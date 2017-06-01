LaConfora: The Giants are "open for business" Britt in VA : 10/23/2018 1:20 pm Quote: Jason La Canfora

Hearing the Eli Apple trade may just be tip of the iceberg. Strong perception among other teams thag the Giants are "open for business' ahead of next week's trade deadline.

Let the Trades Flow Through You, bigbluehoya : 10/23/2018 1:21 pm : link Young Gettleman.

Damn YAJ2112 : 10/23/2018 1:22 pm : link guess we won't be making any more trades.

love it BillyM : 10/23/2018 1:23 pm : link I can name about 3-4 players that are safe right now.

RE: Damn Gmen88 : 10/23/2018 1:23 pm : link

Quote: guess we won't be making any more trades.



Yup lol In comment 14143876 YAJ2112 said:Yup lol

Then I really hope we see Lauletta DavidinBMNY : 10/23/2018 1:23 pm : link After the bye.



Gettleman knows he can't with this team. He knows in Eli's contract now it's unlikely they will be competitive.



Now is the chance to sit down with Eli Manning and tell him after the bye Lauletta is playing and let Eli consider waiving his no trade clause.





... BleedBlue : 10/23/2018 1:24 pm : link vernon next.



stockpile picks



build around





obj

barkley

engram

shepard

collins

jenkins

hill

hernandez

harrison

ogletree



This is mittenedman : 10/23/2018 1:24 pm : link what Canty said a couple weeks ago after Flowers was cut.

I'm with Joey adamg : 10/23/2018 1:24 pm : link I need to see it to believe it. Although the Eli Apple trade does bode well. That said, I hope to god this is true. We need to make some moves for the future now. This is the time to pounce. Jenkins, Harrison, Vernon, Collins. We have some talent other teams would benefit from.

Hell yeah! Anakim : 10/23/2018 1:25 pm : link Open the floodgates





Saquon and Hernandez (and I guess BJ Hill and Lorenzo Carter) are here to stay, but everyone else? Pack your shit!

RE: Do we have any players who we would reasonably trade Mike from SI : 10/23/2018 1:25 pm : link

Quote: who would garner a 1st rd pick?





Odell, but not sure if that fits your "reasonably trade" criteria. Shep could fetch a second. Landon and Snacks I think would be seconds, OV a third maybe. Not sure who else on this team anyone would want that we would trade (e.g., we would not trade Barkley or Hernandez). In comment 14143882 DC Gmen Fan said:Odell, but not sure if that fits your "reasonably trade" criteria. Shep could fetch a second. Landon and Snacks I think would be seconds, OV a third maybe. Not sure who else on this team anyone would want that we would trade (e.g., we would not trade Barkley or Hernandez).

Good. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/23/2018 1:25 pm : link Everybody outside guys like Saquon/Hernandez should be on the block.

This has me more excited than.... sr267 : 10/23/2018 1:27 pm : link any point this season past game 2. Sad state, but it's time to get what we can and rebuild.

Let's look at why Apple was able to be traded DavidinBMNY : 10/23/2018 1:27 pm : link He's inexpensive and has some talent.



The only high priced contract I can see another team taking on is Manning and that's only because as a QB it's actually average at this point or even below average. And of course, only if Manning waives the no trade clause.

.... BleedBlue : 10/23/2018 1:27 pm : link i still think jenkins can play at a high level...



the young core is



engram

shep

obj

barkley

collins

hill

carter

hernandez

Collins and Shepherd widmerseyebrow : 10/23/2018 1:27 pm : link Should be considered.

... christian : 10/23/2018 1:28 pm : link I'd start with literally every UFA Gettleman brought to this team.

Got a chance here to accelerate a rebuild Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 1:28 pm : link if they handle this correctly and maximize their picks. Glad they're no longer putting off the inevitable. This is something like 5 years overdue.

... riceneggs : 10/23/2018 1:29 pm : link Manning and a 1st for Aaron Rogers?



doooo it

RE: Do we have any players who we would reasonably trade giants#1 : 10/23/2018 1:29 pm : link

Quote: who would garner a 1st rd pick?





If Amari Cooper is fetching a first (and he's not exactly cheap next year), then maybe:

Collins

Vernon



Longer shots:

Snacks

Jenkins



Hard pressed to think of anyone else we would realistically trade that other teams would even want:

Ogletree

Ellison



Don't think these guys will be moved:

Beckham/Solder - can't even if they wanted to for cap reasons

Shepard

Engram

Hernandez

Barkley

Hill

Carter

Tomlinson

Eli

Rosas



The rest of the team is basically replacement level players. In comment 14143882 DC Gmen Fan said:If Amari Cooper is fetching a first (and he's not exactly cheap next year), then maybe:CollinsVernonLonger shots:SnacksJenkinsHard pressed to think of anyone else we would realistically trade that other teams would even want:OgletreeEllisonDon't think these guys will be moved:Beckham/Solder - can't even if they wanted to for cap reasonsShepardEngramHernandezBarkleyHillCarterTomlinsonEliRosasThe rest of the team is basically replacement level players.

RE: RE: Do we have any players who we would reasonably trade giants#1 : 10/23/2018 1:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14143882 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





who would garner a 1st rd pick?









Odell, but not sure if that fits your "reasonably trade" criteria. Shep could fetch a second. Landon and Snacks I think would be seconds, OV a third maybe. Not sure who else on this team anyone would want that we would trade (e.g., we would not trade Barkley or Hernandez).



I think Vernon could/would get a 1st. Pass rushers come with a premium and he's still relatively young. In comment 14143897 Mike from SI said:I think Vernon could/would get a 1st. Pass rushers come with a premium and he's still relatively young.

RE: Trade Omameh BleedBlue : 10/23/2018 1:31 pm : link

Quote: .





if you find a team, ill help pack the bags In comment 14143929 spike said:if you find a team, ill help pack the bags

Odell + Engram to the redskins for DC Gmen Fan : 10/23/2018 1:31 pm : link Colt McCoy

2019 and 2020 1st rd picks and

Brandon Scherff





I kid I kid...



or do I

My sin : 10/23/2018 1:32 pm : link Source is also saying more moves coming. Pow wows happening at Metlife today.

Any player not named Barkley JonC : 10/23/2018 1:32 pm : link should be available for bids.

The most recent draft class Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 1:32 pm : link and Shepard/Beckham are really the only pieces I wouldn't consider moving. Not looking to get into a trade Beckham debate, I just still think he can be a part of the solution here. Probably unmovable anyway with the contract. Same goes for Solder and his deal.

RE: RE: Trade Omameh giants#1 : 10/23/2018 1:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14143929 spike said:





Quote:





.









if you find a team, ill help pack the bags



https://www.stampeders.com/ In comment 14143938 BleedBlue said:https://www.stampeders.com/

... BleedBlue : 10/23/2018 1:33 pm : link i wouldnt get rid of vernon for anything less than a second. pass rushers are a premium, he is young and pretty damn good. plus he isnt a rush specialist, he plays the run equally as good. he should def garner a second rounder....chiefs could use some defense and are in super bowl contention....



vernon to the chiefs for their 2 and 5 sounds sexy lol

Honestly, Keith : 10/23/2018 1:33 pm : link anyone besides SB and Odell should be up for grabs. Nobody else is untouchable depending on the return.

You forgot SAM BEAL 5BowlsSoon : 10/23/2018 1:34 pm : link

Quote: vernon next.



stockpile picks



build around





obj

barkley

engram

shepard

collins

jenkins

hill

hernandez

harrison

ogletree



I have great hope for him next year too. In comment 14143885 BleedBlue said:I have great hope for him next year too.

The Giants should stockpile 4th round picks fivehead : 10/23/2018 1:34 pm : link and draft a bunch of QB's to stash on the bench. Trust the plan!

JackAss Jenkins JINTin Adirondacks : 10/23/2018 1:34 pm : link Should have traded the second he quit last year Hot loser garbage.

RE: Do we have any players who we would reasonably trade Mike from Ohio : 10/23/2018 1:34 pm : link

Quote: who would garner a 1st rd pick?





Barkley and OBJ. That is probably it. In comment 14143882 DC Gmen Fan said:Barkley and OBJ. That is probably it.

RE: The most recent draft class giants#1 : 10/23/2018 1:34 pm : link

Quote: and Shepard/Beckham are really the only pieces I wouldn't consider moving. Not looking to get into a trade Beckham debate, I just still think he can be a part of the solution here. Probably unmovable anyway with the contract. Same goes for Solder and his deal.



Like you said, Beckham/Solder aren't even worth discussing because the cap ramifications make it impossible.



If someone offered a 1st for Shepard, I'd think long and hard about it. Especially if it was a bubble team like the 'Boys. I like Shepard and he can be part of a winning team, but I think his ceiling is somewhat limited. In comment 14143948 Kyle in NY said:Like you said, Beckham/Solder aren't even worth discussing because the cap ramifications make it impossible.If someone offered a 1st for Shepard, I'd think long and hard about it. Especially if it was a bubble team like the 'Boys. I like Shepard and he can be part of a winning team, but I think his ceiling is somewhat limited.

RE: Any player not named Barkley AcidTest : 10/23/2018 1:35 pm : link

Quote: should be available for bids.



Yup, but they realistically can't trade OBJ or Solder.



LaCanfora is frequently wrong, but the speed with which Apple was traded after last night's game suggests that he may well be right. I certainly hope so. Get draft picks. In comment 14143947 JonC said:Yup, but they realistically can't trade OBJ or Solder.LaCanfora is frequently wrong, but the speed with which Apple was traded after last night's game suggests that he may well be right. I certainly hope so. Get draft picks.

Might as well Carson53 : 10/23/2018 1:35 pm : link since he struck out in free agency with Stewart, Omameh,

and at this point Solder as well. Solder has been awful, that 'Booger' was funny last night...."If that's what

15 million buys you, I don't want it..."

who should go DickS : 10/23/2018 1:36 pm : link Engram would have value to a team that can protect the QB long enough (and without needing the TE to block) to let him use his speed downfield. Vernon is still a good speed rusher, although not much good at holding an edge and stopping the run. So, I see Engram as worth a 2 or 3 to the Chargers or Bears, Vernon as a 2 or 3 to many teams as a complementary DE. I would keep Snacks and Jenkins for sure, as the problems on defense have been elsewhere. Jenkins has not been getting much over the top help from a safety and has been burned a few times, but also has a number of very good one on one coverage plays. I think Snacks and Jenkins are part of the core we keep.

Vernon, Collins & Snacks Rong5611 : 10/23/2018 1:37 pm : link Hold the most value.

RE: Vernon, Collins & Snacks Rong5611 : 10/23/2018 1:37 pm : link





In comment

Quote: Hold the most value. Throw in Shepard too as a possibility.In comment 14143991 Rong5611 said:

RE: The most recent draft class jcn56 : 10/23/2018 1:38 pm : link

Quote: and Shepard/Beckham are really the only pieces I wouldn't consider moving. Not looking to get into a trade Beckham debate, I just still think he can be a part of the solution here. Probably unmovable anyway with the contract. Same goes for Solder and his deal.



Agreed. You can't trade 'em all, you still need to field a team, and the younger, productive talent is still cheap and can be part of the rebuild.



I'd hate to see Collins go, but if they do, they had better get fair value on him. A 3rd rounder would just be idiotic. In comment 14143948 Kyle in NY said:Agreed. You can't trade 'em all, you still need to field a team, and the younger, productive talent is still cheap and can be part of the rebuild.I'd hate to see Collins go, but if they do, they had better get fair value on him. A 3rd rounder would just be idiotic.

My next move would be Snacks. bceagle05 : 10/23/2018 1:39 pm : link Love him, but we have young DTs to hold the fort and he won't have much left in the tank by the time we're good again.

RE: Got a chance here to accelerate a rebuild Jon in NYC : 10/23/2018 1:41 pm : link

Quote: if they handle this correctly and maximize their picks. Glad they're no longer putting off the inevitable. This is something like 5 years overdue.



This.



They can stockpile 3rd/4th rounders for Jenkins, Vernon, among many others. In comment 14143919 Kyle in NY said:This.They can stockpile 3rd/4th rounders for Jenkins, Vernon, among many others.

RE: RE: The most recent draft class Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 1:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14143948 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





and Shepard/Beckham are really the only pieces I wouldn't consider moving. Not looking to get into a trade Beckham debate, I just still think he can be a part of the solution here. Probably unmovable anyway with the contract. Same goes for Solder and his deal.







Agreed. You can't trade 'em all, you still need to field a team, and the younger, productive talent is still cheap and can be part of the rebuild.



I'd hate to see Collins go, but if they do, they had better get fair value on him. A 3rd rounder would just be idiotic.



I don't think that'd be idiotic at all. He's up for a new contract after the season, need to factor that in when assessing value. I'm a big fan of Collins, I think he's been one of the few true professionals on that defense these last two seasons. But a third rounder seems pretty fair to me considering his contract status and somewhat limited impact lately. In comment 14144004 jcn56 said:I don't think that'd be idiotic at all. He's up for a new contract after the season, need to factor that in when assessing value. I'm a big fan of Collins, I think he's been one of the few true professionals on that defense these last two seasons. But a third rounder seems pretty fair to me considering his contract status and somewhat limited impact lately.

Asshats please! ij_reilly : 10/23/2018 1:42 pm : link Would love to get this circus really cranked up by getting some BBI ashattery going!



Realistically (considering financials) Sy'56 : 10/23/2018 1:43 pm : link DT Harrison

CB Jenkins

S Collins

WR Shepard (although I think this regime loves him)



I don't see anyone taking on Vernon's deal.

This gives me hope AcesUp : 10/23/2018 1:44 pm : link Being DOA before the deadline gives you an opportunity trade short-term talent for future picks/space. I'm happy to see that they're being proactive at a time where they absolutely need to be proactive.

Quick other NFL teams Essex : 10/23/2018 1:44 pm : link get the Hot Dog, the Pretzel, and the bag of donuts. We are having a fire sale!

RE: ... santacruzom : 10/23/2018 1:45 pm : link

Quote: I'd start with literally every UFA Gettleman brought to this team.



Who'd trade for them? In comment 14143913 christian said:Who'd trade for them?

RE: RE: The most recent draft class Carson53 : 10/23/2018 1:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14143948 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





and Shepard/Beckham are really the only pieces I wouldn't consider moving. Not looking to get into a trade Beckham debate, I just still think he can be a part of the solution here. Probably unmovable anyway with the contract. Same goes for Solder and his deal.







Agreed. You can't trade 'em all, you still need to field a team, and the younger, productive talent is still cheap and can be part of the rebuild.



I'd hate to see Collins go, but if they do, they had better get fair value on him. A 3rd rounder would just be idiotic. .



I would keep Collins, but wouldn't overpay to do so.

As was mentioned last night, between 0-10 yards he's good, on the back end on pass D, he is not.

That was a fair assessment of his play, you need to draft a legit FS with him I think, not a JAG like Curtis Riley. You heard Riley's name when he saved a first down on a tackle, with 2:00 left in the game. He just doesn't

do much out there. If they traded Collins, he was a

2nd round pick, you won't get a first round pick

in return.

In comment 14144004 jcn56 said:I would keep Collins, but wouldn't overpay to do so.As was mentioned last night, between 0-10 yards he's good, on the back end on pass D, he is not.That was a fair assessment of his play, you need to draft a legit FS with him I think, not a JAG like Curtis Riley. You heard Riley's name when he saved a first down on a tackle, with 2:00 left in the game. He just doesn'tdo much out there. If they traded Collins, he was a2nd round pick, you won't get a first round pickin return.

Keep Shepard send Engram packing for #2 Bluesbreaker : 10/23/2018 1:48 pm : link Collins would be next

JJ can still play a Premium position for a contender .

RE: RE: RE: The most recent draft class BleedBlue : 10/23/2018 1:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144004 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14143948 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





and Shepard/Beckham are really the only pieces I wouldn't consider moving. Not looking to get into a trade Beckham debate, I just still think he can be a part of the solution here. Probably unmovable anyway with the contract. Same goes for Solder and his deal.







Agreed. You can't trade 'em all, you still need to field a team, and the younger, productive talent is still cheap and can be part of the rebuild.



I'd hate to see Collins go, but if they do, they had better get fair value on him. A 3rd rounder would just be idiotic.



.



I would keep Collins, but wouldn't overpay to do so.

As was mentioned last night, between 0-10 yards he's good, on the back end on pass D, he is not.

That was a fair assessment of his play, you need to draft a legit FS with him I think, not a JAG like Curtis Riley. You heard Riley's name when he saved a first down on a tackle, with 2:00 left in the game. He just doesn't

do much out there. If they traded Collins, he was a

2nd round pick, you won't get a first round pick

in return.



im not saying we get a first for collins, but your argument of he was a seconder rounder you wont get a first is dumb....would tom brady be had for a 7th rounder since thats when he was picked? if so gettleman is sleeping In comment 14144061 Carson53 said:im not saying we get a first for collins, but your argument of he was a seconder rounder you wont get a first is dumb....would tom brady be had for a 7th rounder since thats when he was picked? if so gettleman is sleeping

Does Shepard’s contract expire after this year? Ned In Atlanta : 10/23/2018 1:49 pm : link I love him, but if the giants truly are going to change how they allocate resources, then they can’t possibly justify giving him what he’ll command on the market

Can we agree now UberAlias : 10/23/2018 1:49 pm : link The team is in rebuild?

For a contender that has run defense problems Sy'56 : 10/23/2018 1:49 pm : link I would be offering a 2nd for Harrison. He is that much of a difference maker.



MIA

CIN

KC

GB



Of those teams, KC and CIN can afford it the most.

RE: Does Shepard’s contract expire after this year? Sy'56 : 10/23/2018 1:50 pm : link

Quote: I love him, but if the giants truly are going to change how they allocate resources, then they can’t possibly justify giving him what he’ll command on the market



FA in 2020. In comment 14144076 Ned In Atlanta said:FA in 2020.

RE: For a contender that has run defense problems NoGainDayne : 10/23/2018 1:51 pm : link

Quote: I would be offering a 2nd for Harrison. He is that much of a difference maker.



MIA

CIN

KC

GB



Of those teams, KC and CIN can afford it the most.



Snacks is so valuable to teams like that. Would love to see a 2nd and 3rd (next year) In comment 14144081 Sy'56 said:Snacks is so valuable to teams like that. Would love to see a 2nd and 3rd (next year)

RE: Realistically (considering financials) giants#1 : 10/23/2018 1:52 pm : link

Quote: DT Harrison

CB Jenkins

S Collins

WR Shepard (although I think this regime loves him)



I don't see anyone taking on Vernon's deal.



Vernon's deal is a lot better without the SB money. Any team getting him would be on the hook for:

2018: ~$7M

2019: $15.5M

2020: $15.5M

Total: ~$37M



With no gtd money and he's still only 28.



JPP was traded for a 3rd with 3 yrs/~$35M left on his deal. I could see a playoff team desperate for some pass rush help give a 2nd for Vernon. In comment 14144035 Sy'56 said:Vernon's deal is a lot better without the SB money. Any team getting him would be on the hook for:2018: ~$7M2019: $15.5M2020: $15.5MTotal: ~$37MWith no gtd money and he's still only 28.JPP was traded for a 3rd with 3 yrs/~$35M left on his deal. I could see a playoff team desperate for some pass rush help give a 2nd for Vernon.

RE: For a contender that has run defense problems giants#1 : 10/23/2018 1:53 pm : link

Quote: I would be offering a 2nd for Harrison. He is that much of a difference maker.



MIA

CIN

KC

GB



Of those teams, KC and CIN can afford it the most.



He makes a lot of sense on KC. In comment 14144081 Sy'56 said:He makes a lot of sense on KC.

Snacks is a perfect mix for a trade Kyle in NY : 10/23/2018 1:53 pm : link excellent player, reasonable contract, at an age where he shouldn't be part of a rebuild, and young depth behind him to fill in. I could see him going.

RE: Does Shepard’s contract expire after this year? BillT : 10/23/2018 1:55 pm : link

Quote: I love him, but if the giants truly are going to change how they allocate resources, then they can’t possibly justify giving him what he’ll command on the market

No. He's signed thru the 2019 season. In comment 14144076 Ned In Atlanta said:No. He's signed thru the 2019 season.

RE: RE: Realistically (considering financials) section125 : 10/23/2018 1:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144035 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





DT Harrison

CB Jenkins

S Collins

WR Shepard (although I think this regime loves him)



I don't see anyone taking on Vernon's deal.







Vernon's deal is a lot better without the SB money. Any team getting him would be on the hook for:

2018: ~$7M

2019: $15.5M

2020: $15.5M

Total: ~$37M



With no gtd money and he's still only 28.



JPP was traded for a 3rd with 3 yrs/~$35M left on his deal. I could see a playoff team desperate for some pass rush help give a 2nd for Vernon.



That is not bad and he can be let go by the team that gets him without expense. In comment 14144088 giants#1 said:That is not bad and he can be let go by the team that gets him without expense.

RE: Realistically (considering financials) AcidTest : 10/23/2018 1:57 pm : link

Quote: DT Harrison

CB Jenkins

S Collins

WR Shepard (although I think this regime loves him)



I don't see anyone taking on Vernon's deal.



Agreed. In comment 14144035 Sy'56 said:Agreed.

Open for Business? More like, Going Out of Business... trueblueinpw : 10/23/2018 1:57 pm : link



What a shit show this team is... what an embarrassment. Some one else wrote in another thread, this is the first time in my life that the Giants are the worst team in the NFL.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The most recent draft class Carson53 : 10/23/2018 1:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144061 Carson53 said:





Quote:





In comment 14144004 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14143948 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





and Shepard/Beckham are really the only pieces I wouldn't consider moving. Not looking to get into a trade Beckham debate, I just still think he can be a part of the solution here. Probably unmovable anyway with the contract. Same goes for Solder and his deal.







Agreed. You can't trade 'em all, you still need to field a team, and the younger, productive talent is still cheap and can be part of the rebuild.



I'd hate to see Collins go, but if they do, they had better get fair value on him. A 3rd rounder would just be idiotic.



.



I would keep Collins, but wouldn't overpay to do so.

As was mentioned last night, between 0-10 yards he's good, on the back end on pass D, he is not.

That was a fair assessment of his play, you need to draft a legit FS with him I think, not a JAG like Curtis Riley. You heard Riley's name when he saved a first down on a tackle, with 2:00 left in the game. He just doesn't

do much out there. If they traded Collins, he was a

2nd round pick, you won't get a first round pick

in return.







im not saying we get a first for collins, but your argument of he was a seconder rounder you wont get a first is dumb....would tom brady be had for a 7th rounder since thats when he was picked? if so gettleman is sleeping .



Great analogy, pick the GOAT to make your arugument.

He's not worth a first, in your mind, a 3rd is idiotic,

what should they get then? Even Le'veon Bell wouldn't

bring a first round pick my friend. In comment 14144075 BleedBlue said:Great analogy, pick the GOAT to make your arugument.He's not worth a first, in your mind, a 3rd is idiotic,what should they get then? Even Le'veon Bell wouldn'tbring a first round pick my friend.

Somebody AcidTest : 10/23/2018 1:59 pm : link please post the dumpster fire picture.

RE: Somebody Carson53 : 10/23/2018 2:02 pm : link

Quote: please post the dumpster fire picture. .



It's not that bad is it, LOL. I don't let this team raise

my blood pressure anymore. I just watch and make observations. That's why I started a thread the other day,

who wins more games...Browns or Giants, their neighborhood. In comment 14144116 AcidTest said:It's not that bad is it, LOL. I don't let this team raisemy blood pressure anymore. I just watch and make observations. That's why I started a thread the other day,who wins more games...Browns or Giants, their neighborhood.

Keep Engram KWALL2 : 10/23/2018 2:07 pm : link He was very good as a rookie. Versatile. A lot of upside. Dumping this young player before the midway point of year 2 would be stupid especially when you factor in his price the next few years.



Keep Engram, Barkley, and Beckham.



Shepard is cheap for another year. He's a starter quality WR. He has value right now to many teams. Id rather keep him and see what he can do with a working offense but they may be able to make a nice deal for him.



Vernon has a lot of value. He may be able to get a high 2nd. If not, keep him.

The only one we're going to get anywhere close to his value montanagiant : 10/23/2018 2:08 pm : link Is Snacks. He could bring a 2nd rounder

Id keep dep026 : 10/23/2018 2:11 pm : link Barkley

OBJ

Vernon

Engram

Shepard

Hill

Collins

Hernandez

and maybe Carter.



Tomlinson is iffy for me. Now if you get an offer you cant refuse for the above - then its a no brainer.



Snacks and jenkins would be the two for me to trade.

Not trading OBJ in the offseason was... bw in dc : 10/23/2018 2:12 pm : link a monumental mistake. Now that contract is an albatross. He's a great player but those cap dollars would have more useful in so many ways.



We're not going to trade in the division, so we would need to look at teams who are in the playoff hunt or right on the edges.



Around the league...



New England could use a pass rush upgrade, and Belichick obviously knows Vernon from his Miami days. Maybe that's an interesting play. I just don't know if they could free up the cap space. And you know Belichick will be looking for help right up to Oct 30th.



Pittsburgh seems set. But they could use some secondary help. Maybe a spot for Collins. Not really the Steelers style in this free agency window however...



Miami? They could use a run stuffer at DT. They are horrible against the run.



Ravens? Excellent D and the offense seems set. They will go as far as the over-rated Flacco takes them.



Titans? Excellent D. Need to upgrade on the offense. But that is likely more of a function of Marriota. Same with the Jags and Bortles.



Chiefs? Secondary and LB help. But mostly secondary issues.



Chargers are locked and loaded. They are a real threat.



Packers could most definitely use a Dline help. Really need another play maker or two...



Panthers? Seems set on D, but maybe a Collins would help...?



Atlanta could definitely use all kinds of help on defense - granted, they have injury issues...



Seattle is interesting. That no name D is playing very well with the switch to a ball controlled, time consuming offensive approach under Schottenheimer. Could obviously use more offensive weapons. But we fall short there unless Shepherd is available...



So there is definitely a market out there. And we may have some of the right assets to offer...









RE: Good. Boy Cord : 10/23/2018 2:15 pm : link

Quote: Everybody outside guys like Saquon/Hernandez should be on the block.



Hill and Carter are building blocks on defense. So that’s four total. Shep, Engram, Tomlinson are probably keepers. I would let Collins go. In comment 14143904 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Hill and Carter are building blocks on defense. So that’s four total. Shep, Engram, Tomlinson are probably keepers. I would let Collins go.

RE: Keep Engram Sy'56 : 10/23/2018 2:16 pm : link

Quote: He was very good as a rookie. Versatile. A lot of upside. Dumping this young player before the midway point of year 2 would be stupid especially when you factor in his price the next few years.



Keep Engram, Barkley, and Beckham.



Shepard is cheap for another year. He's a starter quality WR. He has value right now to many teams. Id rather keep him and see what he can do with a working offense but they may be able to make a nice deal for him.



Vernon has a lot of value. He may be able to get a high 2nd. If not, keep him.



I've always thought Shepard is the guy that NE would go nuts with. Not sure there is room for him with Edelman but Shepard has 5x the talent, is just as tough, and knows how to read the defense underneath. A cheap 2 year rental to them may be very enticing. In comment 14144137 KWALL2 said:I've always thought Shepard is the guy that NE would go nuts with. Not sure there is room for him with Edelman but Shepard has 5x the talent, is just as tough, and knows how to read the defense underneath. A cheap 2 year rental to them may be very enticing.

RE: Open for Business? More like, Going Out of Business... Boy Cord : 10/23/2018 2:18 pm : link

Quote: What a shit show this team is... what an embarrassment. Some one else wrote in another thread, this is the first time in my life that the Giants are the worst team in the NFL.







This made me laugh. In comment 14144108 trueblueinpw said:This made me laugh.

Just keep in mind Carson53 : 10/23/2018 2:21 pm : link this is not like the baseball trading deadline.

Just much much fewer trades in the NFL,

just because somebody says 'open for business',

doesn't mean there will be a lot

of movement here. They can try...

RE: RE: Keep Engram Mr. Bungle : 10/23/2018 2:25 pm : link

Quote: I've always thought Shepard is the guy that NE would go nuts with. Not sure there is room for him with Edelman but Shepard has 5x the talent, is just as tough, and knows how to read the defense underneath. A cheap 2 year rental to them may be very enticing.



I don't think it would make sense to deal Shepard to the Patriots, unless they'd offer a 1st-rounder, which I can't imagine they'd do.



Even a 2nd-rounder would be a low 2nd-rounder coming from the Patriots. And that would be a bad flip for the 2016 #40 overall pick. Shepard is a cheap, young, talented, character player for the Giants already.



The plan up to the deadline should be getting the best return possible on as many players as are deemed not part of the future for reasons like old age, bad contract, bad character, etc. In comment 14144164 Sy'56 said:I don't think it would make sense to deal Shepard to the Patriots, unless they'd offer a 1st-rounder, which I can't imagine they'd do.Even a 2nd-rounder would be a low 2nd-rounder coming from the Patriots. And that would be a bad flip for the 2016 #40 overall pick. Shepard is a cheap, young, talented, character player for the Giants already.The plan up to the deadline should be getting the best return possible on as many players as are deemed not part of the future for reasons like old age, bad contract, bad character, etc.

RE: RE: RE: Keep Engram Sy'56 : 10/23/2018 2:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144164 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





I've always thought Shepard is the guy that NE would go nuts with. Not sure there is room for him with Edelman but Shepard has 5x the talent, is just as tough, and knows how to read the defense underneath. A cheap 2 year rental to them may be very enticing.







I don't think it would make sense to deal Shepard to the Patriots, unless they'd offer a 1st-rounder, which I can't imagine they'd do.



Even a 2nd-rounder would be a low 2nd-rounder coming from the Patriots. And that would be a bad flip for the 2016 #40 overall pick. Shepard is a cheap, young, talented, character player for the Giants already.



The plan up to the deadline should be getting the best return possible on as many players as are deemed not part of the future for reasons like old age, bad contract, bad character, etc.



It's more about this guy leaving after next season un UFA and at that point getting nothing back. In comment 14144190 Mr. Bungle said:It's more about this guy leaving after next season un UFA and at that point getting nothing back.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The most recent draft class BleedBlue : 10/23/2018 2:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144075 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14144061 Carson53 said:





Quote:





In comment 14144004 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14143948 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





and Shepard/Beckham are really the only pieces I wouldn't consider moving. Not looking to get into a trade Beckham debate, I just still think he can be a part of the solution here. Probably unmovable anyway with the contract. Same goes for Solder and his deal.







Agreed. You can't trade 'em all, you still need to field a team, and the younger, productive talent is still cheap and can be part of the rebuild.



I'd hate to see Collins go, but if they do, they had better get fair value on him. A 3rd rounder would just be idiotic.



.



I would keep Collins, but wouldn't overpay to do so.

As was mentioned last night, between 0-10 yards he's good, on the back end on pass D, he is not.

That was a fair assessment of his play, you need to draft a legit FS with him I think, not a JAG like Curtis Riley. You heard Riley's name when he saved a first down on a tackle, with 2:00 left in the game. He just doesn't

do much out there. If they traded Collins, he was a

2nd round pick, you won't get a first round pick

in return.







im not saying we get a first for collins, but your argument of he was a seconder rounder you wont get a first is dumb....would tom brady be had for a 7th rounder since thats when he was picked? if so gettleman is sleeping



.



Great analogy, pick the GOAT to make your arugument.

He's not worth a first, in your mind, a 3rd is idiotic,

what should they get then? Even Le'veon Bell wouldn't

bring a first round pick my friend.





Reading comp isn't your strong suit huh.



I said I'm not saying we get a first but the whole he was a second rounder we can't get a first is dumb. You're basically saying we can't get a high draft pick than round player was selected in....



In comment 14144111 Carson53 said:Reading comp isn't your strong suit huh.I said I'm not saying we get a first but the whole he was a second rounder we can't get a first is dumb. You're basically saying we can't get a high draft pick than round player was selected in....

RE: Yup NoGainDayne : 10/23/2018 2:43 pm : link

Quote:



Lol that's an amazing meme. In comment 14144134 montanagiant said:Lol that's an amazing meme.

RE: RE: Keep Engram NikkiMac : 10/23/2018 2:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144137 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





He was very good as a rookie. Versatile. A lot of upside. Dumping this young player before the midway point of year 2 would be stupid especially when you factor in his price the next few years.



Keep Engram, Barkley, and Beckham.



Shepard is cheap for another year. He's a starter quality WR. He has value right now to many teams. Id rather keep him and see what he can do with a working offense but they may be able to make a nice deal for him.



Vernon has a lot of value. He may be able to get a high 2nd. If not, keep him.







I've always thought Shepard is the guy that NE would go nuts with. Not sure there is room for him with Edelman but Shepard has 5x the talent, is just as tough, and knows how to read the defense underneath. A cheap 2 year rental to them may be very enticing.



So far Sy Engram has done nothing might he be moved ? It’s possible In comment 14144164 Sy'56 said:So far Sy Engram has done nothing might he be moved ? It’s possible

RE: RE: RE: RE: Keep Engram Simms11 : 10/23/2018 2:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144190 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14144164 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





I've always thought Shepard is the guy that NE would go nuts with. Not sure there is room for him with Edelman but Shepard has 5x the talent, is just as tough, and knows how to read the defense underneath. A cheap 2 year rental to them may be very enticing.







I don't think it would make sense to deal Shepard to the Patriots, unless they'd offer a 1st-rounder, which I can't imagine they'd do.



Even a 2nd-rounder would be a low 2nd-rounder coming from the Patriots. And that would be a bad flip for the 2016 #40 overall pick. Shepard is a cheap, young, talented, character player for the Giants already.



The plan up to the deadline should be getting the best return possible on as many players as are deemed not part of the future for reasons like old age, bad contract, bad character, etc.







It's more about this guy leaving after next season un UFA and at that point getting nothing back.



and would hate to see him go to Dallas where his Dad played too!!! A team that desperately needs WRs. In comment 14144227 Sy'56 said:and would hate to see him go to Dallas where his Dad played too!!! A team that desperately needs WRs.

Sterling Shepard has really stepped up EricJ : 10/23/2018 2:51 pm : link since last year when our other WRs went down. They guy is producing every week. He has quite a bit of value not only to us but to other teams.

tanney must be released today Justlurking : 10/23/2018 2:54 pm : link sign another young qb with upside off someone's PS. Tanney is a complete waste.

Whether or not a player is good or cheap has absolutely nothing Brown Recluse : 10/23/2018 2:55 pm : link to do with whether or not they should be traded if they aren't going to be a part of the future.



I love Shepard. He is the kind of guy you love to root for. Great player. Great person. But if they aren't going to re-sign him (I don't know if they are or not) then he is on the block. The whole point is to stockpile picks by getting whatever you can before the players you don't want hit the market and leave for nothing.



If the best you can get for Shepard is a 3rd, then do it.

I don't get the love for Sheppard SLIM_ : 10/23/2018 2:56 pm : link He drops way too many balls for a possession-slot type. He doesn't have great speed or size. He isn't a jackass like OBJ but seems like he's buddies with him. He also is a free agent in 2020. This year is lost and next year, Engram needs to be the slot guy.



If you get a 2 or a 3 for him, you absolutely take it.



Wrong Eli gets Traded Dutch77 : 10/23/2018 2:56 pm : link SHURMUR: Dave, I can’t win with Eli. He’s limiting our team.



GETTLEMAN: Idk...



SHURMUR: If you want to win, we have to move on. Eli can’t cut it anymore.



GETTLEMAN: Your’re right. I’ll make the move.



....



GETTLEMAN: The deed is done.



SHURMUR: NOT THAT ELI, YOU IDIOT

RE: Keep Shepard send Engram packing for #2 jeff57 : 10/23/2018 2:59 pm : link

Quote: Collins would be next

JJ can still play a Premium position for a contender .

Who’s going to give you a 2 for Engram. In comment 14144069 Bluesbreaker said:Who’s going to give you a 2 for Engram.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The most recent draft class Carson53 : 10/23/2018 2:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144111 Carson53 said:





Quote:





In comment 14144075 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14144061 Carson53 said:





Quote:





In comment 14144004 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14143948 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





and Shepard/Beckham are really the only pieces I wouldn't consider moving. Not looking to get into a trade Beckham debate, I just still think he can be a part of the solution here. Probably unmovable anyway with the contract. Same goes for Solder and his deal.







Agreed. You can't trade 'em all, you still need to field a team, and the younger, productive talent is still cheap and can be part of the rebuild.



I'd hate to see Collins go, but if they do, they had better get fair value on him. A 3rd rounder would just be idiotic.



.



I would keep Collins, but wouldn't overpay to do so.

As was mentioned last night, between 0-10 yards he's good, on the back end on pass D, he is not.

That was a fair assessment of his play, you need to draft a legit FS with him I think, not a JAG like Curtis Riley. You heard Riley's name when he saved a first down on a tackle, with 2:00 left in the game. He just doesn't

do much out there. If they traded Collins, he was a

2nd round pick, you won't get a first round pick

in return.







im not saying we get a first for collins, but your argument of he was a seconder rounder you wont get a first is dumb....would tom brady be had for a 7th rounder since thats when he was picked? if so gettleman is sleeping



.



Great analogy, pick the GOAT to make your arugument.

He's not worth a first, in your mind, a 3rd is idiotic,

what should they get then? Even Le'veon Bell wouldn't

bring a first round pick my friend.









Reading comp isn't your strong suit huh.



I said I'm not saying we get a first but the whole he was a second rounder we can't get a first is dumb. You're basically saying we can't get a high draft pick than round player was selected in....

.



Actually reading comp. is a strong suit of mine.

but common sense and logic are not one of yours.

"I am not saying he is worth a first, but a 3rd is idiotic" okay now. I am saying he is a second round pick,

and teams are not going to put a first round grade on him cuz of his obvious flaws in pass defense as summed up quite well last evening, and stated above by me.

I also said I wouldn't overpay to try and keep him,

did you read that as well?

I'm done here... In comment 14144236 BleedBlue said:Actually reading comp. is a strong suit of mine.but common sense and logic are not one of yours."I am not saying he is worth a first, but a 3rd is idiotic" okay now. I am saying he is a second round pick,and teams are not going to put a first round grade on him cuz of his obvious flaws in pass defense as summed up quite well last evening, and stated above by me.I also said I wouldn't overpay to try and keep him,did you read that as well?I'm done here...

I don't get the idea of trading a WR that is young, athletic, Simms11 : 10/23/2018 3:02 pm : link a great slot receiver and compliment in our receiving corps?! He's currently cheap and by the time he becomes a Free Agent, we should have another rookie QB making minimal salary. We could certainly have the capital then to resign Shep. I'm sure he'd still get a decent contract, but he's not a #1 WR on this or any team.

RE: Odell + Engram to the redskins for Leg of Theismann : 10/23/2018 3:03 pm : link

Quote: Colt McCoy

2019 and 2020 1st rd picks and

Brandon Scherff





I kid I kid...



or do I



Yes, you are joking. First of all, the dead cap for Odell would be astronomical if we trade him. It is not cap friendly to trade him. 2nd of all, Colt McCoy???? I want no part of him. In comment 14143940 DC Gmen Fan said:Yes, you are joking. First of all, the dead cap for Odell would be astronomical if we trade him. It is not cap friendly to trade him. 2nd of all, Colt McCoy???? I want no part of him.

We're not resigning both Shep and Engram AcesUp : 10/23/2018 3:06 pm : link And I think they're somewhat redundant in our offense since you don't really want Engram inline blocking. And both are luxury players (elite slot and elite pass catching TE) on a team that is missing some fundamental components ie. blockers. I'd make a decision on one and deal the other. Engram has a harder skillset to replace and he is captive on his rookie deal for another 2-3 years. I think you can get close to Shep's value replacing him with the right high floor late round pick. I would move Shep for a 2+ if that is on the table.

RE: Wrong Eli gets Traded bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 3:06 pm : link

Quote: SHURMUR: Dave, I can’t win with Eli. He’s limiting our team.



GETTLEMAN: Idk...



SHURMUR: If you want to win, we have to move on. Eli can’t cut it anymore.



GETTLEMAN: Your’re right. I’ll make the move.



....



GETTLEMAN: The deed is done.



SHURMUR: NOT THAT ELI, YOU IDIOT





This actually made me chuckle. In comment 14144291 Dutch77 said:This actually made me chuckle.

dancing on the head of a pin mdc1 : 10/23/2018 3:07 pm : link in a losing football culture. Bottom is here. Question is are there levels of bottom?



RE: RE: Odell + Engram to the redskins for DC Gmen Fan : 10/23/2018 3:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14143940 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





Colt McCoy

2019 and 2020 1st rd picks and

Brandon Scherff





I kid I kid...



or do I







Yes, you are joking. First of all, the dead cap for Odell would be astronomical if we trade him. It is not cap friendly to trade him. 2nd of all, Colt McCoy???? I want no part of him.





According to Skins fans Colt is the second coming ....lol In comment 14144316 Leg of Theismann said:According to Skins fans Colt is the second coming ....lol

RE: RE: RE: RE: Keep Engram Carson53 : 10/23/2018 3:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144190 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14144164 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





I've always thought Shepard is the guy that NE would go nuts with. Not sure there is room for him with Edelman but Shepard has 5x the talent, is just as tough, and knows how to read the defense underneath. A cheap 2 year rental to them may be very enticing.







I don't think it would make sense to deal Shepard to the Patriots, unless they'd offer a 1st-rounder, which I can't imagine they'd do.



Even a 2nd-rounder would be a low 2nd-rounder coming from the Patriots. And that would be a bad flip for the 2016 #40 overall pick. Shepard is a cheap, young, talented, character player for the Giants already.



The plan up to the deadline should be getting the best return possible on as many players as are deemed not part of the future for reasons like old age, bad contract, bad character, etc.







It's more about this guy leaving after next season un UFA and at that point getting nothing back. .



Shephard is tough as Edelman? I don't think so, what have

some folks been watching. In comment 14144227 Sy'56 said:Shephard is tough as Edelman? I don't think so, what havesome folks been watching.

RE: Yeah TyreeHelmet : 10/23/2018 3:17 pm : link

Quote: If LaCanfora says it, it can't be true.



My thoughts exactly In comment 14143878 Joey in VA said:My thoughts exactly

RE: BLOW IT THE F*CK UP. superspynyg : 10/23/2018 3:21 pm : link

Quote: !



Then you all will cry next season about how we traded away all our talent and how much we suck. In comment 14143987 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Then you all will cry next season about how we traded away all our talent and how much we suck.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The most recent draft class BleedBlue : 10/23/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144236 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14144111 Carson53 said:





Quote:





In comment 14144075 BleedBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 14144061 Carson53 said:





Quote:





In comment 14144004 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14143948 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





and Shepard/Beckham are really the only pieces I wouldn't consider moving. Not looking to get into a trade Beckham debate, I just still think he can be a part of the solution here. Probably unmovable anyway with the contract. Same goes for Solder and his deal.







Agreed. You can't trade 'em all, you still need to field a team, and the younger, productive talent is still cheap and can be part of the rebuild.



I'd hate to see Collins go, but if they do, they had better get fair value on him. A 3rd rounder would just be idiotic.



.



I would keep Collins, but wouldn't overpay to do so.

As was mentioned last night, between 0-10 yards he's good, on the back end on pass D, he is not.

That was a fair assessment of his play, you need to draft a legit FS with him I think, not a JAG like Curtis Riley. You heard Riley's name when he saved a first down on a tackle, with 2:00 left in the game. He just doesn't

do much out there. If they traded Collins, he was a

2nd round pick, you won't get a first round pick

in return.







im not saying we get a first for collins, but your argument of he was a seconder rounder you wont get a first is dumb....would tom brady be had for a 7th rounder since thats when he was picked? if so gettleman is sleeping



.



Great analogy, pick the GOAT to make your arugument.

He's not worth a first, in your mind, a 3rd is idiotic,

what should they get then? Even Le'veon Bell wouldn't

bring a first round pick my friend.









Reading comp isn't your strong suit huh.



I said I'm not saying we get a first but the whole he was a second rounder we can't get a first is dumb. You're basically saying we can't get a high draft pick than round player was selected in....





.



Actually reading comp. is a strong suit of mine.

but common sense and logic are not one of yours.

"I am not saying he is worth a first, but a 3rd is idiotic" okay now. I am saying he is a second round pick,

and teams are not going to put a first round grade on him cuz of his obvious flaws in pass defense as summed up quite well last evening, and stated above by me.

I also said I wouldn't overpay to try and keep him,

did you read that as well?

I'm done here...





reading comp is your strong suit but you cant even read who posted getting a 3 is idiotic? lol yea im done here... In comment 14144306 Carson53 said:reading comp is your strong suit but you cant even read who posted getting a 3 is idiotic? lol yea im done here...

RE: We're not resigning both Shep and Engram mdc1 : 10/23/2018 3:23 pm : link

Quote: And I think they're somewhat redundant in our offense since you don't really want Engram inline blocking. And both are luxury players (elite slot and elite pass catching TE) on a team that is missing some fundamental components ie. blockers. I'd make a decision on one and deal the other. Engram has a harder skillset to replace and he is captive on his rookie deal for another 2-3 years. I think you can get close to Shep's value replacing him with the right high floor late round pick. I would move Shep for a 2+ if that is on the table.



We are cleaning the Augean stables of Jerry Reese. The GM know for DE's, playmakers, primadonnas, backflippers, fire crack specialists, basketball player converters. Everything except for basic football basics, running, tackling, blocking, and tackling. That is where we are. Now we have a relic attempting to fill in the hole using your grand dads ideas.

In comment 14144324 AcesUp said:We are cleaning the Augean stables of Jerry Reese. The GM know for DE's, playmakers, primadonnas, backflippers, fire crack specialists, basketball player converters. Everything except for basic football basics, running, tackling, blocking, and tackling. That is where we are. Now we have a relic attempting to fill in the hole using your grand dads ideas.

I like the consistency.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 3:30 pm : link many have here regarding trades, especially of superstars.



Raiders trade Mack and a large contingent of posters rail against what a stupid move it was.



Ironically, several of those same posters are the ones saying the Giants made a monumental mistake not trading Beckham.



And you can't tell me it is because one team is down in the dumps and the other one isn't.



I wonder why there's a difference?? Hmm......

Warming up to trading for Carr PatersonPlank : 10/23/2018 3:40 pm : link Then we could go OL in rd 1 of the draft.



Maybe a 3 way trade: Eli to the Jags, someone from the Jags to the Raiders, Carr to the Giants

RE: Warming up to trading for Carr BleedBlue : 10/23/2018 3:43 pm : link

Quote: Then we could go OL in rd 1 of the draft.



Maybe a 3 way trade: Eli to the Jags, someone from the Jags to the Raiders, Carr to the Giants





i literally just said this to a buddy.

raiders view as salary dump, jags choose the vet with playoff experience, giants get a younger QB who can move a little more.



im def warming up to a move for carr though.



here is a pretty cool scenario



we get #1 overall, what is the cost for raiders to move up to 1 from lets say 15.



id say

carr

#15 or whatever first from cowboys is

#22 or whatyever the first from bears is In comment 14144411 PatersonPlank said:i literally just said this to a buddy.raiders view as salary dump, jags choose the vet with playoff experience, giants get a younger QB who can move a little more.im def warming up to a move for carr though.here is a pretty cool scenariowe get #1 overall, what is the cost for raiders to move up to 1 from lets say 15.id saycarr#15 or whatever first from cowboys is#22 or whatyever the first from bears is

RE: Warming up to trading for Carr Go Terps : 10/23/2018 3:43 pm : link

Quote: Then we could go OL in rd 1 of the draft.



Maybe a 3 way trade: Eli to the Jags, someone from the Jags to the Raiders, Carr to the Giants



What a mistake that would be.



We shouldn't be trading picks to take on salary. We should be accumulating two things: cap space and draft picks. In comment 14144411 PatersonPlank said:What a mistake that would be.We shouldn't be trading picks to take on salary. We should be accumulating two things: cap space and draft picks.

I d trade Barkley for Darnold joeinpa : 10/23/2018 3:44 pm : link ........just kidding Fatman, not being ponderous ........this time.

FMiC LG in NYC : 10/23/2018 3:46 pm : link Personally I offered no opinion on the Mack trade but for those of whom you speak, it could have to do with the position.



Better to have an impact LBer who can single-handledly wreck an offensive game plan, than a WR who relies on the rest of the offense (OL, QB) to truly be effective...

I would advocate for Snacks just because he's a good guy... nzyme : 10/23/2018 3:48 pm : link I'm all for trading Snacks Harrison to a contender just because he's a great player and team guy. He deserves a shot at a Super Bowl.

RE: Would hate to see Shepard traded Jay in Toronto : 10/23/2018 3:52 pm : link

Quote: He is the kind of guy you want on a football team. Plays hard, smart, good teammate.



You can't (or at least shouldn't) trade everybody.



+1 one of my favorites In comment 14144220 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:+1 one of my favorites

Snacks should be traded and it would be best for him and us dpinzow : 10/23/2018 4:15 pm : link We are in fire sale mode and can get at least two good picks (including a 1st) for an elite run-stopping DT like Snacks. I would even start a bidding war between KC, NE and Pitt for him since all three of them would be desperate for a DT that good, especially the Chiefs who need defensive help in the worst way and are short one or two good defensive players from a super bowl

It's so hard to move players in a cap situation micky : 10/23/2018 4:19 pm : link Like to get rid of many and stock pile picks..but in reality that's not how it plans out in the NFL





Giants are going have to bite the bullet for their own ineptness.



That's why this situation is far from ever being a quick turnaround ..period

Could Snacks fetch a 2? adamg : 10/23/2018 4:20 pm : link He's basically cost controlled. His contract was Reese's best FA work in recent years.

RE: Warming up to trading for Carr Boy Cord : 10/23/2018 4:21 pm : link

Quote: Then we could go OL in rd 1 of the draft.



Maybe a 3 way trade: Eli to the Jags, someone from the Jags to the Raiders, Carr to the Giants



Yuck. I like the idea of the Jags trading for Carr and leaving the Giants out of it. In comment 14144411 PatersonPlank said:Yuck. I like the idea of the Jags trading for Carr and leaving the Giants out of it.

RE: It's so hard to move players in a cap situation dpinzow : 10/23/2018 4:24 pm : link

Quote: Like to get rid of many and stock pile picks..but in reality that's not how it plans out in the NFL





Giants are going have to bite the bullet for their own ineptness.



That's why this situation is far from ever being a quick turnaround ..period



Snacks’ pro-rated cap # for this year is 4.8 million after next week and has about $18 million total for 2019 and 2020. KC, NE and Pittsburgh have enough cap room to make it work. We are probably stuck with Vernon due to his cap number being $8.5 million for the rest of the year In comment 14144544 micky said:Snacks’ pro-rated cap # for this year is 4.8 million after next week and has about $18 million total for 2019 and 2020. KC, NE and Pittsburgh have enough cap room to make it work. We are probably stuck with Vernon due to his cap number being $8.5 million for the rest of the year

RE: Could Snacks fetch a 2? dpinzow : 10/23/2018 4:24 pm : link

Quote: He's basically cost controlled. His contract was Reese's best FA work in recent years.



He can get a 1 and 4 IMO if we start a bidding war with the AFC contenders In comment 14144547 adamg said:He can get a 1 and 4 IMO if we start a bidding war with the AFC contenders

RE: Jenkins? BigBlueJuice : 10/23/2018 4:25 pm : link

Quote: Jenkins is AWFUL this year.



I think everyone is doing poorly this year however defense is on the field too much. Offense has to give them a rest. In comment 14143890 DavidinBMNY said:I think everyone is doing poorly this year however defense is on the field too much. Offense has to give them a rest.

RE: Jenkins? djm : 10/23/2018 4:25 pm : link

Quote: Jenkins is AWFUL this year.



No he isn’t. He’s being exposed like any good corner due to no passrush. The big pass last night being the exception that was a shitty play. In comment 14143890 DavidinBMNY said:No he isn’t. He’s being exposed like any good corner due to no passrush. The big pass last night being the exception that was a shitty play.

RE: Warming up to trading for Carr djm : 10/23/2018 4:36 pm : link

Quote: Then we could go OL in rd 1 of the draft.



Maybe a 3 way trade: Eli to the Jags, someone from the Jags to the Raiders, Carr to the Giants



Dude, no. No!! In comment 14144411 PatersonPlank said:Dude, no. No!!

Giants vs Cards TommytheElephant : 10/23/2018 4:41 pm : link Who wins ?

I still think we do

RE: RE: Jenkins? jvm52106 : 10/23/2018 5:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14143890 DavidinBMNY said:





Quote:





Jenkins is AWFUL this year.







No he isn’t. He’s being exposed like any good corner due to no passrush. The big pass last night being the exception that was a shitty play.



I will say this, watch Jenkins more and more each week. I have seen him (last night in person) start to take a little more O Lay in his tackling attempts. He is clearly making business decisions already after 7 games. We are going nowhere, trading him would be fine with me if anyone would take him and his salary. In comment 14144564 djm said:I will say this, watch Jenkins more and more each week. I have seen him (last night in person) start to take a little more O Lay in his tackling attempts. He is clearly making business decisions already after 7 games. We are going nowhere, trading him would be fine with me if anyone would take him and his salary.

Carr.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/23/2018 5:29 pm : link has parlayed one decent season into fooling a lot of people that he's a good QB.



He's Sam Bradford-like in that regard.

Lets trade all the good XBRONX : 10/23/2018 5:31 pm : link players and aim for SB in 2022

How can you work at a place like this.? NYRiese : 10/23/2018 5:47 pm : link ...what the Giants have become.

I guess contnuity only applies to management.

Keep in mind The Dude : 10/23/2018 5:47 pm : link Trade deadline is next Tuesday. One thing to keep in mind re: Giants moving high-priced vets: They have $1.7M in cap space. All of the remaining prorated bonus money of a traded player would accelerate onto this year’s cap. For guys like Eli, Vernon or Jenkins, that’d be $6M-plus...

RE: Carr.. GiantGrit : 10/23/2018 6:26 pm : link

Quote: has parlayed one decent season into fooling a lot of people that he's a good QB.



He's Sam Bradford-like in that regard.



He threw for 3,200 yards his rookie year with 21 touchdowns and 12 picks.



The next two years, he had 3,900 passing yards with

31 TDs - 13 picks

28 TD - 6 picks



He looks like shit right now, but that does not mean he didn't look very promising before the leg injury. In comment 14144688 FatMan in Charlotte said:He threw for 3,200 yards his rookie year with 21 touchdowns and 12 picks.The next two years, he had 3,900 passing yards with31 TDs - 13 picks28 TD - 6 picksHe looks like shit right now, but that does not mean he didn't look very promising before the leg injury.

The best option at QB right now is Lauletta Go Terps : 10/23/2018 6:37 pm : link If we enter 2019 with a depth chart of Lauletta and one or possibly two rookie QBs (maybe a draft pick and a UDFA), it gives us an opportunity to things elsewhere in the draft and in FA that we otherwise would not be able to if we were paying Carr.

Trading Beckham / Solder Big_Pete : 10/23/2018 7:10 pm : link I looked into the salary cap ramifications of trading Beckham /Solder from overthecap.com



It seems that it isn't as prohibitive cap wise as I assumed. As it is after June 1, the signing bonus seems to remain pro-ratad over the contract and other guaranteed money is assumed by the receiving team.



I guess trading Beckham is something that we could do if we wanted from a cap perspective. Of coursr the real question is would we want to.

Trading Beckham / Solder Big_Pete : 10/23/2018 7:11 pm : link I looked into the salary cap ramifications of trading Beckham /Solder from overthecap.com



It seems that it isn't as prohibitive cap wise as I assumed. As it is after June 1, the signing bonus seems to remain pro-ratad over the contract and other guaranteed money is assumed by the receiving team.



I guess trading Beckham is something that we could do if we wanted from a cap perspective. Of course the real question is would we want to.

RE: Trading Beckham / Solder MBavaro : 10/23/2018 7:49 pm : link

Quote: I looked into the salary cap ramifications of trading Beckham /Solder from overthecap.com



It seems that it isn't as prohibitive cap wise as I assumed. As it is after June 1, the signing bonus seems to remain pro-ratad over the contract and other guaranteed money is assumed by the receiving team.



I guess trading Beckham is something that we could do if we wanted from a cap perspective. Of course the real question is would we want to.



What do you mean "isnt as prohibitive"? can you provide more details? I mean, I could look it up myself, but since you already did it...... In comment 14144832 Big_Pete said:What do you mean "isnt as prohibitive"? can you provide more details? I mean, I could look it up myself, but since you already did it......

When I look at it, MBavaro : 10/23/2018 7:58 pm : link I see, if we trade him now, a $20 million cap hit this year (we only have 3.5 million in space right now) and $16 more next year.



What am I missing? Seriously, I don't have the brain for this stuff.

IMO, any team offering wholesale trades is only going to get baadbill : 10/23/2018 8:08 pm : link firesale returns... You get high value when you aren't looking to make a trade and it is another team trying to persuade you to give up a particular player. So, the idea of a #1 for Shepard, for example, is just outlandish value that is almost certainly not going to happen imo.

RE: When I look at it, GiantGolfer : 10/23/2018 8:26 pm : link

Quote: I see, if we trade him now, a $20 million cap hit this year (we only have 3.5 million in space right now) and $16 more next year.



What am I missing? Seriously, I don't have the brain for this stuff.



You aren’t missing anything. We’d have $16 million in dead cap next year if we trade Beckham in the offseason. In comment 14144892 MBavaro said:You aren’t missing anything. We’d have $16 million in dead cap next year if we trade Beckham in the offseason.

RE: RE: Trading Beckham / Solder Big_Pete : 10/23/2018 8:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144832 Big_Pete said:





Quote:





I looked into the salary cap ramifications of trading Beckham /Solder from overthecap.com



It seems that it isn't as prohibitive cap wise as I assumed. As it is after June 1, the signing bonus seems to remain pro-ratad over the contract and other guaranteed money is assumed by the receiving team.



I guess trading Beckham is something that we could do if we wanted from a cap perspective. Of course the real question is would we want to.







What do you mean "isnt as prohibitive"? can you provide more details? I mean, I could look it up myself, but since you already did it......





Looking at the 'trade post june' drop down, details the dead money for trades and cap savings.



It seems any signing bonus money is not accelerated as usually the case for trades, this must be due to being after June 1.



If we assume trades after week 8, the dead money is the pro-rata signing bonus, any roster/workout bonuses and half the 2018 salary.



This means it would look something like, but here is what it looks like



Eli Manning

- $16,950,000 dead money + $5,250,000 2018 cap savings ($6,200,000 in dead money in 2019)



Olivier Vernon

- $10,625,000 dead money + $6,375,000 2018 cap saving ($4,000,000 in dead money in 2019 and 2020)





Nate Solder

- $7,050,000 dead money + $2,950,000 2018 cap saving ($4,000,000 in dead money in 2019, 2020 and 2021)



Janoris Jenkins

- $6,800,000 dead money + $3,200,000 2018 cap saving ($3,500,000 in dead money in 2019 and 2020)





Damon Harrison

- $5,725,000 dead money + $3,875,000 2018 cap saving($1,600,000 in dead money in 2019 and 2020)





Odell Beckham, Jr.

- $4,729,000 dead money + $729,000 2018 cap saving ($4,000,000 in dead money in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022)





Alec Ogletree

- $3,250,000 dead money + $1,500,000 2018 cap saving ($1,750,000 in dead money in 2019, 2020 and 2021)



Eli Apple

- $3,218,709 dead money + $113,742 2018 cap saving

- ( In comment 14144874 MBavaro said:Looking at the 'trade post june' drop down, details the dead money for trades and cap savings.It seems any signing bonus money is not accelerated as usually the case for trades, this must be due to being after June 1.If we assume trades after week 8, the dead money is the pro-rata signing bonus, any roster/workout bonuses and half the 2018 salary.This means it would look something like, but here is what it looks likeEli Manning- $16,950,000 dead money + $5,250,000 2018 cap savings ($6,200,000 in dead money in 2019)Olivier Vernon- $10,625,000 dead money + $6,375,000 2018 cap saving ($4,000,000 in dead money in 2019 and 2020)Nate Solder- $7,050,000 dead money + $2,950,000 2018 cap saving ($4,000,000 in dead money in 2019, 2020 and 2021)Janoris Jenkins- $6,800,000 dead money + $3,200,000 2018 cap saving ($3,500,000 in dead money in 2019 and 2020)Damon Harrison- $5,725,000 dead money + $3,875,000 2018 cap saving($1,600,000 in dead money in 2019 and 2020)Odell Beckham, Jr.- $4,729,000 dead money + $729,000 2018 cap saving ($4,000,000 in dead money in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022)Alec Ogletree- $3,250,000 dead money + $1,500,000 2018 cap saving ($1,750,000 in dead money in 2019, 2020 and 2021)Eli Apple- $3,218,709 dead money + $113,742 2018 cap saving Link - ( New Window

RE: RE: Warming up to trading for Carr bradshaw44 : 10/23/2018 8:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144411 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





Then we could go OL in rd 1 of the draft.



Maybe a 3 way trade: Eli to the Jags, someone from the Jags to the Raiders, Carr to the Giants









i literally just said this to a buddy.

raiders view as salary dump, jags choose the vet with playoff experience, giants get a younger QB who can move a little more.



im def warming up to a move for carr though.



here is a pretty cool scenario



we get #1 overall, what is the cost for raiders to move up to 1 from lets say 15.



id say

carr

#15 or whatever first from cowboys is

#22 or whatyever the first from bears is



You guys clamoring for Carr need to do your research. He’s widely regarded as the most shell shocked QB in the league. Raider fans rail about how all he does is check down. And when he gets sacked he apparently wines about it. In comment 14144423 BleedBlue said:You guys clamoring for Carr need to do your research. He’s widely regarded as the most shell shocked QB in the league. Raider fans rail about how all he does is check down. And when he gets sacked he apparently wines about it.

RE: IMO, any team offering wholesale trades is only going to get GFAN52 : 10/23/2018 8:49 pm : link

Quote: firesale returns... You get high value when you aren't looking to make a trade and it is another team trying to persuade you to give up a particular player. So, the idea of a #1 for Shepard, for example, is just outlandish value that is almost certainly not going to happen imo.



Exactly, only Odell would net a #1 pick (obviously apart from the off limits Saquon). In comment 14144906 baadbill said:Exactly, only Odell would net a #1 pick (obviously apart from the off limits Saquon).

Derek Carr Big_Pete : 10/23/2018 8:52 pm : link I am not sure if Derek Carr is a realistic option or not.

It may depend on how Gettleman and Shurmur graded him as a prospect back in 2015.



If we do move on from Eli, we need to upgrade our QB depth somehow.



Lauletta is the style of QB that fits Shurmur’s system and I would guess that at some point he will get some game time before the season is over.



Carr's contract seems to be an issue for any trade. I would prefer to trade for someone like Jacoby Brissett.



--- Peppers : 10/23/2018 8:54 pm : link The way I heard it and the belief around the league is they are NOT looking to tear the walls down. They won't get rid of good players for minimal return just for the sake of getting out of contracts.



Apple trade was good value. They could only get a 5th this past offseason. 6 months later they get a (late) 4th and (2020)7th. Very hard to turn that down.

Giants options to trade Big_Pete : 10/23/2018 9:02 pm : link The only guys that I think are worth looking at trading are the guys who either:



1. Players who do not fit the culture that Shurmur is trying to build



2. Players with sizable contracts to improve our salary cap situation.



The obvious candidate to me is Janoris Jenkins.



I would consider Olivier Vernon, given his cap number, but that is not a lock.



Eli Manning is an option should we be willing to roll the dice with Lauletta for the rest of the season.



There is no reason to trade guys like Shepard or Engram; they are still on rookie contract and have ability.





RE: --- Big_Pete : 10/23/2018 9:04 pm : link

Quote: The way I heard it and the belief around the league is they are NOT looking to tear the walls down. They won't get rid of good players for minimal return just for the sake of getting out of contracts.



Apple trade was good value. They could only get a 5th this past offseason. 6 months later they get a (late) 4th and (2020)7th. Very hard to turn that down.



I think the Eli Apple trade, like releasing Ereck Flowers is all about getting the right locker room culture going forward that Gettleman and Shurmur want. In comment 14144975 Peppers said:I think the Eli Apple trade, like releasing Ereck Flowers is all about getting the right locker room culture going forward that Gettleman and Shurmur want.

Players to trade for Big_Pete : 10/23/2018 9:12 pm : link I would also consider trading for players as well.



Patrick Peterson would be a good option if the Cardinals are willing to deal him (which doesn't seem to be the case)



I would also look at Haasan Reddick (who was drafted last year to play in Bettcher's system) and Deone Bucannon.



Both Reddick and Bucannon are not great fits for Wilkes system. Bucannon is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.



The other players I would consider trading for given Eli's struggles are Jacoby Brissett and maybe Vikings QB Kyle Sloter (as a depth guy to replace Tanney)



I would trade for good Oline in a heart beat, but there doesn't seem to be much available.



I'm done watching B in ALB : 10/23/2018 9:12 pm : link And will actively root against this team if they trade Snacks. At this point he's the best or second best player on the team and someone who I love watching play football.

RE: --- baadbill : 10/23/2018 9:22 pm : link

Quote: The way I heard it and the belief around the league is they are NOT looking to tear the walls down. They won't get rid of good players for minimal return just for the sake of getting out of contracts.



Apple trade was good value. They could only get a 5th this past offseason. 6 months later they get a (late) 4th and (2020)7th. Very hard to turn that down.



I think a 4th and a 7th is easy to turn down. The odds are pretty strong that neither pick turns out to be a long term starter - it's almost like "why bother" getting anything ... I don't believe for a minute that the Giants traded Apple because of the "value" they are receiving... IMO they traded Apple because they didn't want him in the locker room any longer and took what they could get. In comment 14144975 Peppers said:I think a 4th and a 7th is easy to turn down. The odds are pretty strong that neither pick turns out to be a long term starter - it's almost like "why bother" getting anything ... I don't believe for a minute that the Giants traded Apple because of the "value" they are receiving... IMO they traded Apple because they didn't want him in the locker room any longer and took what they could get.

RE: RE: --- montanagiant : 10/23/2018 9:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144975 Peppers said:





Quote:





The way I heard it and the belief around the league is they are NOT looking to tear the walls down. They won't get rid of good players for minimal return just for the sake of getting out of contracts.



Apple trade was good value. They could only get a 5th this past offseason. 6 months later they get a (late) 4th and (2020)7th. Very hard to turn that down.







I think a 4th and a 7th is easy to turn down. The odds are pretty strong that neither pick turns out to be a long term starter - it's almost like "why bother" getting anything ... I don't believe for a minute that the Giants traded Apple because of the "value" they are receiving... IMO they traded Apple because they didn't want him in the locker room any longer and took what they could get.

Apple wasn't going to be a long-term solution either, he was not getting another contract from us when his Rookie one ran out In comment 14145017 baadbill said:Apple wasn't going to be a long-term solution either, he was not getting another contract from us when his Rookie one ran out

At this point the Giants Phil in LA : 10/23/2018 9:33 pm : link has 3 4ths, assuming the comp pick holds. They should be able get value depending on the depth of the draft or what they can combine them with.

... christian : 10/23/2018 9:45 pm : link The Giants are going to wrap up this year with a like 30 guys who are fringe NFL players.



It's great to get rid of bad characters, but you have to have NFL players too.



It's a dynamite off season if you can add 10 good players, at this rate the Giants are looking many, many years away.

RE: At this point the Giants Big_Pete : 10/23/2018 9:52 pm : link

Quote: has 3 4ths, assuming the comp pick holds. They should be able get value depending on the depth of the draft or what they can combine them with.



If the draft order holds up and the compensation picks turn out like the projection from over the cap on 11 Sept, the Giants currently have the following picks next year



1

34

104

133 (from Saints)

136 (compensation)

141

176

240 (from Vikings)

247 (from Rams)





In comment 14145040 Phil in LA said:If the draft order holds up and the compensation picks turn out like the projection from over the cap on 11 Sept, the Giants currently have the following picks next year34104133 (from Saints)136 (compensation)141176240 (from Vikings)247 (from Rams)

RE: ... GFAN52 : 10/23/2018 9:53 pm : link

Quote: The Giants are going to wrap up this year with a like 30 guys who are fringe NFL players.



It's great to get rid of bad characters, but you have to have NFL players too.



It's a dynamite off season if you can add 10 good players, at this rate the Giants are looking many, many years away.



You can't crap out on the number of 1st rd picks the Giants have wasted in the last 10 years and expect a sudden turnaround. It will take 2019, 2020 and 2021 before this team is fully stocked. I'm ok with that if it builds a sustained winning club, In comment 14145073 christian said:You can't crap out on the number of 1st rd picks the Giants have wasted in the last 10 years and expect a sudden turnaround. It will take 2019, 2020 and 2021 before this team is fully stocked. I'm ok with that if it builds a sustained winning club,

Engram BigBluesman : 10/23/2018 9:56 pm : link Dark horse trade candidate. It would go with the theme of shedding Reese picks. He has often been hurt. Could NYG sell his potential for a 2nd? They might consider it if they don't love him. Personally I would rather see him become an excellent TE for us. But I wouldn't take for granted that he is a part of the core.

RE: RE: ... christian : 10/23/2018 10:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14145073 christian said:





Quote:





The Giants are going to wrap up this year with a like 30 guys who are fringe NFL players.



It's great to get rid of bad characters, but you have to have NFL players too.



It's a dynamite off season if you can add 10 good players, at this rate the Giants are looking many, many years away.







You can't crap out on the number of 1st rd picks the Giants have wasted in the last 10 years and expect a sudden turnaround. It will take 2019, 2020 and 2021 before this team is fully stocked. I'm ok with that if it builds a sustained winning club,



I think Gettleman has purged lots of players and replaced them with no-future type guys.



He had a great draft, but outside of the draft and the Ogletree trade, he's added ~30 players who aren't any better than the players he moved away from.



I would understand that approach if he hadn't signed Solder, Omameh, Martin, Latimer, and Stewart etc. to 50M worth of guaranteed money. In comment 14145087 GFAN52 said:I think Gettleman has purged lots of players and replaced them with no-future type guys.He had a great draft, but outside of the draft and the Ogletree trade, he's added ~30 players who aren't any better than the players he moved away from.I would understand that approach if he hadn't signed Solder, Omameh, Martin, Latimer, and Stewart etc. to 50M worth of guaranteed money.

Ugh, 'locker room culture' Ten Ton Hammer : 10/23/2018 10:02 pm : link They doubled down on 'duh culture' this offseason and all it did is saddle this roster with bad contracts. It certainly didn't result in a better football team.

RE: RE: ... Big_Pete : 10/23/2018 10:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14145073 christian said:



Quote:



The Giants are going to wrap up this year with a like 30 guys who are fringe NFL players.



It's great to get rid of bad characters, but you have to have NFL players too.



It's a dynamite off season if you can add 10 good players, at this rate the Giants are looking many, many years away.



You can't crap out on the number of 1st rd picks the Giants have wasted in the last 10 years and expect a sudden turnaround. It will take 2019, 2020 and 2021 before this team is fully stocked. I'm ok with that if it builds a sustained winning club,



Drafting has been a core problem for some time. Premium free agents to fill needs isn't the sustainable way to build the roster.



On the plus side it seems that Gettleman has a much better hit rate so far (it is early days). Barkley is a stud, Hernandez and Hill are starters already and Carter is providing valaluable contribution. That is a 66% hit rate so far. We will have to see about Lauletta and McIntosh.



If Gettleman can keep up a 66% hit rate, with 4-5 rookies either becoming starters (or providing valuable contributions), we can build the core of the roster pretty quickly.

In comment 14145087 GFAN52 said:Drafting has been a core problem for some time. Premium free agents to fill needs isn't the sustainable way to build the roster.On the plus side it seems that Gettleman has a much better hit rate so far (it is early days). Barkley is a stud, Hernandez and Hill are starters already and Carter is providing valaluable contribution. That is a 66% hit rate so far. We will have to see about Lauletta and McIntosh.If Gettleman can keep up a 66% hit rate, with 4-5 rookies either becoming starters (or providing valuable contributions), we can build the core of the roster pretty quickly.