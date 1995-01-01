Giants trading Eli Apple to the Saints

to his holding and his shitty attitude.
Thanks again, Reese!
Flowers and Apple - the top 10 picks that sunk this franchise.
probably get a WR in return.
Have to keep building around Eli and win now......
I obviously doubt that, but what is the return compensation
Who played better this year because he was on his way out of the NFL otherwise. Hopefully we got something for his physical talents.
Let the tear down begin!
Good riddance!
Though I'm preparing myself to be disappointed in the return
And who will start at CB now? Not that it matters since the season is lost.
god I hope, at least, a decent pick.
Good one FMiC!
As Carl Banks says- the message (for next year and beyond) is that there are no more "scholarships".
If you don't play well you are gone regardless of where you were drafted. Very Belichikian.
additional 2nd rounder from the Shockey deal.
There's another 5-6 player they should be shopping.
if it was titled:
"Eli traded to the Saints"
That doesn't vest unless/until the Giants three Eli's in the first round between the years 2000-2020. Time is running out.
Can we expect a 3rd or a 4th?
No wonder the team is in the sad state it is.
But Jenkins was the one getting burned
I'm confused
Gotta say I'm a bit surprised. His play was improved, though the bar was set low last season and he was a bit unreliable health wise.
so I wonder what prompted this? Maybe a meltdown in the locker room? Do we have any CB on the roster?
Seems to not be universally applied
look like Charles Woodson.
The Saints don't have a first round pick in 2019 (Marcus Davenport trade)
that's worked so great so far.
How was he a bust
I'm thinking at least a third but holding out hope for a 2nd. He's still under team control for another year or two right? Also, Saints pick won't be high.
eli is sill on his rookie K. I don't know Jenkins's contract details but you can bet we will trade him if we can find a suitor
pretty decently as well. I wonder what the return was.
BW Webb as #2 corner.
Yikes.
We may very well expect him to start right away
How was he a bust
Cause he sucked ass?
Should have been done over the summer. But better late than never.
as his rookie contract should improve his value
Or a 3rd for Bridgewater.
at least for me, Apple was arguably one of our best defenders this year.
How was he a bust
Seriously? The Giants used the 10th overall pick three drafts ago on a guy no longer on the team.
Haha. I miss #2. Apple was never afraid of contact though. Will Allen was allergic to it.
Or a 3rd for Bridgewater.
And no way we get a second for Apple. Shit, I'd be happy with a young player.
was like the final straw. That was so unbelievably frustrating. Can’t have quitters on your team anyway.
Kyle I know you are an OSU guy, but come on, there was a lot more then "health" with him.
How was he a bust
Cause he sucked ass?
But he hasn't sucked this year. Jenkins been getting toasted all year, tbh
Haha. I miss #2. Apple was never afraid of contact though. Will Allen was allergic to it.
The problem with Eli and contact was that he was usually holding the WR so they didnt run away from him.
was able to regain some value to be traded, unlike Flowers. So there is that. I hope Gettlemen isn't done. The Giants should put everyone on the roster not named Saquon on the block.
I agree with this. Better than Jenkins IMO
He wasn’t terrible. Might be an off the field thing.
But he hasn't sucked this year. Jenkins been getting toasted all year, tbh
He played like 3 games and was constantly burnt for big plays each game. Need a key 3rd down... look Apple's way/
When Apple literally just quit. Stopped running. Let guys catch passes and score without trying to stop them.
I've never seen anything like it. Ever. We say "Oh X player quit out there" but it's mostly hyperbole.
Apple seriously quit playing on the field.
and has played really well at times. He must really need to get out of Jersey and get a change of scenery.
He's worth a #3 at worst.
or 3rd would be great. Expecting a 5th.
Kyle I know you are an OSU guy, but come on, there was a lot more then "health" with him.
For sure, although there seemingly hadn't been issues of that sort this season. But maybe there was more to it behind the scenes.
is one of those weird situations where I could see the return being anywhere from a 2nd round pick to a 7th; have no gauge on his actual value.
that would have put the Giants in great position to take control of the game probably did him in. I was so pissed seeing him laughing after his hold cost us a great stop deep in Falcons territory. Good riddance. Go cry to momma.
I cant see us getting much for Apple, maybe a late round pick. the guy just isnt good
They dont have a 3rd.
If this is a 4th rounder in return be happy.
Those saying 2nd rounder are cracking me up. This isn't Madden set to easy mode where the cpu has to take your players.
My gut tells me it's a 6th or a 5th max.
Kyle I know you are an OSU guy, but come on, there was a lot more then "health" with him.
For sure, although there seemingly hadn't been issues of that sort this season. But maybe there was more to it behind the scenes.
True, you didn't hear much from his Mom or family issues, so maybe he separated himself from that to focus on football. Who knows, let's just hope we get something valuable in return, otherwise, what a waste of a top 10 pick.
But would guess it's a 3- or 4+
Saints traded a 4th-round pick in 2019 and a 7th in 2020 for former Giants’ CB Eli Apple, per source.
How was he a bust
Even if he wasn't a bust as a player (which I think he is) he's a bust for the Giants because he was a top 10 pick and off the team in not even 3 full seasons. You can't keep missing on high picks like that (and Flowers) and expect consistent successful seasons to follow.
Hopefully it is conditional with a decent chance of being a round or two higher if he reaches a certain number of snaps.
And a 7th the following year.
How about if we get Bridgewater in return?
Lost a 3rd for Beal, supplemental
is, it's how bad the next guy is. As bad as you may think Apple is, Grant Haley or BW Webb are much, much worse.
So for those people calling for blowing it up or tanking you should be happy, but assuming this trade is for a draft pick, in no way does it help the Giants on the field IMO.
And I'm fine with that, just to be clear though.
And Saints are going for it in Brees' career twilight. They already have no 1st or 3rd round pick next year (2 of the 3 picks I'd care about).
Saints are going for broke this season with Brees.
I don't think a pick in 2000 is valuable anymore. Even a z7.
Saints traded a 4th-round pick in 2019 and a 7th in 2020 for former Giants’ CB Eli Apple, per source.
don't think we'll get much, but it will hopefully be the beginning of other trades. We need to clean house. Apple was playing better, but this team needs draft picks and other resources.
damn it too late, lol
I don't think a pick in 2000 is valuable anymore. Even a z7.
How about 2020?
the Saints have no 2019 3rd round pick, they traded it for Bridgewater and they have already traded their 1st.
My guess is this is a 4th round pick, possibly 5th.
PFT says a 4th and a 7th.
Haha. I miss #2. Apple was never afraid of contact though. Will Allen was allergic to it.
Are you freaking kidding me? Apple was not afraid of contact? Ok, or is it effort. I don't know what's worse.
if that's even possible. But he's had enough issues to make him easily expendable regardless of the return.
Apple and Flowers were certainly Reese's undoing. Up until that point, he had a good track record in the early rounds, but picking that high up twice and coming away empty is going to cost you your job.
but for some reason if Eli were to be traded (and he would have to agree), why do I feel like Denver would be the spot? The Broncos probably just lost their backup QB (either to arrest or suspension because of the arrest) and Keenum has sucked.. A Manning return to Denver would spark a LOT of interest.
More than I thought. A decent return.
About right. It's a necessary move for this team.
I thought the guy was playing OK. Why did this happen?
Tremendous pressure put on Sam Beal for next year
in the upcoming draft?
We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon
We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th -
7th (Giants, Vikings)
Is that right?
Another hole on the team at a premium position. Needs for next year in no order (RG, RT, C, QB, ER, FS, CB x 2); we are years away from returning to glory
opposed to cheap players on rookie contracts.
another Reese casualty. shitty attitude that couldnt be tolerated because of his less than stellar play on the field. it was bound to happen at some point
Apple had plenty of warts, but he can play. Need to dump Jenkins and his "I can't cover Marvin fucking Hall, whoever he is" ass next.
This team stinks.
A first round pick becomes a fourth round pick.
Another reminder of the 1970s.
BW Webb and/or Grant Haley. Giants eyeing the top pick.
Maybe a Landon Collins trade is next. May as well get something for him.
A first round pick becomes a fourth round pick.
Another reminder of the 1970s.
+1
thinking we possibly could get a 2nd rounder for Eli Apple....
Attitude means everything...
We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon
We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th -
7th (Giants, Vikings)
Is that right?
No. We traded a 7th for Dixon this year. We have our 6th next year.
to see him play well in New Orleans. Worthy gamble for the Saints.
First, I think Shurmur/Gettlemen are jettisoning anyone with a bad attitude
Second, we as fans don't really know who is at fault a lot of times in the secondary. We tend to blame the guy closest to the ball, but sometimes they are just covering for someone else who blew it, or they left their man to help out (and then their man gets the pass). So unless we know the exact defensive scheme we really have no clue if Apple was playing better than before, or than Jenkins. All I know is Ryan completed 80% of his passes and like 18 in a row.
But Saints got the better end of the trade here.
Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.
Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.
We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon
We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th -
7th (Giants, Vikings)
Is that right?
I believe it's:
1
2
4
4 - Apple trade
5
6
7 - Jones trade
7 - Ogletree trade
That happened recently besides his shitty play. I have the feeling that something occurred after the game last night that was the final straw
BW Webb and/or Grant Haley. Giants eyeing the top pick.
Maybe a Landon Collins trade is next. May as well get something for him.
Yee-ikes
He rarely, if ever, covers #1 WRs without help. When he does, he gets toasted or just holds on for dear life. He is oft injured. He takes plays off constantly. He shies away from contact...but other than those things ...great player.
Hamilton or Webb in all likelihood. We'll see more of Haley and Jordan as well. As I said, I applaud this move, especially since the compensation we received was more than I expected for Apple. I also hope it's the first of other trades.
We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon
We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th -
7th (Giants, Vikings)
Is that right?
No. We traded a 7th for Dixon this year. We have our 6th next year.
We need more. Much much much more.
Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.
Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.
Apple was the worst tackler on the team. Haven’t you watched any games
supposedly a lot of people were pretty shocked Oakland cut this guy at the end of the preseason. I'm sure he's more comfortable in the system now.
We'll see.
played well as a rookie and decent so far this year. A credible starting CB who's young and cheap is worth more than a 4 and a 7.
so the giants do not have their own 7th
We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon
We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th -
7th (Giants, Vikings)
Is that right?
No. We traded a 7th for Dixon this year. We have our 6th next year.
We also have a 7th from the Rams next year as part of the Ogletree trade.
I bet OBJ would luuuuvvvv a trade to LA right about now
Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.
Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.
Beginning? The purge began last winter. 33 new players out of 53. Now Flowers and Apple are gone, too.
Apple was the worst tackler on the team. Haven’t you watched any games
No, he wasn't.
We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded our 7 for Riley Dixon
We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
We got back a 7 in the Ogletree trade
1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th (Giants)
7th (Rams, Vikings)
I'd love to give it to him. Give us two first round picks and call it a done deal.
If they went purely by performance, this is a mistake - he wasn't that bad, he's young, and he's cheap. You still need to field a team.
If they went by his off the field demeanor and work ethic, then I'm fine with what they got back. Guys like that can't be fixed, they need to be moved.
...probably in the 130s.
Please let this trade open up the floodgates for several more Giants.
I'll gladly sell at discount price.
Collins should be next. Mr. DPOY hasn't made a big time play in 2 years. Shop the Jack rabbit/quiter as well. Pretty much everyone who's last name isn't Barkley, Beckham or Hernandez should be shopped.
Agreed. But fans frequently overrate their own players.
I'd love to give it to him. Give us two first round picks and call it a done deal.
Two late first round picks for OBJ and the cap hit that'll accompany moving him?
Gettleman, is that you?!
than to see threads up and down BBI with news of traded Giants. Landon Collins, Sterling Shepard, Snacks Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon - all could help contending teams.
me sad that Eli Apple has appeared to fall upwards into a better situation for him.
they should accept nothing less than a 2. will prob get a 3 as a comp pick if they don't resign him (which they shouldn't he will be overpaid)
...and Eli Apple not only held Julio Jones, but buried both his hands in his uniform for all to see for the ENTIRE fucking route.
I've seen holds before in my day, but that was the mother of all holds.
Oh, well... one Eli down.
One to go.
Not bad??? Saints will pick in the bottom half of the draft that makes it closer to a 5th for a cb who is playing much better than that. And how many 7th rounders make an impact? we should have held out for a 3rd or kept him. He is under control for two years with the5th year option.
That for the amount of times teams picked on him, he had one career INT
Collins and Shepard - what team do you plan on fielding?
Or are you just anxious to see what Gettleman could do with a bunch of 3rd and 4th round picks and more FA money? After the bang up job paying Solder and Omameh...
LOL, an oldie but a goodie
Maybe a conditional 2, more likely a 3.
If they went by his off the field demeanor and work ethic, then I'm fine with what they got back. Guys like that can't be fixed, they need to be moved.
All those things mean he's not getting a 2nd contract here. If that is the case, he's only cheap for 1 more year while his trade value craters (see Flowers). The season is lost and next year is probably another rebuild, get a couple of Day 3 picks and let some fringe guys like Haley get some burn. Maybe we get lucky with one of those guys in addition to the compensation.
We traded our 7 for Riley Dixon
We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
We got back a 7 in the Ogletree trade
1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th (Giants)
7th (Rams, Vikings)
I thought we traded our 7th in 2018 for Dixon, but you're right, it was our 7th in the 2019 draft.
Yep.
As the Raiders have been... At least they get 1st rounders for their 1st rounders. We get 3rd and 4th rounders in return.
Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.
Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.
Apple was the worst tackler on the team. Haven’t you watched any games
Clearly you haven't seen Curtis Riley play safety.
HA! This made me laugh out loud.
Good point. What does that tell you about the talent level that the ex GM brought here.
I'd love to give it to him. Give us two first round picks and call it a done deal.
id take a 1st and a 2nd at this point
from a team in first place?
Meh.
Thanks Jerry and Marc. Your ineptitude has sent this franchise back to the 70's and you have destroyed the second half of Eli's career.
can't slam Gettleman for getting 2 draft picks for a guy who is a loose cannon and wasn't going to get a 2nd contract here.
C'mon now.
We have multiple years of suckyness ahead of us.....
funny how every one is applauding all the "bad " picks leaving or getting traded away
but in fact many recent ex giants are having very good seasons on other teams
Locker room stuff as well. Who will be Jordan Raanan’s source now?
Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.
Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.
Apple was the worst tackler on the team. Haven’t you watched any games
Clearly you haven't seen Curtis Riley play safety.
The difference is that Riley tries to tackle. If he was smart like Apple he would just avoid the ball carrier altogether
when the other Eli is gone. We're not too far away from that day, even if it's in the off-season.
C'mon now.
Saints didn't have much more to give. they had a 2nd.
Plus it clears almost $5M in cap space for 2019.
I'd love to give it to him. Give us two first round picks and call it a done deal.
Said it last night in the game thread give me 22 OBJ's. I'd win a hell of a lot more football games than this steaming pile of shit of a roster has the past 2 years. I'll just get plenty of kicking nets and ear plugs. Say what you want but between the lines that guy is flat out a ball player.
C'mon now.
I would have taken Boars Head Tavern Ham in return.
Not a bad return?? For a top 10 first rounder on his rookie deal? The return blows- a near 5th rounder and a 7th rounder next year??
but in fact many recent ex giants are having very good seasons on other teams
I'll give your Kennard. Who else?
Jon Gruden book of tanking lol. Let the purge begin!!
but in fact many recent ex giants are having very good seasons on other teams
I'll give your Kennard. Who else?
JPP
how "factual" this is:
|but in fact many recent ex giants are having very good seasons on other teams
JPP and Kennard aren't "many".
Hart looks terrible. Pugh is injured. Williams might not even be in the league anymore. Odi and Jerrell Adams aren't doing squat.
Who are these great ex-Giants?
Meh.
+1 Giants can’t even get a fire sale right!
Not a bad return?? For a top 10 first rounder on his rookie deal? The return blows- a near 5th rounder and a 7th rounder next year??
Who gives a crap where he was drafted? Guess the Giants should have gotten a 1st for Flowers then, huh? Two draft picks for a quitter CB who holds every play and won't tackle is OK with me.
I don't think Reese will ever have a prominent position again in the league. Maybe a scouting role, but not a decision maker role.
4 firsts left since 2010.
3 if we count only Reese
We are honestly lucky to get anything for him
brett jones
Romeo Okwara (4 sacks this season already)
and a 7th for a guy who would leave us for nothing and has a questionable attitude should be looked at as a steal.
seriously - you know things are biased when people are even saying this deal is bad.
2018 Cap Savings: $1,827,484
2018 Dead Cap: $2,304,967
2019 Dead Cap: $2,304,968
https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/new-york-giants/eli-apple-18958/
Eli Apple is a losing player - they were lucky to get anything for him. I'm fine with the return.
Step 1 is acquiring draft picks in quantity.
Step 2 is scouting to maximize what we get out of that quantity of draft picks.
Step 3 is actually relying on the draft picks to play. For example, we are better served by going with Lauletta than we are using another resource at QB.
seriously - you know things are biased when people are even saying this deal is bad.
Very true.
one of the three toughest positions to fill
QB LT CB and we need all three...
This is now a rebuild much like Oakland IMO. The purge began with Flowers and isn't over yet. We have to get some more draft capital. Would be nice to recoup a 3rd at some point or even get another 2nd. This team is going nowhere this year and we need to draft well to turn it around. It will take another few years, given the right QB and Oline, of course.
His body language sucked balls
Last night. I’m not one to get too hung up on that kind of stuff but with Apple it’s probably something to note.
Bye bye. Stellar pick.
"Eli traded to the Saints"
And even better if.. "for Brees"
Apple couldn’t cover a piece of toast with butter. He sucks. Eli is done, he suffers from tunnel vision, he can’t see the open receivers. OBJ, Shepard, Barkley are all studs! If we had a QB that could see the field and run if need be we would be a contender. It’s hockey time my friends....Go Devils.
Would Vernon net a 2nd? He’s 28 and good pass rushers are coveted. I’d imagine his injury history diminishes returns
he played much like the guy who left - Amukamara. He always had decent skills at sticking with the receiver, however he could never make a play on the ball. CB is now a bigger need next year too. I'm hoping Beals is the real deal or we will be hurting.
We are only 2 years removed from having one of the best secondaries in the league. Unbelievable
That was going on here before I joined?
Would Vernon net a 2nd? He’s 28 and good pass rushers are coveted. I’d imagine his injury history diminishes returns
It's not so simple to trade guys on sizable contracts in season. If I understand it correctly, the remaining cap hit accelerates and we do not have much cap space right now to absorb that. So Vernon, Jenkins, etc may have to wait until the offseason. Rookie contracts like this one are much easier to move
Laconforna
Hearing the Eli Apple trade may just be tip of the iceberg. Strong perception among other teams thag the Giants are "open for business' ahead of next week's trade deadline
at least they have some more picks that they could package together and maybe move up on the board come draft day.
...and a 5th for Jack Rabbit.
I'll even consider the 6th Round.
Would Vernon net a 2nd? He’s 28 and good pass rushers are coveted. I’d imagine his injury history diminishes returns
It's not so simple to trade guys on sizable contracts in season. If I understand it correctly, the remaining cap hit accelerates and we do not have much cap space right now to absorb that. So Vernon, Jenkins, etc may have to wait until the offseason. Rookie contracts like this one are much easier to move
Correct, my point was he’s probably the only player we’d reasonably get more than a 3 or 4 for.
Said it last night in the game thread give me 22 OBJ's. I'd win a hell of a lot more football games than this steaming pile of shit of a roster has the past 2 years. I'll just get plenty of kicking nets and ear plugs. Say what you want but between the lines that guy is flat out a ball player.
Kicking net says "hold mah beer"
Got totally bamboozled by Gruden for a 1st rounder, we're not so lucky.
But still good to see continued changes, Reese would have rolled up into the fetal position and started Flowers at LT with no competition.
4 firsts left since 2010.
3 if we count only Reese
Two First round picks still on team last ten years. Not counting SB.
and another REACH at No. 10, by guess who?
You don’t have to move him now, you can move him after the new league year or at the draft.
Wow didn’t take you long. Unreal.
We traded our 7 for Riley Dixon
We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
We got back a 7 in the Ogletree trade
1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th (Giants)
7th (Rams, Vikings)
According to the prosportstransactions site that keeps track of these things, it's never been confirmed whether the 7th we traded to the Broncos was ours or the Rams.
"attitude problems" when it seems like our GM might have an attitude problem.
OBJ, JPP, Jackrabbit, DRC, Apple, Flowers. Now Solder saying his unprepared, Omameh on the bench. You are basically saying most of our first round picks and a lot of our free agent dollars have attitude problems. Is that true or do we have a talent evaluation and management problem?
This is a shitty return for where he was drafted and the length left on his deal. It is one thing to trade a high priced guy like JPP, it's another to trade someone on a rookie deal. This move smacks of the kind of deal the Browns make a Barkevious Mingo type deal. Speaks to a rotting culture.
Clean house again. This time for real. Start at the top. I'm pretty sure i'm done going to games until this happens.
Apple was playing pretty well this year and whomever said he can't tackle is a moron. He tackles well and hits hard. His problem was attitude. Does he miss some tackles, occasionally, but for the most part what he hits goes down. And for all the gnashing of teeth on his holding, have you seen what CBs do to Beckham or any good WR. They all clutch and grab. On the route OBJ crossed up Eli, the CB grabbed OBJ off the line and had some jersey as Odell went past.
A 4th rounder isn't great, but it is realistic with a 7th the next year.
Glad he is gone and they got something for him. Let the reboot begin.
Have the Giants so promptly done precisely what I asked for during the game (last night). I am amazed and pleased. It is more important that he's gone, and was removed at once after last night's disastrous performance, than whatever we got for him.
1. He NEVER had cover skills. Not even in college. I saw the film on him and could not believe that we drafted that mother fucker.
2. He never had a feel for the game. No ball awareness.
3. He was definitely a good tackler and provided decent run support.
4. He did not have the heart for this game on the professional level. His mind is elsewhere.
When I played, this was not a guy I wanted on my defense. I think some of the other guys we picked up played well enough to make this trade.
Since I think it's considered a post June 1 trade. $2.5m cap savings and $2.3m in dead money next year.
A 4th rounder isn't great, but it is realistic with a 7th the next year.
Glad he is gone and they got something for him. Let the reboot begin.
Read my above post, why does our team have such attitude problems? Why do we see it and want to make excuses for our clearly bad culture?
If you look around the room and see a bunch of pissants maybe it is you who is the pissant.
because a N.O. 4 is basically a 5th round pick.
Don't care that they traded him. It wouldn't surprise me if he turned his career around... remember how long it took Corey Webster to become an actual NFL caliber starter.
Who knew the scout quotes about his "lack of life skills" was a pretty accurate assessment of his maturity level?
He was playing well this year, and he had a solid rookie year. This is a disaster of a trade and a total joke. He was young and part of the solution, not the problem.
4th and 7th? essentially 5th given the saints draft position? Garbage return.
He was playing far better than whatever scrub we get at the back of the 4th. Great, we traded him for BJ Goodson
Not a bad return?? For a top 10 first rounder on his rookie deal? The return blows- a near 5th rounder and a 7th rounder next year??
Who gives a crap where he was drafted? Guess the Giants should have gotten a 1st for Flowers then, huh? Two draft picks for a quitter CB who holds every play and won't tackle is OK with me.
While I would have liked more I think they took what they could get. I think he was another 'attitude' that needed to be jettisoned....
Yes he is young and showed flashes, but he is still the same as he was when he was drafted. Too much clutching and grabbing and no ball awareness. The secondary is awful with or without him so why not get what we can for him and give someone like Antonio Hamilton a longer look at CB? He has flashed on Special Teams so would be nice to see if he has potential even as a nickel/dime CB at the NFL level.
Giants didn't want to give him a second contract, so he's gone. The return was fair. Let's see more.
Who knew the scout quotes about his "lack of life skills" was a pretty accurate assessment of his maturity level?
Yeah, we sure do eat a lot of crow when it comes to mocking those who say negative things about the Giants around these parts, don't we?
Jacksonville against schlubs and Bortles?
But he has other issues that drive down the value.
Last year, he quit. I would have cut him.
If he had a better attitude this year, I wouldn't have given up this player for the 4. CBs are tough to find. He's very young too.
But we really suck so I don't care. Lets get the top pick and start over.
Was worth much more than a 4th and 7th round picks those picks are long shots to be anything more than decent subs. Apple is a starting CB on most NFL teams with team control for two more years plus who will replace him? This new management become outrageously laughable each week as the season goes on will it ever end. Not sure who is next but let the games begin since all we were told to start the season has proven to be very untrustworthy. This team has proven the fact that you really are what your record says you are. It appears that in the end OBJ and Barkley may be the only ones left standing when the season finally ends.
Last year, he quit. I would have cut him.
With that in mind, at least we got a couple of picks for him.
sure the Giants inquired about Apple's value with every team. The offer from the Saints was the best they got. I think it was fair.
C'mon now.
Bingo. Complaining about wasting a 1st round pick is fine, but that’s in the past. This is a lot more than we got for that slug Flowers
Apple was a bad pick that early, but more importantly a player that never wanted to develop his game.
A better deal would have been if DG could have added some other underachievers into the mix...
Q. Who was the only loser QB to ever get picked off by Eli Apple?
so far possibly another Reese bust
But he seems like a good culture player
So far he hasn’t done much ......
The Rapist
the Giants have no intention to resign next year, trading for at least some value now is wise. This season is over
| brett jones
Romeo Okwara (4 sacks this season already)
Jones is a reserve. Richburg is playing but not well. Pugh, as noted, is injured again.
The Rapist
yep...
Maybe the Saints? After all, they want him...and IMO, gave up something significant.
So what gives? Did the entire Saints' secondary get injured, or do they see something?
I'm not saying the trade was bad, in fact, it was a good trade.
Strange. No one has a good thing to say about Apple, but there he goes to a contender - where the weak link is probably the defense.
I might still have my expletive laden texts to my buddy.
Maybe Giants will learn when you badmouth a guy, it lowers his value
I'd love to hear some more trade rumors.
I think one thing we all have learned on BBI--or should have learned--is that the rush to judgment is foolish. You can't form any definitive judgment on DG and PS after only 7 games.
That said, it is hard to disagree that DG's moves don't look good at the current time. In fact, it is hard to find a single move that one can definitely say is good.
getting a 4th and a 7th rounder for a player with immaturity issues who was basically outcast by his fellow DB's last year and would end up leaving after his contract for no return has to qualify as a decent, if not good move.
I'm really having trouble wrapping my head around how this is supposedly adding to Gettleman's resume of shitty moves, unless it is just a matter of people being so disappointed in the season that they are no longer objective.
that the board clamored for certain guys to get axed due to their bad attitudes, Apple being a primary example. So now we have Flowers released, Apple traded, JPP traded, Hart long gone, Lewis cut, DRC, Pugh and Richburg not resigned, and people still maintain there isn't a plan.
It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.
But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.
The 3 that really stood out to me were Apple (was pissed they didn't draft Tunsil), Flowers (wanted Gurley), and Justin Pugh (wanted Eifert).
and an emotional risk and pxxxie
this was called years ago.. purge.
It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.
But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.
FMiC the problem is we've sucked for several years so it feels like an eternity
people like Darian Thompson (3rd Rd.), and that tight end
Adams (another physical freak to Reese), gone before the
season started, believe he was a 6th rounder. That tackle from Pitt., Bisnovitsky? I think he was a 6th Rd. pick.
They got rid of the safety named Adams,
but he was an UDFA. They starting to clean out the draft picks from the Reese regime.
It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.
But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.
Dude, that was a lot of words that basically said nothing beyond the obvious. Take a fucking (Fatman language) position and set your board agenda and persona aside.
OBJ, JPP, Jackrabbit, DRC, Apple, Flowers. Now Solder saying his unprepared, Omameh on the bench. You are basically saying most of our first round picks and a lot of our free agent dollars have attitude problems. Is that true or do we have a talent evaluation and management problem?
This is a shitty return for where he was drafted and the length left on his deal. It is one thing to trade a high priced guy like JPP, it's another to trade someone on a rookie deal. This move smacks of the kind of deal the Browns make a Barkevious Mingo type deal. Speaks to a rotting culture.
Clean house again. This time for real. Start at the top. I'm pretty sure i'm done going to games until this happens.
My issue with the “attitude” reason for the trade is that you have done the player a favor by trading him to a contender, how does that address attitude?
More like he looked like he was grinning about it.
Last year when he was awful, he was a lowlight reel. You heard about him all the time. This year teams have gone after Jenkins.
Apple's been average and shown no ability to turn the ball over. But if we graded defensive backs only on INTs, then Stevie Brown would be in the ring of honor.
It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.
But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.
The problem isn't disposing of trash, it's what you decide to replace it with.
Anyone who came in would have to make some difficult decisions. What you'd hope is that whoever they brought on would be valuable replacements and part of a rebuild, and that they'd start to change the culture and performance of the team.
So far - save for the guy we drafted #2 overall - that doesn't really apply. And his attempt at FA looks like an abject failure early on.
My issue with the “attitude” reason for the trade is that you have done the player a favor by trading him to a contender, how does that address attitude?
What does any of this have to do with football? Its pro sports, not boarding school. No front office in the NFL is in the business of 'addressing attitudes'.
yes, a reaction that reflects on his job! Real life shit in progress.
What the fuck are you talking about?
|Dude, that was a lot of words that basically said nothing beyond the obvious. Take a fucking (Fatman language) position and set your board agenda and persona aside.
My position has been clear.
People wanted problem players gone. People wanted bad attitudes gone. Now they are gone, yet we still suck (not surprisingly) and the tide turns to the GM being shitty for not getting a better return.
These are good long-term moves.
What the fuck does that have to do with a board persona or agenda?
My position has been clear.
People wanted problem players gone. People wanted bad attitudes gone. Now they are gone, yet we still suck (not surprisingly) and the tide turns to the GM being shitty for not getting a better return.
These are good long-term moves.
What the fuck does that have to do with a board persona or agenda?
You care way too much about other people's opinions. Weird dude.
Purging bad attitudes should be on (but not incredibly high) the list for the GM.
Retaining and acquiring talent the staff can work with should be tops. I am not going to posit an opinion on Shurmur and co.s' view of Apple. Maybe he's been a real prick. If this is an attitude driven move, sure thing.
It appears he had been playing better and there weren't any rumblings, but who knows.
If Gettleman feels this was an upside move, I think 2 back half of the draft picks for a starting corner isn't a good deal.
There's a balance between good guys that buy in, and talent. I don't doubt for a minute the crop of UFAs he brought in are good guys. But they've to a person sucked.
If I'm Shurmur I walk into the locker room and ask who wants to be here. Anybody wants to walk EF'em. Now we can rework a bunch of contracts and start cutting people. This happened once before. I remember when Brad Van Pelt was our best LB and he was mouthing off. Guess what. He was gone the next year. I don't care how good you think you are. If you don't want to be here and play hard all the time then there's the EFF'en door. Give me a bunch of players who want to be here as opposed to a bunch of over payed whiny bitches.
Re-work contracts for Eli, Vernon and Solder. If they don't want to move there asses for what you can get or cut them.
Is perplexing.
Giants a bad team for 5 years, finally begin the purging process so many have asked for, beginning with one of the biggest problems from last year s disaster. In the process they get addition by subtraction and another draft pick. They also have signaled to the league they are open for business.
I will say this. I didn’t like attitude, but the kid has talent. Watch him blossom under the Saints. I have a feeling the real issue is the Giants coaching staff in general. Look at how good Players seem to do after they leave.
|My issue with the “attitude” reason for the trade is that you have done the player a favor by trading him to a contender, how does that address attitude?
It's not about the player, it's about the team. It's about removing his attitude from your locker room, not fixing it. Who caes if he still has a shitty attitude? It's the Saints problem now.
As for the return on investment, this is likely the most they could have gotten. People don't have realistic expectations when it comes to stuff like this, they expect their team to get huge returns.
4th and a 7th is a lot better than nothing, which is what they got in return for DRC, Pugh and Richburg.
I really don't know what to say about people who think this was a bad move.
It's easy to be indiscriminately pissed about everything. None of the moves seem to be right - at least in the short-run.
I saw someone said they nearly came to blows on the sideline during the Eagles game but I can’t seem to find anything else about it
10th overall for a grabber... Nice Reese
I really don't know what to say about people who think this was a bad move.
I don't disagree with the move if the guy was a bad apple (ugh).
I think people knocking it figure the Giants had put up with him for this long, why not ride it out to see if he could rehabilitate his image here. Either that, or they figured he was traded less for off the field issues and more for his play.
If we're looking at it purely from his play on the field, he wasn't that bad. Certainly not worth his draft position, but worth his rookie contract salary and better than what we'll be running out there until we replace him next offseason.
I don't know why everyone's sure he would have left. But it wasn't that bad a return.
I really don't know what to say about people who think this was a bad move.
Trading a starting CB with up to 2.5 years of control, with 1.5 years of that being incredibly cost controlled is very different than cutting a vet with a high salary or letting UFAs go.
Those are bad comparisons both in cost and scenario.
If Apple was heading to free agency or was aging out of his contract, then maybe.
If this was about dealing a player the coaching staff was unpleased with, that's completely understandable. But the value proposition argument is flimsy.
It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.
But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.
The funny thing is, you've been more steady in your opinion on the team than most here. People are having a hard time dealing with the fact we suck for another season and we just got rid of some young talent.
I think it is fair for both Gettleman and Shurmur to eat some criticism; rebuild or not, they have made some mistakes.
... that said, i think it is beyond stupid many here are calling for both to be fired.
Apple and his mom go to a winning franchise.
For choosing to mail it in early for the second year in a row and literally giving me back two months of Sundays.
Sell off Eli Manning and a bunch of the older vets if you want to but why an inexpensive, talented, young player? And yes Apple is talented. He was having a nice season and likely still has a future.
Hog Mollie - And Shurmur. That is who is going to Lead this Team out of the Fucking Quicksand. Whoa!