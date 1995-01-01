This is bad... I mean really bad... Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:48 am : 12:48 am I'm not sure I see a way out of this right now.



The team last year became infected with a loser mentality, and despite casting off a great deal of the roster, the core players still seem to have that same mentality. We can bitch and moan about the talent level all you want, but this team should not be this uncompetitive. It appears to me to be more than that... they looked disinterested tonight. Can Shurmur already be losing this team after just six games?



This is a very alarming situation. We are entering Cleveland Browns territory (at least the pre-2018 version of the Browns).

You could see uconngiant : 12:52 am : link Some players just gave up and that is what bothers me most of all. It is going to be a long year

Yes.. we are worse than the Bills and Browns.. chuckydee9 : 12:52 am : link I can't believe this..

It's what happens when you Dave in Hoboken : 12:54 am : link make decisions in response to fans throwing a temper tantrum. Color me not surprised in the least.

Eric, you are dead on M.S. : 12:55 am : link And it is indeed very alarming.



Team was flat as all get out... very troubling sign.





with the eexception of Dallas bc4life : 12:57 am : link Giants have been in evry game. They lost last week by a 65 yard friggin FG.



The most important part of tonight was - their starength (D-Line) was pitted against our weakness O-Line.



That and Giants need another consistent pass rusher. JPP wasn't dominant - but you had to respect him as a pass rusher. No one has stepped up as of yet to replace him.



Keep in mind, with the exception fo Dallas - last year's 3-13 team has played a playoff schedule so far this year.

Exactly EJJ : 12:57 am : link What I saw. When The O started screwing up the D looked like they just gave up especially the secondary. That's why I ranted about trading players. There is a serous attitude issue that I never witnessed on a Giants D. We had many teams with average to bad Os but the D would always play hard but never quit. This team like last years is infected with a serous cancer.

I think they are losing the team for two reasons Vanzetti : 12:57 am : link 1. Sticking with Eli way too long and letting the fans basically make a personnel decision



2. Fining and punishing guys if they get frustrated with Eli being granted a free pass



Lack of discipline generally arises from a lack of respect. I do t think the players respect ownership and the front office for the way they have handled things



Flowers, Hart, DRC, Odell, Apple, Jenkins—Too many guys acting up to say its just a few bad apples, and really Pugh and Richburg belong on the list as well

Lauletta Dodge : 12:58 am : link Can throw check downs and hand the ball off too. What's there to prepare for?

This is what a 1-5 team looks like Gary from The East End : Admin : 12:58 am : : 12:58 am : link Losing begets losing. You can talk about professionalism all you want, but the players are still human and losing affects them like it does anyone.



It's clear that the ownership did not want to look at the handwriting on the wall. There isn't enough talent on this team to compete.



2018 should have been a rebuilding year. Instead they splurged on shiny toys like Barkley.

This might be the worst team in football The_Boss : 12:58 am : link The culture of losing is strong here. Our best player, thus far, is a losing player in this league. I really think every player except this year’s draft class needs to be purged to fully get the stink out of the locker room; “core” guys included.

The game plan mattyblue : 12:59 am : link seems non existent. Eli is checking down very quick which may or may not be on purpose. The defense is getting gassed and is letting receivers get wide open if the QB breaks the pocket. It’s not looking good for Shurmur right now.

I think the disinterest that we see Simpleman in Tx : 12:59 am : link Is coming from frustration of not having a functioning offense. The defense started off playing well but then folded when the offense continued to misfire. I believe that if the offense comes together and succeeds, new life will be injected into the team all around. However, i dont see that happening this year.

would give anything bc4life : 12:59 am : link to be a fly on the wall when OLIne watches game film

Let's also remember the Eagles did not look good at all Dave in Hoboken : 12:59 am : link in their first five games prior to tonight.

I don't think they were flat or disinterested. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:00 am : link The early interception was a calamitous play and the resulting short field and TD presented a hole they never could recover from.



The defense isn't good, so we should never really be surprised when they fail. Problem is the offense and special teams put the defense in a major hole leading to the first 2 TDs.



I will admit they don't look any better coached than they did last year, even at positions with mostly new players like OL.

Especially troubling on the heels of management releasing Flowers baadbill : 1:01 am : link apparently because he just didn’t give a shit. What do DG and Shurmur do now? If they do nothing, they risk losing the respect of those players who are making an honest effort.

not eenough talent to compete? bc4life : 1:01 am : link probalem with that theory is that they've competed in just about every game. Dallas and tonight, were the exception

Pains me to say it bceagle05 : 1:02 am : link but I think the team has quit on Eli. The offensive line sucks, but I'm sure they feel Eli makes them look worse than they are. Skill position guys probably feel the same way, and the defense knows it's hopeless, too. Everyone knows they should've moved on from him.

This team Jerry in DC : 1:02 am : link Was never going anywhere. Bad ol and bad qb gives you no chance. Might as well go 1-15. Things are breaking well for a top pick - that's the only thing that matters this season

Things are really bad right now terz22 : 1:04 am : link But the ship can get turned rather quickly in today's NFL. Remember the roster turnover from the last year was around 60% of new players and an entirely new offensive lone. That's crazy. Reese left the team with almost nothing.



It's just super depressing to see Eli a shell of his former self and years wasted when he should of been going to the playoffs. I figured it take a year or two to finally get back on track but no where did I think we'd suck this bad this year. So far judge still out on Gettleman but with another offseason under his belt think we can get back to being competitive.

terz22 bc4life : 1:06 am : link In large part because they ignored Gilbraide's waring about teh OLine and/or drafted OLine very poorly. They were sending Snee out their on less than fumes in his tank

Someone said it here NewBlue : 1:09 am : link Tonight Manning crapped the bed even before pressure came, what a demoralizing impact that has on the OL and the rest of the team. We know the OL sucks, OK...but there are always opportunities, Manning was as bad as it gets tonight.

I'm afraid that until this franchise kelsto811 : 1:10 am : link Fully commits to a rebuild strategy, this is what we can expect to see

Ownership is a big problem moespree : 1:17 am : link They have made mistake after mistake after mistake these last few years and inspire zero confidence that they can turn it around in the years to come.

moved on and did what bc4life : 1:30 am : link start a rookie behind a rebuilding OLine - they'd have less chance than Eli and they'd be takinga chance on ruining a rookie QB.



if you wanted to draft a QB fine - but that wouldn't chnage a thing

It was bad tonight NBGblue : 1:31 am : link I'll give you that. But Barkley is not just a "shiny toy", he's a building block to a championship. If you feel the NYG should move on from Eli, I understand. But I'm not convinced that Darnold or any other QB in the 2018 draft would have helped this franchise more.

BBI after a 3-13 team montanagiant : 2:05 am : link

That has had a massive overhaul from top to bottom 5 games into the season

This is still Eli's team and he seems to be losing it. wgenesis123 : 5:09 am : link This team goes where Eli goes and that was not very good despite an amazing game from Barkley last night. Its sad to watch Eli play at this level. As long as Eli is at the helm this team will be as dysfunctional as Eli's level of play. It is still a quarterback driven league and Eli has to drive this team at a higher level for the Giants to improve. I am ready to concede that its time for Eli to hang it up.

They are a clown show micky : 5:56 am : link And nationally you see the "star wr" bashing his body parts year to year on sideline equipment



Laughable dysfunctional offense..poorly constructed team..who put all their chips in on an aging declining, immobile, quarterback (if that's what he is even now being shell shocked by pos constructed offensive line year after year)





A fucking embarrassment..PERIOD!!

This organization is a joke SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:18 am : link right now.

As someone who lived with this team through Bubba : 6:34 am : link the 70's I can't help but see the similarities. Hopefully this current reign will not last as long. I don't have that much time left. Granted there was no social media in those days but we did have planes with banners. I'm sure the current Mara regime gets the message and will make the right moves soon.

I’m good with another tank aimrocky : 6:38 am : link We need a QB... If throwing away another season means we get a core of Barkley & Herbert than it’s worth it. Eric’s point is my #1 concern. We cannot become the Knicks and spend a decade tanking.

Let the Meltdown Begin ZogZerg : 6:40 am : link Time for BBI to discuss the 2019 draft for the next 6 months. Maybe they will be able to draft that QB after all. Who would have thunk they would suck this bad on O with both Barkly and OBJ.



You can not overstate how PATHETIC this team is. Home Thursday night game that hey must win and they put on a shit show.

I would fire sale the whole team for draft picks. bradshaw44 : 7:42 am : link At this point the only player that would be safe is Barkley. And I mean literally every player would be up for trade if the right offer came through. The only guy that looked like he cared was Barkley.

People are very dramatic on here pjcas18 : 7:49 am : link



Not suggesting finding them is simple, but it's not "I see now way out" territory.



I'll leave you with a poem.....



Quote: We review...

all the fears and anxiety

...which are so

inherently symptomatic...

...of a losing team.

The mind is a strange thing, men.

We must begin by asking it...

..."What is losing?"



Losing is a disease...

...as contagious as polio.

Losing is a disease...

...as contagious as syphilis.

Losing is a disease...

...as contagious as bubonic plague...

... attacking one...

... but infecting all.

Ah, but curable.



Now, I want you to imagine...

...you are on a ship at sea...

...on a vast...

...calm ocean...

...gently rocking.

Gently rocking.

Gently rocking.

Gently rocking things can turn around quickly with a couple OL and a QB.Not suggesting finding them is simple, but it's not "I see now way out" territory.I'll leave you with a poem.....

OL will be a fine with a couple new lineman??? dep026 : 7:51 am : link Haven’t we been saying that for nearly a decade?



What to do about the defense then? Lost in the offense suckitude.... is that theybsuck almost as bad.

RE: I would fire sale the whole team for draft picks. EricJ : 7:52 am : link

Quote: At this point the only player that would be safe is Barkley. And I mean literally every player would be up for trade if the right offer came through. The only guy that looked like he cared was Barkley.



ok.. and this shitty players we keep talking about are worth what exactly in a trade?



Even OBJ is not going to return what you think after he has pulled his pants down and exposed himself. In comment 14123073 bradshaw44 said:ok.. and this shitty players we keep talking about are worth what exactly in a trade?Even OBJ is not going to return what you think after he has pulled his pants down and exposed himself.

Fragile Rjanyg : 7:53 am : link That is how I will describe this team. Mentally soft. The long FG vs. Carolina was a heart breaker and it seems based on the performance last night they fold easy.

RE: Fragile EricJ : 8:00 am : link

Quote: That is how I will describe this team. Mentally soft. The long FG vs. Carolina was a heart breaker and it seems based on the performance last night they fold easy.



You cannot say this team has quit in games this year. The players and the scheme are just not a good combination. In comment 14123115 Rjanyg said:You cannot say this team has quit in games this year. The players and the scheme are just not a good combination.

RE: OL will be a fine with a couple new lineman??? UConn4523 : 8:03 am : link

Quote: Haven’t we been saying that for nearly a decade?



What to do about the defense then? Lost in the offense suckitude.... is that theybsuck almost as bad.



I know you don’t want to hear it but the Eagles OL played like crap too yesterday and they steam rolled us. Why? Wentz can move and is simply much better than Eli at this point.



In sum, put Eli on the Eagles and I really don’t think he plays that much better. Give us Wentz and we become a dynamic offense. In comment 14123097 dep026 said:I know you don’t want to hear it but the Eagles OL played like crap too yesterday and they steam rolled us. Why? Wentz can move and is simply much better than Eli at this point.In sum, put Eli on the Eagles and I really don’t think he plays that much better. Give us Wentz and we become a dynamic offense.

And I supported 1 last try with Eli UConn4523 : 8:05 am : link but it’s over. It won’t work, we tried, and we need to move on this off season. Love the guy, but he simply isn’t good enough anymore.

The team is a joke UESBLUE : 8:19 am : link

the QB is washed up the star WR is a nut job and the season is over. Any questions?

The good news is JonC : 8:49 am : link they're looking like prime candidates for the #1 overall pick and a shot at the best QB in the class.

Look at the bright side Harvest Blend : 9:45 am : link the weather is beautiful for the weekend(hope everyone came through that Hurricane OK) and there's the added bonus of no Giants football for the next 2 Sunday's.

Having a rookie QB would not be changing a thing now PatersonPlank : 9:46 am : link He'd be on the bench anyway. If he did play he'd be going through a learning curve. I like the Barkley pick, they guy is going to be the top RB in the league for a while.



I am onboard getting a QB high now, either the Oregon or West Virginia kid, whichever the coaches think is the best. I also do not believe the OL is as bad as it looks. Other teams lines aren't "top" either. The team has no confidence in Eli, and I'm sure the line feels they are doing better than it looks.



Unfortunately I think OBJ's comments, which I don't like by the way, might reflect the teams overall feelings.

