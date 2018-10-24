Why are people ripping DG for the return on Snacks? MookGiants : 10/24/2018 11:19 am How is it his fault that the rest of the league didn't value Snacks like most on BBI do?



Do people think he turned down better offers from other teams to trade him to the Lions?



I'm confused how it's DG's fault and why people are ripping on DG for Snacks not having a lot of value to the rest of the league.



I think DG was a terrible hire by Mara but I don't understand ripping on him for this one. He has done plenty wrong and I don't have much confidence in him as the Giants GM, but ripping on him for the Snacks trade is just odd.



People on here are delusional. A defensive tackle who will be 30 in a month, has bad knees, and makes a lot of money was not going to have a lot of value in a trade. Defensive tackle is not a premium position in todays NFL and Snacks is not likely to age well.



Even though the return was only a 5th rounder it still was the correct decision to trade him imo

DG wasn't a terrible hire. It was a safe hire. Dodge : 10/24/2018 11:20 am : link There are a lot of other people that would be actually terrible.

Reality: Britt in VA : 10/24/2018 11:21 am : link Trade Snacks now, get a 5th round pick and cap relief.



Wait until season is over, cut him and get nothing.



Choose.

Because there's a week left to the trade deadline jcn56 : 10/24/2018 11:21 am : link and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.

RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline Britt in VA : 10/24/2018 11:22 am : link

Quote: and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.



And Detroit could say f-ck it and go after somebody else, and we get nothing. In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:And Detroit could say f-ck it and go after somebody else, and we get nothing.

RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline Jay on the Island : 10/24/2018 11:22 am : link

Quote: and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.

and they could also have lost out on the lions offer. In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:and they could also have lost out on the lions offer.

If a 5th was the best you were going to get figgy2989 : 10/24/2018 11:22 am : link Then why not keep him for the rest of the year? As most have mentioned, the odds of a 5th rounder being an impact player is not very high.



If they were worried about the cap, they could have cut him in the off season.



Unless this is a precursor to another deal, the return was not worth it IMO.

Yup.. Sean : 10/24/2018 11:22 am : link Some people are just never happy. It was a good trade.

The NFL set the market Chef : 10/24/2018 11:22 am : link and it was a 5th round draft pick... Fans over value players

. arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 11:22 am : link Why?



Because people constantly overrate the players on this team and don't understand that the NFL isn't Madden.



The return is fine and it was smart to trade him now. There's literally no good argument for keeping him.



This is what his value was. We didn't take less and we weren't going to get more by waiting.



It's pretty simple.

RE: If a 5th was the best you were going to get nygiants16 : 10/24/2018 11:23 am : link

Quote: Then why not keep him for the rest of the year? As most have mentioned, the odds of a 5th rounder being an impact player is not very high.



If they were worried about the cap, they could have cut him in the off season.



Unless this is a precursor to another deal, the return was not worth it IMO.



so you would rather get nothing than something? In comment 14146453 figgy2989 said:so you would rather get nothing than something?

The Giants biggest problem in the Chris Mara era arniefez : 10/24/2018 11:23 am : link is that the rest of the league knows their business better than they do.

1. He could have waited until Monday-what was the rush Essex : 10/24/2018 11:24 am : link ...plenty of teams need a Snacks like player. You did not have to take the offer today.

2. His salary is not even that bad, 6.75 mil next year with a dead cap of 3.25. I would have rather just waited it out and if not I would have kept Snacks. He is 29 and still plays at a high level, he could have been an transitional anchor on a rebuild.



That is why I am upset.

He's not worth anything family progtitioner : 10/24/2018 11:24 am : link who cares about run stuffing DTs anymore? He's useless against the pass. How many times do we need to see our own team stuff the run and have 2nd and long or 3rd and long just to give it up because there's no pass rush?



It's all about rushing the qb now, folks. It's not 1995 anymore

It is a terrible return Vanzetti : 10/24/2018 11:24 am : link Snacks is the best run stopper in the NFL

He is a teamleader

He never causes problems



A knucklehead like amari Cooper brings bachk a first and DG gets a 5th for Snacks?



If that's the best he could do, he should have held onto Snacks. But teams know Gettlemen is despearate and they are taking him to the cleaners.









I'd absolutely run the risk of losing the 5th rounder jcn56 : 10/24/2018 11:25 am : link on the table. It will likely be a mid-late 5th rounder - we gave up more for the right to pay Ogletree a bunch of money.

RE: RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline Essex : 10/24/2018 11:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:





Quote:





and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.







And Detroit could say f-ck it and go after somebody else, and we get nothing.

ok, but you basically got nothing anyway. Are you saying the Chiefs or Steelers wouldn't give us a fifth for him? In comment 14146451 Britt in VA said:ok, but you basically got nothing anyway. Are you saying the Chiefs or Steelers wouldn't give us a fifth for him?

RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline Big Blue '56 : 10/24/2018 11:25 am : link

Quote: and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.



I mentioned this to you in original Snacks thread but it probably got buried. Is it possible that there’s a bigger trade coming where DG could use or might need the 5th NOW as a trade throw in? A possible reason why he couldn’t wait another week? In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:I mentioned this to you in original Snacks thread but it probably got buried. Is it possible that there’s a bigger trade coming where DG could use or might need the 5th NOW as a trade throw in? A possible reason why he couldn’t wait another week?

RE: RE: If a 5th was the best you were going to get figgy2989 : 10/24/2018 11:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146453 figgy2989 said:





Quote:





Then why not keep him for the rest of the year? As most have mentioned, the odds of a 5th rounder being an impact player is not very high.



If they were worried about the cap, they could have cut him in the off season.



Unless this is a precursor to another deal, the return was not worth it IMO.







so you would rather get nothing than something?



Who is to say that Snacks wouldn't have been on the roster next year? In comment 14146463 nygiants16 said:Who is to say that Snacks wouldn't have been on the roster next year?

RE: If a 5th was the best you were going to get bigbluescot : 10/24/2018 11:26 am : link

Quote: Then why not keep him for the rest of the year? As most have mentioned, the odds of a 5th rounder being an impact player is not very high.



If they were worried about the cap, they could have cut him in the off season.



Unless this is a precursor to another deal, the return was not worth it IMO.



Because this way you get something in return and you get the cap space going forward



This season is gone. Next season is probably already gone unless we get miraculously lucky. Dump anyone who isn't going to be a factor in 2020 for whatever you can get.





Full rebuilds are never pretty. In comment 14146453 figgy2989 said:Because this way you get something in return and you get the cap space going forwardThis season is gone. Next season is probably already gone unless we get miraculously lucky. Dump anyone who isn't going to be a factor in 2020 for whatever you can get.Full rebuilds are never pretty.

We traded a top 5 nose tackle BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/24/2018 11:26 am : link for a 5th rounder.



It's not killing Detroit's bank account either. They pay a measly $3 million for him.



I'm fine with trading him, but for a 5th rounder it's just not sitting well with me.

RE: RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline jcn56 : 10/24/2018 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:





Quote:





and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.







I mentioned this to you in original Snacks thread but it probably got buried. Is it possible that there’s a bigger trade coming where DG could use or might need the 5th NOW as a trade throw in? A possible reason why he couldn’t wait another week?



It's possible - but we already have a 5th rounder, don't we? Can't imagine a deal contingent upon having an additional 5th round pick to it. In comment 14146479 Big Blue '56 said:It's possible - but we already have a 5th rounder, don't we? Can't imagine a deal contingent upon having an additional 5th round pick to it.

RE: Reality: Jim Bur(n)t : 10/24/2018 11:26 am : link

Quote: Trade Snacks now, get a 5th round pick and cap relief.



Wait until season is over, cut him and get nothing.



Choose.



Exactly In comment 14146443 Britt in VA said:Exactly

RE: RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline Essex : 10/24/2018 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:





Quote:





and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.







I mentioned this to you in original Snacks thread but it probably got buried. Is it possible that there’s a bigger trade coming where DG could use or might need the 5th NOW as a trade throw in? A possible reason why he couldn’t wait another week?

if and when that happens (because I totally agree with JCN), and it is a good trade in our direction, I will retract my statement that this is a dumb trade. But, until it does happen, I am on board with this was a terrible trade In comment 14146479 Big Blue '56 said:if and when that happens (because I totally agree with JCN), and it is a good trade in our direction, I will retract my statement that this is a dumb trade. But, until it does happen, I am on board with this was a terrible trade

People don't realize Snacks is a one trick pony Larry in Pencilvania : 10/24/2018 11:27 am : link He's a flip phone and everyone else is using smart phones. He's really good at what he does but not really what everyone else wants or needs. The demand for his skills is not at a premium

Given how bad DG's FA signings were Vanzetti : 10/24/2018 11:27 am : link is getting cap room really such a plus?





See, you leak the Detroit offer and you see who else is interested jcn56 : 10/24/2018 11:27 am : link It's this new thing they use in business called 'leverage' (waves his hands, Gettleman style).



It's the bees knees!

... christian : 10/24/2018 11:28 am : link The zero sum assumptions are bad business, there are a number of other options in the scenario. Let's list just the easy ones:



- Keep him because he is good and actually not overpaid

- Attempt to negotiate a straight pay cut, as Gettleman did with John Jerry (if he's in such a decline his agent knows this)

- Use Snacks on draft day to move up for a player in the mid rounds you actually *know* you want

RE: Snacks can't get to the QB jcn56 : 10/24/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote: Here's not Aaron Donald. It's not close



Well, that settles it then - any trade of a DT not in Aaron Donald's class should be expected to get little to nothing in return.



Here's another hint guys - run stopping DTs do exist. On average they're not worth a lot, but Snacks isn't average. In comment 14146502 Larry in Pencilvania said:Well, that settles it then - any trade of a DT not in Aaron Donald's class should be expected to get little to nothing in return.Here's another hint guys - run stopping DTs do exist. On average they're not worth a lot, but Snacks isn't average.

BBI's double standard is hilarious Vanzetti : 10/24/2018 11:30 am : link Barkley was a great pick because you have to establish the running game



Snacks is expendable because a run-stopping NT is not really valuable

How does the cap then work? Fred-in-Florida : 10/24/2018 11:31 am : link We didn’t cut him, both he and his contract was traded. So doesn’t the cap hit be erased?

People on here MookGiants : 10/24/2018 11:31 am : link really think offers would have suddenly improved over the next 5 days?



This isn't the NBA trade deadline. Teams aren't going to panic in a week and say you know what here's a 3rd round pick instead. Very few trades are made in the NFL to begin with, I dont know if I've ever seen a case of a team waiting itout and then squeezing out a much better return as a result.



They could have waited and the Lions could have said fuck you 3 days from now and then the Giants get nothing.



It's much more likely that the Lions would have told the Giants to fuck off than it was the Lions giving a better offer to get him.



People on here are seriously acting like the NFL trade deadline is now the NBA and MLB trade deadline and that teams will panic at the end and give up whatever.



Detroit loses this weekend and then decides they aren't going to go for it this year and the Giants are stuck with nothing.



The chances of the offer improving over the next 5 days were slim and none. The chances of the Lions pulling their offer entirely was much greater.



People are complaining because they had a value on the player that no one in the NFL did. Most people thought the Giants would get a 2nd round pick, hell many thought a 1st rounder was possible.

I am a big fan of Harrison Jay on the Island : 10/24/2018 11:32 am : link but he's 30 and has knee issues. The Giants aren't going to be good for at least two more years. Snacks will be a shell of himself by then. He isn't going to be a contributor when this team gets turned around so why not get something for him now?

RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline jvm52106 : 10/24/2018 11:32 am : link

Quote: and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.



Or, he gets hurt and we are stuck.. In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:Or, he gets hurt and we are stuck..

. arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 11:33 am : link We're a below average run stopping team now. With Snacks having played. He's been fantastic for us in the past - but he's been less effective this year and his knees aren't going to suddenly start getting healthier as he ages.



The Giants are a ways away from turning this around. By the time they have the pieces in place, Harrison is going to be another 2-3 years older, with more mileage on him, and less value.



What do we have to gain by holding onto him? You can say a better pick - but I don't think we were getting one.

RE: People on here jcn56 : 10/24/2018 11:34 am : link

Quote: really think offers would have suddenly improved over the next 5 days?



This isn't the NBA trade deadline. Teams aren't going to panic in a week and say you know what here's a 3rd round pick instead. Very few trades are made in the NFL to begin with, I dont know if I've ever seen a case of a team waiting itout and then squeezing out a much better return as a result.



They could have waited and the Lions could have said fuck you 3 days from now and then the Giants get nothing.



It's much more likely that the Lions would have told the Giants to fuck off than it was the Lions giving a better offer to get him.



People on here are seriously acting like the NFL trade deadline is now the NBA and MLB trade deadline and that teams will panic at the end and give up whatever.



Detroit loses this weekend and then decides they aren't going to go for it this year and the Giants are stuck with nothing.



The chances of the offer improving over the next 5 days were slim and none. The chances of the Lions pulling their offer entirely was much greater.



People are complaining because they had a value on the player that no one in the NFL did. Most people thought the Giants would get a 2nd round pick, hell many thought a 1st rounder was possible.



Really - there's an entire week of NFL games to be played - you really think that there's no chance someone gets hurt and another suitor pops up?



Besides, the obvious fact that you guys seem to be missing - beyond that at a mid 5th round pick is worth about shit - is the fact that the consolation prize here is you can actually KEEP Snacks.



He's not overpaid, he's not a bad character (if anything, he's a veteran presence you want in a rebuilding clubhouse). He's not even old - he just has knee issues.



Instead, we rushed to give him away because you know, that shit offer might have evaporated. In comment 14146513 MookGiants said:Really - there's an entire week of NFL games to be played - you really think that there's no chance someone gets hurt and another suitor pops up?Besides, the obvious fact that you guys seem to be missing - beyond that at a mid 5th round pick is worth about shit - is the fact that the consolation prize here is you can actually KEEP Snacks.He's not overpaid, he's not a bad character (if anything, he's a veteran presence you want in a rebuilding clubhouse). He's not even old - he just has knee issues.Instead, we rushed to give him away because you know, that shit offer might have evaporated.

RE: RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline jcn56 : 10/24/2018 11:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:





Quote:





and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.







Or, he gets hurt and we are stuck..



Yeah, which if you're really afraid of, you manage his snap count or just bench him entirely.



And 'stuck' in this case just means we're out the 5th. In comment 14146518 jvm52106 said:Yeah, which if you're really afraid of, you manage his snap count or just bench him entirely.And 'stuck' in this case just means we're out the 5th.

RE: RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline YAJ2112 : 10/24/2018 11:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:





Quote:





and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.







Or, he gets hurt and we are stuck..



There's also the extra week of salary savings that is cap savings that can be carried over to next year (just like the remainder of this year's salary for those saying we could have just cut him in the offseason to get cap savings). In comment 14146518 jvm52106 said:There's also the extra week of salary savings that is cap savings that can be carried over to next year (just like the remainder of this year's salary for those saying we could have just cut him in the offseason to get cap savings).

We just seem to have.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/24/2018 11:35 am : link people create new goalposts to illustrate that Gettleman is clueless.



When has any trade been scrutinized because there's more time to go until the trigger is pulled?



I'm assuming taking that stance means that we know the number of offers. what our original ask was and if there was a negotiation.



I truly believe there is a mindset that Detroit called and we just said "Whatever you want"!!



That's how pessimistic people have become. They start to truly believe things that are unbelievable. Losing does that

Also factor in MookGiants : 10/24/2018 11:36 am : link how important each game is in the NFL.



Holding out until Monday means the Lions have snacks for 1 less game which is significant and makes even less valuable to their franchise.



Waiting often times means a lower return.



People on here aren't living in reality. They overvalued a player on the Giants like usual and now want to rip on DG because they had a value on that player that not one team in the NFL did

Do people really cjd2404 : 10/24/2018 11:38 am : link think DG decided yesterday that he should trade snacks? He probably started exploring offers for all our players a week ago. Since the season is officially done, he waited for the game to complete and make the trade.



Detroit might have been the only team wanting to take him, or that 5th was the best of all offers.



The Saints are all in for this year and are going to overpay for needs on their roster to win the SB this year.

He also did not show up in the off season workouts Chip : 10/24/2018 11:38 am : link It is also the player you sign with the cap savings and the 5th rounder is just a bonus.

Part of it Mike from SI : 10/24/2018 11:38 am : link is he was very well liked by the fans. It's why I'm pissed even though I think it was a rational move (and would like to think I would make it myself if I were DG).

RE: RE: RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline MookGiants : 10/24/2018 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146451 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:





Quote:





and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.







And Detroit could say f-ck it and go after somebody else, and we get nothing.





ok, but you basically got nothing anyway. Are you saying the Chiefs or Steelers wouldn't give us a fifth for him?



Chances are they wouldn't. It's pretty clear that he had very little to no value around the league in a trade. The idea that a players value is going to go up in 5 days when another game goes by is ridiculous. The more games a team has a player for, the more valuable he is. In comment 14146477 Essex said:Chances are they wouldn't. It's pretty clear that he had very little to no value around the league in a trade. The idea that a players value is going to go up in 5 days when another game goes by is ridiculous. The more games a team has a player for, the more valuable he is.

RE: We just seem to have.. jcn56 : 10/24/2018 11:38 am : link

Quote:

When has any trade been scrutinized because there's more time to go until the trigger is pulled?





Any time a trade goes below value it's scrutinized for not being fair. The fact that there's still time to go in a short NFL season where things can change from week to week makes it worse.



Nobody's moving the goalposts on Gettleman except for you. You need to widen them because he seems to miss at every opportunity he's given. In comment 14146535 FatMan in Charlotte said:Any time a trade goes below value it's scrutinized for not being fair. The fact that there's still time to go in a short NFL season where things can change from week to week makes it worse.Nobody's moving the goalposts on Gettleman except for you. You need to widen them because he seems to miss at every opportunity he's given.

RE: Do people really arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 11:40 am : link

Quote: think DG decided yesterday that he should trade snacks? He probably started exploring offers for all our players a week ago. Since the season is officially done, he waited for the game to complete and make the trade.



Detroit might have been the only team wanting to take him, or that 5th was the best of all offers.



The Saints are all in for this year and are going to overpay for needs on their roster to win the SB this year.



After reading some of the responses, I actually do think people believe that.



I get the impression that half of this board thinks Gettleman is some half-awake cancer patient in a hospital bed making trades through a smartphone and laptop.



I wasn't a proponent of him being the GM - I don't agree with most of his moves - but a lot of the outrage over this trade is unwarranted. In comment 14146541 cjd2404 said:After reading some of the responses, I actually do think people believe that.I get the impression that half of this board thinks Gettleman is some half-awake cancer patient in a hospital bed making trades through a smartphone and laptop.I wasn't a proponent of him being the GM - I don't agree with most of his moves - but a lot of the outrage over this trade is unwarranted.

Mook Vanzetti : 10/24/2018 11:40 am : link Gettlemen completly overestimated this team and now he is desperately trying to unload guys for whatever he can get, so yeah he is getting nothing back.



If someone shrewd like Bill B was handling things, he would have traded Snacks at a better time and gotten more back in return. DG just bumbles from one fuck up to the next. He is like someone the Mets would hire.

RE: . AcesUp : 10/24/2018 11:40 am : link

Quote: We're a below average run stopping team now. With Snacks having played. He's been fantastic for us in the past - but he's been less effective this year and his knees aren't going to suddenly start getting healthier as he ages.



The Giants are a ways away from turning this around. By the time they have the pieces in place, Harrison is going to be another 2-3 years older, with more mileage on him, and less value.



What do we have to gain by holding onto him? You can say a better pick - but I don't think we were getting one.



That's where I'm at, there is absolutely nothing to be gained by holding onto a player that helps us win this year...or even next for that matter. Hell, every game won this year hurts us long term. Snacks is a great player with an expiring prime, he can't help this franchise. He's a tremendous player, the best NT in football, while at the same time being of no value to this team when looking at all the variables. In comment 14146521 arcarsenal said:That's where I'm at, there is absolutely nothing to be gained by holding onto a player that helps us win this year...or even next for that matter. Hell, every game won this year hurts us long term. Snacks is a great player with an expiring prime, he can't help this franchise. He's a tremendous player, the best NT in football, while at the same time being of no value to this team when looking at all the variables.

RE: Mook MookGiants : 10/24/2018 11:45 am : link

Quote: Gettlemen completly overestimated this team and now he is desperately trying to unload guys for whatever he can get, so yeah he is getting nothing back.



If someone shrewd like Bill B was handling things, he would have traded Snacks at a better time and gotten more back in return. DG just bumbles from one fuck up to the next. He is like someone the Mets would hire.



I'm not a fan of DG at all as GM, but this is ridiculous.



Even if he traded Snacks in the off-season the return was going to be lousy. Teams don't value Snacks like many on BBI do. DT is not a premium position. He has bad knees. He'll be 30 in November.



If they traded him in August, the return was very likely to be the same. And most on BBI would have lost their minds because as usual a lot of people on BBI were delusional and thought this team could contend this year In comment 14146557 Vanzetti said:I'm not a fan of DG at all as GM, but this is ridiculous.Even if he traded Snacks in the off-season the return was going to be lousy. Teams don't value Snacks like many on BBI do. DT is not a premium position. He has bad knees. He'll be 30 in November.If they traded him in August, the return was very likely to be the same. And most on BBI would have lost their minds because as usual a lot of people on BBI were delusional and thought this team could contend this year

RE: We just seem to have.. Essex : 10/24/2018 11:46 am : link

Quote: people create new goalposts to illustrate that Gettleman is clueless.



When has any trade been scrutinized because there's more time to go until the trigger is pulled?



I'm assuming taking that stance means that we know the number of offers. what our original ask was and if there was a negotiation.



I truly believe there is a mindset that Detroit called and we just said "Whatever you want"!!



That's how pessimistic people have become. They start to truly believe things that are unbelievable. Losing does that



As fans who are not in the "loop," we work with incomplete information. So, obviously any opinion is going to be flawed. It would seem to me that an elite run stopper is worth more than a fifth round pick. In fact, he may not be, and Gettleman knows this and acted accordingly. I have been saying wait it out because I think there are plenty of teams who need a run stopper like Snacks such as the Chiefs. But, I think the trade stinks because I would rather gamble on Snacks being shit in the future (and paying his moderate 6.75 million next year) than what I perceive the value of a fifth round pick. Thus, if Detroit told us to go fly a kite in five days, I would have said ok and been perfectly happy to move on. In comment 14146535 FatMan in Charlotte said:As fans who are not in the "loop," we work with incomplete information. So, obviously any opinion is going to be flawed. It would seem to me that an elite run stopper is worth more than a fifth round pick. In fact, he may not be, and Gettleman knows this and acted accordingly. I have been saying wait it out because I think there are plenty of teams who need a run stopper like Snacks such as the Chiefs. But, I think the trade stinks because I would rather gamble on Snacks being shit in the future (and paying his moderate 6.75 million next year) than what I perceive the value of a fifth round pick. Thus, if Detroit told us to go fly a kite in five days, I would have said ok and been perfectly happy to move on.

RE: RE: Mook Essex : 10/24/2018 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146557 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





Gettlemen completly overestimated this team and now he is desperately trying to unload guys for whatever he can get, so yeah he is getting nothing back.



If someone shrewd like Bill B was handling things, he would have traded Snacks at a better time and gotten more back in return. DG just bumbles from one fuck up to the next. He is like someone the Mets would hire.







I'm not a fan of DG at all as GM, but this is ridiculous.



Even if he traded Snacks in the off-season the return was going to be lousy. Teams don't value Snacks like many on BBI do. DT is not a premium position. He has bad knees. He'll be 30 in November.



If they traded him in August, the return was very likely to be the same. And most on BBI would have lost their minds because as usual a lot of people on BBI were delusional and thought this team could contend this year

If we were in the middle of the rebuild, how do you know what the reaction of BBI would be. Nobody cared that Snacks was traded today, people cared about what they saw as a meaningless trade. Snacks's salary will not be an impediment to doing business next year and I don't think anyone wants to tank next season. So, yeah, he could have helped next year in our rebuild. Rebuilds have anchors. Should we trade OBJ or Barkley because they might help us this year and hurt our draft position? In comment 14146578 MookGiants said:If we were in the middle of the rebuild, how do you know what the reaction of BBI would be. Nobody cared that Snacks was traded today, people cared about what they saw as a meaningless trade. Snacks's salary will not be an impediment to doing business next year and I don't think anyone wants to tank next season. So, yeah, he could have helped next year in our rebuild. Rebuilds have anchors. Should we trade OBJ or Barkley because they might help us this year and hurt our draft position?

Claiming it's 'ridiculous' to think Gettleman got fleeced jcn56 : 10/24/2018 11:49 am : link implies the Giants got a good deal.



Flip this one around, and let's say the Giants are .500 and the Lions are in our spot. If we acquired Snacks for a 5th rounder, would you consider it a good deal?

RE: He's not worth anything Thegratefulhead : 10/24/2018 11:50 am : link

Quote: who cares about run stuffing DTs anymore? He's useless against the pass. How many times do we need to see our own team stuff the run and have 2nd and long or 3rd and long just to give it up because there's no pass rush?



It's all about rushing the qb now, folks. It's not 1995 anymore QB are throwing in 2 seconds. You NEED pressure up the middle. In comment 14146472 family progtitioner said:QB are throwing in 2 seconds. You NEED pressure up the middle.

And i realize the limitatins of Snack as an anchor Essex : 10/24/2018 11:50 am : link but he could have been a transitional anchor and helped us. Who knows what he will be like in 2-3 years, I do know that the overwhelming odds are that the fifth round pick in the 2019 draft will probably not be on the roster in 2021 or 2022.

stop about his knee issue GiantsFan84 : 10/24/2018 11:51 am : link he doesn't miss games and is a pro bowler

Snacks was outspoken and didn't learn how to button his lip Maineline : 10/24/2018 11:51 am : link Snacks was quite intelligent and when things did not make sense to him he would express his disapproval. When they cut DRC who he had said was his closest friend on the team with no real replacement or depth except head case E Apple, I believe he had a WTF moment. I loved Snacks as a player, thought he always played hard despite horrible circumstances and was the most consistent player we had on D, but he spoke his mind in an organization that now only excepts Eli like response clones. Oh shucks we gotta do better.

The same ones ripping DG for the Barkley on the basis of *ANALYTICS* regulator : 10/24/2018 11:52 am : link seem to be among the chorus haranguing him for a poor return on a player who:



- is a nonfactor in the pass rush

- plays two downs, less than 60% of defensive snaps

- is about to be on the wrong side of 30

- is routinely missing practice for knee issues

- has a comparatively large contract

- clearly is not happy where he is

- is a likely cap casualty this coming offseason.



I love the way Snacks plays but the writing is on the wall. Get what you can, and move on.

RE: Claiming it's 'ridiculous' to think Gettleman got fleeced arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 11:52 am : link

Quote: implies the Giants got a good deal.



Flip this one around, and let's say the Giants are .500 and the Lions are in our spot. If we acquired Snacks for a 5th rounder, would you consider it a good deal?



Deals can make sense for both sides. In comment 14146602 jcn56 said:Deals can make sense for both sides.

why do you keep saying MookGiants : 10/24/2018 11:52 am : link it would seem to me that an elite run stopping DT is worth more than a 5th round pick.



He clearly was not worth more than a 5th round pick to other teams. Is that not good enough for you where you can finally admit that what it seemed to be to you was totally wrong?

RE: RE: We just seem to have.. jpennyva : 10/24/2018 11:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146535 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





people create new goalposts to illustrate that Gettleman is clueless.



When has any trade been scrutinized because there's more time to go until the trigger is pulled?



I'm assuming taking that stance means that we know the number of offers. what our original ask was and if there was a negotiation.



I truly believe there is a mindset that Detroit called and we just said "Whatever you want"!!



That's how pessimistic people have become. They start to truly believe things that are unbelievable. Losing does that







As fans who are not in the "loop," we work with incomplete information. So, obviously any opinion is going to be flawed. It would seem to me that an elite run stopper is worth more than a fifth round pick. In fact, he may not be, and Gettleman knows this and acted accordingly. I have been saying wait it out because I think there are plenty of teams who need a run stopper like Snacks such as the Chiefs. But, I think the trade stinks because I would rather gamble on Snacks being shit in the future (and paying his moderate 6.75 million next year) than what I perceive the value of a fifth round pick. Thus, if Detroit told us to go fly a kite in five days, I would have said ok and been perfectly happy to move on.



Exactly. This is exactly what I think. The fact of the matter is, we don't know how this went down. Detroit could have been the first offer after a day on the block or the only offer after several days on the block. In the absence of complete information, people believe what they want and I am guilty of that as well. I do think Snacks had more value than a 5th rounder but I don't know what in hell DG and the rest of management have in mind now. Given the state to things, I don't have a lot of confidence in any of them. In comment 14146582 Essex said:Exactly. This is exactly what I think. The fact of the matter is, we don't know how this went down. Detroit could have been the first offer after a day on the block or the only offer after several days on the block. In the absence of complete information, people believe what they want and I am guilty of that as well. I do think Snacks had more value than a 5th rounder but I don't know what in hell DG and the rest of management have in mind now. Given the state to things, I don't have a lot of confidence in any of them.

the Giants MookGiants : 10/24/2018 11:55 am : link got in return the value that Snacks had to other teams around the league.



Snacks had zero value to the Giants. They sucked with him, they can suck without him. He's going to be 30 and has bad knees and doesn't play a premium position. The longer you hold on to him the less you will get in return.



2016 was the worst thing that could have happened to this franchise. A total fluke season where the defense played at a level that they will never even come close to repeating and the Giants won every single close game that year. That year set the Giants back 5 years.

RE: why do you keep saying Essex : 10/24/2018 11:55 am : link

Quote: it would seem to me that an elite run stopping DT is worth more than a 5th round pick.



He clearly was not worth more than a 5th round pick to other teams. Is that not good enough for you where you can finally admit that what it seemed to be to you was totally wrong?

So, your point is that a trade about draft picks can never be evaluated because we need to assume that the GM got the "best deal" possible. That's your point? In comment 14146618 MookGiants said:So, your point is that a trade about draft picks can never be evaluated because we need to assume that the GM got the "best deal" possible. That's your point?

jimmy garafalo...was worth a 2 edavisiii : 10/24/2018 11:55 am : link You have to figure in the cap savings...you get 2 players for 1 expensive player.

A 5th round pick isn't valuable as a player. NoPeanutz : 10/24/2018 11:56 am : link It's an additional chip to help move up to a higher pick.

You think MookGiants : 10/24/2018 11:58 am : link he had more value than a 5th rounder but ignore that he didn't have that value to any team in the NFL.



Sure, we aren't privy to inside information, but I'm going to believe that DG shopped him to every team in the NFL and that's the best offer he got. That seems like it's pretty safe to assume, but somehow people on here believe because they personally placed more value on him than a 5th rounder that it's impossible for 31 NFL teams to not want to give up more than a 5th rounder for him.



Unless you believe DG didn't shop him around the league and took a worse offer than he received elsewhere, I don't even know why people are bothering to say "I believe he was worth more than a 5th rounder"

RE: RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline Blue21 : 10/24/2018 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:





Quote:





and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.









I mentioned this to you in original Snacks thread but it probably got buried. Is it possible that there’s a bigger trade coming where DG could use or might need the 5th NOW as a trade throw in? A possible reason why he couldn’t wait another week?



Stop using common sense . These picks can be possibly used as you said in future trades with a player going with it for someone we want/need more. Plus even if you don't two 5's increase your chances on hitting on one of them. Plus caps savings. This team is bad. These players aren't making enough of a difference. Snacks has bad knees and almost thirty.Get the 5th and be happy. In comment 14146479 Big Blue '56 said:Stop using common sense . These picks can be possibly used as you said in future trades with a player going with it for someone we want/need more. Plus even if you don't two 5's increase your chances on hitting on one of them. Plus caps savings. This team is bad. These players aren't making enough of a difference. Snacks has bad knees and almost thirty.Get the 5th and be happy.

RE: RE: Snacks can't get to the QB Larry in Pencilvania : 10/24/2018 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146502 Larry in Pencilvania said:





Quote:





Here's not Aaron Donald. It's not close







Well, that settles it then - any trade of a DT not in Aaron Donald's class should be expected to get little to nothing in return.



Here's another hint guys - run stopping DTs do exist. On average they're not worth a lot, but Snacks isn't average.



Stop already, you know exactly what I meant. You've been piss moaning and groaning that he's a top DT/NT. I gave you the best and Donald is the best because he can get to the QB. Snacks is a space eater who eats runners but can't pressure the passer. Teams are looking to collapse the middle of the pocket. Harrison can't do that as it isn't his game.



Am I happy with the return? No, but his skills are going the way of the fullback. Add in his contract, his knees, his age and the fact that by the time this team is competitive again he'll either walk away or be useless.



Unfortunately this is what a tear down and rebuild looks like and it will only get worse In comment 14146507 jcn56 said:Stop already, you know exactly what I meant. You've been piss moaning and groaning that he's a top DT/NT. I gave you the best and Donald is the best because he can get to the QB. Snacks is a space eater who eats runners but can't pressure the passer. Teams are looking to collapse the middle of the pocket. Harrison can't do that as it isn't his game.Am I happy with the return? No, but his skills are going the way of the fullback. Add in his contract, his knees, his age and the fact that by the time this team is competitive again he'll either walk away or be useless.Unfortunately this is what a tear down and rebuild looks like and it will only get worse

RE: RE: why do you keep saying MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146618 MookGiants said:





Quote:





it would seem to me that an elite run stopping DT is worth more than a 5th round pick.



He clearly was not worth more than a 5th round pick to other teams. Is that not good enough for you where you can finally admit that what it seemed to be to you was totally wrong?





So, your point is that a trade about draft picks can never be evaluated because we need to assume that the GM got the "best deal" possible. That's your point?



As far as draft picks go, if he's simply looking to trade for only draft picks, then yes we do need to assume that's the best offer he got. If it's for actual players, then we can debate and think a different actual player was more valuable.



But if the offers were stricly draft picks only, you don't actually believe that he turned down a 4th round pick elsewhere, do you? Maybe you do and temporarily lost your mind. But I think it's a pretty damn safe assumption to assume no team offered higher than a 5th round pick. In comment 14146632 Essex said:As far as draft picks go, if he's simply looking to trade for only draft picks, then yes we do need to assume that's the best offer he got. If it's for actual players, then we can debate and think a different actual player was more valuable.But if the offers were stricly draft picks only, you don't actually believe that he turned down a 4th round pick elsewhere, do you? Maybe you do and temporarily lost your mind. But I think it's a pretty damn safe assumption to assume no team offered higher than a 5th round pick.

Let s blow this thing up joeinpa : 10/24/2018 12:01 pm : link Blow it up, they stink!



Over and over after every loss we beat this refrain.



Yet we get wailing and gnashing of teeth when they do. What about 1-6 and 3-13 was so appealing that we bemoan cutting a 30'year old nose guard with bad knees whom they were not going to resign.



Go get em Dave, kick some ass

You're basically saying MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:03 pm : link that we can't assume that Gettleman didn't receive an offer higher than a 5th round pick elsewhere.



Think about how insane that is. You are saying it's possible he received a 4th round pick (or higher) offer from another team and turned it down to take the Lions trade offer.



This is absolutely insane.

I have already conceded it is likely that today Essex : 10/24/2018 12:03 pm : link DG could not have gotten a better pick. What I do know is the value of a fifth round pick and the odds of it being successful and in my opinion Snacks is worth more here than receiving a fifth round pick in return. You may disagree, which is fine, but I still think we could have waited and seen if maybe his value was actually more.

waited for what? MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:06 pm : link Sure, a team could lose a starting DT to injury this weekend, but what were you going to wait for?



That's another game that the team trading for Snacks doesn't have him playing in. Each game is so important.



You're acting like this is the NBA or MLB trade deadline.



The chances of the offer improving was slim and none. The chances of the offer going away was much higher than it improving.



What YOU perceived to be his value is totally irrelevant. I dont know why you keep bringing that up, because it isn't reality.

RE: You're basically saying Essex : 10/24/2018 12:08 pm : link

Quote: that we can't assume that Gettleman didn't receive an offer higher than a 5th round pick elsewhere.



Think about how insane that is. You are saying it's possible he received a 4th round pick (or higher) offer from another team and turned it down to take the Lions trade offer.



This is absolutely insane.

I have never said that he received a fourth and turned it down to take the Lions offer. I said we can't assume that the GM got the best deal and you cant assume that Snacks would not have gotten a better deal in five days. In comment 14146662 MookGiants said:I have never said that he received a fourth and turned it down to take the Lions offer. I said we can't assume that the GM got the best deal and you cant assume that Snacks would not have gotten a better deal in five days.

Shedding Snacks and getting little in return is not Jimmy Googs : 10/24/2018 12:09 pm : link why posters are upset and angry with DG/Front Office.



Posters want a winning team, and in the absence of a winning team they at least want to know and see the Giants are heading in the right direction.



I challenge anyone on this site to provide some conviction that this will not actually get worse before it gets better.



We are nowhere people...

It's pretty damn safe MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:12 pm : link to assume that in 5 days the offer would not have been any better.



People are hung up on what they perceived to be his value and are ignoring what his actual value is to the rest of the league.



Why would his value suddenly go up to the rest of the league 5 days (and 1 less game remaining on the schedule) from now?



How many times have you seen teams panic at the last minute and increase their offer in the NFL?



Hell, how many trades have you seen on the last day of the trade deadline in the NFL recently? If what you say is true then we should be seeing a lot of trades on the last day because teams will panic and give up at the last second what they werent willing to previously.



You guys need to live in reality. He wasn't worth what you thought and you're hammering DG because you incorrectly valued that player

. arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 12:12 pm : link Sometimes it has to get worse before it gets better. That doesn't mean it's the wrong direction.



I don't know what people want. I keep hearing "there's no plan" - it looks like there's a plan right now to me. They're tearing this entire thing down because it's overdue.

If they get a franchise QB MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:12 pm : link in the draft this off-season things will get better and it will happen quickly.

RE: If they get a franchise QB Jay on the Island : 10/24/2018 12:15 pm : link

Quote: in the draft this off-season things will get better and it will happen quickly.

The outlook will certainly be brighter. Next season will likely be a struggle but it will be far more pleasant to endure. Let's just hope that Herbert declares. In comment 14146691 MookGiants said:The outlook will certainly be brighter. Next season will likely be a struggle but it will be far more pleasant to endure. Let's just hope that Herbert declares.

teams just are very unlikely MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:15 pm : link to give up any type of premium draft pick in todays NFL for a non-premium position player making good money and going to be 30 with bad knees.



None of that is going to change in 5 days

Fans always overvalue their own players Sy'56 : 10/24/2018 12:17 pm : link Understandable.



Truth of the situation:



Harrison is a run defender in a passing league.



Harrison plays 50-60% of the snaps.



Harrison is on the wrong side of 30.



Harrison has 1 and a half years left on his deal.

RE: Fans always overvalue their own players MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:18 pm : link

Quote: Understandable.



Truth of the situation:



Harrison is a run defender in a passing league.



Harrison plays 50-60% of the snaps.



Harrison is on the wrong side of 30.



Harrison has 1 and a half years left on his deal.



5 days from now Harrison is actually going to turn 26 years old, his knees are going to be perfect, he's going to become a great pass rusher, and he's goign to start playing 90% of the snaps. I can't believe DG didn't know that was going to happen in 5 days In comment 14146706 Sy'56 said:5 days from now Harrison is actually going to turn 26 years old, his knees are going to be perfect, he's going to become a great pass rusher, and he's goign to start playing 90% of the snaps. I can't believe DG didn't know that was going to happen in 5 days

. arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 12:20 pm : link Well, that settles it... people in a PFT comments section like it for Detroit, so we must have fucked up.

RE: Is it Giants fans that overrate Snacks? MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:21 pm : link

Quote: I don't think so - seems that posters on Florio's site also think the Lions got a bargain. https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2018/10/24/report-giants-trading-damon-harrison-to-lions/ - ( New Window )



It's fans overall that overrate Snacks.



GM's around the league, all 32 of them, don't value him the way fans do.



If teams believed he was a bargain at that price, someone would have offered a 4th rounder, and they clearly didn't.



Run stopping DT's are not going to command any type of premium pick at the age of 30 with bad knees. In comment 14146717 jcn56 said:It's fans overall that overrate Snacks.GM's around the league, all 32 of them, don't value him the way fans do.If teams believed he was a bargain at that price, someone would have offered a 4th rounder, and they clearly didn't.Run stopping DT's are not going to command any type of premium pick at the age of 30 with bad knees.

RE: If they get a franchise QB Vanzetti : 10/24/2018 12:21 pm : link

Quote: in the draft this off-season things will get better and it will happen quickly.



It's hard to be in the position to draft a franchise QB. They were last year and passed--and it is becoming more and more obvious that was a huge mistake (despite Barkley's gifts)



Herbert is the only franchise QB. If Giants luck out and get him, then it is all good. But Giants, Raiders, 49ers and Cardinals are all going for that pick. 49ers and Cardinals might be open to a trade since they have young QBs but Giants will have to pay a king's ransom to swap picks. Plus, Gruden can offer more than Giants with all the picks he has accumulated and Gruden is definitely all in on Herbert. I just don't see Gettlemen outmaneuvring Gruden for Herbert. So, only way Giants get him is by finishing with the worst record in the league. In comment 14146691 MookGiants said:It's hard to be in the position to draft a franchise QB. They were last year and passed--and it is becoming more and more obvious that was a huge mistake (despite Barkley's gifts)Herbert is the only franchise QB. If Giants luck out and get him, then it is all good. But Giants, Raiders, 49ers and Cardinals are all going for that pick. 49ers and Cardinals might be open to a trade since they have young QBs but Giants will have to pay a king's ransom to swap picks. Plus, Gruden can offer more than Giants with all the picks he has accumulated and Gruden is definitely all in on Herbert. I just don't see Gettlemen outmaneuvring Gruden for Herbert. So, only way Giants get him is by finishing with the worst record in the league.

RE: . Jimmy Googs : 10/24/2018 12:21 pm : link

Quote: Sometimes it has to get worse before it gets better. That doesn't mean it's the wrong direction.



I don't know what people want. I keep hearing "there's no plan" - it looks like there's a plan right now to me. They're tearing this entire thing down because it's overdue.



Somewhat agree. Yes, its okay to understand it has to get worse before it gets better. But that type of restructuring is what teams with a PLAN execute during the offseason, not in Wk8.



Wk8 Plans are for the franchises that have no idea what to do but someone got yelled at after the results of the last game to do "something". In comment 14146687 arcarsenal said:Somewhat agree. Yes, its okay to understand it has to get worse before it gets better. But that type of restructuring is what teams with a PLAN execute during the offseason, not in Wk8.Wk8 Plans are for the franchises that have no idea what to do but someone got yelled at after the results of the last game to do "something".

I like the trade MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:22 pm : link for Detroit too. The Giants don't make this trade if they are 3-3 or close to contending for a playoff spot. In the situation the Giants are in, it was also a no brainer trade. Keeping him made zero sense.

RE: Shedding Snacks and getting little in return is not UberAlias : 10/24/2018 12:23 pm : link

Quote: why posters are upset and angry with DG/Front Office.



Posters want a winning team, and in the absence of a winning team they at least want to know and see the Giants are heading in the right direction.



I challenge anyone on this site to provide some conviction that this will not actually get worse before it gets better.



We are nowhere people... You mean getting worse than 4 wins in 1.5 seasons with no future at QB on the roster? It may not work out, but rebuilding was is and remains the obvious move. In comment 14146677 Jimmy Googs said:You mean getting worse than 4 wins in 1.5 seasons with no future at QB on the roster? It may not work out, but rebuilding was is and remains the obvious move.

RE: RE: Shedding Snacks and getting little in return is not Jimmy Googs : 10/24/2018 12:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146677 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





why posters are upset and angry with DG/Front Office.



Posters want a winning team, and in the absence of a winning team they at least want to know and see the Giants are heading in the right direction.



I challenge anyone on this site to provide some conviction that this will not actually get worse before it gets better.



We are nowhere people...



You mean getting worse than 4 wins in 1.5 seasons with no future at QB on the roster? It may not work out, but rebuilding was is and remains the obvious move.



clearly it wasn't obvious... In comment 14146732 UberAlias said:clearly it wasn't obvious...

Snacks is a run player in a league that isn't Go Terps : 10/24/2018 12:24 pm : link I'm glad we got anything for him at all. He's good, but there's overwhelming evidence that what he's good at doesn't impact wins and losses.



I'm hoping for many more trades, and I'm less concerned about what we get in return than I am about gutting our awful roster and accumulating picks in quantity.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146687 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Sometimes it has to get worse before it gets better. That doesn't mean it's the wrong direction.



I don't know what people want. I keep hearing "there's no plan" - it looks like there's a plan right now to me. They're tearing this entire thing down because it's overdue.







Somewhat agree. Yes, its okay to understand it has to get worse before it gets better. But that type of restructuring is what teams with a PLAN execute during the offseason, not in Wk8.



Wk8 Plans are for the franchises that have no idea what to do but someone got yelled at after the results of the last game to do "something".



So, what should we have done instead? Ridden this thing out, kept losing anyway and not recoup any assets or cap space in the process?



Does that sound like a better plan?



What they envisioned this year obviously didn't pan out. So, they're ripping it down instead of doubling down.



I have little faith in Gettleman, but I find it hard to argue with what he's doing right now. The Giants are going nowhere with this roster.



At this point in time, I'm not sure what fans want. We can't go back to March and re-do our past offseason. So this is where we're at. In comment 14146727 Jimmy Googs said:So, what should we have done instead? Ridden this thing out, kept losing anyway and not recoup any assets or cap space in the process?Does that sound like a better plan?What they envisioned this year obviously didn't pan out. So, they're ripping it down instead of doubling down.I have little faith in Gettleman, but I find it hard to argue with what he's doing right now. The Giants are going nowhere with this roster.At this point in time, I'm not sure what fans want. We can't go back to March and re-do our past offseason. So this is where we're at.

RE: RE: . MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146687 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Sometimes it has to get worse before it gets better. That doesn't mean it's the wrong direction.



I don't know what people want. I keep hearing "there's no plan" - it looks like there's a plan right now to me. They're tearing this entire thing down because it's overdue.







Somewhat agree. Yes, its okay to understand it has to get worse before it gets better. But that type of restructuring is what teams with a PLAN execute during the offseason, not in Wk8.



Wk8 Plans are for the franchises that have no idea what to do but someone got yelled at after the results of the last game to do "something".



He should have done this last off-season, but that is already behind us. It's smart to do it now versus waiting until the off-season this year to start it. It's better to start executing a plan in week 8 than it is waiting 3 more months to do so In comment 14146727 Jimmy Googs said:He should have done this last off-season, but that is already behind us. It's smart to do it now versus waiting until the off-season this year to start it. It's better to start executing a plan in week 8 than it is waiting 3 more months to do so

RE: Snacks is a run player in a league that isn't jcn56 : 10/24/2018 12:25 pm : link

Quote: I'm glad we got anything for him at all. He's good, but there's overwhelming evidence that what he's good at doesn't impact wins and losses.



I'm hoping for many more trades, and I'm less concerned about what we get in return than I am about gutting our awful roster and accumulating picks in quantity.



You should be more concerned with what we get in return if that's the case. You're not rebuilding a roster with 5th round picks, unless you want an equally if not more awful roster. In comment 14146738 Go Terps said:You should be more concerned with what we get in return if that's the case. You're not rebuilding a roster with 5th round picks, unless you want an equally if not more awful roster.

5th round picks MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:26 pm : link are better than nothing. Especially because they give you mroe ammo to move up in certain rounds if you want a specific player.



Snacks had no value to this team moving forward in their rebuild.

Tomlinson has largely been in effective dep026 : 10/24/2018 12:27 pm : link I think this move gives him room to grow as well.

They got less than they did for a shithead like Eli Apple shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/24/2018 12:27 pm : link who hasn't shown much in his career other than immaturity. A guy who hasn't done shit in years like Amari Cooper got a first round pick. I know Snacks is 30, expensive, and needs to be handled with care, but he's still better than Apple and Cooper combined. People knew the JPP trade was going to leave the Giants with less talent and pass rush, but the return was too good to pass up. There was no need to make a trade just to dump this particular guy regardless of return. Olivier Vernon? Sure, but not Snacks.

the only players MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:27 pm : link who should be kept around are the ones that can be part of the actual rebuild and help this team win a few years from now. Everyone else has to go

jcn Go Terps : 10/24/2018 12:29 pm : link We're getting low returns because our players are of low quality, and we paid the wrong guys.



I'm fine stocking this team with low paid 5th rounders as long as we actually give the 5th rounders a shot (I'm thinking about Lauletta right now - he needs to be playing ASAP). But before we can start getting good we need to dump the garbage contracts for overrated players - Jenkins and Vernon are next up.

roster wise MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:29 pm : link the Giants are in the worst shape going forward of any team in the NFL. This thing has to be completely blown up. It all starts with finding a QB. Not Derek Carr, an actual young franchise QB. Get that and everything else will fall into place.

. arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 12:29 pm : link Like I've said elsewhere...



Saquon Barkley, Will Hernandez and BJ Hill are the only 3 guys I give a shit about keeping right now.



I'm completely fine listening to offers for any other guy on this roster.

RE: the only players jcn56 : 10/24/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: who should be kept around are the ones that can be part of the actual rebuild and help this team win a few years from now. Everyone else has to go



I disagree with this - it's not a matter of blowing up the whole roster and only keeping those who will be here in 4 years.



You need to keep some continuity to add in development. You need to keep around good citizens, guys who work hard, put in the effort regardless of the results. You need guys who are pros, to keep the younger team you're building focused and moving in the right direction.



Snacks was expensive, so I could see moving him for the right price. But the implication that he had to go is greatly exaggerated. He was a good player and a good locker room presence, on a team that was circling the toilet. You knew he could perform in that environment, and that counts for something. In comment 14146754 MookGiants said:I disagree with this - it's not a matter of blowing up the whole roster and only keeping those who will be here in 4 years.You need to keep some continuity to add in development. You need to keep around good citizens, guys who work hard, put in the effort regardless of the results. You need guys who are pros, to keep the younger team you're building focused and moving in the right direction.Snacks was expensive, so I could see moving him for the right price. But the implication that he had to go is greatly exaggerated. He was a good player and a good locker room presence, on a team that was circling the toilet. You knew he could perform in that environment, and that counts for something.

I'd move anyone you don't see as a piece of the puzzle AnnapolisMike : 10/24/2018 12:30 pm : link if they have ANY value at all in a trade. Accumulate as many picks as possible. Better hope they draft well.

Apple is 23 Kyle in NY : 10/24/2018 12:30 pm : link on a rookie contract, at a premium position with first round talent. It's not an applicable comparison to a 30 year old run stopping DT

RE: RE: RE: . Jimmy Googs : 10/24/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote:

What they envisioned this year obviously didn't pan out. So, they're ripping it down instead of doubling down.



I have little faith in Gettleman



This is what I am stating arc. This is for the the defenders of this so-called Plan because it makes sense all of a sudden.



This franchise and DG do not have a Plan, they only have what's next.



N In comment 14146739 arcarsenal said:This is what I am stating arc. This is for the the defenders of this so-called Plan because it makes sense all of a sudden.This franchise and DG do not have a Plan, they only have what's next.

If you think Snacks is "of low quality", shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/24/2018 12:31 pm : link then your opinion on everything else should be ignored.

. arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 12:31 pm : link Once this is torn down, it needs to be built the correct way.



Not the Jerry Reese way of building from the outside in. We need to build from the inside out.



Prime focus has to be on the QB position and the lines.



You can't win on the outside if you can't win in the trenches. That part of football still has not changed and likely will never change.

RE: They got less than they did for a shithead like Eli Apple MookGiants : 10/24/2018 12:31 pm : link

Quote: who hasn't shown much in his career other than immaturity. A guy who hasn't done shit in years like Amari Cooper got a first round pick. I know Snacks is 30, expensive, and needs to be handled with care, but he's still better than Apple and Cooper combined. People knew the JPP trade was going to leave the Giants with less talent and pass rush, but the return was too good to pass up. There was no need to make a trade just to dump this particular guy regardless of return. Olivier Vernon? Sure, but not Snacks.



Better player? Yes. But age, positional value, and contract are a huge part of this. Apple plays a premium position and is still young. The "return" on JPP was a 3rd round pick. It was that because he plays a premium position.



Snacks has zero value to the Giants in this rebuild. He doesn't play a premium position, makes big money, and is going to be 30 in a month. He's not going to age well.



Get your draft pick for him and move on In comment 14146753 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Better player? Yes. But age, positional value, and contract are a huge part of this. Apple plays a premium position and is still young. The "return" on JPP was a 3rd round pick. It was that because he plays a premium position.Snacks has zero value to the Giants in this rebuild. He doesn't play a premium position, makes big money, and is going to be 30 in a month. He's not going to age well.Get your draft pick for him and move on

RE: Apple is 23 shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/24/2018 12:32 pm : link

Quote: on a rookie contract, at a premium position with first round talent. It's not an applicable comparison to a 30 year old run stopping DT



One of them is good and one of them is not. There's really no getting around that. In comment 14146769 Kyle in NY said:One of them is good and one of them is not. There's really no getting around that.

RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline Reb8thVA : 10/24/2018 12:34 pm : link

Quote: and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.



A bird in hand is worth two in the bush. There is no guarantee that a better offer emerges and you run the risk that your one sure trading partner looks to engage another team to address their need. In that case, you are back to cutting him at the end of the season and getting nada. In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:A bird in hand is worth two in the bush. There is no guarantee that a better offer emerges and you run the risk that your one sure trading partner looks to engage another team to address their need. In that case, you are back to cutting him at the end of the season and getting nada.

RE: . Go Terps : 10/24/2018 12:34 pm : link

Quote: Like I've said elsewhere...



Saquon Barkley, Will Hernandez and BJ Hill are the only 3 guys I give a shit about keeping right now.



I'm completely fine listening to offers for any other guy on this roster.



And that's where our heads need to be. I think of this roster as a clogged toilet. Before we can get it flowing again we need to remove the massive shit that's keeping it clogged. In the Giants' case, the massive shit is the following contracts:



Manning

Vernon

Jenkins

Solder

Beckham

Ogeltree (has a potential out in his contract after this year...we should definitely choose that option)

Kareem Martin (same as Ogeltree)

Ellison (ditto)

Omameh



As JonC accurately said, this roster needs an enema. Those guys listed above are the shit that needs to be flushed out. In comment 14146761 arcarsenal said:And that's where our heads need to be. I think of this roster as a clogged toilet. Before we can get it flowing again we need to remove the massive shit that's keeping it clogged. In the Giants' case, the massive shit is the following contracts:ManningVernonJenkinsSolderBeckhamOgeltree (has a potential out in his contract after this year...we should definitely choose that option)Kareem Martin (same as Ogeltree)Ellison (ditto)OmamehAs JonC accurately said, this roster needs an enema. Those guys listed above are the shit that needs to be flushed out.

RE: RE: If they get a franchise QB Big Blue '56 : 10/24/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146691 MookGiants said:





Quote:





in the draft this off-season things will get better and it will happen quickly.







It's hard to be in the position to draft a franchise QB. They were last year and passed--and it is becoming more and more obvious that was a huge mistake (despite Barkley's gifts)



Herbert is the only franchise QB. If Giants luck out and get him, then it is all good. But Giants, Raiders, 49ers and Cardinals are all going for that pick. 49ers and Cardinals might be open to a trade since they have young QBs but Giants will have to pay a king's ransom to swap picks. Plus, Gruden can offer more than Giants with all the picks he has accumulated and Gruden is definitely all in on Herbert. I just don't see Gettlemen outmaneuvring Gruden for Herbert. So, only way Giants get him is by finishing with the worst record in the league.



If it’s OBVIOUS that they made a mistake not taking a QB, then you must be bading it on only 7 games since OBVIOUS implies that we’ve seen something in 7 games that makes this so. If that’s your position after 7 games, then let me get in on the fray. After 7 games, there is NOTHING that I have seen from the passed over QBs that makes me believe we made an OBVIOUS mistake In comment 14146726 Vanzetti said:If it’s OBVIOUS that they made a mistake not taking a QB, then you must be bading it on only 7 games since OBVIOUS implies that we’ve seen something in 7 games that makes this so. If that’s your position after 7 games, then let me get in on the fray. After 7 games, there is NOTHING that I have seen from the passed over QBs that makes me believe we made an OBVIOUS mistake

Making trades just for trades sake isn't intelligent unless it's a shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/24/2018 12:35 pm : link player you absolutely do not want. Eli Apple was that kind of player and they still got 2 picks for him.



I don't care that they traded Snacks, but the idea that the best they could do was a 5th round pick for a guy who's still very good at what he does is ridiculous. There's no need to just hand him over to someone. It wasn't that urgent to remove him for any ol' thing in return.

RE: RE: Apple is 23 Kyle in NY : 10/24/2018 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146769 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





on a rookie contract, at a premium position with first round talent. It's not an applicable comparison to a 30 year old run stopping DT







One of them is good and one of them is not. There's really no getting around that.



We just saw the value the league placed on each player, regardless of who is considered better. I don't really understand the argument. Unless Gettelman is just a complete moron we can assume he took the best offer he could get. In comment 14146778 shockeyisthebest8056 said:We just saw the value the league placed on each player, regardless of who is considered better. I don't really understand the argument. Unless Gettelman is just a complete moron we can assume he took the best offer he could get.

RE: . jcn56 : 10/24/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote: Once this is torn down, it needs to be built the correct way.



Not the Jerry Reese way of building from the outside in. We need to build from the inside out.



Prime focus has to be on the QB position and the lines.



You can't win on the outside if you can't win in the trenches. That part of football still has not changed and likely will never change.



That's silly - and akin to one of Gettleman's 'hog mollies' statements.



Reese tried to fix the OL - both in the draft and FA, both with high draft picks and with expensive FAs - and failed.



Gettleman only had one year to do so - but the results are equally unimpressive so far.



It's not a philosophical or team architecture approach that's missing - it's finding good football players that the Giants are bad at.



Outside in, inside out, hog mollies, road graders, franchise QB - all the catchphrases you want - the Giants need to get better at finding, through FA or the draft, good football players. In comment 14146773 arcarsenal said:That's silly - and akin to one of Gettleman's 'hog mollies' statements.Reese tried to fix the OL - both in the draft and FA, both with high draft picks and with expensive FAs - and failed.Gettleman only had one year to do so - but the results are equally unimpressive so far.It's not a philosophical or team architecture approach that's missing - it's finding good football players that the Giants are bad at.Outside in, inside out, hog mollies, road graders, franchise QB - all the catchphrases you want - the Giants need to get better at finding, through FA or the draft, good football players.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 12:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146773 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Once this is torn down, it needs to be built the correct way.



Not the Jerry Reese way of building from the outside in. We need to build from the inside out.



Prime focus has to be on the QB position and the lines.



You can't win on the outside if you can't win in the trenches. That part of football still has not changed and likely will never change.







That's silly - and akin to one of Gettleman's 'hog mollies' statements.



Reese tried to fix the OL - both in the draft and FA, both with high draft picks and with expensive FAs - and failed.



Gettleman only had one year to do so - but the results are equally unimpressive so far.



It's not a philosophical or team architecture approach that's missing - it's finding good football players that the Giants are bad at.



Outside in, inside out, hog mollies, road graders, franchise QB - all the catchphrases you want - the Giants need to get better at finding, through FA or the draft, good football players.



It's not silly. The approach doesn't matter if you choose the wrong players. Reese chose a lot of wrong players. Thus, the approach failed.



It doesn't mean it's the wrong one or that the goal shouldn't be to build the team that way.



We're not going anywhere until we have a QB and an offensive line that can win battles up front. In comment 14146804 jcn56 said:It's not silly. The approach doesn't matter if you choose the wrong players. Reese chose a lot of wrong players. Thus, the approach failed.It doesn't mean it's the wrong one or that the goal shouldn't be to build the team that way.We're not going anywhere until we have a QB and an offensive line that can win battles up front.

RE: RE: RE: . Big Blue '56 : 10/24/2018 12:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146804 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14146773 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Once this is torn down, it needs to be built the correct way.



Not the Jerry Reese way of building from the outside in. We need to build from the inside out.



Prime focus has to be on the QB position and the lines.



You can't win on the outside if you can't win in the trenches. That part of football still has not changed and likely will never change.







That's silly - and akin to one of Gettleman's 'hog mollies' statements.



Reese tried to fix the OL - both in the draft and FA, both with high draft picks and with expensive FAs - and failed.



Gettleman only had one year to do so - but the results are equally unimpressive so far.



It's not a philosophical or team architecture approach that's missing - it's finding good football players that the Giants are bad at.



Outside in, inside out, hog mollies, road graders, franchise QB - all the catchphrases you want - the Giants need to get better at finding, through FA or the draft, good football players.







It's not silly. The approach doesn't matter if you choose the wrong players. Reese chose a lot of wrong players. Thus, the approach failed.



It doesn't mean it's the wrong one or that the goal shouldn't be to build the team that way.



We're not going anywhere until we have a QB and an offensive line that can win battles up front.



In fairness, Reese also chose the right players whose careers were suddenly cut short and thus became “bad” choices In comment 14146822 arcarsenal said:In fairness, Reese also chose the right players whose careers were suddenly cut short and thus became “bad” choices

RE: RE: RE: Apple is 23 shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/24/2018 12:46 pm : link

Quote:





We just saw the value the league placed on each player, regardless of who is considered better. I don't really understand the argument. Unless Gettelman is just a complete moron we can assume he took the best offer he could get.



He might be a complete moron.



When I make a list of Giants whose trade value/return I don't really care about, Snacks isn't at the top of that list. He's still really good at what he does. He's not making an exorbitant amount. Why is there a need to get rid of him regardless of return? Vernon is very expensive... who cares what the return is? JackRabbit is very expensive with questionable effort at times... who cares what the return is? Snacks, OTOH, I simply don't understand the need to get him out of town at whatever return possible.



I understand he's not a part of the team's future, but the idea he needed to be dumped immediately regardless of return makes no sense. In comment 14146797 Kyle in NY said:He might be a complete moron.When I make a list of Giants whose trade value/return I don't really care about, Snacks isn't at the top of that list. He's still really good at what he does. He's not making an exorbitant amount. Why is there a need to get rid of him regardless of return? Vernon is very expensive... who cares what the return is? JackRabbit is very expensive with questionable effort at times... who cares what the return is? Snacks, OTOH, I simply don't understand the need to get him out of town at whatever return possible.I understand he's not a part of the team's future, but the idea he needed to be dumped immediately regardless of return makes no sense.

RE: RE: They got less than they did for a shithead like Eli Apple Ten Ton Hammer : 10/24/2018 12:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146753 shockeyisthebest8056 said:





Quote:





who hasn't shown much in his career other than immaturity. A guy who hasn't done shit in years like Amari Cooper got a first round pick. I know Snacks is 30, expensive, and needs to be handled with care, but he's still better than Apple and Cooper combined. People knew the JPP trade was going to leave the Giants with less talent and pass rush, but the return was too good to pass up. There was no need to make a trade just to dump this particular guy regardless of return. Olivier Vernon? Sure, but not Snacks.







Better player? Yes. But age, positional value, and contract are a huge part of this. Apple plays a premium position and is still young. The "return" on JPP was a 3rd round pick. It was that because he plays a premium position.



Snacks has zero value to the Giants in this rebuild. He doesn't play a premium position, makes big money, and is going to be 30 in a month. He's not going to age well.



Get your draft pick for him and move on



Show your math on how he's not going age well. Hes a nose tackle. His downfield speed isn't exactly a factor at play here. In comment 14146775 MookGiants said:Show your math on how he's not going age well. Hes a nose tackle. His downfield speed isn't exactly a factor at play here.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 12:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146822 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14146804 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14146773 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Once this is torn down, it needs to be built the correct way.



Not the Jerry Reese way of building from the outside in. We need to build from the inside out.



Prime focus has to be on the QB position and the lines.



You can't win on the outside if you can't win in the trenches. That part of football still has not changed and likely will never change.







That's silly - and akin to one of Gettleman's 'hog mollies' statements.



Reese tried to fix the OL - both in the draft and FA, both with high draft picks and with expensive FAs - and failed.



Gettleman only had one year to do so - but the results are equally unimpressive so far.



It's not a philosophical or team architecture approach that's missing - it's finding good football players that the Giants are bad at.



Outside in, inside out, hog mollies, road graders, franchise QB - all the catchphrases you want - the Giants need to get better at finding, through FA or the draft, good football players.







It's not silly. The approach doesn't matter if you choose the wrong players. Reese chose a lot of wrong players. Thus, the approach failed.



It doesn't mean it's the wrong one or that the goal shouldn't be to build the team that way.



We're not going anywhere until we have a QB and an offensive line that can win battles up front.







In fairness, Reese also chose the right players whose careers were suddenly cut short and thus became “bad” choices



How many offensive linemen did he bring in that fit that criteria?



Sure, it's true of guys like Kenny Phillips, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, etc... but it's not like Reese drafted key contributors on the OL that simply got hurt and had their careers cut short.



Ereck Flowers was taken 9th overall and didn't even make it to the end of his rookie deal before we gave up on him.



We didn't offer Pugh or Richburg second contracts.



John Jerry was garbage.



Nearly everything Reese tried to do with this offensive line was a miss. He got by with carryovers from the prior regime and those guys had large hands in the Super Bowl wins.



Once those guys were gone and we had nothing behind him, everything fell apart. In comment 14146828 Big Blue '56 said:How many offensive linemen did he bring in that fit that criteria?Sure, it's true of guys like Kenny Phillips, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, etc... but it's not like Reese drafted key contributors on the OL that simply got hurt and had their careers cut short.Ereck Flowers was taken 9th overall and didn't even make it to the end of his rookie deal before we gave up on him.We didn't offer Pugh or Richburg second contracts.John Jerry was garbage.Nearly everything Reese tried to do with this offensive line was a miss. He got by with carryovers from the prior regime and those guys had large hands in the Super Bowl wins.Once those guys were gone and we had nothing behind him, everything fell apart.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Apple is 23 Big Blue '56 : 10/24/2018 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146797 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:











We just saw the value the league placed on each player, regardless of who is considered better. I don't really understand the argument. Unless Gettelman is just a complete moron we can assume he took the best offer he could get.







He might be a complete moron.



When I make a list of Giants whose trade value/return I don't really care about, Snacks isn't at the top of that list. He's still really good at what he does. He's not making an exorbitant amount. Why is there a need to get rid of him regardless of return? Vernon is very expensive... who cares what the return is? JackRabbit is very expensive with questionable effort at times... who cares what the return is? Snacks, OTOH, I simply don't understand the need to get him out of town at whatever return possible.



I understand he's not a part of the team's future, but the idea he needed to be dumped immediately regardless of return makes no sense.



“He’s really good at what he does.” Sure, but do we need, in an almost exclusive passing league, “what he does” any longer? Also, do we not have promising, young talent waiting in the wings, with good knees and not a big contract? In comment 14146838 shockeyisthebest8056 said:“He’s really good at what he does.” Sure, but do we need, in an almost exclusive passing league, “what he does” any longer? Also, do we not have promising, young talent waiting in the wings, with good knees and not a big contract?

RE: Because there's a week left to the trade deadline djm : 10/24/2018 12:50 pm : link

Quote: and there's no rush to ship him off. A better offer could always develop.



That’s a myth. What better offer is developing in 5 days? Teams knew he snacks was being offered around the league.



I can’t take this commonly held belief from every fan base that the guys running their team are completely lost or stupid. Just because a GM is struggling to win doesn’t mean he’s a complete and utter baffoon. Many Fans are, but that’s it. In comment 14146445 jcn56 said:That’s a myth. What better offer is developing in 5 days? Teams knew he snacks was being offered around the league.I can’t take this commonly held belief from every fan base that the guys running their team are completely lost or stupid. Just because a GM is struggling to win doesn’t mean he’s a complete and utter baffoon. Many Fans are, but that’s it.

? jcn56 : 10/24/2018 12:51 pm : link Quote: It's not silly. The approach doesn't matter if you choose the wrong players. Reese chose a lot of wrong players. Thus, the approach failed.





It's silly to suggest his approach was wrong - because he tried to do what you were suggesting. He plied plenty of resources into the OL, they were just the *wrong* resources.



He did the same with the DL - more successfully at DT than DE or anywhere on the OL.



The problem with this team - and it has persisted, through TC's tenure, through the end with Reese and McAdoo, and now with Gettleman - has been the selection of talent.



They hit far too infrequently. And everyone points out the depth, but that's a systemic issue; if you're bad at picking talent, then you're going to be worse in the later rounds inherently, because on average the NFL is worse at picking talent later in the draft, so the depth suffers.



The Giants problem isn't with their approach to building the roster, it's their inability to get good players. It's silly to suggest his approach was wrong - because he tried to do what you were suggesting. He plied plenty of resources into the OL, they were just the *wrong* resources.He did the same with the DL - more successfully at DT than DE or anywhere on the OL.The problem with this team - and it has persisted, through TC's tenure, through the end with Reese and McAdoo, and now with Gettleman - has been the selection of talent.They hit far too infrequently. And everyone points out the depth, but that's a systemic issue; if you're bad at picking talent, then you're going to be worse in the later rounds inherently, because on average the NFL is worse at picking talent later in the draft, so the depth suffers.The Giants problem isn't with their approach to building the roster, it's their inability to get good players.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . Big Blue '56 : 10/24/2018 12:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146828 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14146822 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14146804 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14146773 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Once this is torn down, it needs to be built the correct way.



Not the Jerry Reese way of building from the outside in. We need to build from the inside out.



Prime focus has to be on the QB position and the lines.



You can't win on the outside if you can't win in the trenches. That part of football still has not changed and likely will never change.







That's silly - and akin to one of Gettleman's 'hog mollies' statements.



Reese tried to fix the OL - both in the draft and FA, both with high draft picks and with expensive FAs - and failed.



Gettleman only had one year to do so - but the results are equally unimpressive so far.



It's not a philosophical or team architecture approach that's missing - it's finding good football players that the Giants are bad at.



Outside in, inside out, hog mollies, road graders, franchise QB - all the catchphrases you want - the Giants need to get better at finding, through FA or the draft, good football players.







It's not silly. The approach doesn't matter if you choose the wrong players. Reese chose a lot of wrong players. Thus, the approach failed.



It doesn't mean it's the wrong one or that the goal shouldn't be to build the team that way.



We're not going anywhere until we have a QB and an offensive line that can win battles up front.







In fairness, Reese also chose the right players whose careers were suddenly cut short and thus became “bad” choices







How many offensive linemen did he bring in that fit that criteria?



Sure, it's true of guys like Kenny Phillips, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, etc... but it's not like Reese drafted key contributors on the OL that simply got hurt and had their careers cut short.



Ereck Flowers was taken 9th overall and didn't even make it to the end of his rookie deal before we gave up on him.



We didn't offer Pugh or Richburg second contracts.



John Jerry was garbage.



Nearly everything Reese tried to do with this offensive line was a miss. He got by with carryovers from the prior regime and those guys had large hands in the Super Bowl wins.



Once those guys were gone and we had nothing behind him, everything fell apart.



I was addressing his overall. If Pugh could stay on the field, we could have very likely re-signed him to Solder type contract to play OLT, imo In comment 14146851 arcarsenal said:I was addressing his overall. If Pugh could stay on the field, we could have very likely re-signed him to Solder type contract to play OLT, imo

Just LOL'ing at all you people who SHO'NUFF : 10/24/2018 12:53 pm : link defend the GM's moves until you're blue in the face...Reese was always right, until he wasn't. LOL.

RE: Snacks is a run player in a league that isn't djm : 10/24/2018 12:53 pm : link

Quote: I'm glad we got anything for him at all. He's good, but there's overwhelming evidence that what he's good at doesn't impact wins and losses.



I'm hoping for many more trades, and I'm less concerned about what we get in return than I am about gutting our awful roster and accumulating picks in quantity.



We agree.



And I think you may get your wish with Beckham during the offseason. I’d be shocked if he isn’t mentioned in trade talks. Question is will a team bite? Giants won’t even ask for too much in return, maybe a 2nd... In comment 14146738 Go Terps said:We agree.And I think you may get your wish with Beckham during the offseason. I’d be shocked if he isn’t mentioned in trade talks. Question is will a team bite? Giants won’t even ask for too much in return, maybe a 2nd...

With two trades over the past 24 hours UberAlias : 10/24/2018 12:55 pm : link the #Giants have cleared $7.9M of 2019 cap. They can add an additional $17M per the trade, release, or retirement of Eli.

RE: Just LOL'ing at all you people who Big Blue '56 : 10/24/2018 12:55 pm : link

Quote: defend the GM's moves until you're blue in the face...Reese was always right, until he wasn't. LOL.



Show us WHERE anyone has stated since XLVI that Reese could do no wrong. In comment 14146876 SHO'NUFF said:Show us WHERE anyone has stated since XLVI that Reese could do no wrong.

RE: ? arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 12:58 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





It's not silly. The approach doesn't matter if you choose the wrong players. Reese chose a lot of wrong players. Thus, the approach failed.









It's silly to suggest his approach was wrong - because he tried to do what you were suggesting. He plied plenty of resources into the OL, they were just the *wrong* resources.



He did the same with the DL - more successfully at DT than DE or anywhere on the OL.



The problem with this team - and it has persisted, through TC's tenure, through the end with Reese and McAdoo, and now with Gettleman - has been the selection of talent.



They hit far too infrequently. And everyone points out the depth, but that's a systemic issue; if you're bad at picking talent, then you're going to be worse in the later rounds inherently, because on average the NFL is worse at picking talent later in the draft, so the depth suffers.



The Giants problem isn't with their approach to building the roster, it's their inability to get good players.



I said they needed to build the team the correct way. It doesn't matter that Reese tried to do it that way - he failed because he continually picked and signed bad players.



Part of doing it the right way actually involves finding the right players. It's part of the implication.



Of course talent evaluation is a problem. It's how we got here to begin with.



I'm not really sure what you're arguing. That they shouldn't try to build the team that way because Reese couldn't do it? In comment 14146867 jcn56 said:I said they needed to build the team the correct way. It doesn't matter that Reese tried to do it that way - he failed because he continually picked and signed bad players.Part of doing it the right way actually involves finding the right players. It's part of the implication.Of course talent evaluation is a problem. It's how we got here to begin with.I'm not really sure what you're arguing. That they shouldn't try to build the team that way because Reese couldn't do it?

That's the point, arc - nobody's saying he did a good jcn56 : 10/24/2018 12:58 pm : link job of it - that's plainly obvious.



But you can't argue the resource allocation - Pugh was a first rounder, Richburg a second. Flowers was top 10.



People keep suggesting we underinvested in the OL - that's not true. We just invested in the wrong players.



It's not a matter of approach - it's a matter of scouting, something we've been bad at for some time. And judging by the Solder and Omameh signings, we haven't gotten any better at it.

RE: ? LauderdaleMatty : 10/24/2018 1:00 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





It's not silly. The approach doesn't matter if you choose the wrong players. Reese chose a lot of wrong players. Thus, the approach failed.









It's silly to suggest his approach was wrong - because he tried to do what you were suggesting. He plied plenty of resources into the OL, they were just the *wrong* resources.



He did the same with the DL - more successfully at DT than DE or anywhere on the OL.



The problem with this team - and it has persisted, through TC's tenure, through the end with Reese and McAdoo, and now with Gettleman - has been the selection of talent.



They hit far too infrequently. And everyone points out the depth, but that's a systemic issue; if you're bad at picking talent, then you're going to be worse in the later rounds inherently, because on average the NFL is worse at picking talent later in the draft, so the depth suffers.



The Giants problem isn't with their approach to building the roster, it's their inability to get good players.



Gettleman seems to have hit on all 4 of the top pick in last year’s draft. Reese usually hit on 1 to none. Now his FA deals and trade for Ogletree look as bad as anything Reese did. So is it more of the same. Who know. That’s the



The chief asshole in all of this and that’s being kind is John Mara He kept Reese and The rest of the staff(including Chris Mara) on for 11 years even though it was obvious they were a huge part of the problem. Now watching another 2-5 win team is the reality.



This team has played unwatchable footballl for the majority of the last 6 years. Watching them trade away a legit All Pro is the last straw for many. I reached that stage weeks ago.



Ownership has to be viewed a huge part of the problem and anyone trusting them to fix this should be slapped. Time to move on and find other Suday persuits. This team will not be good for years it seems. In comment 14146867 jcn56 said:Gettleman seems to have hit on all 4 of the top pick in last year’s draft. Reese usually hit on 1 to none. Now his FA deals and trade for Ogletree look as bad as anything Reese did. So is it more of the same. Who know. That’s theThe chief asshole in all of this and that’s being kind is John Mara He kept Reese and The rest of the staff(including Chris Mara) on for 11 years even though it was obvious they were a huge part of the problem. Now watching another 2-5 win team is the reality.This team has played unwatchable footballl for the majority of the last 6 years. Watching them trade away a legit All Pro is the last straw for many. I reached that stage weeks ago.Ownership has to be viewed a huge part of the problem and anyone trusting them to fix this should be slapped. Time to move on and find other Suday persuits. This team will not be good for years it seems.

No, I'm going back to this post jcn56 : 10/24/2018 1:01 pm : link Quote: Once this is torn down, it needs to be built the correct way.



Not the Jerry Reese way of building from the outside in. We need to build from the inside out.



Prime focus has to be on the QB position and the lines.



The suggestion is the Giants had the wrong priorities, and that refocused they'll do better now.



That's not true, though - they did spend money/resources in these areas. They just chose their players poorly.



If we're going to get better, it's not because we have a newfound philosophy towards building a team - it's going to be because they pick better players this time around. The suggestion is the Giants had the wrong priorities, and that refocused they'll do better now.That's not true, though - they did spend money/resources in these areas. They just chose their players poorly.If we're going to get better, it's not because we have a newfound philosophy towards building a team - it's going to be because they pick better players this time around.

RE: That's the point, arc - nobody's saying he did a good arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 1:03 pm : link

Quote: job of it - that's plainly obvious.



But you can't argue the resource allocation - Pugh was a first rounder, Richburg a second. Flowers was top 10.



People keep suggesting we underinvested in the OL - that's not true. We just invested in the wrong players.



It's not a matter of approach - it's a matter of scouting, something we've been bad at for some time. And judging by the Solder and Omameh signings, we haven't gotten any better at it.



So what do you disagree about?



Do you not think finding a QB and fixing the line should be paramount or aren't critical to rebuilding this roster?



Past resource allocation doesn't matter - we still need to fix these areas first and foremost otherwise nothing is going to change. Regardless of what Reese tried or spent - he failed. We still need these things and until they're addressed properly with the correct players, the Giants will continue to be a doormat. In comment 14146894 jcn56 said:So what do you disagree about?Do you not think finding a QB and fixing the line should be paramount or aren't critical to rebuilding this roster?Past resource allocation doesn't matter - we still need to fix these areas first and foremost otherwise nothing is going to change. Regardless of what Reese tried or spent - he failed. We still need these things and until they're addressed properly with the correct players, the Giants will continue to be a doormat.

. arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 1:06 pm : link My point about Reese was that he seemed to be able to find skill players and DB's but continually whiffed when he tried to build/rebuild the offensive line. Thus, the talent pool here continued to be strongest on the outside of the roster, but weak on the interior.



He seemed to have a fairly large blind spot when it came to scouting offensive linemen because virtually none of the players he invested in seemed to pan out.

RE: . jcn56 : 10/24/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: My point about Reese was that he seemed to be able to find skill players and DB's but continually whiffed when he tried to build/rebuild the offensive line. Thus, the talent pool here continued to be strongest on the outside of the roster, but weak on the interior.



He seemed to have a fairly large blind spot when it came to scouting offensive linemen because virtually none of the players he invested in seemed to pan out.



We're saying the same thing, but differently.



Unfortunately, I'm not sure your last sentence has changed since he departed. Hernandez might be the goods, but it's too soon to tell. He's been up and down. The 2 FAs are atrocious. Our biggest issue, not being able to find competent OL - seems to remain unchanged. In comment 14146918 arcarsenal said:We're saying the same thing, but differently.Unfortunately, I'm not sure your last sentence has changed since he departed. Hernandez might be the goods, but it's too soon to tell. He's been up and down. The 2 FAs are atrocious. Our biggest issue, not being able to find competent OL - seems to remain unchanged.

RE: RE: RE: If they get a franchise QB Vanzetti : 10/24/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146726 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





In comment 14146691 MookGiants said:





Quote:





in the draft this off-season things will get better and it will happen quickly.







It's hard to be in the position to draft a franchise QB. They were last year and passed--and it is becoming more and more obvious that was a huge mistake (despite Barkley's gifts)



Herbert is the only franchise QB. If Giants luck out and get him, then it is all good. But Giants, Raiders, 49ers and Cardinals are all going for that pick. 49ers and Cardinals might be open to a trade since they have young QBs but Giants will have to pay a king's ransom to swap picks. Plus, Gruden can offer more than Giants with all the picks he has accumulated and Gruden is definitely all in on Herbert. I just don't see Gettlemen outmaneuvring Gruden for Herbert. So, only way Giants get him is by finishing with the worst record in the league.







If it’s OBVIOUS that they made a mistake not taking a QB, then you must be bading it on only 7 games since OBVIOUS implies that we’ve seen something in 7 games that makes this so. If that’s your position after 7 games, then let me get in on the fray. After 7 games, there is NOTHING that I have seen from the passed over QBs that makes me believe we made an OBVIOUS mistake





Any judgment is predicated on the time when it is made. After 7 games, Darnold over Barkley is about as OBVIOUS as it can get in that time frame.



How much better has Barkley made the Giants?

How much better has Darnold made the Jets?



I'm not even a Darnold guy and it is obvious to me. A franchise QB just has so much more impact than a franchise RB in today's game. Bark and Zeke are probably the two best RBs in the league. Their teams are a combined 4-10. Then look at what Wentz and Mahomes have done for their teams. There is just no comparison.







In comment 14146793 Big Blue '56 said:Any judgment is predicated on the time when it is made. After 7 games, Darnold over Barkley is about as OBVIOUS as it can get in that time frame.How much better has Barkley made the Giants?How much better has Darnold made the Jets?I'm not even a Darnold guy and it is obvious to me. A franchise QB just has so much more impact than a franchise RB in today's game. Bark and Zeke are probably the two best RBs in the league. Their teams are a combined 4-10. Then look at what Wentz and Mahomes have done for their teams. There is just no comparison.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 10/24/2018 1:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146918 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





My point about Reese was that he seemed to be able to find skill players and DB's but continually whiffed when he tried to build/rebuild the offensive line. Thus, the talent pool here continued to be strongest on the outside of the roster, but weak on the interior.



He seemed to have a fairly large blind spot when it came to scouting offensive linemen because virtually none of the players he invested in seemed to pan out.







We're saying the same thing, but differently.



Unfortunately, I'm not sure your last sentence has changed since he departed. Hernandez might be the goods, but it's too soon to tell. He's been up and down. The 2 FAs are atrocious. Our biggest issue, not being able to find competent OL - seems to remain unchanged.



I agree on the FA OL signings - both look awful.



But Hernandez looks like he was actually a solid pick.



I liked Gettleman's draft... but his FA signings were awful. So, it's a mixed bag.



We agree on the key point here. Talent evaluation is and has been a very big problem here. I've said the same and still think it is a major problem. Our scouting department really needs to be overhauled. In comment 14146929 jcn56 said:I agree on the FA OL signings - both look awful.But Hernandez looks like he was actually a solid pick.I liked Gettleman's draft... but his FA signings were awful. So, it's a mixed bag.We agree on the key point here. Talent evaluation is and has been a very big problem here. I've said the same and still think it is a major problem. Our scouting department really needs to be overhauled.

RE: The fetish some fans have for draft picks is concerning. YAJ2112 : 10/24/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote: .



Everyone is killing the Giants for not having quality depth. Where do you think cheap quality depth comes from? In comment 14146830 Ten Ton Hammer said:Everyone is killing the Giants for not having quality depth. Where do you think cheap quality depth comes from?

RE: What? Vanzetti : 10/24/2018 1:26 pm : link

Quote: Uou think Darnold has rocked it?



I think Darnold is 60/40 or maybe 70/30 to evolve into a top QB. So, yes, I still think he could be a bust but his play so far points that it is more likely he will be good.



And I love Barkley. But you have to take the QB. Giants didn't because they thought Eli still could be a top QB.



So, the only way I see you winning this argument is if Eli proves he can still get it done. Which is possible if the OL improves. And, if that happens, I assure you I will be more than happy to admit you were right

In comment 14146936 Big Blue '56 said:I think Darnold is 60/40 or maybe 70/30 to evolve into a top QB. So, yes, I still think he could be a bust but his play so far points that it is more likely he will be good.And I love Barkley. But you have to take the QB. Giants didn't because they thought Eli still could be a top QB.So, the only way I see you winning this argument is if Eli proves he can still get it done. Which is possible if the OL improves. And, if that happens, I assure you I will be more than happy to admit you were right

RE: Let s blow this thing up GiantGrit : 10/24/2018 1:29 pm : link

Quote: Blow it up, they stink!



Over and over after every loss we beat this refrain.



Yet we get wailing and gnashing of teeth when they do. What about 1-6 and 3-13 was so appealing that we bemoan cutting a 30'year old nose guard with bad knees whom they were not going to resign.



Go get em Dave, kick some ass



X 1000 In comment 14146655 joeinpa said:X 1000

The problem mittenedman : 10/24/2018 1:36 pm : link as has been pointed out - a 5th rounder is garbage. And he doesn't make that much $$$. (You gotta spend the cap on something....)



This has to be a case of the Giants not wanting him around anymore. I wouldn't be shocked at all if it was at least partially about attitude and perhaps asking out.

RE: RE: What? Big Blue '56 : 10/24/2018 1:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146936 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Uou think Darnold has rocked it?







I think Darnold is 60/40 or maybe 70/30 to evolve into a top QB. So, yes, I still think he could be a bust but his play so far points that it is more likely he will be good.



And I love Barkley. But you have to take the QB. Giants didn't because they thought Eli still could be a top QB.



So, the only way I see you winning this argument is if Eli proves he can still get it done. Which is possible if the OL improves. And, if that happens, I assure you I will be more than happy to admit you were right



V, again, how were these QBs viewed by Shurmur vis a vis the future of the franchise? If they were viewed highly, one of them would have been the pick. But by all accounts, Barkley was deemed a once in a draft lifetime player as AP was many years before him. Gurley might also have gone high if his knees were viewed as sound, at the time.



And if SB wasn’t viewed that way, would the Giants have gone Chubb? In comment 14146980 Vanzetti said:V, again, how were these QBs viewed by Shurmur vis a vis the future of the franchise? If they were viewed highly, one of them would have been the pick. But by all accounts, Barkley was deemed a once in a draft lifetime player as AP was many years before him. Gurley might also have gone high if his knees were viewed as sound, at the time.And if SB wasn’t viewed that way, would the Giants have gone Chubb?

Comparisons to the Amari Cooper trade are silly BlackLight : 10/24/2018 1:56 pm : link People were ridiculing Dallas for giving away a first round pick for Cooper. Now people are all like, "why can't Detroit's GM being as big an idiot as Jerry Jones? Gettleman sux!"

RE: RE: Snacks is a run player in a league that isn't BleedBlue : 10/24/2018 2:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14146738 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I'm glad we got anything for him at all. He's good, but there's overwhelming evidence that what he's good at doesn't impact wins and losses.



I'm hoping for many more trades, and I'm less concerned about what we get in return than I am about gutting our awful roster and accumulating picks in quantity.







We agree.



And I think you may get your wish with Beckham during the offseason. I’d be shocked if he isn’t mentioned in trade talks. Question is will a team bite? Giants won’t even ask for too much in return, maybe a 2nd...



youre nuts if you gthink giants will trade obj for a second wen cooper just garnered a first rounder...lbj is worth three if cooper is worth one. stop this madness In comment 14146879 djm said:youre nuts if you gthink giants will trade obj for a second wen cooper just garnered a first rounder...lbj is worth three if cooper is worth one. stop this madness

Darnold.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/24/2018 2:48 pm : link has made the Jets better??



We don't have to make shit up in that discussion. He'll likely be their starter, but he's having rookie struggles. He's not making them better right now. Neither is Josh Rosen for the Cards.

RE: The problem RobCarpenter : 10/24/2018 2:58 pm : link

Quote: as has been pointed out - a 5th rounder is garbage. And he doesn't make that much $$$. (You gotta spend the cap on something....)



This has to be a case of the Giants not wanting him around anymore. I wouldn't be shocked at all if it was at least partially about attitude and perhaps asking out.



A fifth round pick isn't necessarily garbage. It can be used to move up in the draft. Or get a decent contributor. Just because Reese had no ability to pick players doesn't mean that all fifth round players are garbage. In comment 14147007 mittenedman said:A fifth round pick isn't necessarily garbage. It can be used to move up in the draft. Or get a decent contributor. Just because Reese had no ability to pick players doesn't mean that all fifth round players are garbage.

RE: No, I'm going back to this post WillVAB : 10/24/2018 5:40 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Once this is torn down, it needs to be built the correct way.



Not the Jerry Reese way of building from the outside in. We need to build from the inside out.



Prime focus has to be on the QB position and the lines.







The suggestion is the Giants had the wrong priorities, and that refocused they'll do better now.



That's not true, though - they did spend money/resources in these areas. They just chose their players poorly.



If we're going to get better, it's not because we have a newfound philosophy towards building a team - it's going to be because they pick better players this time around.



Reese blew his premium picks on WR, CB, and DE until he had no choice but to panic pick OL.



Making reactionary picks based on the status of the roster isn’t the same as a philosophical commitment. In comment 14146902 jcn56 said:Reese blew his premium picks on WR, CB, and DE until he had no choice but to panic pick OL.Making reactionary picks based on the status of the roster isn’t the same as a philosophical commitment.

Really? cznmike : 7:33 am : link Snacks was by far the best consistent defensive player on the Giants. He's not as flashy as Vernon—when he is healthy, which isn't often. Look up his ratings on every board.

The Lions got a very, very good deal. I'm sure the front office is still high-fifing each other this morning.



Apple I completely understood. If they want to free up cap space, start with the other Eli and that fantastic left tackle and how about the overpaid, used up running back that they brought in from the Panthers. Or, the ex-Viking, overpaid tight end that rides the bench?



Over the past 4 years the Giants front office has paid way over market value for players that no one wanted. Does anyone think Gruden might also be paid by the Giants for front office decisions?



The Giants have become the East Cleveland of the NFL.

RE: RE: No, I'm going back to this post jcn56 : 7:37 am : link

Quote:



Reese blew his premium picks on WR, CB, and DE until he had no choice but to panic pick OL.



Making reactionary picks based on the status of the roster isn’t the same as a philosophical commitment.



The team won 2 SBs on the strength of the WR core and pass rush from DEs.



The problem Reese had is they held on to the core 07 OL for too long. And when they did - they spent premium picks and FA dollars to try to replace them, and failed more often than not.



That's not reactionary or philosophical - it's bad talent evaluation. That was ultimately Reese's undoing, not that he valued some positions over others, but that the team got worse at picking talent. In comment 14147638 WillVAB said:The team won 2 SBs on the strength of the WR core and pass rush from DEs.The problem Reese had is they held on to the core 07 OL for too long. And when they did - they spent premium picks and FA dollars to try to replace them, and failed more often than not.That's not reactionary or philosophical - it's bad talent evaluation. That was ultimately Reese's undoing, not that he valued some positions over others, but that the team got worse at picking talent.