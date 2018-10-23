Some Mike F. comments on WFAN Jack in MD : 10/23/2018 4:40 pm Mara and Tisch should look in mirror. Team is 34-53 in last 5 and a half seasons. Giants are now a losing franchise and culture and it is not a short term problem.



Team made decision to win now.



GM completely whiffed in building OL. The line is not bad, it is putrid. Line has not improved one inch.



ESPN broadcasting crew needs work.



Mike F did not understand thought process in going for two point try.



Clock management during two QB sneaks was on Eli not Shurmur.



On Eli possibly going to Jags. If their line could protect him, he could help them. If not, forget it. Would also have to fit in two huge QB salaries. But Jags have OL problems- they just signed Flowers.



MF: Eli taking a lot of heat for not getting the ball downfield. What about Barkley? Hit in backfield on many carries. Comes down to terrible OL.



Last good Giant OL loved Eli and worked hard for him. Considered him tough and clutch.



Shurmur not providing leadership for the team.



Putting rookie QB behind this OL would get him killed.



Caller asked 5 players he would keep. Mike named Engram, Barkley, Hernandez, Snacks and Collins. He would trade Odell for premium picks and also trade DBs because of high salaries.



Key to rebuilding OL is a good assistant coach. You look for steady improvement and we are not seeing it with this line. Coughlin had the last good OL coach (Flarrity sp?) who left when Tom did.





... Mdgiantsfan : 10/23/2018 4:45 pm : link Good OLine coach=Flaherty?! Wasn’t he here for the failed Flowers experiment among others?

Our OL coaching is putrid spike : 10/23/2018 4:46 pm : link .

RE: The reality is that he would trade Marvin Across The sea : 10/23/2018 4:48 pm : link

Quote: Odell because Odell won't go on his stupid show. Mike is all about Mike and he is the most self centered, egotistical person on the radio.



He makes alot of good points Danny Kanell : 10/23/2018 4:48 pm : link Whiffing on the OL. It's actually worse.

ESPN crew is horrendous.

Clock management.

Eli and the Jags.

Shurmur's lack of leadership

A rookie QB will get ruined behind this line



Can't really argue with any of that.



Obviously who to trade is objective but I don't necessarily disagree with him there either other than Snacks.

RE: Francesa obviously doesn’t know how the salary cap works. Danny Kanell : 10/23/2018 4:50 pm : link

Quote: Beckham is untradeable.



Correct but i'm assuming he means next year (And yeah I guess even in the off season he's untradeable). In comment 14144615 GiantGolfer said:Correct but i'm assuming he means next year (And yeah I guess even in the off season he's untradeable).

RE: RE: Francesa obviously doesn’t know how the salary cap works. GiantGolfer : 10/23/2018 4:52 pm : link

He’s still a major cap hit after the 2019 season. 2020 offseason is the first offseason that’s possible to trade him. In comment 14144619 Danny Kanell said:He’s still a major cap hit after the 2019 season. 2020 offseason is the first offseason that’s possible to trade him.

RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season GiantGolfer : 10/23/2018 4:53 pm : link

No he can’t. It would be over $20 million cap hit. In comment 14144622 Go Terps said:No he can’t. It would be over $20 million cap hit.

This tells us all we need to know about Francessa Tesla : 10/23/2018 4:55 pm : link Quote: Mike F did not understand thought process in going for two point try.



RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season ron mexico : 10/23/2018 4:59 pm : link

He insists on putting the clock management on Eli BBelle21 : 10/23/2018 5:00 pm : link Even though it’s been said repeatedly that the QB sneaks were called in by Shurmur

RE: He insists on putting the clock management on Eli ron mexico : 10/23/2018 5:04 pm : link

Quote: Even though it’s been said repeatedly that the QB sneaks were called in by Shurmur



Where was that said



I listened to both Eli and PS pressers and neither indicated who called the play, just that they agreed with the call and should have executed better

In comment 14144638 BBelle21 said:Where was that saidI listened to both Eli and PS pressers and neither indicated who called the play, just that they agreed with the call and should have executed better

RE: He insists on putting the clock management on Eli Tesla : 10/23/2018 5:05 pm : link

Quote: Even though it’s been said repeatedly that the QB sneaks were called in by Shurmur



By who? When? Or are you just making this up? Neither Eli or Shurmer said who made the calls....go read the transcripts. In comment 14144638 BBelle21 said:By who? When? Or are you just making this up? Neither Eli or Shurmer said who made the calls....go read the transcripts.

RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season GiantGolfer : 10/23/2018 5:06 pm : link

Actually we’re both wrong. The dead cap hit is $35 million next season! In comment 14144637 ron mexico said:Actually we’re both wrong. The dead cap hit is $35 million next season!

RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season ron mexico : 10/23/2018 5:07 pm : link

Keith joeinpa : 10/23/2018 5:08 pm : link You forgot to add, the best in the business

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season GiantGolfer : 10/23/2018 5:10 pm : link

RE: The reality is that he would trade GeofromNJ : 10/23/2018 5:10 pm : link

Quote: Odell because Odell won't go on his stupid show. Mike is all about Mike and he is the most self centered, egotistical person on the radio.

You're probably right. Trading Odell is asinine. In comment 14144602 Keith said:You're probably right. Trading Odell is asinine.

Was listening to Francessa a bit yesterday.... Tesla : 10/23/2018 5:11 pm : link and he was strongly hinting that he was going to quite the show (again) because it might not be "compatible" with his app.



Kept saying for whatever reason the show and the app do not support each other, and he's 100% not quitting the app, so people can read between the lines there (his words). Yet at the same time he kept saying the app was a huge success....which is a pretty obvious lie if the show and app aren't working together!





RE: Beckham’s contract details Rong5611 : 10/23/2018 5:14 pm : link





In comment

Quote: which includes cap hit and dead cap hits per season. Link - ( New Window ) We've got him for at least 3 seasons until there is a reasonable amount of dead cap ($8 million) to absorb by trading/cutting him. They have to figure out how to maximize his production obviously.In comment 14144632 GiantGolfer said:

Just found this article online.... GiantGolfer : 10/23/2018 5:14 pm : link



For the team trading the player, a trade is pretty much treated the same as the release of a player – the team is relieved of paying all future base salaries, but still must account for the bonus money that has already been paid to the player. Just like with the release of a player, the remaining unaccounted-for bonus pro-rations will accelerate and count against the team’s Salary Cap.



For the team acquiring the player, a trade means that the new team acquires the player’s remaining contract, but does not have any liability for any bonus money previously paid to the player.



- ( How does the trade of a player affect the team’s Salary Cap?For the team trading the player, a trade is pretty much treated the same as the release of a player – the team is relieved of paying all future base salaries, but still must account for the bonus money that has already been paid to the player. Just like with the release of a player, the remaining unaccounted-for bonus pro-rations will accelerate and count against the team’s Salary Cap.For the team acquiring the player, a trade means that the new team acquires the player’s remaining contract, but does not have any liability for any bonus money previously paid to the player. Link - ( New Window

RE: This tells us all we need to know about Francessa HomerJones45 : 10/23/2018 5:18 pm : link

RE: RE: The reality is that he would trade Gatorade Dunk : 10/23/2018 5:25 pm : link

that two point thing mdc1 : 10/23/2018 5:26 pm : link is like dancing on the head of a pin. Keep up, our problems are beyond that and Mike F is grilling Shurmer on his segment. Typical response: we need to do better, and guys play better, give effort. No win for Shurmer, he is a scapegoat for actions of the past and the owners.



If this dude is smart he does a Saban, quites and signals the incompetence. Next year we will have Culpepper or his cloine as a QB and recycle these dumb discussions.





Shurmer is being paid to toe the line with Eli, Beckham and other shit. The power of Eli is strong, even TC did not criticize or target him.





RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season Gatorade Dunk : 10/23/2018 5:26 pm : link

Quote: .

No, he shouldn't. Maybe you should just find a new team after the season since this one ruins everything for you. In comment 14144622 Go Terps said:No, he shouldn't. Maybe you should just find a new team after the season since this one ruins everything for you.

RE: RE: This tells us all we need to know about Francessa Gatorade Dunk : 10/23/2018 5:28 pm : link

"So coach what's your message to the Giant fan base nyjuggernaut2 : 10/23/2018 5:29 pm : link now that the team is 1-6."



"Well Mike, the fanbase needs to know that we will continue working as hard as we can to get a win, and---"



"That message with make the fans in this town want to throw up."



HAHAHA!! Mike holding nothing back with Shurmur just now.

RE: Just found this article online.... ron mexico : 10/23/2018 5:34 pm : link

Quote: How does the trade of a player affect the team’s Salary Cap?



For the team trading the player, a trade is pretty much treated the same as the release of a player – the team is relieved of paying all future base salaries, but still must account for the bonus money that has already been paid to the player. Just like with the release of a player, the remaining unaccounted-for bonus pro-rations will accelerate and count against the team’s Salary Cap.



For the team acquiring the player, a trade means that the new team acquires the player’s remaining contract, but does not have any liability for any bonus money previously paid to the player. Link - ( New Window )



Right, so the only past paid bonus is his 20 mil signing bonus, of which 16 mill hasn't been accrued In comment 14144664 GiantGolfer said:Right, so the only past paid bonus is his 20 mil signing bonus, of which 16 mill hasn't been accrued

Francesa just asked Eli about possibly being traded Mr. Bungle : 10/23/2018 5:48 pm : link before the deadline, and Eli (to my surprise) stammered and didn't explicitly say anything about wanting to stay.



Hmmmm....

Landon AnskyJK : 10/23/2018 5:53 pm : link Should not be on the no-trade list. Don't think we can afford to pay him next year.

RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season chopperhatch : 10/23/2018 5:58 pm : link

RE: RE: Just found this article online.... GiantGolfer : 10/23/2018 5:58 pm : link

RE: Was listening to Francessa a bit yesterday.... BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/23/2018 6:00 pm : link

Quote: and he was strongly hinting that he was going to quite the show (again) because it might not be "compatible" with his app.



Kept saying for whatever reason the show and the app do not support each other, and he's 100% not quitting the app, so people can read between the lines there (his words). Yet at the same time he kept saying the app was a huge success....which is a pretty obvious lie if the show and app aren't working together!





He’s full of shit. He would be an absolute idiot to drop the free advertising from WFAN in year 1. The freemium model is the most successful model in modern times. Without the radio show it’s just a Premium Model. He needs to make more original content. In comment 14144658 Tesla said:He’s full of shit. He would be an absolute idiot to drop the free advertising from WFAN in year 1. The freemium model is the most successful model in modern times. Without the radio show it’s just a Premium Model. He needs to make more original content.

RE: Francesa just asked Eli about possibly being traded BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/23/2018 6:01 pm : link

Quote: before the deadline, and Eli (to my surprise) stammered and didn't explicitly say anything about wanting to stay.



Hmmmm....



Great. Pack him up. In comment 14144714 Mr. Bungle said:Great. Pack him up.

RE: RE: Francesa just asked Eli about possibly being traded mdc1 : 10/23/2018 6:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144714 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





before the deadline, and Eli (to my surprise) stammered and didn't explicitly say anything about wanting to stay.



Hmmmm....







Great. Pack him up.



He knows the end is near, just when. This season, offseason. Or worst next. Honestly, he has the Peyton case studio, the league will tell somebody to take him even if our incompetent owners cannot see the light. Time to move on at EVERY position on this team, we are at bottom and their is no jail below that in the NFL. In comment 14144733 BigBlueDownTheShore said:He knows the end is near, just when. This season, offseason. Or worst next. Honestly, he has the Peyton case studio, the league will tell somebody to take him even if our incompetent owners cannot see the light. Time to move on at EVERY position on this team, we are at bottom and their is no jail below that in the NFL.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season Go Terps : 10/23/2018 6:08 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season ron mexico : 10/23/2018 6:10 pm : link

ron mexico Go Terps : 10/23/2018 6:12 pm : link Why? The Buccaneers have possibly the worst defense in the league. JPP hasn't changed anything for the better down there.

RE: RE: The reality is that he would trade UConn4523 : 10/23/2018 6:14 pm : link

How about for not celebrating after his TD ron mexico : 10/23/2018 6:14 pm : link Does OBJ get a tiny bit of credit for that?



Like 1/8th of a credit?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season Scuzzlebutt : 10/23/2018 6:16 pm : link

RE: ron mexico WillVAB : 10/23/2018 6:24 pm : link

Quote: Why? The Buccaneers have possibly the worst defense in the league. JPP hasn't changed anything for the better down there.



Agree. This is one of those random narratives that picks up steam here for some reason.



TB defense is hot garbage. Point to any stats you want but JPP isn’t an impact player down there. In comment 14144743 Go Terps said:Agree. This is one of those random narratives that picks up steam here for some reason.TB defense is hot garbage. Point to any stats you want but JPP isn’t an impact player down there.

RE: RE: RE: The reality is that he would trade GiantGrit : 10/23/2018 6:29 pm : link

2 point try uther99 : 10/23/2018 7:03 pm : link Mike F is a fucking clueless ass. it was right call

Francesca missed the biggest point Cariboo : 10/23/2018 7:06 pm : link The game of football as presented by the NFL is no longer entertaining. There are many reasons for it , a lot “pc” driven but the final straw for me was the halftime show. LilYachty, really????



WTF!!!!

RE: He insists on putting the clock management on Eli mdc1 : 10/23/2018 7:27 pm : link

Quote: Even though it’s been said repeatedly that the QB sneaks were called in by Shurmur



yeah like that improvised Eli run to the goal line, since that was planned. In comment 14144638 BBelle21 said:yeah like that improvised Eli run to the goal line, since that was planned.

RE: Francesa obviously doesn’t know how the salary cap works. BlueHurricane : 10/23/2018 7:32 pm : link

Quote: Beckham is untradeable.



This!!!! In comment 14144615 GiantGolfer said:This!!!!

Yes, this OL sucks... Jim Bur(n)t : 10/23/2018 7:33 pm : link But Eli is missing wide open guys.. I counted 4 last night 3 were each TD's (I mean WIDE OPEN) - and 1 was a big play.



Eli doesnt see the field anymore.. At all. The reason(s) vary, but the fact remains

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season christian : 10/23/2018 7:36 pm : link

christian Go Terps : 10/23/2018 7:41 pm : link I don't think so. I believe if he were traded the acquiring team would assume future guaranteed money.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season GiantGolfer : 10/23/2018 7:54 pm : link

RE: RE: He insists on putting the clock management on Eli JOrthman : 10/23/2018 7:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14144638 BBelle21 said:





Quote:





Even though it’s been said repeatedly that the QB sneaks were called in by Shurmur







Where was that said



I listened to both Eli and PS pressers and neither indicated who called the play, just that they agreed with the call and should have executed better



I read it somewhere else, but it's also here

- ( In comment 14144644 ron mexico said:I read it somewhere else, but it's also here link - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season christian : 10/23/2018 8:06 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Beckham can (and should) be traded after the season GiantGolfer : 10/23/2018 8:10 pm : link

RE: RE: He insists on putting the clock management on Eli BBelle21 : 10/23/2018 8:35 pm : link

From the post game interviews Tesla : 10/23/2018 8:40 pm : link



Quote: On Eli Manning running for two sneaks:

“Got to get them in. Sneak it from the one. Again, I just saw a mush pile there, so I don’t know why it didn’t work, but from the one-yard line there, we’ve got to get it in. We did."



Eli:



Quote: On his two quarterback sneak plays:

“We’ve been pretty good with the sneaks all year. In that scenario, we tried to surprise them and just get that one-yard with the sneak. We just didn’t have success with it.”



Shurmur:Eli:

RE: RE: RE: He insists on putting the clock management on Eli Tesla : 10/23/2018 8:42 pm : link

It was directly asked and answered today JOrthman : 10/23/2018 8:54 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: RE: He insists on putting the clock management on Eli BBelle21 : 10/23/2018 8:56 pm : link

The comment on the OL coach is an underappreciated one AdamBrag : 10/23/2018 9:09 pm : link The Giants haven't been able to develop OLine talent in a decade. All the top teams in the league are able to turn ok offensive linemen into really good ones. Giants offensive linemen don't get better.



One of the issues with Shurmur is he never worked with a team with a good offensive line and I don't think he knew any good offensive line coaches.



Honestly, finding a top offensive line coach would be priority #1 for me.

Sigh BBelle21 : 10/23/2018 9:15 pm : link Q: At the end of the game when you guys were in that hurry up mode there and Eli is running the sneak, are you calling those plays into him or was he calling those plays on his own? How does that work?



A: I call them in.



Direct question and direct answer

RE: Sigh Tesla : 10/23/2018 9:18 pm : link

Quote: Q: At the end of the game when you guys were in that hurry up mode there and Eli is running the sneak, are you calling those plays into him or was he calling those plays on his own? How does that work?



A: I call them in.



Direct question and direct answer



You do realize you are quoting from something Shurmur said today - well after your original post, right? In comment 14145001 BBelle21 said:You do realize you are quoting from something Shurmur said today - well after your original post, right?

You accused me of making stuff up BBelle21 : 10/23/2018 9:24 pm : link I clearly am not. Others including myself have been saying since yesterday that Eli did not call the QB sneak on his own. Shurmur provided a direct confirmation today. What is the problem