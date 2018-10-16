John Mara Calls out Odell

|
|has lost control of this franchise.
|to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..
| Mara should take his own advice, really - he should be talking less and doing a better job with this franchise. Because lately, he's doing a pretty fucking bad one.
He isn't wrong about Beckham at all, but this is Jerry Jones stuff. Let the coach handle it.
Once the owner comes out and starts making comments like this, it doesn't end well.
In comment 14131107 japanhead said:
to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..
I hope it keeps happening so I can laugh at guys like you who actually care about it.
| Damn straight if my employer was paying me that, they would have all the right in the world to put me in check.
In comment 14131126 UConn4523 said:
In comment 14131107 japanhead said:
to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..
I hope it keeps happening so I can laugh at guys like you who actually care about it.
so your position is that there's nothing to see here? and it's dumb to care about beckham being fined and held to account by the coach, and by the owner? k then.
|Isnt going have a comeback reply
| Really, none of what is being said is wrong - it's that it needs to stop being aired out in the open and needs to be handled in-house.
Beckham is right to be frustrated. He's right to see the way PIT, HOU, ATL, etc. get the ball to their star WR's while we can't do anything but throw him bubble screens or quick slants expecting him to take it to the house.
But Beckham needs to fucking stop with the public comments, the tantrums, the childish behavior. Enough is enough.
Mara is right about that. But again - this isn't something Mara should be opining on in public. It basically undermines the coach and it creates even more of a shitshow.
It's just all bad for the Giants right now. It's pretty infuriating.
|
...OBJ is trying to get primetime replay with his head-butting on the sideline because he ain't getting any primetime replay for his (lack of) TD catches.
In comment 14131170 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 14131126 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14131107 japanhead said:
Quote:
to sign him to a second contract, despite his talents, he's a pouty babyman with a crazy streak. can't wait to see 10 more weeks of him yelling into a fan and banging his head on things on the sideline. oh wait, i'm just being duped by the evil media and am tricked by their agenda, that's right..
I hope it keeps happening so I can laugh at guys like you who actually care about it.
so your position is that there's nothing to see here? and it's dumb to care about beckham being fined and held to account by the coach, and by the owner? k then.
No, he needs to clean it up, but the fact that it bothers people so much is funny to me, always will be.
|no reason for him to publicly call odell out. that is going to make things better? real smart john
| If any one of us were the owner of a sports franchise, we would have a hard time just saying " no comment " or absolutely nothing.
Yes this franchise is in a weird place and it sucks but to act like you all could keep your mouth shut is pretty ridiculous.
| If any one of us were the owner of a sports franchise, we would have a hard time just saying " no comment " or absolutely nothing.
Yes this franchise is in a weird place and it sucks but to act like you all could keep your mouth shut is pretty ridiculous.
| If I'd just backed up the Brinks truck for someone, making them one of the highest paid players in the league, and then only 4 weeks into the season to throw everyone under the bus - I'd have said the same thing.
| He's right.
And cue the "well, if he had a QB who could get him the ball..."
| leaves me to believe one thing and one thing only.
They are laying the groundwork for any future infractions that could lead the Giants to suspend up for conduct detrimental to the team and recoup some of the bonus money.
| In comment 14131193 UConn4523 said:
it doesn't bother me "so much," but odell has become on of my least favorite giants. and i fully defended him up through the josh norman debacle. i just don't understand a fan who would concede that odell's bullshit is a problem he needs to clean up, yet also say they think it's funny that his bullshit is annoying to other giants fans. seems dumb to me
|is quickly becoming Exhibit A for why there should be an oppressive estate tax.
|is quickly becoming Exhibit A for why there should be an oppressive estate tax.
|that a fan can like Odell and also like Barkley And Shepard. They're polar opposites as people. two class acts one piece of shit pussy
|that a fan can like Odell and also like Barkley And Shepard. They're polar opposites as people. two class acts one piece of shit pussy
|Mara is 1000% right
|that a fan can like Odell and also like Barkley And Shepard. They're polar opposites as people. two class acts one piece of shit pussy
| taking pot shots at your best player through the media is what players do to each other.
You are his boss. If you want something to change you do it behind closed doors. Or you have the coach to do it or GM. You aren't Jerry Jones and who wants to be Jerry Jones anyway?
|He’s an influential presence on the team and he misused it, caused divisive instead of unity. This is about to backfire on Odell. He hasn’t played mistake free football either.
|He’s an influential presence on the team and he misused it, caused divisive instead of unity. This is about to backfire on Odell. He hasn’t played mistake free football either.
In comment 14131286 Marvin Across The sea said:
In comment 14131222 NoGainDayne said:
|that a fan can like Odell and also like Barkley And Shepard. They're polar opposites as people. two class acts one piece of shit pussy
| If any one of us were the owner of a sports franchise, we would have a hard time just saying " no comment " or absolutely nothing.
Yes this franchise is in a weird place and it sucks but to act like you all could keep your mouth shut is pretty ridiculous.
|Wish Mara was this outspoken about Josh Brown.
| In comment 14131216 japanhead said:
It won’t seem dumb when you realize that it’s ok to want X player to be different but not enough for it to bother you. There’s a ton of problems on this team, the focus should be on those. Everything else is just feeding the media.
Blocking, QB play, playcalling, defense, etc are all far larger issues that need attention. I’d rather Odell fix his special teams play than worry about what he says to Lil Wayne.
|Guy #1: Hey, we’ve got our apartment. We ripped up the floors, pipes, wiring, and having everything completely redone.
Guy #2: You’re renting, right?
Guy #1: Yeah.
Guy #3: Well, he’s an ex free-base addict, and he’s trying to turn around, and he needs a place to stay for a couple of months.
Guy #4: Now that I have kids, I feel a lot better having a gun in the house.
Guy #3: I thought about it, and even though it’s over, I’m going to tell my wife about the affair.
Guy #5: I don’t know the guy, but I’ve got two kidneys and he needs one, so I figured..
Guy #2: Normally I wear protection, but then I thought, “When am I gonna make it back to Haiti?”
| If any one of us were the owner of a sports franchise, we would have a hard time just saying " no comment " or absolutely nothing.
Yes this franchise is in a weird place and it sucks but to act like you all could keep your mouth shut is pretty ridiculous.
| would not have stood for any of this nonsense. This team always had pride and heritage. It meant something to wear the uniform. The photo of Barkley looking at all the greats gave me chills to think what this kid can do and has not disappointed me yet.
Odell is making this team all about him. Yea he is good but dont let ONE amazing catch define who you are as a player. Now we are defining him for what he does on the sidelines. Get out of the double team situations. Make the plays. Earn the money. Eli is at least trying to do good for the team. Lets try to win some games get back some dignity back and maybe, just MAYBE make a run for it.
| would not have stood for any of this nonsense. This team always had pride and heritage. It meant something to wear the uniform. The photo of Barkley looking at all the greats gave me chills to think what this kid can do and has not disappointed me yet.
Odell is making this team all about him. Yea he is good but dont let ONE amazing catch define who you are as a player. Now we are defining him for what he does on the sidelines. Get out of the double team situations. Make the plays. Earn the money. Eli is at least trying to do good for the team. Lets try to win some games get back some dignity back and maybe, just MAYBE make a run for it.
| not using the 5th year option and not using the tag if necessary next year....
How has making OBj happy worked out?
In comment 14131367 GMAN56 said:
In comment 14131228 Rjanyg said:
|who will be fine when things are going well and a pain when things are not. The Giants should know this already and either be conditioned to deal with (meaning say nothing now) or just have let him play this year without a new contract. To be honest, I am getting sick of BOTH Mara and OBJ's meaningless comments. Thank the sky for Saquon or this team would be incredibly hard to root for at the moment. And please spare me the Odel works hard and is competive. That's true, but his antics of look at me stuff and don't blame me are so tiresome that they are starting to outweigh the whole he works hard at his craft and wants to win side of his personality.
|
Giants owner John Mara thinks Odell Beckham "needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking."
"I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field as opposed to what he says and what he does off the field," Mara added. It is good Mara has identified Beckham as the Giants' real problem and not Eli Manning's ever deteriorating skill set.
| not using the 5th year option and not using the tag if necessary next year....
How has making OBj happy worked out?
In comment 14131380 Doomster said:
| the Giants made OBJ the highest paid WR in league history and within 6 weeks of doing so, he mouths off to the media. And not only does he mouth off to the media, he does it with a rap artist at his side. And yet John Mara is the problem because he expects his EMPLOYEE to do less bitching more producing. Comical. Imagine if OBJ had Parcells or Belichick as a coach.
And for all those who think the NYG ownership is awful, I will remind you that in the last 35 years, this team has been to 5 super bowls and won 4 of them. News flash, the only team over that same time frame that has been to and won more Super Bowls is the Patriots and only the Broncos have been to more.
We are all frustrated with the current state of the team, but a little perspective folks.
| 1. John Mara is right.
2. John Mara needs to shut the fuck up. He's majorly responsible for the massive downturn this franchise has taken.
| ...this has some serious potential for locker room turmoil. I'm sure it didn't go unnoticed in the room that mara rode to the rescue for his underperforming QB last year. A guy who makes the most money on the team and ultimately refused to take the field for the tean.
Now he publicly goes after one of the best players in the league, who is probably a lot tighter with most of the room than the QB is. This could get uncomfortable
In comment 14131417 Bernie said:
|that Odell is right, but shouldn't air it publicly & Mara is right, but also shouldn't air it publicly.
| with 2 Super Bowl MVPs, 2 rings, a whole lot of money...
...and his dignity intact.
Can't say the same for anyone else.
In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:
In comment 14131499 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:
In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:
|has lost control of this franchise.
In comment 14131499 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:
In comment 14131425 allstarjim said:
In comment 14131417 Bernie said:
| Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.
When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.
Boss.
|no reason for him to publicly call odell out. that is going to make things better? real smart john
| Would he even be remembered in 5 years?
What would he be remembered for?
Some 1 handed catches?
Smashing his head into a fan?
Proposing to a kicking net?
Shitting the bed in a playoff game after posting shirtless pictures on social media pregame?
The NFL's new ejection rule after multiple personal foul penalties in one game?
| taking pot shots at your best player through the media is what players do to each other.
You are his boss. If you want something to change you do it behind closed doors. Or you have the coach to do it or GM. You aren't Jerry Jones and who wants to be Jerry Jones anyway?
| Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.
When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.
Boss.
| how their is any discussion on obj performance.
if people want to pontificate about how he acts- and how that makes them feel, and how it might make eli feel, and schurmur feel, and teammates feel... thats fine. we are in a millenial world and feeling are very important.
but in terms of playing football--- there are basically 3 people on offense earning game checks- one is a rookie LG and the other 2 are the RB and WR. even if you think he is not doing enough... because he is triple covered and running crossing routes 5 yards downfield--- in the realm of football... despite the "antics"... he actually still does his job.
so is the important thing feelings or doing job?
And i love barkley- i think he is the best offensive weapon in football now-- but if they played 8 in the box to stop barkley... and single on the outside for obj? what happens to relative performance?
In comment 14131512 Chris684 said:
| Maybe as WR, maybe.
Definitely not as punt returner.
| a mouth-breather.
I'm sorry to say.
In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:
| Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.
When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.
Boss.
| Maybe as WR, maybe.
Definitely not as punt returner.
In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:
|demonstrate he has the same big play capability as he did in prior seasons... if it's still there, he sure is hiding it well.
| Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.
When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.
Boss.
In comment 14131594 baadbill said:
|A given that Beckham is the best player on the team.
| Eli will be remembered in his retirement as the only Giant QB in history who hoisted two Lombardis. He's not going to be remembered primarily as a deteriorating QB on a dumpster fire franchise late in his career. What's Joe Namath remembered for? Super Bowl III or his shattered knees and losing records afterwards? If you're a Giants fan who thinks of the latter first about Eli, just quit sports. Because they ain't for you.
When players deliver me championships as a Giants fan, I respect them forever. I don't hate them for getting old and take endless shots at them, especially when they continue to work hard through it and conduct themselves with class. So, yeah, I'm a fan.
Boss.
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
| how their is any discussion on obj performance.
if people want to pontificate about how he acts- and how that makes them feel, and how it might make eli feel, and schurmur feel, and teammates feel... thats fine. we are in a millenial world and feeling are very important.
but in terms of playing football--- there are basically 3 people on offense earning game checks- one is a rookie LG and the other 2 are the RB and WR. even if you think he is not doing enough... because he is triple covered and running crossing routes 5 yards downfield--- in the realm of football... despite the "antics"... he actually still does his job.
so is the important thing feelings or doing job?
And i love barkley- i think he is the best offensive weapon in football now-- but if they played 8 in the box to stop barkley... and single on the outside for obj? what happens to relative performance?
In comment 14131617 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
Well, he is a good player. No one ever said any differently. Still nowhere near enough to win us games, though, as many said it wouldn't be.
| Odell Beckham: 6 rec / 44 yards. After a slightly discouraging PR week for Beckham, whom has been fined by the team for comments made to the media and was forced to apologize to teammates in a team meeting, a big game paired with a win could have made that situation disappear but the complete opposite happened. Beckham never got into the flow, was missed deep a couple times, and only impacted the game via the short passing game a few times. Something I noticed about Beckham from the All-22 is a lack of separation as a route runner. I don’t think anything is physically wrong, as the elite burst is still there. However Beckham is doing way too much dancing at the point of attack. He is taking way too long to get into his actual route, and time is something Manning doesn’t have when he drops back. The timing of these two is completely off. There is a very uneasy feeling with Beckham right now when it comes to his relationship with the team.
this following a game where he botched a ST play that put them in a deep hole. beckham has underwhelmed this season, on the field, on the sideline, in the lockerroom. it has nothing to do with "millennial feelings" or whatever the fuck some other poster said to be underwhelmed and disappointed with him thus far
In comment 14131619 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131617 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
It's fascinating to me considering how good Odell is. He has been unquestionably the best player on the team. A rookie comes in and half way through his rookie season is arguably the team's best player. Pretty amazing
In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
Dave, you have stated that OBJ isn't getting the ball thrown to him past 10 yards. Others have repeated the same, but when you look at this year compared to his career, OBJ is just about equal to his career average. Of course, it isn't exactly equal as the sample size is much larger over the career (358 receptions) compared to the 2018 season (45 receptions). But when you look at his receiving yards per reception, he is averaging 11.8 yards which of course exceeds your mantra of Eli unable to throw the ball past 10 yards. For comparison, OBJ's career receiving yards per reception is 13.8. So with a smaller sample size, OBJ is averaging 2 yards shorter than over his career. OBJ is still the same as he ever was - ( New Window )
|The more pissed I am we didn’t just trade him. And it’s not that I don’t like the guy or anything. But I said it then and I’ll say it now. IT DOESNT MAKE SENSE TO HAVE HIM HERE, PAYING HIM ALL THIS CAP, WITH ALL THESE HOLES ON THE TEAM. I’d still take no less than a 1st and 3rd for him.
|The more pissed I am we didn’t just trade him. And it’s not that I don’t like the guy or anything. But I said it then and I’ll say it now. IT DOESNT MAKE SENSE TO HAVE HIM HERE, PAYING HIM ALL THIS CAP, WITH ALL THESE HOLES ON THE TEAM. I’d still take no less than a 1st and 3rd for him.
In comment 14131661 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131619 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131617 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131618 Diver_Down said:
In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
| these questions. So far no one has responded.
Has Beckham ever showed less than full effort in games? Is there any evidence he has been lax in preparation off-season or in practice? Is there any evidence teammates see him as a detriment to the team? And here’s a new question? As he had any emotional outbursts this season on the field that were danaging to the team?
In comment 14131678 chuckydee9 said:
In comment 14131618 Diver_Down said:
In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131551 oldutican said:
| Good luck getting rid of him now...a clown that might not be the same player he was before the injury.
In a half decade of utter stupidity the contract given to Beckham takes the cake.
In comment 14131551 oldutican said:
| That have switched to the Limerick and Goterps side of the Odell convo now?
Id say on BBI...its probably still overall pro OBJ in a 65-35 margin of people who just make excuse after excuse for this lunatic. If you could somehow poll every Giant fan I bet the number would be closer to 80-20, with the 80 wanting him released ASAP.
I just wish that there was common sense used all around this offseason. What was the harm in letting him play out the contract he had. That he would sit out and be a distraction? Look at where we are now.
This guy is crazy, and quite frankly not the top WR he thinks he is. Also he clearly lost a step with the injury last year. All of those slants when he was 2 steps ahead of the DB are now contested catches.
As I said last week, we are in a post success era of Giants football. It happens. We had a good run with the Coughlin/McAdoo/Eli Giants, and now we are in hell. Lets be honest Shurmur is a fine coach but he is basically a placeholder for when we are ready to compete again.
If I were the Giants Id be on the phone with the Raiders. Give me Carr and Cooper for Odell and a 3rd round pick.
In comment 14131551 oldutican said:
| Athletes today are different. Yes, I am old school and when I played we knocked people out and there were no penalties. However, we also did not dance around and cry on the sidelines like a bunch of pussies if things were not going well.
All of that said, management knows the types of players we have in the league now. If Parcells and Belichik have taught us anything it is that X's and O's are half of the job and managing people and personalities are actually the key to success.
We are failing at managing Odell. Give credit to what appears to be a nice turn around with Eli Apple. I have to admit that I did not think he would improve not only on the field but with the other bullshit but he did and credit goes to management for that.
If they do not figure out how to manage Odell, it will be one of their biggest failures.
In comment 14131719 Go Terps said:
|
OBJs clowns antics were bearable when he could get separation. Now he's an overpaid petulant Cody Lattimer.
| that "fans" were foaming out the mouth to get their beckham hot takes out after having nothing to bitch about in the offseason because he did everything right.
Now the bozo brigade is out in force making a muffed punt out to be as much of a crime as Matt Dodge's incompetence while he laughably still has the longest TD throw for the team in 2018.
In comment 14131565 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:
In comment 14131587 Diver_Down said:
In comment 14131565 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:
|It counts as 22 million against the cap. That's all that matters at the end of the day. That's ALOT of money no matter how one slices it.
In comment 14131870 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131678 chuckydee9 said:
In comment 14131618 Diver_Down said:
In comment 14131608 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131607 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131603 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131599 crick n NC said:
In comment 14131507 ThatLimerickGuy said:
In comment 14131499 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131498 Mr. Bungle said:
|
What is my Schtick? Being Right? My early take on Beckham is turning out to be my most prophetic yet. You can't win with the guy. Actually I don't remember when any of my "provocative" opinions have been off. I just use common sense and don't blindly follow BBI hive mind mantra.
Do yourself a favor. Ask 10 giant fan friends who aren't on BBI whether if possible to release Odell and just move on if they would sign up for it and report back. Or don't because you won't like the answer.
It doesn't matter anyway it's impossible unless some how some way Odell is dumb enough to voluntarily void the contract. He just might be actually. He's an egomaniac. Actually that's probably the only way the Giants can come out of this ok. Maybe thats what this Mara thing is? The beginning of an effort to use Beckham's ego against him to force him to quit and void the contract?
In comment 14131907 ThatLimerickGuy said:
In comment 14131726 oldutican said:
In comment 14131551 oldutican said:
In comment 14131735 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14131507 ThatLimerickGuy said:
|from TLG. Thrill as he calls other people 'egomaniacs' while trying to illustrate how he's right about things.
|
What is my Schtick? Being Right? My early take on Beckham is turning out to be my most prophetic yet. You can't win with the guy.
In comment 14131864 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14131587 Diver_Down said:
In comment 14131565 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 14131564 Chris684 said:
In comment 14131735 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14131507 ThatLimerickGuy said:
|It’s Odell “Soap opera” Beckum. I’ve come to the realization recently that the drama is not worth the talent.
In comment 14131907 ThatLimerickGuy said:
In comment 14131735 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14131507 ThatLimerickGuy said:
In comment 14132010 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14131907 ThatLimerickGuy said:
In comment 14131735 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 14131507 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Oh stop it. It is way easier to just admit that while my tone is aggresive sometimes that I nailed this Beckham shit from the Carolina game, actually before that. The Rams game.
He isn't right upstairs. Its not TO doing situps in his driveway for attention.
I don't know if its drugs, or just a weird personality disorder, or an extreme immaturity, or most likely just a narcissistic calculated set of actions put in motion to make himself bigger than football and a global celebrity.
Whatever it is, he isnt a Giant. He can catch 500tds in blue but if he acts this way he can never be a Giant. I cant put it any better than that and i knew it from early on.