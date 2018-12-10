Can you pinpoint when Eli got bad? CMicks3110 : 10/12/2018 3:15 pm I think back from where Eli was at his peak in 2011, and that o-line was not exactly stellar to where he is now, and it's really hard to pinpoint where he really regressed. Or if it's just been a long, slow, undiscernable slope into oblivion. He put up good stats in 2014-2015, then his performance has collapsed in '16, '17 and now '18. I think he was still pretty solid in '12, and '13 we know was a complete sh*tshow. So where did it occur? Was there a season you can point to where you say, you know what, his arm isn't the same, or he's mentally not the same.



My gut feeling is that it's the system. There is no option routes anymore for Eli - The option route in Coughlin's offense took advantage of Eli's tremendous decision-making skills. He now knows exactly where the receivers going to be, and is forced to take the safe decision because he already knows that the defense has accounted for all the other routes. In the option route system, it didn't matter what the defense threw at you, he could pick it because the receiver was reading the defense with him, and would adjust based on what was available.





I ask this CMicks3110 : 10/12/2018 3:16 pm : link because I have watched a decent amount of film, and I just don't see that much difference in his arm AT ALL. He doesn't stand in the pocket the way he used to and his mobility is probably a little worse, not that it was ever that great, but his arm is still there.

Hurricane Sandy mittenedman : 10/12/2018 3:18 pm : link . The next year (2013) Archie came out and said “Eli’s in a funk”.



I dont think he was nearly as good in 2014&15 as others.

Last season is where the shell shock JonC : 10/12/2018 3:18 pm : link leaped off the screen at me. His deep accuracy isn't consistently as good as it was, his anticipation of where receivers will be and his willingness to risk throws all less consistent.

2013 hitdog42 : 10/12/2018 3:18 pm : link is when the footsteps started

You dont see a difference? mittenedman : 10/12/2018 3:19 pm : link I think its clear he’s bigger, stronger and moves better watching old games of him.

Richburg and I think Jerry rocco8112 : 10/12/2018 3:21 pm : link shit the bed as they usually did and some redskin (I think) DT blew through the line untouched and delivered a kill shot to Eli.



Eli took the snap and the DT came through and drilled him almost instantaneously causing the back of Eli's head to smack into the floor. Now, Eli bounced up like one of those kid toy weeble wobbles like he always does and continued to play. Thing is, I do not think Eli has ever been the same since that hit.



Call me crazy, but that is my story. This was early in 2016.





Quote: leaped off the screen at me. His deep accuracy isn't consistently as good as it was, his anticipation of where receivers will be and his willingness to risk throws all less consistent.



If the criticism was more like this there wouldn't be the wasted bandwidth on manning threads. Well thought out, reasonable, using logic while being respectful.

That Washington DT (Baker) planted him a couple years ago. bceagle05 : 10/12/2018 3:22 pm : link Hasn’t been the same since, IMO.

Agree with hitdog the footsteps were heard long before then JonC : 10/12/2018 3:22 pm : link and also with mitt, Eli v2018 looks entirely different physically than v2015, for example.



As soon as Motley Two : 10/12/2018 3:22 pm : link the Giants ownership though it was a good idea to hire coaches who thought it was a good idea to shoehorn Eli Manning into WCO style systems.







rocco beat me to it. bceagle05 : 10/12/2018 3:23 pm : link That was the play.

He was at the top of his game... Milton : 10/12/2018 3:29 pm : link ...when they played the Packers in January 2017. They didn't lose that game because of him.



The problem isn't so much that Eli has lost his mojo, but that his lack of mobility, the OL's struggles, and WRs who can't get separation have created a perfect storm that has made him look helpless.



Also, let's not forget that the offense was constructed with a play list that included both Engram and Ellison on the field at the same time for a decent chunk of plays. On a short week they find themselves with not just one, but neither of them. So an offense that was built to take advantage of the TE position finds itself with nothing but an undrafted rookie manning the position on a short week.

Player crick n NC : 10/12/2018 3:34 pm : link Decline happens without the symptoms at first, once you start to see it regression has already advanced to the next stage(s)

'11 NFCC Ryan : 10/12/2018 3:36 pm : link It's kind of been downhill from there.



2 shoulder injuries in '12.



'13 we blow a chunk of the team up, lose 2 OL starters before the season and give Beatty starter $ after which he checked out and had a horrific season. Nicks is toast. Wilson's career ends. Cruz seemed to put on a little too much muscle during his holdout and lost some of that quickness (amongst other things). Just a bomb of a season.



Obviously a little respite in '14-15 with OBJ and the McAdoo/Coughlin offense giving him some additional options to mitigate the pressure, but left on his own, McAdoo more or less gave up on a lot of the downfield throwing and had a completely underdeveloped developed running game.

when coughlin was fired giants180 : 10/12/2018 3:36 pm : link i really think when coughlin left eli mentally hasn't been the same. it felt like coughlin just understood him. since coughlin was fired eli's been playing out the rest of his giants career, and the organization has failed to have any type of plan for the future

Honestly, since TC "left." colin : 10/12/2018 3:37 pm : link I'm one of the biggest Manning supporters, to a fault. But he really hasn't looked like the same QB, which sort of makes sense.

TC's offense was a perfect fit for Manning, unfortunately vertical passing systems have to protect the qb.



TC's offense was a perfect fit for Manning, unfortunately vertical passing systems have to protect the qb. In comment 14125117 colin said:TC's offense was a perfect fit for Manning, unfortunately vertical passing systems have to protect the qb.

This.

Week 3 2016



This.



Week 3 2016 In comment 14125058 bceagle05 said:This.Week 3 2016

Quote: It's kind of been downhill from there.



2 shoulder injuries in '12.



'13 we blow a chunk of the team up, lose 2 OL starters before the season and give Beatty starter $ after which he checked out and had a horrific season. Nicks is toast. Wilson's career ends. Cruz seemed to put on a little too much muscle during his holdout and lost some of that quickness (amongst other things). Just a bomb of a season.



Obviously a little respite in '14-15 with OBJ and the McAdoo/Coughlin offense giving him some additional options to mitigate the pressure, but left on his own, McAdoo more or less gave up on a lot of the downfield throwing and had a completely underdeveloped developed running game.



Check out his SB stats the next game and get back to us............30 completions.

Quote: I'm one of the biggest Manning supporters, to a fault. But he really hasn't looked like the same QB, which sort of makes sense.



Yep. I mean, those lines were that great, but we somehow were still whipping it down the field............

Quote: In comment 14125058 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





Hasn’t been the same since, IMO.







This.



Week 3 2016



Not going to disagree with that............... In comment 14125131 OdellBeckhamJr said:Not going to disagree with that...............

I'll continue to maintain the changes to the CBA did in Manning jcn56 : 10/12/2018 3:49 pm : link Not by himself - but that minor change set in motion a number of other falling dominoes that did him in.



The change in the CBA happened to coincide with us needing to rebuild the OL (which was already a season or two late). It also went along with a slew of WR injuries, which made it harder to sub in replacements. The option route offense was difficult for some of these guys to pick up, and the now limited amount of time practicing in pads meant less experience, especially for guys who weren't getting reps. When someone went down, plugging someone else in was harder.



Now add the fact that college offenses are increasingly going to the spread and it's harder to find OL players with experience in the pro system, which coupled with the limited practice time from the CBA and an older, slightly less mobile Manning (who was never very mobile to begin with, but he could move in the pocket), and you have the perfect storm.



To this day, I believe that and the abnormally high level of injuries cost the coaching staff their jobs and made Manning somewhat obsolete in the current NFL.

...and to be clear... jcn56 : 10/12/2018 3:50 pm : link I don't think all those changes happened right then and there, in 2011 - it was a slo-mo collapse that took 2 years to really take hold.

He just aged Jerry in DC : 10/12/2018 3:56 pm : link That's all it is. Just like every other human on earth. As popular as he is around here, he's not immune to it.



It doesn't happen all at once. You get older, you lose a little here, lose a little there. He's 37. That's a long career. Brady and Brees are exceptions. Very few guys maintain close to the same level into their late 30s

To add with regard to the CBA... Ryan : 10/12/2018 3:58 pm : link ..I think it took the front office and coaches time to adjust as well in terms of personnel and the draft. We brought in a lot of players over the next few years who either had AA but lacked somewhat in college production or had very questionable work ethics. It's much harder for a staff to mold and develop players with a significant chunk taken out of their offseason and time in pads.

McAdoo Thegratefulhead : 10/12/2018 3:58 pm : link Ever since MCDipshit messed with his drop back and mechanics and installed a WC offense he stopped playing instinctively. You cannot be a fraction of second late in today's NFL. Last year he looked like complete toast to me(nothing to do with arm strength.)



****Stop with the arm strength thing. I am fat and 50 and still have a cannon. That is not how QBs decline, you sound foolish when you say he still has a good arm as a defense that he hasn't lost anything.****



If you have seen The Replacements, when the character Shane played K Reeves talks about quicksand, that describes Eli at the end of his career. It felt like every time the Giants were in any kind of big moment, the Giants need a drive to stay in or win the game...He looked like he was in quicksand. The only time I have seen him banish the feeling is the 4th Quarter against Carolina. His 3rd down numbers since 2015 are AWFUL.













Quote: That's all it is. Just like every other human on earth. As popular as he is around here, he's not immune to it.



It doesn't happen all at once. You get older, you lose a little here, lose a little there. He's 37. That's a long career. Brady and Brees are exceptions. Very few guys maintain close to the same level into their late 30s



👍 In comment 14125171 Jerry in DC said:

Yep. Since then the footsteps became Stomps.





Quote:





Hasn’t been the same since, IMO.







This.



Week 3 2016 Yep. Since then the footsteps became Stomps. In comment 14125131 OdellBeckhamJr said:Yep. Since then the footsteps became Stomps.

I mean, Jerry in DC : 10/12/2018 4:00 pm : link Think about yourself in 2004 when we drafted him. How much has your life changed? How much has your body changed? How much hair have you lost? It's a long time.



Theres no answer here. Theres no trick. It's just the passage of time.

Quote: Ever since MCDipshit messed with his drop back and mechanics and installed a WC offense he stopped playing instinctively. You cannot be a fraction of second late in today's NFL. Last year he looked like complete toast to me(nothing to do with arm strength.)



****Stop with the arm strength thing. I am fat and 50 and still have a cannon. That is not how QBs decline, you sound foolish when you say he still has a good arm as a defense that he hasn't lost anything.****



If you have seen The Replacements, when the character Shane played K Reeves talks about quicksand, that describes Eli at the end of his career. It felt like every time the Giants were in any kind of big moment, the Giants need a drive to stay in or win the game...He looked like he was in quicksand. The only time I have seen him banish the feeling is the 4th Quarter against Carolina. His 3rd down numbers since 2015 are AWFUL.









The offense was very solid in 14 and 15.

Quote: In comment 14125184 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





Ever since MCDipshit messed with his drop back and mechanics and installed a WC offense he stopped playing instinctively. You cannot be a fraction of second late in today's NFL. Last year he looked like complete toast to me(nothing to do with arm strength.)



****Stop with the arm strength thing. I am fat and 50 and still have a cannon. That is not how QBs decline, you sound foolish when you say he still has a good arm as a defense that he hasn't lost anything.****



If you have seen The Replacements, when the character Shane played K Reeves talks about quicksand, that describes Eli at the end of his career. It felt like every time the Giants were in any kind of big moment, the Giants need a drive to stay in or win the game...He looked like he was in quicksand. The only time I have seen him banish the feeling is the 4th Quarter against Carolina. His 3rd down numbers since 2015 are AWFUL.













The offense was very solid in 14 and 15. OBJ was taking short passes then running around like a character from Madden, so it disguised it some. That is when it started. It got progressively worse. In comment 14125198 Sonic Youth said:OBJ was taking short passes then running around like a character from Madden, so it disguised it some. That is when it started. It got progressively worse.

Quote: ...when they played the Packers in January 2017. They didn't lose that game because of him.



The problem isn't so much that Eli has lost his mojo, but that his lack of mobility, the OL's struggles, and WRs who can't get separation have created a perfect storm that has made him look helpless.



Also, let's not forget that the offense was constructed with a play list that included both Engram and Ellison on the field at the same time for a decent chunk of plays. On a short week they find themselves with not just one, but neither of them. So an offense that was built to take advantage of the TE position finds itself with nothing but an undrafted rookie manning the position on a short week.



Can we stop.. his playoff game was the only game he showed up in that year.. Our D and OBJ carried the team to 11 wins.. you can't just skip the first 16 games then say look I did my job and the guys who played the first 16 get the blame.. 2016 was a bad season for Eli..

.... Route 9 : 10/12/2018 4:16 pm : link I think that Baker hit against the Redskins in 2016 was the beginning of the end and when he started to seem skittish, overthrow, hear footsteps and play nervously. I was there and that was a vicious hit and I didnt think he could get up from that one and I wa surprised that he did. He just needed to do what he could and wound up being on an 11-5 team thanks to OBJ. I thought with veteran experience at QB and a solid defense, that team could go all the way.



2014 and 2015 the defense was just pathetic.



I'll admit I was pissed off about the benching for Geno Smith but the failure to get the ball into the endzone at the end of the game in the home game against Philly made me kind of OK to move on from him because the magic was gone. That was the one thing that could've made the 2017 season 1% tolerable but nope, they couldn't even do that.



I do like the Barkley pick and think its fitting to get a QB next draft.

Quote: Think about yourself in 2004 when we drafted him. How much has your life changed? How much has your body changed? How much hair have you lost? It's a long time.



Theres no answer here. Theres no trick. It's just the passage of time.



I'd rather not think about the hair I've lost, thanks

I'm not sure that I agree that Eli has "got bad". JustaDiscussion : 10/12/2018 4:19 pm : link Eli has always seemed like an abnormal type of "just above average" to me. Instead of his play hovering around par though, he seems to have wild ups and downs which average out in the long run. I could be wrong, but I seem to remember an espn article confirming this at some point with data showing how volatile his stats were. I would assume that this is why he is so polarizing. Some focus on the good and rationalize away the bad while others focus on the bad and rationalize away the good.



In 2007 he played really well and also had a good running game and defense. In 2011 he played really well and also had 3 players in the top 50 of YAC for the season along with a defense that turned it on once the playoffs started. In seasons that the team around him hasn't been as good, he hasn't looked as good. This is clearly one of those years.



I think it's hard to look at this team and flat out say that Eli is considerably worse than he has been in the past. Considering all of the other problems that the team has it's hard to imagine any QB performing well.



Though there has been some decline. It seems like teams, especially in the division, have picked up on many of Eli's tendencies. It's like they know where Eli is going to throw it, if he has audibled into a run, or what the O-line protection scheme is going to be. I also believe that with all of the flack that Eli has taken about his high interception rates early in his career that he is a bit gun shy about trying the more difficult throws.



I do agree that in the current state with Eli's skill set and salary he doesn't fit with this team going forward. That being said though, I don't think there is a point where Eli "got bad". I think it's just a situation where Eli doesn't quite fit anymore.

I've got this Ferrari... x meadowlander : 10/12/2018 4:21 pm : link ...and a few years ago, replaced the tires with shopping cart wheels.



For the life of me, I can't understand why the car rides like shit. I even traded out the shopping cart wheels with new shopping cart wheels, same result!



Trying to figure out exactly when my Ferrari became a piece of shit.

First of all, he didn't get bad Jimmy Googs : 10/12/2018 6:00 pm : link as signs of declines we absolutely there over the past few years. However...



If I had to say a specific "event" then I would concur with above regarding that hit he took in the Redskin game. From that point on, his mojo was brought down a few notches for sure. I was relating the loss of Vereen (in that same game) as a safety valve/3rd down extender as one of the bigger reasons why the offense started to fail after that but I really think Eli's drop was the bigger reason.



He was absolutely looking more at the rush, he stopped sliding and moving around in the pocket, his long throws were far more inaccurate (both long and short). He also became much more impatient/conservative after a quick look downfield and relegated too often to throwing ball into ground or short and just punt it away.



Especially since the defense in 2016 started playing so well so he became even more conservative. I think it got to the point that he didn't get it back. He somewhat lost the idea that it was his job to score points to win the game...

Quote: as signs of declines we absolutely there over the past few years. However...



If I had to say a specific "event" then I would concur with above regarding that hit he took in the Redskin game. From that point on, his mojo was brought down a few notches for sure. I was relating the loss of Vereen (in that same game) as a safety valve/3rd down extender as one of the bigger reasons why the offense started to fail after that but I really think Eli's drop was the bigger reason.



He was absolutely looking more at the rush, he stopped sliding and moving around in the pocket, his long throws were far more inaccurate (both long and short). He also became much more impatient/conservative after a quick look downfield and relegated too often to throwing ball into ground or short and just punt it away.



Especially since the defense in 2016 started playing so well so he became even more conservative. I think it got to the point that he didn't get it back. He somewhat lost the idea that it was his job to score points to win the game...



I think that is fair Googs. Physically I never felt Eli had lost much if at all. Now mentally is where I was unsure if could return to form.

I agree with the Baker hit, prior to that he would often hold the ball too long, after that...well you have what you have now!



2014 and 2015 the defense was just pathetic.



I'll admit I was pissed off about the benching for Geno Smith but the failure to get the ball into the endzone at the end of the game in the home game against Philly made me kind of OK to move on from him because the magic was gone. That was the one thing that could've made the 2017 season 1% tolerable but nope, they couldn't even do that.



I do like the Barkley pick and think its fitting to get a QB next draft.



I agree with the Baker hit, prior to that he would often hold the ball too long, after that...well you have what you have now! In comment 14125256 Route 9 said:I agree with the Baker hit, prior to that he would often hold the ball too long, after that...well you have what you have now!

For me, and it was subtle but telling micky : 10/12/2018 7:28 pm : link Back in 2016 at Pittsburgh. Was at that game. Sat behind giants bench and it was the play where eli rolled out..Sheppard ran cross and got open in end zone. I was like "yes!" and seeing a td. I seen eli make that kind a throw many of time. Eli throws it, (no wind nor nothing) and instead of that zip he h as d, the ball hung and hung and pits db came way across and picked it off and returned about cb 60 yrs past midfield



Knew then something amiss in him

I’ll revise my answer.. Sean : 10/12/2018 7:39 pm : link Hurricane Sandy began the NYG downfall. Coughlin leaving began the end of Eli.

I recall a tv segment mdc1 : 10/12/2018 8:12 pm : link not sure who did it, but it was during the last few years of Peyton in which he and Eli were down in the Carolinas with Cutler in some basketball gym working on footwork and passing and you could see that each needed help as their skills were diminishing, more so Peyton, but Eli was a bit suspect as well given one the seasons where he threw plenty of completions to the other jersey color.

That was a vicious hit. Giants were also 2-0 and on their way to a win, but lost the game.



Eli took the snap and the DT came through and drilled him almost instantaneously causing the back of Eli's head to smack into the floor. Now, Eli bounced up like one of those kid toy weeble wobbles like he always does and continued to play. Thing is, I do not think Eli has ever been the same since that hit.



Call me crazy, but that is my story. This was early in 2016.





That was a vicious hit. Giants were also 2-0 and on their way to a win, but lost the game. In comment 14125046 rocco8112 said:That was a vicious hit. Giants were also 2-0 and on their way to a win, but lost the game.

Quote: is when the footsteps started



Yup. Make no mistake this all started in 2013. Things were masked and sort of covered up for a few years but it’s back for good now. In comment 14125039 hitdog42 said:Yup. Make no mistake this all started in 2013. Things were masked and sort of covered up for a few years but it’s back for good now.

When he signed his last fat contract. xman : 10/12/2018 9:22 pm : link Seriously the hit was the final straw that broke the back. Stop with the playoff game vs Green Bay. The way people talk about it you'd think he put up 4 TD's in the game

I don't know about Eli, but for this franchise the game that jumps out Go Terps : 10/12/2018 9:26 pm : link The loss in Cleveland in 2008. Our line was elite to that point and we looked unstoppable. Then Shaun Rogers devastated the interior of our line and led Cleveland to an upset and our first loss of the year. Crucially, it was a harbinger of the loss we suffered against the Eagles in the playoffs, when they dominated us with Patterson and Bunkley. We won another Super Bowl after that primarily because of Eli's excellence carrying a mediocre team, but that was the closest we ever got to greatness. I've never been able to let go of that game in Cleveland, and specifically Shaun Rogers mauling O'Hara, Seubert, and Snee.

Quote: Hasn’t been the same since, IMO.



Yeah that was the play. He played scared the rest of the season and hasn’t been the same since. In comment 14125058 bceagle05 said:Yeah that was the play. He played scared the rest of the season and hasn’t been the same since.

that's when Eli's faces and shoulder shrugs started gtt350 : 10/12/2018 10:12 pm : link it's tough to watch knowing opposition fans probably find it hilarious

Quote: In comment 14125131 OdellBeckhamJr said:





Quote:





In comment 14125058 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





Hasn’t been the same since, IMO.







This.



Week 3 2016







Not going to disagree with that...............



This game comes to mind for me too, I forgot about that hit but remember them down 2 late in the fourth and it was the last time that I just knew Eli would drive the field for another clutch win. He didn’t, he threw an INT and my faith in him has been on a steady decline since. I love Eli, he was robbed years of his prime because of the lack of talent on the team, but unfortunately he’s now part of the problem. In comment 14125140 BillKo said:This game comes to mind for me too, I forgot about that hit but remember them down 2 late in the fourth and it was the last time that I just knew Eli would drive the field for another clutch win. He didn’t, he threw an INT and my faith in him has been on a steady decline since. I love Eli, he was robbed years of his prime because of the lack of talent on the team, but unfortunately he’s now part of the problem.

In an attempt to brng some levity to the discussion... EricJ : 10/12/2018 10:26 pm : link I will go with.... "after the coin toss"

The line that Eli was robbed of the second half xman : 10/12/2018 10:42 pm : link of his career by the lack of talent likely pertains to many QB's. Rivers Rogers Brees et al?

That rocco8112 : 10/12/2018 10:51 pm : link is the play. Center and left guard clear mental error and I do not even think Eli sees the DT engulf him like that. Brutal hit. Richburg even puts his hands on his head in horror since he probably thinks he just got Eli killed.

.... Route 9 : 3:44 am : link Wasnt there a hail mary throw he had vs the Chargers in 2013 before halftime where it didnt even come close to hitting the end zone? Even with all of the interceptions that year, I think that stuck out to me that we were not seeing the same QB anymore.



I thought the 2013 season Eli had still was a bit shocking at the time. I thought the way the Giants played week 1 vs Dallas was going to be the way that offense was going to look for the rest of the year, no way I saw 0-6 down the road. Getting shutout twice in one season by Carolina and Seattle as well.



If you think about it, Eli that Dallas week 1 game accounted for 22% of his touchdown throws for the season. He then throws 14 TDs and 24 INTs in the following 16 weeks, but won 7 games because they played a bunch of backup QBs.



Eli has just been hit way too many times to count...

