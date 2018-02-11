Giants legend Lawrence Taylor rips Eli Manning....

That's not Eli's style, after all these year to suddenly do that makes SterlingArcher : 11/2/2018 3:48 pm : link him look like a whiner.

Could not care less what that bum has to say about anything Oscar : 11/2/2018 3:49 pm : link LT is a scumbag piece of shit.

This should be fun Joey in VA : 11/2/2018 3:50 pm : link It will boil down to two sides: The Eli lovers who will say whataboutthesuperbowlshuh? And the Eli haters who will say ifonlyhewasmorefieryhuh? And back and forth it will go and no one will change anyone's mind about anything and someone will get all riled up at someone else and then the party begins!

"LT is the man, this is awesome, he is so right" Chris684 : 11/2/2018 3:50 pm : link -Ten Ton Hammer

“Plays with no passion” Sean : 11/2/2018 3:53 pm : link is bullshit. That’s a shitty thing to say. All those hits he’s taken, that streak, yup...no passion.

He's not wrong. lawguy9801 : 11/2/2018 3:55 pm : link Obviously, he's not going to start doing it now in his 15th year, but I've always seen it as one of his weaknesses. The aw-shucks demeanor, the stupid reverse shoulder roll when he did something bad, and of course "Eli face" - these are not the hallmarks of a leader of men.



Remember when Tiki Barber said in 05 or 06 it was comical when Eli tried to be a leader? He got lambasted here and by Giants fans generally...but again, I don't think he was wrong.

I guarantee if LT played with Eli dep026 : 11/2/2018 3:56 pm : link He would change his tune.



I hate seeing ex-giants take shots at Eli though. LT, Tiki, Toomer.... just crazy.

Obviously, he's not going to start doing it now in his 15th year, but I've always seen it as one of his weaknesses. The aw-shucks demeanor, the stupid reverse shoulder roll when he did something bad, and of course "Eli face" - these are not the hallmarks of a leader of men.



Remember when Tiki Barber said in 05 or 06 it was comical when Eli tried to be a leader? He got lambasted here and by Giants fans generally...but again, I don't think he was wrong.



Is it just he or has that shoulder tic become more prevalent?





is bullshit. That's a shitty thing to say. All those hits he's taken, that streak, yup...no passion.



To merely take hits and to play a lot of games in a row in no way signifies that Eli plays with passion and inspires those around him. It means that he can absorb hits and avoid getting injured.

LOL... FatMan in Charlotte : 11/2/2018 3:59 pm : link "Hallmarks of a leader of men"?? Just another bullshit way to make a slam without knowing what the fuck is being talked about.



What are hallmarks of leading men? Jutted chins and spittle? Snotty 5'4" guys? A narrow, thick moustache?

him look like a whiner.

LT BBelle21 : 11/2/2018 4:04 pm : link Shouldn’t have said that about such a revered Giant. But then LT shouldn’t have done lots of things smdh

LT was a great player Mike from Ohio : 11/2/2018 4:04 pm : link But his opinion of the current Giants and Eli is irrelevant. Just because LT preferred a fiery leader doesn't mean anyone who isn't fiery isn't a good leader.



There is no side to take here. LT has an opinion. Good for him. Nobody needs to defend Eli or LT.





I understand what LT is saying dune69 : 11/2/2018 4:06 pm : link and he is not wrong. Every team needs the leadership that will be vocal and kick the team's ass; as needed. Eli has never been that guy. We have had some players in Eli's tenure; Pierce; Rolle; Strahan etc. We have not had that player for the past six or seven years. Eli is not that guy. Does not make Eli bad, just leaves a void for a team that needs direction. I love Eli but he is not the guy who will take the other 54 guys to task which a team needs.

That's a problem with this team.... Doomster : 11/2/2018 4:11 pm : link There is no offensive leader, or defensive leader....

It would be a riot though to hear Eli doing gtt350 : 11/2/2018 4:11 pm : link the "let's go out there like a bunch of crazed dogs"

It's funny Chris684 : 11/2/2018 4:11 pm : link I remember when Eli was beating Tom Brady's Patriots in the 2nd of 2 Super Bowls and after the fact Brady "mic'd up" footage came out and the discussion on BBI was how fake and contrived Brady's yelling and hollering on the sidelines appeared.



Now that Eli is clearly nearing the end of his career and on the way out with a losing team, fans and former greats have both jumped on the "Eli isn't fiery enough" bandwagon started by Boomer Esiason many years ago because Eli has never been enough of a frat bro douche personality for the NFL marketing geniuses to gobble up.



Fun times.

Quote: But his opinion of the current Giants and Eli is irrelevant. Just because LT preferred a fiery leader doesn't mean anyone who isn't fiery isn't a good leader.



There is no side to take here. LT has an opinion. Good for him. Nobody needs to defend Eli or LT.





As the old saying goes, that and 2.50 gets you on the subway.



LT's certainly entitled to his opinion, and I'm sure he'd be the first to tell you that he's no expert, that's just how he feels. In comment 14162579 Mike from Ohio said:As the old saying goes, that and 2.50 gets you on the subway.LT's certainly entitled to his opinion, and I'm sure he'd be the first to tell you that he's no expert, that's just how he feels.

Leadership Lines of Scrimmage : 11/2/2018 4:14 pm : link One of Eli's great traits is being accountable. You know what else will Eli will do when the reporters ask him about. He will say something that LT was a great Giant and I appreciate his opinion.



Then he will suit up next game and be there as always.



When Eli had a line he leads. He just can't physically do some of the things he could to compensate for the line shortcomings. Nothing to do with leadership or Rah Rah.

There is no offensive leader, or defensive leader....



You think this line would play better if there was someone yelling at them? Leadership doesn't overcome a lack of talent. So no, that is not the problem with this team.

Quote: Obviously, he's not going to start doing it now in his 15th year, but I've always seen it as one of his weaknesses. The aw-shucks demeanor, the stupid reverse shoulder roll when he did something bad, and of course "Eli face" - these are not the hallmarks of a leader of men.

As fans I think we know very very little about where leadership is coming from in the huddle, in practice, in the locker room, etc.... A guy can be quiet and still lead and inspire, and a guy can be loud and fiery yet fail to get players to believe in him and in themselves. All those 4th qtr comebacks didn't just happen because of talent or luck - it takes a guy the rest of the offense believes in and draws confidence from to make that happen as often as it has with Eli.



That said, I do think it's fair to look at Eli's demeanor on the field and acknowledge that it's not his biggest strength. (And Tiki may have been taking a potshot, but he was there, and presumably he didn't pull that comment out of thin air). But c'mon, LT's comments go way beyond that to being quite silly. Eli plays with no passion? He just wants to say he played for the NY Giants? Do any of you who are saying LT's not wrong really agree with that characterization of Eli? That seems kind of dumb. In comment 14162561 lawguy9801 said:As fans I think we know very very little about where leadership is coming from in the huddle, in practice, in the locker room, etc.... A guy can be quiet and still lead and inspire, and a guy can be loud and fiery yet fail to get players to believe in him and in themselves. All those 4th qtr comebacks didn't just happen because of talent or luck - it takes a guy the rest of the offense believes in and draws confidence from to make that happen as often as it has with Eli.That said, I do think it's fair to look at Eli's demeanor on the field and acknowledge that it's not his biggest strength. (And Tiki may have been taking a potshot, but he was there, and presumably he didn't pull that comment out of thin air). But c'mon, LT's comments go way beyond that to being quite silly. Eli plays with no passion? He just wants to say he played for the NY Giants? Do any of you who are saying LT's not wrong really agree with that characterization of Eli? That seems kind of dumb.

If you think leadership Mike from Ohio : 11/2/2018 4:21 pm : link is about yelling at people, you may want to consider that your high school football coach may not be the only example of leadership that exists in the world. It's actually about a lot more than yelling at people or being "fiery."



OBJ is fiery. Is he a leader because of that?

He's right about a leader in the locker room Rflairr : 11/2/2018 4:22 pm : link They probably haven't had that since Tuck and Strahan

Eli should snort a few lines, bang an underage hooker Dinger : 11/2/2018 4:22 pm : link then tell his teammates to go out there like a bunch of crazed dogs.....

It will boil down to two sides: The Eli lovers who will say whataboutthesuperbowlshuh? And the Eli haters who will say ifonlyhewasmorefieryhuh? And back and forth it will go and no one will change anyone's mind about anything and someone will get all riled up at someone else and then the party begins!

One of the great myths of BBI is that anyone who thinks Eli has played poorly the last few years is an "Eli hater".



You yourself have noted that Eli has played poorly for the last few years. Are you an Eli hater?



Eric of BBI, Sy, Colin and other respected posters have also noted Eli's poor play. Are they Eli haters too?



One of the great myths of BBI is that anyone who thinks Eli has played poorly the last few years is an "Eli hater".

You yourself have noted that Eli has played poorly for the last few years. Are you an Eli hater?

Eric of BBI, Sy, Colin and other respected posters have also noted Eli's poor play. Are they Eli haters too?

And regardless of how you or anyone else chooses to label the Eli detractors, I've seen very few comments over the years that suggested that Eli would be a better QB if he were "more fiery". It's really never been brought up as a major issue on a consistent basis by anyone. Not even by those "Eli haters".

It will boil down to two sides: The Eli lovers who will say whataboutthesuperbowlshuh? And the Eli haters who will say ifonlyhewasmorefieryhuh? And back and forth it will go and no one will change anyone's mind about anything and someone will get all riled up at someone else and then the party begins!

Just like politics.





Just like politics. In comment 14162554 Joey in VA said:Just like politics.

Well sure, Gman11 : 11/2/2018 4:28 pm : link Quote: Somebody has got to take the reins and start getting on the players' asses and make them accountable



Because we all know that getting on players' asses will make some guy with no talent play like an all-pro. (eye roll)



When Eli loses he's not firey enough. When he wins it's because he's cool and collected and doesn't get emotional. Because we all know that getting on players' asses will make some guy with no talent play like an all-pro. (eye roll)When Eli loses he's not firey enough. When he wins it's because he's cool and collected and doesn't get emotional.

I just turned 30 McNally's_Nuts : 11/2/2018 4:30 pm : link so I missed all of the Simms/Taylor era.



However, my dad had tapes and tapes of old games.



LT would have atleast 1 more ring if Eli was his quarterback. No doubt.

Quote: They probably haven't had that since Tuck and Strahan



Justin Tuck? The same Tuck that people called Eeyore? In comment 14162612 Rflairr said:Justin Tuck? The same Tuck that people called Eeyore?

Quote: so I missed all of the Simms/Taylor era.



However, my dad had tapes and tapes of old games.



LT would have atleast 1 more ring if Eli was his quarterback. No doubt.



Yeah, you need to watch those tapes again. Simms wasn't the one holding them back from more titles. In comment 14162621 McNally's_Nuts said:Yeah, you need to watch those tapes again. Simms wasn't the one holding them back from more titles.

Eli is not the leader... silverfox : 11/2/2018 4:31 pm : link ...to right this crap show. He just isn't. I agree the coach isn't either. It will take a Brady or farve type...firey, and a person who inspires and demands performance on the field.

Quote: In comment 14162588 Doomster said:





Quote:





There is no offensive leader, or defensive leader....







You think this line would play better if there was someone yelling at them?



Who says there needs to be yelling? Have you ever played on a competitive team before? What I would expect my QB to do if the line breaks down during a series is sit with the guys while the defense is on the field and talk about the blocking assignments together. Have a short meeting where Eli can explain what he is seeing and where the gaps in the protection are.



Why the hell does everyone think that leading is yelling. What leading ISN'T is saying or doing nothing. In comment 14162600 Mike from Ohio said:Who says there needs to be yelling? Have you ever played on a competitive team before? What I would expect my QB to do if the line breaks down during a series is sit with the guys while the defense is on the field and talk about the blocking assignments together. Have a short meeting where Eli can explain what he is seeing and where the gaps in the protection are.Why the hell does everyone think that leading is yelling. What leading ISN'T is saying or doing nothing.

Eli's been a frustrating player and Beezer : 11/2/2018 4:31 pm : link he's been a fantastic player who, for periods of time, has carried his teams to championships. Through all of that, he's never been a fiery leader who "got on his teammates." Not that we could see, anyway (and it's likely not ever been the case since I'm pretty sure we'd have heard about it.



LT was at the opposite end of the spectrum, "fire wise," so I'm not surprised to hear him have this take. Still, he's not being very smart if he is spending any time criticizing Eli Manning for not being more like him.



Kind of dumb on his part.



Love both of these players. Two of my life's favorite sports "heroes." But man, they can both be frustrating. lol

Is that the take?



Quote: Why the hell does everyone think that leading is yelling. What leading ISN'T is saying or doing nothing



Man, people really do suck. you saying Eli does nothing??Is that the take?Man, people really do suck.

Quote: so I missed all of the Simms/Taylor era.



However, my dad had tapes and tapes of old games.



LT would have atleast 1 more ring if Eli was his quarterback. No doubt.



Utter horseshit. In comment 14162621 McNally's_Nuts said:Utter horseshit.

Quote: In comment 14162588 Doomster said:





Quote:





There is no offensive leader, or defensive leader....





Maybe if Flower's (he had the physical talent)QB got in his has after peeling his self from the ground it might have helped ... we for sure know it could not have hurt ....







You think this line would play better if there was someone yelling at them? Leadership doesn't overcome a lack of talent. So no, that is not the problem with this team. In comment 14162600 Mike from Ohio said:

We see it an talk about in Barkley MotownGIANTS : 11/2/2018 4:35 pm : link .... this was an area that Eli never evolved in and he should have ... we comw at OBJ about what a high price contract comes with ... the same can be said for Eli in this regard.

Quote: In comment 14162621 McNally's_Nuts said:





Quote:





so I missed all of the Simms/Taylor era.



However, my dad had tapes and tapes of old games.



LT would have atleast 1 more ring if Eli was his quarterback. No doubt.







Utter horseshit.



I figured you'd reply. Giants def beat the Rams in 1989 if Eli is QB.



My opinion, but I like to start crap!!! In comment 14162630 Greg from LI said:I figured you'd reply. Giants def beat the Rams in 1989 if Eli is QB.My opinion, but I like to start crap!!!

Quote: you saying Eli does nothing??



Is that the take?







Quote:





Why the hell does everyone think that leading is yelling. What leading ISN'T is saying or doing nothing







Man, people really do suck.



FMiC... I see Eli on the bench looking at pictures and doing that analysis. No question about that. What I have not seen is Eli getting his guys together to talk about what they need to do better next series. I see the WRs off by themselves, the OL over in their area but no collaboration.



That being said, I am not unwilling to change my thoughts on this. Will look at the next game and will pay even closer attention to it. My initial comment was based upon my observation over the past few years. In comment 14162629 FatMan in Charlotte said:FMiC... I see Eli on the bench looking at pictures and doing that analysis. No question about that. What I have not seen is Eli getting his guys together to talk about what they need to do better next series. I see the WRs off by themselves, the OL over in their area but no collaboration.That being said, I am not unwilling to change my thoughts on this. Will look at the next game and will pay even closer attention to it. My initial comment was based upon my observation over the past few years.

Quote: In comment 14162600 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 14162588 Doomster said:





Quote:





There is no offensive leader, or defensive leader....







You think this line would play better if there was someone yelling at them?







Who says there needs to be yelling? Have you ever played on a competitive team before? What I would expect my QB to do if the line breaks down during a series is sit with the guys while the defense is on the field and talk about the blocking assignments together. Have a short meeting where Eli can explain what he is seeing and where the gaps in the protection are.



Why the hell does everyone think that leading is yelling. What leading ISN'T is saying or doing nothing.



Swing and a complete miss with this.



You don't notice talking to his lineman about blocking schemes on the sideline, so he is not a leader? You have no idea whether Eli is a leader on this team or not because you don't see what happens in practice or in the locker room. None of us see that, so none of us know.



But I guess if EricJ doesn't see it, it didn't happen? In comment 14162626 EricJ said:Swing and a complete miss with this.You don't notice talking to his lineman about blocking schemes on the sideline, so he is not a leader? You have no idea whether Eli is a leader on this team or not because you don't see what happens in practice or in the locker room. None of us see that, so none of us know.But I guess if EricJ doesn't see it, it didn't happen?

Let's not forget Lines of Scrimmage : 11/2/2018 4:45 pm : link Gary Myers stirring the pot. I hope these reporters stay classy with Eli.



He probably got LT on the 19th hole.





oh really? Greg from LI : 11/2/2018 4:47 pm : link Which Eli? 2007 Eli, or 2008 Eli who played like garbage against Philly?



BTW, had the '89 Giants won that game, they'd go to SF to play the 14-2 Niners who went on to win the NFC title game and Super Bowl by a combined score of 85-13, so let's not act as if beating the Rams would have guaranteed a title.

RE: oh really? McNally's_Nuts : 11/2/2018 4:49 pm : link

Quote: Which Eli? 2007 Eli, or 2008 Eli who played like garbage against Philly?



BTW, had the '89 Giants won that game, they'd go to SF to play the 14-2 Niners who went on to win the NFC title game and Super Bowl by a combined score of 85-13, so let's not act as if beating the Rams would have guaranteed a title.



The 2011 Eli, sir. In comment 14162647 Greg from LI said:The 2011 Eli, sir.

Greg Lines of Scrimmage : 11/2/2018 4:51 pm : link The Giants could not overcome the loss of Plax. He was the key to beating the Eagles. Pierce also out and the DL depth was worn out or not available. Poor choice this game imo.

Me being 30 McNally's_Nuts : 11/2/2018 4:55 pm : link That 2008 team was the best Giants team I've ever seen.



They were just on a roll from September till December.



Losing Osi in the pre-season really bit us in the bud during the latter stages as they relied on Jerome McDougle and Reynaldo Wynn to provide a pass rush.



I'll never know why they stopped running the ball in that playoff game.

We DanMetroMan : 11/2/2018 5:00 pm : link must tear down our idols. Very few get out of NY unscathed. Jeter, Wright (only thanks to injury), Patrick didn't, Eli won't. I'll only tear down those who don't care, who don't compete. Not those decimated by injury. I cheered for Patrick AGAINST the Knicks in his return. Eli looks done. Thanks for the amazing memories dude.

Asking Eli yo show emotion/fire micky : 11/2/2018 5:01 pm : link Is like asking/expecting a sloth to do a mile in 3 minutes.





Quote: The Giants could not overcome the loss of Plax. He was the key to beating the Eagles. Pierce also out and the DL depth was worn out or not available. Poor choice this game imo.



Oh, bullshit. Plax did jack shit that year before he shot himself. Sick of that lame excuse. Pierce and the DL had nothing to do with Eli going 15-29 with 2 picks. In comment 14162655 Lines of Scrimmage said:Oh, bullshit. Plax did jack shit that year before he shot himself. Sick of that lame excuse. Pierce and the DL had nothing to do with Eli going 15-29 with 2 picks.

and if your argument is that Eli couldn't deal with no Burress in 2008 Greg from LI : 11/2/2018 5:07 pm : link But he could beat the Rams in 1989 throwing to Odessa Turner and Lionel Manuel?

It s astonishing the amount of resentment joeinpa : 11/2/2018 5:14 pm : link Directed towards Eli by former NFL ers.





Eli s leadership should not be questioned, he led by example, the stereotypical fire breathing screaming football player getting his team fired up is not the only way to lead.



I think the resentment is seated in the perception that he is spoiled, reinforced by his draft day stand, and his status as a possible HOF player despite basically being a 500 q for his career.



Any objective observer should recognize his performance through the 07 and 11 post seasons was legendary.



However, for many seems the rest of his career did not live up to the reputation.



In any event you can dismiss it all you want. But this criticism From and all time Giant stings.





Eli DanMetroMan : 11/2/2018 5:24 pm : link will never get the respect he deserves. Somehow he's the only great player I can recall that won 2.. not 1... 2 championships and yet people act like it was a fluke.

will never get the respect he deserves. Somehow he's the only great player I can recall that won 2.. not 1... 2 championships and yet people act like it was a fluke.

Jim Plunkett is another



Jim Plunkett is another In comment 14162684 DanMetroMan said:Jim Plunkett is another

Quote: must tear down our idols. Very few get out of NY unscathed. Jeter, Wright (only thanks to injury), Patrick didn't, Eli won't. I'll only tear down those who don't care, who don't compete. Not those decimated by injury. I cheered for Patrick AGAINST the Knicks in his return. Eli looks done. Thanks for the amazing memories dude.



That's why when Strahan retired, and it looked like he still had a few good years left in him, I completely understood his decision.



He got to walk away on top. Got the ring, HoF career cemented - go call it quits and move on. Eventually, old age would have come for him too. In comment 14162664 DanMetroMan said:That's why when Strahan retired, and it looked like he still had a few good years left in him, I completely understood his decision.He got to walk away on top. Got the ring, HoF career cemented - go call it quits and move on. Eventually, old age would have come for him too.

RE: He's right about a leader in the locker room Toth029 : 11/2/2018 5:39 pm : link

Quote: They probably haven't had that since Tuck and Strahan

Where was Tuck when the defense sucked ass? Strahan had his time in 2007 but where was he in the 2002 playoffs? In comment 14162612 Rflairr said:Where was Tuck when the defense sucked ass? Strahan had his time in 2007 but where was he in the 2002 playoffs?

I just cannot understand the .McL. : 11/2/2018 5:45 pm : link hatred and derision that some NY Giant fans have towards Eli. I'm not sure why it is, its always been there, it quieted a little when he won a couple of Superbowls, but here it is again. Over and over.



The man was the leader and MVP of 2 SB wins. That is very very small company. I will always be glad he was here and played a prominent role in those games.



I can still objectively view his play right now and say that there is definitely something wrong. Further that by the time the Giants right this ship, he will not be here.



But why does this fan base have to tear him down. Was it the choice not to play in SD? I mean would you prefer Rivers? Or the Rapist? Is it that he looks like a geek that people in grade school liked to bully? Is it some weird form of jealousy? Fans of other teams will always view players on other teams with a certain amount of derision. But why would NY Giants fans view him this way?



He has earned our respect, even when its time for him to hang'em up.



DanMetroMan makes a good point, NYers seem to do this with a lot of players. It was the Same with Ewing, and I didn't understand it then either.

Ewing steve in ky : 11/2/2018 5:49 pm : link I really liked Ewing a lot so I hated how he was treated but I can understand it more than I can with Eli. Ewing unfairly was blamed for not bringing the Knicks a championship, but with ELi he was two time Super Bowl MVP, few have accomplished as much.

RE: Ewing jcn56 : 11/2/2018 5:54 pm : link

Quote: I really liked Ewing a lot so I hated how he was treated but I can understand it more than I can with Eli. Ewing unfairly was blamed for not bringing the Knicks a championship, but with ELi he was two time Super Bowl MVP, few have accomplished as much.



Really? I always understood the Eli situation more. He was part of 2 titles, but he went through stretches of average to below average play.



Ewing always gave it his all and played at a high level throughout, taking them to two finals. I don't think either one deserved grief, but if it had to be one of the two I'd think Ewing should have been given a pass. In comment 14162709 steve in ky said:Really? I always understood the Eli situation more. He was part of 2 titles, but he went through stretches of average to below average play.Ewing always gave it his all and played at a high level throughout, taking them to two finals. I don't think either one deserved grief, but if it had to be one of the two I'd think Ewing should have been given a pass.

will never get the respect he deserves. Somehow he's the only great player I can recall that won 2.. not 1... 2 championships and yet people act like it was a fluke.

Yup.



Yup. In comment 14162684 DanMetroMan said:Yup.

Quote: In comment 14162709 steve in ky said:





Quote:





I really liked Ewing a lot so I hated how he was treated but I can understand it more than I can with Eli. Ewing unfairly was blamed for not bringing the Knicks a championship, but with ELi he was two time Super Bowl MVP, few have accomplished as much.







Really? I always understood the Eli situation more. He was part of 2 titles, but he went through stretches of average to below average play.



Ewing always gave it his all and played at a high level throughout, taking them to two finals. I don't think either one deserved grief, but if it had to be one of the two I'd think Ewing should have been given a pass.



But that was always the knock on Ewing, that he couldn't bring home a championship as other Elites did for their teams. I didn't agree with that, and it wasn't fair but it was pretty clear cut. With Eli he gave his fans that in spades. In comment 14162711 jcn56 said:But that was always the knock on Ewing, that he couldn't bring home a championship as other Elites did for their teams. I didn't agree with that, and it wasn't fair but it was pretty clear cut. With Eli he gave his fans that in spades.

Well.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/2/2018 6:01 pm : link said, McL.



It astonishes me every week when I see threads with the sole purpose of crapping on Eli

jcn56 steve in ky : 11/2/2018 6:04 pm : link I guess to put it another way. What would most fans prefer? The consistency of wins that Ewing brought, but zero championships, or the inconsistency of wins during Eli's tenure but get to enjoy two absolute magical Super Bowl victories?

Quote: In comment 14162621 McNally's_Nuts said:





Quote:





so I missed all of the Simms/Taylor era.



However, my dad had tapes and tapes of old games.



LT would have atleast 1 more ring if Eli was his quarterback. No doubt.







Utter horseshit.



Let's just say Eli's career w-l record would be so much better if he'd had Phil's OL for the last 7 years. In comment 14162630 Greg from LI said:Let's just say Eli's career w-l record would be so much better if he'd had Phil's OL for the last 7 years.

steve.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/2/2018 6:16 pm : link I don't think that fans understand how stupid it makes them sound when they tear people down.



Being disappointed as a fan shouldn't result in people calling players, coaches and owners all sorts of names, but it continually does.



I guess I'll never understand following an organization, wanting them to do well, and when they do you cheer and when they don't, you go absolutely apeshit. Outside of transgressions off the field, I really can't think of much that would cause me to hurl insults at the very people I hope do well. It isn't cathartic. It isn't human nature. It is just stupidity.



Eli doesn't need to be a Giant for life and be entitled to play as long as he wants, but he's certainly entitled to respect and admiration for the Super Bowls. All of those Giants are.



The way some are carrying on this year, you'd swear Eli is stealing from the team and intentionally disappointing the fan base. I won't even get into those who call Gettleman old, lazy and arrogant.

Yes I remember the knock on Ewing .McL. : 11/2/2018 6:19 pm : link being the lack of championships, I almost mentioned it in what I wrote above and decided better not to go there. But that was what he was torn down for. I mean was it his fault that Smith had about 5 chances to tip a bal in and couldn't do it? Was it his fault that he was constantly facing the greatest basketball player of all time. That doesn't diminish him as a player. It is a testament to how tough and gritty those Kick teams were, with far less talent, to be able take the Bulls to the brink any number of times.



There is one thing that Ewing and Manning have in common. Both have a laid back personality.

Quote: I don't think that fans understand how stupid it makes them sound when they tear people down.



Being disappointed as a fan shouldn't result in people calling players, coaches and owners all sorts of names, but it continually does.



I guess I'll never understand following an organization, wanting them to do well, and when they do you cheer and when they don't, you go absolutely apeshit. Outside of transgressions off the field, I really can't think of much that would cause me to hurl insults at the very people I hope do well. It isn't cathartic. It isn't human nature. It is just stupidity.



Eli doesn't need to be a Giant for life and be entitled to play as long as he wants, but he's certainly entitled to respect and admiration for the Super Bowls. All of those Giants are.



The way some are carrying on this year, you'd swear Eli is stealing from the team and intentionally disappointing the fan base. I won't even get into those who call Gettleman old, lazy and arrogant.



I wish more people subscribed to this. In comment 14162732 FatMan in Charlotte said:I wish more people subscribed to this.

LTs a fucking scumbag... trueblueinpw : 11/2/2018 6:33 pm : link Smokes crack, exploits underage hookers, drives drunk, and yeah, greatest football player ever. But not the greatest teammate ever. Played with the scabs. Shut your fucking crack smoking hole LT. Taking shots at Eli when he’s getting it from all side? I’ve come to expect the disappointment from this lowlife.

Re: LT would have atleast 1 more ring if Eli was his quarterback. JohnF : 11/2/2018 6:54 pm : link No disrespect to Eli, but no.



I watched all those games with Simms. For the first part of his career, the OL was crap. Simms took a horrendous beating, enough that he was injured every year (which is why Parcells replaced him with Scott Brunner). He lost most of his mobility because of that.



Compare Simms running backs and WR's with Eli's running backs and WR's. Compare Offensive Coordinators, Erhardt vs Gilbride. You think Eli would have done well under Parcells? I'm not so sure.



What I do know is that Eli had Burress, Cruz, Nicks, Toomer, OBJ. Simms best WR was who?



Simms had 4,000 yards passing in 1984 with Bobby Johnson and Earnest Gray at WR. Think seriously about that. Think about what Simms would have had with Nicks/Cruz, or someone as amazing as OBJ.



Again, no disrespect for Eli, his 2007 and 2011 playoff performances are the greatest in team history. Eli is a HOF in my view. But I'm stunned how Giant fans don't respect Simms for what he did during his career here. Had Bill Walsh drafted him, I'm convinced Simms would have had five rings.

Quote: In comment 14162629 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





you saying Eli does nothing??



Is that the take?







Quote:





Why the hell does everyone think that leading is yelling. What leading ISN'T is saying or doing nothing







Man, people really do suck.







FMiC... I see Eli on the bench looking at pictures and doing that analysis. No question about that. What I have not seen is Eli getting his guys together to talk about what they need to do better next series. I see the WRs off by themselves, the OL over in their area but no collaboration.



That being said, I am not unwilling to change my thoughts on this. Will look at the next game and will pay even closer attention to it. My initial comment was based upon my observation over the past few years.



Just this year, Sounds of the Game, I think it was the Houston game, but the cameras showed Eli walking up and down the sideline telling his Oline to shake off a bad play. He ALWAYS interacts with his team. Do fans just willfully ignore these moments? Should Eli bring the espn camera into the huddle like Drew Brees? Plax even talked about Eli’s leadership in Vacciano’s book. How Eli was going to face the firing squad again, and he stopped Plax to praise a play he made in the losing effort. How that so surprised Plax and made such an impact on Plax.



I’m sorry, but hearing LT and others take these ignorant shots at Eli at his lowest point is absolutely disgusting and pathetic. In comment 14162642 EricJ said:Just this year, Sounds of the Game, I think it was the Houston game, but the cameras showed Eli walking up and down the sideline telling his Oline to shake off a bad play. He ALWAYS interacts with his team. Do fans just willfully ignore these moments? Should Eli bring the espn camera into the huddle like Drew Brees? Plax even talked about Eli’s leadership in Vacciano’s book. How Eli was going to face the firing squad again, and he stopped Plax to praise a play he made in the losing effort. How that so surprised Plax and made such an impact on Plax.I’m sorry, but hearing LT and others take these ignorant shots at Eli at his lowest point is absolutely disgusting and pathetic.

Simms WillVAB : 11/2/2018 7:08 pm : link Had plenty of games where he played like shit and plenty of people wanted to run him out of town for years — yet people on this thread act like Simms is a no brainer upgrade over Eli.



It’s funny how nostalgia works.

Quote: I don't think that fans understand how stupid it makes them sound when they tear people down.



Being disappointed as a fan shouldn't result in people calling players, coaches and owners all sorts of names, but it continually does.



I guess I'll never understand following an organization, wanting them to do well, and when they do you cheer and when they don't, you go absolutely apeshit. Outside of transgressions off the field, I really can't think of much that would cause me to hurl insults at the very people I hope do well. It isn't cathartic. It isn't human nature. It is just stupidity.



Eli doesn't need to be a Giant for life and be entitled to play as long as he wants, but he's certainly entitled to respect and admiration for the Super Bowls. All of those Giants are.



The way some are carrying on this year, you'd swear Eli is stealing from the team and intentionally disappointing the fan base. I won't even get into those who call Gettleman old, lazy and arrogant.



Good post.



A lot of the same clowns will pop up on the eventual Eli appreciation thread when they’ve been shitting on him for 15 years. In comment 14162732 FatMan in Charlotte said:Good post.A lot of the same clowns will pop up on the eventual Eli appreciation thread when they’ve been shitting on him for 15 years.

These comments from LT are just so petty. BBelle21 : 11/2/2018 7:18 pm : link Ok, he loves his QB more. He’s loyal to Simms. Fine. But why tear down Eli? Question his passion and leadership of all things?! He shows up every single week and keeps fighting. NEVER throws anyone to the press. It blows my mind away how resentful some of these ex Giants are towards Eli’s legacy and what he means to the fanbase.

Eli was always going to be the fall guy this year Go Terps : 11/2/2018 7:28 pm : link .

LT’s a rapist who shouldn’t be criticizing Eli’s leadership. BrettNYG10 : 11/2/2018 7:38 pm : link .

That's just not Eli's style Vanzetti : 11/2/2018 7:50 pm : link I think LT is right to a certain extent. Peyton used to get on OL when they whiffed. Brady does it too. Favre would have the whole OL fired up.



But Eli is a quiet leader. Yes, he does not get guys fired up but he also does not alienate them either.

He’s Les in TO : 11/2/2018 7:59 pm : link Absolutely right - once the vet leaders on defense retired or were not resigned the team went down the crapper

100% giantsFC : 11/2/2018 8:12 pm : link Been waiting a few years for Eli to finally flex his franchise qb muscles on malcontents like a young Beckham only to see him treat them like he treated shockey and tiki.



This is the one negative trait a guy like him has.



But I love LT & I like Eli Manning and wpikndt change their careers for anything.

Quote: I don't think that fans understand how stupid it makes them sound when they tear people down.



Being disappointed as a fan shouldn't result in people calling players, coaches and owners all sorts of names, but it continually does.



I guess I'll never understand following an organization, wanting them to do well, and when they do you cheer and when they don't, you go absolutely apeshit. Outside of transgressions off the field, I really can't think of much that would cause me to hurl insults at the very people I hope do well. It isn't cathartic. It isn't human nature. It is just stupidity.



Eli doesn't need to be a Giant for life and be entitled to play as long as he wants, but he's certainly entitled to respect and admiration for the Super Bowls. All of those Giants are.



The way some are carrying on this year, you'd swear Eli is stealing from the team and intentionally disappointing the fan base. I won't even get into those who call Gettleman old, lazy and arrogant.



I agree, can't understand it either. In comment 14162732 FatMan in Charlotte said:I agree, can't understand it either.

Steve Weatherford once shared a cool story BBelle21 : 11/2/2018 8:20 pm : link on WFAN from when he hosted with Kim Jones every Monday evening. Before SB 46, he said was nervous and excited, unable to sit still understandably. And there’s Eli calm as can be in the locker room with him. So he goes over to Eli, and says to him: “Eli, I may never get a chance to win a SB again. We gonna win, right?” Lol. And Eli goes, as definitive and as confident as can be: “I got you.”



And Steve is laughing in amazement telling this story. He’s telling Kim about how unreal Eli is, what an assassin he is and how his demeanor before the game gave him so much confidence: “Man, this guy! I couldn’t believe this guy! I love Eli Manning.”



Countless stories like this being shared over the airwaves and print from his team mates. Not a leader? No passion? On what planet. SMDH

Always loved Eli eric2425ny : 11/2/2018 8:27 pm : link And the calm cool demeanor works most of the time. But come on, get pissed off when you have clowns missing blocks everywhere. I agree with LT on this one.

Quote: so I missed all of the Simms/Taylor era.



However, my dad had tapes and tapes of old games.



LT would have atleast 1 more ring if Eli was his quarterback. No doubt.



Undoubtedly one of the dumbest things I’ve ever read at BBI. Which is quite a feat.



I know this for certain - Simms could have played on Eli’s era and shined.



Eli in Simms’s era? I have serious doubts.



In comment 14162621 McNally's_Nuts said:Undoubtedly one of the dumbest things I’ve ever read at BBI. Which is quite a feat.I know this for certain - Simms could have played on Eli’s era and shined.Eli in Simms’s era? I have serious doubts.

Eli..couldn't play in... FatMan in Charlotte : 11/2/2018 9:55 pm : link Simms' era? What the fuck. He had the perfect demeanor to have Parcells as a coach. He had a Father who played well in an earlier Era. It's like yo just make shit up to find yet another way to throw shade on Eli.



It's funny how this stuff works. I loved LT. I loved Simms. And Eli can be defended without shitting on either player.



It is telling regarding those where the opposite doesn't hold true.

Give Eli steve in ky : 11/2/2018 10:00 pm : link the running game, OL, and defense of the Parcells championship teams and I think Eli would do just fine. Amazing any fan could believe otherwise.

Eli led in 2011 Doomster : 11/2/2018 10:08 pm : link with the same persona he has now......that's how he truly is...to get in somebody's face would almost be laughable....it's just not him....

Trying to compare football in the 80s to Ten Ton Hammer : 11/2/2018 10:18 pm : link the 2000s and today is night and day. Taking player X from 2018 and putting him in 1987 isn't an apples to apples comparison. Look at what quarterbacks are doing. THe game is fundamentally different now. It was quite frankly infinitely more difficult to play the position back then than it is now, with the league gaming the rulebook specifically for these 40 point scoring offensive explosions.



The things Simms had to deal with are challenges Eli only barely brushed with back in the very early decade as passing began to explode.

just some general comments on what has been posted plato : 12:54 am : link 1.”LT is a scumbag”.Thats a terrible phrase to apply to the greatest player who ever wore Giant Blue. LT has demons, don’t we all.



2. I have watched the Giants for about 70 years that remember. Without getting into a context argument Eli Manning is, if not the best qb the Giants have had in that time he is up there with Conerly, Tittle, & the previous #10 who went back to the Vikings. I am leaving Simms out knowing the risk of BBI conflagration, but would not vociferously oppose his inclusion. The point is is that Eli is amongst the best, if not the best in modern Giant history and should be treated with respect by all through this.very painful time.



4.Leadership is critical at the Qb position. But leadership can be shown in many ways all,of them equally effective. Too many are taken in by the movie Patton, but Macarthur, and Eisenhaower led just as well with very different styles. I can remember personally observing and utilizing different styles in life or death situations in civilian or military, peace or war, to good effect to lead various teams and watch others lead teams as well.



OK I’ve said my peace. Sleep time.

LT emphatically is a scumbag... trueblueinpw : 4:43 am : link It’s lousy enough to crawl out of the woodwork to kick Eli while he’s enduring an ignominious end to his own glorious career, but LTs complete lack of character has been on display for a very, very long time. Like a lot of us, I grew up loving LT and when I was a kid I just didn’t understand the deepth or implications of his so called “demons”. I’m not trying to get on a high horse here - I’m really not - but the man is a straight up criminal and if he wasn’t the greatest football player ever he’d garner a whole lot less sympathy. Read some of the criminal complaints against LT and tell me he isn’t a scumbag. I just don’t think any decent person could know the facts about the man’s actions and come to any other conclusion. And more to the point of leadership on the field, what about LT crossing the picket lines to play while his lesser paid teammates were on strike? Was that an act of leadership? Or was that just another example of LT doing whatever the heck he wanted to do without any consideration for anyone else? Now, LT has to disparage one of the finest people of the highest character ever to wear the Giants uniform? I don’t know about anyone else but I’m too old to give the guy a pass anymore just because he was a great player.

Quote: One of the great myths of BBI is that anyone who thinks Eli has played poorly the last few years is an "Eli hater".

Unfortunately, this is true, despite the fact that it's really just a matter of having eyes, not being a hater. In comment 14162615 Jim in Tampa said:Unfortunately, this is true, despite the fact that it's really just a matter of having eyes, not being a hater.

Quote: It’s lousy enough to crawl out of the woodwork to kick Eli while he’s enduring an ignominious end to his own glorious career, but LTs complete lack of character has been on display for a very, very long time. Like a lot of us, I grew up loving LT and when I was a kid I just didn’t understand the depth or implications of his so called “demons”. I’m not trying to get on a high horse here - I’m really not - but the man is a straight up criminal and if he wasn’t the greatest football player ever he’d garner a whole lot less sympathy. Read some of the criminal complaints against LT and tell me he isn’t a scumbag. I just don’t think any decent person could know the facts about the man’s actions and come to any other conclusion. And more to the point of leadership on the field, what about LT cross the picket lines to play while his lesser paid teammates were on strike? Was that an act of leadership? Or was that just another example of LT doing whatever the heck he wanted to do without any consideration for anyone else? Now, LT has to disparage one of the finest people of the highest character ever to wear the Giants uniform? I don’t know about anyone else but I’m too old to give the guy a pass anymore just because he was a great player.



TBIPW, I look at it like this; LT is being LT. I have learned what to expect from him, and since I have no power in the life decisions he makes I simply move on.



It's interesting because Eli became my all-time favorite giant several years ago because he showed he was/is the epitome of the type of athlete you want representing the team that I chose to root for. Now, ironically LT was the reason I became a Giants fan in the first place, but I was a fan of LT simply because of his on the field performance. Manning has been able to perform both on and off the field.



Back to my point; LT is just being the LT I've known so I'm not surprised.



I want to add this as well; Saquon has the ability to be both a great player on and off the field as well. Great kid.



One last note

Manning on the field isn't in the same category as LT. LT is an all-time great, one of the best ever, but off the field performance means a lot to me. In the comment 14162950 trueblueinpw said:TBIPW, I look at it like this; LT is being LT. I have learned what to expect from him, and since I have no power in the life decisions he makes I simply move on.It's interesting because Eli became my all-time favorite giant several years ago because he showed he was/is the epitome of the type of athlete you want representing the team that I chose to root for. Now, ironically LT was the reason I became a Giants fan in the first place, but I was a fan of LT simply because of his on the field performance. Manning has been able to perform both on and off the field.Back to my point; LT is just being the LT I've known so I'm not surprised.I want to add this as well; Saquon has the ability to be both a great player on and off the field as well. Great kid.One last noteManning on the field isn't in the same category as LT. LT is an all-time great, one of the best ever, but off the field performance means a lot to me.

True blueinpw joeinpa : 7:58 am : link This story is about a Giant football legend criticizing Eli s leadership style. He simple stated he prefers the firey side of a Simms better.



This is not a character issue, he's not criticizing Eli s character.



Even if you believe LT is a "criminal" that doesn't preclude him from having valid ideas about the game he dominated.



Furthermore he s not alone in this criticism of Eli, I ve seen and heard the exact same critique from media outlets and even many Giants fans since day one of Eli s career. I ve never felt it was a legitimate issue in regard to Eli as a leader, but it s been there



The fact is other ex Giants seem to think it is as well.



LT joining the chorus does sting and is a legitimate criticism even if I don t agree with it.

LT's not even close to Eli off the field jcn56 : 8:27 am : link but there was no reason to bring his character into this discussion, other than to deflect away from his opinion.



An opinion that's not qualified in any way other than the fact that they played the same sport for the same team, nearly two decades apart.

Quote: but there was no reason to bring his character into this discussion, other than to deflect away from his opinion.



An opinion that's not qualified in any way other than the fact that they played the same sport for the same team, nearly two decades apart.



I think it was poor judgement by LT. He has shown a history of poor judgment In comment 14162980 jcn56 said:I think it was poor judgement by LT. He has shown a history of poor judgment

My neighbor said Eli hasn’t been a good QB for awhile now Jimmy Googs : 9:12 am : link Should I go beat the crap out of him or just kill his first born son?







Some of you all need a life...

Quote: In comment 14162980 jcn56 said:





Quote:





but there was no reason to bring his character into this discussion, other than to deflect away from his opinion.



An opinion that's not qualified in any way other than the fact that they played the same sport for the same team, nearly two decades apart.







I think it was poor judgement by LT. He has shown a history of poor judgment



Theres no rule by which a former player should only say nice things about people who wear the same uniform. Hes got poor life choices in his resume, and the franchise maintains a certain distance from him because of that (rightly so). But we cant now say he doesn't understand football when his opinions tread on a protected name. In comment 14163001 crick n NC said:Theres no rule by which a former player should only say nice things about people who wear the same uniform. Hes got poor life choices in his resume, and the franchise maintains a certain distance from him because of that (rightly so). But we cant now say he doesn't understand football when his opinions tread on a protected name.

Quote:

I think it was poor judgement by LT. He has shown a history of poor judgment



I don't think it was poor judgement. I don't agree with what he had to say, but it's his opinion. It's not a particularly inflammatory or off base opinion, not like it's racist or offensive in any way. He has a different view of what he thinks Eli should be doing given the situation. In comment 14163001 crick n NC said:I don't think it was poor judgement. I don't agree with what he had to say, but it's his opinion. It's not a particularly inflammatory or off base opinion, not like it's racist or offensive in any way. He has a different view of what he thinks Eli should be doing given the situation.

Quote: In comment 14163001 crick n NC said:





Quote:





In comment 14162980 jcn56 said:





Quote:





but there was no reason to bring his character into this discussion, other than to deflect away from his opinion.



An opinion that's not qualified in any way other than the fact that they played the same sport for the same team, nearly two decades apart.







I think it was poor judgement by LT. He has shown a history of poor judgment







Theres no rule by which a former player should only say nice things about people who wear the same uniform. Hes got poor life choices in his resume, and the franchise maintains a certain distance from him because of that (rightly so). But we cant now say he doesn't understand football when his opinions tread on a protected name.



I think you missed my point. Although there certainly is the possibility that I didn't communicate it clearly.



I don't believe I communicated anywhere in my post that a rule was in place to prevent criticism of franchise players. My point overall was that Manning leads his own way, and at this point in his career it's not going to change. I don't see how there is any benefit whatsoever for LT to make these comments. He's just piling on in my opinion.



LT is talking about leadership, not X'S & O'S. I think many of us are qualified to speak about leadership.



In comment 14163038 Ten Ton Hammer said:I think you missed my point. Although there certainly is the possibility that I didn't communicate it clearly.I don't believe I communicated anywhere in my post that a rule was in place to prevent criticism of franchise players. My point overall was that Manning leads his own way, and at this point in his career it's not going to change. I don't see how there is any benefit whatsoever for LT to make these comments. He's just piling on in my opinion.LT is talking about leadership, not X'S & O'S. I think many of us are qualified to speak about leadership.

Quote: In comment 14163001 crick n NC said:





Quote:







I think it was poor judgement by LT. He has shown a history of poor judgment







I don't think it was poor judgement. I don't agree with what he had to say, but it's his opinion. It's not a particularly inflammatory or off base opinion, not like it's racist or offensive in any way. He has a different view of what he thinks Eli should be doing given the situation.



To each their own J In comment 14163046 jcn56 said:To each their own J

WOW - What a Read This Has Been pivo : 10:34 am : link After almost 100 posts (when I started reading) you wouldn’t think that there could be anything else to say - but there are some “clarifications”.



On Fandom - decades removed from a GOAT career, LT is reduced to just being a fan - just like us. With all of the frustrations of seeing your favorite team in the toilet. I suppose it’s possible that one of the numerous “LT...” handles on BBI could in fact be LT. Why not (lol)? So he’s frustrated AND he gets the mike in his hands. OK, I get that. Still an / THE all time great Giant. Never take that away from him. Shitty life, but still the GOAT.



On DO YOUR JOB -

GOAT LB job requirements: Violent (see also Firey). Watch YouTube’s The Real LT and you have no doubts.



QB job requirements: Vision, Precision, Control, Calm in the mist the of Mayhem. MM’s over-the-shoulder in front of Little Bill. Priceless.



Great QB - Assassin. Jason Bourne. Eye of the Tiger.

Firey Assassin ? Never heard of a good one.



Leadership - Think Weatherford - “I Got You”. Good enough for me.

Like Ali said when he was Cassius - “It ain’t bragging if you can back it up”



Who knows for sure? Maybe TB & BF both have character flaws for their position that they have been able to overcome with other capabilities.







Quote:



To each their own J



True. You're entitled to your opinion, and so am I. Same case with LT, he's entitled to that, and he doesn't have to pipe down just because it's a fellow Giants player he's talking about. In comment 14163050 crick n NC said:True. You're entitled to your opinion, and so am I. Same case with LT, he's entitled to that, and he doesn't have to pipe down just because it's a fellow Giants player he's talking about.

LT would be labeled an Eli-hater on BBI Jimmy Googs : 10:49 am : link and by association all the Eli-apologists would therefore turn into LT-haters...

Quote: In comment 14163050 crick n NC said:





Quote:









To each their own J







True. You're entitled to your opinion, and so am I. Same case with LT, he's entitled to that, and he doesn't have to pipe down just because it's a fellow Giants player he's talking about.



I believe it's different when it's in the papers. Just my take, I feel he could have taken a different approach In comment 14163066 jcn56 said:I believe it's different when it's in the papers. Just my take, I feel he could have taken a different approach

LT needs to choose his words more carefully. longlive#10 : 12:00 pm : link He's probably the only person in the world to ever accuse Eli of "not having any passion".



I don't think he realizes passion can come in different forms and the only type of it isn't necessarily outward emotion.



I think we all know there isn't one person out on that field that cares more than Eli does.

Quote: In comment 14162615 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





One of the great myths of BBI is that anyone who thinks Eli has played poorly the last few years is an "Eli hater".





Unfortunately, this is true, despite the fact that it's really just a matter of having eyes, not being a hater.



Eli Manning has been a tremendous joy to watch, and among if not the toughest football players I've ever seen.



A lot of Eli Manning fans are drain to chat football with and really some of the most sensitive. In comment 14162959 Gatorade Dunk said:Eli Manning has been a tremendous joy to watch, and among if not the toughest football players I've ever seen.A lot of Eli Manning fans are drain to chat football with and really some of the most sensitive.