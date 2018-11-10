New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/11/2018 8:00 pm : 10/11/2018 8:00 pm ...

I want to see Lauletta next week eightshamrocks : 10/11/2018 11:27 pm : link I know it won't happen, but why delay the inevitable?

Except for Yanks jpetuch : 10/11/2018 11:27 pm : link The state of NY Sports is grim

Well LeftHook : 10/11/2018 11:28 pm : link This is going to take a couple years to straighten this shitshow up.

RE: Great effort Eli Apple Mr. Bungle : 10/11/2018 11:28 pm : link

Quote: Should be cut in the offseason. Another cancer.

He indeed is a part of the culture we're supposed to be getting rid of. In comment 14122100 dep026 said:He indeed is a part of the culture we're supposed to be getting rid of.

I honestly.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/11/2018 11:28 pm : link don't know how the female ref got the position. She's been terrible from day 1.



Remember when she awarded the redskins a fumble even though Duke Johnson had teh ball and was out of the pile with it?

3rd Chocco : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link Here comes a first down

Defense is the worst in football dep026 : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link ....

RE: Girl ref is horrific Greg from LI : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link

Quote: She's always been terrible. Booger, Triplette , Coleman, etc.



They're an embarrassment.



Yep, she was the one who fucked up the Duke Johnson fumble in that Redskins-Browns game a year or two back. In comment 14122125 B in ALB said:Yep, she was the one who fucked up the Duke Johnson fumble in that Redskins-Browns game a year or two back.

RE: RE: RE: I seriously want my money back EricJ : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122048 cokeduplt said:





Quote:





In comment 14122032 I Love Clams Casino said:





Quote:





I paid a hefty sum to come all the way to Met Life and watch this shit..the Giants weren't even competitive. Anybody know where I can get a refund? I just got ripped off big fucking time....email Giants Corporate? Anybody know? Fucking serious...Thanks







Why would I be dumb enough to spend money on this game







Gotta feel for PSL payees that are individual fans for paying the Madoffs, sorry Maras.Actually one in the same



you guys keep seeing me on the game threads because I keep selling my tickets. Not paying a few hundred dollars to watch bad football. In comment 14122099 jpetuch said:you guys keep seeing me on the game threads because I keep selling my tickets. Not paying a few hundred dollars to watch bad football.

Carl says the NYG are teetering on being a laughing stock The_Boss : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link Teetering?



They’ve been a fucking disgrace...



I hope Mara stuck around long enough to hear the obnoxious “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” chant in his stadium.

This defense GoDeep13 : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link Must be the worst on 3rd down in the league.

I’m already sick of Shurmur and his play calling NY-Fan : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link I’m so sick of the lack of use of Barkley in the ground game. Again Barkley with 13 carries and Eli with 41 pass attempts. Can’t protect the QB so drop him back time and time again. Meanwhile only hand the best player on the field the ball 13 times.

Aikman: "Omameh just can't stop Cox penetration" Gregorio : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link gotta find something to laugh about tonight.

3rd down again Chocco : 10/11/2018 11:30 pm : link Let's see what happens

RE: It's time for a real rebuild now. dep026 : 10/11/2018 11:31 pm : link

Quote: Not a half-assed one. Enough.



Its coming. Get rid of a lot of bad players in this offseason. More coming this offseason. In comment 14122172 Dave in Hoboken said:Its coming. Get rid of a lot of bad players in this offseason. More coming this offseason.

Hate the Eagles! Simms11 : 10/11/2018 11:31 pm : link And their punk fans!

RE: RE: It's time for a real rebuild now. Dave in Hoboken : 10/11/2018 11:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122172 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





Not a half-assed one. Enough.







Its coming. Get rid of a lot of bad players in this offseason. More coming this offseason.



I hope you mean like 98% of the team. In comment 14122182 dep026 said:I hope you mean like 98% of the team.

Aikman loving shitting on the Giants Dave in PA : 10/11/2018 11:31 pm : link Not sure I can recall a color commentator piling on like this in quite some time. Sadly, they deserve it

RE: RE: RE: It's time for a real rebuild now. dep026 : 10/11/2018 11:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122182 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 14122172 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





Not a half-assed one. Enough.







Its coming. Get rid of a lot of bad players in this offseason. More coming this offseason.







I hope you mean like 98% of the team.



Barkley and Hernandez can stay. In comment 14122187 Dave in Hoboken said:Barkley and Hernandez can stay.

RE: Hate the Eagles! EricJ : 10/11/2018 11:32 pm : link

Quote: And their punk fans!



I actually do not hate this eagles team. The coach is a good guy. None of the players are assholes. They are just a good team. In comment 14122184 Simms11 said:I actually do not hate this eagles team. The coach is a good guy. None of the players are assholes. They are just a good team.

Embarrassing loss WillVAB : 10/11/2018 11:32 pm : link At home vs a division rival who hasn’t been good this year and everything in front of you.

RE: Carl says the NYG are teetering on being a laughing stock LeftHook : 10/11/2018 11:33 pm : link

Quote: Teetering?



They’ve been a fucking disgrace...



I hope Mara stuck around long enough to hear the obnoxious “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” chant in his stadium.



Yea, Carl..... WE gave it 4 weeks and still sucks In comment 14122153 The_Boss said:Yea, Carl..... WE gave it 4 weeks and still sucks

RE: Aikman: jpetuch : 10/11/2018 11:33 pm : link

Quote: gotta find something to laugh about tonight.



Scrambled Eggs Aikman would be perfect with Elmer Fudds voice In comment 14122163 Gregorio said:Scrambled Eggs Aikman would be perfect with Elmer Fudds voice

RE: Why would the Eagles have Wentz out The_Boss : 10/11/2018 11:33 pm : link

Quote: there?



He’s handing off. Who cares? In comment 14122201 St. Jimmy said:He’s handing off. Who cares?

RE: Aikman: Chocco : 10/11/2018 11:34 pm : link

Quote: gotta find something to laugh about tonight.

If cox has been penetrating him all night, shows you what Omameh is In comment 14122163 Gregorio said:If cox has been penetrating him all night, shows you what Omameh is

RE: This defense Eman11 : 10/11/2018 11:34 pm : link

Quote: Must be the worst on 3rd down in the league.



And the O is probably the worst in the league on 3rd down too. In comment 14122154 GoDeep13 said:And the O is probably the worst in the league on 3rd down too.

PAD THE STATS TIME!!! Knineteen : 10/11/2018 11:34 pm : link HERE IT COMES!!!!

Not even going to get Saquon Beezer : 10/11/2018 11:35 pm : link the all-time milestone.



Insult to injury.

Post game press conference LeftHook : 10/11/2018 11:35 pm : link Cant wait for that..... "Homina Homina Homina"

Beckham again with bad judgement as a punt returner Ira : 10/11/2018 11:35 pm : link .

RE: Not even going to get Saquon EricJ : 10/11/2018 11:36 pm : link

Quote: the all-time milestone.



Insult to injury.



why does that matter? Does it mean anything? In comment 14122229 Beezer said:why does that matter? Does it mean anything?

Solid job by OBJ Knineteen : 10/11/2018 11:36 pm : link getting out of bounds.....

Ahhhhhh. Beezer : 10/11/2018 11:37 pm : link We get a long break before being blown out by the Falcons.

RE: RE: Not even going to get Saquon Beezer : 10/11/2018 11:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122229 Beezer said:





Quote:





the all-time milestone.



Insult to injury.







why does that matter? Does it mean anything?



Yes. It would have.



It’s never - NEVER - been done. In the history of the franchise.



In comment 14122246 EricJ said:Yes. It would have.It’s never - NEVER - been done. In the history of the franchise.

RE: Solid job by OBJ Chocco : 10/11/2018 11:38 pm : link

Quote: getting out of bounds..... in the first half when they needed the yards he hops out of bounds. When they need him to get out of bounds he turns it up field. In comment 14122248 Knineteen said:in the first half when they needed the yards he hops out of bounds. When they need him to get out of bounds he turns it up field.

So in a sea of shit, Beezer : 10/11/2018 11:39 pm : link a small oasis for the kid.



Never know. Could be a Hall if Famer.

RE: RE: RE: Not even going to get Saquon EricJ : 10/11/2018 11:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122246 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 14122229 Beezer said:





Quote:





the all-time milestone.



Insult to injury.







why does that matter? Does it mean anything?







Yes. It would have.



It’s never - NEVER - been done. In the history of the franchise.





but it doesn't mean anything. It is about winning. Records and stats are for fans.

In comment 14122276 Beezer said:but it doesn't mean anything. It is about winning. Records and stats are for fans.

RE: RE: Solid job by OBJ Skully88 : 10/11/2018 11:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122248 Knineteen said:





Quote:





getting out of bounds.....



in the first half when they needed the yards he hops out of bounds. When they need him to get out of bounds he turns it up field.



He was in a rush to get to the locker room like at halftime. In comment 14122278 Chocco said:He was in a rush to get to the locker room like at halftime.