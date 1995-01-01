Giants claim G Jamon Brown from waivers SimpleMan : 10/31/2018 4:07 pm from Schefter's twitter





He was just cut by the Rams.

Yeah, AcidTest : 10/31/2018 4:13 pm : link he can be worse, but what the hell. Another tryout for next year like LIppett and Coleman.

Hope we sign his brother next week. ArlingtonMike : 10/31/2018 4:14 pm : link heard that Jamon and Queso Brown are always better together.

Can't get any worse than Jerry---> Omameh Brown Recluse : 10/31/2018 4:16 pm : link Can't get any worse than Flowers--->Solder, Wheeler



Glad they are at least doing what they can though.

greatest signing in the history of V.I.G. : 10/31/2018 4:16 pm : link Gettlemen

Imagine going from the Rams - undefeated blueberry : 10/31/2018 4:19 pm : link to the Giants

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/31/2018 4:23 pm : link He can't be worse than what we're currently trotting out there.



I might be eating those words in 12 days.

I've seen some English Alaister : 10/31/2018 4:23 pm : link No brainers in my time but this was as straight forward as it gets.

. arcarsenal : 10/31/2018 4:26 pm : link No brainer. Even if it doesn't pan out. We have to do whatever the fuck we can to bring some new bodies in here.

Oddly enough.. MattyKid : 10/31/2018 4:27 pm : link I met him last year in GB. My buddy works for his agent. Or at least his former agent. Was a really nice guy. Got me and my buddy field passes at Lambeau (pre season game). He apparently went from being pretty nice guy and fell in to the wrong crowd. Lost his focus. Let's hope for the best

What a joke. Gettleman has not gotten 1 right. larryflower37 : 10/31/2018 4:27 pm : link

Jamon played in the game last year edavisiii : 10/31/2018 4:27 pm : link ...From what I read he is a typical right guard who could fill in at right tackle due to his length. Does not get pushed off the ball. Average player who is a great locker room guy. Should be better than what we have. If he was great, he wouldn't have been cut but he got caught in the numbers game.



Scouting from BR:

STRENGTHS



A two-year starter at left tackle and one-year starter at right tackle, Jamon Brown is battle-tested and experienced. He has an NFL frame and exceptional length, and he plays with the power in his base you need to get push off the ball in the pros. Brown uses his length very well and can punch rushers off balance with his power there. He creates panic with his length and sturdy base. He has raw technique—a negative—but big upside as a guard or right tackle.



WEAKNESSES



Brown wasn't invited to the combine or Senior Bowl. He's limited athletically and won't impress anyone off the ball or when asked to move in space. He wore down late in games in 2013 and didn't look much better in 2014. Brown relies on length too often and doesn't move his feet to counter secondary moves. His instincts and technique are raw—not nonexistent, but underdeveloped. He doesn't have the agility to make an early impact in a zone scheme.

Hope he doesn't drink the water(#). Racer : 10/31/2018 4:29 pm : link ...that our last 5 or so attempts to fill the RG position have been drinking.



(#)Sy'56 Redskins game review 10/31/18

Also, he is young edavisiii : 10/31/2018 4:29 pm : link With the right coach he could get better.

RE: Can't get any worse than Jerry---> Omameh FranknWeezer : 10/31/2018 4:31 pm : link

Quote: Can't get any worse than Flowers--->Solder, Wheeler



Glad they are at least doing what they can though.



What would be the cap implications of going ahead and cutting bait on Omameh now? His benching has a "Flowers-esque" flavor to it, where it seems doubtful he's coming back in, absent an emergency. Appears they'd rather scour the waiver wire for talent and/or play the young guys to see what they have.

RE: What a joke. Gettleman has not gotten 1 right. UConn4523 : 10/31/2018 4:32 pm : link

Quote:



How many more times will you make the same joke?

RE: Also, he is young larryflower37 : 10/31/2018 4:32 pm : link

Quote: With the right coach he could get better.



He just got cut from the team with the right coach.

He just got cut from the team with the right coach.

. arcarsenal : 10/31/2018 4:33 pm : link We are at the point now where finding an average offensive lineman would be a massive victory.

Hell, teach him up and have him start at RG over Greco Anakim : 10/31/2018 4:34 pm : link Greco was dreadful at RG

RE: RE: Also, he is young Brown Recluse : 10/31/2018 4:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160086 edavisiii said:





Quote:





With the right coach he could get better.







He just got cut from the team with the right coach.



Another Eeyore.

RE: RE: What a joke. Gettleman has not gotten 1 right. larryflower37 : 10/31/2018 4:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160077 larryflower37 said:





Quote:













How many more times will you make the same joke?



When people stop thinking a mid-season cut is our savior.

Do you understand line depth is needed on most teams?

How poor do you have to play to get cut in week 8?

When people stop thinking a mid-season cut is our savior.
Do you understand line depth is needed on most teams?
How poor do you have to play to get cut in week 8?
Flowers bad.

RE: Imagine going from the Rams - undefeated pivo : 10/31/2018 4:37 pm : link

Quote: to the Giants



I guess being slightly better than going from undefeated to unemployed...maybe

RE: RE: RE: Also, he is young larryflower37 : 10/31/2018 4:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160095 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





In comment 14160086 edavisiii said:





Quote:





With the right coach he could get better.







He just got cut from the team with the right coach.







Another Eeyore.



Really?

Come on, be a realist.

We have signed a ton of lineman this year and zero have worked out.

Why would you think someone who was the bottom player on another team(cut to make room for a new player) is coming in here and become serviceable.

Really?
Come on, be a realist.
We have signed a ton of lineman this year and zero have worked out.
Why would you think someone who was the bottom player on another team(cut to make room for a new player) is coming in here and become serviceable.
It speaks to how poor our line play has become.

RE: Imagine going from the Rams - undefeated bradshaw44 : 10/31/2018 4:43 pm : link

Quote: to the Giants





Undefeated to defeated.

RE: RE: RE: What a joke. Gettleman has not gotten 1 right. Jay on the Island : 10/31/2018 4:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160094 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 14160077 larryflower37 said:





Quote:













How many more times will you make the same joke?







When people stop thinking a mid-season cut is our savior.

Do you understand line depth is needed on most teams?

How poor do you have to play to get cut in week 8?

Flowers bad.

Weird I haven't seen a single person refer to Jamon Brown as a savior. He is a young offensive linemen with a lot of starting experience. According to reports he played well last year for the Rams. Is he a great player? No but he could end up being a solid player for the Giants. It's better to take chances on early picks at this stage than to just keep playing guys like Greco and Pulley who won't be here next season.



Weird I haven't seen a single person refer to Jamon Brown as a savior. He is a young offensive linemen with a lot of starting experience. According to reports he played well last year for the Rams. Is he a great player? No but he could end up being a solid player for the Giants. It's better to take chances on early picks at this stage than to just keep playing guys like Greco and Pulley who won't be here next season.

The Rams took Greco in the 3rd round years ago and they waived him during his 3rd season. He was claimed by the Browns and ended up being a dependable starter for them for several seasons. As arc said, If Brown is even an average guard or right tackle for the Giants then that is a nice addition for nothing.

worth a shot bluepepper : 10/31/2018 4:48 pm : link honestly sounds like we may actually have gotten lucky here. Was part of a very effective line in 2017. Lost job in part due to suspension. May have a weed problem but got to take your chances.

Typical BBI Reponse pa_giant_fan : 10/31/2018 4:51 pm : link Yesterday people on here were clamoring for Gettleman to sign this guy, but today its a joke of a signing.

RE: RE: RE: What a joke. Gettleman has not gotten 1 right. Giants in 07 : 10/31/2018 4:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160094 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 14160077 larryflower37 said:





Quote:













How many more times will you make the same joke?







When people stop thinking a mid-season cut is our savior.

Do you understand line depth is needed on most teams?

How poor do you have to play to get cut in week 8?

Flowers bad.



He hasn't played this year.. He was injured and lost his job out of camp.

Yeah, why the hell not mikeinbloomfield : 10/31/2018 4:58 pm : link Starter for a decent team last year. He's got a better resume than anyone on the OL now outside Solder. This is a no brainer and I don't get the criticism. "Gettleman hasn't gotten one right yet." Holy crap, give me a break.

He has been terrible Sy'56 : 10/31/2018 5:05 pm : link But I think he can be an upgrade at RG. Yes I am serious

He Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/31/2018 5:05 pm : : 10/31/2018 5:05 pm : link actually may start at right guard pretty darn soon.





RE: Yeah, why the hell not larryflower37 : 10/31/2018 5:07 pm : link

Quote: Starter for a decent team last year. He's got a better resume than anyone on the OL now outside Solder. This is a no brainer and I don't get the criticism. "Gettleman hasn't gotten one right yet." Holy crap, give me a break.



It's a good move because it can't hurt but he is a jag.



Tell me one lineman that's has worked out?

For someone who claims this is his strength, he has made poor decisions.

It's a good move because it can't hurt but he is a jag.
Tell me one lineman that's has worked out?
For someone who claims this is his strength, he has made poor decisions.

See what he has micky : 10/31/2018 5:07 pm : link Who knows?

RE: RE: RE: What a joke. Gettleman has not gotten 1 right. Larry in Pencilvania : 10/31/2018 5:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160094 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 14160077 larryflower37 said:





Quote:













How many more times will you make the same joke?







When people stop thinking a mid-season cut is our savior.

Do you understand line depth is needed on most teams?

How poor do you have to play to get cut in week 8?

Flowers bad.



There was this guy who was pretty meh who played center for the Browns and no one here thought he'd be any good. The Giants took a gamble and he went to three pro-bowls and was named all-pro and won a Super Bowl. His name was Shaun O'Hara

Hopefully Jamon Brown can play while on ... Boy Cord : 10/31/2018 5:17 pm : link ... heavy anti-depressants. Tuesday he wakes up a member of the 8-0 LA Rams and on Wednesday he is part of the circus. The good news for him is it’s only for eight games. But, no playoff checks or potentially a ring.

Like it youngd74 : 10/31/2018 5:20 pm : link As sad as it may sound. May be the most talented option we've had at right guard in awhile. Lets hope he plays to his potential.

Hopefully he can get caught up in time Jay on the Island : 10/31/2018 5:23 pm : link to start after the bye week which would allow Pulley to go back to the bench where he belongs. Greco can move back to center.

Not for nuthin' ... Beezer : 10/31/2018 5:28 pm : link but Jamon is Spanish for ham.



Ham Brown, ladies and gentlemen.

RE: Also, he is young short lease : 10/31/2018 5:28 pm : link

Quote: With the right coach he could get better.



Do we even have an offensive line coach? In comment 14160086 edavisiii said:Do we even have an offensive line coach?

RE: RE: RE: Also, he is young santacruzom : 10/31/2018 5:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160095 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





In comment 14160086 edavisiii said:





Quote:





With the right coach he could get better.







He just got cut from the team with the right coach.







Another Eeyore.



He's not wrong though. Sean McVay versus Shurmur? LOL.

you know you really hit bottom when ....... Bluesbreaker : 10/31/2018 5:34 pm : link in 15 years we have drafted 15 offensive lineman

Seven of those players are still playing or currently on

a team . Five of those were let go in the past two seasons .

We have one starter from those on the team in Will Hernandez

Anyways

Welcome Jamon Brown to the black hole for O-lineman ..

RE: RE: Also, he is young larryflower37 : 10/31/2018 5:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160086 edavisiii said:





Quote:





With the right coach he could get better.







Do we even have an offensive line coach?



Hal Hunter



Quote: Hunter was fired by the Browns after the team set a dubious franchise record with 66 sacks allowed while going 1-15 in 2016. The Browns went 0-16 and allowed 50 sacks in 2017.

He is on pace to break his sack record!!! In comment 14160167 short lease said:Hal HunterHe is on pace to break his sack record!!!

thank goodness.. prdave73 : 10/31/2018 5:53 pm : link Grecko should be starting in any roster. He has been horrible as a gaurd..

. Banks : 10/31/2018 5:53 pm : link can't say i noticed him while watching so i have no idea of this guy's skill. I'm hoping he views this as a good opportunity. He lost his starting job and he comes to a situation where he can prove himself and get that back. Welcome to the team, hog mollie brown

If he makes one hole for Saquon Csonka : 10/31/2018 6:00 pm : link it'll be worth it.

Love the bio XBRONX : 10/31/2018 6:02 pm : link Creates panic with his length. LMAO. What a joke

Another Ham and Egger SHO'NUFF : 10/31/2018 6:06 pm : link throw shit at the wall and see what sticks... always a good way of building a team. JAMON!

RE: Hopefully he can get caught up in time Diver_Down : 10/31/2018 6:25 pm : link

Quote: to start after the bye week which would allow Pulley to go back to the bench where he belongs. Greco can move back to center.



While Greco has been terrible at RG, he is better at center than Spencer.

RE: If he makes one hole for Saquon Rong5611 : 10/31/2018 6:41 pm : link



In comment

it'll be worth it. AGREE. Really nothing to lose with this guy.

RE: RE: Hopefully he can get caught up in time Rong5611 : 10/31/2018 6:42 pm : link



In comment

Quote: In comment 14160163 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





to start after the bye week which would allow Pulley to go back to the bench where he belongs. Greco can move back to center.







Pulley is terrible.

Who did we cut ChicagoMarty : 10/31/2018 6:43 pm : link to make room?

RE: RE: RE: Hopefully he can get caught up in time Diver_Down : 10/31/2018 6:46 pm : link

Quote: Pulley is terrible.



In comment 14160214 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 14160163 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





to start after the bye week which would allow Pulley to go back to the bench where he belongs. Greco can move back to center.







While Greco has been terrible at RG, he is better at center than Spencer.







I agree. Pulley should only be here as emergency depth. I hope during the bye that they reshuffle the line and have Spencer sit. Greco back at Center and either get Jamon in there at RG or put Omameh. While Omameh has been bad, he is not nearly as bad as Greco. The Spencer/Greco combo has been awful even by our standards.

RE: Hope we sign his brother next week. smshmth8690 : 10/31/2018 6:51 pm : link

Quote: heard that Jamon and Queso Brown are always better together.





I see what you did there, others have followed, but you sir owned the first ham reference.

RE: He has been terrible longlive#10 : 10/31/2018 7:11 pm : link

Quote: But I think he can be an upgrade at RG. Yes I am serious



I mean you said it right in the header.. "terrible" is an upgrade

RE: RE: Also, he is young NYDCBlue : 10/31/2018 7:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160086 edavisiii said:





Quote:





With the right coach he could get better.







He just got cut from the team with the right coach.



Hurumph....

Hurumph....
Ok, good point. But is the LAR OL coach any good? Who is the LAR OL coach?

Move Greco back to center 5BowlsSoon : 10/31/2018 7:40 pm : link Plug him in at RG. Problem solved. Oh wait.....right and left tackle......hmmmmm, that may take more planning.

Someone please remind me 5BowlsSoon : 10/31/2018 7:45 pm : link Why we got rid of Brett Jones?

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10/31/2018 7:53 pm : link



Quote: Typical BBI Reponse

pa_giant_fan : 4:51 pm : link : reply

Yesterday people on here were clamoring for Gettleman to sign this guy, but today its a joke of a signing.



Yesterday it was "If Gettleman doesn't sign this guy he's completely lost". We sign him and jackasses like larryflowers post that it is a terrible signing and that the guy must be complete dogshit to get cut mid-season.



Yesterday it was "If Gettleman doesn't sign this guy he's completely lost". We sign him and jackasses like larryflowers post that it is a terrible signing and that the guy must be complete dogshit to get cut mid-season.
You really can't make some of these comments up

who cares what these clowns do anymore GiantsFan84 : 10/31/2018 7:56 pm : link i'm so down on this franchise at this point. hopefully he sucks worse than what we have and they keep losing

Looking at the Rams forums... Eli Wilson : 10/31/2018 8:06 pm : link I can't fins anything negative about his play. Most fans are angry/confused by him being cut.



They think that his salary slot was needed for their trade of Fowler and the prevailing thought being he would be too expensive to re-sign in the off-season.

RE: What a joke. Gettleman has not gotten 1 right. Jerry from Maine : 10/31/2018 8:08 pm : link

really dude.. Guys had the job less then a year and he's the problem... lov it

Huh?? FatMan in Charlotte : 10/31/2018 8:14 pm : link



Quote: who cares what these clowns do anymore

GiantsFan84 : 7:56 pm : link : reply

i'm so down on this franchise at this point. hopefully he sucks worse than what we have and they keep losing



Why not just fucking bail then?

RE: LOL.. larryflower37 : 10/31/2018 8:20 pm : link

Quote: so fucking true:







Quote:





Typical BBI Reponse

pa_giant_fan : 4:51 pm : link : reply

Yesterday people on here were clamoring for Gettleman to sign this guy, but today its a joke of a signing.







Yesterday it was "If Gettleman doesn't sign this guy he's completely lost". We sign him and jackasses like larryflowers post that it is a terrible signing and that the guy must be complete dogshit to get cut mid-season.



You really can't make some of these comments up



I didn't say it was a bad signing but to think he is going to improve this line is a joke. He is a jag and nothing more.

Also cutting someone in week 8 on the offense line where depth is at a premium screams loudly.

I didn't say it was a bad signing but to think he is going to improve this line is a joke. He is a jag and nothing more.
Also cutting someone in week 8 on the offense line where depth is at a premium screams loudly.
If don't don't agree fine but easy up on the name calling tough guy.

RE: RE: What a joke. Gettleman has not gotten 1 right. larryflower37 : 10/31/2018 8:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160077 larryflower37 said:





Quote:









really dude.. Guys had the job less then a year and he's the problem... lov it

Name one FA signing on the line he has gotten right?

He has made 6 or 7.

Name one FA signing on the line he has gotten right?
He has made 6 or 7.
This line is all his.

Hopefully he’s better then Omameh....... Simms11 : 10/31/2018 8:23 pm : link Maybe we can also see what Evan Brown can do at Center after the break. Pulley at Center and Greco at RG were worse then Greco at Center and Omameh at RG. Time for a new combination.

This move is a no-brainer. 81_Great_Dane : 10/31/2018 10:08 pm : link First, given how bad the Giants' linemen are, he is almost a lock to be better than one of the O-linemen now on the Giants' 53. He might be better than the current starters at both right guard and right tackle.



Second, he was a solid starter last year. He hasn't played this season but he was MUCH better than anyone on the right side of the Giants' 2018 line. That's a very low bar, but any improvement is welcome.



Third, he's exactly the kind of player the Giants should be going after: Young, cheap, and may thrive with a change of scenery. If he doesn't work out, he didn't really cost them anything. He can be released and they can move on.

RE: RE: RE: What a joke. Gettleman has not gotten 1 right. section125 : 10/31/2018 10:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14160324 Jerry from Maine said:





Quote:





In comment 14160077 larryflower37 said:





Quote:









really dude.. Guys had the job less then a year and he's the problem... lov it





Name one FA signing on the line he has gotten right?

He has made 6 or 7.

This line is all his.



Name one oline in the last 5 years anyone has gotten right.



There is nothing wrong with bringing this guy in for a look see. If he is marginally better, it is an upgrade. Maybe Eli only gets sacked 3 times next game.



Point is, they are looking. There is little out there and even if this guy ends up a backup, it is better than what is here now plus he is league minimum.



Name one oline in the last 5 years anyone has gotten right.
There is nothing wrong with bringing this guy in for a look see. If he is marginally better, it is an upgrade. Maybe Eli only gets sacked 3 times next game.
Point is, they are looking. There is little out there and even if this guy ends up a backup, it is better than what is here now plus he is league minimum.
And Fats is right. Yesterday "everyone" was screaming to claim him. Today derision......

RE: This move is a no-brainer. Boy Cord : 10/31/2018 11:20 pm : link

Quote: First, given how bad the Giants' linemen are, he is almost a lock to be better than one of the O-linemen now on the Giants' 53. He might be better than the current starters at both right guard and right tackle.



Second, he was a solid starter last year. He hasn't played this season but he was MUCH better than anyone on the right side of the Giants' 2018 line. That's a very low bar, but any improvement is welcome.



Third, he's exactly the kind of player the Giants should be going after: Young, cheap, and may thrive with a change of scenery. If he doesn't work out, he didn't really cost them anything. He can be released and they can move on.



Agreed about a no brainer, but he and the Giants are really going to have to gel if he is going to be anything more than an 8-game rental. FA after this season I believe. If he has any talent he will be starting after the bye.

RE: LOL.. Rico : 10/31/2018 11:53 pm : link

Quote: so fucking true:







Quote:





Typical BBI Reponse

pa_giant_fan : 4:51 pm : link : reply

Yesterday people on here were clamoring for Gettleman to sign this guy, but today its a joke of a signing.







Yesterday it was "If Gettleman doesn't sign this guy he's completely lost". We sign him and jackasses like larryflowers post that it is a terrible signing and that the guy must be complete dogshit to get cut mid-season.



You really can't make some of these comments up



We signed a player who likely has some issues since he was cut mid-season. Some of us want to hope for the best, while some others vent about a lost season.



We signed a player who likely has some issues since he was cut mid-season. Some of us want to hope for the best, while some others vent about a lost season.
So FMiC sees this as a perfect opportunity to call another BBI'er a jackass. That's just great. He's just a little ray of sunshine!

I like this move. FStubbs : 6:32 am : link This guy is potentially our 3rd best offensive lineman the day he walks in. (Which is also an indictment of our line).



No brainer.

Brown’s bio reads like Omameh’s. Physically imposing, can’t figure out Ivan15 : 8:14 am : link If he plays LG or RG. Not much movement. Lost in space.



Thee only difference is that Brown has played some tackle.

Let's hope he knows how to block an opposing DL Rick in Dallas : 8:29 am : link he would be our first OL on right side who can block

I wish we could go back to May 1. Left Omameh at LG, started Hernandez Ivan15 : 8:32 am : link at RG, and kept Jones at center with Halapio as backup.



We would have still had the RT Flowers problem but the Giants might have been a little bit better built than they are today.



I know there was good reason to put Hernandez at LG and You could argue that putting Hernandez at RG would have pulled him away from his natural position but I thought what he had shown in college fit better at RG anyway. Kind of like Snee never would have been as good at LG as he had been at RG.

Here is a simple question...... Doomster : 8:42 am : link Name all the guys on the OL and DL, that you predict will still be here, 3 years from now

How’s his driving record? VinegarPeppers : 8:44 am : link Because that’s big these days.