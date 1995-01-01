New York Giants-Washington Redskins Game Discussion

In comment 14153790
FStubbs said:
| In comment 14153782 NoPeanutz said:
Time of Possession.
Maybe we should stop bringing offensive geniuses to fix this team. There can be a such thing as too many geniuses in one room.
If Shurmur doesn't work out, I want a defensive coach.
After watching this offense put on pathetic display after pathetic display, it's a defensive coach you want?
Does not compute.
as would Barkley. We've got two massive talents but we haven't got the framework to get anything out of them.
We were only down 7 and got away from the run way too much.
There's nothing anyone can do to make Mara sell the team. This mess starts with him.
Simms11 said:
| Was there anything redeeming in today’s loss!?
I'd give the defense credit simply for not saying FUCK THIS and giving up.
LeftHook said:
Good week of practice. Guys played with heart. Just need better execution. Ask me about a good play.
B in ALB said:
| In comment 14153812 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
In comment 14153784 B in ALB said:
In comment 14153753 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
In comment 14153734 B in ALB said:
Yes!!!
And the fans in the stands are mouth breathers.
If you can't laugh at this point, I don't know what to tell you, piss pants.
I haven’t stopped laughing since Ganos 63 yarder. Just find it funny you calling fans out for booing yet are cheering when 35 year old Peterson turns back the clock on the Giants.
Who's cheering? It's hilarious. Don't go pissing yourself.
Are you confusing me with bavarofan89? Smart guy.
we did a lot of goof things .. just gotta keep gettin better.... look at the film...keep improving and keep getting better...
How anyone can see Manning's intermediate throws and not see he's lost a lot zip astounds me.
13 carries for 38 yards? Man. Imagine what this team could do if it had a competent RB.
NoPeanutz said:
| In comment 14153839 LeftHook said:
Cant wait............
Good week of practice. Guys played with heart. Just need better execution. Ask me about a good play.
lol
Hey coach your now 11 and 30 in your coaching career, How you feeling about that lol
Something tells me we'll manage a TD here... finally. When it's too late. Just like last week.
bigbluescot said:
| as would Barkley. We've got two massive talents but we haven't got the framework to get anything out of them.
So now Eli isn't even competent?
and still getting pressure immediately. It's staggering
Blow it up Blow it up..........
arcarsenal said:
| Something tells me we'll manage a TD here... finally. When it's too late. Just like last week.
Ah of course...
PaulBlakeTSU said:
| and still getting pressure immediately. It's staggering
Our season in a nutshell.
enough not to do a half-assed celebration dance.
Let’s go!!!! Onside kick baby!!!
arcarsenal said:
| Something tells me we'll manage a TD here... finally. When it's too late. Just like last week.
there you go!
Just kidding. This is a garbage time touchdown. Nothing more. And even if we can get an onside kick, we have no chance of getting a last second TD.
Technically he is allowed to receive passes when they matter as opposed to when the game is lost.
looked like it's being tried for the first time. Lol. Fuck this team.
onside kick team in the league.
That is two weeks in a row that they try that horrible approach. Almost zero chance of success??
EricJ said:
What a 4th down play follwed up with an outstanding 2 pt conversion
EricJ said:
Mensa Man lol
montanagiant said:
| In comment 14153928 EricJ said:
What a 4th down play follwed up with an outstanding 2 pt conversion
yep... the guy is a fighter. Gotta love it. Best backup QB in the league. He should be their starter the rest of the way.
He needs to get that kick about 3 times higher..
He would have been better than Eli is now
KWALL2 said:
| onside kick team in the league.
Yeah ok, that's why they are one of the two teams to successfully convert one this year. I'd say there are thirty worse onsides kick teams than them.
by 4-man rushes and there is no run game. Same thing every week. Defenses keep numbers in coverage. He was hit and sacked non-stop all game. He holds the ball for 2 seconds, he's a statue who doesn't get rid of it. He avoids that and dumps it off to the only players open-- then he's just checking down. He throws it to WR2 o WR3, and he's avoiding Beckham. He relies on Beckham and he's not looking for anyone else.
This team cannot do anything with how bad the offensive line is. How much are they playing
He is in an impossible situation here given his lack of mobility. Until the Oline is fixed, no QB who can't take off and run all game can do anything here.
Of the game and realize Eli was under pressure, but all of his throws that I got to see in the 4th were high. Guys constantly had to adjust to high passes
PaulBlakeTSU said:
| by 4-man rushes and there is no run game. Same thing every week. Defenses keep numbers in coverage. He was hit and sacked non-stop all game. He holds the ball for 2 seconds, he's a statue who doesn't get rid of it. He avoids that and dumps it off to the only players open-- then he's just checking down. He throws it to WR2 o WR3, and he's avoiding Beckham. He relies on Beckham and he's not looking for anyone else.
This team cannot do anything with how bad the offensive line is. How much are they playing
He is in an impossible situation here given his lack of mobility. Until the Oline is fixed, no QB who can't take off and run all game can do anything here.
X2