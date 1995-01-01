Everyone on the Giants outside of Barkley is available Danny Kanell : 10:05 am



Quote: According to @AdamSchefter on SportsCenter this morning, everyone on the #Giants "outside of Saquon Barkley" is available for the right price before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Olivier Vernon is available. Landon Collins is available," Schefter added. #GiantsPride



Considering the cap hit a Beckham trade would be... GiantGolfer : 10:09 am : link He’d have to net us at least 2 first rounders plus other picks.

Trading cokeduplt : 10:12 am : link Beckham would be stupid at this point just because of the cap hit

does that include UESBLUE : 10:12 am : link the staff? Or are they not part of the problem?

If there is a Mike Lynn out there Bill L : 10:13 am : link then everyone *should* be available.



Excellent Chris684 : 10:13 am : link This team could really use a blockbuster trade for draft picks to shake things up.





I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. Britt in VA : 10:14 am : link I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.

Solder and Beckham Chip : 10:15 am : link are untouchable because of the cap.

RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. Sammo85 : 10:15 am : link

Quote: I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.



It’s a legitimate worry and concern since we are going to be bad next year. I worry about influence on Barkley too.



Funny thing is the team that needs Beckham the most and is a great trade fit is...............the Jets.

End of an era bradshaw44 : 10:16 am : link … Eli should never take another snap. Pains me to have to say it. Love the guy for everything he's done but it's time to just move forward. Cut ALL the dead wood and those not part of the future.

RE: Solder and Beckham Sammo85 : 10:17 am : link

Quote: are untouchable because of the cap.



Solder is primarily untouchable because nobody wants to touch him. Heck he barely touches his defender assignments lately himself.

I have no sympathy for the Giants Chris684 : 10:17 am : link regarding Beckham.



How they handed this guy the contract they did when they did is the stupidest thing they did this offseason that no one wants to talk about.





RE: He wants to win Britt in VA : 10:18 am : link

Quote: I wish more guys on the Giants hated to lose...



There's a difference between wanting to win and showing indifference when asked if you want to be here or not.



There's a difference between wanting to win and showing indifference when asked if you want to be here or not.

I think a lot of guys want to win.

I don’t care about dead cap money.. Sean : 10:18 am : link I care about players who want to be a Giant & are part of the solution. So far, we have Barkley.

the trades that were made to this point were prudent bigbluehoya : 10:18 am : link I'd still be open for business, but for most of the pieces we're talking about now, the return matters. Make someone pay, or keep them. it can't all be fourth and fifth round picks.



I know it's tempting to throw away next season already in our minds, but this team is going to be 0-0 on Labor Day 2019, and part of getting the pendulum moving back in the right direction is going to require playing some competitive football and generating some positivity. They need football players around to do that. If someone walks on you in free agency, so be it. there are worse things.

RE: Solder and Beckham mphbullet36 : 10:18 am : link

Quote: are untouchable because of the cap.



well if they don't plan on being good next year it really isn't because the signing bonus would be accelerated to next year and we would take a massive hit but if the Giants aren't planning on bringing in anyone worth a damn and just playing with young players next year (a complete rebuild). It really isn't impossible when you look at the numbers.



well if they don't plan on being good next year it really isn't because the signing bonus would be accelerated to next year and we would take a massive hit but if the Giants aren't planning on bringing in anyone worth a damn and just playing with young players next year (a complete rebuild). It really isn't impossible when you look at the numbers.

It's only impossible if they plan on trying to field a competitive team next year. If they don't mind having millions of millions of dead cap and clearing the decks for 2020...then in theory it is possible.

RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. longlive#10 : 10:19 am : link

Quote: I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.



So now we hate players who value winning over money?



So now we hate players who value winning over money?

We will bitch about anything during tough times

IF they can get a package that includes Dave on the UWS : 10:20 am : link 2 number 1s and other picks, pull the trigger. Figure out how to fit it under the cap. No one else can net those kind of premium picks. They can finish 1-15 with our without him.

RE: RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. Britt in VA : 10:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 14155662 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





I love the guy's talent , but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.







So now we hate players who value winning over money?



We will bitch about anything during tough times



Did I say I hate him?

Regarding OBJ... EricJ : 10:20 am : link they need him. The prior regime did not manage him well. WE all have to admit that aside from the recent ESPN video, he has handled himself well over the past 12 months.



So, I have hope that the new management is having a positive effect on OBJ. He is never going to be a guy with no emotion and I think none of us want him to lose that. Those things you cannot teach.

It's not the availability that worries me jcn56 : 10:23 am : link It's what we manage to get in return for guys we trade, and what we draft with those picks, that worries me.



Right now, I've got more confidence in the Knicks than I do the Giants. And James Dolan is still alive. Go figure.

RE: the trades that were made to this point were prudent DanMetroMan : 10:23 am : link

Quote: I'd still be open for business, but for most of the pieces we're talking about now, the return matters. Make someone pay, or keep them. it can't all be fourth and fifth round picks.



I know it's tempting to throw away next season already in our minds, but this team is going to be 0-0 on Labor Day 2019, and part of getting the pendulum moving back in the right direction is going to require playing some competitive football and generating some positivity. They need football players around to do that. If someone walks on you in free agency, so be it. there are worse things.



I have to disagree here. Good teams find major contributors in the 4th round all the time. It also gives you ammo to move up if need be. Obviously I'm not talking about Beckham or Landon Collins for a 4th round pick but 4's have value too.

The AcidTest : 10:25 am : link operative phrase is "right price." My guess is that the Giants and other teams couldn't agree on that, so the trades are probably done. But it's possible that a team may increase its price now that the trade deadline is so near.

RE: RE: He wants to win Giantfan in skinland : 10:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14155674 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





I wish more guys on the Giants hated to lose...







There's a difference between wanting to win and showing indifference when asked if you want to be here or not.



I think a lot of guys want to win.



You're either part of the solution or part of the problem. I have no problem with being passionate. With wanting to win and being pissed about losing. But there's a way to channel that into something productive and then there's pouting, blowing up, and becoming a distraction. If his goal is to win...his behavior is doing nothing towards that end.



You're either part of the solution or part of the problem. I have no problem with being passionate. With wanting to win and being pissed about losing. But there's a way to channel that into something productive and then there's pouting, blowing up, and becoming a distraction. If his goal is to win...his behavior is doing nothing towards that end.

I don't blame him for being frustrated. It's a dumpster fire there right now. Top to bottom. But if he wants to be a leader, this is when they need him.

RE: RE: He wants to win ron mexico : 10:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 14155674 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





I wish more guys on the Giants hated to lose...







There's a difference between wanting to win and showing indifference when asked if you want to be here or not.



I think a lot of guys want to win.



I'm not sure what you are basing his indifference on, but why should any good player want to be on this team?



I'm not sure what you are basing his indifference on, but why should any good player want to be on this team?

RE: RE: RE: He wants to win Britt in VA : 10:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 14155686 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14155674 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





I wish more guys on the Giants hated to lose...







There's a difference between wanting to win and showing indifference when asked if you want to be here or not.



I think a lot of guys want to win.







I'm not sure what you are basing his indifference on, but why should any good player want to be on this team?





They asked him directly yesterday "do you want to be here". He shrugged his shoulders and replied "this is where I am."



They asked him directly yesterday "do you want to be here". He shrugged his shoulders and replied "this is where I am."

They gave him 90 million reasons to want to be on this team. If he didn't want 90 million, he should have declined and demanded a trade.

A few points UberAlias : 10:31 am : link 1) Is the Schefter's opinion, or does he have information

2) I suspect if anyone is traded before the deadline it may be different than the deals from last week. Apple and Snacks were probably seen as expendable based on draft investments in other players at their positions. I do believe the Giants are open to trading any other player, but suspect the price will need to be more favorable to NYG than last week's moves.

RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. oldutican : 10:32 am : link

Quote: I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.



I am so tired of hearing this BS. Please explain how he shows "he doesn't want to be here." Do you see less than full effort? Any reports of lack of diligence in game prep? Do teammates feel he is having a negative influence? He has become the designated scapegoat. In comment 14155662 Britt in VA said:I am so tired of hearing this BS. Please explain how he shows "he doesn't want to be here." Do you see less than full effort? Any reports of lack of diligence in game prep? Do teammates feel he is having a negative influence? He has become the designated scapegoat.

I'd be fine with trading Beckham if Dave in Hoboken : 10:34 am : link Mr. MaGoo could net us better than a 4th round pick for him.



I'd make Barkley available, as well. Everyone should be available. We see this season how much impact even a great RB has on a team that is *NOWHERE CLOSE* to winning. And it's nada.

RE: RE: RE: RE: He wants to win ron mexico : 10:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 14155738 ron mexico said:





Quote:





In comment 14155686 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14155674 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





I wish more guys on the Giants hated to lose...







There's a difference between wanting to win and showing indifference when asked if you want to be here or not.



I think a lot of guys want to win.







I'm not sure what you are basing his indifference on, but why should any good player want to be on this team?









They asked him directly yesterday "do you want to be here". He shrugged his shoulders and replied "this is where I am."



They gave him 90 million reasons to want to be on this team. If he didn't want 90 million, he should have declined and demanded a trade.



I believe he nodded his head, not shrugged his shoulders.

At least thats what the transcript said, I didn't see his presser.



I believe he nodded his head, not shrugged his shoulders.

At least thats what the transcript said, I didn't see his presser.

Disassembling MotownGIANTS : 10:45 am : link the D wold be freaking dumb. They are playing hard and keeping us in the games. If ST and the O could make a few plays we would have won a few games.



Moves need to be calculated and inline with the #1 biggest issue the OL.



Eli is just about done but he could at least be avg IF the OL was not trash. But since the OL is trash Eli's issue are magnified.



So we are going to strip down parts of the team that is playing to try and rebuild it and hope it is as good or better?!?!



Fix what needs fixing and non-issue areas alone.

Disassembling MotownGIANTS : 10:47 am : link the D wold be freaking dumb. They are playing hard and keeping us in the games. If ST and the O could make a few plays we would have won a few games.



Moves need to be calculated and inline with the #1 biggest issue the OL.



Eli is just about done but he could at least be avg IF the OL was not trash. But since the OL is trash Eli's issue are magnified.



So we are going to strip down parts of the team that is playing well to try and rebuild it and hope it is as good or better?!?!



Fix what needs fixing and non-issue areas alone.

Utter BS from Schefter. Boy Cord : 10:52 am : link The Giants can't trade OBJ or Solder regardless of what some BBIers dream about. The cap hits would be ginormous.



Hernandez, BJ Hill, and Carter are building blocks. Why would you trade a promising rookie for the chance to roll the bones on a draft pick? Unless you get a serious premium, which the Giants won't.













And even if he did shrug ron mexico : 10:53 am : link what do you want from the guy? I doubt he envisioned we would be this bad. He is still going out and giving his all.



Basically every player with the exception of Eli when asked about being traded said thats the business side of things. No one is saying they don't want to be traded.



There is no nobility in losing.







RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. VinegarPeppers : 10:54 am : link



You want guys who aren’t pissed off at 1-7?



Tired of this assumption.





In comment

Quote: I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



He's decidedly NOT a locker room malcontent. He hates losing. Sound familiar? Sound Gettlemanly?

You want guys who aren't pissed off at 1-7?

Tired of this assumption.

RE: Solder and Beckham Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:54 am : link

Quote: are untouchable because of the cap.

Solder is untouchable because he sucks ass big time.

Beckham Rong5611 : 10:57 am : link Is the only player worth watching on the team. They will drain their cap if they trade him.



You don't quit on talent. Would be a mistake.

RE: IF they can get a package that includes BigBlueinChicago : 10:57 am : link

Quote: 2 number 1s and other picks, pull the trigger. Figure out how to fit it under the cap. No one else can net those kind of premium picks. They can finish 1-15 with our without him.



And they are on pace to do just that.



In the last 13 games Odell has started, the Giants record is 1-12.



And they are on pace to do just that.

In the last 13 games Odell has started, the Giants record is 1-12.

Outside of going from 1 win to 0 wins, the difference of having him and not having him has been negligible at best. The offensive performance has not been noticeably different as we have come to see.

Question: How can Eli be available when he has a no trade That’s Gold, Jerry : 10:58 am : link clause and is refusing to waive it? Just shows that even Schefter has no clue. Eli just said yesterday he will not waive his no trade clause.





Great XBRONX : 10:59 am : link what could the Giants get for Solder?

RE: RE: the trades that were made to this point were prudent bigbluehoya : 10:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 14155688 bigbluehoya said:





Quote:





I'd still be open for business, but for most of the pieces we're talking about now, the return matters. Make someone pay, or keep them. it can't all be fourth and fifth round picks.



I know it's tempting to throw away next season already in our minds, but this team is going to be 0-0 on Labor Day 2019, and part of getting the pendulum moving back in the right direction is going to require playing some competitive football and generating some positivity. They need football players around to do that. If someone walks on you in free agency, so be it. there are worse things.







I have to disagree here. Good teams find major contributors in the 4th round all the time. It also gives you ammo to move up if need be. Obviously I'm not talking about Beckham or Landon Collins for a 4th round pick but 4's have value too.



We're probably not far apart here. I value 4th round picks. I was mainly referring to guys like Collins, Shepard, Engram. And to a lesser extent Vernon and Jenkins (I may be in the minority, but I still think Jenkins is a really high quality CB). Some of those seem like players that NYG would be highly unlikely to trade, but taking the linked OP report of "everyone available" at face value...

RE: I'd be fine with trading Beckham if VinegarPeppers : 11:02 am : link



You want to trade the two best skill players in franchise history while they’re young players so we can draft unknowns to replace them? Geez!



In comment

Quote: Mr. MaGoo could net us better than a 4th round pick for him.



Barkley too? Clearly going off the rails and into a fire pit.

You want to trade the two best skill players in franchise history while they're young players so we can draft unknowns to replace them? Geez!

Small quibble... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:02 am : link But does Schefter really need to be a snarky jackass with that #giantspride hashtag. Tool.



As for his content, good. Everyone should be available.

RE: Solder and Beckham VinegarPeppers : 11:03 am : link

90% of Solder’s issues are from the interior line getting pushed back into Eli’s lap. He can’t step up.





In comment

90% of Solder's issues are from the interior line getting pushed back into Eli's lap. He can't step up.

RE: Small quibble... jnoble : 11:06 am : link

Quote: But does Schefter really need to be a snarky jackass with that #giantspride hashtag. Tool.





It's the ESPN effect. They all think they're a bunch of comedians and/or "edgy" aside from being sports reporters

Correct course of action JonC : 11:08 am : link but DG needs to earn my confidence ... the Apple trade was ok, the Snacks trade less so.

I'm sure that's not completely true ij_reilly : 11:10 am : link I mean, are these draft picks really available for trade?



Hernandez

Hill

Carter





RE: I'm sure that's not completely true mphbullet36 : 11:13 am : link

Quote: I mean, are these draft picks really available for trade?



Hernandez

Hill

Carter





i don't think his point is everyone will be traded...but outside of barkley they might be willing to listen on anyone.



i don't think his point is everyone will be traded...but outside of barkley they might be willing to listen on anyone.

If anyone gives you a 1st round pick for Lorenzo Carter you do it...I think that was Schefter point...they are willing to listen on anyone outside of Barkley if someone wants to meet there own valuation on a player.

RE: RE: He wants to win Bramton1 : 11:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 14155674 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





I wish more guys on the Giants hated to lose...







There's a difference between wanting to win and showing indifference when asked if you want to be here or not.



I think a lot of guys want to win.



They asked him that question after another frustrating loss. If he didn't wan t to be here, he wouldn't have signed the contract.

RE: Small quibble... Strahan91 : 11:14 am : link

Quote: But does Schefter really need to be a snarky jackass with that #giantspride hashtag. Tool.



As for his content, good. Everyone should be available.

That wasn't a tweet from Schefter. It's from another account that's quoting him on sportscenter who added the hashtag

OBJ works as hard as I’ve ever seen a Giants’ player work. Big Blue '56 : 11:25 am : link Thank social media for tracing his every move. For every non social media guy like Eli there is, there’s probably 50 stars who crave and utilize it. I wouldn’t pay too much attention to the outside crap UNLESS it affects performance.



The only thing affecting his play this year is his ankle surgery. By next season with full recovery under his belt, he should be back to last year’s speed, imo.

RE: RE: Small quibble... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 14155871 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





But does Schefter really need to be a snarky jackass with that #giantspride hashtag. Tool.



As for his content, good. Everyone should be available.





That wasn't a tweet from Schefter. It's from another account that's quoting him on sportscenter who added the hashtag



Gotcha. Thanks for that information.

dumb idea bc4life : 11:30 am : link you have the embryo of a pretty decent football team - notwithstanding the abortion-like OLine we have. Some will get better Solder, Hernandez. Hopefully Pulley. Right side - doubtful. Talent ceiling on that side of the line is about shin high. I console myself with the fantasy that Mihalik will be servicable thru rest of season.



On defense - why would you start dismantling what may be the cord of a very good defense. They played well yesterday. Heart, no quit, big hits, big stops.





RE: dumb idea mphbullet36 : 11:33 am : link

Quote: you have the embryo of a pretty decent football team - notwithstanding the abortion-like OLine we have. Some will get better Solder, Hernandez. Hopefully Pulley. Right side - doubtful. Talent ceiling on that side of the line is about shin high. I console myself with the fantasy that Mihalik will be servicable thru rest of season.



On defense - why would you start dismantling what may be the cord of a very good defense. They played well yesterday. Heart, no quit, big hits, big stops.





Gettleman...is that you?

OK Eli wants to MotownGIANTS : 11:37 am : link stay ....



But does he want a better OL? Because the only way he stays is via a pay cut not a restructure but a straight pay cut. The OL needs to get a tier-1 vet and that costs, so either he takes the pay cut and stays or we use the "savings" and go back into the FA market for an OL.



Not to mention we still will need CB depth and a hedge against the Beal bet.

RE: I don’t care about dead cap money.. jvm52106 : 11:41 am : link

Quote: I care about players who want to be a Giant & are part of the solution. So far, we have Barkley.



The CAP restriction is trhown about too much by people who really have no idea what the Giants are thinking. If I can get 2 First RD picks for Beckham (which will be far less of a cost long term), then I eat the cap hit next year.



Everyone wants a fix for the problem but they don't want to do what is necessary to accomplish the fix.



This team needs a complete overhaul. You gotta do what you can to accomplish that. The cap for next year means nothing if we plan on going heavy in the draft and little to nothing in FA, as we should.. In comment 14155687 Sean said:The CAP restriction is trhown about too much by people who really have no idea what the Giants are thinking. If I can get 2 First RD picks for Beckham (which will be far less of a cost long term), then I eat the cap hit next year.Everyone wants a fix for the problem but they don't want to do what is necessary to accomplish the fix.This team needs a complete overhaul. You gotta do what you can to accomplish that. The cap for next year means nothing if we plan on going heavy in the draft and little to nothing in FA, as we should..

The Only Guys Who Worth Any Draft Picks Trainmaster : 11:54 am : link That are not 2018 draft picks or who won’t have a huge cap hit are Collins, Shepard and Vernon.



If Snacks is only worth a 5th, I can’t see Vernon bringing better than a 4th. Collins might bring a 3rd. Maybe a 4th for Shepard.



I’d be OK trading Vernon for a 3rd; I doubt they’d get it. I’d rather keep Collins, but I’d consider trading him for a 2nd.

From a cap perspective OBJ is tradable BillT : 11:56 am : link Because $20m of his guarantees are guaranteed salary which go to the new team, I think he could be traded without a cap hit this or next year. The cost is "only" $16m in dead money next year which is offset by the $16+m salary that we lose.

Expecting guys to love being Giants is naive Mike from Ohio : 11:58 am : link These guys are employees of the organizations, not fans. Beckham signed a long term contract to be a Giant so this is where he is for the immediate future. He doesn't need to bleed Giants blue, he needs to compete week in and week out which I think few would argue he does.



If you want the roster to consist of 53 guys who love being New York Giants and would hate to play anywhere else, you are going to constantly have a below average team.



Talent follows money, not laundry.

RE: Trading FStubbs : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: Beckham would be stupid at this point just because of the cap hit



The team is going win 2-3 games again next year anyway. Taking the cap hit is something to consider. In comment 14155652 cokeduplt said:The team is going win 2-3 games again next year anyway. Taking the cap hit is something to consider.

RE: Correct course of action speedywheels : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: but DG needs to earn my confidence ... the Apple trade was ok, the Snacks trade less so.



The Apple trade was a stroke of genius; think about it, to get a FOURTH for Eli fucking Apple? And a 7th on top of that? Stunning.



The Apple trade was a stroke of genius; think about it, to get a FOURTH for Eli fucking Apple? And a 7th on top of that? Stunning.

But yeah, Snacks trade not so much

Signing OBJ to a long-term contract and then trading him cosmicj : 12:10 pm : link is essentially trading current salary capacity for future draft picks. It isn't stupid. In fact, if you're in rebuilding mode, it's a good decision. The key is extracting the right sort of compensation from the trading partner for both OBJ's ability as well as for the cap relief the Giants are granting the partner.

RE: He wants to win TJ : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: I wish more guys on the Giants hated to lose...



Exactly. I think it's true Beckham's behavior can be a problem for a losing team. I also think that problem disappears and he can spark others around him to enthusiasm when the team is competitive. Not everyone in the locker room has to be a steadying influence like Eli. Sometimes a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve has a part to play too - especially if that guy has the potential to be the best in the league at his position. In comment 14155674 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:Exactly. I think it's true Beckham's behavior can be a problem for a losing team. I also think that problem disappears and he can spark others around him to enthusiasm when the team is competitive. Not everyone in the locker room has to be a steadying influence like Eli. Sometimes a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve has a part to play too - especially if that guy has the potential to be the best in the league at his position.

Danny kanell tyrik13 : 12:18 pm : link Is an idiot who spews random bs. Giants aren't trading Beckham, Collins, Hill, Hernandez, Engram, Solder, or Eli. Anyone who believes otherwise, is full of bs as well. Stop it, get your life together

RE: Danny kanell Danny Kanell : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: Is an idiot who spews random bs. Giants aren't trading Beckham, Collins, Hill, Hernandez, Engram, Solder, or Eli. Anyone who believes otherwise, is full of bs as well. Stop it, get your life together



lol try to keep up.

RE: Danny kanell Mike from Ohio : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Is an idiot who spews random bs. Giants aren't trading Beckham, Collins, Hill, Hernandez, Engram, Solder, or Eli. Anyone who believes otherwise, is full of bs as well. Stop it, get your life together



You realize DK was paraphrasing a report from Adam Schefter, correct? In comment 14156108 tyrik13 said:You realize DK was paraphrasing a report from Adam Schefter, correct?

RE: Danny kanell dep026 : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: Is an idiot who spews random bs. Giants aren't trading Beckham, Collins, Hill, Hernandez, Engram, Solder, or Eli. Anyone who believes otherwise, is full of bs as well. Stop it, get your life together



You're a gem.

RE: Correct course of action Sammo85 : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: but DG needs to earn my confidence ... the Apple trade was ok, the Snacks trade less so.



The Snacks trade was a culmination of a few things. High salary, increasing age and getting a little more banged up the last year, not as pivotal a fit in Bettchers scheme. While there's been a dearth of OL, a lot of good teams are well stocked on the defensive line so a premium was never happening here.

Sorry but I call 1st and 10 : 1:10 pm : link This B. S. There are a few building blocks on this team and a few that cannot be traded due to the cap hit. This is purely a clickbait posting imo.

RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. clatterbuck : 1:32 pm : link

Quote: I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.

He plays hard and practices hard and apparently team-mates still like him so it's not apparent he's lockerroom issue.

If Players Are Chirpy and Upbeat, clatterbuck : 1:42 pm : link it's construed as if they don't care, they're just cashing the checks.If they're despondent at the state of the team, at being 1-7, they can be accused to contributing to a bad lockerroom culture -- OBJ included. They are plaing hard. They aren't tanking. I'm not sure what everyone expects of them.

Mara and Gettlemen are two of the biggest hypocrites Vanzetti : 1:46 pm : link In NY sports history.



For them to uphold “doing things the right way” is an appealing crock of sh-t.

RE: RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. Sammo85 : 2:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14155662 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.





He plays hard and practices hard and apparently team-mates still like him so it's not apparent he's lockerroom issue.



I think he's a guy who is able to play hard and shine individually but he's not going to be happy he's stuck on a losing team the next few years.

RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. mittenedman : 2:24 pm : link

Quote: I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.





Exactly. Look who the most popular guy on the team is and look at the horrid culture. Maybe its just a coincidence but its a fair question from the outside looking in.

RE: Our prices... Big Blue '56 : 2:26 pm : link

Quote: are insane!







Loved Crazy Eddie as torturous as he was. But I really miss Sy Sims. No one, no one, could simulate that voice. Anything Sy Sims said, I took in. Marcie Sims? Not so much

No-brainer to protect Barkley. Mr. Bungle : 2:30 pm : link It would be utterly moronic to deal a 21-year-old beast like him. In two years, the roster should be on the upswing. Wouldn't it be nice to have a 23-year-old superstar in the backfield on that team? Obviously, yes.

When you trade away a player like Damon Harrison eclipz928 : 2:35 pm : link Who was performing well, not causing any issues, and was well-liked among his teammates - there is likely a ripple effect. I'd imagine that it affects the morale of the other players on the team, and naturally leaves them feeling less trusting of the organization.



I'd hope that if I were in that position, where I'm being paid a lot of money to do a job, that I would have the humility to just shut up and go to work every day.



....but at the same time, I 100% understand any player at this point who feels like saying fuck this team - they've been a losing franchise for the better part of four years now and ownership has shown that there is no loyalty to any coach or player not named Eli Manning.

RE: RE: IF they can get a package that includes VinegarPeppers : 2:42 pm : link



And don't go immediately to Solder because he's the new whipping boy. MOST of his problems are because as he pushes his man back to the outside, Eli can't step up because the pocked is almost IMMEDIATELY collapsed because the C and RG suck and are dumped into his lap on almost every play.





In comment

Quote: In comment 14155703 Dave on the UWS said:





Quote:





2 number 1s and other picks, pull the trigger. Figure out how to fit it under the cap. No one else can net those kind of premium picks. They can finish 1-15 with our without him.







And they are on pace to do just that.



In the last 13 games Odell has started, the Giants record is 1-12.



So you think Odell makes no difference and may in fact be the problem? You can't do much when the QB has no time and if you're looking to find out why we have all these offense problems look no further than the OL.

And don't go immediately to Solder because he's the new whipping boy. MOST of his problems are because as he pushes his man back to the outside, Eli can't step up because the pocked is almost IMMEDIATELY collapsed because the C and RG suck and are dumped into his lap on almost every play.

RE: When you trade away a player like Damon Harrison VinegarPeppers : 2:45 pm : link





In comment

Quote: Who was performing well, not causing any issues, and was well-liked among his teammates - there is likely a ripple effect. I'd imagine that it affects the morale of the other players on the team, and naturally leaves them feeling less trusting of the organization.



I'd hope that if I were in that position, where I'm being paid a lot of money to do a job, that I would have the humility to just shut up and go to work every day.



The defense was so pissed off they went out and made us forget he was traded. Oh and we have a 5th round pick to boot.

Snacks Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 2:45 pm : link I think we could have gotten more than a 5th but how much value does a one-trick-pony, run stopper have in the pass happy NFL?

RE: RE: When you trade away a player like Damon Harrison eclipz928 : 3:07 pm : link

Quote: The defense was so pissed off they went out and made us forget he was traded. Oh and we have a 5th round pick to boot.

Was responding mostly to those taking exception to Beckham's post game remarks - I expect attitudes to be more affected than individual performances.



But that aside, not sure you can take away anything from how the defense performed against the Redskins' 24th ranked offense, that was playing without their #1 receiver and their starting left tackle for most of the game.



Was responding mostly to those taking exception to Beckham's post game remarks - I expect attitudes to be more affected than individual performances.

But that aside, not sure you can take away anything from how the defense performed against the Redskins' 24th ranked offense, that was playing without their #1 receiver and their starting left tackle for most of the game.

This team wouldn’t get past mid field without Beckham Rflairr : 3:10 pm : link .

The Giants are going to draft a QB either this year or next Jay on the Island : 3:22 pm : link They need weapons for him. If his #1 WR is Sterling Shepard then life will not be easy for the QB. The truth is that the Giants will not get fair value in return for Beckham. Before the extension they were only offered one 1st round pick in return. I doubt that any team would now be willing to offer up two 1st round picks.

The guy mittenedman : 4:05 pm : link I want gone is Evan Engram. Couldn't stand the pick then and it's been worse than I feared.



He couldn't carry Jordan Reed's jockstrap - the guy he was so often compared to. He's stiff, he's weak and his hands are bad. He is not a hard-nosed competitor. I personally do not think he's that intelligent either.



If anyone was stupid enough to give up a 3rd for him I'd do a cartwheel but I doubt it.

RE: RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. section125 : 4:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14155662 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.







It’s a legitimate worry and concern since we are going to be bad next year. I worry about influence on Barkley too.



Funny thing is the team that needs Beckham the most and is a great trade fit is...............the Jets.



He is a lockerroom cancer? And you know this how? Because he is pissed at losing?



He is a lockerroom cancer? And you know this how? Because he is pissed at losing?

Get me 52 more just like him.

RE: The guy Jay on the Island : 4:25 pm : link

Quote: I want gone is Evan Engram. Couldn't stand the pick then and it's been worse than I feared.



He couldn't carry Jordan Reed's jockstrap - the guy he was so often compared to. He's stiff, he's weak and his hands are bad. He is not a hard-nosed competitor. I personally do not think he's that intelligent either.



If anyone was stupid enough to give up a 3rd for him I'd do a cartwheel but I doubt it.

I still can't believe that they passed on Ryan Ramcyzk and Cam Robinson. That would have set the Giants up at LT long term and allowed them to use the money from Solder on a guard and center.

For the right price, I'm sure saquon would be available too. Scyber : 4:46 pm : link But no team would ever offer the next few years of draft picks for one player.

Maybe we trade for SJGiant : 5:00 pm : link Jamies Winston from Tampa. It wouldn’t cost us that much in money or draft picks. Think about the QB controversy after that trade.

RE: RE: RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. Sammo85 : 5:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14155671 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 14155662 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.







It’s a legitimate worry and concern since we are going to be bad next year. I worry about influence on Barkley too.



Funny thing is the team that needs Beckham the most and is a great trade fit is...............the Jets.







He is a lockerroom cancer? And you know this how? Because he is pissed at losing?



Get me 52 more just like him.



I don’t care if the other players like him. They all outside of Barkley flat out suck so their opinion doesn’t mean jack. Even Shepard has turned into an enigmatic disappointment quite a few games this year and showing bad body language on the field.



Beckham behaves like an idiot non stop. Tremendous talent and game changing ability but consistently creating drama where none is needed or warranted.



I don't care if the other players like him. They all outside of Barkley flat out suck so their opinion doesn't mean jack. Even Shepard has turned into an enigmatic disappointment quite a few games this year and showing bad body language on the field.

Beckham behaves like an idiot non stop. Tremendous talent and game changing ability but consistently creating drama where none is needed or warranted.

It's only a matter of time with this guy before he goes Mt. Vesuvius.

RE: RE: The guy NYG07 : 5:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14156638 mittenedman said:





Quote:



I still can't believe that they passed on Ryan Ramcyzk and Cam Robinson. That would have set the Giants up at LT long term and allowed them to use the money from Solder on a guard and center.



Me either. IIRC Reese was interested in Bolles but Denver took him I think 18th. Instead of doing the smart thing and taking Ramcyzk or Robinson he saw the pure athleticism of Engram and couldn't help himself.

RE: Maybe we trade for SJGiant : 5:04 pm : link

Quote: Jamies Winston from Tampa. It wouldn’t cost us that much in money or draft picks. Think about the QB controversy after that trade.



Jameis. Damn Spell checker

RE: I'm sure that's not completely true Beezer : 5:08 pm : link

Quote: I mean, are these draft picks really available for trade?



Hernandez

Hill

Carter





Yeah ... I really don't believe Hernandez is available. Hard to believe the other two, as well.

Good WillVAB : 5:13 pm : link This needs to be torn down and rebuilt from the inside out, not the outside in (Thanks Reese!).

RE: Disassembling GeofromNJ : 5:41 pm : link

Quote: the D wold be freaking dumb. They are playing hard and keeping us in the games. If ST and the O could make a few plays we would have won a few games.



Moves need to be calculated and inline with the #1 biggest issue the OL.



Eli is just about done but he could at least be avg IF the OL was not trash. But since the OL is trash Eli's issue are magnified.



So we are going to strip down parts of the team that is playing well to try and rebuild it and hope it is as good or better?!?!



Fix what needs fixing and non-issue areas alone.

Agreed.

I actually take the "this is where I am" quote differently than most Leg of Theismann : 5:55 pm : link I actually took it to mean "I'm here aren't I? This is where I chose to be. Why would I be somewhere I don't want to be?" Like almost saying it's a stupid question to ask does he want to be here because obviously he's not being held against his will, he's Odell Beckham Jr. he can do whatever he wants and he chose to be here, so clearly this is where he wants to be, next question. That sort of thing.



That said, I'm sure he's not happy with the situation and wished it was working out better. But I do believe he believes that everything happens for a reason.

RE: RE: The guy Diver_Down : 6:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14156638 mittenedman said:





Quote:





I want gone is Evan Engram. Couldn't stand the pick then and it's been worse than I feared.



He couldn't carry Jordan Reed's jockstrap - the guy he was so often compared to. He's stiff, he's weak and his hands are bad. He is not a hard-nosed competitor. I personally do not think he's that intelligent either.



If anyone was stupid enough to give up a 3rd for him I'd do a cartwheel but I doubt it.





I still can't believe that they passed on Ryan Ramcyzk and Cam Robinson. That would have set the Giants up at LT long term and allowed them to use the money from Solder on a guard and center.



During the Saints game, the announcers had said that Ramcyzk is responsible for 1 QB pressure every 45 snaps - one of the best in the league. Instead, Jerry thought we were good with the best RT in the league and opted instead to go with not a WR and not a TE with questionable catching ability. Someone had suggested the other day that Engram is referred to as Evan "Not Ramcyzk" Engram.

RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. Ten Ton Hammer : 6:34 pm : link

Quote: I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.



He acts like hes sick of losing and being on a clueless team. Which anyone in that situations would be after four years. In comment 14155662 Britt in VA said:He acts like hes sick of losing and being on a clueless team. Which anyone in that situations would be after four years.

IMO, Beckham is more valuable than Barkley GeofromNJ : 7:13 pm : link Consider. Yesterday, with a lousy offensive line and an immobile quarterback who got sacked seven times, Beckham had eight receptions for 136 yards while Barkley gained 38 yard in 13 carries (a 2.9 avg). If Barkley is unable to gain yardage when the O line is not able to open holes, he's not as valuable as Beckham who is able to get open almost at will and does damage once he catches the ball. And I say this knowing that Beckham let a pass go through his hands late in the game yesterday that may well have cost the Giants the game.

RE: IMO, Beckham is more valuable than Barkley Mr. Bungle : 7:16 pm : link

Quote: Consider. Yesterday, with a lousy offensive line and an immobile quarterback who got sacked seven times, Beckham had eight receptions for 136 yards while Barkley gained 38 yard in 13 carries (a 2.9 avg). If Barkley is unable to gain yardage when the O line is not able to open holes, he's not as valuable as Beckham who is able to get open almost at will and does damage once he catches the ball. And I say this knowing that Beckham let a pass go through his hands late in the game yesterday that may well have cost the Giants the game.

You left out Barkley's 9 catches for 73 yards.

Gettlebelly’s firesale of quality defensive players D_Giants : 7:17 pm : link I am uncertain as to who has the least candlepower: Maron, Ticks, Gettlebelly, or Shurker, the first two for hiring the last two.

So Gettlebelly restructures the OL to make it worse than last year. Then, after manifestong a win-now program that includes overpaying for a lousy LT and dumping the center who played decently last year, he starts giving away the best defensive players for low-round draft picks in his ‘rebuilding’ program. News flash: the defense is NOT the problem. These late picks may not even make the team, yet they will be better than Snacks and Apple?



Gettlebelly is apparently excellent in being a hatchet man on Giants players and a friend to all competitors: he is handing out candy for pennies. Rebuilding, however, does not require the demolition of the unit with many fewer problems.



So after he finishes his imitation of the Chip Kelly program in NY, the Giants defense will be as poor as its offense. Point differentials on losses will increase. Shurker’s brilliant offensive mind, regardless of the OL’s abilities, will be unable to compensate for the high scores of opposing offenses.



I lack faith that Gettlebelly will be able to find players that match those he is giving away for late round picks. This radical gamble WILL hurt this organization for another decade. The team will lose those fans who can no longer waste time witnessing the consequences of synergistic imbecility.

RE: RE: IMO, Beckham is more valuable than Barkley GeofromNJ : 7:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14156870 GeofromNJ said:





Quote:





Consider. Yesterday, with a lousy offensive line and an immobile quarterback who got sacked seven times, Beckham had eight receptions for 136 yards while Barkley gained 38 yard in 13 carries (a 2.9 avg). If Barkley is unable to gain yardage when the O line is not able to open holes, he's not as valuable as Beckham who is able to get open almost at will and does damage once he catches the ball. And I say this knowing that Beckham let a pass go through his hands late in the game yesterday that may well have cost the Giants the game.





You left out Barkley's 9 catches for 73 yards.

I intentionally left out SB's receiving yards because I was evaluating him as a runner, and he seems incapable of gaining yards when the O line fails to open holes. I would have expected some creativity on his part, even when the defense swarms to him. He had the same issue at Penn State. I understand he's a great talent, but I've yet to see in him the elusiveness and creativity of Tony Dorsett and OJ Simpson. Maybe as the season moves along, he'll begin to exhibit this. I hope so.

RE: RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. giantsFC : 8:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14155662 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.









Exactly. Look who the most popular guy on the team is and look at the horrid culture. Maybe its just a coincidence but its a fair question from the outside looking in.



Great posts. I think this is at the heart of giants horrid past few years.



Great posts. I think this is at the heart of giants horrid past few years.

RE: Our prices... giantsFC : 8:02 pm : link

Quote: are insane!







Wow this on brings back some nostalgia.

RE: RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. Paulie Walnuts : 8:25 pm : link

Quote: He’s decidedly NOT a locker room malcontent. He hates losing. Sound familiar? Sound Gettlemanly?



You want guys who aren’t pissed off at 1-7?



Tired of this assumption. Good post





In comment 14155662 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.



In comment 14155841 VinegarPeppers said:

RE: RE: RE: I'm really worried about Beckham, I wonder if the org feels the same. D_Giants : 8:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14155841 VinegarPeppers said:





Quote:





He’s decidedly NOT a locker room malcontent. He hates losing. Sound familiar? Sound Gettlemanly?



You want guys who aren’t pissed off at 1-7?



Tired of this assumption. Good post





In comment 14155662 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





I love the guy's talent, but he's clearly a malcontent in the lockerroom, a lockerroom that has had a bad culture they may be trying to purge.



I mean, the guy just got paid 90 million dollars, and he acts like he doesn't want to be here. That just bugs me.











Gettlebelly will get rid of him as he disposes of all players. OBJ does not possess the classic Eli response after having thrown 3 picks six: "Golly, we just gotta play better." Shurmur is not a malcontent coach: "Geez, we ain't gonna win any games with 6 points scored up to the last minute if the game. We need to figure this out." I hope, for OBJ's sake, that he gets to play in a team that has a winnng culture and a future.