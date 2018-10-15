How long will it take? Doomster : 10/15/2018 11:15 am I see some posts where we can turn this around by next year, and others are talking like it might be the 60's-70's again....



If DG is in charge, how long will it take for him to create a team that is competitive and knows how to win?



Or, is DG even the guy to do it?

If we draft a rookie QB Jay on the Island : 10/15/2018 11:17 am : link and address the offensive line via free agency and the draft I think the Giants could win 6-7 games next season. The 2020 season will be the year where I could see them being a playoff team if they choose the right QB and address the pass rush and secondary.

He's not the guy arniefez : 10/15/2018 11:17 am : link and it won't happen as long as the Mara brothers are calling all the shots. We need a Tisch revolt.

growing pains family progtitioner : 10/15/2018 11:19 am : link next year with new QB and continued OL rebuild and D. I'm looking at 2020 with the new QB in sophomore year and another 2 good drafts that this team is competitive again. By competitive I mean playing meaningful football in December.



2019 will be a losing year but at least there will be hope with a new QB and watching the continued brilliance of Barkley.

It's becoming easier to find a QB that can play in this league Giants in 07 : 10/15/2018 11:22 am : link Count me in for an abbreviated rebuild. as bad as it is, they have some great pieces already

I think 2020 is realistic, assuming Shurmur isn't a total disaster. bceagle05 : 10/15/2018 11:25 am : link A better, cheaper QB will go a long way to rebuilding a roster. Everything is out of whack when you're paying a below average QB north of $20 million.

Eli makes Doomster : 10/15/2018 11:27 am : link 16M this year, 17M next....

Close enough. bceagle05 : 10/15/2018 11:28 am : link We need a better alignment of value and production at that position.

Sam Darnold Josh in the City : 10/15/2018 11:29 am : link is going to win at least 8 games for the Jets this year and I truly believe we have a more talented roster than them. Still a travesty that we took a RB over him (and I don't give a damn how great that RB is and will be).

RE: Sam Darnold Giantology : 10/15/2018 11:34 am : link

Quote: is going to win at least 8 games for the Jets this year and I truly believe we have a more talented roster than them. Still a travesty that we took a RB over him (and I don't give a damn how great that RB is and will be).



There is no way he wins 8 games for the Giants with this OL. I wholeheartedly believe we'd be talking about how quickly the Giants have fucked up a young QB's development right now. In comment 14129434 Josh in the City said:There is no way he wins 8 games for the Giants with this OL. I wholeheartedly believe we'd be talking about how quickly the Giants have fucked up a young QB's development right now.

Ten times longer JonC : 10/15/2018 11:35 am : link if you keep asking the same damned questions.

Still believe DG gets it together, TMS : 10/15/2018 12:10 pm : link which means the OL, and we change our offensive strategy in the second half of the season. ELI, SB, OBJ, with time, and a decent game plan can still make us competitive. Our defense is much improved. but being worn out by this terrible offense.

RE: 83' Giants, 86' Giants... jpetuch : 10/15/2018 12:10 pm : link

Quote: Therefore, 3 years.



:)



Would be great but 83-86 Giants had a defense that makes a laughing stock out of the current. Plus no FA and cap crunches. LT, Carson, Reasons, Banks plus DL versus today hard to match in 3 years.Had QB in place plus OL players were differnt back then as mentioned here by stretch Os in college today. In comment 14129396 x meadowlander said:Would be great but 83-86 Giants had a defense that makes a laughing stock out of the current. Plus no FA and cap crunches. LT, Carson, Reasons, Banks plus DL versus today hard to match in 3 years.Had QB in place plus OL players were differnt back then as mentioned here by stretch Os in college today.

LOL 8 games! "A travesty!" NoPeanutz : 10/15/2018 12:24 pm : link Josh get your head out of your ass.

If he wins 8 games this year, aint no way hes winning 8 games next year.

Unfortunately a really long time ZogZerg : 10/15/2018 12:25 pm : link ..

Depends lax counsel : 10/15/2018 12:29 pm : link The Giants have a lot issues. Obviously the Oline, pass rush, secondary are chief among them. Then they need to figure out the QB position. Will the draft a first round qb in 2019, will they need to invest multiple picks to do so (i.e., multiple first and mid round picks to trade up for a Herbert)?



That could all affect a rebuild timeline. It does not take nearly as long to rebuild in football as in other sports, nonetheless I think it could be a 2-3 season proposition starting in 2019. Assuming a new first round QB draft pick in 2019, probably a second round OL and perhaps a free agent, that still leaves holes in the pass rush and potentially secondary. That could probably be addressed in the 2019-2020 offseason. Then, of course, giving that QB time to develop.



Realistically, I would say 2021 before the Giants return to contender status, assuming they can make competent decisions in the coming offseason.

RE: Ten times longer aimrocky : 10/15/2018 12:37 pm : link

Quote: if you keep asking the same damned questions.



+1



I know everyone has their tits twisted right now, but regurgitating the same questions every day will not resolve anything. I understand this is a Giants message board, but enough with different variations of asking if/when is Eli done, the new regime is to blame and how far away are we from completing the re-build.



My suggestion for the rest of the year is to enjoy what is likely the end of Eli's Giants career and enjoy seeing Barkley blossom. Sure, this season will have many kicks to the groin, but I've become numb to them and I suggest many of you do as well. Focus on these few things and enjoy them while you can. In comment 14129453 JonC said:+1I know everyone has their tits twisted right now, but regurgitating the same questions every day will not resolve anything. I understand this is a Giants message board, but enough with different variations of asking if/when is Eli done, the new regime is to blame and how far away are we from completing the re-build.My suggestion for the rest of the year is to enjoy what is likely the end of Eli's Giants career and enjoy seeing Barkley blossom. Sure, this season will have many kicks to the groin, but I've become numb to them and I suggest many of you do as well. Focus on these few things and enjoy them while you can.

We can do it by 2021 George : 10/15/2018 12:39 pm : link But it will require a total house cleaning at the end of this season, with only about five starters on the current roster sticking around - and none of them called "Eli."

Quicker turnarounds have happened Sy'56 : 10/15/2018 12:44 pm : link But I think 2020 season is what needs to be looked at.



A new QB. 2 years of getting OL and edge rushing talent and letting them develop. And re-allocating some money to free agents that can beef up the trenches and secondary.

It could be quick if we put the right pieces Jimmy Googs : 10/15/2018 12:58 pm : link around Eli...

RE: Quicker turnarounds have happened Jay on the Island : 10/15/2018 1:02 pm : link

Quote: But I think 2020 season is what needs to be looked at.



A new QB. 2 years of getting OL and edge rushing talent and letting them develop. And re-allocating some money to free agents that can beef up the trenches and secondary.

My thoughts exactly. Chances are they will select a QB in the draft so next season will not be a playoff year unless the veteran mentor has a surprisingly great season. In the offseason sign one of the young OT's (Ja'Wuan James, Donovan Smith) plus sign Mitch Morse for C unless the Giants feel Evan Brown will be ready then sign a cheaper option like Nick Easton who could also play G. If Vernon is gone they should sign OLB Markus Golden. Draft a G on day two plus a developmental OT to groom behind Solder while Wheeler serves as the swing tackle.



2020 is the year where Herbert will be ready to compete for a playoff spot with an improved roster and Barkley entering his prime. In comment 14129612 Sy'56 said:My thoughts exactly. Chances are they will select a QB in the draft so next season will not be a playoff year unless the veteran mentor has a surprisingly great season. In the offseason sign one of the young OT's (Ja'Wuan James, Donovan Smith) plus sign Mitch Morse for C unless the Giants feel Evan Brown will be ready then sign a cheaper option like Nick Easton who could also play G. If Vernon is gone they should sign OLB Markus Golden. Draft a G on day two plus a developmental OT to groom behind Solder while Wheeler serves as the swing tackle.2020 is the year where Herbert will be ready to compete for a playoff spot with an improved roster and Barkley entering his prime.

Let's see. Skins went 3-13 under Petitbon in 1993. Boy Cord : 10/15/2018 1:04 pm : link What year is this? 2018? And they still aren't close. Now, their situation is complicated by poor ownership and FO decisions. Oh, wait.

RE: Quicker turnarounds have happened bradshaw44 : 10/15/2018 1:07 pm : link

Quote: But I think 2020 season is what needs to be looked at.



A new QB. 2 years of getting OL and edge rushing talent and letting them develop. And re-allocating some money to free agents that can beef up the trenches and secondary.



Yup.



I mean look at us back in 2004. Drafted Eli, had RB in place, built up the lines and by 2007 we got to the mountain top.



Look at the current state of the Rams. 2015 drafted Goff, built up their lines before and since then and now 2018 they are the top team in the league per their record at the quarter nearly the halfway point.

In comment 14129612 Sy'56 said:Yup.I mean look at us back in 2004. Drafted Eli, had RB in place, built up the lines and by 2007 we got to the mountain top.Look at the current state of the Rams. 2015 drafted Goff, built up their lines before and since then and now 2018 they are the top team in the league per their record at the quarter nearly the halfway point.

RE: Sam Darnold joe48 : 10/15/2018 1:11 pm : link

Quote: is going to win at least 8 games for the Jets this year and I truly believe we have a more talented roster than them. Still a travesty that we took a RB over him (and I don't give a damn how great that RB is and will be). Jets have a team that is playing hard for their coach, Our effort is questionable at times. We may have the bigger names but they play better as a team. In comment 14129434 Josh in the City said:Jets have a team that is playing hard for their coach, Our effort is questionable at times. We may have the bigger names but they play better as a team.

RE: RE: Quicker turnarounds have happened YAJ2112 : 10/15/2018 1:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14129612 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





But I think 2020 season is what needs to be looked at.



A new QB. 2 years of getting OL and edge rushing talent and letting them develop. And re-allocating some money to free agents that can beef up the trenches and secondary.







Yup.



I mean look at us back in 2004. Drafted Eli, had RB in place, built up the lines and by 2007 we got to the mountain top.



Look at the current state of the Rams. 2015 drafted Goff, built up their lines before and since then and now 2018 they are the top team in the league per their record at the quarter nearly the halfway point.



Rams drafted Gurley in 2015 and Goff in 2016. In comment 14129662 bradshaw44 said:Rams drafted Gurley in 2015 and Goff in 2016.

RE: RE: RE: Quicker turnarounds have happened bradshaw44 : 10/15/2018 1:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14129662 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14129612 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





But I think 2020 season is what needs to be looked at.



A new QB. 2 years of getting OL and edge rushing talent and letting them develop. And re-allocating some money to free agents that can beef up the trenches and secondary.







Yup.



I mean look at us back in 2004. Drafted Eli, had RB in place, built up the lines and by 2007 we got to the mountain top.



Look at the current state of the Rams. 2015 drafted Goff, built up their lines before and since then and now 2018 they are the top team in the league per their record at the quarter nearly the halfway point.







Rams drafted Gurley in 2015 and Goff in 2016.





Ok, but the point stands. It didn't happen over night but it can happen in a handful of years.

In comment 14129675 YAJ2112 said:Ok, but the point stands. It didn't happen over night but it can happen in a handful of years.

this is not a mechanical process Josh in MD : 10/15/2018 1:21 pm : link Everything depends on how decisions are made and who is making them. Those of us who endured the 60s/70s know that we could be in our fiftieth-odd consecutive losing season had not the fans and the league forced Wellington to give up the reins. John is obviously hopelessly incompetent. You need only consider his role in last year's benching fiasco, the public announcement that the coach and gm would not be fired and would be evaluated only after the season--about a week before firing them. He is in way over his head and the fact that Chris has a big title in player evaluation based only on chromosomes is appalling. We don't know how good DG is or how much authority he has. Until the Maras get out of the way there is no telling how long this mess could last.

RE: Sam Darnold BillKo : 10/15/2018 1:31 pm : link

Quote: is going to win at least 8 games for the Jets this year and I truly believe we have a more talented roster than them. Still a travesty that we took a RB over him (and I don't give a damn how great that RB is and will be).



Josh - not so sure about that.



Their defense as a whole, and their OL, is better than ours.



Throw out the shiny bells and whistles, they are constructed better than us.



You win games by controlling the LOS....we learned this from our teams from 2005-2011.



Darnold, whether he's their guy or not, is really irrelevant in 2018......he's learning the ropes and other parts of the team are carrying the freight. In comment 14129434 Josh in the City said:Josh - not so sure about that.Their defense as a whole, and their OL, is better than ours.Throw out the shiny bells and whistles, they are constructed better than us.You win games by controlling the LOS....we learned this from our teams from 2005-2011.Darnold, whether he's their guy or not, is really irrelevant in 2018......he's learning the ropes and other parts of the team are carrying the freight.

RE: RE: Quicker turnarounds have happened BillKo : 10/15/2018 1:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14129612 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





But I think 2020 season is what needs to be looked at.



A new QB. 2 years of getting OL and edge rushing talent and letting them develop. And re-allocating some money to free agents that can beef up the trenches and secondary.







Yup.



I mean look at us back in 2004. Drafted Eli, had RB in place, built up the lines and by 2007 we got to the mountain top.



Look at the current state of the Rams. 2015 drafted Goff, built up their lines before and since then and now 2018 they are the top team in the league per their record at the quarter nearly the halfway point.



I will add this.



Their HC is a huge reason for their success.



Anyone think they'd be in the same spot if Fischer was still the HC?



No way. In comment 14129662 bradshaw44 said:I will add this.Their HC is a huge reason for their success.Anyone think they'd be in the same spot if Fischer was still the HC?No way.

RE: RE: RE: Quicker turnarounds have happened bradshaw44 : 10/15/2018 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14129662 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14129612 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





But I think 2020 season is what needs to be looked at.



A new QB. 2 years of getting OL and edge rushing talent and letting them develop. And re-allocating some money to free agents that can beef up the trenches and secondary.







Yup.



I mean look at us back in 2004. Drafted Eli, had RB in place, built up the lines and by 2007 we got to the mountain top.



Look at the current state of the Rams. 2015 drafted Goff, built up their lines before and since then and now 2018 they are the top team in the league per their record at the quarter nearly the halfway point.







I will add this.



Their HC is a huge reason for their success.



Anyone think they'd be in the same spot if Fischer was still the HC?



No way.



Very true. We had also just added TC. So if Shurmur isn't right then that could really screw things up. In comment 14129714 BillKo said:Very true. We had also just added TC. So if Shurmur isn't right then that could really screw things up.

RE: RE: RE: Quicker turnarounds have happened BigBlueinChicago : 10/15/2018 1:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14129662 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14129612 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





But I think 2020 season is what needs to be looked at.



A new QB. 2 years of getting OL and edge rushing talent and letting them develop. And re-allocating some money to free agents that can beef up the trenches and secondary.







Yup.



I mean look at us back in 2004. Drafted Eli, had RB in place, built up the lines and by 2007 we got to the mountain top.



Look at the current state of the Rams. 2015 drafted Goff, built up their lines before and since then and now 2018 they are the top team in the league per their record at the quarter nearly the halfway point.







I will add this.



Their HC is a huge reason for their success.



Anyone think they'd be in the same spot if Fischer was still the HC?



No way.



No way as well.



When we saw them in London in 2016 for that game, did anyone think the LA Rams at the time were nothing more than a terrible football team outside of Gurley, Donald and their CB that now plays for the Jets? Or did people really think the Rams at that time were a tremendously talented team that was simply was underachieving?



Jeff Fisher was a huge part of the problem, but was getting a pass from folks because he was an "established" coach who had some type of track record that absolved him most criticism. In comment 14129714 BillKo said:No way as well.When we saw them in London in 2016 for that game, did anyone think the LA Rams at the time were nothing more than a terrible football team outside of Gurley, Donald and their CB that now plays for the Jets? Or did people really think the Rams at that time were a tremendously talented team that was simply was underachieving?Jeff Fisher was a huge part of the problem, but was getting a pass from folks because he was an "established" coach who had some type of track record that absolved him most criticism.

I'm going to go with stats rather than my heart... stats say baadbill : 10/15/2018 2:22 pm : link Giants won't win another SB for 32 years after their last one ... or the 2044 Super Bowl.

Our Offensive Line SUCKS GeorgeAdams33 : 10/15/2018 2:22 pm : link Our blocking, in general, sucks. We need competent linemen, Tight Ends that can block, a professional Fullback, etc... Until we fix this problem we will not win consistently. This problem has been all on Jerry Reese. It cost Coughlin, Gilbride, Pope, Flaherty, and many others their jobs. Beatty, Pugh, Richburg, Flowers, Hart, Jerry, etc. were horrible on the field for the most part, but they were apparently just as ineffective in the locker room. Lets count the failures at TE like Robinson, Travis Beckham, Larry Donnell, Will Tye, etc.. who were all allergic to pigskin. Hedgecock & Hynoski were good but we haven't had a competent FB in awhile......



Blame Eli all day, it still is just wrong at the end of the day. The man is getting shit for protection. The running game only works when the backs "make something happen" and that's why we haven't had a running game for years except for Bradshaw's improvising and now Saquon. We still do not run enough. We still run 11 personnel way too much...



We need to max protect, play Eli under center instead of so much shotgun, establish the running game, use play action, and use extra blockers if we have to. I would welcome a 2TE offense with the use of Solder as the inline strong side TE, Ellison as the move TE opposite him, Engram as an outside receiver rotating with Shepard, and more misdirection plays that give OBJ & SB the option to throw the ball.

God only knows. rocco8112 : 10/15/2018 2:28 pm : link To be a real competitor again I would not hold my breath. Shurmur may be garbage as a head coach, odds are he will be and his record so far is abysmal. The GM talks a big game, but a lot of these moves are not panning out and his plan for this year has crashed and burned.



Finding a QB seems easier now since defense is becoming illegal in the league, that said the Giants could be in QB purgatory for a decade. The new ninety million dollar leader of the team said in a national interview he would rather live somewhere else and crapped on his teammates while turning all blame from himself. He also has the narcissism vibe that will prove a challenge to any coach or non franchise QB. That distraction will never go away, Good luck in the huddle rookie QB.



One positive is Barkley seems to be awesome and of high character on the field. Glad to read all the optimism, but I expect this team tto be bad for a long time. We shall see.





I forgot to add GeorgeAdams33 : 10/15/2018 2:42 pm : link Before the deadline I want to make a trade for a competent RT and switch Wheeler to the left side again as our swing T because he sucks on the right, but is much more comfortable on the left.



I want to win some games this year. I am not into the idea of hoping they tank for a high pick. I want to win and I want this next offseason to be devoted to blockers of all sorts. We need to fix this problem and just pray for the best as far as our other shortcomings.



Brady, Brees, Rogers, Wentz, Goff, etc... would all be "toast" if they were in Eli's shoes. This is a team sport and when the offense tries to operate from play to play with only half of the guys carrying out their mission we are going to lose in this league. Scheme also has a lot to do with it. We need more discipline. Throwing the ball is great, but other things need to be established before it can all happen.

We have so many holes on this roster...it could take 3 to 5 years Rick in Dallas : 10/15/2018 2:46 pm : link to turn this mess around and be contenders for the SB.. The key will be not missing on our next QB. If we miss then it could be another 3 years on top of the 3 to years I mentioned.

RE: Ten times longer Thegratefulhead : 10/15/2018 2:47 pm : link

Quote: if you keep asking the same damned questions. You are my favorite poster. JonC. OP...Who the fuck knows. What if Barkley blows his achilles and is never the same again? What if we draft a QB in the first round that looks everything like the real deal but folds when the pressure is high. Our franchise is tied to the guy for the next 5 years. What if Lauletta starts after the bye and we go undefeated after?...None one knows shit, just watch and hope. In comment 14129453 JonC said:You are my favorite poster. JonC. OP...Who the fuck knows. What if Barkley blows his achilles and is never the same again? What if we draft a QB in the first round that looks everything like the real deal but folds when the pressure is high. Our franchise is tied to the guy for the next 5 years. What if Lauletta starts after the bye and we go undefeated after?...None one knows shit, just watch and hope.

The real key GeorgeAdams33 : 10/15/2018 3:01 pm : link is getting the most out of Eli before he really does need to retire.



Eli has always been an unlikely hero. He's never been considered one of the very best. He just has that it factor. He is a fighter. He is a gamer. He is a winner. Give him a decent opportunity and he can be magic. Again.



When he is gone we will all wonder why Jerry Reese go such a long time to ruin the second half of this great QB's career. Let's just hope that Gettleman can build a much better line by the 2019 season. He should have hats made that say MEGA! Make Elie Great Again!

Eli GeorgeAdams33 : 10/15/2018 3:02 pm : link not Elie



Elie was never great



I'd put money down for a very long time micky : 10/15/2018 3:04 pm : link They screwed up last draft as far as qb

RE: It's becoming easier to find a QB that can play in this league gmenatlarge : 10/15/2018 3:17 pm : link

Quote: Count me in for an abbreviated rebuild. as bad as it is, they have some great pieces already



I think that’s a major assumption in finding a QB, ask Buf, Cle, KC, Den, NYJ, Was, Minn, TB, LA, SF and Chi how easy it was to find their QB. There is no guarantee that we land the guy we want next year, plenty could happen between now and then. I would rather we had taken advantage when we had the opportunity and have him on the roster now. In comment 14129406 Giants in 07 said:I think that’s a major assumption in finding a QB, ask Buf, Cle, KC, Den, NYJ, Was, Minn, TB, LA, SF and Chi how easy it was to find their QB. There is no guarantee that we land the guy we want next year, plenty could happen between now and then. I would rather we had taken advantage when we had the opportunity and have him on the roster now.

Probably Jerry in DC : 10/15/2018 3:28 pm : link 10 years or more. We dont have a good base of talent. We dont have any kind of qb. We have a gm with an outdated philosophy who intentionally puts us behind the league by ignoring modern methods. It's a bad situation.



If we get an awesome qb that could change, but barring that I think we're in for an extended dry period.

RE: Probably YAJ2112 : 10/15/2018 3:29 pm : link

Quote: 10 years or more. We dont have a good base of talent. We dont have any kind of qb. We have a gm with an outdated philosophy who intentionally puts us behind the league by ignoring modern methods. It's a bad situation.



If we get an awesome qb that could change, but barring that I think we're in for an extended dry period.



10 years? And you think Gettleman is the one who is outdated? In comment 14129906 Jerry in DC said:10 years? And you think Gettleman is the one who is outdated?

I almost feel.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/15/2018 3:35 pm : link like Jerry came back just to troll the board.



So over the top in his dislike for ownership and the GM and yet he calls me Baghdad Bob.



Is there a post from him recently that doesn't focus on how shitty the organization is?

RE: Sam Darnold Strahan91 : 10/15/2018 3:41 pm : link

Quote: is going to win at least 8 games for the Jets this year and I truly believe we have a more talented roster than them. Still a travesty that we took a RB over him (and I don't give a damn how great that RB is and will be).



People look at the Jets roster and think that they suck but that's been far from reality thus far. Their OL has been very good which is shocking but true. They're running the ball well and keeping Darnold clean most of the time. According to PFF, Beachum had a perfect pass blocking grade yesterday, not allowing a single pressure. Can you imagine that in a giants uniform? They also found their RT in the 5th round recently who has been playing pretty well this year.



Darnold played a very good game yesterday. I have nothing negative to say about it but prior to that he hasn't been very good at all. That's to be expected with a rookie QB but I don't understand why people are so hung up on this. Not to keep throwing PFF out there but prior to week 6 Darnold was their second worst graded starter in the league with only Josh Allen grading out worse. I'd rather him play QB for us than Eli but it's not like he's out there putting together games like Watson did pre-injury.



Having watched them both now quite a bit I still think Rosen will turn out to be the one we regret passing on as long as he stays healthy. In comment 14129434 Josh in the City said:People look at the Jets roster and think that they suck but that's been far from reality thus far. Their OL has been very good which is shocking but true. They're running the ball well and keeping Darnold clean most of the time. According to PFF, Beachum had a perfect pass blocking grade yesterday, not allowing a single pressure. Can you imagine that in a giants uniform? They also found their RT in the 5th round recently who has been playing pretty well this year.Darnold played a very good game yesterday. I have nothing negative to say about it but prior to that he hasn't been very good at all. That's to be expected with a rookie QB but I don't understand why people are so hung up on this. Not to keep throwing PFF out there but prior to week 6 Darnold was their second worst graded starter in the league with only Josh Allen grading out worse. I'd rather him play QB for us than Eli but it's not like he's out there putting together games like Watson did pre-injury.Having watched them both now quite a bit I still think Rosen will turn out to be the one we regret passing on as long as he stays healthy.

The Giants have been bad for almost 6 years now jcn56 : 10/15/2018 3:42 pm : link barring 2016, they haven't made the playoffs since the SB season of 2011. And that was with a franchise QB and a league leading WR the past few years.



If you're really down on this management group, I don't think it's unreasonable to suggest a prolonged down period. 10 years might seem extreme, but I've seen others suggest 5, and they believe that the current management group is making the right moves.



If the right moves get us there in 5 years, it stands to reason that the wrong moves would take around ten to correct.



Personally - I don't know how long, but I don't get the impression the Giants have their act together. I think Gettleman has at least 3 years, and if he's making moves now that don't benefit the team long term, it could easily be 5 years from now before they start playing good football again. I wouldn't discount a .500 or even a winning season in that period, but I don't think we'd have anything resembling a strong (11+ wins) team during that time.



And I hope I'm wrong, because that's a lot of shitty football I'd rather not watch.

QB is the most important Les in TO : 10/15/2018 3:43 pm : link Position by a long shot and it is an area of weakness. Eli needs a Great Wall of China to block for him and a defense that can give him a high number of possessions to succeed There is no statistical difference between the performance of a QB who starts on day one of their rookie season and one who redshirts as the Wall Street journal noted a couple of weeks back. Get a top rated QB in the next draft on a rookie contract, use some of the savings from cutting Eli to add a center or right guard and fortunes can change in a hurry.

The organization Jerry in DC : 10/15/2018 4:00 pm : link is shitty. So I say its shitty. The team isnt good. So i say it isnt good. I read what the GM says/does and form my opinions of him based on that.



It's not like I said 100 years. Some teams are bad for 10 years or longer. Theres nothing special about the giants to preclude them from being one of those teams.



I dont think we'll lose 10+ games every year because there is some variability due to the small # of games in a season. The Redskins are a shitty organization. They make the playoffs once in a while but dont have sustained excellence or any upside. That's where I see the giants heading for a while. We are 6 years in already.

The problem isn't what we think - it's what the Giants think jcn56 : 10/15/2018 4:11 pm : link If the Giants were thinking 'shit, we misjudged this - maybe we're not as good as we thought?' - we'd be in better shape.



For quite some time, the Giants have been working on the assumption that they're a great org that's just made a few tactical errors and had some bad luck. And that thinking is wrong - the results thus far prove it.



I hope they get someone not previously associated with the Giants to come in and have a long hard look at things, and to give them some advice on what might be going wrong. I doubt they will, but I'm convinced we don't turn a corner until that happens or we get really lucky.

The problem beyond our roster deficiencies... bw in dc : 10/15/2018 4:16 pm : link is the rest of the NFC East.



Dallas has a D that is young and very, very talented. And arguably a few upgrades with their outside play-makers from being set for a 5 year competitive run. Personally, I think Dak has enough to be a game manager plus.



The Eagles have a great QB, a quality roster on both sides, a great GM, and an owner who embraces the trajectory of the current game. Hard to see that going away.



The Skins are hard to diagnose.



So just to get in a position to be competitive in our division may create an even longer tail in a turn-around.



But Les is right. The starting point is the QB slot. At this point, if you think the year is sunk, you should root for Eli's benching and giving Lauletta a significant amount of starts. There is nothing to lose and everything to gain...



It will take however long it takes to find the franchise QB Jim in Forest Hills : 10/15/2018 4:25 pm : link If they find him next year, off to a great start. Or it could take 10 years to find the guy. We are in murky waters until then.