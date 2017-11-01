Vacchiano: Giants have received offers for Landon Collins Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/28/2018 10:27 pm : 10/28/2018 10:27 pm Ralph Vacchiano

Source: Giants have received trade offers for S Landon Collins



Will they move him before the trading deadline on Tuesday if the price is right? 'You never know. It's a business,' Collins said.

Maybe DG nets a 2023 6th for Collins? The_Boss : 10/28/2018 10:29 pm

I have to imagine santacruzom : 10/28/2018 10:29 pm
That Collins is praying this happens.

KC Archer : 10/28/2018 10:30 pm
It has been rumored that the Chiefs are interested in Collins and other Safeties

I guess it depends on how good Bill in UT : 10/28/2018 10:30 pm
the offers are. He's going to want to get paid next year if he's here. Would he have value at that price?



Does the team who gets collins CMicks3110 : 10/28/2018 10:30 pm
get to franchise him? or is it like baseball where an acquiring team can't place a qualifying offer.

I think it would mattyblue : 10/28/2018 10:31 pm
be a mistake to trade him, but if they don't plan to resign him or they get big offer I guess they will.

If we don't want to re-sign Bill in UT : 10/28/2018 10:32 pm
him, do we do better with a comp pick than a crappy pick offered in trade?

With this guy as GM Rflairr : 10/28/2018 10:33 pm
He'll probably trade this Pro Bowler for a 6th rounder

With proper scouting and drafting you can find a Collins clone The_Boss : 10/28/2018 10:33 pm
In most drafts without needing to trade up to get him.

Deal him.



Deal him.

At this point Sammo85 : 10/28/2018 10:34 pm : link You have to wonder if Collins even wants to resign here.



If we are going to be noncompetitive for a couple seasons to come I don’t see the point in pouring huge money into a SS. If anything this team needs a good FS.



If we can get a 2 and a conditional 2020, I’d pull the trigger.

I think I would trade him for the right deal moespree : 10/28/2018 10:36 pm : link But I don't trust DG to find that right deal.

Collins might be one of Reese's best draft picks Rjanyg : 10/28/2018 10:43 pm : link And I think he is worth keeping, unless somebody wants to trade a 1st round pick for him. Kansas City will go deep in the playoffs so that would be a late 1st.



I say no way.

Do it Go Terps : 10/28/2018 10:44 pm : link At this point it's trade him or pay him.



In a perfect world this team is reduced as close to a blank slate as possible, then get a competent GM to put a team together.



There is no baby with the bath water on this team.

We have to build around some players - he has to be one of them PatersonPlank : 10/28/2018 10:52 pm : link He's good, young, and a good teammate. Why would anyone want to let him go?

i think Collins CMicks3110 : 10/28/2018 10:56 pm : link loves being a giant. If we can trade and then re-sign i'd be down. But if not, I would re-sign him. He's a part of the solution.

He Is Good Giants34 : 10/28/2018 10:58 pm : link But he is not the type of guy you pay long term. Before you jump down my throat, hear me out. This is a passing league. You want to dole out the contract you will give to Collins to a safety who has ball skills. Collins does not have those.



I can see the counter to that, though. Our next good FS is likely to come through the draft, and he will be on a rookie deal. So why not sign Collins, when we know what we have in him? I can't say I necessarily disagree with that. But if the offer is good enough (sure, if the offer is good enough for anyone), you move on.

You have to start somewhere Marty866b : 10/28/2018 11:00 pm : link Why trade off a 24 year old player who is good? We can franchise him if they want to but we should hold onto our good,young players. Apple sucked and Snacks is 30 years old but I am against trading away good, young players for draft pick or two that will not be a first rounder. The chances of selecting a player as good as Collins are not good.

It would have to be a 2nd or I wouldn't do it montanagiant : 10/28/2018 11:02 pm : link He's about the only guy we have with some leadership qualities

Shurmur has already said BlackLight : 10/28/2018 11:02 pm : link they don't intend to trade anyone else before the deadline.

True captain OBJ_AllDay : 10/28/2018 11:02 pm : link Vicious tackler. Plays the game the right way with heart and passion. You can tell he’s one of the guys who cares it’s not just a paycheck to him. I’d be hesitant to get rid of a player of his level and everything he brings. I’m all for moving players but really him Odell saquon and our recent draftees who show great promise... I wouldn’t move them. I would build around these guys.

OBJ_all day Marty866b : 10/28/2018 11:04 pm : link I agree with you. No sense trading good,young players that you can build around. I really doubt that we'll select a player nearly as good as Collins with a draft pick in return.

I don't know how anyone can say Collins loves being a Giant Go Terps : 10/28/2018 11:17 pm : link Frankly, why would any of these players want to be here besides the paycheck?



There's nothing good about being a Giant. Only one guy on the roster has achieved anything that matters in Giants history; the rest have only lost. They've been poorly coached, poorly managed, and unprepared to compete. I get that this is a business and the money is always first, but at some point personal pride has to kick in. No one likes getting the shit kicked out of him every Sunday, and the money paid by the other teams is green too.



Except for Eli, being a Giant means nothing to these guys. There is no connection to anything but failure at every level of the organization.

Trading Collins for shit would be a mistake jcn56 : 10/28/2018 11:20 pm : link Hell, so would not re-signing him, but at least you get to that point, and if he's priced out of range, you get a comp pick in return.



He's the type of guy you want to build around. Young, fast, plays hard. The only knock against him is talking publicly about Apple, but if Apple was as bad a seed as was made out to be, then even that wasn't really that egregious.



There are a finite number of draft picks and we have plenty of needs. At some point, we'll have to spend, and better to spend wisely on younger, proven talent than to overpay for need like Solder.

I highly doubt they trade him unless they get a 2 or better bigblue12 : 10/28/2018 11:21 pm : link They will likely receive a 3rd round comp pick if he leaves

High 2 or 2+ AcesUp : 10/28/2018 11:24 pm : link Anything less I'd hold onto him and be thinking extension.

also lets get this straight... mphbullet36 : 10/28/2018 11:24 pm : link collins is elite against the run. He is pretty below average against the pass and pretty frequently gets caught blowing coverages during play action.



So he's a good player don't get me wrong...but in a passing dominated league I am not paying him top end $$$ at a position that has been devalued in todays NFL.



Hopefully someone bites on a second rounder and we wish him well. This is a rebuild and we have too many needs at more key positions.

Collins played well against the pass when he had jcn56 : 10/28/2018 11:28 pm : link a pass rush, and the secondary wasn't loaded with garbage at CB.



We're willing to write Barkley a blank check because the OL in front of him can't do shit, meanwhile Collins has to cover forever because the Giants have had literally zero pass rush all year.

Just for correctness 3putt : 10/28/2018 11:28 pm : link Shurmur did not say they were not going to trade to trade anyone. He said he was not aware of any trade discussions. No one discussed any moves with him.

Gettleman will screw it up most likely giantsFC : 10/28/2018 11:30 pm : link I see SS as the least important position on a defense in league. Collins is valuable on a rookie deal. But on a cap killing contract and on a team in need of all players from this cancer culture traded before they will ever be a winning locker again.,,yeah send him packing

Only for a 1 - otherwise keep the 24 year old stud safety TD : 10/28/2018 11:34 pm : link He’s an in-the-box, attaking machine with short coverage skills. A good coach will get him back to all-pro play. Asking him to cover guys deep or play centerfield as he’s done here and there the past couple years is not the right use of him.



I’d hate to trade him for a pick that has a 50/50 shot of being a starter, let alone good one - only to see him get back to all-pro form for the next several years with another organization.



That said, allocating a lot of cap to low value positions like SS and RB kills me. If we had talent elsewhere, trading him might be more attractive because of the cap. But we got shit talent outside of a few players so no worry about the cap right now. I’d cut all but a handful of guys on the payroll now to make room for Collins.

Collins jvm52106 : 10/28/2018 11:38 pm : link is the MOST overrated player on team. He oh s a decent overall safety, better against the run than the pass. He had one really good year but that was the same year a bunch of our defenders played their best. He is not a game changer and is not worth the kind of money he will be seeking. If we are changing everything then take a good deal and start planning for 2019.

If a team is willing to give up a 2. JoeyBigBlue : 10/28/2018 11:50 pm : link Im willing to drive Collins to the airport. Good bye.

That's a terrible take jcn56 : 10/28/2018 11:55 pm : link Handing out the top OLT salary to a guy who was mediocre at best in a place known for bringing out the best in players was their best option?



Belichick is the #1 example of knowing when to let guys walk. And with an aging Brady and plenty of cap space, that's exactly what he did.



As for when this team was the best - 2007 was 11 years ago. The NFL has changed quite a bit since then - and OL play has gone into the toilet league wide. That means the chances that the FAs you pick up aren't going to be worth the money you pay for them, like Solder or even Norwell, who made a ton of money, went to a team already playing well, and has done poorly.



Can't force moves out of need - that's what did Reese in, and will do the same to Gettleman if he's not smart.

Make the deal... bw in dc : 10/28/2018 11:55 pm : link Collins is one of the few players worth watching. But he plays safety, and you can usually find a solution there without breaking the bank.



I hope he goes to KC. They have a major need and I think this could be their year...

I would expect any trade for Collins to be conditional... Milton : 12:03 am : link ...based on if he re-signs with the new team or is tagged or is allowed to leave via free agency. I.e, the Giants receive a 3rd round if he plays out his contract with the new team and leaves via free agency, they get a 2nd round pick if he plays under the franchise tag for the new team, and they they receive a 2nd round pick this coming year and another 2nd round pick the following year if he signs a long term deal with the new team. I'm not saying that is fair value, just using it as an example of how the conditional trade could be fashioned given that Collins is in a contract year.



Another possibility (and may be happening as we speak) is that his agent is currently in negotiations on a long term deal with a team that has already agreed to trade terms with the Giants contingent upon them being able to get a deal done with Collins.



p.s.--I wouldn't mind seeing Jenkins go as well. The Chiefs could be in the market for both of them.

Exactly what do you think Doomster : 12:11 am : link you would get for him?



His new team rents him for 8 games, and then he is a free agent! People saying a #2 are freakin' nuts!



Collins is a good safety, not a "pro Bowler"....he is not a difference maker...A lot of his tackles are downfield in coverage...and the number of missed tackles he's had this season, should open a lot of eyes....



Are we going to pay him, like we did JPP, for one good season? He is not worth it, especially when we have other priorities.....we do not have the luxury of paying a Strong Safety, big bucks...

they better not do it. prdave73 : 12:24 am : link If they do, I pretty much done with this team. You don't mess with your core players, you build around them..

What about Collins TommyWiseau : 12:25 am : link For a 2020 1st round pick and a 2019 4th?

Sure why not? Doomster : 12:30 am : link Why not ask a team for two first rounders for an 8 game rental?

Getts is sure to swing a 10th rounder for him micky : 2:02 am : link Excellent!!

Collins is young and a team leader but... joe48 : 5:03 am : link He is often beaten in pass coverage. He is a good player against the run and a liability in the passing game. We have too be careful not to hand out anymore big contracts. I do not feel he is a complete player and I would not invest big money in a SS. Would be open to trading under the right circumstances as others have mentioned.

RE: Collins is young and a team leader but... Milton : 5:23 am : link He is a leader on the team and that may be another reason to trade him. He hasn't been very good in that role.

Don't do it longlive#10 : 6:53 am : link He's one of like 5 people on the team is actually like to keep around long term

building the trenches giants#1 : 7:30 am : link Solder and Omameh have been busts, but DG did well in this past draft with Hernandez and BJ Hill.



If Solder can turn things around (he's not elite, but he's way better than he's played this season) and we can find 2 more young guys in next year's draft to add to those 3 + Tomlinson, our "trenches" will be heading in the right direction.





Money is not the Giants problem WideRight : 7:46 am : link Finding talent is.



At some point it has to be considered pretty stupid to get rid of a plus player when you know the money and draft picks you receive are not going to get you the talent that you're giving up.



Giants roster will be just over-priced free agents and unknown draft picks. That's not a team.

The defense is playing well UberAlias : 7:48 am : link They have kept us in just about every game -if only the offense could score a TD or two.



Who do we think are the players keeping the D respectable? Hint: Collins is one of them.

I would deal Collins for a 1 (which we won't get) UberAlias : 7:49 am : link Outside of that, I'd keep him.

You only trade Collins if you can FLEECE a team willing to overpay SGMen : 8:20 am : link Lets say we trade Collins, and a 5th for a team's #2 and #3, how can you not consider it?



But then again, you need to build around proven hard players & leaders so why move Collins?



This one is hard because of the future $$$ outlay.

No Less Than a 2 Rong5611 : 8:25 am : link I'd do it for a decent 2.

It AcidTest : 8:56 am : link all depends on the offer obviously, and whether you think you can resign him. He's going to want to be the highest or close to the highest paid safety in the league. I wouldn't want to do that, but I also wouldn't trade him for less than a #2 and another lower pick because he's outplayed his draft position. It's a difficult decision.

If some people believe that because he spoke out of line.......We joe48 : 4:49 pm : link Could package him with OBJ for a slew of #1 draft picks that have unproven talent at the NFL level. Better still cut every high salary and see how long it takes to rebuild the team.