Kyle Lauletta Arrested For Traffic Violation

WTF? Del Shofner : 10/30/2018 12:15 pm : link "Two sources in Weehawken said the 23-year-old rookie failed to obey a police officer's directions and that Lauletta came close to striking the officer with his vehicle."

You know who else was arrested? BrettNYG10 : 10/30/2018 12:15 pm : link Eli.



Means Lauletta will win 2 Super Bowls for us.

until Lauletta is caught Rocky369 : 10/30/2018 12:17 pm : link holding a banana doing the winky face, I don't believe Brett

Archie Manning set him up !!!! blueblood : 10/30/2018 12:17 pm : link Damn those Mannings !!!

. arcarsenal : 10/30/2018 12:18 pm : link LOL. Oh god.



As long as he wasn't drunk or anything it's really not a big deal. Just sounds like a dumb move he made in traffic. Shit happens.

How do you get arrested Mike from Ohio : 10/30/2018 12:18 pm : link for a traffic violation unless you are drunk, reckless, or an aggressive a-hole?



These guys can't even drive themselves to practice without fucking it up.

When do we find out ShockNRoll : 10/30/2018 12:18 pm : link that the arresting officer is on Eli Manning's payroll?

He had to get to practice Larry in Pencilvania : 10/30/2018 12:19 pm : link Didn't want to be late police officer was in his way. I mean what's the problem

The team should issue an internal punishment UberAlias : 10/30/2018 12:19 pm : link By making him start behind this Oline.

Eli narked on him dep026 : 10/30/2018 12:19 pm : link no way was he giving up his job already.

. arcarsenal : 10/30/2018 12:19 pm : link He probably knows he's going to have to play behind the offensive line soon and figured this might be a better alternative.

RE: How do you get arrested dep026 : 10/30/2018 12:19 pm : link

Quote: for a traffic violation unless you are drunk, reckless, or an aggressive a-hole?



These guys can't even drive themselves to practice without fucking it up.



He probably thought he was getting a promotion and wanted to prohibit that from happening. In comment 14157939 Mike from Ohio said:He probably thought he was getting a promotion and wanted to prohibit that from happening.

gidie is quick on the zap figgy2989 : 10/30/2018 12:20 pm : link I didn't see this posted.



Talk about terrible timing for Kyle. What an idiot.

Seriously? Giantophile : 10/30/2018 12:20 pm : link I mean, c'mon. It's just a traffic violation, and maybe there's a reasonable explanation, but....c'mon.

Well, he missed a stationary officer. johnnyb : 10/30/2018 12:20 pm : link Does that mean he will miss open receivers?



Bad gets worse in East Rutherford.

Cue Emil : 10/30/2018 12:22 pm : link the impending trade for Sloter from the Vikings.



I'm only half kidding. What a mess. Probably something minor, but still!

He was rushing to get to practice jeff57 : 10/30/2018 12:23 pm : link Because he was just named starter.

RE: gidie is quick on the zap Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/30/2018 12:24 pm : : 10/30/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: I didn't see this posted.



Talk about terrible timing for Kyle. What an idiot.



I zipped. In comment 14157956 figgy2989 said:I zipped.

Mmmmm. Anakim : 10/30/2018 12:25 pm : link Pat Leonard

‏

Verified account



@PLeonardNYDN



I asked Pat Shurmur if everybody had been at practice today. He said “yeah everybody was out here..” Hmmmm #Giants

My guess: Jolly Blue Giant : 10/30/2018 12:25 pm : link I lived in that area for 13 years. Early in the morning they close roads and try to divert traffic. Sometimes you see them about to close and you try to slip past as they are closing it. If you don’t make it through you are stuck in traffic as they divert. He probably pushed the envelop a bit and narrowly missed the officer directing traffic. (Going 3 MPH) I’ve been there. Maybe the guy was in a bad mood and decided to arrest him or whatever. Just an educated guess!

Maybe he was actually jvm52106 : 10/30/2018 12:26 pm : link trying to avoid the rush? You know, practice for when he gets to play.

RE: Mmmmm. figgy2989 : 10/30/2018 12:26 pm : link

Quote: Pat Leonard

‏

Verified account



@PLeonardNYDN



I asked Pat Shurmur if everybody had been at practice today. He said “yeah everybody was out here..” Hmmmm #Giants



Leonard is such a shit stirrer. Shurmur trying to protect the guy and not air out what happened to the media. Obviously they were going to find out one way or the other...but Pat is such a douchenozzle. In comment 14157983 Anakim said:Leonard is such a shit stirrer. Shurmur trying to protect the guy and not air out what happened to the media. Obviously they were going to find out one way or the other...but Pat is such a douchenozzle.

And all this time we thought Baker Mayfield was the bad boy Brown Recluse : 10/30/2018 12:27 pm : link of the 2018 QB class.



Nice Kyle.

RE: My guess: Anakim : 10/30/2018 12:27 pm : link

Quote: I lived in that area for 13 years. Early in the morning they close roads and try to divert traffic. Sometimes you see them about to close and you try to slip past as they are closing it. If you don’t make it through you are stuck in traffic as they divert. He probably pushed the envelop a bit and narrowly missed the officer directing traffic. (Going 3 MPH) I’ve been there. Maybe the guy was in a bad mood and decided to arrest him or whatever. Just an educated guess!





You givin' me lip, boi? In comment 14157984 Jolly Blue Giant said:You givin' me lip, boi?

RE: Noodle arm too weak jvm52106 : 10/30/2018 12:27 pm : link

Quote: To properly steer the steering wheel.



Ok, I am a bad person. I fucking laughed at that one. In comment 14157989 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Ok, I am a bad person. I fucking laughed at that one.

RE: My guess: ron mexico : 10/30/2018 12:27 pm : link

Quote: I lived in that area for 13 years. Early in the morning they close roads and try to divert traffic. Sometimes you see them about to close and you try to slip past as they are closing it. If you don’t make it through you are stuck in traffic as they divert. He probably pushed the envelop a bit and narrowly missed the officer directing traffic. (Going 3 MPH) I’ve been there. Maybe the guy was in a bad mood and decided to arrest him or whatever. Just an educated guess!



yeah, this sounds plausible. I was in a car that nearly suffered he same fate. Got away with a brow beating from the cop



In comment 14157984 Jolly Blue Giant said:yeah, this sounds plausible. I was in a car that nearly suffered he same fate. Got away with a brow beating from the cop

unrelated bigbluehoya : 10/30/2018 12:28 pm : link Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...

Man, that guy does NOT want to play jcn56 : 10/30/2018 12:29 pm : link behind this OL.

RE: unrelated Anakim : 10/30/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...



In comment 14157997 bigbluehoya said:

LOL The ny giants are a clusterfuck micky : 10/30/2018 12:31 pm : link .

I don't know why i'm enjoying this GiantEgo : 10/30/2018 12:31 pm : link I must be a really bad person.

RE: Jesus tap-dancing Christ. bradshaw44 : 10/30/2018 12:33 pm : link

Quote: UGH



This sums things up nicely. In comment 14157927 Bold Ruler said:This sums things up nicely.

RE: RE: unrelated jeff57 : 10/30/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14157997 bigbluehoya said:





Quote:





Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...











McLovin, come back! In comment 14158005 Anakim said:McLovin, come back!

give him 2 years GeneInCal : 10/30/2018 12:36 pm : link So I no longer have to hear the morons on this site arguing that he should be the starter.

. Anakim : 10/30/2018 12:36 pm : link Jon Ledyard‏

Verified account

@LedyardNFLDraft



More Jon Ledyard Retweeted ProFootballTalk

I’m speechless. After talking to them at pre-draft events, if there were two guys from this class I would have said will never ever get in trouble, it would have been Kyle Lauletta and Justin Reid. I’m shocked

RE: God Beckham is such a Fucking idiot Jints in Carolina : 10/30/2018 12:37 pm : link

Quote: What a moron. Trade him already!



He is such a bad influence on Lauletta goddammit! In comment 14158032 B in ALB said:He is such a bad influence on Lauletta goddammit!

Another brilliant decision from Gettleman Rflairr : 10/30/2018 12:38 pm : link Lauletta over Webb

Ok, I'll go ahead and be the one to throw it out there this time... eclipz928 : 10/30/2018 12:38 pm : link So what if this story was about Odell Beckham getting arrested?



Obviously there's already plenty of jokes and comedy to be had over this situation (despite the fact that Lauletta is in position to possibly be the starting QB going forward) - I'd imagine the tone would be different if this was OBJ in the news.

RE: give him 2 years MookGiants : 10/30/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote: So I no longer have to hear the morons on this site arguing that he should be the starter.



Same ones were convinced that Webb was going to be a good player.



If you want a laugh, go back to before and after the 2018 draft where so many people justified passing on a QB because the Giants had Webb In comment 14158029 GeneInCal said:Same ones were convinced that Webb was going to be a good player.If you want a laugh, go back to before and after the 2018 draft where so many people justified passing on a QB because the Giants had Webb

Something new everyday moespree : 10/30/2018 12:41 pm : link I'm used to this feeling though as a Mets and Knicks fan. Sad that the constant "now what?" has arrived from those two franchises to the Giants. I'm in sports fan hell now.

RE: gidie is quick on the zap DavidinBMNY : 10/30/2018 12:43 pm : link

Quote: I didn't see this posted.



Talk about terrible timing for Kyle. What an idiot. The Giants never cease to find new days to disappoint. In comment 14157956 figgy2989 said:The Giants never cease to find new days to disappoint.

Judge said he will sentence him joeinct : 10/30/2018 12:43 pm : link to play behind the Giants Offensive Line for the rest of the year.

At least he wasn't arrested doing lines off a strippers fredgbrown : 10/30/2018 12:44 pm : link behind...Don't they usually issue a ticket for reckless driving what was the arrest for?



The funniest thing.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/30/2018 12:46 pm : link



Quote: Another brilliant decision from Gettleman

Rflairr : 12:38 pm : link : reply

Lauletta over Webb



I can't wait until we start hearing about how Mara orchestrated this to keep Eli's legacy intact. Maybe with Archie helping out.... is that this is probably a serious post:I can't wait until we start hearing about how Mara orchestrated this to keep Eli's legacy intact. Maybe with Archie helping out....

Either one of two things ..... Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 10/30/2018 12:46 pm : link One, he had to take a shit....



Two, he was trying to show us how elusive he is ...

RE: God Beckham is such a Fucking idiot mfsd : 10/30/2018 12:47 pm : link

Quote: What a moron. Trade him already!



I blame Chris Mara. Jints Central. Lulz. In comment 14158032 B in ALB said:I blame Chris Mara. Jints Central. Lulz.

Davis Webb SHO'NUFF : 10/30/2018 12:48 pm : link would never get arrested

RE: Ok, I'll go ahead and be the one to throw it out there this time... arcarsenal : 10/30/2018 12:50 pm : link

Quote: So what if this story was about Odell Beckham getting arrested?



Obviously there's already plenty of jokes and comedy to be had over this situation (despite the fact that Lauletta is in position to possibly be the starting QB going forward) - I'd imagine the tone would be different if this was OBJ in the news.



There would be way more than 70 posts by now, that's for sure. In comment 14158042 eclipz928 said:There would be way more than 70 posts by now, that's for sure.

I’m anxious to hear what Marc Ross has to say mfsd : 10/30/2018 12:50 pm : link about this

Did people read this story? bw in dc : 10/30/2018 12:50 pm : link He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.



Is this really a big deal?

RE: Mmmmm. SHO'NUFF : 10/30/2018 12:51 pm : link

Quote: Pat Leonard

‏

Verified account



@PLeonardNYDN



I asked Pat Shurmur if everybody had been at practice today. He said “yeah everybody was out here..” Hmmmm #Giants



More from Pat Shurmur: "Kyle who?" In comment 14157983 Anakim said:More from Pat Shurmur: "Kyle who?"

RE: Did people read this story? Dave in Hoboken : 10/30/2018 12:51 pm : link

Quote: He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.



Is this really a big deal?



The only thing that kinda makes it a big deal is he almost hit a cop while doing this. Otherwise, it'd be no big deal whatsoever. In comment 14158097 bw in dc said:The only thing that kinda makes it a big deal is he almost hit a cop while doing this. Otherwise, it'd be no big deal whatsoever.

RE: Did people read this story? longlive#10 : 10/30/2018 12:54 pm : link

Quote: He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.



Is this really a big deal?



No but the fact he didn't obey the officers orders to the point he got his dumbass arrested over a fucking traffic violation is (If true)



Just shows piss poor judgement and that he doesn't get what it means to be a quarterback, you need to be a perfect human being



Eli is and always will be the standard in this regard In comment 14158097 bw in dc said:No but the fact he didn't obey the officers orders to the point he got his dumbass arrested over a fucking traffic violation is (If true)Just shows piss poor judgement and that he doesn't get what it means to be a quarterback, you need to be a perfect human beingEli is and always will be the standard in this regard

RE: All of Boston continues to laugh at NY Sports Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/30/2018 12:55 pm : link

Quote: Makes me sick. No one in Boston is paying the slightest attention to NY sports at this point. Which is probably worse. In comment 14158065 Jints in Carolina said:No one in Boston is paying the slightest attention to NY sports at this point. Which is probably worse.

RE: Did people read this story? bluepepper : 10/30/2018 12:58 pm : link

Quote: He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.



Is this really a big deal?

sure sounds like a nothing-burger and probably is but people don't normally get arrested for things like this so it's going to get attention. In comment 14158097 bw in dc said:sure sounds like a nothing-burger and probably is but people don't normally get arrested for things like this so it's going to get attention.

RE: RE: Did people read this story? bw in dc : 10/30/2018 12:58 pm : link

Quote:



Just shows piss poor judgement and that he doesn't get what it means to be a quarterback, you need to be a perfect human being







Really? You are extrapolating this situation to draw this conclusion?



I'm all for hyperbole and trying to make a point in some creative way, but this is really obtuse. In comment 14158111 longlive#10 said:Really? You are extrapolating this situation to draw this conclusion?I'm all for hyperbole and trying to make a point in some creative way, but this is really obtuse.

If it were Beckham shyster : 10/30/2018 12:59 pm : link cop would have asked for an autograph and a selfie and waved him through.



You're not there yet Kyle, maybe someday.

RE: RE: unrelated Beezer : 10/30/2018 12:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14157997 bigbluehoya said:





Quote:





Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...











Classic. In comment 14158005 Anakim said:Classic.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2018 1:03 pm : link Seems minor, but LOL. You just gotta laugh.

Jets fans get to laugh at us now. penkap75 : 10/30/2018 1:03 pm : link Think about that.

RE: If it were Beckham bw in dc : 10/30/2018 1:04 pm : link

Quote: cop would have asked for an autograph and a selfie and waved him through.



You're not there yet Kyle, maybe someday.



LOL - well played. In comment 14158127 shyster said:LOL - well played.

He acted poorly enough JonC : 10/30/2018 1:04 pm : link to get himself arrested during a traffic violation ... not smart.

This behavior in the glaring media spotlight of NY? jsuds : 10/30/2018 1:05 pm : link I wonder for how long the NFL will suspend him. I think it will be at least four games.

Not good.. Sean : 10/30/2018 1:06 pm : link Mara should rethink that last year was his worst year as owner.

Lawless Lauletta. VinegarPeppers : 10/30/2018 1:06 pm : link I guess this deflates his balls.



BTW, I never looked at a traffic ticket as being arrested.

About right! Fred-in-Florida : 10/30/2018 1:06 pm : link Giant qb sacked before he gets into a game!

Garafolo Twitter GF1080 : 10/30/2018 1:06 pm : link On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle

RE: He acted poorly enough Matt in SGS : 10/30/2018 1:06 pm : link

Quote: to get himself arrested during a traffic violation ... not smart.



This. Exactly. This season has been beyond awful. In comment 14158141 JonC said:This. Exactly. This season has been beyond awful.

RE: Garafolo Twitter Sean : 10/30/2018 1:07 pm : link

Quote: On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle



Yikes! In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:Yikes!

might be safer Burt64 : 10/30/2018 1:08 pm : link in jail then behind this OL

RE: RE: Noodle arm too weak Del Shofner : 10/30/2018 1:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14157989 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





To properly steer the steering wheel.







Ok, I am a bad person. I fucking laughed at that one.



I did too. In comment 14157994 jvm52106 said:I did too.

RE: Garafolo Twitter SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2018 1:09 pm : link

Quote: On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle



Well, that's worse than I initially thought. JFC. This organization man.... In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:Well, that's worse than I initially thought. JFC. This organization man....

If we find out Lauletta... bw in dc : 10/30/2018 1:09 pm : link failed a breathalyzer then we have problems. Or was in the car getting blown by Chris Mara.



Otherwise, this is really silly.



On the other hand, I fear this could be the situation John Mara needs to keep picketing for Eli...

RE: Garafolo Twitter shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/30/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle



Color me skeptical. I'd have to see the video on this one. In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:Color me skeptical. I'd have to see the video on this one.

He got noro9 : 10/30/2018 1:10 pm : link a traffic violation. So what?

So apparently he is NOT .McL. : 10/30/2018 1:11 pm : link able to negotiate traffic very well...



If he can't read what the police officers are doing, can we expect him to read defenses?



After all that, he was still intercepted... At the end of the ramp!



Hard Pass!

RE: RE: Garafolo Twitter Jimmy Googs : 10/30/2018 1:17 pm : link

Quote: On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle





KL twitter response: "Was that wrong? Should I not have done this? If anybody had told me this type of thing was frowned upon here in Jersey..." In comment 14158159 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:KL twitter response: "Was that wrong? Should I not have done this? If anybody had told me this type of thing was frowned upon here in Jersey..."

I'm reminded of a parkway experience I had.. Racer : 10/30/2018 1:18 pm : link ..where the State Police were closing the Merritt Parkway with two cruisers so a motorcade could enter and head south towards NYC. I didn't see what was happening and assumed wrongly that there was something in the road and the indecisive chickenshits that call that road home were doing their thing. So I tried to move to open space to get around the mess. When I cleared an SUV I was face to face with a trooper throwing a conniption fit. Had he or I had been having a worse day, who knows how it would have worked out for me.



Shit happens. Especially to young, cocky athletes.

RE: So apparently he is NOT GFAN52 : 10/30/2018 1:21 pm : link

Quote: able to negotiate traffic very well...



If he can't read what the police officers are doing, can we expect him to read defenses?



After all that, he was still intercepted... At the end of the ramp!



Hard Pass!



LOL In comment 14158168 .McL. said:LOL

. Banks : 10/30/2018 1:21 pm : link took driving lessons from randy moss

the arrest would not have been the result of a traffic violation... only1eli : 10/30/2018 1:21 pm : link it would be for attempted assault by auto, aggravated assault on a police officer (based on attempt or recklessness), obstructing the administration of law, and/or disorderly conduct. i would have to know more facts to be sure.



in nj, very few traffic violations can result in arrest, e.g. duis.

RE: RE: Garafolo Twitter AcidTest : 10/30/2018 1:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:





Quote:





On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle







Yikes!



That's pretty serious. In comment 14158155 Sean said:That's pretty serious.

onlyeli JonC : 10/30/2018 1:24 pm : link that's where I was pointing my comments, to show it wasn't minor.

Concerned GiantEgo : 10/30/2018 1:27 pm : link This puts his escapability skills in question.

Ten bucks this is related to the construction on 495 mikeinbloomfield : 10/30/2018 1:30 pm : link that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.

Derp. section125 : 10/30/2018 1:32 pm : link Sounds like small town justice. Lawyer will plead it out, pay a fine.



Next!

Mara tech must be very proud the way getts and crew are building micky : 10/30/2018 1:32 pm : link Ny giants









-sarc-

. Britt in VA : 10/30/2018 1:33 pm : link Quote: Mike Garafolo

‏

Verified account



@MikeGarafolo

5m5 minutes ago

More

A few more details on #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest. If you’ve been stuck in traffic trying to get on 495 in Weehawken, you’ve had the urge to lose it. But you just can’t.

RE: Ten bucks this is related to the construction on 495 Britt in VA : 10/30/2018 1:34 pm : link

Quote: that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.



You win 10 bucks! In comment 14158209 mikeinbloomfield said:You win 10 bucks!

RE: Garafolo Twitter Jim in Tampa : 10/30/2018 1:37 pm : link

Quote: On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle

I was just about to post a "what's the big deal?" comment, until I read this.



The "almost hitting a cop and another car" is open to interpretation...but refusing to put your window down or step out of the car when an officer instructs you to do so shows incredibly poor judgement. In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:I was just about to post a "what's the big deal?" comment, until I read this.The "almost hitting a cop and another car" is open to interpretation...but refusing to put your window down or step out of the car when an officer instructs you to do so shows incredibly poor judgement.

Why would Shurmur ryanmkeane : 10/30/2018 1:37 pm : link lie and say everyone was out there?

Police don't eff around here JonC : 10/30/2018 1:40 pm : link especially if it was near the Lincoln Tunnel during rush hour ...

If details are true XBRONX : 10/30/2018 1:44 pm : link he is an asshole.

He figures he's going to be starting soon I Love Clams Casino : 10/30/2018 1:47 pm : link and has a few drinks, even just to calm down, b/c he's really excited.



As a result, it's a slow morning, but at the same time an important morning. He gets out late and is running behind, only to find that traffic is snarled on his way to the practice facility. Today is going to be his first day with more than a few token snaps, and he's going to be late??? NOOOOOOO!!!!!



After sitting in traffic and stewing, he finally comes upon the source of the backup, and the cops want him to wait even more. He pretends he doesn't see the cop trying to stop him, who approaches Kyle's car even closer so Kyle can't miss his signals. As a result, Kyle come very close to the officer, who then chases down Kyle and arrests him. Kyle may have given him the finger too, which by the way is NOT illegal -



That's about it

from nj.com JonC : 10/30/2018 1:47 pm : link "One of the sources said that Lauletta did the same thing yesterday morning, but he was not stopped. Police did see his license plate and he is being issued two summonses in the mail, the source said."



Double dumb.

RE: Why would Shurmur Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/30/2018 1:47 pm : : 10/30/2018 1:47 pm : link

Quote: lie and say everyone was out there?

Covering for his player. If beats didnt know then...no need to bring it up. In comment 14158224 ryanmkeane said:Covering for his player. If beats didnt know then...no need to bring it up.

I guess we should have seen this coming... Mr. Bungle : 10/30/2018 1:48 pm : link Quote: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond



HEIGHT: 6' 3"

WEIGHT: 222 lbs

ARMS: 9 3/4”



Strengths

* Team leader, elected team captain twice

* Production spike over last two seasons

* Experience from shotgun, pistol, under center

* Footwork is smooth in play-action and setup

* Comfortable throwing on the move



Weaknesses

* Arm strength is a substantial concern

* Can't make all the NFL throws

* Perception of pressure can affect him

* Road rage



Did he have Bubba : 10/30/2018 1:49 pm : link Virginia plates on the car?



"Don't you know you don't mess with the man with no eyes"?

Just stupid HoodieGelo : 10/30/2018 1:51 pm : link Quote: A Weehawken police source told Garafolo that, while trying to evade traffic on the entrance to NJ-495 on Tuesday morning, Lauletta "hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle.



Made a dumb situation a much bigger deal than it should have been. Not sure wtf he was thinking. Made a dumb situation a much bigger deal than it should have been. Not sure wtf he was thinking.

Webb still sitting on a practice squad, available to anyone schabadoo : 10/30/2018 1:52 pm : link I've heard he's an excellent driver.

Don't mess with the man with Bubba : 10/30/2018 1:55 pm : link



no eyes.

RE: I guess we should have seen this coming... jvm52106 : 10/30/2018 1:57 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond



HEIGHT: 6' 3"

WEIGHT: 222 lbs

ARMS: 9 3/4”



Strengths

* Team leader, elected team captain twice

* Production spike over last two seasons

* Experience from shotgun, pistol, under center

* Footwork is smooth in play-action and setup

* Comfortable throwing on the move



Weaknesses

* Arm strength is a substantial concern

* Can't make all the NFL throws

* Perception of pressure can affect him

* Road rage











BAHHHHHHH- Road Rage... Well done sir.. In comment 14158243 Mr. Bungle said:BAHHHHHHH- Road Rage... Well done sir..

RE: Just stupid kelsto811 : 10/30/2018 2:09 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





A Weehawken police source told Garafolo that, while trying to evade traffic on the entrance to NJ-495 on Tuesday morning, Lauletta "hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle.







Made a dumb situation a much bigger deal than it should have been. Not sure wtf he was thinking.



On the way to practice? Probably thinking he can't be late and look bad when he has a chance to be the starter after the bye? Bad mood already? No clue, just spitballing In comment 14158254 HoodieGelo said:On the way to practice? Probably thinking he can't be late and look bad when he has a chance to be the starter after the bye? Bad mood already? No clue, just spitballing

So he acted like an entitled douche Go Terps : 10/30/2018 2:12 pm : link Fits right in on the Giants.



Fucking hell.

RE: RE: Just stupid ron mexico : 10/30/2018 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14158254 HoodieGelo said:





Quote:









Quote:





A Weehawken police source told Garafolo that, while trying to evade traffic on the entrance to NJ-495 on Tuesday morning, Lauletta "hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle.







Made a dumb situation a much bigger deal than it should have been. Not sure wtf he was thinking.







On the way to practice? Probably thinking he can't be late and look bad when he has a chance to be the starter after the bye? Bad mood already? No clue, just spitballing



sounds plausible to me



maybe not the starter bit but realizing he is going to be under increases scrutiny as the year goes on.



Not an excuse but I'm sure we have all done stupid things in cars when our emotions get the better of us.



In comment 14158306 kelsto811 said:sounds plausible to memaybe not the starter bit but realizing he is going to be under increases scrutiny as the year goes on.Not an excuse but I'm sure we have all done stupid things in cars when our emotions get the better of us.

From some of the coverage I saw lawguy9801 : 10/30/2018 2:17 pm : link it’s like he beat his girlfriend or something.



Need to hear all of the facts, but this doesnt appear to be something that should affect his football career.

'On the way to practice? ' schabadoo : 10/30/2018 2:19 pm : link Arrested at 8:03am. What time is practice or meeting? The stadium is about five-ten minutes from where this happened.

RE: From some of the coverage I saw schabadoo : 10/30/2018 2:20 pm : link

Quote: it’s like he beat his girlfriend or something.



Need to hear all of the facts, but this doesnt appear to be something that should affect his football career.



The timing is unbelievably bad, that's all. In comment 14158325 lawguy9801 said:The timing is unbelievably bad, that's all.

RE: So he acted like an entitled douche McNally's_Nuts : 10/30/2018 2:20 pm : link

Quote: Fits right in on the Giants.



Fucking hell.



Do you think we can package him and Odell for the Saints 1st rounder?



Let me know your thoughts.... In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:Do you think we can package him and Odell for the Saints 1st rounder?Let me know your thoughts....

RE: 'On the way to practice? ' kelsto811 : 10/30/2018 2:25 pm : link

Quote: Arrested at 8:03am. What time is practice or meeting? The stadium is about five-ten minutes from where this happened.



Not sure. The thought was based off someone saying he wasn't at practice In comment 14158328 schabadoo said:Not sure. The thought was based off someone saying he wasn't at practice

isn't it true that in 2012 Kyle had office detention gtt350 : 10/30/2018 2:29 pm : link .

Could it be that he didn't see the cop? ZogZerg : 10/30/2018 2:33 pm : link Lets wait for his version before we hang him.





KRS-ONE reminded me this morning Leg of Theismann : 10/30/2018 2:34 pm : link If you say "overseer" 10 times fast it starts to sound like "officer".



...Keep fighting the good fight, KL.

RE: Could it be that he didn't see the cop? schabadoo : 10/30/2018 2:36 pm : link

Quote: Lets wait for his version before we hang him.





The report is he did the same thing yesterday and is getting cited for that also. In comment 14158349 ZogZerg said:The report is he did the same thing yesterday and is getting cited for that also.

. . . . jeff57 : 10/30/2018 2:37 pm : link Giants QB Kyle Lauletta was arrested for "various motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses," according to Weehawken (NJ) police., inclding a third-degree crime of eluding police, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

. kelsto811 : 10/30/2018 2:37 pm : link Quote: Lauletta was not present at Giants practice and the most ironic thing about this situation is that Tuesday's practice featured a "veteran's day of rest" for quarterback Eli Manning. This was also the plan for the Giants 15th-year veteran for Wednesday's practice. Lauletta could have very well been the quarterback Shurmur turned to during practice on Tuesday and Wednesday to get valuable reps with Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, and the first-team Giants offense.



According to Zeitlinger's report, Lauletta was arrested on Tuesday morning while driving to the Giants facility for the team's scheduled practice, according to Ron Zeitlinger of NJ.com.. According to beat reporter Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, Lauletta was not spotted on the practice field on Tuesday

RE: Could it be that he didn't see the cop? Jimmy Googs : 10/30/2018 2:37 pm : link

Quote: Lets wait for his version before we hang him.





Fk that, lets hang him.



got nothing else to do today... In comment 14158349 ZogZerg said:Fk that, lets hang him.got nothing else to do today...

RE: This jeff57 : 10/30/2018 2:38 pm : link

Quote: will have zero impact on his career or the giants. Just a chance for some jokes.



Getting charged with a third degree offense is not a joke. In comment 14158356 Jerry in DC said:Getting charged with a third degree offense is not a joke.

Ok who's thw fucking arresting officer? Canton : 10/30/2018 2:40 pm : link We kmow its an Eli apologist who is on BBI!!!!



Fess up motherfucker!!

RE: Ok who's thw fucking arresting officer? giants#1 : 10/30/2018 2:42 pm : link

Quote: We kmow its an Eli apologist who is on BBI!!!!



Fess up motherfucker!!



At this point that narrows it down to dep or Britt and I think Britt lives in VA so... In comment 14158363 Canton said:At this point that narrows it down to dep or Britt and I think Britt lives in VA so...

this really makes me question his decision making.... BillKo : 10/30/2018 2:52 pm : link ...on the other hand, he shows good escapability.



Just what the Giants need perhaps?

RE: Ok who's thw fucking arresting officer? schabadoo : 10/30/2018 2:56 pm : link

Quote: We kmow its an Eli apologist who is on BBI!!!!



Fess up motherfucker!!



That's Eli's stomping ground, he probably made that drive from Hoboken a thousand times. Total setup. In comment 14158363 Canton said:That's Eli's stomping ground, he probably made that drive from Hoboken a thousand times. Total setup.

RE: RE: Ten bucks this is related to the construction on 495 Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2018 3:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14158209 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:





that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.







You win 10 bucks!

Unfortunately, due to misspelling Weehawken, the $10 prize has been nullified. In comment 14158217 Britt in VA said:Unfortunately, due to misspelling Weehawken, the $10 prize has been nullified.

RE: So he acted like an entitled douche Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2018 3:03 pm : link

Quote: Fits right in on the Giants.



Fucking hell.

You're really insufferable. In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:You're really insufferable.

Francesa addressing the Law-Letter incident now Chris684 : 10/30/2018 3:04 pm : link ...

Hey UESBLUE : 10/30/2018 3:05 pm : link Teddy Bridgewater does NOT have an arrest record? (ducking...)

"Something involving his jagwah.... Chris684 : 10/30/2018 3:05 pm : link and the arresting offic-ahs"

Sounds like he was running late.. Sean : 10/30/2018 3:08 pm : link poor judgment.

RE: Well, he missed a stationary officer. short lease : 10/30/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote: Does that mean he will miss open receivers?



Bad gets worse in East Rutherford.



If the officer was moving or running and he missed him then we would have a problem. In comment 14157960 johnnyb said:If the officer was moving or running and he missed him then we would have a problem.

RE: Well, he missed a stationary officer. short lease : 10/30/2018 3:25 pm : link

Quote: Does that mean he will miss open receivers?



Bad gets worse in East Rutherford.



If the officer was moving or running and he missed him then we would have a problem. In comment 14157960 johnnyb said:If the officer was moving or running and he missed him then we would have a problem.

the espn UESBLUE : 10/30/2018 3:25 pm : link article reads like KL is an entitled ass. Im sure theres more to it but if Eli was still gold I wonder if hed be cut.

Hey, we can still sign Webb off the Jets practice squad... Chris684 : 10/30/2018 3:29 pm : link (ducking my head)

RE: RE: RE: Ten bucks this is related to the construction on 495 mikeinbloomfield : 10/30/2018 3:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14158217 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 14158209 mikeinbloomfield said:





Quote:





that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.







You win 10 bucks!





Unfortunately, due to misspelling Weehawken, the $10 prize has been nullified.



Manasquan

Manalapan

Wanaque

Hoboken

Cheesequake?



There's only so much room in my head for native american place names. In comment 14158426 Gatorade Dunk said:ManasquanManalapanWanaqueHobokenCheesequake?There's only so much room in my head for native american place names.

Worse than you think GiantEgo : 10/30/2018 3:39 pm : link Resisting arrest is a serious offense. Amazing how the new group of BBI Laulettites is busy making excuses for someone they know nothing about.



I guess not being Eli is a gold plated get out of jail free card.

Eric Percy : 10/30/2018 3:52 pm : link Does this thread spell the end for BBI?

Release MacGruber : 10/30/2018 3:54 pm : link Watch the Giants release him... only to be picked up by the Patriots and turned into their franchise cornerstone of the future.

PC on WFAN Bubba : 10/30/2018 4:06 pm : link now saying they will review what happened and handle accordingly. Not being specific.

probably bc4life : 10/30/2018 4:11 pm : link has a habit of driving like an asshole. this public spectacle might wake him up before he hurts somebody

He was in Richmond, mattlawson : 10/30/2018 4:59 pm : link He has no idea how to drive in New York

Lauletta Thinblueline : 10/30/2018 5:14 pm : link Was charged criminally with a third degree offense of resisting arrest... Not just for traffic citation.

RE: He was in Richmond, schabadoo : 10/30/2018 5:17 pm : link

Quote: He has no idea how to drive in New York



Weehawken. Plenty of kids his age make that drive out of Hoboken w/o incident. In comment 14158811 mattlawson said:Weehawken. Plenty of kids his age make that drive out of Hoboken w/o incident.

RE: So he acted like an entitled douche Blueblue : 10/30/2018 5:27 pm : link

Quote: Fits right in on the Giants.



Fucking hell.



Exactly In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:Exactly

For what it's worth jintsjunkie : 10/30/2018 5:30 pm : link I've been at that intersection probably thousands of times. It is ill-conceived, confusing and dangerous. And the "cops" who direct traffic are not real cops and normally are not among the smartest people you'll meet. Not making excuses for what may have been bad conduct on Lauletta's part, but circumstances often dictate outcomes.



'And the "cops" who direct traffic are not real cops' schabadoo : 10/30/2018 5:50 pm : link Someone arrested him.

Not sure if it was mentioned, but Francesa pointed out jcn56 : 10/30/2018 5:56 pm : link that the police statement indicated Lauletta was ticketed for the same infraction yesterday, but that the summonses were mailed to him.



I don't think this is a very serious incident, but if it was because he was running late, and he had the same problem the day before, maybe Lauletta's not the quick learner you need for a QB.

RE: RE: So he acted like an entitled douche Go Terps : 10/30/2018 6:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Fits right in on the Giants.



Fucking hell.





You're really insufferable.



Says the cunt who follows posters around and whines about them. Fuck off already. In comment 14158432 Gatorade Dunk said:Says the cunt who follows posters around and whines about them. Fuck off already.

RE: RE: RE: So he acted like an entitled douche Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2018 6:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14158432 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Fits right in on the Giants.



Fucking hell.





You're really insufferable.







Says the cunt who follows posters around and whines about them. Fuck off already.

Nice response. Remind us all again how you're smarter than everyone on the board you miserable sack. In comment 14158898 Go Terps said:Nice response. Remind us all again how you're smarter than everyone on the board you miserable sack.

Not smarter than everyone Go Terps : 10/30/2018 6:10 pm : link Just smarter than you. If you can't suffer it anymore than go lay down in front of Lauletta's car and put an end to it. By all indications he won't notice you're there.

RE: Not sure if it was mentioned, but Francesa pointed out ron mexico : 10/30/2018 6:11 pm : link

Quote: that the police statement indicated Lauletta was ticketed for the same infraction yesterday, but that the summonses were mailed to him.



I don't think this is a very serious incident, but if it was because he was running late, and he had the same problem the day before, maybe Lauletta's not the quick learner you need for a QB.

It sounds like they were mailing his ticket. I don't think he knew he did anything wrong/got caught. In comment 14158894 jcn56 said:It sounds like they were mailing his ticket. I don't think he knew he did anything wrong/got caught.

RE: Not smarter than everyone Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2018 6:13 pm : link

Quote: Just smarter than you. If you can't suffer it anymore than go lay down in front of Lauletta's car and put an end to it. By all indications he won't notice you're there.

Stay classy, Terps. And if it makes you feel better to believe you're smarter than me, I'm ok with that - I'm a big believer in charity. In comment 14158906 Go Terps said:Stay classy, Terps. And if it makes you feel better to believe you're smarter than me, I'm ok with that - I'm a big believer in charity.

And I hope you are joking ron mexico : 10/30/2018 6:13 pm : link That you can extrapolate this incedent to his ability to play QB

RE: And I hope you are joking jcn56 : 10/30/2018 6:16 pm : link

Quote: That you can extrapolate this incedent to his ability to play QB



No, that was sarcastic. If there was any crossover there'd be a traffic component to the Wonderlic. In comment 14158913 ron mexico said:No, that was sarcastic. If there was any crossover there'd be a traffic component to the Wonderlic.