New York Giants-Atlanta Falcons Game Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/22/2018 7:54 pm : 10/22/2018 7:54 pm ...

. Danny Kanell : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link I’m truly embarrassed to be a Giants fan tonight. First time I can honestly say that.

kind of onsides kick was that?



You have to kick it deeper to give a chance for a FG. Eli can't reach the EZ from midfield In comment 14141810 AcidTest said:You have to kick it deeper to give a chance for a FG. Eli can't reach the EZ from midfield

Hey announcers nicky43 : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link What if Eli made the TD on the QB sneak? Not so dumb is it!



"We only lost by 3 on the road" TexasGmenFan : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link ...

kind of onsides kick was that?



They needed a FG. So went for a tricky shot that would be in range if they recovered. Smart. In comment 14141810 AcidTest said:They needed a FG. So went for a tricky shot that would be in range if they recovered. Smart.

If we only had a generational RB Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link available to run the ball in from the 1 yard line.



Jonathan Stewart where are u??

What a joke we are Chris L. : 10/22/2018 11:13 pm : link could the coach have screwed this up any more????? From the decision to go for 2 pts on the first TD forward. What an embarrassment

How cokeduplt : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link Do u not onside kick

Shurmur?



That is on Eli. Why would Eli think he would make either one of those. In comment 14141799 markky said:That is on Eli. Why would Eli think he would make either one of those.

available to run the ball in from the 1 yard line.

Jonathan Stewart where are u??

Quote: available to run the ball in from the 1 yard line.



Jonathan Stewart where are u??



LOL In comment 14141829 Jimmy Googs said:LOL

RE: Boogar saying it's on eli allstarjim : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link

Not schurmur



He's right. Shurmur isn't making that play-call. That was Eli making those calls. In comment 14141806 micky said:He's right. Shurmur isn't making that play-call. That was Eli making those calls.

RE: Shurmur's mailing it in short lease : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link

.



He wants the number 1 pick next year too ... he's looking into the future.



He knows Rome wasn't built in a night.





WTF ... with that train? All that technology and they block that out? In comment 14141773 Anakim said:He wants the number 1 pick next year too ... he's looking into the future.He knows Rome wasn't built in a night.WTF ... with that train? All that technology and they block that out?

I was back and forth with the Knicks earlier. Beezer : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link

Why did the Giants gave no timeouts with more than half the fourth quarter to play? What were they called for?



We’re the timeouts legit?

I can't see the QB calling 2 sneaks there Matt M. : 10/22/2018 11:14 pm : link But, then again, I can't see a HC doing it either.

Keep in mind that bluesince56 : 10/22/2018 11:15 pm : link the coach passed on a field goal and went for it on 4th and goal. Tie game otherwise

Quote:

If Shurmur B in ALB : 10/22/2018 11:16 pm : link Decided to jump out of the fucking plane on the way home, I wouldn't mind.



Fuck him. Fuck Mara. Fuck Gettleman.



Great onside kick btw.



Worst Giants team I've ever seen from top to bottom. At least the early '80s giants had budding Parcells and simms.



This team is watery shit.

Actually the kick was brilliant Stu11 : 10/22/2018 11:16 pm : link Its the only way you can tie it. Pooch it and try and catch them sleeping in fg range. It did bounce so if it took a nice bounce for us we'd have had a chance.

...... Micko : 10/22/2018 11:16 pm : link That’s just it guys. Going for 2 for no acceptable reason, QB sneaks with no time outs. Worst part is Eli makes nice throws to get there only to make sure we have no chance of winning. What a debacle.

. Danny Kanell : 10/22/2018 11:16 pm : link I no longer have any faith in the ability of the 2 people who run this offense.



Eli and Shurmur had as bad a game as you could have as a QB/coach combination.

Final Score Doesn't Percy : 10/22/2018 11:17 pm : link Tell the story, does it?



I still say, SELL!

Not sure why people are up in arms ZGiants98 : 10/22/2018 11:19 pm : link over Eli trying to punch it in on the one. Everyone is acting like an onside kick recovery was an forgone conclusion. Give me a break.



Shurmer cost us when he didn't take the easy 3 points earlier in the game.

Hmm... montanagiant : 10/22/2018 11:19 pm : link C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG

27/38 399 10.5 1 0 4-27 113.8



Eli had a bad game

The worst part PhilSimms15 : 10/22/2018 11:24 pm : link Of watching this game is it bangs home the point this team has an inordinate number of holes. The OL is horrid, the defensive backfield is awful, save Collins. The QB is done. Giants need about 14 picks this year.

By the way montanagiant : 12:07 am : link I do believe he was 13 of 15 at halftime but he suxed really bad right?

If it was any player other than Eli Ten Ton Hammer : 1:21 am : link you'd see a lot more "empty stats" comments. It seems we pick and choose when to care about statistics when it suits us.