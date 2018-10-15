Umm... how about our defense? GMAN4LIFE : 10/15/2018 10:32 am i mean granted the Eli is being the sole image of how this team succeeds but the defense isnt looking so good either. They are letting people put up points on them in droves. Not the worst defense in the league but I'm sure they are up there.





Up until this week they were playing without their only jcn56 : 10/15/2018 10:33 am : link qualified pass rusher, their #2 CB missed time, and they've had the offense turn the ball over and be generally unable to move the ball.



They've been average at best, but not enough to go pointing fingers at them. They've been on the field for way too long.

Oh, and Curtis Riley jcn56 : 10/15/2018 10:34 am : link who we got to be some sort of an improvement, which is just kind of funny in a sad way.

I agree with jcn, Keith : 10/15/2018 10:35 am : link they've been average at best, but my biggest concern is that they quit. That's on the vets on this defense. Snacks, jackrabbit. It has to be really frustrating watching our offense do nothing and take no time off the clock, but that's no excuse. I think we need to continue to get rid of these guys.

Quote: qualified pass rusher, their #2 CB missed time, and they've had the offense turn the ball over and be generally unable to move the ball.



They've been average at best, but not enough to go pointing fingers at them. They've been on the field for way too long.



They have been on the field 16 seconds per game longer than the offense. Thats not the issue and has been a cop out. Against the Saints and Panthers, they were on the field less than the offense oging into the 4th and never got a stop. In comment 14129246 jcn56 said:They have been on the field 16 seconds per game longer than the offense. Thats not the issue and has been a cop out. Against the Saints and Panthers, they were on the field less than the offense oging into the 4th and never got a stop.

I watched Bettcher during his years in Az. Big Blue '56 : 10/15/2018 10:37 am : link I have a lot of faith in the guy and having OV back is a big positive.

qualified pass rusher, their #2 CB missed time, and they've had the offense turn the ball over and be generally unable to move the ball.



They had their #1 pass rusher and their #2 CB, and yet, they gave up the most points they have this year...And still have problems preventing 3rd downs...



Both offense and defense are bad....

Quote: they've been average at best, but my biggest concern is that they quit. That's on the vets on this defense. Snacks, jackrabbit. It has to be really frustrating watching our offense do nothing and take no time off the clock, but that's no excuse. I think we need to continue to get rid of these guys.



Agreed, that's the alarming part - but I'm not sure who's quitting out there, and who's just exhausted/hurt.



Remember, this is a flawed unit as well - with JPP gone (and in particular, with Vernon out), Kerry Wynn was the closest thing we had to a pass rusher. The secondary was vulnerable to begin with. The combination of the two just magnifies the problems.



The one game that they looked like they really threw in the towel was the Eagles game, and it was on short rest. They just looked completely deflated the second the INT was thrown. Let's see if that happens again before we label them all quitters and ship them out. In comment 14129251 Keith said:Agreed, that's the alarming part - but I'm not sure who's quitting out there, and who's just exhausted/hurt.Remember, this is a flawed unit as well - with JPP gone (and in particular, with Vernon out), Kerry Wynn was the closest thing we had to a pass rusher. The secondary was vulnerable to begin with. The combination of the two just magnifies the problems.The one game that they looked like they really threw in the towel was the Eagles game, and it was on short rest. They just looked completely deflated the second the INT was thrown. Let's see if that happens again before we label them all quitters and ship them out.

It's very simple, no pass rush family progtitioner : 10/15/2018 10:39 am : link no defense in the NFL can operate without a pass rush.

jcn dep026 : 10/15/2018 10:42 am : link what are they exhausted from?

There’s just not a lot of top talent on D Dave in PA : 10/15/2018 10:43 am : link Some good players mixed with guys that clearly would not be playing meaningful minutes on a contender. The LB’s are weak, we haven’t had a free safety in what feels like a decade, very little pressure coming inside or outside, decent but not great enough cover corners to overcome the lack of pressure. We need to get guys that can put themselves in the QB’s face early and often. On the “bright side”, the defense may be easier to fix than the offense.

Read the post - the game they obviously quit during was the Thursday game against the Eagles on short rest. Not sure how much was just them collapsing, and how much was them giving up. In comment 14129270 dep026 said:Read the post - the game they obviously quit during was the Thursday game against the Eagles on short rest. Not sure how much was just them collapsing, and how much was them giving up.

They are exhausted from Keith : 10/15/2018 10:50 am : link watching our offense do nothing with some of the best talent in the NFL. They are probably more demoralized than exhausted. Either way, not a good enough reason to check out as often as they do.

Don't forget the amazing ST? bradshaw44 : 10/15/2018 10:51 am : link Even Odell is in there screwing up punts. Nothing is working right on this team.

The defense rocco8112 : 10/15/2018 10:53 am : link is mediocre at best. What makes them horrible is how they do not play with intensity for the whole game and they do not make the big stop.



Eli is the lightning rod so it takes some heat off the D. The idea they are tired due to the offensive ineptitude is also not true at all this season. They are just not good.

You said they have been on the field too long up until this week. Its just not true. In comment 14129291 jcn56 said:You said they have been on the field too long up until this week. Its just not true.

Listen the offense sucks.

The defense sucks just as bad.



There is absolutely no leadership on either side of the ball. And the defense quit last week - which was a problem last year as well. Lot of malcontents. In comment 14129293 Keith said:Listen the offense sucks.The defense sucks just as bad.There is absolutely no leadership on either side of the ball. And the defense quit last week - which was a problem last year as well. Lot of malcontents.

Any defense would look bad paired with this offense BillT : 10/15/2018 10:59 am : link You can’t put the D out there over and over and think they’re going to hold up.

The issue with this team is GIANTS128 : 10/15/2018 11:00 am : link all 3 units DEF,OFF,ST are in the lower 3rd of the league. No one unit is able to carry any of the load and give us a chance to win. All 3 units are equally capable of losing a game for us. Not a recipe for success.

Well, Doomster : 10/15/2018 11:05 am : link Our two corners.....



Apple is not a turnover machine....the way he covers someone is, he blankets the receiver so the qb looks the other way, but in doing so, never looks for the ball....He will tackle his guy, but is rather reluctant with anyone else...but he gets beat on timing patterns where qb's throw to a spot...



Jenkins? We got one stellar year out of him......He looks like he is out there just collecting a paycheck...he makes a play here and there, but seems to disappear in the fourth quarter when we really need a turnover......has his share of penalties....he has given up quite a few big plays...and it seems there are a lot of business decisions made when it comes time to making a tackle...



Free Safety.....



We have none, we have a body out there...



Strong Safety



Collins has never approached the level of 2016.....we can't over pay this guy....





Linebackers....



WE have Ogletree...that's it....and he is not a force...he makes plays an average linebacker should make....but when you have a 3-4 defense, you have to have more than one linebacker...





Defensive line?



Snacks is playing on a suspect knee, and is another year older....Tomlinson is nothing special....While OV is our best pass rusher, he gets caught in the middle a lot, and plays just go around him.....and how long will he last before there is another injury? The rest are backups, not starters...



That's our defense.....



Would not be surprised to see OV and Snacks gone next season....and if that happens that increases the rebuild by a couple more seasons....



Offense and defense is not going to be a quick fix.....and I don't trust DG to fix it fast enough...

From top to bottom the entire organization sucks Jints in Carolina : 10/15/2018 11:11 am : link with the exception of Saquon Barkley.



We are the worst team in the NFL and frankly it may not even be that close.

The Raiders dep026 : 10/15/2018 11:12 am : link are giving us a run.

Defense is meh JerseyCityJoe : 10/15/2018 11:30 am : link However its hard to play well when your offense can't convert a 3rd down to save their ass.

The real problem with the defense NikkiMac : 10/15/2018 11:58 am : link Is first down they are not stopping anybody where is this thunderous run D ? Opposing teams are averaging 5 to 7 yards on first down something that we need to do on offense .......



Right now this defense is just running around out there albeit a new system........



Defense mailed it in sshin05 : 10/15/2018 12:02 pm : link at some point against the eagles. I think the lack of offense can make the whole team deflated even when you try. Then again, their effort, in my opinion, was abysmal but maybe thats what it looks like when you get out-classed.

The defense really showed themselves... BamaBlue : 10/15/2018 12:14 pm : link in the last drive of the Carolina game. They had the game in the bag with one last good series. They gave up almost 40 yards in 1:08... well you know the rest. A good defense elevates their game in situations like that. This defense went into the witness protection program...

RE: Defense mailed it in TMS : 10/15/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: at some point against the eagles. I think the lack of offense can make the whole team deflated even when you try. Then again, their effort, in my opinion, was abysmal but maybe thats what it looks like when you get out-classed. Could be true and that is very scary. Quitting is hard to watch if you are a long time fan. Time too drop Direct TV ? In comment 14129535 sshin05 said:Could be true and that is very scary. Quitting is hard to watch if you are a long time fan. Time too drop Direct TV ?

RE: The real problem with the defense BigBlueinChicago : 10/15/2018 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Is first down they are not stopping anybody where is this thunderous run D ? Opposing teams are averaging 5 to 7 yards on first down something that we need to do on offense .......



Right now this defense is just running around out there albeit a new system........



Maybe the "whole" is not as great as the sum of the parts?



Giants simply do not have enough quality defensive difference makers on that side of the ball. The "system" cannot cover this up but so for long. In comment 14129524 NikkiMac said:Maybe the "whole" is not as great as the sum of the parts?Giants simply do not have enough quality defensive difference makers on that side of the ball. The "system" cannot cover this up but so for long.

did the D quit giants#1 : 10/15/2018 1:00 pm : link or do they just lack talent? Outside of the DL, Vernon, Jenkins and Collins, they have a serious lack of talent. And it was Vernon's 1st game back and Jenkins hasn't been himself this year (off the field distractions?).



The sad thing is Curtis Riley is an improvement over the guy he replaced, if for no other reason than he can actually stay on the field.

I think Jets got more TOs Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/15/2018 1:21 pm : link Yesterday than we got all season? Basically boils down to lack of pressure to hurry up and force mistakes, comfortable 7 second pockets.



Combine that with a poor motivational coach. Yuck.

I think we need a massive upgrade at LBer Simms11 : 10/15/2018 1:57 pm : link in the off-season, especially playing in a 3-4 where LBers are more the focus. An Edge Rusher is critical and possibly another inside backer that can cover and tackle. Possibly another CB, depends on Beal's health and definitely a FS that can be a factor. The Honey-Badger would have been a great pick up, however we would not have been capable of paying him. Anyway, the defense is average at best right now. They're bend but not break. Hopefully now with a better pass rush we can get teams off the fields on 3rd downs. Coverage on 3rd downs has been abysmal for the most part. We tend to play too far off receivers giving up easy conversions. Lastly, Run D has been fairly good, exception being running QBs, where we've had some issues containing.

I think that they are worse than they are given credit for Bill L : 10/15/2018 3:07 pm : link they give up tons of long drives and tons of plays at inopportune times (e.g.; 3rd and long). Likewise, they are prone to inopportune penalties. People think that they look better than they are because after giving up big drives and big plays, they've held teams to FGs instead of TDs. SO people think they are tough and forget how the teams got into the red zone in the first place.



Plus, if you think back not just this season but the previous one as well, how many times have been confident when the other team gets the ball lasts and needs a score (even a TD) to win the game. How many times did they prove that confidence correct and prevent the score?



Everyone hate Eli or hates the offense because they can point to a single focal person, whereas the defense is less easy to find a singular scapegoat. But as a group, they are no better than our offense.

What I think about the defense... Dan in the Springs : 10/15/2018 3:18 pm : link not that it matters.



The defense doesn't get a pass for the poor play against PHI and CAR. Especially against PHI, where I saw too many plays that had defenders in the secondary who were not swarming to the ball carrier.



It's true that the defense has been the victim of a number of bad calls early on this season. I wonder if that has taken some of the aggressiveness out of them, even if just a bit.



The argument that they have lost hope given the struggles on offense might be somewhat true, but it's not justifiable. They are pros and should play with pride even if they expect to be right back on the field again.



The one thing in the defense's favor is that they have strung together some stretches of good ball this year. This makes me think that they are capable of overcoming some of the bad play they've had.



However, if their attitudes have gone wrong that's a difficult mountain to climb for Bettcher. He can get them refocused and we can see some good play again, but sustaining it shouldn't be expected if we continue to have offensive struggles. That's not making excuses, just how I see it.



I think we have the makings of a "good enough" defense. Maybe a slightly better than middle of the road type defense. Will we see it? Perhaps we'll see flashes from time to time, but against the good offensive teams in this league I doubt we will see sustained effort, which is what would be needed for this defense to reach it's potential (top 12 team overall, give or take).



As a result, I expect we will end up with a defense that is ranked in the bottom third of the league by the time the regular season expires.

Defense Archer : 10/15/2018 4:10 pm : link The defense has not done their part

There have been occasions where they looked good but when it came toward the later part of games the defense could not make the critical stop



The most disturbing part of the defense is that the linebackers and defensive backs cannot tackle



Especially the corners , I have lost count how many missed tackles they had



