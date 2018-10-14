Barkley getting rave reviews from opponents

|
|“Man, he’s gonna be a great player, hands down. You can’t take nothing away from the kid. He’s competitive, he has great energy, and you see what his ability to do on the field is.”
But perhaps no Eagle put it better than linebacker Jordan Hicks, who used just a single sentence to describe Barkley.
“He’s one of the most explosive players I’ve ever seen,” Hicks said via the Philadelphia Daily News.
|Or perhaps you could say, the most impressive thing is the fact that he’s had to do it in spite of the rest of the offensive ineptitude of this team.
|without being touched!
In comment 14127973 Ben in Tampa said:
without being touched!
Maybe someday, hopefully sooner than later!
In comment 14127977 crick n NC said:
In comment 14127973 Ben in Tampa said:
without being touched!
Maybe someday, hopefully sooner than later!
Don’t know how this O-line gets better sooner, Solder, Omameh and Greco are what they are Hernandez and Wheeler maybe.
|Is absolutely sensational, and will remain forever the wrong pick from the Giants, total fools as they have been now for about 6 years.
|Is absolutely sensational, and will remain forever the wrong pick from the Giants, total fools as they have been now for about 6 years.
|And what has Dallas won?
In comment 14128061 OC1973 said:
Quote:
And what has Dallas won?
This is simplifying things too much.
Todd Gurley is a top 3 RB at WORST right now and the Rams might be the best team in football. If they aren't, they're at least the best team in the NFC.
They got Goff 2 years after Gurley.
It is possible to get the RB first and then get the QB.
|Love Eli too.
In comment 14127974 PaulN said:
Quote:
Is absolutely sensational, and will remain forever the wrong pick from the Giants, total fools as they have been now for about 6 years.
Genuinely curious Paul, you would have drafted a QB with this protection in front off him? How would that have played out?
In comment 14128067 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14128061 OC1973 said:
Quote:
And what has Dallas won?
This is simplifying things too much.
Todd Gurley is a top 3 RB at WORST right now and the Rams might be the best team in football. If they aren't, they're at least the best team in the NFC.
They got Goff 2 years after Gurley.
It is possible to get the RB first and then get the QB.
It's possible but a poor way to manage things. Because the running backs prime starts immediately and you can't rely on them being around all that long. And it's also possible to win titles without the running back. It's next to impossible to win a title without the QB. Spare me the foles example, if he starts 16 gams they don't even make the playoffs. He played 2 great games back to back which was a fluke. Over a 16 game season he would have at best been .500 and out of the playoffs.
Barkley could stand on his head every game and if this franchise doesn't find a franchise QB it's never going to matter
|If we had taken anyone but Barkley, I think I'd be pissed about not going QB. But he's so good that I think the pick is justifiable while still thinking we most certainly need a QB.
In comment 14128093 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
If we had taken anyone but Barkley, I think I'd be pissed about not going QB. But he's so good that I think the pick is justifiable while still thinking we most certainly need a QB.
Here's a question for you...What if the Browns took Barkley with the first pick and the Giants took Chubb? Chubb wasn't "touched by the hand of GOD" plus all of the QBs were sitting on the board. The Giants would be sitting in even worse hole
|We actually got the complete list of guys who were touched by God from the donut man. There could've been a few of them. Perhaps he will shed some light on it during his next presser after he makes fun of people who use cell phones
| People are wildly overreacting to not taking a QB. After 6 games, it definitely looks like we came away with a franchise RB who has a tremendous attitude. Instead of bitching about not going QB, why not enjoy Barkley & the fact that we came away with a helluva player in a draft which is often a crap shoot.
So, we take a QB next April & now that rookie QB has a fantastic RB in addition to some solid weapons already in place.
Also, the bust rate for QB appears to be a lot lower now than previous years. Maybe it’s the college offenses now are run more in the NFL, but chances are we come away with a solid QB prospect.
In comment 14127974 PaulN said:
Quote:
Is absolutely sensational, and will remain forever the wrong pick from the Giants, total fools as they have been now for about 6 years.
Genuinely curious Paul, you would have drafted a QB with this protection in front off him? How would that have played out?
In comment 14128134 Sean said:
Quote:
People are wildly overreacting to not taking a QB. After 6 games, it definitely looks like we came away with a franchise RB who has a tremendous attitude. Instead of bitching about not going QB, why not enjoy Barkley & the fact that we came away with a helluva player in a draft which is often a crap shoot.
So, we take a QB next April & now that rookie QB has a fantastic RB in addition to some solid weapons already in place.
Also, the bust rate for QB appears to be a lot lower now than previous years. Maybe it’s the college offenses now are run more in the NFL, but chances are we come away with a solid QB prospect.
Pretty hard to enjoy an RB when he has the best game of the year and your team still gets embarrassed. How many points do you get for a rave anyway?
|You'd kind of hope that with the 2nd overall pick in a draft, you'd get a pretty damn good player.
In comment 14128161 jcn56 said:
Quote:
You'd kind of hope that with the 2nd overall pick in a draft, you'd get a pretty damn good player.
We got the best RB in football.
Hard to complain about that.
In comment 14128017 TurdFurguson said:
Quote:
In comment 14127974 PaulN said:
Quote:
Is absolutely sensational, and will remain forever the wrong pick from the Giants, total fools as they have been now for about 6 years.
Genuinely curious Paul, you would have drafted a QB with this protection in front off him? How would that have played out?
You ask how this would have played out. We only have to look at Buffalo. They had two offensive linemen retire leaving them with a horrible line. They trade up for Josh Allen. Guess what---today he was injured. And that's what would have happened if the Giants would have drafted one of the quarterbacks instead of Barkley and they played him behind this offensive line.
In comment 14128164 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14128161 jcn56 said:
Quote:
You'd kind of hope that with the 2nd overall pick in a draft, you'd get a pretty damn good player.
We got the best RB in football.
Hard to complain about that.
Is it though? We're largely 1-5 because our offense is horrendous. Not bad, bottom of the league horrendous.
Until the Giants prove that they can find a replacement for Eli or the offense comes back to at least 'not the worst in the NFL bad', why can't people complain about it? What good does it do the team if they have the best RB in the league but they can't get the production out of the cellar?
In comment 14128164 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14128161 jcn56 said:
Quote:
You'd kind of hope that with the 2nd overall pick in a draft, you'd get a pretty damn good player.
We got the best RB in football.
Hard to complain about that.
Is it though? We're largely 1-5 because our offense is horrendous. Not bad, bottom of the league horrendous.
Until the Giants prove that they can find a replacement for Eli or the offense comes back to at least 'not the worst in the NFL bad', why can't people complain about it? What good does it do the team if they have the best RB in the league but they can't get the production out of the cellar?
| I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.
With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.
And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?
In comment 14128188 jcn56 said:
Quote:
I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.
With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.
And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?
because that is moronic, there is no way you can say drafting a hall of fame player is a failure..
|Do you think we'd be winning more games with Darnold, Rosen, or Allen? I don't
| I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.
With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.
And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?
In comment 14128188 jcn56 said:
Quote:
I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.
With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.
And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?
because that is moronic, there is no way you can say drafting a hall of fame player is a failure..
In comment 14128188 jcn56 said:
Quote:
I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.
With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.
And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?
This is the shit that drives me insane. “If he’s HOF worthy but we end up not landing a QB”. Wtf does that even mean? You honestly think that QBs have disappeared and there will never be another one? QBs are coming out of college and having more success than they ever have. How the hell do you come away thinking they will never get a QB? Sam Darnold isn’t the last QB to ever exist. I know some of you think he is, but it’s comically bad logic when looking at the landscape of football today. Please, just stop with this nonsense. It’s gotten out of control.
In comment 14128093 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
If we had taken anyone but Barkley, I think I'd be pissed about not going QB. But he's so good that I think the pick is justifiable while still thinking we most certainly need a QB.
Here's a question for you...What if the Browns took Barkley with the first pick and the Giants took Chubb? Chubb wasn't "touched by the hand of GOD" plus all of the QBs were sitting on the board. The Giants would be sitting in even worse hole
In comment 14128210 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 14128188 jcn56 said:
Quote:
I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.
With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.
And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?
This is the shit that drives me insane. “If he’s HOF worthy but we end up not landing a QB”. Wtf does that even mean? You honestly think that QBs have disappeared and there will never be another one? QBs are coming out of college and having more success than they ever have. How the hell do you come away thinking they will never get a QB? Sam Darnold isn’t the last QB to ever exist. I know some of you think he is, but it’s comically bad logic when looking at the landscape of football today. Please, just stop with this nonsense. It’s gotten out of control.
What kind of bullshit answer is this? If that's the case, then we won't have a problem replacing Eli and the pick is just fine, case closed.
Why the fuck do you people feel the need to have this pick validated and approved right this fucking second? Is the NFL wrapping up operations next year and I missed it?
In comment 14128210 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 14128188 jcn56 said:
Quote:
I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.
With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.
And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?
This is the shit that drives me insane. “If he’s HOF worthy but we end up not landing a QB”. Wtf does that even mean? You honestly think that QBs have disappeared and there will never be another one? QBs are coming out of college and having more success than they ever have. How the hell do you come away thinking they will never get a QB? Sam Darnold isn’t the last QB to ever exist. I know some of you think he is, but it’s comically bad logic when looking at the landscape of football today. Please, just stop with this nonsense. It’s gotten out of control.
What kind of bullshit answer is this? If that's the case, then we won't have a problem replacing Eli and the pick is just fine, case closed.
Why the fuck do you people feel the need to have this pick validated and approved right this fucking second? Is the NFL wrapping up operations next year and I missed it?
In comment 14128222 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14128210 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 14128188 jcn56 said:
Quote:
I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.
With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.
And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?
This is the shit that drives me insane. “If he’s HOF worthy but we end up not landing a QB”. Wtf does that even mean? You honestly think that QBs have disappeared and there will never be another one? QBs are coming out of college and having more success than they ever have. How the hell do you come away thinking they will never get a QB? Sam Darnold isn’t the last QB to ever exist. I know some of you think he is, but it’s comically bad logic when looking at the landscape of football today. Please, just stop with this nonsense. It’s gotten out of control.
What kind of bullshit answer is this? If that's the case, then we won't have a problem replacing Eli and the pick is just fine, case closed.
Why the fuck do you people feel the need to have this pick validated and approved right this fucking second? Is the NFL wrapping up operations next year and I missed it?
Exactly! You just proved my point! Why the hell are we having these discussions at this point?
In comment 14128222 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14128210 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 14128188 jcn56 said:
Quote:
I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.
With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.
And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?
This is the shit that drives me insane. “If he’s HOF worthy but we end up not landing a QB”. Wtf does that even mean? You honestly think that QBs have disappeared and there will never be another one? QBs are coming out of college and having more success than they ever have. How the hell do you come away thinking they will never get a QB? Sam Darnold isn’t the last QB to ever exist. I know some of you think he is, but it’s comically bad logic when looking at the landscape of football today. Please, just stop with this nonsense. It’s gotten out of control.
What kind of bullshit answer is this? If that's the case, then we won't have a problem replacing Eli and the pick is just fine, case closed.
Why the fuck do you people feel the need to have this pick validated and approved right this fucking second? Is the NFL wrapping up operations next year and I missed it?
Because, don't you know? We have the best RB in the league!11!
I guess that counts for something.
Exactly! You just proved my point! Why the hell are we having these discussions at this point?
In comment 14128188 jcn56 said:
Quote:
I'm sorry, I know there's not much to appreciate in this season, but that doesn't mean we can anoint this guy and declare him HoF eligible 6 weeks into his career.
With a decent O around him, I think he'll get there. But for right now, he's got good to very good production on what's otherwise a putrid offensive team.
And yes - even if he were HoF worthy - if he's HoF worthy but we end up not landing a QB, and some of these 'not great' QBs from 2018 end up leading potent offenses, we should consider it a failure. Why wouldn't we?
This is the shit that drives me insane. “If he’s HOF worthy but we end up not landing a QB”. Wtf does that even mean? You honestly think that QBs have disappeared and there will never be another one? QBs are coming out of college and having more success than they ever have. How the hell do you come away thinking they will never get a QB? Sam Darnold isn’t the last QB to ever exist. I know some of you think he is, but it’s comically bad logic when looking at the landscape of football today. Please, just stop with this nonsense. It’s gotten out of control.
| Last year wasn't our only chance at a QB, though.
If Sam Darnold looked like a generational player, I would absolutely understand the frustration. But who is to say that a prospect like Herbert can't be just as good?
Wouldn't you rather have that PLUS Saquon Barkley?
You guys have to understand that this team was in fucking shambles. Jerry Reese blew several drafts. We have ENTIRE drafts that yielded nothing. That's stuff that sets a franchise back in a huge, huge way.
It doesn't matter who we took - the Giants were going to suck this year no matter what. I can absolutely guarantee that.
We can't succeed playing game manager ball with our QB - we're trying it with Eli and we're losing every game.
The Jets have Darnold playing very safe right now. They're trying to minimize his mistakes and he's still turned the ball over like 8 times in 6 games.
I am NOT one of the guys who thinks Eli still has 2-3 years left. But I think you can hold the belief that Eli is just about finished and still be okay with taking Barkley.
Barkley can't change the course of the franchise alone - neither did Todd Gurley in StL/LA. But he can be a MAJOR part of the solution if you get the QB next.
We are going to get our QB in April. Trust me.
In comment 14128258 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Last year wasn't our only chance at a QB, though.
If Sam Darnold looked like a generational player, I would absolutely understand the frustration. But who is to say that a prospect like Herbert can't be just as good?
Wouldn't you rather have that PLUS Saquon Barkley?
You guys have to understand that this team was in fucking shambles. Jerry Reese blew several drafts. We have ENTIRE drafts that yielded nothing. That's stuff that sets a franchise back in a huge, huge way.
It doesn't matter who we took - the Giants were going to suck this year no matter what. I can absolutely guarantee that.
We can't succeed playing game manager ball with our QB - we're trying it with Eli and we're losing every game.
The Jets have Darnold playing very safe right now. They're trying to minimize his mistakes and he's still turned the ball over like 8 times in 6 games.
I am NOT one of the guys who thinks Eli still has 2-3 years left. But I think you can hold the belief that Eli is just about finished and still be okay with taking Barkley.
Barkley can't change the course of the franchise alone - neither did Todd Gurley in StL/LA. But he can be a MAJOR part of the solution if you get the QB next.
We are going to get our QB in April. Trust me.
I made this pretty fucking clear up above, but I'll repeat.
Whether or not Barkley was the right pick will depend on two things - whether or not we can replace Eli with a decent QB during his career, and whether or not the guys we passed up on to select him end up to be very good.
Do you not agree? Do you think that the Barkley selection is just fine, even if we end up with shit play from the QB over the next 5 years?
It's not as simple as 'did we pick the right guy' 6 games in. You guys should really realize this by now.
| do more than a great RB with a pedestrian surrounding cast.
Two guys touch the ball on every play - and it's a passing league. You need a QB. We don't have one right now. It's as simple as that.
And I'm not even saying we need a great one - but we need at least a good one, and we need one soon.
In comment 14128269 jcn56 said:
Quote:
do more than a great RB with a pedestrian surrounding cast.
Two guys touch the ball on every play - and it's a passing league. You need a QB. We don't have one right now. It's as simple as that.
And I'm not even saying we need a great one - but we need at least a good one, and we need one soon.
but that is why the barkley pick is so good, it now allows you to go out and just get a good qb, there is no pressure to get that great qb because you will have a great running back...
rebuild the offensive line and get a good qb and you are set..
In comment 14128278 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 14128269 jcn56 said:
Quote:
do more than a great RB with a pedestrian surrounding cast.
Two guys touch the ball on every play - and it's a passing league. You need a QB. We don't have one right now. It's as simple as that.
And I'm not even saying we need a great one - but we need at least a good one, and we need one soon.
but that is why the barkley pick is so good, it now allows you to go out and just get a good qb, there is no pressure to get that great qb because you will have a great running back...
rebuild the offensive line and get a good qb and you are set..
Ask yourself - which combo would make a better NFL offense?
- A great QB and a good RB
or
- A great RB and a good QB
Now, for the last time - we won't know what the guys we passed on will be for quite some time. But if any of them are great, we likely made the wrong call.
| do more than a great RB with a pedestrian surrounding cast.
Two guys touch the ball on every play - and it's a passing league. You need a QB. We don't have one right now. It's as simple as that.
And I'm not even saying we need a great one - but we need at least a good one, and we need one soon.
In comment 14128278 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 14128269 jcn56 said:
Quote:
do more than a great RB with a pedestrian surrounding cast.
Two guys touch the ball on every play - and it's a passing league. You need a QB. We don't have one right now. It's as simple as that.
And I'm not even saying we need a great one - but we need at least a good one, and we need one soon.
but that is why the barkley pick is so good, it now allows you to go out and just get a good qb, there is no pressure to get that great qb because you will have a great running back...
rebuild the offensive line and get a good qb and you are set..
Ask yourself - which combo would make a better NFL offense?
- A great QB and a good RB
or
- A great RB and a good QB
Now, for the last time - we won't know what the guys we passed on will be for quite some time. But if any of them are great, we likely made the wrong call.
What if the next QB that we take is great? You keep insinuating that is now impossible because they passed on one this season. That’s the crux of all of this. You continue to completely ignore the fact that there will be other QBs to come along, and as impossible it is to believe, they may actually be just as good or even better than Sam Darnold
| but Goff first.
Not to mention, Goff is much better than 'good'.
Now - had the Rams selected Winston and then went with a RB tenth in the following draft, the results would have been disastrous.
See who the Giants get at QB first, see what those QBs turn out to be (like the case with Winston here), and then we can grade it. Until then, there's really no wrong or right.
In comment 14128308 jcn56 said:
Quote:
but Goff first.
Not to mention, Goff is much better than 'good'.
Now - had the Rams selected Winston and then went with a RB tenth in the following draft, the results would have been disastrous.
See who the Giants get at QB first, see what those QBs turn out to be (like the case with Winston here), and then we can grade it. Until then, there's really no wrong or right.
gurley was before goff
In comment 14128308 jcn56 said:
Quote:
but Goff first.
Not to mention, Goff is much better than 'good'.
Now - had the Rams selected Winston and then went with a RB tenth in the following draft, the results would have been disastrous.
See who the Giants get at QB first, see what those QBs turn out to be (like the case with Winston here), and then we can grade it. Until then, there's really no wrong or right.
gurley was before goff
In comment 14128324 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 14128308 jcn56 said:
Quote:
but Goff first.
Not to mention, Goff is much better than 'good'.
Now - had the Rams selected Winston and then went with a RB tenth in the following draft, the results would have been disastrous.
See who the Giants get at QB first, see what those QBs turn out to be (like the case with Winston here), and then we can grade it. Until then, there's really no wrong or right.
gurley was before goff
Draft position, not year.
| but Goff first.
Not to mention, Goff is much better than 'good'.
Now - had the Rams selected Winston and then went with a RB tenth in the following draft, the results would have been disastrous.
See who the Giants get at QB first, see what those QBs turn out to be (like the case with Winston here), and then we can grade it. Until then, there's really no wrong or right.
|so was Barry Sanders. The Lions, not so much...
|power, speed, quickness, vision. He has it all with the greatest that played the position. If it were 15 years ago before all the pass happy rules came in his big plays might be enough for us to win a defensive battle. Sadly today is arena ball and his efforts are all for naught with this awful offense. I hope we turn it around quickly before we waste his career.
|the best players at 2, according to the people who know a little about Quarterbacking in this league. SB was not taken for just this year. He’s a stud for the future. A QB will be developed moving forward. Rebuild the OL through the draft, have a stud RB and superb WRs and you can place a Zak Prescott back there if you had to
In comment 14129166 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
the best players at 2, according to the people who know a little about Quarterbacking in this league. SB was not taken for just this year. He’s a stud for the future. A QB will be developed moving forward. Rebuild the OL through the draft, have a stud RB and superb WRs and you can place a Zak Prescott back there if you had to
For the life of me I wish I could understand what people find so appealing about the Cowboys situation.
Has that OL won them championships? Gotten them deep into the playoffs?
Yes, OL play is important. Ours is worse than average, and possibly the worst in the league. But the pining for putting an average QB behind an above average OL here lately is just bizarre. Who is that working out for?
|Get a life about the QB position, already. If we took Darnold, he would be shell shocked by now. Just what we don't need is another example of a David Carr tragedy. I would have no problem trading down in the next draft, if we can stay in the top 10 and get another first rounder to build this team up. It is just as likely that a very good QB, e.g. Grier, may be available in the back end of the top 10. And keep building up the offensive line. The question of when to get a QB is strategic to the long term success of this team. Perhaps restructure Manning's contract, play Lauletta, and build this team through the draft before pulling the trigger on a QB. And, if only we could trade Beckham and get another first rounder (I can dream, can't I?).
|Is fun to watch. He might set game records vs ATL’s putrid defense against RBs Monday night.
In comment 14129166 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
the best players at 2, according to the people who know a little about Quarterbacking in this league. SB was not taken for just this year. He’s a stud for the future. A QB will be developed moving forward. Rebuild the OL through the draft, have a stud RB and superb WRs and you can place a Zak Prescott back there if you had to
For the life of me I wish I could understand what people find so appealing about the Cowboys situation.
Has that OL won them championships? Gotten them deep into the playoffs?
Yes, OL play is important. Ours is worse than average, and possibly the worst in the league. But the pining for putting an average QB behind an above average OL here lately is just bizarre. Who is that working out for?