New York Giants-Atlanta Falcons Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/22/2018 7:54 pm
Danny Kanell : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link
I’m truly embarrassed to be a Giants fan tonight. First time I can honestly say that.
RE: What  
DC Gmen Fan : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link
In comment 14141810 AcidTest said:
Quote:
kind of onsides kick was that?


You have to kick it deeper to give a chance for a FG. Eli can't reach the EZ from midfield
I need more  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link
Booze
Sleep tight boys  
Jim Bur(n)t : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link
This team is fucked top to bottom....
Hey announcers  
nicky43 : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link
What if Eli made the TD on the QB sneak? Not so dumb is it!
"We only lost by 3 on the road"  
TexasGmenFan : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link
RE: What  
Azul Grande : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link
In comment 14141810 AcidTest said:
Quote:
kind of onsides kick was that?


They needed a FG. So went for a tricky shot that would be in range if they recovered. Smart.
If we only had a generational RB  
Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link
available to run the ball in from the 1 yard line.

Jonathan Stewart where are u??
What a joke we are  
Chris L. : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link
could the coach have screwed this up any more????? From the decision to go for 2 pts on the first TD forward. What an embarrassment
Beat the spread  
jeff57 : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link
How  
cokeduplt : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link
Do u not onside kick
RE: is that on Eli or  
section125 : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link
In comment 14141799 markky said:
Quote:
Shurmur?


That is on Eli. Why would Eli think he would make either one of those.
RE: If we only had a generational RB  
micky : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link
In comment 14141829 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
available to run the ball in from the 1 yard line.

Jonathan Stewart where are u??


LOL
RE: RE: What  
AcidTest : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link
In comment 14141828 Azul Grande said:
Quote:
In comment 14141810 AcidTest said:


Quote:


kind of onsides kick was that?



They needed a FG. So went for a tricky shot that would be in range if they recovered. Smart.


Good point.
RE: Boogar saying it's on eli  
allstarjim : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link
In comment 14141806 micky said:
Quote:
Not schurmur


He's right. Shurmur isn't making that play-call. That was Eli making those calls.
RE: Shurmur's mailing it in  
short lease : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link
In comment 14141773 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


He wants the number 1 pick next year too ... he's looking into the future.

He knows Rome wasn't built in a night.


WTF ... with that train? All that technology and they block that out?
I was back and forth with the Knicks earlier.  
Beezer : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link

Why did the Giants gave no timeouts with more than half the fourth quarter to play? What were they called for?

We’re the timeouts legit?
RE: is that on Eli or  
mfsd : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link
In comment 14141799 markky said:
Quote:
Shurmur?


I suspect Pat will cover for Eli, but I bet Eli did that on his own
I can't see the QB calling 2 sneaks there  
Matt M. : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link
But, then again, I can't see a HC doing it either.
PLz fire this head  
M0rbid : 10/22/2018 11:15 pm : link
coach.
Keep in mind that  
bluesince56 : 10/22/2018 11:15 pm : link
the coach passed on a field goal and went for it on 4th and goal. Tie game otherwise
RE: I was back and forth with the Knicks earlier.  
slackerracker : 10/22/2018 11:15 pm : link
In comment 14141842 Beezer said:
Quote:

Why did the Giants gave no timeouts with more than half the fourth quarter to play? What were they called for?

We’re the timeouts legit?


They didn't use them until about 4 min left. They had all 3 up to that point.
Shermer  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/22/2018 11:15 pm : link
Really wants Hebert.

Good in a way, better than getting meaningless wins I guess.
RE: RE: is that on Eli or  
Giant Fan Dan : 10/22/2018 11:15 pm : link
In comment 14141843 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 14141799 markky said:


Quote:


Shurmur?



I suspect Pat will cover for Eli, but I bet Eli did that on his own


That's convenient, then you can blame Eli no matter what is said.
If Shurmur  
B in ALB : 10/22/2018 11:16 pm : link
Decided to jump out of the fucking plane on the way home, I wouldn't mind.

Fuck him. Fuck Mara. Fuck Gettleman.

Great onside kick btw.

Worst Giants team I've ever seen from top to bottom. At least the early '80s giants had budding Parcells and simms.

This team is watery shit.
RE: RE: Boogar saying it's on eli  
Essex : 10/22/2018 11:16 pm : link
In comment 14141840 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14141806 micky said:


Quote:


Not schurmur



He's right. Shurmur isn't making that play-call. That was Eli making those calls.


You know this how? I have no idea who made that call.
Actually the kick was brilliant  
Stu11 : 10/22/2018 11:16 pm : link
Its the only way you can tie it. Pooch it and try and catch them sleeping in fg range. It did bounce so if it took a nice bounce for us we'd have had a chance.
......  
Micko : 10/22/2018 11:16 pm : link
That’s just it guys. Going for 2 for no acceptable reason, QB sneaks with no time outs. Worst part is Eli makes nice throws to get there only to make sure we have no chance of winning. What a debacle.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10/22/2018 11:16 pm : link
I no longer have any faith in the ability of the 2 people who run this offense.

Eli and Shurmur had as bad a game as you could have as a QB/coach combination.
Final Score Doesn't  
Percy : 10/22/2018 11:17 pm : link
Tell the story, does it?

I still say, SELL!
RE: RE: RE: is that on Eli or  
mfsd : 10/22/2018 11:18 pm : link
In comment 14141855 Giant Fan Dan said:
Quote:
In comment 14141843 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 14141799 markky said:


Quote:


Shurmur?



I suspect Pat will cover for Eli, but I bet Eli did that on his own



That's convenient, then you can blame Eli no matter what is said.


I’m one of Eli’s most loyal defenders, but whoever decided to do that twice in a row should get roasted for it.
RE: RE: RE: You have Saquan  
allstarjim : 10/22/2018 11:18 pm : link
In comment 14141814 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 14141798 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 14141782 Jim Bur(n)t said:


Quote:


And u run 2 QB sneaks with Eli Manning

FIRE PAT



That was Eli not Pat



The helmet communication was busted and you know this how?


Situationally with a running clock there is no time for Pat to call the plays there. That has to be Eli calling the offense to get the ball snapped as quickly as possible.
RE: Shermer  
B in ALB : 10/22/2018 11:18 pm : link
In comment 14141854 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
Really wants Hebert.

Good in a way, better than getting meaningless wins I guess.


He's staying in school.

WTF are you babbling about Coach?
Not sure why people are up in arms  
ZGiants98 : 10/22/2018 11:19 pm : link
over Eli trying to punch it in on the one. Everyone is acting like an onside kick recovery was an forgone conclusion. Give me a break.

Shurmer cost us when he didn't take the easy 3 points earlier in the game.
RE: If Shurmur  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/22/2018 11:19 pm : link
In comment 14141859 B in ALB said:
Quote:
Decided to jump out of the fucking plane on the way home, I wouldn't mind.

Fuck him. Fuck Mara. Fuck Gettleman.

Great onside kick btw.

Worst Giants team I've ever seen from top to bottom. At least the early '80s giants had budding Parcells and simms.

This team is watery shit.


I love your posts.
The going for two actually worked. They  
St. Jimmy : 10/22/2018 11:19 pm : link
ended up with 14 points.
Hmm...  
montanagiant : 10/22/2018 11:19 pm : link
C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG
27/38 399 10.5 1 0 4-27 113.8

Eli had a bad game
RE: .  
Essex : 10/22/2018 11:20 pm : link
In comment 14141874 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I no longer have any faith in the ability of the 2 people who run this offense.

Eli and Shurmur had as bad a game as you could have as a QB/coach combination.

Eli was 27-39 for 399 yards and he had as bad a game as you could have? Again, I am cool with criticizing Eli for his shitty red zone performance, he didn’t ha e a “bad game” maybe not a good enough game but it wasn’t bad
The worst part  
PhilSimms15 : 10/22/2018 11:24 pm : link
Of watching this game is it bangs home the point this team has an inordinate number of holes. The OL is horrid, the defensive backfield is awful, save Collins. The QB is done. Giants need about 14 picks this year.
RE: Hmm...  
Mike from Ohio : 10/22/2018 11:25 pm : link
In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:
Quote:
C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG
27/38 399 10.5 1 0 4-27 113.8

Eli had a bad game


Nobody could have watched this game and thought Eli played well.
RE: RE: Shermer  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/22/2018 11:25 pm : link
In comment 14141897 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 14141854 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


Really wants Hebert.

Good in a way, better than getting meaningless wins I guess.



He's staying in school.



It's October. Anyone talking in absolutes about whether a guy is willing to pass up $30 million dollars is misguided. We just went through this last year. Rosen loved UCLA. His parents are rich, he doesn't need the money.
RE: RE: Hmm...  
montanagiant : 10/22/2018 11:33 pm : link
In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:


Quote:


C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG
27/38 399 10.5 1 0 4-27 113.8

Eli had a bad game



Nobody could have watched this game and thought Eli played well.

LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot
RE: RE: RE: Hmm...  
Mike from Ohio : 10/22/2018 11:37 pm : link
In comment 14142069 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:


Quote:


C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG
27/38 399 10.5 1 0 4-27 113.8

Eli had a bad game



Nobody could have watched this game and thought Eli played well.


LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot


Some of us can watch the games and understand what is happening. Some look at the stats the next day with no idea of what they mean.

Check out Eli’s stats in the red zone and then remind yourself that that Falcons were 31st in the league in red zone defense coming into the game.

Have a great night you fool.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Hmm...  
montanagiant : 10/22/2018 11:43 pm : link
In comment 14142102 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14142069 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:


Quote:


C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG
27/38 399 10.5 1 0 4-27 113.8

Eli had a bad game



Nobody could have watched this game and thought Eli played well.


LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot



Some of us can watch the games and understand what is happening. Some look at the stats the next day with no idea of what they mean.

Check out Eli’s stats in the red zone and then remind yourself that that Falcons were 31st in the league in red zone defense coming into the game.

Have a great night you fool.

Well please let me know when you finally understand it because you sure as shit don't get it on this one Ace
RE: RE: RE: RE: Hmm...  
allstarjim : 10/22/2018 11:45 pm : link
In comment 14142102 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14142069 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:


Quote:


C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG
27/38 399 10.5 1 0 4-27 113.8

Eli had a bad game



Nobody could have watched this game and thought Eli played well.


LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot



Some of us can watch the games and understand what is happening. Some look at the stats the next day with no idea of what they mean.

Check out Eli’s stats in the red zone and then remind yourself that that Falcons were 31st in the league in red zone defense coming into the game.

Have a great night you fool.


Bingo.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Hmm...  
montanagiant : 10/22/2018 11:48 pm : link
In comment 14142149 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14142102 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 14142069 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:


Quote:


C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG
27/38 399 10.5 1 0 4-27 113.8

Eli had a bad game



Nobody could have watched this game and thought Eli played well.


LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot



Some of us can watch the games and understand what is happening. Some look at the stats the next day with no idea of what they mean.

Check out Eli’s stats in the red zone and then remind yourself that that Falcons were 31st in the league in red zone defense coming into the game.

Have a great night you fool.



Bingo.

Good argument...LOL
By the way  
montanagiant : 12:07 am : link
I do believe he was 13 of 15 at halftime but he suxed really bad right?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Hmm...  
allstarjim : 12:34 am : link
In comment 14142179 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14142149 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 14142102 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 14142069 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14141977 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 14141909 montanagiant said:


Quote:


C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG
27/38 399 10.5 1 0 4-27 113.8

Eli had a bad game



Nobody could have watched this game and thought Eli played well.


LOL...If you're blaming the QB who just threw for 399 yards with two receivers going over a hundred yards with a 71% completion ration and none of that coming from a short pass and run you're a fucking idiot



Some of us can watch the games and understand what is happening. Some look at the stats the next day with no idea of what they mean.

Check out Eli’s stats in the red zone and then remind yourself that that Falcons were 31st in the league in red zone defense coming into the game.

Have a great night you fool.



Bingo.


Good argument...LOL


There was nothing really to add. The offense is horribly inefficient as it's been for several seasons now, the accumulation stats and high percentage throws that don't make first downs don't change that. We're trading TDs for FGs and that's when we get lucky. In the modern NFL that is happening today, Eli is playing terrible. Your shitty arguments won't change that, nor will calling people fucking idiots in some faulty sense of self-righteousness without legitimate cause.
If it was any player other than Eli  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:21 am : link
you'd see a lot more "empty stats" comments. It seems we pick and choose when to care about statistics when it suits us.
RE: If it was any player other than Eli  
montanagiant : 1:30 am : link
In comment 14142410 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
you'd see a lot more "empty stats" comments. It seems we pick and choose when to care about statistics when it suits us.
If you can't objectively look at the facts that he was constantly under fire for 3 qtrs with zero running game and yet still threw for 399 yards and came within 3 points of tying the game then your whole point is nothing but agenda driven horseshit
