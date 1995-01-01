Snacks traded to Detroit: Rapport

Wow. Going to miss him. mfsd : 7:46 am : link Hope we got a 2nd rounder back

RE: . jeff57 : 7:47 am : link

Quote: For a 5th round pick.... Link - ( New Window )



What? That's it? In comment 14145330 SticksandStones said:What? That's it?

Holy shit! truebluelarry : 7:47 am : link I did not see that one coming.



This one depresses me. I really enjoyed watching Harrison play.



Down the toilet we go...

RE: RE: . mfsd : 7:48 am : link

What? That's it?



That can’t possibly be it, can it? In comment 14145332 jeff57 said:That can’t possibly be it, can it?

For a 5th? section125 : 7:49 am : link That is bad. He is worth more than a fifth.

Apple’s worth a 4th and Snacks a 5th? lawguy9801 : 7:49 am : link Seriously?

One of the best NTs jeff57 : 7:49 am : link And they only get a 5? They got more for Apple. I know the contract and all, but that's ridiculous.

For a 5th rounder! BigBlueDownTheShore : 7:50 am : link What a joke.

A 5th?! MadPlaid : 7:50 am : link That’s all!?! Not enough in my opinion

That is a terrible trade Essex : 7:50 am : link Yeah let’s give up our best defensive player for a fifth round pick. Makes total sense. That is outrageous

Fucking 5th round pick!?!??! Justlurking : 7:50 am : link FIRE EVERYONE.



DG is senile and should not be making decisions for this team any longer.

For just a 5th? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:50 am : link JFC. I'm done with Gettleman.

wtf? Capt. Don : 7:50 am : link a 5th? for the best NT in football? And not that much in cap savings.

Okay with this BigBlueHens : 7:50 am : link but a fifth is weak. He's the best NT in the game

The man got robbed UberAlias : 7:51 am : link HFS

OK, someone needs more evidence our GM sucks? jcn56 : 7:51 am : link Really? A 5th round pick for one of the better DTs in the league?



Gettleman doesn't even qualify for 'sucks' - he's the worst fucking GM in the league, and the Giants are a laughing stock. Thanks Mara.

Gettleman is a joke larryflower37 : 7:52 am : link Obviously did have a good read on this roster pre season.

Desperate move to only get a 5th

What a fucking weak ass return Anakim : 7:53 am : link .

RE: You're not going to get much back jcn56 : 7:54 am : link

His contract was very reasonable, which is why we were able to move him.



Gettleman clearing the decks so he can get more of 'his guys', like Solder and Omameh.



Someone fucking stop this slow motion train wreck before it gets worse. In comment 14145356 That’s Gold, Jerry said:His contract was very reasonable, which is why we were able to move him.Gettleman clearing the decks so he can get more of 'his guys', like Solder and Omameh.Someone fucking stop this slow motion train wreck before it gets worse.

Guys it is all about the contract EricJ : 7:54 am : link That has a huge impact on the return for the player

I mean I'm sure he took the best deal jv : 7:54 am : link I'd rather get something than nothing and just keep him. The point is to unload and reload. He's going to be worth less if we wait til the offseason.

People who say that if you quit watching means you aren’t LauderdaleMatty : 7:54 am : link Really a fan.



Correct. I’m no longer a fan. Maybe one day when they arent the biggest joke in the NFL i might consider watching again but why would you?



Anyone who wastes 5 seconds watching this shit show can have this team



John Mara amd Steve Tische IMO are now presiding over a franchise that is as big a joke if not bigger than the 70s version.



Bye all. See u in 10 years lol.

RE: OK, someone needs more evidence our GM sucks? Justlurking : 7:55 am : link

Quote: Really? A 5th round pick for one of the better DTs in the league?



Gettleman doesn't even qualify for 'sucks' - he's the worst fucking GM in the league, and the Giants are a laughing stock. Thanks Mara.



Need to stop this insanity ASAP. Need to fire everyone involved in this shitshow. It’s obvious that Reese was not the only person at fault for the state of this team.



Sam Beal - worth a 3rd rounder

Eli Apple - 4 and 7

Snacks - 5th rounder



If that doesn’t tell you DG is clueless i don’t know what will In comment 14145355 jcn56 said:Need to stop this insanity ASAP. Need to fire everyone involved in this shitshow. It’s obvious that Reese was not the only person at fault for the state of this team.Sam Beal - worth a 3rd rounderEli Apple - 4 and 7Snacks - 5th rounderIf that doesn’t tell you DG is clueless i don’t know what will

Harrison did everything right jeff57 : 7:55 am : link Can't have that in this organization now. He had to go.

RE: I mean I'm sure he took the best deal jcn56 : 7:55 am : link

Quote: I'd rather get something than nothing and just keep him. The point is to unload and reload. He's going to be worth less if we wait til the offseason.



Really? When's the trade deadline again?



He got fucking schooled - and it's not the first time. In comment 14145364 jv said:Really? When's the trade deadline again?He got fucking schooled - and it's not the first time.

Awful TyreeHelmet : 7:56 am : link Whats the point? Trading for punters cost you 6th rounders. This team is a complete joke.

He has been getting pushed around a little more NikkiMac : 7:56 am : link Lately and doesn’t look that enthusiastic about playing for this regime

John Mara's 2022 plan jeff57 : 7:56 am : link A rebuilt team with Eli still at QB.

RE: RE: I mean I'm sure he took the best deal jv : 7:57 am : link

Quote: Really? When's the trade deadline again?



He got fucking schooled - and it's not the first time.



Take a deep breath. It's ok. In comment 14145371 jcn56 said:Take a deep breath. It's ok.

The plan is to make it back UberAlias : 7:57 am : link When they're drafting higher in every round. This is flat out tanking.

People will scream Chris684 : 7:57 am : link but that's a large contract.



Bottom line, I'm fine with it. Snacks is a great player but I don't think he helped the culture here.



This is all part of the process of undoing the all the bad stuff here.

I'm getting sick of this organization SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:57 am : link Really quickly. Gettleman is a disaster.

I'm also disappointed in the return. yatqb : 7:57 am : link But if anyone thinks that DG hasn't checked out all the possibilities and found no one willing to give them more, I'm not sure what you're thinking.

Could only get a 5th ajr2456 : 7:57 am : link From a team in the bottom in run defense and desperate for help?



Concerning

Fuck DG, colin : 7:57 am : link Unreal. We traded a 4th for Ogletree, who has the same type of contract with less skill. Unbelievable. Well, I guess we can kiss being competitive for the next couple years goodbye.

Once Eli is cut dep026 : 7:58 am : link We are gonna have some cap room for OL.

RE: John Mara's 2022 plan mdc1 : 7:58 am : link

Quote: A rebuilt team with Eli still at QB.



Yes. Double down In comment 14145376 jeff57 said:Yes. Double down

RE: I'm also disappointed in the return. jcn56 : 7:59 am : link

Quote: But if anyone thinks that DG hasn't checked out all the possibilities and found no one willing to give them more, I'm not sure what you're thinking.



I'm thinking that with the trade deadline almost a week away - you can let a shit fucking offer like this sit for a bit.



Anyone defending this one needs to have their head examined, this is as poor a fucking return as anyone.



The Eagles would never make this trade, that's for fuck sure.



It's starting to look more and more like prime Eli saved everyone on the Giants, from Mara down, and once he fell off the entire fucking operation went right down the toilet. In comment 14145381 yatqb said:I'm thinking that with the trade deadline almost a week away - you can let a shit fucking offer like this sit for a bit.Anyone defending this one needs to have their head examined, this is as poor a fucking return as anyone.The Eagles would never make this trade, that's for fuck sure.It's starting to look more and more like prime Eli saved everyone on the Giants, from Mara down, and once he fell off the entire fucking operation went right down the toilet.

Maybe we can get a 6th for jlukes : 7:59 am : link Vernon

This is why gettleman got fired larryflower37 : 7:59 am : link In Carolina.

This falls at Mara's feet.

RE: I'm also disappointed in the return. Essex : 8:00 am : link

Quote: But if anyone thinks that DG hasn't checked out all the possibilities and found no one willing to give them more, I'm not sure what you're thinking.

I don’t doubt that it is true but you have five days. We could have traded Snacks for a fifth any second of any day until Monday. In comment 14145381 yatqb said:I don’t doubt that it is true but you have five days. We could have traded Snacks for a fifth any second of any day until Monday.

One of the best run defenders in the league. KerrysFlask : 8:00 am : link What are the numbers here.

3rd day draft picks are a joke. That's theft.

Questionable return Oscar : 8:00 am : link But I guess if they are just trying to offload money it makes sense. Collecting late round picks might provide ammo for trades in the draft.

Well on guess we'll be seeing McIntosh this season jlukes : 8:02 am : link .

The move puts them one step closer UberAlias : 8:02 am : link To drafting the QB of their future.

It's not just Snacks for a 5th... Chris684 : 8:02 am : link It's moving on. It's helping to "tank" the rest of this season which is what everyone wants right? It's shedding salary. It sucks they're in this position but this is all necessary to get where we want to be.

RE: Guys it is all about the contract Diver_Down : 8:03 am : link

Quote: That has a huge impact on the return for the player



It isn't the only factor. Snacks has knee problems that his limited his ability to practice. It isn't something that will be fixed with surgery (absent a knee replacement). It is degenerative and with 2 years left on his contract, he likely would not have been here beyond that.



The other factor that people seem to forget is Bettcher. Bettcher's system isn't built around a clog up the middle guy but rather more athletic DTs that can rush the passer. For everyone that wanted a switch to a 3-4 and were celebrating the hire, then you should also be prepared to see players leave that don't fit what Bettcher wants. In comment 14145363 EricJ said:It isn't the only factor. Snacks has knee problems that his limited his ability to practice. It isn't something that will be fixed with surgery (absent a knee replacement). It is degenerative and with 2 years left on his contract, he likely would not have been here beyond that.The other factor that people seem to forget is Bettcher. Bettcher's system isn't built around a clog up the middle guy but rather more athletic DTs that can rush the passer. For everyone that wanted a switch to a 3-4 and were celebrating the hire, then you should also be prepared to see players leave that don't fit what Bettcher wants.

RE: Questionable return jcn56 : 8:03 am : link

Quote: But I guess if they are just trying to offload money it makes sense. Collecting late round picks might provide ammo for trades in the draft.



Yeah, 10 fifth round draft picks are worth a boatload.



Something very basic here - we had an asset, a cost controlled, high performing player at an area of need for a lot of teams - and we traded that for some cap room (which we'll piss away on more garbage like we did this season), and a draft pick in a round where 90% of the players are out of the league 3 years later.



Not embracing analytics is one thing - this guy's just straight up a fucking idiot. In comment 14145396 Oscar said:Yeah, 10 fifth round draft picks are worth a boatload.Something very basic here - we had an asset, a cost controlled, high performing player at an area of need for a lot of teams - and we traded that for some cap room (which we'll piss away on more garbage like we did this season), and a draft pick in a round where 90% of the players are out of the league 3 years later.Not embracing analytics is one thing - this guy's just straight up a fucking idiot.

DG really sucks XBRONX : 8:03 am : link This trade is a joke. Look at DG signings on offense,Solder, Omameh,Stewart and Latimer. DG is freaking clueless.

Gotta ship rocco8112 : 8:03 am : link Jenkins out next

Maybe he’s stockpiling picks in lower rounds RobCarpenter : 8:04 am : link To move up in the draft?



Just a 5th seems like a one sided trade.

They will have a lot of cap room also Jim in Forest Hills : 8:04 am : link Along with a lot of ammo in the draft.



Might also have the top pick.



Let’s see where this goes.

This is a cap move bronxct1 : 8:04 am : link He was probably going to get released after this season and I’m guessing the league doesn’t value an aging run defender highly in a passing league. Also, Snacks has had to sit during games this year so his health may be in question by other teams.

Snacks for a 5th Matt in SGS : 8:04 am : link seems like a salary dump. I was hoping for at least a 3rd for him, if not a 2nd. That's a steal for the Lions.

RE: RE: Guys it is all about the contract Big Blue '56 : 8:04 am : link

It isn't the only factor. Snacks has knee problems that his limited his ability to practice. It isn't something that will be fixed with surgery (absent a knee replacement). It is degenerative and with 2 years left on his contract, he likely would not have been here beyond that.



The other factor that people seem to forget is Bettcher. Bettcher's system isn't built around a clog up the middle guy but rather more athletic DTs that can rush the passer. For everyone that wanted a switch to a 3-4 and were celebrating the hire, then you should also be prepared to see players leave that don't fit what Bettcher wants.



A 5th, if true sucks, but excellent point about the knee. Excellent. In comment 14145402 Diver_Down said:A 5th, if true sucks, but excellent point about the knee. Excellent.

Another shit take - well, he didn't fit our system anyway jcn56 : 8:04 am : link Guess what - he fit someone ELSE's system - that meant he had value.



More than a 5th rounder, that's for sure.

The value of a player is Dnew15 : 8:05 am : link determined by the what other teams are willing to give you. If a 5th rd pick is what people are willing to give - make the deal. Snacks isn't a player you can re-build with and he had some limited value...if you're re-building you take what you can get move along.

RE: People will scream mdc1 : 8:05 am : link

Quote: but that's a large contract.



Bottom line, I'm fine with it. Snacks is a great player but I don't think he helped the culture here.



This is all part of the process of undoing the all the bad stuff here.



Records have consequences



Have to do things In comment 14145379 Chris684 said:Records have consequencesHave to do things

5th round but amari cooper gets a first? micky : 8:05 am : link Nice dealing getts

What are we talking about here ? EricJ : 8:06 am : link We are the worst tram in the league. This gives us $8m per year to spend elsewhere. Maybe use it to plug a big hole on the OL

If they traded Snacks, I'm done for the season Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:07 am : link Particularly for a 5th for someone recognized as one of the premier interior run-stuffers in the game.



That's beyond insane, it's maliciously incompetent.

RE: We can question the return sure jcn56 : 8:07 am : link

Quote: But the clean slate is necessary



The clean slate is worth jack shit - we could have cut Snacks and had the clean slate.



It doesn't take any skill to clear out players. The skill involved is in trying to get fair return by sending them to other teams.



Applauding him for freeing up cap space is a joke - you could just cut everyone to do that. In comment 14145414 Jim in Forest Hills said:The clean slate is worth jack shit - we could have cut Snacks and had the clean slate.It doesn't take any skill to clear out players. The skill involved is in trying to get fair return by sending them to other teams.Applauding him for freeing up cap space is a joke - you could just cut everyone to do that.

salary dumb Chip : 8:07 am : link and a player in his 30s. Hopefully I got the age right there.

Giants getting salary off the books on this trade Rick in Dallas : 8:07 am : link Anyone notice Snacks playing less and less the last couple games.

Gotta believe Jackrabbit is the player to be traded before deadline.

He’s a losing player. McNally's_Nuts : 8:07 am : link Go not be a leader somewhere else.

Imagine trading a third for Ogletree ajr2456 : 8:08 am : link Only to trade your whole defense in week 7. What an awful 12 months for this franchise.

RE: What are we talking about here ? Essex : 8:08 am : link

Quote: We are the worst tram in the league. This gives us $8m per year to spend elsewhere. Maybe use it to plug a big hole on the OL



Yeah because this front office has shown that they can spend FA money wisely. Onameh, Solder, Stewart, etc. no confidence in this regime. In comment 14145420 EricJ said:Yeah because this front office has shown that they can spend FA money wisely. Onameh, Solder, Stewart, etc. no confidence in this regime.

RE: Maybe we can get a 6th for Diver_Down : 8:08 am : link

Quote: Vernon



Better than paying him $15.5M next year to ride the bench for a quarter of the season. I don't think OV is here next year absent a restructure of his deal lowering his salary. I also think there is a zero chance that OV is willing to take less. So if we can get a buyer of his contract, then we should take it. I would hope that it is better than a 6th, but if that is all someone is offering than take it. In comment 14145390 jlukes said:Better than paying him $15.5M next year to ride the bench for a quarter of the season. I don't think OV is here next year absent a restructure of his deal lowering his salary. I also think there is a zero chance that OV is willing to take less. So if we can get a buyer of his contract, then we should take it. I would hope that it is better than a 6th, but if that is all someone is offering than take it.

RE: What are we talking about here ? Jim in Forest Hills : 8:08 am : link

Quote: We are the worst tram in the league. This gives us $8m per year to spend elsewhere. Maybe use it to plug a big hole on the OL



Yes, the DL depth is there. They will need this money. In comment 14145420 EricJ said:Yes, the DL depth is there. They will need this money.

RE: If true.... UberAlias : 8:08 am : link

Quote: young, analytics guy Bob Quinn rolls old school, AARP doofus Gettleman You do realize NYG have a Data Analytics guy in the FO, right? In comment 14145417 bw in dc said:You do realize NYG have a Data Analytics guy in the FO, right?

4th, 7th, and a 5th? Doomster : 8:08 am : link He better be using those to trade up next year....



If he uses those as picks, he better get a better crystal ball....

Put away the pitchforks Cap'n Bluebeard : 8:09 am : link Guys guys guys! Do you not realize how successful DG has been in the fifth round? Just this year we drafted R.J. McIntosh! Do you know how much laundry money DG has saved the Maras by not even having this guy report to basically anything this year?



Surely, the money we'll save by having whatever NFL backup quality player we'll draft in the 5th next April is more valuable than having the best run stopping DT in the NFL!

Some of you are.... PBMedia : 8:09 am : link Crazy!



Reese sucks, EA sucks, Gettleman sucks, Shurmer sucks, TC sucks, the Maras suck...



This is football. You can't win Superbowls ever 4 years. Be happy with 2007 and 2011 and patent for a year or two. Rebuilds happen quickly....

RE: RE: If true.... jcn56 : 8:09 am : link

You do realize NYG have a Data Analytics guy in the FO, right?



Yeah, right now he's running out for batteries for the TI-84 so he can see how much available cap space they have now. In comment 14145431 UberAlias said:Yeah, right now he's running out for batteries for the TI-84 so he can see how much available cap space they have now.

i'm SURE the bullshit we get in the fuckign FIFTH round Sonic Youth : 8:09 am : link will be as good as the best NT in football.



Fuck Gettleman and FUCK Mara for his sham of a GM search

RE: RE: Guys it is all about the contract g56blue10 : 8:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145363 EricJ said:



Exactly people are freaking out over this fail to realize you are not getting a great return on an aging player with bad knees. He can’t even practice and at his size I bet he won’t stay productive for much longer. This is what a rebuild looks like

That has a huge impact on the return for the player







It isn't the only factor. Snacks has knee problems that his limited his ability to practice. It isn't something that will be fixed with surgery (absent a knee replacement). It is degenerative and with 2 years left on his contract, he likely would not have been here beyond that.



The other factor that people seem to forget is Bettcher. Bettcher's system isn't built around a clog up the middle guy but rather more athletic DTs that can rush the passer. For everyone that wanted a switch to a 3-4 and were celebrating the hire, then you should also be prepared to see players leave that don't fit what Bettcher wants. In comment 14145402 Diver_Down said:

I hate this on all levels rasbutant : 8:10 am : link terrible decision.

RE: Maybe he’s stockpiling picks in lower rounds section125 : 8:10 am : link

Quote: To move up in the draft?



Just a 5th seems like a one sided trade.



This is what I was thinking. You can use 5th rounders to move up a handful of slots.

Getting as many picks as possible is the way to go. In comment 14145408 RobCarpenter said:This is what I was thinking. You can use 5th rounders to move up a handful of slots.Getting as many picks as possible is the way to go.

RE: Some of you are.... jcn56 : 8:10 am : link

Quote: Crazy!



Reese sucks, EA sucks, Gettleman sucks, Shurmer sucks, TC sucks, the Maras suck...



This is football. You can't win Superbowls ever 4 years. Be happy with 2007 and 2011 and patent for a year or two. Rebuilds happen quickly....



You're delusional if you think these guys are ever fixing anything.



If anything, they're lining up a much bigger mess that the next GM will get to clean up 3-4 years from now. In comment 14145434 PBMedia said:You're delusional if you think these guys are ever fixing anything.If anything, they're lining up a much bigger mess that the next GM will get to clean up 3-4 years from now.

In 2015 Matt in SGS : 8:10 am : link the Lions traded a 4th and 5th for Haloti Ngata and a 7th rounder. Ngata, pretty much a similar space eater as Snacks, was 31 at the time.



So if anything you could argue that the market was in that range, but the Giants didn't get that 4th rounder.



The reality is that I loved Snacks here, but this is a multi year rebuild at this point. Giants need to stockpile picks. If you aren't someone who factors on this team 2 years from now, there is no reason for them to be here. The Giants can move BJ Hill to NT if they want and play Mauro at DE. Odds are Snacks was going to be gone after this season, and a cap casualty at that, so the Giants got something for him. I still think Gettleman could have gotten more, but the fire sale sign has been hung out the window.

RE: Some of you are.... Sonic Youth : 8:11 am : link

Quote: Crazy!



Reese sucks, EA sucks, Gettleman sucks, Shurmer sucks, TC sucks, the Maras suck...



This is football. You can't win Superbowls ever 4 years. Be happy with 2007 and 2011 and patent for a year or two. Rebuilds happen quickly.... Great justification for performing one of your only high performing players and all pro NT for a fucking fifth rounder.



Sure, we're the ones that are crazy.



Fucking bullshit justification. Be happy with 07 and 11 forever so we can trade away our best players for mid rounders a decade later. In comment 14145434 PBMedia said:Great justification for performing one of your only high performing players and all pro NT for a fucking fifth rounder.Sure, we're the ones that are crazy.Fucking bullshit justification. Be happy with 07 and 11 forever so we can trade away our best players for mid rounders a decade later.

He’s worth what the market says he is worth Reb8thVA : 8:11 am : link Unless you are part of the negotiations you have an incomplete picture. I’ll take the cap relief.

People who want to blow it up RobCarpenter : 8:13 am : link This is what blowing it up looks like.

RE: He’s a losing player. Diver_Down : 8:13 am : link

Quote: Go not be a leader somewhere else.



You are the first to bring up the point, but it shouldn't be ignored. Snacks openly said he doesn't want to be a leader. He was here to do is job, and he did it well. But when it comes to building team chemistry and you can't have your veterans impressing upon the young recent draftees the unwillingness to be a leader. In comment 14145426 McNally's_Nuts said:You are the first to bring up the point, but it shouldn't be ignored. Snacks openly said he doesn't want to be a leader. He was here to do is job, and he did it well. But when it comes to building team chemistry and you can't have your veterans impressing upon the young recent draftees the unwillingness to be a leader.

RE: He’s worth what the market says he is worth crick n NC : 8:13 am : link

Quote: Unless you are part of the negotiations you have an incomplete picture. I’ll take the cap relief.



In comment 14145447 Reb8thVA said:

Wtf. That’s all for fucking Snacks Rflairr : 8:13 am : link This is some bullshit. Best Run stuffer in the league

RE: People who want to blow it up jcn56 : 8:14 am : link

Quote: This is what blowing it up looks like.



You can blow it up by trading players worth something away for fair value.



The fact of the matter is the Giants were blown up when they stupidly decided to bypass a search for an actual GM, and hired Mr. Magoo. In comment 14145449 RobCarpenter said:You can blow it up by trading players worth something away for fair value.The fact of the matter is the Giants were blown up when they stupidly decided to bypass a search for an actual GM, and hired Mr. Magoo.

RE: In 2015 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:14 am : link

Quote: the Lions traded a 4th and 5th for Haloti Ngata and a 7th rounder. Ngata, pretty much a similar space eater as Snacks, was 31 at the time.



So if anything you could argue that the market was in that range, but the Giants didn't get that 4th rounder.



The reality is that I loved Snacks here, but this is a multi year rebuild at this point. Giants need to stockpile picks. If you aren't someone who factors on this team 2 years from now, there is no reason for them to be here. The Giants can move BJ Hill to NT if they want and play Mauro at DE. Odds are Snacks was going to be gone after this season, and a cap casualty at that, so the Giants got something for him. I still think Gettleman could have gotten more, but the fire sale sign has been hung out the window.



Doing the fire sale now means that they wasted a season because they stupidly thought they could contend this year with that offensive line and back 7. They have a year of mistakes to fix. In comment 14145443 Matt in SGS said:Doing the fire sale now means that they wasted a season because they stupidly thought they could contend this year with that offensive line and back 7. They have a year of mistakes to fix.

RE: In 2015 Jim in Forest Hills : 8:14 am : link

Quote: the Lions traded a 4th and 5th for Haloti Ngata and a 7th rounder. Ngata, pretty much a similar space eater as Snacks, was 31 at the time.



So if anything you could argue that the market was in that range, but the Giants didn't get that 4th rounder.



The reality is that I loved Snacks here, but this is a multi year rebuild at this point. Giants need to stockpile picks. If you aren't someone who factors on this team 2 years from now, there is no reason for them to be here. The Giants can move BJ Hill to NT if they want and play Mauro at DE. Odds are Snacks was going to be gone after this season, and a cap casualty at that, so the Giants got something for him. I still think Gettleman could have gotten more, but the fire sale sign has been hung out the window.



Yes agreed. In comment 14145443 Matt in SGS said:Yes agreed.

Snacks is one of the best run stuffers in the league The_Boss : 8:14 am : link And that nets a fucking 5th??

Yesterday, one of the talking heads Beer Man : 8:15 am : link Suggested the team might consider trading Snacks. Reasoning was primarily to unload his contract, justified by the young/cheap/very capable talent that has been playing along side him. Plus, at 29, is he in the team's long term plans.

Will Tomlinson take over at NT BillT : 8:15 am : link I thought he was better inside. 3-4 DE wasn’t a great fit for him and he has talent.

Not thrilled with what we got, but Snacks Bramton1 : 8:15 am : link Is on the back end of his career

Has a large contract

Has knee problems



All of these reduce his trade value.

RE: RE: RE: If true.... UberAlias : 8:16 am : link

You do realize NYG have a Data Analytics guy in the FO, right?







Yeah, right now he's running out for batteries for the TI-84 so he can see how much available cap space they have now. A young guy. You see his resume? I have. In comment 14145435 jcn56 said:A young guy. You see his resume? I have.

RE: Snacks is one of the best run stuffers in the league micky : 8:16 am : link

Quote: And that nets a fucking 5th??



Guess Amari Cooper is a lot better and more valuable than snacks In comment 14145459 The_Boss said:Guess Amari Cooper is a lot better and more valuable than snacks

RE: RE: In 2015 Jim in Forest Hills : 8:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145443 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





the Lions traded a 4th and 5th for Haloti Ngata and a 7th rounder. Ngata, pretty much a similar space eater as Snacks, was 31 at the time.



So if anything you could argue that the market was in that range, but the Giants didn't get that 4th rounder.



The reality is that I loved Snacks here, but this is a multi year rebuild at this point. Giants need to stockpile picks. If you aren't someone who factors on this team 2 years from now, there is no reason for them to be here. The Giants can move BJ Hill to NT if they want and play Mauro at DE. Odds are Snacks was going to be gone after this season, and a cap casualty at that, so the Giants got something for him. I still think Gettleman could have gotten more, but the fire sale sign has been hung out the window.







Doing the fire sale now means that they wasted a season because they stupidly thought they could contend this year with that offensive line and back 7. They have a year of mistakes to fix.





This is the egregious mistake imo. They gambled and came up snake eyes. In comment 14145457 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:This is the egregious mistake imo. They gambled and came up snake eyes.

RE: Will Tomlinson take over at NT jeff57 : 8:16 am : link

Quote: I thought he was better inside. 3-4 DE wasn’t a great fit for him and he has talent.



He might. That way they can weaken themselves at two positions. In comment 14145461 BillT said:He might. That way they can weaken themselves at two positions.

RE: Yesterday, one of the talking heads jcn56 : 8:16 am : link

Quote: Suggested the team might consider trading Snacks. Reasoning was primarily to unload his contract, justified by the young/cheap/very capable talent that has been playing along side him. Plus, at 29, is he in the team's long term plans.



Almost nobody on BBI objected to trading Snacks.



What you guys fail to realize is there's a difference between trading him and giving him away.



Even worse, is that some of you are stuck on the cap - you can cut people and get the same relief as you would with a trade. This isn't some nuanced brilliant cap move, it's an out of his depth GM trading away a player who was worth more for peanuts. In comment 14145460 Beer Man said:Almost nobody on BBI objected to trading Snacks.What you guys fail to realize is there's a difference between trading him and giving him away.Even worse, is that some of you are stuck on the cap - you can cut people and get the same relief as you would with a trade. This isn't some nuanced brilliant cap move, it's an out of his depth GM trading away a player who was worth more for peanuts.

Hiring DG is one of the worst decisions this franchise Rflairr : 8:16 am : link has ever made. They’re fucked with this guy running the show

But Doomster : 8:18 am : link What are we talking about here ?

EricJ : 8:06 am : link : reply

We are the worst tram in the league. This gives us $8m per year to spend elsewhere. Maybe use it to plug a big hole on the OL?



What about the hole created by Snacks leaving?



It will be interesting to see what our run defense will be like with Snacks gone....

... christian : 8:18 am : link There's a contingent of fans who will defend anything the team does, and that's their choice.



But there has to be a baseline of quality that general management is held to -- and a 5th round pick for a very good player on a reasonable contract isn't a good deal.



Their might be any number of mitigating circumstances, health, attitude, tanking etc.



But when punter and kickers are routinely traded for 6th round picks, good position players can't be traded for 5ths.

very similar to the Mets debacle gmenatlarge : 8:18 am : link they dump salary and contracts yet get next to nothing back in prospects or draft picks...pathetic!

RE: What are we talking about here ? Cap'n Bluebeard : 8:19 am : link

Quote: We are the worst tram in the league. This gives us $8m per year to spend elsewhere. Maybe use it to plug a big hole on the OL



Good thing we'll have all that money to invest in quality Free Agent signings like Omameh and Solder! See how much DGs talent evaluation has already improved our OL? Just think of that but like even more betterest next offseason!



And hey, we can always trade this 5th rounder for a punter! Or maybe trade that Eli Apple 4th for another mediocre at best LB.



I'm not going to lie, I'm getting hard thinking about how we can misallocate all of these newfound resources! In comment 14145420 EricJ said:Good thing we'll have all that money to invest in quality Free Agent signings like Omameh and Solder! See how much DGs talent evaluation has already improved our OL? Just think of that but like even more betterest next offseason!And hey, we can always trade this 5th rounder for a punter! Or maybe trade that Eli Apple 4th for another mediocre at best LB.I'm not going to lie, I'm getting hard thinking about how we can misallocate all of these newfound resources!

RE: Amari Cooper UberAlias : 8:19 am : link

Quote: Is still on his rookie deal right? It's been clearly explained to everyone. Don't waste your time. In comment 14145470 Jim in Forest Hills said:It's been clearly explained to everyone. Don't waste your time.

RE: Amari Cooper jcn56 : 8:19 am : link

Quote: Is still on his rookie deal right?



Yes, but he sucks at what he does, and just had a concussion.



Snacks is good at what he does - makes a reasonable amount of money - and has chronic knee issues.



Of course - for the team trading to acquire him, those chronic knee issues are irrelevant, since they can cut him with no cap hit if it turns out to be problematic. All they're out is what they traded for him.



Which, was peanuts.



There's no way anyone on BBI could tell me, for a second, that if we were performing decently and we acquired Snacks for a 5th, that they wouldn't laud the deal as being a steal.



We were robbed. In comment 14145470 Jim in Forest Hills said:Yes, but he sucks at what he does, and just had a concussion.Snacks is good at what he does - makes a reasonable amount of money - and has chronic knee issues.Of course - for the team trading to acquire him, those chronic knee issues are irrelevant, since they can cut him with no cap hit if it turns out to be problematic. All they're out is what they traded for him.Which, was peanuts.There's no way anyone on BBI could tell me, for a second, that if we were performing decently and we acquired Snacks for a 5th, that they wouldn't laud the deal as being a steal.We were robbed.

I was a kid suffering through this team in the 70's and a livid adult GiantBlue : 8:20 am : link living through the Brown/Graham/Kanell years.....but this may be the most depressed and angry I have felt about a franchise ever!



I hope there is a plan for this because right now it seems Eli is untouchable because Mara/Tisch want to bring him back to the stadium for touching reunions without the stain of cutting his butt.........



and we trade away valuable pieces for basically projects in next year's 4th and 5th rounds.............



Why do I think the Eagles would have gotten much more for these two players!



The NFL should step in and save this team from itself....like they did back in the late 70's.

RE: RE: Yesterday, one of the talking heads section125 : 8:21 am : link

Even worse, is that some of you are stuck on the cap - you can cut people and get the same relief as you would with a trade. This isn't some nuanced brilliant cap move, it's an out of his depth GM trading away a player who was worth more for peanuts.



You could cut someone and you get nothing back or you could trade them and get a pick.

Don't quit your day job. In comment 14145468 jcn56 said:You could cut someone and you get nothing back or you could trade them and get a pick.Don't quit your day job.

On what planet is Alex Ogletree worth more than Snacks rasbutant : 8:21 am : link This goes against everything Gettleman said.



You need big body's to control the line of scrimmage, you need to stop the run. You need leaders. This is Snacks! This is the type of player you acquire not get rid of.

RE: In 2015 giants#1 : 8:21 am : link

Quote: the Lions traded a 4th and 5th for Haloti Ngata and a 7th rounder. Ngata, pretty much a similar space eater as Snacks, was 31 at the time.



So if anything you could argue that the market was in that range, but the Giants didn't get that 4th rounder.



The reality is that I loved Snacks here, but this is a multi year rebuild at this point. Giants need to stockpile picks. If you aren't someone who factors on this team 2 years from now, there is no reason for them to be here. The Giants can move BJ Hill to NT if they want and play Mauro at DE. Odds are Snacks was going to be gone after this season, and a cap casualty at that, so the Giants got something for him. I still think Gettleman could have gotten more, but the fire sale sign has been hung out the window.



Ngata was much better at penetrating and pressuring the QB. Love Snacks, but he has 15 QB hits in his career. Ngata has had single seasons with 14 QB hits.



This trade shows how much (really how little) teams value pure run stuffers. In comment 14145443 Matt in SGS said:Ngata was much better at penetrating and pressuring the QB. Love Snacks, but he has 15 QB hits in his career. Ngata has had single seasons with 14 QB hits.This trade shows how much (really how little) teams value pure run stuffers.

RE: RE: In 2015 Matt in SGS : 8:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145443 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





the Lions traded a 4th and 5th for Haloti Ngata and a 7th rounder. Ngata, pretty much a similar space eater as Snacks, was 31 at the time.



So if anything you could argue that the market was in that range, but the Giants didn't get that 4th rounder.



The reality is that I loved Snacks here, but this is a multi year rebuild at this point. Giants need to stockpile picks. If you aren't someone who factors on this team 2 years from now, there is no reason for them to be here. The Giants can move BJ Hill to NT if they want and play Mauro at DE. Odds are Snacks was going to be gone after this season, and a cap casualty at that, so the Giants got something for him. I still think Gettleman could have gotten more, but the fire sale sign has been hung out the window.







Doing the fire sale now means that they wasted a season because they stupidly thought they could contend this year with that offensive line and back 7. They have a year of mistakes to fix.



I don't necessarily disagree with you, but I think the Giants did what they've done pretty much since it was clear after the 2012 season that the Giants championship core that was built in the mid 2000s under Ernie was over and kept putting in stop gaps and quick fixes to try to get one more championship out of Eli. And all they did was actually waste the end of him prime to where we see what we have in Eli now. Years of bad drafting, bad offensive line evaluation, which lead to overpays in free agency have led to this. The Giants hoped that with Barkley around to take the pressure off Eli they could get lightning in a bottle. They've been searching for that lightning in a bottle since 2013. At some point you need to hit rock bottom. The Giants in reality have been a 3 win team for years, they just had inflated records in 2013 and 2014 that didn't really show what was going on and 2016 was a fluke.



That they are stripping down parts for picks (sadly not premium) and cap space is the right move. The last straw will be Eli and I hope they are calling Jax and trying to work something out. Rebuild this team around Barkley and look to see if something starts to gel next year for a new core. In comment 14145457 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:I don't necessarily disagree with you, but I think the Giants did what they've done pretty much since it was clear after the 2012 season that the Giants championship core that was built in the mid 2000s under Ernie was over and kept putting in stop gaps and quick fixes to try to get one more championship out of Eli. And all they did was actually waste the end of him prime to where we see what we have in Eli now. Years of bad drafting, bad offensive line evaluation, which lead to overpays in free agency have led to this. The Giants hoped that with Barkley around to take the pressure off Eli they could get lightning in a bottle. They've been searching for that lightning in a bottle since 2013. At some point you need to hit rock bottom. The Giants in reality have been a 3 win team for years, they just had inflated records in 2013 and 2014 that didn't really show what was going on and 2016 was a fluke.That they are stripping down parts for picks (sadly not premium) and cap space is the right move. The last straw will be Eli and I hope they are calling Jax and trying to work something out. Rebuild this team around Barkley and look to see if something starts to gel next year for a new core.

RE: very similar to the Mets debacle giants#1 : 8:22 am : link

Quote: they dump salary and contracts yet get next to nothing back in prospects or draft picks...pathetic!



Except the Giants will spend the extra cap savings. In comment 14145476 gmenatlarge said:Except the Giants will spend the extra cap savings.

RE: RE: RE: Yesterday, one of the talking heads jcn56 : 8:23 am : link

Even worse, is that some of you are stuck on the cap - you can cut people and get the same relief as you would with a trade. This isn't some nuanced brilliant cap move, it's an out of his depth GM trading away a player who was worth more for peanuts.







You could cut someone and you get nothing back or you could trade them and get a pick.

Don't quit your day job.



I never suggested they shouldn't trade him - I'm against them giving him away.



Which is what they did. I look forward to 5 years of the Giants sucking, and you, crick and Diver lauding Gettleman for all of his excellent work. In comment 14145483 section125 said:I never suggested they shouldn't trade him - I'm against them giving him away.Which is what they did. I look forward to 5 years of the Giants sucking, and you, crick and Diver lauding Gettleman for all of his excellent work.

RE: But Diver_Down : 8:23 am : link

We are the worst tram in the league. This gives us $8m per year to spend elsewhere. Maybe use it to plug a big hole on the OL?



What about the hole created by Snacks leaving?



It will be interesting to see what our run defense will be like with Snacks gone....



You know what will be interesting? If one day, you finally figure out how to reply to another without fucking up the quoting. BBI has the simplest interface, yet it is still too complicated for some. In comment 14145473 Doomster said:You know what will be interesting? If one day, you finally figure out how to reply to another without fucking up the quoting. BBI has the simplest interface, yet it is still too complicated for some.

yet gettleman jintz4life : 8:23 am : link somehow thought the team was in win now mode



what an idiot



anyone with two eyes could have looked at the roster and realized they werent close to winning anything

RE: RE: very similar to the Mets debacle jcn56 : 8:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145476 gmenatlarge said:





Quote:





they dump salary and contracts yet get next to nothing back in prospects or draft picks...pathetic!







Except the Giants will spend the extra cap savings.



Yup, on guys like Solder, Omameh, Stewart - much better than having to deal with Snacks' knees. In comment 14145488 giants#1 said:Yup, on guys like Solder, Omameh, Stewart - much better than having to deal with Snacks' knees.

Jesus H Christ, some of you jvm52106 : 8:23 am : link wouldn't fucking be happy with anything, even shit you wanted to happen.



Snacks:



1)good player but limited game changer for sure and costly when we have SOOOOOOO many fucking holes to fill.

2)What have we won with him? Not a knock against him as a player or person, but with him here what have we won? 4 total games in the last two years.

3)Do we have players at his position who will help us long term and can play the same role but maybe with different abilities? Yes!

4)Salary, Salary and Salary cleared off the books.

5)When has a Nose Tackle been the guy you build around? They are cogs to a great 3-4 defense but not the star that you build around.

6) We have to fucking replace a LOT of shit on this team.

7)Clearly the Giants have decided the BS from the last two years and three if you go back to late in 2016 has to be wiped clean.



I am fine with this. Wish it could have been more but honestly I will take the 5th rd pick and the $$$$ off the books for next year.

RE: Snacks for a 5th The_Boss : 8:25 am : link

Quote: seems like a salary dump. I was hoping for at least a 3rd for him, if not a 2nd. That's a steal for the Lions.



DG got railroaded. He made the Lion GM look like Howie Roseman. In comment 14145411 Matt in SGS said:DG got railroaded. He made the Lion GM look like Howie Roseman.

Jcn bronxct1 : 8:25 am : link What do you think he was worth?



Pros

- One of the best run defenders in the league.



Cons

- He plays 55% of defensive snaps

- He’ll be 30 soon

- Has knee issues

- Has a big contract and possibly is just a rental for whatever team trades for him. May be cut by whatever team trades for him at the end of the season.



You can say DG can just cut everyone but at least he’s getting compensation for a player who won’t be on the team next year.

- He’s a one dimensional player in a pass driven league.

Snacks just turned 29. I get that the Giants want to rebuild, Ira : 8:27 am : link but they should have been able to get more for a player of that quality.

RE: Jcn jcn56 : 8:27 am : link

Quote: What do you think he was worth?



Pros

- One of the best run defenders in the league.



Cons

- He plays 55% of defensive snaps

- He’ll be 30 soon

- Has knee issues

- Has a big contract and possibly is just a rental for whatever team trades for him. May be cut by whatever team trades for him at the end of the season.



You can say DG can just cut everyone but at least he’s getting compensation for a player who won’t be on the team next year.

- He’s a one dimensional player in a pass driven league.



We paid more for Ogletree, and Snacks is a much better player.



Further - the trade deadline has another 6 days left to it - why rush this?



Stupid, all the way around - and the best spin job you see being done in this thread is 'well, we got cap space back' and 'we didn't win anything with him anyway'.



Congrats on BBI's conversion to Redskin fan status. You've taken to applauding the stupid moves of a clueless organization. In comment 14145500 bronxct1 said:We paid more for Ogletree, and Snacks is a much better player.Further - the trade deadline has another 6 days left to it - why rush this?Stupid, all the way around - and the best spin job you see being done in this thread is 'well, we got cap space back' and 'we didn't win anything with him anyway'.Congrats on BBI's conversion to Redskin fan status. You've taken to applauding the stupid moves of a clueless organization.

That’s a fucking terrible trade bigbluehoya : 8:28 am : link For a 5th. Just awful.

NYG is in rebuild UberAlias : 8:29 am : link Many of you have refused to accept this. It may not have been the plan going in, but at this point in time it is fact. Tough pill to swallow, but in the big picture, it's the right move. NYG is not in position of leverage here. Shedding salary and initiating talks from supply side not demand leads to take what you can get. Should have been a 4th, but it is what it is.

Not ironically - a guy I thought would end up being a coaching bust jcn56 : 8:29 am : link is the one on the receiving end of Snacks.



So that's twice Detroit has one up on us. But I'm sure many of you figured that our 'adult coaching hire' was better than Patricia anyhow.

Ugh Banks : 8:30 am : link Waited years for a DT of Hammer's caliber to return and we trade him before his contract ends. I liked DG, but a frickin 5th for snacks, a 4th for Apple? I don't like the returns at all

Too soon to condemn this trade. jsuds : 8:30 am : link Patience.

RE: Not ironically - a guy I thought would end up being a coaching bust Big Blue '56 : 8:31 am : link

Quote: is the one on the receiving end of Snacks.



So that's twice Detroit has one up on us. But I'm sure many of you figured that our 'adult coaching hire' was better than Patricia anyhow.



Patricia didn’t want to come here. Detroit, for whatever reason, was his first choice In comment 14145513 jcn56 said:Patricia didn’t want to come here. Detroit, for whatever reason, was his first choice

RE: Not ironically - a guy I thought would end up being a coaching bust giants#1 : 8:32 am : link

Quote: is the one on the receiving end of Snacks.



So that's twice Detroit has one up on us. But I'm sure many of you figured that our 'adult coaching hire' was better than Patricia anyhow.



Patricia could very well still be a bust. Look at McAdoo's first year... In comment 14145513 jcn56 said:Patricia could very well still be a bust. Look at McAdoo's first year...

RE: RE: Not ironically - a guy I thought would end up being a coaching bust jcn56 : 8:32 am : link

is the one on the receiving end of Snacks.



So that's twice Detroit has one up on us. But I'm sure many of you figured that our 'adult coaching hire' was better than Patricia anyhow.







Patricia didn’t want to come here. Detroit, for whatever reason, was his first choice



Because their GM wasn't a total fucking idiot?



The Giants have now transcended into Knicks territory. Solder is our Hardaway, and we're trading away decent to good players for garbage.



Who's the football equivalent of Bargnani, maybe we can run out and grab him next. In comment 14145522 Big Blue '56 said:Because their GM wasn't a total fucking idiot?The Giants have now transcended into Knicks territory. Solder is our Hardaway, and we're trading away decent to good players for garbage.Who's the football equivalent of Bargnani, maybe we can run out and grab him next.

RE: RE: RE: In 2015 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145457 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:





Quote:





In comment 14145443 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





the Lions traded a 4th and 5th for Haloti Ngata and a 7th rounder. Ngata, pretty much a similar space eater as Snacks, was 31 at the time.



So if anything you could argue that the market was in that range, but the Giants didn't get that 4th rounder.



The reality is that I loved Snacks here, but this is a multi year rebuild at this point. Giants need to stockpile picks. If you aren't someone who factors on this team 2 years from now, there is no reason for them to be here. The Giants can move BJ Hill to NT if they want and play Mauro at DE. Odds are Snacks was going to be gone after this season, and a cap casualty at that, so the Giants got something for him. I still think Gettleman could have gotten more, but the fire sale sign has been hung out the window.







Doing the fire sale now means that they wasted a season because they stupidly thought they could contend this year with that offensive line and back 7. They have a year of mistakes to fix.







I don't necessarily disagree with you, but I think the Giants did what they've done pretty much since it was clear after the 2012 season that the Giants championship core that was built in the mid 2000s under Ernie was over and kept putting in stop gaps and quick fixes to try to get one more championship out of Eli. And all they did was actually waste the end of him prime to where we see what we have in Eli now. Years of bad drafting, bad offensive line evaluation, which lead to overpays in free agency have led to this. The Giants hoped that with Barkley around to take the pressure off Eli they could get lightning in a bottle. They've been searching for that lightning in a bottle since 2013. At some point you need to hit rock bottom. The Giants in reality have been a 3 win team for years, they just had inflated records in 2013 and 2014 that didn't really show what was going on and 2016 was a fluke.



That they are stripping down parts for picks (sadly not premium) and cap space is the right move. The last straw will be Eli and I hope they are calling Jax and trying to work something out. Rebuild this team around Barkley and look to see if something starts to gel next year for a new core.



And I don't disagree with any of this - I've been calling for them to rebuild for years instead of "extending the Eli window".



But you're asking fans to put trust and faith in an owner who has now overseen 5 years of mistakes (many by his decree) to do a rebuild with a coach / GM combo that doesn't have a strong track record. In comment 14145486 Matt in SGS said:And I don't disagree with any of this - I've been calling for them to rebuild for years instead of "extending the Eli window".But you're asking fans to put trust and faith in an owner who has now overseen 5 years of mistakes (many by his decree) to do a rebuild with a coach / GM combo that doesn't have a strong track record.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:33 am : link



Quote: So that's twice Detroit has one up on us. But I'm sure many of you figured that our 'adult coaching hire' was better than Patricia anyhow.



Two guys who aren't involved in personnel moves?



Great. Now we're just throwing shade any and everywhere so now it is Patricia vs Shurmur regarding trades?Two guys who aren't involved in personnel moves?Great. Now we're just throwing shade any and everywhere

His play mittenedman : 8:33 am : link dropped off a cliff the last 2 weeks. Something happened when he had his head buried in his hands on the sideline.

Deals aren't about the returns UberAlias : 8:33 am : link This isn't aggressive negotiation. This is hitting the reset button --take what you can get and turn a corner. If there were other teams in talks driving the price they probably could have gotten more. There likely wasn't.

The sky is falling too! RomanWH : 8:33 am : link It's not the end of the world, guys. We knew going in that the roster didn't have a ton of talent. And with the season now essentially lost, we are transitioning to full tear down and rebuild mode.



I personally really liked Snacks as a player but by the time this team is back to competing at a high level, he would be in his 30s and not worth resigning.



Think long-term. And before you start comparing this to the 70s, consider how we're only 1/2 a season into the DG/PS regime. Give it time.



Think of how the Rams turned their franchise around quickly after the debacle known as the Jeff Fisher years. They just drafted a 1st round RB. They let go of longtime fan favs like James Laurinitus and Chris Long. They traded up for their franchise qb in Goff. In order to kickstart a new culture of winning and accountability, they had to tear the old dysfunctional one down. Give it time.

Alot of people being dramatic on this thread.. Chris684 : 8:33 am : link Come back to reality.



Snacks is highly paid, has bad knees, and as great as he is at what he does, it's the only thing he does.



He is also unwilling to be a leader and does nothing to improve the horrendous culture that set in this locker room.



Take the pick, but even more than that, take the cap space.

Like most of you, I'm a huge fan of Snacks aimrocky : 8:34 am : link but I'm fine with this deal. It's all about re-setting the cap situation and stockpiling picks. The return is light, but I doubt we were getting anything better than a 4th for a DT who's on the field 55% of the time and at his age. If this was a 4th, I'd be thrilled, 5th and it's vanilla.

Snacks was a one-trick pony Anakim : 8:34 am : link No doubt about that. He offered absolutely zero against the pass. But he was absolutely beastly against the run.

RE: LOL.. jcn56 : 8:34 am : link

Quote: so now it is Patricia vs Shurmur regarding trades?







Quote:





So that's twice Detroit has one up on us. But I'm sure many of you figured that our 'adult coaching hire' was better than Patricia anyhow.







Two guys who aren't involved in personnel moves?



Great. Now we're just throwing shade any and everywhere



Yes - but the front offices are involved in both coaching hires and trades.



And they got the coach the Giants wanted, and now have managed to steal their lunch money on this trade.



Sorry I had to explain that one for you Fatman, I know you have to focus in on defending another Gettleman move. You're a busy dude these days. In comment 14145529 FatMan in Charlotte said:Yes - but the front offices are involved in both coaching hires and trades.And they got the coach the Giants wanted, and now have managed to steal their lunch money on this trade.Sorry I had to explain that one for you Fatman, I know you have to focus in on defending another Gettleman move. You're a busy dude these days.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Yesterday, one of the talking heads section125 : 8:35 am : link

Even worse, is that some of you are stuck on the cap - you can cut people and get the same relief as you would with a trade. This isn't some nuanced brilliant cap move, it's an out of his depth GM trading away a player who was worth more for peanuts.







You could cut someone and you get nothing back or you could trade them and get a pick.

Don't quit your day job.







I never suggested they shouldn't trade him - I'm against them giving him away.



Which is what they did. I look forward to 5 years of the Giants sucking, and you, crick and Diver lauding Gettleman for all of his excellent work.



#1 - that is what you said - cut him and you save the same money. That was why I culled out that sentence from your post to point that out.

#2 - I think I was the first post on this thread and questioned a 5th rounder for Snacks

#3 - Gettleman's draft picks were very good

#4 - tear it down now or it will be 5 yrs (been that long already, hasn't it)

#5 - I have already said on several threads his FA signings sucked

#6 - as was posted by someone else - you can only get back what teams will give you for a player. If all he could get was a 5th, that is better than cutting him in January.



I am also on record saying that this was a 6-10 team at best. And I knew, as constituted, this was not a playoff team. I said it before season because the oline still sucked. In comment 14145489 jcn56 said:#1 - that is what you said - cut him and you save the same money. That was why I culled out that sentence from your post to point that out.#2 - I think I was the first post on this thread and questioned a 5th rounder for Snacks#3 - Gettleman's draft picks were very good#4 - tear it down now or it will be 5 yrs (been that long already, hasn't it)#5 - I have already said on several threads his FA signings sucked#6 - as was posted by someone else - you can only get back what teams will give you for a player. If all he could get was a 5th, that is better than cutting him in January.I am also on record saying that this was a 6-10 team at best. And I knew, as constituted, this was not a playoff team. I said it before season because the oline still sucked.

Was there a team willing to go to a 4th? UberAlias : 8:35 am : link Who?

Snacks is a guy pjcas18 : 8:35 am : link I would have kept. It's hard for us fans to know what's real but I thought he DID help the culture, always seemed positive and based on his background took nothing for granted. Seemed to show up multiple plays every game.



I think his contract was affordable for one of the top at his position in the league.



Not sure I support this move (though that hardly matters).



A 5th round pick has almost less chance of becoming a starter than a UDFA does, which ironically is how Snacks entered the league (as a UDFA).



RE: Alot of people being dramatic on this thread.. jcn56 : 8:36 am : link

Quote: Come back to reality.



Snacks is highly paid, has bad knees, and as great as he is at what he does, it's the only thing he does.



He is also unwilling to be a leader and does nothing to improve the horrendous culture that set in this locker room.



Take the pick, but even more than that, take the cap space.



Actually, I'd suggest you come back to reality.



The reality is we'd get the cap relief just by cutting him. Cap relief isn't a win here, anyone can get it at any time.



We could easily have waited out the trade market a bit. A 5th rounder is a pathetic return - what was the risk of waiting it out, that it would go off the table? Or fall to a 6th?



Once again, the Giants outsmarted themselves. They're about the only ones they're capable of outsmarting these days. In comment 14145535 Chris684 said:Actually, I'd suggest you come back to reality.The reality is we'd get the cap relief just by cutting him. Cap relief isn't a win here, anyone can get it at any time.We could easily have waited out the trade market a bit. A 5th rounder is a pathetic return - what was the risk of waiting it out, that it would go off the table? Or fall to a 6th?Once again, the Giants outsmarted themselves. They're about the only ones they're capable of outsmarting these days.

5th rounder plus Chip : 8:36 am : link a player to be signed from the salary dump as well next season. Plus this will give us a carryover from this season to next season. Good move once you had the player you will sign in free agency from the cap savings

RE: Was there a team willing to go to a 4th? jcn56 : 8:37 am : link

Quote: Who?



Who'll ever fucking know, because we traded him with a WEEK left in the deadline. In comment 14145542 UberAlias said:Who'll ever fucking know, because we traded him with a WEEK left in the deadline.

Maybe for other teams..... Doomster : 8:37 am : link Some of you are....

PBMedia : 8:09 am : link : reply

Crazy!



Reese sucks, EA sucks, Gettleman sucks, Shurmer sucks, TC sucks, the Maras suck...



This is football. You can't win Superbowls ever 4 years. Be happy with 2007 and 2011 and patent for a year or two. Rebuilds happen quickly ....





Giants have a history of slow rebuilds and poor decision making....



But when the people in charge are the same ones who thought Eli had something left, and signed the likes of Solder, Omameh, Ogletree, Stewart, Martin, etc., well, the confidence in their decision making is not there.....



With the logic DG is using, if it was Reese that had signed Solder a year earlier , wouldn't Solder be next? Non performing player, not part of a rebuild that may take 3-4 years, and is way overpaid?



OMG, it's just mind boggling....

RE: LOL.. jvm52106 : 8:37 am : link

So that's twice Detroit has one up on us. But I'm sure many of you figured that our 'adult coaching hire' was better than Patricia anyhow.







Two guys who aren't involved in personnel moves?



Great. Now we're just throwing shade any and everywhere



+1 I swear, some folks here hate things that happen, even when it is stuff they previously said they want to happen. I don't get it. The Giants, going back to the playoff game against GB are now 4-19 over last 23 games. Is Snacks the reason we were able those 4 games? Are we getting rid of the one guy we can't do without?



The comparison to Ogletree makes ZERO sense. JB needed a guy to call the defense. They felt Ogletree was that guy. It isn't even relatable to the Snacks trade. In comment 14145529 FatMan in Charlotte said:+1 I swear, some folks here hate things that happen, even when it is stuff they previously said they want to happen. I don't get it. The Giants, going back to the playoff game against GB are now 4-19 over last 23 games. Is Snacks the reason we were able those 4 games? Are we getting rid of the one guy we can't do without?The comparison to Ogletree makes ZERO sense. JB needed a guy to call the defense. They felt Ogletree was that guy. It isn't even relatable to the Snacks trade.

comparing this to the Amari trade is a fool's errand mfsd : 8:37 am : link giving up a 1st for Amari is more a function of how stupid the Cowboys were than the bad job DG did getting a 5th for Snacks

I predict that we use the 5th round pick fivehead : 8:38 am : link on a tweener linebacker who ends up on another teams roster after 3 years.

jcn, as to your point above re why DG couldn’t wait a few Big Blue '56 : 8:38 am : link days for a 5th, perhaps we need the 5th NOW for another potential trade, NOW? I don’t know, but perhaps a possibility?

RE: RE: LOL.. jvm52106 : 8:39 am : link

Two guys who aren't involved in personnel moves?



Great. Now we're just throwing shade any and everywhere







Yes - but the front offices are involved in both coaching hires and trades.



And they got the coach the Giants wanted, and now have managed to steal their lunch money on this trade.



Sorry I had to explain that one for you Fatman, I know you have to focus in on defending another Gettleman move. You're a busy dude these days.



Of course, it could be that Ownership forced Manning on the GM and the next coach and Patricia didn't want that? I mean, I wasn't in the room for the interviews and discussions, no more than you were either... In comment 14145538 jcn56 said:Of course, it could be that Ownership forced Manning on the GM and the next coach and Patricia didn't want that? I mean, I wasn't in the room for the interviews and discussions, no more than you were either...

Rule of thumb right now Matt in SGS : 8:39 am : link if you are a player who doesn't look like they will be here in 2 years, the Giants should do everything they can to move them. There aren't too many guys here who teams will want. The reality is that Snacks and Apple were likely going to be cut next year, so they took 25 cents on the dollar for them.



They will likely try to trade Jenkins next, who hopefully will net at least a 2nd.



In the offseason, they will try to trade Vernon and probably Eli before the draft. I don't know if the cap will allow an Eli trade during the season, but if so, this might be his last game as a Giant since the bye is next week and the Giants would have time to get Tanney or Lauletta ready.



I know people will say Odell, but he's not going anywhere. And I wouldn't trade Collins either, unless someone gives up a first rounder. And if Cooper can get a first, if someone wants Shepard, the price is a first.





RE: In 2015 Gmen88 : 8:40 am : link

Quote: the Lions traded a 4th and 5th for Haloti Ngata and a 7th rounder. Ngata, pretty much a similar space eater as Snacks, was 31 at the time.



So if anything you could argue that the market was in that range, but the Giants didn't get that 4th rounder.



The reality is that I loved Snacks here, but this is a multi year rebuild at this point. Giants need to stockpile picks. If you aren't someone who factors on this team 2 years from now, there is no reason for them to be here. The Giants can move BJ Hill to NT if they want and play Mauro at DE. Odds are Snacks was going to be gone after this season, and a cap casualty at that, so the Giants got something for him. I still think Gettleman could have gotten more, but the fire sale sign has been hung out the window.



Ngata was in a steep decline and had been suspended for PED's the year before. Snacks is currently the best NT in football. It's not comparable. In comment 14145443 Matt in SGS said:Ngata was in a steep decline and had been suspended for PED's the year before. Snacks is currently the best NT in football. It's not comparable.

RE: RE: Was there a team willing to go to a 4th? UberAlias : 8:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145542 UberAlias said:





Quote:





Who?







Who'll ever fucking know, because we traded him with a WEEK left in the deadline. So you don't know? So the complaint is reduced to when they traded him, not what they traded him for. Is that correct? In comment 14145549 jcn56 said:So you don't know? So the complaint is reduced to when they traded him, not what they traded him for. Is that correct?

Down for the fire sale AcesUp : 8:41 am : link But we should have gotten more than a 5 for Snacks. There's still a week left before the trade deadline, hold out longer for bettter value.

Don't discount locker room... BillKo : 8:41 am : link ....guy isn't a leader, and didn't see to want to be one.



He's approaching that age where a player like he can fall off dramatically.



I'd like a higher pick, but there probably wasn't the market for such a player.



DG is still cleaning house. I know everyone is upset, but you have to give the guy a couple years and then evaluate where we are.



DG doesn't get a crap about what happened between 2012 and 2017.........he's doing it the way he sees best and if that means suffering for a couple of years, so be it.

I'm the busy.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:41 am : link



Quote: And they got the coach the Giants wanted, and now have managed to steal their lunch money on this trade.



Sorry I had to explain that one for you Fatman, I know you have to focus in on defending another Gettleman move. You're a busy dude these days.



You have literally gone thread to thread daily talking about what a shitshow the team is, how the GM is incompetent and that there is no fucking end to the situation. Even when we clean house, they apparently fuck it up.



It would be difficult to show me a post in the past few months from you that wasn't that way.



So let's table the point on who is busy. I'm glad that after 7 games we know that Detroit is a franchise on the upswing with an awesome coach and the Giants have pure shit with Gettleman and Shurmur.



I'm sure you are ready to cue up the Solder, Omameh and Stewart posts again. We haven't seen enough of those.... dude??You have literally gone thread to thread daily talking about what a shitshow the team is, how the GM is incompetent and that there is no fucking end to the situation. Even when we clean house, they apparently fuck it up.It would be difficult to show me a post in the past few months from you that wasn't that way.So let's table the point on who is busy. I'm glad that after 7 games we know that Detroit is a franchise on the upswing with an awesome coach and the Giants have pure shit with Gettleman and Shurmur.I'm sure you are ready to cue up the Solder, Omameh and Stewart posts again. We haven't seen enough of those....

RE: jcn, as to your point above re why DG couldn’t wait a few jvm52106 : 8:41 am : link

Quote: days for a 5th, perhaps we need the 5th NOW for another potential trade, NOW? I don’t know, but perhaps a possibility?



Or, you wait and another shitty team dumps a player to Detroit and we get stuck with Snacks. How the hell do you (any of us) know that someone else offered better or would offer better? In comment 14145557 Big Blue '56 said:Or, you wait and another shitty team dumps a player to Detroit and we get stuck with Snacks. How the hell do you (any of us) know that someone else offered better or would offer better?

With the salary cap Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:42 am : link there are a limited number of teams you can trade with at this time of year. Obviously, if there was a better deal out there, they would have taken it. Comparing preseason, pre-salary cap trades with in-season trades are just not comparable. Once teams are up against their cap it is harder to maneuver.



In any case, the trade is more than the draft pick. It is cap relief etc. I am surprised by the trade, but I don't think he was the difference between winning and losing.



Fans have been screaming here for a teardown. This is what that approach looks like.

RE: Rule of thumb right now BillKo : 8:43 am : link

Quote: if you are a player who doesn't look like they will be here in 2 years, the Giants should do everything they can to move them. There aren't too many guys here who teams will want. The reality is that Snacks and Apple were likely going to be cut next year, so they took 25 cents on the dollar for them.



They will likely try to trade Jenkins next, who hopefully will net at least a 2nd.



In the offseason, they will try to trade Vernon and probably Eli before the draft. I don't know if the cap will allow an Eli trade during the season, but if so, this might be his last game as a Giant since the bye is next week and the Giants would have time to get Tanney or Lauletta ready.



I know people will say Odell, but he's not going anywhere. And I wouldn't trade Collins either, unless someone gives up a first rounder. And if Cooper can get a first, if someone wants Shepard, the price is a first.





C'mon Matt, you aren't getting a #1 for Shep.



He's a nice player...but c'mon........



Dallas way overpaid, I doubt any other team in the NFL would do the same. In comment 14145561 Matt in SGS said:C'mon Matt, you aren't getting a #1 for Shep.He's a nice player...but c'mon........Dallas way overpaid, I doubt any other team in the NFL would do the same.

Im sorry nyballa0891 : 8:43 am : link But you should not be getting more for eli apple than snacks, regardless of contract

Rock Bottom mittenedman : 8:44 am : link We hit rock bottom in 2015 - remember how God Awful that team was?



It hasn't been gearing up for 1 last run with Eli - the team's been "rebuilt". One of the youngest teams in the league over the last few seasons. It just didn't work.

RE: RE: jcn, as to your point above re why DG couldn’t wait a few jvm52106 : 8:44 am : link

days for a 5th, perhaps we need the 5th NOW for another potential trade, NOW? I don’t know, but perhaps a possibility?







Or, you wait and another shitty team dumps a player to Detroit and we get stuck with Snacks. How the hell do you (any of us) know that someone else offered better or would offer better?



That wasn't directed at you BB56, just the original comment that you were commenting on. In comment 14145573 jvm52106 said:That wasn't directed at you BB56, just the original comment that you were commenting on.

RE: Rule of thumb right now micky : 8:45 am : link

Quote: if you are a player who doesn't look like they will be here in 2 years, the Giants should do everything they can to move them. There aren't too many guys here who teams will want. The reality is that Snacks and Apple were likely going to be cut next year, so they took 25 cents on the dollar for them.



They will likely try to trade Jenkins next, who hopefully will net at least a 2nd.



In the offseason, they will try to trade Vernon and probably Eli before the draft. I don't know if the cap will allow an Eli trade during the season, but if so, this might be his last game as a Giant since the bye is next week and the Giants would have time to get Tanney or Lauletta ready.



I know people will say Odell, but he's not going anywhere. And I wouldn't trade Collins either, unless someone gives up a first rounder. And if Cooper can get a first, if someone wants Shepard, the price is a first.





Do you feel Shepard will not a first? Like to see that..which I highly doubt In comment 14145561 Matt in SGS said:Do you feel Shepard will not a first? Like to see that..which I highly doubt

RE: Im sorry giants#1 : 8:45 am : link

Quote: But you should not be getting more for eli apple than snacks, regardless of contract



Positional value.



A CB, even a mediocre one, is worth >>>> than a run clogging DT. Apple also plays close to 100% of the D snaps. Snacks is in the 50-60% range.



In comment 14145579 nyballa0891 said:Positional value.A CB, even a mediocre one, is worth >>>> than a run clogging DT. Apple also plays close to 100% of the D snaps. Snacks is in the 50-60% range.

This team needs to get worse before it gets better I Love Clams Casino : 8:45 am : link YES, the best spin is his salary.



YES, he's worth more than a 4th with all other things being equal, but they are not.



I like the move...not what the Giants got for him, but the roster needs to be cleared of big salaries. I will miss Snacks.



Who's next? Looking forward to it......





No, you are wrong.... Doomster : 8:45 am : link RE: Alot of people being dramatic on this thread..

jcn56 : 8:36 am : link : reply

The reality is we'd get the cap relief just by cutting him. Cap relief isn't a win here, anyone can get it at any time.





If you just cut him or trade him, the dead money does not change.....



But if you cut him, you are on the hook for the rest of his salary this year....by trading him, you have saved cap space in the amount of 9/16 of his salary this year.....

One player they need to move next... BillKo : 8:46 am : link ...is Jenkins.



He falls into that category - or at least give the appearance - that he can take it or leave it as far as winning.



He's a corner and should have some value to some team....hopefully a 3rd - I doubt we net a 2nd for him.



Salary relief I assume would be really what they want.



As someone said, you want a tear down, here it comes.....!!!!!!

RE: RE: In 2015 mfsd : 8:46 am : link

the Lions traded a 4th and 5th for Haloti Ngata and a 7th rounder. Ngata, pretty much a similar space eater as Snacks, was 31 at the time.



So if anything you could argue that the market was in that range, but the Giants didn't get that 4th rounder.



The reality is that I loved Snacks here, but this is a multi year rebuild at this point. Giants need to stockpile picks. If you aren't someone who factors on this team 2 years from now, there is no reason for them to be here. The Giants can move BJ Hill to NT if they want and play Mauro at DE. Odds are Snacks was going to be gone after this season, and a cap casualty at that, so the Giants got something for him. I still think Gettleman could have gotten more, but the fire sale sign has been hung out the window.







Ngata was in a steep decline and had been suspended for PED's the year before. Snacks is currently the best NT in football. It's not comparable.



I wanted more than a 5th for him too, but Snacks is not the best NT in football. In comment 14145563 Gmen88 said:I wanted more than a 5th for him too, but Snacks is not the best NT in football.

It sucks to see one of the few guys worth BigBlue in Keys : 8:46 am : link Watching gone and damn if only for a 5th. But I guess this is the true rebuild. Fuck.



At this point do we just sit any player the rest of the year we actually plan on keeping for next year? Plug in some scrubs to get hurt and maybe find out if ones a diamond in the rough?

RE: RE: Snacks for a 5th Boy Cord : 8:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145411 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





seems like a salary dump. I was hoping for at least a 3rd for him, if not a 2nd. That's a steal for the Lions.







DG got railroaded. He made the Lion GM look like Howie Roseman.



I am fine trading Snacks, but a fifth is garbage for a man of his immense talent and the impact he can have on a playoff contender. This GM thing may not be the right job for DG.



The Giants have gone from trading players to Crazy Eddie. DG’s prices are INSANE!! In comment 14145498 The_Boss said:I am fine trading Snacks, but a fifth is garbage for a man of his immense talent and the impact he can have on a playoff contender. This GM thing may not be the right job for DG.The Giants have gone from trading players to Crazy Eddie. DG’s prices are INSANE!!

RE: RE: Rule of thumb right now Matt in SGS : 8:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145561 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





if you are a player who doesn't look like they will be here in 2 years, the Giants should do everything they can to move them. There aren't too many guys here who teams will want. The reality is that Snacks and Apple were likely going to be cut next year, so they took 25 cents on the dollar for them.



They will likely try to trade Jenkins next, who hopefully will net at least a 2nd.



In the offseason, they will try to trade Vernon and probably Eli before the draft. I don't know if the cap will allow an Eli trade during the season, but if so, this might be his last game as a Giant since the bye is next week and the Giants would have time to get Tanney or Lauletta ready.



I know people will say Odell, but he's not going anywhere. And I wouldn't trade Collins either, unless someone gives up a first rounder. And if Cooper can get a first, if someone wants Shepard, the price is a first.









C'mon Matt, you aren't getting a #1 for Shep.



He's a nice player...but c'mon........



Dallas way overpaid, I doubt any other team in the NFL would do the same.



My point really was that I don't think they should trade him. Teams will come knocking looking to get everyone for peanuts. There are a handful of guys here who if I was the Giants I would consider trading, but not giving away. Shepard and Collins fall in that mix.



For me it's really Eli, Vernon, and Jenkins who should be on the block to be traded, if not before the deadline, then before the draft next year. It's clear that the Giants felt they needed to pull the trigger on Apple and Snacks, both guys who have a tendency to get banged up before they have no value. In comment 14145577 BillKo said:My point really was that I don't think they should trade him. Teams will come knocking looking to get everyone for peanuts. There are a handful of guys here who if I was the Giants I would consider trading, but not giving away. Shepard and Collins fall in that mix.For me it's really Eli, Vernon, and Jenkins who should be on the block to be traded, if not before the deadline, then before the draft next year. It's clear that the Giants felt they needed to pull the trigger on Apple and Snacks, both guys who have a tendency to get banged up before they have no value.

A winning team XBRONX : 8:48 am : link needs to be built both by draft picks and free agents. DG sucks on the free agent front.

I guarantee the giants were going to cut snacks EricJ : 8:48 am : link After the season to dump the salary. So in their eyes they are at least getting something.

I do Steve in Greenwich : 8:48 am : link wonder, although don't think it is any bit likely, could this be the move (along with the Apple trade) be what the Giants needed to do in order to create enough cap space this year to trade Eli? In order to take the accelerated hit of Eli's signing bonus onto this years books the Giants actually needed to create cap space just to be able to trade Eli.

as others have already said Enzo : 8:49 am : link this is a very weak return. If the best offer today is a 5th rounder, you wait. The potential reward of getting another team to top that is worth the risk of losing out on a lousy 5th rounder. Gettleman is playing checkers...

RE: You're not going to get much back Britt in VA : 8:49 am : link

Quote: for guys with big contracts.



Exactly. People so desperately want to trade... Trade in the draft, trade players....



The logistics of trades are hard. He's turning 30 next month and has a huge contract for the other team to take on. In comment 14145356 That’s Gold, Jerry said:Exactly. People so desperately want to trade... Trade in the draft, trade players....The logistics of trades are hard. He's turning 30 next month and has a huge contract for the other team to take on.

WTF!!!! jpennyva : 8:49 am : link This is absolute insanity. I'm not surprised by the trade but the value is for shit. Snacks is absolutely worth more than that. This is deeply troubling in so many ways.

Should have been made in April dpassen1 : 8:50 am : link These trades should have been made back in April, when DG and Mara were the only people that didn't realize how bad the Giants would be this coming season.



Would have gotten a better return and wouldn't have traded a 3rd (!!!) for Alec Ogletree.

Giants get picks mdthedream : 8:52 am : link and cap space whats wrong with that? They can go buy A DT if they want in free agency. They essentially added a free draft pick.

This is a bad trade AdamBrag : 8:53 am : link I get it, as a fan, I want to sell myself that the moves made by the front office are the best for the organization. But this isn't.



This isn't a good return. The problem was that most teams are tight against the cap and so the market wasn't big.



However, they could have waited until the offseason to trade him when cap space frees up for most teams.



Unfortunately, Gentleman isn't creative and doesn't get it.

RE: That’s a fucking terrible trade VinegarPeppers : 8:53 am : link



Sunday will likely be Eli’s swan song. We get Lauletta after the bye.



In comment

Quote: For a 5th. Just awful. Feels more like he was cut. A fifth round pick is camp fodder.Sunday will likely be Eli’s swan song. We get Lauletta after the bye.In comment 14145510 bigbluehoya said:

Smart move BillyM : 8:53 am : link guy plays 30 snaps a game and is not a leader.



Love Snacks but he's not getting younger and will be redundant to Tomlinson and Hill

Holy moly ThatLimerickGuy : 8:54 am : link When are some of you guys going to realize that these lean years were always going to happen post 2012 unless Eli changed his last name to Brady.



So we have a new coach and GM, who see the dumpster fire, and you don't want them to trade players for whatever assets are available in return?



Snacks seemed like a good guy but this team needs an enema.



Those who don't understand the compensation need to realize that any asset is only truly valued at what someone will give you for it. Im sure the lions offer was floated to other contenders.



The utter lack of basic understanding of negotiation principles of many here is staggering. There is no first round pick box that you can always put your players in and swap.



RE: RE: You're not going to get much back christian : 8:54 am : link

for guys with big contracts.







Exactly. People so desperately want to trade... Trade in the draft, trade players....



The logistics of trades are hard. He's turning 30 next month and has a huge contract for the other team to take on.



Are you sure about that? If the guaranteed signing bonus accelerates, aren't the Lions only the hook for the prorated amount of his 2018 salary, with essentially the option to keep for about 6.5M next year? In comment 14145616 Britt in VA said:Are you sure about that? If the guaranteed signing bonus accelerates, aren't the Lions only the hook for the prorated amount of his 2018 salary, with essentially the option to keep for about 6.5M next year?

Dumb move Giantology : 8:56 am : link Bad return. Let’s trade Jenkins next for a bag of balls.

Most may not want to hear this dep026 : 8:56 am : link but he wasnt a difference maker this year.

It's going to be a two, maybe three year rebuild bigbluescot : 8:56 am : link even if we get a QB next year (and I doubt we do, it's more likely the following year) it's still going to be the following year before we'd be competitive.



Harrison wasn't going to be here by the time we got good.

God awful? Doomster : 8:57 am : link Rock Bottom

mittenedman : 8:44 am : link : reply

We hit rock bottom in 2015 - remember how God Awful that team was?



That team was 6-10, and 7 of those losses were by 5 points or less? That team scored 420 points.....We had a defense that could not hold a 4th quarter lead.....If TC had the defense given McAdon't the next year, that team could have been something....



Rock bottom then? Then where the hell are we now?

RE: RE: Im sorry nyballa0891 : 8:57 am : link

But you should not be getting more for eli apple than snacks, regardless of contract







Positional value.



A CB, even a mediocre one, is worth >>>> than a run clogging DT. Apple also plays close to 100% of the D snaps. Snacks is in the 50-60% range.





He is the BEST run clogging DT. It doesnt matter in this context In comment 14145590 giants#1 said:He is the BEST run clogging DT. It doesnt matter in this context

It's pretty clear GiantsRage2007 : 8:58 am : link If you make any type of $$ and have any trade value at all - you're going to get traded.



I'd expect to see Jackrabbit go and maybe more



All of these guys will be cap casualties next year anyway, so might as well move them for something



We are really going to suck next yr... not just the usual 'we have talent but can't win' sucking that's happened the last few years but really, total suckage

Hated the Gettleman Hire Jeffrey : 8:59 am : link but maybe Giant fans are once again over-valuing their players. Snacks is a one-dimensional and aging player who has some nagging injuries. As mediocre as I thought the Gettleman hire was-- a typical Mara move to play it safe by going back to old familiar faces--I trust him more with a 5th round draft choice than his predecessor. In fact, he seems to have done alright with his first Giant's draft. Since given the Mara history we are likely stuck with him and his "safe" hire of a mediocre coach I just want to keep them from making any more free agent moves.

RE: Holy moly aimrocky : 9:00 am : link

Quote: When are some of you guys going to realize that these lean years were always going to happen post 2012 unless Eli changed his last name to Brady.



So we have a new coach and GM, who see the dumpster fire, and you don't want them to trade players for whatever assets are available in return?



Snacks seemed like a good guy but this team needs an enema.



Those who don't understand the compensation need to realize that any asset is only truly valued at what someone will give you for it. Im sure the lions offer was floated to other contenders.



The utter lack of basic understanding of negotiation principles of many here is staggering. There is no first round pick box that you can always put your players in and swap.



Nice post. You continue to be a voice of reason here (besides the over the top opinion on Beckham, although I can understand your stance). In comment 14145645 ThatLimerickGuy said:Nice post. You continue to be a voice of reason here (besides the over the top opinion on Beckham, although I can understand your stance).

RE: Hated the Gettleman Hire Giantology : 9:00 am : link

Quote: but maybe Giant fans are once again over-valuing their players. Snacks is a one-dimensional and aging player who has some nagging injuries. As mediocre as I thought the Gettleman hire was-- a typical Mara move to play it safe by going back to old familiar faces--I trust him more with a 5th round draft choice than his predecessor. In fact, he seems to have done alright with his first Giant's draft. Since given the Mara history we are likely stuck with him and his "safe" hire of a mediocre coach I just want to keep them from making any more free agent moves.



By getting rid of core veteran players the team will HAVE to make free agent moves to fill the roster. We aren’t going to have that many draft picks next year In comment 14145673 Jeffrey said:By getting rid of core veteran players the team will HAVE to make free agent moves to fill the roster. We aren’t going to have that many draft picks next year

People need to read Matt in SGS Posts Chef : 9:02 am : link He is spot on...

RE: God awful? jvm52106 : 9:03 am : link

Quote: Rock Bottom

mittenedman : 8:44 am : link : reply

We hit rock bottom in 2015 - remember how God Awful that team was?



That team was 6-10, and 7 of those losses were by 5 points or less? That team scored 420 points.....We had a defense that could not hold a 4th quarter lead.....If TC had the defense given McAdon't the next year, that team could have been something....



Never look at the numbers in a vacuum. We did suck in 2015, I don't care how close some games are. That is what losers hang their hats on. Stats in a losing season also mean NOTHING.



2016 is the exact opposite of 2015 and yet it is the same. We got lucky in some games (I mean the Saints can't manage a fucking TD in game we can barely score in). Our offense, even with the weapons we had was starting to fail by the end of the season and our defense wore out.



We won close games that season to inflate our record some but hey, wins are wins. We lost close games in 2015 but loses are loses..



Rock bottom then? Then where the hell are we now? In comment 14145660 Doomster said:

RE: Im sorry mphbullet36 : 9:06 am : link

Quote: But you should not be getting more for eli apple than snacks, regardless of contract



positional value In comment 14145579 nyballa0891 said:positional value

RE: RE: RE: You're not going to get much back bigbluehoya : 9:07 am : link

for guys with big contracts.







Exactly. People so desperately want to trade... Trade in the draft, trade players....



The logistics of trades are hard. He's turning 30 next month and has a huge contract for the other team to take on.







Are you sure about that? If the guaranteed signing bonus accelerates, aren't the Lions only the hook for the prorated amount of his 2018 salary, with essentially the option to keep for about 6.5M next year?



Spot on, Christian. 7m to keep next year and 9.25m the following years w no guarantees. Zero dead cap for Detroit to cut.



Bunch of people talking down to others about Detroit taking on some huge financial commitment without any idea what they are talking about. In comment 14145647 christian said:Spot on, Christian. 7m to keep next year and 9.25m the following years w no guarantees. Zero dead cap for Detroit to cut.Bunch of people talking down to others about Detroit taking on some huge financial commitment without any idea what they are talking about.

If Snacks is a core player to build around.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:08 am : link you keep him. If he isn't, you don't. That's exactly what people have asked for, and are getting. Hell, we see posts about trading beckham because if we can be 1-6 with him, we can be 1-6 without him.



We get discussions about positional value regarding Barkley, because if you can be 1-6 with him, you can be 1-6 without him.



We are clearing the team of high priced guys who aren't part of the core going forward. We're clearing out the bad attitudes and malcontents. We will keep a young core to build around.



The funny thing is, it looks more and more like we actually have a plan, even though there are numerous posts saying we don't have a plan - which is likely borne out of being 1-6 more than anything.



Then again, with some of the bizarre takes around here, we'll probably have people claim Mara is getting rid of everyone just to trot Eli out to take a ceremonial snap as the lone Giant on Week 17.

RE: If Snacks is a core player to build around.. Greg from LI : 9:10 am : link

Quote: The funny thing is, it looks more and more like we actually have a plan, even though there are numerous posts saying we don't have a plan - which is likely borne out of being 1-6 more than anything.



The plan is getting low value picks for quality players? Seems like a pretty lousy plan. In comment 14145712 FatMan in Charlotte said:The plan is getting low value picks for quality players? Seems like a pretty lousy plan.

RE: If Snacks is a core player to build around.. Jints in Carolina : 9:11 am : link

Quote: you keep him. If he isn't, you don't. That's exactly what people have asked for, and are getting. Hell, we see posts about trading beckham because if we can be 1-6 with him, we can be 1-6 without him.



We get discussions about positional value regarding Barkley, because if you can be 1-6 with him, you can be 1-6 without him.



We are clearing the team of high priced guys who aren't part of the core going forward. We're clearing out the bad attitudes and malcontents. We will keep a young core to build around.



The funny thing is, it looks more and more like we actually have a plan, even though there are numerous posts saying we don't have a plan - which is likely borne out of being 1-6 more than anything.



Then again, with some of the bizarre takes around here, we'll probably have people claim Mara is getting rid of everyone just to trot Eli out to take a ceremonial snap as the lone Giant on Week 17.



Don't you think we could have done better than a 5th round pick? At least wait it out until next week and see what else was offered. In comment 14145712 FatMan in Charlotte said:Don't you think we could have done better than a 5th round pick? At least wait it out until next week and see what else was offered.

I'd rather have kept him totowa_gman : 9:12 am : link for a 5. I totally understand the cap and "locker room" but damn that was very lousy value. If you couldn't get a 3 keep the man.

Our best defender UESBLUE : 9:13 am : link nets a 5th rder lol. You cant make this shit up.

The plan, by their own evaluation Ten Ton Hammer : 9:13 am : link Was to compete. It exploded in their faces because they got it wrong.



And any plan shouldn't be to sell your best players low.

RE: RE: If Snacks is a core player to build around.. Matt in SGS : 9:13 am : link

you keep him. If he isn't, you don't. That's exactly what people have asked for, and are getting. Hell, we see posts about trading beckham because if we can be 1-6 with him, we can be 1-6 without him.



We get discussions about positional value regarding Barkley, because if you can be 1-6 with him, you can be 1-6 without him.



We are clearing the team of high priced guys who aren't part of the core going forward. We're clearing out the bad attitudes and malcontents. We will keep a young core to build around.



The funny thing is, it looks more and more like we actually have a plan, even though there are numerous posts saying we don't have a plan - which is likely borne out of being 1-6 more than anything.



Then again, with some of the bizarre takes around here, we'll probably have people claim Mara is getting rid of everyone just to trot Eli out to take a ceremonial snap as the lone Giant on Week 17.







Don't you think we could have done better than a 5th round pick? At least wait it out until next week and see what else was offered.



What if he gets hurt? A short week and he's a big guy with a bad knee. Similar to Apple, the Giants got an offer and decided to jump on it. In comment 14145726 Jints in Carolina said:What if he gets hurt? A short week and he's a big guy with a bad knee. Similar to Apple, the Giants got an offer and decided to jump on it.

I mean whats next totowa_gman : 9:14 am : link a 6th for sheppard, 7th for jenkins?

This is horrendous.. Simpleman in Tx : 9:14 am : link Snacks was the centerpiece of our defensive line. All season I've seen him bust his ass stuffing the run. A player who rarely drew flags and just gave his 100%. Even if I begin to understand the trade, getting a 5th round return for arguably the best NT in the game?? He's worth a 3rd/4th round pick and Gettleman is senile and blind if he did not see the value that he brought to the defense. There has to be a player in next year's draft that Gettleman has his eye on that will take his place, otherwise this move will haunt the Giants for years.

shit lets trade totowa_gman : 9:17 am : link Collins for someones ps squad player while we're at it.

All of this is moot RollBlue : 9:18 am : link if they don't end up with a good QB (may take a few years to develop a young one, and that's ok). That was the risk in bypassing top rated QBs for a top RB this year.



However, it appears more and more likely they will be drafting in the top 5 again next year (didn't think that would be the case in early September). Very good chance they can get a good QB in next years draft to build around going forward.

RE: if he gets hurt, he gets hurt Enzo : 9:20 am : link

Quote: What do they lose then? A 5th round pick? In that case, who cares?

exactly. It's worth the risk to hold out for something better. It's not like they were up against the deadline. In comment 14145769 Greg from LI said:exactly. It's worth the risk to hold out for something better. It's not like they were up against the deadline.

RE: All of this is moot UberAlias : 9:20 am : link

Quote: if they don't end up with a good QB (may take a few years to develop a young one, and that's ok). That was the risk in bypassing top rated QBs for a top RB this year.



However, it appears more and more likely they will be drafting in the top 5 again next year (didn't think that would be the case in early September). Very good chance they can get a good QB in next years draft to build around going forward. I've been thinking similarly. The endgame here may well be the franchise QB. In comment 14145771 RollBlue said:I've been thinking similarly. The endgame here may well be the franchise QB.

RE: You're not going to get much back Azul Grande : 9:20 am : link

Quote: for guys with big contracts.



I’m not sure why people don’t understand this. This isn’t the NBA where superstars are on capped max deals, even though they are obviously worth more.



When you sign a free agent in the NFL (or MLB), it presumably means that the contract you gave him was larger than any other team was willing to give him. In other words, at that price, every single other team in the league believed he made their team worse, in the long run.



Unless he significantly outperforms since the time of the signing, why would teams unwilling to pay that price at the time he was signed now be willing to part with a high pick AND pay the price today?





In comment 14145356 That’s Gold, Jerry said:I’m not sure why people don’t understand this. This isn’t the NBA where superstars are on capped max deals, even though they are obviously worth more.When you sign a free agent in the NFL (or MLB), it presumably means that the contract you gave him was larger than any other team was willing to give him. In other words, at that price, every single other team in the league believed he made their team worse, in the long run.Unless he significantly outperforms since the time of the signing, why would teams unwilling to pay that price at the time he was signed now be willing to part with a high pick AND pay the price today?

“I’m not a leader” K-Gun? Pop-Gun : 9:22 am : link And skipping voluntary workouts...



Who knows what goes on behind closed doors?



But that is a shitty return on him.

You don't have to be in DG's office to realize Jimmy Googs : 9:22 am : link that he has no plan for this team.



It has been basically a month-to-month thing with moves being executed that may/may not make sense but only in the moment.



It started the day he put in tape of Eli playing against Philly last year and is now reaching dismantling levels just 9 short months later.



What a colossal waste of time this year (and last) has been...





I really.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:23 am : link



Quote: Don't you think we could have done better than a 5th round pick? At least wait it out until next week and see what else was offered.



I think part of this is the fallout from the Cooper trade. Most trades in the NFL aren't that lucrative. It is a balance of dumping salary with getting something in return, which is why you'll see guys starters traded for 7th rounders.



Snacks is battling knee issues and is on the field for only half of the defensive snaps. While he is a great run stuffer, there is more of a premium on pass defense. I'm not sure I understand the waiting part though. The NFL is a pretty tight group. They know who is looking for trades and who isn't. It is unlikely there was a team likely to give a 2nd or 3rd rounder - and we aren't privvy to the negotiations to even say what Detroit's initial offer was or our original ask. don't know:I think part of this is the fallout from the Cooper trade. Most trades in the NFL aren't that lucrative. It is a balance of dumping salary with getting something in return, which is why you'll see guys starters traded for 7th rounders.Snacks is battling knee issues and is on the field for only half of the defensive snaps. While he is a great run stuffer, there is more of a premium on pass defense. I'm not sure I understand the waiting part though. The NFL is a pretty tight group. They know who is looking for trades and who isn't. It is unlikely there was a team likely to give a 2nd or 3rd rounder - and we aren't privvy to the negotiations to even say what Detroit's initial offer was or our original ask.

Rebulding, getting picks, freeing up cash, getting a top draft pick PatersonPlank : 9:24 am : link improving the locker room, playing a younger team



That is what this is all about. We are 1-6 with these "stars", so who cares really? We can be 1-6 with a reduced payroll, high draft choices, and more money to spend.



This capitulation will turn us around faster.

RE: If Snacks is a core player to build around.. christian : 9:25 am : link

Quote: you keep him. If he isn't, you don't. That's exactly what people have asked for, and are getting. Hell, we see posts about trading beckham because if we can be 1-6 with him, we can be 1-6 without him.



We get discussions about positional value regarding Barkley, because if you can be 1-6 with him, you can be 1-6 without him.



We are clearing the team of high priced guys who aren't part of the core going forward. We're clearing out the bad attitudes and malcontents. We will keep a young core to build around.



The funny thing is, it looks more and more like we actually have a plan, even though there are numerous posts saying we don't have a plan - which is likely borne out of being 1-6 more than anything.



Then again, with some of the bizarre takes around here, we'll probably have people claim Mara is getting rid of everyone just to trot Eli out to take a ceremonial snap as the lone Giant on Week 17.



It's definitely looking more and more like the Giants have a plan. What's disconcerting is this plan wasn't fully employed until deep into a losing year. The very bad state of the team looked crystal clear in February.



By and large I agree with these moves. I believe Gettleman could have gotten a better return, but that's conjecture.



What's not easy to reconcile is the disconnect between the approach now, and the approach in UFA.



I don't believe Solder, Latimer, Omameh, Stewart, Barwin, etc. align with your notion of "young core." In comment 14145712 FatMan in Charlotte said:It's definitely looking more and more like the Giants have a plan. What's disconcerting is this plan wasn't fully employed until deep into a losing year. The very bad state of the team looked crystal clear in February.By and large I agree with these moves. I believe Gettleman could have gotten a better return, but that's conjecture.What's not easy to reconcile is the disconnect between the approach now, and the approach in UFA.I don't believe Solder, Latimer, Omameh, Stewart, Barwin, etc. align with your notion of "young core."

Think top 5 Doomster : 9:25 am : link Guarantees a good QB? There might be a team willing to trade up ahead of you....



No, you must suck for #1, to get him.....and it looks like this is Plan B, because obviously Plan A did not work....

the 2020 draft is the draft you want #1 in Greg from LI : 9:26 am : link There will be two or three QBs in that draft that will blow 2019 QBs outta the water. I'm a Tua guy, of course, but I'd take Fromm over anyone this year too.

No, the funny thing is actually this post Jimmy Googs : 9:28 am : link

Quote: The funny thing is, it looks more and more like we actually have a plan, even though there are numerous posts saying we don't have a plan - which is likely borne out of being 1-6 more than anything.





Maybe they can dance with Chucky Chris684 : 9:29 am : link at draft time this year if they want to take Herbert but need to trade up with us.



We take BPA in the swap and take one of Oakland's 2 #1's in 2020.



Regardless of our 2019 record we will have ammo in the 2020 draft for Tua/Fromm.

RE: Rebulding, getting picks, freeing up cash, getting a top draft pick totowa_gman : 9:30 am : link

Quote: improving the locker room, playing a younger team



That is what this is all about. We are 1-6 with these "stars", so who cares really? We can be 1-6 with a reduced payroll, high draft choices, and more money to spend.



This capitulation will turn us around faster.



I haven't thought of it this way. I'm over here ripping my hair out over this trade but I guess you're correct. In comment 14145815 PatersonPlank said:I haven't thought of it this way. I'm over here ripping my hair out over this trade but I guess you're correct.

Let's be honest Joey in VA : 9:30 am : link He's pushing 30, he's a 2 down player and he and his personal reasons for not showing up aren't indicative of a happy camper. He's better off now, good for him.

Christian.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:31 am : link



Quote: I don't believe Solder, Latimer, Omameh, Stewart, Barwin, etc. align with your notion of "young core."



The Stewart signing sucked. We didn't have the draft yet, so they needed a RB, but it was a bad move.



Solder and Omameh were attempts to fix the OL. I still think solder has a future here and he'll be part of the core. He's still young in OL terms. Omameh looks really bad. Latimer and Barwin were fairly inexpensive and are there as cheap starters.



We'll probably see several more guys like that next year. You have to field a team. The past decade of poor drafts forces overpays in FA. That's hard to swallow. I agree with most of your post. On this point:The Stewart signing sucked. We didn't have the draft yet, so they needed a RB, but it was a bad move.Solder and Omameh were attempts to fix the OL. I still think solder has a future here and he'll be part of the core. He's still young in OL terms. Omameh looks really bad. Latimer and Barwin were fairly inexpensive and are there as cheap starters.We'll probably see several more guys like that next year. You have to field a team. The past decade of poor drafts forces overpays in FA. That's hard to swallow.

RE: RE: If Snacks is a core player to build around.. Jimmy Googs : 9:31 am : link

Quote: What's disconcerting is this plan wasn't fully employed until deep into a losing year. The very bad state of the team looked crystal clear in February.



By and large I agree with these moves. I believe Gettleman could have gotten a better return, but that's conjecture.



What's not easy to reconcile is the disconnect between the approach now, and the approach in UFA.



I don't believe Solder, Latimer, Omameh, Stewart, Barwin, etc. align with your notion of "young core."



these comments go against having a plan...at least a cohesive thought-out one. In comment 14145817 christian said:these comments go against having a plan...at least a cohesive thought-out one.

RE: the 2020 draft is the draft you want #1 in Mr. Bungle : 9:31 am : link

Quote: There will be two or three QBs in that draft that will blow 2019 QBs outta the water. I'm a Tua guy, of course, but I'd take Fromm over anyone this year too.

Does anyone have the stomach to go through another shitshow in 2019? In comment 14145826 Greg from LI said:Does anyone have the stomach to go through another shitshow in 2019?

You've outdone.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:32 am : link



Jimmy Googs : 9:28 am : link : reply



Troll just keeps rolling along yourself!A post without even a single word:Troll just keeps rolling along

A fucking fifth rounder for Snacks... M.S. : 9:33 am : link

...we are not just in re-build mode.



We are in fucking desperation mode.



Gettleman is a disgrace.



You never, never, never let Snacks go for a fifth rounder, which based on current standings represents the 155th pick.



An utter, fucking disgrace.



I don't give a shit what's wrong with his knee. Did you see Snacks against the Falcons... he dominated the interior line.



Gettleman won't be running the show much longer. Maybe the Panthers will take him back.

RE: RE: the 2020 draft is the draft you want #1 in arcarsenal : 9:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145826 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





There will be two or three QBs in that draft that will blow 2019 QBs outta the water. I'm a Tua guy, of course, but I'd take Fromm over anyone this year too.





Does anyone have the stomach to go through another shitshow in 2019?



We likely aren't going to have a choice. In comment 14145853 Mr. Bungle said:We likely aren't going to have a choice.

I think the plan is fairly obvious UberAlias : 9:33 am : link honestly.

RE: RE: the 2020 draft is the draft you want #1 in BigBlueinChicago : 9:35 am : link

Quote: Does anyone have the stomach to go through another shitshow in 2019?



Sure. At least everyone will be able to acknowledge that the season will be shitty from the jump rather than talk themselves into thinking they can "surprise" people and compete for the playoffs.



In comment 14145853 Mr. Bungle said:Sure. At least everyone will be able to acknowledge that the season will be shitty from the jump rather than talk themselves into thinking they can "surprise" people and compete for the playoffs.

I think it's pretty obvious next year is going to be a nightmare Greg from LI : 9:35 am : link Who will the QB be? Most likely, Lauletta or some castoff journeyman stopgap. That alone means they aren't winning much. The roster has more holes than Jarlsberg - no way they're all getting filled in one offseason.

RE: I'd rather have kept him mphbullet36 : 9:36 am : link

Quote: for a 5. I totally understand the cap and "locker room" but damn that was very lousy value. If you couldn't get a 3 keep the man.



in what universe is a 2-down lineman that only plays about half the snaps worth a day 2 pick?



factor in his age and contract...this is what you get. In comment 14145729 totowa_gman said:in what universe is a 2-down lineman that only plays about half the snaps worth a day 2 pick?factor in his age and contract...this is what you get.

RE: RE: if he gets hurt, he gets hurt SJGiant : 9:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145769 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





What do they lose then? A 5th round pick? In that case, who cares?





exactly. It's worth the risk to hold out for something better. It's not like they were up against the deadline.



I hate to say this. This is a salary dump to get cap space. Fifth rounder was an extra.



In comment 14145779 Enzo said:I hate to say this. This is a salary dump to get cap space. Fifth rounder was an extra.

I am shocked the number of people English Alaister : 9:37 am : link not getting this, and I say that as a huge fan. Snacks is breaking down before our eyes. He's been steadily declining this season, needed managing throughout camp and doesn't impact the passing game at all.



Save the money and say thanks for the service.

The Great Snacks PaulN : 9:37 am : link Was there when the Jets defense tanked and sucked and the same thing here, yet he is great according to people here. If he is great then what is the problem? He is no leader, and that is a huge problem here, in fact he said he doesn't want to be a leader. That is a player you want to pay 8 mil per season for. So we get rid of that contract and idiots here think we should have got more. For a player that doesn't want to be a leader, and who leads defenses that stink. He is the lead dog for a shit team and shit defense, good riddance.

RE: I am shocked the number of people DavidinBMNY : 9:38 am : link

Quote: not getting this, and I say that as a huge fan. Snacks is breaking down before our eyes. He's been steadily declining this season, needed managing throughout camp and doesn't impact the passing game at all.



Save the money and say thanks for the service.



Well said. In comment 14145885 English Alaister said:Well said.

Well here are a couple of words... Jimmy Googs : 9:39 am : link Keep bringing on the excuses and defenses. At some point maybe you will create a plan for this team that you can forward along to DG.



It couldn't hurt as he either needs at least one. Or maybe he should just start thinking and pick the best one of the 200+ ones he has created in the past 9 months.



Either way, this is a waste of time....

So maybe the plan was (1) to take one more run Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:39 am : link but if that didn't work (2) to do the rebuild. At this point, they are doing the rebuild. It was never going to be pretty when that day came because we don't have a lot of cap space for a crappy team. Too many mistakes over the last six or seven years.



Gettlemen wasn't liked in Carolina for making the hard choices. He clearly isn't inspiring fans with this choice. But teardowns, despite peoples call for them, are ugly. I feel for the older players on this team. It can be a brutal business.

RE: RE: I'd rather have kept him totowa_gman : 9:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145729 totowa_gman said:





Quote:





for a 5. I totally understand the cap and "locker room" but damn that was very lousy value. If you couldn't get a 3 keep the man.







in what universe is a 2-down lineman that only plays about half the snaps worth a day 2 pick?



factor in his age and contract...this is what you get.

JPP blew his damn hand off and we got a 3rd. In comment 14145882 mphbullet36 said:JPP blew his damn hand off and we got a 3rd.

I don't understand people flipping out AcesUp : 9:41 am : link I'm a little disappointed in the value but I'm not going to lose sleep because we got a 5 instead of a 4.



What should be encouraging to fans is that there is a firm commitment to a rebuild. Which is long overdue. This is what a commitment to a rebuild looks like. Snacks was probably my favorite player on the team, but he is an obvious player that you move when you're in our position. He had to be moved. Is he going to be a part of us winning super bowl? Hell, a playoff game? No. You take the cap relief and the Day 3 pick.

Somehow I am comforted by the fact that we are making moves PatersonPlank : 9:41 am : link Hopefully they have a plan, and I have to assume they do, and it likely revolves around getting younger, good character guys.



At 1-6, after 3-13, it is better than saying "all we have to do is clean a few things up" again and again

Surprising news... Dan in the Springs : 9:41 am : link must be about creating a culture, not just player performance or getting a good return in a trade. There is no way that Snacks was worth only a 5th round pick otherwise.

RE: I think it's pretty obvious next year is going to be a nightmare Matt in SGS : 9:43 am : link

Quote: Who will the QB be? Most likely, Lauletta or some castoff journeyman stopgap. That alone means they aren't winning much. The roster has more holes than Jarlsberg - no way they're all getting filled in one offseason.



Target is 2020 to have your new core in place. The Giants actually have the skill position players in place. It's now the QB and the line left. No big deal (j/k). They built the team backwards. But that's what happens when you spend high picks on offensive lineman like Pugh, Richburg and Flowers and they are all gone before their 2nd contract. Hence Gettleman's "hog mollies" comment. The Giants need a brand new culture for how to define their lineman. The first real one is Hernandez and he's struggled a bit, as you would expect from a rookie, but the flashes are there.



Keep in mind, Shurmur was brought here because in part he took guys like Case Keenum and got great production out of them. They don't necessarily need a "franchise QB" to turn this whole thing around. They need someone who can execute the offense. That's why I want to see Lauletta. To evaluate him and also get him game experience. This isn't the 1980s where guys sit with a clipboard for 4 years.



And the Giants need an intangible thing..toughness. They are mentally weak quitters. The moment something goes bad, they shit the bed. I want to see them clear space, get more picks and look to get a team in place in 2019 that shows us the arrow is pointing up. In comment 14145879 Greg from LI said:Target is 2020 to have your new core in place. The Giants actually have the skill position players in place. It's now the QB and the line left. No big deal (j/k). They built the team backwards. But that's what happens when you spend high picks on offensive lineman like Pugh, Richburg and Flowers and they are all gone before their 2nd contract. Hence Gettleman's "hog mollies" comment. The Giants need a brand new culture for how to define their lineman. The first real one is Hernandez and he's struggled a bit, as you would expect from a rookie, but the flashes are there.Keep in mind, Shurmur was brought here because in part he took guys like Case Keenum and got great production out of them. They don't necessarily need a "franchise QB" to turn this whole thing around. They need someone who can execute the offense. That's why I want to see Lauletta. To evaluate him and also get him game experience. This isn't the 1980s where guys sit with a clipboard for 4 years.And the Giants need an intangible thing..toughness. They are mentally weak quitters. The moment something goes bad, they shit the bed. I want to see them clear space, get more picks and look to get a team in place in 2019 that shows us the arrow is pointing up.

RE: I think the plan is fairly obvious WillVAB : 9:43 am : link

Quote: honestly.



Agree. I would’ve liked a better pick for Snacks but this team hasn’t won squat with all of the big salaries. DG is tearing it down and will rebuild it the way he sees fit.



For those bitching about the FA acquisitions, they’ll be gone next year too with the exception of Solder. Ellison will be gone as well.



This is what happens when you draft shitty for 7+ years. Thanks Reese! In comment 14145869 UberAlias said:Agree. I would’ve liked a better pick for Snacks but this team hasn’t won squat with all of the big salaries. DG is tearing it down and will rebuild it the way he sees fit.For those bitching about the FA acquisitions, they’ll be gone next year too with the exception of Solder. Ellison will be gone as well.This is what happens when you draft shitty for 7+ years. Thanks Reese!

RE: RE: RE: the 2020 draft is the draft you want #1 in Sean : 9:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145853 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





In comment 14145826 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





There will be two or three QBs in that draft that will blow 2019 QBs outta the water. I'm a Tua guy, of course, but I'd take Fromm over anyone this year too.





Does anyone have the stomach to go through another shitshow in 2019?







We likely aren't going to have a choice.



It’s easiet to stomach it when the team is constructed of young players with a clear plan in place. In comment 14145868 arcarsenal said:It’s easiet to stomach it when the team is constructed of young players with a clear plan in place.

RE: Christian.. christian : 9:47 am : link

Quote: I agree with most of your post. On this point:







Quote:





I don't believe Solder, Latimer, Omameh, Stewart, Barwin, etc. align with your notion of "young core."







The Stewart signing sucked. We didn't have the draft yet, so they needed a RB, but it was a bad move.



Solder and Omameh were attempts to fix the OL. I still think solder has a future here and he'll be part of the core. He's still young in OL terms. Omameh looks really bad. Latimer and Barwin were fairly inexpensive and are there as cheap starters.



We'll probably see several more guys like that next year. You have to field a team. The past decade of poor drafts forces overpays in FA. That's hard to swallow.



Gettleman appears willing to let replacement level players start and contribute i.e. Curtis Riley, B.W. Webb, Jon Halapio etc.



I'd much rather those types of players than Barwin, Latimer, Thomas, type players who are making a disproportionate (if not crippling) salaries.



On one hand he is wiping clear a chapter of bad salaries, but effectively Solder, Martin, and Omameh appear to be another chapter of self-imposed bad salaries.



Those moves indicated to me Gettleman had much higher hopes than a tear down for this season. In comment 14145849 FatMan in Charlotte said:Gettleman appears willing to let replacement level players start and contribute i.e. Curtis Riley, B.W. Webb, Jon Halapio etc.I'd much rather those types of players than Barwin, Latimer, Thomas, type players who are making a disproportionate (if not crippling) salaries.On one hand he is wiping clear a chapter of bad salaries, but effectively Solder, Martin, and Omameh appear to be another chapter of self-imposed bad salaries.Those moves indicated to me Gettleman had much higher hopes than a tear down for this season.

RE: RE: OK, someone needs more evidence our GM sucks? DavidinBMNY : 9:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145355 jcn56 said:





Quote:





Really? A 5th round pick for one of the better DTs in the league?



Gettleman doesn't even qualify for 'sucks' - he's the worst fucking GM in the league, and the Giants are a laughing stock. Thanks Mara.







Need to stop this insanity ASAP. Need to fire everyone involved in this shitshow. It’s obvious that Reese was not the only person at fault for the state of this team.



Sam Beal - worth a 3rd rounder

Eli Apple - 4 and 7

Snacks - 5th rounder



If that doesn’t tell you DG is clueless i don’t know what will



Objectively I disagree:



We are Sellers. It's a Buyers Market. When you need to sell you sell.



A lot of Draft analysts had a 2nd round grade on Beal. At the time the Giants didn't know if they would be competitve or not. They assured themselves Apple's replacement for a 3rd round pick. Did anyone really think Apple was long for this team?



Eli Apple was almost cut last year. The fact they got anything back is a positive. I think he has improved this year and that definitely helps.



Snacks is a warrior. Stand up guy from what I can tell. He also has a chronic knee condition which isn't going to get better at least not without surgery. We will miss him, but quite honestly no one pays that much for a run stuffing DT. If he was a pass rusher as well then he would have demanded a bit higher value.



Plus keep in mind, I can not recall the last time under Reese we had more then 8 draft picks in one draft. We have had very little manueverability as a result. These picks may be used in a variety of ways.



And I doubt this is over - In fact I hope it continues. In comment 14145366 Justlurking said:Objectively I disagree:We are Sellers. It's a Buyers Market. When you need to sell you sell.A lot of Draft analysts had a 2nd round grade on Beal. At the time the Giants didn't know if they would be competitve or not. They assured themselves Apple's replacement for a 3rd round pick. Did anyone really think Apple was long for this team?Eli Apple was almost cut last year. The fact they got anything back is a positive. I think he has improved this year and that definitely helps.Snacks is a warrior. Stand up guy from what I can tell. He also has a chronic knee condition which isn't going to get better at least not without surgery. We will miss him, but quite honestly no one pays that much for a run stuffing DT. If he was a pass rusher as well then he would have demanded a bit higher value.Plus keep in mind, I can not recall the last time under Reese we had more then 8 draft picks in one draft. We have had very little manueverability as a result. These picks may be used in a variety of ways.And I doubt this is over - In fact I hope it continues.

RE: If Snacks is a core player to build around.. Dan in the Springs : 9:48 am : link

Quote: The funny thing is, it looks more and more like we actually have a plan, even though there are numerous posts saying we don't have a plan - which is likely borne out of being 1-6 more than anything.





I mostly agree with this take, except the plan has apparently changed in the past few days.



I think many would be more accepting of this new plan had they not placed some big bets on their self-evaluation just a few months ago.

It is clear now that the team's current plan is for a multi-year rebuild.



The funny thing is I'm actually in favor of the plan. I just wish the team had been able to foresee what most of us saw prior to the season - this wasn't getting fixed this year. Why did they sign Stewart, and especially at that price? In comment 14145712 FatMan in Charlotte said:I mostly agree with this take, except the plan has apparently changed in the past few days.I think many would be more accepting of this new plan had they not placed some big bets on their self-evaluation just a few months ago.It is clear now that the team's current plan is for a multi-year rebuild.The funny thing is I'm actually in favor of the plan. I just wish the team had been able to foresee what most of us saw prior to the season - this wasn't getting fixed this year. Why did they sign Stewart, and especially at that price?

RE: Maybe they can dance with Chucky Diver_Down : 9:49 am : link

Quote: at draft time this year if they want to take Herbert but need to trade up with us.



We take BPA in the swap and take one of Oakland's 2 #1's in 2020.



Regardless of our 2019 record we will have ammo in the 2020 draft for Tua/Fromm.



+1. In comment 14145839 Chris684 said:+1.

I supported the Apple deal Mike in NY : 9:50 am : link But if all we are getting for Snacks is a 5 I'd have kept him unless there is more that is not being reported.

Well, that's where you and I part company, Matt Greg from LI : 9:50 am : link I want to see a 2019 team that loses, loses and loses some more. It's nice that Shurmur turned Case Keenum into a decent starter and Minny went to the playoffs - no one is winning a championship with Case Keenum, or someone like him.

I expected this Paulie Walnuts : 9:52 am : link Good for snacks.. we need lots of picks especially if DG needs to trade up to get his man at QB. Play the young guys

RE: I supported the Apple deal Big Blue '56 : 9:55 am : link

Quote: But if all we are getting for Snacks is a 5 I'd have kept him unless there is more that is not being reported.



His knees are shot. You’ve got youth there and we save about 8 million (I think). 5th is most likely the best we could have gotten. I’d have to believe 30 other teams were aware of his availability, but only one, apparently, put their “bid” in In comment 14145952 Mike in NY said:His knees are shot. You’ve got youth there and we save about 8 million (I think). 5th is most likely the best we could have gotten. I’d have to believe 30 other teams were aware of his availability, but only one, apparently, put their “bid” in

There's a plan alright jcn56 : 9:57 am : link The thing people need to realize is the plan is the first step - and the most important part is the ability to execute against the plan and track and measure appropriately to know where and when to adjust.



That last part is where the Giants go completely off the rails. They took a half-assed shot at competing this year and it backfired. So midway through, they're blowing it up. Fine and dandy.



The same FO that missed their evaluation on the team's prospects and completely blew the FA period are trading away assets below value.



Next up, I'm afraid - they try to trade for Derek Carr and make another attempt at being competitive next season.

Harrison Harvest Blend : 9:58 am : link is the one guy I didn't want to trade, especially for a 5th. But now it's time to trade everyone outside of Beckham, the 2018 draft class and a few other select guys.

Snacks for a fifth... M.S. : 9:59 am : link

...and surrendering the 65th pick in the Draft for Sam Beal out of Western Michigan?



And signing a rapidly declining Nate Solder for a fortune?



And Patrick Omameh to solidfy the Guard position?



And another great free agent in Kareem Martin?



Has guys like Dave Gettlema, who needs a GM?

RE: I expected this M.S. : 10:01 am : link

Quote: Good for snacks.. we need lots of picks especially if DG needs to trade up to get his man at QB. Play the young guys

Needs to trade up? How do you trade up from the #1 pick in Round One? In comment 14145961 Paulie Walnuts said:Needs to trade up? How do you trade up from the #1 pick in Round One?

RE: Harrison M.S. : 10:02 am : link

Quote: is the one guy I didn't want to trade, especially for a 5th. But now it's time to trade everyone outside of Beckham, the 2018 draft class and a few other select guys.



I would have taken the last pick in the Draft for Eli. But a stinking fifth for Snacks? No f-ing way. In comment 14145990 Harvest Blend said:I would have taken the last pick in the Draft for Eli. But a stinking fifth for Snacks? No f-ing way.

RE: People who say that if you quit watching means you aren’t McNally's_Nuts : 10:04 am : link

Quote: Really a fan.



Correct. I’m no longer a fan. Maybe one day when they arent the biggest joke in the NFL i might consider watching again but why would you?



Anyone who wastes 5 seconds watching this shit show can have this team



John Mara amd Steve Tische IMO are now presiding over a franchise that is as big a joke if not bigger than the 70s version.



Bye all. See u in 10 years lol.



Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Jack ass In comment 14145365 LauderdaleMatty said:Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Jack ass

my thoughts GiantsFan84 : 10:06 am : link the good



- we are having a fire sale and rebuilding



the bad



- i can't believe all they could get is a 5th for a pro bowl DT who is under a reasonable contract for an additional season after this year



- what was the rush to do this trade today? why not float out rumors that he's available and that higher picks are being offered? make the lions sweat and maybe give up a higher pick. maybe another team becomes interested. this whole process seems very rushed and i don't understand why this trade was done before the last day of the deadline since this is not a blow me away type of offer.



- gettleman is a shitty fucking GM

RE: Well, that's where you and I part company, Matt Thunderstruck27 : 10:07 am : link

Quote: I want to see a 2019 team that loses, loses and loses some more. It's nice that Shurmur turned Case Keenum into a decent starter and Minny went to the playoffs - no one is winning a championship with Case Keenum, or someone like him.

The Eagles just won with Nick Foles In comment 14145953 Greg from LI said:The Eagles just won with Nick Foles

I'm glad they are doing this. I kinda hope there is more to follow. Blue21 : 10:10 am : link The highest trade value for these players is right now while teams heading towards the playoffs need help. They are making cap room for next year and getting picks. Yes so far "only a 4th, 5th, and 7th but nothing wrong with this for a older hurting player and a attitude player who wasn't worth the first round they used to get him.

RE: I supported the Apple deal jvm52106 : 10:10 am : link

Quote: But if all we are getting for Snacks is a 5 I'd have kept him unless there is more that is not being reported.



Just out of curiosity, why would you keep him? We are 4-19 (counting the GB playoff game at end of 2016 season) the last 2 years ish with him. Why do we keep a guy for another year eating up cap space who can't change the team or the win-loss column? In comment 14145952 Mike in NY said:Just out of curiosity, why would you keep him? We are 4-19 (counting the GB playoff game at end of 2016 season) the last 2 years ish with him. Why do we keep a guy for another year eating up cap space who can't change the team or the win-loss column?

RE: Snacks for a fifth... M.S. : 10:11 am : link

Quote:

...and surrendering the 65th pick in the Draft for Sam Beal out of Western Michigan?



And signing a rapidly declining Nate Solder for a fortune?



And Patrick Omameh to solidfy the Guard position?



And another great free agent in Kareem Martin?



Has guys like Dave Gettlema, who needs a GM?

And don't forget the last minute Okwara cut and Devon Kennard. DG's credibility -- based on what he's done for the Giants -- is shit. In comment 14145997 M.S. said:And don't forget the last minute Okwara cut and Devon Kennard. DG's credibility -- based on what he's done for the Giants -- is shit.

RE: my thoughts jvm52106 : 10:11 am : link

Quote: the good



- we are having a fire sale and rebuilding



the bad



- i can't believe all they could get is a 5th for a pro bowl DT who is under a reasonable contract for an additional season after this year



- what was the rush to do this trade today? why not float out rumors that he's available and that higher picks are being offered? make the lions sweat and maybe give up a higher pick. maybe another team becomes interested. this whole process seems very rushed and i don't understand why this trade was done before the last day of the deadline since this is not a blow me away type of offer.



- gettleman is a shitty fucking GM



How do you know they ahven't floated this around for weeks? How do you know anyone else was offering more??? In comment 14146023 GiantsFan84 said:How do you know they ahven't floated this around for weeks? How do you know anyone else was offering more???

jcn AcesUp : 10:11 am : link I'm with you in my frustrations regarding last offseason but would you prefer they doubled down on it? I'd rather they release a bad hand instead of continuing to throw good money after bad. Sure it's 7 months late but at least they're doing what needs to be done.



If they end up trading for Carr then I take everything back. Way early but tanking may be the only way to avoid a Carr like situation btw, there's a very good chance this is a 1 QB draft.

I love how selecting Sam Beal Chris684 : 10:13 am : link in the supplemental draft is counted as an asset that was forfeited.



You do understand that they get to keep the player right?



They will open up training camp next season with a rookie corner that they apparently really like. They just happened to take him a little earlier.





Since everybody's for sale WideRight : 10:16 am : link and Snacks could only bring in a 5th rounder



it implies nobady would offer anything for Eli.







How can you guys kill the return? djm : 10:16 am : link Don’t you think DG offered snacks to everyone? If that’s all he got, that’s all he got. He didn’t take the first offer. He took the best offer.



Snacks is very very good but slow down on this guy. He’s a one dimensional run stuffer who is getting long in the tooth. And his knees....



You wanted to blow it up now you’re mad at the fires raging around you. Suck it up ladies.

RE: I love how selecting Sam Beal Jay on the Island : 10:16 am : link

Quote: in the supplemental draft is counted as an asset that was forfeited.



You do understand that they get to keep the player right?



They will open up training camp next season with a rookie corner that they apparently really like. They just happened to take him a little earlier.



It's comical. Sure it sucks that Beal missed this season but at least he gets a year in the strength and conditioning program once he is recovered plus he gets a full year to learn the playbook. He should be counted as part of the 2019 draft class. In comment 14146052 Chris684 said:It's comical. Sure it sucks that Beal missed this season but at least he gets a year in the strength and conditioning program once he is recovered plus he gets a full year to learn the playbook. He should be counted as part of the 2019 draft class.

RE: and, again, Gettleman has shown quite clearly that, given cap space... batman11 : 10:18 am : link

Quote: ...he does absolutely nothing to improve the team



Now, that is what concerns me more than this fire sale. Not to mention some of the doubts I'm starting to have about Shurmur due to his recent questionable decisions, offensive scheme, play calling, etc. In comment 14145911 Greg from LI said:Now, that is what concerns me more than this fire sale. Not to mention some of the doubts I'm starting to have about Shurmur due to his recent questionable decisions, offensive scheme, play calling, etc.

RE: jcn jcn56 : 10:18 am : link

Quote: I'm with you in my frustrations regarding last offseason but would you prefer they doubled down on it? I'd rather they release a bad hand instead of continuing to throw good money after bad. Sure it's 7 months late but at least they're doing what needs to be done.



If they end up trading for Carr then I take everything back. Way early but tanking may be the only way to avoid a Carr like situation btw, there's a very good chance this is a 1 QB draft.



I didn't have a problem with them moving Apple. I do think that they could have possibly taken back more in return, given his age, athleticism and the fact that he was inexpensive. But if he was in any way a distraction or a bad influence in the locker room, you can take the discount.



There's no way anyone can justify moving Snacks that quickly. At risk was a 5th rounder, which isn't much. Not as a trade chip to move up, not as a potentially drafted player. With the trade deadline a week away, they could have waited it out to see if anyone was willing to pony up more.



I have no problem with them moving on. I have a problem with not getting fair value in return. In comment 14146047 AcesUp said:I didn't have a problem with them moving Apple. I do think that they could have possibly taken back more in return, given his age, athleticism and the fact that he was inexpensive. But if he was in any way a distraction or a bad influence in the locker room, you can take the discount.There's no way anyone can justify moving Snacks that quickly. At risk was a 5th rounder, which isn't much. Not as a trade chip to move up, not as a potentially drafted player. With the trade deadline a week away, they could have waited it out to see if anyone was willing to pony up more.I have no problem with them moving on. I have a problem with not getting fair value in return.

Loved Snacks NYG007 : 10:19 am : link But he is 30+, plays 2 days, and tied up 8m per year the next 2. Have to get what you can for him.



Jenkins and OV are next, and Ogletree. As all will be released in the offseason regardless.



OV may stay, if he takes a large paycut. Which he won't. Pass rushers get paid regardless if they actually have the stats to proove it.

RE: Loved Snacks NYG007 : 10:19 am : link

Quote: But he is 30+, plays 2 downs, and tied up 8m per year the next 2. Have to get what you can for him.



Jenkins and OV are next, and Ogletree. As all will be released in the offseason regardless.



OV may stay, if he takes a large paycut. Which he won't. Pass rushers get paid regardless if they actually have the stats to proove it.



*Downs not days* In comment 14146071 NYG007 said:*Downs not days*

RE: RE: I love how selecting Sam Beal jcn56 : 10:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146052 Chris684 said:





Quote:





in the supplemental draft is counted as an asset that was forfeited.



You do understand that they get to keep the player right?



They will open up training camp next season with a rookie corner that they apparently really like. They just happened to take him a little earlier.







It's comical. Sure it sucks that Beal missed this season but at least he gets a year in the strength and conditioning program once he is recovered plus he gets a full year to learn the playbook. He should be counted as part of the 2019 draft class.



I don't know how comical it is. I'm on the fence about Beal - but if it was known that his injury was going to be an issue prior to the draft (something that came about when his surgery was scheduled), then we were giving up a 3rd round pick (which now will end up being almost a 2nd) for a guy who was too injured to play. That causes guys to drop in the draft all the time, easily from 1st to 3rd round status (see Tuck, Justin). In comment 14146064 Jay on the Island said:I don't know how comical it is. I'm on the fence about Beal - but if it was known that his injury was going to be an issue prior to the draft (something that came about when his surgery was scheduled), then we were giving up a 3rd round pick (which now will end up being almost a 2nd) for a guy who was too injured to play. That causes guys to drop in the draft all the time, easily from 1st to 3rd round status (see Tuck, Justin).

Saquan Barkley next Foobarbaz : 10:21 am : link This staff may be dumb enough to do it for a 7th round pick

RE: 5th round but amari cooper gets a first? djm : 10:22 am : link

Quote: Nice dealing getts



God some of you are fucking exhausting.



One player is on a rookie deal and is under 25 while playing a premium position.



The other player is 30, comes off the field on 3rd down and is making mint. And he’s got knee issues.





Cmon people. In comment 14145418 micky said:God some of you are fucking exhausting.One player is on a rookie deal and is under 25 while playing a premium position.The other player is 30, comes off the field on 3rd down and is making mint. And he’s got knee issues.Cmon people.

JVM GiantsFan84 : 10:23 am : link re-read my post i never said i knew other offers. i said their process was broken and flawed

Eli trade is a pipe dream AcesUp : 10:23 am : link If the Jags aren't interested, which they shouldn't because their OL is in shambles after losing their LT, then nobody will be interested.



Jenkins is the only vet that could net us a Day 2 pick unless we're willing to deal an ascending player like Shep. If a team is willing to deal a 3 for Vernon, which is tough because they will need to have cap room, then you deal him. I think he finishes the year strong though, let him ball out and deal him in the offseason.

Who cares if you are on the fence about Beal? Chris684 : 10:24 am : link What are your talent evaluation credentials?



Are you sure you're not just slinging shit at the wall to see what sticks because you're just a really mad fan?



The Giants didnt "lose" their 3rd round pick, they've already made their selection. On the plus side, he's getting a year head start on being around an NFL organization and training program.





There is zero justification for dealing a fifth for Snacks... M.S. : 10:24 am : link

...that's the move of an incompetent and impotent General Manager.



A desperate, stupid move.



Almost as stupid as opening the vault for Nate Solder.

Solder part of our future? Snacks breaking down before our eyes? NoGainDayne : 10:24 am : link Seriously that’s straight up propaganda defending our Luddite GM. Snacks is 6th in PFF rating among DLs THIS year making not even close to that level of salary. Solder is the top paid tackle doing his best thrnstyle impression rated at the 26th best T in the league by PFF.



It is a travesty that we are making these team shaping moves with glorified consultants and statisticians as our analytical minds. That is borderline negligence.



This team is a joke, a dumpster fire. That’s why we can’t get more because this team is looking more like the Browns than any other team. Sy said yesterday Snacks was worth a 2nd rounder. He was one of the only players on our team with real value.



He was typing on a fake keyboard this off-season confidently saying Stewart has been around 10 years and hasn’t lost a step to defend his Luddite nonsense. This man is a joke. This ownership team is a joke. This isn’t 2011. Technology is growing by leaps and bounds. Most organizations have completely changed the way they approach data on that timespan.



Ngata had actually fallen off when he was traded and still netted more. Snacks has that eating in light of his lack of pass rush stats but he almost always gets a push on his man. Which helps good pass rushers. Some of you are unbelievable. If we wanted to trade these players and rebuild it should have been done in the offseason when teams have more cap room.



We could have waited this out. A good asset anager waits this out. A good analytical mind waits this out.









Why.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:24 am : link



Quote: And don't forget the last minute Okwara cut and Devon Kennard. DG's credibility -- based on what he's done for the Giants -- is shit.



Wynn has been doing what Okwara is and Kennard finally is staying healthy and playing decently.



But cutting them cuts into DG's credibility?



Now mediocre players contributing is a mark against him? Then again, some were saying since Hart is a starter he made a mistake there. Then they saw the KC game... are these shitty moves?Wynn has been doing what Okwara is and Kennard finally is staying healthy and playing decently.But cutting them cuts into DG's credibility?Now mediocre players contributing is a mark against him? Then again, some were saying since Hart is a starter he made a mistake there. Then they saw the KC game...

RE: RE: RE: I love how selecting Sam Beal Giantfan in skinland : 10:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146064 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 14146052 Chris684 said:





Quote:





in the supplemental draft is counted as an asset that was forfeited.



You do understand that they get to keep the player right?



They will open up training camp next season with a rookie corner that they apparently really like. They just happened to take him a little earlier.







It's comical. Sure it sucks that Beal missed this season but at least he gets a year in the strength and conditioning program once he is recovered plus he gets a full year to learn the playbook. He should be counted as part of the 2019 draft class.







I don't know how comical it is. I'm on the fence about Beal - but if it was known that his injury was going to be an issue prior to the draft (something that came about when his surgery was scheduled), then we were giving up a 3rd round pick (which now will end up being almost a 2nd) for a guy who was too injured to play. That causes guys to drop in the draft all the time, easily from 1st to 3rd round status (see Tuck, Justin).



And if in the third round of the draft, they took a corner who had missed a year due to injury but who they had a first round grade on, you'd say it was a wasted pick?



It's obviously not the outcome they were hoping for. But let's see the guy play before we evaluate whether its a good pick or not. In comment 14146077 jcn56 said:And if in the third round of the draft, they took a corner who had missed a year due to injury but who they had a first round grade on, you'd say it was a wasted pick?It's obviously not the outcome they were hoping for. But let's see the guy play before we evaluate whether its a good pick or not.

RE: The Raiders are getting 1s. djm : 10:25 am : link

Quote: The Giants are getting 4s, 5s, and 7s.



Hahahaha...



Again, LOOK at what they traded away. Really look.



In comment 14145456 Mr. Bungle said:Again, LOOK at what they traded away. Really look.

The Giants got what they could for a soon to be 30 year old Simms11 : 10:26 am : link DT/NT that's primarily a run-stuffer. He's also got bum knees and is currently a rotational guy. He's probably not going to last too many more years in this league being the weight he is and having bum knees. With that said, the Giants free up critical cap space as well. I was hoping for more, as well, but let's face it, in a garage sale you take what you can get and move on.



It's rebuild time. They're breaking it down and building this thing from the ground up. DG will now focus on improving both lines first and foremost. That's what he did in Carolina and I'm fairly confident he'll do the same here.



Let the young guys play now and see what we get. Results may not be optimal, but we need to get them experience and playing time in the league to not only develop them, but to see what we need next off-season.

Beal could be this team's starting corner next year Chris684 : 10:26 am : link and a very good player but we already have arm-chair GMs using the supplemental selection against the team.

RE: RE: RE: I'd rather have kept him djm : 10:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145882 mphbullet36 said:





Quote:





In comment 14145729 totowa_gman said:





Quote:





for a 5. I totally understand the cap and "locker room" but damn that was very lousy value. If you couldn't get a 3 keep the man.







in what universe is a 2-down lineman that only plays about half the snaps worth a day 2 pick?



factor in his age and contract...this is what you get.





JPP blew his damn hand off and we got a 3rd.



JPP can get after the qb and is younger(I think)



Why bother... In comment 14145907 totowa_gman said:JPP can get after the qb and is younger(I think)Why bother...

RE: RE: RE: RE: I love how selecting Sam Beal jcn56 : 10:27 am : link

Quote:

And if in the third round of the draft, they took a corner who had missed a year due to injury but who they had a first round grade on, you'd say it was a wasted pick?



It's obviously not the outcome they were hoping for. But let's see the guy play before we evaluate whether its a good pick or not.



No - but the arguments could work either way at that point. As I said - I'm on the fence with Beal, but I don't think either side calling the other one crazy for either supporting or criticizing it is off base. He had a nasty injury that required surgery, and it could easily be a problem for him his entire career.



Plus - trusting this FO and their grades should be an issue, since these are the same scouts who have been assigning them for some time now. In comment 14146103 Giantfan in skinland said:No - but the arguments could work either way at that point. As I said - I'm on the fence with Beal, but I don't think either side calling the other one crazy for either supporting or criticizing it is off base. He had a nasty injury that required surgery, and it could easily be a problem for him his entire career.Plus - trusting this FO and their grades should be an issue, since these are the same scouts who have been assigning them for some time now.

RE: This is a cap move AcidTest : 10:27 am : link

Quote: He was probably going to get released after this season and I’m guessing the league doesn’t value an aging run defender highly in a passing league. Also, Snacks has had to sit during games this year so his health may be in question by other teams.



^This. The return seems low, but his aging, and is strictly a run defender, however good. He frees up other players to rush the QB, but generates none himself. And it is a passing league. His knees have also been a problem. There are also probably cap considerations. I'm sure DG called everyone, and took the best deal he could get. Take it or leave it, and if it's the latter, then you'll probably get nothing when teams wait for him to be released after the season. In comment 14145410 bronxct1 said:^This. The return seems low, but his aging, and is strictly a run defender, however good. He frees up other players to rush the QB, but generates none himself. And it is a passing league. His knees have also been a problem. There are also probably cap considerations. I'm sure DG called everyone, and took the best deal he could get. Take it or leave it, and if it's the latter, then you'll probably get nothing when teams wait for him to be released after the season.

JPP's not comparable jcn56 : 10:28 am : link he's also a very good player but at a position with much higher demand. He also had a massive injury that nobody knows how well will hold up going forward, as well as some work ethic concerns.

Fats, I love ya, but.... Greg from LI : 10:29 am : link ...your tenacious PR work on behalf of Gettleman is starting to get a mite ridiculous. I understand you like the guy, but even a charitable evaluation of what he's done so far would be mixed at best.

RE: Beal could be this team's starting corner next year Jay on the Island : 10:29 am : link

Quote: and a very good player but we already have arm-chair GMs using the supplemental selection against the team.

Well Dave Brown was a supplemental bust so that means every other supplemental pick will be too. It's science! In comment 14146110 Chris684 said:Well Dave Brown was a supplemental bust so that means every other supplemental pick will be too. It's science!

RE: Jcn AcidTest : 10:30 am : link

Quote: What do you think he was worth?



Pros

- One of the best run defenders in the league.



Cons

- He plays 55% of defensive snaps

- He’ll be 30 soon

- Has knee issues

- Has a big contract and possibly is just a rental for whatever team trades for him. May be cut by whatever team trades for him at the end of the season.



You can say DG can just cut everyone but at least he’s getting compensation for a player who won’t be on the team next year.

- He’s a one dimensional player in a pass driven league.



Also agree. Well said. In comment 14145500 bronxct1 said:Also agree. Well said.

Late to the party, but I was expecting a 2nd/3rd rounder. bceagle05 : 10:31 am : link We have no clue what we're doing. Hopefully there are more trades coming - if we're doing this, don't half-ass it.

RE: RE: Christian.. Paulie Walnuts : 10:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145849 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:

Hey Christian, good to see you post.. i think they wanted to have their cake and eat it too. See how season starts with Eli, and if we win, roll with it.. if it fails, blow it up.. this problem started in 2012, glad we are finally addressing



I agree with most of your post. On this point:







Quote:





I don't believe Solder, Latimer, Omameh, Stewart, Barwin, etc. align with your notion of "young core."







The Stewart signing sucked. We didn't have the draft yet, so they needed a RB, but it was a bad move.



Solder and Omameh were attempts to fix the OL. I still think solder has a future here and he'll be part of the core. He's still young in OL terms. Omameh looks really bad. Latimer and Barwin were fairly inexpensive and are there as cheap starters.



We'll probably see several more guys like that next year. You have to field a team. The past decade of poor drafts forces overpays in FA. That's hard to swallow.







Gettleman appears willing to let replacement level players start and contribute i.e. Curtis Riley, B.W. Webb, Jon Halapio etc.



I'd much rather those types of players than Barwin, Latimer, Thomas, type players who are making a disproportionate (if not crippling) salaries.



On one hand he is wiping clear a chapter of bad salaries, but effectively Solder, Martin, and Omameh appear to be another chapter of self-imposed bad salaries.



Those moves indicated to me Gettleman had much higher hopes than a tear down for this season. In comment 14145942 christian said:

RE: RE: jcn AcesUp : 10:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146047 AcesUp said:





Quote:





I'm with you in my frustrations regarding last offseason but would you prefer they doubled down on it? I'd rather they release a bad hand instead of continuing to throw good money after bad. Sure it's 7 months late but at least they're doing what needs to be done.



If they end up trading for Carr then I take everything back. Way early but tanking may be the only way to avoid a Carr like situation btw, there's a very good chance this is a 1 QB draft.







I didn't have a problem with them moving Apple. I do think that they could have possibly taken back more in return, given his age, athleticism and the fact that he was inexpensive. But if he was in any way a distraction or a bad influence in the locker room, you can take the discount.



There's no way anyone can justify moving Snacks that quickly. At risk was a 5th rounder, which isn't much. Not as a trade chip to move up, not as a potentially drafted player. With the trade deadline a week away, they could have waited it out to see if anyone was willing to pony up more.



I have no problem with them moving on. I have a problem with not getting fair value in return.



He's pushing 30 as a big man with knee issues and plays 50% of the defensive snaps in a league slanted toward the passing game. I agree we left value on the table and probably could have gotten a 4 if they held out longer but in reality that isn't going to have much of an impact on the team. Continuing to kick the can down the road and hold onto guys too long? That's more damaging. This move confirms to me that there's a shift in the organizational philosophy, which is encouraging despite the disappointment in the return on Snacks.



Also, the Giants won't say it but they're tanking. And they should. Higher draft slotting will give us much more capital than anything we could have gotten holding out longer with Snacks. In comment 14146070 jcn56 said:He's pushing 30 as a big man with knee issues and plays 50% of the defensive snaps in a league slanted toward the passing game. I agree we left value on the table and probably could have gotten a 4 if they held out longer but in reality that isn't going to have much of an impact on the team. Continuing to kick the can down the road and hold onto guys too long? That's more damaging. This move confirms to me that there's a shift in the organizational philosophy, which is encouraging despite the disappointment in the return on Snacks.Also, the Giants won't say it but they're tanking. And they should. Higher draft slotting will give us much more capital than anything we could have gotten holding out longer with Snacks.

I think Gettleman was brought in to transition this roster over Jay on the Island : 10:32 am : link This team needed a purge and Gettleman has the attitude necessary to blow up a team and deal with the negative backlash. Once this team is in a better place he will hand it off to a successor. This place will go nuts when it's announced that Abrams is that guy. That is a 100% Mara move.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I love how selecting Sam Beal Paulie Walnuts : 10:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146103 Giantfan in skinland said:





Quote:worked for Dallas with ND linebacker







And if in the third round of the draft, they took a corner who had missed a year due to injury but who they had a first round grade on, you'd say it was a wasted pick?



It's obviously not the outcome they were hoping for. But let's see the guy play before we evaluate whether its a good pick or not.







No - but the arguments could work either way at that point. As I said - I'm on the fence with Beal, but I don't think either side calling the other one crazy for either supporting or criticizing it is off base. He had a nasty injury that required surgery, and it could easily be a problem for him his entire career.



Plus - trusting this FO and their grades should be an issue, since these are the same scouts who have been assigning them for some time now. In comment 14146116 jcn56 said:

I think this pretty much confirms that we are looking at a montanagiant : 10:34 am : link 2-3 year overhaul.



Run one more year with Eli at QB until his contract is done and start anew



Why are some of you conjuring up other complaints djm : 10:34 am : link To validate your hate for this trade??? What the fuck does okwara have to do with this snacks deal? Or solder? One has nothing to do with the other. Should we not rebuild now because of some 2018 FA moves that you didn’t like, in retrospect of course. Always retrospect.



Fucking Christ... the giants obviously offered snacks up around the league. The lions made the best offer and the giants took it. Stop assuming this franchise doesn’t explore everything. Just because they are struggling doesn’t mean they are acting completely irrationally. There’s middle ground.



Waaahh

RE: I think Gettleman was brought in to transition this roster over montanagiant : 10:35 am : link

Quote: This team needed a purge and Gettleman has the attitude necessary to blow up a team and deal with the negative backlash. Once this team is in a better place he will hand it off to a successor. This place will go nuts when it's announced that Abrams is that guy. That is a 100% Mara move.

I tend to agree with you In comment 14146143 Jay on the Island said:I tend to agree with you

RE: Why.. M.S. : 10:36 am : link

Quote: are these shitty moves?







Quote:





And don't forget the last minute Okwara cut and Devon Kennard. DG's credibility -- based on what he's done for the Giants -- is shit.







Wynn has been doing what Okwara is and Kennard finally is staying healthy and playing decently.



But cutting them cuts into DG's credibility?



Now mediocre players contributing is a mark against him? Then again, some were saying since Hart is a starter he made a mistake there. Then they saw the KC game...



The problem for Gettleman is that he's made many mistakes and achieved far too few real successes. And a fifth for Snacks is not a win, save perhaps that it tells the rest of his former team mates that the season is over so it's OK to go 1-15 in order to secure the #1 pick next year. In comment 14146102 FatMan in Charlotte said:The problem for Gettleman is that he's made many mistakes and achieved far too few real successes. And a fifth for Snacks is not a win, save perhaps that it tells the rest of his former team mates that the season is over so it's OK to go 1-15 in order to secure the #1 pick next year.

RE: Why are some of you conjuring up other complaints Greg from LI : 10:37 am : link

Quote: Stop assuming this franchise doesn’t explore everything.



How is that an assumption? Gettleman flat out admitted that was the case in the draft. In comment 14146153 djm said:How is that an assumption? Gettleman flat out admitted that was the case in the draft.

Greg.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:37 am : link



Quote: Fats, I love ya, but....

Greg from LI : 10:29 am : link : reply

...your tenacious PR work on behalf of Gettleman is starting to get a mite ridiculous. I understand you like the guy, but even a charitable evaluation of what he's done so far would be mixed at best.



I'm saying it has gotten to the point where the guy takes shit for every move. And actually for every non-move too since he reportedly was given a directive that he had to stick with Eli.



There have been posts saying Gettleman hasn't done one thing right since being here. If you point to the draft the response is that he picked #2 so he better have drafted well.



I've said that the Stewart signing was a bad one. Even for a vet presence, it was an overpay. But the way people carry on, you'd swear that the guy only got the job because he knows Mara and otherwise has been an incompetent shill for his career.



I get the frustration with the team, but most of the takes are so pessimistic that they almost all have the same theme. Mara fucked things up, hired two guys who suck and the team is destined to be shitty from now until the cows come home.



And people saying they don't have a plan really haven't followed much. It is pretty clear from the day DG cut Hart and put Apple and Flowers on notice. where am I saying that Gettleman is awesome?I'm saying it has gotten to the point where the guy takes shit for every move. And actually for every non-move too since he reportedly was given a directive that he had to stick with Eli.There have been posts saying Gettleman hasn't done one thing right since being here. If you point to the draft the response is that he picked #2 so he better have drafted well.I've said that the Stewart signing was a bad one. Even for a vet presence, it was an overpay. But the way people carry on, you'd swear that the guy only got the job because he knows Mara and otherwise has been an incompetent shill for his career.I get the frustration with the team, but most of the takes are so pessimistic that they almost all have the same theme. Mara fucked things up, hired two guys who suck and the team is destined to be shitty from now until the cows come home.And people saying they don't have a plan really haven't followed much. It is pretty clear from the day DG cut Hart and put Apple and Flowers on notice.

RE: I think Gettleman was brought in to transition this roster over jcn56 : 10:37 am : link

Quote: This team needed a purge and Gettleman has the attitude necessary to blow up a team and deal with the negative backlash. Once this team is in a better place he will hand it off to a successor. This place will go nuts when it's announced that Abrams is that guy. That is a 100% Mara move.



That's silly - they had to bring in Gettleman to be the bad guy?



Do other teams bring in "interim" GMs to do the job because they don't want to be saddled with the stigma of being an ax man?



Not that I don't see it possible - but it doesn't make it less ludicrous. In comment 14146143 Jay on the Island said:That's silly - they had to bring in Gettleman to be the bad guy?Do other teams bring in "interim" GMs to do the job because they don't want to be saddled with the stigma of being an ax man?Not that I don't see it possible - but it doesn't make it less ludicrous.

. Britt in VA : 10:37 am : link Quote: Bob Papa

‏

Verified account



@BobPapa_NFL

19m19 minutes ago

More Bob Papa Retweeted LPG - NYG

Do you think they purposely took the worst offer? When it comes to trades you take what the market offers. Either that or he gets released in offseason and you get nothing.

RE: RE: I think Gettleman was brought in to transition this roster over M.S. : 10:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146143 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





This team needed a purge and Gettleman has the attitude necessary to blow up a team and deal with the negative backlash. Once this team is in a better place he will hand it off to a successor. This place will go nuts when it's announced that Abrams is that guy. That is a 100% Mara move.





I tend to agree with you





You are forgetting that Gettleman is now in the mode of blowing up a team that he's responsible for. You make it seem as though he had no hand whatsoever on the composition of the 2018 Giants roster. I've said it before, I'll say it again: After Gettleman is through gutting this team, Mara needs to jettison Gettleman.

In comment 14146158 montanagiant said:You are forgetting that Gettleman is now in the mode of blowing up a team that he's responsible for. You make it seem as though he had no hand whatsoever on the composition of the 2018 Giants roster. I've said it before, I'll say it again: After Gettleman is through gutting this team, Mara needs to jettison Gettleman.

RE: Solder part of our future? Snacks breaking down before our eyes? pjcas18 : 10:38 am : link

Quote: Seriously that’s straight up propaganda defending our Luddite GM. Snacks is 6th in PFF rating among DLs THIS year making not even close to that level of salary. Solder is the top paid tackle doing his best thrnstyle impression rated at the 26th best T in the league by PFF.



It is a travesty that we are making these team shaping moves with glorified consultants and statisticians as our analytical minds. That is borderline negligence.



This team is a joke, a dumpster fire. That’s why we can’t get more because this team is looking more like the Browns than any other team. Sy said yesterday Snacks was worth a 2nd rounder. He was one of the only players on our team with real value.



He was typing on a fake keyboard this off-season confidently saying Stewart has been around 10 years and hasn’t lost a step to defend his Luddite nonsense. This man is a joke. This ownership team is a joke. This isn’t 2011. Technology is growing by leaps and bounds. Most organizations have completely changed the way they approach data on that timespan.



Ngata had actually fallen off when he was traded and still netted more. Snacks has that eating in light of his lack of pass rush stats but he almost always gets a push on his man. Which helps good pass rushers. Some of you are unbelievable. If we wanted to trade these players and rebuild it should have been done in the offseason when teams have more cap room.



We could have waited this out. A good asset anager waits this out. A good analytical mind waits this out.









Just want to address one point:



Quote: Snacks is 6th in PFF rating among DLs THIS year making not even close to that level of salary.



Snacks has the 2nd highest cap hit for 3-4 DT's in the NFL.



Behind only Suh.



And he's got the #1 cap hit for 2019 (should he remain on the Lions) since Suh will be a FA.



In comment 14146101 NoGainDayne said:Just want to address one point:Snacks has the 2nd highest cap hit for 3-4 DT's in the NFL.Behind only Suh.And he's got the #1 cap hit for 2019 (should he remain on the Lions) since Suh will be a FA.

RE: I think this pretty much confirms that we are looking at a Paulie Walnuts : 10:39 am : link

Quote: 2-3 year overhaul.



Run one more year with Eli at QB until his contract is done and start anew if we get our QB in april 2019, Eli is gone In comment 14146152 montanagiant said:if we get our QB in april 2019, Eli is gone

We'll see if this works out, but SeanLandeta : 10:40 am : link just personally this is tough. I really like Snacks and he was a bright spot to watch in these otherwise dismal games. His effort level is admirable on every snap and he's a great example to younger players on how to play the game....and now he's gone. The tough season gets tougher.

5th Round Pick: How Many Screaming clatterbuck : 10:40 am : link about this now were advocating cutting Snacks as part of a house-cleaning?

RE: RE: I think Gettleman was brought in to transition this roster over Jay on the Island : 10:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146143 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





This team needed a purge and Gettleman has the attitude necessary to blow up a team and deal with the negative backlash. Once this team is in a better place he will hand it off to a successor. This place will go nuts when it's announced that Abrams is that guy. That is a 100% Mara move.





I tend to agree with you

Matt in SGS said this earlier today. I forgot to add that. When Gettleman was first hired I thought the plan was for him to hold down the fort until Abrams ready while bearing the backlash for the Eli departure. While I have nothing against Abrams I would much rather bring in a new fresh perspective from outside the organization. It's time for Mara to realize that the Giants way isn't working anymore. In comment 14146158 montanagiant said:Matt in SGS said this earlier today. I forgot to add that. When Gettleman was first hired I thought the plan was for him to hold down the fort until Abrams ready while bearing the backlash for the Eli departure. While I have nothing against Abrams I would much rather bring in a new fresh perspective from outside the organization. It's time for Mara to realize that the Giants way isn't working anymore.

Fans over estimate their players Chef : 10:43 am : link The NFL set the market value for Snacks.. and that was a 5th round draft pick.

I don' like DG whatsoever as a GM MookGiants : 10:43 am : link but people bitching about the return he got for Snacks is strange.



Do you really think he turned down better offers to trade him to Detroit? Do you really think he didn't shop Snacks around?



People on BBI were wrong about Snacks value around the league. He's making big money, he's going to be 30 in a month, and he's not playing a premium position.



Teams don't give up premium picks for guys who are 30, making big money, and not playing a premium position.



Ripping DG for the return he got here is just strange.

RE: I don' like DG whatsoever as a GM Big Blue '56 : 10:45 am : link

Quote: but people bitching about the return he got for Snacks is strange.



Do you really think he turned down better offers to trade him to Detroit? Do you really think he didn't shop Snacks around?



People on BBI were wrong about Snacks value around the league. He's making big money, he's going to be 30 in a month, and he's not playing a premium position.



Teams don't give up premium picks for guys who are 30, making big money, and not playing a premium position.



Ripping DG for the return he got here is just strange.



And, we have young talent for the Dl moving forward In comment 14146213 MookGiants said:And, we have young talent for the Dl moving forward

How do we know this? how do you know that? Jimmy Googs : 10:47 am : link What's to say...? What about that?



Who cares to even question these moves at this point.



Other than this regime & scouts looking to find the best QB and some more O-lineman to draft, the only significant thing this franchise should be doing between now and January is lose...

The AcidTest : 10:47 am : link reaction on this thread is the second example in two days of fans overvaluing their players. It's been explained by many why they only got a 5th. Better than nothing, which is what they would have likely gotten in the offseason. And no, we can't wait to make the trade. The offer might be withdrawn, or he might have gotten hurt this week.



As far as DG is concerned, I've said before I think his draft was excellent, but his FA signings were very poor. But I do support these trades. My guess is we'll see more, perhaps Jenkins, as well as people complaining that we either shouldn't have made the trade, or that we didn't get enough back in return.

RE: The TheMick7 : 10:54 am : link

Quote: reaction on this thread is the second example in two days of fans overvaluing their players. It's been explained by many why they only got a 5th. Better than nothing, which is what they would have likely gotten in the offseason. And no, we can't wait to make the trade. The offer might be withdrawn, or he might have gotten hurt this week.



As far as DG is concerned, I've said before I think his draft was excellent, but his FA signings were very poor. But I do support these trades. My guess is we'll see more, perhaps Jenkins, as well as people complaining that we either shouldn't have made the trade, or that we didn't get enough back in return.



I understand why his value was a 5th.What bothers me is that DG didn't get the 49'ers 5th (which the Lions have) as opposed to the Lions 5th. Big difference in draft position in the 5th round! In comment 14146243 AcidTest said:I understand why his value was a 5th.What bothers me is that DG didn't get the 49'ers 5th (which the Lions have) as opposed to the Lions 5th. Big difference in draft position in the 5th round!

RE: I don' like DG whatsoever as a GM Kyle in NY : 10:55 am : link

Quote: but people bitching about the return he got for Snacks is strange.



Do you really think he turned down better offers to trade him to Detroit? Do you really think he didn't shop Snacks around?



People on BBI were wrong about Snacks value around the league. He's making big money, he's going to be 30 in a month, and he's not playing a premium position.



Teams don't give up premium picks for guys who are 30, making big money, and not playing a premium position.



Ripping DG for the return he got here is just strange.



This, exactly.



He's getting what he can for players that likely would be cut in the offseason. We all love Snacks, he absolutely delivered on the contract we gave him. But we need to be realistic about his trade value. Contract, age, position all matter and each drove down the value in this case.



Lot to complain about with DG. These two trades are not among them In comment 14146213 MookGiants said:This, exactly.He's getting what he can for players that likely would be cut in the offseason. We all love Snacks, he absolutely delivered on the contract we gave him. But we need to be realistic about his trade value. Contract, age, position all matter and each drove down the value in this case.Lot to complain about with DG. These two trades are not among them

RE: The Greg from LI : 10:56 am : link

Quote: Better than nothing, which is what they would have likely gotten in the offseason.



A 5th round pick is pretty much the definition of nothing. In comment 14146243 AcidTest said:A 5th round pick is pretty much the definition of nothing.

RE: If Snacks is a core player to build around.. clatterbuck : 10:56 am : link

Quote: you keep him. If he isn't, you don't. That's exactly what people have asked for, and are getting. Hell, we see posts about trading beckham because if we can be 1-6 with him, we can be 1-6 without him.



We get discussions about positional value regarding Barkley, because if you can be 1-6 with him, you can be 1-6 without him.



We are clearing the team of high priced guys who aren't part of the core going forward. We're clearing out the bad attitudes and malcontents. We will keep a young core to build around.



The funny thing is, it looks more and more like we actually have a plan, even though there are numerous posts saying we don't have a plan - which is likely borne out of being 1-6 more than anything.



Then again, with some of the bizarre takes around here, we'll probably have people claim Mara is getting rid of everyone just to trot Eli out to take a ceremonial snap as the lone Giant on Week 17.



C'mon, FMiC, stop being a voice of reason. Let the tantrums roll. Those who screamed "tear it down," and "clean house" yesterday, today wail about getting a return on a player they wanted to dump for no return. Sometimes -- like today -- this site is almost unbearable because of this BS. In comment 14145712 FatMan in Charlotte said:C'mon, FMiC, stop being a voice of reason. Let the tantrums roll. Those who screamed "tear it down," and "clean house" yesterday, today wail about getting a return on a player they wanted to dump for no return. Sometimes -- like today -- this site is almost unbearable because of this BS.

RE: RE: Solder part of our future? Snacks breaking down before our eyes? jcn56 : 10:56 am : link

Quote: Just want to address one point:







Quote:





Snacks is 6th in PFF rating among DLs THIS year making not even close to that level of salary.







Snacks has the 2nd highest cap hit for 3-4 DT's in the NFL.



Behind only Suh.



And he's got the #1 cap hit for 2019 (should he remain on the Lions) since Suh will be a FA.





I think you're including the bonus acceleration in the cap hit. Snacks' salary is 4.5M this season and 6.8M next. In comment 14146185 pjcas18 said:I think you're including the bonus acceleration in the cap hit. Snacks' salary is 4.5M this season and 6.8M next.

Greg, even if that were correct (and it's not) Chris684 : 10:57 am : link Cap space is a real thing.



If you could have a 5th round pick or not have a 5th round pick, which are you choosing?



RE: RE: I think it's pretty obvious next year is going to be a nightmare HomerJones45 : 10:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145879 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





Who will the QB be? Most likely, Lauletta or some castoff journeyman stopgap. That alone means they aren't winning much. The roster has more holes than Jarlsberg - no way they're all getting filled in one offseason.







Target is 2020 to have your new core in place. The Giants actually have the skill position players in place. It's now the QB and the line left. No big deal (j/k). They built the team backwards. But that's what happens when you spend high picks on offensive lineman like Pugh, Richburg and Flowers and they are all gone before their 2nd contract. Hence Gettleman's "hog mollies" comment. The Giants need a brand new culture for how to define their lineman. The first real one is Hernandez and he's struggled a bit, as you would expect from a rookie, but the flashes are there.



Keep in mind, Shurmur was brought here because in part he took guys like Case Keenum and got great production out of them. They don't necessarily need a "franchise QB" to turn this whole thing around. They need someone who can execute the offense. That's why I want to see Lauletta. To evaluate him and also get him game experience. This isn't the 1980s where guys sit with a clipboard for 4 years.



And the Giants need an intangible thing..toughness. They are mentally weak quitters. The moment something goes bad, they shit the bed. I want to see them clear space, get more picks and look to get a team in place in 2019 that shows us the arrow is pointing up. The comment about Shurmur just cements the lack of assessment ability by ownership. Shurmur got production out of Keenum, a five year vet, because he had Rudolph, Cook, Murray, McKinnon, Diggs and Thelien. Otherwise, Shurmur's resume is a career coaching journeyman. They did the same thing with McAdoo where they assumed he was somehow responsible for Rodgers. They have been just as bad at self-assessment.



I doubt Shurmur survives the rebuild. Nothing in his resume suggests that he will be of any assistance in that regard. In comment 14145921 Matt in SGS said:The comment about Shurmur just cements the lack of assessment ability by ownership. Shurmur got production out of Keenum, a five year vet, because he had Rudolph, Cook, Murray, McKinnon, Diggs and Thelien. Otherwise, Shurmur's resume is a career coaching journeyman. They did the same thing with McAdoo where they assumed he was somehow responsible for Rodgers. They have been just as bad at self-assessment.I doubt Shurmur survives the rebuild. Nothing in his resume suggests that he will be of any assistance in that regard.

Yeserday and today HomerJones45 : 10:59 am : link Yesterday: Snacks Harrison is a block of granite. Unmovable. The best nose tackle in football. A solid piece.



Today: Snacks Harrison is old, bad knees and doesn't play a lot.



My oh my how thinks change in 24 hours.

What's "strange" is that cooper gets a 1 micky : 11:00 am : link Snacks cant even get a 3rd...strange🙄

RE: Yeserday and today AcesUp : 11:04 am : link

Quote: Yesterday: Snacks Harrison is a block of granite. Unmovable. The best nose tackle in football. A solid piece.



Today: Snacks Harrison is old, bad knees and doesn't play a lot.



My oh my how thinks change in 24 hours.



Both "Yesterday" and "Today" are true though. They're not mutually exclusive concepts. In comment 14146328 HomerJones45 said:Both "Yesterday" and "Today" are true though. They're not mutually exclusive concepts.

RE: What's Britt in VA : 11:05 am : link

Quote: Snacks cant even get a 3rd...strange🙄



Boy that is strange, isn't it? One is a 24 year old, highly sought after position, on a rookie contract, who plays almost every offensive snap. The other is a 30 year, low sought after position, on a big money contract, with a lingering knee injuries. Can't figure it out. In comment 14146338 micky said:Boy that is strange, isn't it? One is a 24 year old, highly sought after position, on a rookie contract, who plays almost every offensive snap. The other is a 30 year, low sought after position, on a big money contract, with a lingering knee injuries. Can't figure it out.

RE: who only plays 50% of defensive snaps.... jcn56 : 11:06 am : link

Quote: I should add.



While I wouldn't compare the fleecing that the Raiders did to the Cowboys with the Snacks situation, I find it odd you left out the fact that Cooper sucks and Harrison is one of the league's better runstuffers.



But hey, whatever's convenient for you. In comment 14146361 Britt in VA said:While I wouldn't compare the fleecing that the Raiders did to the Cowboys with the Snacks situation, I find it odd you left out the fact that Cooper sucks and Harrison is one of the league's better runstuffers.But hey, whatever's convenient for you.

Snacks was likely to be cut this offseason. Britt in VA : 11:08 am : link We're not going anywhere with him this season.



Why not take a fifth and the cap space now, rather than just keep him for a meaningless rest of this season?



That's the bottom line reality of this situation. It's not complicated.

RE: Snacks was likely to be cut this offseason. AcidTest : 11:09 am : link

Quote: We're not going anywhere with him this season.



Why not take a fifth and the cap space now, rather than just keep him for a meaningless rest of this season?



That's the bottom line reality of this situation. It's not complicated.



Stop making so much sense. It might be catching. In comment 14146377 Britt in VA said:Stop making so much sense. It might be catching.

RE: This is reality. jcn56 : 11:10 am : link

Quote: .



So reality means the player's ability doesn't factor in to his trade value?



Cool, let's move BJ Webb for a 2nd rounder. He's young! In comment 14146369 Britt in VA said:So reality means the player's ability doesn't factor in to his trade value?Cool, let's move BJ Webb for a 2nd rounder. He's young!

Some people were all excited about the potential fire sale ghost718 : 11:10 am : link It was gonna be like a video game.



Than the offers came in,and we don't want to play any more.

RE: RE: RE: Solder part of our future? Snacks breaking down before our eyes? pjcas18 : 11:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146185 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





Just want to address one point:







Quote:





Snacks is 6th in PFF rating among DLs THIS year making not even close to that level of salary.







Snacks has the 2nd highest cap hit for 3-4 DT's in the NFL.



Behind only Suh.



And he's got the #1 cap hit for 2019 (should he remain on the Lions) since Suh will be a FA.









I think you're including the bonus acceleration in the cap hit. Snacks' salary is 4.5M this season and 6.8M next.



That was the cap hits before the trade e.g. what he would have cost the Giants, and he was 2nd this year for 3-4 DT's and 1st in 2019 (for now)



now, the cap hit for DET is lessened because as you point out the Giants get hit with the accelerated bonus money/guarantees, but the point was he was being compensated commensurately for his production. In comment 14146311 jcn56 said:That was the cap hits before the trade e.g. what he would have cost the Giants, and he was 2nd this year for 3-4 DT's and 1st in 2019 (for now)now, the cap hit for DET is lessened because as you point out the Giants get hit with the accelerated bonus money/guarantees, but the point was he was being compensated commensurately for his production.

I think most people were on board with trading Snacks. Gmen88 : 11:12 am : link Hell, most people are on board with turning some of our good players into draft capital to build for the future. It's the right plan. However, I disagree that this is all we could get for Snacks.



I also feel that there is this connotation that teams always get the most that is on the market which is not always the case. Sometimes there are quick triggers, sometimes there isn't enough leveraging of trade partners. This is part of what makes a great GM.



If the Ozzie Newsome got a 4th AND a 5th for a clearly declining 31 year old Haloti Ngata that was suspended for PED's the year before, we should have been able to get a 4th for Snacks.

RE: Fats, I love ya, but.... NYG007 : 11:12 am : link

Quote: ...your tenacious PR work on behalf of Gettleman is starting to get a mite ridiculous. I understand you like the guy, but even a charitable evaluation of what he's done so far would be mixed at best.



Seriously? Barkley, BJ Hill, Will Hill, Zo, P Ridley? Are light years ahead of what we had at those positions prior to this season. His draft blows away all but 2 picks in the previous 11 years.



Yes, he BOMBED on being loyal to Stewart & Omamamey suck, both gone after the season. Solder has been awful, but an no one can argue with that signing at the time. He was top 10 LT per PFF for the previous 6 seasons. Top 10 compared to probably the 156th best Tackle in the league starting at LT.



Let's be real here - he has done more in a year than Jerry did in 15 aside from 2 rings. Both of which, DG was here for and helping!! In comment 14146126 Greg from LI said:Seriously? Barkley, BJ Hill, Will Hill, Zo, P Ridley? Are light years ahead of what we had at those positions prior to this season. His draft blows away all but 2 picks in the previous 11 years.Yes, he BOMBED on being loyal to Stewart & Omamamey suck, both gone after the season. Solder has been awful, but an no one can argue with that signing at the time. He was top 10 LT per PFF for the previous 6 seasons. Top 10 compared to probably the 156th best Tackle in the league starting at LT.Let's be real here - he has done more in a year than Jerry did in 15 aside from 2 rings. Both of which, DG was here for and helping!!

RE: . NYDCBlue : 11:13 am : link

Quote: For a 5th round pick.... Link - ( New Window )



At least I now know I don't have to bother watching the games next year as well as the remainder of this season.



I'm done....

I despise this new regime. I don't mind rebuilding, but they are just tearing everything down for the sake of newness.



Anyone who came before Gettleman and Shumur are dead men walking. Period.



All of them to be replaced with equally garbage players, because neither Shurmer nor, Gettleman has yet to show they have a inkling of what they are doing at all!



I'm not sticking around for the 5 year rebuilding plan.... Future news flash, with these two in charge, they will still be just as bad five years from now as today! In comment 14145330 SticksandStones said:At least I now know I don't have to bother watching the games next year as well as the remainder of this season.I'm done....I despise this new regime. I don't mind rebuilding, but they are just tearing everything down for the sake of newness.Anyone who came before Gettleman and Shumur are dead men walking. Period.All of them to be replaced with equally garbage players, because neither Shurmer nor, Gettleman has yet to show they have a inkling of what they are doing at all!I'm not sticking around for the 5 year rebuilding plan.... Future news flash, with these two in charge, they will still be just as bad five years from now as today!

RE: Question NYG007 : 11:13 am : link

Quote: How much do the Giants save on the cap by trading Snacks?



4.5 m this year, 7m next year and 8m in 2020 In comment 14146393 Jay on the Island said:4.5 m this year, 7m next year and 8m in 2020

RE: RE: RE: RE: Solder part of our future? Snacks breaking down before our eyes? jcn56 : 11:15 am : link

Quote:



That was the cap hits before the trade e.g. what he would have cost the Giants, and he was 2nd this year for 3-4 DT's and 1st in 2019 (for now)



now, the cap hit for DET is lessened because as you point out the Giants get hit with the accelerated bonus money/guarantees, but the point was he was being compensated commensurately for his production.



Yes, but the point you jumped in on was referring to trade value, not cap impact.



From a trade value perspective - the acquiring team was getting a relatively inexpensive Snacks, because we take the brunt of the bonus acceleration.



From a cap perspective - trade/cut, no difference. In comment 14146390 pjcas18 said:Yes, but the point you jumped in on was referring to trade value, not cap impact.From a trade value perspective - the acquiring team was getting a relatively inexpensive Snacks, because we take the brunt of the bonus acceleration.From a cap perspective - trade/cut, no difference.

RE: Snacks was likely to be cut this offseason. christian : 11:21 am : link

Quote: We're not going anywhere with him this season.



Why not take a fifth and the cap space now, rather than just keep him for a meaningless rest of this season?



That's the bottom line reality of this situation. It's not complicated.



You know the Giants have games next year, and even the year after, right? In comment 14146377 Britt in VA said:You know the Giants have games next year, and even the year after, right?

What I had said was pjcas18 : 11:21 am : link



Quote: Just want to address one point:



Quote:

Snacks is 6th in PFF rating among DLs THIS year making not even close to that level of salary.



he's among the highest paid 3-4 DT's in the NFL. That is my point. I wanted to address one point of NoGainDayne's post:he's among the highest paid 3-4 DT's in the NFL. That is my point.

RE: What I had said was jcn56 : 11:23 am : link

Quote: I wanted to address one point of NoGainDayne's post:







Quote:





Just want to address one point:



Quote:

Snacks is 6th in PFF rating among DLs THIS year making not even close to that level of salary.







he's among the highest paid 3-4 DT's in the NFL. That is my point.



Right - and NoGainDayne pointed out he's one of the top ranked PFF DTs, and by cap hit to the acquiring team he'd be very reasonably priced.



Your point didn't change NGD's post at all. To the Lions, he's a bargain. That affects his trade value. In comment 14146448 pjcas18 said:Right - and NoGainDayne pointed out he's one of the top ranked PFF DTs, and by cap hit to the acquiring team he'd be very reasonably priced.Your point didn't change NGD's post at all. To the Lions, he's a bargain. That affects his trade value.

RE: RE: Questionable return NYDCBlue : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14145396 Oscar said:





Quote:





But I guess if they are just trying to offload money it makes sense. Collecting late round picks might provide ammo for trades in the draft.







Yeah, 10 fifth round draft picks are worth a boatload.



Something very basic here - we had an asset, a cost controlled, high performing player at an area of need for a lot of teams - and we traded that for some cap room (which we'll piss away on more garbage like we did this season), and a draft pick in a round where 90% of the players are out of the league 3 years later.



Not embracing analytics is one thing - this guy's just straight up a fucking idiot.



Not to mention we already have too many hole to fill on this team for next year!



We already needed a new QB, a RT, a RG, a power RB/FB, a #2 WR, a FS, a starting quality CB, a nickle CB, 1 to 2 inside linebackers, at least one more outside rush backer, and a Punt/kick returner.....



Folks, there are only 7 rounds in the draft, and you can't fill all these holes with 4th and 5th round picks....



But sure, go ahead and add NT to the sorely needed positions now. Isn't the NT pretty important to a 3-4 defense?????



Good think we have a decent backup NT in that Matchbox 20 kid...woops! We cut Robert Thomas! Grrrrrrrr!



No plan! In comment 14145403 jcn56 said:Not to mention we already have too many hole to fill on this team for next year!We already needed a new QB, a RT, a RG, a power RB/FB, a #2 WR, a FS, a starting quality CB, a nickle CB, 1 to 2 inside linebackers, at least one more outside rush backer, and a Punt/kick returner.....Folks, there are only 7 rounds in the draft, and you can't fill all these holes with 4th and 5th round picks....But sure, go ahead and add NT to the sorely needed positions now. Isn't the NT pretty important to a 3-4 defense?????Good think we have a decent backup NT in that Matchbox 20 kid...woops! We cut Robert Thomas! Grrrrrrrr!No plan!

Seems like you're arguing for the sake of arguing pjcas18 : 11:28 am : link and not clear on what point you're trying to make. I get it people are frustrated.



NGD was not talking about value or salary cap.



He was comparing Nate Solder who is the 26th rated tackle per PFF and the highest paid OL in the league to Snacks who he said was 6th per PFF and who he said was not compensated commensurately.



My point was to address that comment by NGD and only reference Snacks is among the highest paid 3-4 DT's in the league.



Anything else you took from that conversation is either unintended by me or incorrect extrapolation by you.



either way, I don't see the need to further it, I read NGD's comment and made my point.

What exactly has Gettlemen done HomerJones45 : 11:41 am : link to inspire such confidence? His outstanding record of success? His dominance of free agency? His acquisition of starts from other teams? His canny waiver pickups? His ability to mesmerize Mara? What?



or are we back to 'In Gettlemen we trust'?

RE: What exactly has Gettlemen done jcn56 : 11:44 am : link

Quote: to inspire such confidence? His outstanding record of success? His dominance of free agency? His acquisition of starts from other teams? His canny waiver pickups? His ability to mesmerize Mara? What?



or are we back to 'In Gettlemen we trust'?



He had a great draft. Well, he took what the consensus best or second best player in the draft with the 2nd pick.



So he didn't fuck that up, which was nice. In comment 14146560 HomerJones45 said:He had a great draft. Well, he took what the consensus best or second best player in the draft with the 2nd pick.So he didn't fuck that up, which was nice.

a 5th round pick? BIGbluegermany : 11:47 am : link really can't believe it!!!

I Haven't Read The Whole Thread... Jim in Tampa : 11:50 am : link (Who has that kind of time.)



But this is the problem with a fire sale.



Everyone screaming sell, sell, sell thinks that any player we trade is going to yield a 1st or 2nd RD draft pick.



Here's the reality...



No team is going to give up a premium pick and the odds that any of these 4th, 5th or 7th RD picks will ever be equal in value to the players we traded them for, are slim.

All of the support for this trade... M.S. : 11:58 am : link

...is absolute bullshit.



If I told you that Gettleman was going to trade Snacks Harrison for the 155th pick in next year's Draft, the vast majority of BBIers would have cried, "No fucking way."



What's going on now is a convenient rationale to make a fucked up situation at least somewhat tolerable.



Bull shit.

RE: RE: RE: I think it's pretty obvious next year is going to be a nightmare jvm52106 : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14145921 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





In comment 14145879 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





Who will the QB be? Most likely, Lauletta or some castoff journeyman stopgap. That alone means they aren't winning much. The roster has more holes than Jarlsberg - no way they're all getting filled in one offseason.







Target is 2020 to have your new core in place. The Giants actually have the skill position players in place. It's now the QB and the line left. No big deal (j/k). They built the team backwards. But that's what happens when you spend high picks on offensive lineman like Pugh, Richburg and Flowers and they are all gone before their 2nd contract. Hence Gettleman's "hog mollies" comment. The Giants need a brand new culture for how to define their lineman. The first real one is Hernandez and he's struggled a bit, as you would expect from a rookie, but the flashes are there.



Keep in mind, Shurmur was brought here because in part he took guys like Case Keenum and got great production out of them. They don't necessarily need a "franchise QB" to turn this whole thing around. They need someone who can execute the offense. That's why I want to see Lauletta. To evaluate him and also get him game experience. This isn't the 1980s where guys sit with a clipboard for 4 years.



And the Giants need an intangible thing..toughness. They are mentally weak quitters. The moment something goes bad, they shit the bed. I want to see them clear space, get more picks and look to get a team in place in 2019 that shows us the arrow is pointing up.



The comment about Shurmur just cements the lack of assessment ability by ownership. Shurmur got production out of Keenum, a five year vet, because he had Rudolph, Cook, Murray, McKinnon, Diggs and Thelien. Otherwise, Shurmur's resume is a career coaching journeyman. They did the same thing with McAdoo where they assumed he was somehow responsible for Rodgers. They have been just as bad at self-assessment.



I doubt Shurmur survives the rebuild. Nothing in his resume suggests that he will be of any assistance in that regard.



Cook??? He has hardly played in his first two years. The other guys you mentioned blossomed last year. While I am not exactly a big PS guy I will say it is far too early to tell what kind of a coach he will be. He is saddled with Eli, who just is not the same guy. Eli needs too many things to be perfect to succeed now and his PTSD and his lack of mobility are killing this team. Bad Oline or not, if he could move a little bit and throw on the move, we would have far better success on third downs. The 4th down play where he didn't throw the ball to OBJ was a horrible, horrible play.. That summons up where Eli is today.. In comment 14146319 HomerJones45 said:Cook??? He has hardly played in his first two years. The other guys you mentioned blossomed last year. While I am not exactly a big PS guy I will say it is far too early to tell what kind of a coach he will be. He is saddled with Eli, who just is not the same guy. Eli needs too many things to be perfect to succeed now and his PTSD and his lack of mobility are killing this team. Bad Oline or not, if he could move a little bit and throw on the move, we would have far better success on third downs. The 4th down play where he didn't throw the ball to OBJ was a horrible, horrible play.. That summons up where Eli is today..

RE: All of the support for this trade... jvm52106 : 12:08 pm : link

Quote:

...is absolute bullshit.



If I told you that Gettleman was going to trade Snacks Harrison for the 155th pick in next year's Draft, the vast majority of BBIers would have cried, "No fucking way."



What's going on now is a convenient rationale to make a fucked up situation at least somewhat tolerable.



Bull shit.



I find your take funny as hell. We suck with Harrison and need cap space. You act like the 5th rd pick is the biggest part of this deal... In comment 14146642 M.S. said:I find your take funny as hell. We suck with Harrison and need cap space. You act like the 5th rd pick is the biggest part of this deal...

I'm fine with this trade, and unsurprised by the return Go Terps : 12:09 pm : link 1. Everyone in the NFL knows we're selling, so that drives down the price



2. Harrison was very good at something that doesn't much matter. Yeah he was the best run stuffing DT in the NFL...so what? The way the NFL is, that's almost like being the best at drop kicking. What actual impact did Harrison have in wins and losses? This is a passing league. Ask yourself how much would Aaron Donald (the best pass rushing DT) fetch in trade? When you answer that question you have the answer to Harrison's relative value in today's NFL.



That should also tell you something about the folly of the Barkley pick.



3. We overrate our own players. The way the rest of the NFL views our players is not the way we view them, and that's part of the reason the Giants are terrible. We (from ownership to the fans) have been unrealistic about this team for a few years.

Posting this here too... Jimmy Googs : 12:12 pm : link Shedding Snacks and getting little in return is not

Jimmy Googs : 12:09 pm : link : reply

why posters are upset and angry with DG/Front Office.



Posters want a winning team, and in the absence of a winning team they at least want to know and see the Giants are heading in the right direction.



I challenge anyone on this site to provide some conviction that this will not actually get worse before it gets better.



We are nowhere people...

RE: RE: All of the support for this trade... M.S. : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146642 M.S. said:





Quote:







...is absolute bullshit.



If I told you that Gettleman was going to trade Snacks Harrison for the 155th pick in next year's Draft, the vast majority of BBIers would have cried, "No fucking way."



What's going on now is a convenient rationale to make a fucked up situation at least somewhat tolerable.



Bull shit.







I find your take funny as hell. We suck with Harrison and need cap space. You act like the 5th rd pick is the biggest part of this deal...



We need the salary cap because a failure -- Nate Solder -- has absorbed so much of it.



And we suck because of Eli Manning and the worst O-line in the NFL. At least Snacks was doing his job.



In comment 14146672 jvm52106 said:We need the salary cap because a failure -- Nate Solder -- has absorbed so much of it.And we suck because of Eli Manning and the worst O-line in the NFL. At least Snacks was doing his job.

I am absolutely baffled right now Leg of Theismann : 12:13 pm : link And honestly, f**k anyone who said/thinks our defense sucks. I've been watching them the whole year and they have been playing their hearts out. They haven't always made the stops when they needed to, but for the most part they have kept us in games against very good offenses while our offense couldn't even hit double-digit points until garbage time. I really thought that any defensive woes we had actually were much in part due to the offense being so atrocious.



That Atlanta team has been unstoppable when they play in that dome, and for the first 3 quarters the D kept us in the game despite the offense being able to muster nothing more than 1 field goal. I'm realizing now that Gettleman is just as clueless as the BBI posters who scream and yell on the game thread just because the defense gives up one score, and then we lose because our offense musters zero scores (exaggerating, I know). The offense needed to help somehow. Sustain a long drive to give the D rest, change field position, SCORE POINTS to give us some HOPE.



Playing that Atlanta offense in that dome, I'm honestly just grateful they kept them under 30 points. It is expected in today's NFL, in a dome, against an awful defense, you HAVE to score 30 points to win, and if the offense had just done that we would have won the game. Same can be said for the game against the New Orleans. The defense held strong for much of the game but then just got worn out by the offense's complete ineptitude.



Our problem is the offense, not the defense, and yet we're trading away our DEFENSIVE players? This makes no sense, DG.

The issue wasn't Snacks UberAlias : 12:19 pm : link The issue is, what resources are available to move to generate draft and salary assets? Snacks was one of the few.

RE: The issue wasn't Snacks Danny L : 12:21 pm : link

Quote: The issue is, what resources are available to move to generate draft and salary assets? Snacks was one of the few.



There is a difference between moving players to acquire draft picks and tearing the roster down including building blocks and generating more needs and holes.



If they want more picks they should trade down not trade elite talent. In comment 14146713 UberAlias said:There is a difference between moving players to acquire draft picks and tearing the roster down including building blocks and generating more needs and holes.If they want more picks they should trade down not trade elite talent.

RE: RE: The issue wasn't Snacks UberAlias : 12:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146713 UberAlias said:





Quote:





The issue is, what resources are available to move to generate draft and salary assets? Snacks was one of the few.







There is a difference between moving players to acquire draft picks and tearing the roster down including building blocks and generating more needs and holes.



If they want more picks they should trade down not trade elite talent. Both players dealt the past 2 days have the replacements lined up. If the impact for dealing snacks is what people are making out, then the deal will pay itself forward in terms of draft position in April. In comment 14146723 Danny L said:Both players dealt the past 2 days have the replacements lined up. If the impact for dealing snacks is what people are making out, then the deal will pay itself forward in terms of draft position in April.

And the market doesn't agree with you UberAlias : 12:29 pm : link That snacks was an elite player.

RE: RE: Guys it is all about the contract BigBlueJuice : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14145363 EricJ said:





Quote:

I have to say 8 mill a top Dt in league at run stopping should have at least warranted a 3rd round. Salary is modest. I feel had we just dropped stewart and omameh we could use that and the 5 mill we have for a RT possibly salvage eli manning. I know he doesnt look same but we know he is shook. 5 years no o line and 2.4 seconds throw time will do that. He has to read field faster than any QB in league. But we should have done that week 3 week 4. I think you have to sit or trade eli and try to get lauletta acclimated into the system. Im a huge eli fan but we have to evaluate him and not make it another webb situation. Try not to fix o line in FA cause gettleman FA acquisitions have been garbage so far. Cant think of One good return.



That has a huge impact on the return for the player







It isn't the only factor. Snacks has knee problems that his limited his ability to practice. It isn't something that will be fixed with surgery (absent a knee replacement). It is degenerative and with 2 years left on his contract, he likely would not have been here beyond that.



The other factor that people seem to forget is Bettcher. Bettcher's system isn't built around a clog up the middle guy but rather more athletic DTs that can rush the passer. For everyone that wanted a switch to a 3-4 and were celebrating the hire, then you should also be prepared to see players leave that don't fit what Bettcher wants. In comment 14145402 Diver_Down said:

Knee issues and age bc4life : 12:31 pm : link definitely factored into it. Think run defense will definitely be affected though.

RE: RE: What exactly has Gettlemen done gmenatlarge : 12:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146560 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





to inspire such confidence? His outstanding record of success? His dominance of free agency? His acquisition of starts from other teams? His canny waiver pickups? His ability to mesmerize Mara? What?



or are we back to 'In Gettlemen we trust'?







He had a great draft. Well, he took what the consensus best or second best player in the draft with the 2nd pick.



So he didn't fuck that up, which was nice.



You went from great draft to he didn't fuck it up pretty quick. You will definitely get an argument on the draft because if we had a QB on the bench we would have a future as of now we're in limbo. In comment 14146574 jcn56 said:You went from great draft to he didn't fuck it up pretty quick. You will definitely get an argument on the draft because if we had a QB on the bench we would have a future as of now we're in limbo.

RE: RE: RE: Solder part of our future? Snacks breaking down before our eyes? NoGainDayne : 12:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146185 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





Just want to address one point:







Quote:





Snacks is 6th in PFF rating among DLs THIS year making not even close to that level of salary.



You are also rating him at an NT when he is the 6th highest DL, he’s being ranked alongside DEs. I think some here are grossly underrating him he changes a run defense on his own. Stopping the run is a huge part of the game.







Snacks has the 2nd highest cap hit for 3-4 DT's in the NFL.



Behind only Suh.



And he's got the #1 cap hit for 2019 (should he remain on the Lions) since Suh will be a FA.









I think you're including the bonus acceleration in the cap hit. Snacks' salary is 4.5M this season and 6.8M next. In comment 14146311 jcn56 said:

RE: Seems like you're arguing for the sake of arguing NoGainDayne : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: and not clear on what point you're trying to make. I get it people are frustrated.



NGD was not talking about value or salary cap.



He was comparing Nate Solder who is the 26th rated tackle per PFF and the highest paid OL in the league to Snacks who he said was 6th per PFF and who he said was not compensated commensurately.



My point was to address that comment by NGD and only reference Snacks is among the highest paid 3-4 DT's in the league.



Anything else you took from that conversation is either unintended by me or incorrect extrapolation by you.



either way, I don't see the need to further it, I read NGD's comment and made my point.



I got the quote wrong so I’ll just respond to this.



You are also rating him at an NT when he is the 6th highest DL on PFF he’s being ranked alongside DEs. I think some here are grossly underrating him he changes a run defense on his own. Stopping the run is a huge part of the game.

In comment 14146496 pjcas18 said:I got the quote wrong so I’ll just respond to this.You are also rating him at an NT when he is the 6th highest DL on PFF he’s being ranked alongside DEs. I think some here are grossly underrating him he changes a run defense on his own. Stopping the run is a huge part of the game.

RE: I am absolutely baffled right now gmenatlarge : 12:46 pm : link

Quote: And honestly, f**k anyone who said/thinks our defense sucks. I've been watching them the whole year and they have been playing their hearts out. They haven't always made the stops when they needed to, but for the most part they have kept us in games against very good offenses while our offense couldn't even hit double-digit points until garbage time. I really thought that any defensive woes we had actually were much in part due to the offense being so atrocious.



That Atlanta team has been unstoppable when they play in that dome, and for the first 3 quarters the D kept us in the game despite the offense being able to muster nothing more than 1 field goal. I'm realizing now that Gettleman is just as clueless as the BBI posters who scream and yell on the game thread just because the defense gives up one score, and then we lose because our offense musters zero scores (exaggerating, I know). The offense needed to help somehow. Sustain a long drive to give the D rest, change field position, SCORE POINTS to give us some HOPE.



Playing that Atlanta offense in that dome, I'm honestly just grateful they kept them under 30 points. It is expected in today's NFL, in a dome, against an awful defense, you HAVE to score 30 points to win, and if the offense had just done that we would have won the game. Same can be said for the game against the New Orleans. The defense held strong for much of the game but then just got worn out by the offense's complete ineptitude.



Our problem is the offense, not the defense, and yet we're trading away our DEFENSIVE players? This makes no sense, DG.



Have to agree somewhat on the D, these teams are symbiotic in that what one does affects the other. This offense has been abysmal and come close to being shut out in the Dallas game (really only 3 points til garbage time) then they pad their stats in garbage time. Meanwhile the D has fought all game usually in bad field position so by the time the fourth quarter comes around they are usually spent. I know some genius is going to quote TOP times to say that isn't so, but they are padding their TOP in garbage time also. This Offense is incapable of sustaining a long drive costing the D. I am not saying this D was great by any means but the ineptness of the Offense has brought them down considerably1 In comment 14146695 Leg of Theismann said:Have to agree somewhat on the D, these teams are symbiotic in that what one does affects the other. This offense has been abysmal and come close to being shut out in the Dallas game (really only 3 points til garbage time) then they pad their stats in garbage time. Meanwhile the D has fought all game usually in bad field position so by the time the fourth quarter comes around they are usually spent. I know some genius is going to quote TOP times to say that isn't so, but they are padding their TOP in garbage time also. This Offense is incapable of sustaining a long drive costing the D. I am not saying this D was great by any means but the ineptness of the Offense has brought them down considerably1

RE: And the market doesn't agree with you RobCarpenter : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: That snacks was an elite player.



His peers don't seem to think so either based on that top 100 NFL players list.



In comment 14146757 UberAlias said:His peers don't seem to think so either based on that top 100 NFL players list.

RE: I'm fine with this trade, and unsurprised by the return M.S. : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: 1. Everyone in the NFL knows we're selling, so that drives down the price



2. Harrison was very good at something that doesn't much matter. Yeah he was the best run stuffing DT in the NFL...so what? The way the NFL is, that's almost like being the best at drop kicking. What actual impact did Harrison have in wins and losses? This is a passing league. Ask yourself how much would Aaron Donald (the best pass rushing DT) fetch in trade? When you answer that question you have the answer to Harrison's relative value in today's NFL.



That should also tell you something about the folly of the Barkley pick.



3. We overrate our own players. The way the rest of the NFL views our players is not the way we view them, and that's part of the reason the Giants are terrible. We (from ownership to the fans) have been unrealistic about this team for a few years.



You grossly underestimate the importance of stopping the inside running game. Snacks was still doing a great job at that for the Giants. Even on injured knees. In comment 14146682 Go Terps said:You grossly underestimate the importance of stopping the inside running game. Snacks was still doing a great job at that for the Giants. Even on injured knees.

How did we get to the point Ten Ton Hammer : 1:00 pm : link Where now we're saying stopping the run doesn't matter. We're just going to say ANYthing to try to make this feel better, huh?

RE: How did we get to the point jcn56 : 1:02 pm : link

Quote: Where now we're saying stopping the run doesn't matter. We're just going to say ANYthing to try to make this feel better, huh?



The real kick in the ass - as we say that the run doesn't matter, the reminder that we selected a RB 2nd overall in this last draft. In comment 14146901 Ten Ton Hammer said:The real kick in the ass - as we say that the run doesn't matter, the reminder that we selected a RB 2nd overall in this last draft.

RE: RE: How did we get to the point M.S. : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146901 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





Where now we're saying stopping the run doesn't matter. We're just going to say ANYthing to try to make this feel better, huh?







The real kick in the ass - as we say that the run doesn't matter, the reminder that we selected a RB 2nd overall in this last draft.



I guess this all happens when passionate fans are stuck with the worst franchise in the NFL. In comment 14146907 jcn56 said:I guess this all happens when passionate fans are stuck with the worst franchise in the NFL.

RE: How did we get to the point Go Terps : 1:06 pm : link

Quote: Where now we're saying stopping the run doesn't matter. We're just going to say ANYthing to try to make this feel better, huh?



You really think I'm interested in bending the truth to feel better? Have you read any of my posts over the last year?



Running the ball and stopping the run are not what wins in the NFL anymore. In comment 14146901 Ten Ton Hammer said:You really think I'm interested in bending the truth to feel better? Have you read any of my posts over the last year?Running the ball and stopping the run are not what wins in the NFL anymore.

The sad part is JerseyCityJoe : 1:09 pm : link Snacks is the only Giant that didn't get his ass handed to him on a regular basis. He did his job. Maybe the Giants are doing him a favor.

RE: Posting this here too... BlackLight : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: Shedding Snacks and getting little in return is not

Jimmy Googs : 12:09 pm : link : reply

why posters are upset and angry with DG/Front Office.



Posters want a winning team, and in the absence of a winning team they at least want to know and see the Giants are heading in the right direction.



I challenge anyone on this site to provide some conviction that this will not actually get worse before it gets better.



We are nowhere people...



It's obviously going to get worse before it gets better. There's not a single move the team could make right now that would make the situation better right now. It's all about setting the table for what we do this coming offseason.



Moving Snacks now was (probably) the right move. And sure, I'd love to have gotten more than a 5th for him, but that wasn't really realistic. Detroit didn't have to make the deal at all, much less for the price that the BBI Madden Pros think is fair. In comment 14146689 Jimmy Googs said:It's obviously going to get worse before it gets better. There's not a single move the team could make right now that would make the situation better right now. It's all about setting the table for what we do this coming offseason.Moving Snacks now was (probably) the right move. And sure, I'd love to have gotten more than a 5th for him, but that wasn't really realistic. Detroit didn't have to make the deal at all, much less for the price that the BBI Madden Pros think is fair.

RE: RE: How did we get to the point M.S. : 1:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146901 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





Where now we're saying stopping the run doesn't matter. We're just going to say ANYthing to try to make this feel better, huh?







You really think I'm interested in bending the truth to feel better? Have you read any of my posts over the last year?



Running the ball and stopping the run are not what wins in the NFL anymore.



Go Terps… you really shouldn't go there. You're doubling down on just being plain wrong. And to bifurcate run vs pass as though the two have nothing to do with one another is really beyond the pale. In comment 14146917 Go Terps said:Go Terps… you really shouldn't go there. You're doubling down on just being plain wrong. And to bifurcate run vs pass as though the two have nothing to do with one another is really beyond the pale.

go terps is 100% right GiantsFan84 : 1:21 pm : link on offense you need a great passing attack and just enough of a run game to keep them honest



on defense its a little different. but the game is moving to a point where its difficult to stop the other team. the winning teams have excellent offenses and defenses that do just enough.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1:26 pm : link



Quote: All of the support for this trade...

M.S. : 11:58 am : link : reply



...is absolute bullshit.



If I told you that Gettleman was going to trade Snacks Harrison for the 155th pick in next year's Draft, the vast majority of BBIers would have cried, "No fucking way."



What's going on now is a convenient rationale to make a fucked up situation at least somewhat tolerable.



Bull shit.



You call bullshit? What would you call it if he left without us getting anything in return and still had cap issues?



But then again, you're trying to posit that losing Okwara and Kennard as "last minute cuts" demoralized the team (even though Kennard wasn't cut) man these takes kill me:You call bullshit? What would you call it if he left without us getting anything in return and still had cap issues?But then again, you're trying to posit that losing Okwara and Kennard as "last minute cuts" demoralized the team (even though Kennard wasn't cut)

M.S. Go Terps : 1:28 pm : link OK...so if I'm wrong, why is Aaron Donald being paid $135M and Harrison is fetching a 5th rounder on the trade market? Why are quarterbacks paid so much more than everybody else?



Jerry in DC recently posted an article on the math behind this that was very compelling. Winning in the NFL today is about the passing game on offense, and making teams kick field goals on defense. Look no further than the state of the art team in the NFL (New England) for how its done.



We had the best run stuffing DT in the NFL the last three years and our defense generally sucked. Harrison's level of play is high but his impact on the scoreboard is not.

RE: RE: He’s a losing player. McNally's_Nuts : 1:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14145426 McNally's_Nuts said:





Quote:





Go not be a leader somewhere else.







You are the first to bring up the point, but it shouldn't be ignored. Snacks openly said he doesn't want to be a leader. He was here to do is job, and he did it well. But when it comes to building team chemistry and you can't have your veterans impressing upon the young recent draftees the unwillingness to be a leader.



Completely agree. Snacks while a fantastic player is a losing player at that. So is Jenkins, a complete loser as a player.



I liked Snacks as a player, but it's a good move and I applaud it.



I wonder if this was a decision in getting rid of him. In comment 14145452 Diver_Down said:Completely agree. Snacks while a fantastic player is a losing player at that. So is Jenkins, a complete loser as a player.I liked Snacks as a player, but it's a good move and I applaud it.I wonder if this was a decision in getting rid of him.

lets stop talking about cap issues GiantsFan84 : 1:31 pm : link you know why we have cap issues?



because our shitty GM paid shitty players a lot of money. solder, martin, omameh, stewart



now he's going to soon overpay again in all likelihood to keep collins and shep who are nice but not great players and overpay again for shitty free agents

Has anyone seen BlueManCrew : 1:31 pm : link John Jenkins in action? Hes had a mediocre career to this point but is he a serviceable replacement?

Also, you have grown McNally's_Nuts : 1:33 pm : link men who sound like they are gonna stroke out at this news.



Grow up.

RE: lets stop talking about cap issues McNally's_Nuts : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: you know why we have cap issues?



because our shitty GM paid shitty players a lot of money. solder, martin, omameh, stewart



now he's going to soon overpay again in all likelihood to keep collins and shep who are nice but not great players and overpay again for shitty free agents



All of those players but Solder can be gone in 4 months.



How about the previous guy who signed Jenkins, JPP, Vernon and Snacks to the deals that really got us there. In comment 14146996 GiantsFan84 said:All of those players but Solder can be gone in 4 months.How about the previous guy who signed Jenkins, JPP, Vernon and Snacks to the deals that really got us there.

"loser as a player bc4life : 1:37 pm : link go someone place else and not be a leader."



definitely in the running for dumbest post of the week

mcnally GiantsFan84 : 1:38 pm : link gone but with cap consequence. martin and omameh have significant dead money

we also have cap issues GiantsFan84 : 1:39 pm : link because we are paying 25M to a shitty QB

RE: lets stop talking about cap issues Jay on the Island : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: you know why we have cap issues?



because our shitty GM paid shitty players a lot of money. solder, martin, omameh, stewart



now he's going to soon overpay again in all likelihood to keep collins and shep who are nice but not great players and overpay again for shitty free agents

You do realize that the Giants had cap issues before Gettleman got here right? In comment 14146996 GiantsFan84 said:You do realize that the Giants had cap issues before Gettleman got here right?

What a totally stupid move! nicky43 : 1:46 pm : link Any move that doesn't create an immediate upgrade to the oline is ridiculous!



jay GiantsFan84 : 1:46 pm : link which have been made worse by gettleman. yes i do realize both of those things

You know this is a good move ThatLimerickGuy : 1:47 pm : link If both Fatman and I agree on it.



If somehow arcarsenal and David in LA were thrown into the mix as supporters of this the universe may align.

TLG... FatMan in Charlotte : 1:50 pm : link



C'mon now about Gettleman creating the cap issues:



Quote: lets stop talking about cap issues

GiantsFan84 : 1:31 pm : link : reply

you know why we have cap issues?



because our shitty GM paid shitty players a lot of money. solder, martin, omameh, stewart



now he's going to soon overpay again in all likelihood to keep collins and shep who are nice but not great players and overpay again for shitty free agents



He overpaid in FA - that will happen, but the cap issues existed under reese and were exacerbated by the poor drafts, necessitating signing FA's to plug the holes.



Don't tell me Gettleman is going to get blamed for cap woes too? LOL. Fair point!C'mon now about Gettleman creating the cap issues:He overpaid in FA - that will happen, but the cap issues existed under reese and were exacerbated by the poor drafts, necessitating signing FA's to plug the holes.Don't tell me Gettleman is going to get blamed for cap woes too?

RE: McNally's_Nuts : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: go someone place else and not be a leader."



definitely in the running for dumbest post of the week



That's a quote right out of Snacks mouth. He didn't want to be a leader.



I'm not sure how THAT's the dumbest post of the week. In comment 14147009 bc4life said:That's a quote right out of Snacks mouth. He didn't want to be a leader.I'm not sure how THAT's the dumbest post of the week.

RE: jay Jay on the Island : 1:56 pm : link

Quote: which have been made worse by gettleman. yes i do realize both of those things

Gettleman is obviously trying to fix that. He began by getting rid of Snacks cap hit. There isn't much cap room because of the contracts given out by Reese to Eli, Snacks, Jenkins, and Vernon. The Giants also have the second highest amount of dead cap space this year which will be gone after the year.



The Giants can also get out of the contracts for Solder, Omameh, and Martin after next season. There is some debate on whether they can get out of Omameh's deal after this season. In comment 14147041 GiantsFan84 said:Gettleman is obviously trying to fix that. He began by getting rid of Snacks cap hit. There isn't much cap room because of the contracts given out by Reese to Eli, Snacks, Jenkins, and Vernon. The Giants also have the second highest amount of dead cap space this year which will be gone after the year.The Giants can also get out of the contracts for Solder, Omameh, and Martin after next season. There is some debate on whether they can get out of Omameh's deal after this season.

He has a plan... fredgbrown : 2:02 pm : link just what wait it out..

RE: RE: Seems like you're arguing for the sake of arguing pjcas18 : 2:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146496 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





and not clear on what point you're trying to make. I get it people are frustrated.



NGD was not talking about value or salary cap.



He was comparing Nate Solder who is the 26th rated tackle per PFF and the highest paid OL in the league to Snacks who he said was 6th per PFF and who he said was not compensated commensurately.



My point was to address that comment by NGD and only reference Snacks is among the highest paid 3-4 DT's in the league.



Anything else you took from that conversation is either unintended by me or incorrect extrapolation by you.



either way, I don't see the need to further it, I read NGD's comment and made my point.







I got the quote wrong so I’ll just respond to this.



You are also rating him at an NT when he is the 6th highest DL on PFF he’s being ranked alongside DEs. I think some here are grossly underrating him he changes a run defense on his own. Stopping the run is a huge part of the game.



Fair point, but your basis is PFF ratings. Reality is DE's, many of them, don't leave the field, while as has been pointed out, Snacks is down to about 50% of the defensive snaps.



54% on the season, and mid-40's the past two games.



Even if you look at all interior DL, he's 22nd in the league for total contract value but top 10 in guaranteed $$.



he has more guaranteed than Geno Atkins (70% of the Bengals snaps) and Cam Heyward (almost 80% of the Steelers snaps) among others.



Anyway, the point was simple PFF rates him 6th for defensive lineman and I believe he's paid like he's around there.

In comment 14146801 NoGainDayne said:Fair point, but your basis is PFF ratings. Reality is DE's, many of them, don't leave the field, while as has been pointed out, Snacks is down to about 50% of the defensive snaps.54% on the season, and mid-40's the past two games.Even if you look at all interior DL, he's 22nd in the league for total contract value but top 10 in guaranteed $$.he has more guaranteed than Geno Atkins (70% of the Bengals snaps) and Cam Heyward (almost 80% of the Steelers snaps) among others.Anyway, the point was simple PFF rates him 6th for defensive lineman and I believe he's paid like he's around there.