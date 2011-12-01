Marc Ross on GMFB

Guy is such a douche. He was very smug about the Giants losing and basically saying Eli should be benched. Ohara said he disagreed with him and said the front office failed to provide an O Line.
Ross said the NFL is different now and guys like Watson are the new QB style.
I heard part of it. O'Hara asked him about the line when Sean made reference to Brady. Ross said Brady elevated the Patriots and that he is a franchise QB (Manning is not). Patriots can more or less sign anyone on the line and Brady elevates them as he can move in the Pocket. You can't play QB like Eli anymore in today's NFL according to Ross.
Pretty clear that Ross and probably Reese wanted to move on from Eli for a number of years and why TC faced the neutering of his staff and change to WCO principles. Probably quite the difference of opinion in that building and Mara was probably trying to compromise between the difference of opinions.
So Ross was smug and that he gave the impression the talent is fine and it is on Eli. One funny moment was Ross referenced Watson also as the new QB and Garafola and one of the women on the show were like but he can't "travel on the plane" since he is so beat up.
Certainly there were a lot of different of opinions in Giants central the last few years.
Of why the Giants are in such a bad state now. Why was Ross ever hired? Glad Shaun called him out on his negligence. Marc Ross is a jerk.
douche, scumbag.
But he is/was totally right.
before playing a shit team on Monday night.... Watson's injuries were so bad, he could barely throw the ball the week before and overall his play is much worse than it was last years.
Someone should have responded with - so guys like Mariotta and Tyrod Taylor are the new QBs too, right?
Marc Ross fucking killed this franchise along with Jerry Reese. Appalling news outlets let this man speak.
Yeah, that comeback with Watson unable to fly because of his injuries was great.
Bottom line, seems like part of the problem with the Giants today was the opinion of the talent levels of both Eli and what an NFL linemen looks like.
We talk about the college teams we should be drafting from for OL like Wisonsin, ND, Iowa, since they product viable NFL style o line yet we have been drafting from Cuse, Miami and Colorado State. Style of play matters and the inability of Reese and Ross to find quality OL in the college ranks for basically a decade is why we are where we are.
should be too embarrassed to even comment on football as an "expert" at this point.
He seems to think drafting the weapons are more important. Having a mobile QB is key and that the lineman are not as relevant today. I think it is pretty clear how this mess happened starting with TC.I guess according to Ross I will have to change my handle as controlling the lines of scrimmage is outdated. Perhaps this guy should be a GM for a fantasy team.
has become the fall guy for people like Ross, Reese and McAdoo to point to on why they failed.
For Ross and Reese, it wasn't the string of shitty drafts and poor player evaluations, it was Eli.
For McAdoo, it wasn't installing an offensive scheme only Rodgers could run effectively, it was Eli.
It is such a sad state of the team right now
how can he be smug about anything?
+1 I agree completely. The shit show we see now is really the result of years of horrible drafting and roster structure.
I think the Giants were fooled into thinking injuries to our WR's and a poor locker room culture were the reasons we fell so badly last year. In reality those pieces were part of the problem but the biggest contributor is we are talent thin with many poor and wasted draft picks.
New management and staff (perhaps forced by ownership) made the mistake of thinking they could get back to winning by grabbing some oline FA's and having Eli with a superstar in the making RB. However, the FA's haven't played well (Solder is getting beat up here more than he should), the other guys we had Flowers and Wheeler are not the answer and our rookie Guard is nowhere near a fully ready to play guy.
Now, we have no choice but to tear it down. My biggest fear though is we stick with Eli again next year. Regardless of Oline problems, he is not the same QB and is not the guy we can win with now. He needs to many things to be perfect to succeed now.
as a franchise.. he is right about Brady making his OL look better than they are and Eli making them look worse.. Just look at out LT.. he was with the Pats and looked above average.. There have been many times this year where I saw Eli just crumble and fall down or fumble the ball when other QBs would've just thrown the ball away or escaped for an extra second and found someone deep.. Eli does nothing at this stage in his career to help out the OL..
Absolutely correct.
I will say this. Ross is right about one thing. You cannot win in the NFL with an Eli Manning style drop back passer...if you fail to draft and develop an OL. I added that last part.
It’s a self fulfilling prophecy for Ross and Reese. In their mind you can’t win with Eli because he is immobile. Meanwhile they undercut any strengths Eli has by not prioritizing the OL above skill positions. Then when they have to draft an OL the reach for Flowers, and draft a LT who projects to LG in round 1.
I think Ross is right. More athletic QBs are the future of the NFL, but this is primarily because of the increase in spread concepts and the dearth of OL talent coming out of college. Right now the college offensive game is almost an entirely different sport than most of the NFL. Eli is a dinosaur, sadly. Doesn’t change the fact that Ross and Reese failed to build a team around Eli’s strengths. They actually built a team that accentuated his weaknesses.
Note to Ross, not even Tom Brady could elevate Flowers play.
agree with the comments regarding Marc Ross's competence.
One thing I will add here is I heard David Diehl on Mike F's show last week talking about Solder. He said the change in QB's is the big thing Solder has to deal with. With Brady, even in shotgun would only get the snap and basically just take a step back to be ready to pass. This allowed Solder to know he could ride his man deeper into the backfield and past Brady. Eli gets the snap and drops back further. This doesn't allow Solder to use the same technique he did for years with the Pats. It also has to be noted that our guards being pushed back doesn't help that issue either.
I think Solder will be ok going forward but never really equal the contract he has. But, he is not the shit show people portray him as. If you are really objective you can see where Eli looks for the rush and starts to collapse waiting to be sacked sometimes. I have noticed it two times (very specific times) in the last two games where Eli starts to curl up and then realizes he isn't getting sacked and then tries to throw the ball. That is a bad bad sign as it shows where he is at mentally. The reasons are plenty for sure but that doesn't change the fact that it is happening.
Brian Baldinger that is posted a few threads down to give you a good picture of how bad this OL is...
And watch last night's Patriots game to see the contrast..
The only other option is “the talent around him sucks” and obviously he won’t say that since he was instrumental in the process that put those pieces around Eli.
Nobody on the show would be a dick enough to do this, but when/if this guy interview for another NFL job, he will have to answer many more pointed questions about the talent.
“What happened with Erick Flowers? Was he worth a top 10 pick? Which free agent Olineman would you say was your best get? If you weren’t on board with them why didn’t your opinion carry more weight in the decision?”
He can blame it all on Eli publicly al he wants, but he is always going to carry his history with him like trash bags.
and say that it wasn't him, it was Eli.
Of course, that's largely because his hiring coincided with the downturn. Even if there's not a 1:1 correlation, it's sure as hell easy to point the finger at him.
Due to terrible drafting which was his job and he has the nerve to go on the air to blame Eli?
partly responsible for the mess we're in. And GMFB brings him in to discuss the Giants? Great programming there guys. Keep up the solid work.
if he got hit in the head by a tight spiral fastball from one (which I wish he would).
well obligatory...
and not just on the offensive line. If Ross wants to use that to justify his current position, fine...but he and Reese ignored the D also forcing them to spend $200M in 2016 on three guys...one whose been oft-injured, one who is now gone and the other who will probably be gone later today. So, this is not just the O-line. Matter of fact, TE was ignored until Engram and the jury is still out on him.
RB was ignored as well as was free safety and the LB position. There are lots of areas to attach Ross, not just the Oline/Eli issue.
Olinemen play? Dumb as hell, and to think this org was throwing coaches under the bus while this guy gets a Jeff Fischer type free pass.
his man pushed beyond the pocket, however, I’ve seen him get beat, just flat out beat a number of times and Eli had no chance. Brady wouldn’t have a chance with the performance. I think what’s most disappointing to me is Solder’s lack of push in the run game. Something he supposedly excelled in with NE?! I think he’s a very average LT, and perhaps if we can draft a bonafide LT, maybe he would be better suited on the right side? I think that’s where he started with NE.
1. I agree that Ross should just STFU but I am glad he didn't in this case. His comments revealed a piece of the puzzle (see 2)
2. His comments about Eli lead me to believe that Mara has had more input on roster than we all may have initially believed. If he and Reese felt so strongly about Eli, then why were they passing on guys like Mahommes in the draft? Not to create a QB controversy?
3. On the Watson comments. I agree that we need a mobile QB. However, it does not mean that you need to use the guy as if he is a running back. It simply means that he has the ability to avoid the rush and can make a play with his legs if needed. You can still protect a mobile QB and use his skills to your advantage without getting him killed. Not sure why some people (like the idiot reporters) view it as a black and white issue.
and Reese drafted horribly. Their focus on athletes with great "measurables" instead of football players killed this franchise.
Sure, we need a more mobile QB than Eli. Other QBs succeed despite poor OL play. Eli is completely immobile. But our OL is truly awful. The pocket is frequently in Eli's lap before he even reaches the top of his drop. The line is on roller skates. Solder and Wheeler can't protect the edge, and we can't pick up simple blitzes and stunts. The OL is constantly dominated by just four or five DL, so Eli is throwing against six or seven defenders, which produces a lot of check downs. There are also no running holes for the other worldly Barkley, a transcendental talent.
A more mobile QB might be able to extend a few plays, and Eli also goes down quite easily. He doesn't see the whole field and misses too many throws when he has time. But few QBs could succeed in this offense. Maybe that's why they won't play Lauletta. They think the OL will prevent a fair evaluation of him.
but he wasn't when Ross took over. In fact, Eli was just coming into his prime off a stellar 2011 campaign. Ross and Reese completely failed to build around that.
is a huge reason we are in the abyss right now.
He took a good 3-4 years away from Eli's career in his prime.
The Giants are now on their 3rd offensive minded coach in recent years, they've had complete turnover of the offensive line with multiple Oline coaches. No matter what the changes are, the results have been exactly the same. The only question is to what degree of the problem has Eli been.
He is also right that the league is changing. And in terms of what it is evolving into, Eli doesn't give you the minimum for what is currently required in terms of mobility and pocket presence in today's game.
#Giants Eli Manning has the 3rd most drop backs under pressure (106) so far this season among QB's. #BigBlue
106 pressures on 346 drop backs ... and 31 sacks. ... !!!
Excellent point.
They kept reaching for picks, gambling on finding hidden players, and it backfired completely until a talented roster was ripped apart.
...while Eli was still a legit franchise QB, why didn't you work to reinforce the offensive line??
I guess Ross figured Eli, as he got older, would develop scrambling skills that you see so often in players......
Great job putz.
to draft my fantasy team. Fuck those two losers.
turned the draft over to Ross
2, Brady elevates the play of the OL? How? The Pats have mostly built (and coached) a consistent OL, but every time they lose a big one (Giants in SB 42 and 46, Broncos in 2015, Eagles last year) it has something to do with the opposing team getting pressure on him, which makes him mortal
3, fuck Marc Ross
But now with 100% Oline turnover we are seeing the exact same results with DG/PS/Hunter.
In Reese's (and Ross's) entire tenure, 12 drafts, the Giants took 11 Offensive linemen compared with 9 RBs, 9 WRs, and 5 receiving TEs.
LOL.
Pugh, Flowers, Beatty, Richburg
Just because they didn’t work out, doesn’t mean the effort wasn’t there.
A lot of deflecting the blame by Ross. Most annoying line was when asked a serious question on how to best fix the offense during the BYE week, Ross just had one comment.... "Pray!"
So F'in annoying, he was one of the main reasons why we HAVE to pray to find a fix for the mess he left along with Jerry! Link
They had literally nothing to work with, and had to replace the whole thing in one offseason.
to build around. Not one on the whole line. That's piss poor.
has no value and QB's need to fend for themselves? He's essentially saying that the new NFL requires QB's to run for their lives. That is the laziest analysis I've ever heard. Why even have an OL if that's the case? Stupid.
Ross the most accountable for f'ing up this franchise.
Frankly Jerry Reese, when running our drafting under Ernie, did a heck of a good job. However, he is like a head coach (frankly any leader) that can't pick his assistants. Marc Ross has had crap drafts for years and they never got rid of the idiot.
I posted a link to the video above from this morning's interview. If you watch it, count how many times he say's....."In today's NFL" and "that not how the NFL is played today" in referring to an immobile QB like Eli.
agree about Brady, he may not be fleet of foot, but he makes the correct adjustments in the pocket. One step here one step there, a little head movement and he seems to get out of trouble often.
He is TOTALLY WRONG. I’m outraged by his comments. Swing and miss on how many Oline over years and years. No LBs. Poor pass rushers. Damontre Moore was a weapon?! He thinks teams just need weapons? What a revealing interview. Shaun should have punched him in the face.
That's just crazy. So when do OL salaries begin to go down, as they are no longer valued in "Today's NFL". Crazy.
... and if his skillsets are made for 'today's' NFL is completely irrelevant. What is relevant is the absolute failure of Reese and Ross to build even a slightly below average OL, let alone average. I'm not asking for above average and definitely not great, as that is too much to expect. The fact is they couldn't even build a below average OL. It is GD awful and has literally gutted this franchise. Marc Ross is a clown.
Well.... Maybe that's partially accurate, but....
In Reese's (and Ross's) entire tenure, 12 drafts, the Giants took 11 Offensive linemen compared with 9 RBs, 9 WRs, and 5 receiving TEs.
The Patriots took 21 offensive linemen and 5 RBs in that span.
They made the OLT the highest paid oline in the game and used a high 2nd round selection on a guard and brought in their own guys at all other positions.
Despite that, if anything you could argue the results have regressed.
And? Why did they have to do that?
They inherited a sh-t line, a sh-t situation, and couldn't even use one single player for the new line. That's how awful Reese/Ross left this.
We know that -I'm not arguing otherwise.
was firing Ross day one. I can't fucking stand him. The guy ruined drafts for two franchises before us and yet he was on payroll for a decade here. Reese was the GM and deserves blame but none bigger than keeping that pompous, arrogant, pretentious i-know-more-than-you-because-i-played-football-and-i'm-from-the-ivy-league POS. No one should heed advice from him--ever and it discredits NFL Network to put him on TV. I could've ran a better draft from my couch.
Again Reese deserves blame but if you saw Finding Giants or seen any interview with this dickhead it should be very clear that he is and forever will be the main and #1 reason for the state of the Giants today. Fuck him, fuck his drafts, fuck his career and I hope he never works in the league again for ruining my favorite team in sports and squandering the waning years of Eli's career
Rant over.
New England knows that there are enough RBs in free agency who are plug and play into their system. We have watched the merry go round of RBs in New England who are successful every year. They move way from one guy and then there is someone else right there to fill in and sometimes play even better. They have been at the top of the league for years without a true franchise RB carrying the load.
They should have resigned Fluker. Several of the guys they let go or didn't retain earned starting spots on other teams. They replaced everyone but the results haven't improved.
He had to sign Solder. He had to draft Hernandez. We needed five new linemen. It was what it was.
If we'd have had just ONE guy that was established to build around, Richberg, Pugh, or Flowers, we would have been in infinitely better shape.
But essentially, they nearly were handed an expansion team situation. Here you go, build an offensive line in one offseason. It's a tough task.
Hopefully Solder and Hernandez can be part of the building blocks moving forward.
He added something in the running game which would have helped get Barkley going. Thye invested huge $$ on Soldier but that signing has been on same scale of failure as was Flowers.
Ross, Reese and McAdoo are not even getting sniffs for jobs in the NFL. They can use Eli as a scapegoat. "You see how poorly Eli has played. We would've been much more successful if we had a legitimate QB, but ownership was committed to Eli."
Thats what I was harping on when we sucked in 2013 and beyond.. We barely invest in OL and repeatedly invest in RB and WR.. yes since then we had to put in a lot of investment but by then it was too late.. you were never developing OL because we kept thinking a flashy RB is more valuable.. Trust me I not putting the blame of our franchise's downfall on Eli.. I am sorry JR and Ross fucked it up for him and TC.. but at this stage.. Eli makes our OL look worse then they are.. we've changed OL many times over, we've change OL coaches.. There are many QBs working with 3rd string OL that still don't fold and give up sack or fumble.. With Eli there no team is worried about containment, which puts a lot more pressure on OL..
With a better QB, Solder will look like an average LT.. Thats exactly what he is..
That's not true at all. I made the point many times, prior to this week. Fluker impacted the running game from his first start. I made the exact same point when they neglected to resign him.
I certainly did not see his name mentioned much here since he was let go.
This x 1000000000000.
The interior pressure.
This is what is the problem. No pocket to step up into, forcing Eli to drop deeper and allowing Solder to give up pressures and sacks.
One of the highest priorities this coming offseason is to acquire a real Center and Right Guard. If this doesn't happen then nothing will improve. Barkley needs blocking once in a while. QB's need at least 3 seconds to survey the field without pressure.
I understand that college football is not producing enough quality NFL ready Offensive Linemen but this is why you have a scouting department. Find them, acquire them, trade for them, because until we fix the O Line, everything suffers, including the defense. You need to score points and it starts and ends with the line.
An entire Oline that falls into his lap before he his backfoot even touches the ground. Eli does manuever around the pocket and in 2011 we saw him do it as well as Brady is often praised for. Eli has had nowhere to step around. Dirty pockets, my a$$. What pocket?!
knows this team went down the sh-tter when the offensive line did back in 2011-2012.
That's it. That's the whole story.
We could no longer run Gilbride's offense because of it, he was "retired", and the dominoes fell (and continue to).
It was a complete failure.
YES! Great rant and totally agree. I hope Eli lights him up when reporters ask about this.
It may not have been. But then again, I was advocating for Fluker in the preseason whey Sy and others were in favor of him. I've been harping on their pissing away downs due to failed running attempts for years now. Establishing a running game would be a game changer in the offense because it would open up the running game. Teams can only bracket Odell if they have an extra defender in pass coverage, but we haven't made anyone pay for 7 in the box. I can't speak for others, but I've been making this point at every opportunity for years. With Fluker, we finally got some push up front in the running game, and it actually showed in the rushing stats for the year.
when others were not in favor
In comment 14157534
Britt in VA said:
| He had to sign Solder. He had to draft Hernandez. We needed five new linemen. It was what it was.
If we'd have had just ONE guy that was established to build around, Richberg, Pugh, or Flowers, we would have been in infinitely better shape.
But essentially, they nearly were handed an expansion team situation. Here you go, build an offensive line in one offseason. It's a tough task.
Hopefully Solder and Hernandez can be part of the building blocks moving forward.
An expansion team. Gimme an effin break. Even they thought they could compete this year hence the offseason plan.
Which they did in fact replace the whole thing.
New England knows that there are enough RBs in free agency who are plug and play into their system. We have watched the merry go round of RBs in New England who are successful every year. They move way from one guy and then there is someone else right there to fill in and sometimes play even better. They have been at the top of the league for years without a true franchise RB carrying the load.
Of course they took one in the first round this past year.
And has not been good in over half a decade, the notion that there is only one single cause is not realistic.
We have years of investment in Oline under multiple coaching staffs under different offenses and the results haven't changed. The line is bad, very bad. But it is not the only problem.
It still blows my mind that they scapegoated Gilbride in favor of losers like Reuben Randall and Jerrel Jernigan.
+2 Great rant - I see red when I think of that idiot Ross.
Unlike Ross, Eli is too mature to say anything harsh in return. Though would be nice for him to give one of his understated comebacks however. Similar to the "who?" in response to Ramsey earlier this year.
Of course they took one in the first round this past year.
I was referring to their past success.
2. His comments about Eli lead me to believe that Mara has had more input on roster than we all may have initially believed. If he and Reese felt so strongly about Eli, then why were they passing on guys like Mahommes in the draft? Not to create a QB controversy?
They didn't pass on Mahomes.
Chiefs got him #10.
Giants picked Engram at #23.
There were other issues but I will go to my grave believing that if we had adequately stocked the line in a timely manner when it started showing cracks in 2009 we'd still be running the Coughlin/Gilbride offense today.
Richberg and Pugh are hurt (shocker) and playing like shit, getting 8 million per year.
Trying to rebuild his reputation
The problem is you can still log on to any draft site and type Giants 2008-2017.
And Richburg are not above average at this point. Injury prone and soft.
should have been starters for us this year, then I don't feel compelled to have this conversation with you.
Are you arguing that the line we had from Reese/Ross was good?
I could not agree more. However, I no longer care and would respectfully the why's just don't matter because we cannot do shit about it. Who can we even fire or punish at this point? There is no pound of flesh to be had. 3-13 heading for 1-15. We need to hold management accountable and not watch or go to the stadium if they keep presenting us with a shit product. If we don't, we deserve the shit we get.
You could see him fuming at Ross... LOVE his GIANTS Pride!!! However, and although Mr. Ross had a 1st hand in creating this abortion... He was right in some areas re Eli.
I think O'Hara should have gone after him on the OL picks... High, mid & low.. Not one serviceable guy. O'Hara did throw a zinger out there re Apple... But Colleen Wolf quickly defused that.
Fanatics, the whole thing is a sham on us. All the commercials showing crazy fans. A good fan shows up to support their team even if it is bad, lol. Great marketing ploy. It allows them to shovel us shit and they get us to feel proud for supporting the team when they suck. Fuck that, give me a good product or you can keep it. I feel like a sucker sometimes. I did not watch this week. I will not watch until they start Kyle, no disrespect to Eli, I want see something interesting at least he is an unknown, a reason to watch.
But he had a hand in the OL mess. I'll give you two examples.
-Re-inserting a cooked O'Hara into the starting lineup down the stretch in 2010.
-The fact that Snee had to retire during an actual training camp in which he was expected to be a starter.
Diehl and McKenzie were also utilized literally right up to or arguably passed their career expiration dates. I credit them for gutting it out all the way to the end and contributing to 2011, but much of that season offensively was a direct result of Eli Manning's brilliance.
Bottom line, TC allowed what became the stink of the OL set in by hanging on to his guys longer than he should have.
This, combined with poor personnel decisions from the likes of Reese and Ross (Flowers, Schwartz, Jerry, Richburg) and bad injury luck (Beatty, Pugh) have all contributed to where we are now.
Don't forget the insistence on playing Diehl @ LT in 2012 when Locklear had performed much better.
Perhaps, but the game has changed a lot since then. The ability to work outside the pocket is much more important these days. Being able to move the launching point and forcing the defense to defend a much larger area of the field behind the line of scrimmage is huge.
The other observation I have is that there is pressure and then there is PRESSURE. By this I mean there is a big difference between a single defender breaking beyond the blocker, but still engaged, verses when multiple defenders break free or the pocket simply closes in on the QB. In the later scenarios only the most athletic/mobile QBs have any chance. But in the first scenario, where a single defender is exerting pressure, but still partially engaged with blocker, most good QBs are able to evade this sort of pressure. In 2011 playoffs, Eli was under huge amounts of this sort of pressure but handled it masterfully. A major problem with Eli today is that he has regressed in this area to among the worst in the league. And considering the state of Olines league wide, that is not good enough. Ross sucks, I totally agree. He and JR are most at fault for the current state of the franchise. But Ross is not a stupid man, and I suspect these issues are what he, McAdoo, JR, and others have seen. If you watch the games objectively, you'll see it too.
He's a huge reason why we suck so bad right now
How mobile was Brady last night. Not that I see many Charger games, but Rivers is dancing around and making plays with his legs?
Eli may be done, although if he played the Giants as Falcons QB or Redskin Qb I think both those games he wins. I think the narrative that you need a running or mobile quarterback is overrated.
Also, the Giants run backwards with the o line getting destroyed at the point of attack. This team can't even run with a gifted back.
Eli is football old, but even now with all his faults, he still is low on the list of reasons this team sucks. Eli's greatest asset , his Ironman toughness, may also be why everyone thinks he sucks now. We never get to see someone else get obliterated and fail miserably. The new guy would likely get hurt too. When Eli is benched this year, what is the over under on quarters before Lauletta is in the protocol or on a cart. Theb guess who comes back in? ELI.
Ross will never be hired again in the NFL, at least not prominently. He showed who is for all to see in this interview. Perhaps he could have said we missed on some picks or we had some rally bad career injuries (Cruz, Hicks). Egomaniac, who does not except any blame and let's just lay it on the QB as that is what everyone is doing. Other NFL owners will take notice this cowardly traits of his. At least Reece was smart enough to go away quietly.
works only if you don't believe TC had a hand in shaping the roster, which I believe he did.
It is what it is. Tom won 2 Super Bowls here, he's an NYG legend.
He went down with his guys, but he still went down.
A QB does not have to be super fast or athletic to be mobile. For whatever reason, a lot of people here seem to be stuck on the idea that mobile = Michael Vick circa 2004.
It's about footwork, pocket presence, and escapability more than anything else. Matt Ryan is not a guy you're going to call designed runs for or anything like that - but he's good at sensing the rush and making a guy miss once in a while to buy a little time.
Rodgers is the gold standard when it comes to this.
Even a guy like Mitch Trubisky does this well. I got roasted for using him as an example a few weeks ago - but it's less funny now because the guy is becoming a pretty darn good player.
What a bitter fool he is. So glad he got fired.
Rodgers is no Vick, but it's not like he just simply slides left or right to buy time. When not injured, the guy is a threat to take off for 10+ yards if it's there.
And he's an excellent scrambler - throwing on the run and from different arm angles. He can literally flick the football like I'd throw a tennis ball.
That this clown was fired immediately when Gettleman got the job and can't sniff a job with another franchise.
you also have guys like Ben who (at least a few years ago) could shrug off tacklers if they could only get one hand on him
This is true but you have to consider the simple fact that we have bad running game with an elite RB is a clear indicator that our O Line is the problem. You need to have a pocket to step up into in order to drive a ball and to allow deep passing routes to develop. Accurate passers who can throw on the run are rare.
Our Center, Right Guard and Right Tackle were dominated vs the Redskins. Go watch the game again.
I watched the game. But saying the offensive line is the
problem is completely absolving the QB of any blame at all.
If you think this is accurate and that every single sack we've given up this year is entirely the fault of the OL, I don't know what to tell you.
The QB is a part of the problem.
There are a lot of bad offensive lines in the NFL right now. The QB has to be able to make a play once in a while in spite of it otherwise you're toast in this league.
Also, pass pro and run blocking are two entirely different assignments.
I don't think this line is good at either - but poor run blocking really isn't a "clear indicator" of anything regarding the pass game. We've had lines here that were decent in one area and very bad in the other. They don't necessarily go hand in hand.
That said, somethings are a much more significant part than others, and I think the offensive line falls squarely into that category, especially when you have a RB like Barkley, and a historically bad habit of getting hit for a loss behind the LOS.
I remember reading an article way back when, that Marc Ross was so disliked by his peers, that he was often fed misinformation on players, just to see him screw up.
I think FMiC had the statistic that the Giants this year are the worst in NFL history as far as loss of yards per attempt/behind the LOS.
That dude DID NOT deserve a high ranking job with NYG. Lazy and incapable.
His opinion means...literally nothing.
Ross getting based left and right, and Bob Papa is retweeting it.
Which begs the question...why the hell would the NFL Network have him on in the first place?
Is that right? Wow. And this is who evaluated players for the Giants. Have to wonder if Marc Ross was behind those little hit pieces leaked to the press as players were let go.
Also, Eli was clearly disgusted by the report that he wanted to be the highest paid QB during the last contract negotiations. It had to come from inside the front office.
That's what Eric posted after a draft
douche and he has no business saying shit about the mess he created on air. That being said, he's right...it can't get any worse so we may as well move on and see what we have in Lauletta. We need to begin the evaluation as early as possible so we can gather the most information on him IN GAME ACTION. And no, watching him on the scout team in practice doesn't provide the organization with anything close to the same information.
And here are some of his retweets:
This is the type of stuff that makes you really worry about the state of NYG right now.
I realize he's finally out of here - but why was he holding that position for so long? Why was he not held accountable for anything
?
John Mara is a huge part of the problem because of the people he's been employing here.
is really bad at hiring and evaluating his employees
when I try to make a point for dramatic impact about how bad something is, I'll lead with the thing that is bad, and follow-up with the thing that is almost unbelievable.
Yet, with the Giants I don't know whether it's worse that the offensive line gets beat by 4-man rushes all game, or that our "touched by the hand of god" running back is averaging something like .6 yards from when he touches the ball to when he gets hit.
This picture sums up the season (and several seasons).
So you're saying I have a shot? :P
I would suggest many of the opinions expressed here are also part of the problem: thinking with our hearts, not our heads. Over estimating how close this team was to competing, notions like "Eli's got years left". So now we are 8 games into the season and finally waking up to the reality many of us were screaming about in April. 2007/2011 are long gone. Team has exited JR, TC, and everyone else of significance outside of the owner (not going to happen) and the QB. Ross screwed this team up, but he's right about Eli, whether we want to admit it or not.
Nobody here has any influence whatsoever on the moves made by the franchise.
Fair enough.
held their jobs for as long as they did. And the people that hired them are the same that hired DG. Also, very concerning, especially with the results we've already had in a season where said GM thought this team could win/compete.
Awesome.
Fan opinions should have little to no impact on how a team operates. That would to me, again be an indictment on John Mara more than anything else.
Football decisions should never be made with sentimentality. It's easier said than done, but that's a large part of why we're in this situation to begin with.
I don't blame opinions expressed here or by fans for really any of that, though. I blame the people making the actual football decisions.
I'm saying both fans and ownership have been making the same excuses for the play of the QB who hasn't been a winning in a long long time.
How can he go on there with a straight face to comment on the mess he created? Best take I saw on Twitter:
|
@NYGDaily
Interviewing Marc Ross on the Giants issues is like having a murderer discuss the autopsy.
so badly now. Reese should never have hired him and didn't have the brains to fire him.
Firing him was the first thing that DG did.
1 true 2 false no doubt at all.
In comment 14157885
Dave in Hoboken said:
| held their jobs for as long as they did. And the people that hired them are the same that hired DG. Also, very concerning, especially with the results we've already had in a season where said GM thought this team could win/compete.
Awesome.
In that case, can you really blame the guys for doing a poor job?
Or, do you blame the person that hired them and saw they were doing a poor job, did nothing about it, and allowed them to continue doing a poor job out of deep rooted loyalty?
Still a business, ignore what fans say(they are stupid) Focus on what the fans actually do. If the fans keep watching and showing up, do whatever the fuck you want, let Eli QB until he is 50 and deposit the money. If they stop giving you money you have to listen to them.
He didnt elevate his line against us in those superbowls against us.
Sy
What is the story on a contemporary QB these days. Seems like
it could be difficult to build dynasty offensive lines with some of the defensive speed. curious about this because our oline looks slow laterally and forward
I notice his phone wasn't ringing off the hook from anywhere else after he was fired.
Eli was the best football player on the planet in 2011. He had zero running game and, as you said, made his own time. Oh, and then he won his second Super Bowl and SB MVP.
his forehead looks like it's pregnant...
i thought i was wearing 3d glasses for a second.
and looked like he was holding back. He was pissed.
Yep. I remember back in 2011 actually I think I started a thread specifically on Eli's footwork and how impressed I was by the way he always had his feet moving. He was very often in sync with where his pocket was flushing and would be able to move with it while keeping his eyes down the field.
Obviously there's rarely even a pocket now - but there are still plays where he's bailing too soon. Plays where, back in 2011, he would have hung in there, bought a second or two, and found someone open.
A lot of fans seem to think a QB decline is all about arm strength. "Eli can still throw it downfield, he looks fine" - but that's not the only area where skills erode.
And I mean, completely changed it. As in starting with his right foot forward instead of his left, stuff like that.
In comment 14157429
Sammo85 said:
| is a huge reason we are in the abyss right now.
He took a good 3-4 years away from Eli's career in his prime.
+1
It's sort of upsetting me to watch this - but fast forward to like 1:30+ and you'll see all sorts of plays where Eli had pressure coming right towards him and just unloaded it for a big play strike downfield. He makes a few guys miss, shows some quicks here and there, a nifty little spin move in the pocket.
You'll notice a clean pocket and more throwing lanes - but there are plenty of clips here where pressure is bearing down on him immediately after the snap and he still slings it accurately.
There are even plays where he throws off balance and still leads a WR who is already 20-30+ yards downfield.
The deep pass game is just gone now. A lot of it is the offenses we've tried to run in order to preserve Eli's career - but we took away his biggest strength. Throwing downfield outside the hashes.
Once in a while you'll get a glimpse of the old #10... but a lot of this stuff has vanished into the past. Sigh...
but from the failure to build the line, to dumping Gilbrides offense and forcing that change, to changing his footwork, to eliminating Coughlin's offense completely....
The organization completely failed build around the strengths of their franchise QB. Just a complete failure.
"Why did it take so long to figure out Jernigan was a player?"
I hope all those whispers coming from Reese and Ross are echoing around in his head today.
arc, that season is why I thought Eli's decline was obvious. Remember the SF NFCCG? Eli got the shit kicked out of him.
Unfortunately, I don't think a QB can take a beating like that for long until he starts dropping eyes. The Giants totally failed Eli, and I think all this decline falls on their shoulders.
I most certainly blame the Giants for what happened to Eli after the last SB. It's their fault. The front office needed to understand the type of player he was and what he would need to succeed.
They took half-measure after half-measure. Now we have a battered QB who has been getting his ass kicked for years because we can't protect him. Because of that, it accelerated the end of his career and now we're at the point where we have to find his successor because it is no longer feasible to build a team around him.
Part of me just wants Eli out of the lineup ASAP because it's killing me to see his career end this way. I feel bad for him - I really do. But the front office has to cut their losses and figure out the correct way to proceed.
Roster evaluation after 2011/12 was crucial and they got it wrong and continued to double down until we were in absolute hell.
in the two years following Gilbride's firing. The 2013 offense was really bad, by far Eli's worst season. I thought that change was warranted at the time. And Eli responded very well the next few seasons. He was phenomenal in 2015. With a better defense and some different 4th quarter decisions that could have been a playoff team.
arc, I 100% agree. I think it's possible that some in the front office saw 2011 as a sign that maybe Eli could thrive without an OL. On the other hand, I keep going back to how many resources they've thrown at the line over the past decade - Beatty in 2009, Shawn Andrews (who was great for a bit), Baas, Richburg, Pugh, Flowers, and now Hernandez (who I like a lot), Solder, and Omameh.
Just a total failure of player evaluation.
2015 was still largely Coughlin's offense. What we saw from McAdoo in the 2 following seasons was much different. I think TC still had a lot of say in the offensive concepts being used in 2015. When it all became McAdoo's responsibility, he seemed to want to turn Eli into a QB he wasn't or expected him to do things he had never been strong at in his career before that.
Again, the offensive line played a major role in the demise of the Giants - but I also think they just did a truly awful job at complementing Eli with both personnel and system.
Agree on that, as well. Me too.
I don't know whether it shows Jawn in a better or worse light. Reese and Ross were whining in Jawn's ear about how they couldn't win because Eli was not a "modern, mobile" qb. They had convinced themselves of that rationale; so much easier than facing their serial failures to find rb or OL. We can only guess as to the opposition to such a notion.
Jawn chose the middle ground by pushing Gilbride out and bringing in McAdoo to install the whiz bang GB offense. It seemed to work so TC was pushed out, McAdoo, the new genius, got the job and Moe and Larry, their rationale seemingly confirmed, continued in the front office. Although the tipoff that Moe and Larry were a pair of buffoons should have been "By the way, Jawn we need to spend $100 million on defensive players", Jawn went along, and seemed to receive further confirmation with a playoff appearance albeit one where McCarthy took McAdoo apart like a dollar watch.
Of course, we now had Moe, Larry and Curly Joe DeRita running the show with what should have been very predictable results which they once again tried to pin on the lack of a modern qb. Finally exposed for the clown show that they were, McAdoo and Reese were sacked and Ross was given an ignominious heave ho by the new GM.
Under the circumstances, I can see why Jawn, who for good or ill likes to be involved in personnel decisions, brought someone he knew, Gettlemen, in. Having been fed bullshit by Reese and Ross for several seasons, he needed to have someone he trusted in the GM suite. I don't think Gettlemen got orders to support Eli from Mara. I think that may have been Gettlemen's appraisal of the situation.
In 2015, Eli Manning had 2,337 Air Yards. This was good for 9th in the NFL.
In 2016, he moved all the way down to 19th where his average intended air yards dropped down to 8.2.
In 2017, it dropped to 7.2 average intended air yards
This year, he's down to 6.9.
As you can imagine, he's right near the bottom of the league in this category.
Air Yards remove YAC from the equation, so it gives you a better sense of how many pass yards are the QB throwing it downfield and how many are RB's taking 2 yard dumpoffs for 50 yards.
We are no longer capable of actually threatening teams down the field. Nearly every big play we're making is a result of Saquon Barkley's elusiveness.
No disagreement there. McAdoo got a lot of credit at the time for reviving Eli but it turns out they were not a great fit once TC wasn't around. Just pushing back a bit on the idea that firing Gilbride contributed to the collective failure of Eli. I thought it was warranted at the time.
You can just tell this guy is a scumbag. These comments are pretty funny to look back on. Link
FWIW - Eli's average time to throw this year is 2.6 seconds.
Tom Brady and Dalton have the same number.
Brees has actually had less.
But, as you can guess, Eli is near the bottom of the league in average time to throw.
Factor in lack of elusiveness/mobility, and you get a guy on pace to be sacked about 70 times.
Excellent synopsis and I one hundred percent agree with your take.
I think though with the massive and relentless backlash that Mara saw last year with Eli's benching, they decided to load up once more. No way was Mara going to cut Mara last year. Sign Solder and at least show the Giants were trying to address the line as that had been a huge issue for years. It did not work as planned.
DG signed Solder and Omameh and drafted the RB as a compromise with Mara. This way they would give it one last shot with Eli but now think they all see this mess was even worse than initially thought. DG got some promising young DL in the draft with still that 5th round pick coming on board in the coming weeks at DT. They have some corners in the pipeline and LB Carter will continue to grow.
On the OL, I think Evan Brown is going to be a factor at Center, they will draft more lineman and continue to acquire pics and find value. This line will be much improved Year 2. DG fully wants a tough lines on both sides and I expect he is going to find a few hidden gems.
The big decision will be do they see a franchise QB in the draft? Either way they know now Eli is too fractured and beat up to win here and this is going to still take a couple years of building to Giants football Gentleman wants to return to. They will let Eli continue to play with another team in the free market and release him at years end.
The big question is what about Shurmur? He is known to be a heavy run coach who likes spread power schemes. He want to be heavy play action, run RPO concepts and be a physical team. If he keeps the team together and they compete hard for the whole season, Mara will keep him as he knows now this a multi year rebuild to championship level football which is what the Giants chase. I think Shurmur is in shotgun so much and runs so little because he sees the reality of being a lost down right now at such a high rate.
But the interior of that o-line did a pretty good job with pass protection all year. It was the tackles that were horrible that year. Eli almost always had a pocket to step up into. Eli's struggles post-2011 also correspond with the interior of the giants o-line no longer being strong.
should have body-slammed Reese thru that desk to the end show.
the majority of our shitty picks happened during or shortly after our prime success years.
You don't pivot to modern trends if it doesn't suit the vast majority of your talent. For a decade we pounded the rock and took midrange and deep shots.
I get going from option routes to timing routes because finding college WRs who are good enough route runners is too hard. But you don't overhaul the core fundamentals just for the sake of 'keeping up'.
how do you throw downfield against defenses that get instant pressure without actually bringing pressure?
You don't.
The Giants offense is what happens when several issues converge and cascade into one giant mess of trash.
All the Redskins did was rush 4 and 5, keep DB's deep and linebackers underneath.
Their front 4 was getting through the line before receivers could even eat the cushions they were being given and the Redskins' run defense was stifling.
We had no answers for it.
The Giants are just super easy to defend now. I think I could draw up a game plan that would work at this point.
It's a lot like what we were able to do defensively when our front 4 was such a strength. In 2012, we frustrated the hell out of Aaron Rodgers by getting pressure without needing to send extra help. We were getting to him and still dropping 7. He had nowhere to go with the ball. He completed just 15 passes that night and we won 38-10.
The run has always set up the pass. The issue has been for years that the Giants can't blow anyone off the line. They can't consistently get 4-5 yards on a first done run. This forces them to be in second and third and longs. With teams only rushing 4 they can lay back in coverage and cover the short all the short routes. If they try to wait for things to develop downfield they can't protect Manning and Manning is unable to scramble to buy some time. I agree it is a very easy team to defend and the offense can't make any mistakes.
In the redzone, the lack of running game again impacts as this is normally a great time for play action but we do not scare teams to respect our run and Eli hurts here as well as he is no threat for a bootleg type of action.
No, he's supposed to come up with a plan so that we can. This one clearly didn't work.
Hi Arc - are you sure about that? In ESPN's PBWR - they show the Giants as last or near last in ability to sustain a pass block in the league for 2.5 seconds or more. Last article our tackles were dead last.
I love Eli (owe him some of my best sports memories), but agree his mobility is rare these days, I honestly wonder if he will have had enough by the end of this season of getting nailed. He is a sitting duck back there for defenses to tee of on.
who signed off on Travis Beckum?
I agree with the gist of what you posted
... now there's a story... and one thing is true about people who get invited to do interviews, they have a self interest to say controversial stuff to get their name out there and generate more interviews.