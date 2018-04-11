Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Best Giants NOT in the Hall of Fame.

Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/4/2018 12:45 pm
I'd go with Phil Simms. 2 Super Bowl rings.
.  
arcarsenal : 11/4/2018 12:48 pm : link
Tiki Barber.
1. Eli Manning  
dep026 : 11/4/2018 12:48 pm : link
2. Tiki Barber

Case closed.
Tiki and Phil.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/4/2018 12:49 pm : link
.
Tiki  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/4/2018 12:49 pm : link
is a good one. Eli is still playing so im not counting him.
If Tiki didn't retire when he did  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/4/2018 12:50 pm : link
He'd have a ring and the numbers.
RE: Tiki  
dep026 : 11/4/2018 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14164072 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
is a good one. Eli is still playing so im not counting him.


Well you gotta be specific!!!

Haha
Eli is not eligible since he’s still active.  
GiantGolfer : 11/4/2018 12:51 pm : link
It’s gotta be Tiki first, Simms second. Banks a distant 3rd.
Mark Bavaro  
Gross Blau Oberst : 11/4/2018 12:52 pm : link
Monster TE.
We are forgetting an obvious one....  
dep026 : 11/4/2018 12:56 pm : link
Tom Coughlin
Banks, Bavaro and Simms  
Eman11 : 11/4/2018 12:57 pm : link
.
Carl Banks  
JoeFootball : 11/4/2018 12:58 pm : link
Nobody had success running to his side.
Tuck and Osi  
Foobarbaz : 11/4/2018 12:59 pm : link
.
Simms...  
bw in dc : 11/4/2018 1:01 pm : link
and OJ Anderson.
RE: We are forgetting an obvious one....  
Diver_Down : 11/4/2018 1:01 pm : link
In comment 14164086 dep026 said:
Quote:
Tom Coughlin


Damn. I was going to mention him, but you beat me to it. 3 SB rings with the Giants - not to mention his resume in building the Jags. Interesting that his 5 year waiting period has already begun. I think he'll be eligible in 2 years.
RE: Carl Banks  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/4/2018 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14164091 JoeFootball said:
Quote:
Nobody had success running to his side.


Was just thinking about those 86 Giants Linebackers. Taylor, Banks, Carson and Reasons. Beasts
Lots of good candidates, but I'd say Bavaro.  
bceagle05 : 11/4/2018 1:15 pm : link
Love listening to guys like Parcells, Belichick and even Madden wax poetic about him. Too bad the injuries took such a toll.
Tiki &  
Ben in Tampa : 11/4/2018 1:20 pm : link
Coughlin

Bart Oates was a helluva Center  
Optimus-NY : 11/4/2018 1:21 pm : link
.
Tiki  
Rick in Dallas : 11/4/2018 1:25 pm : link
..
Jimmy Patton  
truebluelarry : 11/4/2018 1:56 pm : link
Five-time All Pro.

How he is not in after all these years mystifies me.

Banks, Simms  
giantsFC : 11/4/2018 2:03 pm : link
So good. Just not quite legend
ottis anderson  
Banks : 11/4/2018 2:05 pm : link
retired in top 10 in rush yards and yards from scrimmage, a boatload of tds, and a super bowl mvp. If you look at his prime years from 79-84, only walter payton has more rush yards or yards from scrimmage at the position. He spent 5 years in the top 5 in yards from scrimmage. That's better than a lot of guys in the HoF. There's a lot of talk of Tiki, but many forget Anderson. He's not getting at this point imo
George Young  
micky : 11/4/2018 2:09 pm : link
Simms, Bavaro
RE: Eli is not eligible since he’s still active.  
baadbill : 11/4/2018 2:19 pm : link
In comment 14164077 GiantGolfer said:
Quote:
It’s gotta be Tiki first, Simms second. Banks a distant 3rd.


Banks #1, Simms #2

And Barber should have his number completely erased from the stadium
Bavaro, Banks and Marshall(one of the best of his era)  
Big Blue '56 : 11/4/2018 2:21 pm : link
.
Didn’t Banks and  
Pete in MD : 11/4/2018 2:21 pm : link
Carson have similar careers? I know Carson campaigned for the HoF somewhat.
Jumbo Elliot.  
latichever : 11/4/2018 2:28 pm : link
Imagine our line with him today.
Saquon Barkley  
longlive#10 : 11/4/2018 2:35 pm : link
Should've been in weeks ago, I mean what's a guy gotta do?
I don't think George Martin is in the HOF  
short lease : 11/4/2018 2:39 pm : link
but, I would vote for George.
and of course all of the ones above ...  
short lease : 11/4/2018 2:40 pm : link
How is Phil and Carl Banks not there?
RE: We are forgetting an obvious one....  
short lease : 11/4/2018 2:41 pm : link
In comment 14164086 dep026 said:
Quote:
Tom Coughlin


He didn't retire yet or it has not been 5 years yet.... he will be there.
RE: Didn’t Banks and  
EricJ : 11/4/2018 2:41 pm : link
In comment 14164175 Pete in MD said:

Quote:
Carson have similar careers?


No... and they played different positions too.
It's sad how quickly Victor Cruz  
eclipz928 : 11/4/2018 3:13 pm : link
has been forgotten. He was on pace to have to have a Hall of Fame-type career until that fuckin Eagles game.

Among players that have been retired for at least 5 years, it's fair to say that Shockey had a strong enough finish to his career to be thrown in to the conversation.
RE: I don't think George Martin is in the HOF  
steve in ky : 11/4/2018 3:23 pm : link
In comment 14164201 short lease said:
Quote:
but, I would vote for George.


I loved George Martin. Most people credited credited Carson as the heart of the team but I always thought it was Martin. And this isn't trying to take anything away from the great Harry Carson either.

Not sure though if he is HOF
Leonard Marshall. Imo huge doscredit to the voters  
LauderdaleMatty : 11/4/2018 3:26 pm : link
He was a monster. Lost amid the greatness of Taylor and Carson. Bavaro is next. He was as good but career much shorter. Banks as well.

Love Simms but his skill set not close to those 3 IMO
I think #1 on my list would be Dave Jennings  
steve in ky : 11/4/2018 3:37 pm : link
But punters just don't make it it, other than Guy. But Jennings was so dominant at his position he deserves consideration.

While not as dominant as Jennings was a punter, Bob Tucker was a pretty dominant TE for the period he played but not sure how his numbers compare to those that are in.
RE: Leonard Marshall. Imo huge doscredit to the voters  
Big Blue '56 : 11/4/2018 3:42 pm : link
In comment 14164259 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
He was a monster. Lost amid the greatness of Taylor and Carson. Bavaro is next. He was as good but career much shorter. Banks as well.

Love Simms but his skill set not close to those 3 IMO


I never even thought about Marshall for the HOF even though he was indeed a monster, UNTIL, at my daughter’s wedding about 10 years ago, he said, “in all the years I played, who was better?” In the overall, I couldn’t think of anyone
RE: RE: We are forgetting an obvious one....  
Diver_Down : 11/4/2018 3:47 pm : link
In comment 14164206 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 14164086 dep026 said:


Quote:


Tom Coughlin



He didn't retire yet or it has not been 5 years yet.... he will be there.


Actually, the 5 year waiting period only pertains to active players and coaching. Front office executives do not have to wait. Of course, a front office executive rarely is considered, but Tom would be entering based on his coaching merits. His waiting period began ticking when he took the advisor role in the league office before his role as Executive VP of Football Operations.
Offense: Barber  
Biteymax22 : 11/4/2018 4:43 pm : link
Defense: Banks
Homer Jones  
bob_in_ec : 11/4/2018 5:03 pm : link
Averaged 22.3 yards per reception
He is the NFL career leader in yards per reception
Landetta  
markky : 11/4/2018 5:24 pm : link
He wasn't that far behind Ray Guy.
RE: I don't think George Martin is in the HOF  
eli4life : 11/4/2018 5:33 pm : link
In comment 14164201 short lease said:
Quote:
but, I would vote for George.



Maybe if he didn’t take his sweet ass time getting the next book out
RE: RE: Leonard Marshall. Imo huge doscredit to the voters  
LauderdaleMatty : 11/4/2018 6:01 pm : link
In comment 14164303 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14164259 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


He was a monster. Lost amid the greatness of Taylor and Carson. Bavaro is next. He was as good but career much shorter. Banks as well.

Love Simms but his skill set not close to those 3 IMO



I never even thought about Marshall for the HOF even though he was indeed a monster, UNTIL, at my daughter’s wedding about 10 years ago, he said, “in all the years I played, who was better?” In the overall, I couldn’t think of anyone


Hey Bruce. Hope ur well. He was a major pass rush threat as a 3/4 DE. How many of those are there still? And IMO he could play today. Just t a force. I really think he was just over shadowed by the LB corps. Shouldn’t have been if u know football
Still play today at the size he was.
RE: Homer Jones  
Mad Mike : 11/4/2018 6:02 pm : link
In comment 14164429 bob_in_ec said:
Quote:
Averaged 22.3 yards per reception
He is the NFL career leader in yards per reception

He's got a bit of an internet history which has really tarnished his reputation.
Charlie Conerly is not only the best Giant not in the HOF, he is the  
Elisha10 : 11/4/2018 6:16 pm : link
best player in NFL history who is not in the HOF, amazing that you guys didn't mention him more. Second would be Jimmy Patton, others would be Phil Simms, OJ Anderson, and Tiki Barber.
RE: Charlie Conerly is not only the best Giant not in the HOF, he is the  
steve in ky : 11/4/2018 6:17 pm : link
In comment 14164583 Elisha10 said:
Quote:
best player in NFL history who is not in the HOF, amazing that you guys didn't mention him more. Second would be Jimmy Patton, others would be Phil Simms, OJ Anderson, and Tiki Barber.


Yeah, good call he should be in
RE: Charlie Conerly is not only the best Giant not in the HOF, he is the  
bw in dc : 11/4/2018 6:26 pm : link
In comment 14164583 Elisha10 said:
Quote:
best player in NFL history who is not in the HOF, amazing that you guys didn't mention him more. Second would be Jimmy Patton, others would be Phil Simms, OJ Anderson, and Tiki Barber.


I mentioned OJ earlier today. It really is a crime that a RB like Floyd Little is in but the better OJA isn't. Really embarrassing...
_________  
I am Ninja : 11/4/2018 6:50 pm : link
jessie armstead might not be number 1 on this list, but he should at least be an honorable mention
Dave Jennings  
VanPelt/Manning#10 : 11/4/2018 7:37 pm : link
is the first one that crossed my mind. Hard to argue with Carl Banks or George Martin.
RE: Lots of good candidates, but I'd say Bavaro.  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11/4/2018 7:41 pm : link
In comment 14164107 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Love listening to guys like Parcells, Belichick and even Madden wax poetic about him. Too bad the injuries took such a toll.

Don't forget Bill Walsh, called him the best TE in the league.
How about the best Giant not in the Ring of Honor?  
cjohn2979 : 11/4/2018 7:46 pm : link
How is Spyder Lockhart not in the Ring of Honor? He was one of the few bright spots on a terrible team throughout the 70's. He died in '86 and the Giants wore a patch to honor him that year. I always thought it was so fitting that they won their first Super Bowl that year. He should be in the ring of honor.
a lot I agree with and a few to add  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 11/4/2018 8:27 pm : link
Bavaro, Banks, Connerly

Del Shofner and Ray Weitecha
Landetta is no Ray Guy  
gtt350 : 11/4/2018 8:31 pm : link
.
RE: Landetta is no Ray Guy  
BillKo : 11/4/2018 9:54 pm : link
In comment 14164806 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.


Well Sean does have a career higher punt average.

Having said that, I do understand changes in training lend itself in this area (like with kickers and distance).....
I read through the list...  
BillKo : 11/4/2018 9:57 pm : link
..and George Young is the one Giant that should be in the Hall IMO.

Great Phil Simms fan, but he was hurt a lot and didn't QB that second Super Bowl. His stats also would have been higher.

Bavaro also would have been a HOFer had he not hurt his knee and played longer at his peak level.

Banks was a terrific LB...but again, it's the length of time he played at that level. Banks really was - dare I see this - better than LT from a period of late 1986 thru 1987.
Phil Simms! He has better stats then most HoF qb's! With the huge NY  
SterlingArcher : 11/4/2018 10:44 pm : link
hate by the sports writers Phil may never make it.
Conerly, Simms, OJ Anderson,  
clatterbuck : 12:08 am : link
George Young, and, of course, Carl Banks.
Conerly, Simms, OJ Anderson,  
clatterbuck : 12:09 am : link
George Young, and, of course, Barber, Carl Banks.
RE: RE: Leonard Marshall. Imo huge doscredit to the voters  
Matt M. : 1:05 am : link
In comment 14164303 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14164259 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


He was a monster. Lost amid the greatness of Taylor and Carson. Bavaro is next. He was as good but career much shorter. Banks as well.

Love Simms but his skill set not close to those 3 IMO



I never even thought about Marshall for the HOF even though he was indeed a monster, UNTIL, at my daughter’s wedding about 10 years ago, he said, “in all the years I played, who was better?” In the overall, I couldn’t think of anyone
He was at your daughter's wedding? How does that happen?
OJ isn't the first name that comes to mind because  
Matt M. : 1:07 am : link
his best years were with the Cards. But, he may have tghe strongest case.
Simms, Bavaro, Banks  
Phil in LA : 1:16 am : link
Tiki, Ottis (mostly for his pre-Giant production). They should take a look at how many end zone passes Phil's receivers dropped.
Simms and Banks  
uconngiant : 1:26 am : link
Though OJ Anderson, Connerly and Tiki should be in there as well.
Tiki Barber.  
gmenrule-va : 11:15 am : link
As I posted in the past, he is one of only 3 players with 10K rushing and 5K receiving. The other two are Marcus Allen and Marshall Faulk - - both HOFs.
RE: RE: RE: Leonard Marshall. Imo huge doscredit to the voters  
Big Blue '56 : 11:25 am : link
In comment 14165068 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 14164303 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14164259 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


He was a monster. Lost amid the greatness of Taylor and Carson. Bavaro is next. He was as good but career much shorter. Banks as well.

Love Simms but his skill set not close to those 3 IMO



I never even thought about Marshall for the HOF even though he was indeed a monster, UNTIL, at my daughter’s wedding about 10 years ago, he said, “in all the years I played, who was better?” In the overall, I couldn’t think of anyone

He was at your daughter's wedding? How does that happen?


My daughter was close friends with LM and his wife. They all lived in Boca
I love Bavaro...  
bw in dc : 11:36 am : link
but the production just falls short.

And I just don't think the voters are sophisticated enough to understand what an integral part of the run game Bavaro played with his blocking. Basically he was another T.

TIKI, Banks...  
x meadowlander : 11:40 am : link
...while LT grabbed the headlines, Carl Banks was quietly the best linebacker in football in 85 and 86. Infrequently, I'll watch games from the 86' playoffs, including SBXXI. Carl Banks was an insane force during that period, blowing up anything and everything that came his way.

Likewise, Tiki Barber was overshadowed by Ladanian Tomlinson, Larry Johnson and Sean Alexander but was better than all, absolutely uncatchable in space, and was able to overcome poor O-line play with uncanny cutback ability. Came about 40 yards shy of Marshall Faulks record for total yards in a season. His career statistics are something to behold - if you've never seen them on paper, look them up. THREE seasons over 1500 yards rushing, over 10,000 yards for his career at 4.7ypc! How is THAT not HOF?


RE: Didn’t Banks and  
xtian : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 14164175 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
Carson have similar careers? I know Carson campaigned for the HoF somewhat.


NO! Banks had an incredible few years whereas Carson was great for a decade. not even close really.

Carson: 9 Pro bowls; 2 first team; 4 second team
Banks: 1 pro bowl; 1 first team
Ottis  
capegman : 1:22 pm : link
Anderson should get in the HOF in my opinion.
RE: RE: Didn’t Banks and  
Pete in MD : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 14165515 xtian said:
Quote:
In comment 14164175 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


Carson have similar careers? I know Carson campaigned for the HoF somewhat.



NO! Banks had an incredible few years whereas Carson was great for a decade. not even close really.

Carson: 9 Pro bowls; 2 first team; 4 second team
Banks: 1 pro bowl; 1 first team

Maybe because Banks was a beast when I started paying attention to the Giants as a kid. He only made one Pro Bowl? That sounds crazy.
I always though those mid 80s Offensive lines were great but  
fredgbrown : 1:29 pm : link
Simms was sacked a lot. The 84, 85 and 86 OL he was sacked 55, 52 and 45 times.That is a lot for a 14-2 team in 1986.
RE: I always though those mid 80s Offensive lines were great but  
fredgbrown : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 14165607 fredgbrown said:
Quote:
Simms was sacked a lot. The 84, 85 and 86 OL he was sacked 55, 52 and 45 times.That is a lot for a 14-2 team in 1986.


I realize the defensive backs were allowed to be more physical with the Wrs during this time period which could have led to more sacks.
Lawrence Tynes...  
BCD : 5:38 pm : link
remember the 2 kicks as well as a great kicker overall....I luv Tynes !!!!!!1
RE: I always though those mid 80s Offensive lines were great but  
Big Blue '56 : 5:44 pm : link
In comment 14165607 fredgbrown said:
Quote:
Simms was sacked a lot. The 84, 85 and 86 OL he was sacked 55, 52 and 45 times.That is a lot for a 14-2 team in 1986.


It was a lot, but Simms, like Eli, held the ball as long as he could, always looking to make that play. He could have probably cut his totals in half (or more) if he simply dumped off more like so many other QBs do
Ali Haji-Sheik  
B in ALB : 6:02 pm : link
/thread
And probably Jeff Feagles  
B in ALB : 6:02 pm : link
.
Tiki & Simms.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:40 pm : link
If dudes like TD & Bettis are getting in, Tiki deserves some serious consideration too. You can't tell me Tiki wasn't better than The Bus.
I really don't think  
pjcas18 : 6:54 pm : link
based on my definition of the HOF the Giants have too many gripes (from the LT era and later).


Tiki would have been a lock if he played a couple more seasons, easily would have been considered one of the best all around RB's ever. But I think you have to respect a little bit that he walked away on his terms, as much as the manner in which he did it and the timing bothered me as a fan.

I think if he wasn't injured Bavaro would be a lock, but he was injured and longevity should play a part in HOF selection.

Some people maybe say Simms, but he doesn't get in if I'm a voter and I was a huge Simms fan. Great SB, and a few good/great years, but not enough. Somewhat like baseball's Roger Maris. Simms didn't break a hallowed record, but 22 for 25 and SB MVP was a historic and iconic performance, but not enough to boost his other shortcomings and get him in the HOF.

Tuck could have been MVP of 2 SB's and maybe would have had a case, but Eli deserved both as much and won them instead of Tuck.

None of the other players really had all the pillars I think you need: stats (yes, sorry, just the way it is), accolades (whether it all-pros, pro-bowls, MVP, SB MVP, etc.) and rings, usually if you endure long enough you compile relevant stats and if you have enough accolades you can get in without a ring, but a ring helps to lessen the necessity of the other two (for me).

Eli will be interesting. He's better than Plunkett, but he's so polarizing.
RE: RE: I always though those mid 80s Offensive lines were great but  
baadbill : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 14166038 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14165607 fredgbrown said:


Quote:


Simms was sacked a lot. The 84, 85 and 86 OL he was sacked 55, 52 and 45 times.That is a lot for a 14-2 team in 1986.



It was a lot, but Simms, like Eli, held the ball as long as he could, always looking to make that play. He could have probably cut his totals in half (or more) if he simply dumped off more like so many other QBs do


So many other QBs ... like Montana. I still say Montana never would have had the success Simms had if they had switched teams. Simms was tougher than Montana in Montana's wildest dreams.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2018
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support