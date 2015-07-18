New York Giants-Washington Redskins Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/28/2018 3:45 pm : 10/28/2018 3:45 pm ...

You should just start... Robert : 10/28/2018 3:50 pm : link this thread at halftime when the game is over. Pay no mind to the clock or that we still have two more quarters. Those things are just technicalities at this point.

RE: Fowler??? rocco8112 : 10/28/2018 3:53 pm : link

Quote: wtf??



it is incredible. Shurmur is a joke. Trying to outsmart and going to a guy signed from the scrapheap on second.



Unreal In comment 14153676 prdave73 said:it is incredible. Shurmur is a joke. Trying to outsmart and going to a guy signed from the scrapheap on second.Unreal

This place has turned into giants.com jgambrosio : 10/28/2018 3:55 pm : link I can't say this team is a joy to watch but holy shit.

blow it up Geomon : 10/28/2018 4:00 pm : link



Tell Eli he can be released or retire, start your backups and start scouting for a free agent vet for next season until you can get another franchise QB in here. Tell Eli he can be released or retire, start your backups and start scouting for a free agent vet for next season until you can get another franchise QB in here.

Every home game the rest of the way is going to be vicious The_Boss : 10/28/2018 4:01 pm : link for the home team. Literally everything they do wrong will result in them getting booed up the ass, apparently. 6 points (so far)vs this team? Holy shit.

Can we just forfeit Reb8thVA : 10/28/2018 4:02 pm : link The rest of the games?

I don't even know what to say Anakim : 10/28/2018 4:02 pm : link I shouldn't be surprised, but yet it's still painful.





When will I be able to laugh at this disaster?

Hi guys Rjanyg : 10/28/2018 4:02 pm : link What a season!



Good news! We won't lose next week!

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link Giants didn't trade away anyone on offense.



And injuries aren't an issue on that side of the ball.



Yet our pathetic point production is actually getting worse.

How exactly Bramton1 : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link did we beat the Texans?

You get a sack! You get a sack! You get a sack! bceagle05 : 10/28/2018 4:04 pm : link

RE: ....... gmenatlarge : 10/28/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: I can’t believe we lost.



Now that’s funny! In comment 14153619 Micko said:Now that’s funny!

at least last year bluepepper : 10/28/2018 4:07 pm : link we could look forward to a new coach and a new GM and maybe a new young QB. There was some reason for optimism. This year I got nothing.

This Giants team reminds me alot of the... M.S. : 10/28/2018 4:07 pm : link

...Giants teams of the mid-1960s and the mid-1970s.



What are the similarities?



(1) The wonderful ability to make just the wrong play at just the wrong time. Today, Engram letting the ball whistle through his hands on a critical 4th down and Davis running into the punter are just two examples;



(2) A scarily inept offensive line.



I've seen it before; I've smelled it before; and this current team is a dead ringer for those lousy, stinking teams of the past.



Bottom line: we're staring at years of ineptitude and most likely a Head Coach firing within 12 - 18 months. Max.

RE: How exactly M.S. : 10/28/2018 4:08 pm : link

Quote: did we beat the Texans?

We didn't. That was a daydream. In comment 14153841 Bramton1 said:We didn't. That was a daydream.

This OL plus Eli at 37 Dave on the UWS : 10/28/2018 4:08 pm : link gets you squat. I don’t think Shurmur can run the offense he wants to. This “O” looks nothing like the one he ran last year in Minn.

12 rushing attempts Rflairr : 10/28/2018 4:10 pm : link Glad we drafted a RB at 2. when we needed a QB.



Dumbasses

RE: I don't even know what to say M.S. : 10/28/2018 4:11 pm : link

Quote: I shouldn't be surprised, but yet it's still painful.





When will I be able to laugh at this disaster?



This team will be spending several years in the wilderness. Been there before and this has all the makings of what I saw in the mid-60s and the mid-70s. Keep your emotions in check; we're in for a long descent. Find a local high school to root for... or college. In comment 14153819 Anakim said:This team will be spending several years in the wilderness. Been there before and this has all the makings of what I saw in the mid-60s and the mid-70s. Keep your emotions in check; we're in for a long descent. Find a local high school to root for... or college.

I'm not even sure phil in arizona : 10/28/2018 4:12 pm : link our D is all that great. They look competent but I wonder how much of it is a function of conservative game plans being used against us.





Wonder if that was Eli's last TD pass? bceagle05 : 10/28/2018 4:14 pm : link .

Now Engram is warmed up!! SEE prdave73 : 10/28/2018 4:14 pm : link Learn Shurmur, don't leave your TE cold and expect things to happen! smh..

17 secs remaining.....much like last week. Simms11 : 10/28/2018 4:14 pm : link Teams giving us everything underneath late because we need two scores for the most part.

It was lovely for Vernon to put in an idiotsavant : 10/28/2018 4:15 pm : link Appearance just in time to save his reputation.

that was the worst Onside kick ever.. prdave73 : 10/28/2018 4:16 pm : link lol. they cant do anything right??!?

Let Eli's last garbage time TD Matt in SGS : 10/28/2018 4:16 pm : link be his final pass in a NY Giants uniform. Get Lauletta ready to play and give him half a season to learn the speed of the NFL. I know the OL sucks and this is not all Eli's fault. But this team is now looking at 2020. Don't waste the chance to get "meaningful" game action for Lauletta.

Mihalik XBRONX : 10/28/2018 4:17 pm : link in pass pro looks like he is using the square dancing technique.

RE: Wonder if that was Eli's last TD pass? rocco8112 : 10/28/2018 4:17 pm : link

Quote: .



I think Lauletta starts after bye. Thing is, I think he stands a high chance of getting hurt playing with this team so Eli may come back on the field and perhaps even start again.



In comment 14153910 bceagle05 said:I think Lauletta starts after bye. Thing is, I think he stands a high chance of getting hurt playing with this team so Eli may come back on the field and perhaps even start again.

Why not try an onsides Simms11 : 10/28/2018 4:17 pm : link Kick going 10 yards. What are they trying to do there? They had 16 seconds remaining.

wow giantfan2000 : 10/28/2018 4:18 pm : link is this team worse than last year?

RE: wow GiantEgo : 10/28/2018 4:20 pm : link

Quote: is this team worse than last year?



It may be! they dont have anywhere near the number of injuries as 2017. In comment 14153949 giantfan2000 said:It may be! they dont have anywhere near the number of injuries as 2017.

Historically bad OL WillVAB : 10/28/2018 4:23 pm : link No pass rush on D.



That’s this season in a nut shell.



And Shurmur looks over his head. Definitely on pace for the Norv Turner career track.

Defense played well - toughness, heart, effort, stops, and big hits bc4life : 10/28/2018 4:23 pm : link Bad angle by Riley sealed their fate. Carter needs to add some moves off his speed rush. Tackles have to jump out and still can't cut him off.



Decent effort today, another game Giants were in until the end. Team has no margin for error, cannot afford to make any mistakes.



OLine and Eli not seeing a few receivers was the difference. Engram drop was huge.



Give Redskins some credit - their run defense is pretty good. Knew it would be tough sledding with our OLine.



Talk about firing DG and Shurmur - idiotic. Can see the shape of what this team will be. Need OLine, and another pass rusher.

RE: This Giants team reminds me alot of the... LeftHook : 10/28/2018 4:23 pm : link

Quote:

...Giants teams of the mid-1960s and the mid-1970s.



What are the similarities?



(1) The wonderful ability to make just the wrong play at just the wrong time. Today, Engram letting the ball whistle through his hands on a critical 4th down and Davis running into the punter are just two examples;



(2) A scarily inept offensive line.



I've seen it before; I've smelled it before; and this current team is a dead ringer for those lousy, stinking teams of the past.



Bottom line: we're staring at years of ineptitude and most likely a Head Coach firing within 12 - 18 months. Max. Said that earlier, reliving the 70's all over again. Uglyyyyyyyyyyy In comment 14153859 M.S. said:Said that earlier, reliving the 70's all over again. Uglyyyyyyyyyyy

RE: Let Eli's last garbage time TD Rjanyg : 10/28/2018 4:23 pm : link

Quote: be his final pass in a NY Giants uniform. Get Lauletta ready to play and give him half a season to learn the speed of the NFL. I know the OL sucks and this is not all Eli's fault. But this team is now looking at 2020. Don't waste the chance to get "meaningful" game action for Lauletta.



Matt,



We shall see. I think they will start Eli next game In comment 14153933 Matt in SGS said:Matt,We shall see. I think they will start Eli next game

no pass rush? bc4life : 10/28/2018 4:24 pm : link OV had some hits and asack . think not enough pass rush is the problem.



Giants made a lot of key stops near end of the game.

You have two weeks Rflairr : 10/28/2018 4:25 pm : link To get Lauletta ready. Eli shouldnt start another game

We are in a serious rebuilding mode .... short lease : 10/28/2018 4:25 pm : link but, what are you going to do? It happens to the best of teams .... except New England of course.





But, everybody knows Belichick, Brady, and Kraft all made a group pack with the devil. So, I am not even going to bring it into the argument.

RE: wow Matt in SGS : 10/28/2018 4:27 pm : link

Quote: is this team worse than last year?



Last year's team quit, period. The Rams game was on tape for everyone to see, same with the game in SF. This team hasn't quit, to their credit. They just have no depth, no OL, no luck, and when you take a bad offensive line and add in an older, immobile QB, it's a recipe for disaster. They have great skill position offensive players, and that's it. We see it in garbage time when teams stop giving a shit and Eli looks like he did years ago.



In comment 14153949 giantfan2000 said:Last year's team quit, period. The Rams game was on tape for everyone to see, same with the game in SF. This team hasn't quit, to their credit. They just have no depth, no OL, no luck, and when you take a bad offensive line and add in an older, immobile QB, it's a recipe for disaster. They have great skill position offensive players, and that's it. We see it in garbage time when teams stop giving a shit and Eli looks like he did years ago.

RE: You get a sack! You get a sack! You get a sack! short lease : 10/28/2018 4:27 pm : link

Quote:



lol ... Dam! How many NFL teams were in the audience that day? In comment 14153842 bceagle05 said:lol ... Dam! How many NFL teams were in the audience that day?

This AcidTest : 10/28/2018 4:28 pm : link was essentially the same as every other game:



Putrid OL play. Poor run and pass blocking, with the OL frequently being controlled by four or five DL. Eli was usually throwing against six or seven defenders, and has now been sacked 31 times, more than he was all of last season.



Bad to marginal QB play. Eli's immobility magnifies the OL problems. He also isn't reading the whole field, and checks down too often even when there is no pressure.



D played hard, but we have no pass rushing DL.

Kaepernick latichever : 10/28/2018 4:28 pm : link is available immediately



And would have two weeks to get ready for the Niners.



But do we want a QB who is motivated and able to beat our tank competition?



Although at 30 he could start until the next whoever is ready.

RE: We are in a serious rebuilding mode .... EricJ : 10/28/2018 4:29 pm : link

Quote:



No, we are not in rebuilding mode until they move on from Eli. Otherwise, we are trying to patch things to win now In comment 14153994 short lease said:No, we are not in rebuilding mode until they move on from Eli. Otherwise, we are trying to patch things to win now

The fact that after eight games rocco8112 : 10/28/2018 4:29 pm : link Eli has been sacked more this year than all of last year is incredible.

RE: Kaepernick EricJ : 10/28/2018 4:30 pm : link

Quote: is available immediately







That guy sucks even with a decent OL. In comment 14154006 latichever said:That guy sucks even with a decent OL.

We battled we battled Rflairr : 10/28/2018 4:30 pm : link This clown says the same thing every week. Art Howe Jr

RE: RE: Let Eli's last garbage time TD Matt in SGS : 10/28/2018 4:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14153933 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





be his final pass in a NY Giants uniform. Get Lauletta ready to play and give him half a season to learn the speed of the NFL. I know the OL sucks and this is not all Eli's fault. But this team is now looking at 2020. Don't waste the chance to get "meaningful" game action for Lauletta.







Matt,



We shall see. I think they will start Eli next game



We already know Mara's statement, the Giants won't do it until the Giants are out of the playoffs. But he should get his head out of his ass here. The Giants already traded Apple and Snacks. Odds are Jenkins will be traded in the next day or so. The smart play is to get Lauletta out there and give him 8 games at NFL speed. With this line, he might well suck, but remember, Eli started in 2004 and he lost his first 6 games and struggled mightily in some of them (the game in Baltimore when he actually got benched for Warner), but by the end of the year, he got that last win vs. Dallas and we saw the arrow pointing up. Eli's time is done here. Let him go out with his final pass as a TD. Ask him if he would like to be traded and if not, be ready to backup after the bye. In comment 14153981 Rjanyg said:We already know Mara's statement, the Giants won't do it until the Giants are out of the playoffs. But he should get his head out of his ass here. The Giants already traded Apple and Snacks. Odds are Jenkins will be traded in the next day or so. The smart play is to get Lauletta out there and give him 8 games at NFL speed. With this line, he might well suck, but remember, Eli started in 2004 and he lost his first 6 games and struggled mightily in some of them (the game in Baltimore when he actually got benched for Warner), but by the end of the year, he got that last win vs. Dallas and we saw the arrow pointing up. Eli's time is done here. Let him go out with his final pass as a TD. Ask him if he would like to be traded and if not, be ready to backup after the bye.

Is Pat Shurmur the new Bill Arnsparger? JohnF : 10/28/2018 4:31 pm : link







Quote:

" Miami Dolphins

When Shula left to become head coach with the Miami Dolphins after the end of the 1969 NFL season, he brought along Arnsparger, who was promoted to defensive coordinator. In just two seasons, the formerly moribund team had reached the Super Bowl, with Arnsparger fashioning what became known as the "No-Name Defense." World championships in each of the next two seasons, including an undefeated season during 1972, made Arnsparger a prime candidate for a head coaching position.



New York Giants

Following the Dolphins' 24–7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII, Arnsparger was named head coach of the New York Giants. With the Giants he managed just seven wins in his thirty-five games. Arnsparger coached the Giants in three different home stadiums during his tenure: the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut in 1974; Shea Stadium, home of the cross-town rival New York Jets in 1975; and finally, Giants Stadium in 1976. Arnsparger was fired in the middle of the season on October 25, 1976, with the team having lost all seven of its games on the year." Bill Arnsparger, for those of you who weren't around in the 70's, was the DC for the Miami Dolphins for Don Shula. From Wikipedia:

Slice it anyway you want .. Bluesbreaker : 10/28/2018 4:32 pm : link It's gonna get worse it will be @Eagles and Home Cowboys

two games I don't want to watch . It will be interesting to

see what happens during the Bye week .

Defense played hard nothing seemed to go our way this team

is so God awful in the Redzone . Losing sucks even when you

expect it .Eagles are still the best in the NFC east but they certainly not world beaters they just beat us all the time . I'm all for a new HC I just don't get if he even has a gameplan .Eli made plenty of good throws . O-line needs

a lot of help .Just sticking nobodies in there .

Engram just sucked the life out of this game with the drop .

I wonder if they move anymore players this week.

RE: ... jcn56 : 10/28/2018 4:33 pm : link

Quote: Giants didn't trade away anyone on offense.



And injuries aren't an issue on that side of the ball.



Yet our pathetic point production is actually getting worse.



The second pick and 34th picks overall, the top paid OLT, Omameh and Beckham back from injury, and they are worse than last year.



If you had posed this as a hypothetical before the season BBI would have run you out of town, yet here we are. In comment 14153840 Eric from BBI said:The second pick and 34th picks overall, the top paid OLT, Omameh and Beckham back from injury, and they are worse than last year.If you had posed this as a hypothetical before the season BBI would have run you out of town, yet here we are.

$80 million dollars spent on the OL Ten Ton Hammer : 10/28/2018 4:38 pm : link and they've given up more sacks than last year's total in just half a season.



But yes, trust management.

Team's problems are bc4life : 10/28/2018 4:38 pm : link primarily OL.



Really liked how the defnse played today.

Mara will say no in exchange for giving Shurmur SHO'NUFF : 10/28/2018 4:39 pm : link a mulligan for this year's disaster and retaining him as head coach.

It is unbelieveable Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/28/2018 4:44 pm : link how bad the offensive line is. Unbelievable.



According to Football Outsiders we are last as a run blocking unit and only 25th as to pass protection. After today, I have little doubt we will be much worse in the pass-pro department. Probably Eli doesn't play the whole season, but at the current sack rate, that would put him at 71 sacks, which is the third most sacks all time on a QB in a season. And that is with him checking down on throws.



Its just pathetic.





RE: 12 rushing attempts latichever : 10/28/2018 4:44 pm : link

Quote: Glad we drafted a RB at 2. when we needed a QB.



Dumbasses



Barkley is a can’t miss.



None of the QBs are that. In comment 14153880 Rflairr said:Barkley is a can’t miss.None of the QBs are that.

RE: Team's problems are jcn56 : 10/28/2018 4:45 pm : link

Quote: primarily OL.



Really liked how the defnse played today.



That's OK, give it some time, they'll unload Jenkins and Collins and that will change too.



Not to mention the fact that the OL that we're primarily blaming here was rebuilt by these folks this season, and it's worse than the crap we had, not to mention a lot more expensive. In comment 14154055 bc4life said:That's OK, give it some time, they'll unload Jenkins and Collins and that will change too.Not to mention the fact that the OL that we're primarily blaming here was rebuilt by these folks this season, and it's worse than the crap we had, not to mention a lot more expensive.

Think they could have used this guy? JohnF : 10/28/2018 4:52 pm : link Brett Jones earned a nearly perfect pass blocking grade in 2017



Not only was Jones adequate at center, he also could play guard, instead of the disaster we've had all year at right guard. I know he wasn't perfect, but at $3 million he was a hell of a better investment than the ghost of Jon Stewart was. Brett can actually play.



Oh, I forgot, Brett didn't play for the Panthers. Silly me. Funny, though, he brought some toughness to a line that didn't have much, and it always seemed like the line perked up when he was in there. Not only was Jones adequate at center, he also could play guard, instead of the disaster we've had all year at right guard. I know he wasn't perfect, but at $3 million he was a hell of a better investment than the ghost of Jon Stewart was. Brett can actually play.Oh, I forgot, Brett didn't play for the Panthers. Silly me. Funny, though, he brought some toughness to a line that didn't have much, and it always seemed like the line perked up when he was in there.

RE: Think they could have used this guy? SHO'NUFF : 10/28/2018 4:55 pm : link

Quote: Brett Jones earned a nearly perfect pass blocking grade in 2017



Not only was Jones adequate at center, he also could play guard, instead of the disaster we've had all year at right guard. I know he wasn't perfect, but at $3 million he was a hell of a better investment than the ghost of Jon Stewart was. Brett can actually play.



Oh, I forgot, Brett didn't play for the Panthers. Silly me. Funny, though, he brought some toughness to a line that didn't have much, and it always seemed like the line perked up when he was in there.



add to the fact that we had no interest in resigning Fluker for a reasonable price. In comment 14154108 JohnF said:add to the fact that we had no interest in resigning Fluker for a reasonable price.

I would not have thought it possible Mike in Boston : 10/28/2018 4:55 pm : link For the OL, coaching, and front office to be far worse than last year's team, but they have pulled it off.

RE: RE: How exactly jpetuch : 10/28/2018 4:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14153841 Bramton1 said:





Quote:





did we beat the Texans?





We didn't. That was a daydream.



Actually an alternate universe. Hate to say it but they probably having a losing record in that one and Chris Mara is in chRge In comment 14153863 M.S. said:Actually an alternate universe. Hate to say it but they probably having a losing record in that one and Chris Mara is in chRge

RE: RE: 12 rushing attempts Vanzetti : 10/28/2018 4:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14153880 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Glad we drafted a RB at 2. when we needed a QB.



Dumbasses







Barkley is a can’t miss.



None of the QBs are that.



Barkley is still learning how to run between the tackles. They got him to stop dancing and follow his blockers. Next step is to learn how and when to cut off those blockers and when to slow down and let the play develop in front of you. All the things Tiki excelled at later in his career.



Because of his great physical talent, he never really had to do those things in college. Ditto for blitz pick up.



In comment 14154080 latichever said:Barkley is still learning how to run between the tackles. They got him to stop dancing and follow his blockers. Next step is to learn how and when to cut off those blockers and when to slow down and let the play develop in front of you. All the things Tiki excelled at later in his career.Because of his great physical talent, he never really had to do those things in college. Ditto for blitz pick up.

RE: Think they could have used this guy? jpetuch : 10/28/2018 5:04 pm : link

Quote: Brett Jones earned a nearly perfect pass blocking grade in 2017



Not only was Jones adequate at center, he also could play guard, instead of the disaster we've had all year at right guard. I know he wasn't perfect, but at $3 million he was a hell of a better investment than the ghost of Jon Stewart was. Brett can actually play.



Oh, I forgot, Brett didn't play for the Panthers. Silly me. Funny, though, he brought some toughness to a line that didn't have much, and it always seemed like the line perked up when he was in there.



Trading next years #1 for him Tuesday In comment 14154108 JohnF said:Trading next years #1 for him Tuesday

Don't even think about comparing Shurmur to Arnsparger. Red Dog : 10/28/2018 5:04 pm : link Arnsparger was a really excellent defensive coach, and he left the GIANTS a MUCH better team that he found them.

I love the third XBRONX : 10/28/2018 5:05 pm : link and fives and throwing three yard passes.

Barkley has to follow his blockers? JohnF : 10/28/2018 5:05 pm : link That's the problem. The so called "blockers" are being pushed backwards, and can't hold their blocks period. There are no holes for SB. None.



Worst, the offensive line is like cheese cloth, they can't keep anyone out. And that's without run blitzing. We really do have 3 tackling dummies right now on this line, and that's being unfair to tackling dummies.

RE: RE: 12 rushing attempts gmenatlarge : 10/28/2018 5:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14153880 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Glad we drafted a RB at 2. when we needed a QB.



Dumbasses







Barkley is a can’t miss.



None of the QBs are that.





Big freakin deal, a QB gives you a future, SB, as we can see does not. In comment 14154080 latichever said:Big freakin deal, a QB gives you a future, SB, as we can see does not.

RE: RE: Think they could have used this guy? bigbluescot : 10/28/2018 5:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14154108 JohnF said:





Quote:





Brett Jones earned a nearly perfect pass blocking grade in 2017



Not only was Jones adequate at center, he also could play guard, instead of the disaster we've had all year at right guard. I know he wasn't perfect, but at $3 million he was a hell of a better investment than the ghost of Jon Stewart was. Brett can actually play.



Oh, I forgot, Brett didn't play for the Panthers. Silly me. Funny, though, he brought some toughness to a line that didn't have much, and it always seemed like the line perked up when he was in there.







add to the fact that we had no interest in resigning Fluker for a reasonable price.



Fluker and Jones would be better than what we were putting out. Jones couldn't move his man in the run game, but he tended to hold his ground. Fluker was poor in pass protection but got a push in the run game. Now they could have been the biggest shits to ever step foot in the locker room and we'd not know, but paying more in Flukers case for inferior production is the biggest black mark on Gettleman's ledger. In comment 14154117 SHO'NUFF said:Fluker and Jones would be better than what we were putting out. Jones couldn't move his man in the run game, but he tended to hold his ground. Fluker was poor in pass protection but got a push in the run game. Now they could have been the biggest shits to ever step foot in the locker room and we'd not know, but paying more in Flukers case for inferior production is the biggest black mark on Gettleman's ledger.

Red zone struggles GiantsRage2007 : 10/28/2018 5:06 pm : link Are directly related to not being able to run the ball.



Terrible run blocking OL.



Need another example? The Jags were the best in the red zone last year and are last this year. Their OL has struggledcompared to last year and Fournette has been hurt.



Until we fix the OL and stick with the run in the red zone it’s not getting better.

jcn56 bc4life : 10/28/2018 5:08 pm : link good way to look at it - bitch about what sucks and predict that otehr things will suck at some point



They got rid of their more "talented players" on defense JPP, DRC, Apple, & Snacks and defense played well today.



If you're going to bitch about all the OL moves they made that haven't prdocued desired results, have to use that rationale all over the team.

Re: Don't even think about comparing Shurmur to Arnsparger. JohnF : 10/28/2018 5:11 pm : link No slight to Arnsparger, who was a wonderful DC. I was comparing the situations they are both in.



Both had success at coordinator on other teams, but both were saddled with not enough talent to win because of bad Front office decisions. I'm not sure Shurmur will have the amount of time Arnsparger had to try and build a team, in the current environment.

I hope that by Tuesday at 4:00 PM, they have traded numerous TheMick7 : 10/28/2018 5:14 pm : link players for draft picks as it's time to blow it up. If J'ville will take Eli,he'd be a fool not to go there because hopefully,Shurmur will tell Eli that Laudetta will be starting vs the 49'ers after the break. Gettleman set this rebuild back with his pie in the sky outbursts of "winning now". He needs to admit he fucked up,meet w/the press after the deadline & explain what they hope to do going forward. I know it's sacrilegious to some on BBI to say that one hopes the Giants lose the rest of the way but ultimately,they still need a franchise QB (unless Laudetta fills that need) so the higher the draft picks, the better chance you have to not only get a QB,but OL help as well. We have so many needs but those 2 go hand in hand for an offense to function efficiently.We already have our franchise RB & WR but we need to rectify the offenses shortcomings before both are too beat up to reap the benefits.I don't think Shurmur,in any way,is the problem but he needs to have a voice in the upcoming draft as to the type of players he needs to make his offense work. Gettleman has to work in tandem w/Pat & if he can't,he should be fired. Shurmur's offense works,he's proven that, but he needs the parts for it to work! Bettcher's D minus 3 starters & numerous retreads played well today.With time,he can build a dominating defense. But,management must continue the purge this week. Bring in young FAs,sign players off other practice squads,work at making our young players fit the system for next year.And prepare for the 2019 draft!

The game was 7-3 for a significant chunk of time mfsd : 10/28/2018 5:15 pm : link and at no point did it feel like the Giants had any chance of winning. Even after Vernon’s fumble return, was there any doubt we’d have to settle for a FG?



This team is so fucking depressing.

RE: RE: 12 rushing attempts Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/28/2018 5:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14153880 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Glad we drafted a RB at 2. when we needed a QB.



Dumbasses







Barkley is a can’t miss.



None of the QBs are that.

Go root for Durr face Darnell or already injured Rosen and Allen XD In comment 14154080 latichever said:Go root for Durr face Darnell or already injured Rosen and Allen XD

RE: Is Pat Shurmur the new Bill Arnsparger? dpinzow : 10/28/2018 5:24 pm : link

Quote: Bill Arnsparger, for those of you who weren't around in the 70's, was the DC for the Miami Dolphins for Don Shula. From Wikipedia:











Quote:







"Miami Dolphins

When Shula left to become head coach with the Miami Dolphins after the end of the 1969 NFL season, he brought along Arnsparger, who was promoted to defensive coordinator. In just two seasons, the formerly moribund team had reached the Super Bowl, with Arnsparger fashioning what became known as the "No-Name Defense." World championships in each of the next two seasons, including an undefeated season during 1972, made Arnsparger a prime candidate for a head coaching position.



New York Giants

Following the Dolphins' 24–7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII, Arnsparger was named head coach of the New York Giants. With the Giants he managed just seven wins in his thirty-five games. Arnsparger coached the Giants in three different home stadiums during his tenure: the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut in 1974; Shea Stadium, home of the cross-town rival New York Jets in 1975; and finally, Giants Stadium in 1976. Arnsparger was fired in the middle of the season on October 25, 1976, with the team having lost all seven of its games on the year."







Arnsparger was a far more accomplished coordinator so this is a bad comparison. Arnsparger was the DC on the undefeated 72 Dolphins In comment 14154017 JohnF said:Arnsparger was a far more accomplished coordinator so this is a bad comparison. Arnsparger was the DC on the undefeated 72 Dolphins

Letting Jones go was a mystifying move idiotsavant : 10/28/2018 5:36 pm : link .

Been to Alot of Games Over the Years Jeffrey : 10/28/2018 5:37 pm : link but never have I seen the crowd turn on a genuine Giants' hero like they have on Eli. Time to get him off the field or his legacy will be forever tainted. Even from our distant seats, his long ball seems to hang up there and is under-thrown. He is just not what he was--and he was never fleet-footed to begin with. The guy two rows behind us booed so much he lost his voice.



There was no one around us--and by mid-third quarter there was literally no one around us---who has confidence in Gettleman or Shurmur. The OL we had last year was better than this group. In fact the GM and coach have made this team worse and this BS about committing to a rebuild is just a cover for the disastrous miscalculations they made.

RE: Letting Jones go was a mystifying move Strahan91 : 10/28/2018 5:39 pm : link

Quote: .

I take it you didn't watch the Vikings first 3 games? He was awful. In comment 14154237 idiotsavant said:I take it you didn't watch the Vikings first 3 games? He was awful.

RE: RE: wow HomerJones45 : 10/28/2018 5:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14153949 giantfan2000 said:





Quote:





is this team worse than last year?







Last year's team quit, period. The Rams game was on tape for everyone to see, same with the game in SF. This team hasn't quit, to their credit. They just have no depth, no OL, no luck, and when you take a bad offensive line and add in an older, immobile QB, it's a recipe for disaster. They have great skill position offensive players, and that's it. We see it in garbage time when teams stop giving a shit and Eli looks like he did years ago.

Falling into the BBI trap of overvaluing resources. they have one great receiver, a good running back, a meh receiver, a receiving tight end with iffy hands and a castoff 3rd wideout who was home on his couch a few weeks ago. We have no means of making teams pay for doubling OBj and SB.



Look at what teams with good offenses are putting out there and they are faster, deeper with multiple targets. We need a talent upgrade at some of the skill positions. In comment 14154000 Matt in SGS said:Falling into the BBI trap of overvaluing resources. they have one great receiver, a good running back, a meh receiver, a receiving tight end with iffy hands and a castoff 3rd wideout who was home on his couch a few weeks ago. We have no means of making teams pay for doubling OBj and SB.Look at what teams with good offenses are putting out there and they are faster, deeper with multiple targets. We need a talent upgrade at some of the skill positions.

So many issues to blame as to why it's not funny micky : 10/28/2018 5:59 pm : link Esp..offense. Worst offense I've seen by my giants.



Not going to improve unless get players in here and a qb

RE: So many issues to blame as to why it's not funny Vanzetti : 10/28/2018 6:07 pm : link

Quote: Esp..offense. Worst offense I've seen by my giants.



Not going to improve unless get players in here and a qb



As much as I love Saquon, Giants are 1-7 with him and the offense is even worse than last year (before Odell's injury). Say what you want but Barkley has not made the offense better. Not his fault because he has been dynamic. Just shows the impact of a RB vs a QB. In comment 14154303 micky said:As much as I love Saquon, Giants are 1-7 with him and the offense is even worse than last year (before Odell's injury). Say what you want but Barkley has not made the offense better. Not his fault because he has been dynamic. Just shows the impact of a RB vs a QB.

... christian : 10/28/2018 6:16 pm : link What's comical is the Giants aren't even unhealthy.



They've lost 2 starters to IR, and games from Vernon and Engram.



But it's not the blood bath last year was.

RE: ... Vanzetti : 10/28/2018 6:21 pm : link

Quote: What's comical is the Giants aren't even unhealthy.



They've lost 2 starters to IR, and games from Vernon and Engram.



But it's not the blood bath last year was.



Or any of the last couple of last years.



Imagine if Nicks, Cruz and Wilson had all stayed healthy: Coughlin era may have ended quite differently In comment 14154360 christian said:Or any of the last couple of last years.Imagine if Nicks, Cruz and Wilson had all stayed healthy: Coughlin era may have ended quite differently

RE: RE: So many issues to blame as to why it's not funny TD : 10/28/2018 6:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14154303 micky said:





Quote:





Esp..offense. Worst offense I've seen by my giants.



Not going to improve unless get players in here and a qb







As much as I love Saquon, Giants are 1-7 with him and the offense is even worse than last year (before Odell's injury). Say what you want but Barkley has not made the offense better. Not his fault because he has been dynamic. Just shows the impact of a RB vs a QB.



^^^ This. In comment 14154332 Vanzetti said:^^^ This.

RE: Every home game the rest of the way is going to be vicious mdc1 : 10/28/2018 6:35 pm : link

Quote: for the home team. Literally everything they do wrong will result in them getting booed up the ass, apparently. 6 points (so far)vs this team? Holy shit.



when is the last time we won a game at home ?

In comment 14153805 The_Boss said:when is the last time we won a game at home ?

RE: RE: RE: So many issues to blame as to why it's not funny mdc1 : 10/28/2018 6:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14154332 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





In comment 14154303 micky said:





Quote:





Esp..offense. Worst offense I've seen by my giants.



Not going to improve unless get players in here and a qb







As much as I love Saquon, Giants are 1-7 with him and the offense is even worse than last year (before Odell's injury). Say what you want but Barkley has not made the offense better. Not his fault because he has been dynamic. Just shows the impact of a RB vs a QB.







^^^ This.



The real question we need to be asking is how we are paying millions of dollars to 2-3 players on offense and we cannot score a touchdown during the competitive quarters? This is absurd and the owners and staff should be embarrassed and take some of the heat publicly. Unfortunately it is far easier to use the ostrich theory, head in sand hoping it will go away after signing the next high paid FA. What they have not figured out is our pathetic approach to the draft and development of youth. In comment 14154393 TD said:The real question we need to be asking is how we are paying millions of dollars to 2-3 players on offense and we cannot score a touchdown during the competitive quarters? This is absurd and the owners and staff should be embarrassed and take some of the heat publicly. Unfortunately it is far easier to use the ostrich theory, head in sand hoping it will go away after signing the next high paid FA. What they have not figured out is our pathetic approach to the draft and development of youth.

RE: It is unbelieveable AcidTest : 10/28/2018 6:41 pm : link

Quote: how bad the offensive line is. Unbelievable.



According to Football Outsiders we are last as a run blocking unit and only 25th as to pass protection. After today, I have little doubt we will be much worse in the pass-pro department. Probably Eli doesn't play the whole season, but at the current sack rate, that would put him at 71 sacks, which is the third most sacks all time on a QB in a season. And that is with him checking down on throws.



Its just pathetic.



Agreed. And that's after making Solder the highest paid LT in the league, and signing Omameh.

In comment 14154079 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:

RE: RE: Kaepernick mdc1 : 10/28/2018 6:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14154006 latichever said:





Quote:





is available immediately











That guy sucks even with a decent OL.



what is laughable about that guy when you clearly think about is he opposes white privilege, et al. Then wants to work for white privilege and get paid, then use that platform to push his political agenda. Pure idiocy. And that is why no one touches him, owners can be buffoons but stupid and naive is not their skill set. In comment 14154013 EricJ said:what is laughable about that guy when you clearly think about is he opposes white privilege, et al. Then wants to work for white privilege and get paid, then use that platform to push his political agenda. Pure idiocy. And that is why no one touches him, owners can be buffoons but stupid and naive is not their skill set.

RE: RE: RE: Kaepernick Ten Ton Hammer : 10/28/2018 6:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14154013 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 14154006 latichever said:





Quote:





is available immediately











That guy sucks even with a decent OL.







what is laughable about that guy when you clearly think about is he opposes white privilege, et al. Then wants to work for white privilege and get paid, then use that platform to push his political agenda. Pure idiocy. And that is why no one touches him, owners can be buffoons but stupid and naive is not their skill set.



I think you're giving a lot of credit to NFL owners considering they can't stop stepping over their own feet over the anthem policy issue. Or that this multi-billion dollar sport is plagued by amateurish officiating and a rulebook about as confusing as the US Tax Code.



In comment 14154440 mdc1 said:I think you're giving a lot of credit to NFL owners considering they can't stop stepping over their own feet over the anthem policy issue. Or that this multi-billion dollar sport is plagued by amateurish officiating and a rulebook about as confusing as the US Tax Code.