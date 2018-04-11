Best Giants NOT in the Hall of Fame. Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/4/2018 12:45 pm I'd go with Phil Simms. 2 Super Bowl rings.

1. Eli Manning dep026 : 11/4/2018 12:48 pm : link 2. Tiki Barber



Case closed.

Eli is not eligible since he’s still active. GiantGolfer : 11/4/2018 12:51 pm : link It’s gotta be Tiki first, Simms second. Banks a distant 3rd.

We are forgetting an obvious one.... dep026 : 11/4/2018 12:56 pm : link Tom Coughlin

Carl Banks JoeFootball : 11/4/2018 12:58 pm : link Nobody had success running to his side.

Damn. I was going to mention him, but you beat me to it. 3 SB rings with the Giants - not to mention his resume in building the Jags. Interesting that his 5 year waiting period has already begun. I think he'll be eligible in 2 years. In comment 14164086 dep026 said:Damn. I was going to mention him, but you beat me to it. 3 SB rings with the Giants - not to mention his resume in building the Jags. Interesting that his 5 year waiting period has already begun. I think he'll be eligible in 2 years.

Lots of good candidates, but I'd say Bavaro. bceagle05 : 11/4/2018 1:15 pm : link Love listening to guys like Parcells, Belichick and even Madden wax poetic about him. Too bad the injuries took such a toll.

Bart Oates was a helluva Center Optimus-NY : 11/4/2018 1:21 pm : link .

Jimmy Patton truebluelarry : 11/4/2018 1:56 pm : link Five-time All Pro.



How he is not in after all these years mystifies me.





Banks, Simms giantsFC : 11/4/2018 2:03 pm : link So good. Just not quite legend

ottis anderson Banks : 11/4/2018 2:05 pm : link retired in top 10 in rush yards and yards from scrimmage, a boatload of tds, and a super bowl mvp. If you look at his prime years from 79-84, only walter payton has more rush yards or yards from scrimmage at the position. He spent 5 years in the top 5 in yards from scrimmage. That's better than a lot of guys in the HoF. There's a lot of talk of Tiki, but many forget Anderson. He's not getting at this point imo

Banks #1, Simms #2



And Barber should have his number completely erased from the stadium In comment 14164077 GiantGolfer said:Banks #1, Simms #2And Barber should have his number completely erased from the stadium

Jumbo Elliot. latichever : 11/4/2018 2:28 pm : link Imagine our line with him today.

Saquon Barkley longlive#10 : 11/4/2018 2:35 pm : link Should've been in weeks ago, I mean what's a guy gotta do?

I don't think George Martin is in the HOF short lease : 11/4/2018 2:39 pm : link but, I would vote for George.

and of course all of the ones above ... short lease : 11/4/2018 2:40 pm : link How is Phil and Carl Banks not there?

He didn't retire yet or it has not been 5 years yet.... he will be there. In comment 14164086 dep026 said:He didn't retire yet or it has not been 5 years yet.... he will be there.

No... and they played different positions too. In comment 14164175 Pete in MD said:No... and they played different positions too.

It's sad how quickly Victor Cruz eclipz928 : 11/4/2018 3:13 pm : link has been forgotten. He was on pace to have to have a Hall of Fame-type career until that fuckin Eagles game.



Among players that have been retired for at least 5 years, it's fair to say that Shockey had a strong enough finish to his career to be thrown in to the conversation.

I loved George Martin. Most people credited credited Carson as the heart of the team but I always thought it was Martin. And this isn't trying to take anything away from the great Harry Carson either.



Not sure though if he is HOF In comment 14164201 short lease said:I loved George Martin. Most people credited credited Carson as the heart of the team but I always thought it was Martin. And this isn't trying to take anything away from the great Harry Carson either.Not sure though if he is HOF

Leonard Marshall. Imo huge doscredit to the voters LauderdaleMatty : 11/4/2018 3:26 pm : link He was a monster. Lost amid the greatness of Taylor and Carson. Bavaro is next. He was as good but career much shorter. Banks as well.



Love Simms but his skill set not close to those 3 IMO

I think #1 on my list would be Dave Jennings steve in ky : 11/4/2018 3:37 pm : link But punters just don't make it it, other than Guy. But Jennings was so dominant at his position he deserves consideration.



While not as dominant as Jennings was a punter, Bob Tucker was a pretty dominant TE for the period he played but not sure how his numbers compare to those that are in.

I never even thought about Marshall for the HOF even though he was indeed a monster, UNTIL, at my daughter’s wedding about 10 years ago, he said, “in all the years I played, who was better?” In the overall, I couldn’t think of anyone In comment 14164259 LauderdaleMatty said:I never even thought about Marshall for the HOF even though he was indeed a monster, UNTIL, at my daughter’s wedding about 10 years ago, he said, “in all the years I played, who was better?” In the overall, I couldn’t think of anyone

Actually, the 5 year waiting period only pertains to active players and coaching. Front office executives do not have to wait. Of course, a front office executive rarely is considered, but Tom would be entering based on his coaching merits. His waiting period began ticking when he took the advisor role in the league office before his role as Executive VP of Football Operations. In comment 14164206 short lease said:Actually, the 5 year waiting period only pertains to active players and coaching. Front office executives do not have to wait. Of course, a front office executive rarely is considered, but Tom would be entering based on his coaching merits. His waiting period began ticking when he took the advisor role in the league office before his role as Executive VP of Football Operations.

Homer Jones bob_in_ec : 11/4/2018 5:03 pm : link Averaged 22.3 yards per reception

He is the NFL career leader in yards per reception

Landetta markky : 11/4/2018 5:24 pm : link He wasn't that far behind Ray Guy.

Maybe if he didn’t take his sweet ass time getting the next book out In comment 14164201 short lease said:Maybe if he didn’t take his sweet ass time getting the next book out

I never even thought about Marshall for the HOF even though he was indeed a monster, UNTIL, at my daughter’s wedding about 10 years ago, he said, “in all the years I played, who was better?” In the overall, I couldn’t think of anyone



Hey Bruce. Hope ur well. He was a major pass rush threat as a 3/4 DE. How many of those are there still? And IMO he could play today. Just t a force. I really think he was just over shadowed by the LB corps. Shouldn’t have been if u know football

Still play today at the size he was. In comment 14164303 Big Blue '56 said:Hey Bruce. Hope ur well. He was a major pass rush threat as a 3/4 DE. How many of those are there still? And IMO he could play today. Just t a force. I really think he was just over shadowed by the LB corps. Shouldn’t have been if u know footballStill play today at the size he was.

He is the NFL career leader in yards per reception

He's got a bit of an internet history which has really tarnished his reputation.

In comment 14164429 bob_in_ec said:He's got a bit of an internet history which has really tarnished his reputation.

Charlie Conerly is not only the best Giant not in the HOF, he is the Elisha10 : 11/4/2018 6:16 pm : link best player in NFL history who is not in the HOF, amazing that you guys didn't mention him more. Second would be Jimmy Patton, others would be Phil Simms, OJ Anderson, and Tiki Barber.

Yeah, good call he should be in In comment 14164583 Elisha10 said:Yeah, good call he should be in

I mentioned OJ earlier today. It really is a crime that a RB like Floyd Little is in but the better OJA isn't. Really embarrassing... In comment 14164583 Elisha10 said:I mentioned OJ earlier today. It really is a crime that a RB like Floyd Little is in but the better OJA isn't. Really embarrassing...

_________ I am Ninja : 11/4/2018 6:50 pm : link jessie armstead might not be number 1 on this list, but he should at least be an honorable mention

Dave Jennings VanPelt/Manning#10 : 11/4/2018 7:37 pm : link is the first one that crossed my mind. Hard to argue with Carl Banks or George Martin.

Don't forget Bill Walsh, called him the best TE in the league. In comment 14164107 bceagle05 said:Don't forget Bill Walsh, called him the best TE in the league.

How about the best Giant not in the Ring of Honor? cjohn2979 : 11/4/2018 7:46 pm : link How is Spyder Lockhart not in the Ring of Honor? He was one of the few bright spots on a terrible team throughout the 70's. He died in '86 and the Giants wore a patch to honor him that year. I always thought it was so fitting that they won their first Super Bowl that year. He should be in the ring of honor.

a lot I agree with and a few to add jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 11/4/2018 8:27 pm : link Bavaro, Banks, Connerly



Del Shofner and Ray Weitecha

Landetta is no Ray Guy gtt350 : 11/4/2018 8:31 pm : link .

Well Sean does have a career higher punt average.



Having said that, I do understand changes in training lend itself in this area (like with kickers and distance)..... In comment 14164806 gtt350 said:Well Sean does have a career higher punt average.Having said that, I do understand changes in training lend itself in this area (like with kickers and distance).....

I read through the list... BillKo : 11/4/2018 9:57 pm : link ..and George Young is the one Giant that should be in the Hall IMO.



Great Phil Simms fan, but he was hurt a lot and didn't QB that second Super Bowl. His stats also would have been higher.



Bavaro also would have been a HOFer had he not hurt his knee and played longer at his peak level.



Banks was a terrific LB...but again, it's the length of time he played at that level. Banks really was - dare I see this - better than LT from a period of late 1986 thru 1987.



Phil Simms! He has better stats then most HoF qb's! With the huge NY SterlingArcher : 11/4/2018 10:44 pm : link hate by the sports writers Phil may never make it.

I never even thought about Marshall for the HOF even though he was indeed a monster, UNTIL, at my daughter’s wedding about 10 years ago, he said, “in all the years I played, who was better?” In the overall, I couldn’t think of anyone He was at your daughter's wedding? How does that happen? In comment 14164303 Big Blue '56 said:He was at your daughter's wedding? How does that happen?

OJ isn't the first name that comes to mind because Matt M. : 1:07 am : link his best years were with the Cards. But, he may have tghe strongest case.

Simms and Banks uconngiant : 1:26 am : link Though OJ Anderson, Connerly and Tiki should be in there as well.

Tiki Barber. gmenrule-va : 11:15 am : link As I posted in the past, he is one of only 3 players with 10K rushing and 5K receiving. The other two are Marcus Allen and Marshall Faulk - - both HOFs.



I never even thought about Marshall for the HOF even though he was indeed a monster, UNTIL, at my daughter’s wedding about 10 years ago, he said, “in all the years I played, who was better?” In the overall, I couldn’t think of anyone



He was at your daughter's wedding? How does that happen?



My daughter was close friends with LM and his wife. They all lived in Boca In comment 14165068 Matt M. said:My daughter was close friends with LM and his wife. They all lived in Boca

I love Bavaro... bw in dc : 11:36 am : link but the production just falls short.



And I just don't think the voters are sophisticated enough to understand what an integral part of the run game Bavaro played with his blocking. Basically he was another T.





TIKI, Banks... x meadowlander : 11:40 am : link ...while LT grabbed the headlines, Carl Banks was quietly the best linebacker in football in 85 and 86. Infrequently, I'll watch games from the 86' playoffs, including SBXXI. Carl Banks was an insane force during that period, blowing up anything and everything that came his way.



Likewise, Tiki Barber was overshadowed by Ladanian Tomlinson, Larry Johnson and Sean Alexander but was better than all, absolutely uncatchable in space, and was able to overcome poor O-line play with uncanny cutback ability. Came about 40 yards shy of Marshall Faulks record for total yards in a season. His career statistics are something to behold - if you've never seen them on paper, look them up. THREE seasons over 1500 yards rushing, over 10,000 yards for his career at 4.7ypc! How is THAT not HOF?







NO! Banks had an incredible few years whereas Carson was great for a decade. not even close really.



Carson: 9 Pro bowls; 2 first team; 4 second team

Banks: 1 pro bowl; 1 first team In comment 14164175 Pete in MD said:NO! Banks had an incredible few years whereas Carson was great for a decade. not even close really.Carson: 9 Pro bowls; 2 first team; 4 second teamBanks: 1 pro bowl; 1 first team

Ottis capegman : 1:22 pm : link Anderson should get in the HOF in my opinion.

Maybe because Banks was a beast when I started paying attention to the Giants as a kid. He only made one Pro Bowl? That sounds crazy. In comment 14165515 xtian said:Maybe because Banks was a beast when I started paying attention to the Giants as a kid. He only made one Pro Bowl? That sounds crazy.

I always though those mid 80s Offensive lines were great but fredgbrown : 1:29 pm : link Simms was sacked a lot. The 84, 85 and 86 OL he was sacked 55, 52 and 45 times.That is a lot for a 14-2 team in 1986.

I realize the defensive backs were allowed to be more physical with the Wrs during this time period which could have led to more sacks. In comment 14165607 fredgbrown said:I realize the defensive backs were allowed to be more physical with the Wrs during this time period which could have led to more sacks.

Lawrence Tynes... BCD : 5:38 pm : link remember the 2 kicks as well as a great kicker overall....I luv Tynes !!!!!!1

It was a lot, but Simms, like Eli, held the ball as long as he could, always looking to make that play. He could have probably cut his totals in half (or more) if he simply dumped off more like so many other QBs do In comment 14165607 fredgbrown said:It was a lot, but Simms, like Eli, held the ball as long as he could, always looking to make that play. He could have probably cut his totals in half (or more) if he simply dumped off more like so many other QBs do

Tiki & Simms. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:40 pm : link If dudes like TD & Bettis are getting in, Tiki deserves some serious consideration too. You can't tell me Tiki wasn't better than The Bus.

I really don't think pjcas18 : 6:54 pm : link based on my definition of the HOF the Giants have too many gripes (from the LT era and later).





Tiki would have been a lock if he played a couple more seasons, easily would have been considered one of the best all around RB's ever. But I think you have to respect a little bit that he walked away on his terms, as much as the manner in which he did it and the timing bothered me as a fan.



I think if he wasn't injured Bavaro would be a lock, but he was injured and longevity should play a part in HOF selection.



Some people maybe say Simms, but he doesn't get in if I'm a voter and I was a huge Simms fan. Great SB, and a few good/great years, but not enough. Somewhat like baseball's Roger Maris. Simms didn't break a hallowed record, but 22 for 25 and SB MVP was a historic and iconic performance, but not enough to boost his other shortcomings and get him in the HOF.



Tuck could have been MVP of 2 SB's and maybe would have had a case, but Eli deserved both as much and won them instead of Tuck.



None of the other players really had all the pillars I think you need: stats (yes, sorry, just the way it is), accolades (whether it all-pros, pro-bowls, MVP, SB MVP, etc.) and rings, usually if you endure long enough you compile relevant stats and if you have enough accolades you can get in without a ring, but a ring helps to lessen the necessity of the other two (for me).



Eli will be interesting. He's better than Plunkett, but he's so polarizing.