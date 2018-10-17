Nate Solder

|
|but I'm tired of shopping for groceries while starving and spending accordingly.
|Couldn't leave Flowers there so who else should we have gotten?
|it was a bad signing. Solder was never very good in New England with better coaching and a better scheme.
|If I remember correctly didn’t the Pats want to resign him but the giants just paid more( which is what you have to do in FA). I’m sick of hearing that the Pats had no interest in bringing him back- it’s simply not true.
In comment 14132602 montanagiant said:
Couldn't leave Flowers there so who else should we have gotten?
The Patriots traded a 3rd round pick for Trent Brown of the 49ers, who replaced Solder, got a 5th round pick back on top of it, and are paying him less than $2 million in salary.
While they may not have pulled this specific trade off, it could have at least been investigated: Bengals got Cordy Glenn from Buffalo by switching from #12 to #21 in the first round and swapping fifth and sixth round picks with each other.
Cincinnati had an incredibly poor o-line last year and it has drastically improved this season, leading to their 4-2 record and a possible return to the playoffs.
The idea out that there were NO ALTERNATIVES available and were forced into a bad deal is simply not true.
Besides, if they are "rebuilding" as some are saying, what would be the purpose of giving that kind of deal out in the first place? One can't be "desperate" and "rebuilding" at the same time. The logic doesn't compute.
|cut Flowers ... cut Eli ... opened the vault for Cousins ... and picked up a RT.
In comment 14132605 JonC said:
Quote:
but I'm tired of shopping for groceries while starving and spending accordingly.
Agreed. But that's what happens when you draft badly, more specifically on the OL. We overpaid for Solder because of the erroneous belief that Eli and three or four more good years. That's two mistakes, along with Barwin, Martin, Stewart, and maybe Latimer.
|
Criteria
This post has a simple criteria: How many players were drafted by position and round over the last decade and how many went on to become a starter.
I did not distinguish superstars from regular starters. The determination of a starter comes from whether the player started at least half of their career. Obviously, this will run the gambit from below average to high performing starters. The reality is that if you can start in this league for at least half of your playing career, you are better than most. If you would like to debate the merits of players at a particular position be my guest. However, I found that it would require a lot more work than I was willing to do to put together subjective criteria to determine various levels of starters. This also does not take into consideration undrafted free agent starters in the league.
Historic Success Chart
The numbers show us the following outline for finding consistent starters:
1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)
2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)
3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)
4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)
5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)
6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)
7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)
| they sound like they are parroting talking heads like Mel Kiper.
WTF is draft capital. It's just draft picks, right? So why not say draft picks?
And it's one of the bigger fallacies in football. More picks is not better. More premium picks might be, but once you get outside of the 3rd round (which is no guarantee) the NFL draft is a crapshoot and you're almost better with UDFA's.
Once again, I'll share the draft success chart and success in this definition pays zero attention to quality, to make it truly measurable it only means a player who has started 50% of their games (short or long career - and I think that's fair for a stake in the ground)
Quote:
So, sorry, but no I'm not a fan of "draft capital" vs proven commodities. Costs are obviously a factor, but I would support almost universally trading a pick for a player.
more late round picks so you have 10 or 11 of them is stupid. It's not how you build a team.
In comment 14133243 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
they sound like they are parroting talking heads like Mel Kiper.
WTF is draft capital. It's just draft picks, right? So why not say draft picks?
And it's one of the bigger fallacies in football. More picks is not better. More premium picks might be, but once you get outside of the 3rd round (which is no guarantee) the NFL draft is a crapshoot and you're almost better with UDFA's.
Once again, I'll share the draft success chart and success in this definition pays zero attention to quality, to make it truly measurable it only means a player who has started 50% of their games (short or long career - and I think that's fair for a stake in the ground)
Quote:
So, sorry, but no I'm not a fan of "draft capital" vs proven commodities. Costs are obviously a factor, but I would support almost universally trading a pick for a player.
more late round picks so you have 10 or 11 of them is stupid. It's not how you build a team.
The point of "draft capital" goes to the value of each pick. The 1st pick in the draft represents more capital than any other pick. Nothing wrong with using draft capital in a trade for a player. Having lots of draft capital allows you to do that more...
Draft capital doesn't mean having a whole bunch of picks in the lower rounds. They do not represent much value.
|....The only real way to make this rebuild happen is to acquire enough draft capital that way we can infuse the team with young, cost-controlled talent across the board. Having 5 picks is not going to do it. We need to put ourselves in a situation where we have 9, 10, 11 picks that way we have some leeway if a particular pick doesn't work out.
Having minimal picks means these guys either have to hit, or we are screwed. I forgot who wrote it, but it was mentioned that the Giants have been among a group of teams that have had the fewest draft picks over the last 10 years. ....
| The decision to sign him was so idiotic - it was just an example of possibly how the game may have passed DG by.
This team is not going to be a competitive title team and so by the time they are-- DG picked up an older LT and paid an extreme price.
For the price of SOlder, Omamah and Stewart- the GMen could have got two young good OL. The fact that DG can't think that far ahead or so badly projected how good the team was right now should be a major red flag for us all.
The signing of Solder highlights this mistake.
In comment 14134269 giantstock said:
Quote:
The decision to sign him was so idiotic - it was just an example of possibly how the game may have passed DG by.
This team is not going to be a competitive title team and so by the time they are-- DG picked up an older LT and paid an extreme price.
For the price of SOlder, Omamah and Stewart- the GMen could have got two young good OL. The fact that DG can't think that far ahead or so badly projected how good the team was right now should be a major red flag for us all.
The signing of Solder highlights this mistake.
To a large extent I agree with, especially about going with young good OL. The problem is that young good OL are generally not available in FA, and usually not through trade wither even though it turns out there were a couple this past year. But I think that is rare. Teams hold on to young good OL. Really the only certain place to get young good OL is in the draft. That is why I say focus the draft on OL. Move around if the value isn't there when you are picking. Picking up 1 per draft right now is *NOT* good enough.
| 2 draft picks in Diehl(5th) and Snee (2nd)
1 UDFA in Seubert
1 marquee free agent in McKenzie
1 under the radar free agent in O'Hara
| the draft is not how *most* good OL's are built. It's just a fact.
It's a combination of the draft and free agency (UFA, UDFA, etc.)
I put together a list of the 12 playoff teams from last year and none made more investment in the OL than the 2017 NY Giants. Giants had two 1st round picks (Flowers and Pugh) a 2nd round pick (Richburg) a 7th round pick (Hart) and UFA (Jerry).
Even the Titans with 2 1sts, didn't have the same investment as the Giants.
The SB champ Eagles had a 6th round pick (Kelce) a 1st round pick (Johnson) and 3 FA's.
The SB runner up Patriots had a 1st round pick (Solder), a 3rd round pick, a 5th round pick, and 4th round pick, Still less investment than the Giants.
IMO it's not about how much "draft capital" you use on the line, it's about identify and coaching up the right players.
In comment 14133026 AcidTest said:
And to top it off, we are TRADING away our draft capital for other players on rosters. This is crazy stuff.
The only real way to make this rebuild happen is to acquire enough draft capital that way we can infuse the team with young, cost-controlled talent across the board. Having 5 picks is not going to do it. We need to put ourselves in a situation where we have 9, 10, 11 picks that way we have some leeway if a particular pick doesn't work out.
Having minimal picks means these guys either have to hit, or we are screwed. I forgot who wrote it, but it was mentioned that the Giants have been among a group of teams that have had the fewest draft picks over the last 10 years.
We need to restock our shelves. So when we are overpaying for players and then trading draft picks for players, that is doubly bad business.
Folks are fixated on rebuilding quickly. Sometimes it doesn't work that way. If we have to do this the right way and it takes 3 years of suffering to get where we need to go in a healthy direction, I can sign up for it (hell, these last 6 years have been terrible as is) as long as there is a means to an end.
It took a while to get us into this position and it will take a while to dig out. Some folks though want the digging out to be quick, and often times, that is not possible unless you get really lucky.
| OL's.
My point is the Giants OL is not bad due to lack of investment. So those people who say, oh it's draft time, I'd go OL, OL, OL, OL are possibly being facetious, but otherwise ignorant.
The fact the Giants invested two 1st and a 2nd round pick in three years puts them near the top of the league in "draft capital" OL investment. None of those three players are even on the team any more.
How can you insist the Giants need to spend more high picks on OL?
The point by referencing other teams and their draft investment on OL as well as highlighting the Giants from Eli's prior days is to point out that no, you DO NOT and SHOULD NOT feel like the only or best way to build an OL is with "draft capital" or as many other people know it, draft picks.
In comment 14133111 BigBlueinChicago said:
And to top it off, we are TRADING away our draft capital for other players on rosters. This is crazy stuff.
The only real way to make this rebuild happen is to acquire enough draft capital that way we can infuse the team with young, cost-controlled talent across the board. Having 5 picks is not going to do it. We need to put ourselves in a situation where we have 9, 10, 11 picks that way we have some leeway if a particular pick doesn't work out.
Having minimal picks means these guys either have to hit, or we are screwed. I forgot who wrote it, but it was mentioned that the Giants have been among a group of teams that have had the fewest draft picks over the last 10 years.
We need to restock our shelves. So when we are overpaying for players and then trading draft picks for players, that is doubly bad business.
Folks are fixated on rebuilding quickly. Sometimes it doesn't work that way. If we have to do this the right way and it takes 3 years of suffering to get where we need to go in a healthy direction, I can sign up for it (hell, these last 6 years have been terrible as is) as long as there is a means to an end.
It took a while to get us into this position and it will take a while to dig out. Some folks though want the digging out to be quick, and often times, that is not possible unless you get really lucky.
Using your philosophy - how many years before you feel the G-Men will be very good? Not arguing with you.
In comment 14134411 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
OL's.
My point is the Giants OL is not bad due to lack of investment. So those people who say, oh it's draft time, I'd go OL, OL, OL, OL are possibly being facetious, but otherwise ignorant.
The fact the Giants invested two 1st and a 2nd round pick in three years puts them near the top of the league in "draft capital" OL investment. None of those three players are even on the team any more.
How can you insist the Giants need to spend more high picks on OL?
The point by referencing other teams and their draft investment on OL as well as highlighting the Giants from Eli's prior days is to point out that no, you DO NOT and SHOULD NOT feel like the only or best way to build an OL is with "draft capital" or as many other people know it, draft picks.
Don't know who you're speaking to but I'd be more interested in FA OL and not as much on the draft. Maybe one more high pick in 2nd round. Maybe.
But the NFL has shown us that they continue to want offense. The Giants have by next year and for the future a superstar in SB. And frankly OBJ is a superstar too. The G-Men should be setting up their future by trying to win offensively and push the pace of the game.
They have long-term talent in B&B. You should be trying to maximize it because as stated on another email- Sb's shelf life might not eb too long and the GMen aren't winning next year either.