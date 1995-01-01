Hypothetical Trade Article by CBS- Derek Carr to the Giants Danny Kanell : 1:59 pm



Quote: The logic here is the Raiders are trying to reboot everything and want a cheap, young quarterback. The Giants are trying NOT to reboot, but put themselves in a position where they only have an aging, washed-up Eli Manning under center. They need a veteran upgrade and Carr might be the answer to pair with Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham and a host of offensive weapons.



"That makes all the sense in the world to me. The Giants don't really want to rebuild. And they don't really want to admit they screwed up by not taking a quarterback, right?" La Canfora said. "So they trade what will be a fairly high [first-round pick] or maybe they do it for a future [first-round pick] if this one looks like it's going to be top two or three. I think that's what they do and they plug him right in there with Barkley, Odell and Shephard and [Evan Engram] and they try to keep that thing going."



It sounds pretty wild, but when you think about the motivations for both of the teams, it's not that out of control. The Giants wouldn't give up their 2019 first-round pick (it should be high) but might be willing to part with their 2020 first-round pick, believing they can win next year and not face a high pick if they land Carr.



Would a 2020 1st rd pick be enough? Would that be something you'd consider?



Here are his contract details:



2019: $19.9M

2020: $18.9M

2021: $19.25M

2022: $19.8M

2023 UFA



I think he has about $22M guaranteed remaining on his current deal.



Hard pass ajr2456 : 2:02 pm : link Carr hasn't been good, you'd have to give up assets and lose the benefit of having a QB on a cheap contract.



Draft a QB.

I doubt OAK moves him for a single 2020 pick. Section331 : 2:03 pm : link If they have to wait a year, they'll want more in the deal. His contract isn't as bad as I thought, but I'm not sold on him. With the number of holes the team has to fill, I'd rather gamble on a lower-wage rookie, and use that money elsewhere.

. Danny Kanell : 2:06 pm : link Granted I don't watch a ton of Raider games but does he really suck?



2014 (Rookie year) 59% Comp 3270 yards 21 TD 12 INT

2015: 61% Comp 3987 yards 32 TD 13 INT

2016: 64% Comp 3937 yards 28 TD 6 INT

2017: 63% comp 3496 yards 22 TD 13 INT

2018: 72% comp 1783 yards 7 TD 8 INT



He's 27 years old and entering his prime. He's only missed 2 regular season games in his career. I know he broker his leg but he's been durable. He's mobile.



He needs out of Oakland.



I wouldn't say he sucks.

not taking on that contract and giving up a 1st giants#1 : 2:08 pm : link better off grabbing a rookie QB and spending that money on Demarcus Lawrence (granted he'll likely be tagged). Or signing 2 solid OL.

RE: . dep026 : 2:08 pm : link

Hes the type that has a few monstrous games that look legit. But I have never been impressed with him and his play this year has been even worse than Eli's. In comment 14132961 Danny Kanell said:Hes the type that has a few monstrous games that look legit. But I have never been impressed with him and his play this year has been even worse than Eli's.

La Canfora Big Blue Hokie : 2:09 pm : link Stopped reading when I got to "La Canfora"



How does anyone take anything this guy says seriously? He

is one of the worst in the business.

RE: I doubt OAK moves him for a single 2020 pick. ajr2456 : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: If they have to wait a year, they'll want more in the deal. His contract isn't as bad as I thought, but I'm not sold on him. With the number of holes the team has to fill, I'd rather gamble on a lower-wage rookie, and use that money elsewhere.



The cap number is what is important and it is:



2018: $25m, $32m in dead money

2019: $22.5m, $7.5m in dead money

2020: $21.5,, $5m in dead money

2021: $22m, $2.5m in dead money

2022: $19.8m, $0 in dead money In comment 14132954 Section331 said:The cap number is what is important and it is:2018: $25m, $32m in dead money2019: $22.5m, $7.5m in dead money2020: $21.5,, $5m in dead money2021: $22m, $2.5m in dead money2022: $19.8m, $0 in dead money

He's not very good Keith : 2:10 pm : link and he makes a ton of money. It makes no sense for the Giants wehre they currently are to do that sort of trade. A team that's a qb away....maybe. Terrible idea.

If we finish with the first pick and the raiders say have the 5th larryflower37 : 2:13 pm : link Would trade back with the raiders for Carr?

Would allow us to get a top O-line or edge rusher.

RE: . Section331 : 2:13 pm : link

I wouldn't say he sucks either, but he is a bit of a dink and dunker. He's never been top 15 in YPA. If it were only a 2020 #1, I'd think about it, but I seriously doubt OAK moves him for that. They will insist on a 2019 #1 at the very least. In comment 14132961 Danny Kanell said:I wouldn't say he sucks either, but he is a bit of a dink and dunker. He's never been top 15 in YPA. If it were only a 2020 #1, I'd think about it, but I seriously doubt OAK moves him for that. They will insist on a 2019 #1 at the very least.

hitdog was the first person here to float this possibility. bceagle05 : 2:13 pm : link I didn't get the sense he was giving away inside info, just speculating. The more I think about it, the less I want to do it - I like the idea of a young QB on a cheap contract, and a first round pick is a little steep, given Carr's recent struggles.



I don't think he sucks though - that's a bit much. He's 27 years old and has some excellent seasons on his resume. A change of scenery will do him good. A change of scenery with Barkley, Beckham, Engram and a halfway decent line would do him very good. This isn't something to dismiss right away.

There's a reason that I regard most football reporters as idiots, Red Dog : 2:13 pm : link and this article is a perfect example of it.



Makes zero sense for the GIANTS. Zero. Nada. Zilch. The big goose egg.

RE: RE: I doubt OAK moves him for a single 2020 pick. ron mexico : 2:15 pm : link

Is this pre or post trade?

If pre trade a lot of that dead cap will sit with Oakland

In comment 14132966 ajr2456 said:Is this pre or post trade?If pre trade a lot of that dead cap will sit with Oakland

La Canfora is an ass. Strahan91 : 2:17 pm : link



With that being said, if the Oakland finished with the #1 pick and decided on taking Herbert then I'd be interested in that trade. Carr is talented and has played at a high level. Despite his play/production last season and the first 6 weeks of this season, I still think he can be a very good starter in the league.



Just look at his spray chart last week in a game that they were getting beat badly. Not to mention his WR's were targeted a total of 13 games in the game.





If they're moving on from Carr my guess is it would take less than a first round pick. Maybe a second.

With that being said, if the Oakland finished with the #1 pick and decided on taking Herbert then I'd be interested in that trade. Carr is talented and has played at a high level. Despite his play/production last season and the first 6 weeks of this season, I still think he can be a very good starter in the league.

Just look at his spray chart last week in a game that they were getting beat badly. Not to mention his WR's were targeted a total of 13 games in the game.

Not even gonna click BigBlue4You09 : 2:17 pm : link One of the dumbest takes of all time

RE: . Brown Recluse : 2:19 pm : link

No, he doesn't suck at all. He's just not worth the big contract *and* the draft picks they'll probably want in return.



Better to draft a QB. In comment 14132961 Danny Kanell said:No, he doesn't suck at all. He's just not worth the big contract *and* the draft picks they'll probably want in return.Better to draft a QB.

RE: RE: . ron mexico : 2:21 pm : link

No, he doesn't suck at all. He's just not worth the big contract *and* the draft picks they'll probably want in return.



Better to draft a QB.



His contract isnt that big



We would be on the books for about 20 a year when QBs are signing for closer to 30 these days



In comment 14132985 Brown Recluse said:His contract isnt that bigWe would be on the books for about 20 a year when QBs are signing for closer to 30 these days

if they even consider this idea GiantsFan84 : 2:21 pm : link they all deserve to be fired. carr absolutely sucks

I'm reminded of Bill Parcells' quote to the media bceagle05 : 2:23 pm : link regarding his search for a QB in Dallas: "Some of you guys think you can just dial a 1-800 number to get a QB."



I'd lean against making a trade like this, but to completely dismiss the notion of acquiring 27-year-old QB who already has three Pro Bowl seasons on his resume is a bit much. There would be a market for Carr if he were made available, and we'd be foolish not to at least inquire.



"Just draft Tua in 2020!" isn't all that reliable of a plan either, unless you're expecting us to go 3-13 for three straight seasons.

RE: RE: I doubt OAK moves him for a single 2020 pick. giants#1 : 2:23 pm : link

You should get the #s right then! :-)



Giants would not be on the hook for his signing bonus, therefore:



2019: $20m, $0 in dead money

2020: $19, $0 in dead money

2021: $19.625m, $0 in dead money

2022: $19.9, $0 in dead money



You should get the #s right then! :-)

Giants would not be on the hook for his signing bonus, therefore:

2019: $20m, $0 in dead money

2020: $19, $0 in dead money

2021: $19.625m, $0 in dead money

2022: $19.9, $0 in dead money

Only dead money would be if he 'earns' the workout bonus for a given year ($100k each offseason) and then they subsequently cut him.

RE: RE: RE: . Brown Recluse : 2:27 pm : link

No, he doesn't suck at all. He's just not worth the big contract *and* the draft picks they'll probably want in return.



Better to draft a QB.







His contract isnt that big



We would be on the books for about 20 a year when QBs are signing for closer to 30 these days





Even still, this team is devoid of talent and they need the picks. Plus, we could be in position to grab the top QB in the draft at a much cheaper salary. Still not worth it. If the team was ready to make a run and just needed a QB, then it'd be a different story. In comment 14132988 ron mexico said:Even still, this team is devoid of talent and they need the picks. Plus, we could be in position to grab the top QB in the draft at a much cheaper salary. Still not worth it. If the team was ready to make a run and just needed a QB, then it'd be a different story.

RE: RE: I doubt OAK moves him for a single 2020 pick. BillT : 2:28 pm : link

Actually, the cap number isn't important. If we traded for him we'd get him without any of the "dead money" and have to pay his salary only which would be slightly under $20m/year for the remainder of his contract. In comment 14132966 ajr2456 said:Actually, the cap number isn't important. If we traded for him we'd get him without any of the "dead money" and have to pay his salary only which would be slightly under $20m/year for the remainder of his contract.

RE: Problem is.... Mike from Ohio : 2:30 pm : link

Quote: Derek Carr sucks



No, he doesn't suck. However, he is not an elite player but he is making $20M a year. The real question is "is Carr that much better than a rookie QB on a better deal for 5 years?" My guess would be no since the Giants will likely be picking high so you can find a guy with similar upside on a much cheaper contract for the same first round pick.



In comment 14132952 dep026 said:No, he doesn't suck. However, he is not an elite player but he is making $20M a year. The real question is "is Carr that much better than a rookie QB on a better deal for 5 years?" My guess would be no since the Giants will likely be picking high so you can find a guy with similar upside on a much cheaper contract for the same first round pick.

He AcidTest : 2:32 pm : link doesn't suck, but he's not worth that contract. And as others have said, we'd have to give up high picks, and not have a rookie QB on a cheap contract.

That about sums up how I feel, Mike. bceagle05 : 2:33 pm : link Paul Dottino LOVES Derek Carr - you can't count on him pounding this drum if the rumors actually start to swirl.

RE: RE: Problem is.... giants#1 : 2:35 pm : link

Floor vs ceiling.



You have a good idea of what Carr's floor (or ceiling) is at this point, which is considerably higher than that of a draftee. But is that worth a $10M (per year) premium relative to what you'd pay the draftee? And sacrificing some of the draftee's upside?



Another thing to consider is what else can you do with that $20M? Is Carr + Bosa (or the top OT) better than Herbert + FA DE/OT + a few million extra? In comment 14133003 Mike from Ohio said:Floor vs ceiling.You have a good idea of what Carr's floor (or ceiling) is at this point, which is considerably higher than that of a draftee. But is that worth a $10M (per year) premium relative to what you'd pay the draftee? And sacrificing some of the draftee's upside?Another thing to consider is what else can you do with that $20M? Is Carr + Bosa (or the top OT) better than Herbert + FA DE/OT + a few million extra?

Nobody is going to give up an early first for him Chip : 2:37 pm : link Salary dump see JPP 3rd round. Makes more sense than Bridgewater and only if Eli is retiring or your willing to cut the best QB in Giants history.

I would not get up a first rounder unless it was for the year 2050. Blue21 : 2:38 pm : link What has Carr won to deserve that kind of money. He's a reclamation project. Too risky for my blood. I might and that's an iffy might consider a second rounder but never a first.

Nope mdthedream : 2:39 pm : link they would be lucky to get out of that contract. There will be no picks for them hell they might have to give one as well with that contract.

. Danny Kanell : 2:40 pm : link For reference, Mayfield's contract is 4 years $32M fully guaranteed.



Carr would have 4 years left at $75M. $22M guaranteed.



RE: RE: RE: Problem is.... Thegratefulhead : 2:41 pm : link

Floor vs ceiling.



You have a good idea of what Carr's floor (or ceiling) is at this point, which is considerably higher than that of a draftee. But is that worth a $10M (per year) premium relative to what you'd pay the draftee? And sacrificing some of the draftee's upside?



Another thing to consider is what else can you do with that $20M? Is Carr + Bosa (or the top OT) better than Herbert + FA DE/OT + a few million extra? Solid questions In comment 14133016 giants#1 said:Solid questions

The second rounder in the #33-37 range seems more realistic. bceagle05 : 2:41 pm : link I don't see how Derek Carr warrants a first round pick under all the circumstances laid out here.

Carr does NOT suck Jim Bur(n)t : 2:42 pm : link Just having a shitty year for whatever reason.



Besides my opinion on that, that's a contract that negates even entertaining that trade.

he doesnt suck hitdog42 : 2:44 pm : link ideally the raiders would have taken an out on the contract after sucking--- and can get him as a free agent-- but gruden just endorsed him

I'm not against the idea of Carr arniefez : 2:45 pm : link no way in hell for a 1st round pick. As a free agent on a cap friendly contract? Probably yes. Under any other circumstances no way.

How do you set this team further back for years? Jay on the Island : 2:46 pm : link Trade a 1st round pick for Derek Carr. LaCanfora is a fool if he thinks this is a good idea for the Giants.

For a first, absolutely not jcn56 : 2:53 pm : link but for a 2nd I don't see that as a terrible idea.



All of the bonus accelerates in Oakland before he gets here, so he's low risk - all you're out is the 2nd round pick.



I'm not a huge fan of Carr's - maybe I'm like the NFL before he was drafted and hold his name against him - but if the draft doesn't hold a solid QB this year, you could do worse. That also frees you up to draft the best DE/OT this year.



Depends on whether they'd take anything but a 1st, and what the QB prospects in 2019 are.

He'd be as productive for them as anyone they might have picked Bill L : 2:56 pm : link this past year, he'd be contribute a year or two quicker. And thy would have a solid QB, plus still have Barkley and Bosa (or the top OT).



The combination is greater aggregate value than any other possible scenario.

My first reaction is... Chris684 : 2:59 pm : link Those totally dismissing Carr or the idea seem a little off base.



Now, I wanted give them whatever they wanted, I probably wouldn't give them a 1st.



But if we could add a talent like Derek Carr, a QB with experience who has put up good numbers and is just entering his prime, for a 2nd? I'd have to think long and hard about it.

Should read Chris684 : 3:00 pm : link "I wouldn't* give them whatever they wanted"

RE: That about sums up how I feel, Mike. Jay on the Island : 3:03 pm : link

Quote: Paul Dottino LOVES Derek Carr - you can't count on him pounding this drum if the rumors actually start to swirl.

Paul Dottino also said that Webb was the next franchise QB for the Giants. In comment 14133009 bceagle05 said:Paul Dottino also said that Webb was the next franchise QB for the Giants.

The only way I would do this is if it was for a 5th Jay on the Island : 3:05 pm : link or 6th round pick. Take Herbert in the draft still but now he can have a full year or two to develop while they try to win now with Carr.

Good chance Raiders end up with top pick UberAlias : 3:09 pm : link Gruden loves his QBs and will not pass on chance to pick his guy, IMO.



I don’t think Carr is bad. Team could offer our 2nd rounder for him. Then sign an OT in FA and use our #1 pick on elite edge rusher.

There are a lot of bad teams this year AcesUp : 3:09 pm : link So as bad as we are, there is a very real possibility that we play our way out of Herbert or another franchise QB. If that happens and Oakland's price is right, this is an option. It's not ideal but it's not the worst option given the desperate area we'll be in at the position.

RE: Problem is.... BillKo : 3:11 pm : link

Quote: Derek Carr sucks



How can you say he sucks? Look at his numbers...he was probably the MVP of the league few years ago before he was hurt, right?



At 27.....I'd think long and hard about it. A second round pick? Absolutely. In comment 14132952 dep026 said:How can you say he sucks? Look at his numbers...he was probably the MVP of the league few years ago before he was hurt, right?At 27.....I'd think long and hard about it. A second round pick? Absolutely.

Last QB Trade That Worked Well for Giants clatterbuck : 3:20 pm : link involved a guy named Y.A. Tittle. The draftf picks surrendered for Tarkenton and Craig 'effin Morton, even Jim Gel Gaizo, were major contributors to the dark age of Giants football and if some fans think we're in a dark age now, you really have no idea how bad it was back then. Also, Giants need to find out what they have in Lauletta before they even think about giving up draft picks for Carr, Bridgewater, Brissett (OMG) or anyone else.

RE: The only way I would do this is if it was for a 5th jcn56 : 3:23 pm : link

Quote: or 6th round pick. Take Herbert in the draft still but now he can have a full year or two to develop while they try to win now with Carr.



At that point it would make no sense for Oakland to trade him, all they'd get is some cap relief (if any, due to the acceleration of his bonus). They could just as easily keep him another season and let the rookie QB they draft sit on the bench and get ready. In comment 14133085 Jay on the Island said:At that point it would make no sense for Oakland to trade him, all they'd get is some cap relief (if any, due to the acceleration of his bonus). They could just as easily keep him another season and let the rookie QB they draft sit on the bench and get ready.

You'd be losing a huge benefit of a young QB...cap space Go Terps : 3:25 pm : link I think the guy to compare him to (for our purposes) isn't Herbert or another rookie, it's Lauletta.



Lauletta's cap number is almost negligible. Between now and 2021 his cap hit never reaches $1M. If we enter 2019 with him as our starting QB, that's like finding $20M in cap space.



I'd like to blow up the entire team and build it around Barkley and Lauletta. While that isn't going to happen, entering 2019 with Lauletta as the starter (getting starter's reps all offseason) is IMO the fastest track to getting this team competitive again within the current model they are trying to install.



Priority #1 this season now, to me, is to get Lauletta significant playing time.

RE: You'd be losing a huge benefit of a young QB...cap space giants#1 : 3:33 pm : link

Quote: I think the guy to compare him to (for our purposes) isn't Herbert or another rookie, it's Lauletta.



Lauletta's cap number is almost negligible. Between now and 2021 his cap hit never reaches $1M. If we enter 2019 with him as our starting QB, that's like finding $20M in cap space.



I'd like to blow up the entire team and build it around Barkley and Lauletta. While that isn't going to happen, entering 2019 with Lauletta as the starter (getting starter's reps all offseason) is IMO the fastest track to getting this team competitive again within the current model they are trying to install.



Priority #1 this season now, to me, is to get Lauletta significant playing time.



This! Find out if KL even has a chance to develop into an average (or better) QB. If he can demonstrate that potential it opens up a ton of possibilities, including drafting the best DE/OT at the top of the 1st or dealing the pick to a QB needy team (e.g. Broncos/Raiders) and then filling multiple holes with cheap (relatively) young talent. In comment 14133124 Go Terps said:This! Find out if KL even has a chance to develop into an average (or better) QB. If he can demonstrate that potential it opens up a ton of possibilities, including drafting the best DE/OT at the top of the 1st or dealing the pick to a QB needy team (e.g. Broncos/Raiders) and then filling multiple holes with cheap (relatively) young talent.

RE: You'd be losing a huge benefit of a young QB...cap space Tim in Eternal Blue : 3:37 pm : link

Quote: I think the guy to compare him to (for our purposes) isn't Herbert or another rookie, it's Lauletta.



Lauletta's cap number is almost negligible. Between now and 2021 his cap hit never reaches $1M. If we enter 2019 with him as our starting QB, that's like finding $20M in cap space.



I'd like to blow up the entire team and build it around Barkley and Lauletta. While that isn't going to happen, entering 2019 with Lauletta as the starter (getting starter's reps all offseason) is IMO the fastest track to getting this team competitive again within the current model they are trying to install.



Priority #1 this season now, to me, is to get Lauletta significant playing time.



Building around a 4th round QB with a weak arm. This is a terrible idea. Ride out the season, send Eli off into the sunset and draft A bluechip QB. KL isn't the answer. In comment 14133124 Go Terps said:Building around a 4th round QB with a weak arm. This is a terrible idea. Ride out the season, send Eli off into the sunset and draft A bluechip QB. KL isn't the answer.

Come on, be real Lauletta is not why you say not to this trade pjcas18 : 3:38 pm : link if you're the Giants.



It's the 2019 1st round pick why you say no.



If the Giants remain on this downward spiral they'll have their pick of the 2019 draft QB's and that is more valuable than a highly paid mediocre veteran QB.



and the odds of Lauletta doing anything on a football field to say "no way do the Giants bring in a veteran, highly paid QB" to replace Eli is beyond remote.





This would feel like a NY Knick move.. Sean : 3:42 pm : link The reasoning is not awful though:



-Signed Solder

-Traded for Ogletree

-Drafted Barkley

-Extended Beckham



I could see the logic in not wanting to put in a rookie QB & retool. But, I would NOT do this.

How do we know about Lauletta? Go Terps : 3:44 pm : link We haven't seen much of him, and I actually thought he looked like something in the preseason. He looked like he at least belonged.



It is not just about Lauletta. It's about the resource in hand vs. what we don't have in hand. If we go forward with Lauletta we can draft a blue chip at another position AND have an additional $20M in cap space to spend elsewhere.

RE: Last QB Trade That Worked Well for Giants aquidneck : 3:44 pm : link

Quote: involved a guy named Y.A. Tittle. The draftf picks surrendered for Tarkenton and Craig 'effin Morton, even Jim Gel Gaizo, were major contributors to the dark age of Giants football and if some fans think we're in a dark age now, you really have no idea how bad it was back then. Also, Giants need to find out what they have in Lauletta before they even think about giving up draft picks for Carr, Bridgewater, Brissett (OMG) or anyone else.



1970 was a fun season. In comment 14133116 clatterbuck said:1970 was a fun season.

Rookie QB does not always mean retool pjcas18 : 3:50 pm : link within two years of selecting the rookie these teams have all had success (recently):



Eagles: Wentz

Rams: Goff

Seattle: Wilson

Chiefs: Mahomes

Texans: Watson

Tampa: Winston (9 - 7 with 2nd year Winston, though missed playoffs)



and more...



Even Mariota made the playoffs (without a superlative surrounding cast - though he seems to have regressed)



My point is the great supporting cast with Barkley, Beckham, Shepard, etc. should not be a deterrent to going with a rookie.

Why? montanagiant : 3:58 pm : link WTF would we ever do this and giving up a #1 pick in the bargain?

Why not Foles ImThatGuy : 4:11 pm : link If we are going to consider trading for a QB - why don't we consider Foles? Presumably the price is high but I dunno

RE: Why not Foles Jay on the Island : 4:21 pm : link

Quote: If we are going to consider trading for a QB - why don't we consider Foles? Presumably the price is high but I dunno

Why give up anything for Foles when he is a free agent at seasons end? In comment 14133184 ImThatGuy said:Why give up anything for Foles when he is a free agent at seasons end?

RE: Last QB Trade That Worked Well for Giants YAJ2112 : 4:25 pm : link

Quote: involved a guy named Y.A. Tittle. The draftf picks surrendered for Tarkenton and Craig 'effin Morton, even Jim Gel Gaizo, were major contributors to the dark age of Giants football and if some fans think we're in a dark age now, you really have no idea how bad it was back then. Also, Giants need to find out what they have in Lauletta before they even think about giving up draft picks for Carr, Bridgewater, Brissett (OMG) or anyone else.



I dunno, the trade for Eli worked out pretty well. In comment 14133116 clatterbuck said:I dunno, the trade for Eli worked out pretty well.

RE: RE: Why not Foles ImThatGuy : 4:26 pm : link

Why give up anything for Foles when he is a free agent at seasons end?



Yea fair point. If he hits FA I just assumed his asking $ is going to be too high. In comment 14133200 Jay on the Island said:Yea fair point. If he hits FA I just assumed his asking $ is going to be too high.

RE: RE: RE: Why not Foles YAJ2112 : 4:28 pm : link

Yea fair point. If he hits FA I just assumed his asking $ is going to be too high.



Umm, if we trade for him we still have to give him a new contract before he hits FA. In comment 14133206 ImThatGuy said:Umm, if we trade for him we still have to give him a new contract before he hits FA.

Look Kyle has had 1/2 a season and full camp MotownGIANTS : 4:35 pm : link he cant be worse than Eli .... and we'll have a better gauge has to how to operate in FA and the draft ....





Eli my dude and I wanted him to do well but the OL is avg at best but Eli is done ... at best he can be a backup at this stage ... he needs a Utopian situation and that is not realistic in the NFL not for sustained success over a full season or post-season run.



Rookie QBs Big_Pete : 4:52 pm : link I can see a case for trading for a solid veteran at QB.



We do need to remember that drafting a QB high is no guarantee of success. There are a ton of busts and should we swing and miss, the team is set back a long way. ANY rookie is a risk, particularly at QB.



I remember Dave Brown, who was supposed to be the next franchise QB for us, but there are plenty of other examples.



Whether or not Carr is the right guy, that is a different story.



From a contract perspective Carr is affordable for a veteran QB and locked up through the 2022 season. If we traded for him, the annual cost is around $19.6m per year with no guaranteed money, which means there is minimal risk.

Considering veteran QBs are up around $27m-$30m per year at the moment (and will only get higher).



It would all depend on what it would cost to acquire Carr in a trade. I would expect it would cost our early second round pick to get him. The merit here is we still keep our first round pick to address other positions.



Carr is young at 27 and has great intangibles, the question for me is whether he is the guy we want and if Gettleman and Shurmur believe he is the answer. Given his brother's time here, Carr will certainly be very familiar with what Giants football is all about.



Another option could equally be Jacoby Brissett, who I would expect would have a similar cost to acquire. Although he is off contract after 2019 so would likely be planning for his mega deal. (Remember the Franchise Tag will be prohibitive should it be needed).



If we want to go down the veteran path, the question will be timing. This needs to be carefully considered given how the Eli Manning situation was handled last year. In either case, the most likely scenario is after the season. But a mid season trade for either Carr or Brissett is a viable option. For Carr, he was a $7.4m base salary this year, so we would currently need to have $4.625m. With Brissett we would need $460k.



I don't think Eli is the solution for us past this year. In which case we need to find a solution either through the draft, free agency or trade. Trading for Carr or Brissett gives us an affordable young veteran for Shurmuur to work with and will keep some of our premium resources to fix other areas of the team.



I am not advocating any particular option, but the trade does make business sense.



absolutely NO! xtian : 5:48 pm : link draft a QB with #1 pick next year, even if it means trading up to #1 overall!

RE: absolutely NO! Bill L : 6:25 pm : link

Quote: draft a QB with #1 pick next year, even if it means trading up to #1 overall! I certainly agree with your rationale. A well-founded opinion, I must say. In comment 14133299 xtian said:I certainly agree with your rationale. A well-founded opinion, I must say.

RE: Look Kyle has had 1/2 a season and full camp clatterbuck : 6:27 pm : link

Quote: he cant be worse than Eli .... and we'll have a better gauge has to how to operate in FA and the draft ....





Eli my dude and I wanted him to do well but the OL is avg at best but Eli is done ... at best he can be a backup at this stage ... he needs a Utopian situation and that is not realistic in the NFL not for sustained success over a full season or post-season run.



Lauletta had a training camp with limited reps and less than half a season with almost no reps other than scout team. It's unfair to him and the team to throw him in when he isn't ready. To say he can't be worse than a 15-year vet whose had a great career -- even one who isn't playing well at the moment -- is just not accurate. In comment 14133218 MotownGIANTS said:Lauletta had a training camp with limited reps and less than half a season with almost no reps other than scout team. It's unfair to him and the team to throw him in when he isn't ready. To say he can't be worse than a 15-year vet whose had a great career -- even one who isn't playing well at the moment -- is just not accurate.

RE: RE: Last QB Trade That Worked Well for Giants clatterbuck : 6:29 pm : link

I dunno, the trade for Eli worked out pretty well.



Fair point but not quite the same situation. In comment 14133203 YAJ2112 said:Fair point but not quite the same situation.

--- Peppers : 6:30 pm : link Carr has struggled since breaking his leg.. He's watching the pass rush and hearing the footsteps. Everything he's throwing is short.



Sound familiar..