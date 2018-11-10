Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/11/2018 8:00 pm
...
I want to see Lauletta next week  
eightshamrocks : 10/11/2018 11:27 pm : link
I know it won't happen, but why delay the inevitable?
Girl ref is horrific  
B in ALB : 10/11/2018 11:27 pm : link
She's always been terrible. Booger, Triplette , Coleman, etc.

They're an embarrassment.
Except for Yanks  
jpetuch : 10/11/2018 11:27 pm : link
The state of NY Sports is grim
Seriously, fuck this league  
Greg from LI : 10/11/2018 11:28 pm : link
And I'd say that if the Giants were 5-1 instead of 1-5
Well  
LeftHook : 10/11/2018 11:28 pm : link
This is going to take a couple years to straighten this shitshow up.
RE: Great effort Eli Apple  
Mr. Bungle : 10/11/2018 11:28 pm : link
In comment 14122100 dep026 said:
Quote:
Should be cut in the offseason. Another cancer.

He indeed is a part of the culture we're supposed to be getting rid of.
Yeah, Peterson is a brilliant coach!?  
Simms11 : 10/11/2018 11:28 pm : link
.
I honestly..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/11/2018 11:28 pm : link
don't know how the female ref got the position. She's been terrible from day 1.

Remember when she awarded the redskins a fumble even though Duke Johnson had teh ball and was out of the pile with it?
3rd  
Chocco : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link
Here comes a first down
Defense is the worst in football  
dep026 : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link
....
RE: Girl ref is horrific  
Greg from LI : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link
In comment 14122125 B in ALB said:
Quote:
She's always been terrible. Booger, Triplette , Coleman, etc.

They're an embarrassment.


Yep, she was the one who fucked up the Duke Johnson fumble in that Redskins-Browns game a year or two back.
RE: RE: RE: I seriously want my money back  
EricJ : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link
In comment 14122099 jpetuch said:
Quote:
In comment 14122048 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


In comment 14122032 I Love Clams Casino said:


Quote:


I paid a hefty sum to come all the way to Met Life and watch this shit..the Giants weren't even competitive. Anybody know where I can get a refund? I just got ripped off big fucking time....email Giants Corporate? Anybody know? Fucking serious...Thanks



Why would I be dumb enough to spend money on this game



Gotta feel for PSL payees that are individual fans for paying the Madoffs, sorry Maras.Actually one in the same


you guys keep seeing me on the game threads because I keep selling my tickets. Not paying a few hundred dollars to watch bad football.
Carl says the NYG are teetering on being a laughing stock  
The_Boss : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link
Teetering?

They’ve been a fucking disgrace...

I hope Mara stuck around long enough to hear the obnoxious “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” chant in his stadium.
This defense  
GoDeep13 : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link
Must be the worst on 3rd down in the league.
I’m already sick of Shurmur and his play calling  
NY-Fan : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link
I’m so sick of the lack of use of Barkley in the ground game. Again Barkley with 13 carries and Eli with 41 pass attempts. Can’t protect the QB so drop him back time and time again. Meanwhile only hand the best player on the field the ball 13 times.
Cool uniforms Giants  
B in ALB : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link
Great job tonight.
You could set your watch to it  
Greg from LI : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link
.
Aikman: "Omameh just can't stop Cox penetration"  
Gregorio : 10/11/2018 11:29 pm : link
gotta find something to laugh about tonight.
It's time for a real rebuild now.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/11/2018 11:30 pm : link
Not a half-assed one. Enough.
3rd down again  
Chocco : 10/11/2018 11:30 pm : link
Let's see what happens
RE: It's time for a real rebuild now.  
dep026 : 10/11/2018 11:31 pm : link
In comment 14122172 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Not a half-assed one. Enough.


Its coming. Get rid of a lot of bad players in this offseason. More coming this offseason.
Hate the Eagles!  
Simms11 : 10/11/2018 11:31 pm : link
And their punk fans!
RE: RE: It's time for a real rebuild now.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/11/2018 11:31 pm : link
In comment 14122182 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14122172 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Not a half-assed one. Enough.



Its coming. Get rid of a lot of bad players in this offseason. More coming this offseason.


I hope you mean like 98% of the team.
I honestly  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/11/2018 11:31 pm : link
see zero difference between this team and McAdoo's team. Looks the same sans Barkley.
Aikman loving shitting on the Giants  
Dave in PA : 10/11/2018 11:31 pm : link
Not sure I can recall a color commentator piling on like this in quite some time. Sadly, they deserve it
RE: RE: RE: It's time for a real rebuild now.  
dep026 : 10/11/2018 11:32 pm : link
In comment 14122187 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14122182 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14122172 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Not a half-assed one. Enough.



Its coming. Get rid of a lot of bad players in this offseason. More coming this offseason.



I hope you mean like 98% of the team.


Barkley and Hernandez can stay.
RE: Hate the Eagles!  
EricJ : 10/11/2018 11:32 pm : link
In comment 14122184 Simms11 said:
Quote:
And their punk fans!


I actually do not hate this eagles team. The coach is a good guy. None of the players are assholes. They are just a good team.
Embarrassing loss  
WillVAB : 10/11/2018 11:32 pm : link
At home vs a division rival who hasn’t been good this year and everything in front of you.
Why would the Eagles have Wentz out  
St. Jimmy : 10/11/2018 11:32 pm : link
there?
RE: Carl says the NYG are teetering on being a laughing stock  
LeftHook : 10/11/2018 11:33 pm : link
In comment 14122153 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Teetering?

They’ve been a fucking disgrace...

I hope Mara stuck around long enough to hear the obnoxious “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” chant in his stadium.


Yea, Carl..... WE gave it 4 weeks and still sucks
RE: Aikman:  
jpetuch : 10/11/2018 11:33 pm : link
In comment 14122163 Gregorio said:
Quote:
gotta find something to laugh about tonight.


Scrambled Eggs Aikman would be perfect with Elmer Fudds voice
RE: Why would the Eagles have Wentz out  
The_Boss : 10/11/2018 11:33 pm : link
In comment 14122201 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
there?


He’s handing off. Who cares?
RE: Aikman:  
Chocco : 10/11/2018 11:34 pm : link
In comment 14122163 Gregorio said:
Quote:
gotta find something to laugh about tonight.

If cox has been penetrating him all night, shows you what Omameh is
RE: This defense  
Eman11 : 10/11/2018 11:34 pm : link
In comment 14122154 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Must be the worst on 3rd down in the league.


And the O is probably the worst in the league on 3rd down too.
PAD THE STATS TIME!!!  
Knineteen : 10/11/2018 11:34 pm : link
HERE IT COMES!!!!
Not even going to get Saquon  
Beezer : 10/11/2018 11:35 pm : link
the all-time milestone.

Insult to injury.
Take a fucking  
St. Jimmy : 10/11/2018 11:35 pm : link
knee.
My power and cable just went out  
B in ALB : 10/11/2018 11:35 pm : link
And I'm fine with that.
Post game press conference  
LeftHook : 10/11/2018 11:35 pm : link
Cant wait for that..... "Homina Homina Homina"
Play barkley  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/11/2018 11:35 pm : link
For Christ sakes. Let him get his one yard
Beckham again with bad judgement as a punt returner  
Ira : 10/11/2018 11:35 pm : link
.
RE: Not even going to get Saquon  
EricJ : 10/11/2018 11:36 pm : link
In comment 14122229 Beezer said:
Quote:
the all-time milestone.

Insult to injury.


why does that matter? Does it mean anything?
Solid job by OBJ  
Knineteen : 10/11/2018 11:36 pm : link
getting out of bounds.....
Ahhhhhh.  
Beezer : 10/11/2018 11:37 pm : link
We get a long break before being blown out by the Falcons.
RE: RE: Not even going to get Saquon  
Beezer : 10/11/2018 11:38 pm : link
In comment 14122246 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14122229 Beezer said:


Quote:


the all-time milestone.

Insult to injury.



why does that matter? Does it mean anything?


Yes. It would have.

It’s never - NEVER - been done. In the history of the franchise.

RE: Solid job by OBJ  
Chocco : 10/11/2018 11:38 pm : link
In comment 14122248 Knineteen said:
Quote:
getting out of bounds.....
in the first half when they needed the yards he hops out of bounds. When they need him to get out of bounds he turns it up field.
So in a sea of shit,  
Beezer : 10/11/2018 11:39 pm : link
a small oasis for the kid.

Never know. Could be a Hall if Famer.
RE: RE: RE: Not even going to get Saquon  
EricJ : 10/11/2018 11:39 pm : link
In comment 14122276 Beezer said:
Quote:
In comment 14122246 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 14122229 Beezer said:


Quote:


the all-time milestone.

Insult to injury.



why does that matter? Does it mean anything?



Yes. It would have.

It’s never - NEVER - been done. In the history of the franchise.


but it doesn't mean anything. It is about winning. Records and stats are for fans.
RE: RE: Solid job by OBJ  
Skully88 : 10/11/2018 11:42 pm : link
In comment 14122278 Chocco said:
Quote:
In comment 14122248 Knineteen said:


Quote:


getting out of bounds.....

in the first half when they needed the yards he hops out of bounds. When they need him to get out of bounds he turns it up field.


He was in a rush to get to the locker room like at halftime.
1-5  
nygnyy274 : 10/11/2018 11:44 pm : link
Same record as last year after 6 games and the giants are now 10-26 against the eagles since 2001 terrible!!!
