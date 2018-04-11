Who has been the bigger disappointment to you? Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/4/2018 10:15 am : 11/4/2018 10:15 am (1) Dave Gettleman



(2) Pat Shurmur



(3) Eli Manning

Shurmur... silverfox : 11/4/2018 10:23 am : link ...Eli's been gone for a couple of years now...

Eli is about what I had expected. A few crap throws, Beezer : 11/4/2018 10:28 am : link but with time, really not bad. Sadly, rarely time.



Gettleman made a few moves I questioned. But overall, isn't what I'd consider a disappointment. Not a targeted one.



I think it's Shurmur for me. I thought he'd be a better leader, and I've seen to notches in the armor. His handling of the media started our great and has fizzled. And there have been enough in-game head-scratchers to make me become a head-shaker far too often.



Shurmur, by a decent margin.



I'm always hopeful, though. Even if I'm nervously so with him.





I would have to say Eli BigBlueHens : 11/4/2018 10:29 am : link but we should have expected this outcome from the beginning. With Gettleman, it looks as if he hit on most of the draft picks. The Free agents have been busts, but can you turn around a roster this deprived in talent and lack of cap space in one year?



With Shurmur, the time outs and play calling as been suspect, but again, he is identifying weak areas (OL) and making changes. The OL hasn't been blocking well enough for us as fans to determine if the play calling is bad because the routes are not developing.



And Eli, its sad to see. I understand the offensive line is terrible, and couldn't be fixed in one year. But with the weapons he has, there have been times were he flat out missed some reads and throws. Like O'Hara said the OL being so bad it has traumatized him. Its disappointing, but it happens. Giving him another shot at a run was the right thing to do, but the outcome is disappointing.



There is plenty of blame to go around, but I don't think it can be put solely on one person.

Can't say I am disappointed section125 : 11/4/2018 10:29 am : link in anyone.



Eli is who Eli is. Vastly overrated by some and vastly underrated by some. His line has pretty much damned him. But with this team he has to be almost perfect in order for the Giants to win and aside from 2011 and two Super Bowls runs, Eli has never been almost perfect.



Unlike most, I'm giving a pass to Shurmur this year. Yes clock management has not been good, but the last two coaches mismanaged it too. Play calling has been mediocre.



I guess Gettleman missing on Stewart and Omameh is the most annoying and Solder has been a disappointment.

Ownership. larryflower37 : 11/4/2018 10:32 am : link I was not a fan of either hires

Gettleman and Shurmer.

They both were more of the same and it has played out.

The organization had the opportunity to change the course and chose not to.



Gettleman is a good scout and can pick draft talent but is a mess when it comes to running an organization and let's his ego get in the way of decisions.

Shurmer is a coordinator nothing more and not a creative one.



. arcarsenal : 11/4/2018 10:32 am : link Gettleman.



For all the "hog mollie" talk and hoopla about fixing the OL, he's actually managed to have a WORSE offensive line here than the one we had before.



Almost hard to do.



His draft looks pretty good - but his FA signings were horrendous. Both offensive linemen have been major busts and Stewart never made any sense.



He's going to have to do a lot better than this to fix the Giants.

Gets BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/4/2018 10:33 am : link And it’s because I figured he could marginally improve the line in the offseason and get us to a point where we would win maybe 8 wins.

Exactly the order you have them. Boy Cord : 11/4/2018 10:33 am : link I thought Shurmur was a creative coach that got more out of his QBs than his peers. I know the OL blows and Eli is a statue, but the Giants have some amazing skill players. I don’t see any imagination.



Gettleman. Wow. He really whiffed this offseason like down one, bases loaded, bottom of the 9th, game seven of the World Series whiff. The only reason Shurmur is ahead of DG is expectations. I had more for Shurmur.



With an average OL Eli would be making more plays. He is shell shocked. I get frustrated when he makes a gaffe on one of the rare chances when he is not pressured, but he has to be seeing ghosts.

How Nate Solder isn’t number 1 dep026 : 11/4/2018 10:34 am : link Is beyond me.



Highest paid tackle in the league and playing worse than Ereck Flowers.

All have their failings but mine would be Shurmur. superspynyg : 11/4/2018 10:34 am : link Eli has been become shell shocked due to his bad oline which was Reeces fault not his. He is done. Time to retire.



Gettleman has done a mixed job. He had a great first draft but his FA signings have been bad. I was a fan of Solder, even though he was overpaid, I thought you have to get a solid leader on this oline. He has been bad. Give him a chance a rebuild takes a few years.



Shurmur's play calling and getting his team to play better especially in the red zone has been terrible. He deserves another year with better oline to work with.







PS and his OL coach MarvelousMike : 11/4/2018 10:35 am : link I'm wondering if an off season firing is in line for the OL coach. So, I blame Pat for this guy as it seems he is not up to the job. Am I wrong? If not, who should they target as OL coach in off season?

Dave Gettleman NYRiese : 11/4/2018 10:35 am : link There's just a preponderance of evidence that he's been thrashing about.

I like the guy but he has to get a hold (and perhaps fire) of his scouting department and professional talent evaluation departments.

Gettleman Micko : 11/4/2018 10:38 am : link DG by a large margin followed by Eli and the Shurmur.

. arcarsenal : 11/4/2018 10:38 am : link Remember that almost all of the sub-issues being listed here are because of Dave Gettleman and John Mara.



If you're disappointed in Nate Solder, well.. who decided he was worth that contract?



If you're disappointed in Pat Shurmur, well.. who decided he was the right coach to hire?



If you're disappointed in Eli Manning, well... who decided he still had "years left" ?



It always starts at the top.

Gettleman Larry from WV : 11/4/2018 10:45 am : link I can't remember a worse free agency period. The draft was successful but most FA and other personal decisions are questionable at best.

Gettleman Jimmy Googs : 11/4/2018 10:47 am : link his ridiculous strategy wasted an entire year to restructure this team, and hopefully not more...





Solder takes a ton of shit BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/4/2018 10:48 am : link But the blocking in the middle of the line makes him look worse then he actually is.



The blocking from the interior line and RBs is the worst part of our current pass game. Eli has no pocket to step up into.

The team is a bigger train wreck than.... MOOPS : 11/4/2018 10:50 am : link just about anyone anticipated.



Gettleman tried to make us competetive in one year, which turned out to be impossible. But you've got to give the GM more than one year to right the course.



Shurmur has been suspect in his playcalling, but some of that can be blamed on his OL and immobile QB. Might also need an actual OC to call the game in progress. I think he looks and smells the part though. Gotta give him more than one year to settle in.



Eli is done. The game has passed him by. He's mentally not able to function behind this OL and he's too old to be part of the rebuilding process. In a couple of years when hopefully we're competative again, Eli should be well entrenched in his next profession and we have our next franchise QB at the helm.



So in order:

1. Eli

2. Shurmur

3. Gettleman

Everything about this team is a disappointment Gman11 : 11/4/2018 10:52 am : link but if I had to pick one it would be Shurmur. I thought he would be able to design an offense that could function despite the lousy OL. Bzzzzzz. Wrong! They can't even function.



I blame Mara first and foremost jcn56 : 11/4/2018 10:52 am : link I do think Gettleman has done a poor job, but I think that's less on Gettleman and more on the organization he was dropped into. I think they were looking to preserve status quo (not just Eli, but their scouting methods, their FO staff, etc.), and Gettleman represents a continuation of an organization that was flailing.



Shurmur's up next - I'm not seeing anything out of the coaching staff. Nobody has picked up their game, no playcalling that could be considered innovative or different. He came in with a lousy record and he's picking up right where he left off.

I dont really blame eli at all Jerry in DC : 11/4/2018 10:52 am : link He's just not good at football anymore. It's not his fault. You just can't beat the aging process.



Gettleman on the other hand, can't make himself any smarter, but he could make himself less arrogant. He could learn that running the ball and stopping the run are not the two most important things when building a winning team. It's proven, he just has to read it. He could use data and technology to his advantage rather than mocking people who use computers. He could have watched more than one giants game before interviewing to be gm of the giants.



He could hire someone who would tell him that signing stewart was dumb. He probably could not have foreseen that solder would be so terrible but he still owns that deal. He could have assessed where the team was more accurately (perhaps watching their games would have helped)



Shurmur is mediocre, disposable, and forgettable. He should be fired so we can find a higher upside coach, but I don't think he's the reason we suck right now.

Have trouble being disappointed with any of them BBelle21 : 11/4/2018 10:55 am : link Gettleman is turning over an awful roster. It’s clear Marc Ross was horrid. I’m not sure why he was allowed to remain in a position of influence for so long. One of the first things Gettleman did was fire Ross and systematically get rid of many of Reese’s poor draft picks. It’s hard to compete while this roster is on the operating table, so to speak.



Shurmur is doing the best he can right now. I like that he’s constantly changing things up and giving the young guys a chance to prove they belong. I think with better talent and more seasons of being able to pick his guys, he’ll be a better HC.



Eli entered into an impossible situation and his inherent optimism hurt him this year. People said he had no more excuses this year with all his weapons, but really, the Oline is still a mess and his weapons have been as inconsistent as he has been. I’m saddened by this ending for him because many have simply decided it’s his turn to fall on the sword. But not disappointed with any of them. Sympathetic and immensely impatient? Yes.

Shurmur WillVAB : 11/4/2018 11:04 am : link You can’t be an offensive guy and your offense be in the bottom of the league.

Jerry Reese the gift that keeps giving Foobarbaz : 11/4/2018 11:07 am : link Only one to be disappointed about that set us back years with poor drafting. Top 10ish overall picks like Flowers and Apple been a complete waste which we could of used

Tough Sammo85 : 11/4/2018 11:08 am : link that you did not put John Mara as a choice because he’s be the runaway pick, but I would have to say



1.). Gettleman

I notice he turned the roster over but it seemed to be an attempt to have your cake and eat it too type of approach and it’s still not clear to me what the philosophy is, what the team building. He’s turning 67 soon. The GM jobs now in all sports are very time consuming and intensive in terms of management, analytics, etc. I question Gettlemans ability to really get the job done due to a number of factors related to age, health, and too much familiarity and deference to the Maras in terms of organizational approaches.



His high-falutin attitude and bluster earned him this slot. His FA picks were all failures. His draft class can’t be judged for a few years. If Carter and Hernandez don’t develop as key guys and Lauletta doesn’t materialize this draft will be a failure regardless of how good Barkley is. This offseason is pivotal to determining direction and build up for the franchise.





2.). Eli

I am sorry but for the enormous sum of money Eli has made last year and this year he has failed to raise his game when the team needed him to. It’s not all his fault but his limitations and decline has become very very noticeable and he’s vastly overpaid to what he now brings to the table. He’s become enigmatic in being able to make throws even when he has time. I do think he has shell shock now which is a shame but no other team in the NFL wants him as a starter. He turns 38 in January. It’s time to ride off into retirement.





3.) Shurmur

One could argue for a higher slot but it’s also clear to me he’s been saddled with some players and limited flexibility thus far in implementing his program. His hire of Hal Hunter as OL coach was curious and questionable. His ability as a HC to me is still in doubt. His bread and butter is supposedly OL and helping tailor offenses to his QB and WR talent. Both have been unmitigated disasters so far.



Would not shock me at all if he’s a guy who isn’t the HC when this thing finally turns it around. I think he gets 3 years before being judged.

Dave Gettleman... M.S. : 11/4/2018 11:12 am : link ...by far.



I didn't like:



(1) His free agency pick-ups (Solder, Stewert; Omameh; Latimer);



(2) His dumping lots of players after final cut-down day, which IMO impacted the locker room;



(3) His getting rid of so many players from the old regime;



(4) His surrendering a 3rd Rounder, which will be the 65th or 66th pick in 2019, for a guy with an injury history who then gets injured on his first day of practice;



(5) While Saquon Barkley is a fantastic player in so many ways, Gettleman's choice should have been QB IMO, or trade down and get more premium picks.





It may turn out that Gettleman's best pick-up (not from the Draft) will be Quadree Henderson... I think this guy is an electric returner.



gettleman mdc1 : 11/4/2018 11:16 am : link and the ownership selected him. He is a relic, and this organization continues to be stuck in the past. There is a reason why we continue to struggle on all sides of LOS and select areas and if we are not careful this club will be labeled an elephant graveyard for coaches. It all starts with poor drafting, player evaluations, cronies, and over paying players. We should study Andy Reid and the Eagles and some other clubs, and start getting rid of guys that much sooner. The best move I have seen them make recently is trading Harrison. An early indicator of knowing that a product has high mileage/wear and knowing they have drafted guys within the typical process and are now producing. A big fear is Gettleman age, health, etc. I might be a good idea to make some decisions about how the team feels about Shurmur as well. We are so bad right now that they could essentially do a reboot of the whole thing and start rebuilding through draft.

Gettleman Jay on the Island : 11/4/2018 11:22 am : link He did a great job in Carolina building up their offensive line but has failed so far here. Hernandez will be a fixture here but Solder and Omameh were very bad signings.

Disappointment? MBavaro : 11/4/2018 11:22 am : link I'd have to say Eli.



I thought he had enough left. He doesn't. And it's not his fault, it is what it is.



Cant go with Gettlemen. In your first year on a job, your mistakes will show themselves immediately and your successes usually take a little longer to shine.



I don't think we know exactly yet what Shumer's system can produce due to this shitshow of a season, which I think he's handled as well as anyone can.

Eli clydeman1 : 11/4/2018 11:27 am : link was what I thought he would be, skiddish behind a less than

adequate OL. But I think my bigger disappointment has been Schurmer. I really thought better coaching could get us past some of the obvious shortcomings. Play calling, clock management, player under-utilization, the two point conversion call??? etc, etc

Gettleman moespree : 11/4/2018 11:27 am : link I still don't even understand why Shurmur was hired. Gettleman walked in talking about a return to smash mouth Giants football and then a month later hired a guy who runs something entirely different. A guy who was influenced by some of the same coaches who influenced McAdoo. I don't understand the point of this.



I'll say Gettleman because his usage of resources has been terrible. His free agent signings and trades are about as bad as they can be. There are some moves he has made that I actually think downgraded the team even further.



His draft however, looks more promising.

Saquon Barkley SHO'NUFF : 11/4/2018 11:28 am : link He should have 3,000 yards rushing and 35 TDs by now.

Shurmer GeoMan999 : 11/4/2018 11:40 am : link I am really surprised that he hasn’t been able to implement more schemes that address our weaknesses and optimize our weapons.

Thats a tough one ... Bluesbreaker : 11/4/2018 11:49 am : link I want to say Gettleman in the hiring of Shurmur

It feel's McHandley all over again .

Only question one pick in the draft that being Lauletta

I though O-line should have been the choice since we have

no depth. Nobody foresaw Soldier playing this poorly or

even Omameh being as bad as he has been .

With a decent Oline I doubt Eli would be in the conversation

Then there is Shurmur very uninspiring choice . Also the choice to switch the defense to 3-4 when we have not much

in the way of linebackers but I liked the Ogletree . The next draft and season shold tell us a bit more on DG I don't have much faith in Shurmur period ..If they continue to play poorly in pre-season and falter early next season he should be replaced .

John Mara, no contest. Red Dog : 11/4/2018 11:52 am : link He's the real problem and has been for years.



Of the trio listed to choose from, Shurmur. I am disappointed in some of his coaching hires and the overall performance of his team, particularly the offense.

None of them. Dodge : 11/4/2018 11:53 am : link I knew Eli was going to be terrible. He's been moving towards this point for years. He stinks.



Gettleman? How can you be disappointed? This roster was fucking terrible. Terrible. What options did he have in this offseason to make this line better? Did you want Hart and Flowers to start again? You lost out on your #1 target in Norwell. So you go after Solder. His tape isn't bad, and it's definitely no where near what he is showing this year.



You want to nail him for Omameh, Latimer and Stewart? Eh. Go for it, but those are all small time signings in the long run.



I liked his draft. Solid solid draft. And any man who fires Ross is a man that gets some latitude.



You know what I love the best? Getting rid of trash and not trying to save it. Clear and decisive. I like how we don't have players on scholarship and and not afraid to change. THATS real front office leadership.



To those that think he could have changed things around in year 1 are imbeciles. Did you really buy into his speeches of competing? Please. Might as well tell fans not to buy tickets.



As for Shurmer? Some of his staff was questionable and some of his time management is questionable so if I had to pick one, I'd say Shurmer. But not that much of disappointment due to the shit show he walked in on. The whole roster is changing week to week.



I'll give him another chance.

(1) Dave Gettleman Mark from Jersey : 11/4/2018 11:55 am : link Good draft but terrible FA picks.



Cant blame Shurmur this team sucks



Eli was done last year. Can't blame him either.

The owners Giants : 11/4/2018 12:16 pm : link then Nate Solder

GM Hilary : 11/4/2018 12:24 pm : link Brought in three players for offensive line. Two have played poorly. Relied on Flowers to play right tackle spot.Gave up a draft choices for a punter and a middle linebacker with a bloated contract.Terrible performance.



Eli is not a disappointment. A good player on a poor team.

In that order micky : 11/4/2018 12:26 pm : link However, as bad a start for both getts and schurmur, I'd give them this season and give them time to see what they have. Time

gettleman and its not particularly close jintz4life : 11/4/2018 12:30 pm : link from the disdain of analytics, to apparently not bothering to listen to potential trades for #2, to trading assets for a punter, to giving jonathan stewart guaranteed money, to thinking this team was anywhere close to winning it seems pretty clear to me he is a moron who has no idea who to build a team in this erat

The real 3 Chip : 11/4/2018 12:43 pm : link 1.Reese

2. OL

3. Ownership for not firing Reese earlier.

Owners & Gettleman, prdave73 : 11/4/2018 12:45 pm : link since they both brought in Shurmur. All have been extremely disappointing. They need to stop bringing in family and friends to run the franchise.

Gettleman .McL. : 11/4/2018 12:58 pm : link



Not fond of his dismissal of analytics.



Not fond of his joking about hotdogs and a bag of doughnuts, when apparently he did have reasonable offers (I was in favor of trading back)

Quote:

Last week, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said the only offers he was receiving for the No. 2 pick in the draft were for "a bag of donuts, a hot pretzel and a hot dog."



But speaking to WFAN's "The Afternoon Drive With Carlin, Maggie & Bart" on Monday, Gettleman revealed he did receive "one very reasonable offer."



https://wfan.radio.com/articles/news/dave-gettleman-wfan-giants-had-very-reasonable-offer-no-2-pick



Some really bad FA signings, although I don't blame him for Solder. If he didn't sign him, how could he look Eli in the face and tell him to go out there and win with Flowers protecting his blind side again.



Stewart, Omameh and Martin have been highly suspect as well.



Not fond of the Lauletta pick, the team had bigger needs in the 4th.



Seems the team didn't do their homework on MacIntosh...



On the other hand:

The rest of his draft seems good



Realizing that it was time to tear the team down and rebuild, and having the guts to do it is good. Although, I thought it should have been done when he got the job.



Shurmer was handed a 55 gallon drum of shit and asked to make something of it. While, he has not always acquitted himself, for now he gets a pass...



Eli, is what he is... But realize that he was made into what he is, he wasn't always this way.

But the jury is still out.Not fond of his dismissal of analytics.Not fond of his joking about hotdogs and a bag of doughnuts, when apparently he did have reasonable offers (I was in favor of trading back)Some really bad FA signings, although I don't blame him for Solder. If he didn't sign him, how could he look Eli in the face and tell him to go out there and win with Flowers protecting his blind side again.Stewart, Omameh and Martin have been highly suspect as well.Not fond of the Lauletta pick, the team had bigger needs in the 4th.Seems the team didn't do their homework on MacIntosh...On the other hand:The rest of his draft seems goodRealizing that it was time to tear the team down and rebuild, and having the guts to do it is good. Although, I thought it should have been done when he got the job.Shurmer was handed a 55 gallon drum of shit and asked to make something of it. While, he has not always acquitted himself, for now he gets a pass...Eli, is what he is... But realize that he was made into what he is, he wasn't always this way.

Shurmur Sean : 11/4/2018 1:14 pm : link If you believe what some were saying last offseason, Patricia was the number 1 choice.



I disagree with the approach DG had, but 1-7 is awful. I see no improvement at all. I see lousy clock management. I’m unsure if he has a commanding presence. There doesn’t seem to be any scheming around deficiencies. What is his overall coaching record? 11-30?



I don’t care about the owner, GM or QB - 1-7 is awful. Add in the fact that we have “generational” talents at WR & RB. The Giants don’t have the only bad OL in football.

Mara Les in TO : 11/4/2018 1:22 pm : link For his half baked GM search which begat a half baked coach search and which perpetuated the thesis that Eli could win without a defense playing shutdown ball

out of your list? Shurmur BH28 : 11/4/2018 1:39 pm : link Selectively aggressive on offense: The reason he took shit for his two point decision against Atlanta is because he decides to be aggressive at the wrong times. If you are going to play the percentages, it only works if you employ it consistently. There were times in the past few games where having that same aggressive mind set may have had a positive impact.



Play call selection: I get the line blows, but the play calling isn't doing anyone any favors. Doesn't seem to be calling plays to neutralize the poor line, like screens, until obvious downs like 3rd and long. Bettcher, on the other hand, seems to be doing more with less talent.





. Bill2 : 11/4/2018 1:59 pm : link Mara. From what I can imperfectly see over time. No System, No Guru. No Method. No Performance Metrics or scorecard for the top positions.



He simply does not seem to have a point of view on how to win over time so its all dependent on people echoing their confirmation bias to him



As for Solder, i honestly dont know if he is being asked to cover to the inside gap so hernandez can cover to the center gap on the thesis that Eli gets more time if the inside holds and the centers are the first and biggest vulnerability of the line? Is his arm badly hurt but there is no one else?



We do not know enough to fully understand his results.





Of the three Id say DG. I just did not see the alarm bells on the OL that matches the OL situation. This is not hard. we ended last year with no real even close to average LT, RG, Center, LG or RT. Much less any average depth. Think about that. Everyone knew that. How did we hid the BBGOFO ( Big Blinding Glimpse of the Fucking Obvious) in plain sight from ourselves from DG on down? I have no idea.



It's hard to say. Rick5 : 11/4/2018 2:04 pm : link All three equally? What a mess.

Gettleman giantsFC : 11/4/2018 2:07 pm : link The other names are of his doing.



PATdestrian Shurmur was a very weak hire. Thinking Eli Manning could be dominate again and signing garbage players while giving away good ones has looked very bad so far.

Biggest disappointment ? Mara Ron from Ninerland : 11/4/2018 2:20 pm : link Lets go by process of elimination. Gettleman ? He is what he is. A 67 year old man in poor health. It was obvious that this team is in need of a rebuild. Even under the best of circumstances this may have been a 9-7 team with a 38 year old QB and 67 year old GM going into 2019. I don't blame Gettleman, I blame the guy who hired him.



Eli ? He's the greatest QB in Giants history. His ability to engineer comebacks, work with less than stellar OL's and RB's may be among the best in NFL history. But now he's done. He should have retired last year just as Archie hinted he should. Its painful to watch him now, but like many fading star athletes he doesn't realize that he can no longer get it done. I can't blame him for that. I blame the owner who can't make a tough decision.



Shurmer ? The only mistake he made was taking this job to begin with. He was set up for failure from day 1. He's been saddled with a QB who has nothing left, a backup QB, Webb who was no damned good an an OL that is 4/5 no good. With the right material he may have been a good coach. Unfortunately for him, I don't think he's going to be around long enough for us to find out.

None of the above baadbill : 11/4/2018 2:23 pm : link 7 games is way too early to judge a GM or HC



And it's impossible to evaluate Joe Namath, Dan Marino, or Eli Manning behind the worst OL in high school history.

Shurmur Tim in JTown : 11/4/2018 2:25 pm : link There's enough here to make this offense do something. I don't see any expertise on Shurmur's part in being creative and using his resources well. Maybe it will take a little more time. But there has been evidence of a lack of fundamentals regarding questionable decisions, bad clock management, personnel...



Why again did we hire this guy?

Gettleman MookGiants : 11/4/2018 2:27 pm : link not even a close second.



His 3rd round picks look pretty good, but he took a running back with the #2 pick and the 2nd round pick while good basically anyone on BBI would have made, everyone wanted Hernandez.



DG's comments about analytics are scary as fuck. Bringing religion into why he drafted a player is also scary as fuck.



His age (and health) also are a huge issue. How can you expect someone his age and with his health to be looking even 5 years down the road?



Everything they did in the off-season was geared towards another run with Eli and anyone who believed this team could compete this year should no longer be employed by the Giants. Mara can't fire himself but everyone else should go

Shurmur... Dan in the Springs : 11/4/2018 2:30 pm : link A lot of things have to go wrong to be as bad as they've been. Too hard to assign blame to any single me person, but the head coach was who I was most excited about coming into the year, so Shurmur is the guy.

1) The Giants Fanbase Deejboy : 11/4/2018 3:22 pm : link They are every bit a mess as the team. And there are no Barkleys in the fanbase so the Giants are still better off than their fans.

All Maras first by lots greek13 : 11/4/2018 4:27 pm : link Then

Eli

Dg

Coach

But to answer the OP UConn4523 : 11/4/2018 4:49 pm : link I’d say 50/50 Shurmur and Eli. I though we’d be more creative on offense but I really think Eli’s mobility is such an issue that it’s basically hopeless until he’s gone. He hasn’t stepped his play up at all and there’s nothing to be scared of even with Barkley and Beckham. I’m convinced even a slightly mobile QB like an Alex Smith or Keenum would make this offense look light years better than it’s been.

Eli shouldn't be on the list... bw in dc : 11/4/2018 5:08 pm : link because he's only playing due to the lifeline Mara threw his way.



The answer is easily Gettleman.



Gettleman was hired by Accorsi because he believed, after only watching one game, that Eli still had the goods.



Gettleman drafted Barkley instead of a QB. There were other RB solutions in the draft.



Gettleman hired Shurmur, who makes me long for the days of McAdoo.



Gettleman drinks the "Giants Way" kool-aid.



Gettleman approaches modern day football like Ted Kaczymiski.

Gettleman, I guess. 81_Great_Dane : 11/4/2018 5:08 pm : link Re Shurmur: I was expecting more improvement over the first 8 games; the next 8 games will tell a lot. However it seems that they are trying to fumigate the locker room and change the culture. They may be facing a deeper problem than we or they realized. If so, this is truly a rebuilding season, and is more about laying the foundation for future success than about wins.



Re Eli: I don't know how to gauge what he's doing. He was sacked 31 times in 8 games. That's ridiculous. Yet on the other hand he's getting criticized for dumping the ball off too much. Should he stand in the pocket and wait for slow-developing long passes? Usually, when he tries that, he gets sacked. I don't think any QB -- mobile or not -- would be playing well under these conditions. Might someone else do better? Maybe. He hasn't been all that accurate when he has been able to get the ball out. The offense rarely looks crisp; other teams often look sharp and efficient even when they're losing. The one constant over the years of mediocre and bad regular seasons is Eli. I love the guy but it's true.



Re Gettleman: Talks a great game, seems to have nailed the draft, will look even better if Beal and McIntosh pan out. (I think both are long shots, but I'd love to be wrong about that.) The O-line fiasco and the general suckitude of the free agent signings makes his first off-season a wash. But the guy was fighting cancer, too. Maybe he should have stepped aside, but what's past is past.



Here's one thing I give Gettleman and Shurmur some credit for: They've been aggressive about getting rid of guys who won't be part of the solution (Apple, Flowers, Snacks) and about churning the bottom of the roster. They seem to be decisive about making changes, even if some of those changes are going to hurt in the short term. They said all the right things about a clean slate, etc. but when they've seen a problem, they've taken action. The one big exception is Eli's play, but getting rid of Eli isn't addition by subtraction. If there were an upgrade available, I think they'd make the move. There really isn't. Nobody's an upgrade if the line is this bad.

Gettleman GeofromNJ : 11/4/2018 6:27 pm : link His decision to release Webb and sign Tanney made no sense to me. The Giants should today be playing both Webb and Lauletta to determine whether either one is starter material. The fact that no team added Webb to their active roster in no way convinces me that he cannot play in this league. His arm is light years better than Lauletta's. Granted his accuracy is in question, but the remainder of 2018 should be a test of both quarterbacks, not just a test of Lauletta.

If the fact that no team thought he was worth a roster spot Ten Ton Hammer : 11/4/2018 6:32 pm : link doesn't say anything to you, then the real issue is your personal feelings about Webb.

Gettleman TD : 11/4/2018 6:34 pm : link Shurmur’s been weak but the coaching hasn’t been across-the-board bad.



Eli is who I thought he is.



Gettleman has been shit with the exception of what looks like a few solid draft picks. I don’t count Saquon among those because he passed on players of greater value, including (and especially) the QBs.

Shurmur for me, by far. Danny Kanell : 11/4/2018 6:47 pm : link I think Shurmur is a complete disaster and I liked the hire at first.

Shurmur has been disappointing. joe48 : 11/4/2018 6:51 pm : link He is weak. His reputation with the media in Cleveland was not good. He has not learned from that experience. He lacks charisma and leadership skills. He has done nothing to improve the offense. He will be replaced along with Gettleman in 2020,

If anybody is honestly disappointed in Eli Jimmy Googs : 11/4/2018 7:03 pm : link then I am disappointed in you...

Both Surmur and Gettleman Mike in Boston : 11/4/2018 7:08 pm : link I wouldn't have thought it possible to field a worse OL than last year, but by dint of both poor personnel choices and poor coaching these two have pulled it off. And without the rash of injuries that hit last year. I have a hard time tell which bears more of the blame. How is it that half the time they have no clue whom to block? And, if they thought Pugh and Richberg were overpaid, why did they go and overpay Solder and Omameh by so much. And deciding even before camp to start Halapio over Jones and trade Jones for a 7th rounder does not make sense whether you are trying to win now or to build for the future.

Gentleman. AcidTest : 11/4/2018 8:13 pm : link His FA signings were disastrous, especially Solder.

None of the above speedywheels : 11/4/2018 8:19 pm : link I'm willing to give Gettleman and Shurmer more than 8 months before I shit all over them.



Eli got us two rings; he's 37 years old and sick and tired of having a sieve of an OL for the last 5 years. Yes his play has dropped off, but Eli of 10 years ago wouldn't have fared much better with the shitty line they've had

DG definitely giantstock : 11/4/2018 9:03 pm : link He was too dumb. He couldn't understand this was a bad team.

Gettleman KWALL2 : 11/4/2018 9:26 pm : link And not close.



The OL mess is on him and that’s enough. It’s the most important unit and he blew it.



Going into the NFL season with no pass rush. 2nd most important unit and we have nothing here except Vernon. Swing and a miss again.



Trading for ogletree and that deal? He’s ok. But we traded to pay him $10 mill for that game? Bad move.



Stewart? It was clear as day that this guy was finished.



Who did he have scouting the existing NFL talent and FA? That crew blew it.









