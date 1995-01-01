The big decision is if we go QB in 2019 or 2020 montanagiant : 10/24/2018 2:32 pm At this point, I think we all realize we are going to be drafting in a spot that will enable us to get one of the top QB's in 2019 and most likely will be drafting again in 2020 in a top 10 spot.



Some nice choices in 2019

Herbert - If he declares

Lock

Finley - NC State

Rypien - Boise St

Jones - Duke

Stidham - Auburn (May stay one more year)

Grier



The 2020 QB class is stronger IMO with

Tua out of Bama

Herbert if he does not come out in 2019

Stidham if he does not come out in 2019

Grier - If he does not come out in 2019

Eason - Washington

Fromm - Georgia

Patterson - Michigan



If Herbert and Stidham stay in school for 2019 that QB class drops significantly. I do like Rypien and Jones for their accuracy but I don't see them as a top 5 pick. I honestly think we should spend the 2019 draft on shoring up the other vast holes we have and go for broke in 2020 for either Herbert, Tua, or Fromm





... BleedBlue : 10/24/2018 2:34 pm : link id be SHOCKED

if



herbert

grier

lock

stidham

finley



werent the top 5 QBs avail in 2019.



herbert is coming out and he will be selected VERY early...as in #1 to the giants lol

pray for raider wins BillyM : 10/24/2018 2:35 pm : link pray

No way to know now arniefez : 10/24/2018 2:36 pm : link what pick do they have? who is in the draft?

The way I rate them right now is: Anakim : 10/24/2018 2:37 pm : link 1) Tua

2) Herbert

3) Fromm



Wild card being Daniel Jones who I haven't seen play. MAYBE someone like Steven Montez or Dwayne Haskins Jr., but I would need to see more.







And then everyone else. Not interested in guys like Stidham, Finley, Thorson, Lock, Grier...





So if we have the chance to take Herbert in April, I would do it. If we can't, we'll find a bridge QB to get us to 2020.

With the supporting evidence that Eli can still play, Diver_Down : 10/24/2018 2:38 pm : link (his stats support that conclusion even under duress from the OL) then I would think that Bosa would be a target at #1. Eli will finish his contract with Kyle possibly relieving him if we need to do a proper tank to get Tua.

im a finley fan, not to sure why you dont like him...he looks boring lol, but i feel he throws the ball well and with great anticipation and accuracy. im a fan In comment 14147177 Anakim said:im a finley fan, not to sure why you dont like him...he looks boring lol, but i feel he throws the ball well and with great anticipation and accuracy. im a fan

2020.. Sean : 10/24/2018 2:41 pm : link use 2019 to build the trenches.

The thing is... Chris684 : 10/24/2018 2:42 pm : link If they are motivated enough to do so, they can enter the 2019 draft with an eye towards 2020 so that even if they start to slightly improve and don't stink as much next year as they do this year they can trade for future picks.



Herbert seems like a very legitimate prospect based on what I've seen so far. Size, accuracy, mobility, leadership.



The first step is getting Lauletta out there so we can get a look.



it still amuses me Greg from LI : 10/24/2018 2:45 pm : link that Jacob Eason, a top QB prospect, has a dad named Tony Eason who is not the former Pats QB Tony Eason.

Play Lauletta the rest of this year Dave in Hoboken : 10/24/2018 2:47 pm : link and all of next year. The new QB takes over in 2020.

I'm down with .McL. : 10/24/2018 2:49 pm : link tank for Tua or

bomb for Fromm...

Watch NC State and you'll see why Finley isn't terribly impressive Greg from LI : 10/24/2018 2:50 pm : link Numbers look good, but they have some big, very physical WRs, particularly Kelvin Harmon who is going to be a first round pick. He's 6'3" 215, Emeka Emezie is 6'3" 210, and Jokobi Meyers is 6'2" 205. Finley throws a lot of jump balls to those guys, and they go up and just outfight the DBs to make the catch. Saw it happen over and over again in the NCSU-UVA game.

You can't count on losing Anakim : 10/24/2018 2:54 pm : link If it happens, it happens. But you can't coach to tank.



Even if you like Tua more than Herbert (which I do), I would still take Herbert in 2019 over the possibility of taking Tua.

That is Jerry in DC : 10/24/2018 2:54 pm : link indeed the big decision. My feeling is that 2020 is the class. It's a little risky because we might end up winning some games in 2019, which could put us in a bad spot. Even 4 wins could kill it, depending on our competition.



That's also a lot of tanking, but that's where we are.



Gonna be a big job for shurmur to manage a team that is tanking from now until next January. Not easy.

Honestly, I don't think they have to try too hard to lose games Greg from LI : 10/24/2018 2:57 pm : link They're either going to start Lauletta with a few games of starting experience or some journeyman. The OL, even with an injection of talent from the draft, isn't likely to gel for a while. The defense will still be riddled with holes everywhere but DT.



I'm not too worried about them winning too many games in 2019.

What Sean said. Red Dog : 10/24/2018 2:57 pm : link 2019 - build in the trenches.



2020 - draft a new franchise QB.

I'm perfectly happy waiting if we can get one of bradshaw44 : 10/24/2018 3:02 pm : link Fromm or Tua. Those dude's can play.

If Herbert is there AcesUp : 10/24/2018 3:12 pm : link You grab him. The only problem I see is that this is a 1 QB draft and we won't be picking high enough (probably #1 overall) to grab him. That's the only reason to wait until 2020. The whole "build up the whole team before taking a QB talk" is nonsense. If a franchise guy is there, you take him. You don't time it. These opportunities aren't available to you every year.

Francesa says eli wants to stay a giant micky : 10/24/2018 3:22 pm : link And that they may keep him and tear the rest team down

I would also explore AcesUp : 10/24/2018 3:24 pm : link An unorthodox approach of churning game manager types on modest deals while investing in the OL if that franchise guy isn't there at our first pick. Take a guy like Finley on Day 2 with the understanding that you are committed to letting him and Lauletta compete for the right to run Barkley's offense for the next 3-4 years.

reasons to believe in Tua Greg from LI : 10/24/2018 3:27 pm : link -He's mobile but he's very comfortable throwing from the pocket.



-He can run, but only does so when he needs to or on designed runs. He looks to throw first.



-While he admittedly doesn't face a whole lot of pressure, when he DOES have guys in his face, he doesn't panic. Watch the tapes and you'll see throws where he hangs tough and takes a hit to complete the throw.



-He's a leader, flat out. As a freshman with little game experience, he rallied the team around him in the national championship game against Georgia's ferocious defense, bringing them back from a 13-0 halftime deficit by throwing 3 second half TDs in the 26-23 OT win. Hard to think of more of a baptism by fire than that, and he performed brilliantly.



-In addition to all of his physical gifts, he's a humble, hard-working team player. Has all the intangibles you want to see.

Most likely not getting a QB Foobarbaz : 10/24/2018 3:29 pm : link Eli still has years left in the tank

We just scored 6 points in the first 55 minutes against the worst WillieYoung : 10/24/2018 3:32 pm : link defense in the NFL and you still think Eli can play. Unreal.

Francesa has not said that.. Sean : 10/24/2018 3:38 pm : link He did say this will be Eli’s last year & Lauletta will get starts.

Is Kyler Murray a prospect? Eli Wilson : 10/24/2018 3:40 pm : link I haven't seen him play, but he has some ridiculous numbers.



Is it just that he's too short, or are there other concerns?

Murray was the #9 overall pick in the MLB draft Greg from LI : 10/24/2018 3:44 pm : link and is generally assumed to pursue a baseball career.

Herbert would be dumb BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/24/2018 3:47 pm : link to not come out this season.



Tua is going to surpass him as the #1 prospect in 2020.



I don't think he would want to miss out on the big bucks.

I've not seen FatMan in Charlotte : 10/24/2018 3:51 pm : link a freshman QB look as good from an arm strength and poise standpoint as Trevor Lawrence. Seeing him in person, he's throwing missiles out there.



He could easily declare in two years.

I would love to get Tua Leg of Theismann : 10/24/2018 4:27 pm : link I just hate that we have to wait that long.



When I saw him come in in last year's championship game I just thought he looked like such a natural baller. Just pure backyard football on that one scramble & throw for the TD. That's the kind of thing we need in this offense to infuse some life. Tua, Barkley, Beckham, and Engram are all so physically gifted and natural gamers I could just see them balling out and making play after play when they need to.

If Herbert doesn't declare ... Beer Man : 10/24/2018 5:16 pm : link Then I would get the best value out of our 2019 picks (which could include trading back and stockpiling additional picks) and position the team to have the collateral to go after Herbert or Tua in 2020.

Fromm Longtimelurker : 10/24/2018 5:52 pm : link Fromm won't even be starting for uga next year. Justin fields will beat him out and he will transfer like Eason did.

If Hebert is not there Archer : 10/24/2018 8:19 pm : link If the Giants do not like one of the QBs available in 2019 they should trade down in the 2019 draft and accumulate draft picks in 2020 . I would use those picks as assets to get the QB of their choice in 2020

Ridiculous TD : 10/24/2018 8:34 pm : link If Herbert is there when we draft and is still considered a top 3ish pick you run to the podium and take him.



Bird in hand my friends.. bird in hand.

