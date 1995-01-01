As the Manning Coughlin era officially comes to a close.... Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 9:50 am



What a run 2005-2011 was. Made the playoffs 5 out of 7 years. 2 Superbowl championships, but not just normal ones, but storybook championships. The underdog fighter vs. the heavyweight champ type championships, and I'm not just talking about the Superbowl games. I'm talking about the two trips to Lambeau, the trip to Dallas, and the trip to San Fran. All games that had that classic feel to them.



Those teams were so damn resilient and physically tough, they played together as a team and were accountable to each other. They took some of the worse losses imaginable and turned around the following week and just scrap with teams that they had no business on paper scrapping with. They never quit. They just kept coming at you.



During that time, any game, any week, not only did I think the Giants had a chance, I expected them to win.



If I had to pinpoint a start to it all, well I have two. The first was at the end of 2004 when Eli and a decimated, packed in Giants team beat the Parcells led Cowboys with 3 TD's to backup WR nobody David Tyree. But the real coming out party for me, when I realized he had the stuff, was the Denver game when he hit Toomer (the Bronco killer).



Seemed like Plaxico just destroyed teams in the NFC East for a long stretch. Maybe the greatest of all was the catch in OT against Philly after we came back from down 24-7.



I remember going into Pittsburgh in 2008, with Plaxico on the bench for a quarter, and just physically beating them up. Kenny Phillips hit Mewelde Moore so hard I thought he killed him.



Seemed like every week for a couple of years, it was damn near a guarantee that Osi was going to sack force fumble a QB, and potentially pick it up and take it to the house. There were the Four Aces and Nascar... And yes, there was Ballin' and Voltron too. Tuck, Kiwi, Strahan, Osi... Six sacks on McNabb. Quarterbacks just bewildered because the pressure was coming from everywhere.



I remember Coughlin's decision to play to win against the Patriots in the final regular season game of 2007, with nothing to play for other than pride and history. In Tom Coughlin's book, I read about how John Madden called and left this message after the game:



Quote: Just called to congratulate you and your team for a great effort last night. Not good, but great. I think it's one of the best things to happen in the NFL in the last ten years, and I don't know if they all know it, but they should be very grateful to you and your team for what you did. I believe so firmly in this: that there is only one way to play the game, and it is a regular season game and you go out and win the darn game. I was just so proud being a part of the NFL and of what your guys did and the way you did it. You proved that it's a game and there's only one way to play the game and you did it. The NFL needed it. We've gotten too much of, "Well, they're going to rest their players and don't need to win, therefore they won't win." Well, that's not sports and that's not competition. I'm a little emotional about it. I'm just so proud. It's something we all need to thank you for, and I believe the NFL needed that.



I remember in 2008 going up against a physical Ravens defense that hadn't given up 100 yards all season, and we put up over 200 on them. Just a domination.



Brandon Jacobs trucking dudes. Ahmad Bradshaw running so hard and hitting people that he was cracking the decals on his helmet.



And finally, of course, I knew if Eli had the ball in his hands at the end of the half or game with 2 minutes to go, we were going to score. It was expected, and he delivered.



When it's all said and done, that era will hold up every bit as well as championship eras of the 80's, 60's, and 50's.



It was special, and I'm sad it's over. That run coincided with some of the best years of my life. Got married and bought my first house in 2007, right at the start of that season. The night that we sacked McNabb six times on Sunday night football was the night after my wedding. My first born son was born in August 2011.



The 80's run was awesome to me as a kid, but it really belonged to my stepfather, my grandfather, and my uncle. This run was mine.



What a run. I've been thinking about the good years... Thought we could use some positive thoughts today as the rebuild begins this week, and it's been nothing but negative for what feels like forever now.What a run 2005-2011 was. Made the playoffs 5 out of 7 years. 2 Superbowl championships, but not just normal ones, but storybook championships. The underdog fighter vs. the heavyweight champ type championships, and I'm not just talking about the Superbowl games. I'm talking about the two trips to Lambeau, the trip to Dallas, and the trip to San Fran. All games that had that classic feel to them.Those teams were so damn resilient and physically tough, they played together as a team and were accountable to each other. They took some of the worse losses imaginable and turned around the following week and just scrap with teams that they had no business on paper scrapping with. They never quit. They just kept coming at you.During that time, any game, any week, not only did I think the Giants had a chance, I expected them to win.If I had to pinpoint a start to it all, well I have two. The first was at the end of 2004 when Eli and a decimated, packed in Giants team beat the Parcells led Cowboys with 3 TD's to backup WR nobody David Tyree. But the real coming out party for me, when I realized he had the stuff, was the Denver game when he hit Toomer (the Bronco killer).Seemed like Plaxico just destroyed teams in the NFC East for a long stretch. Maybe the greatest of all was the catch in OT against Philly after we came back from down 24-7.I remember going into Pittsburgh in 2008, with Plaxico on the bench for a quarter, and just physically beating them up. Kenny Phillips hit Mewelde Moore so hard I thought he killed him.Seemed like every week for a couple of years, it was damn near a guarantee that Osi was going to sack force fumble a QB, and potentially pick it up and take it to the house. There were the Four Aces and Nascar... And yes, there was Ballin' and Voltron too. Tuck, Kiwi, Strahan, Osi... Six sacks on McNabb. Quarterbacks just bewildered because the pressure was coming from everywhere.I remember Coughlin's decision to play to win against the Patriots in the final regular season game of 2007, with nothing to play for other than pride and history. In Tom Coughlin's book, I read about how John Madden called and left this message after the game:I remember in 2008 going up against a physical Ravens defense that hadn't given up 100 yards all season, and we put up over 200 on them. Just a domination.Brandon Jacobs trucking dudes. Ahmad Bradshaw running so hard and hitting people that he was cracking the decals on his helmet.And finally, of course, I knew if Eli had the ball in his hands at the end of the half or game with 2 minutes to go, we were going to score. It was expected, and he delivered.When it's all said and done, that era will hold up every bit as well as championship eras of the 80's, 60's, and 50's.It was special, and I'm sad it's over. That run coincided with some of the best years of my life. Got married and bought my first house in 2007, right at the start of that season. The night that we sacked McNabb six times on Sunday night football was the night after my wedding. My first born son was born in August 2011.The 80's run was awesome to me as a kid, but it really belonged to my stepfather, my grandfather, and my uncle. This run was mine.What a run.

No losing season for 8 straight years.. Sean : 10/25/2018 9:52 am : link 2005-2012, a great run of NYG football.

What the Eli Coughlin era lacked AnnapolisMike : 10/25/2018 9:56 am : link Outside of 2008...was a dominant team. They were terribly inconsistent all the time.



What I like most of the era (outside of the two Superbowls) was that I felt good about being a Giants fan. TC and Eli are good men and I was happy they were the faces of the franchise.

Nice post Britt Kyle in NY : 10/25/2018 9:56 am : link It was a great run, one that I appreciate even more now given the current state of the franchise. Thankfully we got our titles. Can never take those away

Right there with you YAJ2112 : 10/25/2018 9:57 am : link got married 2 weeks after SB XLII. First kid was born 3 weeks after SB XLVI. Just a great run all around.

It was a great, great run. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/25/2018 9:57 am : link 2 titles & a lifetime of memories.



Now it's time to usher in a new & hopefully exciting era of Giants football. Life is too short to be depressed so I'm trying to think optimistically.

It was great Rong5611 : 10/25/2018 10:00 am : link The 3rd great era of Giants football -



The 1950's - early '60's - Huff, Tittle, Conerly, Gifford, etc.



Simms/LT - 1981 - 1990



Eli - 2004 - 2011

In the 17 years between 1990 and 2007.... Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 10:00 am : link I really learned what it was to be a fan. To want for something so desperately and it felt like it would never happen, experiencing awful, awful losses (Superbowl 35 and the 2002 loss to San Fran)...



I learned that if you don't experience of the lowest of the lows, you can never TRULY appreciate the highest of the highs.



It was worth the wait.

Good stuff Britt. NYG07 : 10/25/2018 10:02 am : link My favorite part of the prime Eli years were the 4th quarter comebacks. Even if he played like shit for 3 quarters, you knew, without a doubt that he was going to drive the team for the winning score. Starting with the 2005 game against the Broncos through the final drive in Superbowl 46. It was something special.

I for one..... Reb8thVA : 10/25/2018 10:03 am : link am extremely angry and disatisfied with the way it is ending.

Eli, Coughlin and Reese brought close to a decade jcn56 : 10/25/2018 10:03 am : link of very good football - some great, some not so great, but overall very good - and that's not an easy thing to do in the parity era.



Sadly, it didn't end well for any of them - but that's almost always the case in sports.

Not sure how old you are Britt AnnapolisMike : 10/25/2018 10:04 am : link But I was in my late teens and early twenties during the Parcells era. The 90's were a bit of a lost decade, but the turnaround was pretty quick after drafting Eli.



I did love that 80's team..especially the defense.

RE: I for one..... Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 10:04 am : link

Quote: am extremely angry and disatisfied with the way it is ending.



Me too. But I'm coming to grips with the fact that I really ended years ago, and I'm just finally realizing it. Once Gilbride was gone, that was it.



The Coughlin Manning era arrived DOA in 2013. In comment 14148514 Reb8thVA said:Me too. But I'm coming to grips with the fact that I really ended years ago, and I'm just finally realizing it. Once Gilbride was gone, that was it.The Coughlin Manning era arrived DOA in 2013.

RE: What the Eli Coughlin era lacked NYBEN1963 : 10/25/2018 10:05 am : link

Quote: Outside of 2008...was a dominant team. They were terribly inconsistent all the time.



What I like most of the era (outside of the two Superbowls) was that I felt good about being a Giants fan. TC and Eli are good men and I was happy they were the faces of the franchise.



True but it was IMO they could never consistently play good defense. The 2 best defensive years in Eli's career were 2007 and 2008 other than that the defenses have been middle of the back or worse sometimes historically bad. No greater example of this was 2009,I think that was one of Eli and t he TC/Gilbride offense's best years but it was ruined by a defense that was up until then historically bad and run by a one and done defensive coordinator that none of the players liked. Spags leaving after 2008 hurt this team more than people realize had he stayed maybe 2009 would have been a SB type of season. In comment 14148486 AnnapolisMike said:True but it was IMO they could never consistently play good defense. The 2 best defensive years in Eli's career were 2007 and 2008 other than that the defenses have been middle of the back or worse sometimes historically bad. No greater example of this was 2009,I think that was one of Eli and t he TC/Gilbride offense's best years but it was ruined by a defense that was up until then historically bad and run by a one and done defensive coordinator that none of the players liked. Spags leaving after 2008 hurt this team more than people realize had he stayed maybe 2009 would have been a SB type of season.

Going into.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/25/2018 10:06 am : link GB and winning the game that permanently left Coughlin with frostbitten cheeks is something I'll never forget.



Beating Brady twice in the SB, both at the end of the game are things you'll look back at and talk to your friends and family about even as an old man.



My biggest regret about the current state is the impact it has on my son. He was more upset after the Panthers game than I was, and he's now in the midst of one of the worst stretches in team history.



I lived through parts of the 70's, but I was a babe when Snead was here. When I was my son's age, we were beating Denver and Buffalo to hoist the Lombardi. I don't know when he'll get to see that.

my favorite moment of that run GiantNatty : 10/25/2018 10:10 am : link was in san francisco for the championship game during the second run. eli getting up off the ground, chinstrap around his mouth after taking another pounding, and calling timeout- not because he needed it but because the team needed to stop the clock. toughness and presence of mind all in one.



i said before that game that eli was going to give us a san francisco treat and he delivered big time.

Some of my best personal memories of the era Chris684 : 10/25/2018 10:12 am : link The 2004 draft day party. I wanted Eli badly but I wasn't sure we would get him. I thought we would wind up with Gallery (if they stuck with Collins) or Ben or Eli but had no idea.



The party was great during the first hour, the Giants pick, the trade, etc. But then I got bored and wound up leaving before Eli got there haha. I was always annoyed I missed that.



Fast forward to 2007, being up at Albany the day Eli officially came of age and stuck it to Tiki for mocking him on the air as an analyst. I remember telling my friend who was with me, "This is unlike Eli but I like it"



It's funny, but another time at Albany, and this was actually before the 2nd Super Bowl, probably 2010. I saw Ernie Accorsi hanging around the campus grounds by himself. I thought it was a good opportunity to approach him and thank him for sticking to his guns and going with Eli. At that time we only had the 2007 Super Bowl but that one win was enough to prompt me to do that. Nothing in sports will ever come close to that so I felt obligated as a fan to do so.



When I think back on the Eli era now, I only wish that some of the lows and bad luck could have been avoided. The Plax shooting. The career ending injuries to Boss, Steve Smith, Nicks and Cruz. The inability of several front offices and head coaches to build an offensive line.



But when I look back years from now all of that shit will be forgotten and all that will remain for me will be 4 games. 2 road NFC title games and 2 Super Bowls against Belichick and Brady. I think you'd be hard pressed to find a Qb who could perform as well, in those 4 spots, as Eli Manning.



Francesa said yesterday, the minute Eli Manning is no longer the NYG QB his career, his legacy will no longer be brought down by the stink of today. I agree whole-heartedly.

2008 was my favorite non championship team Jints in Carolina : 10/25/2018 10:19 am : link until the idiot shot himself in his leg.



That team could and did beat everyone.

RE: Some of my best personal memories of the era Reb8thVA : 10/25/2018 10:24 am : link

Quote: The 2004 draft day party. I wanted Eli badly but I wasn't sure we would get him. I thought we would wind up with Gallery (if they stuck with Collins) or Ben or Eli but had no idea.



The party was great during the first hour, the Giants pick, the trade, etc. But then I got bored and wound up leaving before Eli got there haha. I was always annoyed I missed that.



Fast forward to 2007, being up at Albany the day Eli officially came of age and stuck it to Tiki for mocking him on the air as an analyst. I remember telling my friend who was with me, "This is unlike Eli but I like it"



It's funny, but another time at Albany, and this was actually before the 2nd Super Bowl, probably 2010. I saw Ernie Accorsi hanging around the campus grounds by himself. I thought it was a good opportunity to approach him and thank him for sticking to his guns and going with Eli. At that time we only had the 2007 Super Bowl but that one win was enough to prompt me to do that. Nothing in sports will ever come close to that so I felt obligated as a fan to do so.



When I think back on the Eli era now, I only wish that some of the lows and bad luck could have been avoided. The Plax shooting. The career ending injuries to Boss, Steve Smith, Nicks and Cruz. The inability of several front offices and head coaches to build an offensive line.



But when I look back years from now all of that shit will be forgotten and all that will remain for me will be 4 games. 2 road NFC title games and 2 Super Bowls against Belichick and Brady. I think you'd be hard pressed to find a Qb who could perform as well, in those 4 spots, as Eli Manning.



Francesa said yesterday, the minute Eli Manning is no longer the NYG QB his career, his legacy will no longer be brought down by the stink of today. I agree whole-heartedly.



I hope Francesca is right and that Eli's career will not be defined by the lousy position that he has been put in these last few years. Some of the rhetoric and vitriol that has been comming out lately does give me pause for concern. In comment 14148540 Chris684 said:I hope Francesca is right and that Eli's career will not be defined by the lousy position that he has been put in these last few years. Some of the rhetoric and vitriol that has been comming out lately does give me pause for concern.

Thanks Britt TyreeHelmet : 10/25/2018 10:25 am : link Great post and some great memories. I was at the 2008 game against the Ravens and man was that a fun one. The steelers game was also great. Was also at the Panthers win and never been colder...Ward was incredible that night. I now remember how fun it was to watch a team that could block!



The whole 2008 season was a great memory until the shooting. They were truly the unquestioned best team in the league. Better times...

RE: 2008 was my favorite non championship team Reb8thVA : 10/25/2018 10:25 am : link

Quote: until the idiot shot himself in his leg.



That team could and did beat everyone.



IMHO that was the most dominant Giant team in my lifetime, even more than the 1986 team. In comment 14148555 Jints in Carolina said:IMHO that was the most dominant Giant team in my lifetime, even more than the 1986 team.

Ah yes, the Killdrive years... barens : 10/25/2018 10:26 am : link sorry Britt, I just had to.

RE: Ah yes, the Killdrive years... barens : 10/25/2018 10:28 am : link

Quote: sorry Britt, I just had to.



Speaking of Gilbride, I wonder how those around here would welcome him back with open arms now. In comment 14148577 barens said:Speaking of Gilbride, I wonder how those around here would welcome him back with open arms now.

Having lived throught the 60's and 70's HomerJones45 : 10/25/2018 10:30 am : link we were very, very fortunate in the era of parity and free agency to hoist two World Championship trophies in such a short time in two classic games with two HC's and two qb's headed for the HOF. There is no "but" to that. Every franchise not named New England would have given their collective right nuts for the run we had.



Nice post Britt.

Totally agree. Sounds like we're in similar places. Giantfan in skinland : 10/25/2018 10:31 am : link I remember and cherish the 80s teams, but I was a kid. Those teams are special to me because it is something I shared growing up with my dad and brother.



But the Eli/Coughlin era was the team that I came of age with. Eli will forever be my Quarterback. He's basically the same age as me. I've spent most of my adult life being known for my feelings about him as a player. It's crazy how much of a part of my life that guy who I have never met has been, but its undeniable.



Eli's rookie year was the year I got married. My birthday present from my wife that year was tickets to a Giants game. The first one I had ever attended. She bought it two months before my birthday and just picked the game closest to the day. It ended up being the game against Atlanta where Eli got his first start. I will never forget the gooosebumps I got walking into the stadium surrounded by Giants fans chanting "Let's go Giants" and "Let's go Eli".



My wife was pregnant with our first child during the 2007 run. I talked to our unborn daughter about the matchups on Saturday nights and rubbed my wife's belly for good luck whenever we needed a big play (you're welcome for the Tyree play). Those playoff games that year followed by the Pats win are simply the greatest sporting moments I've ever experienced and, quite frankly, up there in the happiest moments of my life if I'm being honest (coming after marriage and birth of children, of course). After that, even if he had never done another thing of note in the NFL, Eli was golden with me for the rest of his career.



But, of course, it didn't end there. My daughter learned her first curse words after watching the Desean Jackson game with me. Our son had joined the fray by that time too. So while they were still little, we got to share in the 2011 run together. My kids salsa'd every time Victor Cruz scored a TD. That was when, for me, Eli answered any questions anyone could ever have of him. That playoff run was as good as you can play the position, imo. People want to say we won because of the defense. I will go to my grave arguing we won that year first and foremost because of Eli's determination and skill as a QB.



And I totally agree with you Britt. What I loved about being a Giants fan during that time was that Eli, for all the inexplicable aw shucks moments and goofy Eli faces on the field, was everything you want your favorite player to be. Tough, great attitude/team player, absolute nails in the clutch, classy, and apparently very down to earth.



None of my feelings about those times has changed for me or been tarnished in the last few years. Is it fun now? No. But the funny (or maybe not funny) thing is that it sort of fits with where I'm at in life now too. Things are harder. Life is stressful. Real issues weigh me down. And the Giants aren't just winning superbowls like its easy. So it goes.



I'm probably not as emotionally invested as the younger me was (which, I kind of suspect may be true for Eli too). Losses don't impact me the way they used to. But even so, I will be forever grateful for that time because of all the special memories rapped up in it. And at the heart of that...was Eli.



Go 10.

Great post Britt Jim in Forest Hills : 10/25/2018 10:37 am : link Agreed on many counts. The highest of highs with this regime.



I agree that this team brought on a new generation of fans, so lucky to witness Eli and Coughlin's tenure here.



2008 though bittersweet was also a great year for me. I saw the Giants, my beloved Giants virtually dominate the entire league. I had been waiting for that my entire life and they delivered.



Onto the next great set of Giants for us and our kids!

RE: Totally agree. Sounds like we're in similar places. Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 10:42 am : link

Quote: I remember and cherish the 80s teams, but I was a kid. Those teams are special to me because it is something I shared growing up with my dad and brother.



But the Eli/Coughlin era was the team that I came of age with. Eli will forever be my Quarterback. He's basically the same age as me. I've spent most of my adult life being known for my feelings about him as a player. It's crazy how much of a part of my life that guy who I have never met has been, but its undeniable.



Eli's rookie year was the year I got married. My birthday present from my wife that year was tickets to a Giants game. The first one I had ever attended. She bought it two months before my birthday and just picked the game closest to the day. It ended up being the game against Atlanta where Eli got his first start. I will never forget the gooosebumps I got walking into the stadium surrounded by Giants fans chanting "Let's go Giants" and "Let's go Eli".



My wife was pregnant with our first child during the 2007 run. I talked to our unborn daughter about the matchups on Saturday nights and rubbed my wife's belly for good luck whenever we needed a big play (you're welcome for the Tyree play). Those playoff games that year followed by the Pats win are simply the greatest sporting moments I've ever experienced and, quite frankly, up there in the happiest moments of my life if I'm being honest (coming after marriage and birth of children, of course). After that, even if he had never done another thing of note in the NFL, Eli was golden with me for the rest of his career.



But, of course, it didn't end there. My daughter learned her first curse words after watching the Desean Jackson game with me. Our son had joined the fray by that time too. So while they were still little, we got to share in the 2011 run together. My kids salsa'd every time Victor Cruz scored a TD. That was when, for me, Eli answered any questions anyone could ever have of him. That playoff run was as good as you can play the position, imo. People want to say we won because of the defense. I will go to my grave arguing we won that year first and foremost because of Eli's determination and skill as a QB.



And I totally agree with you Britt. What I loved about being a Giants fan during that time was that Eli, for all the inexplicable aw shucks moments and goofy Eli faces on the field, was everything you want your favorite player to be. Tough, great attitude/team player, absolute nails in the clutch, classy, and apparently very down to earth.



None of my feelings about those times has changed for me or been tarnished in the last few years. Is it fun now? No. But the funny (or maybe not funny) thing is that it sort of fits with where I'm at in life now too. Things are harder. Life is stressful. Real issues weigh me down. And the Giants aren't just winning superbowls like its easy. So it goes.



I'm probably not as emotionally invested as the younger me was (which, I kind of suspect may be true for Eli too). Losses don't impact me the way they used to. But even so, I will be forever grateful for that time because of all the special memories rapped up in it. And at the heart of that...was Eli.



Go 10.



I feel this post in my heart, even your comments about life and the Giants now.



It's amazing to think that the greatest years of my life, my marriage, and the birth of my children will always and forever be intertwined with that Giants run.



It all just felt like it was meant to be. It was magical. In comment 14148597 Giantfan in skinland said:I feel this post in my heart, even your comments about life and the Giants now.It's amazing to think that the greatest years of my life, my marriage, and the birth of my children will always and forever be intertwined with that Giants run.It all just felt like it was meant to be. It was magical.

Great post and I agree. Dodge : 10/25/2018 10:45 am : link I just wrote something similar but only a lot less articulate.



I'll miss that era, but it's been gone for 5 years and we've been living off of fumes.

RE: RE: 2008 was my favorite non championship team Greg from LI : 10/25/2018 10:45 am : link

Quote: IMHO that was the most dominant Giant team in my lifetime, even more than the 1986 team.



Nostalgia is one thing, but you're being ridiculous there. In comment 14148571 Reb8thVA said:Nostalgia is one thing, but you're being ridiculous there.

I still don't know exactly how the Giants beat the 49ers Beezer : 10/25/2018 10:46 am : link to get to that second Super Bowl. That was ... YA Tittle "agony of defeat" photo-esque, but in reverse.



Eli was the toughest man on the planet that day.

2005 Comeback bradshaw44 : 10/25/2018 10:48 am : link



I was 25 and in the prime of my life for the run and I will forever be grateful.





Now here's a song from Boy II Men that feels appropriate for this thread.

- ( Against Denver. The moment Eli came of age, IMO. I was at the bar alone watching and there were several other Giants fans there watching solo as well. When he hit Toomer in the endzone and his teammates mobbed him, myself and total strangers were jumping up and down hugging each other and high fiving. One of my favorite moments as a sports fan. Knowing we had a young stud at QB and there was hope for a dynasty brewing.I was 25 and in the prime of my life for the run and I will forever be grateful.Now here's a song from Boy II Men that feels appropriate for this thread. Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday - ( New Window

RE: What the Eli Coughlin era lacked Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/25/2018 10:53 am : link

Quote: Outside of 2008...was a dominant team. They were terribly inconsistent all the time.



What I like most of the era (outside of the two Superbowls) was that I felt good about being a Giants fan. TC and Eli are good men and I was happy they were the faces of the franchise.

We were dominant in 2008 because of Steve Smith. Only Giants offense I ever seen that would methodically drive down the field. Amazing when you have players fit in a scheme. In comment 14148486 AnnapolisMike said:We were dominant in 2008 because of Steve Smith. Only Giants offense I ever seen that would methodically drive down the field. Amazing when you have players fit in a scheme.

RE: Pulling out the B2M bradshaw44 : 10/25/2018 10:53 am : link

Quote: you asshole.



LOL. Only if we could have it streaming in the background when this thread is pulled up. Kind of like myspace pages used to do. In comment 14148644 Giantfan in skinland said:LOL. Only if we could have it streaming in the background when this thread is pulled up. Kind of like myspace pages used to do.

Thanks Britt Cariboo : 10/25/2018 10:54 am : link We needed this post. Provides a momentary relief from the current pain. The bonds that were created during that period with fellow Giant fans will live on forever. We all just need to hang in there hope they will come again.

RE: I still don't know exactly how the Giants beat the 49ers Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/25/2018 10:58 am : link

Quote: to get to that second Super Bowl. That was ... YA Tittle "agony of defeat" photo-esque, but in reverse.



Eli was the toughest man on the planet that day.

Douche Harbaugh was out coached by Coughlin and his secret weapon PR Aaron Ross. The way the D's were playing 2nd half, whoever makes the first mistake loses.



Man if we had Ross this year, we might have won a game or two more. In comment 14148635 Beezer said:Douche Harbaugh was out coached by Coughlin and his secret weapon PR Aaron Ross. The way the D's were playing 2nd half, whoever makes the first mistake loses.Man if we had Ross this year, we might have won a game or two more.

RE: RE: I still don't know exactly how the Giants beat the 49ers Reb8thVA : 10/25/2018 11:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 14148635 Beezer said:





Quote:





to get to that second Super Bowl. That was ... YA Tittle "agony of defeat" photo-esque, but in reverse.



Eli was the toughest man on the planet that day.





Douche Harbaugh was out coached by Coughlin and his secret weapon PR Aaron Ross. The way the D's were playing 2nd half, whoever makes the first mistake loses.



Man if we had Ross this year, we might have won a game or two more.



That game is still my favorite Giants playoff win. I think the Eli TD strike to Manningham is still one of his most underrated throws. In comment 14148662 Coach Red Beaulieu said:That game is still my favorite Giants playoff win. I think the Eli TD strike to Manningham is still one of his most underrated throws.

Great Post, Britt, clatterbuck : 10/25/2018 11:05 am : link from an old dude who's been around from Conerly and Y.A. to Tarkenton to Simms to Eli.

RE: RE: RE: 2008 was my favorite non championship team jcn56 : 10/25/2018 11:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 14148571 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





IMHO that was the most dominant Giant team in my lifetime, even more than the 1986 team.







Nostalgia is one thing, but you're being ridiculous there.



Seriously - they were so dominant that once Plax went down they were done for. That 86 team was a classic NFL all time great. In comment 14148630 Greg from LI said:Seriously - they were so dominant that once Plax went down they were done for. That 86 team was a classic NFL all time great.

Honestly.... Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 11:08 am : link Those years felt like the last gasp of a dying era of the NFL.



I'm not sure the NFL of today resembles the NFL of 2010 and prior much.



I think back to that game in Pittsburgh in 2008, and some of those other extremely physical games... They just don't happen like that (and shouldn't, knowing what we know now).

The Matt Dodge elisha2014 : 10/25/2018 11:11 am : link punt was the end of the Eli/TC "run". Nobody recovered from that. I'm not sure I have yet.

RE: RE: RE: I still don't know exactly how the Giants beat the 49ers NYG07 : 10/25/2018 11:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 14148662 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





In comment 14148635 Beezer said:





Quote:



That game is still my favorite Giants playoff win. I think the Eli TD strike to Manningham is still one of his most underrated throws.



"Yeah 'Rio!!" Agreed. I also think the TD pass to Manningham in the playoff game against the Falcons is one of Eli's best too. As Aikman said during the broadcast, "You can't walk it to a guy any better than that." In comment 14148673 Reb8thVA said:"Yeah 'Rio!!" Agreed. I also think the TD pass to Manningham in the playoff game against the Falcons is one of Eli's best too. As Aikman said during the broadcast, "You can't walk it to a guy any better than that."

Just like other schemes that are successful for awhile, Doomster : 10/25/2018 11:18 am : link Gilbride's offense was figured out by defenses.....his play calling became too predictable......and going long on 3rd and short, so many times, was a head scratcher...



But what replaced it, was only successful because of OBj, until teams finally learned to use cover two against a team that couldn't run the ball or protect the qb....

RE: RE: RE: RE: 2008 was my favorite non championship team Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/25/2018 11:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 14148630 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 14148571 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





IMHO that was the most dominant Giant team in my lifetime, even more than the 1986 team.







Nostalgia is one thing, but you're being ridiculous there.







Seriously - they were so dominant that once Plax went down they were done for. That 86 team was a classic NFL all time great.

He was a huge target for Eli, literally. That offense was a combined arms attack juggernaut, but it's like Alexander the Great's phalanx losing his heavy cavalry or German blizkrieg losing air support. Once he went down, Walrus had us by the balls. In comment 14148678 jcn56 said:He was a huge target for Eli, literally. That offense was a combined arms attack juggernaut, but it's like Alexander the Great's phalanx losing his heavy cavalry or German blizkrieg losing air support. Once he went down, Walrus had us by the balls.

RE: The Matt Dodge bradshaw44 : 10/25/2018 11:18 am : link

Quote: punt was the end of the Eli/TC "run". Nobody recovered from that. I'm not sure I have yet.





Didn't we win the Super Bowl the next season? Or do I have my seasons mixed up? In comment 14148688 elisha2014 said:Didn't we win the Super Bowl the next season? Or do I have my seasons mixed up?

RE: RE: The Matt Dodge Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/25/2018 11:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 14148688 elisha2014 said:





Quote:





punt was the end of the Eli/TC "run". Nobody recovered from that. I'm not sure I have yet.









Didn't we win the Super Bowl the next season? Or do I have my seasons mixed up?

Iirc the correlation was we won the SB the year after an embarrassing loss to Philly. In comment 14148706 bradshaw44 said:Iirc the correlation was we won the SB the year after an embarrassing loss to Philly.

RE: RE: RE: The Matt Dodge bradshaw44 : 10/25/2018 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14148706 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 14148688 elisha2014 said:





Quote:





punt was the end of the Eli/TC "run". Nobody recovered from that. I'm not sure I have yet.









Didn't we win the Super Bowl the next season? Or do I have my seasons mixed up?





Iirc the correlation was we won the SB the year after an embarrassing loss to Philly.





That's what I thought. That game bounced us from the 2010 playoffs even though we finished 10-6. In comment 14148715 Coach Red Beaulieu said:That's what I thought. That game bounced us from the 2010 playoffs even though we finished 10-6.

Yes, the Dodge Punt was in 2010.... Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 11:26 am : link Ironically, it was that Eagles win that put Green Bay in the playoffs. Otherwise, they were likely to miss and therefor, no Superbowl win.



The NFL is funny like that.

RE: RE: I for one..... Thegratefulhead : 10/25/2018 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14148514 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





am extremely angry and disatisfied with the way it is ending.







Me too. But I'm coming to grips with the fact that I really ended years ago, and I'm just finally realizing it. Once Gilbride was gone, that was it.



The Coughlin Manning era arrived DOA in 2013. Thank you for the thread. We feel the same way about those years. I also agree with you 1000% about Gilbride. I agree with FMIC about Green Bay and TC cheeks too. I will NEVER FORGET. Jacobs Trucking Woodson...WOW Making TC fire Gilbride was a terrible move. We lost our identity that day. Our toughness left when Coughlin walked out the door. What it has done to Eli is a crime. Mara WTF? In comment 14148517 Britt in VA said:Thank you for the thread. We feel the same way about those years. I also agree with you 1000% about Gilbride. I agree with FMIC about Green Bay and TC cheeks too. I will NEVER FORGET. Jacobs Trucking Woodson...WOW Making TC fire Gilbride was a terrible move. We lost our identity that day. Our toughness left when Coughlin walked out the door. What it has done to Eli is a crime. Mara WTF?

RE: Yes, the Dodge Punt was in 2010.... bradshaw44 : 10/25/2018 11:27 am : link

Quote: Ironically, it was that Eagles win that put Green Bay in the playoffs. Otherwise, they were likely to miss and therefor, no Superbowl win.



The NFL is funny like that.



And that Giants team was really good. We could have done some damage in those playoffs. Ahhhh, what could have been. Damn it. In comment 14148721 Britt in VA said:And that Giants team was really good. We could have done some damage in those playoffs. Ahhhh, what could have been. Damn it.

I remember the Giants just Phil in LA : 10/25/2018 11:31 am : link pounding on Baltimore and Pittsburgh in 2008, and thinking "we're going back to back." Then Plax and Pierce decided to go out...

RE: Luckily we didn't have to wait long after that. bradshaw44 : 10/25/2018 11:32 am : link

Quote: .



Agreed. But back to back sounds oh so nice. That was the year Cruz made the splash in pre-season but got IR'd and didn't even play in 2010. Man if he had played... In comment 14148727 Britt in VA said:Agreed. But back to back sounds oh so nice. That was the year Cruz made the splash in pre-season but got IR'd and didn't even play in 2010. Man if he had played...

2005 - 2011 NDMedics : 10/25/2018 11:32 am : link After the 2011 Superbowl win I said to my kids, "these will be the good ole days!" someday.

RE: I remember the Giants just bradshaw44 : 10/25/2018 11:33 am : link

Quote: pounding on Baltimore and Pittsburgh in 2008, and thinking "we're going back to back." Then Plax and Pierce decided to go out...





I remember thinking after both of those games, man I don't know if these guys can sustain the beating this season is bringing. They plaid some seriously physical games that year. And it showed come December unfortunately. In comment 14148732 Phil in LA said:I remember thinking after both of those games, man I don't know if these guys can sustain the beating this season is bringing. They plaid some seriously physical games that year. And it showed come December unfortunately.

RE: RE: Yes, the Dodge Punt was in 2010.... NYG07 : 10/25/2018 11:34 am : link

Quote:





And that Giants team was really good. We could have done some damage in those playoffs. Ahhhh, what could have been. Damn it. [/quote]



Ugh. Had they just held on in the Eagles game they would have had the number 2 seed and a first round bye, with the 7-9 Seahawks coming to town in the divisional round.

Brett, everyone who comments on this Frank in Silver Spring : 10/25/2018 11:34 am : link should by you the proverbial beer. Well said. I'm sending to my two young adult daughters who are coming to grips with not having their favorite QB at the helm anymore. Reading your remembrance will, I'm sure, put things in a good light.



And, if they're lucky like their father who loved Simms and the first two Super Bowls and then came to love Eli as a player too (just as damn gutsy, I'd say), just maybe they'll get a chance to fall in love with another terrific QB for the New York Football Giants down the road.

RE: Going into.. clatterbuck : 10/25/2018 11:37 am : link

Quote: GB and winning the game that permanently left Coughlin with frostbitten cheeks is something I'll never forget.



Beating Brady twice in the SB, both at the end of the game are things you'll look back at and talk to your friends and family about even as an old man.



My biggest regret about the current state is the impact it has on my son. He was more upset after the Panthers game than I was, and he's now in the midst of one of the worst stretches in team history.



I lived through parts of the 70's, but I was a babe when Snead was here. When I was my son's age, we were beating Denver and Buffalo to hoist the Lombardi. I don't know when he'll get to see that.



One of my greatest life experiences was being at that Green Bay game with my brother. Just the whole deal -- Lambeau, the weather, the improbable Giants. Still don't think Eli gets enough credit for that game.



I remember crying myself to sleep after we lost the '58 championship game, (my father never forgave Jim Lee Howell for punting the ball back to Unitas instead of going for a 1st down). I've been around for Snead, Morrall, Tarkenton, Gary Lane and Gary Woods, Jerry Golsteyn, Dennis Shaw, Jim Del Gaizo, Craig 'effin Morton, Paterson Plank Joe, even some poor semi-pro QB named Tom Kennedy the Jints signed and threw into a game against the Rams. Howell, Goodbye Allie, Webster, Arnsparger, McVay, Perkins, He Who Shall Not Be Named, Reeves, Fassel. But also Parcells and Coughlin.



My father died before the Giants emerged from the dark era but I've been able to share four championships, great years, great games, with my children, my brother, nephews, friends -- and maybe if I'm around long enough I'll be able to do the same with my grandkids. And if not, their mother will point to the sky and remind them just the way my brother and I did for our father.



It's all been worth it. If those years wandering in the football wilderness was the price to pay for those great goods times, it's all been worth it. And maybe that's what I'd try and tell your son.



Sorry for the rambling.



In comment 14148523 FatMan in Charlotte said:One of my greatest life experiences was being at that Green Bay game with my brother. Just the whole deal -- Lambeau, the weather, the improbable Giants. Still don't think Eli gets enough credit for that game.I remember crying myself to sleep after we lost the '58 championship game, (my father never forgave Jim Lee Howell for punting the ball back to Unitas instead of going for a 1st down). I've been around for Snead, Morrall, Tarkenton, Gary Lane and Gary Woods, Jerry Golsteyn, Dennis Shaw, Jim Del Gaizo, Craig 'effin Morton, Paterson Plank Joe, even some poor semi-pro QB named Tom Kennedy the Jints signed and threw into a game against the Rams. Howell, Goodbye Allie, Webster, Arnsparger, McVay, Perkins, He Who Shall Not Be Named, Reeves, Fassel. But also Parcells and Coughlin.My father died before the Giants emerged from the dark era but I've been able to share four championships, great years, great games, with my children, my brother, nephews, friends -- and maybe if I'm around long enough I'll be able to do the same with my grandkids. And if not, their mother will point to the sky and remind them just the way my brother and I did for our father.It's all been worth it. If those years wandering in the football wilderness was the price to pay for those great goods times, it's all been worth it. And maybe that's what I'd try and tell your son.Sorry for the rambling.

RE: What the Eli Coughlin era lacked Les in TO : 10/25/2018 11:38 am : link

Quote: Outside of 2008...was a dominant team. They were terribly inconsistent all the time.



What I like most of the era (outside of the two Superbowls) was that I felt good about being a Giants fan. TC and Eli are good men and I was happy they were the faces of the franchise. yes. It was a rollercoaster most of the time and the last six years proved how much of that era’s success was based on the play in the trenches In comment 14148486 AnnapolisMike said:yes. It was a rollercoaster most of the time and the last six years proved how much of that era’s success was based on the play in the trenches

Picking Reese over Coughlin *vomits* longlive#10 : 10/25/2018 11:42 am : link Is when everything really went to complete shit.



Disgusting, we deserve to be where we're at.



I doubt we ever see another pair of guys more important to this franchise than Tom and Eli, true giants, true champions.

42-7 win at Seattle in 2010- Sean : 10/25/2018 11:46 am : link Man, that Gilbride offense was humming that day.

Great post Britt! Andrew in Austin : 10/25/2018 11:47 am : link That 2007 season superbowl was on my birthday! What a gift! That whole playoff set of games was just somthing I will never forget.

If I recall correctly.... Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 11:49 am : link we beat all four championship game representatives in 2008, during the regular season.



Baltimore (the 200 rushing yard game I mentioned in the threadstart)

Pittsburgh (when we beat them up)

Arizona

Philly

RE: RE: RE: RE: 2008 was my favorite non championship team Reb8thVA : 10/25/2018 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 14148630 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 14148571 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





IMHO that was the most dominant Giant team in my lifetime, even more than the 1986 team.







Nostalgia is one thing, but you're being ridiculous there.







Seriously - they were so dominant that once Plax went down they were done for. That 86 team was a classic NFL all time great.



You realize you've become an obnoxious jerk with your unnecessary snide comments. It must be a heavy burden on your shoulders being the smartest man in the room all the time In comment 14148678 jcn56 said:You realize you've become an obnoxious jerk with your unnecessary snide comments. It must be a heavy burden on your shoulders being the smartest man in the room all the time

Great post, Britt Moondawg : 10/25/2018 11:58 am : link My kids were born after the Eli era began, and they were around for both,as I finished school and began my career. Totally intertwined memories.



Also, Greg, Reb's right. It gets old. When he said "IMHO" it was an act of humility indicating that what he said was admittedly debatable. Using it as a chance to shit on someone is lazy and weak.



Also, It's nostalgia to forget that that 86 team was hardly dominant much of the season. And the 08 team beat every other team in the conference championship teams that year.

Another thing I remembered.... Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 11:59 am : link was how Eli was supposed to miss 4-6 weeks at the beginning of '07. How pissed I was when that got announced, and how amazed I was that Eli started that next week against Green Bay.

We built the team Phil in LA : 10/25/2018 12:00 pm : link with Reese making the picks, then when into a slow decline when he stopped making the picks.

THe 86 defense was classic Moondawg : 10/25/2018 12:00 pm : link the offence was, for much of the season, useless.

I still hate Flozell Adams Phil in LA : 10/25/2018 12:02 pm : link for cheapshotting and, I think, compromising Justin Tuck. Tuck was the best player in 2 SB's and like Osi. might be a more serious HOF candidate with better health luck.

RE: I still hate Flozell Adams Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 12:03 pm : link

Quote: for cheapshotting and, I think, compromising Justin Tuck. Tuck was the best player in 2 SB's and like Osi. might be a more serious HOF candidate with better health luck.



I was at that game, was that 2009? Last win in the old Giants Stadium, perhaps? In comment 14148811 Phil in LA said:I was at that game, was that 2009? Last win in the old Giants Stadium, perhaps?

The Manning Coughlin era officially came to an end Knineteen : 10/25/2018 12:11 pm : link 2.5 years ago.....



This seems a little late.

If you don't want anyone to take issue with your opinions Greg from LI : 10/25/2018 12:11 pm : link Don't put them out publicly.



One team was 17-2 Super Bowl Champions in a much tougher NFC, blowing out the Broncos in the SB, the other team couldn't even beat the Eagles at home in their first playoff game. They had a great regular season run and SHOULD have been better than they were, but like most of Coughlin's teams they had inexplicable losses against teams they should have beaten. Much as some of you want to fantasize that the Coughlin teams were such powerhouses, that simply wasn't the reality.

RE: The Manning Coughlin era officially came to an end NYBEN1963 : 10/25/2018 12:27 pm : link

Quote: 2.5 years ago.....



This seems a little late.



Don't be an ass...everyone is enjoying this thread but you have to be an ass. You're better than that In comment 14148825 Knineteen said:Don't be an ass...everyone is enjoying this thread but you have to be an ass. You're better than that

RE: If you don't want anyone to take issue with your opinions Reb8thVA : 10/25/2018 12:33 pm : link

Quote: Don't put them out publicly.



One team was 17-2 Super Bowl Champions in a much tougher NFC, blowing out the Broncos in the SB, the other team couldn't even beat the Eagles at home in their first playoff game. They had a great regular season run and SHOULD have been better than they were, but like most of Coughlin's teams they had inexplicable losses against teams they should have beaten. Much as some of you want to fantasize that the Coughlin teams were such powerhouses, that simply wasn't the reality.



I have no issue defending my opinions. What I do have an issue with is the exponential growth of insufferable condescension by some posters that seems to permeate this board on a daily basis. In comment 14148826 Greg from LI said:I have no issue defending my opinions. What I do have an issue with is the exponential growth of insufferable condescension by some posters that seems to permeate this board on a daily basis.

Amen......Two of the greatest Superbowl wins ever .. Bluesbreaker : 10/25/2018 1:20 pm : link Seeing the tears well up after the first one ..

I had them too ...

The ass-wipe media loves to bash him and some of the younger

clowns on this board have no clue how far we have come .

It's a shame the last six wasted year's I always felt he was good for one or two more just a shame ...

Sad day when he hangs them up or moves on ...

RE: 2005 Comeback HoustonGiant : 10/25/2018 1:50 pm : link

Quote: Against Denver. The moment Eli came of age, IMO. I was at the bar alone watching and there were several other Giants fans there watching solo as well. When he hit Toomer in the endzone and his teammates mobbed him, myself and total strangers were jumping up and down hugging each other and high fiving. One of my favorite moments as a sports fan. Knowing we had a young stud at QB and there was hope for a dynasty brewing.





Exactly In comment 14148641 bradshaw44 said:Exactly

Manning/Coughlin era was over long ago Vanzetti : 10/25/2018 2:02 pm : link They were Sears in the age of Amoazon the last six seasons

RE: Picking Reese over Coughlin *vomits* Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/25/2018 2:35 pm : link

Quote: Is when everything really went to complete shit.



Disgusting, we deserve to be where we're at.



I doubt we ever see another pair of guys more important to this franchise than Tom and Eli, true giants, true champions.

Parcells and Coughlin are the exceptions, Handley, Reeves, Fassell, McAdoo, and Shurmur are the statistical norm. Some of the old farts on this forum older than my old ass could probably throw ina bunch more names. Man the Boomer and Carton listeners on this forum calling for Coughlin to get his ass to the curb smh. In comment 14148759 longlive#10 said:Parcells and Coughlin are the exceptions, Handley, Reeves, Fassell, McAdoo, and Shurmur are the statistical norm. Some of the old farts on this forum older than my old ass could probably throw ina bunch more names. Man the Boomer and Carton listeners on this forum calling for Coughlin to get his ass to the curb smh.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: 2008 was my favorite non championship team jcn56 : 10/25/2018 2:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14148678 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14148630 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 14148571 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





IMHO that was the most dominant Giant team in my lifetime, even more than the 1986 team.







Nostalgia is one thing, but you're being ridiculous there.







Seriously - they were so dominant that once Plax went down they were done for. That 86 team was a classic NFL all time great.







You realize you've become an obnoxious jerk with your unnecessary snide comments. It must be a heavy burden on your shoulders being the smartest man in the room all the time



Actually, being the smartest guy in a room with you in it is a breeze. In comment 14148784 Reb8thVA said:Actually, being the smartest guy in a room with you in it is a breeze.

Great thread by the OP and good memories everyone mfsd : 10/25/2018 2:53 pm : link I miss the attitude and toughness of our core guys



Jacobs hating the fucking Cowboys as much as we do.



Seubert came back from a gruesome leg injury to be one of our enforcers



Bradshaw running like he was mad at the grass



Plax at his best, especially Jan 2008 in the Green Bay Ice Bowl



Cruz and Manning in the Jan 2012 championship war in San Francisco



Antonio Pierce as MLB. Strahan’s whole career, and especially coming back for his final season



Heck even Shockey, despite being a fucking wingnut, went after the other team whenever he was out there.



Super Bowl runs aside, my favorite game of the era may be pounding the Ray Lewis Ravens defense for over 200 yards rushing in Baltimore in 2008.



23 passing attempts, 33 rushes for 207 yards in that game by Jacobs, Bradshaw and Ward. God I miss the Giants playing football like that.

Oh man, how could I have left out Antonio Pierce..... Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 2:58 pm : link It was nice to have a real leader, coach on the field type player right in the middle of our defense.



Miss that guy a ton.



Who will ever forget that tackle in Green Bay?



2008 BillyM : 10/25/2018 3:00 pm : link Was the single best functioning running team I've ever seen. The year Plax shot his leg.



Our o line was just getting its groove in 2007. By 2008, they were dominant. Bradshaw and Jacobs one/two punch. They ran over the best four teams that year for 200+ yards. I remember the Baltimore defense saying "you'll never do that to us" after we went into Pittsburgh and mauled them.



Next week, we stuffed the ball right down their throats for 200+ plus yards.



If Plax doesn't shoot himself, we go back to back that year. What a great group of players that was, led by a great young QB and great line, great ends. Amazing

Were Plaxico, Pierce, and McKenzie all in the same offseason? Britt in VA : 10/25/2018 3:01 pm : link I think that they were, and I think we had the money because we didn't have the first round pick that year from Manning trade the year prior.



That was a great free agent class.

What was their record the last three years of TC? RollBlue : 10/25/2018 3:02 pm : link 7-9, 6-10, 6-10? Reese was a big part of the successes for 23 years. Why do people keep crapping on him? It was time, maybe a year or two late, but same goes for TC, it was time.



Last year it was time for Eli to go, and we are hanging on 1 year too long (at least).



Personally, going up in the 70s, I'm very grateful for what Reese, TC and Eli have given over the last 15 years. What's discouraging now is not having a lot of faith in DG and PS, but it is still early. If they can get the QB next year .......

RE: What was their record the last three years of TC? mfsd : 10/25/2018 3:12 pm : link

Quote: 7-9, 6-10, 6-10? Reese was a big part of the successes for 23 years. Why do people keep crapping on him? It was time, maybe a year or two late, but same goes for TC, it was time.



Last year it was time for Eli to go, and we are hanging on 1 year too long (at least).



Personally, going up in the 70s, I'm very grateful for what Reese, TC and Eli have given over the last 15 years. What's discouraging now is not having a lot of faith in DG and PS, but it is still early. If they can get the QB next year .......



Phil in LA posted this above - when Reese was running the draft we crushed it. When he got promoted to GM he turned the draft over to Ross, and downhill it went.



Reese should get the credit for running the drafts that produced Snee, Tuck, Jacobs, Bradshaw, Diehl, Osi, Kiwi, Webster, Gibril, Manningham, Steve Smith, and others I’m sure I’m forgetting. It’s a bummer he fizzled as GM In comment 14149083 RollBlue said:Phil in LA posted this above - when Reese was running the draft we crushed it. When he got promoted to GM he turned the draft over to Ross, and downhill it went.Reese should get the credit for running the drafts that produced Snee, Tuck, Jacobs, Bradshaw, Diehl, Osi, Kiwi, Webster, Gibril, Manningham, Steve Smith, and others I’m sure I’m forgetting. It’s a bummer he fizzled as GM

yes, they were all the class of 2005 Greg from LI : 10/25/2018 3:14 pm : link As overrated as Ernie Accorsi is, he did great work in free agency that offseason. Three big hits and only one miss (Barrett Green).

Contemplating this earlier Foobarbaz : 10/25/2018 3:17 pm : link I became a Giants fan 2001, year after they lost the super bowl because I got a strahan Jersey and decided to check out who he was a fell in love with the game and team.





I grew custom to Coug Reese and Manning for the last 18 years.



What makes me sad is not knowing the direction we are going. Like what type of team and players are the Giants going to be now.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: 2008 was my favorite non championship team Reb8thVA : 10/25/2018 3:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14148784 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





In comment 14148678 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14148630 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 14148571 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





IMHO that was the most dominant Giant team in my lifetime, even more than the 1986 team.







Nostalgia is one thing, but you're being ridiculous there.







Seriously - they were so dominant that once Plax went down they were done for. That 86 team was a classic NFL all time great.







You realize you've become an obnoxious jerk with your unnecessary snide comments. It must be a heavy burden on your shoulders being the smartest man in the room all the time







Actually, being the smartest guy in a room with you in it is a breeze.



Thank you for proving mu point. In comment 14149056 jcn56 said:Thank you for proving mu point.

Great post. ryants : 10/25/2018 3:30 pm : link Brought back a lot of memories.

RE: No losing seasons from '05-'12 Greg from LI : 10/25/2018 5:28 pm : link

Quote: Amazing. Even the '84-'90 Parcells run had a losing season somewhere in the middle there.



Only because of replacements in the 1987 strike season. Actual Giants: 6-6 Scab Giants: 0-3.



1984: 9-7

1985: 10-6

1986: 14-2

1987: 6-9*

1988: 10-6

1989: 12-4

1990: 13-3 In comment 14149155 Leg of Theismann said:Only because of replacements in the 1987 strike season. Actual Giants: 6-6 Scab Giants: 0-3.1984: 9-71985: 10-61986: 14-21987: 6-9*1988: 10-61989: 12-41990: 13-3

RE: Oh man, how could I have left out Antonio Pierce..... Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/25/2018 6:24 pm : link

Quote: It was nice to have a real leader, coach on the field type player right in the middle of our defense.



Miss that guy a ton.



Who will ever forget that tackle in Green Bay?

That screen tackle was critical in helping Eli defeat GB and the refs. In comment 14149075 Britt in VA said:That screen tackle was critical in helping Eli defeat GB and the refs.

Don't forget the other playoff wins... Dan in the Springs : 10/25/2018 8:03 pm : link during the SB runs. Beating ATL and TB may not have been as significant in light of the games that followed, but they were fun to enjoy. I loved how we went on the road to the SB, beating everyone in their own house. Sent lots of fans home disappointed. Great memories.

RE: RE: Oh man, how could I have left out Antonio Pierce..... Greg from LI : 10/25/2018 8:20 pm : link

Quote:

That screen tackle was critical in helping Eli defeat GB and the refs.



Wrong game dingleberry. You're talking about the 2011 game, and that tackle was in the 2007 game. In comment 14149307 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Wrong game dingleberry. You're talking about the 2011 game, and that tackle was in the 2007 game.