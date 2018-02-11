Archie hints at Eli possibly retiring at the end of the year Sean : 11/2/2018 3:33 pm

- ( Sad to potentially see it end like this. Link - ( New Window

RE: I am so angry with this organization Diver_Down : 11/2/2018 5:11 pm : link

Quote: And the buffoonery of Jerry Reese. They squandered some of his remaining prime years and it’s going to end as some sad tale instead of the culmination of a respected and honored career. It makes me sick.



RE: I am so angry with this organization steve in ky : 11/2/2018 5:17 pm : link

Quote: And the buffoonery of Jerry Reese. They squandered some of his remaining prime years and it’s going to end as some sad tale instead of the culmination of a respected and honored career. It makes me sick.



Yep, squandered is exactly right. They wasted far too many of the best years of arguably the organizations best QB. It's a real shame to see him go out like this; Eli deserved better these past years but he has been a class act the entire time, never complaining or pointing fingers and always remaining a true professional and representing the team he loves well. In comment 14162675 Reb8thVA said:Yep, squandered is exactly right. They wasted far too many of the best years of arguably the organizations best QB. It's a real shame to see him go out like this; Eli deserved better these past years but he has been a class act the entire time, never complaining or pointing fingers and always remaining a true professional and representing the team he loves well.

I would rather see Gman11 : 11/2/2018 5:19 pm : link Eli retire than be forced out. I still remember when the Giants released Simms. It was like a punch in the gut.

Silly posts like the ones that attack Reese are no better jcn56 : 11/2/2018 5:23 pm : link than the ones that paint Eli out to be the only problem around here lately.



Reese's 'buffoonery' helped build a staff around Eli that won two Super Bowls.



Eli, Coughlin and Reese were part of a team that delivered two championships and had a lot of ups and downs. Ultimately, one by one they stopped performing at a high level and had to be replaced. That's almost always how it goes, in sports and in life. To be angry about it ending in something short of a fairy tale goodbye is juvenile.

Reb8th Lines of Scrimmage : 11/2/2018 5:24 pm : link Well said. Some horrible injuries too. I wonder sometimes if Nicks and Cruz could have stayed healthy. Reese was not the best but the Giants stars or emerging ones to quite the injury hit.

... christian : 11/2/2018 5:25 pm : link Is everyone also angry at Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Walton, Jerry, Schwartz, Beatty etc. etc. for underperforming?



It's one thing to knock Reese for making bad choices, but the notion he somehow ignored the line is pretty dorky. He used high picks and paid good money and these guys didn't do it.

RE: ... BillT : 11/2/2018 5:29 pm : link

Quote: Is everyone also angry at Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Walton, Jerry, Schwartz, Beatty etc. etc. for underperforming?



It's one thing to knock Reese for making bad choices, but the notion he somehow ignored the line is pretty dorky. He used high picks and paid good money and these guys didn't do it.

Players are only as good as they are. They spent top resources for these players and they weren't very good. That's a talent acquisition failure and a long string of them to boot. In comment 14162686 christian said:Players are only as good as they are. They spent top resources for these players and they weren't very good. That's a talent acquisition failure and a long string of them to boot.

RE: ... arcarsenal : 11/2/2018 5:30 pm : link

Quote: Is everyone also angry at Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Walton, Jerry, Schwartz, Beatty etc. etc. for underperforming?



It's one thing to knock Reese for making bad choices, but the notion he somehow ignored the line is pretty dorky. He used high picks and paid good money and these guys didn't do it.



Well, whose fault is that?



Reese didn't ignore the line - but the players he invested in were mostly awful.



He was here for a decade. He signed and drafted how many linemen.. and how many of them wound up being worth the investment?



Barely any of them.



It's actually staggering how many whiffs there are. You'd think you might even fare better by just throwing darts at a board. In comment 14162686 christian said:Well, whose fault is that?Reese didn't ignore the line - but the players he invested in were mostly awful.He was here for a decade. He signed and drafted how many linemen.. and how many of them wound up being worth the investment?Barely any of them.It's actually staggering how many whiffs there are. You'd think you might even fare better by just throwing darts at a board.

RE: . BrettNYG10 : 11/2/2018 5:31 pm : link

Quote: Selfishly, I really hope he retires. I don’t want to see him in another uniform.



The Giants are entirely responsible for Eli's decline. It's infuriating. In comment 14162546 Danny Kanell said:Same.The Giants are entirely responsible for Eli's decline. It's infuriating.

Not to dump on Eli... Dan in the Springs : 11/2/2018 5:36 pm : link and I know some people will only see this comment as a knock on him, but I'm hoping some can see the grey in what I'm going to say.



Eli may hate losing and still believe he can play football at a high level. But what does it mean when he says he wouldn't accept a trade to another team? The only way that would have happened would have been to another team where he had a chance to start and win games.



Maybe it's because he loves the Giants so much. But if that's truly the case, why would he hamstring them from being able to even test out the trade market? Is that really what was best for the team - to be able to listen to offers for him?



RE: Not to dump on Eli... steve in ky : 11/2/2018 5:40 pm : link

Quote: and I know some people will only see this comment as a knock on him, but I'm hoping some can see the grey in what I'm going to say.



Eli may hate losing and still believe he can play football at a high level. But what does it mean when he says he wouldn't accept a trade to another team? The only way that would have happened would have been to another team where he had a chance to start and win games.



Maybe it's because he loves the Giants so much. But if that's truly the case, why would he hamstring them from being able to even test out the trade market? Is that really what was best for the team - to be able to listen to offers for him?



Eli has often voiced his love for this organization and has gone on record many times stating his strong desire to and how meaningful it would be for him to play only for the Giants and retire as one. I don't see his passion for that as any shape of being selfish, which is implied in your post. In comment 14162699 Dan in the Springs said:Eli has often voiced his love for this organization and has gone on record many times stating his strong desire to and how meaningful it would be for him to play only for the Giants and retire as one. I don't see his passion for that as any shape of being selfish, which is implied in your post.

Thats my Feeling Reb8thVA .. Bluesbreaker : 11/2/2018 5:41 pm : link Really pissed away too many prime years . I hope he steps down soon he is getting the crap beat out of him .

This guy should have had a much better career but Reese since 2012 really one good draft and poof the talent was never replaced and the bottom of the draft never an ounce of depth . The bashing he gets here is sad to say the least .

Retiring lugnut : 11/2/2018 5:47 pm : link is exactly what he should do. Complete no-brainer. Just ride off from the NFL into the sunset at 38.

Best QB in Nyg history, future hall of famer, Jerry "Championship" Reese : 11/2/2018 5:48 pm : link And he could have been so much more with better ownership-management-coaching decisions. Imagine if we didn't let the offensive line fall apart. Imagine RYan Ramsyk and Laremy Tunsil (sp) along with Max unger? Something like that would have potentially gotten Eli another ring and extended his career while making him a sure fire hall of famer. I will be at the game in SF cheering him on, knowing it very well may be the last time in person.

RE: RE: ... christian : 11/2/2018 6:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14162686 christian said:





Quote:





Is everyone also angry at Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Walton, Jerry, Schwartz, Beatty etc. etc. for underperforming?



It's one thing to knock Reese for making bad choices, but the notion he somehow ignored the line is pretty dorky. He used high picks and paid good money and these guys didn't do it.







Well, whose fault is that?



Reese didn't ignore the line - but the players he invested in were mostly awful.



He was here for a decade. He signed and drafted how many linemen.. and how many of them wound up being worth the investment?



Barely any of them.



It's actually staggering how many whiffs there are. You'd think you might even fare better by just throwing darts at a board.



I'm simply addressing the idea that somehow Reese didn't try and somehow "did this" to Manning.



Reese made a lot of bad decisions as judged by the results, but the guys he put out there that didn't do their part either.



Getting this bad for so long took a lot of people making a lot of bad decisions and also underperformance by the players as well. In comment 14162694 arcarsenal said:I'm simply addressing the idea that somehow Reese didn't try and somehow "did this" to Manning.Reese made a lot of bad decisions as judged by the results, but the guys he put out there that didn't do their part either.Getting this bad for so long took a lot of people making a lot of bad decisions and also underperformance by the players as well.

RE: RE: Not to dump on Eli... Dan in the Springs : 11/2/2018 6:05 pm : link

Quote:

Eli has often voiced his love for this organization and has gone on record many times stating his strong desire to and how meaningful it would be for him to play only for the Giants and retire as one. I don't see his passion for that as any shape of being selfish, which is implied in your post.



Agreed on his statements. I have no doubt that it would be meaningful for him to retire a Giant, and I'm happy that it appears that will happen.



Having said that, what I'm getting at is that perhaps him retiring as a Giant is more important than his winning. This must be true unless you accept that he doesn't believe he could win elsewhere. In comment 14162701 steve in ky said:Agreed on his statements. I have no doubt that it would be meaningful for him to retire a Giant, and I'm happy that it appears that will happen.Having said that, what I'm getting at is that perhaps him retiring as a Giant is more important than his winning. This must be true unless you accept that he doesn't believe he could win elsewhere.

I know Simms felt like he could still play steve in ky : 11/2/2018 6:13 pm : link and almost did with an offer from the Browns, but in the end it was more meaningful for him to retire with having played only in Blue when comparing that to beginning all over again in going for one last grasp elsewhere.



I don't view Simms or Eli as not valuing wins but having a grounded perspective on their careers and what is important to them. We shall see how it plays out with Eli but I certainly wouldn't parse it is as winning not being important to him.

Looks like he should retire Rflairr : 11/2/2018 6:13 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: ... Diver_Down : 11/2/2018 6:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14162694 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 14162686 christian said:





Quote:





Is everyone also angry at Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Walton, Jerry, Schwartz, Beatty etc. etc. for underperforming?



It's one thing to knock Reese for making bad choices, but the notion he somehow ignored the line is pretty dorky. He used high picks and paid good money and these guys didn't do it.







Well, whose fault is that?



Reese didn't ignore the line - but the players he invested in were mostly awful.



He was here for a decade. He signed and drafted how many linemen.. and how many of them wound up being worth the investment?



Barely any of them.



It's actually staggering how many whiffs there are. You'd think you might even fare better by just throwing darts at a board.







I'm simply addressing the idea that somehow Reese didn't try and somehow "did this" to Manning.



Reese made a lot of bad decisions as judged by the results, but the guys he put out there that didn't do their part either.



Getting this bad for so long took a lot of people making a lot of bad decisions and also underperformance by the players as well.



He absolutely should shoulder the blame. He was the General Manager. He wasn't given some perceived authority to enact a football philosophy that didn't align with the keystone/franchise player. Ownership made their decision and invested tremendous financial resources in Eli. Jerry's sole task was to manage and build a team that brought out the best in Eli. Not some nonsensical Basketball on Turf philosophy. I liken the role of Jerry to a fund manager and the owners investing $235M in Eli. Jerry mismanaged the fund's investment by diverting resources to fulfill his own agenda. It is downright malfeasance. In comment 14162722 christian said:He absolutely should shoulder the blame. He was the General Manager. He wasn't given some perceived authority to enact a football philosophy that didn't align with the keystone/franchise player. Ownership made their decision and invested tremendous financial resources in Eli. Jerry's sole task was to manage and build a team that brought out the best in Eli. Not some nonsensical Basketball on Turf philosophy. I liken the role of Jerry to a fund manager and the owners investing $235M in Eli. Jerry mismanaged the fund's investment by diverting resources to fulfill his own agenda. It is downright malfeasance.

Dan, and also to the point steve in ky : 11/2/2018 6:21 pm : link That decision also involves uprooting his family which has to weigh heavily on a players mind when facing the choice whether to attempt to go to another team for one last go at it. He may feel that would be selfish to pout them though it and he has had his run. A lot of factors go into these choices. Easy for us armchair QB's to say he should do this or that and if not i must mean he feels this way or that way because it's not our lives, or our wives and children's lives, it's his and theirs.

RE: RE: I am so angry with this organization Photoguy : 11/2/2018 6:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14162675 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





And the buffoonery of Jerry Reese. They squandered some of his remaining prime years and it’s going to end as some sad tale instead of the culmination of a respected and honored career. It makes me sick.







+1.



+2 In comment 14162676 Diver_Down said:+2

Didn't seem Archie was hinting at anything HomerJones45 : 11/2/2018 6:32 pm : link Reese didn't ignore the line; he and Ross simply sucked at what they were supposed to do.



No reason for Eli to waive his no-trade clause unless he is going to contender and maybe not even then. He's got a wife and young children. There is no need to uproot them or be absent from them. He'll play out the remaining year on his contract here. The Giants aren't taking a cap hit for nothing. $17,000,000 is Case Keenum money; the rest of the dough has already been spent. For that, the Giants will play him for another year.





RE: Just to get it straight, DonQuixote : 11/2/2018 7:07 pm : link

Quote: Archie did not say he was retiring....







Quote:





And what of the future? Although Eli has yet to discuss it, his father believes that once the season concludes, the time will finally come for him to reflect and, for the first time, contemplate retirement.



“Eli hasn’t said this to me, but I think as the season winds down, I’m sure it will be a time to reflect and figure some things out,” Archie Manning said. “But right now, I think his efforts are trying to be a good leader and a good player and a good teammate. It’s football, but it’s absolutely the worst side of it.”







I agree. I did not see the R word in quotes. It is only the author that brings it up. In comment 14162603 Doomster said:I agree. I did not see the R word in quotes. It is only the author that brings it up.

he sees the beating UESBLUE : 11/2/2018 7:37 pm : link his brother took. hes very personable and good on camera. Hed be crazy to keep playing imo.

I am in the minority ThatLimerickGuy : 11/2/2018 8:04 pm : link I want to see Eli go to another team and light it the fuck up to give the fair weather ungrateful Giants fans a proverbial middle finger.



Eli can still play. His mind can still process the game and analyze the defense as good as maybe anyone who has ever played the game.



Yes Eli has declined physically a tick but sadly for him he got caught in between eras of the game. Between the CTE stupidity and Maddenization of the game the days of the 6'4 QB who stands in the pocket and slings it are over. College O-lines arent even taught to pass block properly anymore.



As I have said, because of what he has done for us, we have the obligation to just sit back and let eli either retire or play out his contract. It sucks I know.

RE: RE: Just to get it straight, steve in ky : 11/2/2018 8:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14162603 Doomster said:





Quote:





Archie did not say he was retiring....







Quote:





And what of the future? Although Eli has yet to discuss it, his father believes that once the season concludes, the time will finally come for him to reflect and, for the first time, contemplate retirement.



“Eli hasn’t said this to me, but I think as the season winds down, I’m sure it will be a time to reflect and figure some things out,” Archie Manning said. “But right now, I think his efforts are trying to be a good leader and a good player and a good teammate. It’s football, but it’s absolutely the worst side of it.”











I agree. I did not see the R word in quotes. It is only the author that brings it up.



That is why it only says "hints" and "may possibly consider". The author doesn't try and make the claim that he would, nor did anyone suggest that he did. Thread starter even added "possibly" and "potentially" as well. In comment 14162759 DonQuixote said:That is why it only says "hints" and "may possibly consider". The author doesn't try and make the claim that he would, nor did anyone suggest that he did. Thread starter even added "possibly" and "potentially" as well.

RE: BTW, I don't for a second think uther99 : 11/2/2018 8:41 pm : link

Quote: that was an offhand remark by Archie.



He was in the midst of it when Eli was drafted and I don't envision he has backed away an inch.



There is a plan.



correct, this is eli speaking through archie In comment 14162648 KeoweeFan said:correct, this is eli speaking through archie

RE: I am in the minority uther99 : 11/2/2018 8:46 pm : link

Quote:

Eli can still play.



No, he can't. And the entire NFL knows it but us fans, He is a joke to non-Giant fans In comment 14162792 ThatLimerickGuy said:No, he can't. And the entire NFL knows it but us fans, He is a joke to non-Giant fans

What would Eli's retirement do to the cap? Damfino : 11/2/2018 9:02 pm : link Would it be the same as if the Giants cut him?

physically fkap : 11/2/2018 9:03 pm : link he can still play.



mentally, he's shell shocked. That has to be weighing on him.



Wouldn't surprise me at all if he has a deal with Mara: Don't jerk him around and he'll go quietly into the night.

RE: RE: RE: Just to get it straight, DonQuixote : 11/2/2018 9:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14162759 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





In comment 14162603 Doomster said:





Quote:





Archie did not say he was retiring....







Quote:





And what of the future? Although Eli has yet to discuss it, his father believes that once the season concludes, the time will finally come for him to reflect and, for the first time, contemplate retirement.



“Eli hasn’t said this to me, but I think as the season winds down, I’m sure it will be a time to reflect and figure some things out,” Archie Manning said. “But right now, I think his efforts are trying to be a good leader and a good player and a good teammate. It’s football, but it’s absolutely the worst side of it.”











I agree. I did not see the R word in quotes. It is only the author that brings it up.







That is why it only says "hints" and "may possibly consider". The author doesn't try and make the claim that he would, nor did anyone suggest that he did. Thread starter even added "possibly" and "potentially" as well.



Except that is not what Archie said. The author and the thread starter can say that Eli may possibly consider it, but I don't care what they think. Archie Manning may have some insight, so I listen to him, and he made zero mention of retirement. He literally said, he has to "figure some things out."



Not exactly something that points to the R word in a headline.

In comment 14162799 steve in ky said:Except that is not what Archie said. The author and the thread starter can say that Eli may possibly consider it, but I don't care what they think. Archie Manning may have some insight, so I listen to him, and he made zero mention of retirement. He literally said, he has to "figure some things out."Not exactly something that points to the R word in a headline.

Archie floated the retirement thing last December shyster : 11/2/2018 9:23 pm : link



But there was nothing to it because it's not what Eli wants.



Eli said at beginning of last season he wanted to play four more years.



Just last week he said he "expects" to be the starting QB "until he's told differently."



We may not find out what is said behind closed doors but Eli will not go unless/until Mara tells him it's the end.

- ( and it got a lot of attention.But there was nothing to it because it's not what Eli wants.Eli said at beginning of last season he wanted to play four more years.Just last week he said he "expects" to be the starting QB "until he's told differently."We may not find out what is said behind closed doors but Eli will not go unless/until Mara tells him it's the end. Archie 2017: Elli may say he's had enoug - ( New Window

He will keep going spike : 11/2/2018 9:35 pm : link Until Kyle or another youngster beats him out, or his body tells him to.



It would be sad to see David Wright and Eli Manning retire the same “year”

RE: I am in the minority SHO'NUFF : 11/2/2018 10:56 pm : link

Quote: I want to see Eli go to another team and light it the fuck up to give the fair weather ungrateful Giants fans a proverbial middle finger.



Eli can still play. His mind can still process the game and analyze the defense as good as maybe anyone who has ever played the game.



Yes Eli has declined physically a tick but sadly for him he got caught in between eras of the game. Between the CTE stupidity and Maddenization of the game the days of the 6'4 QB who stands in the pocket and slings it are over. College O-lines arent even taught to pass block properly anymore.



As I have said, because of what he has done for us, we have the obligation to just sit back and let eli either retire or play out his contract. It sucks I know.



^ This.



Another ring with a different team than sayanora, just like Peyton. In comment 14162792 ThatLimerickGuy said:^ This.Another ring with a different team than sayanora, just like Peyton.

RE: RE: . MetsAreBack : 11/2/2018 11:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 14162546 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





Selfishly, I really hope he retires. I don’t want to see him in another uniform.







If there was a team that could support his style of play, I'd love to see him keep playing. Save for starting at QB inside the division, I'd root for him to do well elsewhere, and it would at least let him go out having vindicated the stink of the past few years here.



I'm just not convinced the OL play that Eli needs exists anymore. Maybe in Dallas, but even there they have been playing below par.



There are immobile, older qbs still playing at a high level - Brees, Rivers, Brady.... fitzpatrick and Dalton have bounced back... stafford and goff arent old but don't move all that well. I get it - we are fans ... and he produced lots of great moments for this franchise - but sometimes it's time to hang them up and Eli's time has come In comment 14162605 jcn56 said:There are immobile, older qbs still playing at a high level - Brees, Rivers, Brady.... fitzpatrick and Dalton have bounced back... stafford and goff arent old but don't move all that well. I get it - we are fans ... and he produced lots of great moments for this franchise - but sometimes it's time to hang them up and Eli's time has come

RE: I am in the minority MetsAreBack : 11/2/2018 11:18 pm : link

Quote: I want to see Eli go to another team and light it the fuck up to give the fair weather ungrateful Giants fans a proverbial middle finger.



Eli can still play. His mind can still process the game and analyze the defense as good as maybe anyone who has ever played the game.



Yes Eli has declined physically a tick but sadly for him he got caught in between eras of the game. Between the CTE stupidity and Maddenization of the game the days of the 6'4 QB who stands in the pocket and slings it are over. College O-lines arent even taught to pass block properly anymore.



As I have said, because of what he has done for us, we have the obligation to just sit back and let eli either retire or play out his contract. It sucks I know.



So confused - you blame league rules and CTE (huh?) for Elis decline but then say he'll light it up for another team in the same league... In comment 14162792 ThatLimerickGuy said:So confused - you blame league rules and CTE (huh?) for Elis decline but then say he'll light it up for another team in the same league...

RE: physically HomerJones45 : 11/2/2018 11:59 pm : link

Quote: he can still play.



mentally, he's shell shocked. That has to be weighing on him.



Wouldn't surprise me at all if he has a deal with Mara: Don't jerk him around and he'll go quietly into the night. If he's shell shocked, it's because he's been saddled with two boobs as his last two HC's that don't know as much about offense as he does. Those two are one trick ponies that seem to know nothing beyond slants and bubble screens. In comment 14162824 fkap said:If he's shell shocked, it's because he's been saddled with two boobs as his last two HC's that don't know as much about offense as he does. Those two are one trick ponies that seem to know nothing beyond slants and bubble screens.

RE: RE: physically steve in ky : 12:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 14162824 fkap said:





Quote:





he can still play.



mentally, he's shell shocked. That has to be weighing on him.



Wouldn't surprise me at all if he has a deal with Mara: Don't jerk him around and he'll go quietly into the night.



If he's shell shocked, it's because he's been saddled with two boobs as his last two HC's that don't know as much about offense as he does. Those two are one trick ponies that seem to know nothing beyond slants and bubble screens.



+1



How about for the next coach instead of trying to find the next offensive guru they go with a solid defensive coach who not only would be defensive minded but understands what offensive strategy is hard to defend. In comment 14162924 HomerJones45 said:+1How about for the next coach instead of trying to find the next offensive guru they go with a solid defensive coach who not only would be defensive minded but understands what offensive strategy is hard to defend.

RE: RE: RE: . mattyblue : 12:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 14162605 jcn56 said:





Quote:





In comment 14162546 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





Selfishly, I really hope he retires. I don’t want to see him in another uniform.







If there was a team that could support his style of play, I'd love to see him keep playing. Save for starting at QB inside the division, I'd root for him to do well elsewhere, and it would at least let him go out having vindicated the stink of the past few years here.



I'm just not convinced the OL play that Eli needs exists anymore. Maybe in Dallas, but even there they have been playing below par.







There are immobile, older qbs still playing at a high level - Brees, Rivers, Brady.... fitzpatrick and Dalton have bounced back... stafford and goff arent old but don't move all that well. I get it - we are fans ... and he produced lots of great moments for this franchise - but sometimes it's time to hang them up and Eli's time has come



Brady is incredible in a pocket, he has insane awareness and steps up quite a bit, same with Brees, neither are immobile. Brady may not run but his pocket awareness and movement is great. In comment 14162902 MetsAreBack said:Brady is incredible in a pocket, he has insane awareness and steps up quite a bit, same with Brees, neither are immobile. Brady may not run but his pocket awareness and movement is great.

... christian : 12:19 am : link I'd like the Giants to get back on track and build a sustainable, functional program.



I don't care if it's Eli Manning or if it's Geno Smith under center, if the team is winning and having opportunities to compete for a championship, that's the whole point.



Winning with anyone win is going to be a lot more fun than watching Manning get his shit kicked in.

I wish Archie B in ALB : 12:44 am : link would just be quiet. Didn't read the article, but it'd just be best if he was silent. Keep your thoughts and statements to your son.

RE: I am in the minority Gatorade Dunk : 7:23 am : link

Quote: I want to see Eli go to another team and light it the fuck up to give the fair weather ungrateful Giants fans a proverbial middle finger.



Eli can still play. His mind can still process the game and analyze the defense as good as maybe anyone who has ever played the game.



Yes Eli has declined physically a tick but sadly for him he got caught in between eras of the game. Between the CTE stupidity and Maddenization of the game the days of the 6'4 QB who stands in the pocket and slings it are over. College O-lines arent even taught to pass block properly anymore.



As I have said, because of what he has done for us, we have the obligation to just sit back and let eli either retire or play out his contract. It sucks I know.

"The CTE stupidity"? Do you have to put effort into being such a douchebag, or is it a gift you were born with? In comment 14162792 ThatLimerickGuy said:"The CTE stupidity"? Do you have to put effort into being such a douchebag, or is it a gift you were born with?

RE: I am in the minority Jimmy Googs : 8:00 am : link

Quote: I want to see Eli go to another team and light it the fuck up to give the fair weather ungrateful Giants fans a proverbial middle finger.



Eli can still play. His mind can still process the game and analyze the defense as good as maybe anyone who has ever played the game.







Not picking on you directly, moreso the overall sentiment. This thread is littered with posts about how Eli was not/is not appreciated and its just plain garbage. He is well respected around the NFL and has been for a long time.



Many of you all take a few hate-posters (who probably hate most everything not just Eli) or former brain-dead NFL players negative comments about your hero and extrapolate it over a population that simply does not exist. Why...I guess it is to be dramatic for effect, or because that is your schtick on BBI or its because you're in some form of denial and can't let go. You know who you are in these groups.



Whatever the reason, its just not true. Eli will go down as a great NY Giant, a superbowl hero and most likely a HOF. So bring it down a few notches on this hatred nonsense and at least not sensationalize it across the masses or even a fan base because its not correct and disingenuous.



And as for Eli going to another team and lighting it up...its simply never going to happen. And I am not saying that because I wouldn't like to see it, I am saying it because he isn't that football player anymore. In comment 14162792 ThatLimerickGuy said:Not picking on you directly, moreso the overall sentiment. This thread is littered with posts about how Eli was not/is not appreciated and its just plain garbage. He is well respected around the NFL and has been for a long time.Many of you all take a few hate-posters (who probably hate most everything not just Eli) or former brain-dead NFL players negative comments about your hero and extrapolate it over a population that simply does not exist. Why...I guess it is to be dramatic for effect, or because that is your schtick on BBI or its because you're in some form of denial and can't let go. You know who you are in these groups.Whatever the reason, its just not true. Eli will go down as a great NY Giant, a superbowl hero and most likely a HOF. So bring it down a few notches on this hatred nonsense and at least not sensationalize it across the masses or even a fan base because its not correct and disingenuous.And as for Eli going to another team and lighting it up...its simply never going to happen. And I am not saying that because I wouldn't like to see it, I am saying it because he isn't that football player anymore.

I hope he doesn't retire Matt M. : 8:12 am : link Whjle this probably isn't realistic, I hope he latches on somewhere with a good OL and decent team for a year or two and gets thwm to the playoffs. I would justove for him to have a better showing and to stick it the the cditics.



I acknowledge he is not the same player. But, I don't believe his skill set fell off the cliff. I believe most of it is tdrrible OL play and bad coaching from 2 coaches. His play definitely factors in as a reason for where we are. But, too many are now making it THE reason, which isn't true and isn't fair. I also think it's a copout to say things like, "well OL play is dkwn around the league." Technically, that's true. But, the Giants have had o e of the 2-3 worst OLs over the last few years.

RE: Silly posts like the ones that attack Reese are no better FStubbs : 8:39 am : link

Quote: than the ones that paint Eli out to be the only problem around here lately.



Reese's 'buffoonery' helped build a staff around Eli that won two Super Bowls.



Eli, Coughlin and Reese were part of a team that delivered two championships and had a lot of ups and downs. Ultimately, one by one they stopped performing at a high level and had to be replaced. That's almost always how it goes, in sports and in life. To be angry about it ending in something short of a fairy tale goodbye is juvenile.



Sometimes I think there are other motives behind the bashing of Reese, who indeed did fall off and was terrible at the end.



But the prevailing notion here on BBI these days is that if not for Reese we'd have won 4-5 rings in the Eli era and Accorsi and Gettleman built those championship teams while Reese sat on his thumb. In comment 14162683 jcn56 said:Sometimes I think there are other motives behind the bashing of Reese, who indeed did fall off and was terrible at the end.But the prevailing notion here on BBI these days is that if not for Reese we'd have won 4-5 rings in the Eli era and Accorsi and Gettleman built those championship teams while Reese sat on his thumb.

Archie got abused by the NFL on and off the field arniefez : 8:46 am : link He made sure both of his sons did not. They won 4 super bowls. One is a 1st ballot HOFer. The other has a chance to get in. Between them they were paid almost a half billion dollars before endorsements. Archie can say whatever he wants. He beat the system with both kids.



The Mara's aren't paying Eli another 24 million next year. He'll either retire or be released.

Oh, I know what you're talking about jcn56 : 8:50 am : link and while I think it's pretty obvious with a small population of posters, the rest aren't thinking that way.



The belief though that somehow, in spite of Reese's best attempts to submarine them in the process, TC and Eli came away with 2 SBs is ridiculous.



Even when they were each at their best, they had flaws. That's why we had years in between two championships where the team floundered. That's why fans of football away from NY bash Eli. None of these guys were perfect.



And at the end, they were all markedly worse. 2010 was no great shakes with Jackson running off into the distance with our playoff shot, but the playcalling at the end of TC's tenure was slipping badly. Reese tried to hit home runs on gambles like Marvin Austin and whiffed badly. Two different rebuilds of the OL failed miserably. And Eli's performance has always been up and down, but more down than up in recent years.



People should try to remember that none of these guys was just ordained to win many championships, but that they came together to bring two home in very unlikely circumstances.

RE: RE: I am in the minority ThatLimerickGuy : 8:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 14162792 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





I want to see Eli go to another team and light it the fuck up to give the fair weather ungrateful Giants fans a proverbial middle finger.



Eli can still play. His mind can still process the game and analyze the defense as good as maybe anyone who has ever played the game.



Yes Eli has declined physically a tick but sadly for him he got caught in between eras of the game. Between the CTE stupidity and Maddenization of the game the days of the 6'4 QB who stands in the pocket and slings it are over. College O-lines arent even taught to pass block properly anymore.



As I have said, because of what he has done for us, we have the obligation to just sit back and let eli either retire or play out his contract. It sucks I know.





"The CTE stupidity"? Do you have to put effort into being such a douchebag, or is it a gift you were born with?



Again....attacking the messenger doesn't really mean anything in terms of furthering an argument about the message.



It is like saying to someone "Global Warming is a big problem" and their response being "You are a poophead" and watching them smugly walk away.



It is comical.



Now if you want to have a real debate on the CTE issue that would be for another time on another thread, but in this limited context the mention was to reference how CTE has changed the game and especially the QB position, with the shift away from the pocket passer to the more mobile QB who can escape the pocket and slide or run out of bounds before contact. In comment 14162960 Gatorade Dunk said:Again....attacking the messenger doesn't really mean anything in terms of furthering an argument about the message.It is like saying to someone "Global Warming is a big problem" and their response being "You are a poophead" and watching them smugly walk away.It is comical.Now if you want to have a real debate on the CTE issue that would be for another time on another thread, but in this limited context the mention was to reference how CTE has changed the game and especially the QB position, with the shift away from the pocket passer to the more mobile QB who can escape the pocket and slide or run out of bounds before contact.

RE: Silly posts like the ones that attack Reese are no better longlive#10 : 11:56 am : link

Quote: than the ones that paint Eli out to be the only problem around here lately.



Reese's 'buffoonery' helped build a staff around Eli that won two Super Bowls.



Eli, Coughlin and Reese were part of a team that delivered two championships and had a lot of ups and downs. Ultimately, one by one they stopped performing at a high level and had to be replaced. That's almost always how it goes, in sports and in life. To be angry about it ending in something short of a fairy tale goodbye is juvenile.



Eli would've won super bowls with a lot of other teams



Reese on the other hand inhereted the roster that got him one super bowl, the other one he put together a wildly mediocre roster that Eli CARRIED LeBron James style (bottom 5 Oline, 31st ranked defense, 32nd ranked run game.. you don't deserve to win the super bowl, football law would tell you its impossible, and the ONLY reason it came to be was Eli's literal magic)



Reeses rings are tainted, nothing more than an illusion.



Where does he work now btw? Figure teams would be clamouring to hire a GM "responsible for building" 2 super bowl winning teams... except they can recognize he's a fraud and an absolute bottom tier GM.



He was SPOTTED the franchise QB everyone so deeply covers and couldn't build a decent roster over the course of nearly a decade. The word embarrassing doesn't even begin to cover it. Id wager that half the people on this board could've done a better job. In comment 14162683 jcn56 said:Eli would've won super bowls with a lot of other teamsReese on the other hand inhereted the roster that got him one super bowl, the other one he put together a wildly mediocre roster that Eli CARRIED LeBron James style (bottom 5 Oline, 31st ranked defense, 32nd ranked run game.. you don't deserve to win the super bowl, football law would tell you its impossible, and the ONLY reason it came to be was Eli's literal magic)Reeses rings are tainted, nothing more than an illusion.Where does he work now btw? Figure teams would be clamouring to hire a GM "responsible for building" 2 super bowl winning teams... except they can recognize he's a fraud and an absolute bottom tier GM.He was SPOTTED the franchise QB everyone so deeply covers and couldn't build a decent roster over the course of nearly a decade. The word embarrassing doesn't even begin to cover it. Id wager that half the people on this board could've done a better job.