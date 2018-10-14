Barkley getting rave reviews from opponents crick n NC : 10/14/2018 3:51 pm Quote: “Man, he’s gonna be a great player, hands down. You can’t take nothing away from the kid. He’s competitive, he has great energy, and you see what his ability to do on the field is.”



But perhaps no Eagle put it better than linebacker Jordan Hicks, who used just a single sentence to describe Barkley.



“He’s one of the most explosive players I’ve ever seen,” Hicks said via the Philadelphia Daily News.

Sad part is he's had to do most of it on his own......

Or perhaps you could say, the most impressive thing is the fact that he's had to do it in spite of the rest of the offensive ineptitude of this team.

Quote: Or perhaps you could say, the most impressive thing is the fact that he’s had to do it in spite of the rest of the offensive ineptitude of this team.



Barkley is absolutely sensational, and will remain forever the wrong pick from the Giants, total fools as they have been now for about 6 years.

Don't know how this O-line gets better sooner, Solder, Omameh and Greco are what they are Hernandez and Wheeler maybe.

Next season new faces

Quote: Is absolutely sensational, and will remain forever the wrong pick from the Giants, total fools as they have been now for about 6 years.



Genuinely curious Paul, you would have drafted a QB with this protection in front off him? How would that have played out?

Quote: Is absolutely sensational, and will remain forever the wrong pick from the Giants, total fools as they have been now for about 6 years.



Do me a favor and go sit down in the corner in time out. He was absolutely the right pick seeing as this oline is as terrible as it is.

Watched him today

He looked good and will be fun to watch in years to come. Next year we will have a new QB too.

So has Ezekiel Elliott

And what has Dallas won?

Quote: And what has Dallas won?



This is simplifying things too much.



Todd Gurley is a top 3 RB at WORST right now and the Rams might be the best team in football. If they aren't, they're at least the best team in the NFC.



They got Goff 2 years after Gurley.



It is possible to get the RB first and then get the QB. In comment 14128061 OC1973 said:This is simplifying things too much.Todd Gurley is a top 3 RB at WORST right now and the Rams might be the best team in football. If they aren't, they're at least the best team in the NFC.They got Goff 2 years after Gurley.It is possible to get the RB first and then get the QB.

It's possible but a poor way to manage things. Because the running backs prime starts immediately and you can't rely on them being around all that long. And it's also possible to win titles without the running back. It's next to impossible to win a title without the QB. Spare me the foles example, if he starts 16 gams they don't even make the playoffs. He played 2 great games back to back which was a fluke. Over a 16 game season he would have at best been .500 and out of the playoffs.

Barkley could stand on his head every game and if this franchise doesn't find a franchise QB it's never going to matter



Barkley could stand on his head every game and if this franchise doesn't find a franchise QB it's never going to matter In comment 14128067 arcarsenal said:It's possible but a poor way to manage things. Because the running backs prime starts immediately and you can't rely on them being around all that long. And it's also possible to win titles without the running back. It's next to impossible to win a title without the QB. Spare me the foles example, if he starts 16 gams they don't even make the playoffs. He played 2 great games back to back which was a fluke. Over a 16 game season he would have at best been .500 and out of the playoffs.Barkley could stand on his head every game and if this franchise doesn't find a franchise QB it's never going to matter

Quote: Love Eli too.



The Eagles fans were rooting for him in the stands on Thursday it was infurriating.

Barry Sanders rushed for 2,000 yards in his ninth season and 1,500 in his tenth and final season. I was very much on the Darnold bandwagon, but we need to stop exaggerating how short Barkley's career is gonna be, barring catastrophe. He's 21 years old. Hell, Eli started fading after about 10 years, too.

I agree, but if we get our QB within the next year or two, we're going to have plenty of mileage left on Barkley.



We absolutely need a QB - I think Eli is done. We won't win anything with him again. Love him, appreciate him, don't want to trash him on the way out - but it's over.



I think this team is still so bad that we'll have another top 3-5 pick in April. There aren't that many teams right now that are going to be looking for a QB because a lot of them just filled that hole in this past draft (CLE, NYJ, ARZ, BUF)



So, now we have to look at how many teams are still going to be looking for a QB next April.



Because of recent picks, money paid to QB's like Keenum, and the fact that a team like JAX who may need a QB more than most teams will be too good to get an early pick, I think we're going to be sitting pretty and should have a really good shot at whoever we like.



If, for example, Justin Herbert is the guy we covet - I think we will be in a good position to get him. Then we're only 1 year into Barkley's career and we then have the next QB as well.



Doing it this way can work - but it then becomes a matter of constructing the rest of the roster effectively.



If we had taken anyone but Barkley, I think I'd be pissed about not going QB. But he's so good that I think the pick is justifiable while still thinking we most certainly need a QB.

In comment 14128072 MookGiants said:I agree, but if we get our QB within the next year or two, we're going to have plenty of mileage left on Barkley.We absolutely need a QB - I think Eli is done. We won't win anything with him again. Love him, appreciate him, don't want to trash him on the way out - but it's over.I think this team is still so bad that we'll have another top 3-5 pick in April. There aren't that many teams right now that are going to be looking for a QB because a lot of them just filled that hole in this past draft (CLE, NYJ, ARZ, BUF)So, now we have to look at how many teams are still going to be looking for a QB next April.Because of recent picks, money paid to QB's like Keenum, and the fact that a team like JAX who may need a QB more than most teams will be too good to get an early pick, I think we're going to be sitting pretty and should have a really good shot at whoever we like.If, for example, Justin Herbert is the guy we covet - I think we will be in a good position to get him. Then we're only 1 year into Barkley's career and we then have the next QB as well.Doing it this way can work - but it then becomes a matter of constructing the rest of the roster effectively.If we had taken anyone but Barkley, I think I'd be pissed about not going QB. But he's so good that I think the pick is justifiable while still thinking we most certainly need a QB.

My plan would include getting Justin Herbert in the draft

I would focus this offseason on building up the offensive line and offense. The primary focus in free agency would be Donovan Smith or James for RT and Mitch Morse at C. Draft a guard in rounds 2-3 and with the other pick I would add a pass rushing OLB. I would also add a developmental OT in the mid rounds to groom behind Solder and Wheeler. The following offseason would be about addressing the defense.

Here's a question for you...What if the Browns took Barkley with the first pick and the Giants took Chubb? Chubb wasn't "touched by the hand of GOD" plus all of the QBs were sitting on the board. The Giants would be sitting in even worse hole

I think Chubb is and will be very good - but for me, it came down to this...



Either you take a QB, or you take a guy that you are completely convinced is the best player in this draft.



Gettleman believed Barkley was the best player in the draft - and I think he was right.



I can't possibly be mad about taking the best player in a draft.



Taking Chubb 2nd overall would have been a poor pick. Even if he turns out to be really good. The ROI isn't there. In comment 14128124 Larry in Pencilvania said:I think Chubb is and will be very good - but for me, it came down to this...Either you take a QB, or you take a guy that you are completely convinced is the best player in this draft.Gettleman believed Barkley was the best player in the draft - and I think he was right.I can't possibly be mad about taking the best player in a draft.Taking Chubb 2nd overall would have been a poor pick. Even if he turns out to be really good. The ROI isn't there.

We actually got the complete list of guys who were touched by God from the donut man. There could've been a few of them. Perhaps he will shed some light on it during his next presser after he makes fun of people who use cell phones

I agree with arc- Sean : 10/14/2018 6:11 pm : link People are wildly overreacting to not taking a QB. After 6 games, it definitely looks like we came away with a franchise RB who has a tremendous attitude. Instead of bitching about not going QB, why not enjoy Barkley & the fact that we came away with a helluva player in a draft which is often a crap shoot.



So, we take a QB next April & now that rookie QB has a fantastic RB in addition to some solid weapons already in place.



Also, the bust rate for QB appears to be a lot lower now than previous years. Maybe it’s the college offenses now are run more in the NFL, but chances are we come away with a solid QB prospect.

Quote: We actually got the complete list of guys who were touched by God from the donut man. There could've been a few of them. Perhaps he will shed some light on it during his next presser after he makes fun of people who use cell phones



+1

Barkley was a fantastic pick and will be a big part of this team's turn around.

Look no further than the Rams. Collecting talent doesn't have to start at QB.



Look no further than the Rams. Collecting talent doesn't have to start at QB.

You have to understand that no matter who we drafted, this thing wasn't getting fixed in one offseason



This was a 3-13 team last year.



3-13.



You have to go back about 35 years to find the last time the Giants had that few wins.



We were going to be bad this year no matter who we took. The Giants tried to sell the fans on a retooling that would result in a competitive season, but this is still a very bad football team with a LOT of holes and Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, or Josh Allen would not have made this much better than it is now. In comment 14128148 gmenatlarge said:You have to understand that no matter who we drafted, this thing wasn't getting fixed in one offseasonThis was a 3-13 team last year.3-13.You have to go back about 35 years to find the last time the Giants had that few wins.We were going to be bad this year no matter who we took. The Giants tried to sell the fans on a retooling that would result in a competitive season, but this is still a very bad football team with a LOT of holes and Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, or Josh Allen would not have made this much better than it is now.

We picked 2nd overall

You'd kind of hope that with the 2nd overall pick in a draft, you'd get a pretty damn good player.

Quote: You'd kind of hope that with the 2nd overall pick in a draft, you'd get a pretty damn good player.



We got the best RB in football.



Hard to complain about that. In comment 14128161 jcn56 said:We got the best RB in football.Hard to complain about that.

This thread crick n NC : 10/14/2018 6:34 pm : link Was created simply for fans to be happy about something, at least some good news. Whoever the giants would have selected at 2 I would be looking for encouraging things about that player. I should have known this would spin into Barkley vs qb debate, which basically it has.



I'm choosing to handle this situation(the giants are shitty) by enjoying the possible good things, or thing, which says a lot. Barkley isn't a player that you see every couple of years, so I'm excited about that which is the exact reason I made this thread. I certainly wasn't making it to attempt to prove any point to anyone about what player at what pick was the right decision.

No - I was the one who said he wasn't great yet jcn56 : 10/14/2018 6:39 pm : link I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.



With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.



And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?

I've said it repeatedly - it's premature jcn56 : 10/14/2018 6:45 pm : link Quote: Do you think we'd be winning more games with Darnold, Rosen, or Allen? I don't





I don't know. I don't know how much of the offensive woes are attributable to Eli. I can't know - we've seen only one game without him since 2004, and that was featuring Geno Smith.



Honestly - I think that both last year's and this year's OL were/are better than they looked, but that Eli's immobility makes it impossible for them to function. Add in some shell-shock, and even when they do block, there's no reward.



Doesn't that get better with a better QB? Doesn't that immediately make it easier to get some production with Odell/Shepard/Engram? Doesn't that make Gallman more productive?



We'll never know about that crop. What we will learn is what they did elsewhere, and what we'll manage to do going forward with someone else. And those will piece together the answers we need to answer this question, in time. I don't know. I don't know how much of the offensive woes are attributable to Eli. I can't know - we've seen only one game without him since 2004, and that was featuring Geno Smith.Honestly - I think that both last year's and this year's OL were/are better than they looked, but that Eli's immobility makes it impossible for them to function. Add in some shell-shock, and even when they do block, there's no reward.Doesn't that get better with a better QB? Doesn't that immediately make it easier to get some production with Odell/Shepard/Engram? Doesn't that make Gallman more productive?We'll never know about that crop. What we will learn is what they did elsewhere, and what we'll manage to do going forward with someone else. And those will piece together the answers we need to answer this question, in time.

I pray this kid gets a really good o-line in front of him while he's healthy and in his prime. I want to see what he can do with that. Even if it's only for one season. It would be really special.

It's also scary to think about how terrible this offense would be without him in it.



It's also scary to think about how terrible this offense would be without him in it.

I also love how we have to wait a few years to see how these QBs turn out as opposed to the Giants route, yet at the same time we get these absolutely incessant posts, 1000 times a day, bitching because the Giants fucked up. Which is it? Have these QBs been anointed saviors and HOFers already or should we actually, you know, wait before we all have to endure these endless posts saying the Giants screwed up?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So has Ezekiel Elliott Boy Cord : 10/14/2018 6:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14128093 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





If we had taken anyone but Barkley, I think I'd be pissed about not going QB. But he's so good that I think the pick is justifiable while still thinking we most certainly need a QB.







Here's a question for you...What if the Browns took Barkley with the first pick and the Giants took Chubb? Chubb wasn't "touched by the hand of GOD" plus all of the QBs were sitting on the board. The Giants would be sitting in even worse hole



I thought about that yesterday. Horrifying. Thankfully he Giants have Barkley.

Yeah, that's it

it's that Sam Darnold was the last QB we'd ever have a shot at, not that this fucking team has sucked for 6 years running.

I guess the world needs ditch diggers too, we can't all be bright.



I guess the world needs ditch diggers too, we can't all be bright.

. arcarsenal : 10/14/2018 7:01 pm : link Last year wasn't our only chance at a QB, though.



If Sam Darnold looked like a generational player, I would absolutely understand the frustration. But who is to say that a prospect like Herbert can't be just as good?



Wouldn't you rather have that PLUS Saquon Barkley?



You guys have to understand that this team was in fucking shambles. Jerry Reese blew several drafts. We have ENTIRE drafts that yielded nothing. That's stuff that sets a franchise back in a huge, huge way.



It doesn't matter who we took - the Giants were going to suck this year no matter what. I can absolutely guarantee that.



We can't succeed playing game manager ball with our QB - we're trying it with Eli and we're losing every game.



The Jets have Darnold playing very safe right now. They're trying to minimize his mistakes and he's still turned the ball over like 8 times in 6 games.



I am NOT one of the guys who thinks Eli still has 2-3 years left. But I think you can hold the belief that Eli is just about finished and still be okay with taking Barkley.



Barkley can't change the course of the franchise alone - neither did Todd Gurley in StL/LA. But he can be a MAJOR part of the solution if you get the QB next.



We are going to get our QB in April. Trust me.

i dont think any 1 player can even a great qb, look at aaron rodgers they have been good but for arguably the best qb in the game they have 1 superbowl..

Dan marino never won, getting the great quarterback doesnt guarantee you anything either



Dan marino never won, getting the great quarterback doesnt guarantee you anything either

No, but a great QB with a pedestrian surrounding cast will always jcn56 : 10/14/2018 7:06 pm : link do more than a great RB with a pedestrian surrounding cast.



Two guys touch the ball on every play - and it's a passing league. You need a QB. We don't have one right now. It's as simple as that.



And I'm not even saying we need a great one - but we need at least a good one, and we need one soon.

Too many posters watch too much espn and think we need to absolutely take a QB with a high pick for some reason. As Bill Walsh claimed he can take any bum and replace Joe Montana. This is a game of economy, and smarter orgs like NE realize this.

RE: No, but a great QB with a pedestrian surrounding cast will always arcarsenal : 10/14/2018 7:19 pm : link

Quote: do more than a great RB with a pedestrian surrounding cast.



Two guys touch the ball on every play - and it's a passing league. You need a QB. We don't have one right now. It's as simple as that.



And I'm not even saying we need a great one - but we need at least a good one, and we need one soon.



We are probably looking at a top 3 pick in the upcoming draft - and teams like the Colts and Cardinals who are just as bad as we are don't need QB's and aren't going to draft one.



We can't wind up with someone as good as Darnold?



Look at it this way -



What if Herbert is as good or better than Darnold?



Wouldn't you rather have that, plus Barkley?



Barkley is going to be a tremendous help for a rookie QB. Being able to run the football makes a young QB's life much easier.



I get it - it's not helping Eli much. But Eli is 37 and has bricks in his cleats and looks completely gun shy. It's not really the same. In comment 14128269 jcn56 said:We are probably looking at a top 3 pick in the upcoming draft - and teams like the Colts and Cardinals who are just as bad as we are don't need QB's and aren't going to draft one.We can't wind up with someone as good as Darnold?Look at it this way -What if Herbert is as good or better than Darnold?Wouldn't you rather have that, plus Barkley?Barkley is going to be a tremendous help for a rookie QB. Being able to run the football makes a young QB's life much easier.I get it - it's not helping Eli much. But Eli is 37 and has bricks in his cleats and looks completely gun shy. It's not really the same.

Yeah - and Gurley was drafted 10th overall jcn56 : 10/14/2018 7:21 pm : link but Goff first.



Not to mention, Goff is much better than 'good'.



Now - had the Rams selected Winston and then went with a RB tenth in the following draft, the results would have been disastrous.



See who the Giants get at QB first, see what those QBs turn out to be (like the case with Winston here), and then we can grade it. Until then, there's really no wrong or right.

Hes a phenomenal talent UESBLUE : 10/14/2018 7:35 pm : link so was Barry Sanders. The Lions, not so much...

Barkley WillVAB : 10/14/2018 8:32 pm : link Is fun to watch. He might set game records vs ATL’s putrid defense against RBs Monday night.

He is a very rare talent Banks : 10/14/2018 9:21 pm : link power, speed, quickness, vision. He has it all with the greatest that played the position. If it were 15 years ago before all the pass happy rules came in his big plays might be enough for us to win a defensive battle. Sadly today is arena ball and his efforts are all for naught with this awful offense. I hope we turn it around quickly before we waste his career.

Let's just hope he's not broken by 2020 Chuckstar : 8:57 am : link when our line may meet NFL standard of normality.

Barkley was the best player. The QBs were not deemed Big Blue '56 : 9:55 am : link the best players at 2, according to the people who know a little about Quarterbacking in this league. SB was not taken for just this year. He’s a stud for the future. A QB will be developed moving forward. Rebuild the OL through the draft, have a stud RB and superb WRs and you can place a Zak Prescott back there if you had to

Just What We Need, Another David Carr Tragedy DeepBlueJint : 10:05 am : link Get a life about the QB position, already. If we took Darnold, he would be shell shocked by now. Just what we don't need is another example of a David Carr tragedy. I would have no problem trading down in the next draft, if we can stay in the top 10 and get another first rounder to build this team up. It is just as likely that a very good QB, e.g. Grier, may be available in the back end of the top 10. And keep building up the offensive line. The question of when to get a QB is strategic to the long term success of this team. Perhaps restructure Manning's contract, play Lauletta, and build this team through the draft before pulling the trigger on a QB. And, if only we could trade Beckham and get another first rounder (I can dream, can't I?).

Here's a thought, 100% of the people MagicManning : 10:57 am : link that say Barkley isn't great are also the ones who have never tried to tackle him. Why is it after every game that the opposing defensive players are gushing over what type of football player and person this kid is? Meanwhile here on BBI we like to pigeon hole him because this team as a whole isn't very good.



Game recognizes game. Enjoy the fact that he is everything we hoped he would be as a football player. Everything comes to an end and this team is paying for the sins of terrible drafts for a bunch of years. Not one quality offensive linemen has been added to this team in a long time before Gettlemen was here. Its going to take time to patch all the wholes.



Momma said there would be days like this. Get over it

barkley is fantastic xtian : 11:11 am : link and absolutely the best pick the giants could have chosen. all this dumbass debate will evaporate when the giants pick a QB #1 in 2019.