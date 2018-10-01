Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Kyle Lauletta Arrested For Traffic Violation

Pego61 : 10/30/2018 12:14 pm
Can't make it up.
Link - ( New Window )
Jesus tap-dancing Christ.  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/30/2018 12:15 pm : link
UGH
Just end the 2018 season already, plz.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/30/2018 12:15 pm : link
What a geek.
WTF?  
Del Shofner : 10/30/2018 12:15 pm : link
"Two sources in Weehawken said the 23-year-old rookie failed to obey a police officer's directions and that Lauletta came close to striking the officer with his vehicle."
You know who else was arrested?  
BrettNYG10 : 10/30/2018 12:15 pm : link
Eli.

Means Lauletta will win 2 Super Bowls for us.
Hahahaha,  
darren in pdx : 10/30/2018 12:16 pm : link
what the fuck? Guess he's not used to Jersey driving yet.
until Lauletta is caught  
Rocky369 : 10/30/2018 12:17 pm : link
holding a banana doing the winky face, I don't believe Brett
Archie Manning set him up !!!!  
blueblood : 10/30/2018 12:17 pm : link
Damn those Mannings !!!
.  
arcarsenal : 10/30/2018 12:18 pm : link
LOL. Oh god.

As long as he wasn't drunk or anything it's really not a big deal. Just sounds like a dumb move he made in traffic. Shit happens.
How do you get arrested  
Mike from Ohio : 10/30/2018 12:18 pm : link
for a traffic violation unless you are drunk, reckless, or an aggressive a-hole?

These guys can't even drive themselves to practice without fucking it up.
When do we find out  
ShockNRoll : 10/30/2018 12:18 pm : link
that the arresting officer is on Eli Manning's payroll?
Lol  
JonC : 10/30/2018 12:18 pm : link
absolutely flawless timing, Kyle, well done.
He had to get to practice  
Larry in Pencilvania : 10/30/2018 12:19 pm : link
Didn't want to be late police officer was in his way. I mean what's the problem
The team should issue an internal punishment  
UberAlias : 10/30/2018 12:19 pm : link
By making him start behind this Oline.
Eli narked on him  
dep026 : 10/30/2018 12:19 pm : link
no way was he giving up his job already.
.  
arcarsenal : 10/30/2018 12:19 pm : link
He probably knows he's going to have to play behind the offensive line soon and figured this might be a better alternative.
RE: How do you get arrested  
dep026 : 10/30/2018 12:19 pm : link
In comment 14157939 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
for a traffic violation unless you are drunk, reckless, or an aggressive a-hole?

These guys can't even drive themselves to practice without fucking it up.


He probably thought he was getting a promotion and wanted to prohibit that from happening.
gidie is quick on the zap  
figgy2989 : 10/30/2018 12:20 pm : link
I didn't see this posted.

Talk about terrible timing for Kyle. What an idiot.
Seriously?  
Giantophile : 10/30/2018 12:20 pm : link
I mean, c'mon. It's just a traffic violation, and maybe there's a reasonable explanation, but....c'mon.
Well, he missed a stationary officer.  
johnnyb : 10/30/2018 12:20 pm : link
Does that mean he will miss open receivers?

Bad gets worse in East Rutherford.
Cue  
Emil : 10/30/2018 12:22 pm : link
the impending trade for Sloter from the Vikings.

I'm only half kidding. What a mess. Probably something minor, but still!
Can't make this shit up  
Go Terps : 10/30/2018 12:22 pm : link
.
Probably  
ajr2456 : 10/30/2018 12:22 pm : link
Odell’s fault.
He is an auto-mobile QB...  
Chris684 : 10/30/2018 12:22 pm : link
Eh, I tried.
Alex Tanney Era Begins  
penkap75 : 10/30/2018 12:23 pm : link
.
He was rushing to get to practice  
jeff57 : 10/30/2018 12:23 pm : link
Because he was just named starter.
RE: gidie is quick on the zap  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/30/2018 12:24 pm : link
In comment 14157956 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
I didn't see this posted.

Talk about terrible timing for Kyle. What an idiot.


I zipped.
aaah  
figgy2989 : 10/30/2018 12:24 pm : link
Thanks Bold!
It's like the NFL is begging me  
Mr. Bungle : 10/30/2018 12:25 pm : link
to completely stop following it.

I'm close. Damn close.
Mmmmm.  
Anakim : 10/30/2018 12:25 pm : link
Pat Leonard

Verified account

@PLeonardNYDN

I asked Pat Shurmur if everybody had been at practice today. He said “yeah everybody was out here..” Hmmmm #Giants
My guess:  
Jolly Blue Giant : 10/30/2018 12:25 pm : link
I lived in that area for 13 years. Early in the morning they close roads and try to divert traffic. Sometimes you see them about to close and you try to slip past as they are closing it. If you don’t make it through you are stuck in traffic as they divert. He probably pushed the envelop a bit and narrowly missed the officer directing traffic. (Going 3 MPH) I’ve been there. Maybe the guy was in a bad mood and decided to arrest him or whatever. Just an educated guess!
Noodle arm too weak  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/30/2018 12:26 pm : link
To properly steer the steering wheel.
Maybe he was actually  
jvm52106 : 10/30/2018 12:26 pm : link
trying to avoid the rush? You know, practice for when he gets to play.
RE: Mmmmm.  
figgy2989 : 10/30/2018 12:26 pm : link
In comment 14157983 Anakim said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard

Verified account

@PLeonardNYDN

I asked Pat Shurmur if everybody had been at practice today. He said “yeah everybody was out here..” Hmmmm #Giants


Leonard is such a shit stirrer. Shurmur trying to protect the guy and not air out what happened to the media. Obviously they were going to find out one way or the other...but Pat is such a douchenozzle.
And all this time we thought Baker Mayfield was the bad boy  
Brown Recluse : 10/30/2018 12:27 pm : link
of the 2018 QB class.

Nice Kyle.
RE: My guess:  
Anakim : 10/30/2018 12:27 pm : link
In comment 14157984 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
I lived in that area for 13 years. Early in the morning they close roads and try to divert traffic. Sometimes you see them about to close and you try to slip past as they are closing it. If you don’t make it through you are stuck in traffic as they divert. He probably pushed the envelop a bit and narrowly missed the officer directing traffic. (Going 3 MPH) I’ve been there. Maybe the guy was in a bad mood and decided to arrest him or whatever. Just an educated guess!



You givin' me lip, boi?
RE: Noodle arm too weak  
jvm52106 : 10/30/2018 12:27 pm : link
In comment 14157989 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
To properly steer the steering wheel.


Ok, I am a bad person. I fucking laughed at that one.
RE: My guess:  
ron mexico : 10/30/2018 12:27 pm : link
In comment 14157984 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
I lived in that area for 13 years. Early in the morning they close roads and try to divert traffic. Sometimes you see them about to close and you try to slip past as they are closing it. If you don’t make it through you are stuck in traffic as they divert. He probably pushed the envelop a bit and narrowly missed the officer directing traffic. (Going 3 MPH) I’ve been there. Maybe the guy was in a bad mood and decided to arrest him or whatever. Just an educated guess!


yeah, this sounds plausible. I was in a car that nearly suffered he same fate. Got away with a brow beating from the cop

unrelated  
bigbluehoya : 10/30/2018 12:28 pm : link
Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...
RE: unrelated  
Jints in Carolina : 10/30/2018 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14157997 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...


I have to admit...I laughed at that one.
Your 2018 New York Giantsssss!!!  
Jimmy Googs : 10/30/2018 12:29 pm : link
Man, that guy does NOT want to play  
jcn56 : 10/30/2018 12:29 pm : link
behind this OL.
RE: unrelated  
Anakim : 10/30/2018 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14157997 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...


LOL The ny giants are a clusterfuck  
micky : 10/30/2018 12:31 pm : link
.
I don't know why i'm enjoying this  
GiantEgo : 10/30/2018 12:31 pm : link
I must be a really bad person.
.....  
BigBlue2112 : 10/30/2018 12:32 pm : link
RE: Jesus tap-dancing Christ.  
bradshaw44 : 10/30/2018 12:33 pm : link
UGH

This sums things up nicely.
Quote:
UGH


This sums things up nicely.
RE: RE: unrelated  
jeff57 : 10/30/2018 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14158005 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14157997 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...





McLovin, come back!
give him 2 years  
GeneInCal : 10/30/2018 12:36 pm : link
So I no longer have to hear the morons on this site arguing that he should be the starter.
.  
Anakim : 10/30/2018 12:36 pm : link
Jon Ledyard‏
Verified account
@LedyardNFLDraft

More Jon Ledyard Retweeted ProFootballTalk
I’m speechless. After talking to them at pre-draft events, if there were two guys from this class I would have said will never ever get in trouble, it would have been Kyle Lauletta and Justin Reid. I’m shocked
God Beckham is such a Fucking idiot  
B in ALB : 10/30/2018 12:36 pm : link
What a moron. Trade him already!
RE: God Beckham is such a Fucking idiot  
Jints in Carolina : 10/30/2018 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14158032 B in ALB said:
Quote:
What a moron. Trade him already!


He is such a bad influence on Lauletta goddammit!
Unbefuckinglievable  
KerrysFlask : 10/30/2018 12:38 pm : link
.
Another brilliant decision from Gettleman  
Rflairr : 10/30/2018 12:38 pm : link
Lauletta over Webb
Ok, I'll go ahead and be the one to throw it out there this time...  
eclipz928 : 10/30/2018 12:38 pm : link
So what if this story was about Odell Beckham getting arrested?

Obviously there's already plenty of jokes and comedy to be had over this situation (despite the fact that Lauletta is in position to possibly be the starting QB going forward) - I'd imagine the tone would be different if this was OBJ in the news.
RE: give him 2 years  
MookGiants : 10/30/2018 12:39 pm : link
In comment 14158029 GeneInCal said:
Quote:
So I no longer have to hear the morons on this site arguing that he should be the starter.


Same ones were convinced that Webb was going to be a good player.

If you want a laugh, go back to before and after the 2018 draft where so many people justified passing on a QB because the Giants had Webb
NJ traffic strikes again  
jeff57 : 10/30/2018 12:40 pm : link
.
Something new everyday  
moespree : 10/30/2018 12:41 pm : link
I'm used to this feeling though as a Mets and Knicks fan. Sad that the constant "now what?" has arrived from those two franchises to the Giants. I'm in sports fan hell now.
LOLGIANTS  
Danny Kanell : 10/30/2018 12:41 pm : link
.
RE: gidie is quick on the zap  
DavidinBMNY : 10/30/2018 12:43 pm : link
In comment 14157956 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
I didn't see this posted.

Talk about terrible timing for Kyle. What an idiot.
The Giants never cease to find new days to disappoint.
Judge said he will sentence him  
joeinct : 10/30/2018 12:43 pm : link
to play behind the Giants Offensive Line for the rest of the year.
All of Boston continues to laugh at NY Sports  
Jints in Carolina : 10/30/2018 12:43 pm : link
Makes me sick.
At least he wasn't arrested doing lines off a strippers  
fredgbrown : 10/30/2018 12:44 pm : link
behind...Don't they usually issue a ticket for reckless driving what was the arrest for?
Well, at least we still have Eli...  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/30/2018 12:45 pm : link
.
The funniest thing..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/30/2018 12:46 pm : link
is that this is probably a serious post:

Quote:
Another brilliant decision from Gettleman
Rflairr : 12:38 pm : link : reply
Lauletta over Webb


I can't wait until we start hearing about how Mara orchestrated this to keep Eli's legacy intact. Maybe with Archie helping out....
Either one of two things .....  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 10/30/2018 12:46 pm : link
One, he had to take a shit....

Two, he was trying to show us how elusive he is ...
At least he was mobile.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/30/2018 12:47 pm : link
:)
RE: God Beckham is such a Fucking idiot  
mfsd : 10/30/2018 12:47 pm : link
In comment 14158032 B in ALB said:
Quote:
What a moron. Trade him already!


I blame Chris Mara. Jints Central. Lulz.
Davis Webb  
SHO'NUFF : 10/30/2018 12:48 pm : link
would never get arrested
..  
I Love Clams Casino : 10/30/2018 12:48 pm : link
RE: Ok, I'll go ahead and be the one to throw it out there this time...  
arcarsenal : 10/30/2018 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14158042 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
So what if this story was about Odell Beckham getting arrested?

Obviously there's already plenty of jokes and comedy to be had over this situation (despite the fact that Lauletta is in position to possibly be the starting QB going forward) - I'd imagine the tone would be different if this was OBJ in the news.


There would be way more than 70 posts by now, that's for sure.
I’m anxious to hear what Marc Ross has to say  
mfsd : 10/30/2018 12:50 pm : link
about this
Did people read this story?  
bw in dc : 10/30/2018 12:50 pm : link
He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.

Is this really a big deal?
RE: Mmmmm.  
SHO'NUFF : 10/30/2018 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14157983 Anakim said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard

Verified account

@PLeonardNYDN

I asked Pat Shurmur if everybody had been at practice today. He said “yeah everybody was out here..” Hmmmm #Giants


More from Pat Shurmur: "Kyle who?"
RE: Did people read this story?  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/30/2018 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14158097 bw in dc said:
Quote:
He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.

Is this really a big deal?


The only thing that kinda makes it a big deal is he almost hit a cop while doing this. Otherwise, it'd be no big deal whatsoever.
The  
AcidTest : 10/30/2018 12:51 pm : link
Giants are FUBAR.
RE: Did people read this story?  
longlive#10 : 10/30/2018 12:54 pm : link
In comment 14158097 bw in dc said:
Quote:
He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.

Is this really a big deal?


No but the fact he didn't obey the officers orders to the point he got his dumbass arrested over a fucking traffic violation is (If true)

Just shows piss poor judgement and that he doesn't get what it means to be a quarterback, you need to be a perfect human being

Eli is and always will be the standard in this regard
RE: All of Boston continues to laugh at NY Sports  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/30/2018 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14158065 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
Makes me sick.
No one in Boston is paying the slightest attention to NY sports at this point. Which is probably worse.
RE: Did people read this story?  
bluepepper : 10/30/2018 12:58 pm : link
In comment 14158097 bw in dc said:
Quote:
He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.

Is this really a big deal?

sure sounds like a nothing-burger and probably is but people don't normally get arrested for things like this so it's going to get attention.
Huh??  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/30/2018 12:58 pm : link
Quote:
Eli is and always will be the standard in this regard


Wasn't Eli arrested too?
RE: RE: Did people read this story?  
bw in dc : 10/30/2018 12:58 pm : link
In comment 14158111 longlive#10 said:
Quote:


Just shows piss poor judgement and that he doesn't get what it means to be a quarterback, you need to be a perfect human being


Really? You are extrapolating this situation to draw this conclusion?

I'm all for hyperbole and trying to make a point in some creative way, but this is really obtuse.
If it were Beckham  
shyster : 10/30/2018 12:59 pm : link
cop would have asked for an autograph and a selfie and waved him through.

You're not there yet Kyle, maybe someday.
RE: RE: unrelated  
Beezer : 10/30/2018 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14158005 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14157997 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...





Classic.
Chris Christie  
Beezer : 10/30/2018 1:00 pm : link
at work?
RE: Huh??  
Jints in Carolina : 10/30/2018 1:03 pm : link
In comment 14158124 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:


Quote:


Eli is and always will be the standard in this regard



Wasn't Eli arrested too?


...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2018 1:03 pm : link
Seems minor, but LOL. You just gotta laugh.
Jets fans get to laugh at us now.  
penkap75 : 10/30/2018 1:03 pm : link
Think about that.
RE: If it were Beckham  
bw in dc : 10/30/2018 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14158127 shyster said:
Quote:
cop would have asked for an autograph and a selfie and waved him through.

You're not there yet Kyle, maybe someday.


LOL - well played.
He acted poorly enough  
JonC : 10/30/2018 1:04 pm : link
to get himself arrested during a traffic violation ... not smart.
This behavior in the glaring media spotlight of NY?  
jsuds : 10/30/2018 1:05 pm : link
I wonder for how long the NFL will suspend him. I think it will be at least four games.
Not good..  
Sean : 10/30/2018 1:06 pm : link
Mara should rethink that last year was his worst year as owner.
Lawless Lauletta.  
VinegarPeppers : 10/30/2018 1:06 pm : link
I guess this deflates his balls.

BTW, I never looked at a traffic ticket as being arrested.
About right!  
Fred-in-Florida : 10/30/2018 1:06 pm : link
Giant qb sacked before he gets into a game!
Garafolo Twitter  
GF1080 : 10/30/2018 1:06 pm : link
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle
RE: He acted poorly enough  
Matt in SGS : 10/30/2018 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14158141 JonC said:
Quote:
to get himself arrested during a traffic violation ... not smart.


This. Exactly. This season has been beyond awful.
RE: Garafolo Twitter  
Sean : 10/30/2018 1:07 pm : link
In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:
Quote:
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle


Yikes!
might be safer  
Burt64 : 10/30/2018 1:08 pm : link
in jail then behind this OL
RE: RE: Noodle arm too weak  
Del Shofner : 10/30/2018 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14157994 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 14157989 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


To properly steer the steering wheel.



Ok, I am a bad person. I fucking laughed at that one.


I did too.
RE: Garafolo Twitter  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2018 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:
Quote:
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle


Well, that's worse than I initially thought. JFC. This organization man....
If we find out Lauletta...  
bw in dc : 10/30/2018 1:09 pm : link
failed a breathalyzer then we have problems. Or was in the car getting blown by Chris Mara.

Otherwise, this is really silly.

On the other hand, I fear this could be the situation John Mara needs to keep picketing for Eli...
RE: Garafolo Twitter  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/30/2018 1:10 pm : link
In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:
Quote:
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle


Color me skeptical. I'd have to see the video on this one.
He got  
noro9 : 10/30/2018 1:10 pm : link
a traffic violation. So what?
So apparently he is NOT  
.McL. : 10/30/2018 1:11 pm : link
able to negotiate traffic very well...

If he can't read what the police officers are doing, can we expect him to read defenses?

After all that, he was still intercepted... At the end of the ramp!

Hard Pass!
Yeah, right  
jeff57 : 10/30/2018 1:11 pm : link
RE: RE: Garafolo Twitter  
Jimmy Googs : 10/30/2018 1:17 pm : link
In comment 14158159 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle


KL twitter response: "Was that wrong? Should I not have done this? If anybody had told me this type of thing was frowned upon here in Jersey..."
I'm reminded of a parkway experience I had..  
Racer : 10/30/2018 1:18 pm : link
..where the State Police were closing the Merritt Parkway with two cruisers so a motorcade could enter and head south towards NYC. I didn't see what was happening and assumed wrongly that there was something in the road and the indecisive chickenshits that call that road home were doing their thing. So I tried to move to open space to get around the mess. When I cleared an SUV I was face to face with a trooper throwing a conniption fit. Had he or I had been having a worse day, who knows how it would have worked out for me.

Shit happens. Especially to young, cocky athletes.
RE: So apparently he is NOT  
GFAN52 : 10/30/2018 1:21 pm : link
In comment 14158168 .McL. said:
Quote:
able to negotiate traffic very well...

If he can't read what the police officers are doing, can we expect him to read defenses?

After all that, he was still intercepted... At the end of the ramp!

Hard Pass!


LOL
.  
Banks : 10/30/2018 1:21 pm : link
took driving lessons from randy moss
the arrest would not have been the result of a traffic violation...  
only1eli : 10/30/2018 1:21 pm : link
it would be for attempted assault by auto, aggravated assault on a police officer (based on attempt or recklessness), obstructing the administration of law, and/or disorderly conduct. i would have to know more facts to be sure.

in nj, very few traffic violations can result in arrest, e.g. duis.
RE: RE: Garafolo Twitter  
AcidTest : 10/30/2018 1:23 pm : link
In comment 14158155 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:


Quote:


On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle



Yikes!


That's pretty serious.
onlyeli  
JonC : 10/30/2018 1:24 pm : link
that's where I was pointing my comments, to show it wasn't minor.
Concerned  
GiantEgo : 10/30/2018 1:27 pm : link
This puts his escapability skills in question.
Ten bucks this is related to the construction on 495  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/30/2018 1:30 pm : link
that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.
Derp.  
section125 : 10/30/2018 1:32 pm : link
Sounds like small town justice. Lawyer will plead it out, pay a fine.

Next!
Mara tech must be very proud the way getts and crew are building  
micky : 10/30/2018 1:32 pm : link
Ny giants




-sarc-
.  
Britt in VA : 10/30/2018 1:33 pm : link
Quote:
Mike Garafolo

Verified account

@MikeGarafolo
5m5 minutes ago
More
A few more details on #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest. If you’ve been stuck in traffic trying to get on 495 in Weehawken, you’ve had the urge to lose it. But you just can’t.
RE: Ten bucks this is related to the construction on 495  
Britt in VA : 10/30/2018 1:34 pm : link
In comment 14158209 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.


You win 10 bucks!
Hopefully Frank Walker didn't  
St. Jimmy : 10/30/2018 1:37 pm : link
find him a deal on his car.
RE: Garafolo Twitter  
Jim in Tampa : 10/30/2018 1:37 pm : link
In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:
Quote:
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle

I was just about to post a "what's the big deal?" comment, until I read this.

The "almost hitting a cop and another car" is open to interpretation...but refusing to put your window down or step out of the car when an officer instructs you to do so shows incredibly poor judgement.
Why would Shurmur  
ryanmkeane : 10/30/2018 1:37 pm : link
lie and say everyone was out there?
Police don't eff around here  
JonC : 10/30/2018 1:40 pm : link
especially if it was near the Lincoln Tunnel during rush hour ...
If details are true  
XBRONX : 10/30/2018 1:44 pm : link
he is an asshole.
Canada, huh?  
Jerry in DC : 10/30/2018 1:45 pm : link
Almost made it
He figures he's going to be starting soon  
I Love Clams Casino : 10/30/2018 1:47 pm : link
and has a few drinks, even just to calm down, b/c he's really excited.

As a result, it's a slow morning, but at the same time an important morning. He gets out late and is running behind, only to find that traffic is snarled on his way to the practice facility. Today is going to be his first day with more than a few token snaps, and he's going to be late??? NOOOOOOO!!!!!

After sitting in traffic and stewing, he finally comes upon the source of the backup, and the cops want him to wait even more. He pretends he doesn't see the cop trying to stop him, who approaches Kyle's car even closer so Kyle can't miss his signals. As a result, Kyle come very close to the officer, who then chases down Kyle and arrests him. Kyle may have given him the finger too, which by the way is NOT illegal -

That's about it
from nj.com  
JonC : 10/30/2018 1:47 pm : link
"One of the sources said that Lauletta did the same thing yesterday morning, but he was not stopped. Police did see his license plate and he is being issued two summonses in the mail, the source said."

Double dumb.
RE: Why would Shurmur  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/30/2018 1:47 pm : link
In comment 14158224 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
lie and say everyone was out there?

Covering for his player. If beats didnt know then...no need to bring it up.
I guess we should have seen this coming...  
Mr. Bungle : 10/30/2018 1:48 pm : link
Quote:
Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

HEIGHT: 6' 3"
WEIGHT: 222 lbs
ARMS: 9 3/4”

Strengths
* Team leader, elected team captain twice
* Production spike over last two seasons
* Experience from shotgun, pistol, under center
* Footwork is smooth in play-action and setup
* Comfortable throwing on the move

Weaknesses
* Arm strength is a substantial concern
* Can't make all the NFL throws
* Perception of pressure can affect him
* Road rage
Did he have  
Bubba : 10/30/2018 1:49 pm : link
Virginia plates on the car?

"Don't you know you don't mess with the man with no eyes"?
Just stupid  
HoodieGelo : 10/30/2018 1:51 pm : link
Quote:
A Weehawken police source told Garafolo that, while trying to evade traffic on the entrance to NJ-495 on Tuesday morning, Lauletta "hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle.


Made a dumb situation a much bigger deal than it should have been. Not sure wtf he was thinking.
Webb still sitting on a practice squad, available to anyone  
schabadoo : 10/30/2018 1:52 pm : link
I've heard he's an excellent driver.
Don't mess with the man with  
Bubba : 10/30/2018 1:55 pm : link
no eyes.

RE: I guess we should have seen this coming...  
jvm52106 : 10/30/2018 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14158243 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:


Quote:


Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

HEIGHT: 6' 3"
WEIGHT: 222 lbs
ARMS: 9 3/4”

Strengths
* Team leader, elected team captain twice
* Production spike over last two seasons
* Experience from shotgun, pistol, under center
* Footwork is smooth in play-action and setup
* Comfortable throwing on the move

Weaknesses
* Arm strength is a substantial concern
* Can't make all the NFL throws
* Perception of pressure can affect him
* Road rage



BAHHHHHHH- Road Rage... Well done sir..
the cop was  
Bill in UT : 10/30/2018 2:08 pm : link
an Eagles fan
Another shitty  
chiro56 : 10/30/2018 2:08 pm : link
Drive
RE: Just stupid  
kelsto811 : 10/30/2018 2:09 pm : link
In comment 14158254 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:


Quote:


A Weehawken police source told Garafolo that, while trying to evade traffic on the entrance to NJ-495 on Tuesday morning, Lauletta "hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle.



Made a dumb situation a much bigger deal than it should have been. Not sure wtf he was thinking.


On the way to practice? Probably thinking he can't be late and look bad when he has a chance to be the starter after the bye? Bad mood already? No clue, just spitballing
So he acted like an entitled douche  
Go Terps : 10/30/2018 2:12 pm : link
Fits right in on the Giants.

Fucking hell.
RE: RE: Just stupid  
ron mexico : 10/30/2018 2:13 pm : link
In comment 14158306 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
In comment 14158254 HoodieGelo said:


Quote:




Quote:


A Weehawken police source told Garafolo that, while trying to evade traffic on the entrance to NJ-495 on Tuesday morning, Lauletta "hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle.



Made a dumb situation a much bigger deal than it should have been. Not sure wtf he was thinking.



On the way to practice? Probably thinking he can't be late and look bad when he has a chance to be the starter after the bye? Bad mood already? No clue, just spitballing


sounds plausible to me

maybe not the starter bit but realizing he is going to be under increases scrutiny as the year goes on.

Not an excuse but I'm sure we have all done stupid things in cars when our emotions get the better of us.

Yikes, Kyle.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/30/2018 2:14 pm : link
.
From some of the coverage I saw  
lawguy9801 : 10/30/2018 2:17 pm : link
it’s like he beat his girlfriend or something.

Need to hear all of the facts, but this doesnt appear to be something that should affect his football career.
'On the way to practice? '  
schabadoo : 10/30/2018 2:19 pm : link
Arrested at 8:03am. What time is practice or meeting? The stadium is about five-ten minutes from where this happened.
RE: From some of the coverage I saw  
schabadoo : 10/30/2018 2:20 pm : link
In comment 14158325 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
it’s like he beat his girlfriend or something.

Need to hear all of the facts, but this doesnt appear to be something that should affect his football career.


The timing is unbelievably bad, that's all.
RE: So he acted like an entitled douche  
McNally's_Nuts : 10/30/2018 2:20 pm : link
In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Fits right in on the Giants.

Fucking hell.


Do you think we can package him and Odell for the Saints 1st rounder?

Let me know your thoughts....
RE: 'On the way to practice? '  
kelsto811 : 10/30/2018 2:25 pm : link
In comment 14158328 schabadoo said:
Quote:
Arrested at 8:03am. What time is practice or meeting? The stadium is about five-ten minutes from where this happened.


Not sure. The thought was based off someone saying he wasn't at practice
isn't it true that in 2012 Kyle had office detention  
gtt350 : 10/30/2018 2:29 pm : link
.
Could it be that he didn't see the cop?  
ZogZerg : 10/30/2018 2:33 pm : link
Lets wait for his version before we hang him.

KRS-ONE reminded me this morning  
Leg of Theismann : 10/30/2018 2:34 pm : link
If you say "overseer" 10 times fast it starts to sound like "officer".

...Keep fighting the good fight, KL.
RE: Could it be that he didn't see the cop?  
schabadoo : 10/30/2018 2:36 pm : link
In comment 14158349 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Lets wait for his version before we hang him.


The report is he did the same thing yesterday and is getting cited for that also.
This  
Jerry in DC : 10/30/2018 2:36 pm : link
will have zero impact on his career or the giants. Just a chance for some jokes.
. . . .  
jeff57 : 10/30/2018 2:37 pm : link
Giants QB Kyle Lauletta was arrested for "various motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses," according to Weehawken (NJ) police., inclding a third-degree crime of eluding police, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.
.  
kelsto811 : 10/30/2018 2:37 pm : link
Quote:
Lauletta was not present at Giants practice and the most ironic thing about this situation is that Tuesday's practice featured a "veteran's day of rest" for quarterback Eli Manning. This was also the plan for the Giants 15th-year veteran for Wednesday's practice. Lauletta could have very well been the quarterback Shurmur turned to during practice on Tuesday and Wednesday to get valuable reps with Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, and the first-team Giants offense.

According to Zeitlinger's report, Lauletta was arrested on Tuesday morning while driving to the Giants facility for the team's scheduled practice, according to Ron Zeitlinger of NJ.com.. According to beat reporter Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, Lauletta was not spotted on the practice field on Tuesday
RE: Could it be that he didn't see the cop?  
Jimmy Googs : 10/30/2018 2:37 pm : link
In comment 14158349 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Lets wait for his version before we hang him.


Fk that, lets hang him.

got nothing else to do today...
RE: This  
jeff57 : 10/30/2018 2:38 pm : link
In comment 14158356 Jerry in DC said:
Quote:
will have zero impact on his career or the giants. Just a chance for some jokes.


Getting charged with a third degree offense is not a joke.
Ok who's thw fucking arresting officer?  
Canton : 10/30/2018 2:40 pm : link
We kmow its an Eli apologist who is on BBI!!!!

Fess up motherfucker!!
RE: Ok who's thw fucking arresting officer?  
giants#1 : 10/30/2018 2:42 pm : link
In comment 14158363 Canton said:
Quote:
We kmow its an Eli apologist who is on BBI!!!!

Fess up motherfucker!!


At this point that narrows it down to dep or Britt and I think Britt lives in VA so...
this really makes me question his decision making....  
BillKo : 10/30/2018 2:52 pm : link
...on the other hand, he shows good escapability.

Just what the Giants need perhaps?
RE: Ok who's thw fucking arresting officer?  
schabadoo : 10/30/2018 2:56 pm : link
In comment 14158363 Canton said:
Quote:
We kmow its an Eli apologist who is on BBI!!!!

Fess up motherfucker!!


That's Eli's stomping ground, he probably made that drive from Hoboken a thousand times. Total setup.
RE: RE: Ten bucks this is related to the construction on 495  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2018 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14158217 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14158209 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.



You win 10 bucks!

Unfortunately, due to misspelling Weehawken, the $10 prize has been nullified.
RE: So he acted like an entitled douche  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2018 3:03 pm : link
In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Fits right in on the Giants.

Fucking hell.

You're really insufferable.
Francesa addressing the Law-Letter incident now  
Chris684 : 10/30/2018 3:04 pm : link
...
Hey  
UESBLUE : 10/30/2018 3:05 pm : link
Teddy Bridgewater does NOT have an arrest record? (ducking...)
"Something involving his jagwah....  
Chris684 : 10/30/2018 3:05 pm : link
and the arresting offic-ahs"
Sounds like he was running late..  
Sean : 10/30/2018 3:08 pm : link
poor judgment.
RE: Well, he missed a stationary officer.  
short lease : 10/30/2018 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14157960 johnnyb said:
Quote:
Does that mean he will miss open receivers?

Bad gets worse in East Rutherford.


If the officer was moving or running and he missed him then we would have a problem.
Some funny ones today boys!  
BigBlue in Keys : 10/30/2018 3:23 pm : link
Feels good to laugh!!
RE: Well, he missed a stationary officer.  
short lease : 10/30/2018 3:25 pm : link
In comment 14157960 johnnyb said:
Quote:
Does that mean he will miss open receivers?

Bad gets worse in East Rutherford.


If the officer was moving or running and he missed him then we would have a problem.
the espn  
UESBLUE : 10/30/2018 3:25 pm : link
article reads like KL is an entitled ass. Im sure theres more to it but if Eli was still gold I wonder if hed be cut.
Hey, we can still sign Webb off the Jets practice squad...  
Chris684 : 10/30/2018 3:29 pm : link
(ducking my head)
RE: RE: RE: Ten bucks this is related to the construction on 495  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/30/2018 3:30 pm : link
In comment 14158426 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14158217 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14158209 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.



You win 10 bucks!


Unfortunately, due to misspelling Weehawken, the $10 prize has been nullified.


Manasquan
Manalapan
Wanaque
Hoboken
Cheesequake?

There's only so much room in my head for native american place names.
Bring in Alex Tanney!  
K-Gun? Pop-Gun : 10/30/2018 3:37 pm : link
Let’s see what he can do! 😆
Worse than you think  
GiantEgo : 10/30/2018 3:39 pm : link
Resisting arrest is a serious offense. Amazing how the new group of BBI Laulettites is busy making excuses for someone they know nothing about.

I guess not being Eli is a gold plated get out of jail free card.
Eric  
Percy : 10/30/2018 3:52 pm : link
Does this thread spell the end for BBI?
Release  
MacGruber : 10/30/2018 3:54 pm : link
Watch the Giants release him... only to be picked up by the Patriots and turned into their franchise cornerstone of the future.
PC on WFAN  
Bubba : 10/30/2018 4:06 pm : link
now saying they will review what happened and handle accordingly. Not being specific.
PS not  
Bubba : 10/30/2018 4:08 pm : link
PC, duh.
probably  
bc4life : 10/30/2018 4:11 pm : link
has a habit of driving like an asshole. this public spectacle might wake him up before he hurts somebody
He was in Richmond,  
mattlawson : 10/30/2018 4:59 pm : link
He has no idea how to drive in New York
Lauletta  
Thinblueline : 10/30/2018 5:14 pm : link
Was charged criminally with a third degree offense of resisting arrest... Not just for traffic citation.
RE: He was in Richmond,  
schabadoo : 10/30/2018 5:17 pm : link
In comment 14158811 mattlawson said:
Quote:
He has no idea how to drive in New York


Weehawken. Plenty of kids his age make that drive out of Hoboken w/o incident.
RE: So he acted like an entitled douche  
Blueblue : 10/30/2018 5:27 pm : link
In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Fits right in on the Giants.

Fucking hell.


Exactly
For what it's worth  
jintsjunkie : 10/30/2018 5:30 pm : link
I've been at that intersection probably thousands of times. It is ill-conceived, confusing and dangerous. And the "cops" who direct traffic are not real cops and normally are not among the smartest people you'll meet. Not making excuses for what may have been bad conduct on Lauletta's part, but circumstances often dictate outcomes.
'And the "cops" who direct traffic are not real cops'  
schabadoo : 10/30/2018 5:50 pm : link
Someone arrested him.
Not sure if it was mentioned, but Francesa pointed out  
jcn56 : 10/30/2018 5:56 pm : link
that the police statement indicated Lauletta was ticketed for the same infraction yesterday, but that the summonses were mailed to him.

I don't think this is a very serious incident, but if it was because he was running late, and he had the same problem the day before, maybe Lauletta's not the quick learner you need for a QB.
RE: RE: So he acted like an entitled douche  
Go Terps : 10/30/2018 6:02 pm : link
In comment 14158432 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Fits right in on the Giants.

Fucking hell.


You're really insufferable.


Says the cunt who follows posters around and whines about them. Fuck off already.
RE: RE: RE: So he acted like an entitled douche  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2018 6:07 pm : link
In comment 14158898 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14158432 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Fits right in on the Giants.

Fucking hell.


You're really insufferable.



Says the cunt who follows posters around and whines about them. Fuck off already.

Nice response. Remind us all again how you're smarter than everyone on the board you miserable sack.
Not smarter than everyone  
Go Terps : 10/30/2018 6:10 pm : link
Just smarter than you. If you can't suffer it anymore than go lay down in front of Lauletta's car and put an end to it. By all indications he won't notice you're there.
RE: Not sure if it was mentioned, but Francesa pointed out  
ron mexico : 10/30/2018 6:11 pm : link
In comment 14158894 jcn56 said:
Quote:
that the police statement indicated Lauletta was ticketed for the same infraction yesterday, but that the summonses were mailed to him.

I don't think this is a very serious incident, but if it was because he was running late, and he had the same problem the day before, maybe Lauletta's not the quick learner you need for a QB.

It sounds like they were mailing his ticket. I don't think he knew he did anything wrong/got caught.
RE: Not smarter than everyone  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2018 6:13 pm : link
In comment 14158906 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Just smarter than you. If you can't suffer it anymore than go lay down in front of Lauletta's car and put an end to it. By all indications he won't notice you're there.

Stay classy, Terps. And if it makes you feel better to believe you're smarter than me, I'm ok with that - I'm a big believer in charity.
And I hope you are joking  
ron mexico : 10/30/2018 6:13 pm : link
That you can extrapolate this incedent to his ability to play QB
RE: And I hope you are joking  
jcn56 : 10/30/2018 6:16 pm : link
In comment 14158913 ron mexico said:
Quote:
That you can extrapolate this incedent to his ability to play QB


No, that was sarcastic. If there was any crossover there'd be a traffic component to the Wonderlic.
Wait. Driving a Jaguar?  
idiotsavant : 10/30/2018 8:00 pm : link
What a fucking dork.

I mean, Ford. Muscle car, a gumbah camarro, a giant black SUV. Even a caddy.

But a fucking Jaguar? What is this 1980 fucking 2 ? Tennis anyone? Toast points old boy?

Jeeeesus.
