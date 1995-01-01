New York Giants-Washington Redskins Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/28/2018 12:48 pm : 10/28/2018 12:48 pm ...

Giants bc4life : 10/28/2018 4:03 pm : link can beat this team

RE: RE: 33min to 23min arcarsenal : 10/28/2018 4:03 pm : link

Time of Possession.

If Shurmur doesn't work out, I want a defensive coach.



After watching this offense put on pathetic display after pathetic display, it's a defensive coach you want?



Beckham with competent QB and OL play would be something bigbluescot : 10/28/2018 4:03 pm : link as would Barkley. We've got two massive talents but we haven't got the framework to get anything out of them.

The Post Press Conf LeftHook : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link Cant wait............

Barkley with 13 carries for 38 yards! Simms11 : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link We were only down 7 and got away from the run way too much.

Really too bad Marty866b : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link There's nothing anyone can do to make Mara sell the team. This mess starts with him.

RE: Holy fuck are we bad! rebel yell : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: Was there anything redeeming in today’s loss!?

RE: The Post Press Conf NoPeanutz : 10/28/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: Cant wait............

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Hahahahaha LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/28/2018 4:06 pm : link

"well we gotta look at some things and just keep gettin better... DC Gmen Fan : 10/28/2018 4:06 pm : link we did a lot of goof things .. just gotta keep gettin better.... look at the film...keep improving and keep getting better...

RE: RE: RE: RE: Hahahahaha Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/28/2018 4:07 pm : link

... christian : 10/28/2018 4:09 pm : link How anyone can see Manning's intermediate throws and not see he's lost a lot zip astounds me.

should've been a first down bc4life : 10/28/2018 4:09 pm : link on Engram drop

Barkley sucks PaulBlakeTSU : 10/28/2018 4:09 pm : link 13 carries for 38 yards? Man. Imagine what this team could do if it had a competent RB.

RE: RE: The Post Press Conf LeftHook : 10/28/2018 4:10 pm : link

. arcarsenal : 10/28/2018 4:10 pm : link Something tells me we'll manage a TD here... finally. When it's too late. Just like last week.

RE: Beckham with competent QB and OL play would be something Eman11 : 10/28/2018 4:10 pm : link

Quote: as would Barkley. We've got two massive talents but we haven't got the framework to get anything out of them.



So now Eli isn't even competent? In comment 14153836 bigbluescot said:So now Eli isn't even competent?

Washington is rushing 4 men PaulBlakeTSU : 10/28/2018 4:11 pm : link and still getting pressure immediately. It's staggering

Blow it Up LeftHook : 10/28/2018 4:12 pm : link Blow it up Blow it up..........

RE: . arcarsenal : 10/28/2018 4:12 pm : link

RE: Washington is rushing 4 men Eman11 : 10/28/2018 4:13 pm : link

Quote: and still getting pressure immediately. It's staggering



Our season in a nutshell. In comment 14153882 PaulBlakeTSU said:Our season in a nutshell.

at least Engram knew bluepepper : 10/28/2018 4:13 pm : link enough not to do a half-assed celebration dance.

RE: . mainiac : 10/28/2018 4:14 pm : link

YEAH!!!! WE'RE NOT DEAD YET!!! Bramton1 : 10/28/2018 4:14 pm : link Just kidding. This is a garbage time touchdown. Nothing more. And even if we can get an onside kick, we have no chance of getting a last second TD.

Evan Engram is an American football player for the New York Giants Waldo Jeffers : 10/28/2018 4:14 pm : link Technically he is allowed to receive passes when they matter as opposed to when the game is lost.

Every onside kick has Motley Two : 10/28/2018 4:15 pm : link looked like it's being tried for the first time. Lol. Fuck this team.

We also have the worst KWALL2 : 10/28/2018 4:16 pm : link onside kick team in the league.

Onside kick GeoMan999 : 10/28/2018 4:16 pm : link That is two weeks in a row that they try that horrible approach. Almost zero chance of success??

RE: Wow.. Fitzpatrick montanagiant : 10/28/2018 4:16 pm : link

RE: Wow.. Fitzpatrick LeftHook : 10/28/2018 4:17 pm : link

RE: RE: Wow.. Fitzpatrick EricJ : 10/28/2018 4:17 pm : link

That is funny GiantEgo : 10/28/2018 4:17 pm : link He needs to get that kick about 3 times higher..

The Giants could have signed Fitzpatrick eightshamrocks : 10/28/2018 4:18 pm : link He would have been better than Eli is now

RE: We also have the worst Eman11 : 10/28/2018 4:22 pm : link

Quote: onside kick team in the league.



Yeah ok, that's why they are one of the two teams to successfully convert one this year. I'd say there are thirty worse onsides kick teams than them. In comment 14153929 KWALL2 said:Yeah ok, that's why they are one of the two teams to successfully convert one this year. I'd say there are thirty worse onsides kick teams than them.

Eli got his ass-kicked all game PaulBlakeTSU : 10/28/2018 4:23 pm : link by 4-man rushes and there is no run game. Same thing every week. Defenses keep numbers in coverage. He was hit and sacked non-stop all game. He holds the ball for 2 seconds, he's a statue who doesn't get rid of it. He avoids that and dumps it off to the only players open-- then he's just checking down. He throws it to WR2 o WR3, and he's avoiding Beckham. He relies on Beckham and he's not looking for anyone else.



This team cannot do anything with how bad the offensive line is. How much are they playing



He is in an impossible situation here given his lack of mobility. Until the Oline is fixed, no QB who can't take off and run all game can do anything here.

Didn’t catch all OBJRoyal : 10/28/2018 5:03 pm : link Of the game and realize Eli was under pressure, but all of his throws that I got to see in the 4th were high. Guys constantly had to adjust to high passes