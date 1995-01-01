Survey- Does Lauletta start in Week 9?

Yea or nay?
Nay..
And go!
Time to get some experience
I can't see him going from never being dressed in a game to the starting QB.
I believe the move would take just slightly more balls than the Giants possess.
but he will before season ends.
I’ll be surprised if he’s even active. Maybe week 12 or so is my guess.
No - not because he shouldn't, but because I think he's too far behind and needs to be better prepped.
They need to get him ready ASAP.
He should, but I'd be surprised if someone other than Eli took a snap this season.
It's a good time to make the move.
But I hope KL is moved up to 2nd string and active on game day.
strength. He's not ready. It would be foolish to throw him out there.
I think he’s going to be activated in 2 weeks and likely put in a game when it’s out of hand to allow him to get some reps against a prevent type defense. Once that happens, he will start the following week.
and I wouldn't be surprised if he never plays a down this year.
Number 2 QB for week 9; I hope so.
I do think a change is coming though, Shurmur’s comments were pretty telling.
I doubt Schurmer has the guts to do that. Of course Lauletta should be starting from here on out as there is absolutely no point in running Eli out there anymore. But we all know the Giants way, and will be lucky if there’s a new QB next year much less this year.
On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.
So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench
You’re assuming someone would trade for him.
They wont start him. Eli is playing the entire season.
Let's see how the kid plays... It makes no sense to play Eli at this point...
after 10 losses, it's fair game, and nobody should be surprised by that.
At this point, SF is probably too soon to get him ready to play.
Let's see how the kid plays... It makes no sense to play Eli at this point...
It was in his post game presser and transcript.
In comment 14154491
Go Terps said:
| He should, but I'd be surprised if someone other than Eli took a snap this season.
Yep, the FO will continue to remain stupid. Eli is not the future, in fact, he's not even the present. He cannot win games, bad OL or mediocre OL. DG used a fourth-round pick on a QB; why not play him? Is the concern the Giants' W-L record?
Stay with Eli as long as we are in it.
If I were a gambler, though, I wouldn't bet on it.
but I hope he dresses and has a chance to mop up if called for. Should definitely start when Giants are mathematically out, at latest
If he’s not ready, why put him behind this line? What are they going to see in the middle of such dysfunction? And if theyre getting a 1st round QB, anyway, what’s the point?
Gettleman watches the tape and decides Eli still has it. In fact, he watches the tape and determines the Giants are really 6-2 and petitions the league to change their record.
BBI daytime posters are validated.
Eli should be replaced by the QB of the future, unless he retires first. That QB of the future is not Lauletta. Its either a trade for someone (like David Carr), or a #1 draft pick in the upcoming draft. IMO Lauletta is JAG, a backup.
In comment 14154643
PatersonPlank said:
| Eli should be replaced by the QB of the future, unless he retires first. That QB of the future is not Lauletta. Its either a trade for someone (like David Carr), or a #1 draft pick in the upcoming draft. IMO Lauletta is JAG, a backup.
What's the point, though?
Lauletta might be JAG or a career backup or not even that - but this is the time to find out.
What do we have to gain by continuing to trot Eli out there knowing he's not the future and knowing we have no chance to make anything of this season?
It's a waste of time.
We all love Eli and everything he did as a Giant - but regardless of who deserves the brunt of the blame, we are losing week in and week out with #10 under center. The days where Eli "always gives us a chance" are long gone. It's over and we need to start figuring out how we're going to replace him.
We spent a 4th round pick on Lauletta. We need to figure out if he can play or not. There is nothing to gain by having him hold a tablet for the final 8 weeks.
if Lauletta outperforms Darnold the rest of the season.
As Mara and crew are committed to Eli..
I guess Eli will dictate if so or not
a few weeks ago.
But the long, irrational shadow of John Mara looms. And unless he blesses the move - completely and on video - Eli will continue to stand behind center and play listless, unwatchable football.
Walsh said he could replace Montana with any bum, throwing easy quick read slants, hooks and flats.
A perquisite was mobility, to extend drives and get easy wide open throws on extended plays.
Wonder if this will change by deadline, which is soon. In any event, trying not to read too much into it, because it could mean anything. The fact that they asked him to waive his no trade clause could mean they are ready to move on from him. Of course, his declining to do so could be an indication that they have yet to give him an ultimatum that they are benching him.
I still don't believe anyone on the team has the stones to bench him, so unfortunately I don't believe KL will be starting Week 9.
Giants34 said:
Giants34 said:
| In comment 14154527 joeinpa said:
On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.
So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench
Wonder if this will change by deadline, which is soon. In any event, trying not to read too much into it, because it could mean anything. The fact that they asked him to waive his no trade clause could mean they are ready to move on from him. Of course, his declining to do so could be an indication that they have yet to give him an ultimatum that they are benching him.

I still don't believe anyone on the team has the stones to bench him, so unfortunately I don't believe KL will be starting Week 9.
I still don't believe anyone on the team has the stones to bench him, so unfortunately I don't believe KL will be starting Week 9.
This was his answer to a reporter’s question. He said what you’d expect Eli Manning to say. Nothing to see here.
I want to see Eli one last time in person... plus Saquon and OBJ... so no Lauletta.
No.
Should he start week 9?
Probably not. Week 11 or 12 or 13? Probably yes.
In comment 14154801
djm said:
| No.
Should he start week 9?
Probably not. Week 11 or 12 or 13? Probably yes.
This.
And hopefully the #2 very soon.
Too good of an idea for Schurmur. Not capable of it.
I don't think it's a shurmur decision at all. The power is with Mara and manning. I think both of them would have to sign off on it and I don't see that happening.
Shurmur has eyes. He saw what happened last year.
The only way he shouldn't is if their mind is already made up that he isn't in their future plans and they are 100% sold on taking a QB with their first pick. Either way, like last year with Smith, Tanney should be cut cut because there is no longer a functional reason to have a vet backup. The season is done. Lauletta should get more work and that roster spot should be filled with anyone who may actually at least have an outside shot at a roster spot next year.
At this point, he had been running the scout team.
I would like him to play, but is he ready?
In comment 14154920
DavidinBMNY said:
| At this point, he had been running the scout team.
I would like him to play, but is he ready?
It doesn't matter much if he's ready. He's not going to be 100% NFL ready. But, we need to see now if he can make basic pre-snap reads, go through progressions, and make certain throws in real game situations. There will be some lumps and growing pains. But, we want to see if there is any progress from week to week. There are currently 4 other rookie QBs starting now. Are they all 100% ready? This is the modern NFL.
What we do know is Eli if likely done, or at least done here. Tanney has no role on the current team or for the future. So, Lauletta should get a uniform on game day, and I think after the 2 weeks with the bye, get his first start.
Believe me, this is hard to write as a huge Manning fan. But, I said the same last year with Webb. This is a lost season. If Eli starts the rest of the way, I think it says more about this coach, GM, and ownership...and I mean that in a negative light for all 3.
things would be insufferable during the bye week. I still think he has a better career than Lauletta.
breather in an uncontested game in second half. but Eli is the entrenched qb
I doubt we ever see him. I'd like to see him play. Not because I think he's the future or I dislike Eli. I just want to see what he has. This season is lost and the only joy I get in awful seasons like this is seeing how the young guys develop
See what happens but keep Eli starting for now
The kid needs to see the field sometime this season so we know what he's got.
hoping he starts the last 4 games, maybe get some time
before that too. Why the hell not is what I say.
In comment 14154798
Rflairr said:
He hasn't taken practice reps. He hasn't dressed. This somehow has something to do with Eli. Smart.