Some Mike F. comments on WFAN

|Odell because Odell won't go on his stupid show. Mike is all about Mike and he is the most self centered, egotistical person on the radio.
Correct but i'm assuming he means next year (And yeah I guess even in the off season he's untradeable).
|No he can’t. It would be over $20 million cap hit.
Quote:
|Even though it’s been said repeatedly that the QB sneaks were called in by Shurmur
Quote:
Quote:
16 mil - but yeah, cant, wont and shouldn't be traded
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
16 mil - but yeah, cant, wont and shouldn't be traded
Actually we’re both wrong. The dead cap hit is $35 million next season!
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
16 mil - but yeah, cant, wont and shouldn't be traded
Actually we’re both wrong. The dead cap hit is $35 million next season!
That's if he cut.
If he is traded the aquiring team assumes the future salary guarantees.
|which includes cap hit and dead cap hits per season. Link - ( New Window )
Now get off of my lawn!!!
What a stupid fucking post.
Now get off of my lawn!!!
Lots of people didn't understand it because it was stupid unless you view a football game in the same random light as rolling a pair of dice or flipping a coin.
| How does the trade of a player affect the team’s Salary Cap?
For the team trading the player, a trade is pretty much treated the same as the release of a player – the team is relieved of paying all future base salaries, but still must account for the bonus money that has already been paid to the player. Just like with the release of a player, the remaining unaccounted-for bonus pro-rations will accelerate and count against the team’s Salary Cap.
For the team acquiring the player, a trade means that the new team acquires the player’s remaining contract, but does not have any liability for any bonus money previously paid to the player. Link - ( New Window )
Can't argue with the bat signal man, it's immutable.
Quote:
How does the trade of a player affect the team’s Salary Cap?
For the team trading the player, a trade is pretty much treated the same as the release of a player – the team is relieved of paying all future base salaries, but still must account for the bonus money that has already been paid to the player. Just like with the release of a player, the remaining unaccounted-for bonus pro-rations will accelerate and count against the team’s Salary Cap.
For the team acquiring the player, a trade means that the new team acquires the player’s remaining contract, but does not have any liability for any bonus money previously paid to the player. Link - ( New Window )
Right, so the only past paid bonus is his 20 mil signing bonus, of which 16 mill hasn't been accrued
| and he was strongly hinting that he was going to quite the show (again) because it might not be "compatible" with his app.
Kept saying for whatever reason the show and the app do not support each other, and he's 100% not quitting the app, so people can read between the lines there (his words). Yet at the same time he kept saying the app was a huge success....which is a pretty obvious lie if the show and app aren't working together!
| before the deadline, and Eli (to my surprise) stammered and didn't explicitly say anything about wanting to stay.
Hmmmm....
Quote:
Hmmmm....
Great. Pack him up.
Can't argue with the bat signal man, it's immutable.
So tiresome... From guess who?
Guy kept his mouth shut last night despite Eli missing him for TDs ob TWO occasions and gave us 150 yards, but yea, total shit bag
Quote:
Can't argue with the bat signal man, it's immutable.
So tiresome... From guess who?
Guy kept his mouth shut last night despite Eli missing him for TDs ob TWO occasions and gave us 150 yards, but yea, total shit bag
So people get credit for keeping their mouths shut? I guess we should give Eli credit for not calling out Beckham for running the wrong routes or dropping the 2 point conversion then.
Anyway, yeah we'd be looking at $16M in dead money. For reference we just ate $15M in dead money for JPP this year, so it's certainly not impossible.
Quote:
What a stupid fucking post.
Can't argue with the bat signal man, it's immutable.
So tiresome... From guess who?
Guy kept his mouth shut last night despite Eli missing him for TDs ob TWO occasions and gave us 150 yards, but yea, total shit bag
|Why? The Buccaneers have possibly the worst defense in the league. JPP hasn't changed anything for the better down there.
Quote:
What a stupid fucking post.
It's an accurate post. Why don't you see yourself out?
Quote:
Can't argue with the bat signal man, it's immutable.
So tiresome... From guess who?
Guy kept his mouth shut last night despite Eli missing him for TDs ob TWO occasions and gave us 150 yards, but yea, total shit bag
So people get credit for keeping their mouths shut? I guess we should give Eli credit for not calling out Beckham for running the wrong routes or dropping the 2 point conversion then.
Anyway, yeah we'd be looking at $16M in dead money. For reference we just ate $15M in dead money for JPP this year, so it's certainly not impossible.
Quote:
Quote:
Can't argue with the bat signal man, it's immutable.
So tiresome... From guess who?
Guy kept his mouth shut last night despite Eli missing him for TDs ob TWO occasions and gave us 150 yards, but yea, total shit bag
So people get credit for keeping their mouths shut? I guess we should give Eli credit for not calling out Beckham for running the wrong routes or dropping the 2 point conversion then.
Anyway, yeah we'd be looking at $16M in dead money. For reference we just ate $15M in dead money for JPP this year, so it's certainly not impossible.
It's actually more like 35M in dead cap.
Quote:
Where was that said
I listened to both Eli and PS pressers and neither indicated who called the play, just that they agreed with the call and should have executed better
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Can't argue with the bat signal man, it's immutable.
So tiresome... From guess who?
Guy kept his mouth shut last night despite Eli missing him for TDs ob TWO occasions and gave us 150 yards, but yea, total shit bag
So people get credit for keeping their mouths shut? I guess we should give Eli credit for not calling out Beckham for running the wrong routes or dropping the 2 point conversion then.
Anyway, yeah we'd be looking at $16M in dead money. For reference we just ate $15M in dead money for JPP this year, so it's certainly not impossible.
It's actually more like 35M in dead cap.
I thought that too, but that’s only if he’s released. Only the pre-paid signing bonus $$ (20 million, of which 16 million is left) gets accelerated into the cap hit if he’s traded. The remaining bonus $$ (roster/workout bonuses) hasn’t been paid yet by the Giants so the team trading for him assumes that responsibility.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Can't argue with the bat signal man, it's immutable.
So tiresome... From guess who?
Guy kept his mouth shut last night despite Eli missing him for TDs ob TWO occasions and gave us 150 yards, but yea, total shit bag
So people get credit for keeping their mouths shut? I guess we should give Eli credit for not calling out Beckham for running the wrong routes or dropping the 2 point conversion then.
Anyway, yeah we'd be looking at $16M in dead money. For reference we just ate $15M in dead money for JPP this year, so it's certainly not impossible.
It's actually more like 35M in dead cap.
I thought that too, but that’s only if he’s released. Only the pre-paid signing bonus $$ (20 million, of which 16 million is left) gets accelerated into the cap hit if he’s traded. The remaining bonus $$ (roster/workout bonuses) hasn’t been paid yet by the Giants so the team trading for him assumes that responsibility.
I'm not sure that's actually true. I am looking for it now, but I read a very good article the other day breaking down guaranteed at signing vs. guaranteed totals, and my understanding is the guaranteed at signing portion of bonus and salary is accelerated.
By who? When? Or are you just making this up? Neither Eli or Shurmer said who made the calls....go read the transcripts.
| On Eli Manning running for two sneaks:
“Got to get them in. Sneak it from the one. Again, I just saw a mush pile there, so I don’t know why it didn’t work, but from the one-yard line there, we’ve got to get it in. We did."
| On his two quarterback sneak plays:
“We’ve been pretty good with the sneaks all year. In that scenario, we tried to surprise them and just get that one-yard with the sneak. We just didn’t have success with it.”
Quote:
Maybe YOU should go read the transcripts.
Quote:
Quote:
Maybe YOU should go read the transcripts.
I did....see above. You are a nice combination of arrogance and ignorance.
| Q: At the end of the game when you guys were in that hurry up mode there and Eli is running the sneak, are you calling those plays into him or was he calling those plays on his own? How does that work?
A: I call them in.
Direct question and direct answer