At what win/loss record does Shurmur lose his job? giantfan2000 : 11/7/2018 6:53 am Giants traditionally do not fire Head Coaches or General Managers

But it could be argued that the Giants are WORSE this year than last.



Looking at schedule for rest of year (which is easier than first half)



We have at least 2 winnable games remaining

San Fran and Tampa Bay



We play in one of the weakest divisions in football

I think we should be able to win one division game

( maybe last game Dallas at home if it is meaningless game)



So in my estimate the most realistic scenario Giants end up 4 -12

(If Giants win more than 4 games then Shurmur is definitely coming back)



But it is entirely possible Giants only win one more game (Tampa Bay)

and end up 2- 14



Or maybe the team quits and Giants lose out and we end up 1-15



What record will get Shurmur fired? or is this year a mulligan for the new coach and he is guaranteed back regardless of record?





























The only way Shurmur gets fired this year SHO'NUFF : 11/7/2018 6:56 am : link is if he calls Mara a dickhead through the media.

Mara is going to give PS a mulligan micky : 11/7/2018 6:58 am : link Can lose out and hed be back. Unless, total chaos with team happens and he lost control of locker room..though not happening

Many of you that are hoping for a purge Diver_Down : 11/7/2018 7:13 am : link are going to be disappointed. The players are competing. There has been no blowouts with players quitting. PS will be here for another season at minimum. DG will be given longer to mold the roster to fit his philosophy in roster construction.

4-12 or worse will be the end of PS.



I disagree, respectfully of course. I think 1-15 he would keep his job, UNLESS he 100% lost the locker room. Which doesn't look like the case thus far.

In comment 14167647 Les in TO said:





Quote:





4-12 or worse will be the end of PS.







I disagree, respectfully of course. I think 1-15 he would keep his job, UNLESS he 100% lost the locker room. Which doesn't look like the case thus far.



Ask again next year. I'm not sure even next year will be an option.

I don't think it's how much we lose Doomster : 11/7/2018 7:18 am : link that determines this......I think it will be how we lose, that determines this........



we are 1-7, with 5 losses by 7 points or less.....



If we come back from the bye and lose to one of the 3 worst teams in the NFL, continue to lose, and get blown out of games, then maybe.....



The cherry on the top would be a lot of empty seats in the stands....

It is simply eye-opening to believe Giants Jimmy Googs : 11/7/2018 7:22 am : link can add Barkley and get OBJ back and we can only win 1 game thus far. No better than last year.



Shurmur and his guys should be taken to the woodshed...

He will still be the Head Coach cjac : 11/7/2018 7:22 am : link in September of 2020





I think that is the season that he's going to have to have a winning record in order to keep his job.



And, this team is not going to be good until then, we are in the middle of a 3 year rebuild here

Quote: can add Barkley and get OBJ back and we can only win 1 game thus far. No better than last year.



Shurmur and his guys should be taken to the woodshed...



The only thing that hasnt changed is.......



The Quarterback



The only thing that hasnt changed is.......The Quarterbackjust sayin

Wow, Doomster : 11/7/2018 7:24 am : link he will be here in 2020?



This could be an even longer rebuild....

He keeps his job at 1-15 IMO Oscar : 11/7/2018 7:28 am : link But I think they win a few times second half.

If JPP is playing that Tampa game, Simms11 : 11/7/2018 7:30 am : link Eli could get sacked another 7 times!! I'm not so sure we'd win that game either?!

Quote: In comment 14167652 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





can add Barkley and get OBJ back and we can only win 1 game thus far. No better than last year.



Shurmur and his guys should be taken to the woodshed...







The only thing that hasnt changed is.......



The Quarterback



just sayin

Not true. The quality of the OL hasn't changed it's actually gotten worse given they've already given up as many sacks as last year in half the games.

1-7 next year he doesn't finish the year. Blue21 : 11/7/2018 7:34 am : link .

The Tampa game...... Doomster : 11/7/2018 7:38 am : link I can't wait to see JPP vs Solder....that alone would make the game worth watching....

He’ll probably need to win 4 games NEXT YEAR Dave in PA : 11/7/2018 7:51 am : link to keep his job for a third season. This is a tear down job guys, get realistic.

Quote: I can't wait to see JPP vs Solder....that alone would make the game worth watching....

JPP is lining up on the other side. He'll go against Wheeler.

Unless we see Tony in Tampa : 11/7/2018 7:53 am : link a player rebellion (unlikely) or gross incompetence/scandal he's staying after this season. Ownership will not blame him for the issues that started in the last regime.

The one way he is fired bigblue12 : 11/7/2018 7:54 am : link Is if they find an eight ball and a dead hooker in his hotel room

Quote: Shurmur’s going nowhere

The last part of your post actually has two meanings and I agree with both.



The last part of your post actually has two meanings and I agree with both.;>)

Cant even imagine lecky : 11/7/2018 7:54 am : link what the Giants have shown that would make you believe they will beat Tampa? Or anyone for that matter.

Shurmur TyreeHelmet : 11/7/2018 7:57 am : link If they don’t think he’s the right guy, then they need to move on. Don’t just him a 2nd year for optics. It’s about finding the right person for the long haul.



And can we please stop with the argument they were in “close 1 score games” ? The only close loss was Carolina. They were destroyed by Philly and Dallas and the NO/ ATL/ Skins games were never in doubt.

no chance he gets fired this year ron mexico : 11/7/2018 7:59 am : link If DG repeats his mistakes with pro personnel next year and they end up with another top 5 pick they could both be out next year





It's probably going to take an extreme circumstance JonC : 11/7/2018 8:13 am : link to fire him after only one season. As bad as the losing is for fans, the team has to consider the rest of the league is watching how they treat their employees, especially under duress.



If they keep Shurmur after a 3-13 season or worse.. Sean : 11/7/2018 8:16 am : link they might as well have just kept McAdoo.

If he has a typical contract fkap : 11/7/2018 8:18 am : link his salary is guaranteed.

They aren't eating his salary this early.



There has to be at least 3 dead hookers in his hotel room in order for him to go.

McAdoo had a few things do him in JonC : 11/7/2018 8:22 am : link Benching Eli and the poor manner in which it was handled, he was a very poor communicator with his players, his players quit on him early last season, and the perception was he ruined a team that had won 11 games the prior season. Overmatched coach trending off a cliff and a defiant, tone-deaf personality that quickly wore out his welcome.



Not yet a similar situation with PS.

I won't be watching the standings UberAlias : 11/7/2018 8:32 am : link I'll be watching things like, are young players developing, is the team prepared, and are they fighting despite the poor record. I can't say he's done a horrible job in these areas. I do think the play calling leaves something to be desired, at times, but PS isn't playing with a full deck just yet.

If the OK doesn't improve JCin332 : 11/7/2018 8:49 am : link I would guess Hal Hunter will be gone...

0-16 arniefez : 11/7/2018 8:51 am : link and they have one win already. Not going to happen but if there isn't a new OC and OL line coach for 2019 the latest Giants lost weekend will have no end in sight.



The 1st one lasted 15 years from 1965-1980. The 2nd one which didn't last as long and actually had 1 playoff win was from 1991-1999. Lost weekend the 3rd is now 7 years year since the last playoff win anyone see an end in sight?

1% chance BillyM : 11/7/2018 9:10 am : link and that 1% is only if Bill Belichek wants in. That is it.



Besides that scenario, if we lose out, he keeps his job.

Your thread suggests joeinpa : 11/7/2018 9:18 am : link Shurmur s future as head coach is tied to this year s won loss record. It s a flawed premise

I think that 1-31 will cost him his job Bill L : 11/7/2018 9:56 am : link and, just by watching the games, I think this year's team is clearly better, not worse, than last year's team. Also, the team psyche, morale, composure, and competitiveness is logarthimically better than what it was under BM. And, I think that last part, as much or more than the record, is what cost him his job.

So let's see TrueBlue56 : 11/7/2018 10:04 am : link Front office changes, new coaching staff and over 2/3 of a roster turnover and already discussions about shurmurs job status.



Yes, let's fire shurmur at the end of the year and bring in another coach so he can bring in another defensive coordinator and coaching staff, start all over again and we can have this discussion same time next year.

They're not firing him Go Terps : 11/7/2018 10:29 am : link Though in my opinion he's been so bad that he shouldn't be able to save his job.

If the Giants go 1-15 he’s gone.. Sean : 11/7/2018 10:41 am : link they aren’t that bad. No one deserves to come back off a 1-15 season when you stck with Eli, pay Beckham, trade for Ogletree, sign Solder & draft Barkley.



Go read Mara’s preseason quotes and tell me why that warrants another year.

Meh Sneakers O'toole : 11/7/2018 11:23 am : link The book on this era hasnt been written yet. Nobody's getting fired this season. Too soon

I don't know.. NoPeanutz : 11/7/2018 11:39 am : link Coaches in this league have survived 1-31 to come back and coach another year.

Let's Pray PaulN : 11/7/2018 1:31 pm : link We go 1-15, that we get the top pick, get our future QB, and fire this clueless coach, he is horrendous. Not an excuse for this team either, and Gettleman has been bad also, this entire organization stinks right now. They better do some serious soul searching and start doing the right thing for the fans and organization instead of what is best for my nephew and buddies. The Gettleman hire for example, all comfortable hires.

But the overall point was that you can talk about Bill L : 11/7/2018 2:53 pm : link how they should be be better simply because they have Barkley and OBJ all you want, but if there is a fatal flaw then that kills you no matter how healthy everything else is.

Shurmur is not losing his job because... EricJ : 11/7/2018 2:53 pm : link he has not lost the locker room and the effort is still there. Anyone watching this team can see that the record is basically tied to the play of 5 guys on the OL.

Agree with diver down mpinmaine : 11/7/2018 3:49 pm : link and others....team hasn't quit.

OL has been awful with 3 different coordinators joe48 : 11/7/2018 5:02 pm : link I know the personnel is different this year but this is not on Shurmur. Who is evaluating the talent or lack of we draft? Shurmur is also stuck with Eli who exasperates the OL problems.

McAdoo Dragon : 11/7/2018 7:50 pm : link Did the same thing Shurmur is doing loosing every week that’s what got him fired. You can come up with thousands of reports or rumors but in the end wins gets you contract extensions losses get you fired. This new leadership seems very unprepared for anything that has happened to this point with numerous very questionable decisions.

The offense had a lot of issues eclipz928 : 11/8/2018 6:56 am : link in 2015 and 2016 that weren't ever fully rectified - which was a significantfactor that lead to McAdoo's dismissal.



At the very least, Shurmur won't be fired until he's given the opportunity to work with an offense with either a new QB, a vastly improved Oline, or both.

He's got a least 2 years, this one and 2019 PatersonPlank : 11/8/2018 9:26 am : link Mara is not making his 2nd change in 3 years. The guy barely has had a chance, plus we all knew the team still stunk.



GM and Shurmur will get 2-3 years to turn it around, as they should. If you took over a job like this you wouldn't want to be judged on the first half of the first season either.

Why Dragon : 11/8/2018 12:20 pm : link Is everyone giving them the pass on the Eli decision McAdoo got killed for try to replace him. Shurmur said from the start Eli has years left in the NFL now the universe knows that’s BS don’t sugar coat it they made a real bad decision boastfully.



A record of 6-26 or worse (less than 0.200) D_Giants : 11/8/2018 5:10 pm : link Five more wins over the next 24 games may be difficult given Dave's eternally spinning Gettle-Go-Round of players and Shurmur's offensive coaching. The first prevents--apparently by design--the building of needless team chemistry as it motivates high performance through overpayment, fear, and confusion: "I get paid whether we win or not"; and, "If I am still here next week, who will be my locker-neighbor?" The second prevents any scoring.



DG will go only after he has rid the team of the top players on its only pro-unit, the defense. Maron and Ticks may get rid of one or both when MetLife no longer evidences any fans wearing blue and when even the most-diehard, masochistic Giants fans have ceased wasting their time watching these pitiful events.

it's more about the players effort xtian : 11/8/2018 5:52 pm : link and locker room, than the record. I thought the giants made a lot of bad personnel decisions [waiving davis webb, the 2 safeties, etc], that were not based on talent, but rather because they were associated with the previous regime. i was very worried that we could crash and burn, and we have. now, it's about cleaning house and building from the bottom. we will select our future QB in the first round, hopefully, a good one is there--every mentions justin herbert but he might not declare. we will do another purge this off season and be a very young team with energy. pay attention to how we rebuild the lines, because DG certainly will draft them.

It’s amazing how fickle we have become as a society. BlueHurricane : 11/8/2018 6:39 pm : link Nobody wants to do the work or get their hands dirty. Just give me instant gratification or move along.



I hope these guys get a chance to prove they are not good coaches. With the shit they were left that means well past this season