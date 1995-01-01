Eli Manning, is it all his offensive lines fault? sxdxca : 10/31/2018 12:29 pm Some prominent posters have continued to maintain that there is nothing wrong with Eli Manning's quarterbacking skills, that he is just fine.



They maintain that "all" of the Giants offensive problems are because of the offensive line. Therefore all blame should be put on the O line, and "absolve" Eli of everything. In other words, fix the O line, and this Giants team will be an offensive juggernaut, with Eli behind center.



But is that true? Even though Eli can still throw a nice ball, should he be absolved of all the offensive problems? Or has he been part of the problem these last few years?...Here is a breakdown of his last game.



1st quarter 9:10 mark, 3rd and 6, no pressure, throws a 3 yard slant pass to his wr, throws the ball at his feet, player has to drop to the ground to catch it, doesn't hit player in stride, falls short of a first down, kills the drive.



2nd quarter 6:40 mark, no pressure, throws an interception in the redzone, 5 yard pass intended for Beckham, kills the drive, no points.



2nd quater, 1:20 mark, 3rd and 6, no pressure throws a 2 yard pass to Barkley, 4 yards short of a first down, kills the drive.



3rd quarter, 12:36 mark, 3rd and 5, Manning holds the ball too long, stands there for 4 seconds in the pocket, ball needs to come out in three, gets sacked, kills the drive.



3rd quarter, 7:46 mark, no pressure, throws a 2 yard pass, behind and over Engram's head, terrible pass.



3rd quarter, 7:41 mark, Manning holds the ball for 5 seconds, finally pocket breaks down gets sacked. Ball needs to come out in three, terrible pocket awareness, kills drive.



3rd quarter, 4:36 mark, 2nd and 10, Manning holds the ball for 4 seconds, ball needs to come out in three, gets sacked, puts team in 3rd and 18 position.



3rd quarter, 3:55 mark, 3rd and 18, heaves up a 50 yard prayer, gets picked off, 2nd interception, terrible ball thrown.



4th quarter, 14:20 mark, 4th and 3, Manning throws a good ball, right through Engrams hands, Engram kills drive.



4th quarter, 9:04 mark, 1st and 10, no pressure, throws a ball, way too high off of Shepards fingertips.



4th quarter, 2:54 mark, 2nd and 10, no pressure, Manning holds the ball for 7 seconds, gets sacked, ball needs to come out in three, puts team in 3rd and 19.



4th quarter, 1:08 mark, 1st and 15, no pressure, Manning throws a terrible pass, right in the hands of the defender, should have been intercepted but defender drops it.



Manning was sacked seven times in this game, in at least two of those sacks, he held the ball for 5 seconds or longer, and in the other two he held the ball for four seconds or longer, thats not on the o line.



In the NFL , you only get about three seconds, before your pocket begins to collapse. That means on at least half of the sacks, thats on Manning, not his O line. He also threw two interceptions, and it should have been three.



Manning has thrown for 8 touchdowns this year, but 6 of those have come in the 4th quarter. That means only 2 of his touchdowns, have come in the prime or heart of the game, the majority are coming in garbage time, when teams are playing a prevent defense, when the game is decidedly over.



In 2016 this team, with Beckham, averaged 19.1 ppg on Offense. In 2017, 15.1 ppg, and in 2018 with Beckham and Barkley 18.8 ppg, and the team is decidedly healthy.



This team is 4-20 in its last 24 games. Make of this what you will, but to say that Manning should be "absolved" of all of the offensive problems, in my opinion is delusional thinking.



As I have said once and I will say it again

And now I actually just read the post dep026 : 10/31/2018 12:33 pm : link I want to f'n cry. Might be the worst thread in the history of BBI. Just awful to read and try to follow. And thats not even getting into the logic for your opinions.

The best part of this utter shit dep026 : 10/31/2018 12:42 pm : link is when he said he needs to get rid of the ball 1 second quicker than he is sacked. Well no shit sherlock, that usually prevents a sack. But where he is he throwing it too? Are the guys open? Is there help there? did you use a stopwatch? Was it 4 seconds or 3.7 secnds and did you round up? Did Shurmur tell him during the play where to throw too? What were the wind conditions? Does he throw it away? to a receiver? to a defender? the referee?





If he threw it there is a 33% chance something bad happens, or in other words zero percent chance.

The fact that the word "no pressure" is used a lot in the OP's post Boatie Warrant : 10/31/2018 12:48 pm : link shows we are watching different games because I have not seen many times that Eli was under "No Pressure"



Does Eli seem gun shy? ....Yes

Has he missed some very open receivers?....Yes

Could Eli do somethings different to help this offense?....Yes

Would it make a difference at this point? No



Does Eli get rid of the ball fast on average? yes



Is Eli still a better NFL QB than over half the starters in the league? I believe yes.



Is our Offensive line the worst I have ever seen? Yes

I have no idea battttles : 10/31/2018 12:48 pm : link What agenda you may or may not have, what your handle in 1997 was, or if you're a popular poster here, but what I'm sure of is this is a good thread, with examples.



Eli is washed. He is no longer decisive. He does not create anything on his own. He does not hit guys in stride. He takes too many sacks. Pat can't even hold back his frustration on the sideline when Eli sees ghosts and folds.



Franchise is going nowhere fast until a new QB is in place.



Also, I love Eli and he'll be a favorite of mine for a long time.

RE: I have no idea

Quote: but what I'm sure of is this is a good thread, with examples.







lol. Another bringing the LULZ to the thread. In comment 14159729 battttles said:lol. Another bringing the LULZ to the thread.

RE: I have no idea

Quote: He does not hit guys in stride. .



Yep, it drives me nuts watching QBs like Brady put the ball in WRs chest on every throw. In comment 14159729 battttles said:Yep, it drives me nuts watching QBs like Brady put the ball in WRs chest on every throw.

Yeah... BamaBlue : 10/31/2018 12:58 pm : link who does this guy think he is presenting an opinion and providing information to support it!?



You guys really need to chill on this guy... Dep, you've been trolling him for a long time. Give it up and have a few beers.

Here's a research project for you YAJ2112 : 10/31/2018 1:01 pm : link



Quote: They maintain that "all" of the Giants offensive problems are because of the offensive line. Therefore all blame should be put on the O line, and "absolve" Eli of everything. find me one poster who isn't a clear troll that believes this

RE: Yeah...

Quote: who does this guy think he is presenting an opinion and providing information to support it!?



You guys really need to chill on this guy... Dep, you've been trolling him for a long time. Give it up and have a few beers.



Please agendas make this place worse. He is giving an opinion.... fine. But his claims are not supportive, cannot be proven, and more often than not are incorrect. I basically just proved why its wrong.



The stuff he is presenting isnt 100% factual. But saying he held the ball for x amount of seconds instead of y isnt research or in depth information. In fact, I bet if any of us watched the same plays he did - we could easily come up with different conclusions.



The conclusions he reaches are based off his agenda and he needs to fit his narrative. I ma going to rewatch many of the same plays and see if its even remotely accurate. In comment 14159746 BamaBlue said:Please agendas make this place worse. He is giving an opinion.... fine. But his claims are not supportive, cannot be proven, and more often than not are incorrect. I basically just proved why its wrong.The stuff he is presenting isnt 100% factual. But saying he held the ball for x amount of seconds instead of y isnt research or in depth information. In fact, I bet if any of us watched the same plays he did - we could easily come up with different conclusions.The conclusions he reaches are based off his agenda and he needs to fit his narrative. I ma going to rewatch many of the same plays and see if its even remotely accurate.

Solid research actually. Keith : 10/31/2018 1:03 pm : link I would say that the chances of this all being on Eli are technically zero.

RE: RE: Yeah...

Quote: In comment 14159746 BamaBlue said:





Quote:





who does this guy think he is presenting an opinion and providing information to support it!?



You guys really need to chill on this guy... Dep, you've been trolling him for a long time. Give it up and have a few beers.







Please agendas make this place worse. He is giving an opinion.... fine. But his claims are not supportive, cannot be proven, and more often than not are incorrect. I basically just proved why its wrong.



The stuff he is presenting isnt 100% factual. But saying he held the ball for x amount of seconds instead of y isnt research or in depth information. In fact, I bet if any of us watched the same plays he did - we could easily come up with different conclusions.



The conclusions he reaches are based off his agenda and he needs to fit his narrative. I ma going to rewatch many of the same plays and see if its even remotely accurate.



I'm with you regarding this guy, but I wish you went after everyone that had an agenda, not just the ones that have opposite opinions as you. In comment 14159751 dep026 said:I'm with you regarding this guy, but I wish you went after everyone that had an agenda, not just the ones that have opposite opinions as you.

You're premise is stupid BigK : 10/31/2018 1:04 pm : link Nobody totally blames the O-line and completely obsolves Eli.

as has been said family progtitioner : 10/31/2018 1:12 pm : link ad nauseam on this site, it's both. Eli is a non-athletic immobile QB stuck behind a truly horrific line.



I think an elite guy could partially operate behind this line but they'd probably get injured halfway through the season.

dep026 WillieYoung : 10/31/2018 1:12 pm : link Get a life. If you want to respond watch the plays he's talking about and refute his points. I haven't gone back and watched but a lot of those plays seem awfully familiar to me.

It is fascinating Mike from Ohio : 10/31/2018 1:13 pm : link how many posters on here spend their time and energy focusing on other posters and their opinions, and trying to convince those posters why they are wrong.



For the sake of argument, let's assume there is still a poster on BBI that believes Eli is playing at a high level, and still has plenty of productive years left if only the Oline got fixed.



Why does that poster's belief need to be "corrected" with your "facts?" What is the purpose of this thread, other than to have other anonymous posters agree with you?

breakdown of Eli's sacks dep026 : 10/31/2018 1:15 pm : link 1st one - he was sacked in 2.3 seconds.

2nd one - 2.8 seconds - not 4 in what the author has stated. He got hit high and low to force the sack.

3rd one - 3.8 second

4th one - 2.68 - not even close to the 4 second mark that the OP stated.

5th one - 2.28 seconds



The last two were not on the highlights. But here is what the OP does. When he calculates his time... what he is doing is counting the time its take to actually bring the QB down or when the play is over. He is not accounting for the time he was hit.



So this noton Eli held the ball for how many ever seconds the OP stated is 100% false. So his statements are TECHNICALLY false.

. Platos : 10/31/2018 1:16 pm : link he's got PTSD from playing behind terrible lines the last umpteen years.



give him a break.



yea, a mobile younger qb would probably do better. but is there a russell wilson laying around we can sign? no.

Watch some other teams with a critical eye HomerJones45 : 10/31/2018 1:17 pm : link Brady threw a couple at his receiver's feet the other night. Brees airmails receivers too. Rodgers threw a couple of real beuts against the Rams. It happens to all qb's.



The difference with those guys is (a) they have multiple targets from which to choose. Brady can throw to Gordon, Gronk, White, Edelman, Hogan. You can't double team everybody; there is always a capable receiver who is single covered or iso'd on a lb. Allen, a former starter, with 140 catches in his career is a blocking TE. Dorsett, a former #1 pick is the #4 wideout. Brady isn't trying to throw to Rhett Ellison and Benny fucking Fowler to try and get a first down. We have ODB and Barkley. If they are both doubled, Eli has no one to throw to. Don't give me Shepard. No DC cares about Shepard. (b) they are kept upright most of the time by their pass pro. It isn't a shitshow accompanied by the occasional play where the qb is kept upright. (c) they all have some semblance of a running game. Their running backs aren't getting tagged within 2 feet of the handoff.

RE: dep026

Quote: Get a life. If you want to respond watch the plays he's talking about and refute his points. I haven't gone back and watched but a lot of those plays seem awfully familiar to me.



Just did Einstein. With exact calculations. You have a lot of balls telling people they need a life.



I love how you admit you havent gone back and watched it - but are agreeign with him. great job man!!! In comment 14159773 WillieYoung said:Just did Einstein. With exact calculations. You have a lot of balls telling people they need a life.I love how you admit you havent gone back and watched it - but are agreeign with him. great job man!!!

I absolve Eli Jimmy Googs : 10/31/2018 1:21 pm : link but can we please play that Mario Andretti guy on the bench soon?

And if we are going to talk about if its the OL vs. QB dep026 : 10/31/2018 1:22 pm : link lets have another fact based stat and not one that the OP just randomly makes up.



Rushing yards per game:

Giants - 31st



Rushing yards per attempt:

Giants - 19th. But As I said if you took the Eagles game out of the fray.... we would be last.



Saquan Barkley has the lowest Yards per first hit in the HISTORY OF THE NFL.



but the OP is right - its not the OL. Lets not let real facts stand in the way of an argument.

RE: I absolve Eli

Quote: but can we please play that Mario Andretti guy on the bench soon?



I rather Danica. In comment 14159790 Jimmy Googs said:I rather Danica.

With the exception of a small, small coningent... bw in dc : 10/31/2018 1:24 pm : link I think even most of the ardent Eli supporters have come to terms that Eli is on the decline, and he bears blame.



What we are seeing is really this - a collision of negative forces at the same time: a poor oline, a decrepit QB, a head coach who looks to be a poor strategist and play-caller, and an owner who can't divorce himself from his non-biological son, Eli...





in pass-pro PaulBlakeTSU : 10/31/2018 1:24 pm : link the Giants are getting destroyed by 4-man rushes keeping heavy personnel in coverage.



In run-blocking, 45% of Barkley's runs go for 1 yard or less.



Eli is a 38 year-old non-running QB. Tell me how he's supposed to succeed in that situation.



And if we are going to call a spade, a spade... dep026 : 10/31/2018 1:24 pm : link Quote:

Eli Manning, is it all his offensive lines fault?

sxdxca : 12:29 pm

Some prominent posters have continued to maintain that there is nothing wrong with Eli Manning's quarterbacking skills, that he is just fine.



This OP is going to make a statement like this.... one in which he CANNOT back up. Because not one person is absolving Eli for anything. Even me and Britt. We all know he is done.... but the OP needs to create a narrative so he can continue his agenda week in and week out with the same posts that are 100% factually INCORRECT.



This OP is going to make a statement like this.... one in which he CANNOT back up. Because not one person is absolving Eli for anything. Even me and Britt. We all know he is done.... but the OP needs to create a narrative so he can continue his agenda week in and week out with the same posts that are 100% factually INCORRECT.

Multiple targets HomerJones45 : 10/31/2018 1:24 pm : link you guys are forgetting our own SB experience. Who was the receiving hero in the 2007 season SB? David Tyree, the #4 wideout. Whom made a big catch for a first down on the winning drive? Steve Smith, the #3. What happened on the big drive in the 2011 season SB? Little Bill ordered Cruz and Nicks to be doubled. Who made the big play? Manningham, a very capable #3 wideout who had the single coverage.



It makes a huge difference when you have a capable #3 wideout. If you have capable #3 and #4 wideouts, you really have a lethal passing game. Who have we had: Preston Parker, Myles White, Benny Fowler, Cody Latimer. You aren't going anywhere with those guys. And we haven't had a tight end since Boss left. it is too easy on DC's to cause us issues in the passing game.

RE: I absolve Eli

Quote: but can we please play that Mario Andretti guy on the bench soon?



Now this is great..doesnt take everything seriously like others and force their agenda onto another or gets po'd because you dont agree with it



Thanks jimmy made me lol ...at least came away from this thread with a lol In comment 14159790 Jimmy Googs said:Now this is great..doesnt take everything seriously like others and force their agenda onto another or gets po'd because you dont agree with itThanks jimmy made me lol ...at least came away from this thread with a lol

all blather and no self-control Bill L : 10/31/2018 1:26 pm : link can't you just hire someone to unplug your keyboard?

Didnt even bother getting down more than 3 lines Jeff : 10/31/2018 1:26 pm : link If you cant understand or see the line play is horrible than you clearly have tunnel vision. I suppose the run game production and the contact behind the line of scrimmage isnt because of poor line play either. Or having no ability to run play action because the line is horrible thus cancelling out any lack of suprise on the goal line matters either...lets just use a stop watch !!!

Dep xman : 10/31/2018 1:27 pm : link maybe your calculations are just as poor as the OP's times .If the OP has an agenda I guess one could say the same thing about you these past few years regarding Eli. Far more then just defending him.





RE: Dep

Quote: maybe your calculations are just as poor as the OP's times .If the OP has an agenda I guess one could say the same thing about you these past few years regarding Eli. Far more then just defending him.





I used my stopwatch from the time of the snap until he has been hit.



And I am not defending Eli here whatoever. Just calling out an agenda filled post. If you disagree with the numbers, you are more than welcome to calculate them. In comment 14159808 xman said:I used my stopwatch from the time of the snap until he has been hit.And I am not defending Eli here whatoever. Just calling out an agenda filled post. If you disagree with the numbers, you are more than welcome to calculate them.

RE: in pass-pro shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/31/2018 1:30 pm : link

Quote: the Giants are getting destroyed by 4-man rushes keeping heavy personnel in coverage.



In run-blocking, 45% of Barkley's runs go for 1 yard or less.



Eli is a 38 year-old non-running QB. Tell me how he's supposed to succeed in that situation.



There are too many plays where he doesn't see open receivers even with enough time. His accuracy has been poor, especially his ball placement. His decision-making has been poor at times. We all know the offensive line is terrible, but he's not playing well outside of that. If people want to blame those issues on "PTSD", I guess that can be debated. In comment 14159797 PaulBlakeTSU said:There are too many plays where he doesn't see open receivers even with enough time. His accuracy has been poor, especially his ball placement. His decision-making has been poor at times. We all know the offensive line is terrible, but he's not playing well outside of that. If people want to blame those issues on "PTSD", I guess that can be debated.

The one myth I love dep026 : 10/31/2018 1:33 pm : link is that Eli has been inaccurate and hasnt lead his receivers this year. Nothing is further from the truth. Yes, there are a few throws a game where better ball plcement could have been there.



But he has been pretty damn accurate this year. Still not good enough. But the narratives each week get funnier and funnier.

The OP talks about it. shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/31/2018 1:33 pm : link On their opening drive, Eli's ball placement on the 3rd down pass was terrible. The WR might've gotten a first down with a good pass that leads him, but he had no chance to get it with a pass on his back hip.



It might be a lonely group, but put me in the category who thinks he's as much an issue as the OL.

RE: RE: Dep

Quote: In comment 14159808 xman said:





Quote:





maybe your calculations are just as poor as the OP's times .If the OP has an agenda I guess one could say the same thing about you these past few years regarding Eli. Far more then just defending him.









I used my stopwatch from the time of the snap until he has been hit.







Stopwatch??



the site needs an enema... In comment 14159816 dep026 said:Stopwatch??the site needs an enema...

RE: RE: RE: Dep

Quote:



the site needs an enema...



I was told to back up my opinion. I actually did. And now make it that every bad play happened at EXACTLY in 4 seconds. In comment 14159830 Jimmy Googs said:I was told to back up my opinion. I actually did. And now make it that every bad play happened at EXACTLY in 4 seconds.

The elite QB's constantly place the ball to the WR in stride xman : 10/31/2018 1:41 pm : link with Eli that is generally not the case. He can do it not as often as the top guns.





Take a look at that sack on the 2 yard line... Tesla : 10/31/2018 1:44 pm : link Eli starts to crumple in the midst of a clean pocket, just because he's afraid someone will eventually break loose. It's actually embarrassing....he's like a scared little kid back there. Of course after he's sitting there in the pocket in the fetal position he eventually gets taken down.



Or look at the sack where there rusher was literally lying on the ground when he "tackled" Eli. Watch it closely, he grabs Eli's ankle and Eli literally throws himself on the ground to avoid an additional hit.



He's absolutely terrified back there and it's really really said that its come down to this. This guy used to stand in the pocket and take shots with the best of them - but he plays like someone who's made over $100 million and doesn't want to take the punishment anymore. I don't blame him but he doesn't belong out there anymore.

i feel bad for myself hitdog42 : 10/31/2018 1:47 pm : link for actually going through all of this babble.



here are all we need to know



the OL stinks

Eli has david Carr syndrome... its not really his fault... but he has it--- and its made him not helpful to win games for a while

he cant move, the D knows that, so its MUCH easier to scheme--- DL just t-off and jump the snap- LBs and safeties can flock to double people or cover the flats---

and yes the OL stinks

and lastly... this one i dont get- why do i always hear we dont take shots downfield to OBJ cause he is doubled, but we throw into 3rd string tight ends double covered and to street WRs double covered downfield.

basically- his find and feel is gone.

in a different world where the line is OK and hes running the offense himself at the OL with audibles and such... that is what he owned... this he cannot own and its been obvious for a lot longer then many people realize.

Come on Homer RollBlue : 10/31/2018 1:51 pm : link Tyree was a capable 4th WR in 2007? He made two big catches in that SB, and that's about it for his career - he was a special teams ace. Shepard is 2-3 times the WR Tyree ever was, and is as good or better than MM.



Eli is a major problem on this team right now. His indecisive and overall poor play is dragging the whole team down. At this point, it will help - the higher we draft the better. I believe management is finally aware that we need to turn the page after this year - let's hope they get it right.



The other big issue, IMO, is the total lack of committing to establishing a run game by this coaching staff. Very difficult to really get going in the ground game with taking multiple attempts. When Barkley gets 4-6 yards on first down, we almost always throw on second. Not sure if we can get a legit ground game with this OL, but we haven't even tried - and most games have been within 7 points into the fourth quarter.

should read RollBlue : 10/31/2018 1:52 pm : link without taking multiple attempts.

as much of an issue as the Oline? PaulBlakeTSU : 10/31/2018 1:55 pm : link Our offensive line can't pass protect against defenses that are not committing to rush the passer and they can't run-block against teams that are not committing to stopping the run. It's just four guys rushing the passer on most plays with the rest in coverage, most of the time in long distances to go on each down.



Nearly every defensive play is the same-- rush 4 guys, leave the rest in coverage. Eli not being capable of taking off at a moment's notice makes it easier to scheme, but Eli was never a running QB and of course he's lost some of his speed at his age.



It's an impossible situation for any QB that isn't a dual-threat QB.



Are there plays where Eli makes inaccurate throws, or misses a read? Of course-- you can find that with any QB.



But many of the times that Eli gets criticized for missing open guys, it's because he's often going to his first read because of how often that is all he has time do go through.



If a QB is under duress all game with long down-distances to go, he isn't going to assume that on any given play he will be able to go through all of his progressions.



RE: Take a look at that sack on the 2 yard line... PaulBlakeTSU : 10/31/2018 2:08 pm : link

Quote: Eli starts to crumple in the midst of a clean pocket, just because he's afraid someone will eventually break loose. It's actually embarrassing....he's like a scared little kid back there. Of course after he's sitting there in the pocket in the fetal position he eventually gets taken down.



Or look at the sack where there rusher was literally lying on the ground when he "tackled" Eli. Watch it closely, he grabs Eli's ankle and Eli literally throws himself on the ground to avoid an additional hit.







I disagree with both of these takes and I'm not sure how we are seeing such different plays: On the 2 yard line sack: Giants have 7 guys in on protection (RB stays in to chip before going out to the left) against a 4-man rush (7 in coverage). At the snap, Solder's man gets around the back side with a speed rush, so Eli slides to his right, flushed away from the side of the field where the RB goes. Once he does that, the Kerrigan who sheds Engram, plows through Wheeler and knocks him right back into Eli so that there is nowhere for him to step up and he's still in the pocket. Where do you want him to go with the ball that close to his end zone?



As far as the second play:

Eli doesn't go down as soon as the Redskin has him by the ankles. He goes down as soon as he feels his arm get smacked by the DE coming around the backside while his feet are already wrapped up. At that point, what do you want him to do? He's going down no matter what, might as well go down in a way that avoids injury and avoids a strip sack. In comment 14159842 Tesla said:I disagree with both of these takes and I'm not sure how we are seeing such different plays: On the 2 yard line sack: Giants have 7 guys in on protection (RB stays in to chip before going out to the left) against a 4-man rush (7 in coverage). At the snap, Solder's man gets around the back side with a speed rush, so Eli slides to his right, flushed away from the side of the field where the RB goes. Once he does that, the Kerrigan who sheds Engram, plows through Wheeler and knocks him right back into Eli so that there is nowhere for him to step up and he's still in the pocket. Where do you want him to go with the ball that close to his end zone?As far as the second play:Eli doesn't go down as soon as the Redskin has him by the ankles. He goes down as soon as he feels his arm get smacked by the DE coming around the backside while his feet are already wrapped up. At that point, what do you want him to do? He's going down no matter what, might as well go down in a way that avoids injury and avoids a strip sack.

The mess on offense Les in TO : 10/31/2018 2:13 pm : link Is a combination of Eli and offensive line with some blame on coaching and the poor blocking of tight ends/ backs.



It’s a bit of a redux of 2013



RE: Both suck now.

Quote: Next question.



Well said. In comment 14159835 Dave in Hoboken said:Well said.

RE: RE: Take a look at that sack on the 2 yard line...

Quote: In comment 14159842 Tesla said:





Quote:





Eli starts to crumple in the midst of a clean pocket, just because he's afraid someone will eventually break loose. It's actually embarrassing....he's like a scared little kid back there. Of course after he's sitting there in the pocket in the fetal position he eventually gets taken down.



Or look at the sack where there rusher was literally lying on the ground when he "tackled" Eli. Watch it closely, he grabs Eli's ankle and Eli literally throws himself on the ground to avoid an additional hit.











I disagree with both of these takes and I'm not sure how we are seeing such different plays: On the 2 yard line sack: Giants have 7 guys in on protection (RB stays in to chip before going out to the left) against a 4-man rush (7 in coverage). At the snap, Solder's man gets around the back side with a speed rush, so Eli slides to his right, flushed away from the side of the field where the RB goes. Once he does that, the Kerrigan who sheds Engram, plows through Wheeler and knocks him right back into Eli so that there is nowhere for him to step up and he's still in the pocket. Where do you want him to go with the ball that close to his end zone?



As far as the second play:

Eli doesn't go down as soon as the Redskin has him by the ankles. He goes down as soon as he feels his arm get smacked by the DE coming around the backside while his feet are already wrapped up. At that point, what do you want him to do? He's going down no matter what, might as well go down in a way that avoids injury and avoids a strip sack.



Tesla is clueless as usual... In comment 14159881 PaulBlakeTSU said:Tesla is clueless as usual...

For gods sakes .McL. : 10/31/2018 3:53 pm : link Make it stop...



1. Can we all agree that the O-Line is historically bad?

2. That the O-Line is giving up pressure almost immediately on almost every single play, and said pressure is coming from the side and up the middle. THere is often no pocket to step up into.

3. QBs have a clock in their head regarding how long they can hold the ball.

4. Eli has been facing this king of ridiculous pressure for years.

5. Eli gets the ball out faster than any QB in the league... Not because he wants to, but because he has to. THe clock in his head is ringing alarms.

6. This means that he hurries throws, sometimes misses, doesn't allow the play to develop, doesn't go through all the progressions/reads, leading to checkdowns...



Eli's problem is that he has been conditioned like Pavlov's dog to expect pressure. He has been conditioned to get the ball out about as fast as humanly possible.



This is the definition of a shellshocked/PTSD QB.



Can we all agree that Eli is a shellshocked/PTSD QB now?



What is more, we have had coaches messing with his footwork and mechanics for the past 6 seasons. Asking a guy to make changes like that while putting behind this mess of an O-Line is a recipe for disaster.



Can we all agree on that too?



The biggest problem with being in that state, is that I can't remember ever seeing a QB recover from that and reset that clock back to normal when behind a good line. This is how QBs are ruined.



Can we all agree that, yes, Eli has been ruined?



Can we all agree that, its not his fault that he is ruined, that the atrocious state of the OL, plus coaching has done the this to him?



Can we all agree that Eli does not get absolved?



Can we all agree that there is plenty of blame to go around?



Can we all agree that unless O-Line is fixed, that this mess will continue no matter who the QB is?



Can we now put all these threads to rest?

Who cares about the Eli vs OL blame game. joe48 : 10/31/2018 3:54 pm : link Nothing will change. BBI.mirroring our society today. People always have to be right.

Great thread... trueblueinpw : 10/31/2018 4:08 pm : link I haven’t seen any Eli vs. the O line threads here. Keep posting, really good stuff!

So much written about a QB who will be gone... M.S. : 10/31/2018 4:17 pm : link

...after this season.





Im blown awy by the intelligence of this poster Paulie Walnuts : 10/31/2018 4:41 pm : link Get this info to Gettleman asap

I admire the ops determination idiotsavant : 10/31/2018 5:29 pm : link To put forward his point of view, and found his argument not terrible.



But, whereas binary discourse is all the rage right now, it is. not. really. an either/or proposition in actuality.

RE: So much written about a QB who will be gone...

Quote:

...after this season.





I don't think that's gonna happen and I know that will disappoint a lot of people on here... In comment 14160062 M.S. said:I don't think that's gonna happen and I know that will disappoint a lot of people on here...

RE: And if we are going to call a spade, a spade...

Quote:



Quote:







Eli Manning, is it all his offensive lines fault?

sxdxca : 12:29 pm

Some prominent posters have continued to maintain that there is nothing wrong with Eli Manning's quarterbacking skills, that he is just fine.







This OP is going to make a statement like this.... one in which he CANNOT back up. Because not one person is absolving Eli for anything. Even me and Britt. We all know he is done.... but the OP needs to create a narrative so he can continue his agenda week in and week out with the same posts that are 100% factually INCORRECT.



I think JC and montana have replaced you and Britt as the absolvers of record recently. In comment 14159798 dep026 said:I think JC and montana have replaced you and Britt as the absolvers of record recently.

RE: RE: And if we are going to call a spade, a spade...

Quote: In comment 14159798 dep026 said:





Quote:









Quote:







Eli Manning, is it all his offensive lines fault?

sxdxca : 12:29 pm

Some prominent posters have continued to maintain that there is nothing wrong with Eli Manning's quarterbacking skills, that he is just fine.







This OP is going to make a statement like this.... one in which he CANNOT back up. Because not one person is absolving Eli for anything. Even me and Britt. We all know he is done.... but the OP needs to create a narrative so he can continue his agenda week in and week out with the same posts that are 100% factually INCORRECT.







I think JC and montana have replaced you and Britt as the absolvers of record recently.



Well as long as I don’t get blamed!!! Haha In comment 14160219 Gatorade Dunk said:Well as long as I don’t get blamed!!! Haha

RE: RE: So much written about a QB who will be gone...

Quote: In comment 14160062 M.S. said:





Quote:







...after this season.









I don't think that's gonna happen and I know that will disappoint a lot of people on here...



Fans like you disappoint me more... In comment 14160186 JCin332 said:Fans like you disappoint me more...

If I had to break it down into %'s longlive#10 : 10/31/2018 7:32 pm : link Oline 85%

Play calling 10%

Eli 3%

Receivers 2%



Receivers get some what a pass because most of the time they have 1.8 seconds to get open, and also if receivers (when given time) are still NEVER getting open that tells me the playcalling is trash and they're predicting your routes



Swearinger was picked up on a mic calling out the route combo before the play where he got the pick in the red zone



Don't care how good you are, I'd the defense knows your routes, you're 1000% fucked (obviously). We are the only team in the league who has not ONCE "schemed" a guy open, other teams do it every single week.. I havnt seen it once all year.



Idk what you're supposed to do as a QB, your oline has a hard time laying a hand on opposing rushers, defenses are calling out your routes right in front of you, and receivers are running around with defenders IN their asses. And you're constantly behind in down and distance because the oline is so impossibly bad that the most gifted runner the league has ever seen who I'm pretty sure still hasn't been brought down on first contact.. leads the league in carries for 0 yards or less. That alone should make everyone on that oline wanna kill themselves.

RE: The elite QB's constantly place the ball to the WR in stride

Quote: with Eli that is generally not the case. He can do it not as often as the top guns.





This.



I read a great ESPN metric couple weeks back....Eli hits open receivers in stride 60% of the time.



SIXTY AND 00//100



PROBLEM. In comment 14159840 xman said:This.I read a great ESPN metric couple weeks back....Eli hits open receivers in stride 60% of the time.SIXTY AND 00//100PROBLEM.

Has anyone noticed this guy hasn't posted once since the op? j_rud : 10/31/2018 7:35 pm : link This guy sets flaming bags of dog shit on BBIs door, steps back, and watches everyone run to stomp it out. Stop feeding him.

RE: i feel bad for myself

Quote: for actually going through all of this babble.



here are all we need to know



the OL stinks

Eli has david Carr syndrome... its not really his fault... but he has it--- and its made him not helpful to win games for a while

he cant move, the D knows that, so its MUCH easier to scheme--- DL just t-off and jump the snap- LBs and safeties can flock to double people or cover the flats---

and yes the OL stinks

and lastly... this one i dont get- why do i always hear we dont take shots downfield to OBJ cause he is doubled, but we throw into 3rd string tight ends double covered and to street WRs double covered downfield.

basically- his find and feel is gone.

in a different world where the line is OK and hes running the offense himself at the OL with audibles and such... that is what he owned... this he cannot own and its been obvious for a lot longer then many people realize. This about sums it. In comment 14159850 hitdog42 said:This about sums it.