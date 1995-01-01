What happened to the Giants defense of 2016? Reese's Pieces : 10/26/2018 10:46 am It was only two years ago. The team record was 10-6 and they made the playoffs only to lose to the Packers.



That Giants' defense was 10th in yards allowed and 3rd in points allowed. Four players, Vernon, Snacks, Collins and Jenkins made either first team or second team AP All Pro.



JPP was out injured the last four games of the regular season and the playoff game, but in 12 games he had 7.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and eight passes batted away at the line of scrimmage. Eli Apple, 10th pick in the 2016 draft, was a promising rookie CB.



All of these above players were under 30 and big things were expected for the next few years.



Now three are gone and out of the remaining three only Collins seems safe. Biggest post 2011 disappointment.

It's a great question Keith : 10/26/2018 10:50 am : link and its so baffling to me. That defense was poised to be one of the better defenses in the NFL after that season. If I had to guess, I'd say there were a few factors:



1. 2016 we had the benefit of playing some poor offenses. The schedule was def a factor.



2. The collective group is mentally weak. I feel when I watch the Giants, any bit of adversity and they fold. They seem to check out very easily.



3. Injuries. ONce again, we continue to lead the league in devastating injuries. Last year we had some tough ones.

My mistake. Five Giants from the defense made AP All Pro Reese's Pieces : 10/26/2018 10:54 am : link DRC with his six interceptions.

I agree with Keith Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 10/26/2018 10:55 am : link schedule was not that difficult and they hung on for dear life in some of those games.



Collins was a maniac that year along with DRC and Jack Rabbit.

Health and Character Chris684 : 10/26/2018 11:00 am : link is a big part of it.



Snacks had no interest in being a team leader.



Jenkins is an enigma. Comes back late from the BYE last season. Dealing with off the field events in his home this offseason. Was also dealing with an ankle injury early last year if I'm not mistaken.



Vernon has obviously been injured.



Collins has been ok, nothing like 2016 and also tends to sometimes say the wrong thing to the media.



Mix in guys like DRC, Apple and JPP and you've had a talented but enigmatic group.



When you lose a pair of games early in back to back years on 61 and 63 yard kicks, it will suck the life out of you.



In fairness, the offense has not done its part and is really the bigger culprit, but yea. No one to rally the troops after some of the horrific losses.

Didn’t we play every shitty / backup QB that season? trueblueinpw : 10/26/2018 11:08 am : link That season was a mirage. This defense hasn’t been good in years. Is there an impact player on our defense? I don’t think so.

They were 11-5 in 2016 Chris684 : 10/26/2018 11:21 am : link But yes, the schedule wasn't overly challenging.



The best defensive performances were probably against Brees, the Lions, and the Cowboys Sunday nighter, all @ home.



Lost to Rodgers twice and Ben.



Split against a rookie Wentz and Cousins.



Beat up on some bottom dwellers like Cleveland and the Bears.

Couple things Fort Mill Mike : 10/26/2018 11:27 am : link Maybe this is oversimplified, but I recall a strong pass rush, stout run defense and a secondary that played well in man coverage (Jackrabbit was a shutdown corner that season, so he didn’t need safety help). If I recall correctly, DRC was nearly as good one-on-one that season.



Weird season (actually 11-5 heading into that playoff loss) because that was another in which you kept waiting for the offense to wake up (rinse, repeat next two seasons) but you weren’t too worried because it was good enough as long as the D kept playing lights out.



To your point though, how many of us were excited over how the Giants defense was abusing the Packers for the first 28 minutes or so of that playoff game...until it wasn’t? Kind of seems the team never got its mojo back after that game.



Several reasons... M.S. : 10/26/2018 11:32 am : link

...but an over-looked one is a fucked up offensive line that couldn't block for shit, and never gave the defense a decent blow.



Now the entire franchise blows.

I think that DRC was pissed that he had been "demoted" Reese's Pieces : 10/26/2018 11:38 am : link to slot corner where he took less snaps.



And he got more pissed when Apple on the outside was called for two blatant pass interference calls that lead to two Eagle touchdowns.

They had one of the best secondaries in the league in 2016. Brown Recluse : 10/26/2018 11:44 am : link In 2017 the wheels fell off because of injuries and suspensions. That was all she wrote.

RE: Couple things jcn56 : 10/26/2018 11:50 am : link

Quote: Maybe this is oversimplified, but I recall a strong pass rush, stout run defense and a secondary that played well in man coverage (Jackrabbit was a shutdown corner that season, so he didn’t need safety help). If I recall correctly, DRC was nearly as good one-on-one that season.



Weird season (actually 11-5 heading into that playoff loss) because that was another in which you kept waiting for the offense to wake up (rinse, repeat next two seasons) but you weren’t too worried because it was good enough as long as the D kept playing lights out.



To your point though, how many of us were excited over how the Giants defense was abusing the Packers for the first 28 minutes or so of that playoff game...until it wasn’t? Kind of seems the team never got its mojo back after that game.



I always figured it was a combo of the pass rush never being the same and them being somewhat mentally fragile like Keith pointed out.



It seems that's how they start games now too - they're strong, until it's clear the offense is going nowhere and they just collapse. They've been worse this season, but it was more pronounced last year. In comment 14150006 Fort Mill Mike said:I always figured it was a combo of the pass rush never being the same and them being somewhat mentally fragile like Keith pointed out.It seems that's how they start games now too - they're strong, until it's clear the offense is going nowhere and they just collapse. They've been worse this season, but it was more pronounced last year.

Success begets success Hammer : 10/26/2018 11:55 am : link and failure begets failure.



People try harder when their efforts are rewarded with positive results and tend to give up when their efforts result in failure and frustration.

RE: Several reasons... Gatorade Dunk : 10/26/2018 11:57 am : link

Quote:

...but an over-looked one is a fucked up offensive line that couldn't block for shit, and never gave the defense a decent blow.



Now the entire franchise blows.

The defense couldn't get off the field on the very first drive of the opening game last season and continued to do the same from there. Pinning it entirely on the offense's inability to give the defense a breather is wildly oversimplifying the matter.



Frankly, if you're ignoring the fact that Spags oversaw some of the worst defenses in NFL history at two separate franchises, you might be willfully ignoring one of the main culprits. In comment 14150012 M.S. said:The defense couldn't get off the field on the very first drive of the opening game last season and continued to do the same from there. Pinning it entirely on the offense's inability to give the defense a breather is wildly oversimplifying the matter.Frankly, if you're ignoring the fact that Spags oversaw some of the worst defenses in NFL history at two separate franchises, you might be willfully ignoring one of the main culprits.

McAdoo actually did a great job of game management that year Go Terps : 10/26/2018 12:07 pm : link He made the defense's job easier in that way.



But more I think it was a case of a low character locker room smelling its own farts in the offseason between 2016 and 2017.



And if we're honest the defense in 2016 wasn't as great as some people want to think. Aaron Rodgers was getting 6 and 7 seconds to throw the ball in both games we played them.



That year also had a bunch of wins where the opponent simply ran out of time at the end of a very close game. It easily could have been a 7-9 type of year.

The Toth029 : 10/26/2018 12:13 pm : link Ravens almost came back and won that year hadn't they had a little bit more time.

RE: McAdoo actually did a great job of game management that year Kyle in NY : 10/26/2018 12:14 pm : link

Quote: He made the defense's job easier in that way.



But more I think it was a case of a low character locker room smelling its own farts in the offseason between 2016 and 2017.



And if we're honest the defense in 2016 wasn't as great as some people want to think. Aaron Rodgers was getting 6 and 7 seconds to throw the ball in both games we played them.



That year also had a bunch of wins where the opponent simply ran out of time at the end of a very close game. It easily could have been a 7-9 type of year.



Calling BS on that last point. To my knowledge, only the opener against Dallas really qualifies. The defense closed out wins against New Orleans, Rams, Eagles, Bengals, Bears, Detroit, and Dallas with multiple stops in the fourth quarter when the offense could not put the game away. They were off to a good start through almost two quarters against Rodgers in the playoff game too (5 sacks in that game). But the offense never got going and the DRC injury was a death knell. They wore down



It was a legitimately good defense for that year. But I think your original point on guys reading their own press clippings for an offseason, plus some regression in injury luck doomed this group. In comment 14150054 Go Terps said:Calling BS on that last point. To my knowledge, only the opener against Dallas really qualifies. The defense closed out wins against New Orleans, Rams, Eagles, Bengals, Bears, Detroit, and Dallas with multiple stops in the fourth quarter when the offense could not put the game away. They were off to a good start through almost two quarters against Rodgers in the playoff game too (5 sacks in that game). But the offense never got going and the DRC injury was a death knell. They wore downIt was a legitimately good defense for that year. But I think your original point on guys reading their own press clippings for an offseason, plus some regression in injury luck doomed this group.

This is.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/26/2018 12:15 pm : link



Quote: McAdoo actually did a great job of game management that year

Go Terps : 12:07 pm : link : reply

He made the defense's job easier in that way.



The main difference between 2015 and 2016 was we won the games with prudent game management in 2016 while those type of end game scenarios went against us in 2015. We actually ran out the clock twice and stopped teams driving for a tying or winning score three times out of the 11 wins.



I think the year prior, we lost 6 games either after taking the lead or driving to win or tie at the end.



It also helped obscure the fact that we still had significant holes. an excellent point:The main difference between 2015 and 2016 was we won the games with prudent game management in 2016 while those type of end game scenarios went against us in 2015. We actually ran out the clock twice and stopped teams driving for a tying or winning score three times out of the 11 wins.I think the year prior, we lost 6 games either after taking the lead or driving to win or tie at the end.It also helped obscure the fact that we still had significant holes.

Rippes Toth029 : 10/26/2018 12:15 pm : link Apart by Sam Bradford. And Diggs and Thielen had small games. Rudolph and their backup WR stood out.

McAdoo Kyle in NY : 10/26/2018 12:27 pm : link was an enormous improvement in strictly fourth quarter game management over the decisions made in 2015. That is true

in my opinion jtfuoco : 10/26/2018 12:39 pm : link The offense let the defense down in 2016 and when a bunch of the same guys saw it happening again in 2017 they started mailing it in and then of course the whole thing falls apart by week 6. Its just the result of poor coaching and no real leadership in the locker room.

RE: in my opinion simbapenn : 10/26/2018 12:59 pm : link

Quote: The offense let the defense down in 2016 and when a bunch of the same guys saw it happening again in 2017 they started mailing it in and then of course the whole thing falls apart by week 6. Its just the result of poor coaching and no real leadership in the locker room.



This! That D gave everything and more in 2016. Multiple times the offense could've closed the game and the D had to get multiple stops to save games. When nothing changed for 2017 on offense, they lost their motivation. They knew deep down they couldn't win with that offense around their necks. You could even see it in the preseason. The tackling was poor. In comment 14150099 jtfuoco said:This! That D gave everything and more in 2016. Multiple times the offense could've closed the game and the D had to get multiple stops to save games. When nothing changed for 2017 on offense, they lost their motivation. They knew deep down they couldn't win with that offense around their necks. You could even see it in the preseason. The tackling was poor.

RE: RE: Several reasons... M.S. : 10/26/2018 1:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14150012 M.S. said:





Quote:







...but an over-looked one is a fucked up offensive line that couldn't block for shit, and never gave the defense a decent blow.



Now the entire franchise blows.





The defense couldn't get off the field on the very first drive of the opening game last season and continued to do the same from there. Pinning it entirely on the offense's inability to give the defense a breather is wildly oversimplifying the matter.



Frankly, if you're ignoring the fact that Spags oversaw some of the worst defenses in NFL history at two separate franchises, you might be willfully ignoring one of the main culprits.



Gatorade Dunk... I did say, "Several Reasons" in my response title. In comment 14150041 Gatorade Dunk said:Gatorade Dunk... I did say, "Several Reasons" in my response title.

RE: This is.. HomerJones45 : 10/26/2018 1:18 pm : link

Quote: an excellent point:







Quote:





McAdoo actually did a great job of game management that year

Go Terps : 12:07 pm : link : reply

He made the defense's job easier in that way.







The main difference between 2015 and 2016 was we won the games with prudent game management in 2016 while those type of end game scenarios went against us in 2015. We actually ran out the clock twice and stopped teams driving for a tying or winning score three times out of the 11 wins.



I think the year prior, we lost 6 games either after taking the lead or driving to win or tie at the end.



It also helped obscure the fact that we still had significant holes. Interesting take. You mean it had nothing to do with the $100 million spend on defensive players after the 2015 season? Who knew it was a matter of "game management" and a defense featuring Jasper Brinkley, Uanai Unga, Craig Dahl, Prince Amukamara etc would have been able to hold an opponent at the end of a game. In comment 14150063 FatMan in Charlotte said:Interesting take. You mean it had nothing to do with the $100 million spend on defensive players after the 2015 season? Who knew it was a matter of "game management" and a defense featuring Jasper Brinkley, Uanai Unga, Craig Dahl, Prince Amukamara etc would have been able to hold an opponent at the end of a game.

RE: McAdoo HomerJones45 : 10/26/2018 1:23 pm : link

Quote: was an enormous improvement in strictly fourth quarter game management over the decisions made in 2015. That is true That posters still believe "game management" was more important than the personnel makes me wonder about the level of commentary on BBI.



Here's an alternate take- by the end of the 2016 season, the players had figured out that McAdoo was a boob, proceeded to believe their own press clippings, loafed their way through the season, found themselves in trouble as a consequence, said boob had no clue what to do and the season crashed and burned. I would submit that in the history of the NFL, that scenario is far more likely than the season being turned around by some magical "game management" the new equivalent of the "path not taken would have definitely been better" argument usually reserved for complaints about play calling. In comment 14150081 Kyle in NY said:That posters still believe "game management" was more important than the personnel makes me wonder about the level of commentary on BBI.Here's an alternate take- by the end of the 2016 season, the players had figured out that McAdoo was a boob, proceeded to believe their own press clippings, loafed their way through the season, found themselves in trouble as a consequence, said boob had no clue what to do and the season crashed and burned. I would submit that in the history of the NFL, that scenario is far more likely than the season being turned around by some magical "game management" the new equivalent of the "path not taken would have definitely been better" argument usually reserved for complaints about play calling.

RE: Didn’t we play every shitty / backup QB that season? Diver_Down : 10/26/2018 1:32 pm : link

Quote: That season was a mirage. This defense hasn’t been good in years. Is there an impact player on our defense? I don’t think so.



We did. The old saying - It matters not who you play, but when you play them - worked in our favor. Even with playing shitty QBs, we weren't dominating them but winning many close games. 2016 was a mirage. In comment 14149967 trueblueinpw said:We did. The old saying - It matters not who you play, but when you play them - worked in our favor. Even with playing shitty QBs, we weren't dominating them but winning many close games. 2016 was a mirage.

RE: RE: McAdoo Kyle in NY : 10/26/2018 1:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14150081 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





was an enormous improvement in strictly fourth quarter game management over the decisions made in 2015. That is true



That posters still believe "game management" was more important than the personnel makes me wonder about the level of commentary on BBI.



Here's an alternate take- by the end of the 2016 season, the players had figured out that McAdoo was a boob, proceeded to believe their own press clippings, loafed their way through the season, found themselves in trouble as a consequence, said boob had no clue what to do and the season crashed and burned. I would submit that in the history of the NFL, that scenario is far more likely than the season being turned around by some magical "game management" the new equivalent of the "path not taken would have definitely been better" argument usually reserved for complaints about play calling.



Yeah. Never said it was more important than personnel. In comment 14150187 HomerJones45 said:Yeah. Never said it was more important than personnel.

I know this sounds like an excuse Mike in Long Beach : 10/26/2018 1:43 pm : link and I'm not saying this is a good football team. It obviously, certainly is not. But in most of our games this year (save for Dallas and Philly) our defense played respectably... sometimes even well above average.



Again, I know excuses suck, but it does feel like we've caught no breaks in addition to being a bad football team, and it seems we have a mentally weak defense. Having said that, I think they are truly talented and would be a top 10-12 unit if the breaks went the other way and they felt inspired on the field. As you alluded to, we say that in 2016 when everything went right for us.



But between the horrible calls against the defense in a couple games, the back-breaking 487 yard field goals to end games, the offense leaving them out to dry time and time again, and at least year an inept coach and staff.. I think they got the shit beat out of them mentally and never recovered to play to their ability physically.

Or it could Bubba : 10/26/2018 1:44 pm : link simply be the team over achieved and key players had a career year.

RE: RE: Didn’t we play every shitty / backup QB that season? Kyle in NY : 10/26/2018 1:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14149967 trueblueinpw said:





Quote:





That season was a mirage. This defense hasn’t been good in years. Is there an impact player on our defense? I don’t think so.







We did. The old saying - It matters not who you play, but when you play them - worked in our favor. Even with playing shitty QBs, we weren't dominating them but winning many close games. 2016 was a mirage.



I'm not looking to defend the 2016 Giants to the death because obviously that season was an aberration. But this also is not true. The only backup we caught was Dak who turned into their starter. Giants beat Brees, Dak, Flacco, Cutler, Stafford, Cousins, Dalton, Wentz as a rookie. Now that's not exactly murderer's row. But it's also not a lucky string of backups like they got in 2013. In comment 14150196 Diver_Down said:I'm not looking to defend the 2016 Giants to the death because obviously that season was an aberration. But this also is not true. The only backup we caught was Dak who turned into their starter. Giants beat Brees, Dak, Flacco, Cutler, Stafford, Cousins, Dalton, Wentz as a rookie. Now that's not exactly murderer's row. But it's also not a lucky string of backups like they got in 2013.

The great 80s giants Defenses idiotsavant : 10/26/2018 1:50 pm : link ...didn't seem to give a fuch how our O was doing. If our O went 3 and out, they were like:



" great! Now we get to go out and wreck somebodies best plans. Its our job and we enjoy it" (consequently, they wore others down)



Todays kids seem like:



"I deserve to be part of an epic run, and, if it's not apparent, I'm shutting it down for now".



Different mentality.





It should have been clarified that we played shitty/backup/rookie QBs Diver_Down : 10/26/2018 1:55 pm : link . Yes, we didn't catch a backup every week. I didn't mean to imply that. I'm not going to look up every game and cross reference who was starting. But when you look at Cleveland, the boxscore indicates a win. But without JPP scoring on defense, the game was much closer while facing Josh McCown.

Biggest reason ... Manny in CA : 10/26/2018 2:39 pm : link



January 2017 wild-card game. The Giants defense had harassed & sacked the Packer's Rogers the entire first half ....



But the offense left the defense on the field too long, injuries piled up (including the critical one to DRC). The Packers came back with all the momentum, and pulled away.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rD8XRjYBwrA&feature=player_embedded



That defense was never the same again. The offense kept suffering diarrhea at the most inopportune times.January 2017 wild-card game. The Giants defense had harassed & sacked the Packer's Rogers the entire first half ....But the offense left the defense on the field too long, injuries piled up (including the critical one to DRC). The Packers came back with all the momentum, and pulled away.That defense was never the same again.

They started playing joeinpa : 10/26/2018 2:45 pm : link First string quarterbacks

RE: Sure Diver_Down : 10/26/2018 3:02 pm : link

Quote: we did get McCown, Case Keenum, guys that were starters but not good ones. The schedule was favorable



And while Cutler is a known name, he falls squarely in the shitty category. And despite being the starter for years, I consider Dak a shitty QB. Wentz is an excellent QB, now. But his rookie season, he was not what he is today. Just a few off the top of my head. The schedule was favorable and yet we still had nail-biters throughout the season. I think some look at 2016 as some great defense whereas it was good enough especially compared to previous and subsequent years. In comment 14150258 Kyle in NY said:And while Cutler is a known name, he falls squarely in the shitty category. And despite being the starter for years, I consider Dak a shitty QB. Wentz is an excellent QB, now. But his rookie season, he was not what he is today. Just a few off the top of my head. The schedule was favorable and yet we still had nail-biters throughout the season. I think some look at 2016 as some great defense whereas it was good enough especially compared to previous and subsequent years.

JPP and Vernon were a big disappointment in the first half Reese's Pieces : 10/26/2018 3:12 pm : link of the season with sacks. Then in the third quarter it clicked and they had eight or nine sacks in those four games. (Admittedly the Browns helped pad everyone's stats)



But JPP was gone for the last four plus playoff and Vernon had only a half a sack over the last five games. That hurt.



During the regular season, especially the first half, weren't they very successful blitzing a sole defensive back or linebacker? Collins, especially had four sacks on the year.

In 2016, Doomster : 10/26/2018 8:42 pm : link I felt it was our defensive backfield that was the star of the defense...the DL did stop the run, but the pass rush was middle of the pack......



But the FS position, and the inability of linebackers to cover were glaring weaknesses.....with plenty of film on this, this was exploited the next year....

Won’t repeat the above UConn4523 : 10/26/2018 8:51 pm : link but bounces went out way too, luck still plays a massive role in the NFL. Unfortunately we’ve had none on the other side of the ball.

RE: RE: McAdoo Gatorade Dunk : 10/26/2018 10:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14150081 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





was an enormous improvement in strictly fourth quarter game management over the decisions made in 2015. That is true



That posters still believe "game management" was more important than the personnel makes me wonder about the level of commentary on BBI.



Here's an alternate take- by the end of the 2016 season, the players had figured out that McAdoo was a boob, proceeded to believe their own press clippings, loafed their way through the season, found themselves in trouble as a consequence, said boob had no clue what to do and the season crashed and burned. I would submit that in the history of the NFL, that scenario is far more likely than the season being turned around by some magical "game management" the new equivalent of the "path not taken would have definitely been better" argument usually reserved for complaints about play calling.

You're worried about the level of commentary on BBI? You?



That seems a bit ironic. In comment 14150187 HomerJones45 said:You're worried about the level of commentary on BBI? You?That seems a bit ironic.

RE: McAdoo actually did a great job of game management that year BigBlueinChicago : 10/26/2018 11:30 pm : link

Quote: He made the defense's job easier in that way.



But more I think it was a case of a low character locker room smelling its own farts in the offseason between 2016 and 2017.



And if we're honest the defense in 2016 wasn't as great as some people want to think. Aaron Rodgers was getting 6 and 7 seconds to throw the ball in both games we played them.



That year also had a bunch of wins where the opponent simply ran out of time at the end of a very close game. It easily could have been a 7-9 type of year.



And Terps, there were metrics historically that led to your 7-9 scenario. In one of the previews before that 2017 season, it was written that historically teams who rank as bad as the Giants were in 2015 and make the kind of jump they did in 2016, all give back some of those gains the next season regardless of talent level. So they were going to be due for some level of regression going in. However, some expected them to be even better, which was not realistic.



The problem though is early in the season, the defense didn't play "great," they played about average. Now, this would have been fine if the offense, that was projected to be better (remember, Evan Engram was going to be "Cover 2" buster the 2016 offense was supposedly lacking??) scored 24+ points as expected. But that didn't happen.



Yes, I also believe the defense read their clippings. It was almost just assumed they would be great just because... In comment 14150054 Go Terps said:And Terps, there were metrics historically that led to your 7-9 scenario. In one of the previews before that 2017 season, it was written that historically teams who rank as bad as the Giants were in 2015 and make the kind of jump they did in 2016, all give back some of those gains the next season regardless of talent level. So they were going to be due for some level of regression going in. However, some expected them to be even better, which was not realistic.The problem though is early in the season, the defense didn't play "great," they played about average. Now, this would have been fine if the offense, that was projected to be better (remember, Evan Engram was going to be "Cover 2" buster the 2016 offense was supposedly lacking??) scored 24+ points as expected. But that didn't happen.Yes, I also believe the defense read their clippings. It was almost just assumed they would be great just because...

RE: Won’t repeat the above Reese's Pieces : 12:06 pm : link

Quote: but bounces went out way too, luck still plays a massive role in the NFL. Unfortunately we’ve had none on the other side of the ball.



You would expect the Giants to have had a big plus in the turnover category in 2016 since turnovers are about one half luck: which way the football bounces when it hits the ground, what player, if any, get the deflected pass.



But not the case in 2016. Giant 17 picks, Opponents 16. Giants 17 forced fumbles, recover only 8. Opponents 16 forced fumbles, recover 11.



And of course Eli led the Giants in fumbles with seven. In comment 14150755 UConn4523 said:You would expect the Giants to have had a big plus in the turnover category in 2016 since turnovers are about one half luck: which way the football bounces when it hits the ground, what player, if any, get the deflected pass.But not the case in 2016. Giant 17 picks, Opponents 16. Giants 17 forced fumbles, recover only 8. Opponents 16 forced fumbles, recover 11.And of course Eli led the Giants in fumbles with seven.

Well yeah HomerJones45 : 12:30 pm : link Quote: You're worried about the level of commentary on BBI? You?





When you see posters ignore $100 million spent on defensive players and attribute everything to “game management”, it’s time to wonder. The fact that a dopes, you know, like yourself, subscribe to such a theory should give pause to the person who propounced it. When you see posters ignore $100 million spent on defensive players and attribute everything to “game management”, it’s time to wonder. The fact that a dopes, you know, like yourself, subscribe to such a theory should give pause to the person who propounced it.