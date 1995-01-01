New York Giants-Atlanta Falcons Post-Game Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/22/2018 11:07 pm : 10/22/2018 11:07 pm ...

is not giving us a chance to win. It's more than just Eli, but not making a change at this point seems crazy. We're 1-6 and our offense is a joke.







He threw for 400 yards.



Who Cares!

but I can't for the life of me understand why he'd go for 2 there.



I fully expected to see Rosas standing on crutches at that point.







Its the right move - just game out the scenarios when you're at work tomorrow. It substantially increases win probability.



In a vacuum, statistically - I'd say yes.



Given that the Giants are woefully inept in both short yardage and red zone situations - I'd say the analytics should drive you to kick the PAT and hope for a stop and a long scoring play.



I'm as big a fan of analytics as anyone, but I think they need to be driven by a team's strengths and weaknesses, not just league trends. The only way I saw it working in our case was if the D could conceivably get two stops, and we could somehow manage two FGs to tie it up. There wasn't enough time for that, and the D wasn't going to hold up regardless.

is not giving us a chance to win. It's more than just Eli, but not making a change at this point seems crazy. We're 1-6 and our offense is a joke.





He threw for 400 yards.



So what? Stats are only one part of it, and often a meaningless part. It wasn't nearly good enough.



If you're happy with the product the Giants offense put out because they threw for 400 against a shit D with a lead then it's a lost cause.

Did throw for 399 yards. Granted a lot of dump offs and some garbage time, but it's still a lot of yards.



Again, who cares! How many TD's is throwing?

Why was he better in NE?



Um Brady and Belichick. And they let him walk because he's cooked. Gentlemen Missed on Norwell and panicked. Solder is done and they are beyond fucked w that contract

Routes.



And Booger's babbling about Engram being a mismatch was behind annoying. Especially as he's looking more bust like every game. Reese could have had either Ramczyk or Robinson instead. He's a mismatch all right. Mismatched As a football player



My recollection is that the Falcons desperately wanted Engram, and tried to trade up with the Giants to get him, but Reese refused.

"What do you think of your team's execution?"

"I'm in favor of it."





Tampa Bay head coach ... I forgot his name but, he sure was funny.



"I told them I had a 5 year plan because I had a 5 year contract. If I had a 6 year contract it would have been a 6 year plan" ... he was the funniest - forgot his name though.



It was John McKay....BTW...I thoght you said goddnight after 7-0....not that I would have blamed you, I just like the torture



Mckay, McVeigh ... Tomatoe, Tamato as a Giants fan did you really think I was going to turn the game off and go to sleep?





How dare you .... : )

however, he looks tentative once he catches it. He needs to explode at that point, but when he slows down to attempt to make a move, get gang tackle him.



What's your point?

is senile.



He's right.

carl banks is really smart



His outdated glasses frames are enraging

but Shurmur's biggest management sin was at the end of the first half. He gifted Atlanta the three points by which we lost.



It's the third separate time this year off the top of my head that mismanagement cost us dearly.



Regardless of the mismanagement of the game. How many games are we winning when the QB throws 1 TD per game?

Routes.



And Booger's babbling about Engram being a mismatch was behind annoying. Especially as he's looking more bust like every game. Reese could have had either Ramczyk or Robinson instead. He's a mismatch all right. Mismatched As a football player







My recollection is that the Falcons desperately wanted Engram, and tried to trade up with the Giants to get him, but Reese refused.



I don't recall that but it goes without saying that Engram is another Athlete more than Football player. Par for the course

Bring back Phil
He can take a hit and he needs one TD pass to get to 200 career

Why was he better in NE?



Because people (players) are afraid of that fucking gangster .. (Belichick).



Make no mistake about it ..... 6'5" 325 pounders are afraid of that fucking midget. That what makes a good head coach.

however, he looks tentative once he catches it. He needs to explode at that point, but when he slows down to attempt to make a move, get gang tackle him.







What's your point?



Point is he's not getting those big game changing plays and scoring TDs

Quote: In comment 14141852 Giantophile said:





Quote:





is not giving us a chance to win. It's more than just Eli, but not making a change at this point seems crazy. We're 1-6 and our offense is a joke.







He threw for 400 yards.



You can't posdibly look at this game and say he played well.



A lot of plays left out there.

Shurmur sounded like he is setting up to bench Eli
with the QB sneak answers in the post game. Basically saying Eli needs to get it done there.

But the talent is not there so it constantly fails.



Wow he is saying as much

With the way things are going
would it shock anyone to see the Giants secure the #1 pick and then proceed to select some obscure RG from a lesser program or some equivalent?

would it shock anyone to see the Giants secure the #1 pick and then proceed to select some obscure RG from a lesser program or some equivalent?



Not with this GM. You'd think this season would humble some of his arrogance, but I doubt it.

Lost in the shotstorm
is Barkley fell 6 yards short of another game with 100 yards from scrimmage.

would it shock anyone to see the Giants secure the #1 pick and then proceed to select some obscure RG from a lesser program or some equivalent?



I think so little of the Giants FO, I wouldn't be surprised if they traded the #1 overall pick for Derek Carr.

Shurmur is a stiff
There's a reason he was canned in Cleveland and passed over several times. The stunted branch on the Reid coaching tree.

is Barkley fell 6 yards short of another game with 100 yards from scrimmage.



Hell, I'm surprised he got 94 after running behind that sorry sack of losers called an Offensive Line.

would it shock anyone to see the Giants secure the #1 pick and then proceed to select some obscure RG from a lesser program or some equivalent?







I think so little of the Giants FO, I wouldn't be surprised if they traded the #1 overall pick for Derek Carr.



FOH. Derek Carr is not worth the #1 overall pick. Not in any universe.

My recollection is that the Falcons desperately wanted Engram, and tried to trade up with the Giants to get him, but Reese refused.



Sounds like a typical Reese brag about how fucking smart he was to draft somebody and how fucking smart he was for not trading down.

is not giving us a chance to win. It's more than just Eli, but not making a change at this point seems crazy. We're 1-6 and our offense is a joke.



I'm shocked at how people either refuse or just can't see it. Eli is worthless now. He literally brings nothing to the table anymore. He completes about 7-10 nice passes a game. Leaves about 7-10 passes or plays on the field every game. Doesn't beat 90% of any and all pressure types and now, this latest version (17-18) almost refuses to take any shots when their are plays to be made. Eli now looks not only shellshocked but neutered as well.



Yes the ol sucks. So does Eli now. We need to accept it. Hopefully the giants will.

Eli Apple is a holding machine
just terrible

don't trade for your next QB
half the point of drafting a guy is getting a starting QB at bargain rates. You'd have to pay Carr or Bridgewater or Mariota or whomever you're project is.

just terrible



Holding is what he does best

Routes.



And Booger's babbling about Engram being a mismatch was behind annoying. Especially as he's looking more bust like every game. Reese could have had either Ramczyk or Robinson instead. He's a mismatch all right. Mismatched As a football player







My recollection is that the Falcons desperately wanted Engram, and tried to trade up with the Giants to get him, but Reese refused.







I don't recall that but it goes without saying that Engram is another Athlete more than Football player. Par for the course



This is what I found:



"The Giants opted to select Evan Engram over David Njoku, doing so despite the Miami product receiving a bit more pre-draft hype, and that pick was viewed by some as a reach. But Vacchiano notes buzz swirled about a team trying to trade up in front of the Giants to select Engram, identifying the Bills and Falcons as interested suitors. The Browns traded back into the first round to take Njoku, so they may have been in on this pursuit as well. Njoku was scheduled to visit the Giants earlier this month, but the team cancelled the meeting.



A jump in front of the Buccaneers or Broncos for the right to take O.J. Howard, whom the Giants "loved," or Bolles would have cost the team a third-round pick, Vacchiano reports. The Giants stood tight at 23, viewing Engram and third-round pick Davis Webb as a better package than either Howard or Bolles."

Shurmur mocking reporters
Laughing. He's so adult he doesn't much gives shit, it seems.



Worst OL in the 52 years I'm watching. No other OL is close to this bad.

Engram's fine
the problem with the pick is that we desperately need OL help. The CW was it was a terrible year for OT but Robinson and Ramczyk were there and the need was so great that we should have taken one or the other even if we had only a 2nd round grades on them. Eff the value charts - you're building a team and the draft is one of the few ways to upgrade positions of need.

Laughing. He's so adult he doesn't much gives shit, it seems.



Worst OL in the 52 years I'm watching. No other OL is close to this bad. 51 years here and yes, these guys are comically bad.

Didn't watch but papa and Banks were a great listen ..
So we have many issues to address on offense when you have

a back like Barkley you can now build around . Acid Test Can't cut Soldier until you replace him period .

Almost have to cluster draft the O-line need cap space and picks I would look at the Best Center in the draft and A LT high round 1-2 .Unless the QB is here .Even then you can't throw a rookie behind this mess

If they were smart they would move on from a few players

and get some picks . people mentioned Shepard Keep Shepard and move on from Engram . Get a couple of TE's with Size

that can block .

Defense in dire need of a Free Safety and linebackers .

Look at a guy thats like 6'3" 220-230 with speed .A tackling machine . Another CB with speed .

I don''t know about most of you coach Shurmur seems unsure of himself had problems most of the season with the clock

and the red-zone is like the dead zone . first down on the two yard line Barkley gets 3 touches then settle for

the field goal but I see little imagination used in this game should have been won no excuse .

for it . Anyways it's grin and bear it till free agency what a bitch of a season it's like groundhog day .

however, he looks tentative once he catches it. He needs to explode at that point, but when he slows down to attempt to make a move, get gang tackle him.







What's your point?







Point is he’s not getting those big game changing plays and scoring TDs





Believe it or not he ca't out run everybody. How about asking why the QB can't seem to score in the Red Zone. In comment 14142104 Simms11 said:Believe it or not he ca't out run everybody. How about asking why the QB can't seem to score in the Red Zone.

The schedule the rest of the way isn’t as daunting The_Boss : 12:06 am : link I don’t expect to finish 1-15. But 1-6 sunk us rendering the rest of the season meaningless. Hopefully Mara realizes the franchise is far removed from being respectable and stops advocating for short term fixes and band aids. This whole thing stinks. From him down.

Quote: I don’t expect to finish 1-15. But 1-6 sunk us rendering the rest of the season meaningless. Hopefully Mara realizes the franchise is far removed from being respectable and stops advocating for short term fixes and band aids. This whole thing stinks. From him down.



Meh... We're the Knicks In comment 14142284 The_Boss said:Meh... We're the Knicks

The Two QB Sneaks -- Eli clatterbuck : 12:19 am : link or Shurmur?

Eli vs. Oline AdamBrag : 12:55 am : link So far this season, Eli is an above average QB when there is a clean pocket. He's the worst QB in the NFl when he's under pressure.



Combining the two is a major problem.

Quote: Didn't muff a punt I actually liked what I saw of him. In comment 14142289 Larry in Pencilvania said:I actually liked what I saw of him.

Lost another close game bc4life : 7:19 am : link Giants were in this one for entire time.



Falcon team has been underachieving. They have a good offense. Giants did a pretty decent job for most of the game.



The weaknesses continue to hurt them. OLine and Free Safety play. Thought the OLine settled down a bit in the second half.



End of game mind freezes - puzzling. First, QB sneak wuold have been OK. Think Eli wanted to do it quickly Hernandez on the second sneak was 5 yeard upfield. He's going to be very good. I will be interested in hearing about Wheeler's development. If Solder is going to continue to struggle - could they switch him and Wheeler, a more natural LT.



Blow it up and rebuild is idiotic in my opinion. Team has a lot of talent but the problems, especially the OLine continue. I think Eli has a year or two left. Immobile or not, 4 sacks in 1st half, not to mention the hurries - tough to win that way.



Giants are competung, but they continue to make mistakes in close games and they aren't good enough to overcome them.

Remember what I said at the beginning of the year? cznmike : 7:25 am : link Probably not...



Offensive Line Coach Hal Hunter



Look up his OL's fantastic stats everywhere he's coached. That was the reason he was unemployed last year...



Shit coaches make for shit units.