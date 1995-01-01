Sean O'Hara just on with Mike... JCin332 : 10/26/2018 5:49 pm in a nutshell:



-Said completely shocked how little they are running the ball especially early in games with a talent like SB...said would take pressure of offensive line...don't remember if him or Mike said SB has not carried 3 times in a row all season...said shotgun runs different than runs with QB under center...need to stick with run and commit to it..



- Solder- said very athletic and was very good in NE at running his man past the QB so he could step up...here it hasn't worked because the guards are allowing too much penetration...



- Hernandez- loves the guy..said reminds him of Snee thinks will be special..has been beat on the inside on pass plays but that's typical for a rookie guard and going back to the running game said if run more especially early will take pressure off him and rest of OL...



- Said most of the sacks have come on 1st and 2nd down and a lot of that is on the TE's and RB's..further evidence they need to emphasize the run early...said Eli being sacked 4 times in 1st half Monday night inexcusable..



- Said as far as mobile QB's look at RG3, Watson, Wentz all had major knee injuries...Watson struggled early in season with his OL playing like crap but they somehow improved and have won 5 in a row...said Eagles have to protect Wentz better than they did in Carolina game going forward if want to get back on track...



- Is very surprised how there has been NO improvement on OL despite all the changes...usually over course of season you see some improvement...



- Finally got to Eli at end of interview...said he seems traumatized because of the beating he has taken over last 4 or 5 years...said needs to hang in better at times and maybe get hit in the mouth...



But said he has "a lot of good football left"and can still throw the ball if given protection...said the people in the building watch and analyze film of every game and he thinks if they didn't think he could still play he would have been benched by now...



I've been calling out the lack of running Saquon didn't get the ball twice in a row once last game if I recall properly. Run and use PA from under center for a few drives. Nothing to lose af this point.

Sorry forgot said should run more 2 TE sets...Mike said Engram not a good blocker but Sean said he has talked to him and he really like to block and works hard to be better at it so said should use Ellison and Engram together more...

Ellison has been a blocking disappointment and I like to fly to doesn't mean I can fly the plane. Engram may like blocking but he treats the defender like your Moms fine chinaware.

The criticisms about not sticking with the run... are not entirely fair, imo. There have been some games where the blocking has just not been there, and the defense has not been able to keep it close. The passing game has gotten them yards too.



Having said that, there have been other times when the criticisms are entirely fair. I think Shurmur himself admitted that they hadn't stayed committed and I'm sure if he had it to do over again he would have called more run plays.

Agree with this 100% -Said completely shocked how little they are running the ball especially early in games with a talent like SB...said would take pressure of offensive line...don't remember if him or Mike said SB has not carried 3 times in a row all season...said shotgun runs different than runs with QB under center...need to stick with run and commit to it..



For anybody that has read my post I have basically said this since week 1. Too many people say we have been down and that is why which is false. Whem the games are close we never committed to it. I won't go into all the reasons why it is beneficial for us to commit to it but even if we are averaging like 2 or 3 ypc you have to stick with it for many reasons.

Robbie that is exactly what he said... even if you run 3 times for 9 yards and punt it prevents them from teeing off on Eli and gets the OL to commit to playing physical...

RE: Robbie that is exactly what he said...

Quote: even if you run 3 times for 9 yards and punt it prevents them from teeing off on Eli and gets the OL to commit to playing physical...



Yep, that is one part of it. Another is as a defender when you know a team is passing and can tee off it puts the OL in a terrible position. Making a defender have to distinguish between run and pass naturally slows up the pass rush and holds the LBs close instead of getting into their drops. Playaction can actually be effective. Not to mention that OL love hitting defensive players as opposed to being the punching bag and absorbing the blow when you pass block. In comment 14150608 JCin332 said:Yep, that is one part of it. Another is as a defender when you know a team is passing and can tee off it puts the OL in a terrible position. Making a defender have to distinguish between run and pass naturally slows up the pass rush and holds the LBs close instead of getting into their drops. Playaction can actually be effective. Not to mention that OL love hitting defensive players as opposed to being the punching bag and absorbing the blow when you pass block.

So, Eli can still play, we have the best RB in football, and a very good top 2 WRs (with one of them being one of the best in football) and Evan Engram at TE, but the offense is still hideous all due to the OL. I know he played with Eli, but enough with the nonsense.



I know he played with Eli, but enough with the nonsense.

I drank the kool aid and thought with the GM's rhetoric and the selection of Barkley that the Giants would look to bring back some power running. Let the o line hit the opposition a bit and blunt some of the rush and put the team in a better position by gaining some yards on 1st and 2nd down. This coach is allergic to running the ball. Is that all due to the weak players on the o line? Or is it is philosophy?



This coach is allergic to running the ball. Is that all due to the weak players on the o line? Or is it is philosophy?





RE: I drank the kool

Quote: aid and thought with the GM's rhetoric and the selection of Barkley that the Giants would look to bring back some power running. Let the o line hit the opposition a bit and blunt some of the rush and put the team in a better position by gaining some yards on 1st and 2nd down.



This coach is allergic to running the ball. Is that all due to the weak players on the o line? Or is it is philosophy?





My problem is when we do like to run the ball we line up with a tight formation. Why? More blockers means more defenders are in the box. Our guys are not at am advantage here. We need to spread defenses out. This puts more pressure on the defense to sit back in coverage as opposed to bringing pressure. If they do bring pressure it is much easier to identify blitzers. It opens up running lanes. You may not get the long TD runs this way but you'll get more chunk yardage.

RE: Robbie that is exactly what he said...

Quote: even if you run 3 times for 9 yards and punt it prevents them from teeing off on Eli and gets the OL to commit to playing physical...



Yes



Also get a play game going. This team is pillow soft on offense.

RE: So, Eli can still play,

Quote: we have the best RB in football, and a very good top 2 WRs (with one of them being one of the best in football) and Evan Engram at TE, but the offense is still hideous all due to the OL.



I know he played with Eli, but enough with the nonsense.



You're right Dave we have the best RB in the game and still can't run the ball...



And that's on Eli not the OL...



You're right Dave we have the best RB in the game and still can't run the ball... And that's on Eli not the OL... Brillant...

The problem with running on first down... ...is that too often they get zero yards out of it. If they were regularly getting 2, 3, and 4 yards on their first down carries, you can live with that on second down. But if you find that running on first and ten just leads to second and ten, you may as well throw on first and ten.



p.s.--If they really want to help out the OL, they should throw on first and ten and run on third and ten!

RE: analyzing film LOL

Quote: ....

NY Giants Offensive Struggles Week 7 vs ATL No doubt there's some bad stuff going on there, a QB and his receivers not on the same page--the OL is far from the only problem. Some of the analysis is a bit misleading because it looks like Eli is getting the ball out short/dump-offs (big part of his mindset) and the CB or S breaks off coverage of Odell or SS, making it appear they were open when not necessarily the case. But there is a lot of bad. robbie making good points on the running game, re. QB under center and tight formations.



robbie making good points on the running game, re. QB under center and tight formations. In comment 14150611 jtdukedfw said:No doubt there's some bad stuff going on there, a QB and his receivers not on the same page--the OL is far from the only problem. Some of the analysis is a bit misleading because it looks like Eli is getting the ball out short/dump-offs (big part of his mindset) and the CB or S breaks off coverage of Odell or SS, making it appear they were open when not necessarily the case. But there is a lot of bad.robbie making good points on the running game, re. QB under center and tight formations.

RE: RE: So, Eli can still play,

Quote: In comment 14150614 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





we have the best RB in football, and a very good top 2 WRs (with one of them being one of the best in football) and Evan Engram at TE, but the offense is still hideous all due to the OL.



I know he played with Eli, but enough with the nonsense.







You're right Dave we have the best RB in the game and still can't run the ball...



And that's on Eli not the OL...



Brillant...



Best RB. One of the very best WRs. Another solid WR in SS. Solid TE.



Weren't you one of the guys this past summer telling us how good Eli and this team was going to be this year?



Best RB. One of the very best WRs. Another solid WR in SS. Solid TE. Weren't you one of the guys this past summer telling us how good Eli and this team was going to be this year? Brilliant, indeed.

RE: The problem with running on first down...

Quote: ...is that too often they get zero yards out of it. If they were regularly getting 2, 3, and 4 yards on their first down carries, you can live with that on second down. But if you find that running on first and ten just leads to second and ten, you may as well throw on first and ten.



p.s.--If they really want to help out the OL, they should throw on first and ten and run on third and ten!



Yes, this is true. The Giants are so bad at running the ball that they go backwards. Still a commitment to the run with this back means he could break one and it at least has a shot to improve the o line by letting them take initiative. Not be passive is pass protection.



Yes, this is true. The Giants are so bad at running the ball that they go backwards. Still a commitment to the run with this back means he could break one and it at least has a shot to improve the o line by letting them take initiative. Not be passive is pass protection. Eli can still play, he is just not good enough to make a difference for this group.

RE: Robbie that is exactly what he said...

And if they can do that all game long, Eli will emerge without a scratch on him! They may lose 45-0, but Eli will be safe.

RE: analyzing film LOL

Quote: so you mean Shurmur was not yelling two weeks in a row to throw the ball. Take a look at the at the film below....if they are looking at film and not finding fault they must be looking at Netflix and we are in more trouble than we think

NY Giants Offensive Struggles Week 7 vs ATL - ( New Window )



And that's why you don't get paid to do this, you take a little snippet here and there and pretend a QB is never supposed to make a mistake.. Even when everything around him has completely gone to shit



And that's why you don't get paid to do this, you take a little snippet here and there and pretend a QB is never supposed to make a mistake.. Even when everything around him has completely gone to shit Stop parroting off what you read

It's a "chicken or egg" dilemma ...

You can't run because the defense doesn't respect your passing attack.



And you can't pass because the defense doesn't respect your running attack



Answer: Pick ONE and do it EXCELLENTLY; the other will naturally come a lot more easily.



What to do -



(1) FORGET about getting your TEs blocking, insert another O-lineman into the L.O.S. on every play. And RUN, RUN the ball (down their throat) with an all-day mix of Barkley, Gallman and Martin



(2) Split Engram out as a wide receiver; defenses are scared of him



(3) Now that they respect you - PLAY-ACTION



If you can do this, you get the old Eli back, the one that trusts his line (not the current shell-shocked one).















A commitment to the run doesn't necessarily mean Ten Ton Hammer : 10/26/2018 7:02 pm : link you're going to eventually have success. Atlanta stopped every attempt at running the football. If you force the issue, they're going to stack the box, which means the Giants are either going to get negative plays from Barkley, as we saw Monday, or negative plays from Eli because he's forced to try to pass with a loaded defense in his face.

The problem isn't when running it 3 times for 9 yards... Dan in the Springs : 10/26/2018 7:04 pm : link it's when you're running it and getting worse with consistency.



ATL game - here are the carries:



1st drive - 7 plays 40 yds. punt score during drive 0-0

1st and 10 - 3 yds



2nd drive - 9 plays 38 yds punt score 0-0

1st and 10 - 0 yds

1st and 10 - 1 yd

1st and 10 - 3 yds

(the other run was Engram's 10 yd end run)



3rd drive - 3 plays -8 yds punt score 0-0

1st and 10 - 0 yds



4th drive - 11 plays 77 yds FG score 0-7

1st and 10 - 2 yds

1st and 10 - -1 yd

3rd and 1 - 2 yd run (Penny)



5th drive - 8 plays 74 yds turnover on downs score 3-10

1st and 10 - 10 yds

2nd and 10 - 2 yds

1st and goal (from 10) - 2 yds

3rd and goal (from 1) - 0 yds



6th drive - 7 plays 62 yds FG score 3-10

2nd and 3 - 4 yds



7th drive - 3 plays 0 yds punt score 6-13

1st and 10 - -1 yds (Beckham)



8th drive - 9 plays 78 yds TD score 6-20

2nd and 1 - 15 yds (shotgun)

1st and goal (from 2) - 2 yds TD



9th drive - 7 plays 72 yds TD score 13-23

no runs - not counting Eli's QB sneak attempts



Looking at these drives, considering when we were down by a single score and had time on the clock, what was the success rate of the run game from under center? Even if you define success as just 3 yds or a TD/1st down conversion, look at the plays highlighted above.



There are 5 successful plays and 8 negative ones (not including runs by Engram or Beckham). That's a 38% success rate.



If you could gain 3 yds consistently then of course, run the ball even if you have to punt. When you can't and the passing game is getting you big plays downfield, you pass the ball. The run game was getting stuffed regularly.



Using the same criteria including 1st half runs down 2 scores or less - here were the success rates for our other 5 losses:



vs. JAX - 61% success

vs. DAL - 22% success

vs. NO - 50% success

vs. CAR - 11% success

vs. PHI - 63% success



To summarize - we should have been running from under center more against JAX, NO, and PHI. Trying to run more under center vs. DAL, CAR, and ATL would have been a mistake.



In other words, it's a simplification to say we should do it more. There have been times when, yes, we should have and other times when we should not, imho.



I believe someone like O'Hara over BBI participants - sorry .

The Giants are "shooting themselves in the foot" ...

(1) With Hal Hunter's wide-gap O-line alignment



(2) Insistence on playing inferior blocking TEs



What if defense "stacks the box"; we'll have six Offensive Linemen blockers to max protect the QB. And one RB with tree trunks for legs running the ball.



Their defense has to cover: OBJ, Engram and Shep, all day.





O'hara Sean is a good listen on NFL network. He loves Eli and TC.....rightfully so. Lot of history with his QB. He was snapping the ball in that San Francisco championship game. Sean and that whole line will never forget.

Running the ball more is NOT the answer Vanzetti : 10/26/2018 7:57 pm : link This has been the BBI mantra for the last five years and three different head coaches



Barkley does not consistently move the chains. Many of his runs are for little or no gain or even a loss and then he breaks a few long runs. If you just keep handing him the ball, offense will go three and out way too often.



They need to run play action and throw the ball to open up the running game because every defense they face is stacking the box and run blitzing like crazy.



I do agree that they go with an empty backfield way too much and that the runs out of the shotgun are ineffective.



You also need a strong defense to stick with the running game when it is not clicking. Giants do not have that type of defense. Especially now.

RE: O'hara

Quote: Sean is a good listen on NFL network. He loves Eli and TC.....rightfully so. Lot of history with his QB. He was snapping the ball in that San Francisco championship game. Sean and that whole line will never forget.



If I have one memory of Eli it is that 49ers game. Holy fuck did he take a beating. It is sad to see him now compared to that. I absolutely agree with O'Hara that Eli has basically been traumatized by this bad OL play over the years. He took those hits in that 9ers game because he trusted his OL. Now, without that trust and because of McAdoo's quick game offense his internal clock is messed up. The OL has played like shit and Eli hasn't played well. However, I cannot blame Eli for what he is now because that is just how he adapted. What I don't understand is fans nitpicking his game saying he missed an open receiver. I guess they just don't know what goes intl being a QB. He is getting rid of the ball under 2 seconds. How is he supposed to survery the whole field and go through progressions when he knows if he holds the ball to long bad things happen? Does he dump it off too quick? Yeah, sometimes he does but that is his instinct kicking in and he is saying let me get something and hope one of my players can make a play instead of a sack or fumble. I know this is hard to imagine but our offense can be a lot worse than it is. We aren't good but we aren't turning it over an an alarming rate yet. If that starts happening watch out. There are a lot 9f similarities between his play now and against SF. Eli just took what he could get to keep the game alive back then and that is what he is doing now. The main difference was our defense and special teams stepped up that game and Eli was inspiring his team with his toughness. Now, there is little support and he is getting rid of the ball before taking those hits.



Do I still think Eli can play? Hell yeah but as someone else stated, at this stage of his career he needs help himself. The game has changed with faster defenses and shittier OL. He cannot run around and buy time. He needs a pocket that he can move around in. He always had good pocket awareness and movement within the pocket. He doesn't need the pocket to be perfect but he does need his OL to fight and not get totally beat. If they initially get beat then they need to be able to recover so Eli can move around to help avoid the rusher and set up his block. The problem with our OL is it is like whack a mole. You never know which OL is going to fuck up from play to play. If it was just one guy then okay. You can work through that. When it is a different guy every play then it is just a recipe for disaster. So, even when Eli has time he cannot assume he has time because he has to get rid of the ball quickly.



It is just sad to see all around. I just cannot believe our ownership and management let it get to this level. The OL started trending downward in 2009. We had a dominant OL in 2008. Since then we have thrown darts at the board but basically not one stuck. I don't blame Reese for not trying. He did try. We used valuable resources to try to fix the OL. That wasn't the issue. The issue was we just sucked at evaluating and developing OL. Did they ever review their grading practice with linemen? Did they ever go back to old reports and see how other productive and non-productive OL across the NFL backed up their grades? Did they ever try to get a different point of view on why they couldn't hit on one OL in like 10 years? In comment 14150676 Lines of Scrimmage said:If I have one memory of Eli it is that 49ers game. Holy fuck did he take a beating. It is sad to see him now compared to that. I absolutely agree with O'Hara that Eli has basically been traumatized by this bad OL play over the years. He took those hits in that 9ers game because he trusted his OL. Now, without that trust and because of McAdoo's quick game offense his internal clock is messed up. The OL has played like shit and Eli hasn't played well. However, I cannot blame Eli for what he is now because that is just how he adapted. What I don't understand is fans nitpicking his game saying he missed an open receiver. I guess they just don't know what goes intl being a QB. He is getting rid of the ball under 2 seconds. How is he supposed to survery the whole field and go through progressions when he knows if he holds the ball to long bad things happen? Does he dump it off too quick? Yeah, sometimes he does but that is his instinct kicking in and he is saying let me get something and hope one of my players can make a play instead of a sack or fumble. I know this is hard to imagine but our offense can be a lot worse than it is. We aren't good but we aren't turning it over an an alarming rate yet. If that starts happening watch out. There are a lot 9f similarities between his play now and against SF. Eli just took what he could get to keep the game alive back then and that is what he is doing now. The main difference was our defense and special teams stepped up that game and Eli was inspiring his team with his toughness. Now, there is little support and he is getting rid of the ball before taking those hits.Do I still think Eli can play? Hell yeah but as someone else stated, at this stage of his career he needs help himself. The game has changed with faster defenses and shittier OL. He cannot run around and buy time. He needs a pocket that he can move around in. He always had good pocket awareness and movement within the pocket. He doesn't need the pocket to be perfect but he does need his OL to fight and not get totally beat. If they initially get beat then they need to be able to recover so Eli can move around to help avoid the rusher and set up his block. The problem with our OL is it is like whack a mole. You never know which OL is going to fuck up from play to play. If it was just one guy then okay. You can work through that. When it is a different guy every play then it is just a recipe for disaster. So, even when Eli has time he cannot assume he has time because he has to get rid of the ball quickly.It is just sad to see all around. I just cannot believe our ownership and management let it get to this level. The OL started trending downward in 2009. We had a dominant OL in 2008. Since then we have thrown darts at the board but basically not one stuck. I don't blame Reese for not trying. He did try. We used valuable resources to try to fix the OL. That wasn't the issue. The issue was we just sucked at evaluating and developing OL. Did they ever review their grading practice with linemen? Did they ever go back to old reports and see how other productive and non-productive OL across the NFL backed up their grades? Did they ever try to get a different point of view on why they couldn't hit on one OL in like 10 years?

RE: I believe someone like O'Hara over BBI participants - sorry

Quote: .



Ask ten offensive lineman what their favorite thing to do is, and they'll tell you it's 'run the football'. Linemen don't enjoy pass protection. It's not a shock for him to have this opinion. He's also not a coach or coordinator.



Ask ten offensive lineman what their favorite thing to do is, and they'll tell you it's 'run the football'. Linemen don't enjoy pass protection. It's not a shock for him to have this opinion. He's also not a coach or coordinator. Pat Shurmur coached football teams ran the ball 415 times in 2011, 380 times in 2012, and 501 times in 2017. The idea that he simply chooses not to run the ball a lot in 2018 doesn't hold water.

If he's right... It seems to me that our biggest problem may be coaching. There's a lot of talent on the offense, if Eli isn't done and Barks is great and OBJ and EE likes to block and on and on, maybe the problem is the shitty coaching. Does anyone really believe that these New York Giants wouldn't be better with Belichick or even Andy Reid coaching them? I'm worried that the problem may be we trade one dufus coach for another dufus coach. One things for sure, this season is over and it's not even November. Again.



One things for sure, this season is over and it’s not even November. Again.

RE: It's a

Quote:

You can't run because the defense doesn't respect your passing attack.



And you can't pass because the defense doesn't respect your running attack



Answer: Pick ONE and do it EXCELLENTLY; the other will naturally come a lot more easily.



What to do -



(1) FORGET about getting your TEs blocking, insert another O-lineman into the L.O.S. on every play. And RUN, RUN the ball (down their throat) with an all-day mix of Barkley, Gallman and Martin



(2) Split Engram out as a wide receiver; defenses are scared of him



(3) Now that they respect you - PLAY-ACTION



If you can do this, you get the old Eli back, the one that trusts his line (not the current shell-shocked one).















The problem with number 3, not to defend Shurmur here, but I've seen a lot of people clamoring for more play action but.. we can't



As soon as Eli pops his head around.. he just for dog piled on by 3 rushers



The problem with number 3, not to defend Shurmur here, but I've seen a lot of people clamoring for more play action but.. we can't As soon as Eli pops his head around.. he just for dog piled on by 3 rushers Gotta have some semblance of control at the LOS and not let up free rushers if you wanna call play action

That's one of the frustrating things about this season offense has been so predictable. We try and run on1st down, get maybe a yard or two, and then go shotgun next two downs.

Open up the run Until Eli proves he can beat pressure somewhat consistently it will be nearly impossible to run. 2 deep and everyone else is leaning forward. They are defending the run and the short pass. The defense has too many people too close to the line. You have to able to burn them over the top. The QB has to take a couple shots in the mouth and beat them over the top.

It's very hard to beat them over the top when you are only giving the QB 2 seconds to throw..

RE: analyzing film LOL

Quote: so you mean Shurmur was not yelling two weeks in a row to throw the ball. Take a look at the at the film below....if they are looking at film and not finding fault they must be looking at Netflix and we are in more trouble than we think

NY Giants Offensive Struggles Week 7 vs ATL - ( New Window )



Every week, this guy, MikeTooNice posts a video analyzing Eli with the All-22, and every week, he does so poorly. His assumptions and conclusions are often wrong. Just look at the very first play he "diagnoses." He says that Eli missed Odell running open across the field. Not true. He saw him at the beginning, but Odell didn't have his head turned around yet. By the time Odell turns his head around, Eli already committed to getting Saquon the ball in open space.



If Eli waited and threw to Odell when he turned his head around, he likely gets popped right after catching the ball on the 38 yard line by #42.



Everything is a timing route and Beckham likely wasn't even the read. Eli had to throw it to Barkley when he did (before Odell turned around), because that was when Ellison ran the pick to seal off the outside and effectively block #54 who eventually made the tackle. The purpose of the swing pass is to get Barkley the ball in open space.



Every week, this guy, MikeTooNice posts a video analyzing Eli with the All-22, and every week, he does so poorly. His assumptions and conclusions are often wrong. Just look at the very first play he "diagnoses." He says that Eli missed Odell running open across the field. Not true. He saw him at the beginning, but Odell didn't have his head turned around yet. By the time Odell turns his head around, Eli already committed to getting Saquon the ball in open space. If Eli waited and threw to Odell when he turned his head around, he likely gets popped right after catching the ball on the 38 yard line by #42. Everything is a timing route and Beckham likely wasn't even the read. Eli had to throw it to Barkley when he did (before Odell turned around), because that was when Ellison ran the pick to seal off the outside and effectively block #54 who eventually made the tackle. The purpose of the swing pass is to get Barkley the ball in open space. Just because someone posts All-22 footage with commentary, it doesn't mean it's any good.

There's four great reasons to run 1st & 2nd downs ...

#1 Even if you just get a total of five combined yards, you face 3rd and manageable., not 3rd and very long



#2 Your giving Mr. Excitement more chances to break one



#3 You're hammering the defense, which pays off big in the 4th quarter



#4 You're resting your defense



But again play-action is a pathetic joke to the defense if they know you can't HURT them with it.



If you commit to SIX offensive lineman all day, they'll realize they're in for a physical beating win-or-lose.









i’m just amazed how almost all the comments, criticisms, and wishes plato : 12:40 am : link on this site are about the offense, from qb, to o line to run game commitment there is a constant screed about one or another. not that much of it is unjustified.



however, a, if not the, major problem on the giants is a defense that is terrible. throughout the defense there is no one who scares the opposition. the defense has lost many games in the 4th quarter this year and last, by not being able to hold a lead and we lose by a field goal. we need to draft athletes to produce a stout, tough defense, which with Barkley as an offensive weapon, could win games.



so stop yelping about eli, which qb we should or should have drafted, and the offensive line. let’s hear about how to have a giants defense.

Another guy Who refuses to put blame on the QB.

RE: O'hara

Quote: Sean is a good listen on NFL network. He loves Eli and TC.....rightfully so. Lot of history with his QB. He was snapping the ball in that San Francisco championship game. Sean and that whole line will never forget.



David Baas was the center that year and in that game. O'Hara was already retired

I don't get it..... Doomster : 7:38 am : link They should run more?



They can't run period!



Let's say they run for 4, then run for 5....3rd and 1.....think they could run for a first down? I doubt it.....and of course I was really fantasizing with getting 9 yards on the first two carries...



When SB gets good yardage, it's usually because he has broken a tackle in the backfield, and juked someone out....it's very rare to see him make yardage where the hole is intended to be...

RE: The criticisms about not sticking with the run...

Quote: are not entirely fair, imo. There have been some games where the blocking has just not been there, and the defense has not been able to keep it close. The passing game has gotten them yards too.



Having said that, there have been other times when the criticisms are entirely fair. I think Shurmur himself admitted that they hadn't stayed committed and I'm sure if he had it to do over again he would have called more run plays.



Agreed. This O line is even wore at run blocking than at pass protection. Which is saying a lot... DJ Fluker maybe could have helped.

RE: RE: So, Eli can still play,

Quote: In comment 14150614 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





we have the best RB in football, and a very good top 2 WRs (with one of them being one of the best in football) and Evan Engram at TE, but the offense is still hideous all due to the OL.



I know he played with Eli, but enough with the nonsense.







You're right Dave we have the best RB in the game and still can't run the ball...



And that's on Eli not the OL...



Brillant...

Your reading comprehension really is awful when it comes to anything remotely related to your insistent defensiveness regarding Eli (like when you tried to claim last year that Greg Cosell compared Eli favorably to Brady).



DiH said that the offense is hideous in spite of having the best RB in the game, two good WRs (one of which is excellent), and an athletic TE, yet no blame goes to Eli for the offense sucking (despite nearly every supporting cast member having been switched out over the past few years). He definitely did not say that Eli is responsible for the offense's inability to run the ball. That's hardly the only weak point of the offense though - if you can't recognize that, you're either not watching the games or you're being willfully obtuse.



I know it's impossible for you to conjure up the words to acknowledge it, but Eli is absolutely part of the problem with the offense. They're not failing in spite of him. He's part and parcel of the failure. In comment 14150625 JCin332 said:Your reading comprehension really is awful when it comes to anything remotely related to your insistent defensiveness regarding Eli (like when you tried to claim last year that Greg Cosell compared Eli favorably to Brady).DiH said that the offense is hideous in spite of having the best RB in the game, two good WRs (one of which is excellent), and an athletic TE, yet no blame goes to Eli for the offense sucking (despite nearly every supporting cast member having been switched out over the past few years). He definitely did not say that Eli is responsible for the offense's inability to run the ball. That's hardly the only weak point of the offense though - if you can't recognize that, you're either not watching the games or you're being willfully obtuse.I know it's impossible for you to conjure up the words to acknowledge it, but Eli is absolutely part of the problem with the offense. They're not failing in spite of him. He's part and parcel of the failure.

RE: It's very hard to beat them over the top

Quote: when you are only giving the QB 2 seconds to throw..

Eli's time-to-throw is middle of the pack. He's getting more time than Brady and Brees so far this season. Maybe it's time for you to face reality?



Who are we kidding - you won't.



Eli's time-to-throw is middle of the pack. He's getting more time than Brady and Brees so far this season. Maybe it's time for you to face reality? Who are we kidding - you won't.

It's funny to watch deshawn watson Throw 5 touchdowns with an injury so bad he couldn't even travel by plane, but Eli can barely function without at least 7 seconds in the pocket without being breathed on.

Crazed Eli hating trolls Blames him for our poor running game and wants him to throw to the open receivers after he threw. Just about any other QB would have gotten Josh Rosen'ed already behind our oline.



Just about any other QB would have gotten Josh Rosen'ed already behind our oline.

RE: Crazed Eli hating trolls

Quote: Blames him for our poor running game and wants him to throw to the open receivers after he threw.



Just about any other QB would have gotten Josh Rosen'ed already behind our oline.

Are you seriously calling anyone else a troll, dupe?



Are you seriously calling anyone else a troll, dupe? No one has said what you're suggesting, but then again, you're really only here to repeat the same three things over and over again, right?

What Cosell said was Eli and Brady are similar in that they both need JCin332 : 11:21 am : link solid OL to be effective...I never claimed he said they were similar in ability so I think your reading comprehension is what needs improvement...



Also show me where I said Eli wasn't part of the problem..?



This thread is a discussion whether more of a commitment to the run would help this offense (and of course Eli)...and it was actually a good discussion until you hade to chime in with your usual loud mouth negative BS...



Congratulations you may be right and we will probably have a new QB next year...



But your "reality" differs from Sean O'Hara's and I will go with him any day...

And I know you being a "football expert" JCin332 : 11:27 am : link should know that its very hard to have red zone success with no running game...

RE: What Cosell said was Eli and Brady are similar in that they both need Gatorade Dunk : 11:51 am : link

Quote: solid OL to be effective...I never claimed he said they were similar in ability so I think your reading comprehension is what needs improvement...



Also show me where I said Eli wasn't part of the problem..?



This thread is a discussion whether more of a commitment to the run would help this offense (and of course Eli)...and it was actually a good discussion until you hade to chime in with your usual loud mouth negative BS...



Congratulations you may be right and we will probably have a new QB next year...



But your "reality" differs from Sean O'Hara's and I will go with him any day...

No, that's not what Cosell said. He mentioned Eli and Brady in completely different thoughts - you're the one who lumped them together because you wanted to claim that he somehow associated Eli with Brady.



Sorry, JC - I know it makes you sad. It'll be ok. Maybe you can also root for the other 52 guys on the team now. In comment 14151196 JCin332 said:No, that's not what Cosell said. He mentioned Eli and Brady in completely different thoughts - you're the one who lumped them together because you wanted to claim that he somehow associated Eli with Brady.Sorry, JC - I know it makes you sad. It'll be ok. Maybe you can also root for the other 52 guys on the team now.

Well any way it was a good discussion until you came along.... JCin332 : 11:57 am : link thanks for your awesome contribution...