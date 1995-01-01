Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants-Washington Redskins Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/28/2018 12:48 pm
...
Giants  
bc4life : 10/28/2018 4:03 pm : link
can beat this team
RE: RE: 33min to 23min  
arcarsenal : 10/28/2018 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14153790 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 14153782 NoPeanutz said:


Quote:


Time of Possession.
Maybe we should stop bringing offensive geniuses to fix this team. There can be a such thing as too many geniuses in one room.



If Shurmur doesn't work out, I want a defensive coach.


After watching this offense put on pathetic display after pathetic display, it's a defensive coach you want?

Does not compute.
Beckham with competent QB and OL play would be something  
bigbluescot : 10/28/2018 4:03 pm : link
as would Barkley. We've got two massive talents but we haven't got the framework to get anything out of them.
The Post Press Conf  
LeftHook : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link
Cant wait............
Barkley with 13 carries for 38 yards!  
Simms11 : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link
We were only down 7 and got away from the run way too much.
Really too bad  
Marty866b : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link
There's nothing anyone can do to make Mara sell the team. This mess starts with him.
RE: Holy fuck are we bad!  
rebel yell : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14153820 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Was there anything redeeming in today’s loss!?

I'd give the defense credit simply for not saying FUCK THIS and giving up.
RE: The Post Press Conf  
NoPeanutz : 10/28/2018 4:05 pm : link
In comment 14153839 LeftHook said:
Quote:
Cant wait............

Good week of practice. Guys played with heart. Just need better execution. Ask me about a good play.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Hahahahaha  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/28/2018 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14153830 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 14153812 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14153784 B in ALB said:


Quote:


In comment 14153753 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14153734 B in ALB said:


Quote:


Yes!!!



And the fans in the stands are mouth breathers.



If you can't laugh at this point, I don't know what to tell you, piss pants.





I haven’t stopped laughing since Ganos 63 yarder. Just find it funny you calling fans out for booing yet are cheering when 35 year old Peterson turns back the clock on the Giants.



Who's cheering? It's hilarious. Don't go pissing yourself.


Are you confusing me with bavarofan89? Smart guy.
"well we gotta look at some things and just keep gettin better...  
DC Gmen Fan : 10/28/2018 4:06 pm : link
we did a lot of goof things .. just gotta keep gettin better.... look at the film...keep improving and keep getting better...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Hahahahaha  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/28/2018 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14153812 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14153784 B in ALB said:


Quote:


In comment 14153753 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14153734 B in ALB said:


Quote:


Yes!!!



And the fans in the stands are mouth breathers.



If you can't laugh at this point, I don't know what to tell you, piss pants.





I haven’t stopped laughing since Ganos 63 yarder. Just find it funny you calling fans out for booing yet are cheering when 35 year old Peterson turns back the clock on the Giants.

C Mac ran between the tackles against us. Cursed!
Should've been another pick.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/28/2018 4:07 pm : link
...  
christian : 10/28/2018 4:09 pm : link
How anyone can see Manning's intermediate throws and not see he's lost a lot zip astounds me.
I think I'm going to join Mihaliks Anonymous  
Waldo Jeffers : 10/28/2018 4:09 pm : link
should've been a first down  
bc4life : 10/28/2018 4:09 pm : link
on Engram drop
Barkley sucks  
PaulBlakeTSU : 10/28/2018 4:09 pm : link
13 carries for 38 yards? Man. Imagine what this team could do if it had a competent RB.
RE: RE: The Post Press Conf  
LeftHook : 10/28/2018 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14153848 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
In comment 14153839 LeftHook said:


Quote:


Cant wait............


Good week of practice. Guys played with heart. Just need better execution. Ask me about a good play.
Hey coach your now 11 and 30 in your coaching career, How you feeling about that lol
.  
arcarsenal : 10/28/2018 4:10 pm : link
Something tells me we'll manage a TD here... finally. When it's too late. Just like last week.
RE: Beckham with competent QB and OL play would be something  
Eman11 : 10/28/2018 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14153836 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
as would Barkley. We've got two massive talents but we haven't got the framework to get anything out of them.


So now Eli isn't even competent?
Washington is rushing 4 men  
PaulBlakeTSU : 10/28/2018 4:11 pm : link
and still getting pressure immediately. It's staggering
Incredible  
AcidTest : 10/28/2018 4:11 pm : link
catch by Beckham.
Great throw there.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/28/2018 4:11 pm : link
Nice throw Eli...  
Jim Bur(n)t : 10/28/2018 4:11 pm : link
Blow it Up  
LeftHook : 10/28/2018 4:12 pm : link
Blow it up Blow it up..........
RE: .  
arcarsenal : 10/28/2018 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14153876 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Something tells me we'll manage a TD here... finally. When it's too late. Just like last week.


Ah of course...
Garbage  
AcidTest : 10/28/2018 4:13 pm : link
time TD.
Engram  
XBRONX : 10/28/2018 4:13 pm : link
is awesome.
RE: Washington is rushing 4 men  
Eman11 : 10/28/2018 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14153882 PaulBlakeTSU said:
Quote:
and still getting pressure immediately. It's staggering


Our season in a nutshell.
That might be Eli's last TD  
DC Gmen Fan : 10/28/2018 4:13 pm : link
pass
TD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/28/2018 4:13 pm : link
Yipeee  
nicky43 : 10/28/2018 4:13 pm : link
a TD!
at least Engram knew  
bluepepper : 10/28/2018 4:13 pm : link
enough not to do a half-assed celebration dance.
Alright  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/28/2018 4:14 pm : link
Let’s go!!!! Onside kick baby!!!
RE: .  
mainiac : 10/28/2018 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14153876 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Something tells me we'll manage a TD here... finally. When it's too late. Just like last week.


there you go!
YEAH!!!! WE'RE NOT DEAD YET!!!  
Bramton1 : 10/28/2018 4:14 pm : link
Just kidding. This is a garbage time touchdown. Nothing more. And even if we can get an onside kick, we have no chance of getting a last second TD.
Evan Engram is an American football player for the New York Giants  
Waldo Jeffers : 10/28/2018 4:14 pm : link
Technically he is allowed to receive passes when they matter as opposed to when the game is lost.
20-12, not going for 2?  
SHO'NUFF : 10/28/2018 4:15 pm : link
..but...but...
Every onside kick has  
Motley Two : 10/28/2018 4:15 pm : link
looked like it's being tried for the first time. Lol. Fuck this team.
Wow.. Fitzpatrick  
EricJ : 10/28/2018 4:16 pm : link
We also have the worst  
KWALL2 : 10/28/2018 4:16 pm : link
onside kick team in the league.
Onside kick  
GeoMan999 : 10/28/2018 4:16 pm : link
That is two weeks in a row that they try that horrible approach. Almost zero chance of success??
RE: Wow.. Fitzpatrick  
montanagiant : 10/28/2018 4:16 pm : link
In comment 14153928 EricJ said:
Quote:
...

What a 4th down play follwed up with an outstanding 2 pt conversion
RE: Wow.. Fitzpatrick  
LeftHook : 10/28/2018 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14153928 EricJ said:
Quote:
...

Mensa Man lol
RE: RE: Wow.. Fitzpatrick  
EricJ : 10/28/2018 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14153934 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14153928 EricJ said:


Quote:


...


What a 4th down play follwed up with an outstanding 2 pt conversion


yep... the guy is a fighter. Gotta love it. Best backup QB in the league. He should be their starter the rest of the way.
That is funny  
GiantEgo : 10/28/2018 4:17 pm : link
He needs to get that kick about 3 times higher..
The Giants could have signed Fitzpatrick  
eightshamrocks : 10/28/2018 4:18 pm : link
He would have been better than Eli is now
RE: We also have the worst  
Eman11 : 10/28/2018 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14153929 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
onside kick team in the league.


Yeah ok, that's why they are one of the two teams to successfully convert one this year. I'd say there are thirty worse onsides kick teams than them.
Eli got his ass-kicked all game  
PaulBlakeTSU : 10/28/2018 4:23 pm : link
by 4-man rushes and there is no run game. Same thing every week. Defenses keep numbers in coverage. He was hit and sacked non-stop all game. He holds the ball for 2 seconds, he's a statue who doesn't get rid of it. He avoids that and dumps it off to the only players open-- then he's just checking down. He throws it to WR2 o WR3, and he's avoiding Beckham. He relies on Beckham and he's not looking for anyone else.

This team cannot do anything with how bad the offensive line is. How much are they playing

He is in an impossible situation here given his lack of mobility. Until the Oline is fixed, no QB who can't take off and run all game can do anything here.
Didn’t catch all  
OBJRoyal : 10/28/2018 5:03 pm : link
Of the game and realize Eli was under pressure, but all of his throws that I got to see in the 4th were high. Guys constantly had to adjust to high passes
RE: Eli got his ass-kicked all game  
HoustonGiant : 10/28/2018 5:57 pm : link
In comment 14153975 PaulBlakeTSU said:
Quote:
by 4-man rushes and there is no run game. Same thing every week. Defenses keep numbers in coverage. He was hit and sacked non-stop all game. He holds the ball for 2 seconds, he's a statue who doesn't get rid of it. He avoids that and dumps it off to the only players open-- then he's just checking down. He throws it to WR2 o WR3, and he's avoiding Beckham. He relies on Beckham and he's not looking for anyone else.

This team cannot do anything with how bad the offensive line is. How much are they playing

He is in an impossible situation here given his lack of mobility. Until the Oline is fixed, no QB who can't take off and run all game can do anything here.


X2
