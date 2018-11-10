New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

I know it won't happen, but why delay the inevitable?
She's always been terrible. Booger, Triplette , Coleman, etc.
They're an embarrassment.
The state of NY Sports is grim
And I'd say that if the Giants were 5-1 instead of 1-5
This is going to take a couple years to straighten this shitshow up.
dep026 said:
| Should be cut in the offseason. Another cancer.
He indeed is a part of the culture we're supposed to be getting rid of.
don't know how the female ref got the position. She's been terrible from day 1.
Remember when she awarded the redskins a fumble even though Duke Johnson had teh ball and was out of the pile with it?
B in ALB said:
| She's always been terrible. Booger, Triplette , Coleman, etc.
They're an embarrassment.
Yep, she was the one who fucked up the Duke Johnson fumble in that Redskins-Browns game a year or two back.
jpetuch said:
I paid a hefty sum to come all the way to Met Life and watch this shit..the Giants weren't even competitive. Anybody know where I can get a refund? I just got ripped off big fucking time....email Giants Corporate? Anybody know? Fucking serious...Thanks
Why would I be dumb enough to spend money on this game
Gotta feel for PSL payees that are individual fans for paying the Madoffs, sorry Maras.Actually one in the same
you guys keep seeing me on the game threads because I keep selling my tickets. Not paying a few hundred dollars to watch bad football.
Teetering?
They’ve been a fucking disgrace...
I hope Mara stuck around long enough to hear the obnoxious “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” chant in his stadium.
Must be the worst on 3rd down in the league.
I’m so sick of the lack of use of Barkley in the ground game. Again Barkley with 13 carries and Eli with 41 pass attempts. Can’t protect the QB so drop him back time and time again. Meanwhile only hand the best player on the field the ball 13 times.
gotta find something to laugh about tonight.
Not a half-assed one. Enough.
Dave in Hoboken said:
| Not a half-assed one. Enough.
Its coming. Get rid of a lot of bad players in this offseason. More coming this offseason.
dep026 said:
Not a half-assed one. Enough.
Its coming. Get rid of a lot of bad players in this offseason. More coming this offseason.
I hope you mean like 98% of the team.
see zero difference between this team and McAdoo's team. Looks the same sans Barkley.
Not sure I can recall a color commentator piling on like this in quite some time. Sadly, they deserve it
Dave in Hoboken said:
Not a half-assed one. Enough.
Its coming. Get rid of a lot of bad players in this offseason. More coming this offseason.
I hope you mean like 98% of the team.
Barkley and Hernandez can stay.
Simms11 said:
I actually do not hate this eagles team. The coach is a good guy. None of the players are assholes. They are just a good team.
At home vs a division rival who hasn’t been good this year and everything in front of you.
The_Boss said:
| Teetering?
They’ve been a fucking disgrace...
I hope Mara stuck around long enough to hear the obnoxious “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” chant in his stadium.
Yea, Carl..... WE gave it 4 weeks and still sucks
Gregorio said:
| gotta find something to laugh about tonight.
Scrambled Eggs Aikman would be perfect with Elmer Fudds voice
St. Jimmy said:
He’s handing off. Who cares?
Gregorio said:
| gotta find something to laugh about tonight.
If cox has been penetrating him all night, shows you what Omameh is
GoDeep13 said:
| Must be the worst on 3rd down in the league.
And the O is probably the worst in the league on 3rd down too.
the all-time milestone.
Insult to injury.
Cant wait for that..... "Homina Homina Homina"
For Christ sakes. Let him get his one yard
Beezer said:
| the all-time milestone.
Insult to injury.
why does that matter? Does it mean anything?
getting out of bounds.....
We get a long break before being blown out by the Falcons.
EricJ said:
the all-time milestone.
Insult to injury.
why does that matter? Does it mean anything?
Yes. It would have.
It’s never - NEVER - been done. In the history of the franchise.
Knineteen said:
| getting out of bounds.....
in the first half when they needed the yards he hops out of bounds. When they need him to get out of bounds he turns it up field.
a small oasis for the kid.
Never know. Could be a Hall if Famer.
Beezer said:
the all-time milestone.
Insult to injury.
why does that matter? Does it mean anything?
Yes. It would have.
It’s never - NEVER - been done. In the history of the franchise.
but it doesn't mean anything. It is about winning. Records and stats are for fans.
Chocco said:
getting out of bounds.....
in the first half when they needed the yards he hops out of bounds. When they need him to get out of bounds he turns it up field.
He was in a rush to get to the locker room like at halftime.
Same record as last year after 6 games and the giants are now 10-26 against the eagles since 2001 terrible!!!