compete. He was a guy who led by example who has NEVER called out a teammate, now according to these "journalists" he has teammates who never won jack shit crapping on him behind his back. Was it the defense who failed to get the game winning stop last week shitting on him? Was is the ninety five million dollar man who due to his "passion" fucked up a punt return with a mental error that would force punishment laps on a pop warner team? Was it the o line that has Barkley running fucking backwards on most plays? This whole team fucking sucks and I hesitate to call it a team yet as it has no real team strength and always loses.



What really burns me though is the narrative that Eli has sucked since 2013. Bullshit, the passing game carried the team until McAdoo took over in 16. Since then the offense has sucked. Although Eli looked pretty good in Green Bay that year when the shirtless idiots he was throwing to let him down with drop after drop. But they were showing "passion".



Also, can we stop labeling Engram as a top talent until he produces on a consistent basis. He is hurt now, looks soft to me when he has the ball and drops everything. in sight. I plant him firmly in the overrated category right now.



This will be Eli's last year here, I hope the team can keep him above a winning career win loss record. I also hope the team sucks less so less articles like this will be written. Then everyone will get their wish and see how the shiny new QB works out when he is subjected to the NY media and a Beckham's tantrums when he is not force fed the ball. At least there will be passion.



One final note, want to help Eli, get a below average run game going. This will allow better down and distance and might actually show the league this unit has a pair and can smack some teams in the mouth. Slow down their rush a bit. Now it is always third and forever and they tee off on a pass rush since they are never challenged physically from the pillow soft NYG. I hope they win tonight, but that is my heart, my head expects a two score loss since this team sucks.







Just to add another thought on this post, when has the media EVER thought Eli was good. Remember Assclown Maddog saying Eli will never be accurate above a 60% completion percentage. That douche who never won anything, Boomer Esiason always dogging Eli. Deion Sanders with that phony I believe in Eli. That jealous prick Kurt Warner never giving Eli his due. All the people not wanting to give Eli credit for the SB wins, but for the defense and "The Catch." Eli getting sucked into the whole "Elite" brouhaha when asked the question.



Eli's been shit on his whole career. The media wanting to make this some issue that he's been in decline in these last few years is laughable. HE'S NEVER been given credit by this media, however he just keeps pushing on and when he proves his critics wrong there's always some extenuating circumstance... Oh he had Plax who went up for the ball and didn't need Eli to be accurate, he's got Tiki, he's got a good D behind him, it's only in the playoffs where he shines.



Rocco got it right by saying Eli doesn't need us peons to defend him. He's going to retire a rich man 10 times over and live out a great life, but man would I love to see this guy stick it these media douche bags just one more time. Then I could be happy as a long time Giants fan watching Eli walk off into the sunset. In comment 14119018 rocco8112 said:Just to add another thought on this post, when has the media EVER thought Eli was good. Remember Assclown Maddog saying Eli will never be accurate above a 60% completion percentage. That douche who never won anything, Boomer Esiason always dogging Eli. Deion Sanders with that phony I believe in Eli. That jealous prick Kurt Warner never giving Eli his due. All the people not wanting to give Eli credit for the SB wins, but for the defense and "The Catch." Eli getting sucked into the whole "Elite" brouhaha when asked the question.Eli's been shit on his whole career. The media wanting to make this some issue that he's been in decline in these last few years is laughable. HE'S NEVER been given credit by this media, however he just keeps pushing on and when he proves his critics wrong there's always some extenuating circumstance... Oh he had Plax who went up for the ball and didn't need Eli to be accurate, he's got Tiki, he's got a good D behind him, it's only in the playoffs where he shines.Rocco got it right by saying Eli doesn't need us peons to defend him. He's going to retire a rich man 10 times over and live out a great life, but man would I love to see this guy stick it these media douche bags just one more time. Then I could be happy as a long time Giants fan watching Eli walk off into the sunset.

Hart is the worst ryanmkeane : 12:52 pm : link tackle in football right now

RE: Terps.. Go Terps : 12:56 pm : link

Quote: Do you think extending Beckham was a Gettleman decision or Mara decision?



My biggest concern with the state of the franchise is John Mara felling is things before they happen & can be evaluated.



-He made it clear he wanted Eli back.

-He made it clear Beckham would be extended.



Why are those issues being discussed by him in the media?



Mara said it himself, right? Beckham is a popular player, and I think that matters to Mara. I think Mara is extremely sensitive to the customer service part of running the team, and he ways what the fans want pretty heavily.



The problem with that is that many fans aren't all that bright, or even if they are don't think much past the next season. I think it was Bobby Knight that said, more or less, "If you listen to what the fans want pretty soon you'll be sitting with them."



Beckham was never, ever getting traded. I think Mara sees a bunch of kids and millenials in Beckham throwbacks and it impacts his thinking. In comment 14119162 Sean said:Mara said it himself, right? Beckham is a popular player, and I think that matters to Mara. I think Mara is extremely sensitive to the customer service part of running the team, and he ways what the fans want pretty heavily.The problem with that is that many fans aren't all that bright, or even if they are don't think much past the next season. I think it was Bobby Knight that said, more or less, "If you listen to what the fans want pretty soon you'll be sitting with them."Beckham was never, ever getting traded. I think Mara sees a bunch of kids and millenials in Beckham throwbacks and it impacts his thinking.

RE: Funny that people Jay on the Island : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: state that Bobby Hart isn't an NFL tackle, yet is doing just fine on a 3-1 Bengal team. Jones is starting for Minny last I saw also.



I've always been a big fan/supporter of Eli, but I hope we draft a good one come May '19. Eli has been part of the problem the last 3 years, not really sure how any objective observer can claim otherwise. Not getting anywhere near $22.2 Million worth of QB play.



Funny? According to PFF the Bengals offensive line is ranked 30th in the NFL. Hart has a 56.3 grade which ranks 27th. Hart is still not an NFL caliber player.



Also, Brett Jones is not starting for Minnesota. Do a little research. In comment 14119134 RollBlue said:Funny? According to PFF the Bengals offensive line is ranked 30th in the NFL. Hart has a 56.3 grade which ranks 27th. Hart is still not an NFL caliber player.Also, Brett Jones is not starting for Minnesota. Do a little research.

Weighs not ways Go Terps : 12:57 pm : link The drawback of posting a lot is sometimes you make some really stupid typing mistakes.

I agree GT.. Sean : 1:00 pm : link I think the day he made the one-handed catch in a losing effort on a 3-9 team when Twitter blew up, he was too valuable in terms of star exposure & sales. I’m not so sure Gettleman would have given him the contract though if it was solely up to him.

RE: I agree GT.. Go Terps : 1:04 pm : link

Quote: I think the day he made the one-handed catch in a losing effort on a 3-9 team when Twitter blew up, he was too valuable in terms of star exposure & sales. I’m not so sure Gettleman would have given him the contract though if it was solely up to him.



That was a big reason why initially I liked the Gettleman hire. I thought it reduced the likelihood of Beckham being here long term. But that hope was quickly dashed in his opening press conference when he mumbled some BS about not giving up on talent. Ugh. In comment 14119184 Sean said:That was a big reason why initially I liked the Gettleman hire. I thought it reduced the likelihood of Beckham being here long term. But that hope was quickly dashed in his opening press conference when he mumbled some BS about not giving up on talent. Ugh.

RE: RE: Funny that people giants#1 : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14119134 RollBlue said:





Quote:





state that Bobby Hart isn't an NFL tackle, yet is doing just fine on a 3-1 Bengal team. Jones is starting for Minny last I saw also.



I've always been a big fan/supporter of Eli, but I hope we draft a good one come May '19. Eli has been part of the problem the last 3 years, not really sure how any objective observer can claim otherwise. Not getting anywhere near $22.2 Million worth of QB play.







I agree it's time to move on. We aren't getting $22.2M worth of QB play. But we also aren't getting adequate return on our investments in Barkley and Beckham. There's a reason for that.



I get that you hate Beckham, but he literally produced at a level never before seen through the first 3 seasons of his career (obviously was injured last year). With him on a rookie contract, how the hell is that not considered an adequate return on investment? What more did you want him to do? In comment 14119148 Go Terps said:I get that you hate Beckham, but he literally produced at a level never before seen through the first 3 seasons of his career (obviously was injured last year). With him on a rookie contract, how the hell is that not considered an adequate return on investment? What more did you want him to do?

RE: RE: I agree GT.. giants#1 : 1:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14119184 Sean said:





Quote:





I think the day he made the one-handed catch in a losing effort on a 3-9 team when Twitter blew up, he was too valuable in terms of star exposure & sales. I’m not so sure Gettleman would have given him the contract though if it was solely up to him.







That was a big reason why initially I liked the Gettleman hire. I thought it reduced the likelihood of Beckham being here long term. But that hope was quickly dashed in his opening press conference when he mumbled some BS about not giving up on talent. Ugh.



The line about not giving up on talent was about Apple and Flowers. Obviously the latter failed even with the clean slate.



Beckham's produced as a top 3 WR since he's been here and only starting next year will has cap hit actually be indicative of that. In comment 14119192 Go Terps said:The line about not giving up on talent was about Apple and Flowers. Obviously the latter failed even with the clean slate.Beckham's produced as a top 3 WR since he's been here and only starting next year will has cap hit actually be indicative of that.

FWIW giants#1 : 1:10 pm : link There are 34 WRs with higher cap hits than Beckham this year. And yet you think Beckham isn't providing an ROI?

Sometime I think Go Terps ron mexico : 1:12 pm : link Is managing a retirement portfolio instead of routing for a football team.

how many clean pockets per attempt has eli gotten since 2014? Essex : 1:14 pm : link ...

. Go Terps : 1:15 pm : link Dude it is not about loving or hating Beckham. This team is losing, and it is losing in large part because the offense is having a hard time scoring points.



People get wrapped up in this Top 3 or Top 5 bullshit...if being on the NFL's top 100 show blows your hair back, that's great. But on Sundays when this team loses and the offense sucks, I don't care about Beckham being a top anything. His stats are irrelevant to me. I know they're not irrelevant to the fans that buy his jersey and follow him on Instagram, and I know Beckham cares because he takes zero ownership of the losses and tells us he is great, but when I waste another three hours watching this team look like shit on Sunday I don't care about Beckham's numbers.

Spot on with this... bw in dc : 1:16 pm : link "The previous regime thought ownership was on board with setting the life-after-Manning plan in motion. Co-owner John Mara knew in advance of the intentions, down to the last detail. But everything changed when the plan was met with push-back from the quarterback and fans and the extended Giants family."



Knock Ranaan all you want, but this is absolutely spot on.





RE: Sometime I think Go Terps giants#1 : 1:16 pm : link

Quote: Is managing a retirement portfolio instead of routing for a football team.



Eh, I get his point re: a player like Vernon. He was overpaid at the time and (partly due to injuries) has failed to even come close to expectations.



But Beckham has been paid far below market value to date. Even taking his salary from last season and spreading it across the first 3 seasons, his production (i.e. top 3 WR) would far exceed his average pay! In other words, his ROI would still be outstanding!

In comment 14119212 ron mexico said:Eh, I get his point re: a player like Vernon. He was overpaid at the time and (partly due to injuries) has failed to even come close to expectations.But Beckham has been paidbelow market value to date. Even taking his salary from last season and spreading it across the first 3 seasons, his production (i.e. top 3 WR) would far exceed his average pay! In other words, his ROI would still be outstanding!

'setting the life-after-Manning plan in motion' schabadoo : 1:25 pm : link Not getting your QB in the wings any touches in practice, and rolling out Geno Smith don't seem forward-thinking.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . . . . Section331 : 1:25 pm : link

Quote: Because it has been on a precipitous decline since 2014. So, yes, the new offense can be part of that. No doubt. But it seems to be part of a bigger trend.



Seriously do appreciate everyone reading and following, regardless of some of the comments in this thread. Enjoy the game tonight.







Looking at Next Gen Stats, Eli is 30th in Intended Yds per Attempt, but he is ahead of Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, Derek Carr, among others. Among the leaders? Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen.



It isn't a useless stat, but it is BY FAR more dependent on a team's offensive scheme than anything else, unless Jordan is going to argue that NO should move on from Drew Brees.



Last year, Eli finished ahead of Brees and Aaron Rodgers. In 2016, ahead of Tom Brady, Brees, Matt Stafford and Carson Wentz. I'm gonna go with the stat ain't worth much. In comment 14119053 JordanRaanan said:Looking at Next Gen Stats, Eli is 30th in Intended Yds per Attempt, but he is ahead of Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, Derek Carr, among others. Among the leaders? Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen.It isn't a useless stat, but it is BY FAR more dependent on a team's offensive scheme than anything else, unless Jordan is going to argue that NO should move on from Drew Brees.Last year, Eli finished ahead of Brees and Aaron Rodgers. In 2016, ahead of Tom Brady, Brees, Matt Stafford and Carson Wentz. I'm gonna go with the stat ain't worth much.

RE: . giants#1 : 1:27 pm : link

Quote: Dude it is not about loving or hating Beckham. This team is losing, and it is losing in large part because the offense is having a hard time scoring points.



People get wrapped up in this Top 3 or Top 5 bullshit...if being on the NFL's top 100 show blows your hair back, that's great. But on Sundays when this team loses and the offense sucks, I don't care about Beckham being a top anything. His stats are irrelevant to me. I know they're not irrelevant to the fans that buy his jersey and follow him on Instagram, and I know Beckham cares because he takes zero ownership of the losses and tells us he is great, but when I waste another three hours watching this team look like shit on Sunday I don't care about Beckham's numbers.



Stats are irrelevant? You think they'd score more points without Beckham? Eli threw 91 TDs from 2014-2016, 35 of those 2 Beckham. That's over 38% of the passing TDs that Beckham scored and it's not like these were 3 yard fades in the end zone. Many of them were highlight reel type plays that only Beckham scores on.



If you want a rough proxy for how this offense would look without Beckham, just look at least season. Eli saw a 15% drop in his passing yards and 27% drop in his TDs! And his yards/attempt (arguably the best indicator of success) was down nearly 9%. But surely Beckham is a detriment to the offense and the team in general.



And FWIW (probably not much to someone that doesn't understand stats), Eli's (projected) yards and yards/attempt have rebounded to above even his 2016 level. Still not good enough to win consistently (though they should be 2-3), but it shows that Beckham's absence was a significant reason for the abysmal numbers last season. In comment 14119220 Go Terps said:Stats are irrelevant? You think they'd score more points without Beckham? Eli threw 91 TDs from 2014-2016, 35 of those 2 Beckham. That's over 38% of the passing TDs that Beckham scored and it's not like these were 3 yard fades in the end zone. Many of them were highlight reel type plays thatBeckham scores on.If you want a rough proxy for how this offense would look without Beckham, just look at least season. Eli saw a 15% drop in his passing yards and 27% drop in his TDs! And his yards/attempt (arguably the best indicator of success) was down nearly 9%. But surely Beckham is a detriment to the offense and the team in general.And FWIW (probably not much to someone that doesn't understand stats), Eli's (projected) yards and yards/attempt have rebounded to above even his 2016 level. Still not good enough to win consistently (though they should be 2-3), but it shows that Beckham's absence was a significant reason for the abysmal numbers last season.

The problem with the plan to bench Eli is that it was idiotic arniefez : 1:27 pm : link No NFL team has ever treated regular season games like pre season games. Switching QB's at half time no matter what the score is not done nor should it be done. On top of that Eli was correct to say I don't want to keep the streak going like that. If the Giants wanted to play other QBs they should have played other QBs.



If John Mara thought the pull him at half time to keep his streak going was a good plan he's even more incompetent than I thought which is almost impossible. He's been around Eli for 15 years and he thought Eli or any franchise QB would agree to that? He owns the team he's calling the shots. The Eli era is over. You tell him we're moving on and play the other two guys period. You don't ask him if he's ok with artificially inflating his stats so you don't look bad. What a spineless way to run an organization.



There was nothing wrong with moving on to a new QB last year. I think they should have drafted a QB this year. I think they should release Eli when this year is over. I think they should play Lauletta as soon as they're eliminated from the playoffs this year. But that plan last year got exactly the response it deserved.

Preditciions Thegratefulhead : 1:28 pm : link We all like to make them. I laid out in great detail what this year would look like if the Giants started out poorly with Manning at QB. This prediction was easy to make, so I am not patting myself on the back, it was obvious. It is why I say Eli has to play well tonight and the Giants have to win or it is over. Articles like this one will come every week. More anonymous chirping form the locker room, none of these guys have won anything with Eli. I don't want to watch Eli go out like that, with everyone throwing him under the bus as the Giants continue to lose. I hope like hell he comes through tonight or it is going to be one of ugliest seasons we have ever seen. This board will become so toxic that I will have to go elsewhere for Giants related discussion.

giants#1 Go Terps : 1:35 pm : link How the offense would look without Beckham is a complicated question, because it would mean a completely different scheme as well as the resources allocated to him being spent elsewhere. It's not as simple as simply removing his numbers from our totals and replacing them with an average WR.



To be clear I am not blaming Beckham for our offensive woes.

RE: Sometime I think Go Terps Go Terps : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: Is managing a retirement portfolio instead of routing for a football team.



Resource allocation is directly tied to success on the field. If you don't believe me check out Spotrac's Value Rankings tool. It's just one of many possible tools and perspectives, but it is useful.



The way business is done in the NFL is changing, and the last decade or so has seen the league become something different from what it was. Given the way the Giants have been and are currently performing I don't know how anyone can reach a conclusion other than, "They're doing it wrong."

- ( In comment 14119212 ron mexico said:Resource allocation is directly tied to success on the field. If you don't believe me check out Spotrac's Value Rankings tool. It's just one of many possible tools and perspectives, but it is useful.The way business is done in the NFL is changing, and the last decade or so has seen the league become something different from what it was. Given the way the Giants have been and are currently performing I don't know how anyone can reach a conclusion other than, "They're doing it wrong." Link - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . . . . Giantfan in skinland : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: Because it has been on a precipitous decline since 2014. So, yes, the new offense can be part of that. No doubt. But it seems to be part of a bigger trend.



Do you recall what happened prior to the 2014 season? Kevin Gilbride and emphasis on deep passing out/Benny with the good hair and west coast background in. Again, all you've done is identify that Eli isn't throwing deep as often as he once did. But anyone who has followed the team knows that this was purposeful. Getting the ball out quickly and attacking horizontally was exactly the hallmark of the offense Macadoo installed. To a large extent, the same is true of Shurmur's offense.



You dismiss certain stats as "surface statistics", but then turn around and slam him for others without providing any explanation as to why they are any more meaningful.



Another question, why are we so easily dismissing the impact poor OL play is having. You acknowledge it, but without any real explanation, determine that can't be the whole explanation. The same OL blocks for Saquon Barkley. The Giants are near last in yards per attempt, yards per game, and rushing TDs. Does this mean Saquon is no good too? In comment 14119053 JordanRaanan said:Do you recall what happened prior to the 2014 season? Kevin Gilbride and emphasis on deep passing out/Benny with the good hair and west coast background in. Again, all you've done is identify that Eli isn't throwing deep as often as he once did. But anyone who has followed the team knows that this was purposeful. Getting the ball out quickly and attacking horizontally was exactly the hallmark of the offense Macadoo installed. To a large extent, the same is true of Shurmur's offense.You dismiss certain stats as "surface statistics", but then turn around and slam him for others without providing any explanation as to why they are any more meaningful.Another question, why are we so easily dismissing the impact poor OL play is having. You acknowledge it, but without any real explanation, determine that can't be the whole explanation. The same OL blocks for Saquon Barkley. The Giants are near last in yards per attempt, yards per game, and rushing TDs. Does this mean Saquon is no good too?

This thread is just more joeinpa : 1:42 pm : link Evidence of how popular this topic remains on BBI. Glad to see no one felt the need to condemn the poster with the obligatory "How many times do we need to address this issue", thread, at least I didn t see one.



Truth is, right or wrong, Giants believed Eli could still play at a high level, and positioned themselves accordingly.



We ll see if they were right or wrong.



Opinions shared on either side of the Eli question for the most part give legitimate support for their argument, to not acknowkedge both positions have some validity is myopic.

RE: This thread is just more Go Terps : 1:46 pm : link

Quote: Evidence of how popular this topic remains on BBI. Glad to see no one felt the need to condemn the poster with the obligatory "How many times do we need to address this issue", thread, at least I didn t see one.



Truth is, right or wrong, Giants believed Eli could still play at a high level, and positioned themselves accordingly.



We ll see if they were right or wrong.



Opinions shared on either side of the Eli question for the most part give legitimate support for their argument, to not acknowkedge both positions have some validity is myopic.



The uncertainty regarding Eli's tenure here and the Barkley pick are as important as the games themselves this year, if not moreso. The next decade is being shaped as we speak. In comment 14119289 joeinpa said:The uncertainty regarding Eli's tenure here and the Barkley pick are as important as the games themselves this year, if not moreso. The next decade is being shaped as we speak.

RE: giants#1 giants#1 : 1:49 pm : link

Quote: How the offense would look without Beckham is a complicated question, because it would mean a completely different scheme as well as the resources allocated to him being spent elsewhere. It's not as simple as simply removing his numbers from our totals and replacing them with an average WR.



To be clear I am not blaming Beckham for our offensive woes.



Sure, but until this year (really next season) Beckham's contract has been well below market value. For his average $7.5M per you'd be getting a mid-level OT or Michael Crabtree type WR.



Now, there's merit to whether spending $18M per on a WR going forward is smart cap allocation, but that has nothing to do with your claim that his ROI has been bad. In comment 14119276 Go Terps said:Sure, but until this year (really next season) Beckham's contract has been well below market value. For his average $7.5M per you'd be getting a mid-level OT or Michael Crabtree type WR.Now, there's merit to whether spending $18M per on a WR going forward is smart cap allocation, but that has nothing to do with your claim that his ROI has been bad.

joeinpa.. Sean : 1:53 pm : link You make a great point. The emotion/mob around Eli on both sides is a massive problem for this franchise. It’s college like, a mob. It has impacted decision making at the top.

RE: This thread is just more giants#1 : 1:54 pm : link

Quote:

Truth is, right or wrong, Giants believed Eli could still play at a high level, and positioned themselves accordingly.







That's overly simplistic. It's also possible they weren't confident that any of the QBs would be franchise QBs and were confident that Barkley would be special.



For someone constantly bashing teams for shelling out huge deals to good, not great QBs (Stafford, Garapolo, Cousins, etc) it's amazing that you feel it was QB or bust with the #2 pick.



And I agree that most of these QB deals are completely out of hand. In comment 14119289 joeinpa said:That's overly simplistic. It's also possible they weren't confident that any of the QBs would be franchise QBs and were confident that Barkley would be special.For someone constantly bashing teams for shelling out huge deals to good, not great QBs (Stafford, Garapolo, Cousins, etc) it's amazing that you feel it was QB or bust with the #2 pick.And I agree that most of these QB deals are completely out of hand.

RE: RE: This thread is just more Bill L : 1:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14119289 joeinpa said:





Quote:





Evidence of how popular this topic remains on BBI. Glad to see no one felt the need to condemn the poster with the obligatory "How many times do we need to address this issue", thread, at least I didn t see one.



Truth is, right or wrong, Giants believed Eli could still play at a high level, and positioned themselves accordingly.



We ll see if they were right or wrong.



Opinions shared on either side of the Eli question for the most part give legitimate support for their argument, to not acknowkedge both positions have some validity is myopic.







The uncertainty regarding Eli's tenure here and the Barkley pick are as important as the games themselves this year, if not moreso. The next decade is being shaped as we speak. I don't agree with that at all. You are looking at a dynamic entity as if it was static. We have needed a running game for several years, we will need a QB fairly soon, (we will also need more OL, a DL, a Cb, etc etc etc). Regardless of the positions, each year there will be an opportunity to take a bite of the apple. Go for talent. Always. Then next year, go for talent again. What you will eventually end up with is a complete team full of talented players instead of forced mediocrity. In comment 14119301 Go Terps said:I don't agree with that at all. You are looking at a dynamic entity as if it was static. We have needed a running game for several years, we will need a QB fairly soon, (we will also need more OL, a DL, a Cb, etc etc etc). Regardless of the positions, each year there will be an opportunity to take a bite of the apple. Go for talent. Always. Then next year, go for talent again. What you will eventually end up with is a complete team full of talented players instead of forced mediocrity.

My own opinion.... Reb8thVA : 1:57 pm : link Is that Jordan’s precarious balancing act between journalism and editorializing is faltering. His articles increasingly focus on his one analytical line the deterioration of Eli Manning and to is permeating more and more of what he writes. I think he is no longer writing news but editorializing in favor of his agenda, and I use the term agenda in a nonjudgmental way. I’m not attacking Jordan personally and I still read his articles that don’t directly deal with Eli and I enjoy them. Howevever, the repeated single drum beat, as with much of BBI is increasingly insufferable

RE: RE: Eli is super lax counsel : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14119018 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





rich so how bad can you feel for him, but I do a bit. He used to be criticized for gun slinging and INT's, now he is the impotent check down artist. He was a stone cold killer on third down making clutch passes in his sleep, now he needs everything to be perfect and on schedule to compete. He was a guy who led by example who has NEVER called out a teammate, now according to these "journalists" he has teammates who never won jack shit crapping on him behind his back. Was it the defense who failed to get the game winning stop last week shitting on him? Was is the ninety five million dollar man who due to his "passion" fucked up a punt return with a mental error that would force punishment laps on a pop warner team? Was it the o line that has Barkley running fucking backwards on most plays? This whole team fucking sucks and I hesitate to call it a team yet as it has no real team strength and always loses.



What really burns me though is the narrative that Eli has sucked since 2013. Bullshit, the passing game carried the team until McAdoo took over in 16. Since then the offense has sucked. Although Eli looked pretty good in Green Bay that year when the shirtless idiots he was throwing to let him down with drop after drop. But they were showing "passion".



Also, can we stop labeling Engram as a top talent until he produces on a consistent basis. He is hurt now, looks soft to me when he has the ball and drops everything. in sight. I plant him firmly in the overrated category right now.



This will be Eli's last year here, I hope the team can keep him above a winning career win loss record. I also hope the team sucks less so less articles like this will be written. Then everyone will get their wish and see how the shiny new QB works out when he is subjected to the NY media and a Beckham's tantrums when he is not force fed the ball. At least there will be passion.



One final note, want to help Eli, get a below average run game going. This will allow better down and distance and might actually show the league this unit has a pair and can smack some teams in the mouth. Slow down their rush a bit. Now it is always third and forever and they tee off on a pass rush since they are never challenged physically from the pillow soft NYG. I hope they win tonight, but that is my heart, my head expects a two score loss since this team sucks.











Just to add another thought on this post, when has the media EVER thought Eli was good. Remember Assclown Maddog saying Eli will never be accurate above a 60% completion percentage. That douche who never won anything, Boomer Esiason always dogging Eli. Deion Sanders with that phony I believe in Eli. That jealous prick Kurt Warner never giving Eli his due. All the people not wanting to give Eli credit for the SB wins, but for the defense and "The Catch." Eli getting sucked into the whole "Elite" brouhaha when asked the question.



Eli's been shit on his whole career. The media wanting to make this some issue that he's been in decline in these last few years is laughable. HE'S NEVER been given credit by this media, however he just keeps pushing on and when he proves his critics wrong there's always some extenuating circumstance... Oh he had Plax who went up for the ball and didn't need Eli to be accurate, he's got Tiki, he's got a good D behind him, it's only in the playoffs where he shines.



Rocco got it right by saying Eli doesn't need us peons to defend him. He's going to retire a rich man 10 times over and live out a great life, but man would I love to see this guy stick it these media douche bags just one more time. Then I could be happy as a long time Giants fan watching Eli walk off into the sunset.



Spot on. Eli got an unfair rap for two reasons I believe (1)what occurred in 2004 at the draft (2) and because Peyton is his brother. He has been scrutinized much more than the other qbs with his career statistics and achievements.



In comment 14119164 Defense56 said:Spot on. Eli got an unfair rap for two reasons I believe (1)what occurred in 2004 at the draft (2) and because Peyton is his brother. He has been scrutinized much more than the other qbs with his career statistics and achievements.

RE: My own opinion.... Bill L : 2:03 pm : link

Quote: Is that Jordan’s precarious balancing act between journalism and editorializing is faltering. His articles increasingly focus on his one analytical line the deterioration of Eli Manning and to is permeating more and more of what he writes. I think he is no longer writing news but editorializing in favor of his agenda, and I use the term agenda in a nonjudgmental way. I’m not attacking Jordan personally and I still read his articles that don’t directly deal with Eli and I enjoy them. Howevever, the repeated single drum beat, as with much of BBI is increasingly insufferable

I didn't care about him one way or the other. He was fine when he was local, I guess. But ESPN is national and they are all, without exception, generalists. They do click-bait stories and regurgitate the local beat writers, so there is no real draw to seek out their pieces. This one fired me up, however. Not because of the anti-Manning spin; you see that universally among non-Giants writers and fans and, as you can plainly see here, a cohort of Giants fans. THat's easily ignored as so much wind. But the fabricated insinuation about people being fired because of Manning is outrageous. In comment 14119314 Reb8thVA said:I didn't care about him one way or the other. He was fine when he was local, I guess. But ESPN is national and they are all, without exception, generalists. They do click-bait stories and regurgitate the local beat writers, so there is no real draw to seek out their pieces. This one fired me up, however. Not because of the anti-Manning spin; you see that universally among non-Giants writers and fans and, as you can plainly see here, a cohort of Giants fans. THat's easily ignored as so much wind. But the fabricated insinuation about people being fired because of Manning is outrageous.

RE: The erosion has been throughout the organization NINEster : 2:03 pm : link

Quote: The management of this team around Eli has been poor for quite some time. The title in 2011 that he basically miracled a bad team to helped to obscure the problems, but this team has not understood how to build a team around him.



Only once has this team won 12 games with Eli as the QB - in 2008. That was clearly the best Giants team of the entire era. The biggest reason for that is that the offensive line was, for much of that year, elite. The Giants were first in the league with 2500 yards rushing, and third in the league in points scored. Our leading receiver was Domenik Hixon with 596 yards.







6th ranked pass blocking OL, and 3 matchup challenges for defenses (80, 82, 88) with a decent TE.



A very good defense when healthy.



2011 team was rather underrated. That they only won 9 regular season games might have to be re-evaluated as to the reason why.



82 was the piece that pushed the Giants to be champion that year. Without him, they do not get past SF nor defeat NE.



Losing 82 to SF the following year did more damage to the Giants than it helped the Niners.



Manning was tough to stop with 3 good WRs back then. Not sure about now.



In comment 14119092 Go Terps said:6th ranked pass blocking OL, and 3 matchup challenges for defenses (80, 82, 88) with a decent TE.A very good defense when healthy.2011 team was rather underrated. That they only won 9 regular season games might have to be re-evaluated as to the reason why.82 was the piece that pushed the Giants to be champion that year. Without him, they do not get past SF nor defeat NE.Losing 82 to SF the following year did more damage to the Giants than it helped the Niners.Manning was tough to stop with 3 good WRs back then. Not sure about now.

Go Terps RobCarpenter : 2:06 pm : link It's a fair point to bash the Giants for drafting horribly -- and I mean horribly -- at the OL position. DG has jettisoned all of those players, except for Wheeler. And overpaying for JPP and Vernon were mistakes too.



The Giants' offensive woes/lack of scoring have everything to do with the lack of a decent running game. Unfortunately this problem isn't one that can be solved overnight. If the Giants go into next season with the same OL - which I seriously doubt they will - then it's completely fair to criticize DG as a questionable GM.



But criticizing him for signing OBJ doesn't make sense to me. Let's say the Giants had traded OBJ for two first round picks, and drafted Darnold. What do you think the offense would look like this year or next? They certainly wouldn't be better than they are now. Under your scenario maybe they'd be competitive in 2020.









RE: joeinpa.. crick n NC : 2:08 pm : link

Quote: It’s college like, a mob. It has impacted decision making at the top.



I don't know where the evidence lies for this. Perhaps people read into Mara's reaction to Manning sitting down last year and conclude that the outrage from the fan base pushed him to hire a GM and coach that would keep Manning around. I would hope those people who see things that way would at the very least admit they are bridging the gap in their argument with their own ideas separate from facts.



It's remotely possible the new GM and coach saw a situation around the am that was severely impacting the quarterback's performance, and if those issues were addressed the qb would cease to be a problem. In comment 14119309 Sean said:I don't know where the evidence lies for this. Perhaps people read into Mara's reaction to Manning sitting down last year and conclude that the outrage from the fan base pushed him to hire a GM and coach that would keep Manning around. I would hope those people who see things that way would at the very least admit they are bridging the gap in their argument with their own ideas separate from facts.It's remotely possible the new GM and coach saw a situation around the am that was severely impacting the quarterback's performance, and if those issues were addressed the qb would cease to be a problem.

I love Eli ThatLimerickGuy : 2:15 pm : link but 2018 Eli isn't even a top 20 QB in the NFL, which I am actually OK with.



He is what he is- a veteran who doesn't move well who needs time to get comfortable and get hot. In a way Ranaan is right- the game isn't about pocket passing anymore and maybe he is right that Eli is a relic from an older style of football. That happens- don't blame Eli for that.



The reality is that Eli, through his career both on and off the field for the last 15 years in Giants blue, has earned the right to play for as long as he wants to and start for the Giants until he physically can't or his contract expires. When we were celebrating those amazing 2 Super Bowls we tacitly signed up for this possible outcome.



If I told you in 2007 that Eli would win those two Super Bowls the way that he did, but we would need to suffer for 3-4 years at the end of his career as he struggled a bit would you have signed up for that?



We as fans are impatient. The NFL is designed for parity and for ebbs and flows of success. We are in a low point following a REALLY high point.



My real fear is something that I see happening with this franchise lately. They are becoming very reactionary to things and straying from their slow and steady approach to success that has quite frankly made them one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.



Eli will play here and start until his contract expires OR he decides that he just doesn't want to play anymore.



Either way, after retirement NFL fans will treat Eli way worse than how he deserves based on his place in NFL history (stats and otherwise), with the exception of Giants fans, who will always love Eli and put him as an upper echelon QB. Eli will be punished like Strahan and become a 2nd ballot Hall of Famer and all will move on. F'n Phillip Rivers is going to be in the hall of fame how could they keep out Eli?

RE: Funny that people clatterbuck : 2:18 pm : link

Quote: state that Bobby Hart isn't an NFL tackle, yet is doing just fine on a 3-1 Bengal team. Jones is starting for Minny last I saw also.



I've always been a big fan/supporter of Eli, but I hope we draft a good one come May '19. Eli has been part of the problem the last 3 years, not really sure how any objective observer can claim otherwise. Not getting anywhere near $22.2 Million worth of QB play.



You think Hart is playing better than Chad Wheeler? In comment 14119134 RollBlue said:You think Hart is playing better than Chad Wheeler?

I wouldn't dorgan : 2:20 pm : link get too wound up about anything Jordan writes.



He's long on opinion and short on the knowledge of the game to base it on.



In Texas they call it all hat but no cattle.

RE: Go Terps Go Terps : 2:22 pm : link

Quote: It's a fair point to bash the Giants for drafting horribly -- and I mean horribly -- at the OL position. DG has jettisoned all of those players, except for Wheeler. And overpaying for JPP and Vernon were mistakes too.



The Giants' offensive woes/lack of scoring have everything to do with the lack of a decent running game. Unfortunately this problem isn't one that can be solved overnight. If the Giants go into next season with the same OL - which I seriously doubt they will - then it's completely fair to criticize DG as a questionable GM.



But criticizing him for signing OBJ doesn't make sense to me. Let's say the Giants had traded OBJ for two first round picks, and drafted Darnold. What do you think the offense would look like this year or next? They certainly wouldn't be better than they are now. Under your scenario maybe they'd be competitive in 2020.









Maybe we'll be competitive in 2020 as things stand now. Under the scenario you painted at least the future path would be better laid out.



Reese has been made into a villain here. And while he deserves his fair share of criticism I see what the Giants did with Barkley and Beckham this offseason as being straight out of the Reese playbook...building the offense from the outside in. And the results have been the same: two players that are pretty to look at but who end up losing.



We are 1-4 on the heels of several bad seasons with one mirage thrown in. Whatever we're doing isn't the way to do things. In comment 14119322 RobCarpenter said:Maybe we'll be competitive in 2020 as things stand now. Under the scenario you painted at least the future path would be better laid out.Reese has been made into a villain here. And while he deserves his fair share of criticism I see what the Giants did with Barkley and Beckham this offseason as being straight out of the Reese playbook...building the offense from the outside in. And the results have been the same: two players that are pretty to look at but who end up losing.We are 1-4 on the heels of several bad seasons with one mirage thrown in. Whatever we're doing isn't the way to do things.

RE: I love Eli Section331 : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: but 2018 Eli isn't even a top 20 QB in the NFL, which I am actually OK with.





Good post, TLG, I agree with all of your points, and share your concerns about the direction of the organization. I like DG, but ownership's reliance on people from within the org will bite them in the ass eventually. In comment 14119332 ThatLimerickGuy said:Good post, TLG, I agree with all of your points, and share your concerns about the direction of the organization. I like DG, but ownership's reliance on people from within the org will bite them in the ass eventually.

This is the parallel.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2:33 pm : link



Quote: Reese has been made into a villain here. And while he deserves his fair share of criticism I see what the Giants did with Barkley and Beckham this offseason as being straight out of the Reese playbook...building the offense from the outside in. And the results have been the same: two players that are pretty to look at but who end up losing.



Reese got his share of credit where it was due - "In Reese We Trust", and he's taken on the criticism he deserves for several years of poor, if not downright awful drafts.



I don't see us building from the outside in intentionally - it was a necessity from the roster Gettleman inherited. and even then, he's completely revamped the OL.



He's put stock in Beckham and Barkley with the eye to make the trenches a strength - but that is easier said than done, but he's already tried more in one offseason than Reese ever did.



What I see Gettleman's philosophy here being is what is was in Carolina. Focus on skill positions and surround them with strong lines (the much balleyhooed Hog Mollies). That's why I don't get the comment he's a yes man or cherry picked to continue the Manning legacy. He's basically done here what he did before - cleared out the malcontents and look towards building the trenches.



He got rid of Steve Smith and Josh Norman because their attitudes were poor. He got rid of DeAngelo Williams because they had two similar RB's making a lot of money. He supported Cam with an OL and built the D around the front 7. His philosophy on DB's and WR's was to draft one or two every year to see what stuck.



I think he'll do the same here - and he's already weeded out a lot of dead weight. The results aren't great yet, but don't confuse teh results with the intent - and that's exactly what I see being done. People think there's no plan, mainly because there didn't seem to be one with Reese and then McAdoo. I don't see:Reese got his share of credit where it was due - "In Reese We Trust", and he's taken on the criticism he deserves for several years of poor, if not downright awful drafts.I don't see us building from the outside in intentionally - it was a necessity from the roster Gettleman inherited. and even then, he's completely revamped the OL.He's put stock in Beckham and Barkley with the eye to make the trenches a strength - but that is easier said than done, but he's already tried more in one offseason than Reese ever did.What I see Gettleman's philosophy here being is what is was in Carolina. Focus on skill positions and surround them with strong lines (the much balleyhooed Hog Mollies). That's why I don't get the comment he's a yes man or cherry picked to continue the Manning legacy. He's basically done here what he did before - cleared out the malcontents and look towards building the trenches.He got rid of Steve Smith and Josh Norman because their attitudes were poor. He got rid of DeAngelo Williams because they had two similar RB's making a lot of money. He supported Cam with an OL and built the D around the front 7. His philosophy on DB's and WR's was to draft one or two every year to see what stuck.I think he'll do the same here - and he's already weeded out a lot of dead weight. The results aren't great yet, but don't confuse teh results with the intent - and that's exactly what I see being done. People think there's no plan, mainly because there didn't seem to be one with Reese and then McAdoo.

But has he cleared out all the malcontents? Go Terps : 2:37 pm : link Beckham's own words last week sounded like the definition of a malcontent despite Gettleman giving him a massive contract.



And rebuilding the OL is indeed easier said than done. That's especially true when prime resources are being spent at RB and WR.

RE: The erosion has been throughout the organization christian : 2:37 pm : link

Quote: The management of this team around Eli has been poor for quite some time. The title in 2011 that he basically miracled a bad team to helped to obscure the problems, but this team has not understood how to build a team around him.



Only once has this team won 12 games with Eli as the QB - in 2008. That was clearly the best Giants team of the entire era. The biggest reason for that is that the offensive line was, for much of that year, elite. The Giants were first in the league with 2500 yards rushing, and third in the league in points scored. Our leading receiver was Domenik Hixon with 596 yards.



That team should have been the model...certainly on offense. Instead we have continued to build from the outside in by investing massive resources where we shouldn't. Think about what we have invested in Barkley, Beckham, Engram, and Shepard while spending years with the likes of Bobby Hart, John Jerry, Brett Jones, DJ Fluker, etc. protecting our quarterback.



A shiny house built on a foundation of sand.



You are conveniently forgetting what they spent (cash and picks) on Pugh, Richburg, Flowers, Solder, and Omameh.



The Giants have tried and spent on the OL -- they've just sucked at it. They have been cheap nor have they ignored it.



As much as you might hate the people, the Giants have actually been really good at finding skill position players. In comment 14119092 Go Terps said:You are conveniently forgetting what they spent (cash and picks) on Pugh, Richburg, Flowers, Solder, and Omameh.The Giants have tried and spent on the OL -- they've just sucked at it. They have been cheap nor have they ignored it.As much as you might hate the people, the Giants have actually been really good at finding skill position players.

RE: RE: Funny that people shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14119134 RollBlue said:





Quote:





state that Bobby Hart isn't an NFL tackle, yet is doing just fine on a 3-1 Bengal team. Jones is starting for Minny last I saw also.



I've always been a big fan/supporter of Eli, but I hope we draft a good one come May '19. Eli has been part of the problem the last 3 years, not really sure how any objective observer can claim otherwise. Not getting anywhere near $22.2 Million worth of QB play.







You think Hart is playing better than Chad Wheeler?



Bobby Hart is still the exact same Bobby Hart. He almost single-handedly lost the Bengals a game in Atlanta. (A replay review overturned a Dalton fumble that would've ended the game after Hart's man blew past him one play after he also committed a false start.) The difference is thst Hart's shakiness doesn't seem to keep the offense from functioning. With the Giants, one guy screwing up (regardless of position) seems to grind the entire offense to a halt. In comment 14119333 clatterbuck said:Bobby Hart is still theBobby Hart. He almost single-handedly lost the Bengals a game in Atlanta. (A replay review overturned a Dalton fumble that would've ended the game after Hart's man blew past him one play after he also committed a false start.) The difference is thst Hart's shakiness doesn't seem to keep the offense from functioning. With the Giants, one guy screwing up (regardless of position) seems to grind the entire offense to a halt.

RE: RE: The erosion has been throughout the organization shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:41 pm : link

Quote:

You are conveniently forgetting what they spent (cash and picks) on Pugh, Richburg, Flowers, Solder, and Omameh.



The Giants have tried and spent on the OL -- they've just sucked at it. They have been cheap nor have they ignored it.





Stop with those pesky facts. Let people continue with their narrative that Reese ignored the OL to spend draft picks on pretty WRs. In comment 14119358 christian said:Stop with those pesky facts. Let people continue with their narrative that Reese ignored the OL to spend draft picks on pretty WRs.

You.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2:42 pm : link



Quote: But has he cleared out all the malcontents?

Go Terps : 2:37 pm : link : reply

Beckham's own words last week sounded like the definition of a malcontent despite Gettleman giving him a massive contract.



And rebuilding the OL is indeed easier said than done. That's especially true when prime resources are being spent at RB and WR.



By malcontents, I mean bad teammates. Beckham wants to win. Gettleman wants players who want to win. Steve Smith broke not one, but two teammates jaws. One in the film room and one on the practice field. He was a terrible teammate. Josh Norman went after Cam in practice and put himself above the team. He was a bad teammate.



say what you want about Beckham, but by all accounts he is an excellent teammate and has passion. You can argue too much at times, but he's not a bad teammate.



That's a key distinction. are never going to like Beckham so this will fall on deaf ears:By malcontents, I mean bad teammates. Beckham wants to win. Gettleman wants players who want to win. Steve Smith broke not one, but two teammates jaws. One in the film room and one on the practice field. He was a terrible teammate. Josh Norman went after Cam in practice and put himself above the team. He was a bad teammate.say what you want about Beckham, but by all accounts he is an excellent teammate and has passion. You can argue too much at times, but he's not a bad teammate.That's a key distinction.

chrisitian Go Terps : 2:42 pm : link I didn't conveniently forget those guys...I'm making the point that, in a unit that is only as strong as its weakest link we have relied heavily on some bad players to protect our immobile QB. I don't care if you have Anthony Munoz as your left tackle...if John Jerry and Bobby Hart are the right side of your OL you have a shitty offensive line.



And it's not just the resource allocation...it's the failure to recognize we are bad at scouting OL and doubling up on that failure by being unable to rectify the problem.

Reese is criticized here giants#1 : 2:43 pm : link



2010

JPP (7)

Linval Joseph (8)

Chad Jones

Phillip Dillard

Mitch Petrus

Adrian Tracy

Matt Dodge (1 - unfortunately)



2011

Prince Amukamara (7)

Marvin Austin

Jerrel Jernigan

James Brewer

Greg Jones

Tyler Sash

Jacquian Williams (1)

Da'Rel Scott



2012

David Wilson

Reuben Randle (2)

Jayron Hosley

Adrien Robinson

Brandon Mosley

Matt McCants

Markus Kuhn



2013

Justin Pugh (5)

Johnathan Hankins (5)

Damontre Moore

Ryan Nassib

Cooper Taylor

Eric Herman

Michael Cox



2014

Odell Beckham (4+)

Weston Richburg (4)

Jay Bromley

Andre Williams

Nat Berhe

Devon Kennard (4) - arguably the best value pick over this period

Bennett Jackson



2015 - note that we have one player remaining from this draft and they are still no their rookie deals!

Ereck Flowers (3 + 3 games)

Landon Collins (3+)

Owamagbe Odighizuwa

Mykkele Thompson

Geremy Davis

Bobby Hart (2)



2016

Eli Apple (2+)

Sterling Shepard (2+)

Darian Thompson (1)

BJ Goodson (1+)

Paul Perkins

Jerell Adams



2017

Evan Engram (1+)

Dalvin Tomlinson (1+)

Davis Webb

Wayne Gallman

Avery Moss

Adam Bisnowaty



And for reference I linked an article with some stats on draft successes, which is simply defined as a player becoming a consistent starter, though it's pretty clear that Reese was beyond awful in rds 3-7. The only successes over eight drafts are Kennard (great pick), Hart (purely looking at 'starts'), and maybe Goodson/Gallman (too early).

- ( primarily because these are his drafts going back to 2010. Years as starter for the Giants in parenthesis.JPP (7)Linval Joseph (8)Chad JonesPhillip DillardMitch PetrusAdrian TracyMatt Dodge (1 - unfortunately)Prince Amukamara (7)Marvin AustinJerrel JerniganJames BrewerGreg JonesTyler SashJacquian Williams (1)Da'Rel ScottDavid WilsonReuben Randle (2)Jayron HosleyAdrien RobinsonBrandon MosleyMatt McCantsMarkus KuhnJustin Pugh (5)Johnathan Hankins (5)Damontre MooreRyan NassibCooper TaylorEric HermanMichael CoxOdell Beckham (4+)Weston Richburg (4)Jay BromleyAndre WilliamsNat BerheDevon Kennard (4) - arguably the best value pick over this periodBennett Jackson- note that we haveplayer remaining from this draft and they are still no their rookie deals!Ereck Flowers (3 + 3 games)Landon Collins (3+)Owamagbe OdighizuwaMykkele ThompsonGeremy DavisBobby Hart (2)Eli Apple (2+)Sterling Shepard (2+)Darian Thompson (1)BJ Goodson (1+)Paul PerkinsJerell AdamsEvan Engram (1+)Dalvin Tomlinson (1+)Davis WebbWayne GallmanAvery MossAdam BisnowatyAnd for reference I linked an article with some stats on draft successes, which is simply defined as a player becoming a consistent starter, though it's pretty clear that Reese was beyond awful in rds 3-7. The only successes overdrafts are Kennard (great pick), Hart (purely looking at 'starts'), and maybe Goodson/Gallman (too early). Link - ( New Window

FMiC Go Terps : 2:45 pm : link Questioning your QB on TV and complaining about being in NY to the point the head coach has to call you to account in front of your team...all about a month after the team gave you the contract you wanted...that doesn't seem like a good teammate to me.

RE: chrisitian giants#1 : 2:50 pm : link

Quote: I didn't conveniently forget those guys...I'm making the point that, in a unit that is only as strong as its weakest link we have relied heavily on some bad players to protect our immobile QB. I don't care if you have Anthony Munoz as your left tackle...if John Jerry and Bobby Hart are the right side of your OL you have a shitty offensive line.



And it's not just the resource allocation...it's the failure to recognize we are bad at scouting OL and doubling up on that failure by being unable to rectify the problem.



How did we double up on that failure? Gettleman was the pro personnel director that helped bring in (scout) the FA OL that were part of the last good Giants OL. I guess you can give him some blame for Baas (not really DGs fault he couldn't stay healthy), but DG didn't draft Pugh, Richburg, Hart, Flowers, etc or sign Schwartz, Jerry, etc. In comment 14119363 Go Terps said:How did we double up on that failure? Gettleman was the pro personnel director that helped bring in (scout) the FA OL that were part of the last good Giants OL. I guess you can give him some blame for Baas (not really DGs fault he couldn't stay healthy), but DG didn't draft Pugh, Richburg, Hart, Flowers, etc or sign Schwartz, Jerry, etc.

Beckham talking in the media doesn't necessarily Giants in 07 : 2:51 pm : link make him a malcontent unless:



a) You have an ax to grind against the player himself

b) You think players are lying about how great he is in the locker room, for young players, etc.



He was never getting traded. Ever.



Another story made up by the media. And gobbled right up like always.



It was never happening.

RE: chrisitian christian : 2:52 pm : link

Quote: I didn't conveniently forget those guys...I'm making the point that, in a unit that is only as strong as its weakest link we have relied heavily on some bad players to protect our immobile QB. I don't care if you have Anthony Munoz as your left tackle...if John Jerry and Bobby Hart are the right side of your OL you have a shitty offensive line.



And it's not just the resource allocation...it's the failure to recognize we are bad at scouting OL and doubling up on that failure by being unable to rectify the problem.



Sure - the team has been dreadful at scouting and identifying O-line talent.



But there is no logical connection between investing in the skill positions as causal. A good team has to do both.



Taking the money allocated to Beckham who is actually good at his job and a position the team has had success scouting, isn't going to make the offensive line better if the result is a player like Omameh or Solder.

In comment 14119363 Go Terps said:Sure - the team has been dreadful at scouting and identifying O-line talent.But there is no logical connection between investing in the skill positions as causal. A good team has to do both.Taking the money allocated to Beckham who is actually good at his job and a position the team has had success scouting, isn't going to make the offensive line better if the result is a player like Omameh or Solder.

ThatLimerickGuy arniefez : 3:04 pm : link I'm an Eli guy too. But no he doesn't get to play as long as he wants when he's no longer a good player and at this point he's not. After this year it is time to move on and once they're eliminated this year it's time for him to sit.

Win tonight and string a few in a row... Bluesbreaker : 3:05 pm : link Schedule is much easier and nobody in the East stands out .

It starts tonight .

there are no world beaters in front of us .

Get behind the Team and see what happens

a Win tonight would do wonders .

Long rest until Monday Night vs the 1-4 Falcons

I don’t believe that it was Gettleman’s decision joe48 : 3:22 pm : link To play Eli this year. That was a job requirement for both GM and coach. I also don’t think Gettleman gave OBJ a $90M contract. This was all decided by ownership. Most likely John Mara. After all it is his and Tisch’s money.

Giants #1 joeinpa : 3:25 pm : link Think you got the wrong guy pal. I ve. never criticized big contract s for quarterbacks, and I was also a Darnold guy.



You ve got the wrong fellow

Some of the comments on this thread about our former Jimmy Googs : 3:25 pm : link and current GM are comical to say the least...

Like I said above.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:31 pm : link



Quote: I don’t believe that it was Gettleman’s decision

joe48 : 3:22 pm : link : reply

To play Eli this year. That was a job requirement for both GM and coach. I also don’t think Gettleman gave OBJ a $90M contract. This was all decided by ownership. Most likely John Mara. After all it is his and Tisch’s money



There's nothing to support this, yet people speak as it being a factual requirement for Gettleman and Shurmur to have to keep Eli.



Truly moronic on many levels. another fucking conspiracy theorist.There's nothing to support this, yet people speak as it being a factual requirement for Gettleman and Shurmur to have to keep Eli.Truly moronic on many levels.

RE: Giants #1 giants#1 : 3:41 pm : link

Quote: Think you got the wrong guy pal. I ve. never criticized big contract s for quarterbacks, and I was also a Darnold guy.



You ve got the wrong fellow



First part of my post was to you. 2nd part was for Go Terps. Sorry it wasn't clear. In comment 14119409 joeinpa said:First part of my post was to you. 2nd part was for Go Terps. Sorry it wasn't clear.

RE: Like I said above.. Jay on the Island : 3:48 pm : link

Quote: another fucking conspiracy theorist.







Quote:





I don’t believe that it was Gettleman’s decision

joe48 : 3:22 pm : link : reply

To play Eli this year. That was a job requirement for both GM and coach. I also don’t think Gettleman gave OBJ a $90M contract. This was all decided by ownership. Most likely John Mara. After all it is his and Tisch’s money







There's nothing to support this, yet people speak as it being a factual requirement for Gettleman and Shurmur to have to keep Eli.



Truly moronic on many levels.

The certainty with which these people discuss these idiotic theories is truly alarming. In comment 14119428 FatMan in Charlotte said:The certainty with which these people discuss these idiotic theories is truly alarming.

Agreed, especially since playing Eli another Jimmy Googs : 3:52 pm : link season certainly has hurt DG's chances to pick high again in the next draft.



Maybe he did watch more than last year's Eagles game...

RE: I love Eli Rjanyg : 4:23 pm : link

Quote: but 2018 Eli isn't even a top 20 QB in the NFL, which I am actually OK with.



He is what he is- a veteran who doesn't move well who needs time to get comfortable and get hot. In a way Ranaan is right- the game isn't about pocket passing anymore and maybe he is right that Eli is a relic from an older style of football. That happens- don't blame Eli for that.



The reality is that Eli, through his career both on and off the field for the last 15 years in Giants blue, has earned the right to play for as long as he wants to and start for the Giants until he physically can't or his contract expires. When we were celebrating those amazing 2 Super Bowls we tacitly signed up for this possible outcome.



If I told you in 2007 that Eli would win those two Super Bowls the way that he did, but we would need to suffer for 3-4 years at the end of his career as he struggled a bit would you have signed up for that?



We as fans are impatient. The NFL is designed for parity and for ebbs and flows of success. We are in a low point following a REALLY high point.



My real fear is something that I see happening with this franchise lately. They are becoming very reactionary to things and straying from their slow and steady approach to success that has quite frankly made them one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.



Eli will play here and start until his contract expires OR he decides that he just doesn't want to play anymore.



Either way, after retirement NFL fans will treat Eli way worse than how he deserves based on his place in NFL history (stats and otherwise), with the exception of Giants fans, who will always love Eli and put him as an upper echelon QB. Eli will be punished like Strahan and become a 2nd ballot Hall of Famer and all will move on. F'n Phillip Rivers is going to be in the hall of fame how could they keep out Eli?



Limerick FTW.

In comment 14119332 ThatLimerickGuy said:Limerick FTW.

I never thought that Eli was an elite quarterback GeofromNJ : 5:31 pm : link He never had a rocket for an arm, an instantaneous release, or was at all mobile (though he can still shift in the pocket). The difference between Eli today and Eli during the SB years is simple. In those years, the offensive line enabled Eli to take a five step drop and he had terrific receivers and a running backs who could both run and block. A more mobile quarterback would be able to succeed with the Giants current offensive line, but IMO the Eli of 2011 would be no different than the Eli of 2018.

RE: I never thought that Eli was an elite quarterback Jay on the Island : 5:44 pm : link

Quote: He never had a rocket for an arm, an instantaneous release, or was at all mobile (though he can still shift in the pocket). The difference between Eli today and Eli during the SB years is simple. In those years, the offensive line enabled Eli to take a five step drop and he had terrific receivers and a running backs who could both run and block. A more mobile quarterback would be able to succeed with the Giants current offensive line, but IMO the Eli of 2011 would be no different than the Eli of 2018.

Then you need to rewatch 2011 because Eli was sensational that year. The Giants had the worst running game, a terrible declining offensive line, and 31st ranked defense. Eli single handedly got them into the playoffs and he continued to dominate in the playoffs. He took a beating in the NFC championship game versus SF but kept getting up. In comment 14119534 GeofromNJ said:Then you need to rewatch 2011 because Eli was sensational that year. The Giants had the worst running game, a terrible declining offensive line, and 31st ranked defense. Eli single handedly got them into the playoffs and he continued to dominate in the playoffs. He took a beating in the NFC championship game versus SF but kept getting up.

235 Million Dollars Thegratefulhead : 5:54 pm : link That is second all time in career earnings(His brother number 1) Whatever happens this year or next, Eli has been respected in the most important way possible by the Giants. I think this is the central point of jealousy of people like Warner and other NFL players that seem to have a grudge against Eli..FWIW those 2 SB runs make him worth it. Good luck tonight Eli, I hope you pull through. If this is the end, you'll be aight.

I absolutely believe that Mara freaked out Oscar : 6:09 pm : link At the general backlash to Eli’s benching last season. And I think every decision after that - major decisions that set a course for the franchise - started with a thesis of “Eli is fine and he’s our guy”.



I completely believe that Gettleman and Shurmur were hired because they bought into that line of thinking.



All things end badly otherwise they wouldn’t end. It is ending badly with Eli, that’s unavoidable, but hopefully management understands this is the last year.

RE: maybe Eli OBJRoyal : 6:12 pm : link

Quote: needed a wake up call and Beckham gave it to him...who knows. But he looked like the Eli we know last week. Hopefully it continues.



Eli looked OK to me, he still throws a lot of high balls to his receivers. Can’t figure out why he can’t keep them down In comment 14118795 ryanmkeane said:Eli looked OK to me, he still throws a lot of high balls to his receivers. Can’t figure out why he can’t keep them down