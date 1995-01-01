Survey- Does Lauletta start in Week 9? I Love Clams Casino : 10/28/2018 7:02 pm Yea or nay?



Nay..



And go!

Yea Mondo : 10/28/2018 7:04 pm : link Time to get some experience

No bigblue12 : 10/28/2018 7:05 pm : link I can't see him going from never being dressed in a game to the starting QB.

I don't think so santacruzom : 10/28/2018 7:06 pm : link I believe the move would take just slightly more balls than the Giants possess.

No. Not yet Blue21 : 10/28/2018 7:06 pm : link but he will before season ends.

No arniefez : 10/28/2018 7:07 pm : link I’ll be surprised if he’s even active. Maybe week 12 or so is my guess.

. arcarsenal : 10/28/2018 7:07 pm : link No - not because he shouldn't, but because I think he's too far behind and needs to be better prepped.



They need to get him ready ASAP.

I doubt it Go Terps : 10/28/2018 7:08 pm : link He should, but I'd be surprised if someone other than Eli took a snap this season.

We have 2 weeks. FStubbs : 10/28/2018 7:09 pm : link It's a good time to make the move.

No Rjanyg : 10/28/2018 7:09 pm : link But I hope KL is moved up to 2nd string and active on game day.

Nay. He's a small school qb who needs to work at increasing his arm Ira : 10/28/2018 7:09 pm : link strength. He's not ready. It would be foolish to throw him out there.

. Danny Kanell : 10/28/2018 7:10 pm : link I think he’s going to be activated in 2 weeks and likely put in a game when it’s out of hand to allow him to get some reps against a prevent type defense. Once that happens, he will start the following week.

No, AcidTest : 10/28/2018 7:12 pm : link and I wouldn't be surprised if he never plays a down this year.

Starting Week 9 - No Trainmaster : 10/28/2018 7:14 pm : link Number 2 QB for week 9; I hope so.

Watch it be Tanney.. Sean : 10/28/2018 7:16 pm : link I do think a change is coming though, Shurmur’s comments were pretty telling.

Lauletta GoatLT : 10/28/2018 7:18 pm : link I doubt Schurmer has the guts to do that. Of course Lauletta should be starting from here on out as there is absolutely no point in running Eli out there anymore. But we all know the Giants way, and will be lucky if there’s a new QB next year much less this year.

Just got update joeinpa : 10/28/2018 7:18 pm : link On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.



So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench

On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.



So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench



You're assuming someone would trade for him.

No EricJ : 10/28/2018 7:20 pm : link They wont start him. Eli is playing the entire season.

Yes Thinblueline : 10/28/2018 7:21 pm : link Let's see how the kid plays... It makes no sense to play Eli at this point...

I agree with Francesa from last week regulator : 10/28/2018 7:21 pm : link after 10 losses, it's fair game, and nobody should be surprised by that.



At this point, SF is probably too soon to get him ready to play.

Yes Thinblueline : 10/28/2018 7:23 pm : link Let's see how the kid plays... It makes no sense to play Eli at this point...

no UESBLUE : 10/28/2018 7:39 pm : link but he damn sure should

On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.



So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench



It was in his post game presser and transcript.

He should, but I'd be surprised if someone other than Eli took a snap this season.



Yep, the FO will continue to remain stupid. Eli is not the future, in fact, he's not even the present. He cannot win games, bad OL or mediocre OL. DG used a fourth-round pick on a QB; why not play him? Is the concern the Giants' W-L record?

No gogiants : 10/28/2018 7:48 pm : link Stay with Eli as long as we are in it.

He really should. FStubbs : 10/28/2018 7:51 pm : link If I were a gambler, though, I wouldn't bet on it.

I don't think he'll start Bill in UT : 10/28/2018 7:52 pm : link but I hope he dresses and has a chance to mop up if called for. Should definitely start when Giants are mathematically out, at latest

Nay BBelle21 : 10/28/2018 7:54 pm : link If he’s not ready, why put him behind this line? What are they going to see in the middle of such dysfunction? And if theyre getting a 1st round QB, anyway, what’s the point?

No Vanzetti : 10/28/2018 7:58 pm : link Gettleman watches the tape and decides Eli still has it. In fact, he watches the tape and determines the Giants are really 6-2 and petitions the league to change their record.



BBI daytime posters are validated.

No PatersonPlank : 10/28/2018 7:59 pm : link Eli should be replaced by the QB of the future, unless he retires first. That QB of the future is not Lauletta. Its either a trade for someone (like David Carr), or a #1 draft pick in the upcoming draft. IMO Lauletta is JAG, a backup.

Eli should be replaced by the QB of the future, unless he retires first. That QB of the future is not Lauletta. Its either a trade for someone (like David Carr), or a #1 draft pick in the upcoming draft. IMO Lauletta is JAG, a backup.



What's the point, though?



Lauletta might be JAG or a career backup or not even that - but this is the time to find out.



What do we have to gain by continuing to trot Eli out there knowing he's not the future and knowing we have no chance to make anything of this season?



It's a waste of time.



We all love Eli and everything he did as a Giant - but regardless of who deserves the brunt of the blame, we are losing week in and week out with #10 under center. The days where Eli "always gives us a chance" are long gone. It's over and we need to start figuring out how we're going to replace him.



We spent a 4th round pick on Lauletta. We need to figure out if he can play or not. There is nothing to gain by having him hold a tablet for the final 8 weeks.

It'd be hilarious bceagle05 : 10/28/2018 8:05 pm : link if Lauletta outperforms Darnold the rest of the season.

I would say yes..but highly likely no micky : 10/28/2018 8:08 pm : link As Mara and crew are committed to Eli..



I guess Eli will dictate if so or not

My guess is Shurmur would have done it... bw in dc : 10/28/2018 8:13 pm : link a few weeks ago.



But the long, irrational shadow of John Mara looms. And unless he blesses the move - completely and on video - Eli will continue to stand behind center and play listless, unwatchable football.

Yes Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/28/2018 8:21 pm : link Walsh said he could replace Montana with any bum, throwing easy quick read slants, hooks and flats.



A perquisite was mobility, to extend drives and get easy wide open throws on extended plays.

On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.



So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench



Wonder if this will change by deadline, which is soon. In any event, trying not to read too much into it, because it could mean anything. The fact that they asked him to waive his no trade clause could mean they are ready to move on from him. Of course, his declining to do so could be an indication that they have yet to give him an ultimatum that they are benching him.



I still don't believe anyone on the team has the stones to bench him, so unfortunately I don't believe KL will be starting Week 9.

joeinpa said:





Quote:





On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.



So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench







Wonder if this will change by deadline, which is soon. In any event, trying not to read too much into it, because it could mean anything. The fact that they asked him to waive his no trade clause could mean they are ready to move on from him. Of course, his declining to do so could be an indication that they have yet to give him an ultimatum that they are benching him.



I still don't believe anyone on the team has the stones to bench him, so unfortunately I don't believe KL will be starting Week 9.

This was his answer to a reporter's question. He said what you'd expect Eli Manning to say. Nothing to see here.

Actually, I have tickets for the 49ers Monday night game SHO'NUFF : 10/28/2018 9:01 pm : link I want to see Eli one last time in person... plus Saquon and OBJ... so no Lauletta.

No jpetuch : 10/28/2018 9:05 pm : link Mara is a wuss

He should but won’t Rflairr : 10/28/2018 9:14 pm : link Can’t upset lil Eli

Will he start week 9 ? djm : 10/28/2018 9:17 pm : link No.



Should he start week 9?



Probably not. Week 11 or 12 or 13? Probably yes.

No.



Should he start week 9?



Probably not. Week 11 or 12 or 13? Probably yes.



This.



And hopefully the #2 very soon.

No Percy : 10/28/2018 9:47 pm : link Too good of an idea for Schurmur. Not capable of it.

Id be very surprised Jerry in DC : 10/28/2018 9:55 pm : link I don't think it's a shurmur decision at all. The power is with Mara and manning. I think both of them would have to sign off on it and I don't see that happening.



Shurmur has eyes. He saw what happened last year.

I think it is abundantly clear he should. Matt M. : 10/28/2018 10:03 pm : link The only way he shouldn't is if their mind is already made up that he isn't in their future plans and they are 100% sold on taking a QB with their first pick. Either way, like last year with Smith, Tanney should be cut cut because there is no longer a functional reason to have a vet backup. The season is done. Lauletta should get more work and that roster spot should be filled with anyone who may actually at least have an outside shot at a roster spot next year.

I would take him getting a game day jersey DavidinBMNY : 10/28/2018 10:25 pm : link At this point, he had been running the scout team.



I would like him to play, but is he ready?





At this point, he had been running the scout team.



I would like him to play, but is he ready?

It doesn't matter much if he's ready. He's not going to be 100% NFL ready. But, we need to see now if he can make basic pre-snap reads, go through progressions, and make certain throws in real game situations. There will be some lumps and growing pains. But, we want to see if there is any progress from week to week. There are currently 4 other rookie QBs starting now. Are they all 100% ready? This is the modern NFL.



What we do know is Eli if likely done, or at least done here. Tanney has no role on the current team or for the future. So, Lauletta should get a uniform on game day, and I think after the 2 weeks with the bye, get his first start.



Believe me, this is hard to write as a huge Manning fan. But, I said the same last year with Webb. This is a lost season. If Eli starts the rest of the way, I think it says more about this coach, GM, and ownership...and I mean that in a negative light for all 3.

If Webb were still on the roster, CT Charlie : 10/28/2018 11:11 pm : link things would be insufferable during the bye week. I still think he has a better career than Lauletta.

no and that’s the correct decision. maybe Tanney needs to give Eli a plato : 12:10 am : link breather in an uncontested game in second half. but Eli is the entrenched qb

no Banks : 12:24 am : link I doubt we ever see him. I'd like to see him play. Not because I think he's the future or I dislike Eli. I just want to see what he has. This season is lost and the only joy I get in awful seasons like this is seeing how the young guys develop

Play him a series or two uconngiant : 12:33 am : link See what happens but keep Eli starting for now

He should, but I doubt it. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:39 am : link The kid needs to see the field sometime this season so we know what he's got.

Nope Carson53 : 12:37 pm : link hoping he starts the last 4 games, maybe get some time

before that too. Why the hell not is what I say.