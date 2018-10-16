John Mara Calls out Odell BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/16/2018 11:25 am "I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking"





He does Anakim : 10/16/2018 11:26 am : link He's right.





And cue the "well, if he had a QB who could get him the ball..."

BAM!!! dep026 : 10/16/2018 11:26 am : link Chaos all over the place.



Love it!!!

He's not wrong jcn56 : 10/16/2018 11:27 am : link Now, did he say it to Lil Wayne, or did he have some other member of the hip hop community relay it for him?

AKA he knows Odell is right BigBlue4You09 : 10/16/2018 11:28 am : link Truth hurts John, you’ve done a terrible job

This is going to get interesting... bradshaw44 : 10/16/2018 11:28 am : link I don't think Odell is long for this team. If Mara indeed said this, Odell isn't going to just fall in line based on passed behavior.

RE: John Mara RottenApple : 10/16/2018 11:28 am : link

Quote: has lost control of this franchise.



He's the idiot that gave the idiot a huge contract. In comment 14131091 Kyle in NY said:He's the idiot that gave the idiot a huge contract.

We're the new browns Heisenberg : 10/16/2018 11:28 am : link for fucks sake.

Does This lax counsel : 10/16/2018 11:28 am : link Have the makings of a historically bad season? Seems like dissent is not that far off.

"And wait til I find the guy who gave him all that money!!" bceagle05 : 10/16/2018 11:29 am : link .

. arcarsenal : 10/16/2018 11:30 am : link 1. John Mara is right.

2. John Mara needs to shut the fuck up. He's majorly responsible for the massive downturn this franchise has taken.

This is what happens Chris684 : 10/16/2018 11:31 am : link when you fall for 3 months of "good behavior" after 4 years of bullshit.

he's right: stupid move japanhead : 10/16/2018 11:32 am : link to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..

once again mara can't keep his mouth shut GiantsFan84 : 10/16/2018 11:33 am : link no reason for him to publicly call odell out. that is going to make things better? real smart john

. arcarsenal : 10/16/2018 11:35 am : link Mara should take his own advice, really - he should be talking less and doing a better job with this franchise. Because lately, he's doing a pretty fucking bad one.



He isn't wrong about Beckham at all, but this is Jerry Jones stuff. Let the coach handle it.



Once the owner comes out and starts making comments like this, it doesn't end well.

RE: he's right: stupid move UConn4523 : 10/16/2018 11:38 am : link

Quote: to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..



I hope it keeps happening so I can laugh at guys like you who actually care about it. In comment 14131107 japanhead said:I hope it keeps happening so I can laugh at guys like you who actually care about it.

RE: . jcn56 : 10/16/2018 11:39 am : link

Quote: Mara should take his own advice, really - he should be talking less and doing a better job with this franchise. Because lately, he's doing a pretty fucking bad one.



He isn't wrong about Beckham at all, but this is Jerry Jones stuff. Let the coach handle it.



Once the owner comes out and starts making comments like this, it doesn't end well.



Yep - and unlike Odell, Mara's track record has been shit for some time now. In comment 14131119 arcarsenal said:Yep - and unlike Odell, Mara's track record has been shit for some time now.

so yes he should shut up hitdog42 : 10/16/2018 11:39 am : link but playing wise... he is playing... so thats just lame from the owner that is responsible for the mess

This was a dumb move by Mara allstarjim : 10/16/2018 11:43 am : link Publicly, the controversy surrounding Odell's comments and ESPN interview was subsiding. You let it die. Mara is the boss, you can say whatever you want behind closed doors and I'm sure plenty was said behind closed doors.



What he did was about his own ego to make himself look like the big man in charge to the public. You give non-answers to questions about that topic and say everything that has needed to be said has been said and it's an internal issue. Boom, no sound bytes.



Seriously questioning Mara's judgement here.

We should cut him and re-sign the great Jerrel Jernigan! bceagle05 : 10/16/2018 11:43 am : link .

The decisions Mara made this offseason are laughably bad. Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 11:43 am : link Every last one of them was the wrong decision.



Think about that.

We are paying OBJ nearly $100 million BillyM : 10/16/2018 11:43 am : link Damn straight if my employer was paying me that, they would have all the right in the world to put me in check.





This AcidTest : 10/16/2018 11:47 am : link team is a mess, starting with the ownership. I agree that this should be left to the coach. Mara is too involved in the team.

Mara is right on this chuckydee9 : 10/16/2018 11:48 am : link He was also right to sign OBJ.. Almost everything OBJ said was also right.. OBJ simply shouldn't have said them in the media..



Overall people are stupid.. they make a big deal of what OBJ is saying.. when in reality the big deal is our record.. regardless of all this drama we are still the worst team in the league.. The losing caused this drama not the other way around.. Fix the losing and no one will care about the drama..

If we're going by Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2018 11:49 am : link "What have you done for me lately", john mara is really low on the credibility pecking order compared to Beckham. Hes been better at his job than anyone else employed by the Giants.

If Odell could throw the ball to himself, Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 11:51 am : link he probably wouldn't talk much. Has to be frustrating when your QB won't throw the ball past 10 yards.

RE: RE: he's right: stupid move japanhead : 10/16/2018 11:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 14131107 japanhead said:





Quote:





to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..







I hope it keeps happening so I can laugh at guys like you who actually care about it.



so your position is that there's nothing to see here? and it's dumb to care about beckham being fined and held to account by the coach, and by the owner? k then. In comment 14131126 UConn4523 said:so your position is that there's nothing to see here? and it's dumb to care about beckham being fined and held to account by the coach, and by the owner? k then.

New acroynm.... IAEF dep026 : 10/16/2018 11:52 am : link that should be a standard when posting.

I simply do not understand this Simpleman in Tx : 10/16/2018 11:52 am : link What good does calling out Obj publicly do? It creates a more negative enviroment with the team and in the media. Where is the professionalism? The Giants are no longer one of the reputable teams in the league. Thank you John Mara for making this team trash, i have no respect for your ways.

. arcarsenal : 10/16/2018 11:54 am : link Really, none of what is being said is wrong - it's that it needs to stop being aired out in the open and needs to be handled in-house.



Beckham is right to be frustrated. He's right to see the way PIT, HOU, ATL, etc. get the ball to their star WR's while we can't do anything but throw him bubble screens or quick slants expecting him to take it to the house.



But Beckham needs to fucking stop with the public comments, the tantrums, the childish behavior. Enough is enough.



Mara is right about that. But again - this isn't something Mara should be opining on in public. It basically undermines the coach and it creates even more of a shitshow.



It's just all bad for the Giants right now. It's pretty infuriating.

Yea Beckham's attitude is all Manning's fault! Chris684 : 10/16/2018 11:54 am : link Ya know what?



I think we should blame that pathetic clown show of a muffed punt for a TD on Eli as well!



Or maybe is was the sun's fault? Or maybe it was Jenkins' fault?



Anyone but Odell!





RE: We are paying OBJ nearly $100 million allstarjim : 10/16/2018 11:55 am : link

Quote: Damn straight if my employer was paying me that, they would have all the right in the world to put me in check.





And you do that...internally. Publicly, you are exacerbating the situation which is a bad move for the organization. Is your duty to the health and success of the organization or is your duty to feed your ego by seeing your name in the paper?



It doesn't matter if his sentiment is right (and it is right), what matters is being above the tit for tat and putting your franchise first. This was a controversy that was pretty much over. Now it's not going to be, and it has the potential to become a toxic situation with one of your best players. There was no need for this. In comment 14131142 BillyM said:And you do that...internally. Publicly, you are exacerbating the situation which is a bad move for the organization. Is your duty to the health and success of the organization or is your duty to feed your ego by seeing your name in the paper?It doesn't matter if his sentiment is right (and it is right), what matters is being above the tit for tat and putting your franchise first. This was a controversy that was pretty much over. Now it's not going to be, and it has the potential to become a toxic situation with one of your best players. There was no need for this.

Stupid comments by the owner... Bchurch : 10/16/2018 11:55 am : link What did he think that would accomplish? Question the receiver when the fans, media, players are all questioning the QB. Just opens up Eli to more criticism.

Whole freeking organization needs an enema Rick in Dallas : 10/16/2018 11:56 am : link It's times like this when you need a vocal leader(not OBJ) to get all the troops together and iron out this mess....

BTW..not John Mara one of the major reasons we are back in the 70's

What a cluster fuck of an org micky : 10/16/2018 11:58 am : link .

Mopey obj does an interview Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/16/2018 11:58 am : link With Little Wayne on ESPN. Brilliant lol!



Mara should have listened to my sagely advice to trade him this summer.

RE: RE: RE: he's right: stupid move UConn4523 : 10/16/2018 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14131126 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 14131107 japanhead said:





Quote:





to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..







I hope it keeps happening so I can laugh at guys like you who actually care about it.







so your position is that there's nothing to see here? and it's dumb to care about beckham being fined and held to account by the coach, and by the owner? k then.



No, he needs to clean it up, but the fact that it bothers people so much is funny to me, always will be. In comment 14131170 japanhead said:No, he needs to clean it up, but the fact that it bothers people so much is funny to me, always will be.

It almsot seems like... M.S. : 10/16/2018 11:59 am : link

...OBJ is trying to get primetime replay with his head-butting on the sideline because he ain't getting any primetime replay for his (lack of) TD catches.







And dont think that odelli micky : 10/16/2018 11:59 am : link Isnt going have a comeback reply

RE: And dont think that odelli bceagle05 : 10/16/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: Isnt going have a comeback reply

A passive aggressive Instragram post, followed by gentle sobbing on Josina Anderson's shoulder. In comment 14131195 micky said:A passive aggressive Instragram post, followed by gentle sobbing on Josina Anderson's shoulder.

Mara had his opportunity to do something about it this offseason Go Terps : 10/16/2018 12:02 pm : link .

RE: . mfsd : 10/16/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: Really, none of what is being said is wrong - it's that it needs to stop being aired out in the open and needs to be handled in-house.



Beckham is right to be frustrated. He's right to see the way PIT, HOU, ATL, etc. get the ball to their star WR's while we can't do anything but throw him bubble screens or quick slants expecting him to take it to the house.



But Beckham needs to fucking stop with the public comments, the tantrums, the childish behavior. Enough is enough.



Mara is right about that. But again - this isn't something Mara should be opining on in public. It basically undermines the coach and it creates even more of a shitshow.



It's just all bad for the Giants right now. It's pretty infuriating.



Spot on. Sure, OBJ could shut up, but regardless, nobody wins a war of words in the media between owner and WR

In comment 14131176 arcarsenal said:Spot on. Sure, OBJ could shut up, but regardless, nobody wins a war of words in the media between owner and WR

RE: It almsot seems like... Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2018 12:04 pm : link

Quote:

...OBJ is trying to get primetime replay with his head-butting on the sideline because he ain't getting any primetime replay for his (lack of) TD catches.







Who isn't frustrated by the stats bbn of this team. The franchise has been bad since 2012. In comment 14131194 M.S. said:Who isn't frustrated by the stats bbn of this team. The franchise has been bad since 2012.

RE: RE: RE: RE: he's right: stupid move japanhead : 10/16/2018 12:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131170 japanhead said:





Quote:





In comment 14131126 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 14131107 japanhead said:





Quote:





to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..







I hope it keeps happening so I can laugh at guys like you who actually care about it.







so your position is that there's nothing to see here? and it's dumb to care about beckham being fined and held to account by the coach, and by the owner? k then.







No, he needs to clean it up, but the fact that it bothers people so much is funny to me, always will be.



it doesn't bother me "so much," but odell has become on of my least favorite giants. and i fully defended him up through the josh norman debacle. i just don't understand a fan who would concede that odell's bullshit is a problem he needs to clean up, yet also say they think it's funny that his bullshit is annoying to other giants fans. seems dumb to me In comment 14131193 UConn4523 said:it doesn't bother me "so much," but odell has become on of my least favorite giants. and i fully defended him up through the josh norman debacle. i just don't understand a fan who would concede that odell's bullshit is a problem he needs to clean up, yet also say they think it's funny that his bullshit is annoying to other giants fans. seems dumb to me

Mara is right, but does he need to SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/16/2018 12:08 pm : link say this publicly?



What a clusterf*ck of an organization right now.

Seems like more bad leadership to me NoGainDayne : 10/16/2018 12:09 pm : link taking pot shots at your best player through the media is what players do to each other.



You are his boss. If you want something to change you do it behind closed doors. Or you have the coach to do it or GM. You aren't Jerry Jones and who wants to be Jerry Jones anyway?

Rich Eisen said it best: Brown Recluse : 10/16/2018 12:10 pm : link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpzgevNI0Fc



"There is an Odell problem. It is a problem. It is a problem when you keep losing, and Fox is zooming in on him ...and I saw Martellus Bennett who I follow on Twitter, he's like 'don't blame it all on Odell' and he thought that Joe and Troy and the Fox broadcast were way too focused on his antics and not on Eli Mannings inability to play the quarterback position at a high level anymore. And in that regard I think Martellus is right...but its also, what have you built up in the respect bank, in the National Football League? And at this point it appears that Odell has insufficient funds in that bank." "There is an Odell problem. It is a problem. It is a problem when you keep losing, and Fox is zooming in on him ...and I saw Martellus Bennett who I follow on Twitter, he's like 'don't blame it all on Odell' and he thought that Joe and Troy and the Fox broadcast were way too focused on his antics and not on Eli Mannings inability to play the quarterback position at a high level anymore. And in that regard I think Martellus is right...but its also, what have you built up in the respect bank, in the National Football League? And at this point it appears that Odell has insufficient funds in that bank."

I find it really funny that we can all criticize the owner Rjanyg : 10/16/2018 12:10 pm : link If any one of us were the owner of a sports franchise, we would have a hard time just saying " no comment " or absolutely nothing.



Yes this franchise is in a weird place and it sucks but to act like you all could keep your mouth shut is pretty ridiculous.

RE: once again mara can't keep his mouth shut Mdgiantsfan : 10/16/2018 12:12 pm : link

Quote: no reason for him to publicly call odell out. that is going to make things better? real smart john



So he thought this was the appropriate medium by which to share his thoughts?! Top to bottom this organization is in trouble!



Getts your up next! What says you? In comment 14131115 GiantsFan84 said:So he thought this was the appropriate medium by which to share his thoughts?! Top to bottom this organization is in trouble!Getts your up next! What says you?

None of the Beckham defenses have ever make much sense.. Chris684 : 10/16/2018 12:12 pm : link We've seen lots of theories thrown out there.



-Racism

-An anti-Beckham agenda from the media

-A young kid who captured fame too soon and just needed to mature

-Just a passionate guy

-Frustration with losing (even though his only playoff game to date included more idiotic behavior and poor performance)

-It's Eli Manning's fault



I'm sure there will be more.



RE: I find it really funny that we can all criticize the owner arcarsenal : 10/16/2018 12:12 pm : link

Quote: If any one of us were the owner of a sports franchise, we would have a hard time just saying " no comment " or absolutely nothing.



Yes this franchise is in a weird place and it sucks but to act like you all could keep your mouth shut is pretty ridiculous.



It's not ridiculous.



Not every owner makes comments like these when their team is playing poorly. It's a matter of understanding how to handle certain situations and realizing that comments like these do nothing but make matters worse. In comment 14131228 Rjanyg said:It's not ridiculous.Not every owner makes comments like these when their team is playing poorly. It's a matter of understanding how to handle certain situations and realizing that comments like these do nothing but make matters worse.

mara can be a terrible owner japanhead : 10/16/2018 12:17 pm : link who should've given a no comment on the odell matter, and odell can be a high maintenance clueless idiot who constantly needs to be managed or checked by his coach and other players on the team. worst of both worlds.

I have no issue with what Mara said either. Brown Recluse : 10/16/2018 12:17 pm : link If I'd just backed up the Brinks truck for someone, making them one of the highest paid players in the league, and then only 4 weeks into the season to throw everyone under the bus - I'd have said the same thing.









RE: I find it really funny that we can all criticize the owner Mdgiantsfan : 10/16/2018 12:19 pm : link

Quote: If any one of us were the owner of a sports franchise, we would have a hard time just saying " no comment " or absolutely nothing.



Yes this franchise is in a weird place and it sucks but to act like you all could keep your mouth shut is pretty ridiculous.



Maybe if you have no self control, but it’s a problem if you’ve been born into this business and don’t have the self control to not make a bad situation worse with your words. You are signing the checks, you have that conversation with the player and not through the media. In comment 14131228 Rjanyg said:Maybe if you have no self control, but it’s a problem if you’ve been born into this business and don’t have the self control to not make a bad situation worse with your words. You are signing the checks, you have that conversation with the player and not through the media.

I don't know how hard it is to grasp SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/16/2018 12:19 pm : link that Odell is right, but shouldn't air it publicly & Mara is right, but also shouldn't air it publicly.

RE: I have no issue with what Mara said either. Mdgiantsfan : 10/16/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: If I'd just backed up the Brinks truck for someone, making them one of the highest paid players in the league, and then only 4 weeks into the season to throw everyone under the bus - I'd have said the same thing.









You’d say something to the media? Why? In comment 14131255 Brown Recluse said:You’d say something to the media? Why?

Mara is right... silverfox : 10/16/2018 12:20 pm : link ...but he's also responsible for OBJ being pissed by keeping Eli around.

The Giants organization being so outspoken about OBJ jlukes : 10/16/2018 12:21 pm : link leaves me to believe one thing and one thing only.





They are laying the groundwork for any future infractions that could lead the Giants to suspend up for conduct detrimental to the team and recoup some of the bonus money.





Maybe mara should not have caved to the media nygiants16 : 10/16/2018 12:21 pm : link and the giants would have a new qb right now..

John Mara Justlurking : 10/16/2018 12:22 pm : link is quickly becoming Exhibit A for why there should be an oppressive estate tax.



RE: He does Thegratefulhead : 10/16/2018 12:22 pm : link

Quote: He's right.





And cue the "well, if he had a QB who could get him the ball..." Bank on it. In comment 14131084 Anakim said:Bank on it.

RE: The Giants organization being so outspoken about OBJ Keith : 10/16/2018 12:23 pm : link

Quote: leaves me to believe one thing and one thing only.





They are laying the groundwork for any future infractions that could lead the Giants to suspend up for conduct detrimental to the team and recoup some of the bonus money.





Or, and stay with me here, I'm just spitballing ideas.......they want him to shut up and play football.



There doesn't need to be some deep motivation here. Odell is great at football. Odell needs to learn how to communicate his concerns or feelings in the right way. STFU and play football, which is what you are paid very well to do. Thats it. In comment 14131267 jlukes said:Or, and stay with me here, I'm just spitballing ideas.......they want him to shut up and play football.There doesn't need to be some deep motivation here. Odell is great at football. Odell needs to learn how to communicate his concerns or feelings in the right way. STFU and play football, which is what you are paid very well to do. Thats it.

I just don't know about John Mara anymore moespree : 10/16/2018 12:24 pm : link Has he just had a bad few years or he is a poor owner whose ineptitude was covered by the prime years of several great players? I really don't know anymore. I think he's right about Odell. But he has to know what the reaction is going to be when you make something like this public. Also, I hope he realizes he has blame in this mess too, so he opens himself up to public criticism as well when he makes a statement like this.



I don't think there is any doubt anymore that this is as low and bad a point the Giants have been in since the 70s.

and this will not go well for marA nygiants16 : 10/16/2018 12:24 pm : link who do you think the players are going to back? him or beckham?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: he's right: stupid move UConn4523 : 10/16/2018 12:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131193 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 14131170 japanhead said:





Quote:





In comment 14131126 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 14131107 japanhead said:





Quote:





to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..







I hope it keeps happening so I can laugh at guys like you who actually care about it.







so your position is that there's nothing to see here? and it's dumb to care about beckham being fined and held to account by the coach, and by the owner? k then.







No, he needs to clean it up, but the fact that it bothers people so much is funny to me, always will be.







it doesn't bother me "so much," but odell has become on of my least favorite giants. and i fully defended him up through the josh norman debacle. i just don't understand a fan who would concede that odell's bullshit is a problem he needs to clean up, yet also say they think it's funny that his bullshit is annoying to other giants fans. seems dumb to me



It won’t seem dumb when you realize that it’s ok to want X player to be different but not enough for it to bother you. There’s a ton of problems on this team, the focus should be on those. Everything else is just feeding the media.



Blocking, QB play, playcalling, defense, etc are all far larger issues that need attention. I’d rather Odell fix his special teams play than worry about what he says to Lil Wayne. In comment 14131216 japanhead said:It won’t seem dumb when you realize that it’s ok to want X player to be different but not enough for it to bother you. There’s a ton of problems on this team, the focus should be on those. Everything else is just feeding the media.Blocking, QB play, playcalling, defense, etc are all far larger issues that need attention. I’d rather Odell fix his special teams play than worry about what he says to Lil Wayne.

I find it humerous Marvin Across The sea : 10/16/2018 12:29 pm : link that a fan can like Odell and also like Barkley And Shepard. They're polar opposites as people. two class acts one piece of shit pussy

RE: John Mara jcn56 : 10/16/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: is quickly becoming Exhibit A for why there should be an oppressive estate tax.



LOL! In comment 14131271 Justlurking said:LOL!

RE: John Mara shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/16/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: is quickly becoming Exhibit A for why there should be an oppressive estate tax.



That was good one. In comment 14131271 Justlurking said:That was good one.

RE: I find it humerous jcn56 : 10/16/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: that a fan can like Odell and also like Barkley And Shepard. They're polar opposites as people. two class acts one piece of shit pussy



Sorry, piece of shit troll says what now? In comment 14131286 Marvin Across The sea said:Sorry, piece of shit troll says what now?

RE: I find it humerous arcarsenal : 10/16/2018 12:31 pm : link

Quote: that a fan can like Odell and also like Barkley And Shepard. They're polar opposites as people. two class acts one piece of shit pussy



What was your last handle?



Obvious troll is obvious. In comment 14131286 Marvin Across The sea said:What was your last handle?Obvious troll is obvious.

To be fair BBelle21 : 10/16/2018 12:31 pm : link Mara is 1000% right

RE: To be fair ajr2456 : 10/16/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: Mara is 1000% right



So was Odell about the offense, the QB and this teams heart or lack of it. In comment 14131291 BBelle21 said:So was Odell about the offense, the QB and this teams heart or lack of it.

RE: I find it humerous nygiants16 : 10/16/2018 12:37 pm : link

Quote: that a fan can like Odell and also like Barkley And Shepard. They're polar opposites as people. two class acts one piece of shit pussy



you find humorous that people do not give a shit about a players persinality and just root for the name on the front?



did you root for michael boley? In comment 14131286 Marvin Across The sea said:you find humorous that people do not give a shit about a players persinality and just root for the name on the front?did you root for michael boley?

Odell was not right about any of it BBelle21 : 10/16/2018 12:38 pm : link He’s an influential presence on the team and he misused it, caused divisive instead of unity. This is about to backfire on Odell. He hasn’t played mistake free football either.

RE: Seems like more bad leadership to me Marvin Across The sea : 10/16/2018 12:38 pm : link

Quote: taking pot shots at your best player through the media is what players do to each other.



You are his boss. If you want something to change you do it behind closed doors. Or you have the coach to do it or GM. You aren't Jerry Jones and who wants to be Jerry Jones anyway?



he's not the best player anymore and he'll never be able to take that. the more saquon shines the more he'll act out. In comment 14131222 NoGainDayne said:he's not the best player anymore and he'll never be able to take that. the more saquon shines the more he'll act out.

RE: Odell was not right about any of it nygiants16 : 10/16/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote: He’s an influential presence on the team and he misused it, caused divisive instead of unity. This is about to backfire on Odell. He hasn’t played mistake free football either.



you do realize he defended eli, he didnt throw him under the bus like espn made it seem...



he also said it was his job to get the team up and ready tonj play he didnt name any players... In comment 14131312 BBelle21 said:you do realize he defended eli, he didnt throw him under the bus like espn made it seem...he also said it was his job to get the team up and ready tonj play he didnt name any players...

RE: Odell was not right about any of it jcn56 : 10/16/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote: He’s an influential presence on the team and he misused it, caused divisive instead of unity. This is about to backfire on Odell. He hasn’t played mistake free football either.



Of course what Odell did was wrong. So what better way to try to point out it was wrong than for Mara to go and make that public statement, which was better delivered in person.



Do as I say, not as I do? In comment 14131312 BBelle21 said:Of course what Odell did was wrong. So what better way to try to point out it was wrong than for Mara to go and make that public statement, which was better delivered in person.Do as I say, not as I do?

RE: RE: I find it humerous Marvin Across The sea : 10/16/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131286 Marvin Across The sea said:





Quote:





that a fan can like Odell and also like Barkley And Shepard. They're polar opposites as people. two class acts one piece of shit pussy







you find humorous that people do not give a shit about a players persinality and just root for the name on the front?



did you root for michael boley?



no In comment 14131310 nygiants16 said:no

Whatever Odell’s intentions were BBelle21 : 10/16/2018 12:42 pm : link And those intentions are up for debate, he was fined by the coach and Odell then doubled down and said he only apologized to keep the peace. Basically throwing the fine back in Shurmur’s face. Odell like everyone needs to do better.

RE: RE: Seems like more bad leadership to me nygiants16 : 10/16/2018 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131222 NoGainDayne said:





Quote:





taking pot shots at your best player through the media is what players do to each other.



You are his boss. If you want something to change you do it behind closed doors. Or you have the coach to do it or GM. You aren't Jerry Jones and who wants to be Jerry Jones anyway?







he's not the best player anymore and he'll never be able to take that. the more saquon shines the more he'll act out.



yes lets complete ignore the fact that he doesnt care who shines as long as the team wins, lets ignore that he is friends with barkley and talks up barkley every chance he gets..



lets ignore that thisnis the same player that fscetimed barkley 5 minutes after he was drafted..



lets ignore the same guy who refused an interview with nfl network unless the entire wide receiver core was involved..



this notion that beckham csres about barkley being a better player is laughable.. In comment 14131314 Marvin Across The sea said:yes lets complete ignore the fact that he doesnt care who shines as long as the team wins, lets ignore that he is friends with barkley and talks up barkley every chance he gets..lets ignore that thisnis the same player that fscetimed barkley 5 minutes after he was drafted..lets ignore the same guy who refused an interview with nfl network unless the entire wide receiver core was involved..this notion that beckham csres about barkley being a better player is laughable..

RE: I find it humerous mfsd : 10/16/2018 12:43 pm : link

Quote: that a fan can like Odell and also like Barkley And Shepard. They're polar opposites as people. two class acts one piece of shit pussy



Piece of shit pussy? Dude, step away from the keyboard and get some help In comment 14131286 Marvin Across The sea said:Piece of shit pussy? Dude, step away from the keyboard and get some help

I for one ajr2456 : 10/16/2018 12:44 pm : link Wish Mara was this outspoken about Josh Brown.

RE: I find it really funny that we can all criticize the owner Justlurking : 10/16/2018 12:48 pm : link

Quote: If any one of us were the owner of a sports franchise, we would have a hard time just saying " no comment " or absolutely nothing.



Yes this franchise is in a weird place and it sucks but to act like you all could keep your mouth shut is pretty ridiculous.



"Odell hates losing. We all hate losing. We are 1-5 and we are going to do everything that we can to win some games. Everyone is frustrated, not just Odell. Its our job to make sure that we start winning some games."



Its not that hard. 1. Say everyone hates losing; 2. acknowledge its frustrating; 3 say we're going to do everything to start winning. In comment 14131228 Rjanyg said:"Odell hates losing. We all hate losing. We are 1-5 and we are going to do everything that we can to win some games. Everyone is frustrated, not just Odell. Its our job to make sure that we start winning some games."Its not that hard. 1. Say everyone hates losing; 2. acknowledge its frustrating; 3 say we're going to do everything to start winning.

current owner Mara is acting just like his father Wellington did until plato : 10/16/2018 12:50 pm : link George Young came aboard and straightened out the entire organization, from comments, to draft, to contracts, etc. I don't think Gettleman can or will do it and Mara is just too immature as an owner to see it yet, and Odell is a major PIA and needs to mature rapidly.

RE: I for one Justlurking : 10/16/2018 12:51 pm : link

Quote: Wish Mara was this outspoken about Josh Brown.



Seriously. Amazing point. In comment 14131331 ajr2456 said:Seriously. Amazing point.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: he's right: stupid move japanhead : 10/16/2018 12:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131216 japanhead said:





Quote:





In comment 14131193 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 14131170 japanhead said:





Quote:





In comment 14131126 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 14131107 japanhead said:





Quote:





to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..







I hope it keeps happening so I can laugh at guys like you who actually care about it.







so your position is that there's nothing to see here? and it's dumb to care about beckham being fined and held to account by the coach, and by the owner? k then.







No, he needs to clean it up, but the fact that it bothers people so much is funny to me, always will be.







it doesn't bother me "so much," but odell has become on of my least favorite giants. and i fully defended him up through the josh norman debacle. i just don't understand a fan who would concede that odell's bullshit is a problem he needs to clean up, yet also say they think it's funny that his bullshit is annoying to other giants fans. seems dumb to me







It won’t seem dumb when you realize that it’s ok to want X player to be different but not enough for it to bother you. There’s a ton of problems on this team, the focus should be on those. Everything else is just feeding the media.



Blocking, QB play, playcalling, defense, etc are all far larger issues that need attention. I’d rather Odell fix his special teams play than worry about what he says to Lil Wayne.



no, that doesn't seem dumb. what seems dumb is that you would take pleasure in other fans being annoyed by beckham reverting back to form and airing grievances publicly in stream of consciousness form, or otherwise acting like an idiot, while also making major mistakes on the field (and not just the horrific whiff on the punt).



this was a 3-13 team last year. i understand that it will take time to fix the blocking, the defense, the QB, etc etc. but odell was given a large second contract and is supposed to be part of the solution and one thing we can feel positive about going forward. i definitely don't feel that way about him, and yes, that is annoying to me. but kudos to you for taking pleasure in that, man. i'm sure you're right- whatever crap beckham says about the giants in sit-down interviews in season with popular rappers or the worst that the gossip sports media has to offer isn't the "real" issue here. *eyeroll* In comment 14131279 UConn4523 said:no, that doesn't seem dumb. what seems dumb is that you would take pleasure in other fans being annoyed by beckham reverting back to form and airing grievances publicly in stream of consciousness form, or otherwise acting like an idiot, while also making major mistakes on the field (and not just the horrific whiff on the punt).this was a 3-13 team last year. i understand that it will take time to fix the blocking, the defense, the QB, etc etc. but odell was given a large second contract and is supposed to be part of the solution and one thing we can feel positive about going forward. i definitely don't feel that way about him, and yes, that is annoying to me. but kudos to you for taking pleasure in that, man. i'm sure you're right- whatever crap beckham says about the giants in sit-down interviews in season with popular rappers or the worst that the gossip sports media has to offer isn't the "real" issue here. *eyeroll*

Pro Football HoustonGiant : 10/16/2018 12:55 pm : link Is entertainment. The Giants aren't entertaining. That's the long and the short of it.





Although reality TV is loved by a lot of people.

Mara's biggest sin is being surprised by this at all Go Terps : 10/16/2018 12:56 pm : link



It reminds me of the old SNL skit, "Bad Idea Jeans"...



Quote: Guy #1: Hey, we’ve got our apartment. We ripped up the floors, pipes, wiring, and having everything completely redone.



Guy #2: You’re renting, right?



Guy #1: Yeah.



Guy #3: Well, he’s an ex free-base addict, and he’s trying to turn around, and he needs a place to stay for a couple of months.



Guy #4: Now that I have kids, I feel a lot better having a gun in the house.



Guy #3: I thought about it, and even though it’s over, I’m going to tell my wife about the affair.



Guy #5: I don’t know the guy, but I’ve got two kidneys and he needs one, so I figured..



Guy #2: Normally I wear protection, but then I thought, “When am I gonna make it back to Haiti?”



NFL owner: the guy's a pain in the ass and I'm not sure I can trust him, but I figure I'll pay him $90M.



Bad idea.



This is what he paid $90M for. This behavior is nothing new, so he shouldn't be surprised.It reminds me of the old SNL skit, "Bad Idea Jeans"...NFL owner: the guy's a pain in the ass and I'm not sure I can trust him, but I figure I'll pay him $90M.Bad idea.

RE: I find it really funny that we can all criticize the owner allstarjim : 10/16/2018 12:57 pm : link

Quote: If any one of us were the owner of a sports franchise, we would have a hard time just saying " no comment " or absolutely nothing.



Yes this franchise is in a weird place and it sucks but to act like you all could keep your mouth shut is pretty ridiculous.



No, it's called being an adult and knowing where your responsibility lies. I might not keep my mouth shut behind closed doors but I certainly wouldn't go public. In comment 14131228 Rjanyg said:No, it's called being an adult and knowing where your responsibility lies. I might not keep my mouth shut behind closed doors but I certainly wouldn't go public.

Wellington Mara GMAN56 : 10/16/2018 12:58 pm : link would not have stood for any of this nonsense. This team always had pride and heritage. It meant something to wear the uniform. The photo of Barkley looking at all the greats gave me chills to think what this kid can do and has not disappointed me yet.



Odell is making this team all about him. Yea he is good but dont let ONE amazing catch define who you are as a player. Now we are defining him for what he does on the sidelines. Get out of the double team situations. Make the plays. Earn the money. Eli is at least trying to do good for the team. Lets try to win some games get back some dignity back and maybe, just MAYBE make a run for it.

everyone associated with franchise needs to shut up and row AnnapolisMike : 10/16/2018 1:00 pm : link focus on Atlanta and play a competitive game. This shit with OBJ needs to stop. This shit with Eli needs to be put to bed. If he has another shitty game he needs to sit if for no other reason than the team needs to stop living in the past.

RE: Wellington Mara ajr2456 : 10/16/2018 1:01 pm : link

Quote: would not have stood for any of this nonsense. This team always had pride and heritage. It meant something to wear the uniform. The photo of Barkley looking at all the greats gave me chills to think what this kid can do and has not disappointed me yet.



Odell is making this team all about him. Yea he is good but dont let ONE amazing catch define who you are as a player. Now we are defining him for what he does on the sidelines. Get out of the double team situations. Make the plays. Earn the money. Eli is at least trying to do good for the team. Lets try to win some games get back some dignity back and maybe, just MAYBE make a run for it.



Wellington Mara gave serial domestic abuser, multi arrest Tito Wooten to a contract extension. In comment 14131367 GMAN56 said:Wellington Mara gave serial domestic abuser, multi arrest Tito Wooten to a contract extension.

RE: Wellington Mara Brown Recluse : 10/16/2018 1:02 pm : link

Quote: would not have stood for any of this nonsense. This team always had pride and heritage. It meant something to wear the uniform. The photo of Barkley looking at all the greats gave me chills to think what this kid can do and has not disappointed me yet.



Odell is making this team all about him. Yea he is good but dont let ONE amazing catch define who you are as a player. Now we are defining him for what he does on the sidelines. Get out of the double team situations. Make the plays. Earn the money. Eli is at least trying to do good for the team. Lets try to win some games get back some dignity back and maybe, just MAYBE make a run for it.



He's not even the best player on th team anymore. Barkley is. In comment 14131367 GMAN56 said:He's not even the best player on th team anymore. Barkley is.

... riceneggs : 10/16/2018 1:06 pm : link This will all be better when Eli is off the team

We are going to regret, Doomster : 10/16/2018 1:07 pm : link not using the 5th year option and not using the tag if necessary next year....



How has making OBj happy worked out?

This owner is one of the main reasons Rflairr : 10/16/2018 1:10 pm : link The team is where it’s at right now

RE: We are going to regret, Rflairr : 10/16/2018 1:11 pm : link

Quote: not using the 5th year option and not using the tag if necessary next year....



How has making OBj happy worked out?



Beckham would be happy if had a QB that could throw him the ball. Not his fault Eli stinks In comment 14131380 Doomster said:Beckham would be happy if had a QB that could throw him the ball. Not his fault Eli stinks

John Mara should call out jeff57 : 10/16/2018 1:11 pm : link John Mara.

RE: RE: Wellington Mara Justlurking : 10/16/2018 1:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131367 GMAN56 said:





Quote:





would not have stood for any of this nonsense. This team always had pride and heritage. It meant something to wear the uniform. The photo of Barkley looking at all the greats gave me chills to think what this kid can do and has not disappointed me yet.



Odell is making this team all about him. Yea he is good but dont let ONE amazing catch define who you are as a player. Now we are defining him for what he does on the sidelines. Get out of the double team situations. Make the plays. Earn the money. Eli is at least trying to do good for the team. Lets try to win some games get back some dignity back and maybe, just MAYBE make a run for it.







Wellington Mara gave serial domestic abuser, multi arrest Tito Wooten to a contract extension.



LAWRENCE TAYLOR PLAYED GAMES ON COCAINE THE NIGHT AFTER HE SENT HOOKERS TO STAR PLAYERS ON THE OPPOSING TEAM'S HOTEL ROOMS. In comment 14131375 ajr2456 said:LAWRENCE TAYLOR PLAYED GAMES ON COCAINE THE NIGHT AFTER HE SENT HOOKERS TO STAR PLAYERS ON THE OPPOSING TEAM'S HOTEL ROOMS.

RE: RE: I find it really funny that we can all criticize the owner Rjanyg : 10/16/2018 1:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131228 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





If any one of us were the owner of a sports franchise, we would have a hard time just saying " no comment " or absolutely nothing.



Yes this franchise is in a weird place and it sucks but to act like you all could keep your mouth shut is pretty ridiculous.







Maybe if you have no self control, but it’s a problem if you’ve been born into this business and don’t have the self control to not make a bad situation worse with your words. You are signing the checks, you have that conversation with the player and not through the media.



First, I didn't say he should have said something. I am indifferent to it either way. I don't pretend to have all the answers in regards to OBJ and John Mara. I simply stated that it is much easier to sit back and comment about what our owner says ( or shouldn't say ) then to truly try and understand his situation at all. I guess we can assume you are extremely cautious with all your words and have never said anything to anyone that you wish you hadn't said? Or are you so guarded with your words or thoughts that you avoid conflict and you leave everything to the assumptions of the masses?



I bet you are the same guy that would be pissed if you heard nothing from Mara at all.



I will not pretend to think that Mara is faultless. But he is the OWNER of this team. He writes the checks. He has spent a lot of money for this debacle of a football team. It is his mess and people are blaming him for keeping Reese and firing Coughlin, keeping Eli and getting rid of McAdoo. Hiring Gettlemen and Shurmur and not drafting a QB.



At some point and time, when do we realize that the players need to play better? The coaches need to coach better and the GM needs to pick good players and make effective signings?



I love OBJ but he seems more concerned with his brand than the NY on the side of his helmet.



John Mara is right.....worry about playing football. He has a right to say it. That is what they all should be worrying about. In comment 14131258 Mdgiantsfan said:First, I didn't say he should have said something. I am indifferent to it either way. I don't pretend to have all the answers in regards to OBJ and John Mara. I simply stated that it is much easier to sit back and comment about what our owner says ( or shouldn't say ) then to truly try and understand his situation at all. I guess we can assume you are extremely cautious with all your words and have never said anything to anyone that you wish you hadn't said? Or are you so guarded with your words or thoughts that you avoid conflict and you leave everything to the assumptions of the masses?I bet you are the same guy that would be pissed if you heard nothing from Mara at all.I will not pretend to think that Mara is faultless. But he is the OWNER of this team. He writes the checks. He has spent a lot of money for this debacle of a football team. It is his mess and people are blaming him for keeping Reese and firing Coughlin, keeping Eli and getting rid of McAdoo. Hiring Gettlemen and Shurmur and not drafting a QB.At some point and time, when do we realize that the players need to play better? The coaches need to coach better and the GM needs to pick good players and make effective signings?I love OBJ but he seems more concerned with his brand than the NY on the side of his helmet.John Mara is right.....worry about playing football. He has a right to say it. That is what they all should be worrying about.

Odell is going to be this player Essex : 10/16/2018 1:16 pm : link who will be fine when things are going well and a pain when things are not. The Giants should know this already and either be conditioned to deal with (meaning say nothing now) or just have let him play this year without a new contract. To be honest, I am getting sick of BOTH Mara and OBJ's meaningless comments. Thank the sky for Saquon or this team would be incredibly hard to root for at the moment. And please spare me the Odel works hard and is competive. That's true, but his antics of look at me stuff and don't blame me are so tiresome that they are starting to outweigh the whole he works hard at his craft and wants to win side of his personality.

Do people actually believe Odell BBelle21 : 10/16/2018 1:19 pm : link Will change his tune for Lauletta?

I believe GMAN56 : 10/16/2018 1:20 pm : link you are right and that it IS getting to him. Like Matt Harvey was not the best pitcher anymore once Degrom and Thor came in.

RE: Odell is going to be this player japanhead : 10/16/2018 1:21 pm : link

Quote: who will be fine when things are going well and a pain when things are not. The Giants should know this already and either be conditioned to deal with (meaning say nothing now) or just have let him play this year without a new contract. To be honest, I am getting sick of BOTH Mara and OBJ's meaningless comments. Thank the sky for Saquon or this team would be incredibly hard to root for at the moment. And please spare me the Odel works hard and is competive. That's true, but his antics of look at me stuff and don't blame me are so tiresome that they are starting to outweigh the whole he works hard at his craft and wants to win side of his personality.



even when things were going well he wasn't exactly "fine." he played one of his worst games v. green bay in the playoffs the 2016 season, dropping everything he touched and then punching a hole in the lockerroom wall post-game. he had a brain fart that arguably cost them a win v carolina this year, and was a pouty non-factor v the eagles the following week. In comment 14131395 Essex said:even when things were going well he wasn't exactly "fine." he played one of his worst games v. green bay in the playoffs the 2016 season, dropping everything he touched and then punching a hole in the lockerroom wall post-game. he had a brain fart that arguably cost them a win v carolina this year, and was a pouty non-factor v the eagles the following week.

Via rotoworld.... Keith : 10/16/2018 1:22 pm : link

Giants owner John Mara thinks Odell Beckham "needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking."



"I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field as opposed to what he says and what he does off the field," Mara added. It is good Mara has identified Beckham as the Giants' real problem and not Eli Manning's ever deteriorating skill set.

i actually dont understand hitdog42 : 10/16/2018 1:23 pm : link how their is any discussion on obj performance.

if people want to pontificate about how he acts- and how that makes them feel, and how it might make eli feel, and schurmur feel, and teammates feel... thats fine. we are in a millenial world and feeling are very important.

but in terms of playing football--- there are basically 3 people on offense earning game checks- one is a rookie LG and the other 2 are the RB and WR. even if you think he is not doing enough... because he is triple covered and running crossing routes 5 yards downfield--- in the realm of football... despite the "antics"... he actually still does his job.

so is the important thing feelings or doing job?

And i love barkley- i think he is the best offensive weapon in football now-- but if they played 8 in the box to stop barkley... and single on the outside for obj? what happens to relative performance?

RE: Via rotoworld.... dep026 : 10/16/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote:

Giants owner John Mara thinks Odell Beckham "needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking."



"I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field as opposed to what he says and what he does off the field," Mara added. It is good Mara has identified Beckham as the Giants' real problem and not Eli Manning's ever deteriorating skill set.



IAEF



Even when the discussion is about another player - IAEF. In comment 14131406 Keith said:IAEFEven when the discussion is about another player - IAEF.

And for the record they did ask Mara about dep026 : 10/16/2018 1:25 pm : link Eli and possible changes and he answered them truthfully. He needs to play better and a QB change is up to Shurmur.

So Let Me Get This Straight Bernie : 10/16/2018 1:27 pm : link the Giants made OBJ the highest paid WR in league history and within 6 weeks of doing so, he mouths off to the media. And not only does he mouth off to the media, he does it with a rap artist at his side. And yet John Mara is the problem because he expects his EMPLOYEE to do less bitching more producing. Comical. Imagine if OBJ had Parcells or Belichick as a coach.



And for all those who think the NYG ownership is awful, I will remind you that in the last 35 years, this team has been to 5 super bowls and won 4 of them. News flash, the only team over that same time frame that has been to and won more Super Bowls is the Patriots and only the Broncos have been to more.



We are all frustrated with the current state of the team, but a little perspective folks.

RE: We are going to regret, rocco8112 : 10/16/2018 1:27 pm : link

Quote: not using the 5th year option and not using the tag if necessary next year....



How has making OBj happy worked out?



Agree, the Giants had all the cards in this one. Beckham, according to his interview, "sacrificed" a lot. His sacrifice was not doing his antics and reporting to training camp without a contract. It worked, the Giants extended him when they didn't have to and four weeks into the season he is publicly capping on his teammates, the city he plays in and his new HC. Mara has sour grapes now, but he has no one to bake but himself. In comment 14131380 Doomster said:Agree, the Giants had all the cards in this one. Beckham, according to his interview, "sacrificed" a lot. His sacrifice was not doing his antics and reporting to training camp without a contract. It worked, the Giants extended him when they didn't have to and four weeks into the season he is publicly capping on his teammates, the city he plays in and his new HC. Mara has sour grapes now, but he has no one to bake but himself.

RE: RE: We are going to regret, rocco8112 : 10/16/2018 1:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131380 Doomster said:





Quote:





not using the 5th year option and not using the tag if necessary next year....



How has making OBj happy worked out?







Agree, the Giants had all the cards in this one. Beckham, according to his interview, "sacrificed" a lot. His sacrifice was not doing his antics and reporting to training camp without a contract. It worked, the Giants extended him when they didn't have to and four weeks into the season he is publicly capping on his teammates, the city he plays in and his new HC. Mara has sour grapes now, but he has no one to bake but himself.



blame but himself. Thing is, Beckham is popular despite winning nothing and sells a lot of jerseys. He is especially popular with young fans.



$ In comment 14131419 rocco8112 said:blame but himself. Thing is, Beckham is popular despite winning nothing and sells a lot of jerseys. He is especially popular with young fans.

RE: So Let Me Get This Straight allstarjim : 10/16/2018 1:30 pm : link

Quote: the Giants made OBJ the highest paid WR in league history and within 6 weeks of doing so, he mouths off to the media. And not only does he mouth off to the media, he does it with a rap artist at his side. And yet John Mara is the problem because he expects his EMPLOYEE to do less bitching more producing. Comical. Imagine if OBJ had Parcells or Belichick as a coach.



And for all those who think the NYG ownership is awful, I will remind you that in the last 35 years, this team has been to 5 super bowls and won 4 of them. News flash, the only team over that same time frame that has been to and won more Super Bowls is the Patriots and only the Broncos have been to more.



We are all frustrated with the current state of the team, but a little perspective folks.



John Mara isn't the problem because he expects more from OBJ, he's the problem because he's throwing red meat to the media and exacerbating the situation when he needs to be above the fray.



Bill Belichek nor Parcells would give the media anything on stuff like this. They would both treat it as something that is dealt with in the locker room. In comment 14131417 Bernie said:John Mara isn't the problem because he expects more from OBJ, he's the problem because he's throwing red meat to the media and exacerbating the situation when he needs to be above the fray.Bill Belichek nor Parcells would give the media anything on stuff like this. They would both treat it as something that is dealt with in the locker room.

RE: . Eli Wilson : 10/16/2018 1:30 pm : link

Quote: 1. John Mara is right.

2. John Mara needs to shut the fuck up. He's majorly responsible for the massive downturn this franchise has taken.

Nailed it! In comment 14131103 arcarsenal said:Nailed it!

Oh boy... Jerry in DC : 10/16/2018 1:32 pm : link ...this has some serious potential for locker room turmoil. I'm sure it didn't go unnoticed in the room that mara rode to the rescue for his underperforming QB last year. A guy who makes the most money on the team and ultimately refused to take the field for the tean.



Now he publicly goes after one of the best players in the league, who is probably a lot tighter with most of the room than the QB is. This could get uncomfortable

Who cares who is tight with who BBelle21 : 10/16/2018 1:33 pm : link In a locker room? Be a professional

I don't have an issue what the owner said... BillKo : 10/16/2018 1:37 pm : link .......OBJ is out of line as a teammate, IMO, and the owner called him out on it.



In regards to Eli, the performance isn't there either but he's the epitome of what a teammate should be and acts.



I like both players and realize OBJ requires some add'l patience but there is a threshold that the Giants may hit before his contract expires.

Good God Model4001 : 10/16/2018 1:39 pm : link This team is a fucking trainwreck.

RE: Oh boy... Essex : 10/16/2018 1:39 pm : link

Quote: ...this has some serious potential for locker room turmoil. I'm sure it didn't go unnoticed in the room that mara rode to the rescue for his underperforming QB last year. A guy who makes the most money on the team and ultimately refused to take the field for the tean.



Now he publicly goes after one of the best players in the league, who is probably a lot tighter with most of the room than the QB is. This could get uncomfortable

He publicly went to bat for one of his best players by signing a $95 million check when he didn't have to. And, that is the key, Mara could have let OBJ play this year without any security and given his track record of disruption that might not have been a bad idea. So, I think Mara "went to bat" for OBJ as well as Eli. In comment 14131430 Jerry in DC said:He publicly went to bat for one of his best players by signing a $95 million check when he didn't have to. And, that is the key, Mara could have let OBJ play this year without any security and given his track record of disruption that might not have been a bad idea. So, I think Mara "went to bat" for OBJ as well as Eli.

RE: RE: So Let Me Get This Straight BillKo : 10/16/2018 1:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131417 Bernie said:





Quote:





the Giants made OBJ the highest paid WR in league history and within 6 weeks of doing so, he mouths off to the media. And not only does he mouth off to the media, he does it with a rap artist at his side. And yet John Mara is the problem because he expects his EMPLOYEE to do less bitching more producing. Comical. Imagine if OBJ had Parcells or Belichick as a coach.



And for all those who think the NYG ownership is awful, I will remind you that in the last 35 years, this team has been to 5 super bowls and won 4 of them. News flash, the only team over that same time frame that has been to and won more Super Bowls is the Patriots and only the Broncos have been to more.



We are all frustrated with the current state of the team, but a little perspective folks.







John Mara isn't the problem because he expects more from OBJ, he's the problem because he's throwing red meat to the media and exacerbating the situation when he needs to be above the fray.



Bill Belichek nor Parcells would give the media anything on stuff like this. They would both treat it as something that is dealt with in the locker room.



You're saying Bill Parcells never used the media in regards to a player???? Come again??? lol In comment 14131425 allstarjim said:You're saying Bill Parcells never used the media in regards to a player???? Come again??? lol

RE: I don't know how hard it is to grasp micky : 10/16/2018 1:44 pm : link

Quote: that Odell is right, but shouldn't air it publicly & Mara is right, but also shouldn't air it publicly.



Mara is giving what the fans want to hear from him and saying themselves (fans)..but it should be, despite what we want him (Mara) to say, should had been said via Visa face to face behind closed doors to Odell himself



Mara isnt wrong in what he said though In comment 14131259 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Mara is giving what the fans want to hear from him and saying themselves (fans)..but it should be, despite what we want him (Mara) to say, should had been said via Visa face to face behind closed doors to Odell himselfMara isnt wrong in what he said though

Up until this last 'mis-step' I was a big Odell supporter Dinger : 10/16/2018 1:45 pm : link He plays with passion and wears his heart on his sleeve. He seems intelligent (Only gathering from his press appearances) and the boat trip an Paris video were youthful indiscretions. He seemed to make an honest effort this last preseason to be a team player by getting into camp and keeping a low profile. But then, the MAN got paid. 4 weeks in and he's chirping about not getting the ball. You got the ball and did nothing with it. you aren't getting open and you aren't getting our other receivers open. I am not sure his talent is compensating for his detrimental behavior. If he has value, trade him.

Oh and Odell will make it worse dollars to donuts micky : 10/16/2018 1:49 pm : link When the media hounds him about this



His owner made him look like a fool in public and in media..watch

I would also like to hear what Mara has to say about Essex : 10/16/2018 1:49 pm : link the team's direction rather than hear him spout off about one player. As I said in my original post, I am just angry at both of them. This once proud franchise is turning into a laughingstock of the NFL. Besides 2016 (which really was not that great of a year offensively) we have produce terrible football since Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012. We have made countless errors in team building, etc. I would much rather hear Mara's thoughts on what happened last off season than him "sticking up" for the fans by having him say "what we want to hear"

fuck it japanhead : 10/16/2018 1:49 pm : link singletary on vernon davis, years ago

i await john mara's helpful comments on nate solder, patrick omameh, PerpetualNervousness : 10/16/2018 1:53 pm : link jonathan stewart and kareem martin.

This is just the beginning EricJ : 10/16/2018 2:00 pm : link And it is going to get a lot worse. This train is rolling downhill with no brakes.



The only people who have handled this correctly has been Eli and Shurmur

Eli is going to get out of this thing Mr. Bungle : 10/16/2018 2:02 pm : link with 2 Super Bowl MVPs, 2 rings, a whole lot of money...



...and his dignity intact.



Can't say the same for anyone else.





RE: Eli is going to get out of this thing Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 2:03 pm : link

Quote: with 2 Super Bowl MVPs, 2 rings, a whole lot of money...



...and his dignity intact.



Can't say the same for anyone else.





And ending his career on an absolutely horrendous last few seasons, and a possible sub-.500 career record. In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:And ending his career on an absolutely horrendous last few seasons, and a possible sub-.500 career record.

RE: RE: Eli is going to get out of this thing dep026 : 10/16/2018 2:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





with 2 Super Bowl MVPs, 2 rings, a whole lot of money...



...and his dignity intact.



Can't say the same for anyone else.









And ending his career on an absolutely horrendous last few seasons, and a possible sub-.500 career record.



Not saying you..... but many people in this place and around the nation will remember the latter instead of the former. In comment 14131499 Dave in Hoboken said:Not saying you..... but many people in this place and around the nation will remember the latter instead of the former.

RE: RE: RE: Eli is going to get out of this thing Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 2:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131499 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





with 2 Super Bowl MVPs, 2 rings, a whole lot of money...



...and his dignity intact.



Can't say the same for anyone else.









And ending his career on an absolutely horrendous last few seasons, and a possible sub-.500 career record.







Not saying you..... but many people in this place and around the nation will remember the latter instead of the former.



Well, people have short-attentions spans now more than ever.



However, even you have to admit, it would be nice to have a decent season once in awhile. In comment 14131501 dep026 said:Well, people have short-attentions spans now more than ever.However, even you have to admit, it would be nice to have a decent season once in awhile.

RE: RE: Eli is going to get out of this thing Mr. Bungle : 10/16/2018 2:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





with 2 Super Bowl MVPs, 2 rings, a whole lot of money...



...and his dignity intact.



Can't say the same for anyone else.









And ending his career on an absolutely horrendous last few seasons, and a possible sub-.500 career record.

A pathetic response from an alleged Giants fan. In comment 14131499 Dave in Hoboken said:A pathetic response from an alleged Giants fan.

So whats the current percentage ThatLimerickGuy : 10/16/2018 2:09 pm : link That have switched to the Limerick and Goterps side of the Odell convo now?



Id say on BBI...its probably still overall pro OBJ in a 65-35 margin of people who just make excuse after excuse for this lunatic. If you could somehow poll every Giant fan I bet the number would be closer to 80-20, with the 80 wanting him released ASAP.



I just wish that there was common sense used all around this offseason. What was the harm in letting him play out the contract he had. That he would sit out and be a distraction? Look at where we are now.



This guy is crazy, and quite frankly not the top WR he thinks he is. Also he clearly lost a step with the injury last year. All of those slants when he was 2 steps ahead of the DB are now contested catches.



As I said last week, we are in a post success era of Giants football. It happens. We had a good run with the Coughlin/McAdoo/Eli Giants, and now we are in hell. Lets be honest Shurmur is a fine coach but he is basically a placeholder for when we are ready to compete again.



If I were the Giants Id be on the phone with the Raiders. Give me Carr and Cooper for Odell and a 3rd round pick.







RE: John Mara Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2018 2:10 pm : link

Quote: has lost control of this franchise.





They've been a terrible football team on the field for half a decade. In comment 14131091 Kyle in NY said:They've been a terrible football team on the field for half a decade.

RE: RE: RE: Eli is going to get out of this thing Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 2:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131499 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





with 2 Super Bowl MVPs, 2 rings, a whole lot of money...



...and his dignity intact.



Can't say the same for anyone else.









And ending his career on an absolutely horrendous last few seasons, and a possible sub-.500 career record.





A pathetic response from an alleged Giants fan.



How so? I'm not saying it's a good thing, but it's the reality of the situation.



As opposed to yourself, who is more concerned about a player's reputation in retirement rather than the team that he is supposedly a fan of being terrible for going on 7 seasons?



And I'm the 'alleged Giants fan?' Yeah, might want to rethink that one, boss. In comment 14131506 Mr. Bungle said:How so? I'm not saying it's a good thing, but it's the reality of the situation.As opposed to yourself, who is more concerned about a player's reputation in retirement rather than the team that he is supposedly a fan of being terrible for going on 7 seasons?And I'm the 'alleged Giants fan?' Yeah, might want to rethink that one, boss.

If Odell Beckham were off this team tomorrow Chris684 : 10/16/2018 2:13 pm : link Would he even be remembered in 5 years?



What would he be remembered for?



Some 1 handed catches?



Smashing his head into a fan?



Proposing to a kicking net?



Shitting the bed in a playoff game after posting shirtless pictures on social media pregame?



The NFL's new ejection rule after multiple personal foul penalties in one game?

How so? Because it's not the reality of the situation. Mr. Bungle : 10/16/2018 2:23 pm : link Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.



When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.



Boss.

The really sad thing I am going to wonder about this NoGainDayne : 10/16/2018 2:24 pm : link is if Odell doesn't reach his potential what he could have been with good leadership in place.



I'm sad to say it but Odell is walking around like he is the alpha. Even above ownership. Who can blame him though? He has these emotional problems, misses most of last season and still gets the biggest contract of any WR ever.



Many suggested it this off-season but what great leaders do is use the leverage they have to guide people and at times put your foot down. The only one who appeared to put his foot down was OBJ, this past summer. I don't know what went on behind closed doors but it was pretty apparent to OBJ that he was going to get his contract by merely showing up at training camp and talking about personal growth.



Nobody wants distractions but we gave OBJ the contract and here we are with them anyway. I think that is the prevailing problem with the leadership in this organization. They aren't anticipating problems and the "solutions" they are providing do not actually solve the existing problems.



I keep coming back to this because it is confounding to me. If you can add the most explosive player to come into the NFL in a long time add the highest paid LT in the league get a bare minimum top 5 WR back from injury a new "offensive guru" coach and your offense doesn't look any better I don't know how anyone can look at this other than a dire problem with leadership. It doesn't matter that we won in 2011. Good franchises are not supposed to bottom out like this, this isn't a tank. We made a concerted effort to improve and absolutely did not.

RE: RE: RE: So Let Me Get This Straight allstarjim : 10/16/2018 2:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131425 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 14131417 Bernie said:





Quote:





the Giants made OBJ the highest paid WR in league history and within 6 weeks of doing so, he mouths off to the media. And not only does he mouth off to the media, he does it with a rap artist at his side. And yet John Mara is the problem because he expects his EMPLOYEE to do less bitching more producing. Comical. Imagine if OBJ had Parcells or Belichick as a coach.



And for all those who think the NYG ownership is awful, I will remind you that in the last 35 years, this team has been to 5 super bowls and won 4 of them. News flash, the only team over that same time frame that has been to and won more Super Bowls is the Patriots and only the Broncos have been to more.



We are all frustrated with the current state of the team, but a little perspective folks.







John Mara isn't the problem because he expects more from OBJ, he's the problem because he's throwing red meat to the media and exacerbating the situation when he needs to be above the fray.



Bill Belichek nor Parcells would give the media anything on stuff like this. They would both treat it as something that is dealt with in the locker room.







You're saying Bill Parcells never used the media in regards to a player???? Come again??? lol



That's not what I said. Bill was the master at manipulating the media for his purposes, not allowing himself to be manipulated for the media's purposes, which is what Mara did. Bill used the media to motivate players for on-field purposes. He never would've given the media anything related to off-the-field stuff. In comment 14131454 BillKo said:That's not what I said. Bill was the master at manipulating the media for his purposes, not allowing himself to be manipulated for the media's purposes, which is what Mara did. Bill used the media to motivate players for on-field purposes. He never would've given the media anything related to off-the-field stuff.

How long until Beckham demands a trade? The_Boss : 10/16/2018 2:27 pm : link Deadline is fast approaching...I'm sure he'll be in a sour mood after they get skull fucked in Atlanta Monday night...

RE: How so? Because it's not the reality of the situation. Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 2:30 pm : link

Quote: Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.



When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.



Boss.



You made a post saying that "Eli is getting out of this with 2 SB's and dignity."



That doesn't say anything about what he will be remembered for, which you know twisted this into being about with this post you just made.



Yes. He won 2 SBs. So, he's leaving with that. He's also leaving with a horrendous last few seasons of his career and a possible sub .500 career record. Neither my statement nor yours is factually incorrect (again, if he does indeed finish with a sub .500 record).



And because some of us are more concerned with the team here and now, and going forward, and not a single player, we're the supposed 'alleged Giants fans.'



Again. Might want to rethink that one. In comment 14131528 Mr. Bungle said:You made a post saying that "Eli is getting out of this with 2 SB's and dignity."That doesn't say anything about what he will be remembered for, which you know twisted this into being about with this post you just made.Yes. He won 2 SBs. So, he's leaving with that. He's also leaving with a horrendous last few seasons of his career and a possible sub .500 career record. Neither my statement nor yours is factually incorrect (again, if he does indeed finish with a sub .500 record).And because some of us are more concerned with the team here and now, and going forward, and not a single player, we're the supposed 'alleged Giants fans.'Again. Might want to rethink that one.

Good one. Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 2:32 pm : link I don't blame you, though. I'd stop talking if I were you, as well, especially with how this season has gone thus far.

So... AcesUp : 10/16/2018 2:33 pm : link John Mara figures to best way to address his star player calling out other players and coaches through the media is to call out that player through the media? Got it.

RE: once again mara can't keep his mouth shut jvm52106 : 10/16/2018 2:35 pm : link

Quote: no reason for him to publicly call odell out. that is going to make things better? real smart john



Why not? Odell isn't a two year old and guess what, the Giants just laid the groundwork for potential conduct detrimental if ODell keeps up the antics. In comment 14131115 GiantsFan84 said:Why not? Odell isn't a two year old and guess what, the Giants just laid the groundwork for potential conduct detrimental if ODell keeps up the antics.

For the 4th time I’ll ask oldutican : 10/16/2018 2:36 pm : link these questions. So far no one has responded.

Has Beckham ever showed less than full effort in games? Is there any evidence he has been lax in preparation off-season or in practice? Is there any evidence teammates see him as a detriment to the team? And here’s a new question? As he had any emotional outbursts this season on the field that were danaging to the team?

RE: If Odell Beckham were off this team tomorrow shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/16/2018 2:37 pm : link

Quote: Would he even be remembered in 5 years?



What would he be remembered for?



Some 1 handed catches?



Smashing his head into a fan?



Proposing to a kicking net?



Shitting the bed in a playoff game after posting shirtless pictures on social media pregame?



The NFL's new ejection rule after multiple personal foul penalties in one game?



Or having the best 50 game start to a WR's career for anyone other than perhaps Randy Moss?



You have to be able to discuss these things with some rationality. In comment 14131512 Chris684 said:Or having the best 50 game start to a WR's career for anyone other than perhaps Randy Moss?You have to be able to discuss these things with some rationality.

RE: Seems like more bad leadership to me jvm52106 : 10/16/2018 2:38 pm : link

Quote: taking pot shots at your best player through the media is what players do to each other.



You are his boss. If you want something to change you do it behind closed doors. Or you have the coach to do it or GM. You aren't Jerry Jones and who wants to be Jerry Jones anyway?



I don't know what fucking team you are watching but our best player wears #26. In comment 14131222 NoGainDayne said:I don't know what fucking team you are watching but our best player wears #26.

RE: How so? Because it's not the reality of the situation. bradshaw44 : 10/16/2018 2:38 pm : link

Quote: Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.



When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.



Boss.





Amen.

In comment 14131528 Mr. Bungle said:Amen.

RE: i actually dont understand mattyblue : 10/16/2018 2:39 pm : link

Quote: how their is any discussion on obj performance.

if people want to pontificate about how he acts- and how that makes them feel, and how it might make eli feel, and schurmur feel, and teammates feel... thats fine. we are in a millenial world and feeling are very important.

but in terms of playing football--- there are basically 3 people on offense earning game checks- one is a rookie LG and the other 2 are the RB and WR. even if you think he is not doing enough... because he is triple covered and running crossing routes 5 yards downfield--- in the realm of football... despite the "antics"... he actually still does his job.

so is the important thing feelings or doing job?

And i love barkley- i think he is the best offensive weapon in football now-- but if they played 8 in the box to stop barkley... and single on the outside for obj? what happens to relative performance?



This is an excellent and deadly accurate post.

In comment 14131412 hitdog42 said:This is an excellent and deadly accurate post.

RE: RE: If Odell Beckham were off this team tomorrow Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 2:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131512 Chris684 said:





Quote:





Would he even be remembered in 5 years?



What would he be remembered for?



Some 1 handed catches?



Smashing his head into a fan?



Proposing to a kicking net?



Shitting the bed in a playoff game after posting shirtless pictures on social media pregame?



The NFL's new ejection rule after multiple personal foul penalties in one game?







Or having the best 50 game start to a WR's career for anyone other than perhaps Randy Moss?



You have to be able to discuss these things with some rationality.



Don't expect rationality here. Did you see what some of these guys were posting coming into this season with their expectations? LOL. In comment 14131553 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Don't expect rationality here. Did you see what some of these guys were posting coming into this season with their expectations? LOL.

Beckham is doing his job? Chris684 : 10/16/2018 2:43 pm : link Maybe as WR, maybe.



Definitely not as punt returner.

RE: Beckham is doing his job? Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 2:44 pm : link

Quote: Maybe as WR, maybe.



Definitely not as punt returner.



That's more than we can say for a good portion of the team. Especially players getting paid $22 million per year.



Who knows. Maybe he can throw the ball to himself, too. In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:That's more than we can say for a good portion of the team. Especially players getting paid $22 million per year.Who knows. Maybe he can throw the ball to himself, too.

I would crick n NC : 10/16/2018 2:47 pm : link Say the only one who can escape criticism is Barkley, but picking him was factually wrong so

from sy's game review re: beckham japanhead : 10/16/2018 2:48 pm : link Odell Beckham: 6 rec / 44 yards. After a slightly discouraging PR week for Beckham, whom has been fined by the team for comments made to the media and was forced to apologize to teammates in a team meeting, a big game paired with a win could have made that situation disappear but the complete opposite happened. Beckham never got into the flow, was missed deep a couple times, and only impacted the game via the short passing game a few times. Something I noticed about Beckham from the All-22 is a lack of separation as a route runner. I don’t think anything is physically wrong, as the elite burst is still there. However Beckham is doing way too much dancing at the point of attack. He is taking way too long to get into his actual route, and time is something Manning doesn’t have when he drops back. The timing of these two is completely off. There is a very uneasy feeling with Beckham right now when it comes to his relationship with the team.



this following a game where he botched a ST play that put them in a deep hole. beckham has underwhelmed this season, on the field, on the sideline, in the lockerroom. it has nothing to do with "millennial feelings" or whatever the fuck some other poster said to be underwhelmed and disappointed with him thus far

Dave you don't come across as anything more than Chris684 : 10/16/2018 2:49 pm : link a mouth-breather.



I'm sorry to say.

RE: Dave you don't come across as anything more than Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 2:50 pm : link

Quote: a mouth-breather.



I'm sorry to say.



It's so easy to trigger Chris. Happens in practically every thread. In comment 14131573 Chris684 said:It's so easy to trigger Chris. Happens in practically every thread.

RE: RE: Beckham is doing his job? Diver_Down : 10/16/2018 2:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:





Quote:





Maybe as WR, maybe.



Definitely not as punt returner.







That's more than we can say for a good portion of the team. Especially players getting paid $22 million per year.



Who knows. Maybe he can throw the ball to himself, too.



Who is getting paid $22M per year? In comment 14131565 Dave in Hoboken said:Who is getting paid $22M per year?

RE: How so? Because it's not the reality of the situation. Ryan in Albany : 10/16/2018 3:03 pm : link

Quote: Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.



When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.



Boss.



👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 In comment 14131528 Mr. Bungle said:👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

RE: Beckham is doing his job? Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2018 3:07 pm : link

Quote: Maybe as WR, maybe.



Definitely not as punt returner.



Youd think a player with his resume for the career would be allowed to mess up a punt return and not have that broadcast as if hes suddenly a negative to the roster rather than the best player on the team since 2014 amid a shitty, loser culture. In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:Youd think a player with his resume for the career would be allowed to mess up a punt return and not have that broadcast as if hes suddenly a negative to the roster rather than the best player on the team since 2014 amid a shitty, loser culture.

Biggest problem I have with Beckham is his failure to baadbill : 10/16/2018 3:08 pm : link demonstrate he has the same big play capability as he did in prior seasons... if it's still there, he sure is hiding it well.

RE: RE: Beckham is doing his job? Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 3:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:





Quote:





Maybe as WR, maybe.



Definitely not as punt returner.







Youd think a player with his resume for the career would be allowed to mess up a punt return and not have that broadcast as if hes suddenly a negative to the roster rather than the best player on the team since 2014 amid a shitty, loser culture.



Some are allowed to screw up over and over again. It just depends on who it is. In comment 14131593 Ten Ton Hammer said:Some are allowed to screw up over and over again. It just depends on who it is.

RE: Biggest problem I have with Beckham is his failure to Keith : 10/16/2018 3:10 pm : link

Quote: demonstrate he has the same big play capability as he did in prior seasons... if it's still there, he sure is hiding it well.



I think early on he was still a little hesitant. When you have an injury like he did, there is a psychological aspect of the recovery. That being said, it's hard for him to do anything when the only balls eli throws to him are 4 yard passes with 3 guys in his pocket. In comment 14131594 baadbill said:I think early on he was still a little hesitant. When you have an injury like he did, there is a psychological aspect of the recovery. That being said, it's hard for him to do anything when the only balls eli throws to him are 4 yard passes with 3 guys in his pocket.

RE: How so? Because it's not the reality of the situation. Rjanyg : 10/16/2018 3:11 pm : link

Quote: Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.



When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.



Boss.



Outstanding post! Perspective. In comment 14131528 Mr. Bungle said:Outstanding post! Perspective.

RE: RE: Biggest problem I have with Beckham is his failure to baadbill : 10/16/2018 3:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131594 baadbill said:





Quote:





demonstrate he has the same big play capability as he did in prior seasons... if it's still there, he sure is hiding it well.







I think early on he was still a little hesitant. When you have an injury like he did, there is a psychological aspect of the recovery. That being said, it's hard for him to do anything when the only balls eli throws to him are 4 yard passes with 3 guys in his pocket.



Take his top 10 greatest plays and probably a majority of them are him catching a 10 yard slant and just exploding through the secondary. Haven't seen even a tiny glimpse of that this year. In comment 14131597 Keith said:Take his top 10 greatest plays and probably a majority of them are him catching a 10 yard slant and just exploding through the secondary. Haven't seen even a tiny glimpse of that this year.

RE: It certainly isn't Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 3:13 pm : link

Quote: A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.



Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming. In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.

RE: How so? Because it's not the reality of the situation. mfsd : 10/16/2018 3:15 pm : link

Quote: Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.



When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.



Boss.



Great fucking post, good on you sir In comment 14131528 Mr. Bungle said:Great fucking post, good on you sir

RE: RE: It certainly isn't crick n NC : 10/16/2018 3:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.



Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive

RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive



He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards. In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.

JFC UESBLUE : 10/16/2018 3:23 pm : link John Mara publicly caling out a player? The wheels have officialy come off ( and btw this makes Shurmur look soft as well)

Instead of dealing with OBJ behind closed doors jpetuch : 10/16/2018 3:24 pm : link and making his feelings public to a press acting like hungry wolves, he gets baited into acting like the player and running his mouth. Probably was being laughed at and hearing mumblings about the sad state of his franchise in the meeting so he lost it. Maybe he should call out the rest of the team underperforming and there is a long list. He bashes talking to the media then does it himself.

RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't crick n NC : 10/16/2018 3:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.



That is true, but

Barkley is dealing with defenses who don't respect the passing game, and perhaps one of the worst run blocking OL in the league, not to mention playing without much time with his team on the lead In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:That is true, butBarkley is dealing with defenses who don't respect the passing game, and perhaps one of the worst run blocking OL in the league, not to mention playing without much time with his team on the lead

RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't Diver_Down : 10/16/2018 3:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.



Dave, you have stated that OBJ isn't getting the ball thrown to him past 10 yards. Others have repeated the same, but when you look at this year compared to his career, OBJ is just about equal to his career average. Of course, it isn't exactly equal as the sample size is much larger over the career (358 receptions) compared to the 2018 season (45 receptions). But when you look at his receiving yards per reception, he is averaging 11.8 yards which of course exceeds your mantra of Eli unable to throw the ball past 10 yards. For comparison, OBJ's career receiving yards per reception is 13.8. So with a smaller sample size, OBJ is averaging 2 yards shorter than over his career.

- ( In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:Dave, you have stated that OBJ isn't getting the ball thrown to him past 10 yards. Others have repeated the same, but when you look at this year compared to his career, OBJ is just about equal to his career average. Of course, it isn't exactly equal as the sample size is much larger over the career (358 receptions) compared to the 2018 season (45 receptions). But when you look at his receiving yards per reception, he is averaging 11.8 yards which of course exceeds your mantra of Eli unable to throw the ball past 10 yards. For comparison, OBJ's career receiving yards per reception is 13.8. So with a smaller sample size, OBJ is averaging 2 yards shorter than over his career. OBJ is still the same as he ever was - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 3:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.







That is true, but

Barkley is dealing with defenses who don't respect the passing game, and perhaps one of the worst run blocking OL in the league, not to mention playing without much time with his team on the lead



Well, he is a good player. No one ever said any differently. Still nowhere near enough to win us games, though, as many said it wouldn't be. In comment 14131617 crick n NC said:Well, he is a good player. No one ever said any differently. Still nowhere near enough to win us games, though, as many said it wouldn't be.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 3:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.







Dave, you have stated that OBJ isn't getting the ball thrown to him past 10 yards. Others have repeated the same, but when you look at this year compared to his career, OBJ is just about equal to his career average. Of course, it isn't exactly equal as the sample size is much larger over the career (358 receptions) compared to the 2018 season (45 receptions). But when you look at his receiving yards per reception, he is averaging 11.8 yards which of course exceeds your mantra of Eli unable to throw the ball past 10 yards. For comparison, OBJ's career receiving yards per reception is 13.8. So with a smaller sample size, OBJ is averaging 2 yards shorter than over his career. OBJ is still the same as he ever was - ( New Window )



You're right. The offense is exactly the same. And everything is going as they thought it would. Ho-hum. In comment 14131618 Diver_Down said:You're right. The offense is exactly the same. And everything is going as they thought it would. Ho-hum.

RE: i actually dont understand WillVAB : 10/16/2018 3:52 pm : link

Quote: how their is any discussion on obj performance.

if people want to pontificate about how he acts- and how that makes them feel, and how it might make eli feel, and schurmur feel, and teammates feel... thats fine. we are in a millenial world and feeling are very important.

but in terms of playing football--- there are basically 3 people on offense earning game checks- one is a rookie LG and the other 2 are the RB and WR. even if you think he is not doing enough... because he is triple covered and running crossing routes 5 yards downfield--- in the realm of football... despite the "antics"... he actually still does his job.

so is the important thing feelings or doing job?

And i love barkley- i think he is the best offensive weapon in football now-- but if they played 8 in the box to stop barkley... and single on the outside for obj? what happens to relative performance?



It depends on what his job entails and how it was communicated to him by ownership and the coaches.



If it’s limited strictly to play on the field, sure he’s doing his job although the production hasn’t been there in some spots.



I’d imagine Giants leadership had a discussion with Odell regarding expectations when they signed him to the big contract — and those expectations went beyond X’s and O’s on the field.



Bottom line is he’s an immensely talented player but he needs to grow the fuck up and act like a professional and face of the franchise. In comment 14131412 hitdog42 said:It depends on what his job entails and how it was communicated to him by ownership and the coaches.If it’s limited strictly to play on the field, sure he’s doing his job although the production hasn’t been there in some spots.I’d imagine Giants leadership had a discussion with Odell regarding expectations when they signed him to the big contract — and those expectations went beyond X’s and O’s on the field.Bottom line is he’s an immensely talented player but he needs to grow the fuck up and act like a professional and face of the franchise.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't crick n NC : 10/16/2018 3:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131617 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.







That is true, but

Barkley is dealing with defenses who don't respect the passing game, and perhaps one of the worst run blocking OL in the league, not to mention playing without much time with his team on the lead







Well, he is a good player. No one ever said any differently. Still nowhere near enough to win us games, though, as many said it wouldn't be.



It's fascinating to me considering how good Odell is. He has been unquestionably the best player on the team. A rookie comes in and half way through his rookie season is arguably the team's best player. Pretty amazing In comment 14131619 Dave in Hoboken said:It's fascinating to me considering how good Odell is. He has been unquestionably the best player on the team. A rookie comes in and half way through his rookie season is arguably the team's best player. Pretty amazing

RE: from sy's game review re: beckham Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/16/2018 3:57 pm : link

Quote: Odell Beckham: 6 rec / 44 yards. After a slightly discouraging PR week for Beckham, whom has been fined by the team for comments made to the media and was forced to apologize to teammates in a team meeting, a big game paired with a win could have made that situation disappear but the complete opposite happened. Beckham never got into the flow, was missed deep a couple times, and only impacted the game via the short passing game a few times. Something I noticed about Beckham from the All-22 is a lack of separation as a route runner. I don’t think anything is physically wrong, as the elite burst is still there. However Beckham is doing way too much dancing at the point of attack. He is taking way too long to get into his actual route, and time is something Manning doesn’t have when he drops back. The timing of these two is completely off. There is a very uneasy feeling with Beckham right now when it comes to his relationship with the team.



this following a game where he botched a ST play that put them in a deep hole. beckham has underwhelmed this season, on the field, on the sideline, in the lockerroom. it has nothing to do with "millennial feelings" or whatever the fuck some other poster said to be underwhelmed and disappointed with him thus far

Would not be shocked if OBJ was loafing it last game, after having to apologize. Might have gotten his feelings hurt. In comment 14131571 japanhead said:Would not be shocked if OBJ was loafing it last game, after having to apologize. Might have gotten his feelings hurt.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131619 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131617 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.







That is true, but

Barkley is dealing with defenses who don't respect the passing game, and perhaps one of the worst run blocking OL in the league, not to mention playing without much time with his team on the lead







Well, he is a good player. No one ever said any differently. Still nowhere near enough to win us games, though, as many said it wouldn't be.







It's fascinating to me considering how good Odell is. He has been unquestionably the best player on the team. A rookie comes in and half way through his rookie season is arguably the team's best player. Pretty amazing



Odell's performance/stats rely on the QB awhole lot more than Barkley's does, though. So, it doesn't surprise me that much. Plus, Beckham is coming off a serious knee injury to boot.



Either way. Still not enough to win games. In comment 14131661 crick n NC said:Odell's performance/stats rely on the QB awhole lot more than Barkley's does, though. So, it doesn't surprise me that much. Plus, Beckham is coming off a serious knee injury to boot.Either way. Still not enough to win games.

The more this goes on GoDeep13 : 10/16/2018 4:01 pm : link The more pissed I am we didn’t just trade him. And it’s not that I don’t like the guy or anything. But I said it then and I’ll say it now. IT DOESNT MAKE SENSE TO HAVE HIM HERE, PAYING HIM ALL THIS CAP, WITH ALL THESE HOLES ON THE TEAM. I’d still take no less than a 1st and 3rd for him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't chuckydee9 : 10/16/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.







Dave, you have stated that OBJ isn't getting the ball thrown to him past 10 yards. Others have repeated the same, but when you look at this year compared to his career, OBJ is just about equal to his career average. Of course, it isn't exactly equal as the sample size is much larger over the career (358 receptions) compared to the 2018 season (45 receptions). But when you look at his receiving yards per reception, he is averaging 11.8 yards which of course exceeds your mantra of Eli unable to throw the ball past 10 yards. For comparison, OBJ's career receiving yards per reception is 13.8. So with a smaller sample size, OBJ is averaging 2 yards shorter than over his career. OBJ is still the same as he ever was - ( New Window )



To make your argument work, you need to know the depth of target.. so what is it this year vs his career average.. Also 2 YPR is a huge deal.. In comment 14131618 Diver_Down said:To make your argument work, you need to know the depth of target.. so what is it this year vs his career average.. Also 2 YPR is a huge deal..

RE: The more this goes on Keith : 10/16/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: The more pissed I am we didn’t just trade him. And it’s not that I don’t like the guy or anything. But I said it then and I’ll say it now. IT DOESNT MAKE SENSE TO HAVE HIM HERE, PAYING HIM ALL THIS CAP, WITH ALL THESE HOLES ON THE TEAM. I’d still take no less than a 1st and 3rd for him.



Well, the issue is that the FO and ownership didn't know what the big holes were. We came into the season thinking Eli still had something because of a Philly game last year. We came into this season thinking our OL would be much improved after making Solder the highest paid tackle in the NFL and drafting Hernandez in rd 2. The FO didn't know that our only pass rusher would get hurt.....again and they didn't know that everything would fall apart at the seems and the team would basically quit because our offense is inept. In comment 14131676 GoDeep13 said:Well, the issue is that the FO and ownership didn't know what the big holes were. We came into the season thinking Eli still had something because of a Philly game last year. We came into this season thinking our OL would be much improved after making Solder the highest paid tackle in the NFL and drafting Hernandez in rd 2. The FO didn't know that our only pass rusher would get hurt.....again and they didn't know that everything would fall apart at the seems and the team would basically quit because our offense is inept.

RE: The more this goes on arcarsenal : 10/16/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: The more pissed I am we didn’t just trade him. And it’s not that I don’t like the guy or anything. But I said it then and I’ll say it now. IT DOESNT MAKE SENSE TO HAVE HIM HERE, PAYING HIM ALL THIS CAP, WITH ALL THESE HOLES ON THE TEAM. I’d still take no less than a 1st and 3rd for him.



It makes less sense to keep paying Eli after this year. In comment 14131676 GoDeep13 said:It makes less sense to keep paying Eli after this year.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't crick n NC : 10/16/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131661 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131619 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131617 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.







That is true, but

Barkley is dealing with defenses who don't respect the passing game, and perhaps one of the worst run blocking OL in the league, not to mention playing without much time with his team on the lead







Well, he is a good player. No one ever said any differently. Still nowhere near enough to win us games, though, as many said it wouldn't be.







It's fascinating to me considering how good Odell is. He has been unquestionably the best player on the team. A rookie comes in and half way through his rookie season is arguably the team's best player. Pretty amazing







Odell's performance/stats rely on the QB awhole lot more than Barkley's does, though. So, it doesn't surprise me that much. Plus, Beckham is coming off a serious knee injury to boot.



Either way. Still not enough to win games.



Dave, I agree that Odell relies on the OL and qb to function for him to get the ball. But the OL and and qb not functioning affects Barkley as well. Beckham also doesn't have to get the ball behind the LOS and dodge three guys a lot of times. We just see it different, I don't think there is a right and wrong answer In comment 14131667 Dave in Hoboken said:Dave, I agree that Odell relies on the OL and qb to function for him to get the ball. But the OL and and qb not functioning affects Barkley as well. Beckham also doesn't have to get the ball behind the LOS and dodge three guys a lot of times. We just see it different, I don't think there is a right and wrong answer

Yeah, but since Beckham is running routes Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 4:10 pm : link way past the LOS, the Oline needs to give the QB more time (on average) than you do to give the RB the ball.

This is an example of an organization failing on every level... EricJ : 10/16/2018 4:26 pm : link Athletes today are different. Yes, I am old school and when I played we knocked people out and there were no penalties. However, we also did not dance around and cry on the sidelines like a bunch of pussies if things were not going well.



All of that said, management knows the types of players we have in the league now. If Parcells and Belichik have taught us anything it is that X's and O's are half of the job and managing people and personalities are actually the key to success.



We are failing at managing Odell. Give credit to what appears to be a nice turn around with Eli Apple. I have to admit that I did not think he would improve not only on the field but with the other bullshit but he did and credit goes to management for that.



If they do not figure out how to manage Odell, it will be one of their biggest failures.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't Diver_Down : 10/16/2018 4:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131618 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.







Dave, you have stated that OBJ isn't getting the ball thrown to him past 10 yards. Others have repeated the same, but when you look at this year compared to his career, OBJ is just about equal to his career average. Of course, it isn't exactly equal as the sample size is much larger over the career (358 receptions) compared to the 2018 season (45 receptions). But when you look at his receiving yards per reception, he is averaging 11.8 yards which of course exceeds your mantra of Eli unable to throw the ball past 10 yards. For comparison, OBJ's career receiving yards per reception is 13.8. So with a smaller sample size, OBJ is averaging 2 yards shorter than over his career. OBJ is still the same as he ever was - ( New Window )







To make your argument work, you need to know the depth of target.. so what is it this year vs his career average.. Also 2 YPR is a huge deal..



The 2 YPR can easily be explained by the smaller sample size. I just did a quick search for OBJ's stats as I have been reading that Eli can't throw the ball past 10 yards - not just on this thread, but others so far this season. I wanted to see if there was any basis in fact to the assertion. If you can provide a link showing a target map of all his receptions this season, I would like to see if the data supports the assertion. So far with a quick search, I found that OBJ has 11.8 yards per reception which exceeds the stated claim of being unable to throw the ball past 10 yards. In comment 14131678 chuckydee9 said:The 2 YPR can easily be explained by the smaller sample size. I just did a quick search for OBJ's stats as I have been reading that Eli can't throw the ball past 10 yards - not just on this thread, but others so far this season. I wanted to see if there was any basis in fact to the assertion. If you can provide a link showing a target map of all his receptions this season, I would like to see if the data supports the assertion. So far with a quick search, I found that OBJ has 11.8 yards per reception which exceeds the stated claim of being unable to throw the ball past 10 yards.

Seems the narrative here is that joeinpa : 10/16/2018 4:33 pm : link Mara cause this by forcing Eli on Beckham.



It also appears to me that the number of posters now convinced Eli is done, is much larger than the contingency who wanted Eli out, prior to the season



What Mara said was long overdue. Glad he went public. What s going to happen, Giants might lose games?

Mara caused this by forcing Beckham on the Giants Go Terps : 10/16/2018 4:37 pm : link Good luck getting rid of him now...a clown that might not be the same player he was before the injury.



In a half decade of utter stupidity the contract given to Beckham takes the cake.

RE: For the 4th time I’ll ask oldutican : 10/16/2018 4:44 pm : link

Quote: these questions. So far no one has responded.

Has Beckham ever showed less than full effort in games? Is there any evidence he has been lax in preparation off-season or in practice? Is there any evidence teammates see him as a detriment to the team? And here’s a new question? As he had any emotional outbursts this season on the field that were danaging to the team?



Still waiting for answers. In comment 14131551 oldutican said:Still waiting for answers.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2018 4:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131678 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





In comment 14131618 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.







Dave, you have stated that OBJ isn't getting the ball thrown to him past 10 yards. Others have repeated the same, but when you look at this year compared to his career, OBJ is just about equal to his career average. Of course, it isn't exactly equal as the sample size is much larger over the career (358 receptions) compared to the 2018 season (45 receptions). But when you look at his receiving yards per reception, he is averaging 11.8 yards which of course exceeds your mantra of Eli unable to throw the ball past 10 yards. For comparison, OBJ's career receiving yards per reception is 13.8. So with a smaller sample size, OBJ is averaging 2 yards shorter than over his career. OBJ is still the same as he ever was - ( New Window )







To make your argument work, you need to know the depth of target.. so what is it this year vs his career average.. Also 2 YPR is a huge deal..







The 2 YPR can easily be explained by the smaller sample size. I just did a quick search for OBJ's stats as I have been reading that Eli can't throw the ball past 10 yards - not just on this thread, but others so far this season. I wanted to see if there was any basis in fact to the assertion. If you can provide a link showing a target map of all his receptions this season, I would like to see if the data supports the assertion. So far with a quick search, I found that OBJ has 11.8 yards per reception which exceeds the stated claim of being unable to throw the ball past 10 yards.



The stat you want is air yards. Yards per reception includes yardage gained after the catch. In comment 14131714 Diver_Down said:The stat you want is air yards. Yards per reception includes yardage gained after the catch.

RE: RE: For the 4th time I’ll ask arcarsenal : 10/16/2018 4:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131551 oldutican said:





Quote:





these questions. So far no one has responded.

Has Beckham ever showed less than full effort in games? Is there any evidence he has been lax in preparation off-season or in practice? Is there any evidence teammates see him as a detriment to the team? And here’s a new question? As he had any emotional outbursts this season on the field that were danaging to the team?







Still waiting for answers.



You won't get them because the guys who obsessively dislike him can't answer those questions in a way that fits their narratives.



Nothing Beckham is doing ON the field is a problem right now. He just needs to shut the fuck up off of it and stop acting like a petulant child on the sidelines when adversity hits.



It's really simple. In comment 14131726 oldutican said:You won't get them because the guys who obsessively dislike him can't answer those questions in a way that fits their narratives.Nothing Beckham is doing ON the field is a problem right now. He just needs to shut the fuck up off of it and stop acting like a petulant child on the sidelines when adversity hits.It's really simple.

RE: Mara caused this by forcing Beckham on the Giants Gatorade Dunk : 10/16/2018 4:50 pm : link

Quote: Good luck getting rid of him now...a clown that might not be the same player he was before the injury.



In a half decade of utter stupidity the contract given to Beckham takes the cake.

Oh, I don't know - I think some of the nonsense you spew could give the team a run for their money. In comment 14131719 Go Terps said:Oh, I don't know - I think some of the nonsense you spew could give the team a run for their money.

RE: RE: For the 4th time I’ll ask EricJ : 10/16/2018 4:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131551 oldutican said:





Quote:





these questions. So far no one has responded.

Has Beckham ever showed less than full effort in games? Is there any evidence he has been lax in preparation off-season or in practice? Is there any evidence teammates see him as a detriment to the team? And here’s a new question? As he had any emotional outbursts this season on the field that were danaging to the team?







Still waiting for answers.



I am late to the discussion but no.. he has not shown less than full effort in games. In comment 14131726 oldutican said:I am late to the discussion but no.. he has not shown less than full effort in games.

RE: So whats the current percentage Gatorade Dunk : 10/16/2018 4:53 pm : link

Quote: That have switched to the Limerick and Goterps side of the Odell convo now?



Id say on BBI...its probably still overall pro OBJ in a 65-35 margin of people who just make excuse after excuse for this lunatic. If you could somehow poll every Giant fan I bet the number would be closer to 80-20, with the 80 wanting him released ASAP.



I just wish that there was common sense used all around this offseason. What was the harm in letting him play out the contract he had. That he would sit out and be a distraction? Look at where we are now.



This guy is crazy, and quite frankly not the top WR he thinks he is. Also he clearly lost a step with the injury last year. All of those slants when he was 2 steps ahead of the DB are now contested catches.



As I said last week, we are in a post success era of Giants football. It happens. We had a good run with the Coughlin/McAdoo/Eli Giants, and now we are in hell. Lets be honest Shurmur is a fine coach but he is basically a placeholder for when we are ready to compete again.



If I were the Giants Id be on the phone with the Raiders. Give me Carr and Cooper for Odell and a 3rd round pick.





NFW 80% of Giants fans want him released. I get that your whole schtick is to be provocative even at the expense of your own reputation, but that's a remarkably inane take, even for you. In comment 14131507 ThatLimerickGuy said:NFW 80% of Giants fans want him released. I get that your whole schtick is to be provocative even at the expense of your own reputation, but that's a remarkably inane take, even for you.

It shouldn't be surprising Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2018 4:53 pm : link that "fans" were foaming out the mouth to get their beckham hot takes out after having nothing to bitch about in the offseason because he did everything right.



Now the bozo brigade is out in force making a muffed punt out to be as much of a crime as Matt Dodge's incompetence while he laughably still has the longest TD throw for the team in 2018.

RE: RE: For the 4th time I’ll ask Brown Recluse : 10/16/2018 4:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131551 oldutican said:





Quote:





these questions. So far no one has responded.

Has Beckham ever showed less than full effort in games? Is there any evidence he has been lax in preparation off-season or in practice? Is there any evidence teammates see him as a detriment to the team? And here’s a new question? As he had any emotional outbursts this season on the field that were danaging to the team?







Still waiting for answers.



No one has answered you because there isn't any way anyone not actually ON the team can answer those questions unequivocally. We don't watch him every play of the game. We don't sit on the bench with him. We don't sit in the lockerroom and in meetings and at practice with him and we don't hang out with him in the offseason.



We don't know anything except what Twitter tells us. A lot of shit goes on behind closed doors that doesn't come out until much later on after the fact. His antics very well may be rubbing some teammates the wrong way. Maybe they aren't. Who knows for sure? Not everything gets devulged to the media. In comment 14131726 oldutican said:No one has answered you because there isn't any way anyone not actually ON the team can answer those questions unequivocally. We don't watch him every play of the game. We don't sit on the bench with him. We don't sit in the lockerroom and in meetings and at practice with him and we don't hang out with him in the offseason.We don't know anything except what Twitter tells us. A lot of shit goes on behind closed doors that doesn't come out until much later on after the fact. His antics very well may be rubbing some teammates the wrong way. Maybe they aren't. Who knows for sure? Not everything gets devulged to the media.

RE: This is an example of an organization failing on every level... Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/16/2018 5:01 pm : link

Quote: Athletes today are different. Yes, I am old school and when I played we knocked people out and there were no penalties. However, we also did not dance around and cry on the sidelines like a bunch of pussies if things were not going well.



All of that said, management knows the types of players we have in the league now. If Parcells and Belichik have taught us anything it is that X's and O's are half of the job and managing people and personalities are actually the key to success.



We are failing at managing Odell. Give credit to what appears to be a nice turn around with Eli Apple. I have to admit that I did not think he would improve not only on the field but with the other bullshit but he did and credit goes to management for that.



If they do not figure out how to manage Odell, it will be one of their biggest failures.

No one can manage that basket case, Coughlin failed at it too. That's why Parcells wanted no part of TO.



OBJs clowns antics were bearable when he could get separation. Now he's an overpaid petulant Cody Lattimer. In comment 14131705 EricJ said:No one can manage that basket case, Coughlin failed at it too. That's why Parcells wanted no part of TO.OBJs clowns antics were bearable when he could get separation. Now he's an overpaid petulant Cody Lattimer.

RE: RE: Mara caused this by forcing Beckham on the Giants Go Terps : 10/16/2018 5:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131719 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Good luck getting rid of him now...a clown that might not be the same player he was before the injury.



In a half decade of utter stupidity the contract given to Beckham takes the cake.





Oh, I don't know - I think some of the nonsense you spew could give the team a run for their money.



Nonsense? It seems to me this is going more or less the way I said it would for a while when I suggested that paying Beckham was crazy.



- Is Beckham's behavior still an issue? We're 6 games in and he's been fined, asked to apologize to the team, and been called out by the owner.



- Does the offense still suck? We are 26th in the NFL in scoring with 19 PPG.



- Does the team still suck? We are 1-5, tied for the worst record in the NFL.



What about paying Beckham appears to be working out? What about what I've been saying is, at this point, nonsense? In comment 14131733 Gatorade Dunk said:Nonsense? It seems to me this is going more or less the way I said it would for a while when I suggested that paying Beckham was crazy.- Is Beckham's behavior still an issue? We're 6 games in and he's been fined, asked to apologize to the team, and been called out by the owner.- Does the offense still suck? We are 26th in the NFL in scoring with 19 PPG.- Does the team still suck? We are 1-5, tied for the worst record in the NFL.What about paying Beckham appears to be working out? What about what I've been saying is, at this point, nonsense?

RE: RE: This is an example of an organization failing on every level... shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/16/2018 5:11 pm : link

Quote:

OBJs clowns antics were bearable when he could get separation. Now he's an overpaid petulant Cody Lattimer.



Is there a contest for moronic hot takes on BBI? In comment 14131747 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Is there a contest for moronic hot takes on BBI?

RE: It shouldn't be surprising Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 5:14 pm : link

Quote: that "fans" were foaming out the mouth to get their beckham hot takes out after having nothing to bitch about in the offseason because he did everything right.



Now the bozo brigade is out in force making a muffed punt out to be as much of a crime as Matt Dodge's incompetence while he laughably still has the longest TD throw for the team in 2018.



Shhh! Don't discourage them from posting, though. It at least gives everyone else a good laugh, which is needed yet again for another failed season for this team. Don't forget the 'lack of separation!11", too. In comment 14131736 Ten Ton Hammer said:Shhh! Don't discourage them from posting, though. It at least gives everyone else a good laugh, which is needed yet again for another failed season for this team. Don't forget the 'lack of separation!11", too.

RE: RE: RE: Beckham is doing his job? Gatorade Dunk : 10/16/2018 7:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131565 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:





Quote:





Maybe as WR, maybe.



Definitely not as punt returner.







That's more than we can say for a good portion of the team. Especially players getting paid $22 million per year.



Who knows. Maybe he can throw the ball to himself, too.







Who is getting paid $22M per year?

Back to the semantics of base salary vs cap number again? In comment 14131587 Diver_Down said:Back to the semantics of base salary vs cap number again?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham is doing his job? Diver_Down : 10/16/2018 7:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131587 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14131565 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:





Quote:





Maybe as WR, maybe.



Definitely not as punt returner.







That's more than we can say for a good portion of the team. Especially players getting paid $22 million per year.



Who knows. Maybe he can throw the ball to himself, too.







Who is getting paid $22M per year?





Back to the semantics of base salary vs cap number again?



Hey, you know me. As long as people continue to espouse a fallacy, I'll try and correct it. It really is a simple concept. If Dave earned a bonus 4 years ago that pushes his earnings for that year to $80K, but then doesn't receive a bonus for the subsequent years, does his colleagues claim that Dave gets paid $80K/yr? In comment 14131864 Gatorade Dunk said:Hey, you know me. As long as people continue to espouse a fallacy, I'll try and correct it. It really is a simple concept. If Dave earned a bonus 4 years ago that pushes his earnings for that year to $80K, but then doesn't receive a bonus for the subsequent years, does his colleagues claim that Dave gets paid $80K/yr?

Fallacy? Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 7:12 pm : link It counts as 22 million against the cap. That's all that matters at the end of the day. That's ALOT of money no matter how one slices it.

RE: Fallacy? Diver_Down : 10/16/2018 7:15 pm : link

Quote: It counts as 22 million against the cap. That's all that matters at the end of the day. That's ALOT of money no matter how one slices it.



You do understand the difference between accounting for cap purposes and paid, don't you? You claimed someone (not mentioning names) was being paid $22M/yr. I asked you who was being paid $22M/yr. Can you not follow the conversation? Or perhaps your choice of verbs was poor? In comment 14131870 Dave in Hoboken said:You do understand the difference between accounting for cap purposes and paid, don't you? You claimed someone (not mentioning names) was being paid $22M/yr. I asked you who was being paid $22M/yr. Can you not follow the conversation? Or perhaps your choice of verbs was poor?

RE: RE: Fallacy? Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 7:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131870 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





It counts as 22 million against the cap. That's all that matters at the end of the day. That's ALOT of money no matter how one slices it.







You do understand the difference between accounting for cap purposes and paid, don't you? You claimed someone (not mentioning names) was being paid $22M/yr. I asked you who was being paid $22M/yr. Can you not follow the conversation? Or perhaps your choice of verbs was poor?



Imagine being reduced to semantics when you're talking about a one year cap hit of $22 million. It's come to that, I suppose. In comment 14131878 Diver_Down said:Imagine being reduced to semantics when you're talking about a one year cap hit of $22 million. It's come to that, I suppose.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It certainly isn't 10thAve : 10/16/2018 7:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131678 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





In comment 14131618 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:





Quote:





A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.







Kind of hard to be when alot of your success is based on other players who are severely underperforming.







Which makes what Barkley has done that much more impressive







He's not dependent on Eli throwing the ball past 10 yards.







Dave, you have stated that OBJ isn't getting the ball thrown to him past 10 yards. Others have repeated the same, but when you look at this year compared to his career, OBJ is just about equal to his career average. Of course, it isn't exactly equal as the sample size is much larger over the career (358 receptions) compared to the 2018 season (45 receptions). But when you look at his receiving yards per reception, he is averaging 11.8 yards which of course exceeds your mantra of Eli unable to throw the ball past 10 yards. For comparison, OBJ's career receiving yards per reception is 13.8. So with a smaller sample size, OBJ is averaging 2 yards shorter than over his career. OBJ is still the same as he ever was - ( New Window )







To make your argument work, you need to know the depth of target.. so what is it this year vs his career average.. Also 2 YPR is a huge deal..







The 2 YPR can easily be explained by the smaller sample size. I just did a quick search for OBJ's stats as I have been reading that Eli can't throw the ball past 10 yards - not just on this thread, but others so far this season. I wanted to see if there was any basis in fact to the assertion. If you can provide a link showing a target map of all his receptions this season, I would like to see if the data supports the assertion. So far with a quick search, I found that OBJ has 11.8 yards per reception which exceeds the stated claim of being unable to throw the ball past 10 yards.



Average target air yards (TAY) for Beckham,

2018 - 9.8

2016 - 11.4

- ( In comment 14131714 Diver_Down said:Average target air yards (TAY) for Beckham,2018 - 9.82016 - 11.4 Link - ( New Window

Dave is still chasing his own tail Chris684 : 10/16/2018 7:26 pm : link In this conversation.



Great work Dave!

Chris the psycho is triggered again. Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2018 7:28 pm : link I'm far from the first one who has pointed this out, I'll admit. But it sure as hell is alot of fun to get in on the action!



10Ave - Diver_Down : 10/16/2018 7:58 pm : link Thanks for the link. It is interesting when looking at OBJ in relation to the other WRs that share the same Average Targeted Air Yards.

RE: RE: So whats the current percentage ThatLimerickGuy : 10/16/2018 8:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131507 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





That have switched to the Limerick and Goterps side of the Odell convo now?



Id say on BBI...its probably still overall pro OBJ in a 65-35 margin of people who just make excuse after excuse for this lunatic. If you could somehow poll every Giant fan I bet the number would be closer to 80-20, with the 80 wanting him released ASAP.



I just wish that there was common sense used all around this offseason. What was the harm in letting him play out the contract he had. That he would sit out and be a distraction? Look at where we are now.



This guy is crazy, and quite frankly not the top WR he thinks he is. Also he clearly lost a step with the injury last year. All of those slants when he was 2 steps ahead of the DB are now contested catches.



As I said last week, we are in a post success era of Giants football. It happens. We had a good run with the Coughlin/McAdoo/Eli Giants, and now we are in hell. Lets be honest Shurmur is a fine coach but he is basically a placeholder for when we are ready to compete again.



If I were the Giants Id be on the phone with the Raiders. Give me Carr and Cooper for Odell and a 3rd round pick.









NFW 80% of Giants fans want him released. I get that your whole schtick is to be provocative even at the expense of your own reputation, but that's a remarkably inane take, even for you.



What is my Schtick? Being Right? My early take on Beckham is turning out to be my most prophetic yet. You can't win with the guy. Actually I don't remember when any of my "provocative" opinions have been off. I just use common sense and don't blindly follow BBI hive mind mantra.



Do yourself a favor. Ask 10 giant fan friends who aren't on BBI whether if possible to release Odell and just move on if they would sign up for it and report back. Or don't because you won't like the answer.



It doesn't matter anyway it's impossible unless some how some way Odell is dumb enough to voluntarily void the contract. He just might be actually. He's an egomaniac. Actually that's probably the only way the Giants can come out of this ok. Maybe thats what this Mara thing is? The beginning of an effort to use Beckham's ego against him to force him to quit and void the contract? In comment 14131735 Gatorade Dunk said:What is my Schtick? Being Right? My early take on Beckham is turning out to be my most prophetic yet. You can't win with the guy. Actually I don't remember when any of my "provocative" opinions have been off. I just use common sense and don't blindly follow BBI hive mind mantra.Do yourself a favor. Ask 10 giant fan friends who aren't on BBI whether if possible to release Odell and just move on if they would sign up for it and report back. Or don't because you won't like the answer.It doesn't matter anyway it's impossible unless some how some way Odell is dumb enough to voluntarily void the contract. He just might be actually. He's an egomaniac. Actually that's probably the only way the Giants can come out of this ok. Maybe thats what this Mara thing is? The beginning of an effort to use Beckham's ego against him to force him to quit and void the contract?

RE: RE: RE: Eli is going to get out of this thing micky : 10/16/2018 8:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131499 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





with 2 Super Bowl MVPs, 2 rings, a whole lot of money...



...and his dignity intact.



Can't say the same for anyone else.









And ending his career on an absolutely horrendous last few seasons, and a possible sub-.500 career record.







Not saying you..... but many people in this place and around the nation will remember the latter instead of the former.



outside NY and Giants fans, the perception of Eli isn't good nationally In comment 14131501 dep026 said:outside NY and Giants fans, the perception of Eli isn't good nationally

RE: RE: RE: So whats the current percentage Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2018 8:16 pm : link

Quote:



What is my Schtick? Being Right? My early take on Beckham is turning out to be my most prophetic yet. You can't win with the guy. Actually I don't remember when any of my "provocative" opinions have been off. I just use common sense and don't blindly follow BBI hive mind mantra.



Do yourself a favor. Ask 10 giant fan friends who aren't on BBI whether if possible to release Odell and just move on if they would sign up for it and report back. Or don't because you won't like the answer.



It doesn't matter anyway it's impossible unless some how some way Odell is dumb enough to voluntarily void the contract. He just might be actually. He's an egomaniac. Actually that's probably the only way the Giants can come out of this ok. Maybe thats what this Mara thing is? The beginning of an effort to use Beckham's ego against him to force him to quit and void the contract?



No one would describe your sense as common.



How's your josh rosen prediction working out? In comment 14131907 ThatLimerickGuy said:No one would describe your sense as common.How's your josh rosen prediction working out?

RE: RE: RE: RE: So whats the current percentage ThatLimerickGuy : 10/16/2018 8:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131907 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:









What is my Schtick? Being Right? My early take on Beckham is turning out to be my most prophetic yet. You can't win with the guy. Actually I don't remember when any of my "provocative" opinions have been off. I just use common sense and don't blindly follow BBI hive mind mantra.



Do yourself a favor. Ask 10 giant fan friends who aren't on BBI whether if possible to release Odell and just move on if they would sign up for it and report back. Or don't because you won't like the answer.



It doesn't matter anyway it's impossible unless some how some way Odell is dumb enough to voluntarily void the contract. He just might be actually. He's an egomaniac. Actually that's probably the only way the Giants can come out of this ok. Maybe thats what this Mara thing is? The beginning of an effort to use Beckham's ego against him to force him to quit and void the contract?







No one would describe your sense as common.



How's your josh rosen prediction working out?



What was my Rosen prediction? I know I said he would fall in the draft, which he did. What else did I predict? I wasn't a fan pre draft and am not a fan of the pro so far. In comment 14131917 Ten Ton Hammer said:What was my Rosen prediction? I know I said he would fall in the draft, which he did. What else did I predict? I wasn't a fan pre draft and am not a fan of the pro so far.

RE: RE: RE: For the 4th time I’ll ask Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2018 8:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131726 oldutican said:





Quote:





In comment 14131551 oldutican said:





Quote:





these questions. So far no one has responded.

Has Beckham ever showed less than full effort in games? Is there any evidence he has been lax in preparation off-season or in practice? Is there any evidence teammates see him as a detriment to the team? And here’s a new question? As he had any emotional outbursts this season on the field that were danaging to the team?







Still waiting for answers.







No one has answered you because there isn't any way anyone not actually ON the team can answer those questions unequivocally. We don't watch him every play of the game. We don't sit on the bench with him. We don't sit in the lockerroom and in meetings and at practice with him and we don't hang out with him in the offseason.



We don't know anything except what Twitter tells us.



Nonsense. His teammates have loudly defended him and made sure to point out how hard he works. In comment 14131745 Brown Recluse said:Nonsense. His teammates have loudly defended him and made sure to point out how hard he works.

RE: RE: RE: So whats the current percentage oldutican : 10/16/2018 8:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131735 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14131507 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





That have switched to the Limerick and Goterps side of the Odell convo now?



Id say on BBI...its probably still overall pro OBJ in a 65-35 margin of people who just make excuse after excuse for this lunatic. If you could somehow poll every Giant fan I bet the number would be closer to 80-20, with the 80 wanting him released ASAP.



I just wish that there was common sense used all around this offseason. What was the harm in letting him play out the contract he had. That he would sit out and be a distraction? Look at where we are now.



This guy is crazy, and quite frankly not the top WR he thinks he is. Also he clearly lost a step with the injury last year. All of those slants when he was 2 steps ahead of the DB are now contested catches.



As I said last week, we are in a post success era of Giants football. It happens. We had a good run with the Coughlin/McAdoo/Eli Giants, and now we are in hell. Lets be honest Shurmur is a fine coach but he is basically a placeholder for when we are ready to compete again.



If I were the Giants Id be on the phone with the Raiders. Give me Carr and Cooper for Odell and a 3rd round pick.









NFW 80% of Giants fans want him released. I get that your whole schtick is to be provocative even at the expense of your own reputation, but that's a remarkably inane take, even for you.







What is my Schtick? Being Right? My early take on Beckham is turning out to be my most prophetic yet. You can't win with the guy. Actually I don't remember when any of my "provocative" opinions have been off. I just use common sense and don't blindly follow BBI hive mind mantra.



Do yourself a favor. Ask 10 giant fan friends who aren't on BBI whether if possible to release Odell and just move on if they would sign up for it and report back. Or don't because you won't like the answer.



It doesn't matter anyway it's impossible unless some how some way Odell is dumb enough to voluntarily void the contract. He just might be actually. He's an egomaniac. Actually that's probably the only way the Giants can come out of this ok. Maybe thats what this Mara thing is? The beginning of an effort to use Beckham's ego against him to force him to quit and void the contract?



Are you saying they are losing because of Beckham? That is beyond ignorant. In comment 14131907 ThatLimerickGuy said:Are you saying they are losing because of Beckham? That is beyond ignorant.

It's the type of high functioning analysis you've come to expect Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2018 8:40 pm : link from TLG. Thrill as he calls other people 'egomaniacs' while trying to illustrate how he's right about things.

RE: It's the type of high functioning analysis you've come to expect mattyblue : 10/16/2018 8:44 pm : link

Quote: from TLG. Thrill as he calls other people 'egomaniacs' while trying to illustrate how he's right about things.



Lol it’s a rare occasion someone refers to themselves as prophetic and calls someone else an egomaniac in a single statement. In comment 14131958 Ten Ton Hammer said:Lol it’s a rare occasion someone refers to themselves as prophetic and calls someone else an egomaniac in a single statement.

TLG and Terps are the dregs adamg : 10/16/2018 8:44 pm : link I don't know why people entertain them by acknowledging them.

A little bit late? jamesk479 : 10/16/2018 8:47 pm : link Did I miss something? Why say this now? Did something new happen? I don't think so. Why not say something LAST WEEK when this was the story. Was Mara hiding under a rock somewhere?



So thanks a lot Mara, for keeping this in the news cycle again. Giants have been under a microscope long enough for a losing team. Thanks for the added pressure for MFL at Atlanta. Should have gotten that out of the way last week when everyone else was.



This is starting to look like the blind leading the blind.

RE: RE: RE: So whats the current percentage EricJ : 10/16/2018 8:51 pm : link

Quote:

What is my Schtick? Being Right? My early take on Beckham is turning out to be my most prophetic yet. You can't win with the guy.



I understand why you are saying you cant win with the guy. I get it. However, I disagree. I think you CAN win with the guy but we just do not have the leadership here who knows how to deal with him. Someone like this needs to go to an organization where winning is bigger than any individual achievement. No player is above the law and if you do not conform then you are out. In comment 14131907 ThatLimerickGuy said:I understand why you are saying you cant win with the guy. I get it. However, I disagree. I think you CAN win with the guy but we just do not have the leadership here who knows how to deal with him. Someone like this needs to go to an organization where winning is bigger than any individual achievement. No player is above the law and if you do not conform then you are out.

Mara calls out Beckham johnboyw : 10/16/2018 8:54 pm : link Mara just paid the little asshole $100M. He has the right to call him whatever he wants when he acts up which he does constantly.



The real problem with this organization is there are no leaders who are capable of handling Beckham. Who do we have? Mara. Please. Shurmer, aka Silent Sam. Eli. Yikes. There are none. Does anyone think this problem would have lasted this long when George Young was the GM, Parcells was the coach and the likes of Taylor, Carson, Banks and Burt were roaming around? One of those 4 would have rattled the shit out of that egocentric weasel by now.



This won't end until Beckham is gone. DG should dial up Senile Jerry and dump the little puke on the Cowboys for 2 #1s while he can. And Mara should sell his half of the team to an owner with some balls.





RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham is doing his job? Gatorade Dunk : 10/16/2018 9:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131864 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14131587 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14131565 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:





Quote:





Maybe as WR, maybe.



Definitely not as punt returner.







That's more than we can say for a good portion of the team. Especially players getting paid $22 million per year.



Who knows. Maybe he can throw the ball to himself, too.







Who is getting paid $22M per year?





Back to the semantics of base salary vs cap number again?







Hey, you know me. As long as people continue to espouse a fallacy, I'll try and correct it. It really is a simple concept. If Dave earned a bonus 4 years ago that pushes his earnings for that year to $80K, but then doesn't receive a bonus for the subsequent years, does his colleagues claim that Dave gets paid $80K/yr?

If that bonus was being accrued against subsequent years' finite staffing budgets and adversely affected the company's ability to upgrade talent elsewhere, you're darn right I would.



The cap number is what's relevant here and we all know it. For all intents and purposes, the base salary is actually more of the fallacy since it affects nothing other than the Giants' cash flow. In comment 14131869 Diver_Down said:If that bonus was being accrued against subsequent years' finite staffing budgets and adversely affected the company's ability to upgrade talent elsewhere, you're darn right I would.The cap number is what's relevant here and we all know it. For all intents and purposes, the base salary is actually more of the fallacy since it affects nothing other than the Giants' cash flow.

RE: RE: RE: So whats the current percentage Gatorade Dunk : 10/16/2018 9:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131735 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14131507 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





That have switched to the Limerick and Goterps side of the Odell convo now?



Id say on BBI...its probably still overall pro OBJ in a 65-35 margin of people who just make excuse after excuse for this lunatic. If you could somehow poll every Giant fan I bet the number would be closer to 80-20, with the 80 wanting him released ASAP.



I just wish that there was common sense used all around this offseason. What was the harm in letting him play out the contract he had. That he would sit out and be a distraction? Look at where we are now.



This guy is crazy, and quite frankly not the top WR he thinks he is. Also he clearly lost a step with the injury last year. All of those slants when he was 2 steps ahead of the DB are now contested catches.



As I said last week, we are in a post success era of Giants football. It happens. We had a good run with the Coughlin/McAdoo/Eli Giants, and now we are in hell. Lets be honest Shurmur is a fine coach but he is basically a placeholder for when we are ready to compete again.



If I were the Giants Id be on the phone with the Raiders. Give me Carr and Cooper for Odell and a 3rd round pick.









NFW 80% of Giants fans want him released. I get that your whole schtick is to be provocative even at the expense of your own reputation, but that's a remarkably inane take, even for you.







What is my Schtick? Being Right? My early take on Beckham is turning out to be my most prophetic yet. You can't win with the guy. Actually I don't remember when any of my "provocative" opinions have been off. I just use common sense and don't blindly follow BBI hive mind mantra.



Do yourself a favor. Ask 10 giant fan friends who aren't on BBI whether if possible to release Odell and just move on if they would sign up for it and report back. Or don't because you won't like the answer.



It doesn't matter anyway it's impossible unless some how some way Odell is dumb enough to voluntarily void the contract. He just might be actually. He's an egomaniac. Actually that's probably the only way the Giants can come out of this ok. Maybe thats what this Mara thing is? The beginning of an effort to use Beckham's ego against him to force him to quit and void the contract?

I feel bad for you. I hope you find the happiness and attention you so desperately crave. In comment 14131907 ThatLimerickGuy said:I feel bad for you. I hope you find the happiness and attention you so desperately crave.

johnboyw Bill in TN : 10/16/2018 9:17 pm : link I like your style. After having labored thru this thread, it's apparent that the same illuminati who want Eli gone for non-performance are basically the same ones who will cling to and defend the non-performance of their little diva WR.

Such is the bullshit on BBI.

Anyone find Mara’s timing ajr2456 : 10/16/2018 10:35 pm : link Interesting?



Two weeks ago when the interview happened and the story was mostly about Odell, Mara is nowhere to be found.



This week the stories have been mostly about Eli since Thursday, and now Mara decides to comment.



Seems convenient

Baby balls Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10/16/2018 10:50 pm : link It’s Odell “Soap opera” Beckum. I’ve come to the realization recently that the drama is not worth the talent.

RE: Baby balls Gatorade Dunk : 10/16/2018 11:25 pm : link

Quote: It’s Odell “Soap opera” Beckum. I’ve come to the realization recently that the drama is not worth the talent.

Maybe work on learning to spell his name. In comment 14132140 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:Maybe work on learning to spell his name.

RE: RE: RE: RE: So whats the current percentage ThatLimerickGuy : 10/16/2018 11:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14131907 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 14131735 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14131507 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





That have switched to the Limerick and Goterps side of the Odell convo now?



Id say on BBI...its probably still overall pro OBJ in a 65-35 margin of people who just make excuse after excuse for this lunatic. If you could somehow poll every Giant fan I bet the number would be closer to 80-20, with the 80 wanting him released ASAP.



I just wish that there was common sense used all around this offseason. What was the harm in letting him play out the contract he had. That he would sit out and be a distraction? Look at where we are now.



This guy is crazy, and quite frankly not the top WR he thinks he is. Also he clearly lost a step with the injury last year. All of those slants when he was 2 steps ahead of the DB are now contested catches.



As I said last week, we are in a post success era of Giants football. It happens. We had a good run with the Coughlin/McAdoo/Eli Giants, and now we are in hell. Lets be honest Shurmur is a fine coach but he is basically a placeholder for when we are ready to compete again.



If I were the Giants Id be on the phone with the Raiders. Give me Carr and Cooper for Odell and a 3rd round pick.









NFW 80% of Giants fans want him released. I get that your whole schtick is to be provocative even at the expense of your own reputation, but that's a remarkably inane take, even for you.







What is my Schtick? Being Right? My early take on Beckham is turning out to be my most prophetic yet. You can't win with the guy. Actually I don't remember when any of my "provocative" opinions have been off. I just use common sense and don't blindly follow BBI hive mind mantra.



Do yourself a favor. Ask 10 giant fan friends who aren't on BBI whether if possible to release Odell and just move on if they would sign up for it and report back. Or don't because you won't like the answer.



It doesn't matter anyway it's impossible unless some how some way Odell is dumb enough to voluntarily void the contract. He just might be actually. He's an egomaniac. Actually that's probably the only way the Giants can come out of this ok. Maybe thats what this Mara thing is? The beginning of an effort to use Beckham's ego against him to force him to quit and void the contract?





I feel bad for you. I hope you find the happiness and attention you so desperately crave.



Oh stop it. It is way easier to just admit that while my tone is aggresive sometimes that I nailed this Beckham shit from the Carolina game, actually before that. The Rams game.



He isn't right upstairs. Its not TO doing situps in his driveway for attention.



I don't know if its drugs, or just a weird personality disorder, or an extreme immaturity, or most likely just a narcissistic calculated set of actions put in motion to make himself bigger than football and a global celebrity.



Whatever it is, he isnt a Giant. He can catch 500tds in blue but if he acts this way he can never be a Giant. I cant put it any better than that and i knew it from early on. In comment 14132010 Gatorade Dunk said:Oh stop it. It is way easier to just admit that while my tone is aggresive sometimes that I nailed this Beckham shit from the Carolina game, actually before that. The Rams game.He isn't right upstairs. Its not TO doing situps in his driveway for attention.I don't know if its drugs, or just a weird personality disorder, or an extreme immaturity, or most likely just a narcissistic calculated set of actions put in motion to make himself bigger than football and a global celebrity.Whatever it is, he isnt a Giant. He can catch 500tds in blue but if he acts this way he can never be a Giant. I cant put it any better than that and i knew it from early on.