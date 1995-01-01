Giants trading Eli Apple to the Saints Burt64 : 10/23/2018 12:31 pm per Twitter

Who knew the Giants held a grudge against Sean Payton? jcn56 : 10/23/2018 12:32 pm : link .

He's going to be reunited with Lattimore and Vonn Bell Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:32 pm : link .

I have no problem collecting assets at this point Essex : 10/23/2018 12:32 pm : link ...

Nice! bceagle05 : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link Flowers and Apple - the top 10 picks that sunk this franchise.

maybe Bridgewater in return? Essex : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link I obviously doubt that, but what is the return compensation

A mental loser widmerseyebrow : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link Who played better this year because he was on his way out of the NFL otherwise. Hopefully we got something for his physical talents.

Yes! Chris684 : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link Let the tear down begin!



Good riddance!

Later, Crapple Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link Though I'm preparing myself to be disappointed in the return





And who will start at CB now? Not that it matters since the season is lost.

whattawe get? RAIN : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link god I hope, at least, a decent pick.

No problem with this ThatLimerickGuy : 10/23/2018 12:35 pm : link As Carl Banks says- the message (for next year and beyond) is that there are no more "scholarships".



If you don't play well you are gone regardless of where you were drafted. Very Belichikian.

Maybe we can finally get that figgy2989 : 10/23/2018 12:35 pm : link additional 2nd rounder from the Shockey deal.

Keep it up AcesUp : 10/23/2018 12:36 pm : link There's another 5-6 player they should be shopping.

This thread would have been so much better pjcas18 : 10/23/2018 12:36 pm : link if it was titled:



"Eli traded to the Saints"

Taking Ereck Flowers at 9 and Eli Apple at 10 Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:36 pm : link Thanks a lot, Reese

Corners are typically valuable... Chris684 : 10/23/2018 12:36 pm : link Can we expect a 3rd or a 4th?



Another Reese first round bust moespree : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link No wonder the team is in the sad state it is.

... riceneggs : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link But Jenkins was the one getting burned



I'm confused

Figured it'd be Jenkins if a corner was going Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link Gotta say I'm a bit surprised. His play was improved, though the bar was set low last season and he was a bit unreliable health wise.

Wow Rjanyg : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link so I wonder what prompted this? Maybe a meltdown in the locker room? Do we have any CB on the roster?

Eli Apple made Will Allen dep026 : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link look like Charles Woodson.

And before any of you think it Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link The Saints don't have a first round pick in 2019 (Marcus Davenport trade)

more of that addition by subtraction bluepepper : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link that's worked so great so far.

Jenkins come with a big salary Essex : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link eli is sill on his rookie K. I don't know Jenkins's contract details but you can bet we will trade him if we can find a suitor

Apple was playing McNally's_Nuts : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link pretty decently as well. I wonder what the return was.



BW Webb as #2 corner.



Yikes.

Tremendous pressure on Sam Beal next year Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link We may very well expect him to start right away

Good riddance. Red Dog : 10/23/2018 12:39 pm : link Should have been done over the summer. But better late than never.

That horrendous holding penalty mattnyg05 : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link was like the final straw. That was so unbelievably frustrating. Can’t have quitters on your team anyway.

RE: Figured it'd be Jenkins if a corner was going figgy2989 : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link

Quote: Gotta say I'm a bit surprised. His play was improved, though the bar was set low last season and he was a bit unreliable health wise.



Kyle I know you are an OSU guy, but come on, there was a lot more then "health" with him. In comment 14143535 Kyle in NY said:Kyle I know you are an OSU guy, but come on, there was a lot more then "health" with him.

A win for Apple Bubba : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link goes to a contender.

Bet they get a 5 jeff57 : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link .

at least Apple Matt in SGS : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link was able to regain some value to be traded, unlike Flowers. So there is that. I hope Gettlemen isn't done. The Giants should put everyone on the roster not named Saquon on the block.

any chance they trade the other eli? peteschweaty : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link just wonderin...

Go back to that game last year ThatLimerickGuy : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link When Apple literally just quit. Stopped running. Let guys catch passes and score without trying to stop them.



I've never seen anything like it. Ever. We say "Oh X player quit out there" but it's mostly hyperbole.



Apple seriously quit playing on the field.





Agree, that he is a talented player RAIN : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link and has played really well at times. He must really need to get out of Jersey and get a change of scenery.



He's worth a #3 at worst.





this Steve in Greenwich : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link is one of those weird situations where I could see the return being anywhere from a 2nd round pick to a 7th; have no gauge on his actual value.

Laughing after he had the penalty bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 12:42 pm : link that would have put the Giants in great position to take control of the game probably did him in. I was so pissed seeing him laughing after his hold cost us a great stop deep in Falcons territory. Good riddance. Go cry to momma.

Compensation Br00klyn : 10/23/2018 12:42 pm : link I cant see us getting much for Apple, maybe a late round pick. the guy just isnt good

That's one way for him.. silverfox : 10/23/2018 12:42 pm : link ...to get a ring.

Guys... ThatLimerickGuy : 10/23/2018 12:43 pm : link If this is a 4th rounder in return be happy.



Those saying 2nd rounder are cracking me up. This isn't Madden set to easy mode where the cpu has to take your players.



My gut tells me it's a 6th or a 5th max.

Maybe they traded him for Bridgewater! Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:43 pm : link .

Maybe we'll get Teddy Bridgewater back as part of the deal nyjuggernaut2 : 10/23/2018 12:43 pm : link .

4 in 2019 and a z7 in 2000 jeff57 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link .

I'd be happy with a 3 AcesUp : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link But would guess it's a 3- or 4+

4th round pick and 2020 7th round pick GMAN4LIFE : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link .

. Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link Saints traded a 4th-round pick in 2019 and a 7th in 2020 for former Giants' CB Eli Apple, per source.

comp Burt64 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link Saints traded a 4th-round pick in 2019 and a 7th in 2020 for former Giants' CB Eli Apple, per source.

If it’s a late round pick Jay on the Island : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link Hopefully it is conditional with a decent chance of being a round or two higher if he reaches a certain number of snaps.

4th map7711 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link And a 7th the following year.

Bridgewater Rong5611 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link How about if we get Bridgewater in return?

Hopefully get a 3rd atleast LeftHook : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link Lost a 3rd for Beal, supplemental

The question really isn't how bad Eli Apple pjcas18 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link is, it's how bad the next guy is. As bad as you may think Apple is, Grant Haley or BW Webb are much, much worse.



So for those people calling for blowing it up or tanking you should be happy, but assuming this trade is for a draft pick, in no way does it help the Giants on the field IMO.



And I'm fine with that, just to be clear though.



And Saints are going for it in Brees' career twilight. They already have no 1st or 3rd round pick next year (2 of the 3 picks I'd care about).

I'm expecting a 2nd. bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link Saints are going for broke this season with Brees.

4th and a 7th dep026 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link in 2020

... riceneggs : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link Saints traded a 4th-round pick in 2019 and a 7th in 2020 for former Giants' CB Eli Apple, per source.

I AcidTest : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link don't think we'll get much, but it will hopefully be the beginning of other trades. We need to clean house. Apple was playing better, but this team needs draft picks and other resources.

4th rounder 2019 Bubba : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link and 7th in 2020 per WFAN

To reiterate pjcas18 : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link the Saints have no 2019 3rd round pick, they traded it for Bridgewater and they have already traded their 1st.



My guess is this is a 4th round pick, possibly 5th.

Not Bad Gettlement ThatLimerickGuy : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link PFT says a 4th and a 7th.





Yeah, it'll make the team worse this year jcn56 : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link if that's even possible. But he's had enough issues to make him easily expendable regardless of the return.



Apple and Flowers were certainly Reese's undoing. Up until that point, he had a good track record in the early rounds, but picking that high up twice and coming away empty is going to cost you your job.

Jacksonville keeps being mentioned jvm52106 : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link but for some reason if Eli were to be traded (and he would have to agree), why do I feel like Denver would be the spot? The Broncos probably just lost their backup QB (either to arrest or suspension because of the arrest) and Keenum has sucked.. A Manning return to Denver would spark a LOT of interest.

Surprised his mom signed off on this... j_rud : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link .

I guess his new slate map7711 : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link Got smashed to pieces.







A 4th? Rong5611 : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link I thought the guy was playing OK. Why did this happen?

So who starts at CB the rest of the way? Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:47 pm : link Tremendous pressure put on Sam Beal for next year

so what picks do the giants have now GiantsFan84 : 10/23/2018 12:47 pm : link in the upcoming draft?



We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental

We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon



We got back a 7 for Brett Jones

We got back a 4 for Apple



1st (Giants)

2nd (Giants)

3rd -

4th (Giants, Saints)

5th (Giants)

6th -

7th (Giants, Vikings)



Is that right?

Sucks that he's gonna win a Super Bowl. bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 12:47 pm : link SMH.

Now what? Beer Man : 10/23/2018 12:47 pm : link Another hole on the team at a premium position. Needs for next year in no order (RG, RT, C, QB, ER, FS, CB x 2); we are years away from returning to glory

Also practices against his old teammate Saos1n : 10/23/2018 12:48 pm : link Michael Thomas

Id rather see them trade high priced vets ron mexico : 10/23/2018 12:48 pm : link opposed to cheap players on rookie contracts.





selling low - it's FANtastic! Greg from LI : 10/23/2018 12:48 pm : link Apple had plenty of warts, but he can play. Need to dump Jenkins and his "I can't cover Marvin fucking Hall, whoever he is" ass next.

What a shit show ij_reilly : 10/23/2018 12:49 pm : link This team stinks.



A first round pick becomes a fourth round pick.



Another reminder of the 1970s.



RE: So who starts at CB the rest of the way? pjcas18 : 10/23/2018 12:49 pm : link

Quote: Tremendous pressure put on Sam Beal for next year



BW Webb and/or Grant Haley. Giants eyeing the top pick.



Maybe a Landon Collins trade is next. May as well get something for him. In comment 14143633 Anakim said:BW Webb and/or Grant Haley. Giants eyeing the top pick.Maybe a Landon Collins trade is next. May as well get something for him.

RE: What a shit show Beer Man : 10/23/2018 12:50 pm : link

Quote: This team stinks.



A first round pick becomes a fourth round pick.



Another reminder of the 1970s. +1 In comment 14143646 ij_reilly said:+1

some are you are on some stuff mphbullet36 : 10/23/2018 12:50 pm : link thinking we possibly could get a 2nd rounder for Eli Apple....

RE: Id rather see them trade high priced vets jvm52106 : 10/23/2018 12:50 pm : link

Quote: opposed to cheap players on rookie contracts.





Attitude means everything... In comment 14143640 ron mexico said:Attitude means everything...

Would not surprise me at all Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 12:50 pm : link to see him play well in New Orleans. Worthy gamble for the Saints.

I have 2 comments on this: PatersonPlank : 10/23/2018 12:51 pm : link First, I think Shurmur/Gettlemen are jettisoning anyone with a bad attitude



Second, we as fans don't really know who is at fault a lot of times in the secondary. We tend to blame the guy closest to the ball, but sometimes they are just covering for someone else who blew it, or they left their man to help out (and then their man gets the pass). So unless we know the exact defensive scheme we really have no clue if Apple was playing better than before, or than Jenkins. All I know is Ryan completed 80% of his passes and like 18 in a row.

Sure the guy was a bozo... KerrysFlask : 10/23/2018 12:51 pm : link But Saints got the better end of the trade here.



Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.



Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.

You have to think that there is something else montanagiant : 10/23/2018 12:51 pm : link That happened recently besides his shitty play. I have the feeling that something occurred after the game last night that was the final straw

Did I really read some people calling Apple our best CB? Thunderstruck27 : 10/23/2018 12:52 pm : link He rarely, if ever, covers #1 WRs without help. When he does, he gets toasted or just holds on for dear life. He is oft injured. He takes plays off constantly. He shies away from contact...but other than those things ...great player.

don't sleep on 30 Antonio Hamilton Giantsfan79 : 10/23/2018 12:53 pm : link supposedly a lot of people were pretty shocked Oakland cut this guy at the end of the preseason. I'm sure he's more comfortable in the system now.



We'll see.

shitty trade IMO bluepepper : 10/23/2018 12:53 pm : link played well as a rookie and decent so far this year. A credible starting CB who's young and cheap is worth more than a 4 and a 7.

the dixon trade was a conditional 7th GiantsFan84 : 10/23/2018 12:53 pm : link so the giants do not have their own 7th

... riceneggs : 10/23/2018 12:53 pm : link I bet OBJ would luuuuvvvv a trade to LA right about now

So the picks this year are the following GiantsFan84 : 10/23/2018 12:54 pm : link We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental

We traded our 7 for Riley Dixon



We got back a 7 for Brett Jones

We got back a 4 for Apple

We got back a 7 in the Ogletree trade



1st (Giants)

2nd (Giants)

3rd -

4th (Giants, Saints)

5th (Giants)

6th (Giants)

7th (Rams, Vikings)



I think the move is based more on off the field than on the field jcn56 : 10/23/2018 12:54 pm : link If they went purely by performance, this is a mistake - he wasn't that bad, he's young, and he's cheap. You still need to field a team.



If they went by his off the field demeanor and work ethic, then I'm fine with what they got back. Guys like that can't be fixed, they need to be moved.

And that's gonna be a late 4th Rounder... M.S. : 10/23/2018 12:54 pm : link

...probably in the 130s.



Please let this trade open up the floodgates for several more Giants.



I'll gladly sell at discount price.

good job Stu11 : 10/23/2018 12:55 pm : link Collins should be next. Mr. DPOY hasn't made a big time play in 2 years. Shop the Jack rabbit/quiter as well. Pretty much everyone who's last name isn't Barkley, Beckham or Hernandez should be shopped.

Nothing would thrill me more bceagle05 : 10/23/2018 12:55 pm : link than to see threads up and down BBI with news of traded Giants. Landon Collins, Sterling Shepard, Snacks Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon - all could help contending teams.

One Eli down johnnyb : 10/23/2018 12:56 pm : link and one to go!!

So now the shockey 2nd round pick moves to a bubba0825 : 10/23/2018 12:56 pm : link 1st I assume

It makes Jon in NYC : 10/23/2018 12:57 pm : link me sad that Eli Apple has appeared to fall upwards into a better situation for him.

if they shop collins GiantsFan84 : 10/23/2018 12:57 pm : link they should accept nothing less than a 2. will prob get a 3 as a comp pick if they don't resign him (which they shouldn't he will be overpaid)

Maybe on the thrid and 25 deep in Falcons territory... M.S. : 10/23/2018 12:58 pm : link

...and Eli Apple not only held Julio Jones, but buried both his hands in his uniform for all to see for the ENTIRE fucking route.



I've seen holds before in my day, but that was the mother of all holds.



Oh, well... one Eli down.



One to go.



It’s crazy ajr2456 : 10/23/2018 12:59 pm : link That for the amount of times teams picked on him, he had one career INT

4th and a 7th Knineteen : 10/23/2018 1:02 pm : link from a team in first place?



Meh.

If It Has Not Already Been Said Bernie : 10/23/2018 1:03 pm : link Thanks Jerry and Marc. Your ineptitude has sent this franchise back to the 70's and you have destroyed the second half of Eli's career.

You really.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 1:03 pm : link can't slam Gettleman for getting 2 draft picks for a guy who is a loose cannon and wasn't going to get a 2nd contract here.



C'mon now.

One thing is for certain GIANTS128 : 10/23/2018 1:03 pm : link We have multiple years of suckyness ahead of us.....

ha giantfan2000 : 10/23/2018 1:04 pm : link funny how every one is applauding all the "bad " picks leaving or getting traded away



but in fact many recent ex giants are having very good seasons on other teams

Wonder it this had anything to do with some BBelle21 : 10/23/2018 1:04 pm : link Locker room stuff as well. Who will be Jordan Raanan’s source now?

Just wait until the thread Dave in Hoboken : 10/23/2018 1:05 pm : link when the other Eli is gone. We're not too far away from that day, even if it's in the off-season.

Pat Shurmur taking a page from the tyrik13 : 10/23/2018 1:06 pm : link Jon Gruden book of tanking lol. Let the purge begin!!

A 1st rounder with 1 career INT in 3 years Thunderstruck27 : 10/23/2018 1:10 pm : link We are honestly lucky to get anything for him

also giantfan2000 : 10/23/2018 1:10 pm : link brett jones

Romeo Okwara (4 sacks this season already)

Getting a 4th. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 1:10 pm : link and a 7th for a guy who would leave us for nothing and has a questionable attitude should be looked at as a steal.



seriously - you know things are biased when people are even saying this deal is bad.

Giants Financials: CromartiesKid21 : 10/23/2018 1:12 pm : link 2018 Cap Savings: $1,827,484



2018 Dead Cap: $2,304,967

2019 Dead Cap: $2,304,968



https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/new-york-giants/eli-apple-18958/





The Giants aren't in a position to get good returns Go Terps : 10/23/2018 1:13 pm : link Eli Apple is a losing player - they were lucky to get anything for him. I'm fine with the return.



Step 1 is acquiring draft picks in quantity.



Step 2 is scouting to maximize what we get out of that quantity of draft picks.



Step 3 is actually relying on the draft picks to play. For example, we are better served by going with Lauletta than we are using another resource at QB.

Ouch another hole to fill.... Bluesbreaker : 10/23/2018 1:16 pm : link one of the three toughest positions to fill

QB LT CB and we need all three...

This is probably not the last trade either.... Simms11 : 10/23/2018 1:16 pm : link This is now a rebuild much like Oakland IMO. The purge began with Flowers and isn't over yet. We have to get some more draft capital. Would be nice to recoup a 3rd at some point or even get another 2nd. This team is going nowhere this year and we need to draft well to turn it around. It will take another few years, given the right QB and Oline, of course.

I was gonna say djm : 10/23/2018 1:16 pm : link His body language sucked balls

Last night. I’m not one to get too hung up on that kind of stuff but with Apple it’s probably something to note.



Bye bye. Stellar pick.

Giants team wdjk1955 : 10/23/2018 1:20 pm : link Apple couldn’t cover a piece of toast with butter. He sucks. Eli is done, he suffers from tunnel vision, he can’t see the open receivers. OBJ, Shepard, Barkley are all studs! If we had a QB that could see the field and run if need be we would be a contender. It’s hockey time my friends....Go Devils.

Thing is, he was brought in to improve the CB position..... Simms11 : 10/23/2018 1:20 pm : link he played much like the guy who left - Amukamara. He always had decent skills at sticking with the receiver, however he could never make a play on the ball. CB is now a bigger need next year too. I'm hoping Beals is the real deal or we will be hurting.

So is this the infamous "saints first round pick" micky : 10/23/2018 1:22 pm : link That was going on here before I joined?

He’s usually wrong but ajr2456 : 10/23/2018 1:24 pm : link Laconforna



Hearing the Eli Apple trade may just be tip of the iceberg. Strong perception among other teams thag the Giants are "open for business' ahead of next week's trade deadline

Well..... Robert : 10/23/2018 1:25 pm : link at least they have some more picks that they could package together and maybe move up on the board come draft day.

I'll take a 5th for OV... M.S. : 10/23/2018 1:25 pm : link

...and a 5th for Jack Rabbit.



I'll even consider the 6th Round.



Molestor Jones Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/23/2018 1:31 pm : link Got totally bamboozled by Gruden for a 1st rounder, we're not so lucky.



But still good to see continued changes, Reese would have rolled up into the fetal position and started Flowers at LT with no competition.

Another disappointment Carson53 : 10/23/2018 1:32 pm : link and another REACH at No. 10, by guess who?

DG came in to kick some ass today!! The_Boss : 10/23/2018 1:35 pm : link -

The problem I have with this is all these players with NoGainDayne : 10/23/2018 1:44 pm : link "attitude problems" when it seems like our GM might have an attitude problem.



OBJ, JPP, Jackrabbit, DRC, Apple, Flowers. Now Solder saying his unprepared, Omameh on the bench. You are basically saying most of our first round picks and a lot of our free agent dollars have attitude problems. Is that true or do we have a talent evaluation and management problem?



This is a shitty return for where he was drafted and the length left on his deal. It is one thing to trade a high priced guy like JPP, it's another to trade someone on a rookie deal. This move smacks of the kind of deal the Browns make a Barkevious Mingo type deal. Speaks to a rotting culture.



Clean house again. This time for real. Start at the top. I'm pretty sure i'm done going to games until this happens.

Some of you are miserable p@#$ks. section125 : 10/23/2018 1:44 pm : link Apple was playing pretty well this year and whomever said he can't tackle is a moron. He tackles well and hits hard. His problem was attitude. Does he miss some tackles, occasionally, but for the most part what he hits goes down. And for all the gnashing of teeth on his holding, have you seen what CBs do to Beckham or any good WR. They all clutch and grab. On the route OBJ crossed up Eli, the CB grabbed OBJ off the line and had some jersey as Odell went past.



A 4th rounder isn't great, but it is realistic with a 7th the next year.



Glad he is gone and they got something for him. Let the reboot begin.

Nothing like buying high and selling low.. EricJ : 10/23/2018 1:45 pm : link lol

Never Percy : 10/23/2018 1:47 pm : link Have the Giants so promptly done precisely what I asked for during the game (last night). I am amazed and pleased. It is more important that he's gone, and was removed at once after last night's disastrous performance, than whatever we got for him.

This is the bottom line on Eli Apple... EricJ : 10/23/2018 1:48 pm : link 1. He NEVER had cover skills. Not even in college. I saw the film on him and could not believe that we drafted that mother fucker.

2. He never had a feel for the game. No ball awareness.

3. He was definitely a good tackler and provided decent run support.

4. He did not have the heart for this game on the professional level. His mind is elsewhere.



When I played, this was not a guy I wanted on my defense. I think some of the other guys we picked up played well enough to make this trade.

Looks like it frees up about (pro rated) $1m BillT : 10/23/2018 1:48 pm : link Since I think it's considered a post June 1 trade. $2.5m cap savings and $2.3m in dead money next year.

I would've liked to have gotten a three to replace the Sam Beal pick shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/23/2018 1:48 pm : link



Don't care that they traded him. It wouldn't surprise me if he turned his career around... remember how long it took Corey Webster to become an actual NFL caliber starter.



Who knew the scout quotes about his "lack of life skills" was a pretty accurate assessment of his maturity level?



because a N.O. 4 is basically a 5th round pick.Don't care that they traded him. It wouldn't surprise me if he turned his career around... remember how long it took Corey Webster to become an actual NFL caliber starter.Who knew the scout quotes about his "lack of life skills" was a pretty accurate assessment of his maturity level?

awful awful awful trade Sonic Youth : 10/23/2018 1:51 pm : link He was playing well this year, and he had a solid rookie year. This is a disaster of a trade and a total joke. He was young and part of the solution, not the problem.



4th and 7th? essentially 5th given the saints draft position? Garbage return.



He was playing far better than whatever scrub we get at the back of the 4th. Great, we traded him for BJ Goodson

I don't mind the trade Mike in NY : 10/23/2018 1:58 pm : link Yes he is young and showed flashes, but he is still the same as he was when he was drafted. Too much clutching and grabbing and no ball awareness. The secondary is awful with or without him so why not get what we can for him and give someone like Antonio Hamilton a longer look at CB? He has flashed on Special Teams so would be nice to see if he has potential even as a nickel/dime CB at the NFL level.

The AcidTest : 10/23/2018 2:00 pm : link Giants didn't want to give him a second contract, so he's gone. The return was fair. Let's see more.

Can someone tell me what game Apple played well? dep026 : 10/23/2018 2:05 pm : link Jacksonville against schlubs and Bortles?

Not much for the talent KWALL2 : 10/23/2018 2:11 pm : link But he has other issues that drive down the value.



Last year, he quit. I would have cut him.



If he had a better attitude this year, I wouldn't have given up this player for the 4. CBs are tough to find. He's very young too.



But we really suck so I don't care. Lets get the top pick and start over.

Apple Dragon : 10/23/2018 2:11 pm : link Was worth much more than a 4th and 7th round picks those picks are long shots to be anything more than decent subs. Apple is a starting CB on most NFL teams with team control for two more years plus who will replace him? This new management become outrageously laughable each week as the season goes on will it ever end. Not sure who is next but let the games begin since all we were told to start the season has proven to be very untrustworthy. This team has proven the fact that you really are what your record says you are. It appears that in the end OBJ and Barkley may be the only ones left standing when the season finally ends.

I'm AcidTest : 10/23/2018 2:21 pm : link sure the Giants inquired about Apple's value with every team. The offer from the Saints was the best they got. I think it was fair.

Seems like a decent deal to me Jimmy Googs : 10/23/2018 2:22 pm : link Apple was a bad pick that early, but more importantly a player that never wanted to develop his game.



A better deal would have been if DG could have added some other underachievers into the mix...



A little Eli Apple Trivia... Jimmy Googs : 10/23/2018 2:29 pm : link Q. Who was the only loser QB to ever get picked off by Eli Apple?





Is Evan Engram next NikkiMac : 10/23/2018 2:37 pm : link so far possibly another Reese bust



But he seems like a good culture player



So far he hasn’t done much ......

The Apple pick was a big WTF moment for me SHO'NUFF : 10/23/2018 2:48 pm : link I might still have my expletive laden texts to my buddy.

really low return compared to Cooper Vanzetti : 10/23/2018 3:06 pm : link Maybe Giants will learn when you badmouth a guy, it lowers his value

Where's Slade? bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 3:09 pm : link I'd love to hear some more trade rumors.

I would say.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 3:16 pm : link getting a 4th and a 7th rounder for a player with immaturity issues who was basically outcast by his fellow DB's last year and would end up leaving after his contract for no return has to qualify as a decent, if not good move.



I'm really having trouble wrapping my head around how this is supposedly adding to Gettleman's resume of shitty moves, unless it is just a matter of people being so disappointed in the season that they are no longer objective.

The other thin g is.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 3:21 pm : link that the board clamored for certain guys to get axed due to their bad attitudes, Apple being a primary example. So now we have Flowers released, Apple traded, JPP traded, Hart long gone, Lewis cut, DRC, Pugh and Richburg not resigned, and people still maintain there isn't a plan.



It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.



But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.

not a #1 mdc1 : 10/23/2018 3:25 pm : link and an emotional risk and pxxxie



this was called years ago.. purge.

It started with the last cuts Carson53 : 10/23/2018 3:30 pm : link people like Darian Thompson (3rd Rd.), and that tight end

Adams (another physical freak to Reese), gone before the

season started, believe he was a 6th rounder. That tackle from Pitt., Bisnovitsky? I think he was a 6th Rd. pick.

They got rid of the safety named Adams,

but he was an UDFA. They starting to clean out the draft picks from the Reese regime.

... christian : 10/23/2018 4:27 pm : link Purging bad attitudes should be on (but not incredibly high) the list for the GM.



Retaining and acquiring talent the staff can work with should be tops. I am not going to posit an opinion on Shurmur and co.s' view of Apple. Maybe he's been a real prick. If this is an attitude driven move, sure thing.



It appears he had been playing better and there weren't any rumblings, but who knows.



If Gettleman feels this was an upside move, I think 2 back half of the draft picks for a starting corner isn't a good deal.



There's a balance between good guys that buy in, and talent. I don't doubt for a minute the crop of UFAs he brought in are good guys. But they've to a person sucked.

Let the purging begin Jeever : 10/23/2018 5:03 pm : link If I'm Shurmur I walk into the locker room and ask who wants to be here. Anybody wants to walk EF'em. Now we can rework a bunch of contracts and start cutting people. This happened once before. I remember when Brad Van Pelt was our best LB and he was mouthing off. Guess what. He was gone the next year. I don't care how good you think you are. If you don't want to be here and play hard all the time then there's the EFF'en door. Give me a bunch of players who want to be here as opposed to a bunch of over payed whiny bitches.



Re-work contracts for Eli, Vernon and Solder. If they don't want to move there asses for what you can get or cut them.

How anyone can bemoan this move joeinpa : 10/23/2018 5:05 pm : link Is perplexing.



Giants a bad team for 5 years, finally begin the purging process so many have asked for, beginning with one of the biggest problems from last year s disaster. In the process they get addition by subtraction and another draft pick. They also have signaled to the league they are open for business.

Wow.. didn’t see that coming. prdave73 : 10/23/2018 5:08 pm : link I will say this. I didn’t like attitude, but the kid has talent. Watch him blossom under the Saints. I have a feeling the real issue is the Giants coaching staff in general. Look at how good Players seem to do after they leave.

A.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 5:27 pm : link 4th and a 7th is a lot better than nothing, which is what they got in return for DRC, Pugh and Richburg.



I really don't know what to say about people who think this was a bad move.

Did something happen with Apple and Beckham last week? Strahan91 : 10/23/2018 5:52 pm : link I saw someone said they nearly came to blows on the sideline during the Eagles game but I can’t seem to find anything else about it

I think he's worth more than a late 4th and 7th. Ira : 10/23/2018 6:35 pm : link I don't know why everyone's sure he would have left. But it wasn't that bad a return.

The only shitty part is SHO'NUFF : 10/23/2018 7:11 pm : link Apple and his mom go to a winning franchise.

I personally want to thank the Giants aka dbrny : 10/23/2018 7:17 pm : link For choosing to mail it in early for the second year in a row and literally giving me back two months of Sundays.

I personally think this is stupid ZGiants98 : 10/23/2018 7:38 pm : link Sell off Eli Manning and a bunch of the older vets if you want to but why an inexpensive, talented, young player? And yes Apple is talented. He was having a nice season and likely still has a future.

Whoa!!! GMoney : 10/23/2018 8:00 pm : link Hog Mollie - And Shurmur. That is who is going to Lead this Team out of the Fucking Quicksand. Whoa!