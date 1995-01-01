Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Survey- Does Lauletta start in Week 9?

I Love Clams Casino : 10/28/2018 7:02 pm
Yea or nay?

Nay..

And go!
Yea  
Mondo : 10/28/2018 7:04 pm : link
Time to get some experience
nope  
Diver_Down : 10/28/2018 7:04 pm : link
.
No  
bigblue12 : 10/28/2018 7:05 pm : link
I can't see him going from never being dressed in a game to the starting QB.
I don't think so  
santacruzom : 10/28/2018 7:06 pm : link
I believe the move would take just slightly more balls than the Giants possess.
No. Not yet  
Blue21 : 10/28/2018 7:06 pm : link
but he will before season ends.
No  
arniefez : 10/28/2018 7:07 pm : link
I’ll be surprised if he’s even active. Maybe week 12 or so is my guess.
.  
arcarsenal : 10/28/2018 7:07 pm : link
No - not because he shouldn't, but because I think he's too far behind and needs to be better prepped.

They need to get him ready ASAP.
I doubt it  
Go Terps : 10/28/2018 7:08 pm : link
He should, but I'd be surprised if someone other than Eli took a snap this season.
We have 2 weeks.  
FStubbs : 10/28/2018 7:09 pm : link
It's a good time to make the move.
No  
Rjanyg : 10/28/2018 7:09 pm : link
But I hope KL is moved up to 2nd string and active on game day.
Nay. He's a small school qb who needs to work at increasing his arm  
Ira : 10/28/2018 7:09 pm : link
strength. He's not ready. It would be foolish to throw him out there.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10/28/2018 7:10 pm : link
I think he’s going to be activated in 2 weeks and likely put in a game when it’s out of hand to allow him to get some reps against a prevent type defense. Once that happens, he will start the following week.
No,  
AcidTest : 10/28/2018 7:12 pm : link
and I wouldn't be surprised if he never plays a down this year.
Should  
K-Gun? Pop-Gun : 10/28/2018 7:13 pm : link
But won’t.
Starting Week 9 - No  
Trainmaster : 10/28/2018 7:14 pm : link
Number 2 QB for week 9; I hope so.
Yes  
jeff57 : 10/28/2018 7:14 pm : link
.
Watch it be Tanney..  
Sean : 10/28/2018 7:16 pm : link
I do think a change is coming though, Shurmur’s comments were pretty telling.
Lauletta  
GoatLT : 10/28/2018 7:18 pm : link
I doubt Schurmer has the guts to do that. Of course Lauletta should be starting from here on out as there is absolutely no point in running Eli out there anymore. But we all know the Giants way, and will be lucky if there’s a new QB next year much less this year.
No  
Les in TO : 10/28/2018 7:18 pm : link
Week 13 maybe
Just got update  
joeinpa : 10/28/2018 7:18 pm : link
On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.

So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench
RE: Just got update  
jeff57 : 10/28/2018 7:19 pm : link
In comment 14154527 joeinpa said:
Quote:
On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.

So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench


You’re assuming someone would trade for him.
No  
EricJ : 10/28/2018 7:20 pm : link
They wont start him. Eli is playing the entire season.
Yes  
Thinblueline : 10/28/2018 7:21 pm : link
Let's see how the kid plays... It makes no sense to play Eli at this point...
I agree with Francesa from last week  
regulator : 10/28/2018 7:21 pm : link
after 10 losses, it's fair game, and nobody should be surprised by that.

At this point, SF is probably too soon to get him ready to play.
Yes  
Thinblueline : 10/28/2018 7:23 pm : link
Let's see how the kid plays... It makes no sense to play Eli at this point...
Puleeze  
Cariboo : 10/28/2018 7:34 pm : link
No way.
no  
UESBLUE : 10/28/2018 7:39 pm : link
but he damn sure should
RE: Just got update  
Diver_Down : 10/28/2018 7:41 pm : link
In comment 14154527 joeinpa said:
Quote:
On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.

So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench


It was in his post game presser and transcript.
No way  
Dave in PA : 10/28/2018 7:42 pm : link
.
RE: I doubt it  
D_Giants : 10/28/2018 7:44 pm : link
In comment 14154491 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He should, but I'd be surprised if someone other than Eli took a snap this season.


Yep, the FO will continue to remain stupid. Eli is not the future, in fact, he's not even the present. He cannot win games, bad OL or mediocre OL. DG used a fourth-round pick on a QB; why not play him? Is the concern the Giants' W-L record?
No  
gogiants : 10/28/2018 7:48 pm : link
Stay with Eli as long as we are in it.
I hope.  
Boy Cord : 10/28/2018 7:50 pm : link
Put me down for a yes.
He really should.  
FStubbs : 10/28/2018 7:51 pm : link
If I were a gambler, though, I wouldn't bet on it.
I don't think he'll start  
Bill in UT : 10/28/2018 7:52 pm : link
but I hope he dresses and has a chance to mop up if called for. Should definitely start when Giants are mathematically out, at latest
Unless Eli is traded Tuesday  
Stan in LA : 10/28/2018 7:53 pm : link
Nope.
Nope,  
HomerJones45 : 10/28/2018 7:53 pm : link
he won't even be active
We're trading for Geno Smith tomorrow.  
bceagle05 : 10/28/2018 7:54 pm : link
.
Nay  
BBelle21 : 10/28/2018 7:54 pm : link
If he’s not ready, why put him behind this line? What are they going to see in the middle of such dysfunction? And if theyre getting a 1st round QB, anyway, what’s the point?
No  
Vanzetti : 10/28/2018 7:58 pm : link
Gettleman watches the tape and decides Eli still has it. In fact, he watches the tape and determines the Giants are really 6-2 and petitions the league to change their record.

BBI daytime posters are validated.
No  
PatersonPlank : 10/28/2018 7:59 pm : link
Eli should be replaced by the QB of the future, unless he retires first. That QB of the future is not Lauletta. Its either a trade for someone (like David Carr), or a #1 draft pick in the upcoming draft. IMO Lauletta is JAG, a backup.
RE: No  
arcarsenal : 10/28/2018 8:03 pm : link
In comment 14154643 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Eli should be replaced by the QB of the future, unless he retires first. That QB of the future is not Lauletta. Its either a trade for someone (like David Carr), or a #1 draft pick in the upcoming draft. IMO Lauletta is JAG, a backup.


What's the point, though?

Lauletta might be JAG or a career backup or not even that - but this is the time to find out.

What do we have to gain by continuing to trot Eli out there knowing he's not the future and knowing we have no chance to make anything of this season?

It's a waste of time.

We all love Eli and everything he did as a Giant - but regardless of who deserves the brunt of the blame, we are losing week in and week out with #10 under center. The days where Eli "always gives us a chance" are long gone. It's over and we need to start figuring out how we're going to replace him.

We spent a 4th round pick on Lauletta. We need to figure out if he can play or not. There is nothing to gain by having him hold a tablet for the final 8 weeks.
It'd be hilarious  
bceagle05 : 10/28/2018 8:05 pm : link
if Lauletta outperforms Darnold the rest of the season.
I would say yes..but highly likely no  
micky : 10/28/2018 8:08 pm : link
As Mara and crew are committed to Eli..

I guess Eli will dictate if so or not
No  
noro9 : 10/28/2018 8:11 pm : link
.
My guess is Shurmur would have done it...  
bw in dc : 10/28/2018 8:13 pm : link
a few weeks ago.

But the long, irrational shadow of John Mara looms. And unless he blesses the move - completely and on video - Eli will continue to stand behind center and play listless, unwatchable football.
Yes  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/28/2018 8:21 pm : link
Walsh said he could replace Montana with any bum, throwing easy quick read slants, hooks and flats.

A perquisite was mobility, to extend drives and get easy wide open throws on extended plays.
No  
charlito : 10/28/2018 8:38 pm : link
He'll get cut next year.
RE: Just got update  
Giants34 : 10/28/2018 8:44 pm : link
In comment 14154527 joeinpa said:
Quote:
On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.

So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench


Wonder if this will change by deadline, which is soon. In any event, trying not to read too much into it, because it could mean anything. The fact that they asked him to waive his no trade clause could mean they are ready to move on from him. Of course, his declining to do so could be an indication that they have yet to give him an ultimatum that they are benching him.

I still don't believe anyone on the team has the stones to bench him, so unfortunately I don't believe KL will be starting Week 9.
RE: RE: Just got update  
Strahan91 : 10/28/2018 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14154747 Giants34 said:
Quote:
In comment 14154527 joeinpa said:


Quote:


On phone where Eli said he will not waive no trade clause, wants to remain a Giants.

So I m thinking he doesn't believe he s going to the bench



Wonder if this will change by deadline, which is soon. In any event, trying not to read too much into it, because it could mean anything. The fact that they asked him to waive his no trade clause could mean they are ready to move on from him. Of course, his declining to do so could be an indication that they have yet to give him an ultimatum that they are benching him.

I still don't believe anyone on the team has the stones to bench him, so unfortunately I don't believe KL will be starting Week 9.

This was his answer to a reporter’s question. He said what you’d expect Eli Manning to say. Nothing to see here.
Actually, I have tickets for the 49ers Monday night game  
SHO'NUFF : 10/28/2018 9:01 pm : link
I want to see Eli one last time in person... plus Saquon and OBJ... so no Lauletta.
No  
jpetuch : 10/28/2018 9:05 pm : link
Mara is a wuss
He should but won’t  
Rflairr : 10/28/2018 9:14 pm : link
Can’t upset lil Eli
Will he start week 9 ?  
djm : 10/28/2018 9:17 pm : link
No.

Should he start week 9?

Probably not. Week 11 or 12 or 13? Probably yes.
RE: Will he start week 9 ?  
BillKo : 10/28/2018 9:34 pm : link
In comment 14154801 djm said:
Quote:
No.

Should he start week 9?

Probably not. Week 11 or 12 or 13? Probably yes.


This.

And hopefully the #2 very soon.
No  
Percy : 10/28/2018 9:47 pm : link
Too good of an idea for Schurmur. Not capable of it.
Id be very surprised  
Jerry in DC : 10/28/2018 9:55 pm : link
I don't think it's a shurmur decision at all. The power is with Mara and manning. I think both of them would have to sign off on it and I don't see that happening.

Shurmur has eyes. He saw what happened last year.
I think it is abundantly clear he should.  
Matt M. : 10/28/2018 10:03 pm : link
The only way he shouldn't is if their mind is already made up that he isn't in their future plans and they are 100% sold on taking a QB with their first pick. Either way, like last year with Smith, Tanney should be cut cut because there is no longer a functional reason to have a vet backup. The season is done. Lauletta should get more work and that roster spot should be filled with anyone who may actually at least have an outside shot at a roster spot next year.
I would take him getting a game day jersey  
DavidinBMNY : 10/28/2018 10:25 pm : link
At this point, he had been running the scout team.

I would like him to play, but is he ready?

RE: I would take him getting a game day jersey  
Matt M. : 10/28/2018 11:07 pm : link
In comment 14154920 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
At this point, he had been running the scout team.

I would like him to play, but is he ready?
It doesn't matter much if he's ready. He's not going to be 100% NFL ready. But, we need to see now if he can make basic pre-snap reads, go through progressions, and make certain throws in real game situations. There will be some lumps and growing pains. But, we want to see if there is any progress from week to week. There are currently 4 other rookie QBs starting now. Are they all 100% ready? This is the modern NFL.

What we do know is Eli if likely done, or at least done here. Tanney has no role on the current team or for the future. So, Lauletta should get a uniform on game day, and I think after the 2 weeks with the bye, get his first start.

Believe me, this is hard to write as a huge Manning fan. But, I said the same last year with Webb. This is a lost season. If Eli starts the rest of the way, I think it says more about this coach, GM, and ownership...and I mean that in a negative light for all 3.
If Webb were still on the roster,  
CT Charlie : 10/28/2018 11:11 pm : link
things would be insufferable during the bye week. I still think he has a better career than Lauletta.
no and that’s the correct decision. maybe Tanney needs to give Eli a  
plato : 12:10 am : link
breather in an uncontested game in second half. but Eli is the entrenched qb
no  
Banks : 12:24 am : link
I doubt we ever see him. I'd like to see him play. Not because I think he's the future or I dislike Eli. I just want to see what he has. This season is lost and the only joy I get in awful seasons like this is seeing how the young guys develop
Play him a series or two  
uconngiant : 12:33 am : link
See what happens but keep Eli starting for now
He should, but I doubt it.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:39 am : link
The kid needs to see the field sometime this season so we know what he's got.
Nope  
Carson53 : 12:37 pm : link
hoping he starts the last 4 games, maybe get some time
before that too. Why the hell not is what I say.
RE: He should but won’t  
schabadoo : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 14154798 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Can’t upset lil Eli


He hasn't taken practice reps. He hasn't dressed. This somehow has something to do with Eli. Smart.
