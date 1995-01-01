New York Giants-Atlanta Falcons Game Discussion Thread

|
|kind of onsides kick was that?
|kind of onsides kick was that?
|Shurmur?
| available to run the ball in from the 1 yard line.
Jonathan Stewart where are u??
In comment 14141810 AcidTest said:
Quote:
kind of onsides kick was that?
They needed a FG. So went for a tricky shot that would be in range if they recovered. Smart.
|Not schurmur
|.
|Shurmur?
|
Why did the Giants gave no timeouts with more than half the fourth quarter to play? What were they called for?
We’re the timeouts legit?
In comment 14141799 markky said:
Quote:
Shurmur?
I suspect Pat will cover for Eli, but I bet Eli did that on his own
In comment 14141806 micky said:
Quote:
Not schurmur
He's right. Shurmur isn't making that play-call. That was Eli making those calls.
In comment 14141843 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 14141799 markky said:
Quote:
Shurmur?
I suspect Pat will cover for Eli, but I bet Eli did that on his own
That's convenient, then you can blame Eli no matter what is said.
In comment 14141798 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14141782 Jim Bur(n)t said:
Quote:
And u run 2 QB sneaks with Eli Manning
FIRE PAT
That was Eli not Pat
The helmet communication was busted and you know this how?
| Really wants Hebert.
Good in a way, better than getting meaningless wins I guess.
| Decided to jump out of the fucking plane on the way home, I wouldn't mind.
Fuck him. Fuck Mara. Fuck Gettleman.
Great onside kick btw.
Worst Giants team I've ever seen from top to bottom. At least the early '80s giants had budding Parcells and simms.
This team is watery shit.
| I no longer have any faith in the ability of the 2 people who run this offense.
Eli and Shurmur had as bad a game as you could have as a QB/coach combination.
| C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG
27/38 399 10.5 1 0 4-27 113.8
Eli had a bad game
In comment 14141854 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
Really wants Hebert.
Good in a way, better than getting meaningless wins I guess.
He's staying in school.
In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Nobody could have watched this game and thought Eli played well.
In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:
Quote:
LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot
In comment 14142069 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:
Quote:
LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot
Some of us can watch the games and understand what is happening. Some look at the stats the next day with no idea of what they mean.
Check out Eli’s stats in the red zone and then remind yourself that that Falcons were 31st in the league in red zone defense coming into the game.
Have a great night you fool.
In comment 14142069 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:
Quote:
LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot
In comment 14142102 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14142069 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:
Quote:
LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot
Bingo.
In comment 14142149 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14142102 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14142069 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:
Quote:
LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot
Bingo.
Good argument...LOL
|you'd see a lot more "empty stats" comments. It seems we pick and choose when to care about statistics when it suits us.