Do you have confidence in Gettleman and Mara? MookGiants : 10/28/2018 4:11 pm And if so, why do you have confidence in them? I'd like to hear from both sides on this and hear why you do or don't have confidence in them leading this rebuild. Do you want Gettleman fired? Shurmur fired?



I personally hope they fire DG at the end of the season. I think the Giants need to completely clean house and start over. Hiring DG was just more of the same. Reese was sent packing but besides a few scouts everyone else seemed to stay the same. This operation is totally rotten and has been for a while, bringing in a guy who wasn't going to totally clean house was a huge mistake. The GM search was a farce right from the start, no one had a chance to get the job, it was always going to be DG.



People on here want to give him credit for realizing just a handful of games into the season that they need to totally rebuild. My issue with that is self evaluation is maybe the most important part of the job, especially for a new front office. His evaluation of this roster was way off right from the start. I don't buy that DG knew this was a rebuild and he turned over a lot of the roster as a result. His comments signaled that he believed Eli wasn't finish and that this team could compete this year. And almost all of his actions signaled that, too. The turnover on the roster was mostly the bottom of the roster, big deal. This thing needed to be blown up entirely over the off-season and they didn't do that.



People say that he had no choice but to sign Solder, which is absurd. Under no circumstance is it a good idea to sign an average (and that's being kind) player to the top deal ever for a LT. Sure no one could have seen just how bad he is coming, but it was a bad deal even if he was an average player. If DG knew this was a rebuild as some on here believe, then he would have never even considered signing an average player to an elite deal. That's not what rebuilding teams do, ever. Solder isn't young anymore and he just isn't any good. Even if he was average this year he wasn't going to be a big part of the next time the Giants actually could be good. That was just a horrible business decision in every way. It's not that hard to find a below average tackle. And you certainly don't need to spend top money to get an at best average player who is already 30.



I will never agree with the decision to draft Barkley. He's an absolutely terrific player but under no circumstance would I ever use a #2 pick to draft a running back. No matter how good they are they just aren't anywhere near valuable enough to take that high. It was a poor use of resources imo.



A lot of talk on this board last off-season that there was no QB worth drafting #2 and that they all had warts. i'd be surprised if any QB from the 2019 class grades out higher than Mayfield, Darnold, and Allen. I think all of the prospects coming out this year have a lot more warts than those three. I'd be surprised if the Giants don't take a QB because it seems like they finally agree that Eli is completely finished, but I don't think any will grade out as high as Darnold. Last year may not have had a perfect QB prospect but those type of players are rarely available.



Another reason I don't have much faith in DG is because of his comments about analytics last off-season. It seems like he's too stubborn to adapt to the way the league actually is now and doesn't buy into the new analytics approach at all and still thinks it's 1983 where you win by playing smash mouth football.



John Mara unfortunately can't be fired, but he's as responsible for this disaster as anyone else is. He took way too long to fire Reese. Then he brought in yet another guy who he was familiar with and a guy that didn't completely house in the front office which is what was needed. His handling of the Eli fiasco last year and then going all in on Eli this year was mind numbing. Seems like a really nice guy but I question if he has any clue what he's doing running this team.



Better late than never realizing this needs to be totally blown up, but I do not believe DG is the guy that the Giants should have rebuilding this roster. Yeah the Panthers went to the Super Bowl under him, but most of the key components of that team he didnt draft. He got fired pretty quickly and I don't believe he was ever even interviewed for another GM opening but he was basically handed the Giants job. If he didn't previously work for the Giants he would never have been considered for the job and we all know that. To me thats a remarkably shitty way to run a team, only hiring people that have previously worked there.



If the Giants can find the right QB, things can turn around pretty quickly. But I dont have much confidence in DG finding the right QB or really doing much of anything the right way.



McAdoo was a clown at times but his coaching job in 2016 was a miracle. That team was 5-11 quality and somehow won 11 games. That fluke season probably hurt the Giants future because it gave a lot of people false confidence and gave John Mara false confidence. Hell if Mara handed the keys to the organization over to McAdoo when he was hired as Coach and made him GM/Coach and fired Reese the Giants would probably be in good shape right now because they'd likely have Mahomes. Not that they were ever going to do that but McAdoo gets destroyed on here when he wasn't anywhere near the biggest problem. This team has been totally rotten since hurricane sandy and they have yet to completely blow this thing up.



I'm not sure what to make of Shurmur. He's done some head scratching things but I think DG and JM are a much bigger problem than Shurmur is. No coach is going to make this team anything but a disaster right now.



I'd be interested in hearing from people who do have confidence in DG and why they have confidence in him.

No one expected 1-7, including you.



True. Doesn't mean Gettleman has to go.

No I thought there was a real chance the Giants could be "improved" (they are not) and finish 3-13 again anyway.



The problem is Gettleman thought he could turn it around in one year.

People would probably be more willing to acknowledge Gettleman Ten Ton Hammer : 10/28/2018 5:33 pm : link Having a tough task if he didnt walk in door taking so much. If you talk big, perform big. All his moves have come up small. And all the shots he took at the outgoing coach, all this "adult" BS, makes him look like a dunce. He took over a3 win team, flushed out 60% of the roster, hired his coach, spent a ton of money, and fielded a worse team.

I have total Photoguy : 10/28/2018 5:34 pm : link confidence. It's all I have to hang my hat on right now.

Actually, more like 2 years, he and TC should have been marched out together.



And then, the Giants should have run an actual search for a qualified GM, not just brought in Accorsi to rubber stamp Gettleman.





1. My feeling was Reese got a pass because Mara had his hand in some of he decisions.



2. Mara went with the safe decision in Gettleman. It is always the conservative move with the Giants. It is possible that Mara used Acosri's endorsement in the media to justify his decision.

No The_Boss : 10/28/2018 5:36 pm : link Mara has been making crucial errors since canning Coughlin and Gettleman incredibly thought this team was a contender since the moment he was hired. Oh, and he didn't love any of these QB's in this past draft. I'm guessing he's going to error in a big way by taking one at the top of this next draft and further compound things.

Ten for me.



I'm not surprised.



You know the Giants won two Superbowls on his watch, right?



Or are you another one of those special folks who think his contributions only counted when they went wrong?

Gettleman yes..... Reb8thVA : 10/28/2018 5:40 pm : link Shurmur I have my doubts. I feel like we are watching the same team and same script from last year play out with just different names and lousier football.



Philosophically, I think Gettleman gets how you build a winning team compared to his predecessor.



I also agree with Lauderdale Matty after five years of increasingly bad football I’m just becoming apathetic towards the team. I’m tired of losing, I’m tired of the same boring discourse, I’m tired of unwatchable football and I’m tired of seeing absolutely no progress.

Not really AcesUp : 10/28/2018 5:50 pm : link Still willing to give DG the benefit of the doubt, I was encouraged by last week but OP highlighted some major red flags regarding how this past offseason was handled.



Mara has consistently made the exact wrong decision at every turn since our last Super Bowl. I think he's emotional and indecisive.

I have confidence in DG to rebuild the lines..... Simms11 : 10/28/2018 5:51 pm : link Hopefully he does a better job of watching film this off-season. He's done it before and he knows what we need. As far as Shurmur, I have no confidence with him right now. He did nothing in turning Cleveland around and so far, he’s been that same Head Coach to me. Play-calling, game management, in game decisions pretty poor. He’s handled the players fairly well and so I give him an A for that, but he’s still lacking something, perhaps moxie?! His pressers are snorefests and he just keeps telling us the same thing every week. I almost think Bowles has more personality and he sounds like we just woke him up from a nap! Anyway I don’t know about Shurmer, he doesn’t instill confidence.

Shurmur is what 11-30 as a HC? B in ALB : 10/28/2018 5:56 pm : link You are what your record says you are.



This team is undisciplined, not prepared, and they don't do the little things well at all including blocking and tackling. I can't imagine a team playing this way for a winning coach with a track record of success.



Can't even catch a five yard pass for a critical first down.



They mortgaged their future for a shot QB, a horrific LT who looks shot too and a WR who is just coming back from a major injury.



Both Shurmur and the old man are failures.

Seems to me that DL trends kind of idiotsavant : 10/28/2018 5:56 pm : link Squashed the narrative about where our folks thought the league was heading.



Maybe the Shanny's just got lucky but the way DLs are mixing stuff up and crashing down, those who invested in zone OL, both targeted recruiting and coaching maybe found a partial way to mitigate those DL trends.

He signed two free agent OL and drafted another with a high pick. Yet, the OL is, if anything, worse than last year.



So, I can't really say I share your confidence







He signed two free agent OL and drafted another with a high pick. Yet, the OL is, if anything, worse than last year. So, I can't really say I share your confidence

No one expected 1-7, including you.



I did the day the schedule came out. I distinctly remember folks telling me there was no chance we'd be 1-7 at the bye. Well...here we are, sadly.

If you don't have an OL. joe48 : 10/28/2018 6:17 pm : link You don’t have an offense.

Actually, more like 2 years, he and TC should have been marched out together.



And then, the Giants should have run an actual search for a qualified GM, not just brought in Accorsi to rubber stamp Gettleman.









1. My feeling was Reese got a pass because Mara had his hand in some of he decisions.



2. Mara went with the safe decision in Gettleman. It is always the conservative move with the Giants. It is possible that Mara used Acosri's endorsement in the media to justify his decision.



McAdoo was fairly obviously chosen by Mara/the organization rather than Reese. Maybe some of the FA decisions, like giving Snee a big contract when he already had a bad back--might have involved Mara. But I think most of the draft picks were Reese.



However, I do think Jerry had some bad luck losing Nicks, Cruz, Wilson, Ballard and the rookie safety. Every team has injuries but that is a big talent loss.

You are what your record says you are.



This team is undisciplined, not prepared, and they don't do the little things well at all including blocking and tackling. I can't imagine a team playing this way for a winning coach with a track record of success.



Can't even catch a five yard pass for a critical first down.



They mortgaged their future for a shot QB, a horrific LT who looks shot too and a WR who is just coming back from a major injury.



Both Shurmur and the old man are failures. Yep, who the hell thought Shurmur was the right man to lead this team. I would think there is someone out there with a better resume 11-30 is horrendous.

Imagine having a young and innovative guy B in ALB : 10/28/2018 6:29 pm : link Like McVay. But we're stuck with a Fucking re-tread whose record is absolutely abysmal.

I'm not surprised.



You know the Giants won two Superbowls on his watch, right?



Or are you another one of those special folks who think his contributions only counted when they went wrong?



The prevailing notion on this board is Ernie Accorsi and DG are responsible for the 2 Superbowls, not Reese.

Just on DG Bill2 : 10/28/2018 6:34 pm : link I don't think anyone can find it easy to evaluate any organizational leader ( owner is different, so I am talking about the lead decision maker of operational level decisions) at a time of organizational top performance ( reese after the SB of 2011) or bottom ( a 3 and 13 record).





It is even harder to judge the period right after disasterous leadership and right after a series of top performances.



The reason is that the data is skewed, filled with confirmation bias and most of all...no one in current positions can be objective. You cant get data to make good decisions from the inside. Is a guy coachable when only bad coaches feed you the information?. Is evaluation of games in the hopeless part of the schedule off by 15%? 20%? 30%?



First of all, I completely dismiss public utterances during this time.





In uncertainty, ( the chances of any one outcome still has a 30% chance or more it may not work) one does not plan for any one outcomes. Good leaders have scenario plans.



The things I look for is an attempt to win with the assets available and then if not, the timing and directness of flipping to scenario B



I also point out that the draft used the work of the prior regime.



I also point out that an important audience when you are doing badly is the FA. Dropping veterans like Eli last year without giving them a chance is not a landing place for the next veteran. Media pundits claim they know someone or some team is cooked. The guys who play the game know victory or losing is available with slight edges. Otherwise they would not be competitors and they want teams that believe.





Look guys, we all know the transition from a franchise QB is fraught with rocky choices and rough times at both ends of the transition. Tough emotional times for fans



We also know talent turnarounds are tough on fans.



The Giants are doing both at once





Lastly, the last thing you do is keep switching CEOs or GMS (unless they are absolute diasters) or you will never stabilize any part of the organization and become a snake pit of politics.



As for the owner/shareholders...excuse me for being cold blooded...you find a GM who makes tough unpopular choices and does not care about their popularity and once the team is through the worst you replace them. But not before the downturn is over.



I think its a different timeline and different metrics for head coaches and again different for position coaches.





Just imho. And since none of us has any past experience replacing GMs or successfully navigating a turnaround...any reasonable and supported opinion seems ok to me



. arcarsenal : 10/28/2018 6:35 pm : link I'm not angry that they hired Shurmur. The guy was the OC on a Vikings team that got to the NFCC game last year and had a journeyman QB. That offense was 10th in the NFL in points scored. He's done a lot of good work with underwhelming QB's.



And his record in Cleveland is almost negligible because of how bad they were managed for so long. Dorsey literally just started fixing that team this year. When Shurmur was there, they were a mess.



After he was fired, they won 4, 7, 3, 1, and 0 games. Nothing got better after he left.



Even now, they look to be in better shape - but they're 2-5-1. They're still poor.



Shurmur's biggest weaknesses as a HC look to be management issues. Timeout usage, odd play calls, etc.



I don't think there's any coach who was available that would have had this team in the mix right now. There are just huge, insurmountable roster flaws that are going to take time to fix.

My issue with Shurmur is lack of improvement- Sean : 10/28/2018 6:39 pm : link Half way through the season I see absolutely no growth.

DG's big mistake was dd in Mass : 10/28/2018 6:48 pm : link thinking that they could rebuild. He felt that Eli could perform with a decent OL. He was wrong. But the underlying circumstance is that the Giants were saddled with Eli's contract. So it was almost like trying to put a square peg in a round hole. Would you really want to draft a QB and have him sit for 1-2 years.



I'm sure everyone in a management/ownership position NOW feel that Eli is finished. They will either let him go, he will retire, or get traded (unlikely). There will be NO opposition to that.



Once that happens, then the real evaluation of DG begins. It was pushed back a year because of ownership's loyalty to Eli and his contract.



All I can hope for this year is that we finish in the top 3. Get some draft picks that can play. The other important thing DG can do is trade off any asset he deems expendable.



There's got be at least 1-2 more trades so we can stockpile draft picks. Also, trading back in this coming draft will be important.



The formula won't change...draft well, free up cap and pick 1-2 free agents that can contribute

The only thing I have confidence is that by noon on Monday Jimmy Googs : 10/28/2018 6:52 pm : link there will be a handful of posters defending the faith relative to Eli and this current regime that are only wasting everybody’s time.



They will make soft pivots versus their views prior to season starting by saying fans expectations were unrealistic, this was a rebuild, could you imagine if we didn’t have Barkley, give DG time, credit him for realizinv when to unload players... and my favorite from last week- “now we have a plan...”.



Then they will caution eveybody as to playing KL too early or picking a QB before getting all the other pieces in place first.



In fact...book it. I will let you know who they are tomorrow.

Confidence is very low giantstock : 10/28/2018 7:20 pm : link But I would not fire either.



I don't have much confidence mainly because DG looked so ignorant when he downplayed the importance of a QB. It's okay he didn't take a QB but he sounded incredibly stupid in downplaying the position. Hey he didn't like the QB's that's okay.



BUT BUT BUT - he thought this team could compete. Most of us understood that we wouldn't. But Dumbo and his staff couldn't figure it out? Thus it makes the RB pick look bad too because rB's are more prone to wear down. But mainly it's a question of his competency AND THE STAFF"S/ ORGANIZATION that he was just too stupid to realize this was a bad team - not fixable in just 1 year.



And he compound his stupidity by getting an Old LT in Solder which makes no sense if you knew the G-Men would stink and we're in a rebuild. But he was too stupid to realize this. You don't go giving such an extreme contract to an old LT because you have to realize by the time the team gets good, the old LT will begin to fade. And the Stewart signing and you see the chaos from DG that he trades picks for Ogeltree and now he is scrambling to get picks. He's chasing his tail when he didn't have to. All he needed was common sense.

As for Shurmur-- lats week the move he made down by 14 going for two was incredibly stupid. What's scary is that he isn't using analytics right imo. There is no way no way no way analytics would support going for 2 when you have a pathetic offense and your playing away from home. And if I'm right it's even worse because it meant he either panicked or is just too stupid to understand analytics.



I like it when teams run a bit too and he doesn't seem like the type of coach that committed to it. He talks big but what we see is lousy offense without consistently trying to run. Hope I'm wrong long-term.



And-- on a lighter side of the 4 QB's I thought the guy to stay away from was Josh Allen. I understand he thought Allen was the best.



And on the light side-- some of his dumb comments when G-Men were 1-6 -- his asking the media why they don't ask him about the good plays of that game instead of all the bad. That's the type of comment that belongs in grammar school football not pro football and not for our G-Men. Teach Grammar School if that is how you want to think.



**Anyways I'd give them another year but am skeptical that they know what they're doing.

Quote: Shurmur I have my doubts. I feel like we are watching the same team and same script from last year play out with just different names and lousier football.



Philosophically, I think Gettleman gets how you build a winning team compared to his predecessor.



I also agree with Lauderdale Matty after five years of increasingly bad football I'm just becoming apathetic towards the team. I'm tired of losing, I'm tired of the same boring discourse, I'm tired of unwatchable football and I'm tired of seeing absolutely no progress.



Reb, I disagree completely with the notion that Gettleman gets how you build a winning team compared to Reese.



I would argue that Reese philosophically in todays NFL his approach to building a team is much better than Gettleman's philosophy.



Just because the offensive line was total shit doesn't mean that Reese didn't believe you won games up front. He put a lot of resources into the offensive line, both money and picks. The issue was that he was not good at scouting lineman and picking the correct ones.



Reese believed you won with a top QB, receivers, and pass rushers. He tried to build a good o-line, he just picked the wrong guys. Gettleman seems to be better at picking lineman based on his drafts with the panthers, but of the 3 lineman he signed/drafted last year, he only hit on 1. Omameh and Solder were a swing and a miss.



I think Gettleman philosophically building a team still thinks this is the 1980's. He believes analytics are a crock because the analytics say that no running back is worth drafting #2.



His quote about analytics being a crock and using Jonathan Stewart as proof that they are a crock saying he's a 10 year vet and hasn't lost anything is reason enough to not have confidence in Gettleman.



The bottom line to me is without a QB this team isn't going anywhere. No matter what they do, if the QB play continues to stink as it has for 3 years now, nothing will matter. Barkley can be the best back in the NFL and they're still going to suck. Just have to hope when he does actually pick a QB that he picks the right one. In comment 14154252 Reb8thVA said:Reb, I disagree completely with the notion that Gettleman gets how you build a winning team compared to Reese.I would argue that Reese philosophically in todays NFL his approach to building a team is much better than Gettleman's philosophy.Just because the offensive line was total shit doesn't mean that Reese didn't believe you won games up front. He put a lot of resources into the offensive line, both money and picks. The issue was that he was not good at scouting lineman and picking the correct ones.Reese believed you won with a top QB, receivers, and pass rushers. He tried to build a good o-line, he just picked the wrong guys. Gettleman seems to be better at picking lineman based on his drafts with the panthers, but of the 3 lineman he signed/drafted last year, he only hit on 1. Omameh and Solder were a swing and a miss.I think Gettleman philosophically building a team still thinks this is the 1980's. He believes analytics are a crock because the analytics say that no running back is worth drafting #2.His quote about analytics being a crock and using Jonathan Stewart as proof that they are a crock saying he's a 10 year vet and hasn't lost anything is reason enough to not have confidence in Gettleman.The bottom line to me is without a QB this team isn't going anywhere. No matter what they do, if the QB play continues to stink as it has for 3 years now, nothing will matter. Barkley can be the best back in the NFL and they're still going to suck. Just have to hope when he does actually pick a QB that he picks the right one.

we cant fire Mara UESBLUE : 10/28/2018 7:41 pm : link Getts, Shurms should both go at end of season - no point now. Eli should be released. Change is hard but it has to happen. As soon as possible.

Like McVay. But we're stuck with a Fucking re-tread whose record is absolutely abysmal.



Does Mara know what innovation means? He has really messed this team up for the foreseeable future. Why did he hire Gettleman? Because Accorsi is Gettleman's friend? Why Shurmur? Was he really the best option--another OC holding a diner menu and calling mindless plays? DG can fire or trade every player on this team and it will continue to lose until they find someone innovative.

I hated GoatLT : 10/28/2018 7:52 pm : link both the Gettleman and Shurmer hires. How could anyone have confidence in a tandem that looked at a dead carcass of a 3-13 team and saw “contender”?



I’m sure Mara is at least in part responsible for wanting the continuity of “winning with 3Li”, and ownership deserves most of the blame for hiring a company man stuck in the same stone age as the owners, but reality is this toster sucks and you simply cannot draft poorly for ten years in a row in a league with so much turnover. Reese and Coughlin should have been gone by 2014 at the latest. The rebuild should be long over.



This needed to be blown up at years ago, and doing so now with a terrible coach and worse GM at the helm just continues making a once proud organization into a complete total laughingstock.



Any homer who tries to tell me that these are intelligent leaders of men are clueless because signing wretched FA’s to fix the line, keeping expensive vers, and drafting a RB overall #2 screams all in not rebuild and only a fool would believe that was reality. At this point it doesn’t even matter how much his ownership and how much is the current and prior GM, they all share the same responsibility in ruining the back galf of Eli’s career and the front half (at least) of Beckham’s.

This team is not at ground zero and does not need to be blown up GeofromNJ : 10/28/2018 8:52 pm : link The Giants need a young quarterback who is mobile and a better offensive line. The defense played great today. Eli's immobility and the O-line's weakness are wasting the talents of OBJ, Shepard, Engram, and Barkley. With a mobile quarterback and a better O-line, this offense will score 30 points a game, which is enough to win most contests. DG and Shumur can stay provided they upgrade the QB and the O-line.

I have no confidence in DG or PS Mike from Ohio : 10/28/2018 9:19 pm : link But they are the symptom of the problem, not the cause. Let me ask this question...if DG and PS are fired at the end of the year, do you have faith in John Mara to hire the next GM? Replacing DG is just shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic. The next guy would undoubtedly be a guy with long and deep connections to the Giants that sees the future the same way Mara does, and is fine operating within the constraints of doing things the Giants way.



So to answer the question, I don’t have faith in DG to fix this. But I don’t think replacing him gets the Giants any closer to being competitive. The problem with this franchise is deeper than DG and PS.

Gettleman has a good track record djm : 10/28/2018 9:21 pm : link .. and Mara wants to win. I’m not sold on shurmur but I don’t think he’s terrible, yet. that’s all I got.

... christian : 10/28/2018 9:54 pm : link I'm not giving Gettleman credit for recognizing it wasn't going to work and changing course. He needs to see it upfront and be right. That's the difference between champions and everyone else.



There are so many variables outside of the GM's control; injuries, idiots, oppenents, that you have to get the big ones right.



Manning's decline was always going to outpace the incline of talent needed for a Goldilocks moment.

Not at all. St. Jimmy : 10/28/2018 10:09 pm : link This off season was a disaster. The team is worse than it was last year. And they thought they were going to win this year.

Link - ( New Window

.. and Mara wants to win. I'm not sold on shurmur but I don't think he's terrible, yet. that's all I got.



What is Gettleman's track record exactly?



The Panthers went to the Super Bowl with him as GM but the best players on that team he had nothing to do with acquiring. Then he got fired and had no team interested in his services as GM besides the Giants.



The idea that Gettleman knew this was a total rebuild before the season is one of the dumbest things I've ever heard on BBI and that's saying a lot.



You don't sign Solder to a record deal and trade a top 100 pick for Alec Ogletree if this was a total rebuild. They are ridiculous dumb decisions if you know that this is a rebuild.



He believed this team had a chance to make the playoffs this year. There is ZERO proof to the contrary. Pointing to the roster turnover as proof is mind numbing. Most of the roster turnover was at the bottom of the roster. The bottom of the Giants roster has been probably the worst in the NFL for a while. Most guys they cut didnt get picked up by another team In comment 14154809 djm said:What is Gettleman's track record exactly?The Panthers went to the Super Bowl with him as GM but the best players on that team he had nothing to do with acquiring. Then he got fired and had no team interested in his services as GM besides the Giants.The idea that Gettleman knew this was a total rebuild before the season is one of the dumbest things I've ever heard on BBI and that's saying a lot.You don't sign Solder to a record deal and trade a top 100 pick for Alec Ogletree if this was a total rebuild. They are ridiculous dumb decisions if you know that this is a rebuild.He believed this team had a chance to make the playoffs this year. There is ZERO proof to the contrary. Pointing to the roster turnover as proof is mind numbing. Most of the roster turnover was at the bottom of the roster. The bottom of the Giants roster has been probably the worst in the NFL for a while. Most guys they cut didnt get picked up by another team

I'm pretty embarrassed I thought this would be a more disciplined team.

And there were plenty of folks on this site who thought this was a winner. I'm pretty embarrassed I thought this would be a more disciplined team. Expectations - ( New Window

.. and Mara wants to win. I'm not sold on shurmur but I don't think he's terrible, yet. that's all I got.



He does? Huh. Will you please cite examples to support your statement?

. Bill2 : 10/28/2018 10:37 pm : link Are we confusing the decision window and the result?





Its pre draft. Your team has available money. You have no Ol. You have no LB's.



There are only so many FA available. You are not going to get a for certain LT in this draft in round one and there are no trade down offers yet available. Nor great LBs in round one or two.



So DG is a bad Gm because he should have done nothing with money that is not the fans money anyway?



Now, does he now need a LT and a RT? Yes. Unless Solder is injured.



But when the decision had to be made what was the advice ? to go into the season far under the cap and no LT and no LB?



There is plenty to critique but not spending money to address needs is not one of them.



Was it DG's fault there was no...no...no OL and no LBs? So he absorbs the Jerry tax and then gets another tax because he did not have alternatives in this past years FA market?



Im not trying to be a DG defender but imho Solder and Ogletree tell us nothing about DG.

DG djm : 10/28/2018 10:38 pm : link Helped this very franchise win two Super Bowls. Wasn’t he director of player personnel? Does that count for anything or no. Didn’t you guys all fucking love this guy and bitch when he left and lament that Reese not was here and not DG? Refresh my memory maybe I’m wrong but I sure remember differently. Then DG goes to Carolina and doesn’t exactly stink up the joint, and I’m supposed to conjure up examples? Gimme a break. You want to get on the guy get on the guy but save me the bullshit... he’s got a legit professional track record. I don’t wanna argue over stupid fucking semantics so fucking save it.

......... Bergen346 : 10/28/2018 10:38 pm : link I have no confidence in Mara.



I do have confidence in DG for two reasons:



1) This draft has the makings to be one of our better drafts in recent memory.



2) Olgetree was a great move for this team and seems to be a true leader on and off of the field.



Solder and Omameh seem to have been a terrible signings, but DG was extremely limited as to what was available and, in my opinion, had no other legitimate options. Stewart and others were terrible signings, which makes me less optimistic, but not pessimistic.





If DG can continue to draft well I think we will be a dominate team in 3-4 years. Stockpile picks, dump Jerry Reese’s FA bandaids and let DG draft us the team for the next decade.



I’m always overly optimistic, but this most recent draft is about all I can hold onto right now.

Its pre draft. Your team has available money. You have no Ol. You have no LB's.



There are only so many FA available. You are not going to get a for certain LT in this draft in round one and there are no trade down offers yet available. Nor great LBs in round one or two.



So DG is a bad Gm because he should have done nothing with money that is not the fans money anyway?



Now, does he now need a LT and a RT? Yes. Unless Solder is injured.



But when the decision had to be made what was the advice ? to go into the season far under the cap and no LT and no LB?



There is plenty to critique but not spending money to address needs is not one of them.



Was it DG's fault there was no...no...no OL and no LBs? So he absorbs the Jerry tax and then gets another tax because he did not have alternatives in this past years FA market?



Im not trying to be a DG defender but imho Solder and Ogletree tell us nothing about DG.



Excellent post. EVERYBODY agreed before the season started that the line needed to be fixed. How do you do that without spending money? What was the plan if not Solder, or another big money free agent? Or do you draft a rookie QB, and lave a bad line in place to enjoy the cap room? Then guess what? When Darnold got hurt we would have had this same thread.



DG made some bad moves and some bad misjudgments and it is legit to question if he is the guy to fix this. But some logic needs to be used in assessing the situation instead of pure hindsight because Solder is worse than everyone expected him to be. In comment 14154954 Bill2 said:Excellent post. EVERYBODY agreed before the season started that the line needed to be fixed. How do you do that without spending money? What was the plan if not Solder, or another big money free agent? Or do you draft a rookie QB, and lave a bad line in place to enjoy the cap room? Then guess what? When Darnold got hurt we would have had this same thread.DG made some bad moves and some bad misjudgments and it is legit to question if he is the guy to fix this. But some logic needs to be used in assessing the situation instead of pure hindsight because Solder is worse than everyone expected him to be.

Are we confusing the decision window and the result?





Its pre draft. Your team has available money. You have no Ol. You have no LB's.



There are only so many FA available. You are not going to get a for certain LT in this draft in round one and there are no trade down offers yet available. Nor great LBs in round one or two.



So DG is a bad Gm because he should have done nothing with money that is not the fans money anyway?



Now, does he now need a LT and a RT? Yes. Unless Solder is injured.



But when the decision had to be made what was the advice ? to go into the season far under the cap and no LT and no LB?



There is plenty to critique but not spending money to address needs is not one of them.



Was it DG's fault there was no...no...no OL and no LBs? So he absorbs the Jerry tax and then gets another tax because he did not have alternatives in this past years FA market?



Im not trying to be a DG defender but imho Solder and Ogletree tell us nothing about DG.







Excellent post. EVERYBODY agreed before the season started that the line needed to be fixed. How do you do that without spending money? What was the plan if not Solder, or another big money free agent? Or do you draft a rookie QB, and lave a bad line in place to enjoy the cap room? Then guess what? When Darnold got hurt we would have had this same thread.



DG made some bad moves and some bad misjudgments and it is legit to question if he is the guy to fix this. But some logic needs to be used in assessing the situation instead of pure hindsight because Solder is worse than everyone expected him to be.



I agree with the above but I am baffled by the LB talk. How has Olgetree been a bad signing? Ray Ray Armstrong was playing well when he was healthy. I get other FA signings were awful, but Gettlemen got a great guy in Alec Ogletree. How that is missed by most fans blows my mind.

Its pre draft. Your team has available money. You have no Ol. You have no LB's.



There are only so many FA available. You are not going to get a for certain LT in this draft in round one and there are no trade down offers yet available. Nor great LBs in round one or two.



So DG is a bad Gm because he should have done nothing with money that is not the fans money anyway?



Now, does he now need a LT and a RT? Yes. Unless Solder is injured.



But when the decision had to be made what was the advice ? to go into the season far under the cap and no LT and no LB?



There is plenty to critique but not spending money to address needs is not one of them.



Was it DG's fault there was no...no...no OL and no LBs? So he absorbs the Jerry tax and then gets another tax because he did not have alternatives in this past years FA market?



Im not trying to be a DG defender but imho Solder and Ogletree tell us nothing about DG.



I don't understand how failing to properly evaluate a big ticket contract like Solder DOESN'T fall at the feet of the GM.



You're proposing this scenario as if he didn't have choice but to overpay for a Left Tackle who was recognized to be good, not great, and had evaluations that showed his pass protection to be declining in 2017. He's paid to make value judgments like this. For a man who self-describes as an inveterate film-watcher, the expectation needs to be that you cannot screw up cornerstone contracts like this.

I don't understand how failing to properly evaluate a big ticket contract like Solder DOESN'T fall at the feet of the GM. You're proposing this scenario as if he didn't have choice but to overpay for a Left Tackle who was recognized to be good, not great, and had evaluations that showed his pass protection to be declining in 2017. He's paid to make value judgments like this. For a man who self-describes as an inveterate film-watcher, the expectation needs to be that you cannot screw up cornerstone contracts like this.

So DG is a bad Gm because he should have done nothing with money that is not the fans money anyway?





The fans aren't concerned about DG wasting anyone's money. Cap space can be carried from year to year - there was no rush to spend that money this season and risk losing it. If there wasn't a player worthy of a hefty contract, then there was no reason to hand out a hefty contract.



In the same breath, we have people defending DG saying that the contracts aren't that bad, and that Solder will be around until they're ready to compete again, while we're suggesting trading away younger, cost controlled players because they'll end up FAs by the time the Giants are competitive again. Can't have it both ways.

One other item to keep in mind - the original plan had the Giants jcn56 : 12:00 am : link landing Andrew Norwell.



So - in that scenario, Flowers ends up sticking at OLT anyway, unless someone believes we could swing paying for both Solder and Norwell, which I don't believe was possible.



If that's the case, it was possible (if not preferred, to the FO) that Flowers remain at LT for at least last season regardless. That takes the 'there was no other choice' theory and kills it dead in the water.

Just so wrong giantstock : 12:50 am : link For those trying so desperately to justify the awful signing of Solder and trying to twist the narrative.



Bottom-line is DG thought they were going to be a good team this year. He’s quoted saying so. That's why you sign an older player like Solder. If your rebuild is several years you don't go sign an old player like Solder for a record-breaking contract.



The ones who say you would sign him anyways are full of it. They are making it up to desperately justify their wrong opinion. You don't go waste money on older players when it is highly likely when your team is ready to compete at some point in the future, the older player you signed will be fading fast. It lacks common sense.



And the Ogeltree move is more of the same thing. Anyone who thinks Solder and Ogletree were good signings for a lousy team really needs their head examined. Why do you think we're trading Snacks and Apple? We're looking to rebuild. It should have been obvious this team was in rebuild mode. SO yet another blunder by DG because by the time the team is ready to compete and be a strong team Ogletree will also be fading.



When you are trying to rebuild, you don't get stupid and pay a lot (or trade draft choices) for an old LT and a LB like Ogletree who relies a lot on speed and by the time the GMen get real good he'll also be declining. You have to be blind not to see this.

