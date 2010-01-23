It's easy to tell who was alive in the 70s since1925 : 10/26/2018 9:42 am They tend to understand that turning around a franchise isn't ever a given and can be a long, painful process. Watching the naivete on this board is almost as painful.

To be fair, while I was alive in the 70's, Keith : 10/26/2018 9:44 am I was too young to watch football!



I don't think you need to be really old(just kidding!) to know this. There is no one right answer to this. We've seen teams turn it around very quickly and we've seen teams take over a decade. The only way to do it is with smart decisions and some luck. I'm not very confident that we are going to make smart decisions.

Except, with the type of league it has evolved into, Big Blue '56 : 10/26/2018 9:44 am Turning things around quickly, is a lot more doable than it was in the '70s

follow the Giants in the 90s much Giantsfan79 : 10/26/2018 9:47 am wasn't around for the 70s but the 90s were a painful attempt to get good again too.

Player movement K-Gun? Pop-Gun : 10/26/2018 9:48 am : link is a lot different now.



The league wants the offseason buzz to carry on.

Is it just as easy... Dan in the Springs : 10/26/2018 9:53 am : link to tell who was alive in the 20's? (look at their handle?)



j/k. I like having the old-timers on the board.



I'm like the other poster - was born in 69 but really didn't follow the Giants until the early 60's.

FWIW, living through the 70's... x meadowlander : 10/26/2018 9:54 am : link ...made the 1981 - 2011 fucking AMAZING.



If you became a giant fan after 81, you missed the boat.



70's Giants weren't just bad, they were the laughing stock of the league. That offense was as bad as it gets, couldn't buy a 100-yard game, absolutely abysmal passing attack. Most touchdowns seemed accidental. Jerry Goldsteyn got snaps at QB.



To experience the building of a team out of that - really, only Harry Carson and George Martin remained by 86' - enjoying the transformation into a team that could control clock and actually win games, into a champion.



You just can't beat that satisfaction in sports.

Been Through the Pain varco : 10/26/2018 9:59 am : link With the wrong leadership, a rebuild could be protracted ---in the Giants' case, it took over 15 years (1964-1979), despite several false starts along the way. Remember the flyover banner? Just an observation....championship teams have a weakness or maybe two they cover up with schemes but losers have multiple weaknesses which get exposed no matter the game plan. We are now among the latter category, unfortunately. In my non professional view, the rebuild starts with both lines and works outward. With the offensive tools, this is probably easier on that side of the ball if you have at least a good "game manager" at QB. On the other side, however, absent a pass rush and a dominant offensive run game to "eat" the clock and keep the Defense off the field, the LB's and DB's are going to constantly be beaten ...it's just a passing league right now. I believe that we are 5-6 players short right now and it will take multiple years and some good draft picks to get completely out of the wilderness. Building up a surplus of picks is a good start, while FA's are too often expensive "patches" which are hit or miss. I'm prepared to "stay the course" but am prepared also for quite a bit of disappointment.

So you were born in '69, but followed them in the early '60's? Seems legit. j/k

Winning was what other teams did... Dolphins, Steelers and Raiders. George from PA : 10/26/2018 10:04 am : link We had some nice defenses....and were happy. I was a kid, had my heros....and just assumed other teams won, not mine. I had the Vikings as my good team....and they couldn't win either.



It was worse after we tasted victory ...the Dave Brown years.



Football now is even more different except for the Patriots.....it is assumed, you get a window to win....2007-12. We had hoped to squeeze one more run....which actually delayed the cycle.



Warning



It will get worse before it gets better.





I agree with 1925. Unless a team lands a franchise QB, yatqb : 10/26/2018 10:05 am : link rebuilds can take years.

I was certainly around in the 70's and agree 100% with you BB56. Players couldn't move from team to team like they can now. The only thing that can slow it down though is mis-management.

Comes down to good drafting... x meadowlander : 10/26/2018 10:05 am : link ...hopefully, last year was a harbinger of good things to come. Appears to have been a great draft.



OL is the key. And Christ, teaching Barkley to pass block. With his skillset, I expect regular PANCAKE blocks, especially DB blitzes.

Yup. It was the futility starting in the 60s and throughout the 70s that made watching George Young build a powerhouse, draft year by draft year, so incredible to watch. Seconds after they beat Denver in that 1st SB, I turned to my wife and expressed sadness that it was over - the journey was finished - there would be a new journey perhaps, but I had this huge sadness that the most fun was now in the past. It was a very strange reaction, but it was so true that the SB win was a culmination of many, many years.

The only good things about the 70s were ... Spider56 : 10/26/2018 10:12 am : link 1. The music

2. Sportswriters and news media who knew their craft

3. No social media

The Value of a Transformational Athlete varco : 10/26/2018 10:13 am : link Further reflections on the eventual turnaround back in the day.....it was LT. When he arrived, he was a Force of Nature.....as dominant a defender as could be imagined. He pushed us over the brink to respectability and beyond. I can't forget his impact......literally never saw anyone play as he could. Rooting for the Giants became as enjoyable as could be. Every Sunday, you had the optimism that the Giants could win and looked forward to the extent that LT would wreak havoc with the likes of Jaworski or Theismann. Seems the only real threat at the time was Walsh and Montana....and even they were beatable. Good times. Hope we'll see that again someday but special players like LT are the rarest of the rare.

Ah the Dark Days of jpetuch : 10/26/2018 10:14 am : link Joe Piscarcik, Jerry Golsteyn, Jim Del Gaizo, Norm Snead, Randy Johnson, Earl Morrall, Gary Wood, and Craig Morton.

I agree good drafting Chip : 10/26/2018 10:14 am : link and I remember the 70's without free agency. It is certainly a better situation with Gettleman who at least drafted well last season. Good drafting makes the salary cap work better by not have to fix everything thru free agency. OUr problem is that we don't have cap space with only 35 players under contract for next season. Thankfully Reese is gone and his bad drafting. It will take time

How did you go back in time?? :)

Danny Kanell : 10/26/2018 10:17 am Apples and oranges. Free agency began in 1993 and combine that with the salary cap...The NFL is built to keep teams bad for short period of times unless you're completely inept as a franchise. But don't let that get in the way of flashing your badge of honor.



But don’t let that get in the way of flashing your badge of honor.

Agree. Watching the Giants win the Bowl in 86 was the end of a chiro56 : 10/26/2018 10:18 am : link Long Journey that started for me in 1964. It was experiencing Oz after years of walking through the forest.

I agree. Comparing the league now to then is apples and oranges.

YES SIR - we celebrated a fricking punter for god sakes.- even this team as bad as it has been the past few years has Odell and now Saquon so the games are fun -

I have been a fan steve in ky : 10/26/2018 10:25 am : link from Allie Sherman's losing teams teams of the 60's. Traveled to the Yale Bowl for every game in 1973 for a 2-11-1 season. Some of the ineptness and they way they have lost games reminds me of those 70's teams but this span is nothing like that one in terms of the losing and with free agency I don't think it will ever be that bad again.



That said having lived through it I will say that the one good thing to look forward to is that when the team does go through a long miserable drought that there is a special type of satisfaction that can only be experienced by fans that endure the process of the losing, the rebuilding, and then the eventual turn around and winning. For now I recommend fans enjoy a guy like Barkley and process of the Giants building around him.

Very eloquently stated - you captured exactly what it meant and felt like perfectly.



Very eloquently stated - you captured exactly what it meant and felt like perfectly.

What is even more interesting AnnapolisMike : 10/26/2018 10:28 am : link is the attitude that the Giants screwed up the chance to get Eli a third ring. Like it's not that hard to get just one.



Most Giants (Yankee fans) have NO concept of what it is like for most fans. The list of multiple Superbowl winning teams is remarkably short. As a fan you need to savior the ups and downs. The Giants would be doing well to get to the NFC championship game during the next 10 years let alone the Superbowl.

I became a fan in 1983, Gregorio : 10/26/2018 10:29 am : link and reading the stories here about the 70's makes me glad I began when I did.

The thing about the Dark Days ij_reilly : 10/26/2018 10:40 am : link was that there was a clear bottom, The Fumble.



Anyone who knew anything about football laughed at the Giants. The franchise became an official laughingstock, a hopeless,blundering, steaming pile of shit. Everyone knew it.



In a way, I hope to never experience such a bottom again. Yet, it was a turning point. This team is a steaming pile of shit. Is the franchise still a steaming pile? I don't know. A clear bottom would resolve that question.



Apparently, you haven't heard about the flux capacitor.

See Cleveland, for example.

I agree in a sense. Yes the fumble was a "bottom" but in reality if Rozelle didn't dictate that they hire George Young I doubt the "fumble" in itself would have changed much if anything. I'm not sure in today's game their could be an equivalent "bottom" because with today's many actively involved owners I doubt there will ever be a commissioner that "recommends" an owner make that type of hire again.

It was so difficult from the mid 60s jjgmrg901 : 10/26/2018 10:55 am : link Until George Young came on board we had Andy Robustelli as GM. Nice guy great defensive end, close friend of Wellington but he drafted Rich Glover, Larry Jacobsen, Rocky Thompson. I remember watching games in early 70s and getting excited when John Mendenhall had a few sacks, Jack Gregory, Ron Johnson, Fran Tarkenton.



Gee I get nostalgic for Earl Morrall.



This rebuild should not take a decade

Amen.

I was 13 in 1963 and a rabid football fan. WillieYoung : 10/26/2018 11:04 am : link The 1964 collapse and the 17 years of futility that followed informed my opinion on the critical need to address the qb position in last years draft. Without a quarterback to build around, you remain a lousy team and the fact that we're going to have another high pick this year is little solace since you may have to draft three or four before you hit on a franchise qb.



The only bright spot is that there was no free agency in the 60's and 70's and while signing high priced free agents won't fix a team, signing complimentary players can help fill out the roster. On the other hand talent evaluation is critical and if you're going to cut Adams and Thompson and replace them with that clown we have playing free safety this year, we're in for a long bumpy ride.



I've lived through multiple GMs who made changes for change sake and it's beyond stupid.

Quote: Turning things around quickly, is a lot more doable than it was in the ‘70s You think so Doc? I wonder. The draft was many more rounds (17 in 1974), there were fewer teams, less competition for waiver wire pickups and no cap considerations with trades. And if you found a good player, you didn't have to worry about losing him to free agency before the rest of the team was constructed.



I think it is harder to keep a team together once built but I don't know that it is any easier to build one. I think the OP is correct that there are a lot of naive posters here who think it is an absolute given that a team will be built back up in a season or two. That is by no means a given. In comment 14149797 Big Blue '56 said:You think so Doc? I wonder. The draft was many more rounds (17 in 1974), there were fewer teams, less competition for waiver wire pickups and no cap considerations with trades. And if you found a good player, you didn't have to worry about losing him to free agency before the rest of the team was constructed.I think it is harder to keep a team together once built but I don't know that it is any easier to build one. I think the OP is correct that there are a lot of naive posters here who think it is an absolute given that a team will be built back up in a season or two. That is by no means a given.

My take is it's more important for them to get it right when drafting the next franchise QB rather than it had to be done this past draft.



My take is it's more important for them to get it right when drafting the next franchise QB rather than it had to be done this past draft. They will need a new franchise QB and until we see how and who DG end up getting we can't really say he has handled it wrong.

Yes different league, can't stash Steve Young or Hostetler for years on end.

The Giants and Disco. MOOPS : 10/26/2018 11:16 am : link Yup, the 70s sucked.

Hey, easy on Paterson Plank Pisarcik - LOL



The Jets had Broadway Joe, so Pisarcik got names Paterson Plank because it was the worst road in North Jersey. In comment 14149868 jpetuch said:Hey, easy on Paterson Plank Pisarcik - LOLThe Jets had Broadway Joe, so Pisarcik got names Paterson Plank because it was the worst road in North Jersey.

No disrespect to the gentleman, but the bottom of the QB barrel, Spider56 : 10/26/2018 11:31 am : link was probably a guy named Tom Kennedy. .. I think he was a retread from the Brooklyn Dodgers (seriously) of the old continental football league. They played their games at Downing stadium on Randalls Island.

I was little then but I remember my dad laughing at that guy when he finally got in similarly to how many fans might remember laughing at Tommy Maddox.

it was longer than the 70’s, it began in the mid 60’s as Allie Sherman plato : 10/26/2018 12:03 pm : link although an offensive genius, began to “rid”the giants of the players he thought laid down on him during the Giant - Packet Championship game. not just Sam Huff but the great “d” was traded away as was Chandler a great punter/kicker.

From the mid 60’s to 1981 the giants were losers and a laughing stock as were thereby all of us giant fans. For me the worse it got the more ferocious a fan I became.

Now calmer winning 4 super bowls when i never thought i would ever see the giants in one, did a lot for my status.



Thing we had in the 70's Simms11 : 10/26/2018 12:08 pm : link was a defense that could keep us in games, kind of like this years version. We also had a punter, Dave Jennings and that was about it! I was happy just to see us completing a few passes and gaining some yards on the ground. I was ecstatic to get Rob Carpenter from Houston. He was the start of turning around the offense IMO, and that was the early 80's. He ran hard and could get some nice gainers. We actually had a running game, but it took most of the 70's to get to that point. I just hope this GM can rebuild the trenches much quicker because I think there are definitely elements already in place, especially at the skill positions. QB will be the next hurdle for this franchise. If they hit on a QB then we'll start turning this thing around and if not, it will be more of the same.

I think that I had to be a little nuts to be obsessed with such Reese's Pieces : 10/26/2018 12:12 pm : link an awful team through the 17 year stretch. In college most of the 70s. If the Giants' game wasn't available around Boston I would get in my car and drive south until I could pick up the Connecticut radio station.



It all changed with LT. Although the offense was still awful for several years, the defense had such a savage reputation that other teams didn't want to play them.



Then we called for the Giants to go into their "Prevent Offense." The job of the offense was not to turn the ball over and not to lose yardage. Just hold steady and get the defense back on the field.



Recently watched the 1990 season NFC title against the Niners. ThreePeat. Leonard Marshall, from behind Montana, ran as hard as could towards him, lowered his head, and buried his helmet right between Montana's shoulder blades.



The NFL at its peak, except for the players taking the hits.



From 1979 to 1986 .McL. : 10/26/2018 12:20 pm : link It took 8 seasons to turn the Giants into champions.



No a rebuild in this day and age should not take 8 seasons.



But, thinking this is going to be quick, 1 or 2 seasons, is a mistake. Before current FA, there was Plan B. At first there were good players available in Plan B. But teams got used to it and it dried up quickly. Then the current system came into being. There used to be LOTS of post June 1st salary cap cuts of good players that teams could pick up on the cheap. But teams got used to it, and now the post June 1st cuts are garbage. I've noticed a slower trend in available FA in general. There used to be a lot more blockbuster FA available then there are now. In today's market you see a handful of good players, but it seems to be rare that blockbuster players wind up hitting FA. If a team knows they can't sign a guy, they trade him before they lose him to a team that does a trade and sign. Teams try much harder to hold onto their homegrown talent. Now you have to pay exhorbitant prices for marginal talent in FA.



The point is these things seem to go in cycles as team get better and better at managing their rost. The one thing that remains constant is that if you are going to build a consistent winner, it has to be done primarily through good drafting. Plugging in a a small number of FA can help speed a team over the top. But when a team is starting as low as the Giants are right now, its still going to take 3 or 4 drafts, minimum, to turn it around. Anything else, Jerry Reese-ing it.

I think it was easier to build a team before FA than it is now baadbill : 10/26/2018 12:33 pm : link The players your team drafted were that team's players for life and therefore it was much easier to stock pile talent. They only way players moved to another team was if they were traded or cut (and trades were fairly rare).



FA gives teams the opportunity to fix a few number of holes quickly. But they are short, not long term, fixes. Players are constantly leaving in FA as much as they are being added.

I lived Photoguy : 10/26/2018 12:55 pm : link through it, albeit from a distance. I never saw them on tv, because they just weren't a good draw. I'd read the summaries in The Sporting News, and they were as bad as it gets.............. 4/15, 67 yards passing, 24 carries for 48 yards rushing............just Godawful. 13 points in a game was an offensive explosion.



Hideous. Absolutely hideous.

Idk who here has indicated longlive#10 : 10/26/2018 1:04 pm : link That a rebuild is just a sure fire 1-2-3 step process, if you whiff on the QB you could be set back a LONG time, I think people understand this.. I've been saying for a long time we may not ever see another Eli again once he's gone.



Either way idk what youre talking about, personally I've seen more doom and gloom than anything.



For those who aren't ready to jump off the 300s section.. is it possible you're confusing optimism for naivety?



Just cause you're old doesn't mean you have to be such a jaded prick lol



But that's the cycle of life I guess, the older you get the more superior you feel to those younger, I'm only 28 and am already looking at the music kids listen to, the way they dress, and just the culture in high schools and saying wtf.. we were so much cooler than these little chodes.

For those who wonder if this organization has hit rock bottom, Ivan15 : 10/26/2018 1:36 pm : link You probably will know for sure by Sunday night.



Or maybe more correctly, you may know by Tuesday’s trade deadline.

IDK if the above post was a response to me or not .McL. : 10/26/2018 1:40 pm : link But with regards to 1-2-3 step process.



If you have been reading the threads on the trades, and many other threads, there are a ton of people complaining that



[i]the Giants shouldn't be trading these guys. That a rebuild should not take that long in this day and age. Just grab the a mobile QB in the next draft and the Giants should be set. Giving up all these players is wrong. Yada, Yada, Yada [\i]



This is not going to be quick...

Because of 64 to 80 joeinpa : 10/26/2018 1:53 pm : link Many fans of that era, (since 56 here) have the same feelings about Phil Simms, as younger fans do about Eli.



It s also why some like me rail at the suggestion that without any doubt Sli is the greatS Giants quarterback ever

I was a fan through the losing of the 60's. 70's and early 80's. Simms was my favorite QB for a long time but IMO, for myself at least, Eli has surpassed him. But I certainly appreciate anyone's opinion who still favors Simms. Shoot my dads favorite is still Y. A. Tittle and I certainly wouldn't argue with that either.

A good summary of the NY Giants in the 70s jpetuch : 10/26/2018 2:19 pm : link http://www.giantsgab.com/2010/01/23/history-of-the-new-york-giants-1970-1979/

Nothing was as exciting as seeing Doug Kotar Larry in Pencilvania : 10/26/2018 2:24 pm : link Plod for a few yards on a Sunday. Watching Jennings punt. Then one of the many put qb option....good times

Bob Tucker jpetuch : 10/26/2018 2:27 pm : link being the first TE to lead in receptions

YIKES! Good catch! Meant to type the early '80s.



YIKES! Good catch! Meant to type the early '80s. Sorry. ;>

Simms ... I thought Simms was the best Giants QB in history baadbill : 10/26/2018 2:32 pm : link including Manning - until Manning's first SB. While Simms had a great SB against Denver (something like 22 of 25 completions), Manning's play during the final 2 minutes of both of his SBs put him over the top for me.



I still think Simms had a better arm and threw a better pass, but Manning was clutch whenever the chips were down. Tough to argue the importance of that imo.

Rebuild is easier now than in the 70s Steve in South Jersey : 10/26/2018 2:50 pm : link

No free agents in the 70s. The best teams were dynasties and very deep.



There is parity in the league now and not as great a difference between the bottom and the top of the league.



There s some revisionist history joeinpa : 10/26/2018 2:59 pm : link Here regarding Earl Morall. Guy was a pro and a good player. Certainly not in a class with Goldstein, Piscarcek or Tom Kennedy.



Even Norm Snead had a good year with Giants. 8-6 and Bob Tucker became first tight end to lead league in receptions. 59

To me the Giants making trades is a good sign that it can be wgenesis123 : 10/26/2018 3:51 pm : link turned around sooner than later. However the returns on trades so far is anything but special. Hopefully that will get better down the road.

I agree about Morall and Snead. In fact didn't Snead lead the league in a passing category one season when with the Giants or am I remembering that wrong?

I started rooting in 1970 and loved Ron Johnson PatersonPlank : 10/26/2018 3:58 pm : link and Spider. I loved Simms, but Eli is the best QB

Correct. There are no great teams now. If right now

Correct. There are no great teams now. If right now Giants had a capable O line and QB, they would be in playoff hunt.

Agree with xmeadowlander Baad Bill Bluesbreaker : 10/26/2018 4:20 pm : link That sums it up for me watch like 1963 chapionship

really didn't watch more full time till 64-65 season

Remember the Browns winning 1964

Tucker Fredrickson baby bull's nothing was more satisfying

When watching Rob Carpenter score 23 yard TD vs Philly a taste of the playoffs It seemed like forever since we had a back like him .

Going 3-12-1 With Tuna I knew the following season I said much as I was published in the old Giants Newsweekly rag I complained about Joe Morris not getting carries and Butch Woolfolk getting 43 carries in one game more that Morris had in three seasons and that the Defense would lead us into the playoff's .

1986 was the icing on the cake .

Many a dismal season terrible humiliating losses and everybody was a Cowboy fan it seemed it was hard to watch

You're making it too easy to turnaround. Reese's Pieces : 10/26/2018 4:37 pm : link First you have to have your quarterback and that can take years, especially if you get your top-of-the-draft QB and he turns into a bust.



Eight teams with over 100 losses over the ten years preceding this one.



Detroit

Oakland

Tampa Bay

Carolina

Jacksonville

Rams

Cleveland.



One team, L.A. of course has a winning record this year.

I was 12 in 1970 DG : 10/26/2018 5:10 pm : link Which, with 1972, were the lone bright spots..

JPetuch--don't forget Randy Dean..

I rooted for the defense..Mendenhall, Gregory, Carson, Kelley, Van Pelt..they could keep the Giants close for a half.



Dave Jennings was one of the team MVPs of that era. St. Lawrence's finest.



The offense was horrid. There was zero



star power other than #30.

If you were DG : 10/26/2018 5:15 pm : link a Giants fan in the 70s it's probable that you hate the Cowboys more than any other rival. That regular season finale, 13-10 victory over Dallas in 1981 was glorious. Joe Danelo!

Spider Lockhart was my hero .McL. : 10/26/2018 6:03 pm : link when I was a kid...



Somewhere there are a couple of photos of us. The Giants had a charity basketball game at the local high school. Afterward they let the kids on the court to shoot a little and meet the players. My Mom snapped a shot of Spider pretending to guard me, I took a shot.. I missed :(... But after he did a promo shot with me and a real photographer. Super nice guy.



I clearly remember the dark years.



I also remember watching the Houston Oilers towards the end of the 1979 season I think it was... Earl Campbell was hurt, and Carpenter was running tough and doing well.



I told my Dad that the Giants should trade for him. He could start on the Giants and really help the team. My Dad woke me up with a phone call a couple years later to tell me that the Giants made that trade. I was ecstatic.

Yes indeed... I do hate Dallas more than any other rival.



Yes indeed... I do hate Dallas more than any other rival. In that game, Dallas had the ball and were driving near the end. Byron Hunt intercepted a pass. I jumped for joy pumping my fists over my head.... Only problem was I forget there was a ceiling... A stucco ceiling... I was picking stucco out of my bloody knuckles for an hour afterward. But I didn't care, the Giants were in the playoffs!

Anyone who thinks you can just plug "a mobile QB" on to this top to bottom BUSTED fuckin team and all the problems will go away shouldn't be taken seriously



Anyone who thinks you can just plug "a mobile QB" on to this top to bottom BUSTED fuckin team and all the problems will go away shouldn't be taken seriously Though it is sadly time to bring in a new QB, QB play is still miles from being this teams biggest problem and I can't think of many guys at all who would have any level of success with this catastrophic mess

1981 HomerJones45 : 10/26/2018 8:50 pm : link I will never forget it. Even more stunning to me than the SB victories. Making the playoffs by beating the cowboys. Finally making the playoffs after all those years in the wilderness. I was stunned: tears streaming down my cheeks. Just couldn’t believe it. And then going into Philadelphia and knocking off the defending champs. That whole two week stretch was surreal.



No one remembers him any more but it was Ray Perkins who led the team out of the wilderness, bless him.

I have said many times that Perkins doesn't get near the credit he deserves for helping right the ship for the Giants. Parcells may have led the to the SB wins but Perkins pulled them out of the losing culture that had been ingrained in the organization for so long.