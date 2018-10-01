Kyle Lauletta Arrested For Traffic Violation

Can't make it up. Link
"Two sources in Weehawken said the 23-year-old rookie failed to obey a police officer's directions and that Lauletta came close to striking the officer with his vehicle."
Eli.
Means Lauletta will win 2 Super Bowls for us.
what the fuck? Guess he's not used to Jersey driving yet.
holding a banana doing the winky face, I don't believe Brett
LOL. Oh god.
As long as he wasn't drunk or anything it's really not a big deal. Just sounds like a dumb move he made in traffic. Shit happens.
for a traffic violation unless you are drunk, reckless, or an aggressive a-hole?
These guys can't even drive themselves to practice without fucking it up.
that the arresting officer is on Eli Manning's payroll?
absolutely flawless timing, Kyle, well done.
Didn't want to be late police officer was in his way. I mean what's the problem
By making him start behind this Oline.
no way was he giving up his job already.
He probably knows he's going to have to play behind the offensive line soon and figured this might be a better alternative.
Mike from Ohio said:
| for a traffic violation unless you are drunk, reckless, or an aggressive a-hole?
These guys can't even drive themselves to practice without fucking it up.
He probably thought he was getting a promotion and wanted to prohibit that from happening.
I didn't see this posted.
Talk about terrible timing for Kyle. What an idiot.
I mean, c'mon. It's just a traffic violation, and maybe there's a reasonable explanation, but....c'mon.
Does that mean he will miss open receivers?
Bad gets worse in East Rutherford.
the impending trade for Sloter from the Vikings.
I'm only half kidding. What a mess. Probably something minor, but still!
Because he was just named starter.
figgy2989 said:
| I didn't see this posted.
Talk about terrible timing for Kyle. What an idiot.
I zipped.
to completely stop following it.
I'm close. Damn close.
I asked Pat Shurmur if everybody had been at practice today. He said “yeah everybody was out here..” Hmmmm #Giants
I lived in that area for 13 years. Early in the morning they close roads and try to divert traffic. Sometimes you see them about to close and you try to slip past as they are closing it. If you don’t make it through you are stuck in traffic as they divert. He probably pushed the envelop a bit and narrowly missed the officer directing traffic. (Going 3 MPH) I’ve been there. Maybe the guy was in a bad mood and decided to arrest him or whatever. Just an educated guess!
To properly steer the steering wheel.
trying to avoid the rush? You know, practice for when he gets to play.
Leonard is such a shit stirrer. Shurmur trying to protect the guy and not air out what happened to the media. Obviously they were going to find out one way or the other...but Pat is such a douchenozzle.
of the 2018 QB class.
Nice Kyle.
I lived in that area for 13 years. Early in the morning they close roads and try to divert traffic. Sometimes you see them about to close and you try to slip past as they are closing it. If you don't make it through you are stuck in traffic as they divert. He probably pushed the envelop a bit and narrowly missed the officer directing traffic. (Going 3 MPH) I've been there. Maybe the guy was in a bad mood and decided to arrest him or whatever. Just an educated guess!
You givin' me lip, boi?
| To properly steer the steering wheel.
Ok, I am a bad person. I fucking laughed at that one.
I lived in that area for 13 years. Early in the morning they close roads and try to divert traffic. Sometimes you see them about to close and you try to slip past as they are closing it. If you don't make it through you are stuck in traffic as they divert. He probably pushed the envelop a bit and narrowly missed the officer directing traffic. (Going 3 MPH) I've been there. Maybe the guy was in a bad mood and decided to arrest him or whatever. Just an educated guess!
yeah, this sounds plausible. I was in a car that nearly suffered he same fate. Got away with a brow beating from the cop
Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...
| Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...
I have to admit...I laughed at that one.
| Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...
I must be a really bad person.
This sums things up nicely.
McLovin, come back!
So I no longer have to hear the morons on this site arguing that he should be the starter.
I’m speechless. After talking to them at pre-draft events, if there were two guys from this class I would have said will never ever get in trouble, it would have been Kyle Lauletta and Justin Reid. I’m shocked
What a moron. Trade him already!
| What a moron. Trade him already!
He is such a bad influence on Lauletta goddammit!
So what if this story was about Odell Beckham getting arrested?
Obviously there's already plenty of jokes and comedy to be had over this situation (despite the fact that Lauletta is in position to possibly be the starting QB going forward) - I'd imagine the tone would be different if this was OBJ in the news.
| So I no longer have to hear the morons on this site arguing that he should be the starter.
Same ones were convinced that Webb was going to be a good player.
If you want a laugh, go back to before and after the 2018 draft where so many people justified passing on a QB because the Giants had Webb
I'm used to this feeling though as a Mets and Knicks fan. Sad that the constant "now what?" has arrived from those two franchises to the Giants. I'm in sports fan hell now.
| I didn't see this posted.
Talk about terrible timing for Kyle. What an idiot.
The Giants never cease to find new days to disappoint.
to play behind the Giants Offensive Line for the rest of the year.
behind...Don't they usually issue a ticket for reckless driving what was the arrest for?
is that this is probably a serious post:
|Another brilliant decision from Gettleman
Lauletta over Webb
I can't wait until we start hearing about how Mara orchestrated this to keep Eli's legacy intact. Maybe with Archie helping out....
One, he had to take a shit....
Two, he was trying to show us how elusive he is ...
What a moron. Trade him already!
I blame Chris Mara. Jints Central. Lulz.
| So what if this story was about Odell Beckham getting arrested?
Obviously there's already plenty of jokes and comedy to be had over this situation (despite the fact that Lauletta is in position to possibly be the starting QB going forward) - I'd imagine the tone would be different if this was OBJ in the news.
There would be way more than 70 posts by now, that's for sure.
He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.
Is this really a big deal?
| Pat Leonard
Verified account
@PLeonardNYDN
I asked Pat Shurmur if everybody had been at practice today. He said “yeah everybody was out here..” Hmmmm #Giants
More from Pat Shurmur: "Kyle who?"
He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.
Is this really a big deal?
Is this really a big deal?
The only thing that kinda makes it a big deal is he almost hit a cop while doing this. Otherwise, it'd be no big deal whatsoever.
He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.
Is this really a big deal?
Is this really a big deal?
No but the fact he didn't obey the officers orders to the point he got his dumbass arrested over a fucking traffic violation is (If true)
Just shows piss poor judgement and that he doesn't get what it means to be a quarterback, you need to be a perfect human being
Eli is and always will be the standard in this regard
No one in Boston is paying the slightest attention to NY sports at this point. Which is probably worse.
He made an illegal turn. Looks like he was trying to save time to get to work.
Is this really a big deal?
Is this really a big deal?
sure sounds like a nothing-burger and probably is but people don't normally get arrested for things like this so it's going to get attention.
|Eli is and always will be the standard in this regard
Wasn't Eli arrested too?
|
Just shows piss poor judgement and that he doesn't get what it means to be a quarterback, you need to be a perfect human being
Really? You are extrapolating this situation to draw this conclusion?
I'm all for hyperbole and trying to make a point in some creative way, but this is really obtuse.
cop would have asked for an autograph and a selfie and waved him through.
You're not there yet Kyle, maybe someday.
Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...
Quote:
Eli Manning arrested for impersonating a police officer...
Classic.
|
Quote:
Eli is and always will be the standard in this regard
Wasn't Eli arrested too?
Seems minor, but LOL. You just gotta laugh.
| cop would have asked for an autograph and a selfie and waved him through.
You're not there yet Kyle, maybe someday.
LOL - well played.
to get himself arrested during a traffic violation ... not smart.
I wonder for how long the NFL will suspend him. I think it will be at least four games.
Mara should rethink that last year was his worst year as owner.
I guess this deflates his balls.
BTW, I never looked at a traffic ticket as being arrested.
Giant qb sacked before he gets into a game!
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle
to get himself arrested during a traffic violation ... not smart.
This. Exactly. This season has been beyond awful.
| On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle
Yikes!
in jail then behind this OL
| In comment 14157989 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
To properly steer the steering wheel.
Ok, I am a bad person. I fucking laughed at that one.
I did too.
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta's arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle
Well, that's worse than I initially thought. JFC. This organization man....
failed a breathalyzer then we have problems. Or was in the car getting blown by Chris Mara.
Otherwise, this is really silly.
On the other hand, I fear this could be the situation John Mara needs to keep picketing for Eli...
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta's arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle
Color me skeptical. I'd have to see the video on this one.
a traffic violation. So what?
able to negotiate traffic very well...
If he can't read what the police officers are doing, can we expect him to read defenses?
After all that, he was still intercepted... At the end of the ramp!
Hard Pass!
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta's arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle
KL twitter response: "Was that wrong? Should I not have done this? If anybody had told me this type of thing was frowned upon here in Jersey..."
..where the State Police were closing the Merritt Parkway with two cruisers so a motorcade could enter and head south towards NYC. I didn't see what was happening and assumed wrongly that there was something in the road and the indecisive chickenshits that call that road home were doing their thing. So I tried to move to open space to get around the mess. When I cleared an SUV I was face to face with a trooper throwing a conniption fit. Had he or I had been having a worse day, who knows how it would have worked out for me.
Shit happens. Especially to young, cocky athletes.
| able to negotiate traffic very well...
If he can't read what the police officers are doing, can we expect him to read defenses?
After all that, he was still intercepted... At the end of the ramp!
Hard Pass!
LOL
took driving lessons from randy moss
it would be for attempted assault by auto, aggravated assault on a police officer (based on attempt or recklessness), obstructing the administration of law, and/or disorderly conduct. i would have to know more facts to be sure.
in nj, very few traffic violations can result in arrest, e.g. duis.
| In comment 14158152 GF1080 said:
Quote:
On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle
Yikes!
That's pretty serious.
that's where I was pointing my comments, to show it wasn't minor.
This puts his escapability skills in question.
that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.
Sounds like small town justice. Lawyer will plead it out, pay a fine.
Next!
A few more details on #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest. If you’ve been stuck in traffic trying to get on 495 in Weehawken, you’ve had the urge to lose it. But you just can’t.
that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.
You win 10 bucks!
find him a deal on his car.
| On #Giants QB Kyle Lauletta’s arrest (first reported by @njdotcom), a Weehawken police source says he hit the gas, ignored cops’ orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle
I was just about to post a "what's the big deal?" comment, until I read this.
The "almost hitting a cop and another car" is open to interpretation...but refusing to put your window down or step out of the car when an officer instructs you to do so shows incredibly poor judgement.
lie and say everyone was out there?
especially if it was near the Lincoln Tunnel during rush hour ...
and has a few drinks, even just to calm down, b/c he's really excited.
As a result, it's a slow morning, but at the same time an important morning. He gets out late and is running behind, only to find that traffic is snarled on his way to the practice facility. Today is going to be his first day with more than a few token snaps, and he's going to be late??? NOOOOOOO!!!!!
After sitting in traffic and stewing, he finally comes upon the source of the backup, and the cops want him to wait even more. He pretends he doesn't see the cop trying to stop him, who approaches Kyle's car even closer so Kyle can't miss his signals. As a result, Kyle come very close to the officer, who then chases down Kyle and arrests him. Kyle may have given him the finger too, which by the way is NOT illegal -
That's about it
"One of the sources said that Lauletta did the same thing yesterday morning, but he was not stopped. Police did see his license plate and he is being issued two summonses in the mail, the source said."
Double dumb.
lie and say everyone was out there?
Covering for his player. If beats didnt know then...no need to bring it up.
|Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
HEIGHT: 6' 3"
WEIGHT: 222 lbs
ARMS: 9 3/4”
Strengths
* Team leader, elected team captain twice
* Production spike over last two seasons
* Experience from shotgun, pistol, under center
* Footwork is smooth in play-action and setup
* Comfortable throwing on the move
Weaknesses
* Arm strength is a substantial concern
* Can't make all the NFL throws
* Perception of pressure can affect him
* Road rage
Virginia plates on the car?
"Don't you know you don't mess with the man with no eyes"?
| A Weehawken police source told Garafolo that, while trying to evade traffic on the entrance to NJ-495 on Tuesday morning, Lauletta "hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle.
Made a dumb situation a much bigger deal than it should have been. Not sure wtf he was thinking.
I've heard he's an excellent driver.
no eyes.
|
Quote:
Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
HEIGHT: 6' 3"
WEIGHT: 222 lbs
ARMS: 9 3/4”
Strengths
* Team leader, elected team captain twice
* Production spike over last two seasons
* Experience from shotgun, pistol, under center
* Footwork is smooth in play-action and setup
* Comfortable throwing on the move
Weaknesses
* Arm strength is a substantial concern
* Can't make all the NFL throws
* Perception of pressure can affect him
* Road rage
BAHHHHHHH- Road Rage... Well done sir..
|
Quote:
A Weehawken police source told Garafolo that, while trying to evade traffic on the entrance to NJ-495 on Tuesday morning, Lauletta "hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle.
Made a dumb situation a much bigger deal than it should have been. Not sure wtf he was thinking.
On the way to practice? Probably thinking he can't be late and look bad when he has a chance to be the starter after the bye? Bad mood already? No clue, just spitballing
Fits right in on the Giants.
Fucking hell.
| In comment 14158254 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:
Quote:
A Weehawken police source told Garafolo that, while trying to evade traffic on the entrance to NJ-495 on Tuesday morning, Lauletta "hit the gas, ignored cops' orders to stop, almost hit the cop and another car, cut off other cars and then refused to put his window down or step out of the vehicle.
Made a dumb situation a much bigger deal than it should have been. Not sure wtf he was thinking.
On the way to practice? Probably thinking he can't be late and look bad when he has a chance to be the starter after the bye? Bad mood already? No clue, just spitballing
sounds plausible to me
maybe not the starter bit but realizing he is going to be under increases scrutiny as the year goes on.
Not an excuse but I'm sure we have all done stupid things in cars when our emotions get the better of us.
it’s like he beat his girlfriend or something.
Need to hear all of the facts, but this doesnt appear to be something that should affect his football career.
Arrested at 8:03am. What time is practice or meeting? The stadium is about five-ten minutes from where this happened.
| it’s like he beat his girlfriend or something.
Need to hear all of the facts, but this doesnt appear to be something that should affect his football career.
The timing is unbelievably bad, that's all.
Fits right in on the Giants.
Fucking hell.
Fucking hell.
Do you think we can package him and Odell for the Saints 1st rounder?
Let me know your thoughts....
Arrested at 8:03am. What time is practice or meeting? The stadium is about five-ten minutes from where this happened.
Not sure. The thought was based off someone saying he wasn't at practice
Lets wait for his version before we hang him.
If you say "overseer" 10 times fast it starts to sound like "officer".
...Keep fighting the good fight, KL.
| Lets wait for his version before we hang him.
The report is he did the same thing yesterday and is getting cited for that also.
will have zero impact on his career or the giants. Just a chance for some jokes.
Giants QB Kyle Lauletta was arrested for "various motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses," according to Weehawken (NJ) police., inclding a third-degree crime of eluding police, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.
|Lauletta was not present at Giants practice and the most ironic thing about this situation is that Tuesday's practice featured a "veteran's day of rest" for quarterback Eli Manning. This was also the plan for the Giants 15th-year veteran for Wednesday's practice. Lauletta could have very well been the quarterback Shurmur turned to during practice on Tuesday and Wednesday to get valuable reps with Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, and the first-team Giants offense.
According to Zeitlinger's report, Lauletta was arrested on Tuesday morning while driving to the Giants facility for the team's scheduled practice, according to Ron Zeitlinger of NJ.com.. According to beat reporter Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, Lauletta was not spotted on the practice field on Tuesday
| Lets wait for his version before we hang him.
Fk that, lets hang him.
got nothing else to do today...
will have zero impact on his career or the giants. Just a chance for some jokes.
Getting charged with a third degree offense is not a joke.
We kmow its an Eli apologist who is on BBI!!!!
Fess up motherfucker!!
We kmow its an Eli apologist who is on BBI!!!!
Fess up motherfucker!!
Fess up motherfucker!!
At this point that narrows it down to dep or Britt and I think Britt lives in VA so...
...on the other hand, he shows good escapability.
Just what the Giants need perhaps?
We kmow its an Eli apologist who is on BBI!!!!
Fess up motherfucker!!
Fess up motherfucker!!
That's Eli's stomping ground, he probably made that drive from Hoboken a thousand times. Total setup.
| In comment 14158209 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.
You win 10 bucks!
Unfortunately, due to misspelling Weehawken, the $10 prize has been nullified.
In comment 14158312
Go Terps said:
Fits right in on the Giants.
Fucking hell.
Fucking hell.
You're really insufferable.
Teddy Bridgewater does NOT have an arrest record? (ducking...)
and the arresting offic-ahs"
| Does that mean he will miss open receivers?
Bad gets worse in East Rutherford.
If the officer was moving or running and he missed him then we would have a problem.
| Does that mean he will miss open receivers?
Bad gets worse in East Rutherford.
If the officer was moving or running and he missed him then we would have a problem.
article reads like KL is an entitled ass. Im sure theres more to it but if Eli was still gold I wonder if hed be cut.
| In comment 14158217 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14158209 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
that everyone is panicking about (that has not been an issue). They are re-routing traffic all over. No excuses, but he may not know how to get on 495 west from weehauken.
You win 10 bucks!
Unfortunately, due to misspelling Weehawken, the $10 prize has been nullified.
Manasquan
Manalapan
Wanaque
Hoboken
Cheesequake?
There's only so much room in my head for native american place names.
Let’s see what he can do! 😆
Resisting arrest is a serious offense. Amazing how the new group of BBI Laulettites is busy making excuses for someone they know nothing about.
I guess not being Eli is a gold plated get out of jail free card.
Does this thread spell the end for BBI?
Watch the Giants release him... only to be picked up by the Patriots and turned into their franchise cornerstone of the future.
now saying they will review what happened and handle accordingly. Not being specific.
has a habit of driving like an asshole. this public spectacle might wake him up before he hurts somebody
He has no idea how to drive in New York
Was charged criminally with a third degree offense of resisting arrest... Not just for traffic citation.
He has no idea how to drive in New York
Weehawken. Plenty of kids his age make that drive out of Hoboken w/o incident.
Fits right in on the Giants.
Fucking hell.
Fucking hell.
Exactly
I've been at that intersection probably thousands of times. It is ill-conceived, confusing and dangerous. And the "cops" who direct traffic are not real cops and normally are not among the smartest people you'll meet. Not making excuses for what may have been bad conduct on Lauletta's part, but circumstances often dictate outcomes.
that the police statement indicated Lauletta was ticketed for the same infraction yesterday, but that the summonses were mailed to him.
I don't think this is a very serious incident, but if it was because he was running late, and he had the same problem the day before, maybe Lauletta's not the quick learner you need for a QB.
| In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Fits right in on the Giants.
Fucking hell.
You're really insufferable.
Says the cunt who follows posters around and whines about them. Fuck off already.
| In comment 14158432 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14158312 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Fits right in on the Giants.
Fucking hell.
You're really insufferable.
Says the cunt who follows posters around and whines about them. Fuck off already.
Nice response. Remind us all again how you're smarter than everyone on the board you miserable sack.
Just smarter than you. If you can't suffer it anymore than go lay down in front of Lauletta's car and put an end to it. By all indications he won't notice you're there.
| that the police statement indicated Lauletta was ticketed for the same infraction yesterday, but that the summonses were mailed to him.
I don't think this is a very serious incident, but if it was because he was running late, and he had the same problem the day before, maybe Lauletta's not the quick learner you need for a QB.
It sounds like they were mailing his ticket. I don't think he knew he did anything wrong/got caught.
Just smarter than you. If you can't suffer it anymore than go lay down in front of Lauletta's car and put an end to it. By all indications he won't notice you're there.
Stay classy, Terps. And if it makes you feel better to believe you're smarter than me, I'm ok with that - I'm a big believer in charity.
That you can extrapolate this incedent to his ability to play QB
That you can extrapolate this incedent to his ability to play QB
No, that was sarcastic. If there was any crossover there'd be a traffic component to the Wonderlic.
What a fucking dork.
I mean, Ford. Muscle car, a gumbah camarro, a giant black SUV. Even a caddy.
But a fucking Jaguar? What is this 1980 fucking 2 ? Tennis anyone? Toast points old boy?
Jeeeesus.