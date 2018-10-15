ESPN's Hasselbeck: Giants should trade Eli to the Jags GFAN52 : 11:18 am Quote: “I would do Eli Manning a solid. I would trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has a team and they’re making a run,” Hasselbeck said on “Sunday NFL Countdown.”



“It ends eventually for everyone. Eli Manning will always be a Giant. There will be a statue outside the stadium for him. I think it has to end sometime, so why not go out now a high note?”



Count me in.

- ( Count me in. Link - ( New Window

RE: I allstarjim : 11:43 am : link

Quote: don't think Eli has any trade value. Denver apparently expressed at least some interest in the offseason, but the Giants decided that Eli had three or four more good years, which is looking like a big mistake.



You know, the only team that might make sense for Eli would be Tennessee. They have a good OL when healthy, a power running back if they ever used him, a good defense, and a good boundary, big target receiver. Mariota would probably need to get injured, and they have Blaine Gabbert as a back up, but that would be a good situation for Eli if there is one. They would live and die with Mariota before trading for Eli however, but I think it's becoming increasingly clear in Nashville that you cannot trust Mariota to be your franchise QB long-term, so it makes sense for them to simply move on at some point. In comment 14129446 AcidTest said:You know, the only team that might make sense for Eli would be Tennessee. They have a good OL when healthy, a power running back if they ever used him, a good defense, and a good boundary, big target receiver. Mariota would probably need to get injured, and they have Blaine Gabbert as a back up, but that would be a good situation for Eli if there is one. They would live and die with Mariota before trading for Eli however, but I think it's becoming increasingly clear in Nashville that you cannot trust Mariota to be your franchise QB long-term, so it makes sense for them to simply move on at some point.

Eli would be fine in JAX WillVAB : 11:44 am : link He has the chops to play well on the road in the playoffs and that’s what JAX needs to get over the hump.

I have no idea why cjac : 11:46 am : link anyone thinks this would ever happen.

I would trade Eli for a conditional 7th at this point Jay on the Island : 11:48 am : link The reason is because he deserves better than this. I don't care if the condition is even likely to be reached. It's sad to see the hatred spewed towards Eli. I keep seeing people claim he was never good and that the 2011 team won the SB because the team was great not Eli. Revisionist history at it's finest.

RE: Eli would be fine in JAX ron mexico : 11:49 am : link

Quote: He has the chops to play well on the road in the playoffs and that’s what JAX needs to get over the hump.



they Beat Pit in Pit last year

In comment 14129479 WillVAB said:they Beat Pit in Pit last year

One thing everyone forgets Br00klyn : 11:50 am : link If we trade or bench Eli, who the hell is playing QB for us? Alex Tanney? give me a break, this guy a journeyman nobody. Theres no way lauletta is ready to play this year. As bad as Eli has been playing, we have zero options behind him this year

RE: One thing everyone forgets Jay on the Island : 11:52 am : link

Quote: If we trade or bench Eli, who the hell is playing QB for us? Alex Tanney? give me a break, this guy a journeyman nobody. Theres no way lauletta is ready to play this year. As bad as Eli has been playing, we have zero options behind him this year

Tanney would get a start or two and then Lauletta would get the bulk of the starts. This would also ensure that the Giants end up with the #1 pick. In comment 14129500 Br00klyn said:Tanney would get a start or two and then Lauletta would get the bulk of the starts. This would also ensure that the Giants end up with the #1 pick.

Reunite BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:52 am : link Flowers and Eli. A match made in Heaven.

RE: Eli would be fine in JAX mdc1 : 11:56 am : link

Quote: He has the chops to play well on the road in the playoffs and that’s what JAX needs to get over the hump.



Eli is done. In comment 14129479 WillVAB said:Eli is done.

RE: One thing everyone forgets Shecky : 11:56 am : link

Quote: If we trade or bench Eli, who the hell is playing QB for us? Alex Tanney? give me a break, this guy a journeyman nobody. Theres no way lauletta is ready to play this year. As bad as Eli has been playing, we have zero options behind him this year



Let’s be honest. What difference will it make at this point?pull the bandaid off slowly, or get it over with and move forward? In comment 14129500 Br00klyn said:Let’s be honest. What difference will it make at this point?pull the bandaid off slowly, or get it over with and move forward?

Are we talking midseason? AcesUp : 11:57 am : link Eli would not be fine. You guys do realize that Erik Flowers would be his starting LT right? They've had some injury issues up front and that line has struggled recently. They're better off with Bortles, he's better version of bad for them over the remainder of the season.

RE: RE: One thing everyone forgets Br00klyn : 11:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14129500 Br00klyn said:





Quote:





If we trade or bench Eli, who the hell is playing QB for us? Alex Tanney? give me a break, this guy a journeyman nobody. Theres no way lauletta is ready to play this year. As bad as Eli has been playing, we have zero options behind him this year





Tanney would get a start or two and then Lauletta would get the bulk of the starts. This would also ensure that the Giants end up with the #1 pick.



Absolutely pathetic that these are the options. how a team does not have a decent backup for an old, diminished QB is mind boggling In comment 14129506 Jay on the Island said:Absolutely pathetic that these are the options. how a team does not have a decent backup for an old, diminished QB is mind boggling

This is ridiculous. Zepp : 11:59 am : link This isn't fantasy football folks. Or Madden. Why in the hell would the Jags do that? You could trade Tom Brady over there you can't have a QB learn the playbook on the fly and expect to compete for a championship. They have to roll with what they have.

I am glad this was posted... EricJ : 12:00 pm : link Coughlin knows Eli as much as anyone. People would think that it is a no brainer but is it really? Do the Jags want to take on Eli's salary? What happens with Bortles then? You are basically telling him he is DONE and how long can the Jags put up with Eli too?



If I am Coughlin and I am truly serious about improving the QB situation after this season, then I am looking for a long term solution.

RE: There is this little thing JohnnyFlowers : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: Eli's no trade clause



If he doesn't WANT to leave NY, so.... yea.



See how fast he would bless a trade if he is benched..But if Lauletta is not ready then might has well let Eli play out the year and pump up his QB stats.. In comment 14129443 GiantsRage2007 said:See how fast he would bless a trade if he is benched..But if Lauletta is not ready then might has well let Eli play out the year and pump up his QB stats..

Couple of important dates. MOOPS : 12:08 pm : link Trade deadline is October 30th.

Both the Giants and Jaguars have a bye Week 9.

Both teams play their last game prior to the bye on October 28th.

A lot of things would have to happen for a trade, but the stars are starting to allign.

Well ESPN ghost718 : 12:12 pm : link We appreciate your concern for Eli



But I think he should stick around a little longer and try to work things out with Beckham.I'm sure that's what Beckham wants too,since he's all about winning

the issue for the jags hitdog42 : 12:12 pm : link is they lost their LT and their RB--- and that is why bortles has been awful.

would they trade or take on that cost for a non sure thing that requires a lot of good things to happen around him as well--- to be successful at this stage.

seems unlikely

would love it to happen - give us all a team to root for the 2nd half and get to see the giants do a real committed rebuild

makes sense for Giants.... BillKo : 12:13 pm : link .....but most importantly, does it make sense for the Jags???



Tough to pickup a QB midyear and have him start.



When's the last time that actually happened??????



Was it maybe Carson Palmer who was sitting out in Cincy and went to Oakland mid year?

RE: Tanney mittenedman : 12:20 pm : link Who the hell was Case Keenum last year? Never heard of him.



But I'm in the Lauletta camp. It didn't look too big for him in the preseason and he protected the ball well. Showed some mobility in and out of the pocket.



Find out what you've got.

RE: I'd wager Coughlin would be open to it bradshaw44 : 12:39 pm : link

Quote: not sure about Mara ...



I agree. I think this is the issue. And I believe Eli would OK the trade too. In comment 14129447 JonC said:I agree. I think this is the issue. And I believe Eli would OK the trade too.

They are more likely to win with Bortles Oscar : 12:46 pm : link Eli may not be an upgrade, certainly not enough of an upgrade to overcome the upheaval, learning curve on the offense, etc.

Mara will not trade Eli Mike from Ohio : 12:50 pm : link He may encourage Eli to retire at the end of this season, but Eli doesn't want to? We may see him playing next year.



And I don't think Eli makes sense for the Jaguars. Their team is built to compete for the next few years. Why would you trade for a declining, one-year fix at QB? If they don't believe Bortles can get them there, they should be looking for younger, longer-term fixes.

RE: I have no idea why batman11 : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: anyone thinks this would ever happen.



I used to think that way until Gretzky was traded.... In comment 14129483 cjac said:I used to think that way until Gretzky was traded....

RE: RE: Eli would be fine in JAX BigBlue4You09 : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14129479 WillVAB said:





Quote:





He has the chops to play well on the road in the playoffs and that’s what JAX needs to get over the hump.







they Beat Pit in Pit last year



And Bortles wasn’t the reason they lost to NE... In comment 14129498 ron mexico said:And Bortles wasn’t the reason they lost to NE...

Eli isn't the problem if our loses Foobarbaz : 12:55 pm : link Okay maybe he is...

RE: One thing everyone forgets bw in dc : 12:56 pm : link

Quote: If we trade or bench Eli, who the hell is playing QB for us? Alex Tanney? give me a break, this guy a journeyman nobody. Theres no way lauletta is ready to play this year. As bad as Eli has been playing, we have zero options behind him this year



Lauletta. He's mobile, young, and smart. Time to see what we've got under live fire. I don't care if he's from 1-AA Richmond and that he has no experience. Let Shurmur and his coaches figure out a package/game plan to try and optimize he skill set. That's what they are paid to do.



And what the big deal? Right now the odds are overwhelmingly suggesting this year is finito. So let's use the rest of the season to (a) evaluate what we have in Lauletta and (b) "improve" our chances of getting a higher draft slot. In comment 14129500 Br00klyn said:Lauletta. He's mobile, young, and smart. Time to see what we've got under live fire. I don't care if he's from 1-AA Richmond and that he has no experience. Let Shurmur and his coaches figure out a package/game plan to try and optimize he skill set. That's what they are paid to do.And what the big deal? Right now the odds are overwhelmingly suggesting this year is finito. So let's use the rest of the season to (a) evaluate what we have in Lauletta and (b) "improve" our chances of getting a higher draft slot.

RE: the issue for the jags jcn56 : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: is they lost their LT and their RB--- and that is why bortles has been awful.

would they trade or take on that cost for a non sure thing that requires a lot of good things to happen around him as well--- to be successful at this stage.

seems unlikely

would love it to happen - give us all a team to root for the 2nd half and get to see the giants do a real committed rebuild



+1. Bortles did quite a bit of running for his life yesterday. Maybe that Jags OL isn't as good as we once thought.



I would love for it to happen if it meant Eli would do well. The last thing I'd want to see happen is for Eli to leave and for him to flounder elsewhere.



Personally, I think he's done, and his presence here does us no good. But I'd rather he go out with at least plausible deniability ('if only the Giants weren't terrible, maybe Eli would be doing well') than for him to go elsewhere and be just as bad. In comment 14129562 hitdog42 said:+1. Bortles did quite a bit of running for his life yesterday. Maybe that Jags OL isn't as good as we once thought.I would love for it to happen if it meant Eli would do well. The last thing I'd want to see happen is for Eli to leave and for him to flounder elsewhere.Personally, I think he's done, and his presence here does us no good. But I'd rather he go out with at least plausible deniability ('if only the Giants weren't terrible, maybe Eli would be doing well') than for him to go elsewhere and be just as bad.

Why would the mattyblue : 1:18 pm : link Jags want to do this?

If this happens - I then have an AFC rooting interest TommytheElephant : 1:29 pm : link .

Eli's cap number is like $20M Heisenberg : 2:01 pm : link lol. Good luck making that work.

Eli has a no-trade clause.... Simms11 : 2:10 pm : link do you think he'd want to get behind a line that has Ereck Flowers on it again?!

They don’t want him Rflairr : 2:10 pm : link . Takes two to Tango

Eli Manning rocco8112 : 2:17 pm : link has no trade value. No team in the league would make him a starter now. Has anyone been watching? His recent resume is on tape and it is brutal. Waste of time to think he will be traded.

RE: Eli Manning compton : 2:28 pm : link

Quote: has no trade value. No team in the league would make him a starter now. Has anyone been watching? His recent resume is on tape and it is brutal. Waste of time to think he will be traded.



Waste of time to think that he is tradable. No team is trading for him. In comment 14129793 rocco8112 said:Waste of time to think that he is tradable. No team is trading for him.

I don't get all the talk about Eli and the Jags just because Coughlin Banks : 2:31 pm : link is there. Bortles sucks, but he isn't the only problem. None of that receiving corps is worth a damn and the line has been disappointing. Even ignoring the fact that it's too late in the year for Eli to come in, learn the playbook, and contribute I don't see him faring any better there.

the Giants changed the coaching staff and the entire O line Jersey55 : 4:21 pm : link not to mention drafting the best RB in the draft and the only key player still on the offense is Eli and guess what the Offense still sucks and IMO it will stay that way until someone finally pulls the obvious plug on Eli....

RE: we couldn't take the cap hit this year Jersey55 : 4:24 pm : link

Quote: how would they handle that. I don't see them trading anybody.



the only thing I can think of is to just keep Eli around to help develop the new QB we draft. In comment 14129467 Tom from LI said:the only thing I can think of is to just keep Eli around to help develop the new QB we draft.

RE: I'd wager Coughlin would be open to it Vanzetti : 4:26 pm : link

Quote: not sure about Mara ...



I think Mara would jump at it. Gets rid of a big problem and he gets kudos for doing right by Eli.



He might get some flak for being two faced. But everyone lies today and just waits for the news cycle to move on In comment 14129447 JonC said:I think Mara would jump at it. Gets rid of a big problem and he gets kudos for doing right by Eli.He might get some flak for being two faced. But everyone lies today and just waits for the news cycle to move on

TC Simms : 6:23 pm : link Would love to stick it to the giants by winning with Eli playing for jacksonville.

RE: TC Default : 6:27 pm : link

Quote: Would love to stick it to the giants by winning with Eli playing for jacksonville.



But that's not something that would happen in any reality. So Eli won't end up in Jacksonville. In comment 14130174 Simms said:But that's not something that would happen in any reality. So Eli won't end up in Jacksonville.

Davis Webb Houston : 7:15 pm : link why not bring him back? He knows the system and at least he can do what ELI cannot do and that is ... run for his life with our OL!





Guys... Coughlin does not want Eli EricJ : 7:37 pm : link lets give him some credit for knowing how to judge talent in this league. He knows Eli is essentially done as a starter. He could be a great mentor for a rookie and maybe even a really good QB coach soon.



Tom looks at some of the young rookie QBs in the league and that is what he wants for the Jags.

RE: Davis Webb chopperhatch : 7:39 pm : link

Quote: why not bring him back? He knows the system and at least he can do what ELI cannot do and that is ... run for his life with our OL!





Why would we do that when we have Lauletta? He can at the very least make the throws Eli has been making. In comment 14130241 Houston said:Why would we do that when we have Lauletta? He can at the very least make the throws Eli has been making.