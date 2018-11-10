New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/11/2018 11:28 pm : 10/11/2018 11:28 pm This will be a joyous thread.

One more lost season Mike from Ohio : 10/11/2018 11:49 pm : link of Giants football. That is started to become the norm. This is a very poorly run team and it starts higher than Gettleman.

RE: according to Shurmur Beckham had dehydration micky : 10/11/2018 11:50 pm : link

Quote: and that's why he left the field.



Hmmmmmmmmm



Sorry...I cant believe that...excuse In comment 14122436 Jints in Carolina said:Sorry...I cant believe that...excuse

RE: One more lost season The_Boss : 10/11/2018 11:52 pm : link

Quote: of Giants football. That is started to become the norm. This is a very poorly run team and it starts higher than Gettleman.



They might be the worst team in the league this year. They’ve been among the worst teams for years actually. In comment 14122438 Mike from Ohio said:They might be the worst team in the league this year. They’ve been among the worst teams for years actually.

RE: RE: according to Shurmur Beckham had dehydration LeftHook : 10/11/2018 11:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122436 Jints in Carolina said:





Quote:





and that's why he left the field.



Hmmmmmmmmm







Sorry...I cant believe that...excuse Diva hydration In comment 14122443 micky said:Diva hydration

RE: Shurmur is not concerned about Eli BleedBlue : 10/11/2018 11:52 pm : link

Quote: He's the only one.



where are you watching? In comment 14122448 Jints in Carolina said:where are you watching?

I'm still on the fence CT Charlie : 10/11/2018 11:53 pm : link about the effect of Beckham's temperament on the team, but he played hard even after the game was lost.

RE: RE: Shurmur is not concerned about Eli Jints in Carolina : 10/11/2018 11:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122448 Jints in Carolina said:





Quote:





He's the only one.







where are you watching?



WFAN radio postgame online. In comment 14122461 BleedBlue said:WFAN radio postgame online.

RE: RE: Takeaways WillVAB : 10/11/2018 11:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122373 WillVAB said:





Quote:





1. OL needs work next year. Not just a guy or two. They need quality.



2. The defense needs play makers. They need pass rushers in the worst way.



3. The corners on this team can’t tackle worth a shit. They can’t fight through blocks worth a shit.



4. Sterling Sheppard is a mediocre WR. Invisible when it matters.



5. Barkley is the best back in the league.







Barkley is damn good. Fox was comparing him to Barry Sanders early in the game. Lion fans will tell you he was awesome in the late 80’s-mid 90’s. They’ll also tell you the team blew ass in that time period.



It’s a different era.



I think the organization is a year away from being in the mix. They’re just going to have to be sharp in FA and have another good draft. In comment 14122414 The_Boss said:It’s a different era.I think the organization is a year away from being in the mix. They’re just going to have to be sharp in FA and have another good draft.

are we stuck with Omameh for next year? Dave in PA : 10/11/2018 11:54 pm : link Realistically, does it make any business sense to cut him after this season?

post game LeftHook : 10/11/2018 11:54 pm : link on msg channel

How isthis team an improvement over 2016? D_Giants : 10/11/2018 11:55 pm : link OL is worse. No Pugh, Jones, Fluker, or Richburg. Highest paid LT i n the league, solder, is mediocre to bad. Using $90M man to return punts because Gettleman dumps Sharp? Andrew Adams, who started in 2016, in a defense that was far superior to this one, replaced with Riley? Riley would not be on any other roster, let alone starting. The talent level on this team, with the obvious exception of Barkley, is worse than the past two years. Gettlebelly and Shurmur are not rebuilding or playing for immediate success; they eliminated much of the superior talent and replaced it with inferior talent. This “game” is insulting to Giants fans.



The season is over in mid-October, and the team as it is cannot beat anyone. So....play some hungry players like Lauletta. Bring back Martin as RB and try pkayers whom Gettleman and Shurmur summarily dumped from the roster. Play them. This roster is terrible, and the front office and coaches are even worse.

RE: Saquon's weekly highlight reel NoGainDayne : 10/11/2018 11:55 pm : link

Quote: should be a fun watch, at least.



Lol I was thinking the same thing! The only silver lining. In comment 14122237 bceagle05 said:Lol I was thinking the same thing! The only silver lining.

.... BleedBlue : 10/11/2018 11:56 pm : link its not OBJ, its not the coach.



guys...its eli....



the OL sucks i agree and up until this point i am an eli defender to death but he just doesnt have it anymore...he is slow, has accuracy issues, doesnt trust arm, doesnt trust OL. he just overall doesnt look like he has it anymore....



i think 2019 they go hard after the QB of their choice, altho may not have to do anything, we could be picking #1

RE: RE: The Giants have to sit down Simpleman in Tx : 10/11/2018 11:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122269 Chris684 said:





Quote:





and talk about getting Lauletta ready to play following the BYE week.



Trade deadline is October 30th and Gettleman should explore moving any and everyone not named Saquon Barkley out of here.



Suspend Beckham a week for conduct detrimental to the team.



Play this out and lock up another top pick.







Beckham should be the first guy up for trade.



This team without Beckham won't go far.. you can't give up on his kind of talent In comment 14122432 FStubbs said:This team without Beckham won't go far.. you can't give up on his kind of talent

RE: according to Shurmur Beckham had dehydration The_Boss : 10/11/2018 11:56 pm : link

Quote: and that's why he left the field.



Hmmmmmmmmm



I have a feeling some in the media won’t buy that. Francesa in particular.



In comment 14122436 Jints in Carolina said:I have a feeling some in the media won’t buy that. Francesa in particular.

Pat Shurmur 11-28 as a HC Sean : 10/11/2018 11:57 pm : link .

Not enough pass rushers bc4life : 10/11/2018 11:57 pm : link actually just Vernon. Offensive line was abysmal. I can understand struggling with Cox & co. but at least make the effort.



Oline is most pressing need.

RE: Latimer j_rud : 10/11/2018 11:57 pm : link

Quote: On that punt muff speaks volumes to me.



"Love the effort"



-Jay Cutler In comment 14122383 NDMedics said:"Love the effort"-Jay Cutler

RE: RE: many many talented individual players FStubbs : 10/11/2018 11:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122289 wigs in nyc said:





Quote:





but the team is less than the sum of its parts







Are there really? I’m beginning to have my doubts.



More than doubt. Talent? This team is the worst in the NFL. We have a lot of overrated players.



Landon Collins and Sterling Shepard are JAGs.



Omameh is worse than John Jerry. Jaguar fans were laughing at us the same way we laugh at the Bengals for starting Bobby Hart.



Bill Belichick knows when to get rid of players. Nate Solder is in decline.



Odell Beckham isn't the same player. He's lost a step. He has a lot of empty stats this year.



Janoris Jenkins has checked out of this team. In comment 14122394 bradshaw44 said:More than doubt. Talent? This team is the worst in the NFL. We have a lot of overrated players.Landon Collins and Sterling Shepard are JAGs.Omameh is worse than John Jerry. Jaguar fans were laughing at us the same way we laugh at the Bengals for starting Bobby Hart.Bill Belichick knows when to get rid of players. Nate Solder is in decline.Odell Beckham isn't the same player. He's lost a step. He has a lot of empty stats this year.Janoris Jenkins has checked out of this team.

RE: Pat Shurmur 11-28 as a HC j_rud : 10/11/2018 11:59 pm : link

Quote: .



He got more out of the Browns. Let that sink in for a minute and fight the urge to chug some bleach In comment 14122508 Sean said:He got more out of the Browns. Let that sink in for a minute and fight the urge to chug some bleach

you can blame Eli bc4life : 10/11/2018 11:59 pm : link but when your hits & sacks are in double figures - you're going to struggle.

RE: RE: RE: The Giants have to sit down FStubbs : 10/11/2018 11:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14122432 FStubbs said:





Quote:





In comment 14122269 Chris684 said:





Quote:





and talk about getting Lauletta ready to play following the BYE week.



Trade deadline is October 30th and Gettleman should explore moving any and everyone not named Saquon Barkley out of here.



Suspend Beckham a week for conduct detrimental to the team.



Play this out and lock up another top pick.







Beckham should be the first guy up for trade.







This team without Beckham won't go far.. you can't give up on his kind of talent



We're 1-5 so we aren't going anywhere with him so is.



And my point is I'm not seeing that talent this year. I think he's lost a step. In comment 14122496 Simpleman in Tx said:We're 1-5 so we aren't going anywhere with him so is.And my point is I'm not seeing that talent this year. I think he's lost a step.

RE: RE: RE: many many talented individual players BleedBlue : 12:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 14122394 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14122289 wigs in nyc said:





Quote:





but the team is less than the sum of its parts







Are there really? I’m beginning to have my doubts.







More than doubt. Talent? This team is the worst in the NFL. We have a lot of overrated players.



Landon Collins and Sterling Shepard are JAGs.



Omameh is worse than John Jerry. Jaguar fans were laughing at us the same way we laugh at the Bengals for starting Bobby Hart.



Bill Belichick knows when to get rid of players. Nate Solder is in decline.



Odell Beckham isn't the same player. He's lost a step. He has a lot of empty stats this year.



Janoris Jenkins has checked out of this team.





okay collins isnt a jag thats insane. obj hasnt lost a step, he is being double covered and no other WR scares the defense so he sees doubles all day....manning cant make the tight throws anymore....there is more to this ythan just beckhams ability... In comment 14122522 FStubbs said:okay collins isnt a jag thats insane. obj hasnt lost a step, he is being double covered and no other WR scares the defense so he sees doubles all day....manning cant make the tight throws anymore....there is more to this ythan just beckhams ability...

It is kind of sad that NoGainDayne : 12:00 am : link Beckham is not injured. We added what looks to be the best RB in the league added the highest paid Offensive lineman in the league and have legitimately the best rookie lineman in the league. Oh and added an “offensive guru” somehow this offense is worse. That’s offensive.

RE: Not much to say....... shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:02 am : link

Quote: Pitiful performance. Oline terrible, Receivers couldn’t get open, CBs couldn’t cover a cold, STs couldn’t tackle. Rinse, repeat.....same thing every week.



Don't give me that "receivers don't get open" horseshit. There was an open receiver (Shepard) on the 2nd play of the game when Eli decided to jam the ball into the TE, leading to the INT.



- They threw 3 passes beyond the first down marker to Odell and 2 of them were terrible passes.

- They had 1st & 20 after the Shepard penalty and proceeded to throw 3 passes a grand total of 4 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.



The offensive line looks exactly the same as last year, but with 5 new starters. How is that even possible? In comment 14122294 Simms11 said:Don't give me that "receivers don't get open" horseshit. There was an open receiver (Shepard) on the 2nd play of the game when Eli decided to jam the ball into the TE, leading to the INT.- They threw 3 passes beyond the first down marker to Odell and 2 of them were terrible passes.- They had 1st & 20 after the Shepard penalty and proceeded to throw 3 passes a grand total of 4 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.The offensive line looksas last year, but with 5 new starters. How is that even possible?

Think that darren in pdx : 12:03 am : link this is the game that pretty much ends Eli's career as a Giant. They're more than likely going to have a top 5 pick again this offseason so they'll be even more of a laughing stock if they don't take a QB..

RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants have to sit down shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:03 am : link

Quote:

And my point is I'm not seeing that talent this year. I think he's lost a step.



No one thought that after week 1 when he whipped Jalen Ramsey's ass. In comment 14122539 FStubbs said:No one thought that after week 1 when he whipped Jalen Ramsey's ass.

I honestly expected the game to be relatively close . Bluesbreaker : 12:04 am : link Offensive line couldn't pass block at all ..

Eli got the crap beat out of him and I don't recall anyone

wide open . With no TE we were hampered .

Barkley OBJ 22 targets



So they double up OBJ and Barkley got mostly dump-offs

With no TE to worry about and getting down two TD's Early

we abandoned the run .If Lattimer is gonna continue to start they have to use him more .

Wentz is a great QB and he had all night to throw .

They beat us in the trenches every damn game .









Shurmur at the podium now on Giants.com jcn56 : 12:04 am : link .

RE: RE: Not much to say....... FStubbs : 12:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 14122294 Simms11 said:





Quote:





Pitiful performance. Oline terrible, Receivers couldn’t get open, CBs couldn’t cover a cold, STs couldn’t tackle. Rinse, repeat.....same thing every week.







Don't give me that "receivers don't get open" horseshit. There was an open receiver (Shepard) on the 2nd play of the game when Eli decided to jam the ball into the TE, leading to the INT.



- They threw 3 passes beyond the first down marker to Odell and 2 of them were terrible passes.

- They had 1st & 20 after the Shepard penalty and proceeded to throw 3 passes a grand total of 4 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.



The offensive line looks exactly the same as last year, but with 5 new starters. How is that even possible?



Our scouts and Chris Mara evaluating playere In comment 14122565 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Our scouts and Chris Mara evaluating playere

RE: RE: many many talented individual players D_Giants : 12:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14122289 wigs in nyc said:





Quote:





but the team is less than the sum of its parts







Are there really? I’m beginning to have my doubts.



If the team is less than the sum of its parts, the problem has to be coaching. In comment 14122394 bradshaw44 said:If the team is less than the sum of its parts, the problem has to be coaching.

RE: RE: according to Shurmur Beckham had dehydration Photoguy : 12:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 14122436 Jints in Carolina said:





Quote:





and that's why he left the field.



Hmmmmmmmmm







Sorry...I cant believe that...excuse



And you can prove that he didn't, how? In comment 14122443 micky said:And you can prove that he didn't, how?

RE: RE: The Giants have to sit down Photoguy : 12:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 14122269 Chris684 said:





Quote:





and talk about getting Lauletta ready to play following the BYE week.



Trade deadline is October 30th and Gettleman should explore moving any and everyone not named Saquon Barkley out of here.



Suspend Beckham a week for conduct detrimental to the team.



Play this out and lock up another top pick.







Beckham should be the first guy up for trade.



Just stop. They aren't trading Beckham. In comment 14122432 FStubbs said:Just stop. They aren't trading Beckham.

RE: you can blame Eli shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:16 am : link

Quote: but when your hits & sacks are in double figures - you're going to struggle.



He threw an awful pick on the second play of the game. The hits and sacks hadn't even occurred yet. Enough excuses... he simply isn't good enough right now. In comment 14122534 bc4life said:He threw an awful pick on the second play of the game. The hits and sacks hadn't even occurred yet. Enough excuses... he simply isn't good enough right now.

RE: RE: The Giants have to sit down Kev in Cali : 12:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 14122269 Chris684 said:





Quote:





and talk about getting Lauletta ready to play following the BYE week.



Trade deadline is October 30th and Gettleman should explore moving any and everyone not named Saquon Barkley out of here.



Suspend Beckham a week for conduct detrimental to the team.



Play this out and lock up another top pick.







Beckham should be the first guy up for trade.



We just gave Odell a huge contract....money well spent...lol



I agree, trade him.... and get someone in who might think about the team before their self....



He not the spotlight of this offense anymore and it's starting to show in his "play making ability". Eagles secondary were ripe for the picking and he didn't show up... In comment 14122432 FStubbs said:We just gave Odell a huge contract....money well spent...lolI agree, trade him.... and get someone in who might think about the team before their self....He not the spotlight of this offense anymore and it's starting to show in his "play making ability". Eagles secondary were ripe for the picking and he didn't show up...

Am I the only one that thinks: section125 : 12:20 am : link that Jackrabbit checked out this game and mailed it in? I thought he should be let go tomorrow watching the game.



Collins runs around like a chicken with his head chopped off and has trouble covering (well we knew that).



Beckham may need a psychiatrist.....



I alternately feel bad for Eli and then wish he retired (what was he trying to do on the pass to Simonsen that was picked off?)



I thought Bettcher was a defensive guru???



Only reason to watch the Giants is Barkley. What would he do with a line that can block?



Boy did OV look good.



and thanks to all that recommended watching with the mute button on.





RE: Shouldnt be much to say SHO'NUFF : 12:27 am : link

Quote: 1. QB is done



Did Dep get hacked?



In comment 14122168 dep026 said:Did Dep get hacked?

RE: RE: Pat Shurmur 11-28 as a HC D_Giants : 12:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14122508 Sean said:





Quote:





.







He got more out of the Browns. Let that sink in for a minute and fight the urge to chug some bleach



What on earth prompted Mara and Tisch to hire Shurmur? He was 9-23 as the Browns’ HC, and his teams scored points in bottom 1/2 and 1/4 of the league more often than not. His best success was 2 years under Chip Kelly. Did the owners think that another unsuccessful OC (and HC), who also calls plays from a diner menu during the game and also prefers to have the defense appear to be the culprit in losses, would somehow improve team? In comment 14122532 j_rud said:What on earth prompted Mara and Tisch to hire Shurmur? He was 9-23 as the Browns’ HC, and his teams scored points in bottom 1/2 and 1/4 of the league more often than not. His best success was 2 years under Chip Kelly. Did the owners think that another unsuccessful OC (and HC), who also calls plays from a diner menu during the game and also prefers to have the defense appear to be the culprit in losses, would somehow improve team?

It's not a question whether or not the Giants M.S. : 12:32 am : link Are the worst team in the NFL.



They are.



The real question is how many years will it take to develop a playoff caliber team?



I once waited from 1964-1981.



Sure hope we're not in for that sort of repetition.

RE: RE: RE: Pat Shurmur 11-28 as a HC The_Boss : 12:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14122532 j_rud said:





Quote:





In comment 14122508 Sean said:





Quote:





.







He got more out of the Browns. Let that sink in for a minute and fight the urge to chug some bleach







What on earth prompted Mara and Tisch to hire Shurmur? He was 9-23 as the Browns’ HC, and his teams scored points in bottom 1/2 and 1/4 of the league more often than not. His best success was 2 years under Chip Kelly. Did the owners think that another unsuccessful OC (and HC), who also calls plays from a diner menu during the game and also prefers to have the defense appear to be the culprit in losses, would somehow improve team?



Maybe he said what Mara wanted to hear: that he thought they could still win with Eli? In comment 14122726 D_Giants said:Maybe he said what Mara wanted to hear: that he thought they could still win with Eli?

RE: It's not a question whether or not the Giants Simms11 : 12:45 am : link

Quote: Are the worst team in the NFL.



They are.



The real question is how many years will it take to develop a playoff caliber team?



I once waited from 1964-1981.



Sure hope we're not in for that sort of repetition.



Need to find us a new QB soon. That’s going to be key in turning this thing around. Of course we need to continue to fix this abysmal Oline as well. In comment 14122743 M.S. said:Need to find us a new QB soon. That’s going to be key in turning this thing around. Of course we need to continue to fix this abysmal Oline as well.

Too bad that Maras weren’t conned jpetuch : 12:46 am : link By Madoff. They might have been burned and forced to sell.Instead they were schooled how to pull it off with PSLs

RE: Am I the only one that thinks: riceneggs : 5:35 am : link

Quote: that Jackrabbit checked out this game and mailed it in? I thought he should be let go tomorrow watching the game.



Collins runs around like a chicken with his head chopped off and has trouble covering (well we knew that).



Beckham may need a psychiatrist.....



I alternately feel bad for Eli and then wish he retired (what was he trying to do on the pass to Simonsen that was picked off?)



I thought Bettcher was a defensive guru???



Only reason to watch the Giants is Barkley. What would he do with a line that can block?



Boy did OV look good.



and thanks to all that recommended watching with the mute button on.





I give Jack Rabbit a pass. He's dealing with some real life stuff. It's probably hard for him to 100% focus on football In comment 14122687 section125 said:I give Jack Rabbit a pass. He's dealing with some real life stuff. It's probably hard for him to 100% focus on football

I think that first Eli interception eclipz928 : 6:28 am : link which was essentially a pick 6, had an enormous negative effect on the morale of the team - especially the defense. They never really recovered from it. I think you can mark that point (at the very start of the game) as what was the beginning of the end.