Is ownership going to own up to this???? Joey in VA : 10/15/2018 4:51 pm So Mara and Co. decide that Eli is the QB going forward and the hires they make are based on the fact that they are married to Eli. He is playing scared and playing poorly and we suck eggs. There is plenty of blame to share but the QB has to take the brunt. So here we sit at 1-5 and we are a laughing stock league wide on and off the field. When in the hell do we hear from Mara and Tisch and Gettleman as this team spirals to another miserable nearly unwatchable season?



We pay for tickets and the Sunday Ticket and we gobble up the Giants gear and this is what we get? You draft a weak armed QB in the 4th round with a depleted roster and jettison Davis Webb after one damn year. Alex Tanney suits up?? Our return game is ignored, special teams still stink, we can't tackle, we are not defending the run well and our $95 million dollar WR is running his yap in weird interviews and is not making plays a person of his salary should be.



What does the brain trust that I absolutely no longer trust have to say to us? Watch a 30 second Honda ad in Giants.com for a 20 second slow mo clip of players jogging around in practice? How much crap are they going to rain down on us before they address this? Stand up and take it on the chin and tell us what the fing plan is you spoiled rotten greedy old farts.

The elephant lugnut : 10/15/2018 5:00 pm : link in the room you're dancing around is named Saquon Barkley. Granted it's been mostly bad, but not ALL bad.

Dont the Giants have MBavaro : 10/15/2018 5:04 pm : link some deal where the owners and GM don't talk to the media until a certain week in the season?



Is it the bye week?



Maybe I'm crazy......

Are you new to Giants football? bluesince56 : 10/15/2018 5:05 pm : link The Maras have messed up this team for years.

RE: Dont the Giants have bradshaw44 : 10/15/2018 5:05 pm : link

Quote: some deal where the owners and GM don't talk to the media until a certain week in the season?



Is it the bye week?



Maybe I'm crazy......





I think you're right. In comment 14130074 MBavaro said:I think you're right.

This team is lost Go Terps : 10/15/2018 5:07 pm : link I've been saying it on this board since 2013: there is no plan.

Also, you say "own up to this" MBavaro : 10/15/2018 5:10 pm : link like they deliberately tried to pull a fast one on everybody. "We know Eli doesn't have anything left, this will really fuck with them!"



So they thought Eli had enough left in the tank, and this OLine was the best they could do in one offseason. So did a lot of other people.



And they seem to be wrong. So should they say they see what everybody else does now? Yeah, that would be nice.



But get off your fucking high horse with this "they owe us that" crap. YOU made your bed with this team, just like me, and now we have to lay in it. Otherwise, walk away, do something else with your time, and go in peace.

I don't care if they publicly admit it jcn56 : 10/15/2018 5:13 pm : link I just hope someone went into a room there, admitted 'hey, we fucked this whole thing up - we don't know what we're doing' and they go out and get some help.



Maybe we could get the Steelers owners to do an intervention?

Ownership is reactionary. bceagle05 : 10/15/2018 5:15 pm : link They identify the scapegoats and get rid of them one by one - Fewell, Gilbride, Coughlin, McAdoo, Reese. Now it's Eli's turn. The plan is to draft the best QB available and sell hope for the future.

They have always publicly admitted failure. Ten Ton Hammer : 10/15/2018 5:15 pm : link John Mara is always there to take his pounding at the end of the year.

RE: Ownership is reactionary. FStubbs : 10/15/2018 5:27 pm : link

Quote: They identify the scapegoats and get rid of them one by one - Fewell, Gilbride, Coughlin, McAdoo, Reese. Now it's Eli's turn. The plan is to draft the best QB available and sell hope for the future.



When will it be Chris and John Mara though? In comment 14130096 bceagle05 said:When will it be Chris and John Mara though?

Some of you are TrueBlue56 : 10/15/2018 5:32 pm : link Absolutely insufferable. Own up to this?? They just cleaned house!! What more do you want. A practically new coaching staff in their first year. Changes in the front office and almost a 50% roster turnover. It is 6 games into year one. Mara and the giants owe you nothing so quit it with the whole I buy this and I buy that garbage.



Here's an idea, you don't like the product don't buy it or watch it. Problem solved





... christian : 10/15/2018 5:34 pm : link You are going to get a strong talking to about "narratives" very soon, Joey.



A *strong* talking to.

RE: Are you new to Giants football? djstat : 10/15/2018 5:34 pm : link

Quote: The Maras have messed up this team for years. The Mara "Family" has a reputation for being great owners. Wellington Mara has been gone for 13 years. John is a JOKE. Hate the ownership In comment 14130075 bluesince56 said:The Mara "Family" has a reputation for being great owners. Wellington Mara has been gone for 13 years. John is a JOKE. Hate the ownership

Mara Les in TO : 10/15/2018 5:37 pm : link Will give his typical year end spiel about how there was no one more upset and surprised by the team’s performance and will promise to get things right. Unless something crazy happens though like Genogate he usually doesn’t say or do much during the season. Tisch plays an even smaller role in day to day oversight as he is stretched between different investments

The best way to force major changes Les in TO : 10/15/2018 5:41 pm : link And not the incrementalist crap we’ve been fed is stop showing up for games and buying team merchandise. Once bums aren’t in the seats and Chris Mara has less money to invest in new horsies they will truly recognize a complete rebuild is needed

I’m glad we are getting this thread NoGainDayne : 10/15/2018 5:44 pm : link seems like a lot of people want to make excuses.



Even if Gettleman is able to improve personell in the short term there are larger strategic issues at play that our ownership and senior leadership do not seem on top of.



I hate to say it but it’s becoming more clear that maybe the best thing for this team is to lose for this season and maybe one more so the Mara’s will have to look at some real structural changes.

Eli has played like crap for years... silverfox : 10/15/2018 5:48 pm : link ...and the irony in all this is that the owners are willing to sacrifice a decade of bad football while they look at the reflection of themselves in the last two SB trophies.

I swear some fans are just spoiled ... USAF NYG Fan : 10/15/2018 5:51 pm : link 1 World Championship for every decade in the last 4 decades. 4 World championships that place this team 5th (tied for 5th) for top dog in the post SB era. That's what, like top 7% in the league.



Eagles finally won their first, the Skins last Lombardi is old enough to be playing in the NFL, and the Cowboy's last Lombardi will be coming out in the 2019 draft. Any takers?



The Giants got 2 SBs out of Eli (not trying to give him all the credit but he certainly deserves a lot of it). That is more than most franchise caliber QB's ever get. Look I get it. It's the end of an era and it sucks. Few teams roll from one great QB to the next (Favre to Rogers or Montana to Young). I wonder what the meltdown will be like for Pats fans when Brady and Belichick finally retire.



For crying out loud the Giants (which very much include the Mara's) have created a proud heritage/legacy. Quit slumping over pouting and puff that chest out with some damn pride.



It's gonna take a while to get back to the mountaintop. If you thought they were going to be right back in it this year, you were dreaming. It won't be next year either btw.



For now, I'm having fun watching Barkley do everything he does. I look forward to him improving his pass protection and the rebuild of the OL so that the next franchise QB, whoever that will be, has a fighting chance.

... christian : 10/15/2018 6:05 pm : link Another decent step is if the fans don't shit a brick when the team actually tries to evaluate where they are.



If Shurmur approaches Manning with the exact same request this year, and he's not game, I hope no one goes complaining to be Mara over email.

Copy Cat Simms : 10/15/2018 6:18 pm : link Front office, sometimes good, sometimes bad, other times beyond understanding.



With TC who should have been in the front office might have helped now we are in muck and mire mode.



Eli, no time on a two step drop, happy feet, and fading.



OL better than last year, but swiss cheese at best.



We had a decent defense a copy cat of Denver scheme with a question mark offense at times, the sand of time has run out.



OBJ and others boat crew who did not come ready to play against the Packers cost them perhaps the only playoff opportunity they might see in their prime.



RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... bw in dc : 10/15/2018 6:19 pm : link

Quote: 1 World Championship for every decade in the last 4 decades. 4 World championships that place this team 5th (tied for 5th) for top dog in the post SB era. That's what, like top 7% in the league.



Eagles finally won their first, the Skins last Lombardi is old enough to be playing in the NFL, and the Cowboy's last Lombardi will be coming out in the 2019 draft. Any takers?



The Giants got 2 SBs out of Eli (not trying to give him all the credit but he certainly deserves a lot of it). That is more than most franchise caliber QB's ever get. Look I get it. It's the end of an era and it sucks. Few teams roll from one great QB to the next (Favre to Rogers or Montana to Young). I wonder what the meltdown will be like for Pats fans when Brady and Belichick finally retire.



For crying out loud the Giants (which very much include the Mara's) have created a proud heritage/legacy. Quit slumping over pouting and puff that chest out with some damn pride.



It's gonna take a while to get back to the mountaintop. If you thought they were going to be right back in it this year, you were dreaming. It won't be next year either btw.



For now, I'm having fun watching Barkley do everything he does. I look forward to him improving his pass protection and the rebuild of the OL so that the next franchise QB, whoever that will be, has a fighting chance.



You are John Mara's ideal customer.



He's banking that there are considerably more of you than fans like me so there is a soft landing.



In comment 14130143 USAF NYG Fan said:You are John Mara's ideal customer.He's banking that there are considerably more of you than fans like me so there is a soft landing.

Please, this is nonsense HomerJones45 : 10/15/2018 6:31 pm : link and I say that not having been in the Mara's corner with regard to their business organization or their decision-making.



At best, you can blame Mara, Tisch and Reese for is not having an exit plan for Eli as the Packers did with Rodgers, Indy did with Luck or KC did with Mahomes which would have meant spending a #1 in either 2016 or 2017, and there was no one here pumping for it at the time either.



And that as well as the criticism of Eli this year assumes that the other talent was accurately appraised which it has not been either in the FO or here. You saw two top level offenses last night- neither of those teams was relying on 1 receiver and 1 rb- there were multiple targets and enough speed, especially on KC, to run rings around anyone we have not named Barkley.



You will need to add more than just a qb to make this a top level offense. We need multiple receivers and a big increase in team speed. The Eagles made us look like our players were running in mud. We are s-l-o-w and it's not just the qb.

RE: RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... USAF NYG Fan : 10/15/2018 6:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14130143 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:





1 World Championship for every decade in the last 4 decades. 4 World championships that place this team 5th (tied for 5th) for top dog in the post SB era. That's what, like top 7% in the league.



Eagles finally won their first, the Skins last Lombardi is old enough to be playing in the NFL, and the Cowboy's last Lombardi will be coming out in the 2019 draft. Any takers?



The Giants got 2 SBs out of Eli (not trying to give him all the credit but he certainly deserves a lot of it). That is more than most franchise caliber QB's ever get. Look I get it. It's the end of an era and it sucks. Few teams roll from one great QB to the next (Favre to Rogers or Montana to Young). I wonder what the meltdown will be like for Pats fans when Brady and Belichick finally retire.



For crying out loud the Giants (which very much include the Mara's) have created a proud heritage/legacy. Quit slumping over pouting and puff that chest out with some damn pride.



It's gonna take a while to get back to the mountaintop. If you thought they were going to be right back in it this year, you were dreaming. It won't be next year either btw.



For now, I'm having fun watching Barkley do everything he does. I look forward to him improving his pass protection and the rebuild of the OL so that the next franchise QB, whoever that will be, has a fighting chance.







You are John Mara's ideal customer.



He's banking that there are considerably more of you than fans like me so there is a soft landing.



He's banking on the loyal fans yes, you're right. Not the fair weather fans.



The NY Giants' franchise is worth 3.3 billion. I guess they are doing something right. What are you worth again?



You are basically saying you are not buying into the Giants if they suck so, yes you are right. He's not counting on you. I have faith they will right the ship and the patience to understand it will not happen overnight. In comment 14130170 bw in dc said:He's banking on the loyal fans yes, you're right. Not the fair weather fans.The NY Giants' franchise is worth 3.3 billion. I guess they are doing something right. What are you worth again?You are basically saying you are not buying into the Giants if they suck so, yes you are right. He's not counting on you. I have faith they will right the ship and the patience to understand it will not happen overnight.

The problem is simple & ironic- Sean : 10/15/2018 6:41 pm : link They are listening to what the fans want. This all started after the 2013 season.



-Fans want Eli in a more “QB friendly” system. Ownership/front office force McAdoo on Coughlin. I think it’s pretty clear this order came from above & set the tone for everyone to be on different schedules. John Mara also states “the offense is broken”.



-After 2014, Fewell is forced out & Spags brought back.



-Coughlin fired after 2015, but Reese stays. The kicker is, the assistant off the fired coaches staff is promoted to HC after being apart of back to back 6-10 seasons. The further away from this, the worse and worse it looks. Half of Coughlin’s staff remains with McAdoo, yet Coughlin & McAdoo run different offenses.



-2015 was blamed on the offense, so $200M is spent on the defense. Everyone assumed the offense would carry on into 2016, but it didn’t.



-Public outrage over the Eli benching leads to the Giants to change course and start Eli for the final 4 games. Hire Gettleman & Shurmur, make moves to build around Eli.



These string of moves so no sustainable plan. Band-aids & a reactionary mentality since 2013.

... christian : 10/15/2018 6:55 pm : link Back slapping over the past is how you end up the 9ers or Raiders or Cowboys.



What's the window of trust? Mine is 5 years.

They will never own up to their mistakes... Fishmanjim57 : 10/15/2018 7:35 pm : link nor will they openly admit that any of their moves are mistakes. That's what management does, everywhere.

Eli is done, as far as being successful in the game plans of this coaching staff, yet Mara insists on keeping the aging QB in place as their franchise player.

They will never admit to re-building either, but that is exactly what they're doing.

This current season is a "throw-away" season. They said that they were building to "win it all, now!" but in reality they are tanking again to have another high draft choice.

The trade deadline is coming on Oct. 30, so I hope they only keep Barkley, and offer the rest of the team up for bid. I'd love to have multiple 1st round picks in the spring. I'd love a new QB, and a better group of OL players.

RE: Some of you are Joey in VA : 10/15/2018 7:37 pm : link

Quote: Absolutely insufferable. Own up to this?? They just cleaned house!! What more do you want. A practically new coaching staff in their first year. Changes in the front office and almost a 50% roster turnover. It is 6 games into year one. Mara and the giants owe you nothing so quit it with the whole I buy this and I buy that garbage.



Here's an idea, you don't like the product don't buy it or watch it. Problem solved

Not an option my friend. I love this team and I will always. I just want some leadership out of our leaders. I have no issue with mistakes and screw ups, people make them, just own up and be honest. That's really all I want. I don't think I am being unreasonable, I want accountable people willing to stand with us during this. Look I like Gettleman and Shurmur, I think they can do this but come out and say you fd up. In comment 14130116 TrueBlue56 said:Not an option my friend. I love this team and I will always. I just want some leadership out of our leaders. I have no issue with mistakes and screw ups, people make them, just own up and be honest. That's really all I want. I don't think I am being unreasonable, I want accountable people willing to stand with us during this. Look I like Gettleman and Shurmur, I think they can do this but come out and say you fd up.

RE: Are you new to Giants football? Joey in VA : 10/15/2018 7:38 pm : link

Quote: The Maras have messed up this team for years. We have four super bowl trophies. It's not like they are totally incompetent they just fd up with Eli. In comment 14130075 bluesince56 said:We have four super bowl trophies. It's not like they are totally incompetent they just fd up with Eli.

I will say, I think this is killing Mara.. Sean : 10/15/2018 7:40 pm : link I have no doubt Mara wants to win & it has to be a tough swallow that this has been a rotten franchise for half a decade. I think a disastrous season will have him look at everything from a much more objective eye.

I keep hearing “the owners need to tear it down and Dave on the UWS : 10/15/2018 7:42 pm : link do a complete rebuild”. For the sake of discussion, what would that look like? They just replaced the GM, HC, DC, replaced all but 17 players on the roster. Have 5 new starters on The OL. What more does this board want to constitute a complete rebuild?

RE: RE: Are you new to Giants football? EricJ : 10/15/2018 7:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14130075 bluesince56 said:





Quote:





The Maras have messed up this team for years.



We have four super bowl trophies. It's not like they are totally incompetent they just fd up with Eli.



A few more...

1. They screwed up with Reese

2. Screwed up the Coughlin thing

3. Who knows how much input they had in our draft picks. For all we know that could be on Mara as much as Reese in the past. In comment 14130264 Joey in VA said:A few more...1. They screwed up with Reese2. Screwed up the Coughlin thing3. Who knows how much input they had in our draft picks. For all we know that could be on Mara as much as Reese in the past.

RE: Please, this is nonsense shyster : 10/15/2018 7:55 pm : link

Quote: or KC did with Mahomes which would have meant spending a #1 in either 2016 or 2017, and there was no one here pumping for it at the time either.





Actually the 2017 pre-draft archive reveals that there were many posters very open to taking a QB in round 1, particularly if it could be done without a trade up.



Poster Peppers even commented "I thought I'd be in the minority on this but I guess I'm not."



A gold star to Manny in CA for being most enthusiastic about Mahomes.



Quote: Manny in CA : 3/29/2017 12:12 am : link



Mahomes has serious talent ...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhuMgle-cFI



The guy has a howitzer for an arm. Those throws backing up & rolling to the left are amazing.



Look at his stats ....



41 TDs and just 10 INTs in a big-time college program



http://www.espn.com/college-football/player/_/id/3139477/patrick-mahomes-ii



Compare those to Eli Manning's college stats ....



http://www.sports-reference.com/cfb/players/eli-manning-1.html



McAdoo can turn him into the next Rogers, no doubt.





Peppers : 3/29/2017 12:18 am : link



Thought I'd be in the minority but I guess I'm not. I also wouldn't have an issue with drafting a QB. I like Trubisky and Watson in the 1st.





- ( In comment 14130195 HomerJones45 said:Actually the 2017 pre-draft archive reveals that there were many posters very open to taking a QB in round 1, particularly if it could be done without a trade up.Poster Peppers even commented "I thought I'd be in the minority on this but I guess I'm not."A gold star to Manny in CA for being most enthusiastic about Mahomes. hiitting the rewind - ( New Window

... christian : 10/15/2018 7:56 pm : link The quarterback is the single most important component of the team. It's a unique position in all of sport.



Virtually every productive offense play goes through the position. The majority of the defensive game plan is predicated on reacting to the position.



On the poker table of identity of a team, it's the biggest chip.



You can replace every person in the building. You can burn the lockers and uniforms. You can move the team to Indianapolis, or Baltimore, or Budapest. But if you're not switching QBs you've at most rebuilt 50% of who you are.

RE: RE: Some of you are TrueBlue56 : 10/15/2018 8:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14130116 TrueBlue56 said:





Quote:





Absolutely insufferable. Own up to this?? They just cleaned house!! What more do you want. A practically new coaching staff in their first year. Changes in the front office and almost a 50% roster turnover. It is 6 games into year one. Mara and the giants owe you nothing so quit it with the whole I buy this and I buy that garbage.



Here's an idea, you don't like the product don't buy it or watch it. Problem solved





Not an option my friend. I love this team and I will always. I just want some leadership out of our leaders. I have no issue with mistakes and screw ups, people make them, just own up and be honest. That's really all I want. I don't think I am being unreasonable, I want accountable people willing to stand with us during this. Look I like Gettleman and Shurmur, I think they can do this but come out and say you fd up.



Own up to what exactly? Eli? First of all, he is not the only issue. Releasing manning at any point would have resulted in a 12 million dollar cap hit. That wasn't going to happen. Mara has taken the criticism and blame every year and this year he cleaned house.



Gettleman and shurmur inherited a team with issues and have only begun to put their imprint on this team. There will be a lot more moves made again next year. It is not like they had unlimited cap space to work with or premium free agents to pick from. In comment 14130258 Joey in VA said:Own up to what exactly? Eli? First of all, he is not the only issue. Releasing manning at any point would have resulted in a 12 million dollar cap hit. That wasn't going to happen. Mara has taken the criticism and blame every year and this year he cleaned house.Gettleman and shurmur inherited a team with issues and have only begun to put their imprint on this team. There will be a lot more moves made again next year. It is not like they had unlimited cap space to work with or premium free agents to pick from.

If it wasn't for the intervention of Rozelle... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/15/2018 8:07 pm : link We probably suck from '64 to God knows when.



John Mara has done little to inspire confidence.

RE: RE: RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... bw in dc : 10/15/2018 8:11 pm : link

Quote:



He's banking on the loyal fans yes, you're right. Not the fair weather fans.



The NY Giants' franchise is worth 3.3 billion. I guess they are doing something right. What are you worth again?



You are basically saying you are not buying into the Giants if they suck so, yes you are right. He's not counting on you. I have faith they will right the ship and the patience to understand it will not happen overnight.



Clever stuff.



Just so we are clear - John Mara had the franchise bequeathed to him. And the organization had their asses saved by Pete Rozelle in the late '70s when the franchise was nosediving. In fact, Rozelle's vision, and then expanded on by Tagliabue, is why the league is where it is.



So frankly I'm not sure, exactly, what the Maras have done so special to warrant such plaudits from the simple minded - as if they built this into a $3.3B organization.

Quite frankly, it's a ton more serendipity than anything with real business acumen.



As for the other thoughts, here's is our difference - I'm not buying into the vision of this ownership because I don't trust the people running it. While you, on the other hand, don't mind getting in the food line at Jints Central - year after year after year - to gobble up the plates of horsesh-t these clowns are serving you.



In comment 14130204 USAF NYG Fan said:Clever stuff.Just so we are clear - John Mara had the franchise bequeathed to him. And the organization had their asses saved by Pete Rozelle in the late '70s when the franchise was nosediving. In fact, Rozelle's vision, and then expanded on by Tagliabue, is why the league is where it is.So frankly I'm not sure, exactly, what the Maras have done so special to warrant such plaudits from the simple minded - as if they built this into a $3.3B organization.Quite frankly, it's a ton more serendipity than anything with real business acumen.As for the other thoughts, here's is our difference - I'm not buying into the vision of this ownership because I don't trust the people running it. While you, on the other hand, don't mind getting in the food line at Jints Central - year after year after year - to gobble up the plates of horsesh-t these clowns are serving you.

Steve Tisch is currently sitting front row at the Dodgers/Brewers game bceagle05 : 10/15/2018 8:14 pm : link Seems fairly relaxed.

RE: Steve Tisch is currently sitting front row at the Dodgers/Brewers game SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/15/2018 8:15 pm : link

Quote: Seems fairly relaxed.



LOL. I was about to post the same exact thing. I did a double take. In comment 14130315 bceagle05 said:LOL. I was about to post the same exact thing. I did a double take.

THe daily blame the owners section125 : 10/15/2018 8:16 pm : link thread.



Six months to the draft; about 28 weeks; 190 days +/-. So we will have about 190 more blame the owner threads. Great.



Yes the owners are at fault. They hung on to Jerry Reese and TC too long.

RE: The problem is simple & ironic- Les in TO : 10/15/2018 8:19 pm : link

Quote: They are listening to what the fans want. This all started after the 2013 season.



-Fans want Eli in a more “QB friendly” system. Ownership/front office force McAdoo on Coughlin. I think it’s pretty clear this order came from above & set the tone for everyone to be on different schedules. John Mara also states “the offense is broken”.



-After 2014, Fewell is forced out & Spags brought back.



-Coughlin fired after 2015, but Reese stays. The kicker is, the assistant off the fired coaches staff is promoted to HC after being apart of back to back 6-10 seasons. The further away from this, the worse and worse it looks. Half of Coughlin’s staff remains with McAdoo, yet Coughlin & McAdoo run different offenses.



-2015 was blamed on the offense, so $200M is spent on the defense. Everyone assumed the offense would carry on into 2016, but it didn’t.



-Public outrage over the Eli benching leads to the Giants to change course and start Eli for the final 4 games. Hire Gettleman & Shurmur, make moves to build around Eli.



These string of moves so no sustainable plan. Band-aids & a reactionary mentality since 2013. great post. It’s been a series of incremental half measures that ignored the Eliphant in the room.



No one expects the Giants to win the super bowl or get to the playoffs every year. But it’s been a long string of bad football; even our two superbowls were rollercoaster seasons that involved slipping into the playoffs in the back door. The last time we had a truly dominant regular season in 2008 Plaxico shoots himself and it unravels. In comment 14130206 Sean said:great post. It’s been a series of incremental half measures that ignored the Eliphant in the room.No one expects the Giants to win the super bowl or get to the playoffs every year. But it’s been a long string of bad football; even our two superbowls were rollercoaster seasons that involved slipping into the playoffs in the back door. The last time we had a truly dominant regular season in 2008 Plaxico shoots himself and it unravels.

RE: RE: Steve Tisch is currently sitting front row at the Dodgers/Brewers game bceagle05 : 10/15/2018 8:19 pm : link

Quote: LOL. I was about to post the same exact thing. I did a double take.



I'm sure he was doing some scouting out there over the weekend and hung around... SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I'm sure he was doing some scouting out there over the weekend and hung around...

Is ownership going to own up to this? Sean : 10/15/2018 8:27 pm : link Meanwhile Tisch is front row behind home plate. Can’t make it up.

RE: Is ownership going to own up to this? bw in dc : 10/15/2018 8:35 pm : link

Quote: Meanwhile Tisch is front row behind home plate. Can’t make it up.



You know this - Steve is a very casual owner. Old man Bob gave him his equity piece and said let John keep doing the day to day operations. Just show up at games and be there if when the deal with the devil pays off with a SB trophy... ;)



Plus, he's probably in town to discuss a movie project. His real passion...

In comment 14130338 Sean said:You know this - Steve is a very casual owner. Old man Bob gave him his equity piece and said let John keep doing the day to day operations. Just show up at games and be there if when the deal with the devil pays off with a SB trophy... ;)Plus, he's probably in town to discuss a movie project. His real passion...

RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... chopperhatch : 10/15/2018 8:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14130204 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:









He's banking on the loyal fans yes, you're right. Not the fair weather fans.



The NY Giants' franchise is worth 3.3 billion. I guess they are doing something right. What are you worth again?



You are basically saying you are not buying into the Giants if they suck so, yes you are right. He's not counting on you. I have faith they will right the ship and the patience to understand it will not happen overnight.







Clever stuff.



Just so we are clear - John Mara had the franchise bequeathed to him. And the organization had their asses saved by Pete Rozelle in the late '70s when the franchise was nosediving. In fact, Rozelle's vision, and then expanded on by Tagliabue, is why the league is where it is.



So frankly I'm not sure, exactly, what the Maras have done so special to warrant such plaudits from the simple minded - as if they built this into a $3.3B organization.

Quite frankly, it's a ton more serendipity than anything with real business acumen.



As for the other thoughts, here's is our difference - I'm not buying into the vision of this ownership because I don't trust the people running it. While you, on the other hand, don't mind getting in the food line at Jints Central - year after year after year - to gobble up the plates of horsesh-t these clowns are serving you.





Lol, so fucking provocative as always bw.



Why don't you go picket Jints Central? It doesn't fucking matter if you trust it. I can guarantee you that they don't give one single solitary shit if someone who mocks the team as you do even casts a look at another Giants game. After all, you are just one incerdibly obnoxious fan who is inciting other Giants fans (stop it...you know you are) during a very low point for the team on a fan message board. You act, as a FAN, like you are the driving force of the team or something. Thing is, you don't. You just enjoy pissing off other Giants fans and cackling from behind a monitor while you do it.



Fact is, the Maras and the Tischs own the team....you don't. You aren't even a season ticket holder from what I can tell. They could decide to sign Patrick Ewing to play QB for them right now and if you complained, they would probably laugh at you.



So enjoy your role on this message board and, most likely, in life. Rousting people, antagonizing people until they fly off on you...that's your choice. Just letting you know it's fucking pathetic. In comment 14130310 bw in dc said:Lol, so fucking provocative as always bw.Why don't you go picket Jints Central? It doesn't fucking matter if you trust it. I can guarantee you that they don't give one single solitary shit if someone who mocks the team as you do even casts a look at another Giants game. After all, you are just one incerdibly obnoxious fan who is inciting other Giants fans (stop it...you know you are) during a very low point for the team on a fan message board. You act, as a FAN, like you are the driving force of the team or something. Thing is, you don't. You just enjoy pissing off other Giants fans and cackling from behind a monitor while you do it.Fact is, the Maras and the Tischs own the team....you don't. You aren't even a season ticket holder from what I can tell. They could decide to sign Patrick Ewing to play QB for them right now and if you complained, they would probably laugh at you.So enjoy your role on this message board and, most likely, in life. Rousting people, antagonizing people until they fly off on you...that's your choice. Just letting you know it's fucking pathetic.

RE: RE: Are you new to Giants football? BigBlue4You09 : 10/15/2018 8:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14130075 bluesince56 said:





Quote:





The Maras have messed up this team for years.



The Mara "Family" has a reputation for being great owners. Wellington Mara has been gone for 13 years. John is a JOKE. Hate the ownership



But what about Kate? How is Kate getting lost in all of this!!! In comment 14130119 djstat said:But what about Kate? How is Kate getting lost in all of this!!!

RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... bluesince56 : 10/15/2018 9:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14130204 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:









He's banking on the loyal fans yes, you're right. Not the fair weather fans.



The NY Giants' franchise is worth 3.3 billion. I guess they are doing something right. What are you worth again?



You are basically saying you are not buying into the Giants if they suck so, yes you are right. He's not counting on you. I have faith they will right the ship and the patience to understand it will not happen overnight.







Clever stuff.



Just so we are clear - John Mara had the franchise bequeathed to him. And the organization had their asses saved by Pete Rozelle in the late '70s when the franchise was nosediving. In fact, Rozelle's vision, and then expanded on by Tagliabue, is why the league is where it is.



So frankly I'm not sure, exactly, what the Maras have done so special to warrant such plaudits from the simple minded - as if they built this into a $3.3B organization.

Quite frankly, it's a ton more serendipity than anything with real business acumen.



As for the other thoughts, here's is our difference - I'm not buying into the vision of this ownership because I don't trust the people running it. While you, on the other hand, don't mind getting in the food line at Jints Central - year after year after year - to gobble up the plates of horsesh-t these clowns are serving you.





I'm with you. Wellington turn this team into a joke until Rozelle step in. I lived thru it. BTW I was a season ticket holder before moving out of state. The two Superbowl runs with Eli were wonderful. Keep in mind they were not juggernauts 9-7 10-6 Since the 2012 Superbowl they have no playoff wins and one appearance. For some teams that is totally unacceptable. John Mara has totally ruined this team recently. We have turned into the Browns or Lions now. In comment 14130310 bw in dc said:I'm with you. Wellington turn this team into a joke until Rozelle step in. I lived thru it. BTW I was a season ticket holder before moving out of state. The two Superbowl runs with Eli were wonderful. Keep in mind they were not juggernauts 9-7 10-6 Since the 2012 Superbowl they have no playoff wins and one appearance. For some teams that is totally unacceptable. John Mara has totally ruined this team recently. We have turned into the Browns or Lions now.

What’s really bad is Mara the father jpetuch : 10/15/2018 9:44 pm : link Had Lombardi Landry and Bellichek on there coaching staffs and couldn’t land one of them.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... USAF NYG Fan : 10/15/2018 9:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14130204 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:









He's banking on the loyal fans yes, you're right. Not the fair weather fans.



The NY Giants' franchise is worth 3.3 billion. I guess they are doing something right. What are you worth again?



You are basically saying you are not buying into the Giants if they suck so, yes you are right. He's not counting on you. I have faith they will right the ship and the patience to understand it will not happen overnight.







Clever stuff.



Just so we are clear - John Mara had the franchise bequeathed to him. And the organization had their asses saved by Pete Rozelle in the late '70s when the franchise was nosediving. In fact, Rozelle's vision, and then expanded on by Tagliabue, is why the league is where it is.



So frankly I'm not sure, exactly, what the Maras have done so special to warrant such plaudits from the simple minded - as if they built this into a $3.3B organization.

Quite frankly, it's a ton more serendipity than anything with real business acumen.



As for the other thoughts, here's is our difference - I'm not buying into the vision of this ownership because I don't trust the people running it. While you, on the other hand, don't mind getting in the food line at Jints Central - year after year after year - to gobble up the plates of horsesh-t these clowns are serving you.



Well that was a load of BS. Was Pete Rozelle a Giants' fan? He may have very well saved the NFL but how does that translate to the Giants' success? Are you seriously making the argument that all team's owe their successes to Rozelle? Does that mean the Brown's can attribute their failures to Rozelle? Under John Mara's ownership, bequeathed or otherwise, they brought home two SBs. How many of the other 31 teams can say that? Pittsburg can (whom share a long standing tradition with the Giants). Patriots can, who's HC got his start with the Giants.



I eat at food line's, chuck wagons (that's food trucks for you high society types), cafeterias, and I know what's on the dollar menu at all the best fast food places. Proudly! I can't afford to go to the games. I don't even live in the NY/NJ area. Hell, I spent close to half of the last 20 years out of the country. Most of the games are not televised in my area (and never have been) so I have to resort to streams over the web. So I'm not sure what money you think the Giants are getting from me. The knock off Jerseys? The T-shirts and hoodies (I think the NFL actually gets most of that money)?



Your pinky is raised high and proud when you drink your tea isn't it? You throw around those big words and think that makes your argument more plausible, it doesn't. It just makes you come off as pompous and arrogant.



The Mara's are not going anywhere. That won't change. So if you don't like how they run it, go elsewhere. I mean it's the only thing that makes sense really. You hate the ownership and don't have any faith in them? Why are you here then? Just go with the team's owners you do have faith in. You won't be missed.



You are the definition of fair weather fan. Since I am simple-minded as you say, I decided I better look up that definition cuz I don't have ur book lernin. Da google got one of dem fancy moving pictures with da purdy music playing to esplain it me. I have 1 of dem simple minds and all but you seem to need an esplanation two.

- ( In comment 14130310 bw in dc said:Well that was a load of BS. Was Pete Rozelle a Giants' fan? He may have very well saved the NFL but how does that translate to the Giants' success? Are you seriously making the argument that all team's owe their successes to Rozelle? Does that mean the Brown's can attribute their failures to Rozelle? Under John Mara's ownership, bequeathed or otherwise, they brought home two SBs. How many of the other 31 teams can say that? Pittsburg can (whom share a long standing tradition with the Giants). Patriots can, who's HC got his start with the Giants.I eat at food line's, chuck wagons (that's food trucks for you high society types), cafeterias, and I know what's on the dollar menu at all the best fast food places. Proudly! I can't afford to go to the games. I don't even live in the NY/NJ area. Hell, I spent close to half of the last 20 years out of the country. Most of the games are not televised in my area (and never have been) so I have to resort to streams over the web. So I'm not sure what money you think the Giants are getting from me. The knock off Jerseys? The T-shirts and hoodies (I think the NFL actually gets most of that money)?Your pinky is raised high and proud when you drink your tea isn't it? You throw around those big words and think that makes your argument more plausible, it doesn't. It just makes you come off as pompous and arrogant.The Mara's are not going anywhere. That won't change. So if you don't like how they run it, go elsewhere. I mean it's the only thing that makes sense really. You hate the ownership and don't have any faith in them? Why are you here then? Just go with the team's owners you do have faith in. You won't be missed.You are the definition of fair weather fan. Since I am simple-minded as you say, I decided I better look up that definition cuz I don't have ur book lernin. Da google got one of dem fancy moving pictures with da purdy music playing to esplain it me. I have 1 of dem simple minds and all but you seem to need an esplanation two. https://youtu.be/L_RTGXir4Ik - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... bw in dc : 10/15/2018 9:59 pm : link

Quote:



Lol, so fucking provocative as always bw.



Why don't you go picket Jints Central? It doesn't fucking matter if you trust it. I can guarantee you that they don't give one single solitary shit if someone who mocks the team as you do even casts a look at another Giants game. After all, you are just one incerdibly obnoxious fan who is inciting other Giants fans (stop it...you know you are) during a very low point for the team on a fan message board. You act, as a FAN, like you are the driving force of the team or something. Thing is, you don't. You just enjoy pissing off other Giants fans and cackling from behind a monitor while you do it.



Fact is, the Maras and the Tischs own the team....you don't. You aren't even a season ticket holder from what I can tell. They could decide to sign Patrick Ewing to play QB for them right now and if you complained, they would probably laugh at you.



So enjoy your role on this message board and, most likely, in life. Rousting people, antagonizing people until they fly off on you...that's your choice. Just letting you know it's fucking pathetic.



Largely speaking, BBI is a debate site. So I’m not sure why you knock the concept of being provocative. Most of my favorite posters are provocative.



As for the other stuff, well, fair enough.











In comment 14130353 chopperhatch said:Largely speaking, BBI is a debate site. So I’m not sure why you knock the concept of being provocative. Most of my favorite posters are provocative.As for the other stuff, well, fair enough.

bw, I knew you were going to chopperhatch : 10/15/2018 10:11 pm : link Come back with the "who? Me?" Response. You know exactly what youre doing when you post things with 'Jints Central" sprinkled in with your posts. Whatever.

I say, turn it over to the Mara girls and let them run the business Del Shofner : 10/15/2018 10:15 pm : link

RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... Rjanyg : 10/15/2018 10:53 pm : link

Quote: 1 World Championship for every decade in the last 4 decades. 4 World championships that place this team 5th (tied for 5th) for top dog in the post SB era. That's what, like top 7% in the league.



Eagles finally won their first, the Skins last Lombardi is old enough to be playing in the NFL, and the Cowboy's last Lombardi will be coming out in the 2019 draft. Any takers?



The Giants got 2 SBs out of Eli (not trying to give him all the credit but he certainly deserves a lot of it). That is more than most franchise caliber QB's ever get. Look I get it. It's the end of an era and it sucks. Few teams roll from one great QB to the next (Favre to Rogers or Montana to Young). I wonder what the meltdown will be like for Pats fans when Brady and Belichick finally retire.



For crying out loud the Giants (which very much include the Mara's) have created a proud heritage/legacy. Quit slumping over pouting and puff that chest out with some damn pride.



It's gonna take a while to get back to the mountaintop. If you thought they were going to be right back in it this year, you were dreaming. It won't be next year either btw.



For now, I'm having fun watching Barkley do everything he does. I look forward to him improving his pass protection and the rebuild of the OL so that the next franchise QB, whoever that will be, has a fighting chance.



Good post. Part of appreciating the great years is enduring the bad ones. The good news is there is talent on this team. Bringing that talent together takes time. Need more talent too. Honestly, Reese is the guy I blame the most. Some horrible drafts. In comment 14130143 USAF NYG Fan said:Good post. Part of appreciating the great years is enduring the bad ones. The good news is there is talent on this team. Bringing that talent together takes time. Need more talent too. Honestly, Reese is the guy I blame the most. Some horrible drafts.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... HomerJones45 : 10/15/2018 10:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14130204 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:









He's banking on the loyal fans yes, you're right. Not the fair weather fans.



The NY Giants' franchise is worth 3.3 billion. I guess they are doing something right. What are you worth again?



You are basically saying you are not buying into the Giants if they suck so, yes you are right. He's not counting on you. I have faith they will right the ship and the patience to understand it will not happen overnight.







Clever stuff.



Just so we are clear - John Mara had the franchise bequeathed to him. And the organization had their asses saved by Pete Rozelle in the late '70s when the franchise was nosediving. In fact, Rozelle's vision, and then expanded on by Tagliabue, is why the league is where it is.



So frankly I'm not sure, exactly, what the Maras have done so special to warrant such plaudits from the simple minded - as if they built this into a $3.3B organization.

Quite frankly, it's a ton more serendipity than anything with real business acumen.



As for the other thoughts, here's is our difference - I'm not buying into the vision of this ownership because I don't trust the people running it. While you, on the other hand, don't mind getting in the food line at Jints Central - year after year after year - to gobble up the plates of horsesh-t these clowns are serving you.

Welcome to the dark side. In comment 14130310 bw in dc said:Welcome to the dark side.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... bw in dc : 10/15/2018 10:57 pm : link

Quote:



Well that was a load of BS. Was Pete Rozelle a Giants' fan? He may have very well saved the NFL but how does that translate to the Giants' success? Are you seriously making the argument that all team's owe their successes to Rozelle? Does that mean the Brown's can attribute their failures to Rozelle? Under John Mara's ownership, bequeathed or otherwise, they brought home two SBs. How many of the other 31 teams can say that? Pittsburg can (whom share a long standing tradition with the Giants). Patriots can, who's HC got his start with the Giants.











Do you have any understanding how bad the Giants were in the '70s (the '60s, too)? You sound really naive about this.



I wasn't old enough to have a clue but just read the history. The most wins they ever had in a season was 9. Otherwise, they averaged like 4. They were atrocious and a league wide embarrassment.



Rozelle knew that the NY market, as the biggest, needed a stable team. So it was critical to save the Giants from themselves - because that's what was going on. The family feud between Welli and Tim was killing the team. So Rozelle brokered a deal that changed the direction of the franchise and created the Camelot Era from '84 to '90. There should be a statue of Rozelle erected outside of the stadium. In comment 14130460 USAF NYG Fan said:Do you have any understanding how bad the Giants were in the '70s (the '60s, too)? You sound really naive about this.I wasn't old enough to have a clue but just read the history. The most wins they ever had in a season was 9. Otherwise, they averaged like 4. They were atrocious and a league wide embarrassment.Rozelle knew that the NY market, as the biggest, needed a stable team. So it was critical to save the Giants from themselves - because that's what was going on. The family feud between Welli and Tim was killing the team. So Rozelle brokered a deal that changed the direction of the franchise and created the Camelot Era from '84 to '90. There should be a statue of Rozelle erected outside of the stadium.

One thing I can't stand is the handful of posts here Matt M. : 1:21 am : link that is beginning to increase, seeming to think this vindicates MCAdoo. Regardless of what is happening now, McAdoo was a huge reason they were as bad as they were last year. And, he and Reese are primary reasons they are where they are now thanks to personnel moves while they were both here.



That said, this current regime is not off to a great start. I said at the start of the year I am giving this regime a pass and trusting their experience. Gettleman, for example, isn't far removed from building a SB team. But, they have swung and missed on a number of moves so far. Solder and Omameh both seem to be mistakes. Handing Flowers the RT job was a mistake. Not making a stronger push in the OL FA market was a mistake. Not getting a decent FS or CB mistakes. Spending next year's 3rd round pick on a CB with a known injury likely to get worse with contact was a mistake. That's a luxury move if you have a solid team this year, not one where every roster spot is needed.

RE: One thing I can't stand is the handful of posts here chopperhatch : 1:31 am : link

Quote: that is beginning to increase, seeming to think this vindicates MCAdoo. Regardless of what is happening now, McAdoo was a huge reason they were as bad as they were last year. And, he and Reese are primary reasons they are where they are now thanks to personnel moves while they were both here.



That said, this current regime is not off to a great start. I said at the start of the year I am giving this regime a pass and trusting their experience. Gettleman, for example, isn't far removed from building a SB team. But, they have swung and missed on a number of moves so far. Solder and Omameh both seem to be mistakes. Handing Flowers the RT job was a mistake. Not making a stronger push in the OL FA market was a mistake. Not getting a decent FS or CB mistakes. Spending next year's 3rd round pick on a CB with a known injury likely to get worse with contact was a mistake. That's a luxury move if you have a solid team this year, not one where every roster spot is needed.



I agree with everything....absolutely everything in your post, but the bit about Beal's injury. Is it thought to be degenerative? Chronic?



My point is if you are upset about drafting Beal in the Supp because you knew he would be unavailable THIS year, tjats not enough for me to criticize the pick. Many reports had him projected as late first, early second. But just because he was unavailable this year doesnt make him a bad pick to my eye.



Aside from DG's first three draft pocks, everything else has been an abject failure at this point. But from the way those 3 picks look, he nailed them. So he bought himslef time with me. In comment 14130673 Matt M. said:I agree with everything....absolutely everything in your post, but the bit about Beal's injury. Is it thought to be degenerative? Chronic?My point is if you are upset about drafting Beal in the Supp because you knew he would be unavailable THIS year, tjats not enough for me to criticize the pick. Many reports had him projected as late first, early second. But just because he was unavailable this year doesnt make him a bad pick to my eye.Aside from DG's first three draft pocks, everything else has been an abject failure at this point. But from the way those 3 picks look, he nailed them. So he bought himslef time with me.

RE: RE: One thing I can't stand is the handful of posts here Matt M. : 1:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 14130673 Matt M. said:





Quote:





that is beginning to increase, seeming to think this vindicates MCAdoo. Regardless of what is happening now, McAdoo was a huge reason they were as bad as they were last year. And, he and Reese are primary reasons they are where they are now thanks to personnel moves while they were both here.



That said, this current regime is not off to a great start. I said at the start of the year I am giving this regime a pass and trusting their experience. Gettleman, for example, isn't far removed from building a SB team. But, they have swung and missed on a number of moves so far. Solder and Omameh both seem to be mistakes. Handing Flowers the RT job was a mistake. Not making a stronger push in the OL FA market was a mistake. Not getting a decent FS or CB mistakes. Spending next year's 3rd round pick on a CB with a known injury likely to get worse with contact was a mistake. That's a luxury move if you have a solid team this year, not one where every roster spot is needed.







I agree with everything....absolutely everything in your post, but the bit about Beal's injury. Is it thought to be degenerative? Chronic?



My point is if you are upset about drafting Beal in the Supp because you knew he would be unavailable THIS year, tjats not enough for me to criticize the pick. Many reports had him projected as late first, early second. But just because he was unavailable this year doesnt make him a bad pick to my eye.



Aside from DG's first three draft pocks, everything else has been an abject failure at this point. But from the way those 3 picks look, he nailed them. So he bought himslef time with me. I agree about his first 3 picks also. As for Beal, it is not degenerative. But, he had a known shoulder injury and already had surgery. The shoulder is most delicate and re-injured joint. After minor contact, he now requires a second surgery. Healthy, he was a steal as I agree he is a 1st round talent. However, I just fear his shoulder will always be an issue.



I didn't even touch upon the other part of this new regime, which is coaching. I have been less than inspired by Shurmer and it looks like the team would say the same. From the lack of intensity this summer, to gameday, to playcalling, to clock management, to personnel moves, I am not happy. While I thought the last coaching staff needed to be cleaned out, I am not loving this staff right now either. There doesn't seem to be a single position where we are getting more our of our players. We suck in all facets of the game. In comment 14130675 chopperhatch said:I agree about his first 3 picks also. As for Beal, it is not degenerative. But, he had a known shoulder injury and already had surgery. The shoulder is most delicate and re-injured joint. After minor contact, he now requires a second surgery. Healthy, he was a steal as I agree he is a 1st round talent. However, I just fear his shoulder will always be an issue.I didn't even touch upon the other part of this new regime, which is coaching. I have been less than inspired by Shurmer and it looks like the team would say the same. From the lack of intensity this summer, to gameday, to playcalling, to clock management, to personnel moves, I am not happy. While I thought the last coaching staff needed to be cleaned out, I am not loving this staff right now either. There doesn't seem to be a single position where we are getting more our of our players. We suck in all facets of the game.

I never thought this was going to be a SB contender this year Matt M. : 1:42 am : link But, I honestly expected a bounce back, return to respectable, building block year. That was all on the OL moves. Well, they bombed to the Reese level of OL moves. I never agreed that Reese ignored the OL, as many liked to say. He just made terrible moves both via FA and the draft. Well, Hernandez looks like a keeper, but we need 4 other OL at this point. If we had even average OL play this year, I think we are sitting at 3-3 or 4-2 and looking at an outside shot at the playoffs this year. Instead, we have a legitimate shot to another 3 win ceiling this year, and 3 is a stretch. The worst part, is our roster won't be in much better shape. We just replaced last year's shit with this year's shit.



This off-season is of paramount importance for both Gettleman and Shurmer. I honestly wouldn't give either a long leash. Gettleman has to hit a homerun with our premium pick and the rest of the draft and FA. He really has no wiggle room for failure. Shurmer has to take what we hope is an improved roster and at the very least put a competitive product on the field. If they can't do this, neither should get a year 3.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I swear some fans are just spoiled ... USAF NYG Fan : 6:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 14130460 USAF NYG Fan said:





Quote:









Well that was a load of BS. Was Pete Rozelle a Giants' fan? He may have very well saved the NFL but how does that translate to the Giants' success? Are you seriously making the argument that all team's owe their successes to Rozelle? Does that mean the Brown's can attribute their failures to Rozelle? Under John Mara's ownership, bequeathed or otherwise, they brought home two SBs. How many of the other 31 teams can say that? Pittsburg can (whom share a long standing tradition with the Giants). Patriots can, who's HC got his start with the Giants.















Do you have any understanding how bad the Giants were in the '70s (the '60s, too)? You sound really naive about this.



I wasn't old enough to have a clue but just read the history. The most wins they ever had in a season was 9. Otherwise, they averaged like 4. They were atrocious and a league wide embarrassment.



Rozelle knew that the NY market, as the biggest, needed a stable team. So it was critical to save the Giants from themselves - because that's what was going on. The family feud between Welli and Tim was killing the team. So Rozelle brokered a deal that changed the direction of the franchise and created the Camelot Era from '84 to '90. There should be a statue of Rozelle erected outside of the stadium.

I am aware of the history actually. My point is, that has absolutely nothing to do with current mara ownership. It played no part in the last 2 SBs.



For example most people don't know that Apple was, at one point, saved by none other than Microsoft. Apple was at the brink of bankruptcy but Bill Gates came along and saved them. Did Gates do it for Apple? For Steve Jobs? Truth be told, saving Apple actually helped Micorosoft.



Does Apple not get credit for the huge business they are now today because Bill Gates saved the company so long ago? BTW, this was far more recent then when Rozelle saved the league. I say league because that's what he was trying to save. Not the Giants. In comment 14130547 bw in dc said:I am aware of the history actually. My point is, that has absolutely nothing to do with current mara ownership. It played no part in the last 2 SBs.For example most people don't know that Apple was, at one point, saved by none other than Microsoft. Apple was at the brink of bankruptcy but Bill Gates came along and saved them. Did Gates do it for Apple? For Steve Jobs? Truth be told, saving Apple actually helped Micorosoft.Does Apple not get credit for the huge business they are now today because Bill Gates saved the company so long ago? BTW, this was far more recent then when Rozelle saved the league. I say league because that's what he was trying to save. Not the Giants.

If a 63 yard kick doesn't go through the uprights BlueHurricane : 7:05 am : link We are most likely talking about an entirely different team. A lot of what has transpired the past few seasons is just bad luck. Basically getting to Even Steven for the extremely fortunate luck we had in 2007 and 2011.



Stop being spoiled children and let the new regime have a chance to fix the disaster that they were left with.

RE: I say, turn it over to the Mara girls and let them run the business micky : 7:18 am : link

Quote:



Yes!!! In comment 14130490 Del Shofner said:Yes!!!

Fans are spoiled? arniefez : 7:56 am : link No one has it better than an NFL owner. How asinine do your customers have to be to keep paying the kind of money the PSL suckers pay and think they owe the Giants some kind of warped loyalty. Yes Mr. Billionaire we will happily swallow whatever s**t you shovel our way and defend you and your family with fanatical zeal. They're so lucky their billionaire is classy not an ass like the suckers in Washington and Dallas. Fans aren't spoiled. They're morons.

RE: Fans are spoiled? BlueHurricane : 8:25 am : link

Quote: No one has it better than an NFL owner. How asinine do your customers have to be to keep paying the kind of money the PSL suckers pay and think they owe the Giants some kind of warped loyalty. Yes Mr. Billionaire we will happily swallow whatever s**t you shovel our way and defend you and your family with fanatical zeal. They're so lucky their billionaire is classy not an ass like the suckers in Washington and Dallas. Fans aren't spoiled. They're morons.



So don't watch. In comment 14130736 arniefez said:So don't watch.

RE: The problem is simple & ironic- Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:02 am : link

Quote: They are listening to what the fans want. This all started after the 2013 season.



-Fans want Eli in a more ï¿½QB friendlyï¿½ system. Ownership/front office force McAdoo on Coughlin. I think itï¿½s pretty clear this order came from above & set the tone for everyone to be on different schedules. John Mara also states ï¿½the offense is brokenï¿½.



-After 2014, Fewell is forced out & Spags brought back.



-Coughlin fired after 2015, but Reese stays. The kicker is, the assistant off the fired coaches staff is promoted to HC after being apart of back to back 6-10 seasons. The further away from this, the worse and worse it looks. Half of Coughlinï¿½s staff remains with McAdoo, yet Coughlin & McAdoo run different offenses.



-2015 was blamed on the offense, so $200M is spent on the defense. Everyone assumed the offense would carry on into 2016, but it didnï¿½t.



-Public outrage over the Eli benching leads to the Giants to change course and start Eli for the final 4 games. Hire Gettleman & Shurmur, make moves to build around Eli.



These string of moves so no sustainable plan. Band-aids & a reactionary mentality since 2013.



This post yesterday is spot on, and should be separated into its own thread.



You can add even more context to 2013 and the pressure from ownership regarding hosting the Super Bowl, the countdown clock, etc. Don't forget Mara's comments about Jernigan and Tom not playing young guys after the season finale, which definitely came from Reese. In comment 14130206 Sean said:This post yesterday is spot on, and should be separated into its own thread.You can add even more context to 2013 and the pressure from ownership regarding hosting the Super Bowl, the countdown clock, etc. Don't forget Mara's comments about Jernigan and Tom not playing young guys after the season finale, which definitely came from Reese.

RE: RE: Are you new to Giants football? rsjem1979 : 9:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 14130075 bluesince56 said:





Quote:





The Maras have messed up this team for years.



The Mara "Family" has a reputation for being great owners. Wellington Mara has been gone for 13 years. John is a JOKE. Hate the ownership



Ask Giants fans who remember the 70s what Wellington's reputation was. In truth, the Mara family has always been a bit of a mess, dating back to the feud between Wellington and Tim that turned the franchise into a laughingstock and was still so vicious they wouldn't even agree to be on the same podium after winning Super Bowl XXI. In comment 14130119 djstat said:Ask Giants fans who remember the 70s what Wellington's reputation was. In truth, the Mara family has always been a bit of a mess, dating back to the feud between Wellington and Tim that turned the franchise into a laughingstock and was still so vicious they wouldn't even agree to be on the same podium after winning Super Bowl XXI.

... christian : 9:36 am : link For me there's a huge difference between patience and languish. The Giants have been on a uniquely bad run. I don't abhore the ownership. All told since the Parcell's era this has been an accountantable and consistent team.



But keep this in mind: since Parcells the Giants have had one stretch of 3 losing seasons (13-15). They had never had 3/4 losing seasons in a row, and now they are on the verge of 5/6 losing seasons.



Rewind 20 years. The Raiders, Cowboys, 49ers would never imagine what the next two decades of football would look like.

The Patriots Steelers Les in TO : 9:43 am : link and Packers are spoiled fans who are treated to not only super bowl victories but consistent regular season success and playoff appearances. The Giants have more of a rollercoaster history by comparison

I will do you one better(or worse).... Doomster : 11:12 am : link RE: One thing I can't stand is the handful of posts here

chopperhatch : 1:31 am : link : reply



Aside from DG's first three draft pocks, everything else has been an abject failure at this point. But from the way those 3 picks look, he nailed them. So he bought himslef time with me.







Can we agree, with the #2 pick, it was a no brainer?(Provided Darnold, Rosen, Allen, and Jackson don't pan out....)



Hernandez? Well, we won't know about that pick for a few years....



Two picks aren't even playing....



As for the rest, none have shown anything and I felt we wasted another pick on a qb, like Webb and Nassib...

Bring On 1-15!!! DeepBlueJint : 11:25 am : link As a Giant fan for over 58 years, I say "bring it on!" Let's get the first pick of the draft. Trade Beckham, please! Get rid of the over paid, underplay veterans, e.g. Vernon, Harrison, Manning, Omeneh, Ogletree, Jenkins, etc. Build up draft picks and cap space. Do it! If this historically lousy ownership family, the Maras, can ever, I mean ever, do it right, now is the time. For God's sake, even a broken clock is right twice a day. We had the first time when Rozelle threatened the Maras and pushed Tim Mara to sell his shares and Rozelle, that's right, Rozelle brought in George Young. Meanwhile, all the complainers about Gettlemen and Shurmur, get a life. Competitive? Where is the depth of talent from all those drafts by Reese? Either shut your face or turn off the TV/ Computer. You cry babies remind me of the Giant players bitch'n about the refereeing. If you don't like it, sell your tickets. Don't support the team. And go pound sand.