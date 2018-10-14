Yes or No: Are the Giants Better Off Losing? arcarsenal : 10/14/2018 11:01 am 6 games into the season, we are now 1-5. We are in last place. We've already established that this football team has absolutely no chance at the playoffs and that they are bad.



We all know we need a QB. Whether you think Eli is done now or are hanging onto him playing another 2 years - we need a QB.



Obviously the more we lose, the better our pick will be.



So, the question is simple. Which of these things do you think are more important to the future of the Giants?



Is it more important to win a few games down the stretch, compromise draft position, but build a more positive foundation before next year with a new coach?



OR...



Is winning games from here on out nothing more than something that will make it harder to draft Justin Herbert (or the QB of our choice come April) and something that is only going to hurt the team long-term?



I'm not suggesting the team intentionally set out to lose games.



My question is just from a fan perspective.



What are you rooting for over the final 10 games? Are you actively hoping the team loses? Are you still hoping they'll turn it around somehow and will get back into the division mix? Do you just want to see wins for "pride" or culture?



It's very, very sad that I am posing this question on October 14th, but... the Giants are putrid. They're a truly awful team in disarray and we very clearly need to figure out who Eli's successor is going to be as soon as humanly possible and we need to figure out how to fix this football team. It is broken and it is broken badly. The only team in the NFL with fewer wins over the course of last year and this one are... the Browns.



And sadly, the Browns are now in better shape than the Giants are. I think that's actually inarguable. I would gladly take their roster and their future over what is here right now.



So - what are you rooting for? What do you want to see happen between now and the end of the year?

for me i cant root for the giants to lose nygiants16 : 10/14/2018 11:06 am : link it is probably better for them to lose, so i will watch, if they win ok, if they lose i am not going to be mad about it

Win Emil : 10/14/2018 11:06 am : link This team needs a culture change and only winning gets you there.

RE: Win Sean : 10/14/2018 11:09 am : link

Quote: This team needs a culture change and only winning gets you there.



This. In comment 14127377 Emil said:This.

. arcarsenal : 10/14/2018 11:11 am : link So, you'd prefer a 6-10 season even if that costs us Herbert?



I'm not saying it's right or wrong - but that's what the compromise probably is.



Unless we are in love with Herbert or another QB and decide to trade up to secure him. That's also an option - and I do think if you're totally sold on a college QB, you should go and make sure you get him.

Sick Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10/14/2018 11:13 am : link and tired of being pissed off every Sunday. Counter intuitive and against my internal fabric to root for losses. With that said, the silver lining here is obviously the top pick and QB.



I'll never be able to accept being the doormat of the NFL. Could not appreciate it until April at the podium.

yes they are better off losing GiantsFan84 : 10/14/2018 11:14 am : link the higher pick the more capital it commands either in terms of getting a better player or trading down and getting more picks



this team has no third round pick and a lot of needs. the earlier picks the better

... christian : 10/14/2018 11:15 am : link The Giants are better off losing and there's no risk of winning. This is a terrible football team with as bad of quarterback play in the NFL.



This team will be lucky to match the 3 wins from last year.

This team is still horribly constiuted Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/14/2018 11:15 am : link Shurmur needs a mobile WCO qb for his system, or a big athletic receiver and two way TE for Eli, until then better off losing.

I will be tuning in for the rest of the year Jay on the Island : 10/14/2018 11:15 am : link to watch Barkley and the young kids BJ Hill, Lorenzo Carter, Evan Engram, Shepard, Herandez, Wheeler, Tomlinson, and Apple. I hope they lose but while watching the game I will get pumped when they score. Going 6-10 does nothing for the future of this team. Losing out on Herbert for a few meaningless wins will just hold this team back.



I know some want to wait until the 2020 draft to find a QB. To those people I ask what happens if the top two teams in the draft need QB's? They aren't going to trade the pick unless they are absolutely blown away with an offer. The Giants would then risk coming away empty handed while Herbert and Haskins are in year two starting to break out.

I want them to win X : 10/14/2018 11:16 am : link and always will regardless of record. Winning makes me happy, regardless of the record.



I'll never understand rooting to lose for a better draft position when there are so many variables involved. I assume most fans have played some type of sport and did you ever play to lose? Of course not!

Dont really think lecky : 10/14/2018 11:17 am : link they have much of a choice. Other than Barkley on Offense there is not a person on this team that could start for 85% of the teams out there.

arc.. Sean : 10/14/2018 11:19 am : link Nothing is costing us a QB. Gettleman won’t sit on his hands and watch QB’s come off the board, I see them trading up if need be.



If they go 2-14 I would make changes including the GM/HC. Moves were made to compete this year & Shurmur’s career record won’t warrant another year.

At this point, there's no hope for the playoffs jcn56 : 10/14/2018 11:20 am : link so might as well just full on tank and hope for another high round of draft picks next year just like this year.



And, of course, pray like hell that there's a really good player worthy of being selected #1 overall in 2019. That's where all of our rooting efforts should be entrenched.

Multiple separate questions when you add new coach to the mix... baadbill : 10/14/2018 11:21 am : link I always want the Giants to do one of two things:

Either win the SB or get the highest draft pick as possible.



And, since I don't believe in magical thinking, I know my internal thoughts actually have zero impact upon what actually happens, therefore I am free to ROOT for the Giants to play great while at the same time be satisfied with the outcome (either because they win or they get a better draft position when they lose).

Yes Jerry in DC : 10/14/2018 11:22 am : link Losing of course. Any other thought is silly. Every win comes at a price now. Every win hurts the future of the franchise

We need the #1 pick in the 2019 Draft... M.S. : 10/14/2018 11:23 am : link

...that's your answer.



And we will then choose the best QB on the Board to replace the recently retired (or fired) Eli Manning.



RE: At this point, there's no hope for the playoffs baadbill : 10/14/2018 11:24 am : link

Quote: ... That's where all of our rooting efforts should be entrenched.



This is an example of "magical thinking" I was talking about. Do you think "our rooting efforts" creates some form of group consciousness that invades the locker room and influences players via some form of telepathy? In comment 14127401 jcn56 said:This is an example of "magical thinking" I was talking about. Do you think "our rooting efforts" creates some form of group consciousness that invades the locker room and influences players via some form of telepathy?

The best way to end a losing culture dep026 : 10/14/2018 11:25 am : link is by winning. This notion its great to lose is the reason why we are where today. Promoting losing to people fighting for jobs and careers sucks and should not be considered.



This isnt the NBA. These games matter.

RE: arc.. Jay on the Island : 10/14/2018 11:25 am : link

Quote: Nothing is costing us a QB. Gettleman won’t sit on his hands and watch QB’s come off the board, I see them trading up if need be.



If they go 2-14 I would make changes including the GM/HC. Moves were made to compete this year & Shurmur’s career record won’t warrant another year.

The issue with trading up is the cost. IF the Giants are picking 6-10 they will need to surrender a 2020 1st round pick to move up to the #1 pick. That's the problem as that pick will likely be in the top 15 probably top 10 which will prevent the Giants from address the OL, pass rush, CB, etc.



They can't fire Gettleman and Shurmur after a year. Gettleman inherited a mess and did anyone honestly expect them to fix it in one offseason? They were 3-13 last year. Does anyone remember that? There was a reason they were 3-13 and that was because of a weak roster due to years of poor drafting. With one draft Gettleman has already added one elite franchise player and two good starters in Hernandez and Hill. Carter looks like a future starter at OLB also. Four starters out of 6 picks is a homerun. Lauletta should be a solid and cheap backup starting next year. How can you justify firing him after that? He gave Stewart 3.5 million guaranteed woopty fucking doo. In comment 14127398 Sean said:The issue with trading up is the cost. IF the Giants are picking 6-10 they will need to surrender a 2020 1st round pick to move up to the #1 pick. That's the problem as that pick will likely be in the top 15 probably top 10 which will prevent the Giants from address the OL, pass rush, CB, etc.They can't fire Gettleman and Shurmur after a year. Gettleman inherited a mess and did anyone honestly expect them to fix it in one offseason? They were 3-13 last year. Does anyone remember that? There was a reason they were 3-13 and that was because of a weak roster due to years of poor drafting. With one draft Gettleman has already added one elite franchise player and two good starters in Hernandez and Hill. Carter looks like a future starter at OLB also. Four starters out of 6 picks is a homerun. Lauletta should be a solid and cheap backup starting next year. How can you justify firing him after that? He gave Stewart 3.5 million guaranteed woopty fucking doo.

RE: Dont really think BigBlueShock : 10/14/2018 11:25 am : link

Quote: they have much of a choice. Other than Barkley on Offense there is not a person on this team that could start for 85% of the teams out there.

Barkley is the only one on this team that could start for 85% of the teams?



Holy shit. In comment 14127395 lecky said:Barkley is the only one on this team that could start for 85% of the teams?Holy shit.

RE: arc.. arcarsenal : 10/14/2018 11:25 am : link

Quote: Nothing is costing us a QB. Gettleman won’t sit on his hands and watch QB’s come off the board, I see them trading up if need be.



If they go 2-14 I would make changes including the GM/HC. Moves were made to compete this year & Shurmur’s career record won’t warrant another year.



Yes, but you have to consider the difference in cost.



I'd rather just have the top pick or top 3 pick than have to sacrifice additional resources to get up there.



I know it worked out with Eli - and like I said in my last post, I do believe if you have full conviction on a QB, you should move up and secure him - but we're already out a 3rd rd pick next year. Say we win 6 games and are picking somewhere in the 10-15 range and have to move up 10 or more spots to get the guy we want - it is going to be costly and put a major dent in the available resources necessary for this rebuild.



I would want us to go get our guy if we really believed in him, but it'd make the process a whole lot easier if we didn't have to sacrifice premium picks to do it. In comment 14127398 Sean said:Yes, but you have to consider the difference in cost.I'd rather just have the top pick or top 3 pick than have to sacrifice additional resources to get up there.I know it worked out with Eli - and like I said in my last post, I do believe if you have full conviction on a QB, you should move up and secure him - but we're already out a 3rd rd pick next year. Say we win 6 games and are picking somewhere in the 10-15 range and have to move up 10 or more spots to get the guy we want - it is going to be costly and put a major dent in the available resources necessary for this rebuild.I would want us to go get our guy if we really believed in him, but it'd make the process a whole lot easier if we didn't have to sacrifice premium picks to do it.

RE: arc.. jcn56 : 10/14/2018 11:27 am : link

Quote: Nothing is costing us a QB. Gettleman won’t sit on his hands and watch QB’s come off the board, I see them trading up if need be.



If they go 2-14 I would make changes including the GM/HC. Moves were made to compete this year & Shurmur’s career record won’t warrant another year.



Basically - would you take 2 wins this year if it cost us a 2nd round pick in next year's draft?



No thanks. In comment 14127398 Sean said:Basically - would you take 2 wins this year if it cost us a 2nd round pick in next year's draft?No thanks.

Not convinced they will draft QB shyster : 10/14/2018 11:27 am : link Could easily see Bridgewater or Foles being brought in and they give themselves another year to look at Lauletta.



Don't have a stash of draft picks to trade up and don't see them stripping future drafts for this QB class.

RE: RE: Dont really think Jay on the Island : 10/14/2018 11:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 14127395 lecky said:





Quote:





they have much of a choice. Other than Barkley on Offense there is not a person on this team that could start for 85% of the teams out there.





Barkley is the only one on this team that could start for 85% of the teams?



Holy shit.

Wow In comment 14127416 BigBlueShock said:Wow

RE: The best way to end a losing culture baadbill : 10/14/2018 11:29 am : link

Quote: is by winning. This notion its great to lose is the reason why we are where today. Promoting losing to people fighting for jobs and careers sucks and should not be considered.



This isnt the NBA. These games matter.



"Promoting losing" by fans internal thoughts? C'mon. My thoughts and your thoughts are not magically transferred to the players. In comment 14127414 dep026 said:"Promoting losing" by fans internal thoughts? C'mon. My thoughts and your thoughts are not magically transferred to the players.

Let’s say we go 3-13.. Sean : 10/14/2018 11:29 am : link Shurmur’s coaching record will be 13-36. We would commit to a young QB & potentially have him needing to learn a new offense in 1-2 years. That isn’t a way to run a team.

Yes. jogo1 : 10/14/2018 11:31 am : link I don't buy into the "winning culture" theory, as if going 6-10 is something to build on. You can't rebuild without a QB.

... christian : 10/14/2018 11:36 am : link Tom Coughlin conceded the 2004 season when the Giants were 5-4 and had started 5-2.



There's wisdom in knowing when to build for the future.



You know what erodes credibility in the coach and organization? The chirade each week in the post game press conference about how good we practiced, how we have to execute better, how we have to keep working.



Every single man in that building is cringing when they hear it every week.



It's time to see if Laulleta has an NFL calliber arm, and frankly if he's got the goods to be a back up next year. It's time to see if Wheeler and Omameh can build a little confidence if the Giants commit to the run early and often. It's to see if Engram is more productive split outside and not banging around at the LOS.



All of it will come at the expense of the illusion of trying to win.

It’s not a clear an easy answer Reb8thVA : 10/14/2018 11:36 am : link A couple of flukey wins here and there that damage our draft position are it helpful but a string of wins that show progress and that the team is getting better is what we should aspire to.

My brain tells me just let them lose out and draft a QB high Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/14/2018 11:38 am : : 10/14/2018 11:38 am : link Historically I have gotten so much joy from the Giants and over the past several years I am just so tired of shitty football. My heart tells me I don't want to see more losses. It's just a shitty position to be in, as a fan.

Meh Thegratefulhead : 10/14/2018 11:39 am : link Emotional attachment is irrelevant now. I am to acceptance. The Giants suck. If they win, I will be surprised and happy. If they lose it puts us closer to another high pick. I would make it more interesting if we get watch Kyle play the last 8 games. I would be very interested to see if we see growth. Tha and seeing Barkley's rookie year are the only reasons to watch.

We are fans and want to see the section125 : 10/14/2018 11:41 am : link team win or at least be competitive. I want to see Barkley get the ball. It is like seeing Aaron Judge get to the plate.



But realistically, getting a top three pick is necessary for the future.



10 more competitive loses..

They can always Gman11 : 10/14/2018 11:44 am : link trade up to get a QB. Win some fucking games.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/14/2018 11:45 am : : 10/14/2018 11:45 am : link Weird dynamic now with this team.



As should be the case, we get all revved up for the season during the long offseason... coaching moves, free agency, draft, training camp...



And then by October, the season is already over.



It's worse this year because the NFC East is garbage right now.

Lose, lose and lose some more Oscar : 10/14/2018 11:48 am : link The season is over and I hope they go 1-15. I don’t care about pride or culture or moral victories. The Giants are one of the very worst teams in the NFL, they need talent, a lot of it. The best way to get talented players is to pick at the top of every round.



I do not want a stupid situation where they win enough to make everyone “feel good” and then either can’t draft the guy they want or have to give up picks/players to move up.



6-10 is just as bad as 1-15, worse because you don’t even get the top pick for your struggles. Just fucking lose and draft well and maybe this team will be on the right track next year.



Just lose baby!





I think an easier way to answer this question Dave on the UWS : 10/14/2018 11:50 am : link is break everything down to its simplest form. Start with the GM. He was given a real tough nut to crack. He's had a real good draft, turned over a LARGE chunk of a crappy roster, brought in some FA that would at least bring a better culture and attitude. Some things have worked well other haven't- that was to be expected. Personally, I'm good with him at this point.



Coach- Shurmur has the right demeanor to straighten out this mess. He actually did pretty well in Cleveland if you compare his 2 yrs there with a LOT of their other years over the last 20. He's worked well within the constructs of several organizations. He has to show me he can weather this storm, keep the ship afloat AND make progress as a team. (better discipline, better play, some wins- make progress towards getting the stench of losing out).



Roster- the single biggest issue is the QB position. That HAS to be resolved this off-season. There was NO WAY Eli wasn't going to be the QB this year because of his contract. The rest of the crap was and is just hyperbole. NEXT year is a different story, whether he plays decently the rest of this year or not. He represents the past, they need to move to the future and its not happening if he's still here.



The rest of the roster just needs time. Its not a quick fix.

I rooted for draft position joeinpa : 10/14/2018 11:52 am : link Last year because I believed they needed aquarterback. Couldn't wait to actually root for wins again.



Too early for me. I just wanted games that mattered, until the 9 th loss or sooner, I ll pretend they do. Then, yep, root for higher pick.



But won't be bumbed by losses as is the norm.

There's only one thing I can think of that BBI is in unison on jcn56 : 10/14/2018 11:52 am : link We all knew the end of the Manning era was going to be ugly.



We had seen it before, with Simms. We were prepared for it.



Unfortunately, we didn't have a good handle on when it would end. Some thought earlier, some thought later. But we all figured that we would ultimately pay for the success that brought us two championships, and in the form of losing seasons.



Well, the bill is on the table, it's time to pay.

RE: I don't want any of this year's QBs jcn56 : 10/14/2018 11:54 am : link

Quote: So I'm fine with winning.



Even if we're not adding a QB - why possibly lose out on a much better blue chip player in exchange for some meaningless wins?



Not to mention - who knows how a run might impact the decision making here? These guys likely thought they were a few tweaks from a run this season. The way this season has unfolded might have changed some minds. Do you want to take the risk that their initial estimations are reinforced by a few untimely wins this season? In comment 14127470 Greg from LI said:Even if we're not adding a QB - why possibly lose out on a much better blue chip player in exchange for some meaningless wins?Not to mention - who knows how a run might impact the decision making here? These guys likely thought they were a few tweaks from a run this season. The way this season has unfolded might have changed some minds. Do you want to take the risk that their initial estimations are reinforced by a few untimely wins this season?

Just Win Baby gidiefor : Mod : 10/14/2018 11:55 am : : 10/14/2018 11:55 am : link !



Who wants to watch the Giants fukkin lose?????

Winning a few games dep026 : 10/14/2018 11:56 am : link and mosing out on a QB means we may be in line to get OL for the next dozen years. Not a bad consolation prize.

If Only The Giants Had Lost More Games in 2013... Jim in Tampa : 10/14/2018 12:01 pm : link They could have drafted Sammy Watkins, the WR they really wanted, instead of getting stuck with OBJ.



If they had lost more games in 1978 they could have drafted the QB they preferred, Jack Thompson (winner of 4 games in 6 NFL seasons) instead of Phil Simms.



I know that these are exceptions and that the higher the pick the better your chances of success. But there is no "touched by the hand of God" QB available in the draft this year that would make me start rooting AGAINST the Giants after 6 games.

How did we get Eli in the first place? Doomster : 10/14/2018 12:02 pm : link With a high pick.....

Of course, Doomster : 10/14/2018 12:04 pm : link the only way to get a specific player, is to get the #1 pick....



Getting the second, third, or fourth, someone could trade up and take it from you..

RE: Imagine missing out on a QB again. arcarsenal : 10/14/2018 12:04 pm : link

Quote: Hahahahaha. Would be hilarious.



I like Herbert a lot, so I'd definitely be pretty pissed about missing out on him due to a couple of meaningless wins.



BUT.. the silver lining is that if we really suck again next year, Tua Tagovailoa will be in the 2020 draft.



That's who I really want - but I don't know if I can deal with ANOTHER year of being one of the worst (if not the worst) teams in football after this. In comment 14127483 Dave in Hoboken said:I like Herbert a lot, so I'd definitely be pretty pissed about missing out on him due to a couple of meaningless wins.BUT.. the silver lining is that if we really suck again next year, Tua Tagovailoa will be in the 2020 draft.That's who Iwant - but I don't know if I can deal with ANOTHER year of being one of the worst (if not the worst) teams in football after this.

RE: I don't want any of this year's QBs Jay on the Island : 10/14/2018 12:07 pm : link

Quote: So I'm fine with winning.

Let's pretend that the Giants agree with you. If the Giants have the #1 pick and a team like Denver wants to trade up for a QB then the Giants could trade down a few spots while grabbing a 2020 1st round pick as part of the package. The Giants could then take a pass rusher or OT with the pick and the extra 2020 1st round pick could end up being in the top 10 along with the Giants. That would give them two premium picks to get one of the top QB's in the 2020 class. That's a good reason for them to lose. In comment 14127470 Greg from LI said:Let's pretend that the Giants agree with you. If the Giants have the #1 pick and a team like Denver wants to trade up for a QB then the Giants could trade down a few spots while grabbing a 2020 1st round pick as part of the package. The Giants could then take a pass rusher or OT with the pick and the extra 2020 1st round pick could end up being in the top 10 along with the Giants. That would give them two premium picks to get one of the top QB's in the 2020 class. That's a good reason for them to lose.

Missing out on a QB again? edavisiii : 10/14/2018 12:07 pm : link Just because there are some QBs rising to the surface doesn't mean that they are "franchise QBs." We are 6 games in, the Giants started 0-6 a few years ago and ended up playing the cowboys in what became a meaningful game. Yea they lost, but they can still make this interesting. Loosing on purpose is worse. It spreads a losing culture. The offense and the defense are still learning new systems. Barring injury they could get better. The sad part is they knew the OL stunk, they made what moves they could, and they still stink. Soulder despite some screw ups is way better than Flowers and Hernandes will get better. The rest....ugh

Really would rather they keep fighting BBelle21 : 10/14/2018 12:09 pm : link to win games. And I think most of them will. It will also be informative for the coaches to see which of his players are the true fighters rather than the ones just BSing about it.



It’s easy for fans, especially cynical ones to say, “tank” and get a high draft pick, but that’s just gross. Anyone who played sports know that’s a terrible environment. People always look to be inspired, in sports, in life. Play to win every week. You never know what will happen and allow things to run it’s course. Don’t just give up.

RE: Missing out on a QB again? Dave in Hoboken : 10/14/2018 12:10 pm : link

Quote: Just because there are some QBs rising to the surface doesn't mean that they are "franchise QBs." We are 6 games in, the Giants started 0-6 a few years ago and ended up playing the cowboys in what became a meaningful game. Yea they lost, but they can still make this interesting. Loosing on purpose is worse. It spreads a losing culture. The offense and the defense are still learning new systems. Barring injury they could get better. The sad part is they knew the OL stunk, they made what moves they could, and they still stink. Soulder despite some screw ups is way better than Flowers and Hernandes will get better. The rest....ugh



That's what people said about this year's QBs and they've already at least flashed in the first 6 games of their career. The QB we draft is NOT going to be perfect when we draft him.



People really have to get that through their thick skulls. Holy shit. In comment 14127496 edavisiii said:That's what people said about this year's QBs and they've already at least flashed in the first 6 games of their career. The QB we draft is NOT going to be perfect when we draft him.People really have to get that through their thick skulls. Holy shit.

Who in the world is talking about losing on purpose? baadbill : 10/14/2018 12:12 pm : link Do you really think any Giants fan is signing onto management asking the players to sign onto losing intentionally? Nobody I know of is suggesting that and that would never happen.



The only thing this thread is about is the "magical thinking" of fans hoping for a high draft pick actually causing the team to lose (which is even more dumb)

Gettleman may not take a QB Jersey Heel : 10/14/2018 12:13 pm : link He probably thinks Eli just needs a few weapons and we can go al the way.

RE: Really would rather they keep fighting arcarsenal : 10/14/2018 12:16 pm : link

Quote: to win games. And I think most of them will. It will also be informative for the coaches to see which of his players are the true fighters rather than the ones just BSing about it.



It’s easy for fans, especially cynical ones to say, “tank” and get a high draft pick, but that’s just gross. Anyone who played sports know that’s a terrible environment. People always look to be inspired, in sports, in life. Play to win every week. You never know what will happen and allow things to run it’s course. Don’t just give up.



I'm not asking the team to lose on purpose - I'm simply asking what fans would prefer to see happen.



There's an important difference. In comment 14127497 BBelle21 said:I'm not asking the team to lose on purpose - I'm simply asking what fans would prefer to see happen.There's an important difference.

I hope they win the dep026 : 10/14/2018 12:19 pm : link next 13 in a row.

RE: RE: I don't want any of this year's QBs adamg : 10/14/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14127470 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





So I'm fine with winning.





Let's pretend that the Giants agree with you. If the Giants have the #1 pick and a team like Denver wants to trade up for a QB then the Giants could trade down a few spots while grabbing a 2020 1st round pick as part of the package. The Giants could then take a pass rusher or OT with the pick and the extra 2020 1st round pick could end up being in the top 10 along with the Giants. That would give them two premium picks to get one of the top QB's in the 2020 class. That's a good reason for them to lose.



I tend to think this might be the best long term strategy. We have a lot of needs. And Tua might be the real prize. In comment 14127495 Jay on the Island said:I tend to think this might be the best long term strategy. We have a lot of needs. And Tua might be the real prize.

... christian : 10/14/2018 12:23 pm : link Lol losing culture?? Come on this shit again?



The losing culture is endemic to this team because of the dirth of talent at the most important positions.



The Giants cut all the mean, bad guys and they still suck. They gave a bunch of money to old really nice guys and they still suck.



This team is going to keep losing until there is far better QB play, far better offensive line play, and a far better pass rush.



There's no boogie man mystery to the losing of this team. It's the TEAM.



Look back at the draft. The Giants got a lot of good players because they picked near the top every round. That's how it should happen. That's the only way it happens.

RE: Who in the world is talking about losing on purpose? jcn56 : 10/14/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: Do you really think any Giants fan is signing onto management asking the players to sign onto losing intentionally? Nobody I know of is suggesting that and that would never happen.



The only thing this thread is about is the "magical thinking" of fans hoping for a high draft pick actually causing the team to lose (which is even more dumb)



You don't believe in the power of positive thinking?



I mean, it doesn't work on my stock portfolio, but it has to work somewhere, right? In comment 14127503 baadbill said:You don't believe in the power of positive thinking?I mean, it doesn't work on my stock portfolio, but it has to work somewhere, right?

Rooting for wins dd in Mass : 10/14/2018 12:26 pm : link Until they are mathematically eliminated. Then I hope they lose out. I'm thinking 3-5 wins the rest of the way. And a top 10 draft pick at the very least.



The biggest disappointment is that the division is weak. They could have and should have had a reasonable shot at the playoffs.



The OL woes I get but what happened to the defense. They are no showing especially in the 2nd half.

RE: RE: RE: I don't want any of this year's QBs Jay on the Island : 10/14/2018 12:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14127495 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 14127470 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





So I'm fine with winning.





Let's pretend that the Giants agree with you. If the Giants have the #1 pick and a team like Denver wants to trade up for a QB then the Giants could trade down a few spots while grabbing a 2020 1st round pick as part of the package. The Giants could then take a pass rusher or OT with the pick and the extra 2020 1st round pick could end up being in the top 10 along with the Giants. That would give them two premium picks to get one of the top QB's in the 2020 class. That's a good reason for them to lose.







I tend to think this might be the best long term strategy. We have a lot of needs. And Tua might be the real prize.

The one issue in this scenario is which team has the 2020 1st overall pick. If they need a QB they aren't going to trade the pick unless the Giants offer a franchise crippling package. In comment 14127513 adamg said:The one issue in this scenario is which team has the 2020 1st overall pick. If they need a QB they aren't going to trade the pick unless the Giants offer a franchise crippling package.

... christian : 10/14/2018 12:33 pm : link You don't have to pick no. 1 overall to get the QB you want or frankly one you can develop into a good player, but it's the easiest way.



There's absolutely no downside to picking at the top. And as an added bonus you get to pick at the top of the other rounds too. Crazy, right?

Take another look at it jcn56 : 10/14/2018 12:33 pm : link Even though we didn't come away with a QB, picking 2nd got you Barkley.



If they had another couple of wins, they'd have missed out on him. The Colts and Texans would both be ahead, and we'd be tied with the Broncos (and not sure if that tiebreaker would have resulted in us being ahead or them).



Would you rather have had another couple of wins last season, as opposed to Barkley?

arcarsenal BBelle21 : 10/14/2018 12:34 pm : link I wasn’t saying you were saying that in your op. I’m sorry if my post came across that way. I was just talking about my personal views on tanking. I’d rather they keep fighting. Don’t tank.

RE: Take another look at it christian : 10/14/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: Even though we didn't come away with a QB, picking 2nd got you Barkley.



If they had another couple of wins, they'd have missed out on him. The Colts and Texans would both be ahead, and we'd be tied with the Broncos (and not sure if that tiebreaker would have resulted in us being ahead or them).



Would you rather have had another couple of wins last season, as opposed to Barkley?



That's exactly it. In comment 14127532 jcn56 said:That's exactly it.

RE: RE: Who in the world is talking about losing on purpose? baadbill : 10/14/2018 1:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14127503 baadbill said:





Quote:





Do you really think any Giants fan is signing onto management asking the players to sign onto losing intentionally? Nobody I know of is suggesting that and that would never happen.



The only thing this thread is about is the "magical thinking" of fans hoping for a high draft pick actually causing the team to lose (which is even more dumb)







You don't believe in the power of positive thinking?



I mean, it doesn't work on my stock portfolio, but it has to work somewhere, right?



ummm... the power of positive thinking certainly can influence my thoughts... but I'm not ready to sign onto the "magical thinking" that BBI group thoughts can influence third persons... lol In comment 14127521 jcn56 said:ummm... the power of positive thinking certainly can influence my thoughts... but I'm not ready to sign onto the "magical thinking" that BBI group thoughts can influence third persons... lol

"Culture" is not something that can be measured BestFeature : 10/14/2018 1:29 pm : link Maybe unless you're the Pats or something. Give me the QB every day of the week. 5-11 over 3-13 won't make this a winning culture anyway.

Did the losing culture of 2003 have any lingering effects? bceagle05 : 10/14/2018 1:47 pm : link We won the division in 2005 and the Super Bowl 2007. Funny what Eli, Tuck, Snee, Jacobs, etc., did for the culture. I'm happy to endure another 3-13 season - clearly ownership hasn't gotten the message yet, so try again.

Unfortunately OC1973 : 10/14/2018 1:49 pm : link They are better off losing.

My brain says "Yes" .... short lease : 10/14/2018 2:07 pm : link My heart says "No". : (



You have to spend money to make money .... money right now is losses. Money in the future hopefully will be wins.

There is no Trevor Lawrence in this draft class Matt G : 10/14/2018 2:10 pm : link If we were heading into the 2020 or 2021 draft classes, I would probably say yes...

BTW - Arc short lease : 10/14/2018 2:10 pm : link We need more (much more) than just a new QB.



OL ... and what happened to the Giants defense that the Giants have been known for since the 50's? Even when all else was failing they always had a respectable to Good defense.

RE: Did the losing culture of 2003 have any lingering effects? arcarsenal : 10/14/2018 2:11 pm : link

Quote: We won the division in 2005 and the Super Bowl 2007. Funny what Eli, Tuck, Snee, Jacobs, etc., did for the culture. I'm happy to endure another 3-13 season - clearly ownership hasn't gotten the message yet, so try again.



I guess the caveat there is that we also went from Fassel to Coughlin after the 2003 season and 2003 wasn't Fassel's first year here. He had been here since 97.



I really don't think we are going to fire Shurmur after 1 year even if we go like 3-13. 3 coaches in 3 seasons just screams panic, instability, and chaos.



For better or worse, I think they've got to give Pat time with a new QB and another offseason where Gettleman can continue to hopefully rebuild this OL. In comment 14127630 bceagle05 said:I guess the caveat there is that we also went from Fassel to Coughlin after the 2003 season and 2003 wasn't Fassel's first year here. He had been here since 97.I really don't think we are going to fire Shurmur after 1 year even if we go like 3-13. 3 coaches in 3 seasons just screams panic, instability, and chaos.For better or worse, I think they've got to give Pat time with a new QB and another offseason where Gettleman can continue to hopefully rebuild this OL.

We need to be in position to pick our next franchise QB.... EricJ : 10/14/2018 2:13 pm : link I understand building a winning culture but we do not need to win 6 games this year and miss our QB for the next 15 years.



This team is horrible. Need to rip the bandaid off with the QB situation

RE: We need to be in position to pick our next franchise QB.... short lease : 10/14/2018 2:17 pm : link

Quote: I understand building a winning culture but we do not need to win 6 games this year and miss our QB for the next 15 years.



This team is horrible. Need to rip the bandaid off with the QB situation



I just hope there is a "Franchise QB" out there when we are in a position to take one. In comment 14127693 EricJ said:I just hope there is a "Franchise QB" out there when we are in a position to take one.

RE: BTW - Arc arcarsenal : 10/14/2018 2:18 pm : link

Quote: We need more (much more) than just a new QB.



OL ... and what happened to the Giants defense that the Giants have been known for since the 50's? Even when all else was failing they always had a respectable to Good defense.



Oh, of course - this team is awful. We need a ton of help.



The reason I zeroed in on QB in the OP is because that's 100% what we're doing in the draft barring some crazy, unforeseen circumstances - and because it's the most important thing to address.



We need TONS of help elsewhere. We need better WR depth, we need more OL help, we need DB help (particularly @ FS)



But for the Giants, it has to be all about who the next QB is now. It doesn't matter if Eli is here again next year or not - we have to prepare for life after Eli ASAP. It has to start there. In comment 14127685 short lease said:Oh, of course - this team is awful. We need a ton of help.The reason I zeroed in on QB in the OP is because that's 100% what we're doing in the draft barring some crazy, unforeseen circumstances - and because it's the most important thing to address.We need TONS of help elsewhere. We need better WR depth, we need more OL help, we need DB help (particularly @ FS)But for the Giants, it has to be all about who the next QB is now. It doesn't matter if Eli is here again next year or not - we have to prepare for life after Eli ASAP. It has to start there.

The Giants .... and probably most NFL teams short lease : 10/14/2018 2:21 pm : link are like the stock market. Every once in a while there has to be a correction. We are in the middle of a correction.



It is like Clemenza said to Michael (while he was making the tomato sauce?) ... "We have to go to war - usually every 10 years to clean out the bullshit" - (or something like that).

RE: RE: BTW - Arc short lease : 10/14/2018 2:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14127685 short lease said:





Quote:





We need more (much more) than just a new QB.



OL ... and what happened to the Giants defense that the Giants have been known for since the 50's? Even when all else was failing they always had a respectable to Good defense.







Oh, of course - this team is awful. We need a ton of help.



The reason I zeroed in on QB in the OP is because that's 100% what we're doing in the draft barring some crazy, unforeseen circumstances - and because it's the most important thing to address.



We need TONS of help elsewhere. We need better WR depth, we need more OL help, we need DB help (particularly @ FS)



But for the Giants, it has to be all about who the next QB is now. It doesn't matter if Eli is here again next year or not - we have to prepare for life after Eli ASAP. It has to start there.





I wish there was a like icon so I would not have to type -





+1 In comment 14127708 arcarsenal said:I wish there was a like icon so I would not have to type -+1

Here is what I would do with the QB position.. EricJ : 10/14/2018 2:28 pm : link assuming that we finish in position to take the next franchise QB who both DG and Shurmur want. Also assuming that Lauletta is NOT our next franchise QB.



1. Draft the QB

2. Waive Eli

3. Sign a veteran backup QB who can start a few games if we need him to. Someone like Fitzpatrick.

Yes Gmen are better off losing giantstock : 10/14/2018 2:30 pm : link If they get a QB and then build the OL it was worth getting Barkley.

They can't beat anybody .... silverfox : 10/14/2018 2:52 pm : link ...the way they are playing. Don't worry about it.

Normally I always root for wins Go Terps : 10/14/2018 3:33 pm : link But ownership needs to be shocked into action here. Real action... Not a "bring back Gettleman" level half measure. I'm rooting for 1-15 and a new GM and head coach.

don't think it really matters what we think mdc1 : 10/14/2018 3:52 pm : link these players are paid to do a job, which is win. If they do not give a crap about their jobs they may reward some on this thread by default.

Even if we don’t get a QB next draft, Simms11 : 10/14/2018 4:20 pm : link We can still get a very good player drafting in the top 10, which we’re almost assured of. Still way too many holes on the team. And so, with that said, just try to go out and win every game and then let the chips fall where they may. IMO, I think regardless of a few wins, they will land a top 10 player and that’s just fine with me. QB selection can’t be forced.

RE: Normally I always root for wins arcarsenal : 10/14/2018 4:25 pm : link

Quote: But ownership needs to be shocked into action here. Real action... Not a "bring back Gettleman" level half measure. I'm rooting for 1-15 and a new GM and head coach.



I'm sort of torn on the new GM/HC angle because I feel like 3 new coaches in 3 years is what panicky, chaotic franchises with no plan and no direction do... but I guess that describes us at this point.



I'd like to give the coach a chance with a rookie QB and I'd like to give Gettleman another offseason to work on the OL. I think Reese left this roster in such bad shape that it was nearly impossible to fix in one year.



That said - there's a serious culture issue here. The foundation of this org is rotten and there's no easy answer here.



But I really don't think it'll do us any good to win 5-6 games - I'd rather just be awful. Take the high draft pick, take the QB.. go from there. In comment 14127849 Go Terps said:I'm sort of torn on the new GM/HC angle because I feel like 3 new coaches in 3 years is what panicky, chaotic franchises with no plan and no direction do... but I guess that describes us at this point.I'd like to give the coach a chance with a rookie QB and I'd like to give Gettleman another offseason to work on the OL. I think Reese left this roster in such bad shape that it was nearly impossible to fix in one year.That said - there's a serious culture issue here. The foundation of this org is rotten and there's no easy answer here.But I really don't think it'll do us any good to win 5-6 games - I'd rather just be awful. Take the high draft pick, take the QB.. go from there.

RE: Normally I always root for wins Les in TO : 10/14/2018 5:53 pm : link

Quote: But ownership needs to be shocked into action here. Real action... Not a "bring back Gettleman" level half measure. I'm rooting for 1-15 and a new GM and head coach. I don’t think Mara would can the GM and coach after one season no matter how many losses pile up unless Shurmur completely loses control of the locker room In comment 14127849 Go Terps said:I don’t think Mara would can the GM and coach after one season no matter how many losses pile up unless Shurmur completely loses control of the locker room

If Jerry in DC : 10/14/2018 5:58 pm : link 15 losses meant getting rid of gettleman, that would make the rest of the season worth watching.



#1 pick plus upgrading from this buffoon....that would be amazing

If we are 1-7 at the bye week NewBlue : 10/14/2018 6:03 pm : link A likelihood, I see no point in winning meaningless games. Someone said earlier a culture change includes winning games, but I don't think it changes much to win when you are already eliminated. I don't think that transfers over to next year

Mara is NOT firing a GM after one season. There is no way it has baadbill : 10/14/2018 6:11 pm : link even been a passing thought. The only way DG is not the GM next year is because of his health.



End of story.

re: DG/PS job status.. Sean : 10/14/2018 6:21 pm : link if Gettleman was hired based on the strategy to win with Eli, then he has failed miserably. Add his age & health, I could see him retiring.

Yes. St. Jimmy : 10/14/2018 6:30 pm : link Going 6-10 would kill the draft pick and allow them to think they can recreate 2011 next year.

They’re only going to win 1 NikkiMac : 10/14/2018 7:16 pm : link more game against the redskins that’s 2-14





Meaningless wins? mpinmaine : 10/14/2018 11:35 pm : link What if it's the last NYG win you watch with your Dad? or your son?

No wins are meaningless to all fans..





Wins please,,,always I am watching my boys for a win, and hang in when they lose.... and I have been watching for years..



The 86 season isn't as moving without the shitshow beforehand..



The same could be said for SB42 after the 90's.



If you want to win every year then be a PATS fan...



watch the losses, it make the wins better, stop bitching, they are doing everything from top to bottom to improve the fucking team!



just watch!





To all those looking at the draft next spring...I will be watching that as well

short answer: yes xtian : 11:06 am : link yes, because that means we get to pick the best available QB in next year's draft, and the team's future success depends upon having an elite QB. plus we also have barkley--there goes that stupid debate--and OBJ.



but for the short term, no, it totally sucks!

The question presented in the OP isn't even debatable, IMO. Keith : 11:09 am : link Yes, we are better off losing. Now, if the question was....will you root for the GIants to lose, that's a more reasonable question, IMO.

I'm not concerned with the draft pick Go Terps : 11:10 am : link Our issues aren't getting solved by Herbert. I don't think we have the coaching staff to properly develop him.



Ownership needs to be shocked into action.

1-15 or bust Harvest Blend : 11:10 am : link although my heart and gut won't always go along with the program.

RE: RE: Take another look at it JonC : 11:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 14127532 jcn56 said:





Quote:





Even though we didn't come away with a QB, picking 2nd got you Barkley.



If they had another couple of wins, they'd have missed out on him. The Colts and Texans would both be ahead, and we'd be tied with the Broncos (and not sure if that tiebreaker would have resulted in us being ahead or them).



Would you rather have had another couple of wins last season, as opposed to Barkley?









Yup, going nowhere, I want high draft picks and more roster turnover created.

That's exactly it. In comment 14127539 christian said:

Here is the way I think about it ron mexico : 11:16 am : link The coaches and players are trying to win, their jobs are on the line



The majority of the roster for the 2019 is already on the team



Your record is a best indication of the quality of your team



With these things in mind I want them to win to show that the have a better team (6 wins) vs a shittier team (3 wins) and have more to build on going forward.





Also add in the fact that what I want dons't impact reality I might as well root for them to win.









argh JonC : 11:27 am : link Yup, going nowhere, I want high draft picks and more roster turnover created.

RE: Lose, lose and lose some more batman11 : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: The season is over and I hope they go 1-15. I don’t care about pride or culture or moral victories. The Giants are one of the very worst teams in the NFL, they need talent, a lot of it. The best way to get talented players is to pick at the top of every round.



I do not want a stupid situation where they win enough to make everyone “feel good” and then either can’t draft the guy they want or have to give up picks/players to move up.



6-10 is just as bad as 1-15, worse because you don’t even get the top pick for your struggles. Just fucking lose and draft well and maybe this team will be on the right track next year.



Just lose baby!





Yup. #suckfortheduck! In comment 14127463 Oscar said:Yup. #suckfortheduck!

RE: The question presented in the OP isn't even debatable, IMO. arcarsenal : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: Yes, we are better off losing. Now, if the question was....will you root for the GIants to lose, that's a more reasonable question, IMO.



That's really more what I was getting at. As a fan, it's a weird spot to be in. It's hard for me to not root for the Giants to win in the midst of a game - but I absolutely would prefer to lose at this point.



More losing might also help flesh out more of the quitters on the roster.



These past couple of years have had to be the most unlikeable Giants teams I can remember in my life, so that makes it easier to hope for losses. I really can't stand this iteration of the team. In comment 14129363 Keith said:That's really more what I was getting at. As a fan, it's a weird spot to be in. It's hard for me to not root for the Giants to win in the midst of a game - but I absolutely would prefer to lose at this point.More losing might also help flesh out more of the quitters on the roster.These past couple of years have had to be the most unlikeable Giants teams I can remember in my life, so that makes it easier to hope for losses. I really can't stand this iteration of the team.

I have no problem rooting for this team to lose. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:21 pm : link None. If it benefits us in the long term, good.

Yes Gregorio : 12:25 pm : link re-building through the draft is a slow process. NYG has already spent their 3rd round pick in 2019. This puts even more importance on the first 2 picks.

Giants are better off losing Jimmy Googs : 1:12 pm : link which is good because they know how to do that...

RE: RE: The question presented in the OP isn't even debatable, IMO. Keith : 1:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14129363 Keith said:





Quote:





Yes, we are better off losing. Now, if the question was....will you root for the GIants to lose, that's a more reasonable question, IMO.







That's really more what I was getting at. As a fan, it's a weird spot to be in. It's hard for me to not root for the Giants to win in the midst of a game - but I absolutely would prefer to lose at this point.



More losing might also help flesh out more of the quitters on the roster.



These past couple of years have had to be the most unlikeable Giants teams I can remember in my life, so that makes it easier to hope for losses. I really can't stand this iteration of the team.



I know how you feel. For me, I can't root for them to lose(especially in week 6!), but I certainly don't get upset when it happens. In comment 14129559 arcarsenal said:I know how you feel. For me, I can't root for them to lose(especially in week 6!), but I certainly don't get upset when it happens.

You kind've answered your question with the opening three sentences Mike in Long Beach : 3:05 pm : link Quote: 6 games into the season, we are now 1-5. We are in last place. We've already established that this football team has absolutely no chance at the playoffs and that they are bad.



If you feel that is already established, then you'd have to feel losing is better. Now I certainly don't feel this way, but you could argue that in an inconsistent division, there's still a microscopic shred of hope that the Giants can string together a few wins with an easy schedule and get back in this thing.



Again, not my opinion, but that opinion is the only opinion that would lead one to think it isn't better to lose. If you don't feel that way, then you have to think losses help this team's aspirations in the long wrong. And to be clear, I've always been of the opinion that it's fair to say it's best for the team to lose, but also say you aren't rooting for it. For me personally, unless it's literally the last week or two of the season and a top 3 pick is on the line, I've never been able to stomach it. If you feel that is already established, then you'd have to feel losing is better. Now I certainly don't feel this way, but you could argue that in an inconsistent division, there's still a microscopic shred of hope that the Giants can string together a few wins with an easy schedule and get back in this thing.Again, not my opinion, but that opinion is the only opinion that would lead one to think it isn't better to lose. If you don't feel that way, then you have to think losses help this team's aspirations in the long wrong. And to be clear, I've always been of the opinion that it's fair to say it's best for the team to lose, but also say you aren't rooting for it. For me personally, unless it's literally the last week or two of the season and a top 3 pick is on the line, I've never been able to stomach it.

I think it's easier to come to terms with after the fact pjcas18 : 3:15 pm : link many fans just can't stomach rooting for their team to lose for a better draft pick.



Others won't root for it, but accept it.



Some, the irrational, don't even accept it.



But from a factual standpoint I agree with others who have said it, this is not even debatable. Every single team that doesn't win it all is probably better off losing every game.



otherwise, how are you better off to improve your team? With pick #1 in every round or pick #31 in every round?



I can tell you, and statistics support it, the closer you draft to #1 the better chance you have of getting a good player.

RE: I think it's easier to come to terms with after the fact Bill L : 3:38 pm : link

Quote: many fans just can't stomach rooting for their team to lose for a better draft pick.



Others won't root for it, but accept it.



Some, the irrational, don't even accept it.



But from a factual standpoint I agree with others who have said it, this is not even debatable. Every single team that doesn't win it all is probably better off losing every game.



otherwise, how are you better off to improve your team? With pick #1 in every round or pick #31 in every round?



I can tell you, and statistics support it, the closer you draft to #1 the better chance you have of getting a good player.

So, should every NBA team but GSW actively tank beginning tomorrow night? In comment 14129876 pjcas18 said:So, should every NBA team but GSW actively tank beginning tomorrow night?

Better off losing to solidify Manning's Knineteen : 3:39 pm : link future.



We can't tolerate another 1-3 years of expansive patches under the guise of putting a winning team on the field.



Unfortunately, much like the way this franchise wasted Manning's golden years the past 6 years, I fear they will do the exact same thing to OBJ and Barkley.

RE: RE: I think it's easier to come to terms with after the fact pjcas18 : 7:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14129876 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





many fans just can't stomach rooting for their team to lose for a better draft pick.



Others won't root for it, but accept it.



Some, the irrational, don't even accept it.



But from a factual standpoint I agree with others who have said it, this is not even debatable. Every single team that doesn't win it all is probably better off losing every game.



otherwise, how are you better off to improve your team? With pick #1 in every round or pick #31 in every round?



I can tell you, and statistics support it, the closer you draft to #1 the better chance you have of getting a good player.





So, should every NBA team but GSW actively tank beginning tomorrow night?



No. Like I said, after the fact the decision is easy. Nothing worse in the NFL with winding up 7 - 9 or 8 - 8 and even maybe being worse than your record and picking 15th. All said and done, if you miss the playoffs (or don't win it all) you would have been better off losing every game. Do you disagree? It's not really an opinion question.



If you're a contender no one throws in the towel. I guarantee you there are 10 NBA teams who think they could beat GS, maybe more today. Plus, what about injuries? No one knows who will or won't be healthy.



In comment 14129932 Bill L said:No. Like I said,the decision is easy. Nothing worse in the NFL with winding up 7 - 9 or 8 - 8 and even maybe being worse than your record and picking 15th. All said and done, if you miss the playoffs (or don't win it all) you would have been better off losing every game. Do you disagree? It's not really an opinion question.If you're a contender no one throws in the towel. I guarantee you there are 10 NBA teams who think they could beat GS, maybe more today. Plus, what about injuries? No one knows who will or won't be healthy.

Better off winning... Milton : 7:44 pm : link More important to build on the team's confidence in the system on both of sides of the ball than it is to better position themselves in the draft.