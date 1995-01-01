Eli is done. Britt in VA : 8:13 am He can still play, IMO, but he can no longer help this team win football games.



So go ahead, replace him. But be prepared that replacing Eli is not going to fix this mess. Just like simply firing Coughlin didn't solve anything. Those six and seven win seasons that ended his tenure don't even look so bad anymore in comparison.



Aside from Barkley, this is not a very likable team for me. Very unlikable. Looked like a bunch of quitters to me.



Hell, maybe the NFL is becoming an unlikable game/league. I'm unsure. The game has evolved and Eli and those like him are like him are dinosaurs. You've got to run in this league now. It is a spread offense league. You gotta be able to run around and throw 3 plus TD's every week. The chess matches are over. Score, score, score.



So bash away. Call me a fanboy, an apologist, whatever.

You got your wish. Eli is done here, no more need to get your pitchforks and run the guy out of town. I'm just going to take the rest of the season and mourn the passing of a golden era of Giants football in Tom Coughlin and Eli Manning. Welcome to the Odell Beckham leadership era.



It's a big "meh" from me.

Good Post Britt AnnapolisMike : 9:03 am : link It is really sad how his career will come to an end in NY. My hope for him is he lands in a spot where he can play and perhaps still make the HOF.

It's a sad day for all NYG fans UberAlias : 9:07 am : link To be sure.

I don't believe that Eli needs a perfect situation.... Reb8thVA : 9:07 am : link to succeed. He just needs a better one, which may no longer be possible here.



This team is just no longer likable. I'm an old guy. I don't understand new technology, I believe that Rock and Roll died in the 1980s and I like to believe that being a good and decent human being triumphs in the end. To me that is more important than winning at all cost. Alas, that appears to be a silly pipe dream.



Taking a step back, and removing Eli from the equation, there is little that is likable about this team other than Barkley.



Perhaps it is time to take a sabbatical from this team.

Dont think you get the point micky : 9:09 am : link Eli is PART of the problem..not ALL..of course another qb likely not quick fix..because many issue on offense need to be fixed..but a younger QB may likely be start of improving the offense etc than what eli has now (diminishing skills)



As some stated work in progress..rather than stagnant one now

the coaching staff is not helping SHO'NUFF : 9:10 am : link the play calls have been shit.

Reb it's very true. mittenedman : 9:12 am : link This is a different era.

These crybaby clowns storming up and down the sideline throwing tantrums is cringeworthy.



Beckham just wants to win? So did Snee, Seubert, O'Hara, the Crunch Bunch, Eli & all the other tough SOB's who actually DID win. And did it without acting like a baby not getting his bottle.



Beckham = douche chills. I'm sure someone will just throw that back at me but it's how I see it.

I really don't like OBJ. Not at the same pathological as Go Terps but I really don't like the way he carries himself. I appreciate his talent and I am not in a position to judge his work ethic or leadership. I just find him difficult to like and probably wouldn't lose sleep if he were traded In comment 14123421 mittenedman said:I really don't like OBJ. Not at the same pathological as Go Terps but I really don't like the way he carries himself. I appreciate his talent and I am not in a position to judge his work ethic or leadership. I just find him difficult to like and probably wouldn't lose sleep if he were traded

Sorry Thegratefulhead : 9:25 am : link Somewhere, Eli knows he has loyal fans like you. He has had a storybook career and made a fuckton of money, has a great family. I like your post, it captures my feelings perfectly, I share your sorrow.

The question about if he could play under better circumstances UberAlias : 9:27 am : link Is immaterial. I think he could, but this team is too far away from that and with his age he is not the long term solution. So maybe that all comes together for a year, then what? We've been bad for years. We need to rebuild towards something that can provide sustained success.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Bitching about Odell Beckham isn't intelligent either. shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:29 am : link

Quote:

Well, I will say this, if Odell were on another team (pick anyone doesn't matter) and he pulled the antics that we have seen the last few years, we as a collective BBI would be roasting him here ala Moss, Owens etc.. Why do we ignore behaviors because he plays for us?



What antics? Are we really comparing him to Terrell Owens? For more than 70% of Odell's career, the defense has been an abomination. The o-line has been an embarrassment. Now the QB is washed up, but the problem is "behaviors"?



I guess it's just easier to focus on scapegoats and things that aren't really important than it is on those other things because those are much more difficult issues and take longer to solve. In comment 14123265 jvm52106 said:What antics? Are we really comparing him to Terrell Owens? For more than 70% of Odell's career, the defense has been an abomination. The o-line has been an embarrassment. Now the QB is washed up, but the problem is "behaviors"?I guess it's just easier to focus on scapegoats and things that aren't really important than it is on those other things because those are much more difficult issues and take longer to solve.

Folks may not want to hear it, but hopefully Eli comes Jimmy Googs : 9:29 am : link to the realization that he can't get it done anymore and its better off for the franchise if he just retire at end of the year. Versus clinging on and everybody wasting more time/seasons.



While nobody wants to leave on a downward trend, it would be the best for all.



And he could leave with class just as he has always acted as a player and teammate...

RE: nobody is happy Eli is done Section331 : 9:31 am : link

Quote: he was done a few years ago.

a team budget can't afford a player to need everything right to succeed who commands 20m

Peak eli could do it a bit, before he got david carr syndrome. BTW getting that syndrome was not his fault.



This. In comment 14123193 hitdog42 said:This.

RE: You know what will happen in the next couple of years... smshmth8690 : 9:54 am : link

Quote: we'll get a new QB... but at the same time, we'll draft/sign some decent linemen and get rid of trash like Omameh... then our offense will be humming along with the new QB and people will use this to justify blaming Eli as the main problem all these years.



Eli getting the blame would suck, but as a fan I'll take it. In comment 14123203 SHO'NUFF said:Eli getting the blame would suck, but as a fan I'll take it.

My thoughts and feelings about Eli Manning Beezer : 9:55 am : link have pretty much coincided with yours, Britt.



Last night, it was as if a proclamation had been read at mid-field. This is it. That was great, but it's time to move forward. With appreciation. Sadly.

i think eli japanhead : 10:05 am : link will retire at the end of the year.. he's said multiple times he's always wanted to finish his career where he started it.. he's got to be able to see that he's not the answer anymore.. i love him and have defended him through even last year, but he was embarrassingly bad last night and completely cooked.. most of his non-checkdown passes were terribly inaccurate. the INT was terrible.

I agree with the entire post bradshaw44 : 11:06 am : link And have been saying this exact thing for 3 or so weeks. It’s over for him here, and probably the NFL. The league is young, fast and very little defense. I too am questioning weather or not the league is moving in a direction I want to follow. It’s beginning to feel like arena football. And I already don’t watch arena football.

Who gives a shit Jim in Forest Hills : 11:08 am : link We all knew this before the season started. The problem is that the leadership of the Giants, Mara, DG, Shurmur was as deluded as you were. That’s why we’re here. No present, murky future.

Bortles needs to tear an ACL or achilles... Milton : 11:11 am : link The Giants then trade Eli to Jacksonville and everyone goes home happy.

We have had our battles over the past year Britt.. NYG07 : 12:13 pm : link I am not here to pile on Eli or say I told you so. Eli will always be a legend in NY. It does suck that it has to end like this. Here is to the future and a new era, one that we can all collectively be behind.

Put the drafting a RB thing aside, Dave in Hoboken : 12:25 pm : link and quite a few people here were very excited about the direction of the team with DG and the many moves he made in the offseason. It's not the fans fault that those moves didn't work out and this was all a big mistake. This was the direction a bunch of people wanted this past offseason, and they got it.

RE: Folks may not want to hear it, but hopefully Eli comes Thegratefulhead : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: to the realization that he can't get it done anymore and its better off for the franchise if he just retire at end of the year. Versus clinging on and everybody wasting more time/seasons.



While nobody wants to leave on a downward trend, it would be the best for all.



And he could leave with class just as he has always acted as a player and teammate... I think he should retire right now. I do not not want to watch have to answer these questions every week. I can't stomach to see him go out like this. Every pregame, every broadcast is going everyone pile on Eli. Him and his brother should get some investors and buy a franchise. Between the 2 of them they earned 1/2 billion in salary, never mind endorsement deals and investments. He don't need this shit, imagine if he gets his back broken now? For what? Go take care your family Eli, you have given us everything. In comment 14123501 Jimmy Googs said:I think he should retire right now. I do not not want to watch have to answer these questions every week. I can't stomach to see him go out like this. Every pregame, every broadcast is going everyone pile on Eli. Him and his brother should get some investors and buy a franchise. Between the 2 of them they earned 1/2 billion in salary, never mind endorsement deals and investments. He don't need this shit, imagine if he gets his back broken now? For what? Go take care your family Eli, you have given us everything.

This OP reads like a pre-teen girl running off to her room to pout. Cam in MO : 1:24 pm : link “Fine! You were right! It still doesn’t matter! I hope you’re happy now! I don’t care anyway!” (or, “meh!”)



The great thing about sports is there’s always the next game or the next season. The worst part is seeing your heroes slowly but inevitably turn from gods back to normal mortals.







all I can think to say is LG in NYC : 1:33 pm : link "welcome to the party".



the rest of us have been here a while, so there's not much beer left.

Eli is losing games blue1986 : 3:03 pm : link You can't fumble as much as much as he has, throw an interception in your own territory. That's was 14 pts to start the game for the other team. He has got to find a way to hold on to the ball and throw with better accuracy. This has been his history fumbling and throwing interceptions at the worst times of games.

Why do people hope he retires? Bill L : 3:12 pm : link It looks as much of a bad fit as it does someone in his declining years. He could go someplace with a good fit and be very successful. Why would you not want him to do that?

It's not just Eli arniefez : 3:18 pm : link The Giants posted a Pass Block Win Rate (PBWR) of only 5% last night. That's the lowest single-game performance so far this season. Compare that to the Eagles' PBWR of 68% last night. The Giants are now ranked 31st in the league overall with a PBWR of 33%. The Eagles rank 16th at 50%, which is average. PBWR is an ESPN metric powered by Next Gen Stats.

We're crick n NC : 3:50 pm : link All wrong from time to time. I remember towards the end of last year everyone knew the Giants would draft a qb.

Perhaps crick n NC : 3:54 pm : link Their wording wasn't accurate. It was talked about as a fact to be. No big deal, I was wrong about Manning. Oh well, live and learn.