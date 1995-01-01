Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Giants trading Eli Apple to the Saints

Burt64 : 10/23/2018 12:31 pm
per Twitter
Ohhhhh shit  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:31 pm : link
Heads are rolling!
Who knew the Giants held a grudge against Sean Payton?  
jcn56 : 10/23/2018 12:32 pm : link
.
He's going to be reunited with Lattimore and Vonn Bell  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:32 pm : link
.
I have no problem collecting assets at this point  
Essex : 10/23/2018 12:32 pm : link
...
Who/what did we get!?!?  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:33 pm : link
AHHHHH
Good riddance.  
Mr. Bungle : 10/23/2018 12:33 pm : link
to his holding and his shitty attitude.

Thanks again, Reese!
And so it begins.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/23/2018 12:33 pm : link
.
Nice!  
bceagle05 : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link
Flowers and Apple - the top 10 picks that sunk this franchise.
We'll..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link
probably get a WR in return.

Have to keep building around Eli and win now......
maybe Bridgewater in return?  
Essex : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link
I obviously doubt that, but what is the return compensation
A mental loser  
widmerseyebrow : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link
Who played better this year because he was on his way out of the NFL otherwise. Hopefully we got something for his physical talents.
Yes!  
Chris684 : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link
Let the tear down begin!

Good riddance!
Later, Crapple  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link
Though I'm preparing myself to be disappointed in the return


And who will start at CB now? Not that it matters since the season is lost.
whattawe get?  
RAIN : 10/23/2018 12:34 pm : link
god I hope, at least, a decent pick.
RE: We'll..  
figgy2989 : 10/23/2018 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14143513 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
probably get a WR in return.

Have to keep building around Eli and win now......


Good one FMiC!
No problem with this  
ThatLimerickGuy : 10/23/2018 12:35 pm : link
As Carl Banks says- the message (for next year and beyond) is that there are no more "scholarships".

If you don't play well you are gone regardless of where you were drafted. Very Belichikian.
Maybe we can finally get that  
figgy2989 : 10/23/2018 12:35 pm : link
additional 2nd rounder from the Shockey deal.
Wow  
Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 12:35 pm : link
.
Hopefully this is the beginning...  
bw in dc : 10/23/2018 12:35 pm : link
of Operation Tank.
Keep it up  
AcesUp : 10/23/2018 12:36 pm : link
There's another 5-6 player they should be shopping.
This thread would have been so much better  
pjcas18 : 10/23/2018 12:36 pm : link
if it was titled:

"Eli traded to the Saints"
Taking Ereck Flowers at 9 and Eli Apple at 10  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:36 pm : link
Thanks a lot, Reese
RE: Maybe we can finally get that  
Metnut : 10/23/2018 12:36 pm : link
In comment 14143523 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
additional 2nd rounder from the Shockey deal.


That doesn't vest unless/until the Giants three Eli's in the first round between the years 2000-2020. Time is running out.
Corners are typically valuable...  
Chris684 : 10/23/2018 12:36 pm : link
Can we expect a 3rd or a 4th?
Another Reese first round bust  
moespree : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link
No wonder the team is in the sad state it is.
...  
riceneggs : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link
But Jenkins was the one getting burned

I'm confused
Figured it'd be Jenkins if a corner was going  
Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link
Gotta say I'm a bit surprised. His play was improved, though the bar was set low last season and he was a bit unreliable health wise.
Wow  
Rjanyg : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link
so I wonder what prompted this? Maybe a meltdown in the locker room? Do we have any CB on the roster?
RE: No problem with this  
jeff57 : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14143522 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
As Carl Banks says- the message (for next year and beyond) is that there are no more "scholarships".

If you don't play well you are gone regardless of where you were drafted. Very Belichikian.


Seems to not be universally applied
Eli Apple made Will Allen  
dep026 : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link
look like Charles Woodson.
And before any of you think it  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:37 pm : link
The Saints don't have a first round pick in 2019 (Marcus Davenport trade)
more of that addition by subtraction  
bluepepper : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link
that's worked so great so far.
RE: Another Reese first round bust  
riceneggs : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link
In comment 14143533 moespree said:
Quote:
No wonder the team is in the sad state it is.


How was he a bust
wow  
ron mexico : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link
did not expect that
RE: Corners are typically valuable...  
Metnut : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link
In comment 14143531 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Can we expect a 3rd or a 4th?


I'm thinking at least a third but holding out hope for a 2nd. He's still under team control for another year or two right? Also, Saints pick won't be high.
Jenkins come with a big salary  
Essex : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link
eli is sill on his rookie K. I don't know Jenkins's contract details but you can bet we will trade him if we can find a suitor
Apple was playing  
McNally's_Nuts : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link
pretty decently as well. I wonder what the return was.

BW Webb as #2 corner.

Yikes.
Tremendous pressure on Sam Beal next year  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link
We may very well expect him to start right away
RE: RE: Another Reese first round bust  
dep026 : 10/23/2018 12:38 pm : link
In comment 14143542 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 14143533 moespree said:


Quote:


No wonder the team is in the sad state it is.



How was he a bust


Cause he sucked ass?
Good riddance.  
Red Dog : 10/23/2018 12:39 pm : link
Should have been done over the summer. But better late than never.
Hoping for a second rounder  
Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 12:39 pm : link
as his rookie contract should improve his value
I gotta take a shit.  
bceagle05 : 10/23/2018 12:39 pm : link
.
RE: And before any of you think it  
Jay on the Island : 10/23/2018 12:39 pm : link
In comment 14143540 Anakim said:
Quote:
The Saints don't have a first round pick in 2019 (Marcus Davenport trade)

Or a 3rd for Bridgewater.
Ironically...  
bw in dc : 10/23/2018 12:39 pm : link
at least for me, Apple was arguably one of our best defenders this year.
RE: RE: Another Reese first round bust  
Mr. Bungle : 10/23/2018 12:39 pm : link
In comment 14143542 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 14143533 moespree said:


Quote:


No wonder the team is in the sad state it is.



How was he a bust

Seriously? The Giants used the 10th overall pick three drafts ago on a guy no longer on the team.
RE: Eli Apple made Will Allen  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/23/2018 12:39 pm : link
In comment 14143539 dep026 said:
Quote:
look like Charles Woodson.


Haha. I miss #2. Apple was never afraid of contact though. Will Allen was allergic to it.
RE: RE: And before any of you think it  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link
In comment 14143553 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14143540 Anakim said:


Quote:


The Saints don't have a first round pick in 2019 (Marcus Davenport trade)


Or a 3rd for Bridgewater.


And no way we get a second for Apple. Shit, I'd be happy with a young player.
That horrendous holding penalty  
mattnyg05 : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link
was like the final straw. That was so unbelievably frustrating. Can’t have quitters on your team anyway.
RE: Figured it'd be Jenkins if a corner was going  
figgy2989 : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link
In comment 14143535 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
Gotta say I'm a bit surprised. His play was improved, though the bar was set low last season and he was a bit unreliable health wise.


Kyle I know you are an OSU guy, but come on, there was a lot more then "health" with him.
RE: RE: RE: Another Reese first round bust  
riceneggs : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link
In comment 14143548 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14143542 riceneggs said:


Quote:


In comment 14143533 moespree said:


Quote:


No wonder the team is in the sad state it is.



How was he a bust



Cause he sucked ass?


But he hasn't sucked this year. Jenkins been getting toasted all year, tbh
A win for Apple  
Bubba : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link
goes to a contender.
Bet they get a 5  
jeff57 : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Eli Apple made Will Allen  
dep026 : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link
In comment 14143557 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14143539 dep026 said:


Quote:


look like Charles Woodson.



Haha. I miss #2. Apple was never afraid of contact though. Will Allen was allergic to it.


The problem with Eli and contact was that he was usually holding the WR so they didnt run away from him.
at least Apple  
Matt in SGS : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link
was able to regain some value to be traded, unlike Flowers. So there is that. I hope Gettlemen isn't done. The Giants should put everyone on the roster not named Saquon on the block.
any chance they trade the other eli?  
peteschweaty : 10/23/2018 12:40 pm : link
just wonderin...
*than  
figgy2989 : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
not then
RE: Ironically...  
Gmen88 : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14143554 bw in dc said:
Quote:
at least for me, Apple was arguably one of our best defenders this year.


I agree with this. Better than Jenkins IMO
RE: Ironically...  
jeff57 : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14143554 bw in dc said:
Quote:
at least for me, Apple was arguably one of our best defenders this year.


He wasn’t terrible. Might be an off the field thing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Another Reese first round bust  
dep026 : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14143562 riceneggs said:
Quote:

But he hasn't sucked this year. Jenkins been getting toasted all year, tbh


He played like 3 games and was constantly burnt for big plays each game. Need a key 3rd down... look Apple's way/
Go back to that game last year  
ThatLimerickGuy : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
When Apple literally just quit. Stopped running. Let guys catch passes and score without trying to stop them.

I've never seen anything like it. Ever. We say "Oh X player quit out there" but it's mostly hyperbole.

Apple seriously quit playing on the field.

Agree, that he is a talented player  
RAIN : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
and has played really well at times. He must really need to get out of Jersey and get a change of scenery.

He's worth a #3 at worst.

2nd  
Jon in NYC : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
or 3rd would be great. Expecting a 5th.
didn't see that coming....  
KerrysFlask : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
C'mon OLINE!
RE: RE: Figured it'd be Jenkins if a corner was going  
Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14143561 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
In comment 14143535 Kyle in NY said:


Quote:


Gotta say I'm a bit surprised. His play was improved, though the bar was set low last season and he was a bit unreliable health wise.



Kyle I know you are an OSU guy, but come on, there was a lot more then "health" with him.


For sure, although there seemingly hadn't been issues of that sort this season. But maybe there was more to it behind the scenes.
this  
Steve in Greenwich : 10/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
is one of those weird situations where I could see the return being anywhere from a 2nd round pick to a 7th; have no gauge on his actual value.
Laughing after he had the penalty  
bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 12:42 pm : link
that would have put the Giants in great position to take control of the game probably did him in. I was so pissed seeing him laughing after his hold cost us a great stop deep in Falcons territory. Good riddance. Go cry to momma.
Compensation  
Br00klyn : 10/23/2018 12:42 pm : link
I cant see us getting much for Apple, maybe a late round pick. the guy just isnt good
That's one way for him..  
silverfox : 10/23/2018 12:42 pm : link
...to get a ring.
RE: 2nd  
dep026 : 10/23/2018 12:43 pm : link
In comment 14143575 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
or 3rd would be great. Expecting a 5th.


They dont have a 3rd.
Ramcyzk??????  
Reb8thVA : 10/23/2018 12:43 pm : link
One can dream :-)
Guys...  
ThatLimerickGuy : 10/23/2018 12:43 pm : link
If this is a 4th rounder in return be happy.

Those saying 2nd rounder are cracking me up. This isn't Madden set to easy mode where the cpu has to take your players.

My gut tells me it's a 6th or a 5th max.
Maybe they traded him for Bridgewater!  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:43 pm : link
.
Maybe we'll get Teddy Bridgewater back as part of the deal  
nyjuggernaut2 : 10/23/2018 12:43 pm : link
.
RE: Ramcyzk??????  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:43 pm : link
In comment 14143587 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
One can dream :-)


:'(
RE: RE: RE: Figured it'd be Jenkins if a corner was going  
figgy2989 : 10/23/2018 12:43 pm : link
In comment 14143577 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14143561 figgy2989 said:


Quote:


In comment 14143535 Kyle in NY said:


Quote:


Gotta say I'm a bit surprised. His play was improved, though the bar was set low last season and he was a bit unreliable health wise.



Kyle I know you are an OSU guy, but come on, there was a lot more then "health" with him.



For sure, although there seemingly hadn't been issues of that sort this season. But maybe there was more to it behind the scenes.


True, you didn't hear much from his Mom or family issues, so maybe he separated himself from that to focus on football. Who knows, let's just hope we get something valuable in return, otherwise, what a waste of a top 10 pick.
Awesome  
SHO'NUFF : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
is Evan Engram next?
4 in 2019 and a z7 in 2000  
jeff57 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
.
I'd be happy with a 3  
AcesUp : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
But would guess it's a 3- or 4+
4th round pick and 2020 7th round pick  
GMAN4LIFE : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
.
.  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
Saints traded a 4th-round pick in 2019 and a 7th in 2020 for former Giants’ CB Eli Apple, per source.
comp  
Burt64 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
Saints traded a 4th-round pick in 2019 and a 7th in 2020 for former Giants’ CB Eli Apple, per source.
RE: RE: Another Reese first round bust  
moespree : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
In comment 14143542 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 14143533 moespree said:


Quote:


No wonder the team is in the sad state it is.



How was he a bust


Even if he wasn't a bust as a player (which I think he is) he's a bust for the Giants because he was a top 10 pick and off the team in not even 3 full seasons. You can't keep missing on high picks like that (and Flowers) and expect consistent successful seasons to follow.
If it’s a late round pick  
Jay on the Island : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
Hopefully it is conditional with a decent chance of being a round or two higher if he reaches a certain number of snaps.
4th  
map7711 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
And a 7th the following year.
Bridgewater  
Rong5611 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
How about if we get Bridgewater in return?
4th/5th  
Sy'56 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
Best case scenario
Hopefully get a 3rd atleast  
LeftHook : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
Lost a 3rd for Beal, supplemental
The question really isn't how bad Eli Apple  
pjcas18 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
is, it's how bad the next guy is. As bad as you may think Apple is, Grant Haley or BW Webb are much, much worse.

So for those people calling for blowing it up or tanking you should be happy, but assuming this trade is for a draft pick, in no way does it help the Giants on the field IMO.

And I'm fine with that, just to be clear though.

And Saints are going for it in Brees' career twilight. They already have no 1st or 3rd round pick next year (2 of the 3 picks I'd care about).
I'm expecting a 2nd.  
bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
Saints are going for broke this season with Brees.
RE: 4 in 2019 and a z7 in 2000  
Mr. Bungle : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
In comment 14143594 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.

I don't think a pick in 2000 is valuable anymore. Even a z7.
4th and a 7th  
dep026 : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
in 2020
...  
riceneggs : 10/23/2018 12:44 pm : link
Saints traded a 4th-round pick in 2019 and a 7th in 2020 for former Giants’ CB Eli Apple, per source.
4th round pick this year, 7th round in 2020  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link
per Schefter.
I  
AcidTest : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link
don't think we'll get much, but it will hopefully be the beginning of other trades. We need to clean house. Apple was playing better, but this team needs draft picks and other resources.
4th rounder 2019  
Bubba : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link
and 7th in 2020 per WFAN
RE: Hopefully get a 3rd atleast  
LeftHook : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link
In comment 14143604 LeftHook said:
Quote:
Lost a 3rd for Beal, supplemental

damn it too late, lol
Welp  
bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link
I was wrong! Geez
RE: RE: 4 in 2019 and a z7 in 2000  
jeff57 : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link
In comment 14143607 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
In comment 14143594 jeff57 said:


Quote:


.


I don't think a pick in 2000 is valuable anymore. Even a z7.


How about 2020?
To reiterate  
pjcas18 : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link
the Saints have no 2019 3rd round pick, they traded it for Bridgewater and they have already traded their 1st.

My guess is this is a 4th round pick, possibly 5th.
Not Bad Gettlement  
ThatLimerickGuy : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link
PFT says a 4th and a 7th.

RE: RE: Eli Apple made Will Allen  
Toth029 : 10/23/2018 12:45 pm : link
In comment 14143557 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14143539 dep026 said:


Quote:


look like Charles Woodson.



Haha. I miss #2. Apple was never afraid of contact though. Will Allen was allergic to it.

Are you freaking kidding me? Apple was not afraid of contact? Ok, or is it effort. I don't know what's worse.
Hopefully just the start  
Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link
.
Yeah, it'll make the team worse this year  
jcn56 : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link
if that's even possible. But he's had enough issues to make him easily expendable regardless of the return.

Apple and Flowers were certainly Reese's undoing. Up until that point, he had a good track record in the early rounds, but picking that high up twice and coming away empty is going to cost you your job.
Jacksonville keeps being mentioned  
jvm52106 : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link
but for some reason if Eli were to be traded (and he would have to agree), why do I feel like Denver would be the spot? The Broncos probably just lost their backup QB (either to arrest or suspension because of the arrest) and Keenum has sucked.. A Manning return to Denver would spark a LOT of interest.
Surprised his mom signed off on this...  
j_rud : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link
.
RE: 4th rounder 2019  
AcidTest : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14143612 Bubba said:
Quote:
and 7th in 2020 per WFAN


More than I thought. A decent return.
RE: 4th rounder 2019  
AcesUp : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14143612 Bubba said:
Quote:
and 7th in 2020 per WFAN


About right. It's a necessary move for this team.
I guess his new slate  
map7711 : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link
Got smashed to pieces.


A 4th?  
Rong5611 : 10/23/2018 12:46 pm : link
I thought the guy was playing OK. Why did this happen?
So who starts at CB the rest of the way?  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:47 pm : link
Tremendous pressure put on Sam Beal for next year
so what picks do the giants have now  
GiantsFan84 : 10/23/2018 12:47 pm : link
in the upcoming draft?

We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon

We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple

1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th -
7th (Giants, Vikings)

Is that right?
Sucks that he's gonna win a Super Bowl.  
bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 12:47 pm : link
SMH.
The Reese record  
jeff57 : 10/23/2018 12:47 pm : link
Sans 2017.
Link - ( New Window )
Now what?  
Beer Man : 10/23/2018 12:47 pm : link
Another hole on the team at a premium position. Needs for next year in no order (RG, RT, C, QB, ER, FS, CB x 2); we are years away from returning to glory
Also practices against his old teammate  
Saos1n : 10/23/2018 12:48 pm : link
Michael Thomas
Id rather see them trade high priced vets  
ron mexico : 10/23/2018 12:48 pm : link
opposed to cheap players on rookie contracts.

RE: A 4th?  
Br00klyn : 10/23/2018 12:48 pm : link
In comment 14143632 Rong5611 said:
Quote:
I thought the guy was playing OK. Why did this happen?


another Reese casualty. shitty attitude that couldnt be tolerated because of his less than stellar play on the field. it was bound to happen at some point
selling low - it's FANtastic!  
Greg from LI : 10/23/2018 12:48 pm : link
Apple had plenty of warts, but he can play. Need to dump Jenkins and his "I can't cover Marvin fucking Hall, whoever he is" ass next.
What a shit show  
ij_reilly : 10/23/2018 12:49 pm : link
This team stinks.

A first round pick becomes a fourth round pick.

Another reminder of the 1970s.
RE: So who starts at CB the rest of the way?  
pjcas18 : 10/23/2018 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14143633 Anakim said:
Quote:
Tremendous pressure put on Sam Beal for next year


BW Webb and/or Grant Haley. Giants eyeing the top pick.

Maybe a Landon Collins trade is next. May as well get something for him.
RE: What a shit show  
Beer Man : 10/23/2018 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14143646 ij_reilly said:
Quote:
This team stinks.

A first round pick becomes a fourth round pick.

Another reminder of the 1970s.
+1
some are you are on some stuff  
mphbullet36 : 10/23/2018 12:50 pm : link
thinking we possibly could get a 2nd rounder for Eli Apple....
RE: Id rather see them trade high priced vets  
jvm52106 : 10/23/2018 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14143640 ron mexico said:
Quote:
opposed to cheap players on rookie contracts.


Attitude means everything...
Not a bad return  
Harvest Blend : 10/23/2018 12:50 pm : link
keep it going.
RE: so what picks do the giants have now  
AcidTest : 10/23/2018 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14143635 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
in the upcoming draft?

We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon

We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple

1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th -
7th (Giants, Vikings)

Is that right?


No. We traded a 7th for Dixon this year. We have our 6th next year.
Would not surprise me at all  
Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 12:50 pm : link
to see him play well in New Orleans. Worthy gamble for the Saints.
I have 2 comments on this:  
PatersonPlank : 10/23/2018 12:51 pm : link
First, I think Shurmur/Gettlemen are jettisoning anyone with a bad attitude

Second, we as fans don't really know who is at fault a lot of times in the secondary. We tend to blame the guy closest to the ball, but sometimes they are just covering for someone else who blew it, or they left their man to help out (and then their man gets the pass). So unless we know the exact defensive scheme we really have no clue if Apple was playing better than before, or than Jenkins. All I know is Ryan completed 80% of his passes and like 18 in a row.
Sure the guy was a bozo...  
KerrysFlask : 10/23/2018 12:51 pm : link
But Saints got the better end of the trade here.

Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.

Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.
RE: so what picks do the giants have now  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14143635 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
in the upcoming draft?

We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon

We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple

1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th -
7th (Giants, Vikings)

Is that right?



I believe it's:

1
2
4
4 - Apple trade
5
6
7 - Jones trade
7 - Ogletree trade
You have to think that there is something else  
montanagiant : 10/23/2018 12:51 pm : link
That happened recently besides his shitty play. I have the feeling that something occurred after the game last night that was the final straw
RE: RE: So who starts at CB the rest of the way?  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14143651 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 14143633 Anakim said:


Quote:


Tremendous pressure put on Sam Beal for next year



BW Webb and/or Grant Haley. Giants eyeing the top pick.

Maybe a Landon Collins trade is next. May as well get something for him.


Yee-ikes
Did I really read some people calling Apple our best CB?  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/23/2018 12:52 pm : link
He rarely, if ever, covers #1 WRs without help. When he does, he gets toasted or just holds on for dear life. He is oft injured. He takes plays off constantly. He shies away from contact...but other than those things ...great player.
RE: So who starts at CB the rest of the way?  
AcidTest : 10/23/2018 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14143633 Anakim said:
Quote:
Tremendous pressure put on Sam Beal for next year


Hamilton or Webb in all likelihood. We'll see more of Haley and Jordan as well. As I said, I applaud this move, especially since the compensation we received was more than I expected for Apple. I also hope it's the first of other trades.
RE: RE: so what picks do the giants have now  
map7711 : 10/23/2018 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14143661 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14143635 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


in the upcoming draft?

We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon

We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple

1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th -
7th (Giants, Vikings)

Is that right?



No. We traded a 7th for Dixon this year. We have our 6th next year.


We need more. Much much much more.
RE: Sure the guy was a bozo...  
Earl the goat : 10/23/2018 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14143666 KerrysFlask said:
Quote:
But Saints got the better end of the trade here.

Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.

Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.


Apple was the worst tackler on the team. Haven’t you watched any games
don't sleep on 30 Antonio Hamilton  
Giantsfan79 : 10/23/2018 12:53 pm : link
supposedly a lot of people were pretty shocked Oakland cut this guy at the end of the preseason. I'm sure he's more comfortable in the system now.

We'll see.
shitty trade IMO  
bluepepper : 10/23/2018 12:53 pm : link
played well as a rookie and decent so far this year. A credible starting CB who's young and cheap is worth more than a 4 and a 7.
the dixon trade was a conditional 7th  
GiantsFan84 : 10/23/2018 12:53 pm : link
so the giants do not have their own 7th
RE: RE: so what picks do the giants have now  
AcidTest : 10/23/2018 12:53 pm : link
In comment 14143661 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14143635 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


in the upcoming draft?

We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded a 6 for Riley Dixon

We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple

1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th -
7th (Giants, Vikings)

Is that right?



No. We traded a 7th for Dixon this year. We have our 6th next year.


We also have a 7th from the Rams next year as part of the Ogletree trade.
...  
riceneggs : 10/23/2018 12:53 pm : link
I bet OBJ would luuuuvvvv a trade to LA right about now
RE: Sure the guy was a bozo...  
Britt in VA : 10/23/2018 12:53 pm : link
In comment 14143666 KerrysFlask said:
Quote:
But Saints got the better end of the trade here.

Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.

Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.


Beginning? The purge began last winter. 33 new players out of 53. Now Flowers and Apple are gone, too.
RE: RE: Sure the guy was a bozo...  
KerrysFlask : 10/23/2018 12:54 pm : link
In comment 14143681 Earl the goat said:
Quote:


Apple was the worst tackler on the team. Haven’t you watched any games


No, he wasn't.

So the picks this year are the following  
GiantsFan84 : 10/23/2018 12:54 pm : link
We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded our 7 for Riley Dixon

We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
We got back a 7 in the Ogletree trade

1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th (Giants)
7th (Rams, Vikings)
RE: ...  
Britt in VA : 10/23/2018 12:54 pm : link
In comment 14143692 riceneggs said:
Quote:
I bet OBJ would luuuuvvvv a trade to LA right about now


I'd love to give it to him. Give us two first round picks and call it a done deal.
4th this year and a 7th in 2020  
Earl the goat : 10/23/2018 12:54 pm : link
For Apple
I think the move is based more on off the field than on the field  
jcn56 : 10/23/2018 12:54 pm : link
If they went purely by performance, this is a mistake - he wasn't that bad, he's young, and he's cheap. You still need to field a team.

If they went by his off the field demeanor and work ethic, then I'm fine with what they got back. Guys like that can't be fixed, they need to be moved.
And that's gonna be a late 4th Rounder...  
M.S. : 10/23/2018 12:54 pm : link

...probably in the 130s.

Please let this trade open up the floodgates for several more Giants.

I'll gladly sell at discount price.
good job  
Stu11 : 10/23/2018 12:55 pm : link
Collins should be next. Mr. DPOY hasn't made a big time play in 2 years. Shop the Jack rabbit/quiter as well. Pretty much everyone who's last name isn't Barkley, Beckham or Hernandez should be shopped.
RE: some are you are on some stuff  
AcidTest : 10/23/2018 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14143655 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
thinking we possibly could get a 2nd rounder for Eli Apple....


Agreed. But fans frequently overrate their own players.
RE: RE: ...  
jcn56 : 10/23/2018 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14143700 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14143692 riceneggs said:


Quote:


I bet OBJ would luuuuvvvv a trade to LA right about now



I'd love to give it to him. Give us two first round picks and call it a done deal.


Two late first round picks for OBJ and the cap hit that'll accompany moving him?

Gettleman, is that you?!
Nothing would thrill me more  
bceagle05 : 10/23/2018 12:55 pm : link
than to see threads up and down BBI with news of traded Giants. Landon Collins, Sterling Shepard, Snacks Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon - all could help contending teams.
I look forward to his mommy tweeting about the Giants  
Jints in Carolina : 10/23/2018 12:56 pm : link
.
One Eli down  
johnnyb : 10/23/2018 12:56 pm : link
and one to go!!
So now the shockey 2nd round pick moves to a  
bubba0825 : 10/23/2018 12:56 pm : link
1st I assume
It makes  
Jon in NYC : 10/23/2018 12:57 pm : link
me sad that Eli Apple has appeared to fall upwards into a better situation for him.
if they shop collins  
GiantsFan84 : 10/23/2018 12:57 pm : link
they should accept nothing less than a 2. will prob get a 3 as a comp pick if they don't resign him (which they shouldn't he will be overpaid)
Maybe on the thrid and 25 deep in Falcons territory...  
M.S. : 10/23/2018 12:58 pm : link

...and Eli Apple not only held Julio Jones, but buried both his hands in his uniform for all to see for the ENTIRE fucking route.

I've seen holds before in my day, but that was the mother of all holds.

Oh, well... one Eli down.

One to go.
RE: Not Bad Gettlement  
superspynyg : 10/23/2018 12:58 pm : link
In comment 14143619 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
PFT says a 4th and a 7th.


Not bad??? Saints will pick in the bottom half of the draft that makes it closer to a 5th for a cb who is playing much better than that. And how many 7th rounders make an impact? we should have held out for a 3rd or kept him. He is under control for two years with the5th year option.
It’s crazy  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2018 12:59 pm : link
That for the amount of times teams picked on him, he had one career INT
RE: Nothing would thrill me more  
jcn56 : 10/23/2018 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14143717 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
than to see threads up and down BBI with news of traded Giants. Landon Collins, Sterling Shepard, Snacks Harrison, Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon - all could help contending teams.


Collins and Shepard - what team do you plan on fielding?

Or are you just anxious to see what Gettleman could do with a bunch of 3rd and 4th round picks and more FA money? After the bang up job paying Solder and Omameh...
RE: So now the shockey 2nd round pick moves to a  
PatersonPlank : 10/23/2018 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14143724 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
1st I assume


LOL, an oldie but a goodie
RE: if they shop collins  
Rong5611 : 10/23/2018 12:59 pm : link
Maybe a conditional 2, more likely a 3.

In comment 14143729 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
they should accept nothing less than a 2. will prob get a 3 as a comp pick if they don't resign him (which they shouldn't he will be overpaid)
RE: I think the move is based more on off the field than on the field  
AcesUp : 10/23/2018 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14143704 jcn56 said:
Quote:
If they went purely by performance, this is a mistake - he wasn't that bad, he's young, and he's cheap. You still need to field a team.

If they went by his off the field demeanor and work ethic, then I'm fine with what they got back. Guys like that can't be fixed, they need to be moved.


All those things mean he's not getting a 2nd contract here. If that is the case, he's only cheap for 1 more year while his trade value craters (see Flowers). The season is lost and next year is probably another rebuild, get a couple of Day 3 picks and let some fringe guys like Haley get some burn. Maybe we get lucky with one of those guys in addition to the compensation.
RE: So the picks this year are the following  
AcidTest : 10/23/2018 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14143699 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded our 7 for Riley Dixon

We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
We got back a 7 in the Ogletree trade

1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th (Giants)
7th (Rams, Vikings)


I thought we traded our 7th in 2018 for Dixon, but you're right, it was our 7th in the 2019 draft.
RE: ...  
Rong5611 : 10/23/2018 1:00 pm : link
Yep.

In comment 14143692 riceneggs said:
Quote:
I bet OBJ would luuuuvvvv a trade to LA right about now
As maligned  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/23/2018 1:00 pm : link
As the Raiders have been... At least they get 1st rounders for their 1st rounders. We get 3rd and 4th rounders in return.
RE: RE: Sure the guy was a bozo...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/23/2018 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14143681 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 14143666 KerrysFlask said:


Quote:


But Saints got the better end of the trade here.

Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.

Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.



Apple was the worst tackler on the team. Haven’t you watched any games


Clearly you haven't seen Curtis Riley play safety.
RE: So now the shockey 2nd round pick moves to a  
Bernie : 10/23/2018 1:01 pm : link
In comment 14143724 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
1st I assume


HA! This made me laugh out loud.

RE: As maligned  
map7711 : 10/23/2018 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14143750 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
As the Raiders have been... At least they get 1st rounders for their 1st rounders. We get 3rd and 4th rounders in return.


Good point. What does that tell you about the talent level that the ex GM brought here.
RE: RE: ...  
montanagiant : 10/23/2018 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14143700 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14143692 riceneggs said:


Quote:


I bet OBJ would luuuuvvvv a trade to LA right about now



I'd love to give it to him. Give us two first round picks and call it a done deal.
id take a 1st and a 2nd at this point
4th and a 7th  
Knineteen : 10/23/2018 1:02 pm : link
from a team in first place?

Meh.
If It Has Not Already Been Said  
Bernie : 10/23/2018 1:03 pm : link
Thanks Jerry and Marc. Your ineptitude has sent this franchise back to the 70's and you have destroyed the second half of Eli's career.
You really..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 1:03 pm : link
can't slam Gettleman for getting 2 draft picks for a guy who is a loose cannon and wasn't going to get a 2nd contract here.

C'mon now.
One thing is for certain  
GIANTS128 : 10/23/2018 1:03 pm : link
We have multiple years of suckyness ahead of us.....
ha  
giantfan2000 : 10/23/2018 1:04 pm : link
funny how every one is applauding all the "bad " picks leaving or getting traded away

but in fact many recent ex giants are having very good seasons on other teams
Wonder it this had anything to do with some  
BBelle21 : 10/23/2018 1:04 pm : link
Locker room stuff as well. Who will be Jordan Raanan’s source now?
RE: RE: RE: Sure the guy was a bozo...  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/23/2018 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14143753 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14143681 Earl the goat said:


Quote:


In comment 14143666 KerrysFlask said:


Quote:


But Saints got the better end of the trade here.

Apple was a serviceable starting corner, a good tackler, and we are beyond thin at the position... Although I doubt we could have gotten much more for him. That's kind of the position the Giants are stuck in with this mess.

Although hopefully this is the beginning of the purge.



Apple was the worst tackler on the team. Haven’t you watched any games



Clearly you haven't seen Curtis Riley play safety.


The difference is that Riley tries to tackle. If he was smart like Apple he would just avoid the ball carrier altogether
Just wait until the thread  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/23/2018 1:05 pm : link
when the other Eli is gone. We're not too far away from that day, even if it's in the off-season.
RE: You really..  
pjcas18 : 10/23/2018 1:05 pm : link
In comment 14143763 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
can't slam Gettleman for getting 2 draft picks for a guy who is a loose cannon and wasn't going to get a 2nd contract here.

C'mon now.


Saints didn't have much more to give. they had a 2nd.

Plus it clears almost $5M in cap space for 2019.
RE: RE: ...  
Stu11 : 10/23/2018 1:05 pm : link
In comment 14143700 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14143692 riceneggs said:


Quote:


I bet OBJ would luuuuvvvv a trade to LA right about now



I'd love to give it to him. Give us two first round picks and call it a done deal.

Said it last night in the game thread give me 22 OBJ's. I'd win a hell of a lot more football games than this steaming pile of shit of a roster has the past 2 years. I'll just get plenty of kicking nets and ear plugs. Say what you want but between the lines that guy is flat out a ball player.
RE: You really..  
Jints in Carolina : 10/23/2018 1:05 pm : link
In comment 14143763 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
can't slam Gettleman for getting 2 draft picks for a guy who is a loose cannon and wasn't going to get a 2nd contract here.

C'mon now.


I would have taken Boars Head Tavern Ham in return.
RE: Not a bad return  
HomerJones45 : 10/23/2018 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14143657 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
keep it going.
Not a bad return?? For a top 10 first rounder on his rookie deal? The return blows- a near 5th rounder and a 7th rounder next year??
RE: ha  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/23/2018 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14143766 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
funny how every one is applauding all the "bad " picks leaving or getting traded away

but in fact many recent ex giants are having very good seasons on other teams

I'll give your Kennard. Who else?
Pat Shurmur taking a page from the  
tyrik13 : 10/23/2018 1:06 pm : link
Jon Gruden book of tanking lol. Let the purge begin!!
RE: RE: ha  
pjcas18 : 10/23/2018 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14143779 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 14143766 giantfan2000 said:


Quote:


funny how every one is applauding all the "bad " picks leaving or getting traded away

but in fact many recent ex giants are having very good seasons on other teams


I'll give your Kennard. Who else?


JPP
Not sure..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 1:07 pm : link
how "factual" this is:

Quote:
but in fact many recent ex giants are having very good seasons on other teams


JPP and Kennard aren't "many".

Hart looks terrible. Pugh is injured. Williams might not even be in the league anymore. Odi and Jerrell Adams aren't doing squat.

Who are these great ex-Giants?
So we now have... what? 4 guys left from the last ten drafts?  
Britt in VA : 10/23/2018 1:07 pm : link
?
RE: 4th and a 7th  
gmenatlarge : 10/23/2018 1:08 pm : link
In comment 14143760 Knineteen said:
Quote:
from a team in first place?

Meh.


+1 Giants can’t even get a fire sale right!
RE: RE: Not a bad return  
Harvest Blend : 10/23/2018 1:08 pm : link
In comment 14143778 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 14143657 Harvest Blend said:


Quote:


keep it going.

Not a bad return?? For a top 10 first rounder on his rookie deal? The return blows- a near 5th rounder and a 7th rounder next year??


Who gives a crap where he was drafted? Guess the Giants should have gotten a 1st for Flowers then, huh? Two draft picks for a quitter CB who holds every play and won't tackle is OK with me.
RE: Taking Ereck Flowers at 9 and Eli Apple at 10  
DavidinBMNY : 10/23/2018 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14143529 Anakim said:
Quote:
Thanks a lot, Reese


I don't think Reese will ever have a prominent position again in the league. Maybe a scouting role, but not a decision maker role.

RE: So we now have... what? 4 guys left from the last ten drafts?  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2018 1:10 pm : link
In comment 14143794 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
?


4 firsts left since 2010.

3 if we count only Reese
A 1st rounder with 1 career INT in 3 years  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/23/2018 1:10 pm : link
We are honestly lucky to get anything for him
also  
giantfan2000 : 10/23/2018 1:10 pm : link
brett jones
Romeo Okwara (4 sacks this season already)
Getting a 4th.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 1:10 pm : link
and a 7th for a guy who would leave us for nothing and has a questionable attitude should be looked at as a steal.

seriously - you know things are biased when people are even saying this deal is bad.
Giants Financials:  
CromartiesKid21 : 10/23/2018 1:12 pm : link
2018 Cap Savings: $1,827,484

2018 Dead Cap: $2,304,967
2019 Dead Cap: $2,304,968

https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/new-york-giants/eli-apple-18958/

The Giants aren't in a position to get good returns  
Go Terps : 10/23/2018 1:13 pm : link
Eli Apple is a losing player - they were lucky to get anything for him. I'm fine with the return.

Step 1 is acquiring draft picks in quantity.

Step 2 is scouting to maximize what we get out of that quantity of draft picks.

Step 3 is actually relying on the draft picks to play. For example, we are better served by going with Lauletta than we are using another resource at QB.
RE: Getting a 4th.  
DavidinBMNY : 10/23/2018 1:14 pm : link
In comment 14143808 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
and a 7th for a guy who would leave us for nothing and has a questionable attitude should be looked at as a steal.

seriously - you know things are biased when people are even saying this deal is bad.
Very true.
Ouch another hole to fill....  
Bluesbreaker : 10/23/2018 1:16 pm : link
one of the three toughest positions to fill
QB LT CB and we need all three...
This is probably not the last trade either....  
Simms11 : 10/23/2018 1:16 pm : link
This is now a rebuild much like Oakland IMO. The purge began with Flowers and isn't over yet. We have to get some more draft capital. Would be nice to recoup a 3rd at some point or even get another 2nd. This team is going nowhere this year and we need to draft well to turn it around. It will take another few years, given the right QB and Oline, of course.
I was gonna say  
djm : 10/23/2018 1:16 pm : link
His body language sucked balls
Last night. I’m not one to get too hung up on that kind of stuff but with Apple it’s probably something to note.

Bye bye. Stellar pick.
RE: This thread would have been so much better  
DC Gmen Fan : 10/23/2018 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14143528 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
if it was titled:

"Eli traded to the Saints"



And even better if.. "for Brees"
and so  
UESBLUE : 10/23/2018 1:19 pm : link
it begins...
Giants team  
wdjk1955 : 10/23/2018 1:20 pm : link
Apple couldn’t cover a piece of toast with butter. He sucks. Eli is done, he suffers from tunnel vision, he can’t see the open receivers. OBJ, Shepard, Barkley are all studs! If we had a QB that could see the field and run if need be we would be a contender. It’s hockey time my friends....Go Devils.
RE: This is probably not the last trade either....  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2018 1:20 pm : link
In comment 14143834 Simms11 said:
Quote:
This is now a rebuild much like Oakland IMO. The purge began with Flowers and isn't over yet. We have to get some more draft capital. Would be nice to recoup a 3rd at some point or even get another 2nd. This team is going nowhere this year and we need to draft well to turn it around. It will take another few years, given the right QB and Oline, of course.


Would Vernon net a 2nd? He’s 28 and good pass rushers are coveted. I’d imagine his injury history diminishes returns
Thing is, he was brought in to improve the CB position.....  
Simms11 : 10/23/2018 1:20 pm : link
he played much like the guy who left - Amukamara. He always had decent skills at sticking with the receiver, however he could never make a play on the ball. CB is now a bigger need next year too. I'm hoping Beals is the real deal or we will be hurting.
You know what's crazy?  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/23/2018 1:21 pm : link
We are only 2 years removed from having one of the best secondaries in the league. Unbelievable
So is this the infamous "saints first round pick"  
micky : 10/23/2018 1:22 pm : link
That was going on here before I joined?
RE: RE: This is probably not the last trade either....  
Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 1:24 pm : link
In comment 14143861 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14143834 Simms11 said:


Quote:


This is now a rebuild much like Oakland IMO. The purge began with Flowers and isn't over yet. We have to get some more draft capital. Would be nice to recoup a 3rd at some point or even get another 2nd. This team is going nowhere this year and we need to draft well to turn it around. It will take another few years, given the right QB and Oline, of course.



Would Vernon net a 2nd? He’s 28 and good pass rushers are coveted. I’d imagine his injury history diminishes returns


It's not so simple to trade guys on sizable contracts in season. If I understand it correctly, the remaining cap hit accelerates and we do not have much cap space right now to absorb that. So Vernon, Jenkins, etc may have to wait until the offseason. Rookie contracts like this one are much easier to move
He’s usually wrong but  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2018 1:24 pm : link
Laconforna

Hearing the Eli Apple trade may just be tip of the iceberg. Strong perception among other teams thag the Giants are "open for business' ahead of next week's trade deadline
Well.....  
Robert : 10/23/2018 1:25 pm : link
at least they have some more picks that they could package together and maybe move up on the board come draft day.
I'll take a 5th for OV...  
M.S. : 10/23/2018 1:25 pm : link

...and a 5th for Jack Rabbit.

I'll even consider the 6th Round.
RE: RE: RE: This is probably not the last trade either....  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2018 1:25 pm : link
In comment 14143888 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14143861 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 14143834 Simms11 said:


Quote:


This is now a rebuild much like Oakland IMO. The purge began with Flowers and isn't over yet. We have to get some more draft capital. Would be nice to recoup a 3rd at some point or even get another 2nd. This team is going nowhere this year and we need to draft well to turn it around. It will take another few years, given the right QB and Oline, of course.



Would Vernon net a 2nd? He’s 28 and good pass rushers are coveted. I’d imagine his injury history diminishes returns



It's not so simple to trade guys on sizable contracts in season. If I understand it correctly, the remaining cap hit accelerates and we do not have much cap space right now to absorb that. So Vernon, Jenkins, etc may have to wait until the offseason. Rookie contracts like this one are much easier to move


Correct, my point was he’s probably the only player we’d reasonably get more than a 3 or 4 for.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
giantsFC : 10/23/2018 1:26 pm : link
In comment 14143775 Stu11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14143700 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14143692 riceneggs said:


Quote:




Said it last night in the game thread give me 22 OBJ's. I'd win a hell of a lot more football games than this steaming pile of shit of a roster has the past 2 years. I'll just get plenty of kicking nets and ear plugs. Say what you want but between the lines that guy is flat out a ball player.


Kicking net says "hold mah beer"
Good f*cking riddance.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/23/2018 1:28 pm : link
.
I don't think they have enough cap space to trade  
Ron Johnson : 10/23/2018 1:29 pm : link
Vernon
Molestor Jones  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/23/2018 1:31 pm : link
Got totally bamboozled by Gruden for a 1st rounder, we're not so lucky.

But still good to see continued changes, Reese would have rolled up into the fetal position and started Flowers at LT with no competition.
RE: RE: So we now have... what? 4 guys left from the last ten drafts?  
map7711 : 10/23/2018 1:32 pm : link
In comment 14143804 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14143794 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


?



4 firsts left since 2010.

3 if we count only Reese


Two First round picks still on team last ten years. Not counting SB.
Another disappointment  
Carson53 : 10/23/2018 1:32 pm : link
and another REACH at No. 10, by guess who?
RE: I don't think they have enough cap space to trade  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2018 1:32 pm : link
In comment 14143923 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
Vernon


You don’t have to move him now, you can move him after the new league year or at the draft.
RE: Just wait until the thread  
map7711 : 10/23/2018 1:33 pm : link
In comment 14143771 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
when the other Eli is gone. We're not too far away from that day, even if it's in the off-season.


Wow didn’t take you long. Unreal.
DG came in to kick some ass today!!  
The_Boss : 10/23/2018 1:35 pm : link
-
RE: So the picks this year are the following  
shyster : 10/23/2018 1:36 pm : link
In comment 14143699 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
We used our 3 for Beal in the supplemental
We traded our 7 for Riley Dixon

We got back a 7 for Brett Jones
We got back a 4 for Apple
We got back a 7 in the Ogletree trade

1st (Giants)
2nd (Giants)
3rd -
4th (Giants, Saints)
5th (Giants)
6th (Giants)
7th (Rams, Vikings)


According to the prosportstransactions site that keeps track of these things, it's never been confirmed whether the 7th we traded to the Broncos was ours or the Rams.
The problem I have with this is all these players with  
NoGainDayne : 10/23/2018 1:44 pm : link
"attitude problems" when it seems like our GM might have an attitude problem.

OBJ, JPP, Jackrabbit, DRC, Apple, Flowers. Now Solder saying his unprepared, Omameh on the bench. You are basically saying most of our first round picks and a lot of our free agent dollars have attitude problems. Is that true or do we have a talent evaluation and management problem?

This is a shitty return for where he was drafted and the length left on his deal. It is one thing to trade a high priced guy like JPP, it's another to trade someone on a rookie deal. This move smacks of the kind of deal the Browns make a Barkevious Mingo type deal. Speaks to a rotting culture.

Clean house again. This time for real. Start at the top. I'm pretty sure i'm done going to games until this happens.
Some of you are miserable p@#$ks.  
section125 : 10/23/2018 1:44 pm : link
Apple was playing pretty well this year and whomever said he can't tackle is a moron. He tackles well and hits hard. His problem was attitude. Does he miss some tackles, occasionally, but for the most part what he hits goes down. And for all the gnashing of teeth on his holding, have you seen what CBs do to Beckham or any good WR. They all clutch and grab. On the route OBJ crossed up Eli, the CB grabbed OBJ off the line and had some jersey as Odell went past.

A 4th rounder isn't great, but it is realistic with a 7th the next year.

Glad he is gone and they got something for him. Let the reboot begin.
Nothing like buying high and selling low..  
EricJ : 10/23/2018 1:45 pm : link
lol
Never  
Percy : 10/23/2018 1:47 pm : link
Have the Giants so promptly done precisely what I asked for during the game (last night). I am amazed and pleased. It is more important that he's gone, and was removed at once after last night's disastrous performance, than whatever we got for him.
This is the bottom line on Eli Apple...  
EricJ : 10/23/2018 1:48 pm : link
1. He NEVER had cover skills. Not even in college. I saw the film on him and could not believe that we drafted that mother fucker.
2. He never had a feel for the game. No ball awareness.
3. He was definitely a good tackler and provided decent run support.
4. He did not have the heart for this game on the professional level. His mind is elsewhere.

When I played, this was not a guy I wanted on my defense. I think some of the other guys we picked up played well enough to make this trade.
Looks like it frees up about (pro rated) $1m  
BillT : 10/23/2018 1:48 pm : link
Since I think it's considered a post June 1 trade. $2.5m cap savings and $2.3m in dead money next year.
RE: Some of you are miserable p@#$ks.  
NoGainDayne : 10/23/2018 1:48 pm : link
In comment 14144044 section125 said:
Quote:
Apple was playing pretty well this year and whomever said he can't tackle is a moron. He tackles well and hits hard. His problem was attitude. Does he miss some tackles, occasionally, but for the most part what he hits goes down. And for all the gnashing of teeth on his holding, have you seen what CBs do to Beckham or any good WR. They all clutch and grab. On the route OBJ crossed up Eli, the CB grabbed OBJ off the line and had some jersey as Odell went past.

A 4th rounder isn't great, but it is realistic with a 7th the next year.

Glad he is gone and they got something for him. Let the reboot begin.


Read my above post, why does our team have such attitude problems? Why do we see it and want to make excuses for our clearly bad culture?

If you look around the room and see a bunch of pissants maybe it is you who is the pissant.
I would've liked to have gotten a three to replace the Sam Beal pick  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/23/2018 1:48 pm : link
because a N.O. 4 is basically a 5th round pick.

Don't care that they traded him. It wouldn't surprise me if he turned his career around... remember how long it took Corey Webster to become an actual NFL caliber starter.

Who knew the scout quotes about his "lack of life skills" was a pretty accurate assessment of his maturity level?

awful awful awful trade  
Sonic Youth : 10/23/2018 1:51 pm : link
He was playing well this year, and he had a solid rookie year. This is a disaster of a trade and a total joke. He was young and part of the solution, not the problem.

4th and 7th? essentially 5th given the saints draft position? Garbage return.

He was playing far better than whatever scrub we get at the back of the 4th. Great, we traded him for BJ Goodson
RE: RE: RE: Not a bad return  
Dinger : 10/23/2018 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14143801 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
In comment 14143778 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 14143657 Harvest Blend said:


Quote:


keep it going.

Not a bad return?? For a top 10 first rounder on his rookie deal? The return blows- a near 5th rounder and a 7th rounder next year??



Who gives a crap where he was drafted? Guess the Giants should have gotten a 1st for Flowers then, huh? Two draft picks for a quitter CB who holds every play and won't tackle is OK with me.


While I would have liked more I think they took what they could get. I think he was another 'attitude' that needed to be jettisoned....
I don't mind the trade  
Mike in NY : 10/23/2018 1:58 pm : link
Yes he is young and showed flashes, but he is still the same as he was when he was drafted. Too much clutching and grabbing and no ball awareness. The secondary is awful with or without him so why not get what we can for him and give someone like Antonio Hamilton a longer look at CB? He has flashed on Special Teams so would be nice to see if he has potential even as a nickel/dime CB at the NFL level.
The  
AcidTest : 10/23/2018 2:00 pm : link
Giants didn't want to give him a second contract, so he's gone. The return was fair. Let's see more.
RE: I would've liked to have gotten a three to replace the Sam Beal pick  
santacruzom : 10/23/2018 2:03 pm : link
In comment 14144073 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:

Who knew the scout quotes about his "lack of life skills" was a pretty accurate assessment of his maturity level?


Yeah, we sure do eat a lot of crow when it comes to mocking those who say negative things about the Giants around these parts, don't we?
Can someone tell me what game Apple played well?  
dep026 : 10/23/2018 2:05 pm : link
Jacksonville against schlubs and Bortles?
Not much for the talent  
KWALL2 : 10/23/2018 2:11 pm : link
But he has other issues that drive down the value.

Last year, he quit. I would have cut him.

If he had a better attitude this year, I wouldn't have given up this player for the 4. CBs are tough to find. He's very young too.

But we really suck so I don't care. Lets get the top pick and start over.
Apple  
Dragon : 10/23/2018 2:11 pm : link
Was worth much more than a 4th and 7th round picks those picks are long shots to be anything more than decent subs. Apple is a starting CB on most NFL teams with team control for two more years plus who will replace him? This new management become outrageously laughable each week as the season goes on will it ever end. Not sure who is next but let the games begin since all we were told to start the season has proven to be very untrustworthy. This team has proven the fact that you really are what your record says you are. It appears that in the end OBJ and Barkley may be the only ones left standing when the season finally ends.
RE: Not much for the talent  
EricJ : 10/23/2018 2:13 pm : link
In comment 14144147 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
But he has other issues that drive down the value.

Last year, he quit. I would have cut him.


With that in mind, at least we got a couple of picks for him.
I'm  
AcidTest : 10/23/2018 2:21 pm : link
sure the Giants inquired about Apple's value with every team. The offer from the Saints was the best they got. I think it was fair.
RE: You really..  
mfsd : 10/23/2018 2:21 pm : link
In comment 14143763 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
can't slam Gettleman for getting 2 draft picks for a guy who is a loose cannon and wasn't going to get a 2nd contract here.

C'mon now.


Bingo. Complaining about wasting a 1st round pick is fine, but that’s in the past. This is a lot more than we got for that slug Flowers
Seems like a decent deal to me  
Jimmy Googs : 10/23/2018 2:22 pm : link
Apple was a bad pick that early, but more importantly a player that never wanted to develop his game.

A better deal would have been if DG could have added some other underachievers into the mix...
A little Eli Apple Trivia...  
Jimmy Googs : 10/23/2018 2:29 pm : link
Q. Who was the only loser QB to ever get picked off by Eli Apple?

Is Evan Engram next  
NikkiMac : 10/23/2018 2:37 pm : link
so far possibly another Reese bust

But he seems like a good culture player

So far he hasn’t done much ......
RE: A little Eli Apple Trivia...  
Anakim : 10/23/2018 2:37 pm : link
In comment 14144202 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Q. Who was the only loser QB to ever get picked off by Eli Apple?


The Rapist
He never had the makings of a  
Paulie Walnuts : 10/23/2018 2:39 pm : link
Varsity athlete
For players  
uther99 : 10/23/2018 2:41 pm : link
the Giants have no intention to resign next year, trading for at least some value now is wise. This season is over
RE: also  
clatterbuck : 10/23/2018 2:42 pm : link
In comment 14143806 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
brett jones
Romeo Okwara (4 sacks this season already)


Jones is a reserve. Richburg is playing but not well. Pugh, as noted, is injured again.
RE: RE: A little Eli Apple Trivia...  
Jimmy Googs : 10/23/2018 2:47 pm : link
In comment 14144221 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14144202 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Q. Who was the only loser QB to ever get picked off by Eli Apple?




The Rapist


yep...
RE: Can someone tell me what game Apple played well?  
BillKo : 10/23/2018 2:47 pm : link
In comment 14144131 dep026 said:
Quote:
Jacksonville against schlubs and Bortles?


Maybe the Saints? After all, they want him...and IMO, gave up something significant.

So what gives? Did the entire Saints' secondary get injured, or do they see something?

I'm not saying the trade was bad, in fact, it was a good trade.

Strange. No one has a good thing to say about Apple, but there he goes to a contender - where the weak link is probably the defense.
The Apple pick was a big WTF moment for me  
SHO'NUFF : 10/23/2018 2:48 pm : link
I might still have my expletive laden texts to my buddy.
really low return compared to Cooper  
Vanzetti : 10/23/2018 3:06 pm : link
Maybe Giants will learn when you badmouth a guy, it lowers his value
Where's Slade?  
bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 3:09 pm : link
I'd love to hear some more trade rumors.
RE: Apple  
Vanzetti : 10/23/2018 3:10 pm : link
In comment 14144152 Dragon said:
Quote:
Was worth much more than a 4th and 7th round picks those picks are long shots to be anything more than decent subs. Apple is a starting CB on most NFL teams with team control for two more years plus who will replace him? This new management become outrageously laughable each week as the season goes on will it ever end. Not sure who is next but let the games begin since all we were told to start the season has proven to be very untrustworthy. This team has proven the fact that you really are what your record says you are. It appears that in the end OBJ and Barkley may be the only ones left standing when the season finally ends.


I think one thing we all have learned on BBI--or should have learned--is that the rush to judgment is foolish. You can't form any definitive judgment on DG and PS after only 7 games.

That said, it is hard to disagree that DG's moves don't look good at the current time. In fact, it is hard to find a single move that one can definitely say is good.
I would say..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 3:16 pm : link
getting a 4th and a 7th rounder for a player with immaturity issues who was basically outcast by his fellow DB's last year and would end up leaving after his contract for no return has to qualify as a decent, if not good move.

I'm really having trouble wrapping my head around how this is supposedly adding to Gettleman's resume of shitty moves, unless it is just a matter of people being so disappointed in the season that they are no longer objective.
The other thin g is..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 3:21 pm : link
that the board clamored for certain guys to get axed due to their bad attitudes, Apple being a primary example. So now we have Flowers released, Apple traded, JPP traded, Hart long gone, Lewis cut, DRC, Pugh and Richburg not resigned, and people still maintain there isn't a plan.

It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.

But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.
RE: The Apple pick was a big WTF moment for me  
Mike in NJ : 10/23/2018 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14144254 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
I might still have my expletive laden texts to my buddy.


The 3 that really stood out to me were Apple (was pissed they didn't draft Tunsil), Flowers (wanted Gurley), and Justin Pugh (wanted Eifert).
not a #1  
mdc1 : 10/23/2018 3:25 pm : link
and an emotional risk and pxxxie

this was called years ago.. purge.
RE: The other thin g is..  
Larry in Pencilvania : 10/23/2018 3:28 pm : link
In comment 14144359 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
that the board clamored for certain guys to get axed due to their bad attitudes, Apple being a primary example. So now we have Flowers released, Apple traded, JPP traded, Hart long gone, Lewis cut, DRC, Pugh and Richburg not resigned, and people still maintain there isn't a plan.

It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.

But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.


FMiC the problem is we've sucked for several years so it feels like an eternity
It started with the last cuts  
Carson53 : 10/23/2018 3:30 pm : link
people like Darian Thompson (3rd Rd.), and that tight end
Adams (another physical freak to Reese), gone before the
season started, believe he was a 6th rounder. That tackle from Pitt., Bisnovitsky? I think he was a 6th Rd. pick.
They got rid of the safety named Adams,
but he was an UDFA. They starting to clean out the draft picks from the Reese regime.
RE: The other thin g is..  
mdc1 : 10/23/2018 3:33 pm : link
In comment 14144359 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
that the board clamored for certain guys to get axed due to their bad attitudes, Apple being a primary example. So now we have Flowers released, Apple traded, JPP traded, Hart long gone, Lewis cut, DRC, Pugh and Richburg not resigned, and people still maintain there isn't a plan.

It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.

But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.


Dude, that was a lot of words that basically said nothing beyond the obvious. Take a fucking (Fatman language) position and set your board agenda and persona aside.
RE: The problem I have with this is all these players with  
gmenatlarge : 10/23/2018 3:35 pm : link
In comment 14144041 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
"attitude problems" when it seems like our GM might have an attitude problem.

OBJ, JPP, Jackrabbit, DRC, Apple, Flowers. Now Solder saying his unprepared, Omameh on the bench. You are basically saying most of our first round picks and a lot of our free agent dollars have attitude problems. Is that true or do we have a talent evaluation and management problem?

This is a shitty return for where he was drafted and the length left on his deal. It is one thing to trade a high priced guy like JPP, it's another to trade someone on a rookie deal. This move smacks of the kind of deal the Browns make a Barkevious Mingo type deal. Speaks to a rotting culture.

Clean house again. This time for real. Start at the top. I'm pretty sure i'm done going to games until this happens.

My issue with the “attitude” reason for the trade is that you have done the player a favor by trading him to a contender, how does that address attitude?
RE: That horrendous holding penalty  
Jay in Toronto : 10/23/2018 3:38 pm : link
In comment 14143560 mattnyg05 said:
Quote:
was like the final straw. That was so unbelievably frustrating. Can’t have quitters on your team anyway.


More like he looked like he was grinning about it.
RE: Can someone tell me what game Apple played well?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/23/2018 3:40 pm : link
In comment 14144131 dep026 said:
Quote:
Jacksonville against schlubs and Bortles?



Last year when he was awful, he was a lowlight reel. You heard about him all the time. This year teams have gone after Jenkins.

Apple's been average and shown no ability to turn the ball over. But if we graded defensive backs only on INTs, then Stevie Brown would be in the ring of honor.
RE: The other thin g is..  
jcn56 : 10/23/2018 3:42 pm : link
In comment 14144359 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
that the board clamored for certain guys to get axed due to their bad attitudes, Apple being a primary example. So now we have Flowers released, Apple traded, JPP traded, Hart long gone, Lewis cut, DRC, Pugh and Richburg not resigned, and people still maintain there isn't a plan.

It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.

But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.


The problem isn't disposing of trash, it's what you decide to replace it with.

Anyone who came in would have to make some difficult decisions. What you'd hope is that whoever they brought on would be valuable replacements and part of a rebuild, and that they'd start to change the culture and performance of the team.

So far - save for the guy we drafted #2 overall - that doesn't really apply. And his attempt at FA looks like an abject failure early on.
RE: RE: The problem I have with this is all these players with  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/23/2018 3:42 pm : link
In comment 14144396 gmenatlarge said:
Quote:

My issue with the “attitude” reason for the trade is that you have done the player a favor by trading him to a contender, how does that address attitude?


What does any of this have to do with football? Its pro sports, not boarding school. No front office in the NFL is in the business of 'addressing attitudes'.
RE: DG came in to kick some ass today!!  
mdc1 : 10/23/2018 3:42 pm : link
In comment 14143975 The_Boss said:
Quote:
-


yes, a reaction that reflects on his job! Real life shit in progress.
Huh??  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 3:45 pm : link
What the fuck are you talking about?

Quote:
Dude, that was a lot of words that basically said nothing beyond the obvious. Take a fucking (Fatman language) position and set your board agenda and persona aside.


My position has been clear.

People wanted problem players gone. People wanted bad attitudes gone. Now they are gone, yet we still suck (not surprisingly) and the tide turns to the GM being shitty for not getting a better return.

These are good long-term moves.

What the fuck does that have to do with a board persona or agenda?
RE: Huh??  
Danny Kanell : 10/23/2018 3:46 pm : link
In comment 14144431 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
What the fuck are you talking about?



Quote:


Dude, that was a lot of words that basically said nothing beyond the obvious. Take a fucking (Fatman language) position and set your board agenda and persona aside.



My position has been clear.

People wanted problem players gone. People wanted bad attitudes gone. Now they are gone, yet we still suck (not surprisingly) and the tide turns to the GM being shitty for not getting a better return.

These are good long-term moves.

What the fuck does that have to do with a board persona or agenda?


You care way too much about other people's opinions. Weird dude.
...  
christian : 10/23/2018 4:27 pm : link
Purging bad attitudes should be on (but not incredibly high) the list for the GM.

Retaining and acquiring talent the staff can work with should be tops. I am not going to posit an opinion on Shurmur and co.s' view of Apple. Maybe he's been a real prick. If this is an attitude driven move, sure thing.

It appears he had been playing better and there weren't any rumblings, but who knows.

If Gettleman feels this was an upside move, I think 2 back half of the draft picks for a starting corner isn't a good deal.

There's a balance between good guys that buy in, and talent. I don't doubt for a minute the crop of UFAs he brought in are good guys. But they've to a person sucked.
Let the purging begin  
Jeever : 10/23/2018 5:03 pm : link
If I'm Shurmur I walk into the locker room and ask who wants to be here. Anybody wants to walk EF'em. Now we can rework a bunch of contracts and start cutting people. This happened once before. I remember when Brad Van Pelt was our best LB and he was mouthing off. Guess what. He was gone the next year. I don't care how good you think you are. If you don't want to be here and play hard all the time then there's the EFF'en door. Give me a bunch of players who want to be here as opposed to a bunch of over payed whiny bitches.

Re-work contracts for Eli, Vernon and Solder. If they don't want to move there asses for what you can get or cut them.
How anyone can bemoan this move  
joeinpa : 10/23/2018 5:05 pm : link
Is perplexing.

Giants a bad team for 5 years, finally begin the purging process so many have asked for, beginning with one of the biggest problems from last year s disaster. In the process they get addition by subtraction and another draft pick. They also have signaled to the league they are open for business.
Wow.. didn’t see that coming.  
prdave73 : 10/23/2018 5:08 pm : link
I will say this. I didn’t like attitude, but the kid has talent. Watch him blossom under the Saints. I have a feeling the real issue is the Giants coaching staff in general. Look at how good Players seem to do after they leave.
Flowers  
bc4life : 10/23/2018 5:14 pm : link
Hart, Jerry, Pugh...
RE: RE: The problem I have with this is all these players with  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 10/23/2018 5:14 pm : link
Quote:
My issue with the “attitude” reason for the trade is that you have done the player a favor by trading him to a contender, how does that address attitude?


It's not about the player, it's about the team. It's about removing his attitude from your locker room, not fixing it. Who caes if he still has a shitty attitude? It's the Saints problem now.

As for the return on investment, this is likely the most they could have gotten. People don't have realistic expectations when it comes to stuff like this, they expect their team to get huge returns.
A..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 5:27 pm : link
4th and a 7th is a lot better than nothing, which is what they got in return for DRC, Pugh and Richburg.

I really don't know what to say about people who think this was a bad move.
FMIC - People are just pissed about this season  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/23/2018 5:52 pm : link
It's easy to be indiscriminately pissed about everything. None of the moves seem to be right - at least in the short-run.
Did something happen with Apple and Beckham last week?  
Strahan91 : 10/23/2018 5:52 pm : link
I saw someone said they nearly came to blows on the sideline during the Eagles game but I can’t seem to find anything else about it
Bye Bye Dickhead  
Jim Bur(n)t : 10/23/2018 5:54 pm : link
10th overall for a grabber... Nice Reese
RE: A..  
jcn56 : 10/23/2018 5:55 pm : link
In comment 14144682 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
4th and a 7th is a lot better than nothing, which is what they got in return for DRC, Pugh and Richburg.

I really don't know what to say about people who think this was a bad move.


I don't disagree with the move if the guy was a bad apple (ugh).

I think people knocking it figure the Giants had put up with him for this long, why not ride it out to see if he could rehabilitate his image here. Either that, or they figured he was traded less for off the field issues and more for his play.

If we're looking at it purely from his play on the field, he wasn't that bad. Certainly not worth his draft position, but worth his rookie contract salary and better than what we'll be running out there until we replace him next offseason.
Hoping just a start  
Jim Bur(n)t : 10/23/2018 5:55 pm : link
Collins Next... Bye
I think he's worth more than a late 4th and 7th.  
Ira : 10/23/2018 6:35 pm : link
I don't know why everyone's sure he would have left. But it wasn't that bad a return.
RE: A..  
christian : 10/23/2018 6:41 pm : link
In comment 14144682 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
4th and a 7th is a lot better than nothing, which is what they got in return for DRC, Pugh and Richburg.

I really don't know what to say about people who think this was a bad move.


Trading a starting CB with up to 2.5 years of control, with 1.5 years of that being incredibly cost controlled is very different than cutting a vet with a high salary or letting UFAs go.

Those are bad comparisons both in cost and scenario.

If Apple was heading to free agency or was aging out of his contract, then maybe.

If this was about dealing a player the coaching staff was unpleased with, that's completely understandable. But the value proposition argument is flimsy.
RE: The other thin g is..  
GiantGrit : 10/23/2018 6:47 pm : link
In comment 14144359 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
that the board clamored for certain guys to get axed due to their bad attitudes, Apple being a primary example. So now we have Flowers released, Apple traded, JPP traded, Hart long gone, Lewis cut, DRC, Pugh and Richburg not resigned, and people still maintain there isn't a plan.

It's pretty damn evident that the new GM doesn't hold the previous GM's player evaluation in very good esteem. And when you throw out as much trash as he has, you certainly see the product suffer in the short term.

But we shouldn't confuse the short term as meaning we are going to suck for several years.


The funny thing is, you've been more steady in your opinion on the team than most here. People are having a hard time dealing with the fact we suck for another season and we just got rid of some young talent.

I think it is fair for both Gettleman and Shurmur to eat some criticism; rebuild or not, they have made some mistakes.

... that said, i think it is beyond stupid many here are calling for both to be fired.



The only shitty part is  
SHO'NUFF : 10/23/2018 7:11 pm : link
Apple and his mom go to a winning franchise.
I personally want to thank the Giants  
aka dbrny : 10/23/2018 7:17 pm : link
For choosing to mail it in early for the second year in a row and literally giving me back two months of Sundays.
I personally think this is stupid  
ZGiants98 : 10/23/2018 7:38 pm : link
Sell off Eli Manning and a bunch of the older vets if you want to but why an inexpensive, talented, young player? And yes Apple is talented. He was having a nice season and likely still has a future.
Whoa!!!  
GMoney : 10/23/2018 8:00 pm : link
Hog Mollie - And Shurmur. That is who is going to Lead this Team out of the Fucking Quicksand. Whoa!
Do the saints realize he doesn’t know how to cook ?  
TommytheElephant : 10/23/2018 8:04 pm : link
Hope they don’t reneg
Webb starting  
XBRONX : 10/23/2018 8:46 pm : link
corner.LMAO
Webb's  
mittenedman : 10/23/2018 9:48 pm : link
better than Apple.
