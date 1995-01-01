What if...the Giants actually have a "strong" finish Matt in SGS : 1:54 pm In the midst of this trainwreck, there is one reality of this 1-7 team. The only game they got blown out in was the Eagles game.



In each of the other 6 losses (ugh), the Giants went into the 4th quarter of each game down the following:



- Jags- down 13-9

- Cowboys- down 13-3

- Saints- down 19-10

- Panthers- down 20-16

- Falcons- down 10-6

- Redskins- down 10-3



What does this tell us?



Well, it tells you, to Shurmur's credit, the Giants haven't quit on him and are playing hard. They are in the games going into the 4th quarter, at least on the scoreboard, which at the end of the day is all that matters.



It also tells you that the defense is playing pretty well. 4 of these times they have held teams under 14 points.



It also tells you how bad the offense has been and that, as we know, most of the Giants yardage and big plays come after the game gets away in the 4th quarter and Eli puts up garbage time yards and TDs.



But ultimately, let's all remember something, Gettleman has turned over a significant portion of the roster, and has made several roster moves after the final cut down that had nothing to do with injury. Moves were made specifically to change the depth on the team. This Giants team has zero depth, which shows itself in the 4th quarter.



The facts about the roster has pointed to me that Gettleman knew he needed to reload this team. And he hoped that the offensive line changes would keep Eli upright and let him work with Barkley, Odell, etc and hope the Giants could compete for a playoff spot, but that's out the window now.



However, the fact is, with an easier schedule in the 2nd half, and the reality that the Giants have been competitive going into the final quarter, it's not out of the realm that the Giants win a few games here in the 2nd half. I"m not saying they are going 9-7 or 8-8, but I wouldn't at all be shocked if this team finished 4-12 or 5-11.



Let's assume the Giants go 4-4 here on out. And maybe a field goal kicker will actually miss from 75 yards with the game on the line to beat the Giants. If nothing else substantially changes (ie- we don't see Lauletta) and instead of losing a game 23-20, they win 23-20 to a Tampa or San Francisco, what will this mean to the team, honestly?



IMO, the positive would be that beyond the continued experience under the belt for Barkley, Hernandez, etc, would be that maybe there is hope for Shurmur as a coach that he could still rally his team. If I was the Giants front office, that is what I'm looking at.



The negative? It's obvious, draft position and ability to get a QB.



Bottom line, if this scenario happens, what do we as Giants fans have to be happy about?

Close games Thegratefulhead : 1:59 pm : link In this case means they are adept at scoring points once the defense is willing to concede yardage for time spent on the game clock.



Some confidence in Shurmur going forward.. Sean : 1:59 pm : link If he *doesn’t* do this, I’d argue he should be fired.

RE: Close games Matt in SGS : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: In this case means they are adept at scoring points once the defense is willing to concede yardage for time spent on the game clock.



The point is, they are in games going into the 4th quarter. I'm not talking about the final score, when the Giants get window dressing points/yards. In 6 of the 7 losses, the outcome has been in doubt until the Giants get put away by mid 4th and Eli starts throwing the ball all over the park because the pass rush has stopped. In comment 14161120 Thegratefulhead said:The point is, they are in games going into the 4th quarter. I'm not talking about the final score, when the Giants get window dressing points/yards. In 6 of the 7 losses, the outcome has been in doubt until the Giants get put away by mid 4th and Eli starts throwing the ball all over the park because the pass rush has stopped.

Obvious giants#1 : 2:04 pm : link but it depends why and/or how they are winning. Is it due to the competition just being shittier (i.e. SF) or are we seeing some young guys step up.



Good signs for the D:

- Carter evolving as a pass rusher

- Goodson/Davis improving, particularly in coverage

- Hamilton/Haley/Lippett looking like top 4 CBs

- Hill/Tomlinson and maybe McIntosh controlling the LOS



Offensively:

We know what Beckham/Barkley/Shepard can do, so that trio carrying us to some wins doesn't change the long term outlook, but:

- Consistency from Engram in the passing game and improved run blocking

- Hernandez continuing to improve

- Solder getting back to "average" LT (ok, this isn't really long term, but buys 2-3 years to find a long term LT)

- Someone else on the OL showing they can at least be quality depth going forward, if not a low end starter. Unfortunately I have very little optimism here

- And the big one - KL getting action and looking impressive





The only difference between 1 win and 6 wins... bw in dc : 2:04 pm : link is a lower draft pick. It means nothing in the scheme of things. You are out of the playoffs, the QB is likely gone, there is going to be even more roster turnover, etc, etc.



Right now winning for this organization is losing. And playing Lauletta.

I'll be shocked if we finish 1-15... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:04 pm : link But let's not kid ourselves: this is a bad, bad football team. I'm expecting a 3-13 repeat.

The OL is still a mess Beer Man : 2:10 pm : link I don't see a strong finish in the cards

from a straight up mathmatical standpoint fkap : 2:11 pm : link winning is losing.



From a psychological standpoint, winning could breed a winning mentality - somewhat of a dubious notion, but I believe losing breeds a losing mentality.



Fans, regardless of rational/mathematic thinking, want wins. Hope for playoffs may be gone, but it would be nice to see a team that looks like it's improving. Do you really want a shitty team with a good prospect at QB? There are other players on the team besides QB.

Great timing for this thread (great minds) djm : 2:12 pm : link I was laying on the couch watching the Knicks blow another 4th quarter last night when I thought, what if Eli and this offense finishes the year red hot? Then what?



It’s not an impossible scenario to envision.

538 projects arniefez : 2:13 pm : link they'll win 4 games. Which would be a 25% improvement over last year. Contract extensions all around.

I was going to post a similar thread the other day... bradshaw44 : 2:15 pm : link But opted not to do so. I wonder what would happen if we won 6 of 8. This place would be a disaster.

RE: Obvious Rong5611 : 2:16 pm : link



- Barkley is a rookie, he needs to develop and have success on a pro level.



- Beckham - Important for his confidence/state of mind, and ours. If he succeeds, the offense succeeds...everyone grows especially Lauletta and the coaches.



- Shepard - We need to make a call on eventually re-signing him. Is he a slot guy or the whole package. We need to know.



I think Sammo85 : 2:18 pm : link they beat the Niners next weekend but I can see them losing the next four in a row.



I can’t see anything better than 3-13 here. 2-14 would not shock me.

If you are an advocate for this regime.. Sean : 2:21 pm : link you should absolutely be rooting for wins. Given the 2nd half schedule, if this team finishes with the #1 pick in the draft, how can you possible have confidence in Shurmur?

RE: The only difference between 1 win and 6 wins... Brown Recluse : 2:22 pm : link

Quote: is a lower draft pick. It means nothing in the scheme of things. You are out of the playoffs, the QB is likely gone, there is going to be even more roster turnover, etc, etc.



Right now winning for this organization is losing. And playing Lauletta.



It probably means nothing to fans watching the game from the comfort of their couch, with their favorite beer and cheeto fingers - but I'm sure it means something to the players and coaches who are actually out there busting their ass every weekend to win a few games.



In the "grand scheme," a winning culture and environment is pretty damn important. In comment 14161129 bw in dc said:It probably means nothing to fans watching the game from the comfort of their couch, with their favorite beer and cheeto fingers - but I'm sure it means something to the players and coaches who are actually out there busting their ass every weekend to win a few games.In the "grand scheme," a winning culture and environment is pretty damn important.

Lots of good points on this thread Matt in SGS : 2:23 pm : link but the point is not to debate going 1-15 is "better" than 5-11 in the long run. I think that's fairly obvious from a draft position and needs on this team.



The point is, in the scenario, which is not out of the realm that the Giants find a way to win 3-4 games in the 2nd half, and assuming that Lauletta does not play due to his idiocy in Weehawken, what do we as fans have to be happy about?



Giants#1 has a good list.

Come on TyreeHelmet : 2:24 pm : link I don’t care what the scores were, those games weren’t close. Carolina/ Houston yes but I never felt they were winning those other games. They are a bad team- plain and simple. Wait till the defense plays poorly, then things will get really ugly.

RE: from a straight up mathmatical standpoint bw in dc : 2:24 pm : link

Quote: winning is losing.



From a psychological standpoint, winning could breed a winning mentality - somewhat of a dubious notion, but I believe losing breeds a losing mentality.



Fans, regardless of rational/mathematic thinking, want wins. Hope for playoffs may be gone, but it would be nice to see a team that looks like it's improving. Do you really want a shitty team with a good prospect at QB? There are other players on the team besides QB.



If you assume a new QB, another roster overhaul to a degree, etc, than this culture factor isn't really going to matter.



Here is the most important thing this franchise can do right now - play Lauletta so (1) he can get real game experience and (2) the organization can see if he's really got the goods to potentially take the baton. In comment 14161139 fkap said:If you assume a new QB, another roster overhaul to a degree, etc, than this culture factor isn't really going to matter.Here is the most important thing this franchise can do right now - play Lauletta so (1) he can get real game experience and (2) the organization can see if he's really got the goods to potentially take the baton.

I dont see us winning another game ArcadeSlumlord : 2:26 pm : link benching Manning may actually net us a victory however lol.

the weekly trend on here is UESBLUE : 2:27 pm : link by Sunday night everyone wants the team blown up and as the week progresses optimism seeps back in. We all love the Giants but as currently comprised there isnt enough talent there. Another win or two if we catch a cpl breaks but this team is going nowhere.

RE: If you are an advocate for this regime.. Matt in SGS : 2:28 pm : link

Quote: you should absolutely be rooting for wins. Given the 2nd half schedule, if this team finishes with the #1 pick in the draft, how can you possible have confidence in Shurmur?



Not a bad point. However, if the Giants organization, in their heart of hearts felt this is a multiyear rebuild, and outside of maybe 10-12 core guys, the rest can come or go, you would have to assume that Mara is granting this year as a write off now that it's obvious their plan to hope to compete for a playoff spot is out the window.



If that is the case, wouldn't it be better to arm Gettleman and Shurmur with another top 2 pick to get the best talent as quickly as possible.



The one positive I thought of if the Giants got 5-11 and pick 6th or so. If that QB won't be there for them to move up, they need to move down and acquire more picks. It will be easier to make that trade down and get more picks throughout the draft to fill multiple needs than to go all in on a "franchise QB" hopeful in the top 2. The temptation is gone and there shouldn't be a can't miss guy like a Barkley at #6 since they would never fall there. In comment 14161151 Sean said:Not a bad point. However, if the Giants organization, in their heart of hearts felt this is a multiyear rebuild, and outside of maybe 10-12 core guys, the rest can come or go, you would have to assume that Mara is granting this year as a write off now that it's obvious their plan to hope to compete for a playoff spot is out the window.If that is the case, wouldn't it be better to arm Gettleman and Shurmur with another top 2 pick to get the best talent as quickly as possible.The one positive I thought of if the Giants got 5-11 and pick 6th or so. If that QB won't be there for them to move up, they need to move down and acquire more picks. It will be easier to make that trade down and get more picks throughout the draft to fill multiple needs than to go all in on a "franchise QB" hopeful in the top 2. The temptation is gone and there shouldn't be a can't miss guy like a Barkley at #6 since they would never fall there.

RE: Come on Matt in SGS : 2:32 pm : link

Quote: I don’t care what the scores were, those games weren’t close. Carolina/ Houston yes but I never felt they were winning those other games. They are a bad team- plain and simple. Wait till the defense plays poorly, then things will get really ugly.



I know what you are saying, but I don't agree. In 4 of those games, the Giants were a tipped pass and pick 6 or a breakaway Barkley or Odell TD from taking a lead or tying the game. The Giants aren't good enough to take control of a game and win 35-3, and they haven't been since 2012. Again, the scoreboard is all that matters. In comment 14161156 TyreeHelmet said:I know what you are saying, but I don't agree. In 4 of those games, the Giants were a tipped pass and pick 6 or a breakaway Barkley or Odell TD from taking a lead or tying the game. The Giants aren't good enough to take control of a game and win 35-3, and they haven't been since 2012. Again, the scoreboard is all that matters.

RE: I dont see us winning another game Toth029 : 2:36 pm : link

Quote: benching Manning may actually net us a victory however lol.

Yeah Tanney and KL will light it up! In comment 14161160 ArcadeSlumlord said:Yeah Tanney and KL will light it up!

RE: 538 projects giants#1 : 2:39 pm : link

Quote: they'll win 4 games. Which would be a 25% improvement over last year. Contract extensions all around.



That's a 33% improvement over last year! In comment 14161141 arniefez said:That's a 33% improvement over last year!

guys... they're 1-7 V.I.G. : 2:40 pm : link AND HEALTHY!

what happens when someone that matters get's injured?

2-14 [i hope]

We have 4 or 5 winnable games. MOOPS : 2:41 pm : link Going 6-10 would really suck, both draftwise and by raising some false expectations for the future. Better to keep the win total to 3 or less.

Stay the course.

RE: from a straight up mathmatical standpoint BigBlueinChicago : 2:43 pm : link

Quote: winning is losing.



From a psychological standpoint, winning could breed a winning mentality - somewhat of a dubious notion, but I believe losing breeds a losing mentality.



Fans, regardless of rational/mathematic thinking, want wins. Hope for playoffs may be gone, but it would be nice to see a team that looks like it's improving. Do you really want a shitty team with a good prospect at QB? There are other players on the team besides QB.



This would be true if 60 to 70% of the current roster is going to be part of the solution to get things back to where the Giants are contenders. If this percentage of players are going to be here for the process, than getting a few wins is invaluable.



But when you look around, add up the amount of players who you envision on this team in two years. How many? 30% more or less?



If this roster is going to be flushed out again after Week 17, then the difference between 2 wins and 6 is irrelevant.



In comment 14161139 fkap said:This would be true if 60 to 70% of the current roster is going to be part of the solution to get things back to where the Giants are contenders. If this percentage of players are going to be here for the process, than getting a few wins is invaluable.But when you look around, add up the amount of players who you envision on this team in two years. How many? 30% more or less?If this roster is going to be flushed out again after Week 17, then the difference between 2 wins and 6 is irrelevant.

Where's Jim Fassel? longlive#10 : 2:48 pm : link We're not gonna lose another damn game this season!

With so many holes on the roster, Diver_Down : 2:50 pm : link we will still get blue chip talent. Might not get the QB that everyone is clamoring for, but if we are in the 6-10 range, it aligns with talent like Greedy Williams or Jonah Williams. Both dire needs on this team that are day 1 starters. The decision on Eli will be made way before the draft as his roster bonus will either be paid or not. Kyle's situation might have cost him his opportunity. A guy running late 2 days in a row shows that he isn't committed as he should be. If practice is at 8, he needs to be there at 7.

I found this quote from Mike Ditka Matt in SGS : 2:51 pm : link



Ditka took over the Bears in 1982. Da Bears had 2 winning seasons in their previous 19 years. Two. By the mid 1980s they were a powerhouse.



This is what Ditka told his team at his first minicamp



Quote: "The good news is, our goal is to win the division, conference and Super Bowl. The bad news is, as I look out at you all, many of you won't be here to see it."



The Bears went 3-6 in his first strike shortened season. Went 8-8 the next year. And by 1984 had turned into a monster.



Shurmur and Gettleman need to have that same view as Iron Mike did. something that I wish the Giants organization would embrace. And really they should have once the fired McAdoo, but better late than never. However, it sums up where this team is.Ditka took over the Bears in 1982. Da Bears had 2 winning seasons in their previous 19 years. Two. By the mid 1980s they were a powerhouse.This is what Ditka told his team at his first minicampThe Bears went 3-6 in his first strike shortened season. Went 8-8 the next year. And by 1984 had turned into a monster.Shurmur and Gettleman need to have that same view as Iron Mike did.

A strong finish is Eli SHO'NUFF : 2:53 pm : link getting out of this season alive!

RE: RE: Come on BigBlueinChicago : 2:58 pm : link

In this iteration of the NFL, the "bad teams" don't get drilled week in and week out like say, Rutgers in football.



The league has designed it where even the shittiest team will remain competitive for a period of time. Hell, even the Browns last year in going 0-16 lost nearly 1/2 their games last year by less than 10 points. I bet you they could say "if not for this play" or "we were just a ____ away from winning." But since they have been terrible for so long, they have just come to expect it.



Pointing to one or two plays here or there is what the shitty teams do to justify them not being as shitty as they are. They do just enough to lose the game.



It's how they can talk themselves into thinking they are "not that far away" and just needs a few small "tweaks" and then make decisions based on that only to dig the hole even deeper.



In comment 14161167 Matt in SGS said:In this iteration of the NFL, the "bad teams" don't get drilled week in and week out like say, Rutgers in football.The league has designed it where even the shittiest team will remain competitive for a period of time. Hell, even the Browns last year in going 0-16 lost nearly 1/2 their games last year by less than 10 points. I bet you they could say "if not for this play" or "we were just a ____ away from winning." But since they have been terrible for so long, they have just come to expect it.Pointing to one or two plays here or there is what the shitty teams do to justify them not being as shitty as they are. They do just enough to lose the game.It's how they can talk themselves into thinking they are "not that far away" and just needs a few small "tweaks" and then make decisions based on that only to dig the hole even deeper.

It's possible Jerry in DC : 2:59 pm : link You see really bad teams scrape out a few wins at the end 9f the season all the time. We were fortunate enough not to win enough last year for it to matter.



Although in retrospect, a lower pick might have actually helped us to make a better pick in that draft.

This team isn't having a strong finish by any definition BillT : 3:08 pm : link The lack of an OL means the offense will be crippled and remain so. Look at those halftime scores again. What have the Giants scored? 9,3,10,16,6,3. That's pitiful and it isn't getting better.

I get the point that winning means a lower draft pick.... Reb8thVA : 3:08 pm : link but at some point you want to win games because winning is indicative of progress. This isn't one of those years where we are snake bit by injuries and we are going to rebound next year as we get healthy. Yes, I want a high draft pick but I would also like to see some signs that we are improving. Bottom line is I'm tired of watching terrible football.

The Notion of the Giants Being in Every Game... Jim in Tampa : 3:11 pm : link Reminds me of a tennis match I played years ago.



I was a "middle of the pack" (intermediate) tennis player and the club I belonged to had a service where they would match you up with players who were supposedly at the same level. The goal of course was for all the players to have competitive matches.



More often than not however the matches just weren't competitive and I either got my ass kicked all over the court by a skilled player or I trounced the other guy.



At the end of a best of three set match that I won 6-0, 6-1, I shook hands with my opponent and thanked him for a "good match".



He responded by saying, "At least our match was competitive."



I probably should have just smiled, but instead I blurted out, "What do you mean competitive? I beat you 6-0, 6-1."



To which he replied, "Yeah but I took you to deuce a bunch of times and I was in every game."



But like the Giants he only won one of them.

The biggest positive would be a glimmer of hope jcn56 : 3:14 pm : link that Shurmur is not over his head.



Of course, that's offset by the huge negative, a decrease in draft position that would mean a net drop in the blue chip talent available to us.

With regards to this season and an assessment of management & coaching Go Terps : 3:16 pm : link I think the die is cast. This season has been an utter failure at every level and I would replace the people running the show.

I'd feel more optimistic with a strong finish Metnut : 3:19 pm : link if they can beat actual playoff contenders who are playing meaningful games (to make the playoffs or for home field/bye).



If they manage to put together 3-4 wins on beating poor opponents I wouldn't be impressed at all.

Reb8th fkap : 3:20 pm : link that's what I think. I would rather see progress and a team that only needs major overhaul than a we suck and 90% of the team needs replacing. Which one I expect and which I want are likely two different things.



realistically, progress was what we were supposed to see this year, not some pie in the sky notion that we were going to be competitive for playoffs and beyond. I don't think we made much progress, but it would be nice to be wrong and see more progress than currently evident.

RE: I'd feel more optimistic with a strong finish Matt in SGS : 3:41 pm : link

Quote: if they can beat actual playoff contenders who are playing meaningful games (to make the playoffs or for home field/bye).



If they manage to put together 3-4 wins on beating poor opponents I wouldn't be impressed at all.



The scenario you are talking about is a redux of 2013. In comment 14161238 Metnut said:The scenario you are talking about is a redux of 2013.

Says MotownGIANTS : 4:25 pm : link Bettcher is a good DC. The defense goes into the upbeat positive and is continually let down by the offense, which causes them to be gassed, pissed and wore down mentally as well.



Some Bettcher gets them recharged to only be let down again.



I also see an OC that is refusing to adjust to what is happening in front of him. The O needs to go thru Barkley and we need to utilize the 2 TE formation as the staple.

RE: Close games FStubbs : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: In this case means they are adept at scoring points once the defense is willing to concede yardage for time spent on the game clock.



This. I don't think any of the losses except the Panthers one were close. In comment 14161120 Thegratefulhead said:This. I don't think any of the losses except the Panthers one were close.

RE: Says TyreeHelmet : 5:00 pm : link

Quote: Bettcher is a good DC. The defense goes into the upbeat positive and is continually let down by the offense, which causes them to be gassed, pissed and wore down mentally as well.



Some Bettcher gets them recharged to only be let down again.



I also see an OC that is refusing to adjust to what is happening in front of him. The O needs to go thru Barkley and we need to utilize the 2 TE formation as the staple.



Agree with this. And this team was built with a focus on offense from the head coach/ salaries/ draft picks. Yet they can't scored touchdowns when it matters. In comment 14161349 MotownGIANTS said:Agree with this. And this team was built with a focus on offense from the head coach/ salaries/ draft picks. Yet they can't scored touchdowns when it matters.

RE: RE: Close games BigBlueinChicago : 5:24 pm : link

Giants have scored 55 of their 150 points this season in the last 7 minutes of the game. That's a whopping 36% of their point total for the year.



39 of the 55 points have come when they have been trailing by at least 14 points.



25 of the 39 points of them have come in the final 2 minutes. In each of those games, they were trailing by at least 10 points.



The window dressing of numbers the Giants have put forth to avoid blowouts is amazing when you go deep. In comment 14161386 FStubbs said:Giants have scored 55 of their 150 points this season in the last 7 minutes of the game. That's a whoppingof their point total for the year.39 of the 55 points have come when they have been trailing by at least 14 points.25 of the 39 points of them have come in the final 2 minutes. In each of those games, they were trailing by at least 10 points.The window dressing of numbers the Giants have put forth to avoid blowouts is amazing when you go deep.

Strong finishes.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5:30 pm : link really haven't statistically carried over like people think they do.



Look at SF last year. Their final several games were evidence Jimmy G was an awesome QB and they had momentum going into this year. How did that work out?



It gives fans hope and watching wins is more enjoyable than losses, but in the grand scheme of things, when the season ends, so does the idea of a correlation to the next season.

RE: Says Ten Ton Hammer : 5:33 pm : link

Quote:



I also see an OC that is refusing to adjust to what is happening in front of him. The O needs to go thru Barkley and we need to utilize the 2 TE formation as the staple.



The OC is the head coach. Shula's just there to caddy for him. In comment 14161349 MotownGIANTS said:The OC is the head coach. Shula's just there to caddy for him.

The idea that a strong finish joeinpa : 6:27 pm : link Is a positive for the next season is not something I believed happens with bad teams.



I ve seen it before with bad Giants teams, the next season in an entity in itself and has very little connection to the previous one.